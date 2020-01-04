for display only
Simmons is Very Frustrating to Watch

HugeS : 4/1/2020 11:40 pm
Theres no question he's a really special athlete, probably in the top 99.9 percentile for all linebackers that ever played in the NFL. His cover skills are already to a level where he could realistically be the best coverage linebacker in the NFL from day one. In space he's an absolute playmaker. The problem is like others have pointed out, the guy hates contact. He plays timid when negotiating blockers or taking on gap responsibilities. If you sit down and watch the All 22, just count how many business decisions he makes per game. He's clearly very smart, his read and diagnose is good, he's fluid in space, and he covers like a demon, but the dude will literally do anything he can to avoid mixing it up and getting his jersey dirty. Its actually maddening to think how special he could be if he had more of a Patrick Willis mentality. Unfortunately thats what he is right now, a lightning fast coverage guy so talented he can handle the deep middle or the slot but who is lets just politely say a bit risk averse when it comes to dealing with any action around the line of scrimmage. I really want to like Simmons at 4 but I'm just not sure. Do you guys think this one dimension to his game is too rare to pass up? Could this coaching staff get him to trust his instincts more and play more aggressively around the line of scrimmage?
some of the observations about things the Giants  
gidiefor : Mod : 9:06 am : link
haven't been able to do since LT wasn't on the team and regarding LB coverage of running backs and TE just doesn't strike me as being made into a greater issue than it was or is.

You would think that the Giants haven't won a Super Bowl since 1991.

Or have they. How could they have ever done that without covering running backs or TE's?
Think bigger than a traditional role  
aGiantGuy : 9:08 am : link
If the Giants did draft him, I don’t think it’ll be because they think he will be Von Miller or Khalil Mack.

There are many reasons they could draft him, the most important are allowing the defense the ability to not substitute out of the base defense, freeing up Peppers to not be the only guy who can cover a TE, shutting down all qb spy, qb zone read, and bootleg action. You can disguise who is coming on a blitz better if there are more players that can cover on the field.

These are some of the schematic advantages
I don't see any hesitation around making tackles.  
Bruner4329 : 9:12 am : link
In comment 14856926 Giant John said:
Quote:
Giants will evaluate him. I do see crazy speed to the tackle. I do see a ball hawk.


It has been so long since we had legitimate LBs on this team most people on this Board have forgotten what it means. All we have had are slow plodding players. This guy has a gear we have not seen for a while. He is no LT but no one is.

LT  
PaulN : 9:13 am : link
And I watched his entire career, every play, was an all out attacking player who was fast, big, and strong, if you used him to to drop back into coverage you were misusing him, he dropped back into coverage at times to cross up the other team and he was so smart and talented, he would make a play, plus he just did things on his own he was so good. This player would be a coverage guy who also attack the QB, can we fit a guy on the team that could have 5 int's and 7 sacks? No lets take a tackle that may not beat out the guys we have, all things fair and equal. LT also had a non stop motor with off the chart intellegence and heart. We all don't know what is inside these guys, watch LT play for dumb ass Rod Rust, a coach can ruin a players spirit. I hope we now have the coach that will coach to a players stregnth.
RE: Again, to put actual facts  
section125 : 9:20 am : link
In comment 14857025 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 14857013 twostepgiants said:


Quote:


The guy made 21 plays last year behind the line of scrimmage

14 TFLs and 7 sacks.

The idea that he is just a chaser down the field and avoids contact and can’t be played up front does not match the facts,

View the link. I don’t see the pass rush ability. Every IS sack, INT, TFL 2019 - ( New Window )


