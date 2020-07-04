for display only
Pick number 4: The new “hotspot” in the draft?

Defenderdawg : 4/7/2020 12:16 pm
Dolphins reporter Omar Kelly Sun Sentinel: Giants could be willing to deal with teams jockeying to get ahead of Dolphins in draft

“ Most NFL insiders thought Detroit would be the draft’s hot spot at No. 3 for teams that covet Tagovailoa, but word is spreading that Ohio State’s Jeffrey Okudah might be too talented a cornerback for Detroit to pass up after trading away Pro Bowl Darius Slay. So, teams committed to getting ahead of Miami’s No. 5 pick might be able to get a better deal from the New York Giants.

There’s plenty of validity to this theory if you consider the Giants, who drafted quarterback Daniel Jones No. 6 last year, likely will end up selecting the same caliber of player whether they keep the No. 4 pick or move down a couple spots by trading with the Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers (No. 6), Carolina Panthers (No. 7) or Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 9)...

That means it is pick No. 4, which is worth 1,800 trade value points, that should be viewed as the hot spot of the 2020 NFL draft.

If you’re wondering what it would cost the Dolphins to move up from pick No. 5 to pick No. 4, the trade value chart estimates the price is 100 points, which is the equivalent of a compensatory third-round pick (selection 100, which is owned by New England).
Miami’s 2020 third-round pick (No. 70) is worth 240 points, and the Giants’ third-round pick (No. 99) is worth 104 points, so a swap of third rounders could potentially get a deal done for Miami, or the Chargers, which own pick No. 71, which is worth 235 points...

But what can be verified is that the Dolphins are committed to keeping all three of their first-round selections (Nos. 5, 18 and 26) unless they can make a deal for Burrow, which seems unlikely, or a proven established veteran like Washington offensive tackle Trent Williams.

But if the Giants are willing to do business with teams coveting Tagovailoa — and they should be considering a trade down has very little impact on the caliber of player they get — striking a deal might be more feasible for all interested parties.“
Can’t see the Giants waiting from pick 36 to pick 99  
Defenderdawg : 4/7/2020 12:19 pm : link
To draft again...
If Miami wants our pick  
BillT : 4/7/2020 12:24 pm : link
They are going to have to pay a premium to get it. You can bet the Chargers would give at least their 2nd to get to Tua if that's their guy. No "swap of 3rd round" picks. Miami will pretty much have to match whatever the Chargers are offering.
yeah - I would want at least a #2 and #3  
gidiefor : Mod : 4/7/2020 12:24 pm : link
to trade down with Miami or LA -- F that swapping # 3's crap
A 3rd rounder to trade down with Miami??  
LBH15 : 4/7/2020 12:26 pm : link
Reach into those pockets a little more.
Pretty sure  
OC2.0 : 4/7/2020 12:27 pm : link
It’ll take more than just swapping 3’s.
When teams want a QB  
GiantsRage2007 : 4/7/2020 12:27 pm : link
Throw the points out the window.

It has taken considerably more in recent years to move up.

See Chicago with Trubisky or Jets with Darnold
The Lions falling in love with Okudah  
KDavies : 4/7/2020 12:29 pm : link
Is certainly an ideal scenario for the Giants and seems very plausible.

Trade chart means nothing in this situation. I can’t imagine the Giants dealing the pick for anything less than an extra 2.
RE: When teams want a QB  
Saquon'sQuadz : 4/7/2020 12:31 pm : link
In comment 14861596 GiantsRage2007 said:
Quote:
Throw the points out the window.

It has taken considerably more in recent years to move up.

See Chicago with Trubisky or Jets with Darnold


This
I know "trade down!!" is always a common refrain ahead of the draft  
bceagle05 : 4/7/2020 12:34 pm : link
but it does seem necessary this year, if there's any type of market. Are we that desperate for Wirfs at four? Gettleman can't be too stubborn here.
RE: When teams want a QB  
montanagiant : 4/7/2020 12:36 pm : link
In comment 14861596 GiantsRage2007 said:
Quote:
Throw the points out the window.

It has taken considerably more in recent years to move up.

See Chicago with Trubisky or Jets with Darnold

This!

The only reason for a trade-up is to grab a QB which is a premium positional pick and for that reason worth more than the draft chart
RE: Can’t see the Giants waiting from pick 36 to pick 99  
flycatcher : 4/7/2020 12:37 pm : link
In comment 14861585 Defenderdawg said:
Quote:
To draft again...

When you run a draft simulation, you really get a sense of the interminable void between 36 and 99. Really hope DG fills that gap.
I have had Okudah pegged for Detroit  
Chris684 : 4/7/2020 12:37 pm : link
since they traded Slay.

Don't forget the Pats move to acquire Gilmore and how they have played defensively going back to when Patricia was there, feeling that the pass rush can be neutralized more so than a shut down corner.
If Chase is gone  
Tom in DC : 4/7/2020 12:38 pm : link
And you can trade down (not too far), and let QBs go at 4 and 5 then go for it. Even better would be to trade with Miami down to 5, pick up something for free, and save some $ by paying for the 5th spot rather than 4th.

But this assumes that The top 3 picks are Burrows, Chase, and Okuda. You can trade downa nd still get your OT or Simmons.
Having Tua available would be great  
Chip : 4/7/2020 12:39 pm : link
I don't see Detroit not making a trade and then drafting a CB. It comes down to someone trading up for Herbert. Hopefully Jacksonville or the Raiders want him and will be willing to trade. Maybe the Chargers or Miami get nervous and throw in a two or a 3. Two weeks will know.
The Idea That The Giants Would Trade Down..  
Jim in Tampa : 4/7/2020 12:43 pm : link
And not even get an extra pick out of it is stupid.

If you're the Miami GM and the Giants accept a trade offer like that Miami should say they changed their mind, stay put and draft Tua at 5.
Miami  
Professor Falken : 4/7/2020 12:43 pm : link
has two #2's. Theirs and New Orleans. They have the ammo to get it done.
Obvious written by a Miami fan  
ZogZerg : 4/7/2020 12:47 pm : link
But, I hope they are right about Detroit.
If Detroit goes CB with #3, then I would expect DG's rotary phone to be ringing off the hooks.

