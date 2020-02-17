Is OT as big of a need as we think? frankmihs : 3/29/2020 2:28 pm

2019 Team Offense(pts) -18th

2019 Team Defense(pts) - 30th



I am not saying its not a need but...



Hopefully better coaching and schemes with Garrett/Colombo

Fleming at RT is bettee then Remmers

2nd round Center should be better than Pio.

Jones in year 2.

Barkley at full go (Hopefully).

Slayton in year 2.

Full year with Tate.

full year with kaden Smith

Nick Gates year 2.





These are all positives, some small, some big. Honestly the only negative when comparing last year to this year is that it will be a new system, but that is the case regardless.





If there is a game changing defensive player when we pick, I think that is who we take.