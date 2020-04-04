for display only
What is your surprise draft prediction for the Giants?

AcidTest : 4/4/2020 11:10 am
What would the Giants do that would really surprise you on draft day?

(1) Pick anything you want.
(2) You can change your mind as we get closer to the draft.
(3) You do not have to agree with your prediction.

Here is mine:

Burrow and Young go #1 and #2 as predicted. Miami trades up with Detroit, but for Herbert, not Tua. The Giants aren't offered enough to trade down. Gettleman decides to stick to his board and picks his BPA: Derrick Brown. BBI melts down. As the first round progresses, the Giants trade #36, Tomlinson, and Engram as a package to trade back into the first round, and take either Austin Jackson or Josh Jones.

I do not want to pick Brown at #4. I'd rather take Simmons, who I would only consider if I could not trade down. But Brown can play in multiple fronts, is relentless, and has unquestioned character. I could absolutely see him being the pick.
The Giants trade down from #36  
Torrag : 4/4/2020 11:52 am : link
...to Draft Cushenberry in Round 2.
At #36 NYG draft S Jeremy Chinn  
No Where Man : 4/4/2020 12:01 pm : link
.
Dalvin Tomlinson and Evan Engram both get traded.  
Klaatu : 4/4/2020 12:06 pm : link
Tomlinson for a player, Engram for a pick.
Brown..Total shock and disapointment.  
Blue21 : 4/4/2020 12:07 pm : link
Please no.
Giants draft surprise  
OBJRoyal : 4/4/2020 12:27 pm : link
Would be the call coming in, and its announced that Cee Dee Lamb or Jerry Jeudy is the pick
If you go by pick independent of each other  
DonnieD89 : 4/4/2020 12:34 pm : link
Brown at #4
Tee Higgins at #36
RE: Giants draft surprise  
The_Boss : 4/4/2020 12:40 pm : link
In comment 14859106 OBJRoyal said:

Would be the call coming in, and its announced that Cee Dee Lamb or Jerry Jeudy is the pick


I personally think one or both of those are better than the top graded OT.
Giants trade down, gathering a few extra early picks  
LBH15 : 4/4/2020 12:44 pm : link
and use them to largely invest in the Offensive Line.

This logical approach would be surprising.


RE: Brown..Total shock and disapointment.  
jnoble : 4/4/2020 12:47 pm : link
In comment 14859079 Blue21 said:

Please no.

Why? It's not liking drafting players in the past with the last name Brown has ever...
Oh. Right.
RE: RE: Giants draft surprise  
OBJRoyal : 4/4/2020 12:50 pm : link
In comment 14859118 The_Boss said:

In comment 14859106 OBJRoyal said:





Would be the call coming in, and its announced that Cee Dee Lamb or Jerry Jeudy is the pick



I personally think one or both of those are better than the top graded OT.


I dont disagree...
Picking Brown would be a big surprise at #4. Not a big surprise if  
Ivan15 : 4/4/2020 1:02 pm : link
He was picked after A trade down to 9-12. Giants don’t need another DT right now.

Young falling to #4 would be a surprise but if it happens, he should be the pick.

If an OT is the pick at #4 with Simmons or Okudah still available, that would be a surprise to me but the Giants may see more value for an OT.
Trade # 4 for Yannick  
Jim in Forest Hills : 4/4/2020 1:16 pm : link
and a later pick.
...  
christian : 4/4/2020 1:19 pm : link
A surprise player drops and the Giants don't trade out, select Wirfs.
Giants Don't Draft an OL in the First Two Rounds  
Jim in Tampa : 4/4/2020 2:26 pm : link
They choose the top defensive player available (probably Simmons, but Okuduh if Simmons is gone or Young if both the 'Skins and the Lions are stupid).

Then the Giants play to the strength of the draft and take a WR as one of Mims, Higgins or Justin Jefferson falls to the top of RD-2.

Other than the QBs (which the Giants don't need) the four defensive players are the top ones in the draft. They should NOT reach for an OT just based on need, as they have needs at a number of positions.

