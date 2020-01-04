Simmons is Very Frustrating to Watch

Theres no question he's a really special athlete, probably in the top 99.9 percentile for all linebackers that ever played in the NFL. His cover skills are already to a level where he could realistically be the best coverage linebacker in the NFL from day one. In space he's an absolute playmaker. The problem is like others have pointed out, the guy hates contact. He plays timid when negotiating blockers or taking on gap responsibilities. If you sit down and watch the All 22, just count how many business decisions he makes per game. He's clearly very smart, his read and diagnose is good, he's fluid in space, and he covers like a demon, but the dude will literally do anything he can to avoid mixing it up and getting his jersey dirty. Its actually maddening to think how special he could be if he had more of a Patrick Willis mentality. Unfortunately thats what he is right now, a lightning fast coverage guy so talented he can handle the deep middle or the slot but who is lets just politely say a bit risk averse when it comes to dealing with any action around the line of scrimmage. I really want to like Simmons at 4 but I'm just not sure. Do you guys think this one dimension to his game is too rare to pass up? Could this coaching staff get him to trust his instincts more and play more aggressively around the line of scrimmage?
You would think that the Giants haven't won a Super Bowl since 1991.
Or have they. How could they have ever done that without covering running backs or TE's?
There are many reasons they could draft him, the most important are allowing the defense the ability to not substitute out of the base defense, freeing up Peppers to not be the only guy who can cover a TE, shutting down all qb spy, qb zone read, and bootleg action. You can disguise who is coming on a blitz better if there are more players that can cover on the field.
These are some of the schematic advantages
It has been so long since we had legitimate LBs on this team most people on this Board have forgotten what it means. All we have had are slow plodding players. This guy has a gear we have not seen for a while. He is no LT but no one is.
The guy made 21 plays last year behind the line of scrimmage
14 TFLs and 7 sacks.
The idea that he is just a chaser down the field and avoids contact and can’t be played up front does not match the facts,
View the link. I don’t see the pass rush ability. Every IS sack, INT, TFL 2019 - ( New Window )
He is not a stand at the line of scrimmage ER. He is an attack from mid level LB.
It’s not set in stone that The Lions are going Odukah or making a trade
They might take Simmons
Short version - there are several examples in the film of him going through contact. However, there are even more of him going around people and making plays.
I really think it's a loaded statement to view him going around people as a negative. Was Barry Sanders a bad RB because he didn't run people over like Jerome Bettis? Simmons is built long and tall, and he's incredibly fast. Why would he default to trying to use strength when speed is his best asset?
Provided the coaching staff uses him correctly there is every reason to believe Simmons can be a stud defender and I don't see any reason why he'd be a bad idea at #4. (I still prefer a trade down + OT if we can work it out, but the prospects of that are looking pretty shaky these days.)
I didn't watch enough of them to know but its the million dollar question IMO.
If he can't fight off a block to make a tackle as an ILB, and he would get crushed trying to set the edge as an OLB, he is a Safety in the NFL. I'm sure that he can play "coverage LB" on passing plays, but he is what I consider to be a back seven player, not a front seven player.
The best Safeties were a little bit crazy. Simmons is a very tame, play it safe kind of player. Might make a good pro, but I see nothing that leads me to believe that he can elevate a Defense and intimidate an Offense.
I agree with everything the OP said and what Leon says here, but I will say that I think Simmons is pretty good at setting the edge and forcing the ball carrier into traffic. He is risk averse, avoids contact with bigger OL.
The thing that really bothers me about him though is the occasional lack of hustler. In the Nat Champ game, Burrow took off down the right sideline, and Simmons jogged after him. IN THE FUCKING NAT CHAMP GAME! If he's not going to bust ass there, what does he do in game 6 at Detroit?
There is a lot to like about Simmons - elite coverage skills, sideline to sideline speed, and I do think he could thrive in a system that uses him right, but he is going to be a lightning rod type of player.
