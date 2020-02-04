Simmons? Okudah? One of the Offensive Tackles?

1) Okudah looks great. But with Bradbury and Baker on the roster (and Ballentine and Beal around) another young CB is going to be tough to sell as an efficient use of draft capital.
2) Whenever I see a draft position with no clear consensus on the order, I tend to believe that means they are all pretty much of equal value.
That's very much the case this year with (at least) the first three OLs (Wirfs, Wills, Becton) and maybe even including some later guys like Thomas.
So while I think OT is the clearer 'need' position, I think there's only one Simmons whereas this draft seems to have a bunch of good OLs and I like the Giants odds of still being able to get a decent one later in the draft.
3) It doesn't help that I am TERRIFIED of Wirfs and Becton. I hate the idea of drafting either of them as both have a lot of 'Ereck Flowers' in their draft profiles; but their bonkers ceilings also mean that I'm terrified not to draft them as we may end up watching one of them turn into a HOF'er. Wills I would be fine with but he's not as dynamic as Simmons from what I can tell.
I don’t think DG is unwilling to trade down - at the right price. If no one is hot to move up to 2 or 3 to take a QB, there is a weak market for the #4 pick unless DG is a real good poker player. Would an extra #3 be worth the move? Depends on who is there (Okudah or Simmons) and the score vs an OT.
We know Reese-Ross didn’t value LBs highly but in DG’s previous NYG role, he did sign some important FA LBs and brought in 2 this year too.
Simmons is a wild card, not really a LB, more safety than any other position. Is he comparable to Peppers? Same but better? How does Judge/Graham feel about utilizing a player like Simmons? Does he become the key to your defense or just another versatile player? Remember the mantra “tell me what he can do well, not what he can’t do”
has been pretty dead on with 1st round picks so far, even in the face of criticism.
If he takes Wirfs at 4, I'm sure there's something there that they love that goes beyond just his college tape. I'm sold on our coaching staff being able to turn him into a really good player in short order.
I'd have to agree. Interested to see Sy's take on Wirfs.
I agree that it's those three, plus Young (who would be their top choice if available). If I had to bet, I think Simmons could be ahead of Wirfs, but either way, I think those four are the likely choices at #4. A trade down would include more names in consideration, assuming they have more than those four in the same row.
I think Wills might be in the same group as the four above. I think the Okudah and Becton fans might want to brace themselves - I don't think the Giants take either of those guys even with a trade down (even if DG does trade down, he won't go down farther than his top tier of prospects, IMO).
where do you see the Flowers comparisons with Wirfs? Wouldn't he be somewhat the opposite?
The (in retrospect) book on Flowers was that he was an athletically gifted giant of a man who was a well coached starter for several years at a major college program, but who never cleaned up his technical issues in college - and once he had to face NFL level competition his athletic abilities were not enough to overcome them anymore.
Wirfs is an immensely gifted 3 year starter at Iowa (another major college program with a reputation of churning out NFL players). But even with 3 years of starts in what's supposed to be an excellent program, to all reports he still makes a lot of fundamental technical mistakes. Don't get me wrong, just like Flowers if he cleans those up he could be a beast. But if he doesn't ....
Becton is the one who I actually think is less like Flowers (though he still scares me to death both to take him and not take him). From what I've read he only really got his weight down this year (and by 'down' I mean 365) and apparently made huge strides this year with a new positional coach. So there are two ways to read him I think:
(a) He only really got on track this year. With more good coaching and NFL conditioning programs he could end up playing at a 'lean' 340 lbs with superhuman athleticism, size, and strength. i.e., Jonathan Ogden level HOFer.
(b) He's never actually been very good with his mechanics and got by at the college level by being the biggest, strongest, fastest man on the field at all times (which won't happen in the NFL). He's a few hearty meals away from eating his way out of the NFL entirely and few people get MORE motivated after suddenly becoming richer than they've ever imagined (which is exactly what will happen once he's the No.4 overall pick).
Don't get me wrong, neither Wirfs nor Becton would be a 'throw the remote' level rage-fit for me. But I am a lot more nervous about them than I am Wills or Simmons who pretty much arrive in the NFL with the ability to start and excel as-is.
I'd guess Wills. Most NFL ready. Equally important - for all the talk about the athletic freakiness of Wirfs & Becton - Wills is an outstanding athlete.
