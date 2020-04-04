What is your surprise draft prediction for the Giants?

What would the Giants do that would really surprise you on draft day?
Here is mine:
Burrow and Young go #1 and #2 as predicted. Miami trades up with Detroit, but for Herbert, not Tua. The Giants aren't offered enough to trade down. Gettleman decides to stick to his board and picks his BPA: Derrick Brown. BBI melts down. As the first round progresses, the Giants trade #36, Tomlinson, and Engram as a package to trade back into the first round, and take either Austin Jackson or Josh Jones.
I do not want to pick Brown at #4. I'd rather take Simmons, who I would only consider if I could not trade down. But Brown can play in multiple fronts, is relentless, and has unquestioned character. I could absolutely see him being the pick.
Tee Higgins at #36
I personally think one or both of those are better than the top graded OT.
This logical approach would be surprising.
Why? It's not liking drafting players in the past with the last name Brown has ever...
Oh. Right.
I dont disagree...
Young falling to #4 would be a surprise but if it happens, he should be the pick.
If an OT is the pick at #4 with Simmons or Okudah still available, that would be a surprise to me but the Giants may see more value for an OT.
Then the Giants play to the strength of the draft and take a WR as one of Mims, Higgins or Justin Jefferson falls to the top of RD-2.
Other than the QBs (which the Giants don't need) the four defensive players are the top ones in the draft. They should NOT reach for an OT just based on need, as they have needs at a number of positions.
Also, I'm sure that some are thinking that the Giants can get a WR in Rds 3-7. But the reality is that they can only get a WR with true #1 potential in the top 36 spots.
If I had to pick pick a surprise pick - they take the top WR in the draft.
Dammit, you took mine. Swap pick #4/#9 - we get Yannick and our OT.
But Brown, are we talking about greatness here?
I agree it would be stupid. It would be as stupid as having a terrible OL, and after drafting a RB and QB high in the first round, using two picks to trade up into the first round... to draft a CB, especially after already burning a 3rd rounder to draft a CB in the supplemental draft.
Gettleman has drafted pretty well so far. I don't him making a dumb move like that.
And what was the case he made...stretch the defense or the like?
I like your thinking. And would love this scenario. But you could knock me over with a feather if Justin Jefferson is still on the Board at 36. I wouldn't even wait for the Commish to say the Giants are on the clock.
FWIW, you and Sy say the same thing...Would not be surprised to see Sy rate him between 87-89...
If they take Brown, Williams is let go. He becomes redundant at $13 mill per.
I don’t see it. Fletcher Cox coming out was more undersized and explosive than Brown. I don’t see a great interior pass rusher here, I see someone who can push the pocket, but he’s not beating guards with speed in the NFL.
That’s why I just don’t get it, he’s not Cox, Sapp, Darnold...he’s going to be a solid player, but #4.
so it's not entirely out of the question -- I really like Cee Dee
And what was the case he made...stretch the defense or the like?
yes, give DJ another weapon that can take the top off the defense and keep them from bringing the whole defense into the box to stop Barkley
so it's not entirely out of the question -- I really like Cee Dee
And what was the case he made...stretch the defense or the like?
these were his comments:
This gives the Raiders Tua. There - now I've given a premise for why a team can fulfilled the BBI fantasy of us trading down and getting two first-round picks this year.
On Brown, I would not melt down if Young and Simmons are gone and we take Brown at #4. His grades from the various draft sources have him roughly as high a prospect as Okudah and Simmons. Comparisons I have seen include Reggie White (NOT the UDFA wide receiver!) and Aaron Donald. If he turns out to be that good at rushing the passer, Brown would go a long way towards solving one of our biggest needs (pass rush). I also do not agree that "we're set" at defensive line. We are in good shape for 2020 - then both Williams and Tomlinson hit free agency. The draft is about four years, not only the next year, and defensive line will be a need in 2021 unless we open our wallets and give Williams and/or Tomlinson big money.