This. Keeping Simmons clean made a lot more sense than using him as a traditional linebacker. Because of his speed, his ability to identify the ball and diagnose plays and then change direction and shoot out of a cannon enabled him to routinely turn potential big gains into short ones or negative ones. He's lethal in space and can chase down scrambling qb's trying to evade pressure, RB's on screens and wheel routes, tight ends up the seam, etc.
one example - ( New Window )
Why in the world are we drafting Dexter Lawerence and paying Leonard Williams $16 MM to do? Those guys are suppose to eat up blockers and let the guys like Blake Martinez/Peppers/ and maybe soon Simmons to fly around and make plays.
This guy can blitz off the edge at corner. He can rush the edge as a DE on passing downs. He can line up on a slot WR or TE and guard him m2m or in zone.
He can even play the deep middle if we really need with his sideline to sideline speed.
If we have the interior play to free him up to run sideline to sideline then we should have no worries about him "not mixing it up". If he uses his speed and athleticism to make the play...who cares?
I definitely remember getting killed by Westbrook, Witten, etc in the middle of the field.
If I had to guess, I think Simmons would be a very valuable asset in todays league.
100%, a drop back LB wreaks havoc on the NFL, period.
is that todays NFL though? Linebackers don't just take on OG all game long. They play much more in space. If our high priced/big name interior DL are doing there jobs Simmons shouldn't have to be consistently taking on OG's all game long. He should be allowed to go sideline to sideline wreaking havoc on opposing offenses.
There can be reasons why he won't be the pick at #4 and you can make the case that he's a better S than LB, but we shouldn't be making shit up or acting as if the guy avoids contact because he doesn't want to hit or be hit.
"there are even more of him going around people and making plays."
That's in college. Big difference
and why I can't see him playing in the MLB position in the NFL. He just isn't the guy who will stick his nose in there and push off the OG or Center. He needs to be wider and get 1-on-1 with the ball carrier or receiver. All this is my opinion of course
is that todays NFL though? Linebackers don't just take on OG all game long. They play much more in space. If our high priced/big name interior DL are doing there jobs Simmons shouldn't have to be consistently taking on OG's all game long. He should be allowed to go sideline to sideline wreaking havoc on opposing offenses.
Not at the middle LB positions. They need to be physical at the point of attack. Edge/OLB can get away with being less physical
Urlacher was a thumper, even at S at NM. Simmons doesn't at all fit that mold. That doesn't mean that Simmons isn't going to be an all-pro, but I sincerely doubt it will be at the MIKE as it was with Urlacher.
You def have not seen one game tape. Please do yourself a favor and show me a player where he wasn’t schemed open and actually made a play on the ball in the backfield. Your going to find one clip where he bulldozes a back who has literally the worst blocking technique I’ve ever seen. Good luck doing that to AP, zeke or saquon. He’ll end like Keith rivers vs Hines ward
Laughable. Go watch his full game tapes vs charlotte and wofford. 2 terrible football schools and Simmons was truly invisible. Why? Both teams ran run heavy offenses and Simmons spent the game on the turf. Running past blockers also means your running away from your run lane. Part of run defense is filling the gap and stacking.
He is not LT and he is not Luke Kuechly - both are very different players. But Luke Kuechly wasn't LT and he was still a great LB. Let Simmons play his own style, and do the things he does exceptionally well and are crucial to today's game (particularly coverage and rushing the passer).
Watch these highlights then tell me what his stats would have looked like last year if he rushed the QB 400 times instead of 72...
Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons Highlights ᴴᴰ - ( New Window )
Is a form of block shedding.
and how much of the CURRENT NFL is about stacking?
60% of NFL are passing and a lot more percentage of runs come out of the shotgun in 1 RB sets. Its more about playing in space then its about block shedding nowadays. You don't even draft lineman to be maulers anymore, its more zone blocking schemes.
