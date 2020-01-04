for display only
BBI Draft Chat with Great Blue North Draft Report (1-3:30PM)

Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/1/2020 12:52 pm
Colin Lindsay and Pigskin Paul Guillemette have once again generously volunteered to answer draft-related questions from BBI posters today from 1:30-3:00 PM.

Most BBI'ers are familiar with Colin's website, but if you haven't checked it out, please see the link below...


Great North Blue Draft Report - ( New Window )
It is easy to talk about players in the Top 100  
Mike in NY : 4/1/2020 12:54 pm : link
Who are your sleepers on Day 3 of the Draft?
Colin  
gidiefor : Mod : 4/1/2020 12:54 pm : link
I have heard from credible sources that the Giants love Wirfs, they Love Brown and they love Simmons.

What have you heard and what's your take as to who it's gonna be and ought to be?

How do you compare these three?
RE: Colin  
gidiefor : Mod : 4/1/2020 12:56 pm : link
and as a follow up - do you think Dave Gettleman's Draft history has any bearing on how to read the first round pick?
Colin - If the Giants DO go with Simmons at #4, who would you like  
Tom in NY : 4/1/2020 12:58 pm : link
them to target for the Oline at 36? Why?
Thank you for doing this.  
UGADawgs7 : 4/1/2020 12:58 pm : link
Prior to the combine, it seemed that Wills was 1, Thomas was 2 on most boards. Ever since the combine, Wirfs has become the top OT. The tape has not changed. Why is that?
OL  
lugnut : 4/1/2020 12:59 pm : link
DG has never drafted OL in Rd 1. Do you really see him doing that at #4, let alone in Rd 1?

Related, in FA they brought in an OT and two blocking TEs, "meaning" it's far more likely they take a C before an OT -- agree or disagree?
Questions (thanks in advance)  
NYG22 : 4/1/2020 12:59 pm : link
Do you think the late season and playoff success of Deebo Samuel sparks a trend for increased value in hybrid players like him? If so, do you think a 4th rounder for NYG spent on Lynn Bowden or Antonio Gibson might be a good choice?

Do you see Tanner Muse as a S or LB? If the latter, do you see him as an OLB in a 3-4? Or is he more of a special teams guy with limited defensive potential?

Do you see Ben Bartch as a 3rd round area OT? Do you think he is a long way from starting because of his small school background?
Colin  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/1/2020 1:02 pm : link
Everyone thinks the Giants are going to draft Simmons or an OL with the first pick.

Who is the one player not being talked about who it would not shock you if the Giants drafted?
Colin -- on more question  
gidiefor : Mod : 4/1/2020 1:04 pm : link
the Giants could really use another great WR pick in the vein of Slayton -- where is the real value in WRs in this draft
After Ruiz what centers would you consider for Giants  
Rick in Dallas : 4/1/2020 1:05 pm : link
Thanks Colin
RE: Colin  
NYG22 : 4/1/2020 1:05 pm : link
Eric - I'm in the OT or Simmons or trade down and get an OT camp. The notion of what you asked scares the hell out of me. :)
Please rank  
NYG22 : 4/1/2020 1:07 pm : link
the OCs (Ruiz, Hennessy, Harris, Biadasz, Cushenberry -- is my ranking) with a little bit of commentary.
Thanks for doing this, Colin! We appreciate it  
Saos1n : 4/1/2020 1:08 pm : link
If the Giants do, in fact, take Simmons at 4, could we see a trade up, back into the 1st to select an OT? If so, who should we target, what pick range would be needed, or is there a prospect we may be able to get at #36 that you would be comfortable with? If so, whom?
Afternoon guys  
Colin@gbn : 4/1/2020 1:09 pm : link
Afternoon guys: Just 22 days to go until the draft! Hope everyone is keeping well in these incredible times!
Just a couple of intro comments before we begin to frame the discussion. I will be joined by Pigskin Paul Guillemette (if he can find his way here!!) my partner in crime at the GBN. Pigskin will be answering questions regarding individual players, while I will try and focus on the more general aspect of the Giants’ draft process and likely direction etc.

With regard to the discussion of individual players, we would appreciate it we stuck with the more prominent top 100-150 prospects likely to be available in the first four rounds or so. While everyone loves looking for those diamond in the rough sleeper types, fact is, the likelihood of the Giants ever actually drafting one of those deep dive prospects is maybe 2-3%. And there’s maybe a 5-10% possibility the guy actually makes the team. Just not a great use of our time or resources.

The other thing is would be really helpful if people spread their questions out a little. We WILL try and answer every question so if there are already 2-3 unanswered ones on the board maybe wait until those have been answered before posting more questions. Also if some people would hold off until 2 or 2:30 to post their questions then we maybe we won’t feel quite as rushed trying to keep up and we will be able to be a little more thoughtful when posting replies.
Lastly, we don’t get paid for this. I do it because I’m a lifelong Giants (since 1957) fan and would do it every day if I had the chance. We do have bills to pay though and it would help out if people were over at the GBN and clicked an ad or two.

Thanks in advance for your co-operation!