Also, I'm sure that some are thinking that the Giants can get a WR in Rds 3-7. But the reality is that they can only get a WR with true #1 potential in the top 36 spots.
Giants are not taking Brown  
bc4life : 4/4/2020 2:39 pm : link
No way, no how. Regardless of the love. If they took him it would be incredibly stupid. When they traded for Williams they had already lost 6 games. They could have seen they were going to struggle to even finish .500 - why the hell would you trade for Williams who you would then have to sign, then turn aorund a draft another tackle in Round 1, after you just drafted 1 in Round 1 the previous year?

If I had to pick pick a surprise pick - they take the top WR in the draft.
RE: Trade # 4 for Yannick  
Diver_Down : 4/4/2020 2:43 pm : link
In comment 14859160 Jim in Forest Hills said:

and a later pick.


Dammit, you took mine. Swap pick #4/#9 - we get Yannick and our OT.
Lots of posters here love to stress BPA  
ryanmkeane : 4/4/2020 2:51 pm : link
well to me Brown would be BPA. He might end up being the best defensive player from this draft
I can’t comprehend, and maybe it’s just smoke(maybe not)  
barens : 4/4/2020 2:53 pm : link
How people/scouts have Brown rated higher than some of the offensive tackles in this draft. Is Brown that explosive of a player? I think OT is a very hard position to grade, because it’s so much easier to make a mistake. Especially in today’s NFL, you’re never going to find the perfect OT.

But Brown, are we talking about greatness here?
Trading down a place or two from 4 and picking up an extra pick.  
Ira : 4/4/2020 2:56 pm : link
Then use that extra pick to trade up from 36 into the 1st round. The targets - Josh Jones or Denzel Mims.
Chase Young falls to 4...  
Sean : 4/4/2020 2:56 pm : link
but the Giants draft Wirfs, BBI meltdown.
I take that back  
bc4life : 4/4/2020 3:08 pm : link
No way are they taking a Wr at 4.
RE: Giants are not taking Brown  
sb from NYT Forum : 4/4/2020 3:26 pm : link
In comment 14859239 bc4life said:

No way, no how. Regardless of the love. If they took him it would be incredibly stupid. When they traded for Williams they had already lost 6 games. They could have seen they were going to struggle to even finish .500 - why the hell would you trade for Williams who you would then have to sign, then turn aorund a draft another tackle in Round 1, after you just drafted 1 in Round 1 the previous year?


I agree it would be stupid. It would be as stupid as having a terrible OL, and after drafting a RB and QB high in the first round, using two picks to trade up into the first round... to draft a CB, especially after already burning a 3rd rounder to draft a CB in the supplemental draft.
barens  
ryanmkeane : 4/4/2020 3:38 pm : link
Brown has greatness in him. Dude has a relentless motor and is extremely athletic for being 6’5 326. I think his ceiling is a better Fletcher Cox.
We aren’t winning the SB this year  
ryanmkeane : 4/4/2020 3:43 pm : link
if they think Brown is far and away the best player available when they are up at 4, I would take him. Brown and Lawrence in the middle together is frightening. There will be OL available in round 2.
I would be shocked  
Bones : 4/4/2020 3:50 pm : link
If we took Simmons or one of the OT's because that is what everyone expects them to do.
Brown just makes no sense  
bc4life : 4/4/2020 3:56 pm : link
Williams, Lawrence, and we just signed Johnson.

Gettleman has drafted pretty well so far. I don't him making a dumb move like that.
Colin@gbn made a pretty good case for taking a WR @ 4  
gidiefor : Mod : 4/4/2020 4:32 pm : link
so it's not entirely out of the question -- I really like Cee Dee
I think they take Simmons at 4.  
Giant John : 4/4/2020 4:57 pm : link
Then trade back into the first yo get their tackle. That’s what I’d be thinking about doing.
Brown is a pure BPA pick  
JonC : 4/4/2020 5:21 pm : link
.
Chase Young  
Hades07 : 4/4/2020 5:25 pm : link
.
No OL in first 3 rounds  
adamg : 4/4/2020 5:28 pm : link
.
Burrow first, Young second  
Biteymax22 : 4/4/2020 5:36 pm : link
Detroit trades out and Tua goes 3. Giants don’t take Oline, Simmons or Brown, they take Okudah.
RE: Colin@gbn made a pretty good case for taking a WR @ 4  
LBH15 : 4/4/2020 5:41 pm : link
In comment 14859307 gidiefor said:

