Schneier, CBS Sports: Simmons at 4: His reasoning.

Big Blue '56 : 4/1/2020 9:57 am
DISCLAIMER: Yes, these are nothing more than exercises, guesses. But what else that’s relevant to the draft are we to discuss?


Quote:


4 NYG Isiah Simmons LB Clemson

“If Detroit stayed at No. 3 and took Okudah, I really do feel like GM Dave Gettleman would've traded back for the first time in his career. Instead, the Giants take the highest-graded player on their board.

While offensive tackle is arguably their greatest need, they can also use a defender to match up against tight ends/big slot receivers on key third downs, blitz (both off the edge and through the A gap), and one who can play the deep-half (as a safety) in coverage. Simmons can do all of those things. You can't just take an OT just to take one and Gettleman has never used a first-round pick on an offensive lineman.”

As I've stated several times,  
Big Blue '56 : 4/1/2020 10:05 am
As much as I would love a blue chip OT, The thought that someone can actually cover a TE for the first time in decades, that a TE won’t continue to kill us with key first downs over and over again, makes me all in on this guy, flaws notwithstanding.
fine with Simmons at 4  
ryanmkeane : 4/1/2020 10:09 am
so long as we address OL in this draft and don't wait until round 4 to do it.
I believe Simmons is a better player than any of the OT  
Rjanyg : 4/1/2020 10:09 am
You can draft for need and take an OT. I don't think anybody would kill DG for doing that. However, we also have an opportunity to improve the defense with Simmons which was far worse than our offense and the main reason we sucked last year.

I have a feeling  
ryanmkeane : 4/1/2020 10:10 am
DG will use our late 3rd and early 4th to move up a significant amount of spots in the 3rd if there's a C or OL still there
This way of thinking  
Allen in CNJ : 4/1/2020 10:11 am
and approach simply makes the most sense. You can get a tackle later, or if you really want to, you can trade up in round 2 and get one of the tackles that will slip.

I still firmly believe that NONE of the tackles in this draft are top 5 picks, maybe 2 are borderline top 10 picks. It makes no sense to reach at #4 for a tackle.

IF Simmons/Young are gone at 4, as I've said earlier, I'm all for trading back and picking one of the tackles.
Or Wills  
Big Blue Hokie : 4/1/2020 10:12 am
I’m fine with Simmons or Wills at 4.

Anyone else needs to be a trade down
"Simmons  
JoeyBigBlue : 4/1/2020 10:12 am
Is a throw a remote at the TV pick” - 40% of BBI
RE: "Simmons  
section125 : 4/1/2020 10:18 am
In comment 14855943 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Is a throw a remote at the TV pick” - 40% of BBI


Actually it is:

(Name any player) -Is a throw a remote at the TV pick” - 40% of BBI
I'd rather  
ryanmkeane : 4/1/2020 10:18 am
Simmons and Ruiz, then say, OT and Ruiz. If we continue to ignore defensive playmakers in round 1, defense will continue to be average/below average.
That being said  
ryanmkeane : 4/1/2020 10:20 am
there is a gaping hole at RT right now, and it appears the way FA was handled, we have our eyes set on OT at 4, or in a trade back
RE: That being said  
Big Blue '56 : 4/1/2020 10:24 am
In comment 14855949 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
there is a gaping hole at RT right now, and it appears the way FA was handled, we have our eyes set on OT at 4, or in a trade back


Unless they’re higher on Gates than many here are (I have zero idea on that)?
RE: "Simmons  
BillT : 4/1/2020 10:26 am
In comment 14855943 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Is a throw a remote at the TV pick” - 40% of BBI

Throw the remote, maybe. A Jerry Reese pick, definitely.
RE: As I've stated several times,  
MeadowlandsMike : 4/1/2020 10:26 am
In comment 14855932 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
As much as I would love a blue chip OT, The thought that someone can actually cover a TE for the first time in decades, that a TE won’t continue to kill us with key first downs over and over again, makes me all in on this guy, flaws notwithstanding.


Sounds like Giants believe Martinez can do that job.
RE: RE: As I've stated several times,  
Big Blue '56 : 4/1/2020 10:28 am
In comment 14855953 MeadowlandsMike said:
Quote:
In comment 14855932 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


As much as I would love a blue chip OT, The thought that someone can actually cover a TE for the first time in decades, that a TE won’t continue to kill us with key first downs over and over again, makes me all in on this guy, flaws notwithstanding.



Sounds like Giants believe Martinez can do that job.


Haven’t heard/read that he could
At least anywhere  
Big Blue '56 : 4/1/2020 10:28 am
as efficient as Simmons?
another thing to consider  
ryanmkeane : 4/1/2020 10:30 am
Simmons seems to be a true leader/character type guy. I'm sure DG/Judge value that extremely high in the 1st
RE: RE: "Simmons  
JoeyBigBlue : 4/1/2020 10:30 am
In comment 14855952 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 14855943 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


Is a throw a remote at the TV pick” - 40% of BBI


Throw the remote, maybe. A Jerry Reese pick, definitely.


