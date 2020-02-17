Draft Rumors GoDeep13 : 1:19 pm

Hey guys. As I’ve said before I have a good friend/mentor who works for The NFL/NFL Network as a consultant (primarily around draft time as he was a former Area Scout).



Was talking to him earlier today to check in on him and his family (and of course get a little information about the draft since everything has kinda gone dark since Corona.) he gave me some interesting tidbits.



- says as many as 7 DBs(CBs and Safeties) could go in the 1st round as their is a 1st tier, 2nd tier, and a major drop off to the 3rd tier.



- Says Detroit is all in on Okudah. Only a matter of if they take him at 3 or trade back and take him at 5 or 6.



- Redskins REALLY like Isaiah Simmons. Talks are that he’d be more impactful to their defense than Young because they lack anyone in the middle at linebacker or Safety. They were also one of the worst teams against TEs and receiving RBs last year. Also Simmons frees up Landon Collins to play more in the box.



- Henry Ruggs III is skyrocketing up boards. Wouldn’t be surprised if he was a top 12 pick.



- No TEs with a 1st Round grade. 1st RB may not be taken till lat 4 picks of the 1st round.



- Jedrick Wills is sliding a bit because teams wonder if he’s already maxed out. Can’t add much more mass. Is functionally strong but not a bull. Has limitations as only a guy that can play on the ends.



- Neville Gallimore on the rise. Teams looking at him as a Grady Jarrett clone.



- WR Van Jefferson from Florida is getting a lot of Early-Mid Day 2 attention. Great route runner, gave Derek Stingley Jr of LSU a fits 1-on-1.