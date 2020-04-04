"Which was worse in 2019, our OL or D?"  

Just trying to get an idea of how BBI sees things. As evident by the many OL vs Simmons posts in threads, it seems like pretty close to even.
Based on posts I've read I might give a slight edge to BBI thinking the OL was worse,and figured this might be a decent way to see if that's true.
Me, I thought as bad as the OL was in 2019 our D was worse. I had zero confidence they could get the job done. Whether it was 3rd downs, holding leads, or actually controlling a game.
I never felt they would make a big stop or get a turnover and that's a shitty feeling to have every game, especially being raised bleeding blue and having our D being a trademark of Giant teams.
So what say you BBI, which was worse in 2019, the OL or D?
I agreed with you until you got to the Dave roster building part. I don't think it's realistic to look good while completely turning over a roster in 2 seasons and you can't judge the roster fairly because it's so young and the coaching last year wasn't good.
Our young secondary for example could look drastically better this year. It's not out of the Q for every aspect of our D to perform better than last year just due to experience and better coaching.
lol
With that said, the D was a lot younger last year.
However, the OL is going to get worse as Solder is breaking down quickly and Giants are plugging in bodies, not NFL starters, at Center and Right Tackle.
However, the offensive line is still a horror show, which is why improving it should be the primary focus in the draft.
Also, the defense should benefit from better coaching, especially for its younger players, and a better scheme...a more impactful utilization of the resources at hand, and the ability to adapt and adjust to opposing offenses.
But no amount of coaching or gameplanning will have a similar impact on the offensive line, because as it stands now the talent just isn't there.
By the way, to those who think the team improved the defense in a big way, they did resign Golden who clearly was their best pass rusher last year. Plus, they still have not brought in a LB who can cover a TE or a back especially on 3rd down
Overall, the Offense was not balanced and had problems establishing the run, impacting the defense. The Offensive line did not perform particularly well against good defenses all season.
If Eli had stayed at QB I don't think any of us would have appreciated the outcome, and this could have had the Offensive line and overall Offensive performance viewed as poor as the defense.
Jones had an amazing season warts and all - but he was really the difference on Offense.
Both sides of the ball need help!
Exactly. Now I do have some optimism that Gates can plug one of those holes (most likely RT or OC). Honestly, I don't think Giants ignore getting a high quality starter at OL in FA if they didn't have high hopes for Gates to secure a starting spot.
Fleming is a swing backup ideally and was paid as such in this inflated market.
I don't think Hernandez and Halapio were good fits for zone blocking scheme! I really think they will play better for Columbo than they did for Hal Hunter.
I feel we should draft one of the elite players at 4, look to see who falls at 36 and worry about need from Rd 3 on. We need a center and right tackle. Teams that draft well find those guys on day 3! We need to DRAFT WELL!
The offensive line on the other hand is old and sucks. Remmers, Solder, Pulley are not young, have proven they are limited talent-wise, and there is no growth or improvement to be expected.
WE need to bring in young OL talent now
Now. There are some that think Wirffs is elite. DG????
We will see! the only thing that matters is their board. Remember last year and all "draft experts!" They are all looking for a big eraser!!!!
by far.
Not close.
The O has a couple off playmakers in Barkley, Jones, Shep, and Engram when healthy.
The D did not have one playmaker.
DL was good last year. Secondary young and poorly led both on and off the field.
Fair comparison would be OL and LBs. That's a tough call -
even then - was it all of the OL and all of the LBs. Were there reasonable excuses - LB was very young (Connelly, XMan, Carter). OL had more experience. Hernandez was youngest. So, I'd say the OL. Mainly because of the youth factor, more understandable.
Because it seems BBI either wants an OL or someone on D with our first pick. While some want Simmons, some also wouldn't mind Okudah and some even like the DL out of Auburn, while for the O the consensus by far is an OL over any other O position.
I was really just trying out gauge thoughts here as to what people thought was worse, the OL or D, hence greater need i.e. OL or D.
The O-line, however, is only one average player and one good player away from being serviceable, whereas the D needs 3 upgrades at a minimum, just to stop being porous.
Looks that way, hopefully they don’t blow a top 10 pick on a niche coverage player.
No it isn't. The offense could score last year. The defense could not stop anybody. Let's get real.
The oline is a definite need, but the defense out and out sucked.
The OL was pathetic and what makes it all the more amazing is that our OL was relatively healthy all year!!!!
We didn't upgrade the OL this off-season which is why I still have this feeling that DG trades the #4 for a team's #1 and a starting OT. Just a thought....
Could have been the worst Back 7 in the HISTORY of the NFL.