He's dominated against the best competition in college football. He's a film room junkie, always prepared, and he's very coachable.
Probably, my biggest knock on the don't draft Wills crowd is that they act like he cannot get a whole lot better thru solid coaching and competing. Some seem to think that he has not much room for growth. That's a strange and wrong-headed assumption, IMO.
judge,Graham and DG will not take Simmons unless they a have plan how to use his him in the defense effectively. If not they trade down for picks from #4. they will not take any player, LT or anyone else without getting value for the fourth pick in the draft. Simmons and Young, Okudah and Simmons are all top five picks value wise. The rest are at most top ten or second rouders . we Took oft injured Pugh too high to fill a need as well as Flowers, never again. One a much later talent level and the other a bust. Maras have say in this as well.
Today's NFL is about attacking the middle of the field with short quick passes, Pat's being the best example with years of Edelman/Welker and Gronk and conversely our bad pass D in the middle with Ogletree and Collins, and again Pats with their heavy emphasis on safeties and ILBs on D.
Simmons is arguably a more valuable prospect than Young in this regard.
1) The defense was worse than the offense and still needs a major influx of talent. The offense isn't a disaster; the defense is. So that makes you want an impact defender. OT is a need, but the defense needs more fixing than the offense.
2) Offensive linemen have become very, very difficult to find and develop. Long ago Ernie Accorsi would talk about how stud tackles come with a pedigree. That's even more true now -- it's almost unheard of to find a diamond in the rough later in the draft and turn him into a starting tackle. You either get one early or you don't get one at all. David Diehl was kind of a unicorn. Maybe you can get guards later in the draft — but all OL positions have become scarce. Traditional notions of draft value are out of date. You probably need to "overdraft" line prospects. If you don't, you end up with a line like the Giants'...
to have Garrett. If he likes one of the OL, should be good.
I like the Garrett hire, and I hope you're right about his ability. But the Cowboys' success with linemen could be due entirely to 1 or 2 good scouts or assistant coaches who've figured out how to evaluate subtle differences between players or simply when to trust their gut instincts to the point where Garrett let them make the calls, period. Frankly, I'd be surprised if Garrett knows any more about evaluating linemen than Shurmur did -- and Shurmur was an All-America center.
Build a dominate secondary. You play nickle 60% of the time these days so your third CB is really a starter. Being able to cover a second or two more will enable the lineman to get to the qb. The DL showed lady season to be capable of stopping the run. A great secondary will go a long way to turn this team around.
If anything in life is certain, if history has taught us anything,
It is that BBI will never be in full agreement about a Giants 1st Round draft pick.
There was consensus on Josh Allen....
Nicks was also a consensus filling an obvious need.
Apple, Flowers, Pugh and Wilson were not, actually they were out of left field picks.
Josh Allen was a rarity, a statistical anomaly.
There was no consensus with Nicks.
There were concerns about his hamstring, his weight, and his 40 time.
In addition there was a faction that preferred Kenny Britt,
And a faction that preferred James Laurinitus..
Trading down a few spots, still getting Wirfs, and then a defensive playmaker and C with our 2nd round picks, would be a dream scenario
+1. If they can trade back a few slots there is a very good chance they will still get the player they want (unless it is Young). Hopefully, 1 of the 3 QB hungry teams sitting behind them will want to leapfrog for Herbert or Tua
And has the intangibles to continue getting better. He is working on his technique in the offseason. He's coachable and willing to put in the work. It is up to the coaches whether he is worth the pick at 4. I personally think he is, but I am not an expert. I see a guy that can be one of the best ever at his position, if Garrett and Columbo see the same thing 4th overall is not out of the question.
Assuming it goes like this: Burrows, Young and Tua via trade
Both were desperation picks since Reese was easily one of the worst judges of OL talent in NFL history He passed on starters his first 5 years. After he was alway playing catch up and failed
I think Wirfs and Wills are day one starters at RT. Worst case Wirfs slides to G like Scherff did when we got stuck w Flowers. I’m ok w getting a stud OL at this point. With the shit we watched the last 7-8 years a good to great starter there is fine w me even though I think Simmons is worth the 4 th pick
But Wirfs, while possibly the best athlete at the position in this draft ,also has some things he needs to work on. He plays with a "Soft Shoulder" and his angles coming out of his stance need to improve. He could probably be coached up some at the next level and be an All Pro if he fixes this, but speed guys around the edge will take advantage of this in the NFL. When his technique is solid he is much better, but when it is off, it is way off, check out the Michigan and Minnesota games.