Hi Colin.. Safety with range  
KingBlue : 4/1/2020 1:10 pm : link
Is there a deep half safety with alot of range? Isn't Love best near the line of scrimmage?
Colin - let me add my thanks for you and Paul coming here, year  
gidiefor : Mod : 4/1/2020 1:12 pm : link
after year, to share what you know and hear with us in addition to your personal incites. You add a lot of great food for quality thought and it is much appreciated.
RE: Colin - let me add my thanks for you and Paul coming here, year  
gidiefor : Mod : 4/1/2020 1:13 pm : link
General comments  
Colin@gbn : 4/1/2020 1:16 pm : link
Maybe I should start with some general comments. Just a couple of general observations before we get going to kind of frame the discussion. Obviously, we don’t know at this point exactly who the Giants are going to select with the 4th overall pick in this year’s opening round as there are two pieces of info which are absolutely critical to that decision which we don’t know at this time and, in fact, aren’t likely to know until they actually make their pick on the 23rd. First, we really don’t what are the organization’s actual priorities when it comes to team building. Second, is there a player, or players, that they really like in this year’s draft class because in the end, teams ultimately draft players, not positions. That said, their primary options aren’t necessarily all that complicated to figure out. Either the Giants are already pretty much committed to taking the best available OT, which might entail a trade down of 2-3 spots, or they are not, in which case it seems like kind of a no-brainer that they’ll be taking one of the top defensive players – most likely either LB Isaiah Simmons or CB Jeff Okudah – with the 4th pick. It’s not rocket science.

In fact, when one takes the emotion out of it and goes by the numbers the Giants biggest weak link last year were the coverage units in the defensive back seven. Fact is, to have any chance of competing in the NFL, you really need 3-4 solid corners, otherwise your opponents are just going to find the mismatches and shred your D on a weekly basis. CB Bradberry was a terrific get in free agency, but the rest of the CB corps is made up of totally unproven younger players. The Giants could conceivably live with that group next year to see how they develop, but it’s a scary thought! Meanwhile, the central pass defenders were arguably the slowest unit in the league up the middle last fall and while Martinez represents something of an upgrade over Ogletree, it’s still a slow group. Plus they still don’t appear to have anyone at all at FS.

I should also point out that I am not a ‘we have too many holes to fill!’ guy. Not that the Giants don’t have more than their share of units desperately in need of an upgrade, but the goal here is to build a championship quality team and the best teams in the league are by and large the teams with the most dynamic playmakers that make the most dynamic plays.

Viewed in that context - and to answer Eric's question about a surprise pick - it certainly wouldn’t shock me if the Giants were to think WR with one of their first two picks. Indeed, I have been making the case (apparently to an audience of no one) that while the OL needs to be upgraded, what would really put the scare in opposing defensive coaches would be a legit #1 receiver with the potential to take the top off their defenses. Last year, for example, the Giants had no one who scared opposing defenses deep so the other guys were consistently bringing 9-10, even 11 guys into the box fixing to stop #26 and just daring the Giants to beat them deep. Slayton did come on late, but add another legit big-play threat and you would start to force opponents to play their safeties much deeper, which in turn would open up the underneath zones for guys like Shepard, Tate and Engram, not to mention, almost by definition, give Saquon some space as opponents just aren't going to be able to bring so many guys to the LOS. And if they do, hammer them over the top. In the first we hear the CeeDee lambi back to being close to a top5 pick, while WR is the strength of the draft in the latter part of the opening round and early second with a bunch of guys like Baylor’s Denzel Mims, USC’s Michael Pittman, Brandon Aiyuk of Arizona State, Chase Claypool of Notre Dame, Penn State’s KJ Hamler and Jalen Reagor OF TCU. Of course, the Giants could opt to add a WR with either their late 3rd or early 4th round picks and they’ll be some good ones there, but they’re all more complimentary type guys rather than potential go-to receivers.
Hi  
AcidTest : 4/1/2020 1:16 pm : link
Colin. Thanks to you and Paul for doing this again, especially under these difficult circumstances.

My sense is that the Giants will try and focus on OL early, and may as a consequence cluster draft some day three edge rushers.

What do you think of Alex Highsmith and Tyler Biadasz in the late third and early fourth rounds?

What day three edge rushers might intrigue the Giants?

Thanks again.
RE: RE: Colin - let me add my thanks for you and Paul coming here, year  
Big Blue '56 : 4/1/2020 1:16 pm : link
Colin  
Jay on the Island : 4/1/2020 1:16 pm : link
What round do you think OL Ben Bartch, Alex Taylor, and Matt Peart go. Do you think that they can play on the left side in the NFL?
Given the current OT situation for NYG (bad as it gets)  
NYG22 : 4/1/2020 1:17 pm : link
and assuming the RD1 pick was Simmons, would you be more inclined to get a RT prospect like Isiah Wilson or a LT prospect like Ezra Cleveland in RD2?

