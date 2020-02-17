for display only
What was the signature play for the 1986 Giants?

truebluelarry : 10:57 am
Was it Bobby Johnson's sideline catch on 4th-and-17 at Minnesota?

Was it Geroge Martin's incredible 78-yard interception return for a TD against Denver?

Was it Mark Bavaro dragging Ronnie Lott and half the San Francisco defense 21 yards on MNF?

A dark horse candidate might even be Tom Flynn's trifecta of blocking a punt, catching the ball over his shoulder without breaking stride and running it back for a TD against his former team the Packers.



That was one heck of a season.
Whenever I think of that season,  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:59 am : link
Burt leveling Montana in the divisional round comes to mind.
That 4th down conversion by Simms to Johnson  
GiantBlue : 11:01 am : link
vs. Minnesota was a big play to win a game we were losing!
I always think of 4th and 17......  
Reb8thVA : 11:01 am : link
but Bavaro dragging the entire 49er defense is an extemely close second
Stuff  
GruningsOnTheHill : 11:01 am : link
Was that the year Gary Reasons flew through the air to stuff the Denver RB on 4th & inches from the goal line?
I'l add Joe Morris  
Johnny5 : 11:01 am : link
And his shoeless, flopping sock TD run.
RE: Stuff  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:03 am : link
In comment 14861502 GruningsOnTheHill said:
Quote:
Was that the year Gary Reasons flew through the air to stuff the Denver RB on 4th & inches from the goal line?


That was November '89.
RE: Stuff  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 11:06 am : link
In comment 14861502 GruningsOnTheHill said:
Quote:
Was that the year Gary Reasons flew through the air to stuff the Denver RB on 4th & inches from the goal line?

That and the Norwood kick is when time slowed down.
For me, it was absolutely  
rnargi : 11:06 am : link
4th and 17. Then and there, I knew the team COULD win the Super Bowl. Before that, I always assumed they would not be able to make the big play when all the chips were down. That play sealed my belief that things had finally...FINALLY....changed.
Harry Carson  
johnnyb : 11:06 am : link
catching a TD pass from Jeff Hostetler o a fake FG vs. the Eagles.

Showed anything is possible.
No question about 4th and 17...  
x meadowlander : 11:08 am : link
...an enormous play when it happened, and in discussions about that season in the years immediately following, even in the GIANTS AMONG MEN video recap of the season - that play was highlighted as a turning point.

The room I was in exploded over that play. Game was over, room silenced by the pending defeat. HUGE win.

Though most of that season featured victories of 7 or fewer points, they seemed pretty invincible after that game.
Also, I appreciate the grainy black and white photo's...  
x meadowlander : 11:09 am : link
...make it look more like 1886 than 1986.

Thanks for making me feel old...er.
For me it was Bavaro's catch on Monday night  
PatersonPlank : 11:15 am : link
Not that it was the most important, arguably Johnson's was. However it was on Monday night, in front of the whole country, and we looked like crap. Bavaro's catch energized the team, IMO, for the rest of the season. It was kind of like he said screw this, we can play with anybody. From that moment on we couldn't be stopped.
4th and 17 was when  
FanMan : 11:16 am : link
I knew in my heart they were going to win it all. That moment just dropped with destiny.
For me, first play I thought of was  
John In CO : 11:16 am : link
4th and 17. And in the big picture, that is probably the correct answer. But man....its really really hard for me to not pick the Bavaro play. My favorite play from my favorite Giant of all time. And it was against the freakin Niners!

What a season that was. Had a good friend at the time who was a big Broncos fan. He was expressing a lot of confidence about the game in the week leading up. I told him, in no uncertain terms, that I thought Giants were gonna kick their ass. That team was just rock solid. I havent really felt that confident about a Giants playoff game since (except maybe the Atlanta playoff game).
I can still remember being 20 years old...  
BillKo : 11:28 am : link
..and jumping off my couch and fist pumping when Bavaro made that play on MNF. Phil Simms thinks it was the signature play of the season.

Johnson's catch/Simms' throw really changed the complexion of the Giants as team that couldn't do it. So that was big.

And I contend that George Martin's play was the greatest single play in old Giants Stadium history.

All three were great. When you win a championship, players make great plays.
weird, but to me,  
GiantNatty : 11:29 am : link

that season's signature play was 4th and 17.

but that era's signature play was Bavaro on MNF.
4th and 17  
clatterbuck : 11:32 am : link
for me, defines that season, that team, and maybe provided a hint about Simms 22-25 in the SB.
It's gotta be 4th and 17  
MBavaro : 11:37 am : link
Big conversions like that are massive, especially that one.

Much like Ingram's 3rd and 13 (I think) in SB 25
The 4th down conversion by Simms to Johnson  
George from PA : 11:43 am : link
The Giants played at a different level after that play....