He is not a stand at the line of scrimmage ER. He is an attack from mid level LB.
Shurmur  
PaulN : 9:26 am : link
Could not get Barkley the ball in space, he ran him off tackle on 1 leg, this entire team gets a pass, lets see what happens when they bring a blocking tight end to help out the tackles a little, fucking moron coach.
The Giants have struggled on Defense now for years  
LBH15 : 9:28 am : link
for many reasons. And it's not exaggerating at all to say covering the Tight End adequately is near the top of that list.
Simmons  
PaulN : 9:35 am : link
Can cover the deep over the middle zone on one play and run down the QB on the next one, he is a PLAYMAKER, and that wins games. Just like Barkley can if used properly.
It amazes me  
NikkiMac : 9:36 am : link
That everybody just assumes he’s even going to be available to the Giants

It’s not set in stone that The Lions are going Odukah or making a trade

They might take Simmons
All-22 of Simmons ...  
dschwarz in westchester : 9:36 am : link
I am not sure if someone else posted it but posting some All-22 footage of Simmons

(I think I did that right, if not here it is for a cut-and-paste https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K-7_vc8AJE4)

Short version - there are several examples in the film of him going through contact. However, there are even more of him going around people and making plays.

I really think it's a loaded statement to view him going around people as a negative. Was Barry Sanders a bad RB because he didn't run people over like Jerome Bettis? Simmons is built long and tall, and he's incredibly fast. Why would he default to trying to use strength when speed is his best asset?

Provided the coaching staff uses him correctly there is every reason to believe Simmons can be a stud defender and I don't see any reason why he'd be a bad idea at #4. (I still prefer a trade down + OT if we can work it out, but the prospects of that are looking pretty shaky these days.)
Link - ( New Window )
to me its something to be concerned with  
UConn4523 : 9:39 am : link
but is it a Can't, a Won't, or a Shouldn't? And what I mean by that is is he not capable, does he refuse to, or was he coached not to at Clemson?

I didn't watch enough of them to know but its the million dollar question IMO.
That is why  
Section331 : 10:03 am : link
In comment 14856877 LeonBright45 said:
Quote:
many consider him to be a classic Strong Safety in the mold of a Sean Taylor, David Fultcher, Steve Atwater, kind of player who has the length to cover Tight Ends and the speed to cover half the field in zone coverage all while being able to generate enough speed and force to knock the snot out of somebody.

If he can't fight off a block to make a tackle as an ILB, and he would get crushed trying to set the edge as an OLB, he is a Safety in the NFL. I'm sure that he can play "coverage LB" on passing plays, but he is what I consider to be a back seven player, not a front seven player.

The best Safeties were a little bit crazy. Simmons is a very tame, play it safe kind of player. Might make a good pro, but I see nothing that leads me to believe that he can elevate a Defense and intimidate an Offense.


I agree with everything the OP said and what Leon says here, but I will say that I think Simmons is pretty good at setting the edge and forcing the ball carrier into traffic. He is risk averse, avoids contact with bigger OL.

The thing that really bothers me about him though is the occasional lack of hustler. In the Nat Champ game, Burrow took off down the right sideline, and Simmons jogged after him. IN THE FUCKING NAT CHAMP GAME! If he's not going to bust ass there, what does he do in game 6 at Detroit?

There is a lot to like about Simmons - elite coverage skills, sideline to sideline speed, and I do think he could thrive in a system that uses him right, but he is going to be a lightning rod type of player.
All-22 of Simmons ...  
Strahan91 : 10:23 am : link
In comment 14857067 dschwarz in westchester said:
Quote:
I am not sure if someone else posted it but posting some All-22 footage of Simmons

(I think I did that right, if not here it is for a cut-and-paste https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K-7_vc8AJE4)

Short version - there are several examples in the film of him going through contact. However, there are even more of him going around people and making plays.

I really think it's a loaded statement to view him going around people as a negative. Was Barry Sanders a bad RB because he didn't run people over like Jerome Bettis? Simmons is built long and tall, and he's incredibly fast. Why would he default to trying to use strength when speed is his best asset?

