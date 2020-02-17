What was the signature play for the 1986 Giants?

Was it Bobby Johnson's sideline catch on 4th-and-17 at Minnesota?Was it Geroge Martin's incredible 78-yard interception return for a TD against Denver?Was it Mark Bavaro dragging Ronnie Lott and half the San Francisco defense 21 yards on MNF?A dark horse candidate might even be Tom Flynn's trifecta of blocking a punt, catching the ball over his shoulder without breaking stride and running it back for a TD against his former team the Packers.That was one heck of a season.