"Is OT as big of a need as we think?"  

2019 Team Offense(pts) -18th
2019 Team Defense(pts) - 30th
I am not saying its not a need but...
Hopefully better coaching and schemes with Garrett/Colombo
Fleming at RT is bettee then Remmers
2nd round Center should be better than Pio.
Jones in year 2.
Barkley at full go (Hopefully).
Slayton in year 2.
Full year with Tate.
full year with kaden Smith
Nick Gates year 2.
These are all positives, some small, some big. Honestly the only negative when comparing last year to this year is that it will be a new system, but that is the case regardless.
If there is a game changing defensive player when we pick, I think that is who we take.
Too many holes on defense to spend the number four pick on an OT unless you think the guy is a HOF talent
You could argue it is our single biggest need on this team considering we have a young franchise QB.
If you want the Giants to be the Titans, then yeah spend two top picks on OT.
The O-line is a mess. A disaster right now.
This!!
We have DJ and Barkley behind them. Its like putting a 4 cylinder 200 hp engine in a Ferrari, we would be wasting our top 2 picks from the previous 2 drafts. If we could control the ball more, and score more points, our D wouldn't be on the field as much and wouldn't be put in negative field position as much.
Kevin Zeitler provided the steady play at guard the Giants expected when they traded for him, grading above 70.0 as both a pass blocker and a run blocker this year. The tackle duo of Nate Solder and Mike Remmers hasn’t provided that same steady performance, however. Solder’s 57 pressures allowed this season are seven more than any other player (in the entire NFL!), and the 97 combined pressures allowed for the duo is the most in the NFL.
Yes we need OT help and OT help bad. And its BOTH sides. Since we failed in FA to pick up anything more than a possible RT stopgap in Fleming (please lets not confuse him for a high level starter) We need to at absolute minimum seal up one side (Left side much more ideal) with a plug and play top lineman.
You likely aren't getting that below the top 25 and after the top 4 which will go top 12-15 it will drop quite a bit.
I tend to worry more about Center than I do Tackle, for some reason. The NFC East and some wreckers in the interior and our offense needs to be built around Barkley.
Too many holes on defense to spend the number four pick on an OT unless you think the guy is a HOF talent
There's quality and then there's competent. Giants have a big need at OT.
I tend to worry more about Center than I do Tackle, for some reason. The NFC East and some wreckers in the interior and our offense needs to be built around Barkley.
Gates has more a chance at OC then he does at Center. Center also cam be addressed rd 2 or rd 3. Ruiz or Cushenberry rd 2, Nick Harris , Hennesey rd 3.
I could see any position being the first pick, aside from QB, or any position that doesnt have a player player anywhere near value for where the Giants pick. SLayton gonna be a solid #1 WR? I like the possibility, but I wouldnt put too many eggs in his basket.
Some people only want defense when it's convenient,meaning a lot of draft hype surrounding a player.Aaron Donald was one that I remember and agreed with.Most of the time though,it's offensive line or bust.
In the last two years they have invested first round picks in a QB and an RB. But all the attempts to fix the OL with a combination of veteran FAs and draftees have failed for Gettleman just like they failed for Reese. That said, DG has done better than Reese by drafting Hernandez in the 2nd, trading for Zeitler, and finding Gates, an OFA, who could be the 6th OL. But his attempts to really fix the problem at OT have all come up short, and they are actually WORSE off at C because he got rid of a competent center in Richburg. Maybe Richburg had to go, but that is the one player removal move that DG has made that I really question.
Piss poor coaching from first McAdoo's staff and then Shurmur's staff has also been a major issue here, and we have to hope that has finally been fixed by bringing in Colombo.
There is no sensible alternative. OT in the first, C in the second. This is a better than average year for both. Anything else is gross incompetence from the front office.
I love defense, and I know that the G-men's D needs a ton of help, but it has to wait this time.
Oh, and one note on Simmons - remember how so many were so hot for Floyd? He's been released early by the team that drafted him. I am of the opinion that Simmons is Floyd all over again.