Provided the coaching staff uses him correctly there is every reason to believe Simmons can be a stud defender and I don't see any reason why he'd be a bad idea at #4. (I still prefer a trade down + OT if we can work it out, but the prospects of that are looking pretty shaky these days.) Link - ( New Window )

This. Keeping Simmons clean made a lot more sense than using him as a traditional linebacker. Because of his speed, his ability to identify the ball and diagnose plays and then change direction and shoot out of a cannon enabled him to routinely turn potential big gains into short ones or negative ones. He's lethal in space and can chase down scrambling qb's trying to evade pressure, RB's on screens and wheel routes, tight ends up the seam, etc.
one example - ( New Window )
what was Brian Urlacher's scouting report coming out of college  
mphbullet36 : 10:35 am : link
both have similar paths. Started at safety they grew and played a hybrid lineback. I still see Simmons flying around making big hits. So what if he isn't going to fly into an offensive lineup and break up a play.

Why in the world are we drafting Dexter Lawerence and paying Leonard Williams $16 MM to do? Those guys are suppose to eat up blockers and let the guys like Blake Martinez/Peppers/ and maybe soon Simmons to fly around and make plays.

This guy can blitz off the edge at corner. He can rush the edge as a DE on passing downs. He can line up on a slot WR or TE and guard him m2m or in zone.

He can even play the deep middle if we really need with his sideline to sideline speed.

If we have the interior play to free him up to run sideline to sideline then we should have no worries about him "not mixing it up". If he uses his speed and athleticism to make the play...who cares?
To be fair to the OP, this is the rub on Simmons  
PatersonPlank : 10:51 am : link
and why I can't see him playing in the MLB position in the NFL. He just isn't the guy who will stick his nose in there and push off the OG or Center. He needs to be wider and get 1-on-1 with the ball carrier or receiver. All this is my opinion of course
The first Giants team i truly remember was 00 and 01  
NYG007 : 10:57 am : link
In comment 14856888 Sonic Youth said:
Quote:
Since that time, I rarely remember the Giants having an LB who could cover TEs or RBs out of the backfield. Who was the best at that coverage? Michael Boley?

I definitely remember getting killed by Westbrook, Witten, etc in the middle of the field.

If I had to guess, I think Simmons would be a very valuable asset in todays league.


100%, a drop back LB wreaks havoc on the NFL, period.
To be fair to the OP, this is the rub on Simmons  
mphbullet36 : 11:06 am : link
In comment 14857142 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
and why I can't see him playing in the MLB position in the NFL. He just isn't the guy who will stick his nose in there and push off the OG or Center. He needs to be wider and get 1-on-1 with the ball carrier or receiver. All this is my opinion of course


is that todays NFL though? Linebackers don't just take on OG all game long. They play much more in space. If our high priced/big name interior DL are doing there jobs Simmons shouldn't have to be consistently taking on OG's all game long. He should be allowed to go sideline to sideline wreaking havoc on opposing offenses.
I..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 11:11 am : link
do not want Simmons to be the pick at #4, but the idea that he intentionally avoids contact or can't hit are really off-base. He had several very hard hits this season, and he's been able to run with TE's and RB's.

There can be reasons why he won't be the pick at #4 and you can make the case that he's a better S than LB, but we shouldn't be making shit up or acting as if the guy avoids contact because he doesn't want to hit or be hit.
All-22 of Simmons ...  
Victor in CT : 11:20 am : link
In comment 14857067 dschwarz in westchester said:
Quote:
I am not sure if someone else posted it but posting some All-22 footage of Simmons

(I think I did that right, if not here it is for a cut-and-paste https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K-7_vc8AJE4)

Short version - there are several examples in the film of him going through contact. However, there are even more of him going around people and making plays.

I really think it's a loaded statement to view him going around people as a negative. Was Barry Sanders a bad RB because he didn't run people over like Jerome Bettis? Simmons is built long and tall, and he's incredibly fast. Why would he default to trying to use strength when speed is his best asset?