so it's not entirely out of the question -- I really like Cee Dee


And what was the case he made...stretch the defense or the like?
RE: Giants Don't Draft an OL in the First Two Rounds  
M.S. : 4/4/2020 6:47 pm : link
In comment 14859235 Jim in Tampa said:

They choose the top defensive player available (probably Simmons, but Okuduh if Simmons is gone or Young if both the 'Skins and the Lions are stupid).

Then the Giants play to the strength of the draft and take a WR as one of Mims, Higgins or Justin Jefferson falls to the top of RD-2.

Other than the QBs (which the Giants don't need) the four defensive players are the top ones in the draft. They should NOT reach for an OT just based on need, as they have needs at a number of positions.

Also, I'm sure that some are thinking that the Giants can get a WR in Rds 3-7. But the reality is that they can only get a WR with true #1 potential in the top 36 spots.

I like your thinking. And would love this scenario. But you could knock me over with a feather if Justin Jefferson is still on the Board at 36. I wouldn't even wait for the Commish to say the Giants are on the clock.
RE: Colin@gbn made a pretty good case for taking a WR @ 4  
SGMen : 4/4/2020 8:10 pm : link
In comment 14859307 gidiefor said:

so it's not entirely out of the question -- I really like Cee Dee
BPA at #4 if they can't trade down. It could very well be Cee Dee!
the biggest surprise  
BigBlueCane : 4/4/2020 8:17 pm : link
will be if they trade out of the #4 spot.
I'll be surprised if the pick isn't  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/4/2020 8:29 pm : link
Simmons, assuming he's there.
RE: Brown is a pure BPA pick  
section125 : 4/4/2020 8:42 pm : link
In comment 14859328 JonC said:

.


FWIW, you and Sy say the same thing...Would not be surprised to see Sy rate him between 87-89...

If they take Brown, Williams is let go. He becomes redundant at $13 mill per.
Okudah goes #2  
Dankbeerman : 4/4/2020 10:31 pm : link
we trade up for Chase Young @ 3.
RE: barens  
barens : 4/5/2020 12:00 am : link
In comment 14859271 ryanmkeane said:

Brown has greatness in him. Dude has a relentless motor and is extremely athletic for being 6’5 326. I think his ceiling is a better Fletcher Cox.


I don’t see it. Fletcher Cox coming out was more undersized and explosive than Brown. I don’t see a great interior pass rusher here, I see someone who can push the pocket, but he’s not beating guards with speed in the NFL.

That’s why I just don’t get it, he’s not Cox, Sapp, Darnold...he’s going to be a solid player, but #4.
Herbert  
bradshaw44 : 4/5/2020 12:04 am : link
JonC said on a thread months back that he would draft Herbert and trade Jones. At least I believe my memory is telling me the truth. And due to his asshatery resume I’m picking that as my surprise pick.
RE: RE: Colin@gbn made a pretty good case for taking a WR @ 4  
OBJRoyal : 4/5/2020 6:25 am : link
In comment 14859336 LBH15 said:

In comment 14859307 gidiefor said:





so it's not entirely out of the question -- I really like Cee Dee



And what was the case he made...stretch the defense or the like?


yes, give DJ another weapon that can take the top off the defense and keep them from bringing the whole defense into the box to stop Barkley
I do prefer Herbert  
JonC : 8:56 am : link
but that's strictly my opinion, no scoop. Giants love Jones and are all in.
RE: RE: Colin@gbn made a pretty good case for taking a WR @ 4  
gidiefor : Mod : 9:45 am : link
In comment 14859336 LBH15 said:

In comment 14859307 gidiefor said:





so it's not entirely out of the question -- I really like Cee Dee



And what was the case he made...stretch the defense or the like?