That generalization is wrong. Gettleman drafted Barkley 2nd overall, because he was the best player available. Reese drafted for need for than BPA in my opinion.
RE: RE: As I've stated several times,  
JoeyBigBlue : 4/1/2020 10:31 am
In comment 14855953 MeadowlandsMike said:
Quote:
In comment 14855932 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


As much as I would love a blue chip OT, The thought that someone can actually cover a TE for the first time in decades, that a TE won’t continue to kill us with key first downs over and over again, makes me all in on this guy, flaws notwithstanding.



Sounds like Giants believe Martinez can do that job.


Except that Martinez isn’t good in coverage.
RE: RE: As I've stated several times,  
GoDeep13 : 4/1/2020 10:32 am
In comment 14855953 MeadowlandsMike said:
Quote:
In comment 14855932 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


As much as I would love a blue chip OT, The thought that someone can actually cover a TE for the first time in decades, that a TE won’t continue to kill us with key first downs over and over again, makes me all in on this guy, flaws notwithstanding.



Sounds like Giants believe Martinez can do that job.
where do you get that idea? Martinez isn’t good in coverage.
And chase down mobile QBs  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 4/1/2020 10:34 am
And make tackles sideline to sideline, stopping frigging sweeps that kill us all year but yet Shumur couldn't call one successful sweep to Engrams or a street FA.

Might even be a weapon on screens!
Isn't it a tad bit disingenuous to suggest  
LBH15 : 4/1/2020 10:35 am
Quote:
"You can't just take an OT just to take one...”


as rational when his mock has 4 OTs taken in the next 10 picks after the Giants pick?

If the first OT off the board wasn't projected until the back half of Rd 1 or the beginning of Rd 2 then that would have some basis.

Yes/No/Maybe?
RE: RE: As I've stated several times,  
section125 : 4/1/2020 10:35 am
In comment 14855953 MeadowlandsMike said:
Quote:
In comment 14855932 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


As much as I would love a blue chip OT, The thought that someone can actually cover a TE for the first time in decades, that a TE won’t continue to kill us with key first downs over and over again, makes me all in on this guy, flaws notwithstanding.



Sounds like Giants believe Martinez can do that job.


I think Martinez thinks he can do it. He sort of said he is better than what people are saying. He said it, not the Giants.
I think its absolutely ridiculous to use past draft history  
Brown Recluse : 4/1/2020 10:37 am
such as "Gettleman has never traded back" or "Gettleman has never drafted an OT in round 1" as some kind of reasoning for what might happen in the current year.

The draft is far to circumstantial and no one knows what factors are in play within the war room to make these decisions.
RE: RE: RE: "Simmons  
BillT : 4/1/2020 10:37 am
In comment 14855957 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 14855952 BillT said:


Quote:


In comment 14855943 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


Is a throw a remote at the TV pick” - 40% of BBI


Throw the remote, maybe. A Jerry Reese pick, definitely.



That generalization is wrong. Gettleman drafted Barkley 2nd overall, because he was the best player available. Reese drafted for need for than BPA in my opinion.

Wilson, Engram, Apple. Reese loved the uber athlete. The combine champs like Damontre Moore, Adrian Robinson (the JPP of TEs!), Travis Beckam, Ramese Barden and Jaron Holsey. Simmons is another. Now, he could be a good football player but he's a Reese pick for sure.
RE: I'd rather  
bLiTz 2k : 4/1/2020 10:44 am
In comment 14855948 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Simmons and Ruiz, then say, OT and Ruiz. If we continue to ignore defensive playmakers in round 1, defense will continue to be average/below average.


One thing that I respectfully disagree with (and something I've read quite a bit over the last few weeks) is that the Giants have ignored the defense under DG.

I think the contrary is true, the Giants have invested a significant amount of draft capital on defense in his 2 offseasons.

Whether or not all of those draft picks work out is another discussion.
RE: I think its absolutely ridiculous to use past draft history  
LBH15 : 4/1/2020 10:44 am
In comment 14855967 Brown Recluse said:
Quote:
such as "Gettleman has never traded back" or "Gettleman has never drafted an OT in round 1" as some kind of reasoning for what might happen in the current year.

The draft is far to circumstantial and no one knows what factors are in play within the war room to make these decisions.


Agree that specific drafts aren't linked in nature so I see where you are going with this view. But I don't think it is as far as saying absolutely ridiculous just because it has been "never" on both.
Wirfs and Becton are  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 4/1/2020 10:45 am
the JPP of OTs.
RE: RE: I'd rather  
LBH15 : 4/1/2020 10:47 am
In comment 14855971 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
In comment 14855948 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Simmons and Ruiz, then say, OT and Ruiz. If we continue to ignore defensive playmakers in round 1, defense will continue to be average/below average.