The game has changed and your speaking like LB's need ot be in the mold of Carl Banks when they don't.
Guess the play with the below weaknesses coming out of the drat...
Weaknesses:
After adding 50 pounds during his stay in college, his frame may be beginning to max out
Thin through arms and chest and lacks desired, NFL play strength
Has very little margin for error when taking on climbing offensive linemen
Doesn't always take efficient routes around traffic in his pursuit
Play demeanor lacks aggression usually spotted at linebacker
Relies on athleticism to slip blocks on second level rather than racing downhill ahead of them
Willing hitter but needs to add more pop behind his pads
Can still improve instincts and pattern reading in man coverage
Simmons strength is not filling run gaps and leveling hits that can be featured on "jacked up" segments on ESPN. If that is what you are looking for then I am sure you hate the thought of drafting him at #4.
However, if you are looking for a guy with versatility and that brings speed, a high football IQ and production to a defense that last year had little of those, he is a good fit for this team.
correct and that is the job of our highly talented run stuffing interior DL to control the run game.
It will be Simmons job to try and slow down Kittle which very little people can do because of his size and speed. Simmons would be one of them.
Joe Burrow stated that LSU had to change its entire game plan to deal with Simmons affect in the game.
Remember the game before Clemson, Burrow threw for 400 yds abd 7 TD in a half!
So Id say Simmons did a pretty good job for 1 guy.
and how many "safeties" get 7 sacks with also 30 pressures on about 70 pass rushes
the point is he can play more of a safety role vs run heavy teams and he can play linebacker and edge rusher/blitzer vs pass heavy teams.
His versatility makes him so valuable.
You def have not seen one game tape. Please do yourself a favor and show me a player where he wasn’t schemed open and actually made a play on the ball in the backfield. Your going to find one clip where he bulldozes a back who has literally the worst blocking technique I’ve ever seen. Good luck doing that to AP, zeke or saquon. He’ll end like Keith rivers vs Hines ward
Oh nonsense, he was just "schemed open". If its do easy why didnt every team just "scheme open" a guy to get 100+ tackles, 14 TFLs, 7 sacks etc?
The answer is Simmons has a unique skill set that allows the scheme to be developed to get him open
You def have not seen one game tape. Please do yourself a favor and show me a player where he wasn’t schemed open and actually made a play on the ball in the backfield. Your going to find one clip where he bulldozes a back who has literally the worst blocking technique I’ve ever seen. Good luck doing that to AP, zeke or saquon. He’ll end like Keith rivers vs Hines ward
Someone watched his tapes against Charlotte and Wofford and thought he was invisible?? Well guess what that must mean? That he tore it up against the better schools and top-flight competition.
You can argue he shouldn't be the pick for us without making it seem like he's a bad player. He's likely going to have a very good NFL career.
"Guy's got to bite," Venables said, "and if he doesn't bite when he's a puppy, he won't when he's grown up."
Venables has tried to force the issue before. For all the new-age platitudes lauded upon Simmons this year, the hybrid linebacker position isn't new for Clemson. It was just a few years ago that Venables pushed Jayron Kearse to make a similar move from safety into the box, but Kearse wouldn't do it. Linebackers are grunts. Defensive backs have style. Kearse was a DB; or that's at least what Venables called him, regardless of how he actually was used.
Simmons is a different case.
Good for you. We'll see how well you processed the information you saw next year.
You could mock me all you want. At least I watched as much film as I could to form my own opinion and I stand by it. I actually cited example. All I hear from the pro simmons guys is a scouting report they found on Walter football. You got time, go watch some full games. Educate yourself
Simmons' upside in the NFL is literally off the charts. You aren't drafting him to be what he was at Clemson.
So what are we drafting him to be? He was a system guy at Clemson. Out of nowhere he can do other things against pros? The only way he is worth the 4 pick is if he magically turns into Sean Taylor.
It’s not set in stone that The Lions are going Odukah or making a trade
They might take Simmons