Miami would have to offer enough to prevent DG from trading down to SD. He can probably get the same player there, so why not take the bigger trade.
Q:If the Lions love Okudah?  
George from PA : 4/7/2020 12:47 pm : link
What stops the Lions tradedown with the Dolphins and still get Okudah at 5
Problem with is is Detroit can trade down and still get Okudah  
BillT : 4/7/2020 12:48 pm : link
He'll certainly be there at either 5 or 6.
RE: Miami  
KDavies : 4/7/2020 12:48 pm : link
In comment 14861624 Professor Falken said:
Quote:
has two #2's. Theirs and New Orleans. They have the ammo to get it done.


They have three #1s. Pittsburgh’s and Houston’s for Minkah and Tunsil
Redskins get on the Simmons train  
JonC : 4/7/2020 12:50 pm : link
Lions pick Okudah, Giants get CY. Make it happen, football Gods.
idk, imo, if miami  
Dave : 4/7/2020 12:51 pm : link
wants #4 for #5 so they can take a qb, whatever they offer is gravy since nyg will get the player they wanted anyway
RE: Problem with is is Detroit can trade down and still get Okudah  
KDavies : 4/7/2020 12:53 pm : link
In comment 14861631 BillT said:
Quote:
He'll certainly be there at either 5 or 6.


Can they risk losing Okudah if they love him? They move down to 5, Giants could pick Okudah at 4.
RE: When teams want a QB  
Dr. D : 4/7/2020 12:57 pm : link
In comment 14861596 GiantsRage2007 said:
Quote:
Throw the points out the window.

It has taken considerably more in recent years to move up.

See Chicago with Trubisky or Jets with Darnold


To me, it's not only when making a trade to draft a QB, but it's the same reason it was not outrageous that DJ went at #6 last yr (besides the fact he wouldn't have been avail at #17).

You don't compare a franchise QB to any other pos. The points/value thing doesn't apply. As you said, you throw it out the window.
Mia is not going to know what the Gs have been offered  
stoneman : 4/7/2020 12:58 pm : link
they would have to guess at a match/beat offer - at least another 2nd or 3rd for the spots ahead of LAC/CAR/JAX, etc. It will all be a guessing game if Det does not trade out. I still think Mia covers Tua with a swap with Det, not Gs. Det would still probably get their man.
This  
AcidTest : 4/7/2020 12:59 pm : link
is why we never trade down. We always ask for too much. I agree that we shouldn't trade third round picks with Miami just to move back one spot, especially since they would likely be moving up for a QB. There is a premium to do that in any draft, but especially in the top 5. But Miami's third round pick is enough. Asking for a #2 and a #3 is unrealistic. I'd want a #2 or a #3 and a #4 from San Diego to move back to #6. I also agree that I can't see DG waiting from pick #36 to #99 to pick again. That would be pretty much the same as last year.
RE: I have had Okudah pegged for Detroit  
Gettledogman : 4/7/2020 1:11 pm : link
In comment 14861609 Chris684 said:
Quote:
since they traded Slay.

Don't forget the Pats move to acquire Gilmore and how they have played defensively going back to when Patricia was there, feeling that the pass rush can be neutralized more so than a shut down corner.


He Had Revis too
I hate the trade value charts  
Biteymax22 : 4/7/2020 1:12 pm : link
I'm on the clock, if you don't give me what you want you don't get my pick. If you don't get my pick you don't get my guy.

When you're looking at getting your franchise quarterback value charts go out the window. A swap of 3rd rounders? Nowhere near enough.
I hope so  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/7/2020 1:23 pm : link
Of the teams mentioned who might be looking for a QB I would rule out Jacksonville. Good chance Marrone/GM are out after this year.

It would be great if a wild card emerges (like Oakland) or another team just outside the top Ten.

As long as the Giants get a good starting OT I am fine with moving back quite a bit.

The hard part is passing on a player (Simmons/Okudah) for example if the belief they are a perennial pro-bowler. With so many needs they will have to make tough decisions. I tend to go with more good players versus one star.
RE: This  
DonnieD89 : 4/7/2020 1:28 pm : link
In comment 14861657 AcidTest said:
Quote:
is why we never trade down. We always ask for too much. I agree that we shouldn't trade third round picks with Miami just to move back one spot, especially since they would likely be moving up for a QB. There is a premium to do that in any draft, but especially in the top 5. But Miami's third round pick is enough. Asking for a #2 and a #3 is unrealistic. I'd want a #2 or a #3 and a #4 from San Diego to move back to #6. I also agree that I can't see DG waiting from pick #36 to #99 to pick again. That would be pretty much the same as last year.


I couldn’t agree with you more, Acid. I would be very happy with just the third round pick from Miami. The only time I would ask for significantly more is if the Chargers are involved with trading up. You can have them both bid. It would be stupid not to shoot yourself in the foot, when Miami can give a 3rd. The Giants lose nothing trading with Miami. They will still get their guy.
Agree with many here  
UGADawgs7 : 4/7/2020 1:28 pm : link
If Miami wants Tua, and LAC offer the 6 and the 2nd why on earth would DG just do a 3rd round swap? If anything Miami would have to make it 5 and their 3rd. Personally I think the least DG should take is a 3rd. Not a 3rd round swap. Teams trade WAY too much when it is a franchise QB. I don’t have a chart in front of me, but Jets gave up 3 2nds to move up 4 spots? If a miniature bidding war occurs as we all are hoping that Detroit wants to replace Slay, I’m almost certain if LAC, Jax, Miami, Vegas ALL want Tua or even if they all want Herbert depending on medicals, at least one of those teams will offer a 2nd at least to get their QB. If DG pulls this “oh I am taking Simmons, and back off” like the way he decided on Barkley and rumors fly around that Jax offered 9 and 20, or Vegas offered 12 and 19 he needs to go.
Barkley is understandable as Browns were the only team that would have taken Barkley so if that rumor is true, DG didn’t want to lose his future RB. Fine. This team has too many holes to the point where this team isn’t an Isaiah Simmons away from being a top defense. This team as a whole is a dominant pass rusher, a dominant MLB, a solid FS, 2 tackles and a Center away from being real SB competitors.
You’re offered a 2 to move down 2 spots, great. 36-99 is a massive time to wait. You can afford to wait if it’s 6, 36,38,99 totally can wait. 4 7th round picks, maybe you end up going from 99 to like 90 to get who you want.