One thing that I respectfully disagree with (and something I've read quite a bit over the last few weeks) is that the Giants have ignored the defense under DG.

I think the contrary is true, the Giants have invested a significant amount of draft capital on defense in his 2 offseasons.

Whether or not all of those draft picks work out is another discussion.


Blitz - assume the reference is mostly related to passing on defensive playmakers Bradley Chubb with #2 pick and Josh Allen with #6 pick in back to back drafts.
RE: Wirfs and Becton are  
BillT : 4/1/2020 10:47 am
In comment 14855973 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
the JPP of OTs.

Exactly. And why I think Wills is easily the best OT.
RE: RE: RE: RE: "Simmons  
JoeyBigBlue : 4/1/2020 10:47 am
In comment 14855968 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 14855957 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 14855952 BillT said:


Quote:


In comment 14855943 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


Is a throw a remote at the TV pick” - 40% of BBI


Throw the remote, maybe. A Jerry Reese pick, definitely.



That generalization is wrong. Gettleman drafted Barkley 2nd overall, because he was the best player available. Reese drafted for need for than BPA in my opinion.


Wilson, Engram, Apple. Reese loved the uber athlete. The combine champs like Damontre Moore, Adrian Robinson (the JPP of TEs!), Travis Beckam, Ramese Barden and Jaron Holsey. Simmons is another. Now, he could be a good football player but he's a Reese pick for sure.


Except Simmons’ game tape matches his athleticism.
For those anti-Simmons watch his highlights, specifically pass rush  
Eric on Li : 4/1/2020 10:48 am
The guy is explosive on contact, bends around the edge, and obviously as fast as you would expect a guy with a sub 4.4 to be.

I know he played safety most frequently but IMO perhaps his greatest upside nobody really considers is putting him on the edge 50%+ of the time. Yes he can also be a weapon in coverage, so if I was coaching him half the time I'd deploy him as Vic Beasley, the other half I'd have him in coverage whether it's 1 on 1 vs. tough TE's like Ertz, or zones over the middle of the field.
Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons Highlights ᴴᴰ - ( New Window )
RE: RE: I'd rather  
BillT : 4/1/2020 10:50 am
In comment 14855971 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
In comment 14855948 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Simmons and Ruiz, then say, OT and Ruiz. If we continue to ignore defensive playmakers in round 1, defense will continue to be average/below average.



One thing that I respectfully disagree with (and something I've read quite a bit over the last few weeks) is that the Giants have ignored the defense under DG.

I think the contrary is true, the Giants have invested a significant amount of draft capital on defense in his 2 offseasons.

Whether or not all of those draft picks work out is another discussion.

This is spot on. DG has invested significantly more resources in the defense than the offense.
Contrary to some here  
lugnut : 4/1/2020 10:52 am
I DO think it's significant DG has never drafted OL in Rd 1. I don't think that's likely to change especially since it would be the #4 pick in the whole draft. I think it's Simmons then best Center.
RE: RE: RE: I'd rather  
bLiTz 2k : 4/1/2020 10:53 am
In comment 14855976 LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 14855971 bLiTz 2k said:


Quote:


In comment 14855948 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Simmons and Ruiz, then say, OT and Ruiz. If we continue to ignore defensive playmakers in round 1, defense will continue to be average/below average.



One thing that I respectfully disagree with (and something I've read quite a bit over the last few weeks) is that the Giants have ignored the defense under DG.

I think the contrary is true, the Giants have invested a significant amount of draft capital on defense in his 2 offseasons.

Whether or not all of those draft picks work out is another discussion.



Blitz - assume the reference is mostly related to passing on defensive playmakers Bradley Chubb with #2 pick and Josh Allen with #6 pick in back to back drafts.


Gotcha...but that reasoning conveniently leaves out back to back first rounders after the Jones pick on defense. (Not even bringing up the droves of other picks on that side of the ball after the first round)

I'm not saying anything DG has done in the draft was right or wrong move, but stating it the Giants have straight up ignored the D is disingenuous IMO.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: "Simmons  
BillT : 4/1/2020 10:53 am
In comment 14855978 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 14855968 BillT said:


Quote:


In comment 14855957 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 14855952 BillT said:


Quote:


In comment 14855943 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:




Wilson, Engram, Apple. Reese loved the uber athlete. The combine champs like Damontre Moore, Adrian Robinson (the JPP of TEs!), Travis Beckam, Ramese Barden and Jaron Holsey. Simmons is another. Now, he could be a good football player but he's a Reese pick for sure.


Except Simmons’ game tape matches his athleticism.

