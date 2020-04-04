for display only
Where is the pass rush going to come from?

Vin_Cuccs : 4/4/2020 9:00 am
In a league that emphasizes rushing the passer, and a team that won two championships rushing the passer, this roster does not have a single proven pass rusher. A strong rush can help disguise some of the other weaknesses on this roster.

Coming off of two seasons where the rush was non-existent which lead to many defensive shortcomings, I’d assume that would have been a priority.

Carter is in year three, and after some initial flashes his rookie year, he has never really blossomed. At best, he’s a rotational player until he proves otherwise.

Ximenes also showed flashes, but nothing to suggest that he will be a pass rush extraordinaire. He is far from a sure thing.

I like the Fackrell signing, but he is more of a complementary piece.

I don’t think Golden is the answer. Nice player, but it seems like he wants top end money. He had some production last year, but I don’t think he generates enough consistent pressure to warrant the contract he wants.

Clowney is not the answer. I always thought he was overrated and injury prone. His contract will end up being a mistake for whichever team signs him.

At the top end of the draft, Simmons is really the only defensive player in consideration, and while he is capable of rushing the passer, I don’t think that is necessarily his strength. This draft seems to be missing the top end rush guys, And even so, tough to depend on a rookie for meaningful impact.

Ideally, I think another veteran like Ziggy Ansah to pair with Fackrell would be ideal, but it doesn’t look like that is the plan.

I’m very weary of the line and the line alone being able to generate enough consistent pass rush.

I guess the plan is rush by committee, but it would be nice to have a guy who can consistently win. I think Judge and Graham will have their work cut out for them to try and generate a pass rush.

I know the season is six months out, but in think this is the most glaring need on the roster.
Chase Young might drop to us.....nevermind I just woke up  
George from PA : 4/4/2020 9:22 am : link
If we they get simmons...TE should be covered....and hopefully, the secondary comes together...allowing for more time...

its needs to come from a combo of pressure up the middle from Lawrence abd williams....with Xmen, Carter and the new guy from GB.....

and hopefully some creative stuff from.coaches
It’s probably going to be like it was in 2019: poor  
The_Boss : 4/4/2020 9:23 am : link
The NYG can’t solve all that’s ailing them in 3 offseasons.
Good question, but unfortunately this current regime  
LBH15 : 4/4/2020 9:35 am : link
hasn't addressed pass rusher in constructing the overall roster and seemingly via LW deal is more focused on defensive tackle. Sounds like DG was close to pulling trigger on Josh Allen at #6 last year but he probably got panicky that DJ wouldn't last to his next pick.

Looks like Ximenes, Fackrell and Carter are the guys.
I'm with you Cuccs  
mittenedman : 4/4/2020 9:37 am : link
Have no idea why the Edge has been neglected. Right now the Giants easily have the worst pass rush (on paper) in the NFL. Not even close.
RE: It’s probably going to be like it was in 2019: poor  
Capt. Don : 4/4/2020 9:41 am : link
In comment 14858878 The_Boss said:
Quote:
The NYG can’t solve all that’s ailing them in 3 offseasons.


Exactly, unless there is a big improvement,it will probably be pretty poor again.

I'm hoping for Baun in the 2nd rd.
After the draft, unless Young falls to the Giants, maybe another  
Ivan15 : 4/4/2020 9:42 am : link
Fackrell type player (Golden would fit) for 1st and 2nd downs and a 4-3 pass rushing DE for 3rd and long. Someone like Griffen on a 1 or 2 year deal.
Where is the  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 4/4/2020 9:43 am : link
Blocking, edge run defense, screen execution, screen defense, big passes up the middle for 3rd down defense going to come from?
At #4 there is a chance we will get one of the two elite DPlayers  
edavisiii : 4/4/2020 9:44 am : link
Chase Young or Simmons. Young is pure passrusher and Simmons is a great blitzer. Either will help. If we go OL at 4 we could get a decent passrusher at 36. Remember, Strahan, Osi and Tuck were not 1st round picks. Guys that are situational passrushers, but don't play the run very well, are also available later in the draft!

We can't pass judgement yet. There is a lot of time and we have 10 picks in the draft. For years all I heard up here in NE was, "Tha Patriots do this, the Patriots do that!" They don't overpay. Good players do not get great player money. DG ran free agency the way the Pats do. No stars, but not going into the draft hungry.

We will be able to draft needing OL, Passrush, and FS. Plus, we should be able to take advantage of the great WR class at some time. Last year, few were excited about Darius Slayton and Ryan Connelly. But they look like players.
Neglected? I keep hearing the OL and now Edge neglected ???  
George from PA : 4/4/2020 9:46 am : link
The Giants drafted Flower and Pugh and that center in 2nd....making Solder one of the highest paid...