Can you discuss the secondary OTs (Jackson, Jones, Cleveland, Niang) a bit?
is this as bad a TE draft as I think it is?  
NYG22 : 4/1/2020 1:22 pm : link
I only see Kmet as a top 100 value
The OL ...  
Colin@gbn : 4/1/2020 1:24 pm : link
Gidie et al: Re the OL what we are hearing right now is that the top 4 guys are slipping ever so slightly. And there is also no consensus who the top guy is. And that’s in sharp contrast to the other side of the ball where just about everybody appears to be in agreement that the best non-QB prospects after DE Chase Young and LB Isaiah Simmons, CB Jeff Okudah and DT Derrick Brown. The OTs are good prospects, but it does not appear that there is any consensus that any are clear top 5 prospects as each has some issue. Mehki Becton of Louisville, for example, is just an imposing physical guy with tremendous upside, but he’s a tad raw and unpolished in his technique. Meanwhile, Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs is a terrific athlete with a great motor, but he’s somewhat stiff and mechanical, while Georgia’s Andrew Thomas is the most experienced LT prospect and has prototype size, but he’s been inconsistent in the past and isn’t necessarily that athletic. Lastly, Alabama’s Jedrick Wills is maybe the most pro-ready prospect in the bunch; he’s also the most solid technically. Wills, though, is not all that big (at least for a top 5 OT) and really isn’t that good an athlete and as such doesn’t offer much in the way of upside. He’s also the least likely to be comfortable playing LT at the next level. In the end, one can make the case that all 4 guys have top 10 potential. It’s my sense, though, that if the Giants were to take an OT at #4 it’s going to be someone with a ton of upside with the potential to be a franchise LT and the only who is likely to come close in the regard is Becton, but time will tell. Meanwhile the OL really thins out after the first round. A guy like Ezra Cleveland would be a good fit but we hear he's moving up into the latter opening round area. After that group of 6-7 guys you are really talking developmental types. Same story at C (which I see as a much bigger immediate need than OT). Ruiz will probably be gone by #36. We like Hennessey of Temple too at the end of the third, but the truth is if you want to get an OL this year, at least one that has a decent chance to contribute you really need to think about it in the first.
RE: Colin  
AcidTest : 4/1/2020 1:25 pm : link
I obviously can't speak for Colin or Paul, but I would not be shocked if the Giants drafted Derrick Brown, especially after a trade down. I do assume if they did so that Tomlinson would be traded.
Colin  
Jay on the Island : 4/1/2020 1:26 pm : link
I am hopeful that the Giants draft a TE on day 3. I'm interested in a solid blocking TE who may have surprised with his workout numbers and could blossom in the NFL. A TE that may have been underutilized in college because of scheme or poor QB play. Do you see an overlooked TE like a George Kittle type that may go late but develop into an excellent TE in the pro's?
Colin / Paul  
Biteymax22 : 4/1/2020 1:27 pm : link
Any edge rushers on days 2 or 3 who have not been getting enough attention? Do you have any sleepers?
thanks Colin!  
ryanmkeane : 4/1/2020 1:27 pm : link
I think if NYG decides to go defense over OL, the pick will be Derrick Brown. You take Brown and your DL is an absolute force for years to come. I have a feeling NYG brass would prefer someone like Brown (a building the team from the inside out) pick over Okudah or Simmons if we go defense at 4. Thoughts on that happening?
Sounds like the bloom is coming off the OT’s.  
The_Boss : 4/1/2020 1:28 pm : link
It appears these guys are RT’s and/or OG’a (Wirfs). I don’t see the value at 4 for any of them. The team has to know they’re not going to be very good next year. Draft a defender not named Simmons and target Penei Sewell next year when we’re likely back inside the top 5.
Trade up ...  
Colin@gbn : 4/1/2020 1:31 pm : link
Saos: Especially after last year I think there is a really good chance the Giants trade back up into the opening round. They could be looking at a C (Ruiz), an OT (Cleveland) or a WR (Higgins, Mims), or even a DB is omeone like McKinney or Delpit slips.

Kingblue: Given that the Giants don''t appear to have a FS at a;; one would think they'd be looking for one in this draft, but the picksings are some slim. see above for the possibility of a round one trade up. Other guys to watch in the early second include Davis of Cal, who is a really intriguing guy, Jeremy Chinn of Southern Illinois or Minnesota's Antoine Winfield who is a really good player but not very durable.
Whom do we love  
Colin@gbn : 4/1/2020 1:35 pm : link
Gidie: Haven't heard much at all from the Giants and with no pro days etc there just hasn't been much evidence to try and figure where they are at. Like you we heard they liked Wirfs, plus they went in numbers to Brown's pro day at Auburn (although I got the sense that Judge was going to make all the rounds.) Best advice I have right now is to chill out and wait for the 23rd an we'll find out for sure.
Brown ...  
Colin@gbn : 4/1/2020 1:38 pm : link
Ryan et al: Certainly there is a case to be made for Brown and he is a really good player but I just don't see the fit. He's a traditional 4-3 DT who does a nice job collapsing the pocket but he's isn't going to give you much in the way of actual pressure. Simmons and Okudah just seem to fit so much better what the Giants appear to need on D.
Have you all heard any rumblings of teams  
LBH15 : 4/1/2020 1:40 pm : link
wanting to move up into some of the top spots (#1-#4)?