Which is what I said but I've yet to find someone who can tell me for sure what position he plays.
RE: RE: RE: I'd rather  
Strahan91 : 4/1/2020 10:53 am
In comment 14855983 BillT said:
Quote:

This is spot on. DG has invested significantly more resources in the defense than the offense.

Significantly more resources is not the same as not ignoring the defense. Since he's been here his biggest FA contracts prior to this offseason were Solder and Tate. His top two picks were Barkley and Jones. Year one he also used his second round pick on O (Hernandez). I don't see the argument for significantly more resources on defense than offense although I agree it's a fallacy that he's ignored that side of the ball.
I want the Giants to draft their highest graded prospect  
Milton : 4/1/2020 10:54 am
I'm hoping it's an OT because they need an OT so much more than they need a LB/S it's not even close. And they don't need more youth on defense. They just need it to play smart.
RE: Contrary to some here  
Strahan91 : 4/1/2020 10:57 am
In comment 14855986 lugnut said:
Quote:
I DO think it's significant DG has never drafted OL in Rd 1. I don't think that's likely to change especially since it would be the #4 pick in the whole draft. I think it's Simmons then best Center.

I agree with this, only because it speaks to his confidence in being able to find OL outside of the first round. Whether that confidence is warranted is another topic of conversation. Hernandez (2nd), Moton (2nd), Turner (3rd), Norwell (undrafted) etc.
As far as there not being OTs worth a top 5 pick  
gidiefor : Mod : 4/1/2020 10:57 am
I totally disagree with this notion. There are some very good OT options in this draft worthy of a top 5 pick and better than we've seen in an NFL draft in sometime.

The issue is whether another player is rated a row higher when you are at pick 4.
RE: RE: Wirfs and Becton are  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 4/1/2020 11:01 am
In comment 14855977 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 14855973 Coach Red Beaulieu said:


Quote:


the JPP of OTs.


Exactly. And why I think Wills is easily the best OT.

I too prefer technique and tape over Underwear Olympic champions at OT.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I'd rather  
BillT : 4/1/2020 11:01 am
In comment 14855991 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 14855983 BillT said:


Quote:



This is spot on. DG has invested significantly more resources in the defense than the offense.


Significantly more resources is not the same as not ignoring the defense. Since he's been here his biggest FA contracts prior to this offseason were Solder and Tate. His top two picks were Barkley and Jones. Year one he also used his second round pick on O (Hernandez). I don't see the argument for significantly more resources on defense than offense although I agree it's a fallacy that he's ignored that side of the ball.

In his 2 drafts he's drafted 11 defensive players. He signed 3 top defensive players in FA this year plus the 3rd round pick for Leonard and the trades for Ogletree and Peppers and the Golden signing. The defense has been the focus.
Love the general buy-in that Simmons is better than the OTs  
Bob in Newburgh : 4/1/2020 11:02 am
Somebody with time on his hands tells you that the orange is better than the apple and the list worship begins.

No problem with Simmons as long as the HC and DC are on board with a plan to use him.

Would prefer the modest trade-down and select the LT of the future, if the trade is available.
also - another hard question is --  
gidiefor : Mod : 4/1/2020 11:05 am
what if Simmons is in the same row as some of the OLineman and the row above has all been taken -- that's the real hard one to answer -- who do you take then?

just for arguments sake -- let's say:

Wirfs, Thomas, Simmons, Brown and Okudah are all there, all in the same row and equally graded at pick 4.

(assuming no trade down is offered) Who gets the nod then?


RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I'd rather  
Strahan91 : 4/1/2020 11:10 am
In comment 14856004 BillT said:
Quote:


In his 2 drafts he's drafted 11 defensive players. He signed 3 top defensive players in FA this year plus the 3rd round pick for Leonard and the trades for Ogletree and Peppers and the Golden signing. The defense has been the focus.

Of course, trading for Peppers involved also acquiring Zeitler for Vernon and they let Landon Collins walk. Who are the three top defensive players? Martinez and Bradberry are two and if you're counting Fackrell you have to then count the signings on offense like Toilolo and Fleming. All that says is he hasn't ignored the defense which as I said I agree with. Not that he's used far more resources than he has on offense.

Premium resources were spent on offense. The #2 pick, the #6 pick, the Hernandez pick, making Solder the highest paid LT in football, giving Tate a sizable deal. I mean, they had less than $22M invested in the defense before this FA period.
RE: also - another hard question is --  
Milton : 4/1/2020 11:14 am
In comment 14856009 gidiefor said:
Quote:
what if Simmons is in the same row as some of the OLineman and the row above has all been taken -- that's the real hard one to answer -- who do you take then?

just for arguments sake -- let's say:

Wirfs, Thomas, Simmons, Brown and Okudah are all there, all in the same row and equally graded at pick 4.
It's gotta be Wirfs or Thomas in that situation.
With all the needs this team has, why would we duplicate Peppers?  
cosmicj : 4/1/2020 11:15 am
Because that's the role Simmons would play.