Quote:
but Titans had Lewan and Conklin at the tackle spots the past few years. It is why they’ve been able to run the ball and protect the QB, make playoff runs.
If you want the Giants to be the Titans, then yeah spend two top picks on OT.
I'm not sure if your comment was meant in derision. But the way the Giants have performed over the past couple of seasons, we would be fortunate to have a Titans season.
To the OP - Daniel started 12 games and absorbed 38 sacks for a loss of 295 yards and 18 fumbles. Yes, OT is as big of a need as we think.
Would take 1&2 from Jax if next yr #1 included
Would take 3 & 4 for chargers too
Grab at least 2 oline. Maybe 3
+1. And underrate the importance of a better DC and system. If Graham is that that will be a huge difference in itself. Secondly a lot of youth maturing at the same time. That will also make a big difference.
Would take 1&2 from Jax if next yr #1 included
Would take 3 & 4 for chargers too
Grab at least 2 oline. Maybe 3
- Don’t have a starting Right Tackle on roster
- Betting on an aging, breaking down Solder to play better at LT is foolish
- Even if Solder makes it thru 2020, his cap savings thru a cut is more significant than the value he provides
- Fleming is a decent enough fill-in swing tackle but unlikely he is a developmental resource
- The two most important assets we have to support and protect are Jones and Saquon
And the above issues don’t get any better by delaying this decision. At least the defense has some young developing assets that deserve their day in the sun.
Not going OT and Center in this draft with those early picks is simply egregious and resembles gross negligence to bring some drama to the situation.
Look at the big picture without bias leaking in.
Is it? We have a bunch of young defenders like Lawrence, Carter, Ximines, Baker, Beal, Love to which we've added Williams, Martinez, Bradbury to go with young vets like Peppers and Tomlinson.
On offense we have Jones and Barkley. The next tier is Hernandez, Shepard, and Slayton with vets like Zeitler and Tate. The O is short 3 starting OLs a starting TE (not an Engram fan) and a #1 WR.
There better numbers and potential on the D. The O needs bodies to fill empty spots with no one on the roster to fill them.
Totally agreed and there are 2 OTs (Wills/Becton) that are in the same top tier as anyone not named Young or Burrow. Take.the.Tackle.
Quote:
but you have to draft into the inherent strengths of the draft. In other words, if there's no impact defender at #4 who trips your trigger but an OT carries the grade, pick the OT. And, vice versa.
Maturing youth, infusion in FA and hopefully a much better DC. D might be in better shape than we think.
At a minimum, though, I think we need the best center we can find.
Quote:
In comment 14853331 JonC said:
Quote:
Maturing youth, infusion in FA and hopefully a much better DC. D might be in better shape than we think.
Yep. They clearly need a Edge Rusher and a Free Safety worth a damn but it’s not like there aren’t guys to play. At OT and Center there is nothing.
At a minimum, though, I think we need the best center we can find.
You've been watching guys like Solder, Halapio, Remmers, play OL and you don't know if it's the players? I'm no expert but...
In parallel, the OL needs help, obviously. Let's not overrate what we are right now on defense.
If Offensive Line investment isn’t at the top of that list please fill me in as to what is?
Keep posting this.
The biases for other choices should dissipate with this logic.
Fackrell as a bargain signing ain't cutting it.
With Golden and some of the youth hopefully improving we won't be praying we have to get a day 1 quality edge rush otherwise we are in big trouble (of course that would still be great even with Golden back).
At the same time, the defense needs more talent to rise from historically bad to competent, and then to solid, good, contender, etc. It too needs impact talent at key positions.
The players available at the top of round 2 like Cushenbury and Cleveland are not that far behind Ruiz, Wills and Becton. Can our scouts and GM decipher what the difference is in value to draft Wills, Becton or Wirfs at the top of round 1 compared to Cleveland, Niang, Jackson, Chushenbury and Biadasz in round 2?
Can a good OL be found outside of round 1? That is the Million dollar question. I do not see an Orlando Pace or Jonathan Ogden in this draft. In fact I see 4 OT prospects that there is NO consensus on. Are any worth a top 5 pick?