Hopefully Detroit loves Okudah and see him as an immediate Slay replacement
I don't know....  
Reb8thVA : 4/7/2020 1:30 pm : link
the Lions could use Derek Brown jus as much as Okudah. If Im Detroit and the Dolphins or Chargers make me a good offer, I take it confident that I will most likely get one of the two.
people always refer to the trade value chart...  
mphbullet36 : 4/7/2020 1:36 pm : link
its a fine starting point...but when QB's or can't miss prospects are in play and multiple teams covet them you start with the trade chart and then its whoever wants him more.

That usually improves the value way over what the "trade chart" suggests...especially for QB's. If you like them are you really going to miss out on them for a day 2 pick? I doubt it...
it would be a complete  
ryanmkeane : 4/7/2020 1:36 pm : link
shock if Skins passed on Young. They have a second year QB, decent backup QB, and basically zero pass rushers. That would be incredibly weird, but hey, could happen.
The only reason Miami would move up one spot  
CT Charlie : 4/7/2020 1:43 pm : link
is because they think other QB-hungry teams are going to beat them to a trade. Therefore, Miami would need to make a lucrative offer in a bidding war. That's at least a #2 and a throwaway.

Still, if Miami is hungry, they'll target a team higher than #4.
RE: Problem with is is Detroit can trade down and still get Okudah  
mphbullet36 : 4/7/2020 1:43 pm : link
In comment 14861631 BillT said:
Quote:
He'll certainly be there at either 5 or 6.


a team like the panthers who need a corner at #4 could in theory trade up from #7 to get there lock down CB. When you trade back you always risk losing "your guy".

The giants seem to be in between going best defensive player (simmons) or going OT. The issue with going OT is there really much seperating the top 3-4 OT's?

If they really want OT...then you can easily get a good one at #6 or #7...Det can't bank on getting Okudah at that spot.
RE: When teams want a QB  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 4/7/2020 1:49 pm : link
In comment 14861596 GiantsRage2007 said:
Quote:
Throw the points out the window.

It has taken considerably more in recent years to move up.

See Chicago with Trubisky or Jets with Darnold


You can throw out "points" anyhow. It isnt 1995.
I also think  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 4/7/2020 1:54 pm : link
that Carolina isnt given enough attention as a potential team to trade up.

Its plausible that 3 QBs go in the top 4.
When Talking About Trading Up For QB's  
Bernie : 4/7/2020 1:55 pm : link
value chart goes out the window. Swapping 3rds is home cooking for this beat reporter. I would think Tua would command at least someone's 2nd to move up, but what do I know.
RE: Q:If the Lions love Okudah?  
section125 : 4/7/2020 1:56 pm : link
In comment 14861629 George from PA said:
Quote:
What stops the Lions tradedown with the Dolphins and still get Okudah at 5


How do they know:
1.) DG wouldn't want Okudah
2.) Some other team wants Okudah and would trade with NYG

neither likely, but certainly possible.
on the trade chart  
uther99 : 4/7/2020 2:08 pm : link
I think past trades up for a QB has been around 1.5 times the trade chart, but I would have to double check.

I understand people saying "forget the chart" but the market is what it is. If neither MIA nor LAC offer more than a 2nd, then the pick is worth a 2nd. You sound like homeowners who want 500K for a 200k house.
Would take #70  
Payasdaddy : 4/7/2020 2:15 pm : link
to pick same player we were gonna grab anyway at 9
and if jax want to give us 9th and their 2nd for our 5 th pick in that works too
Trade #70 for FS Harris
draft wirfs at 9
C and ER in 2nd team doesnt look too bad D should be fairly solid
I find it interesting that no one thinks Detroit wants o-line.  
Jarvis : 4/7/2020 2:18 pm : link
Everyone assumes they want Okudah. However they did sign Desmond Trufant at CB. In addition their offensive line played poorly (43 sacks allowed...same as the Giants). I believe they also lost a starter.
In addition they have a QB that is injury prone and not very mobile.

I just find it interesting that no one talks about offensive line at 3 for them or with a trade down yet says it’s mandatory that the Giants need one at 4. Are the lineman truly not talented enough to warrant a top 4 pick and the Giants are constantly mocked one due to perceived need? I don’t have answer to this question. Just curious people’s thoughts.
Miami can obviously be more flexible than others  
LBH15 : 4/7/2020 2:19 pm : link
because they have so many picks. Need some competitive tension for Giants to get them to provide more.

It will be interesting because of the limited time between picks if it goes down to draft day.
Again we don't know how much teams  
Jay in Toronto : 4/7/2020 2:25 pm : link
Love a player - the QBs, Simmons, Okudah heck even Brown.

How many of us ripped the Giants for taking Jones over Allen figuring he Wouid still be there at 17. But the Giants had a conviction and stuck with it.
The chart doesn't matter once teams start bidding.  
Section331 : 4/7/2020 2:43 pm : link
NYJ paid a ton more to move up to get Darnold, and if MIA, LAC and JAX are all coveting that pick, it should bring in a nice haul. As I said in another thread, JAX's 9 & 20 picks would be a good get, and maybe convinces MIA to move 5 & 26.
"a swap of third rounders could potentially get a deal done for Miami"  
Torrag : 4/7/2020 3:00 pm : link
He funny. And doesn't understand how capitalism works. We're going to capitalize on their fear of losing their QB to the Chargers, Panthers or Jags. Fairness isn't a factor in the negotiations. History has proven teams overpay in these situations. Now, I don't want multiple premium picks to move down a slot but a swap of 3rd rounders isn't close to getting it done either.