Harder time even finding available edge rushing....but drafted carter and xmen....tried to sign Clowney.

The Giants have not been successful but it is not neglected
Isiah Simmons  
Tuckrule : 4/4/2020 9:48 am : link
I heard he’s an elite pass rusher from many look at his sack totals
Dudes/dudettes  
UGADawgs7 : 4/4/2020 9:58 am : link
Yes it is clear they need to find another pass rusher. Ximenes only played on like 50% of snaps last year. Maybe he plays more this year? Martinez was brought in to help. Maybe if LW plays more over a full season and gets accustomed to this coaching he helps a lot. The DL is very good.
Simmons... is far from the answer. He roamed around a system made for him to excel in. He could be good and prove the doubters wrong. Just really don’t think he’ll be that. I also have a strong feeling that if McCaffrey ran into him, torn ligaments. Kelce, broken leg. Kittle... career ends.
I hope  
Giantsfan79 : 4/4/2020 10:01 am : link
the pass rush will be boosted by the improved secondary, and linebackers. I'm of the belief part of the reason our pass rush has failed these last few years is because it was so easy for the QBs to get the ball to their release valves before our DL or blitz could get there.
If anyone has studied Graham's defense in MIA, please let us know  
Jim in Forest Hills : 4/4/2020 10:07 am : link
complete mystery to me.

I 100% believe Giants would have signed Yannick this year. Once he got tagged and the talent wasn't there, you sign a Fackrell and move to the draft.
Good question, Vin.  
Klaatu : 4/4/2020 10:20 am : link
You should ask the guy who drafted Saquon Barkley instead of Bradley Chubb. He's the same guy who drafted Dexter Lawrence instead of Montez Sweat, and who also traded for Leonard Williams, another DT (because, obviously, you can't have too many of them), about whom a pro personnel scout friend of Sy'56's told Sy, “Always finds a way to get there, never finds a way to finish. Been a step too slow since day one.”
LOL  
PaulN : 4/4/2020 10:23 am : link
Tried to sign Clowney? How do you know that? The answer is you don't. The Giants need players they drafted to improve, hopefully we finally have a coaching staff capable of teaching and developing players. This organization has been fucked up since they started fucking with Coughlin's coaching staff, finally firing Coughlin when it was not his fault, but Jerry Reese. Let's hope Gettleman is not another fuck up, I am hoping it has been Mara making Gettleman try to win now with Eli that fucked up Gettleman's approach that got him off to a mixed start and now with everyone back on the same page he will start turning this around.
The couch...  
Ryan : 4/4/2020 10:25 am : link
..
There  
PaulN : 4/4/2020 10:30 am : link
Are many here convinced Gettleman is not the answer, and they may be right, I am not convinced one way or the other.
Gettleman - they kept him  
Reese's Pieces : 4/4/2020 10:41 am : link
Sitting on a mountain of cap space and two pressing needs, OT and Edge and he addresses neither.

He's not even going to keep the one pass rusher they have?

Golden: In the two seasons that he's played 16 games he's had 12.5 sacks and 10 sacks. This year 11 stuffs. No forced fumbles. A negative.

So he wants a million more than he's worth. There's enough cap room. It's not my money. If he helps the team make the playoffs the franchise gets the million back in postseason. He has double digit sack potential.

Williams: How much they paying him?

Five seasons, 17.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles

That's an average of 3.5 sacks a season. How many players with five seasons of experience suddenly blossom into stars? Tiki Barber?

Better they spent the money on Clowney
...  
christian : 4/4/2020 10:43 am : link
There's some hyperbole about the pass rush. Yes, the Giants have a statistical hole to fill from Golden. You can also certainly argue Fackrell isn't the solution. But the Giants were a middle of the pack pass rush team.

Now if the debate is how do the Giants become a good pass rush team, I'm all for that.

- Pressure Rate 14th
- Pressures 12th
- Sacks 22nd
- QB Knockdowns 6th
- QB knockdown rate 4th
- Hurry Rate 17th
- Hurries 18th
RE: At #4 there is a chance we will get one of the two elite DPlayers  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 4/4/2020 10:46 am : link
In comment 14858902 edavisiii said:
Quote:
Chase Young or Simmons. Young is pure passrusher and Simmons is a great blitzer. Either will help. If we go OL at 4 we could get a decent passrusher at 36. Remember, Strahan, Osi and Tuck were not 1st round picks. Guys that are situational passrushers, but don't play the run very well, are also available later in the draft!

We can't pass judgement yet. There is a lot of time and we have 10 picks in the draft. For years all I heard up here in NE was, "Tha Patriots do this, the Patriots do that!" They don't overpay. Good players do not get great player money. DG ran free agency the way the Pats do. No stars, but not going into the draft hungry.