thx
RE: RE: Colin  
PigskinPaul : 4/1/2020 1:43 pm : link
Thank You guys  
PaulN : 4/1/2020 1:44 pm : link
I love your website and views, I am of the opinion that looking at the top players that could be available at 4, that unless you pick Young, Okuda, or Simmons, that need and talent do not match up enough to take any other player in that spot and the Giants should trade back if at all possible, but I am afraid this organization not ever doing it, over complicate the process and still don't, unless Judge has more influence then we know. John Mara said he wants to know who they are getting if they trade back, that comment scares me and makes me wonder if they will change or adjust at all. Thank you and you and your families please stay safe.
ER  
Colin@gbn : 4/1/2020 1:45 pm : link
Bitey et al: Unfortunately the ER situation is like an ER; its not a great year. Plus its another position that if you don't get a guy early the likelihood that he is going to be able to play is pretty small. Couple of guys that might be worth a look though include Darrell Taylor from Tennessee, Strowbridge from UNC (who position wise is like Leonard Williams) and maybe Jabari Zuniga from Florida but again its thin.
When I look at Simmons as a prospect  
Rudy5757 : 4/1/2020 1:46 pm : link
I just dont see the toughness or physicality for a MLB player. Am I missing something or is he really just cover guy? How do you see Detroit in the mix if there are no trades, who is their guy of Okudah, Simmons or Brown?

My choice considering that Young is not going to be there for us would be Okudah, OT, Brown and then Simmons. But I also am warming to the idea of a stud WR.

Also if we take brown would we then recind the tag on Williams?
RE: It is easy to talk about players in the Top 100  
PigskinPaul : 4/1/2020 1:47 pm : link
For my money a half-dozen guys that rank as Day 3 guys are Troy Pride/CB, Gabriel Davis/WR, Logan Wilson/IB, Sosa Agim/DT, K'Von Wallace/S.
I wouldn't call them sleepers tho.

Trades etc  
Colin@gbn : 4/1/2020 1:52 pm : link
Paul etc: I am not sure why the Giants would want to trade out of #4 simply for the sake. They WILL get a shot at one of Young, Simmons and Okudah each of whom are really good prospects who fill major needs. Again you might trade down if you were intent on taking an OT or one of the WRs.

We should also note that there isn't much right now to the dream of trading down with a team looking for a QB and picking up a passle of picks. There are several teams that would trade up for Burrow, but with his injury history we hear the market for Tua is coldish (and its no longer guaranteed that the Lions get many offers at #3), and it seeks unlikely anyone is going to offer much for Herbert. But it only takes one team so we'll see what happens on the 23rd but it doesn't look promising
RE: is this as bad a TE draft as I think it is?  
PigskinPaul : 4/1/2020 1:52 pm : link
TE is indeed one of the lesser talent groups this year. I like Brycen Hopkins but he's another Engram so not likely for G-Men. Thad Moss might be a possibility given that he blocks well. But his body screams out of Move-TE. LSU's Stephen Sullivan did some eye catching things at SR Bowl.





RE: The OL ...  
MeadowlandsMike : 4/1/2020 1:54 pm : link
Day 4 Sleepers  
PigskinPaul : 4/1/2020 1:56 pm : link
I have really come around to liking S Nigel Warrior of Tenn. He played on bad teams until last season for Vols. He can cover some and hits a ton. Father is Dale Carter/CB a real start back in the day with Chiefs. H e had a solid season in 2019, also looked good in NFLPA action.
RE: Trades etc  
NYG22 : 4/1/2020 1:56 pm : link
If you are saying Okudah fills a major need, you've either soured on Baker given his poor rookie year or you think he's more of a slot CB.
RE: Brown ...  
MeadowlandsMike : 4/1/2020 1:58 pm : link
In comment 14856268 Colin@gbn said:
Quote:
Ryan et al: Certainly there is a case to be made for Brown and he is a really good player but I just don't see the fit. He's a traditional 4-3 DT who does a nice job collapsing the pocket but he's isn't going to give you much in the way of actual pressure. Simmons and Okudah just seem to fit so much better what the Giants appear to need on D.


Good take on Brown. Not really a pass rush force and therefore somewhat redundant to what we already have.
Lions at #3  
Colin@gbn : 4/1/2020 2:00 pm : link
Rudy et al: Just to follow up on the last post, Detroit becomes the key for the Giants if they don't trade out for a QB. We have heard they really like Brown and really want a CB. But we keep hearing from across the league that Simmons is even starting to push Young for the top non-QB grade so if the Lions think BPA ... I know there are a lot of people worried about Simmons because he will never be a physical run defender. But that's old school. The guy is a good enough run defender who's game is all about beating the OL to the point of attack anyway. But he's just so good in coverage. I mean we are talking a MLB who played multiple snaps in college covering WRs! The other thing with Simmons is that in this day and age with every team running 3-WR sets 65-70% of the time, your base defense is really a 4-2 and you need guys that can run because they are being asked to cover so much ground. And the one thing Simmons can do is run to the ball!!
Hi Colin  
Rjanyg : 4/1/2020 2:01 pm : link
Can you project at solid OT at pick 36 and a solid OC in the late 3rd early 4th round.