And I'm not convinced at all that Simmons is a high level pass rusher. I asked for this before to crickets, but if anyone can, please post a highlight clip of Simmons beating a high level NCAA OT for a sack. I'd be very curious to see it. All the sacks from Simmons I've seen come when he is unblocked and often in run and chase situations.
RE: RE: RE: Wirfs and Becton are  
Milton : 4/1/2020 11:15 am
In comment 14856003 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:

I too prefer technique and tape over Underwear Olympic champions at OT.
What about when choosing a date for the prom?
RE: RE: RE: RE: I'd rather  
LBH15 : 4/1/2020 11:18 am
In comment 14855987 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:


Gotcha...but that reasoning conveniently leaves out back to back first rounders after the Jones pick on defense. (Not even bringing up the droves of other picks on that side of the ball after the first round)

I'm not saying anything DG has done in the draft was right or wrong move, but stating it the Giants have straight up ignored the D is disingenuous IMO.


Very much agree. Defense has attempted to be addressed in free agency, trades and draft by DG. Just not with the first pick in last several years.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I'd rather  
bLiTz 2k : 4/1/2020 11:20 am
In comment 14856022 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 14856004 BillT said:


Quote:




In his 2 drafts he's drafted 11 defensive players. He signed 3 top defensive players in FA this year plus the 3rd round pick for Leonard and the trades for Ogletree and Peppers and the Golden signing. The defense has been the focus.


Of course, trading for Peppers involved also acquiring Zeitler for Vernon and they let Landon Collins walk. Who are the three top defensive players? Martinez and Bradberry are two and if you're counting Fackrell you have to then count the signings on offense like Toilolo and Fleming. All that says is he hasn't ignored the defense which as I said I agree with. Not that he's used far more resources than he has on offense.

Premium resources were spent on offense. The #2 pick, the #6 pick, the Hernandez pick, making Solder the highest paid LT in football, giving Tate a sizable deal. I mean, they had less than $22M invested in the defense before this FA period.


The low salary is a direct correlation to the large amount of draft resources spent on the defense, but don't let that get in the way of a narrative.

Once again, DG has spent literally the same number of 1st rounders on defense as he did offense. You can argue where, who, why all you want but saying that the defense has been glossed over is a straight up lie.

And really? Landon Collins and Vernon? Two players who the Giants are lucky they are not paying big bucks to...you are manipulating the past to prove a point.

At the end of the day we can argue the players taken and methods as bad moves if they don't work out..but for Christ sakes the defense has had a TON of players added to it over 2 offseasons...with everything from HIGH draft picks, to FAs and mid round picks.

They haven't put it together yet, and the product has been bad...but it wasn't ignored
I am curious to hear how people rank the top 8  
Rudy5757 : 4/1/2020 11:21 am
positional players. I dont think there are many that dispute the top 2 of Young and Okudah. But what are the next 6 and how much different are they in ranking? If you look at many of the different rankings there are similar grades from WR, OT, DT & Simmons. I have seen Simmons fall out of the top as well as a variety of players projected to the Giants from different WRs, different OTs, Simmons and even DT Brown.

I guess it depends on what you value more. I personally think that if you have a similar grade on those positions you have to go with the OT. Rarely do top flight OTs hit the FA marketing and then if they do they are the highest cost in FA. Its the same reasoning why QBs get pushed up, because of the cap cost and the positional value. We are in need of 2 OTs not just one. Looking back at past drafts when teams hit on an OL they seem to take a bigger jump than when teams hit on other positional players. most recently look at what Nelson did for the Colts. Its not one player that improves its multiple because of that one player.

I am not saying reach for an OT. If its not there its not there, just saying if you would take a guy at 6 what is that so different than 4. It seems that when the Giants pick in a draft they always seem to be one spot short of the Blue chips.
RE: RE: also - another hard question is --  
LBH15 : 4/1/2020 11:23 am
In comment 14856031 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 14856009 gidiefor said:


Quote:


what if Simmons is in the same row as some of the OLineman and the row above has all been taken -- that's the real hard one to answer -- who do you take then?

just for arguments sake -- let's say:

Wirfs, Thomas, Simmons, Brown and Okudah are all there, all in the same row and equally graded at pick 4.

It's gotta be Wirfs or Thomas in that situation.