Wishful thinking on the author's part.
RE: When teams want a QB  
adamg : 4/7/2020 3:27 pm : link
In comment 14861596 GiantsRage2007 said:
Quote:
Throw the points out the window.

It has taken considerably more in recent years to move up.

See Chicago with Trubisky or Jets with Darnold


This.
As others have pointed out  
allstarjim : 4/7/2020 3:46 pm : link
that's really poor and lazy analysis by Kelly here. You pay a premium over the draft chart when moving up for a franchise QB or even a top blue chip guy.
RE: on the trade chart  
allstarjim : 4/7/2020 3:52 pm : link
In comment 14861752 uther99 said:
Quote:
I think past trades up for a QB has been around 1.5 times the trade chart, but I would have to double check.

I understand people saying "forget the chart" but the market is what it is. If neither MIA nor LAC offer more than a 2nd, then the pick is worth a 2nd. You sound like homeowners who want 500K for a 200k house.


Actually, each year the market is different depending on the draft class and the teams and their goals and motivations.

This year, my guess is that the market is more than in previous years, but so much will be determined by how the first 3 picks go, and what Carolina, Jacksonville, and Las Vegas do and how they view their QB situations. All three could also conceivably look to move up, in addition to the Dolphins and Chargers.
Lol these people with the "draft board points"  
Giants in 07 : 4/7/2020 3:53 pm : link
Really makes me laugh.

Reality hits BBI hard  
WillieYoung : 4/7/2020 3:54 pm : link
but denial reins supreme.
2nd rounder no less  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 4/7/2020 4:15 pm : link
mia trade?  
nyfootballfan : 4/7/2020 4:38 pm : link
swap 4/5 for
18/36 swap plus 56
or
26/36 swap plus 39.
The problem with this thinking is this  
MeadowlandsMike : 4/7/2020 4:50 pm : link
Lets assume Detroit is in absolute love and have their hearts set on Okudah.

Even if he is the only guy and then a big drop from there they also have to believe we would be willing to take him at 4.

We spent a TON of resources between last couple drafts and this FA on Corner.

If they believe we won't take Okudah its a no brainer to drop to 5. If they have some doubt or if we pose some doubt that might change things.


RE:  
montanagiant : 4/7/2020 4:56 pm : link
In comment 14861810 Torrag said:
Quote:
He funny. And doesn't understand how capitalism works. We're going to capitalize on their fear of losing their QB to the Chargers, Panthers or Jags. Fairness isn't a factor in the negotiations. History has proven teams overpay in these situations. Now, I don't want multiple premium picks to move down a slot but a swap of 3rd rounders isn't close to getting it done either.

Wishful thinking on the author's part.
If he traded back just for a 3rd DG would get crucified for doing that
I cannot stress this anymore.  
DonnieD89 : 4/7/2020 4:58 pm : link
if Gettleman starts talking with Miami, he should get no less than Miami’s third round pick and a deal would have to be done without any backing out. I would make that trade any day, as the Giants will be losing nothing. However, I would like to see another team involved for a bidding war and let the fun begin. Again, if DG starts talking with Miami, I expect a deal iMiami’s #35 pick, as the starting bid. Please, get at least the third round pick back DG.
I find it funny  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 4/7/2020 4:59 pm : link
that everyone "knows" that the Lions dont want a QB.
RE: RE:  
DonnieD89 : 4/7/2020 5:03 pm : link
In comment 14861929 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 14861810 Torrag said:


Quote:


He funny. And doesn't understand how capitalism works. We're going to capitalize on their fear of losing their QB to the Chargers, Panthers or Jags. Fairness isn't a factor in the negotiations. History has proven teams overpay in these situations. Now, I don't want multiple premium picks to move down a slot but a swap of 3rd rounders isn't close to getting it done either.

Wishful thinking on the author's part.

If he traded back just for a 3rd DG would get crucified for doing that


If Miami’s third round pick was the best offer, Dave Gettleman should be crucified for not taking it. You get your third round pick and lose nothing, moving down to #5. Yes, we all want more, but it all depends on the other teams getting into a bidding war with Miami.
RE: RE: RE:  
montanagiant : 4/7/2020 5:13 pm : link
In comment 14861937 DonnieD89 said:
Quote:
In comment 14861929 montanagiant said:


Quote:


In comment 14861810 Torrag said:


Quote:


He funny. And doesn't understand how capitalism works. We're going to capitalize on their fear of losing their QB to the Chargers, Panthers or Jags. Fairness isn't a factor in the negotiations. History has proven teams overpay in these situations. Now, I don't want multiple premium picks to move down a slot but a swap of 3rd rounders isn't close to getting it done either.

Wishful thinking on the author's part.

If he traded back just for a 3rd DG would get crucified for doing that



If Miami’s third round pick was the best offer, Dave Gettleman should be crucified for not taking it. You get your third round pick and lose nothing, moving down to #5. Yes, we all want more, but it all depends on the other teams getting into a bidding war with Miami.

That would mean that DG did not do a good job of selling that pick and should be criticized for that. and I'm a DG fan
RE: RE: RE: RE:  
DonnieD89 : 4/7/2020 5:32 pm : link
In comment 14861950 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 14861937 DonnieD89 said:


Quote:


In comment 14861929 montanagiant said:


Quote:


In comment 14861810 Torrag said:


Quote:


He funny. And doesn't understand how capitalism works. We're going to capitalize on their fear of losing their QB to the Chargers, Panthers or Jags. Fairness isn't a factor in the negotiations. History has proven teams overpay in these situations. Now, I don't want multiple premium picks to move down a slot but a swap of 3rd rounders isn't close to getting it done either.

Wishful thinking on the author's part.

If he traded back just for a 3rd DG would get crucified for doing that



If Miami’s third round pick was the best offer, Dave Gettleman should be crucified for not taking it. You get your third round pick and lose nothing, moving down to #5. Yes, we all want more, but it all depends on the other teams getting into a bidding war with Miami.


