Pick number 4: The new “hotspot” in the draft?

Dolphins reporter Omar Kelly Sun Sentinel: Giants could be willing to deal with teams jockeying to get ahead of Dolphins in draft“ Most NFL insiders thought Detroit would be the draft’s hot spot at No. 3 for teams that covet Tagovailoa, but word is spreading that Ohio State’s Jeffrey Okudah might be too talented a cornerback for Detroit to pass up after trading away Pro Bowl Darius Slay. So, teams committed to getting ahead of Miami’s No. 5 pick might be able to get a better deal from the New York Giants.There’s plenty of validity to this theory if you consider the Giants, who drafted quarterback Daniel Jones No. 6 last year, likely will end up selecting the same caliber of player whether they keep the No. 4 pick or move down a couple spots by trading with the Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers (No. 6), Carolina Panthers (No. 7) or Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 9)...That means it is pick No. 4, which is worth 1,800 trade value points, that should be viewed as the hot spot of the 2020 NFL draft.If you’re wondering what it would cost the Dolphins to move up from pick No. 5 to pick No. 4, the trade value chart estimates the price is 100 points, which is the equivalent of a compensatory third-round pick (selection 100, which is owned by New England).Miami’s 2020 third-round pick (No. 70) is worth 240 points, and the Giants’ third-round pick (No. 99) is worth 104 points, so a swap of third rounders could potentially get a deal done for Miami, or the Chargers, which own pick No. 71, which is worth 235 points...But what can be verified is that the Dolphins are committed to keeping all three of their first-round selections (Nos. 5, 18 and 26) unless they can make a deal for Burrow, which seems unlikely, or a proven established veteran like Washington offensive tackle Trent Williams.But if the Giants are willing to do business with teams coveting Tagovailoa — and they should be considering a trade down has very little impact on the caliber of player they get — striking a deal might be more feasible for all interested parties.“ Link - ( New Window