We will be able to draft needing OL, Passrush, and FS. Plus, we should be able to take advantage of the great WR class at some time. Last year, few were excited about Darius Slayton and Ryan Connelly. But they look like players.

I don't think they make it out of the 1st anymore. The rest of the league caught onto Accorsi's stockpiling pass rusherd.
How many Edge rushers exist that can truly take over a game?  
Rjanyg : 4/4/2020 10:54 am : link
Where do they come from? They are not all 1st rounders but many are high picks. Bosa Brothers, Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, JJ and TJ Watt, Khalil Mack, Josh Allen, Fowler, Dee Ford, Vic Beasley, Leonard Floyd, Barkevious Minho to name a few were all 1st rounders anc you have mixed bag of studs, duds and average production.

Demarcus Lawrence, Danielle Hunter, Yannick Ngakoue, Stephan, Osi, Tuck all were 2nd and 3rd round picks. Many were not considered can’t miss prospects but those guys developed over time. To expect Carter, Ximines or any rookie to just show up and dominate is unrealistic. Scheme and game planning will have to be a part of the solution. We need to add too defensive talent either way
Great  
AcidTest : 4/4/2020 10:57 am : link
post, but I think you answered your own question. It will be pass rush by committee. As The_Boss said, we can't expect the Giants to solve every problem in three off seasons. I expect the Giants to cluster draft edge players on day three.
RE: How many Edge rushers exist that can truly take over a game?  
Rjanyg : 4/4/2020 11:18 am : link
In comment 14858969 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
Where do they come from? They are not all 1st rounders but many are high picks. Bosa Brothers, Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, JJ and TJ Watt, Khalil Mack, Josh Allen, Fowler, Dee Ford, Vic Beasley, Leonard Floyd, Barkevious Minho to name a few were all 1st rounders anc you have mixed bag of studs, duds and average production.

Demarcus Lawrence, Danielle Hunter, Yannick Ngakoue, Stephan, Osi, Tuck all were 2nd and 3rd round picks. Many were not considered can’t miss prospects but those guys developed over time. To expect Carter, Ximines or any rookie to just show up and dominate is unrealistic. Scheme and game planning will have to be a part of the solution. We need to add too defensive talent either way


Strahan not Stephen lol
...  
christian : 4/4/2020 11:24 am : link
There's a deeper question -- how is the defense going to get better? And do Judge, Graham, and Gettleman believe the pass rush needs to be a focus area.

Gettleman's cute axiom aside, his actions have shown he's quite focused on bolstering the secondary.

His largest UFA acquisition this year, CB. The only known asset is the OBJ trade, safety. His biggest draft day trade CB. Supplemental 3rd round pick, CB. Not to mention the later round picks.

The Giants could certainly follow the Pat's trend of applying adequate pressure and shutting down the pass game in coverage.
On pass downs, if Williams and Lawrence line up inside  
Bob in Newburgh : 4/4/2020 11:34 am : link
Impossible to double both. Both are fast enough to finish and certainly move the QB off his comfort spot.

I have no opinion on Carter as a combo outside, but as a speed outside rusher he will provide plenty of pressure if properly schemed.

OX is an unknown. His physical gifts are a dime a dozen in the NFL, but at a high enough level that anything is possible if he works on understanding weaknesses of specific opponents. The level of competition jump is enough that he could still be jag in 2020, but be something special in 2021.

I firmly believe that Bettcher may have been the worst defensive coach in the history of the world, and that is a starting premise.

2021  
JonC : 4/4/2020 11:41 am : link
.
Where did it come from  
GoDeep13 : 4/4/2020 12:01 pm : link
In New England? Or Buffalo? Or Baltimore? If you can hold up in. The back 7 then regulars can get to the QB. And we have some potentially promising regulars.
From the Giants' opponents.  
OldGiantsFan : 4/4/2020 12:14 pm : link
8 - ((
RE: Where did it come from  
Zeke's Alibi : 4/4/2020 12:24 pm : link
In comment 14859073 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
In New England? Or Buffalo? Or Baltimore? If you can hold up in. The back 7 then regulars can get to the QB. And we have some potentially promising regulars.


This is getting lost on a lot of people here, living in our glory days. The way to compete defensively in 2020 with the way offensives are set up and the increased holding calls for 5 yards and first downs, is to hold up in the back. I am pretty sold on Simmons because he fits a glaring, glaring need and does things that are tremendously important in the game today. I'd love OT, but feel like there are a lot of intriguing players projected to go late first-second we should be looking at with 36.
I think the issue is Edge rushers have been scarce this offseason  
eric2425ny : 4/4/2020 1:11 pm : link
As the OP stated, Clowney is very overrated and injury prone. And guys like Golden want way more than they are worth. It seems like the Giants are almost taking the opposite approach and loading up in the secondary by signing/trading for guys like Bradbury and Peppers and using a first rounder on Baker.

