Draft Rumors

GoDeep13 : 1:19 pm
Hey guys. As I’ve said before I have a good friend/mentor who works for The NFL/NFL Network as a consultant (primarily around draft time as he was a former Area Scout).

Was talking to him earlier today to check in on him and his family (and of course get a little information about the draft since everything has kinda gone dark since Corona.) he gave me some interesting tidbits.

- says as many as 7 DBs(CBs and Safeties) could go in the 1st round as their is a 1st tier, 2nd tier, and a major drop off to the 3rd tier.

- Says Detroit is all in on Okudah. Only a matter of if they take him at 3 or trade back and take him at 5 or 6.

- Redskins REALLY like Isaiah Simmons. Talks are that he’d be more impactful to their defense than Young because they lack anyone in the middle at linebacker or Safety. They were also one of the worst teams against TEs and receiving RBs last year. Also Simmons frees up Landon Collins to play more in the box.

- Henry Ruggs III is skyrocketing up boards. Wouldn’t be surprised if he was a top 12 pick.

- No TEs with a 1st Round grade. 1st RB may not be taken till lat 4 picks of the 1st round.

- Jedrick Wills is sliding a bit because teams wonder if he’s already maxed out. Can’t add much more mass. Is functionally strong but not a bull. Has limitations as only a guy that can play on the ends.

- Neville Gallimore on the rise. Teams looking at him as a Grady Jarrett clone.

- WR Van Jefferson from Florida is getting a lot of Early-Mid Day 2 attention. Great route runner, gave Derek Stingley Jr of LSU a fits 1-on-1.
Jay in Toronto : 1:22 pm : link
if Redskins take Simmons, what will Detroit do?
Tuckrule : 1:22 pm : link
Big Blue Hokie : 1:22 pm : link
If DG gets a shot at Young and picks an OT, that is the ultimate remote thrower.
Okudah  
Jay in Toronto : 1:24 pm : link
if the Lions are sold on him, I can't see them trading back, even to 5.

If CBs are so rare, it's possible we take him, or, more probably, sometime not that far behind us might trade with us to grab him.
Not sure that the Redskins  
Tom from LI : 1:24 pm : link
would take Simmons @2... maybe if they trade back.
The Lions will either take  
jvm52106 : 1:24 pm : link
Okudah or trade back. They have nothing at CB.
Big Blue '56 : 1:24 pm : link
We don’t know if the Lions can wait to the 5th or 6th pick for Okudah as we could easily take him if we ourselves don’t trade doen.
if the Redskins pass on Young  
blueblood : 1:25 pm : link
BBI will absolutely implode... in fact it might implode and explode simultaneously...
It's difficult to believe that either Washington or Detroit would pass up Young, let alone both.
LI NHB : 1:28 pm : link
I would find it hard to imagine that Chase Young would get past the Lions if the 'Skin pass.
Giants need to start leaking that they love Okudah...  
Capt. Don : 1:29 pm : link
Might make Detroit think twice about trading back.
RE: Not sure that the Redskins  
ZogZerg : 1:30 pm : link
In comment 14862825 Tom from LI said:
Quote:
would take Simmons @2... maybe if they trade back.


If they trade back he won't be there.
But, I doubt they take Simmons anyway.
Would love to see the Redskins  
Mike from Ohio : 1:31 pm : link
take Simmons followed by the Lions taking Okudah. I don't think it will happen, but would love for the Giants to be on the clock where the only options are a) draft Chase Young or b) trade back and still possibly get Young (if we move to #5 via the Dolphins) and extra picks.
Torrag : 1:32 pm : link
As often as not this kind of info is watercooler talk even at NFLN but it's nice to have.

Not buying the 1st Round run on CB's. While it's a deep class the value is in Round 2. OL and WR will dominate the Round.

I'll be going to my grave on Wills. He's the right pick if the Giants go OT in Round 1...like they should. What does maxed out mean anyway? He handled Derrick Brown in one on ones in the Iron Bowl. What more do you need from a size strength standpoint? That guy is as massive and powerful as anyone in the NFL. Paralysis by over analysis.

Keep the scuttlebutt coming!