That would mean that DG did not do a good job of selling that pick and should be criticized for that. and I'm a DG fan


Let me put it this way. What would you rather have, #4 pick only or the #5 pick and #67 pick? That could get you a Michael Pittman, Jr. or Chase Claypool at #67. You won’t get any of these guys at number #99.
Donnie  
LBH15 : 4/7/2020 5:39 pm : link
you got it.

And folks needn’t worry about what others will think of DG. He should go achieve the highest value for Giants. If he does his job well the Giants will improve and so will his status.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE:  
montanagiant : 4/7/2020 5:46 pm : link
In comment 14861969 DonnieD89 said:
Quote:
In comment 14861950 montanagiant said:


Quote:


In comment 14861937 DonnieD89 said:


Quote:


In comment 14861929 montanagiant said:


Quote:


In comment 14861810 Torrag said:


Quote:


He funny. And doesn't understand how capitalism works. We're going to capitalize on their fear of losing their QB to the Chargers, Panthers or Jags. Fairness isn't a factor in the negotiations. History has proven teams overpay in these situations. Now, I don't want multiple premium picks to move down a slot but a swap of 3rd rounders isn't close to getting it done either.

Wishful thinking on the author's part.

If he traded back just for a 3rd DG would get crucified for doing that



If Miami’s third round pick was the best offer, Dave Gettleman should be crucified for not taking it. You get your third round pick and lose nothing, moving down to #5. Yes, we all want more, but it all depends on the other teams getting into a bidding war with Miami.


That would mean that DG did not do a good job of selling that pick and should be criticized for that. and I'm a DG fan



Let me put it this way. What would you rather have, #4 pick only or the #5 pick and #67 pick? That could get you a Michael Pittman, Jr. or Chase Claypool at #67. You won’t get any of these guys at number #99.

Donnie, I see your point but then the question comes why would Miami even do that? the only reason why they would be offering only a 3rd is that they know no one else wants to trade up with us. If they know that fact why even offer a 3rd since they can stand pat and still get their guy.

There has to be a fear that they are going to miss out on the QB they want. If they have that they know a 3rd won't do it
RE: RE: on the trade chart  
uther99 : 4/7/2020 6:01 pm : link
In comment 14861856 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 14861752 uther99 said:


Quote:


I think past trades up for a QB has been around 1.5 times the trade chart, but I would have to double check.

I understand people saying "forget the chart" but the market is what it is. If neither MIA nor LAC offer more than a 2nd, then the pick is worth a 2nd. You sound like homeowners who want 500K for a 200k house.



Actually, each year the market is different depending on the draft class and the teams and their goals and motivations.

This year, my guess is that the market is more than in previous years, but so much will be determined by how the first 3 picks go, and what Carolina, Jacksonville, and Las Vegas do and how they view their QB situations. All three could also conceivably look to move up, in addition to the Dolphins and Chargers.


All we can do is look at historical trades. The Jets gave up 3000 points for 2100 points in value. The Rams gave up 3900 points for 3000 points in value. There is a multiplier for QBs but not what some expect here.
The roadmap is there from previous trades for Top 5 QB's  
Torrag : 4/7/2020 6:05 pm : link
A 3rd rounder isn't getting it done.
RE: The roadmap is there from previous trades for Top 5 QB's  
uther99 : 4/7/2020 6:13 pm : link
In comment 14862006 Torrag said:
Quote:
A 3rd rounder isn't getting it done.


Agreed, but the Giants are not getting 3 second rounders, like the jets gave up, as some propose here.
RE: RE: The roadmap is there from previous trades for Top 5 QB's  
montanagiant : 4/7/2020 6:45 pm : link
In comment 14862009 uther99 said:
Quote:
In comment 14862006 Torrag said:


Quote:


A 3rd rounder isn't getting it done.



Agreed, but the Giants are not getting 3 second rounders, like the jets gave up, as some propose here.

I don't see them getting that either but the 3 only I just don't see
2nd and 3rd rounder to move up  
Dave on the UWS : 4/7/2020 7:15 pm : link
for Miami and SD for a QB seems right. Jacksonville and Carolina would have to fork up more, either from this draft or next one. They'll never have a better opportunity for a productive trade down than this- in a very deep draft too!
If the trade down is to 5 or 6  
AcesUp : 4/7/2020 7:24 pm : link
Then they should be taking whatever the best possible offer is for that pick. If it’s “just” a 3? So be it. You’re like 99% to get your guy at either of those picks vs at 4. You don’t turn down the best available offer based on some sort of arbitrary value, you take the free money. That pick is worth whatever the market dictates, not past trades or some trade chart.
RE: If the trade down is to 5 or 6  
DonnieD89 : 4/7/2020 7:41 pm : link
In comment 14862045 AcesUp said:
Quote:
Then they should be taking whatever the best possible offer is for that pick. If it’s “just” a 3? So be it. You’re like 99% to get your guy at either of those picks vs at 4. You don’t turn down the best available offer based on some sort of arbitrary value, you take the free money. That pick is worth whatever the market dictates, not past trades or some trade chart.


Amen. It’s better to get something than nothing. Get the most you can out of it. If Miami starts talking with you, there better be something coming out of it. I expect to have something better than swapping the 3s though.
RE: RE: RE:  
AcidTest : 4/7/2020 8:10 pm : link
In comment 14861937 DonnieD89 said:
Quote:
In comment 14861929 montanagiant said:


Quote:


In comment 14861810 Torrag said:


Quote:


He funny. And doesn't understand how capitalism works. We're going to capitalize on their fear of losing their QB to the Chargers, Panthers or Jags. Fairness isn't a factor in the negotiations. History has proven teams overpay in these situations. Now, I don't want multiple premium picks to move down a slot but a swap of 3rd rounders isn't close to getting it done either.

Wishful thinking on the author's part.

If he traded back just for a 3rd DG would get crucified for doing that



If Miami’s third round pick was the best offer, Dave Gettleman should be crucified for not taking it. You get your third round pick and lose nothing, moving down to #5. Yes, we all want more, but it all depends on the other teams getting into a bidding war with Miami.