Provided the coaching staff uses him correctly there is every reason to believe Simmons can be a stud defender and I don't see any reason why he'd be a bad idea at #4. (I still prefer a trade down + OT if we can work it out, but the prospects of that are looking pretty shaky these days.) Link - ( New Window )


"there are even more of him going around people and making plays."

That's in college. Big difference
RE: To be fair to the OP, this is the rub on Simmons  
PatersonPlank : 11:24 am : link
In comment 14857160 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
In comment 14857142 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


and why I can't see him playing in the MLB position in the NFL. He just isn't the guy who will stick his nose in there and push off the OG or Center. He needs to be wider and get 1-on-1 with the ball carrier or receiver. All this is my opinion of course



is that todays NFL though? Linebackers don't just take on OG all game long. They play much more in space. If our high priced/big name interior DL are doing there jobs Simmons shouldn't have to be consistently taking on OG's all game long. He should be allowed to go sideline to sideline wreaking havoc on opposing offenses.


Not at the middle LB positions. They need to be physical at the point of attack. Edge/OLB can get away with being less physical
what was Brian Urlacher's scouting report coming out of college  
Section331 : 11:32 am : link
In comment 14857125 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
both have similar paths. Started at safety they grew and played a hybrid lineback. I still see Simmons flying around making big hits. So what if he isn't going to fly into an offensive lineup and break up a play.


Urlacher was a thumper, even at S at NM. Simmons doesn't at all fit that mold. That doesn't mean that Simmons isn't going to be an all-pro, but I sincerely doubt it will be at the MIKE as it was with Urlacher.
I will add that I think Simmons can play LB  
Section331 : 11:36 am : link
in the right system. Put him at WOLB in a 3-4 set, and it really becomes a 3-3-5. His versatility is his biggest asset, you don't need to make any concessions if he is on an island covering a TE, RB or slot WR.
Everyone needs to a top with Urlacher  
Tuckrule : 11:56 am : link
It’s honestly so dumb to me how people look at urlacher as a model for what Simmons can be. Urlacher was 258 at the combine. Let that sink in. 258!!! He was as physical as a linebacker could be. Could stack and shed and was a thickly built person who grew into his frame. Simmons is filled out. Narrow hips. Skinny legs naturally. He isn’t a middle linebacker. Urlacher had that mentality along with the toughness and size. The comparison to Urlacher is ridiculous. Think lavonte David before you think of Urlacher and David is 6 foot 1 230. 3 inches shorter 8 pounds lighter. Simmons coverage isn’t great. He’s tremendously overrated. He played zone often dropping down into the robber role. He wasn’t acting as a deep half or center field safety. Like I’ve said. The genius DC at Clemson saw Enough similarities with Jayron Kearse to offer Simmons the same role Kearse was offered. If Jayron Kearse, in the same system, had those free blitz lanes and racked up sacks and TFL would he have been the top 5 player in the draft.
Again, to put actual facts  
Tuckrule : 11:59 am : link
In comment 14857013 twostepgiants said:
Quote:
The guy made 21 plays last year behind the line of scrimmage

14 TFLs and 7 sacks.

The idea that he is just a chaser down the field and avoids contact and can’t be played up front does not match the facts,


You def have not seen one game tape. Please do yourself a favor and show me a player where he wasn’t schemed open and actually made a play on the ball in the backfield. Your going to find one clip where he bulldozes a back who has literally the worst blocking technique I’ve ever seen. Good luck doing that to AP, zeke or saquon. He’ll end like Keith rivers vs Hines ward
Running past a blocker with your 4.3 40  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 12:02 pm : link
Is a form of block shedding.
Saw a comment  
UGADawgs7 : 12:04 pm : link
Where someone stated he can be a QB spy... yeah we kind of witnessed Burrow make him his bitch in the CF championship...
Running past a blocker with your 4.3 40  
Tuckrule : 12:17 pm : link
In comment 14857266 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
Is a form of block shedding.


