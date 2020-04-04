Where is the pass rush going to come from? Vin_Cuccs : 4/4/2020 9:00 am

In a league that emphasizes rushing the passer, and a team that won two championships rushing the passer, this roster does not have a single proven pass rusher. A strong rush can help disguise some of the other weaknesses on this roster.



Coming off of two seasons where the rush was non-existent which lead to many defensive shortcomings, I’d assume that would have been a priority.



Carter is in year three, and after some initial flashes his rookie year, he has never really blossomed. At best, he’s a rotational player until he proves otherwise.



Ximenes also showed flashes, but nothing to suggest that he will be a pass rush extraordinaire. He is far from a sure thing.



I like the Fackrell signing, but he is more of a complementary piece.



I don’t think Golden is the answer. Nice player, but it seems like he wants top end money. He had some production last year, but I don’t think he generates enough consistent pressure to warrant the contract he wants.



Clowney is not the answer. I always thought he was overrated and injury prone. His contract will end up being a mistake for whichever team signs him.



At the top end of the draft, Simmons is really the only defensive player in consideration, and while he is capable of rushing the passer, I don’t think that is necessarily his strength. This draft seems to be missing the top end rush guys, And even so, tough to depend on a rookie for meaningful impact.



Ideally, I think another veteran like Ziggy Ansah to pair with Fackrell would be ideal, but it doesn’t look like that is the plan.



I’m very weary of the line and the line alone being able to generate enough consistent pass rush.



I guess the plan is rush by committee, but it would be nice to have a guy who can consistently win. I think Judge and Graham will have their work cut out for them to try and generate a pass rush.



I know the season is six months out, but in think this is the most glaring need on the roster.