these were his comments:

Quote:
Viewed in that context - and to answer Eric's question about a surprise pick - it certainly wouldn’t shock me if the Giants were to think WR with one of their first two picks. Indeed, I have been making the case (apparently to an audience of no one) that while the OL needs to be upgraded, what would really put the scare in opposing defensive coaches would be a legit #1 receiver with the potential to take the top off their defenses. Last year, for example, the Giants had no one who scared opposing defenses deep so the other guys were consistently bringing 9-10, even 11 guys into the box fixing to stop #26 and just daring the Giants to beat them deep. Slayton did come on late, but add another legit big-play threat and you would start to force opponents to play their safeties much deeper, which in turn would open up the underneath zones for guys like Shepard, Tate and Engram, not to mention, almost by definition, give Saquon some space as opponents just aren't going to be able to bring so many guys to the LOS. And if they do, hammer them over the top. In the first we hear the CeeDee lambi back to being close to a top5 pick, while WR is the strength of the draft in the latter part of the opening round and early second with a bunch of guys like Baylor’s Denzel Mims, USC’s Michael Pittman, Brandon Aiyuk of Arizona State, Chase Claypool of Notre Dame, Penn State’s KJ Hamler and Jalen Reagor OF TCU. Of course, the Giants could opt to add a WR with either their late 3rd or early 4th round picks and they’ll be some good ones there, but they’re all more complimentary type guys rather than potential go-to receivers.
I pointed out a couple months ago  
JonC : 9:48 am : link
how WR could potentially factor in at #4, but think #36 has more potential to be WR than #4.
BBI Dreamin'  
Big Blue Beerguy : 12:26 pm : link
This is NOT what I expect will happen, but let's fantasize a bit: Gruden really does want to move on from Carr, and has a secret deal he pops on draft day. Gruden trades Carr to the Patriots for the Patriots' #23 and a lower-round pick to two. Gruden then executes a trade up to #4 with the Giants for #12, #23, and one or two later-round picks.
This gives the Raiders Tua. There - now I've given a premise for why a team can fulfilled the BBI fantasy of us trading down and getting two first-round picks this year.

On Brown, I would not melt down if Young and Simmons are gone and we take Brown at #4. His grades from the various draft sources have him roughly as high a prospect as Okudah and Simmons. Comparisons I have seen include Reggie White (NOT the UDFA wide receiver!) and Aaron Donald. If he turns out to be that good at rushing the passer, Brown would go a long way towards solving one of our biggest needs (pass rush). I also do not agree that "we're set" at defensive line. We are in good shape for 2020 - then both Williams and Tomlinson hit free agency. The draft is about four years, not only the next year, and defensive line will be a need in 2021 unless we open our wallets and give Williams and/or Tomlinson big money.
#4 Andrew Thomas  
Tuckrule : 1:27 pm : link
.
You want surprises?  
Milton : 1:48 pm : link
Here's a first round that's full of 'em...
Once you get past the obvious first pick - ( New Window )
I also mentioned recently  
JonC : 2:18 pm : link
that teams are shifting philosophy to building defensive strength up the middle, especially when impact Edge is so hard and expensive to find. Look at the Rams. I don't know if NYG is following suit, but's one way to skin the cat and Brown and Lawrence are a strong move in that direction. Build the DL and rotation, build the secondary back end, get more speed in the backend and generate pass rush with packages to help the talent you have. TBD.
RE: I pointed out a couple months ago  
Milton : 4:40 pm : link
In comment 14860471 JonC said:

how WR could potentially factor in at #4, but think #36 has more potential to be WR than #4.
This has been my thinking as well. The problem is if they go defense with the first pick, there will be pressure on Gettleman to go OL in the 2nd round. But if they can go OL with the first pick (ideally via a trade down) I really like Jalen Reagor with pick 36. There should actually be three or four really good receivers to choose from when that pick rolls around. Just like there will three or four really good OL to choose from with the 4th overall pick. Which translates to the likelihood that there is at least one OL that they full bloom love with the 4th pick and one WR that they have a hard on for with the 36th pick.