Laughable. Go watch his full game tapes vs charlotte and wofford. 2 terrible football schools and Simmons was truly invisible. Why? Both teams ran run heavy offenses and Simmons spent the game on the turf. Running past blockers also means your running away from your run lane. Part of run defense is filling the gap and stacking.
someone point me to a safety who rushes the passer like this  
Eric on Li : 12:21 pm : link
Last year he rushed the passer just 72 times and came away with 30 total pressures, including eight sacks, four hits and 18 hurries. Also 5 FF in the past 2 years.

He is not LT and he is not Luke Kuechly - both are very different players. But Luke Kuechly wasn't LT and he was still a great LB. Let Simmons play his own style, and do the things he does exceptionally well and are crucial to today's game (particularly coverage and rushing the passer).

Watch these highlights then tell me what his stats would have looked like last year if he rushed the QB 400 times instead of 72...
Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons Highlights ᴴᴰ - ( New Window )
RE: Running past a blocker with your 4.3 40  
mphbullet36 : 12:39 pm : link
In comment 14857280 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
In comment 14857266 Coach Red Beaulieu said:


Quote:


Is a form of block shedding.



Laughable. Go watch his full game tapes vs charlotte and wofford. 2 terrible football schools and Simmons was truly invisible. Why? Both teams ran run heavy offenses and Simmons spent the game on the turf. Running past blockers also means your running away from your run lane. Part of run defense is filling the gap and stacking.


and how much of the CURRENT NFL is about stacking?

60% of NFL are passing and a lot more percentage of runs come out of the shotgun in 1 RB sets. Its more about playing in space then its about block shedding nowadays. You don't even draft lineman to be maulers anymore, its more zone blocking schemes.

The game has changed and your speaking like LB's need ot be in the mold of Carl Banks when they don't.

Guess the play with the below weaknesses coming out of the drat...

Weaknesses:
After adding 50 pounds during his stay in college, his frame may be beginning to max out
Thin through arms and chest and lacks desired, NFL play strength
Has very little margin for error when taking on climbing offensive linemen
Doesn't always take efficient routes around traffic in his pursuit
Play demeanor lacks aggression usually spotted at linebacker
Relies on athleticism to slip blocks on second level rather than racing downhill ahead of them
Willing hitter but needs to add more pop behind his pads
Can still improve instincts and pattern reading in man coverage
It seems there are a lot of posters  
Mike from Ohio : 12:43 pm : link
who still view the ideal linebacker traits as being stout against the run and having a nasty streak. Those are good qualities, but not what is best suited to today's NFL game.

Simmons strength is not filling run gaps and leveling hits that can be featured on "jacked up" segments on ESPN. If that is what you are looking for then I am sure you hate the thought of drafting him at #4.

However, if you are looking for a guy with versatility and that brings speed, a high football IQ and production to a defense that last year had little of those, he is a good fit for this team.
It's still football  
LeonBright45 : 12:51 pm : link
You trot Simmons out there at MLB against the 49ers, Titans, or Ravens and then inform the opposing offense that this is the new way we play football and they need to go 11 personal and run nothing but sweeps and shotgun draws. Otherwise prepare to see your modern day newfangled LB get broken in half. That is what is great about the game; no matter how people try to change it with the latest trends we still have to come back to the basics because they can't be avoided; just when you adapt your defense for the future half the teams then decide to go old school on you.
It's still football  
mphbullet36 : 12:55 pm : link
In comment 14857320 LeonBright45 said:
Quote:
You trot Simmons out there at MLB against the 49ers, Titans, or Ravens and then inform the opposing offense that this is the new way we play football and they need to go 11 personal and run nothing but sweeps and shotgun draws. Otherwise prepare to see your modern day newfangled LB get broken in half. That is what is great about the game; no matter how people try to change it with the latest trends we still have to come back to the basics because they can't be avoided; just when you adapt your defense for the future half the teams then decide to go old school on you.


correct and that is the job of our highly talented run stuffing interior DL to control the run game.