Thanks!
Hey do I see Pigskin is here!!  
Colin@gbn : 4/1/2020 2:03 pm : link
Great!!
Please give me your thoughts on Geno Stone and Tanner Muse  
Rick in Dallas : 4/1/2020 2:04 pm : link
Thanks Colin and Paul. Great job.
If the Giants  
Bill2 : 4/1/2020 2:04 pm : link
Do go WR in Round 1-2, which one matches best what they should be using a WR for at this time?
Colin  
jvm52106 : 4/1/2020 2:05 pm : link
great to hear from you once again. What are your thoughts on Young vs Simmons. Different players for sure but, I get the feeling Simmons could be a better player long term especially in today's pass happy softer style of offense. What is your thought on those two and long term success?
RE: Lions at #3  
Rudy5757 : 4/1/2020 2:05 pm : link
In comment 14856317 Colin@gbn said:
Quote:
Rudy et al: Just to follow up on the last post, Detroit becomes the key for the Giants if they don't trade out for a QB. We have heard they really like Brown and really want a CB. But we keep hearing from across the league that Simmons is even starting to push Young for the top non-QB grade so if the Lions think BPA ... I know there are a lot of people worried about Simmons because he will never be a physical run defender. But that's old school. The guy is a good enough run defender who's game is all about beating the OL to the point of attack anyway. But he's just so good in coverage. I mean we are talking a MLB who played multiple snaps in college covering WRs! The other thing with Simmons is that in this day and age with every team running 3-WR sets 65-70% of the time, your base defense is really a 4-2 and you need guys that can run because they are being asked to cover so much ground. And the one thing Simmons can do is run to the ball!!


Thank you! And I do look at your site and enjoy readying about the Bowl games and senior bowl stuff. you guys do a great job.
Colin/Paul  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/1/2020 2:05 pm : link
Pipe dream to hope that Chase Young somehow falls to #4?
RE: RE: Trades etc  
MeadowlandsMike : 4/1/2020 2:06 pm : link
If for arguments sake we were to draft Okudah who plays the slot?
The OL  
Colin@gbn : 4/1/2020 2:07 pm : link
Ryan: Cleveland would have some upside at #36 if he lasted that long. I think Hennessey would have value late third, but the fact is it is hard to find 'solid' OTs in the second even harder to find solid IOL in the mid-rounds. You are always going to be talking developmental types at those spots.
which I now see you gave more info Simmons  
jvm52106 : 4/1/2020 2:08 pm : link
so my question may be moot now. I feel Young is way way overrated- ala Keith McCants.
RE: Colin/Paul  
PigskinPaul : 4/1/2020 2:11 pm : link

Pipe dream on Chase Young is an understatement. If Redskins don't take him at Pick2 they are doomed to mediocrity or worse for all eternity!


Any chance that Mims is there when we pick in the 2nd  
Ira : 4/1/2020 2:12 pm : link
?
The Ol part deux  
Colin@gbn : 4/1/2020 2:12 pm : link
Don't want to break anybodies heart here and it is still very possible that the Giants address the OL at #4 or 36 but it is also very possible that at least for 2020 they pretty much live with what they have on the OL especially at OT. Solder is not going anywhere at LT in the short term and Fleming and Gates may do at RT. I expect the Giants would look to add a developmental OT on the third day. OT will be a big need next year and it is possible given the limited resources they have left for 2020 they look elsewhere. Again I stress POSSIBLE because we just don't k now what they are actually thinking.
RE: The OL  
PigskinPaul : 4/1/2020 2:14 pm : link
IMO Ezra Cleveland has seat No. 1 in the overreaction from a big Combine effort. I have watched 3 Boise game tapes and he is a better athlete than a player right now. Potential yes, but I can't see taking him until Round 3. Then you have to coach him up and wait. Starting him right away could get JONES seriously injured.



Its not such a bad idea  
Bill2 : 4/1/2020 2:15 pm : link
A WR does relieve stress on Jones, Barkley and the OL
Okudah, Baker  
Colin@gbn : 4/1/2020 2:17 pm : link
There were a couple of questions on what selecting Okudah would mean re Baker. I doubt the Giants are ready to give up on the latter, but at the same time, you can hardly take his up and down 2019 season to the bank. Fact is around the NFL these days the motto is "you can never have enough cover guys!!" We also know that Graham loves to blitz and you can't do that if you can't cover. Hard to know who would cover who if the Giants did select Okudah but what a lot of teams have their CBs travel; ie your #1 goes where their #1 receiver goes etc.
You mentioned  
UGADawgs7 : 4/1/2020 2:18 pm : link
Wouldn’t be totally shocked if NYG go with Solder, Fleming and Gates at Tackles. Look at Andrew Luck who had to retire at age 29 due to awful OL play early on in his career. Would DG take that risk with potential of Solder having another awful season and Jones possibly getting very hurt because of it? Also Barkley got banged up. Poor line play can end his career early and he was #2 overall.
Edge & OT  
Samiam : 4/1/2020 2:20 pm : link
Colin: with a slight trend towards QBs who run by design and QBs who get rid of the ball much quicker, is the value of the Edge position diminished somewhat? And, if yes, then is the value of the big time pass blocking OT diminished as well? Not saying ignored; just not as critical as it has been.