Wills has the technique to play OT in the NFL right now. He picks up stunts and pressure very well, feels the rush, and has great awareness, and sets great angles.You can tell Wills studies film, he seems to know the ends rush habits and comes prepared for them. Although Wills could be a LT he is probably better suited for RT.
Becton great athlete, great size, and moves pretty well. Sustains blocks well during runs and can absolutely pancake guys due to his massive size. Does have some fixable issues during pass protection including hand placement, and at times gets too wide. But may have the biggest upside potential of any of the OL in the draft.
Thomas is a guy that isnt mentioned as much on the boards, but he may be the most solid technique player at the LT position in the draft. Run and pass blocking are both great, but he, like Wirfs, have some coachable issues like bending at the waist and reaching for defenders.
So, I guess it depends a lot on what the Giants are looking for with the 4th pick. Any of the four will most likely be starters at their positions for the next 10-years and play at a high level, just some will have more growing pains than others, and the transition from RT to LT may not work as well asthought.
I think both can be special players but with both players it's just a matter of where. How the team projects Wirfs at OT and how they plan to use Simmons would be the X factors with both.
Obviously a trade down is ideal but I'm not banking on that based on how the draft is looking right now. Herbert is getting some steam though, so who knows. The only pick that would piss me off would be Brown.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
I'd have to agree. Interested to see Sy's take on Wirfs.
1) Okudah looks great. But with Bradbury and Baker on the roster (and Ballentine and Beal around) another young CB is going to be tough to sell as an efficient use of draft capital.
2) Whenever I see a draft position with no clear consensus on the order, I tend to believe that means they are all pretty much of equal value.
That's very much the case this year with (at least) the first three OLs (Wirfs, Wills, Becton) and maybe even including some later guys like Thomas.
So while I think OT is the clearer 'need' position, I think there's only one Simmons whereas this draft seems to have a bunch of good OLs and I like the Giants odds of still being able to get a decent one later in the draft.
3) It doesn't help that I am TERRIFIED of Wirfs and Becton. I hate the idea of drafting either of them as both have a lot of 'Ereck Flowers' in their draft profiles; but their bonkers ceilings also mean that I'm terrified not to draft them as we may end up watching one of them turn into a HOF'er. Wills I would be fine with but he's not as dynamic as Simmons from what I can tell.
Trading down a few spots, still getting Wirfs, and then a defensive playmaker and C with our 2nd round picks, would be a dream scenario
We know Reese-Ross didn’t value LBs highly but in DG’s previous NYG role, he did sign some important FA LBs and brought in 2 this year too.
Simmons is a wild card, not really a LB, more safety than any other position. Is he comparable to Peppers? Same but better? How does Judge/Graham feel about utilizing a player like Simmons? Does he become the key to your defense or just another versatile player? Remember the mantra “tell me what he can do well, not what he can’t do”
If he takes Wirfs at 4, I'm sure there's something there that they love that goes beyond just his college tape. I'm sold on our coaching staff being able to turn him into a really good player in short order.
I think Detroit is taking Okudah 100% though unless Young falls to them.
I'd have to agree. Interested to see Sy's take on Wirfs.
I agree that it's those three, plus Young (who would be their top choice if available). If I had to bet, I think Simmons could be ahead of Wirfs, but either way, I think those four are the likely choices at #4. A trade down would include more names in consideration, assuming they have more than those four in the same row.
I think Wills might be in the same group as the four above. I think the Okudah and Becton fans might want to brace themselves - I don't think the Giants take either of those guys even with a trade down (even if DG does trade down, he won't go down farther than his top tier of prospects, IMO).
Can't fathom how you came to this conclusion. Baffling.
NFL has a higher level of competition than Auburn. I am not stating it as a probability, but rather as a distinct possibility that DT and DL are better 2020 inside NFL d-linemen than DB.
Oh, but you're right, this team has no other needs.
The (in retrospect) book on Flowers was that he was an athletically gifted giant of a man who was a well coached starter for several years at a major college program, but who never cleaned up his technical issues in college - and once he had to face NFL level competition his athletic abilities were not enough to overcome them anymore.
