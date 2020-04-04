What is your surprise draft prediction for the Giants? AcidTest : 4/4/2020 11:10 am

What would the Giants do that would really surprise you on draft day?



(1) Pick anything you want.

(2) You can change your mind as we get closer to the draft.

(3) You do not have to agree with your prediction.



Here is mine:



Burrow and Young go #1 and #2 as predicted. Miami trades up with Detroit, but for Herbert, not Tua. The Giants aren't offered enough to trade down. Gettleman decides to stick to his board and picks his BPA: Derrick Brown. BBI melts down. As the first round progresses, the Giants trade #36, Tomlinson, and Engram as a package to trade back into the first round, and take either Austin Jackson or Josh Jones.



I do not want to pick Brown at #4. I'd rather take Simmons, who I would only consider if I could not trade down. But Brown can play in multiple fronts, is relentless, and has unquestioned character. I could absolutely see him being the pick.