RE: Please give me your thoughts on Geno Stone and Tanner Muse  
PigskinPaul : 4/1/2020 2:20 pm : link
Geno Stone does not have NFL athleticism, especially speed. Might make a greatSpecial Teamer, but not much more. After seeing MUSE run at Combine I need to see more game film. He may be a better athlete than player. BUT... he can play some LB roles as well as S roles. He interests me.
I always advise being careful with Iowa players. In most cases they have been coached to their potential and have little room left for growth as a pro. What you see is what you get. Plenty of Iowa guys in NFL, but few start and fewest a long time. Wirfs might be a big exception to my rule tho.




Colin  
JonC : 4/1/2020 2:20 pm : link
"I should also point out that I am not a ‘we have too many holes to fill!’ guy. Not that the Giants don’t have more than their share of units desperately in need of an upgrade, but the goal here is to build a championship quality team and the best teams in the league are by and large the teams with the most dynamic playmakers that make the most dynamic plays. "

To your point above and also about the OL perhaps not being worthy at #4, I say hear hear! Thanks for doing this yet again.
Wrs  
Colin@gbn : 4/1/2020 2:22 pm : link
Ira et al: There is a chance that a guy like Mims could be there at #36, but there is an even better chance he's gone. It appears that there maybe a two-tiered set of second tier WRs with guys like Mims, Higgins and maybe even Justin Jefferson more likely to go late first with a second group that could include Laviska Shenault, Michael Pittman, Brandon Aiyuk, KJ hamler and jalen Reagor more mid-second round types. They'd all be good but the first three have more #1 WR potential.
If you scouted  
Amtoft : 4/1/2020 2:23 pm : link
Ashtyn Davis then you have seen Evan Weaver... He is always around the ball. Where do you see him going?
Picks Usage  
PigskinPaul : 4/1/2020 2:24 pm : link
With the G-Men having 4 Picks in Round 7, I sure hope Gettleman can/will trade a couple of those for 5th or 6th Rounder next year. Despite preaching that you can never have too much young talent on the roster, the catch with late rounders vs. Rookie FA is that many teams will try to keep as many drafted guys on their roster as they can. Saving face IMO.
Jeudy?  
CT Charlie : 4/1/2020 2:27 pm : link
You've talked about WR's more than some of us expected, but you haven't mentioned him. Probably not our guy, but do rate him as highly as most other people do?
Edge rushers  
Colin@gbn : 4/1/2020 2:27 pm : link
Samian: That's a great point, although my understanding is that if they had their druthers the Giants would still prefer an ER at #4. That said more and more teams when they think D are loading up with cover guys rather than pass rushers necessarily. Either works so we need to get one or the other!!
RE: If you scouted  
PigskinPaul : 4/1/2020 2:29 pm : link
I also got a good chance to watch Evan Weaver during Sr Bowl week. And in that "elite" setting he looked very active, but a step too slow. If they keep all R7 Picks I'd take him, but he will likely never come close to a "starting" NFL job. Tries very hard but that 4.76/40 @ Combine is real playing speed. He just misses tackles and coverages by that 1 step too slow. Sorry to say cause he seems like a good guy and gives all out effort.




Colin  
ryanmkeane : 4/1/2020 2:31 pm : link
with Shepard, Tate, and Slayton, am I crazy in thinking we really don't need to draft WR this year?
What  
AcidTest : 4/1/2020 2:31 pm : link
do you think about Alex Highsmith and Tyler Biadasz? Will they be available in the late third and early fourth rounds? Thanks.
RE: Jeudy?  
PigskinPaul : 4/1/2020 2:33 pm : link
I think Giants will/should settle for a Day 3 WR in such a deep class. But to address Jeudy, I will say I flat-out see him as better than Amari Cooper and faster than many give him credit for with his pads on. Better hands than Cooper and precise route runner.