Drafting Simmons also enhances the secondary even though he mainly plays LB because of his coverage skills. I think you have to sign and draft the best players available at the right price, and that has not been at Edge the past few years. Remember the last time we spent big $$ on an Edge rusher? Vernon, how did that work out between inconsistent and injuries.
...  
christian : 4/4/2020 1:13 pm : link
The Giants need a 3-down, 2-way outside linebacker who can blitz and cover.

The hole in the Giants pass coverage is bigger than the hole in their pass rush.

The pin your ears back blitzing edge rusher is going to get phased out.
Generally from assorted defensive linemen and linebackers  
Torrag : 4/4/2020 1:14 pm : link
with occasional DB blitzes.
RE: ...  
eric2425ny : 4/4/2020 1:18 pm : link
In comment 14859155 christian said:
Quote:
The Giants need a 3-down, 2-way outside linebacker who can blitz and cover.

The hole in the Giants pass coverage is bigger than the hole in their pass rush.

The pin your ears back blitzing edge rusher is going to get phased out.


Totally agree, the one dimensional pass rushers have become a liability to some extent in the NFL. With the rise in multi dimensional backs that catch like WR’s you just let those guys over pursue and hit them with screens.
That December win against the Redskins sure was great, wasn’t it ?  
cosmicj : 4/4/2020 9:51 pm : link
.
The other team?  
trueblueinpw : 4/4/2020 10:20 pm : link
Duck Danny.
"You can never have too many pass rushers" EA  
Rico : 4/4/2020 10:55 pm : link
The good old days, remember the four aces package?

We even took JPP when we were already loaded at edge.

It has been way too long since we've had a decent pass rusher.
I think that it is unrealistic to expect Williams to ever be a  
Reese's Pieces : 4/4/2020 11:35 pm : link
double digit sack dude after averaging 3.5 over five seasons.

I may not know much about football, or a lot of other things, after decades of watching, but I know if you give the QB five unharassed seconds to throw, he's going to complete a lot of passes.
Mostly from improvements on the backend  
AcesUp : 4/4/2020 11:50 pm : link
You should be hoping the addition of Bradbury and maturation of our young CBs changes the complexion of our secondary. If they're not a complete liability this year then it frees you up to be more aggressive on the front end. You can hope for some growth from X and Carter too.

Draft-wise it's probably not in the cards unless things align at 36. The quick fix just wasn't there this year. I'm not a DG guy but you shouldn't ding him on this one.
I fully expect the following:  
SGMen : 7:02 am : link
1. We will end up taking CB Okudah and we will play a lot of three CB defenses.
2. Our DL will be superb vs the run with Lawrence and Williams among the best at their positions stopping the run and Tomlinson just a hair below them.
3. As our secondary and run defense DL should be strong, we will see a lot of exotic blitz packages but not early in the year - we will build up to it and improve as the season moves along.
4. We have no choice but to hope Ximines, Carter and Fackrell can rush the passer with Ximines developing into the best of the lot.

Lastly and sadly, we have no superstars at ER or PR anywhere. The closest thing we may have is (drum roll...) DL Lawrence, who in his second season could be special pushing the pocket and making things easy for those around him.
Someone not yet on the roster  
jeff57 : 7:25 am : link
Hopefully.
Zach Baun or Terrell Lewis  
CromartiesKid21 : 8:45 am : link
@ #36 please. Maybe a slight trade up for Chaisson if they think he's the tits
With no pass rush  
Carl in CT : 8:54 am : link
You can’t win! Three seasons not enough time? Jesus what do you need a decade? 3 years should be ample time for a rebuild as the average shelf life in the NFL is 4 years.
If Tennessee edge rusher Darrell Taylor  
LTIsTheGreatest : 10:58 am : link
Is still on the board in round 3 I grab him if I'm Gettleman
RE: With no pass rush  
christian : 11:20 am : link
In comment 14859683 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
You can’t win! Three seasons not enough time? Jesus what do you need a decade? 3 years should be ample time for a rebuild as the average shelf life in the NFL is 4 years.


The Giants had a pretty statistically average pass rush in 2016, as they did in 2018 and 2019.

The Giants had an absolutely dominant pass defense, and rode that to the 2nd best defense in the NFL in 2016. And this is led by Mr. Fours Aces himself.

You certainly can win in the defense without a focus on the edge and pass rush. It’s clear Gettleman prioritizes the secondary over 2-down players.
RE: That December win against the Redskins sure was great, wasn’t it ?  
crick n NC : 12:20 pm : link
In comment 14859537 cosmicj said:
Quote:
.


I enjoyed it. I am not convinced that win hurt the team in the long run.
