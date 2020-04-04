Which was worse in 2019, our OL or D? Eman11 : 4/4/2020 10:59 am

Just trying to get an idea of how BBI sees things. As evident by the many OL vs Simmons posts in threads, it seems like pretty close to even.



Based on posts I've read I might give a slight edge to BBI thinking the OL was worse,and figured this might be a decent way to see if that's true.



Me, I thought as bad as the OL was in 2019 our D was worse. I had zero confidence they could get the job done. Whether it was 3rd downs, holding leads, or actually controlling a game.



I never felt they would make a big stop or get a turnover and that's a shitty feeling to have every game, especially being raised bleeding blue and having our D being a trademark of Giant teams.



So what say you BBI, which was worse in 2019, the OL or D?