DG and Ots  
Colin@gbn : 4/1/2020 2:33 pm : link
UGADawgs et al: Point taken. Its possible the Giants think that way. Its also possible they think that getting hit is football and the best thing they could do for DJ is to convince him either to get rid of the football quicker or just don't hang around the pocket all that long. I am sure going all in on the OL is an option for the Giants this month. My own theory is that while you need your OL to be competent (and no one is saying that the Giants is anywhere near that) but OLs no matter how good don't win games. People who make plays do and I'm not sure you may necessarily want to use a top 5 pick to fix a hole when you have no playmakers on your team. We shall see on the 23rd.
Comment please on James Proche and Isaiah Coulter  
Rick in Dallas : 4/1/2020 2:35 pm : link
Might help Giants on 3rd day of draft
This  
AcidTest : 4/1/2020 2:35 pm : link
is the best OL class in years, and as Colin notes, they still all have flaws. OL play has declined as college teams move to spread offenses. The ball comes out very quickly. Edge rushers are also much faster than they were even 10 years ago. It's a bad combination.
More WRs  
Colin@gbn : 4/1/2020 2:37 pm : link
Ryan again: With Shepherd, Tate and especially Slayton (not to mention Engram and Saquon) you do not have to add a WR if all you are trying to do is fill holes because there are bigger ones elsewhere. But you want to have an offense that really challenges defenses, add a true #1 receiver and watch the consternation as they figure out how they are going to bring enough people to the LOS to stop Saquon while leaving enough people deep to take away the big-play threat. Complimentary football!!
RE: What  
PigskinPaul : 4/1/2020 2:37 pm : link
I have both Highsmith and Biadasz solidly in my Top 100. Tyler belongs in a team that wants to pound the ball in the running game, which I think is Gettleman's preference. Highsmith has athleticism but will take some time to find his role. But he is natural as a rusher/penetrator.



thanks for doing this  
Giantsfan79 : 4/1/2020 2:39 pm : link
I'm curious about the effects Covid has played on this process. Obviously NFL front offices have to adapt but any insights into how well they are doing with any stories you could pass on.

On one hand you might think since everyone has gone to tech it would favor younger GMs a bit, but since the process is more akin to how it was "back in the day" with no pro days and such, does that favor more Old School GMs?
Weaver  
Colin@gbn : 4/1/2020 2:42 pm : link
Amtoft et al: I don't usually like to talk about later round guys but Evan Weaver is one of my faves from college football. Not a great athlete but tough physical and always around the ball. We have him rated a little higher than others - maybe late 4th or early 5th - lot like Connelly last year. Probably not a Giants prspect though as even if they didn't get Simmons he end up plaing behind Martinez, mayo and Connelly.
RE: RE: What  
AcidTest : 4/1/2020 2:44 pm : link
Thanks.
RE: thanks for doing this  
PigskinPaul : 4/1/2020 2:46 pm : link
Sorry to say that the "old time GMs" you refer to are pretty much all gone. I do recall the days when really old school GMs brought their Street & Smith mags to the party. Joel Buchsbaum was also a popular info source for those guys.
Covid  
Colin@gbn : 4/1/2020 2:47 pm : link
That's a great question re the changes brought on by the COVID epidemic. The impact is most on injured players like Tua who individual team medical staffs may not ever get to check out prior to the draft. There will also be a number of players who never ran. That's especially true for some reason for the DE/ERs quite a number of whom didn't run at the combine. In terms of the tech stuff it really has less to do with the GMs than the IT depts and most NFL teams have pretty up-to-date ones. Plus in the end most of the players grades are based on their tape and most of that was in the vaults by the time C19 hit. It will be interesting though to see if this year's hit rate differs from earlier years.
Thank you for doing this!  
Amtoft : 4/1/2020 2:48 pm : link
Since Giants are going to need a safety and probably won't be able to get one until the 3rd or 4th... What do you think of J.R. Reed from Georgia. He is older at 24, but has been amazing as a two time all SEC and last year an all american. Is it his age dropping him down?
Hi Colin. Thank you for doing this for us.  
DonnieD89 : 4/1/2020 2:52 pm : link
The Giants have not had a big red zone threat in a long time. Do you really see them making a priority in getting one of the “skyscraper”wide receivers?
safeties  
Colin@gbn : 4/1/2020 2:54 pm : link
Amtoft again ... Reed is a nice player who should go in that t4th round area but he is more of a SS type. Maybe jones of Texas of Blackmon of Utah would be better fits, but you never really want to be looking for starters the 3rd day of the draft. we haven't mentioned kyle Dugger of Lenoir-Rhyne who lots of teams around the league really like. Not that experienced but a really good athlete with a lot of upside.
Thx Colin for your time  
Torrag : 4/1/2020 2:55 pm : link
Unfortunately from reading your opening statement to your premise on the strengths and weaknesses to your valuation of many players and positions and the Giants approach we don't agree on much.

For me the OT's are the greatest strength of this Draft. The best class in many years with two Top 5 graded prospects, a Top 10, 4 in the Top 15 and 6 or 7 total in Round 1. The Giants would be borderline negligent given their weakness at the position if they attempted to deal with the problem outside of Round 1 given the talent available. Factor in the investment in and support for their QB and RB and it's almost a no brainer that OT will be the pick. Too many variables are aligning to expect otherwise.

If the franchise hasn't learned anything from wasting the second half of Eli's career and watching Jones get harried last season(Giants among the worst in the NFL in allowing pressure and hits), then there is little hope for the future.
Off My Board  
PigskinPaul : 4/1/2020 2:56 pm : link
Thought some of you might like to know who I would have off my Big Board if I ran a team.
TUA (injuries) , Ben Bartch (knee cap), Rico Dowdle (injuries), KYLE STANLEY, NETANE MUTI.

