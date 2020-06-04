Giants What-If Moments on Bad Breaks: How Many More Titles? Simms2McConkey : 4/6/2020 9:52 pm

Read a tweet from Talkin' Giants about the 2010 team, and it got me thinking about this franchise's what if moments on bad breaks, tough calls, incredible collapses, or unlucky bounces, things where the Giants could have had far better seasons (perhaps Super Bowl-winning ones) if not for one play going horribly wrong.



And then I wondered where the team may have landed if the ball bounced their way.



Long post below (sorry), but if you want, let me know your takes.



Here are 8 off the top of my head since 1985.



1. 1985: What if Sean Landeta didn't whiff on that punt against the Bears in the playoffs?



2. 1988: What if the Giants recover the fumble on the Cris Carter TD to tie the home game vs. Philly? Or really, what if the Giants got the ball after the blocked FG in OT instead of Simmons scoring for PHI?



3. 1989: What if Sheldon White didn't get called for PI in OT vs. the Rams in the playoffs? Or if Collins (who I believe was playing hurt) got a hand on the pass that eventually led to the Flipper TD?



4. 1997: What if Chris Calloway recovered the onside kick v Minnesota?



5. 2001: What if Ron Dixon gets that one final block and scores the Lambuth Special TD vs. Philly in Week 16?



6. 2002: What if the refs called DPI on the 49ers as they should have in the wild card? Or what if Shockey caught the TD?



7. 2005: What if Jay Feely made one of his FG vs. Seattle in the regular season, which would have given the Giants the 1 seed?



8. 2010: What if (insert a 1,000 things that happened in the 4th quarter during the Philly game at home)?



My takes:



1985: Probably still lose that game, although maybe 14-0 instead of 21-0. Bears D too strong.



1988: This is interesting. Giants would have won division and gotten 2 seed. They would have hosted Minnesota in the divisional and then likely San Francisco in the conference title, as SF crushed CHI in the 88 title game in reality.



I see a possibility where the Giants run the table and beat the Bengals in the Super Bowl.



1989: If the Giants get the ball back and eke out a win, they would have gone to SF for the title game.



Maybe a hot take on my part, but as good as that 89 team was (perhaps better than 90), I couldn't see the Giants beating SF in SF that year. That 89 49ers team was too good.



1997: Giants would have gone to Green Bay and gotten crushed. That 97 Packers team was fantastic until the Super Bowl.



2001: Giants would have won the division with a win vs GB and a PHI loss to TB in Week 17.



GB and TB both would have had something to play for in this alternate universe, and to be honest GB was just a better team than NYG that year.



I still think the Giants would have lost even with more motivation (in reality, a 34-25 defeat not as close as score indicates), finished 8-8 and missed catching Philly for East crown.



2002: Giants would have gone to Tampa for the divisional round, and frankly I can't see them doing well on offense vs. that D.



2005: Giants would have gotten the 1, where they would have played Washington (and I think beaten them). Then my guess is they would have beaten Seattle at home but lost to a tough Steelers team in the Super Bowl.



If I recall correctly though, that team was a MASH unit by season's end. A bye week in playoffs could have helped though.



2010: I really think this team could have won it all in what was ultimately a parity-stricken season with no great teams.



They were awesome when everything was clicking. Problem is they'd have these random off-weeks, but the Giants would have been the 2 seed.



Road to Super Bowl that year would have been through ATL, who didn't show up in the playoffs. Super Bowl vs. a very good, not great Steelers team.



Alas, wasn't meant to be.



I'm omitting some obvious what-if moments in broader Giants history because the focus here is on-field while others happened off-field, like LT's suspension in 1988 or Burress in 2008.



But quick takes anyway: Obviously in '88 I think the Giants win one of the two losses that LT missed and that 2008 is better with a healthy Plax but I believe he was slowed all year by injuries.