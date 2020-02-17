What was the signature play for the 1986 Giants?

Was it Bobby Johnson's sideline catch on 4th-and-17 at Minnesota?
Was it Geroge Martin's incredible 78-yard interception return for a TD against Denver?
Was it Mark Bavaro dragging Ronnie Lott and half the San Francisco defense 21 yards on MNF?
A dark horse candidate might even be Tom Flynn's trifecta of blocking a punt, catching the ball over his shoulder without breaking stride and running it back for a TD against his former team the Packers.
That was one heck of a season.
That was November '89.
That and the Norwood kick is when time slowed down.
Showed anything is possible.
The room I was in exploded over that play. Game was over, room silenced by the pending defeat. HUGE win.
Though most of that season featured victories of 7 or fewer points, they seemed pretty invincible after that game.
Thanks for making me feel old...er.
What a season that was. Had a good friend at the time who was a big Broncos fan. He was expressing a lot of confidence about the game in the week leading up. I told him, in no uncertain terms, that I thought Giants were gonna kick their ass. That team was just rock solid. I havent really felt that confident about a Giants playoff game since (except maybe the Atlanta playoff game).
Johnson's catch/Simms' throw really changed the complexion of the Giants as team that couldn't do it. So that was big.
And I contend that George Martin's play was the greatest single play in old Giants Stadium history.
All three were great. When you win a championship, players make great plays.
that season's signature play was 4th and 17.
but that era's signature play was Bavaro on MNF.
Much like Ingram's 3rd and 13 (I think) in SB 25
I think we all knew what was coming after that
Much like Ingram's 3rd and 13 (I think) in SB 25
I still remember the quote from the Super Bowl XXV highlight film: 'In a game full of superlatives, Mark Ingram's effort on 3rd & long can best be described as...inspiring. The drive was kept alive. And the clock kept ticking.'
Me too. It’s worthy of another view....
https://youtu.be/T0BiS7Z66wQ
Burt leveling Montana in the divisional round comes to mind.
Me too. It’s worthy of another view....
https://youtu.be/T0BiS7Z66wQ
Different era, and one much preferred to the product today, IMO. In our current ticky-tack NFL that's roughing the passer and 1st down 49ers!
I was at that game with my dad.
The only thing truly profound is the passing of time.
Thanks for making me feel old...er.
Hahaha, yeah I know, me too.
The newspaper print does add a certain character to the photos though, I like it.
The box score has it as 78.
4th and 17, yeah...
Burts hit on Montana, LT int return on same play.
So many... Greatest year of all particularly to those of us who waited 31 years to reach the mountain top
Bobby Johnson Story
The last one wasn't really a crucial.play, but I always loved that one. My favorite play during my lifetime is the Bavaro play.
Banks knocks Danny White out of the game (broken wrist). George Martin comes up big late also with tons of pressure. Man, seeing this team in action again is priceless.
The last one wasn't really a crucial.play, but I always loved that one. My favorite play during my lifetime is the Bavaro play.
Giants didn't play the Sterlers in 86. The long run where morris lost his shoe was vs the raiders
https://youtu.be/T0BiS7Z66wQ
Thanks. I always remembered it as the Steelers.
Actually, both are true.
Morris did have a long TD run agaisnt the Steelers with his sock flapping, but it was 1985.
Maybe Morris should have worn hightops?
One night on call I told her I was a big Giants fan, and she said my husband used to play for them. And I was like "What"!?! :-)
This.
Yeah that's a tough one. You could go the Tyree helmet catch, but I would say the Tynes kick vs GB. To miss 2 kicks in the 4th quarter and then run out there and make that kick in those conditions just to me exemplifies how that team wouldn't be denied no matter what adversity they faced.
Giants Among Men - ( New Window )