Yep. If its not, then I would love to hear how the Tackle is being addressed otherwise for current & future.
i should have clarified  
ryanmkeane : 4/1/2020 11:24 am
my point regarding DG + defense...what i meant was, he hasn't used either of the top 10 picks so far on defense, and hasn't really spent premium FA dollars on defense. Lawrence looks to be an awesome pick, and if Baker takes a step forward this year, that's great too...i just mean in general, he had the chance to draft a defensive game wrecker in both 2018 (Chubb) and 2019 (Allen), and passed...now I am somewhat happy that he did that. But ONCE he did that, you can't continue to ignore defense with top premium picks. Sooner or later it will catch up with you. Making nice, solid, value FA signings is great, but you have to have some top tier talent on the defense as well. Right now we really don't have that, except for Lawrence and Bradberry, with the hopes that our young draft picks from the later rounds make the leap.
Taking Simmons  
ryanmkeane : 4/1/2020 11:26 am
would make our defense so much more effective as to matchups and overall playmakers. I'm all for taking a stud OT if they have conviction, it's been far too long where we just haven't gotten the OL right. But the worst thing we could do is take an "adequate" OL at 4, vs passing up the pro bowl talent that Simmons could be at multiple positions, wherever he does line up.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I'd rather  
Strahan91 : 4/1/2020 11:27 am
In comment 14856044 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:

At the end of the day we can argue the players taken and methods as bad moves if they don't work out..but for Christ sakes the defense has had a TON of players added to it over 2 offseasons...with everything from HIGH draft picks, to FAs and mid round picks.

They haven't put it together yet, and the product has been bad...but it wasn't ignored

Seems you didn't read my previous comments and you seem to be getting worked up about refuting a point I never made. I will state it again though so it's 100% clear. I agree it hasn't been ignored. I've said that now 3 times. In fact, my first comment was agreeing with yours! I'm simply refuting Bill's point that far more resources have been invested on defense than offense since DG got here.
RE: With all the needs this team has, why would we duplicate Peppers?  
Strahan91 : 4/1/2020 11:30 am
In comment 14856032 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Because that's the role Simmons would play.

And I'm not convinced at all that Simmons is a high level pass rusher. I asked for this before to crickets, but if anyone can, please post a highlight clip of Simmons beating a high level NCAA OT for a sack. I'd be very curious to see it. All the sacks from Simmons I've seen come when he is unblocked and often in run and chase situations.

Simmons rushed the passer 70 times last season and had 23 pressures. The highest pressure rate in college football. That counts for something even if it's a small sample size and doesn't necessarily mean he's going to be a high level pass rusher in the NFL.

I don't have Simmons clips to share but I have seen him bulldoze running backs and tight ends. Not quite what you're asking for but it's also not just him coming in unblocked.
Simmons  
ryanmkeane : 4/1/2020 11:33 am
to me is the prototypical defensive player who the "modern NFL" should be targeting. Especially with the way we've loaded up on DL....Simmons roaming free would be a sight to see every Sunday
Simmons  
Pascal4554 : 4/1/2020 11:34 am
I'm no expert but watching Simmons highlights his closing speed makes me drool. QB's thinks they have extra time and he closes the last couple of steps in a flash. Not sure how much of that gets negated with better competition at the next level. It wold be exciting to have a defensive play maker with that speed, but again don't know how well he translates rushing the passer with better competition and blocking.
By the way -- if you look at DG's history of first round drafting  
gidiefor : Mod : 4/1/2020 11:35 am
the pick is more likely to be Simmons or Brown and not an Offensive Lineman or CB, so it's going to be interesting what happens - especially with Judge, Garrett, and Graham in the room
Simmons is the way to go  
M.S. : 4/1/2020 11:38 am

at #4.

RE: By the way -- if you look at DG's history of first round drafting  
Strahan91 : 4/1/2020 11:40 am
In comment 14856066 gidiefor said:
Quote:
the pick is more likely to be Simmons or Brown and not an Offensive Lineman or CB, so it's going to be interesting what happens - especially with Judge, Garrett, and Graham in the room

You have to think Graham is drooling over the potential of adding Simmons' to his D. Simmons is a perfect fit for what he was doing with Minkah Fitzpatrick. He was used at both safety spots, in the slot, playing boundary corner and even at SAM and WILL LB here and there early in the year. Fitzpatrick wasn't a good fit for some of those roles and it pissed him off hence the trade request but Simmons is perfect for it.
RE: Taking Simmons  
LBH15 : 4/1/2020 11:41 am
In comment 14856052 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
would make our defense so much more effective as to matchups and overall playmakers. I'm all for taking a stud OT if they have conviction, it's been far too long where we just haven't gotten the OL right. But the worst thing we could do is take an "adequate" OL at 4, vs passing up the pro bowl talent that Simmons could be at multiple positions, wherever he does line up.


Fair points ryan.

I think almost every poster I read promoting OT at #4 does so with valid reasons, particularly with view that the value looks to be specifically there if all these top OTs are being projected in the top half of the draft anyway.