^This.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE:  
AcidTest : 4/7/2020 8:14 pm : link
In comment 14861985 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 14861969 DonnieD89 said:


Quote:


In comment 14861950 montanagiant said:


Quote:


In comment 14861937 DonnieD89 said:


Quote:


In comment 14861929 montanagiant said:


Quote:


In comment 14861810 Torrag said:


Quote:


He funny. And doesn't understand how capitalism works. We're going to capitalize on their fear of losing their QB to the Chargers, Panthers or Jags. Fairness isn't a factor in the negotiations. History has proven teams overpay in these situations. Now, I don't want multiple premium picks to move down a slot but a swap of 3rd rounders isn't close to getting it done either.

Wishful thinking on the author's part.

If he traded back just for a 3rd DG would get crucified for doing that



If Miami’s third round pick was the best offer, Dave Gettleman should be crucified for not taking it. You get your third round pick and lose nothing, moving down to #5. Yes, we all want more, but it all depends on the other teams getting into a bidding war with Miami.


That would mean that DG did not do a good job of selling that pick and should be criticized for that. and I'm a DG fan



Let me put it this way. What would you rather have, #4 pick only or the #5 pick and #67 pick? That could get you a Michael Pittman, Jr. or Chase Claypool at #67. You won’t get any of these guys at number #99.


Donnie, I see your point but then the question comes why would Miami even do that? the only reason why they would be offering only a 3rd is that they know no one else wants to trade up with us. If they know that fact why even offer a 3rd since they can stand pat and still get their guy.

There has to be a fear that they are going to miss out on the QB they want. If they have that they know a 3rd won't do it


How would Miami know that nobody wants to trade up to #4? They would have to assume that someone does. My concern is that Miami trades with Detroit for Herbert, and then nobody wants to trade up to #4 for Tua or Love, although someone still might for Okudah, Brown, or Simmons.
RE: it would be a complete  
Toth029 : 4/7/2020 8:56 pm : link
In comment 14861707 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
shock if Skins passed on Young. They have a second year QB, decent backup QB, and basically zero pass rushers. That would be incredibly weird, but hey, could happen.


Kerrigan is older but he's still solid. They started Sweat last year.

Young might be the BPA, but their back seven is absolutely terrible.
Is Tua That Valuable?  
Samiam : 4/7/2020 9:23 pm : link
I think many here are overrating Tua. A healthy Tua is better than Burrow in my opinion and even if he is healthy, highly unlikely I think, are clubs going to be certain if they can’t get their own medical people to examine him. And even if is healthy now or relatively so, he has conditions that might deteriorate over a short period of time. I’d like to think that we’ll get great trade offers but that might be wishful thinking. And, I don’t see major trade ups for Herbert but here’s hoping.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE:  
montanagiant : 4/7/2020 9:29 pm : link
In comment 14862072 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 14861985 montanagiant said:


Quote:


In comment 14861969 DonnieD89 said:


Quote:


In comment 14861950 montanagiant said:


Quote:


In comment 14861937 DonnieD89 said:


Quote:


In comment 14861929 montanagiant said:


Quote:


In comment 14861810 Torrag said:


Quote:


He funny. And doesn't understand how capitalism works. We're going to capitalize on their fear of losing their QB to the Chargers, Panthers or Jags. Fairness isn't a factor in the negotiations. History has proven teams overpay in these situations. Now, I don't want multiple premium picks to move down a slot but a swap of 3rd rounders isn't close to getting it done either.

Wishful thinking on the author's part.

If he traded back just for a 3rd DG would get crucified for doing that



If Miami’s third round pick was the best offer, Dave Gettleman should be crucified for not taking it. You get your third round pick and lose nothing, moving down to #5. Yes, we all want more, but it all depends on the other teams getting into a bidding war with Miami.


That would mean that DG did not do a good job of selling that pick and should be criticized for that. and I'm a DG fan



Let me put it this way. What would you rather have, #4 pick only or the #5 pick and #67 pick? That could get you a Michael Pittman, Jr. or Chase Claypool at #67. You won’t get any of these guys at number #99.


Donnie, I see your point but then the question comes why would Miami even do that? the only reason why they would be offering only a 3rd is that they know no one else wants to trade up with us. If they know that fact why even offer a 3rd since they can stand pat and still get their guy.

There has to be a fear that they are going to miss out on the QB they want. If they have that they know a 3rd won't do it



How would Miami know that nobody wants to trade up to #4? They would have to assume that someone does. My concern is that Miami trades with Detroit for Herbert, and then nobody wants to trade up to #4 for Tua or Love, although someone still might for Okudah, Brown, or Simmons.
If all they are offering is a 3rd then they really aren't that interested in moving up. If they think other teams are trying to move up that 3rd is a joke of an offer and they would know it would be easily outbid. That's why this scenario is so far-fetched of just getting a 3rd from them to get a franchise QB.

Hell, if the Giants said yes to that offer of a 3rd Miami would realize we have no other suiters so why would they do it they can stand pat and still get their guy
There’s a grey area  
AcesUp : 4/7/2020 9:34 pm : link
Where the Dolphins think that we are full of shit, but are willing to pay a 3 or a swap or whatever, to guarantee that they get their guy. Especially if it’s the QB position. That’s basically what the Titans did to us back in 2003 with Shockey.
Shockey's a TE  
montanagiant : 4/7/2020 9:43 pm : link
Miami is going for a franchise QB. That alone makes a 3rd an extreme lowball.