Wirfs is an immensely gifted 3 year starter at Iowa (another major college program with a reputation of churning out NFL players). But even with 3 years of starts in what's supposed to be an excellent program, to all reports he still makes a lot of fundamental technical mistakes. Don't get me wrong, just like Flowers if he cleans those up he could be a beast. But if he doesn't ....
Becton is the one who I actually think is less like Flowers (though he still scares me to death both to take him and not take him). From what I've read he only really got his weight down this year (and by 'down' I mean 365) and apparently made huge strides this year with a new positional coach. So there are two ways to read him I think:
(a) He only really got on track this year. With more good coaching and NFL conditioning programs he could end up playing at a 'lean' 340 lbs with superhuman athleticism, size, and strength. i.e., Jonathan Ogden level HOFer.
(b) He's never actually been very good with his mechanics and got by at the college level by being the biggest, strongest, fastest man on the field at all times (which won't happen in the NFL). He's a few hearty meals away from eating his way out of the NFL entirely and few people get MORE motivated after suddenly becoming richer than they've ever imagined (which is exactly what will happen once he's the No.4 overall pick).
Don't get me wrong, neither Wirfs nor Becton would be a 'throw the remote' level rage-fit for me. But I am a lot more nervous about them than I am Wills or Simmons who pretty much arrive in the NFL with the ability to start and excel as-is.
Assuming the Dolphins trade up to 2/3, I would be in favor with this if the Chargers are willing to trade.
Under this scenario,
1-4: 3 QBs and Young
5 (likely Detroit): Okudah (Simmons a possibility)
6 (NYG): OT or Simmons
I wouldn't want to see the Giants trade down further and possibly lose out on Simmons and end up with the 3rd/4th tackle on the board.
Get a couple of picks to trade down two spots with the possibility to draft a defensive star or your #1 OT.
He's dominated against the best competition in college football. He's a film room junkie, always prepared, and he's very coachable.
Probably, my biggest knock on the don't draft Wills crowd is that they act like he cannot get a whole lot better thru solid coaching and competing. Some seem to think that he has not much room for growth. That's a strange and wrong-headed assumption, IMO.
Simmons is arguably a more valuable prospect than Young in this regard.
Maybe the play is to see if he is and if not when #4 is up DG tries to execute a trade down and puts multiple investment along the oline.
If anything in life is certain, if history has taught us anything,
It is that BBI will never be in full agreement about a Giants 1st Round draft pick.
1) The defense was worse than the offense and still needs a major influx of talent. The offense isn't a disaster; the defense is. So that makes you want an impact defender. OT is a need, but the defense needs more fixing than the offense.
2) Offensive linemen have become very, very difficult to find and develop. Long ago Ernie Accorsi would talk about how stud tackles come with a pedigree. That's even more true now -- it's almost unheard of to find a diamond in the rough later in the draft and turn him into a starting tackle. You either get one early or you don't get one at all. David Diehl was kind of a unicorn. Maybe you can get guards later in the draft — but all OL positions have become scarce. Traditional notions of draft value are out of date. You probably need to "overdraft" line prospects. If you don't, you end up with a line like the Giants'...
If anything in life is certain, if history has taught us anything,
It is that BBI will never be in full agreement about a Giants 1st Round draft pick.
There was consensus on Josh Allen....
Nicks was also a consensus filling an obvious need.
Apple, Flowers, Pugh and Wilson were not, actually they were out of left field picks.
I like the Garrett hire, and I hope you're right about his ability. But the Cowboys' success with linemen could be due entirely to 1 or 2 good scouts or assistant coaches who've figured out how to evaluate subtle differences between players or simply when to trust their gut instincts to the point where Garrett let them make the calls, period. Frankly, I'd be surprised if Garrett knows any more about evaluating linemen than Shurmur did -- and Shurmur was an All-America center.
As others have pointed out, the wide range of opinions regarding the ranking of the OTs tells me that none are likely top 5 worthy.
If there are no great trade down offers, take one of Young, Simmons or Okudah. Trading down one or two slots and still getting Simmons or Okudah would be fantastic.
If the trade down is lucrative enough to justify dropping to 7th to 9th overall, grab the best OT still on the board.
in coverage he had like 8 passes defensed and 3 INT's and graded out the highest of everything he does.