The defense was to a great part 1st and 2nd year players. Yes, they stunk. But the OL was completely AWOL. And the OL that we currently have is no better. At least they've spent resources on the D. That defensive player list I posted above is on our roster. The OL is still short 3 starters. It's not close.
At the same time, the defense needs more talent to rise from historically bad to competent, and then to solid, good, contender, etc. It too needs impact talent at key positions.
Quote:
We had a similar debate before last season, I'd say it's clear I was right. The defense was awful. The defense has more drafted parts, many with promise, but the offense performed better on the field.
The defense was to a great part 1st and 2nd year players. Yes, they stunk. But the OL was completely AWOL. And the OL that we currently have is no better. At least they've spent resources on the D. That defensive player list I posted above is on our roster. The OL is still short 3 starters. It's not close.
If you're planning to draft for need, you have a leg to stand on. I'm not. And, if NYG is not drafting for need you're gonna be sore.
It's not bias. It's need and positional value.
Quote:
could get their wish, given the OTs at the top, the WR talent is deep, and they should be able to find a C. If this is how their board stacks up, I'm good with it.
At the same time, the defense needs more talent to rise from historically bad to competent, and then to solid, good, contender, etc. It too needs impact talent at key positions.
Do you really see any of these OTs as best non-QB in draft behind Young, or more a function of going with a top 10 talent at position of great need? I see OT as the latter. Wills is the best to my eyes but @4 and quite possibly the 2nd non QB selected I wish he added a little more in run game.
I don't love any of the OTs at #4. If I did I'd be hoping to pick one. I'd agree it's the latter.
Quote:
Draft where the talent takes you, regardless of bias.
Not for everyone beating the drum. Many want an OT no matter what.
Quote:
In comment 14853392 JonC said:
Quote:
If you're planning to draft for need, you have a leg to stand on. I'm not. And, if NYG is not drafting for need you're gonna be sore.
I' not sure what you mean Jon. Could you clarify. Thanks.
Quote:
In comment 14853398 JonC said:
Quote:
Draft where the talent takes you, regardless of bias.
Not for everyone beating the drum. Many want an OT no matter what.
Well, I'b be among those unless Young drops to us. Otherwise, the OTs are in the conversation at #4 and need and positional value make those reasonable picks.
I'm not saying in any way the D is complete. But the OL is not just incomplete, it's virtually non existent. It has to be addressed with top level talent or watch Jones and Barkley struggle though another year.
You would know better than I. Just don't know if I can watch the 8th or 9Th year in a row with no hope that the OL can even be competent much less a asset.b
I don’t disagree that Brown is a stud but you can’t play 7 DTs. Lol. I lie Simmons but get the concerns. Praying the Chargers or Jax trade up as think the Miami trades up. As in if layncash in it. Ross is getting up there and wants to win. So the only trade down and to be those two. Going lower is too dangerous. If they hadn’t made the stupid Willams trade o don’t think people would mind Brown
Quote:
We had a similar debate before last season, I'd say it's clear I was right. The defense was awful. The defense has more drafted parts, many with promise, but the offense performed better on the field.
The defense was to a great part 1st and 2nd year players. Yes, they stunk. But the OL was completely AWOL. And the OL that we currently have is no better. At least they've spent resources on the D. That defensive player list I posted above is on our roster. The OL is still short 3 starters. It's not close.
Extremely young D and a complex defense that wasn't a great fit. Not a good combination . New peices in FA, new coordinator, youth 1 year older.
We need to protect the top investments Jones and Barkley. OT makes the grade except in comparison to Young. Unless Young inexplicably drops,it needs to be OT.
You assume Graham is a better DC and will be of the philosophy akin to Judge in scheming to the players strength.
They'll be a year older but that is a decent amount of early talent.
However, we chose not to over-pay for Golden and he remains, oddly, an UFA still! I want Golden back on a 3 year deal because he is our best pass rusher but I don't want to overpay for a team not yet ready to make that big leap with a big "player or two" via UFA'cy.