It will be Simmons job to try and slow down Kittle which very little people can do because of his size and speed. Simmons would be one of them.
I agree, that should be his assignment  
LeonBright45 : 12:58 pm : link
AS A SAFETY, not as a LB
Saw a comment  
twostepgiants : 1:00 pm : link
In comment 14857267 UGADawgs7 said:
Quote:
Where someone stated he can be a QB spy... yeah we kind of witnessed Burrow make him his bitch in the CF championship...


Joe Burrow stated that LSU had to change its entire game plan to deal with Simmons affect in the game.

Remember the game before Clemson, Burrow threw for 400 yds abd 7 TD in a half!

So Id say Simmons did a pretty good job for 1 guy.




I agree, that should be his assignment  
mphbullet36 : 1:04 pm : link
In comment 14857328 LeonBright45 said:
Quote:
AS A SAFETY, not as a LB


and how many "safeties" get 7 sacks with also 30 pressures on about 70 pass rushes

the point is he can play more of a safety role vs run heavy teams and he can play linebacker and edge rusher/blitzer vs pass heavy teams.

His versatility makes him so valuable.
RE: Again, to put actual facts  
twostepgiants : 1:04 pm : link
In comment 14857264 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
In comment 14857013 twostepgiants said:


Quote:


The guy made 21 plays last year behind the line of scrimmage

14 TFLs and 7 sacks.

The idea that he is just a chaser down the field and avoids contact and can’t be played up front does not match the facts,



You def have not seen one game tape. Please do yourself a favor and show me a player where he wasn’t schemed open and actually made a play on the ball in the backfield. Your going to find one clip where he bulldozes a back who has literally the worst blocking technique I’ve ever seen. Good luck doing that to AP, zeke or saquon. He’ll end like Keith rivers vs Hines ward


Oh nonsense, he was just "schemed open". If its do easy why didnt every team just "scheme open" a guy to get 100+ tackles, 14 TFLs, 7 sacks etc?
The answer is Simmons has a unique skill set that allows the scheme to be developed to get him open
RE: Again, to put actual facts  
twostepgiants : 1:21 pm : link
In comment 14857264 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
In comment 14857013 twostepgiants said:


Quote:


The guy made 21 plays last year behind the line of scrimmage

14 TFLs and 7 sacks.

The idea that he is just a chaser down the field and avoids contact and can’t be played up front does not match the facts,



You def have not seen one game tape. Please do yourself a favor and show me a player where he wasn’t schemed open and actually made a play on the ball in the backfield. Your going to find one clip where he bulldozes a back who has literally the worst blocking technique I’ve ever seen. Good luck doing that to AP, zeke or saquon. He’ll end like Keith rivers vs Hines ward


Oh nonsense, he was just "schemed open". If its do easy why didnt every team just "scheme open" a guy to get 100+ tackles, 14 TFLs, 7 sacks etc?
The answer is Simmons has a unique skill set that allows the scheme to be developed to get him open
Two step  
Tuckrule : 1:36 pm : link
Watch the film it’s all there. I urge you to chart every single TFL and sack he had. Just watch it. Schemes open is a real thing when your at Clemson behind that D line. You my friend are fooled by stats. Football isn’t baseball.
You'd swear..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1:37 pm : link
from some of these comments that Simmons purposely avoids contact, is a product of a system and hates playing the run. What's with the extreme hyperbole?

Someone watched his tapes against Charlotte and Wofford and thought he was invisible?? Well guess what that must mean? That he tore it up against the better schools and top-flight competition.