I think we all knew what was coming after that
4th and 17  
JohnB : 11:52 am : link
That's when I knew they had everything clicking and they could win it all.
RE: It's gotta be 4th and 17  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:58 am : link
In comment 14861546 MBavaro said:
Quote:
Big conversions like that are massive, especially that one.

Much like Ingram's 3rd and 13 (I think) in SB 25


I still remember the quote from the Super Bowl XXV highlight film: 'In a game full of superlatives, Mark Ingram's effort on 3rd & long can best be described as...inspiring. The drive was kept alive. And the clock kept ticking.'
All  
PaulN : 12:07 pm : link
Of them.
RE: Whenever I think of that season,  
Gregorio : 12:07 pm : link
Quote:
Burt leveling Montana in the divisional round comes to mind.

Me too. It’s worthy of another view....

https://youtu.be/T0BiS7Z66wQ
George Martins  
PaulN : 12:08 pm : link
Was 89, not 78.
All of those were great  
Poktown Pete : 12:11 pm : link
For me, George Martin stiff arming John Elway to the ground on his way to the house is an all time image.
Who else misses  
Gregorio : 12:14 pm : link
Madden and Summerall? They were awesome together.
RE: All of those were great  
Poktown Pete : 12:17 pm : link
In comment 14861573 Poktown Pete said:
Quote:
For me, George Martin stiff arming John Elway to the ground on his way to the house is an all time image.

Youtube:
Link - ( New Window )
Bavaro catch and run  
LBH15 : 12:18 pm : link
Super Bowl was in the bag after the league saw that play.
RE: RE: Whenever I think of that season,  
Poktown Pete : 12:26 pm : link
In comment 14861566 Gregorio said:
Quote:


Quote:


Burt leveling Montana in the divisional round comes to mind.


Me too. It’s worthy of another view....

https://youtu.be/T0BiS7Z66wQ

Different era, and one much preferred to the product today, IMO. In our current ticky-tack NFL that's roughing the passer and 1st down 49ers!
Incredibly biased, but...  
Simms2McConkey : 12:26 pm : link
Simms to Morris to Simms to McConkey flea flicker in SB 21. Ballgame.
RE: Whenever I think of that season,  
GruningsOnTheHill : 12:41 pm : link
In comment 14861592 Poktown Pete said:
Quote:
In comment 14861566 Gregorio said:


Quote:




Quote:


Burt leveling Montana in the divisional round comes to mind.


Me too. It’s worthy of another view....

https://youtu.be/T0BiS7Z66wQ


Different era, and one much preferred to the product today, IMO. In our current ticky-tack NFL that's roughing the passer and 1st down 49ers!


I was at that game with my dad.

The only thing truly profound is the passing of time.
Something that most wouldn't take into  
micky : 12:41 pm : link
Consideration was coming back after the tough opening game loss to Cowboys (damn Hershel Walker) and stomping SD in home opener and going on a run up to the Seattle loss.
RE: Also, I appreciate the grainy black and white photo's...  
truebluelarry : 12:42 pm : link
In comment 14861517 x meadowlander said:
Quote:
...make it look more like 1886 than 1986.

Thanks for making me feel old...er.


Hahaha, yeah I know, me too.

The newspaper print does add a certain character to the photos though, I like it.
RE: George Martins  
truebluelarry : 12:46 pm : link
In comment 14861568 PaulN said:
Quote:
Was 89, not 78.


The box score has it as 78.

Link - ( New Window )
4th & 17.  
Klaatu : 12:50 pm : link
I always credit my Mom for that play, because she was saying a Novena at the time.
Losing to Dallas week one  
Sec 103 : 12:52 pm : link
Last minute, I'm quite sure Parcells never let them forget that one.....
4th and 17, yeah...
Burts hit on Montana, LT int return on same play.
So many... Greatest year of all particularly to those of us who waited 31 years to reach the mountain top
JLOAD trucking that ne lb'er  
Dave : 12:53 pm : link
in the preseason finale KOR
Bobby Johnson...  
EricJ : 12:56 pm : link
and speaking of Bobby, this is a great story about him in the video. Hard to watch at the same time.
Bobby Johnson Story - ( New Window )
I always have 3 plays that come to mind  
Matt M. : 1:02 pm : link
One is the 4th and 17. Another is Bavaro's catch and run against the 49ers. The last is Joe Morris long TD against the Steelers with his sock flapping because he lost his shoe early in the play.

The last one wasn't really a crucial.play, but I always loved that one. My favorite play during my lifetime is the Bavaro play.
I'm watching the week 9 game against the Cowboys ('86)  
Poktown Pete : 1:24 pm : link
In the Meadowlands. The Giant fans were making so much noise on the Cowboys final possession that the Refs actually held up the game. How can that be?

Banks knocks Danny White out of the game (broken wrist). George Martin comes up big late also with tons of pressure. Man, seeing this team in action again is priceless.
RE: I always have 3 plays that come to mind  
micky : 1:26 pm : link
In comment 14861662 Matt M. said:
Quote:
One is the 4th and 17. Another is Bavaro's catch and run against the 49ers. The last is Joe Morris long TD against the Steelers with his sock flapping because he lost his shoe early in the play.