DG has to sell Miami that others are serious about their offers. But the minute he agrees to just a 3rd Miami would be idiots to do it. That's basically like showing your hand to everyone on the River card before betting. I mean think about it, let's say Carolina or SD want to move up and they offer a 2nd, that's a lowball also but much better than a 3rd from Miami
They can think “bullshit”  
AcesUp : 4/7/2020 9:51 pm : link
And still take the deal, that’s my point. Fear is a big motivator. I think the only trade available to them right now may be convincing a team to bid against itself. Sure you’re going to posture a little, but in the end, you’re taking what’s available. The perception is irrelevant once it’s agreed upon.
The Giants traded a 4th rounder to move from 15 to 14 in 2002  
Torrag : 4/7/2020 10:02 pm : link
Anyone really think going from 5 to 4 for a 3rd rounder makes sense? Those suggesting we take it because 'it's better than nothing' I want to re-finance my mortgage with you. Precedent matters. You have no negotiating skills.
Then you get on the phone and offer it to SD or Carolina  
montanagiant : 4/7/2020 10:08 pm : link
For their 1st, 2nd, and 4th and throw in one of our 7th rounders.

Helluva a deal for both teams
This is a message board discussion  
AcesUp : 4/7/2020 10:12 pm : link
This isn’t a negotiation. For the sake of argument, we’re talking bottomline here and the Giants should 1000% accept a 3rd round pick to move from 4 to 5 or 6 if that’s the best offer. It’s literally an argument of the guy they’re taking at their assigned pick vs the guy they’re taking in a trade down + a 3rd round pick. Those are almost literally the variables in the equation.
Clarification  
AcesUp : 4/7/2020 10:15 pm : link
It’s basically their guy vs their guy + a 3.
RE: This is a message board discussion  
montanagiant : 4/7/2020 10:21 pm : link
In comment 14862156 AcesUp said:
Quote:
This isn’t a negotiation. For the sake of argument, we’re talking bottomline here and the Giants should 1000% accept a 3rd round pick to move from 4 to 5 or 6 if that’s the best offer. It’s literally an argument of the guy they’re taking at their assigned pick vs the guy they’re taking in a trade down + a 3rd round pick. Those are almost literally the variables in the equation.

Yes, if nothing else is forthcoming and Miami wants to give us a 3rd you take it.

But that is 100% a fantasy scenario that will never happen. Have to keep in mind other teams have smart advisors also and the minute we would accept that those smart advisors will know we have no other players looking to move up
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE:  
AcidTest : 4/7/2020 10:24 pm : link
In comment 14862113 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 14862072 AcidTest said:


Quote:


In comment 14861985 montanagiant said:


Quote:


In comment 14861969 DonnieD89 said:


Quote:


In comment 14861950 montanagiant said:


Quote:


In comment 14861937 DonnieD89 said:


Quote:


In comment 14861929 montanagiant said:


Quote:


In comment 14861810 Torrag said:


Quote:


He funny. And doesn't understand how capitalism works. We're going to capitalize on their fear of losing their QB to the Chargers, Panthers or Jags. Fairness isn't a factor in the negotiations. History has proven teams overpay in these situations. Now, I don't want multiple premium picks to move down a slot but a swap of 3rd rounders isn't close to getting it done either.

Wishful thinking on the author's part.

If he traded back just for a 3rd DG would get crucified for doing that



If Miami’s third round pick was the best offer, Dave Gettleman should be crucified for not taking it. You get your third round pick and lose nothing, moving down to #5. Yes, we all want more, but it all depends on the other teams getting into a bidding war with Miami.


That would mean that DG did not do a good job of selling that pick and should be criticized for that. and I'm a DG fan



Let me put it this way. What would you rather have, #4 pick only or the #5 pick and #67 pick? That could get you a Michael Pittman, Jr. or Chase Claypool at #67. You won’t get any of these guys at number #99.


Donnie, I see your point but then the question comes why would Miami even do that? the only reason why they would be offering only a 3rd is that they know no one else wants to trade up with us. If they know that fact why even offer a 3rd since they can stand pat and still get their guy.

There has to be a fear that they are going to miss out on the QB they want. If they have that they know a 3rd won't do it



How would Miami know that nobody wants to trade up to #4? They would have to assume that someone does. My concern is that Miami trades with Detroit for Herbert, and then nobody wants to trade up to #4 for Tua or Love, although someone still might for Okudah, Brown, or Simmons.

If all they are offering is a 3rd then they really aren't that interested in moving up. If they think other teams are trying to move up that 3rd is a joke of an offer and they would know it would be easily outbid. That's why this scenario is so far-fetched of just getting a 3rd from them to get a franchise QB.

Hell, if the Giants said yes to that offer of a 3rd Miami would realize we have no other suiters so why would they do it they can stand pat and still get their guy


Miami offers a third because they know the Giants may not want to drop further than #5 simply to get additional compensation. DG has never traded down. Since Miami would take a QB, dropping to just #5 means that the Giants won't lose any player they want. If they trade with San Diego, the Chargers will presumably take Herbert or Tua. What if Miami at #5 doesn't want the remaining QB, and takes the player DG wanted, or trades that pick to a team that does? The Giants may not want to incur that risk.
We’re partially in agreement  
AcesUp : 4/7/2020 10:27 pm : link
We both see the need for multiple teams bidding on our draft slot. I just don’t see that happening. IMO our best shot for a realistic trade down will lie in convincing the Dolphins or Chargers to lay down a little bet insurance for our pick. That’s not going to be a bounty.
RE: We’re partially in agreement  
montanagiant : 4/7/2020 10:42 pm : link
In comment 14862183 AcesUp said:
Quote:
We both see the need for multiple teams bidding on our draft slot. I just don’t see that happening. IMO our best shot for a realistic trade down will lie in convincing the Dolphins or Chargers to lay down a little bet insurance for our pick. That’s not going to be a bounty.

I honestly think we are going to see some action for that 4th pick. I believe we are in a nice position to either Wash and Detroit trading out which lands us Young or Detroit trades out to someone who wants Tua and Jacksonville, Carolina, and San Diego get in a bidding war with us to get Herbert. It gets even better for us if Detroit stands pat and takes either Simmons, Brown, or Okudah assuming Wash stays put and takes Young
Maybe  
AcesUp : 4/7/2020 10:54 pm : link
My personal opinion is that the Jags and Panthers aren’t really in the market. Minshew showed enough as a rookie to at least ward off a trade up attempt, probably enough to even pass on one of these QBs at their pick. A lot of people see the Panthers but I can’t get over them throwing Cam away for noting while quickly moving on to Bridgewater and PJ Walker. I see Walker having serious legs as their future QB, or at least being in Rhules plans there. He played for him in college and played very well there.