If Giants come to conclusion that these guys are just "adequate" and belong in much lower tiers, then by all means go with higher ranked non-OT guy. Just that there have been posters throwing out statements that there is an OT or bust faction on BBI but that isn't the case.
Strahan91  
cosmicj : 4/1/2020 11:41 am
Thanks for the response. I'll see if I can dig some up.
This linked YouTube video is instructive  
cosmicj : 4/1/2020 12:03 pm
Obviously, Simmons athleticism just jumps off the screen. Tremendous speed and quickness. Many of his sacks and TFLs are unblocked though. Simmons beats two blocks in this highlight reel:

1) At 0:53, he beats a UNC running back for a sack on a very good play. That RB is #25, Javonte Williams, a sophomore.
2) This is the best pass rush job from Simmons I saw here. At 2:50, he beats Luke Fortner, #79 of Kentucky with a speed move. But note that Fortner is a converted guard, who was not expected to play tackle at the beginning of the season.

So I'm seeing a lot of run and chase and I think the case that Simmons is a high level pass rusher is completely unproven at this point. There's no evidence to pont to it.
Every Isaiah Simmons Sack, Interception, Tackle For Loss and Pass Breakup (2019) - All 22 Film - ( New Window )
Simmons  
Saquon'sQuadz : 4/1/2020 12:12 pm
would not surprise me at all.. He took Barkley because of his ridiculous talents over Chubb, so if they see Simmons as the defensive Barkley he will take him over an OT
RE: This linked YouTube video is instructive  
uther99 : 4/1/2020 12:12 pm
In comment 14856104 cosmicj said:
Quote:

So I'm seeing a lot of run and chase and I think the case that Simmons is a high level pass rusher is completely unproven at this point. - ( New Window )


Agree, plenty on here cite 8 sacks but have not watched the sacks. And he played against some crap teams in the ACC
There are many people  
Saquon'sQuadz : 4/1/2020 12:17 pm
who have Simmons as the 2nd best defensive player behind Young in the draft, 3rd overall behind Young and Burrow. Its gonna be interesting if they think there's a franchise LT out of Wirfs, Becton, Willis or Thomas. You can say all you want "anyone would be an upgrade" which yes absolutely, however at 4 you're not picking for an "upgrade". You're picking for a potential hall of famer.
If I was assessing Simmons, I'd look no further than the tapes  
Spider56 : 4/1/2020 12:34 pm
against Ohio St and LSU ...the ACC was relatively weak this year and DC Venables is outstanding at exploiting opponents weaknesses; it was men against boys in many of the games. Frankly, Unless Chase Young falls, I hope they trade down and take a stud OT ... then we can take a starting center and LB from the big 10 with our next picks.
RE: If I was assessing Simmons, I'd look no further than the tapes  
Big Blue '56 : 4/1/2020 12:36 pm
In comment 14856139 Spider56 said:
Quote:
against Ohio St and LSU ...the ACC was relatively weak this year and DC Venables is outstanding at exploiting opponents weaknesses; it was men against boys in many of the games. Frankly, Unless Chase Young falls, I hope they trade down and take a stud OT ... then we can take a starting center and LB from the big 10 with our next picks.


If you’d “look no further,” then allI can say is thank goodness you’re not a scout...😎
I think we  
Dankbeerman : 4/1/2020 12:56 pm
take the best offensive lineman in the draft unless chase young slides to us. If Chargers want to slide up we should be able to get Willis or Wirffs at 6.

I expect the chargers to make a move for Tua. Think they want someone to sell in LA just as much as they need a QB. Will be interesting to see if Detroit trades out with a prospect like Okudah or Young sitting there being a perfect fit for them.

I keep looking at Okudah as a guy some team thats close to winning it all/thinks they are close may make a move up to grab.

I could see San Fransico trying to make the move now that the have the 13th pick.

13, 31 and next years #1 for a team thats truley rebuilding would be a nice haul.
RE: RE: RE: Wirfs and Becton are  
JFIB : 4/1/2020 12:57 pm
In comment 14856003 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
In comment 14855977 BillT said:


Quote:


In comment 14855973 Coach Red Beaulieu said:


Quote:


the JPP of OTs.


Exactly. And why I think Wills is easily the best OT.


I too prefer technique and tape over Underwear Olympic champions at OT.


100% agree with these guys! Wills has superior technique!
I have little doubt that Isaiah Simmons would make our defense better.  
Klaatu : 4/1/2020 1:20 pm
I'd say the same thing about Jeff Okudah, Derrick Brown, and K'lavon Chaisson (not to mention Chase Young), all of whom carry higher grades at NFL.com than their highest-graded OT, Jedrick Wills.

However, if the Giants were to eschew drafting their highest-graded OT at #4, and instead opted to draft a defender, they run the risk of not being able to make any significant upgrades to their offensive line in this draft. If drafting the BPA at #4 is their primary concern, without regard for need or positional value, and that BPA is a defender, who's to say it won't be a defender at #36, too? Or a WR, or CB, or DE? Who's to say we won't see a repeat of last year's draft, when they didn't draft an OT until the 7th round, and didn't bother to draft an OC at all?