The last one wasn't really a crucial.play, but I always loved that one. My favorite play during my lifetime is the Bavaro play.


Giants didn't play the Sterlers in 86. The long run where morris lost his shoe was vs the raiders
Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: I always have 3 plays that come to mind  
Matt M. : 1:30 pm : link
In comment 14861690 micky said:
Quote:
In comment 14861662 Matt M. said:


Quote:


One is the 4th and 17. Another is Bavaro's catch and run against the 49ers. The last is Joe Morris long TD against the Steelers with his sock flapping because he lost his shoe early in the play.

The last one wasn't really a crucial.play, but I always loved that one. My favorite play during my lifetime is the Bavaro play.



Giants didn't play the Sterlers in 86. The long run where morris lost his shoe was vs the raiders Link - ( New Window )
Thanks. I always remembered it as the Steelers.
Bavaros catch on Monday night  
Earl the goat : 1:42 pm : link
Carrying Lott and the other 49ers on his back for 20yds gets my vote
4th and 17  
redwhiteandbigblue : 1:49 pm : link
And those missing Summerall and Madden, I agree. But I miss Summerall and Brookshire more. I know.....I am old but they bring me back to the 60's when I was a little kid.
RE: RE: RE: I always have 3 plays that come to mind  
truebluelarry : 1:53 pm : link
In comment 14861698 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 14861690 micky said:


Quote:


In comment 14861662 Matt M. said:


Quote:


One is the 4th and 17. Another is Bavaro's catch and run against the 49ers. The last is Joe Morris long TD against the Steelers with his sock flapping because he lost his shoe early in the play.

The last one wasn't really a crucial.play, but I always loved that one. My favorite play during my lifetime is the Bavaro play.



Giants didn't play the Sterlers in 86. The long run where morris lost his shoe was vs the raiders Link - ( New Window )

Thanks. I always remembered it as the Steelers.


Actually, both are true.

Morris did have a long TD run agaisnt the Steelers with his sock flapping, but it was 1985.

Maybe Morris should have worn hightops?


Yep,  
section125 : 2:06 pm : link
4th and 17 play vs Minny...did not need the list of plays. 1st thing I thought of.
4th and 17  
US1 Giants : 2:24 pm : link
was head and shoulders the winner IMO.
Random aside on Tom Flynn  
Rico : 2:36 pm : link
In the early 90's I worked with his wife. She was a nurse at a hospital where I was a resident. She was super sweet and absolutely gorgeous! She had the most beautiful eyes I've ever seen!

One night on call I told her I was a big Giants fan, and she said my husband used to play for them. And I was like "What"!?! :-)
GiantNatty  
arniefez : 2:43 pm : link
Yes and makes perfect sense if you were lucky enough to be there in those days.
4th and 17  
Matt in SGS : 2:49 pm : link
to me was the moment. And if you go back and watch the game, Stacy Robinson dropped a bomb that would have been a TD a few plays before it happened or else it would have never been needed.
I think 4th and 17 as well  
Darth Paul : 2:57 pm : link
but LT. Everything he did... He was the 86 Giants in my mind. I was young then, maybe I remember it through a pre-teens eyes.
RE: I always think of 4th and 17......  
Del Shofner : 3:28 pm : link
In comment 14861501 Reb8thVA said:
Quote:
but Bavaro dragging the entire 49er defense is an extemely close second


This.
Jim Burt  
Bubba : 3:47 pm : link
blasting Joe Montana out of the endzone
interesting everyone knows the 11 superbowl team signature play  
Joey from GlenCove : 3:56 pm : link
how about the 07 guys.. which play would you pick?
Definately 4th and 17  
Stu11 : 4:07 pm : link
The other plays could be signature plays but they were more super human solo efforts. What made the 4th and 17 play so signature is that it almost alone grabbed victory from the clutches of defeat in a big turning point game. Also the play itself was such a team effort. Johnson running a great route and toe touching the sideline, Simms standing in there till the very last second and delivering a perfect throw, and though he took a huge hit the O-line giving him enough time against a dominant pass rush to go to his 3rd read.
RE: interesting everyone knows the 11 superbowl team signature play  
Stu11 : 4:13 pm : link
In comment 14861859 Joey from GlenCove said:
Quote:
how about the 07 guys.. which play would you pick?

Yeah that's a tough one. You could go the Tyree helmet catch, but I would say the Tynes kick vs GB. To miss 2 kicks in the 4th quarter and then run out there and make that kick in those conditions just to me exemplifies how that team wouldn't be denied no matter what adversity they faced.
Go to 33:40  
DC Gmen Fan : 4:18 pm : link
and youll get Summeralls narration of Bavaros catch
Giants Among Men - ( New Window )
4th and 17  
Paulie Walnuts : 5:14 pm : link
started the real run