I see the Dolphins, Chargers and Raiders as the best bets. If we’re talking a trade down to 12, then I’m all about getting real value because there is likely to be a real talent drop off there.
"and the Giants should 1000% accept a 3rd round pick"  
Torrag : 4/7/2020 11:42 pm : link
No, they shouldn't. Getting bent over and grabbing your ankles without lube in a public negotiation sets a bad precedent for your organization for future business.

Tell them to go screw and take your guy.
RE:  
AcesUp : 4/7/2020 11:54 pm : link
In comment 14862239 Torrag said:
Quote:
No, they shouldn't. Getting bent over and grabbing your ankles without lube in a public negotiation sets a bad precedent for your organization for future business.

Tell them to go screw and take your guy.


So we’re taking the same exact player regardless and lighting a top 70 pick on fire out of some imaginary principle in this scenario right?
It's not rocket science  
armstead98 : 12:15 am : link
Let's say you have 30 seconds before calling in the pick and your options are:

1. Pick at 4
2. 5 and 70 from Miami
3. 6 and 71 from Chargers

And you know either would take a QB.

Some here are actually saying to just hold tight because it's not a good enough offer? Good thing you're not the GM.
"some imaginary principle"  
Torrag : 12:30 am : link
Precedents aren't imaginary and they have influence. You think they just invented the word for fun? You obviously have never had any experience negotiating anything in real life.
RE:  
AcesUp : 12:46 am : link
In comment 14862252 Torrag said:
Quote:
Precedents aren't imaginary and they have influence. You think they just invented the word for fun? You obviously have never had any experience negotiating anything in real life.


I have been negotiating as part of my job for close to a decade...I know plenty of people better than me but I’m not exactly clueless there. I’m actually trying to argue leverage because I don’t think it’s anywhere near what people on this board are assuming.

And precedent may matter in a contract negotiation but in one of 100+ draft trades among 32 franchises? It doesn’t mean anything.
Miami would Trade for the 2nd Pick .....  
Rafflee : 3:39 am : link
If they were to leverage Draft Picks for a shot to Draft Tua. Why mess around with the Giants?

Ps..... The redskins could take a QB--- I think they should.
I don't buy it.  
TJ : 6:33 am : link
Detroit is in the driver's seat. They can trade down and still get okuda. There is no need for them to stay at 3 after giants picked up bradberry.
Detroit is currently  
Dnew15 : 10:54 am : link
in the driver's seat - I would agree...right now.

If Detroit stays put and takes Okudah (which I think is a legit possibility w/ them trading Slay)...that changes the landscape of the draft entirely for the NYG.

If I'm DG I'm running through scenarios right now of what kinds of offers I would take and weigh them against who's on my board right now at #4.

I would be studying the rosters of Miami/SD/Carolina/LV/Jax at the very least in case they're willing to part with players as part of deal (of course they should be doing this with every NFL team - there's trades in other rds as well).

I think there's going to be teams looking to jump SD and Miami for a QB. The more teams looking to do so - the better. The Giants should be making it sound like there's a bunch of teams calling them inquiring about their pick and using as leverage to drive up the price to get their guys.

It's really the art of negotiation 101 really. I'm not 100% sure this is DG's wheelhouse, unfortunately.

Trade Down Variables  
Big Blue Beerguy : 11:29 am : link
A trade down makes complete sense this year. If Detroit really is sold on Okudah and Washington elects to take Young, then the Giants should have opportunities. My dream would situation would get us two Day 2 picks and one or two more Day 3 picks in order to move down.

Two variables that could substantially impact draft-day trading that I don't know the answer to, and would love input on, are the following:

1. Does the NFL have a rule against collusion when it comes to draft picks and/or would normal antitrust rules apply? In business, two competitors generally cannot collectively agree to deal/not deal with a supplier or customer without violating the antitrust laws. Can Miami and the LA Chargers, for example, strike a pre-draft deal that neither will trade up and agree between themselves to divvy-up the likely QBs on the board at picks 5 and 6 (presumably with Miami taking Tua and the Chargers taking Herbert)? Such behavior would be flat-out illegal in the business world, and I suspect the same applies here (as Miami and the Chargers are competitors), but the business analogy is not perfect, and the NFL does enjoy some measure of antitrust immunity (which allows for things like salary cap). And of course, if teams could collude in the draft, it would cut both ways - e.g., with both Detroit and the Giants agreeing not to trade down unless the compensation for the trade was worth triple the value as stated in the "traditional" draft value chart.

2. To what extent do teams talk before the draft on hypothetical trades? Seems to me if that happens, then the up-side of the Giants' demand for compensation would be tempered by what compensation Detroit would need in order to move down (even if they love Okudah, everything ultimately has a price). For example, would the Chargers talk potential trade scenarios with both Detroit and the Giants, such that if New York's price is too high relative to what Detroit will take to move down, we lose the trade to Detroit?

Input welcome!
RE: The roadmap is there from previous trades for Top 5 QB's  
BlueVinnie : 11:41 am : link
In comment 14862006 Torrag said:
Quote:
A 3rd rounder isn't getting it done.

Obviously it would be great to get more but if this is the best (or only) offer we receive - we'd be fools not to take it. We pick up a #3 while at 1.05 we're still getting the guy we would have picked at 1.04. It's highly doubtful Miami's moving up a slot to pick Simmons or an OT.
RE: It's not rocket science  
BlueVinnie : 11:46 am : link
In comment 14862251 armstead98 said:
Quote:
Let's say you have 30 seconds before calling in the pick and your options are:

1. Pick at 4
2. 5 and 70 from Miami
3. 6 and 71 from Chargers

And you know either would take a QB.

Some here are actually saying to just hold tight because it's not a good enough offer? Good thing you're not the GM.

You are correct sir!