You can argue he shouldn't be the pick for us without making it seem like he's a bad player. He's likely going to have a very good NFL career.
Mph  
Tuckrule : 1:39 pm : link
So Simmons has zero run responsibilities? Stacking and shedding is what every edge/linebacker needs to do. So well let him roam as the deep safety Aka Taylor mays. He’s going to be an epic failure based off the expectations people have for him. Your getting Taylor mays not Sean Taylor
His defensive..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1:43 pm : link
coordinator says how Simmons is different than Kearse:

Quote:
THE THING ABOUT finding a good linebacker, according to Venables, is the guy has to want to hit. He can't be subtle about it. Inflicting damage has to be more than a hobby.

"Guy's got to bite," Venables said, "and if he doesn't bite when he's a puppy, he won't when he's grown up."

Venables has tried to force the issue before. For all the new-age platitudes lauded upon Simmons this year, the hybrid linebacker position isn't new for Clemson. It was just a few years ago that Venables pushed Jayron Kearse to make a similar move from safety into the box, but Kearse wouldn't do it. Linebackers are grunts. Defensive backs have style. Kearse was a DB; or that's at least what Venables called him, regardless of how he actually was used.

Simmons is a different case.
Fatman  
Tuckrule : 1:47 pm : link
No I’ve seen almost every game he’s played on tape. The full tape. Not YouTube highlights. I gave those 2 teams as examples vs the run heavy offense he’s atrocious. It’s funny how you twist my comments. He wasn’t good vs Ohio state at all. Check him in the slot. The only time he covered a WR. Goal line he defended the slot the guy didn’t even make a move and blew right by Simmons. He does not have fluid hips. Which is why when he played safety often it was the robber Role aka moving forward. I’ll repeat it again. Unless you think he’s Sean Taylor. You do not take him anywhere near the top 10. That’s my opinion. Let’s revisit these threads next offseason
LOL..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1:58 pm : link
Full tape.

Good for you. We'll see how well you processed the information you saw next year.
LOL..  
Tuckrule : 2:06 pm : link
In comment 14857397 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
Full tape.

Good for you. We'll see how well you processed the information you saw next year.


You could mock me all you want. At least I watched as much film as I could to form my own opinion and I stand by it. I actually cited example. All I hear from the pro simmons guys is a scouting report they found on Walter football. You got time, go watch some full games. Educate yourself
like clockwork  
ryanmkeane : 2:18 pm : link
every year, people think that what a player is in college is ultimately what he will be in the pros. See: Daniel Jones, Odell Beckham, etc.

Simmons' upside in the NFL is literally off the charts. You aren't drafting him to be what he was at Clemson.
he's stretching out those 230 pounds  
bc4life : 2:24 pm : link
over a 6'4" frame - should he be a safety? I'm thinking he is a safety who can play LB
like clockwork  
UGADawgs7 : 2:29 pm : link
In comment 14857422 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
every year, people think that what a player is in college is ultimately what he will be in the pros. See: Daniel Jones, Odell Beckham, etc.

Simmons' upside in the NFL is literally off the charts. You aren't drafting him to be what he was at Clemson.


So what are we drafting him to be? He was a system guy at Clemson. Out of nowhere he can do other things against pros? The only way he is worth the 4 pick is if he magically turns into Sean Taylor.
UGA  
ryanmkeane : 3:42 pm : link
how about a way more athletic version of Darius Leonard?
NFL  
ryanmkeane : 3:44 pm : link
is no longer a run up the middle league. It's a sideline to sideline game, which is why you see guys like Leonard taking the league by storm, he's all over the field. Simmons is that kind of guy. Forget about "oh he has to be a safety" or "oh he has to be OLB" just put him on the field, he'll make plays.
It amazes me  
TMS : 5:24 pm : link
In comment 14857066 NikkiMac said:
Quote:
That everybody just assumes he’s even going to be available to the Giants

It’s not set in stone that The Lions are going Odukah or making a trade

They might take Simmons
. Read this myself, then we will take Okudah or trade down. Seems simple if you want the value for that top 4 pick. None of the others do, they are flawed reach need picks like Pugh and Flowers. DG wants value there I am sure.