Draft him and let him rush the QB 400x next year and play in coverage the rest of the time.
I think he can be a 10+ sack player and the best coverage LB in the NFL. We need both of those things as desperately as we need anything else.
Quote:
If anything in life is certain, if history has taught us anything,
It is that BBI will never be in full agreement about a Giants 1st Round draft pick.
There was consensus on Josh Allen....
Nicks was also a consensus filling an obvious need.
Apple, Flowers, Pugh and Wilson were not, actually they were out of left field picks.
Josh Allen was a rarity, a statistical anomaly.
There was no consensus with Nicks.
There were concerns about his hamstring, his weight, and his 40 time.
In addition there was a faction that preferred Kenny Britt,
And a faction that preferred James Laurinitus..
The others are irrelevant.
I will...
draft Wills. He's the best OT to come out in the last three Drafts. That was Stanley in 2016 who went #6 overall.
I will...
draft Wills. He's the best OT to come out in the last three Drafts. That was Stanley in 2016 who went #6 overall.
Finally, somebody picks up on it! Well done, Torrag.
I am very wary about Simmons, Brown and Wirfs. I don't think those guys are going to play up to a 4th overall pick.
Quote:
.
Trading down a few spots, still getting Wirfs, and then a defensive playmaker and C with our 2nd round picks, would be a dream scenario
To my knowledge, Okudah isn't in consideration, but I'll defer to the established insiders. But I don't think there's a scenario where Okudah is a Giant.
I am very wary about Simmons, Brown and Wirfs. I don't think those guys are going to play up to a 4th overall pick.
I don't know how anyone can predict Becton without predicting a trade down. He won't be the pick at #4.
However, I would be quite happy because he is a starting CB day 1 and could be our top cover guy by season's end. He just needs to improve his jam technique.
You need 3 superb CB's in this passing league and quite frankly Baker isn't a lock to be a stud. You have two stud corners and a super solid 3rd corner you just helped your pass rush.
However, I would be quite happy because he is a starting CB day 1 and could be our top cover guy by season's end. He just needs to improve his jam technique.
You need 3 superb CB's in this passing league and quite frankly Baker isn't a lock to be a stud. You have two stud corners and a super solid 3rd corner you just helped your pass rush.
Slight trade down and take Okudah or Simmons whoever is left. Use acquired capital to move back into first round and get one of Josh Jones, Austin Jackson or Cleveland.
Both were desperation picks since Reese was easily one of the worst judges of OL talent in NFL history He passed on starters his first 5 years. After he was alway playing catch up and failed
I think Wirfs and Wills are day one starters at RT. Worst case Wirfs slides to G like Scherff did when we got stuck w Flowers. I’m ok w getting a stud OL at this point. With the shit we watched the last 7-8 years a good to great starter there is fine w me even though I think Simmons is worth the 4 th pick
Wills has the technique to play OT in the NFL right now. He picks up stunts and pressure very well, feels the rush, and has great awareness, and sets great angles.You can tell Wills studies film, he seems to know the ends rush habits and comes prepared for them. Although Wills could be a LT he is probably better suited for RT.
Becton great athlete, great size, and moves pretty well. Sustains blocks well during runs and can absolutely pancake guys due to his massive size. Does have some fixable issues during pass protection including hand placement, and at times gets too wide. But may have the biggest upside potential of any of the OL in the draft.
Thomas is a guy that isnt mentioned as much on the boards, but he may be the most solid technique player at the LT position in the draft. Run and pass blocking are both great, but he, like Wirfs, have some coachable issues like bending at the waist and reaching for defenders.
So, I guess it depends a lot on what the Giants are looking for with the 4th pick. Any of the four will most likely be starters at their positions for the next 10-years and play at a high level, just some will have more growing pains than others, and the transition from RT to LT may not work as well asthought.
For that reason I would get one of the offensive linemen.
Agree. Jason Garrett was pretty successful against the Giants. While he wouldn’t have been my first choice as head coach, IMO would not be the joke many here indicated it would be.
Thrilled he s on board
Obviously a trade down is ideal but I'm not banking on that based on how the draft is looking right now. Herbert is getting some steam though, so who knows. The only pick that would piss me off would be Brown.