Giants need to draft BPA and get young guys who can play rather than those with "potential" and such.
Becton is intriguing but one thing scares me is that I read he has "air between his ears" and such. Just scares me to hear that kind of stuff.
However, we chose not to over-pay for Golden and he remains, oddly, an UFA still! I want Golden back on a 3 year deal because he is our best pass rusher but I don't want to overpay for a team not yet ready to make that big leap with a big "player or two" via UFA'cy.
Giants need to draft BPA and get young guys who can play rather than those with "potential" and such.
Becton is intriguing but one thing scares me is that I read he has "air between his ears" and such. Just scares me to hear that kind of stuff.
Get Golden done and potentially our biggest hole pending expected youth improvement maybe free Safety. Of course you can always add to pass rush.
Look at the big picture without bias leaking in.
All depends if you consider Simmons an impact player. Tough call between him & the OTs. I like Simmons but another year of Speedbump Solder is unacceptable.
Quote:
but you have to draft into the inherent strengths of the draft. In other words, if there's no impact defender at #4 who trips your trigger but an OT carries the grade, pick the OT. And, vice versa.
Not a fan of Simmons either. Between him and the OTs it has reduced my interest in the #4 pick.
Almost every pundit worth their salt has an OT no lower than 7 and that's counting the QBs that drop them lower. An OT is not a reach at 4. Flowers was most definitely a reach at 10.
Almost no one had him ranked that high and many saw his clunky uncoordinated pass sets despite his great size.
Squabbling over a few draft spots when there is not an obvious alternative choice that would be better for this team’s future. Yes of course a trade down is optimum but we don’t have the GM in place that makes that a likely path.
A BBI favorite term...handwringing for no reason. Select the top Tackle on the board and do it again in Rd 2 or Rd 3.
It’s the logical choice.
Below average is an understatement. 7 more pressures allowed than the next closest Tackle in the whole league.
Giants problems will take a while to fix.
Giants problems will take a while to fix.
Jack Stroud -- on the one hand, hard to disagree with your statement; on the other hand, a fair amount of hits on Daniel Jones was due to his holding onto the ball too long. Clearly, the Giants need better O-lineman, but it is also true that Daniel Jones needs to improve on the following negatives from NFL.com (written before last year's Draft):
"Incessant patting of the ball through progressions"
"Waits an extra step before cutting it loose too often"
"Average release speed slowed by small windup"
"Loose ball handling in face of pressure leads to fumbles"
The consensus to this point is there are approx four blue chips in this draft, and none are OTs. Even many here who are desperate for OT at #4 realize the lesser value in doing so. Too, the only prospect many feel is a LT in the NFL is Andrew Thomas, so there is even more risk involved with the position and potentially wasting the #4 overall pick on panic.
These are valid points. I suggest losing the snark.
I'm fine with picking a blue chip CB or DT if they're higher on the board than the OTs. The draft isn't solely or primarily about the 2020 season.
He settled for a 1yr prove-it deal in Buffalo. (terms aren't known, yet)
It can be easily projected that Burrow and Young are truly the only blue-chips and everybody else are red-chips.
It's tough to pass on the logic of going Tackle no matter what color-coding you want to follow.
OL or bust isn't valid.
It’s not OL or bust. No one here can say Simmons or Okudah or Brown are definitively BPA over any of the OL prospects.
Quote:
I'll stick with my time-proven logic.
I'm referring to posters who want OT at #4 no matter what, and there are plenty of them.
Jeremiah has Becton 6 overall. Huddle has Wirfs 7 overall.
The talent is there.
Quote:
I'll stick with my time-proven logic.
It can be easily projected that Burrow and Young are truly the only blue-chips and everybody else are red-chips.
It's tough to pass on the logic of going Tackle no matter what color-coding you want to follow.
Young, Burrow in a tier by themselves.
If Young falls the equation changes.
But OT arguably being the biggest team impact because of what it does for Jones and Barkley is the play IF the players around that OT are in the same tier/row even if they may have a slightly higher grade.
This is likely the scenario that will unfold at 4 and even moreso in a slight tradedown.