Big WR  
Colin@gbn : 4/1/2020 2:57 pm : link
Donnie et al: I expect they'd like first and foremest a legit deep threat at WR but if the Giants did not get one of those early (and maybe even if they did) I could certainly see them targeting somebody like 6-5 Collin (no relation) Johnson of Texas in the 4th.
Thanks for doing this, Colin and Paul  
Anakim : 4/1/2020 2:59 pm : link
Can you do a cluster buster of the Big 4 of OTs
Who  
AcidTest : 4/1/2020 3:02 pm : link
are some day three developmental OL the Giants might target?
A couple of other questions:  
Anakim : 4/1/2020 3:02 pm : link
1) Which Day 3 RBs do you see as good complements to Saquon?

2) Thoughts on LB Markus Bailey from Purdue? If he was healthy, would he be a Day 2 pick for sure? Same question for Terrell Lewis of Alabama, but would he be a consensus top-20 pick if his medicals checked out?
Be Safe  
PigskinPaul : 4/1/2020 3:03 pm : link
Sure any of you who live in the NY, NJ, CT area are tired of hearing about Covid, but I wish you all the best of luck avoiding it. May you and your families be spared. Listen to the "real" experts and try to be patient.
Are you guys still high on Tee Higgins despite running a pedestrian  
Anakim : 4/1/2020 3:05 pm : link
40 time?
OL part trois  
Colin@gbn : 4/1/2020 3:06 pm : link
Torrag: It's why its great fun to have these debates and why they matter not because the Giants will ultimately decide without consulting either of us on the 23rd.

I leave with a story about a conversation I had with a guy a couple of years back.

We have been blessed as Giants fans to have three championship runs over my lifetime. In the late 1950s and early 1960s they made 5 of 6 NFL championship games with a team built on a ferocious defense and a state of the art (for the day) passing attack.

In the 1980s we won two Super Bowls driven by one of the NFL's great defenses.

Then we won the 7/11 championship teams that had Eli playing at a elite level throwing to talented WR groups (Plax, Amani and Steve Smith in 07 and Nicks, Cruz and Manningahm in 11) and with the NASCAR pass rush hitting on all cylinders!!

Now the trick is to try and get back to that level one more time. Hey I have an idea; lets fix the offensive line!!
What do you think of Josh Jones at tackle - strenghts/weaknesses  
Ira : 4/1/2020 3:07 pm : link
?
RE: A couple of other questions:  
PigskinPaul : 4/1/2020 3:10 pm : link
Adieu  
Colin@gbn : 4/1/2020 3:10 pm : link
Unfortunately, there are still some unanswered question still out there but I think we covered off the main bases. Great questions and we appreciate your patience with our slow typing. Please be safe everyone and maybe we can set something up with Eric for a post-draft follow-up.
Thanks  
AcidTest : 4/1/2020 3:12 pm : link
Colin and Paul!
Thank you  
Bill2 : 4/1/2020 3:14 pm : link
Colin and Paul
"It's why its great fun to have these debates and why they matter not"  
Torrag : 4/1/2020 3:14 pm : link
So true. I have fun with them. It's why I get so into it. Obviously I hope and expect that I'm right. Haha.

Colin take care and be safe.
Bye Bye  
PigskinPaul : 4/1/2020 3:17 pm : link
Gotta run, thanks for having me and best of luck to the Giants. Before the AFL and Patriots gave me a true home team in the '60's I was a Giants fan; die hard. I remember when they were the best team, with the best players in the late '50s, early 60's, just like Chris Schenkel told me they were every TV broadcast.
RE: Lions at #3  
Rjanyg : 4/1/2020 3:18 pm : link
Music to my ears. Lets just hope the Lions like Brown or Okudah more.
Thnks guys!  
Boatie Warrant : 4/1/2020 3:19 pm : link
Great information even if it does make me feel like this is not a great draft class only average after our first pick.

We need O-line but we also need a defensive playmaker. We are most likely only going to get one or the other from reading this conversation.
RE: Thx Colin for your time  
ZogZerg : 4/1/2020 3:40 pm : link
I couldn't agree more. Solder is barely holding on at LT. Who is our starting LT in 2021? To not draft a top OT prospect when you are position do so hurts this team for a number of years.
Great content as always guys  
GiantsRage2007 : 4/1/2020 3:49 pm : link
A nice break in the day to banter Giants draft strategy
RE: OL part trois  
Ivan15 : 4/1/2020 8:01 pm : link
Each of those championship defenses developed a unique characteristic, as you mentioned.

First there was the innovation of the MLB with Sam Huff, then the 3-4 defense which became multiple because of LT, then the 3-safety alignment and NASCAR package. This team needs a great defense and Simmons may be just the player to provide a unique dimension.
RE: The Ol part deux  
GoDeep13 : 11:27 am : link
This is what I’ve been hearing as well. They’d love to improve the o-line but from everything they are seeing they’d be passing up on better players at other needed spots.
RE: This  
GoDeep13 : 11:40 am : link
RE: What do you think of Josh Jones at tackle - strenghts/weaknesses  
Ira : 11:45 am : link
I entered this too late yesterday. I hope you can answer it today. Thanks for doing this.