The Giants have invested serious draft capital in a RB and a QB in two successive drafts. Isn't it time they invested comparable draft capital in their offensive line, too? Can they afford to subject their two core offensive players to sub-par O-Line play for another year? Can they also afford to put off preparing for "life after Solder" for another year?

I understand that the draft is not just about the current year. It should be about future years, too. But it seems to me that the Giants' future revolves around Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley, not just for this year, but for - hopefully - many years to come. In my view, the best way to insure a bright future for both of them is to stock up on players who make their lives easier, with premium talent across the board.
RE: RE: If I was assessing Simmons, I'd look no further than the tapes  
Spider56 : 4/1/2020 1:20 pm
In comment 14856142 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14856139 Spider56 said:


Quote:


against Ohio St and LSU ...the ACC was relatively weak this year and DC Venables is outstanding at exploiting opponents weaknesses; it was men against boys in many of the games. Frankly, Unless Chase Young falls, I hope they trade down and take a stud OT ... then we can take a starting center and LB from the big 10 with our next picks.



If you’d “look no further,” then allI can say is thank goodness you’re not a scout...😎


BB ...I agree ... I have zero skills in scouting ... but I have been to many ACC games and the play this year was really down ... I’m just saying watching Simmons against this level of competition needs to kept in perspective.
RE: And chase down mobile QBs  
DonnieD89 : 4/1/2020 3:00 pm
In comment 14855961 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
And make tackles sideline to sideline, stopping frigging sweeps that kill us all year but yet Shumur couldn't call one successful sweep to Engrams or a street FA.

Might even be a weapon on screens!


+1
Simmons at #4  
Big Blue Beerguy : 4/1/2020 4:12 pm
If DG can't find a partner to trade down, then taking Simmons at 4 makes allot of sense. As always, the Giants scouting people may have a different board than Schneier and the other usual subjects, but we can't and won't know that so as a mere fan I'll assume Simmons is ranked in the top 5 on their board, like most of the public boards, and ahead of the "big four" offensive tackles. And, of course, I would not take Simmons if Young were available, but that seems highly unlikely.

Simmons' is projected to be the perfect player to cover tight ends and running backs, a constant problem for the Giants' defense. Moreover, he is not a liability against the run or in going after the QB. Indeed, a player like Simmons fits the trend in the NFL to get pressure on the QB through mis-direction rather than simply pushing the pocket and sending in rushers off the edge. See link below. If he works out (always a legitimate question about every player in the draft - there are no "sure things"), he accordingly would help us in our weakest defensive area - getting after the passer.

So if Young is gone and we don't have a dance partner to trade down with, everything I have read suggests that Simmons is a good choice. We would then need to address o-line needs later in the draft.
Defensive Obfuscation from Hogs Heaven - ( New Window )
What I like about Simmons vs. Big 4 OTs  
Nolan64 : 4/1/2020 8:04 pm : link
Is there seems to be more of a consensus concerning Simmons' overall talent and production while at Clemson than any of the top OTs, Wills being the only one most say can dominate from Day 1. While considering which one best suits the Giants, isn't it better to draft BPA in this spot than perhaps filling the need for an OT that may not start and have an immediate impact at beginning of the season. The thing I've read and heard is that the top 4 OTs requires some coaching up on holes they have in their game. Again, Wills being the exception as the most pro ready as a Day 1 starter based off of what I've heard and read. Wirfs needs to improve his hand placement, Becton crosses his feet too much in pass pro and limited pass sets while at Louisville, Thomas ends up on the ground too much because of balance issues because he gets too narrow. So while all are projected to be high level starters, it's just not right away, Wills being the exception. Plus DG's propensity to find those hidden OL gems in the later rounds. And let's all remember what DG said about how difficult a decision it was to bypass Josh Allen from Kentucky at #6 despite being in love with Daniel Jones. One more thing, PG IS NOT Bettcher. He schemes to his player's strengths, while JB seemed to like forcing square pegs into round holes. Either way the Giants should get a premium player regardless. GO GIANTS!!!
2 scenarios  
OC2.0 : 4/1/2020 8:41 pm : link
That might crop up hypothetically. Simmons/J.Jones or OT of choice/Baun. Which 1 would you prefer?
An OT at #4 has to be  
Carl in CT : 4/1/2020 9:23 pm : link
A LT and an All Pro at that (ability) wise. Too much other talent there.
RE: An OT at #4 has to be  
LBH15 : 4/1/2020 9:28 pm : link
In comment 14856810 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
A LT and an All Pro at that (ability) wise. Too much other talent there.


Can you guarantee the other guys up for the pick are too?