Anyone can bust  
ryanmkeane : 1:34 pm : link
but Skins passing on Young would be wild. Especially since they have essentially NOTHING on the DL. Nothing.
Wills  
ryanmkeane : 1:36 pm : link
being "functionally strong but not a bull" is literally the opposite of what everyone is saying about him. Most people think he has the most force with his blocks and is a bulldozer.
Deliver us  
JonC : 1:37 pm : link
Chase Young, the best player in the draft, in a repeat of 2018.
Wills  
ryanmkeane : 1:37 pm : link
is also seen as having the most "nasty" among the OL, meaning he's a mean SOB in the trenches. I'm calling BS that he's somehow slipping.
"Henry Ruggs is skyrocketing...not surprised if he was Top 12"  
Torrag : 1:38 pm : link
I always thought he was Top 15. So I'm not surprised.
Ruggs seems like  
ryanmkeane : 1:41 pm : link
John Ross to me. I wouldn't be interested in him in the 1st round.
My feeling about Wills....is similar  
George from PA : 1:41 pm : link
Redskins trading back with Dolphins would make more sense...now...as Simmons is likely to be there....especially if Detroit taking Corner...the Giants will jump on Chase Young.
getting Young  
ryanmkeane : 1:44 pm : link
and a top flight C in round 2...where do i sign?
RE: Anyone can bust  
KDavies : 1:44 pm : link
In comment 14862844 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
but Skins passing on Young would be wild. Especially since they have essentially NOTHING on the DL. Nothing.


They have Payne, Sweat, and Jonathan Allen. I agree they shouldn’t pass on Young, but they do have talent on the DL
RE: My feeling about Wills....is similar  
ZogZerg : 1:45 pm : link
In comment 14862856 George from PA said:
Quote:
Redskins trading back with Dolphins would make more sense...now...as Simmons is likely to be there....especially if Detroit taking Corner...the Giants will jump on Chase Young.


Good point. Except that Detroit could go Young and Giants could go Simmons. Reskins need another option at 5. I guess OT.
Someone needs to develop  
JonC : 1:45 pm : link
a personality test for wideouts.
Would be really happy with Young or Simmons  
Oscar : 1:46 pm : link
I think defense is the priority. Find a tackle later.
RE: RE: My feeling about Wills....is similar  
ZogZerg : 1:46 pm : link
In comment 14862864 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
In comment 14862856 George from PA said:


Quote:


Redskins trading back with Dolphins would make more sense...now...as Simmons is likely to be there....especially if Detroit taking Corner...the Giants will jump on Chase Young.



Good point. Except that Detroit could go Young and Giants could go Simmons. Reskins need another option at 5. I guess OT.


Wait, the other option is the Corner. Yeah Skins can trade back, pick up a bunch of picks and get a stud Defensive player...
KDavies : 1:46 pm : link
Great news on Simmons and Okudah, though I doubt Young slips.

Can you clarify what it means about Wills and the ends. I assume it means OT only, correct?
aGiantGuy : 1:49 pm : link
Chase fckin Young!!!!!! Now I can watch his film with a slither of hope rather than total resentment.
That is quite a limitation  
LBH15 : 1:52 pm : link
to "only" being able to play on the ends of an oline.

RE: Fascinating  
GoDeep13 : 1:53 pm : link
In comment 14862819 Jay in Toronto said:
Quote:
if Redskins take Simmons, what will Detroit do?

By all accounts they intend to match up and play a lot of press man with different pressures in front. They like their LBs as extra rushers.
i did forget about Sweat and Allen  
ryanmkeane : 1:53 pm : link
that's a good point. I retract my "nothing" statement.
RE: Wills  
GoDeep13 : 1:54 pm : link
In comment 14862851 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
is also seen as having the most "nasty" among the OL, meaning he's a mean SOB in the trenches. I'm calling BS that he's somehow slipping.
I e not heard that at all from my guy. Says that Thomas is the best runblocker in this draft and it’s not close.
Jason LaConfora has been saying the Redskins are high on Simmons  
Brown Recluse : 1:55 pm : link
.
Imagine  
TommyWiseau : 1:56 pm : link
Chase Young is available at 4 and Miami offers to move up to select Tua at 4. We move down a spot, get more assets and still get Young. One can dream
RE: i did forget about Sweat and Allen  
GoDeep13 : 1:57 pm : link
In comment 14862877 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
that's a good point. I retract my "nothing" statement.
still have Kerrigan and Ioannidis as well. They have a lot of D-line talent
RE: if the Redskins pass on Young  
giantsfaninphilly : 1:58 pm : link
In comment 14862831 blueblood said:
Quote:
BBI will absolutely implode... in fact it might implode and explode simultaneously...


BBI implodes and explodes simultaneously when Chase Young is available at 4 and the Giants take an OT.
RE: RE: Anyone can bust  
Sy'56 : 1:58 pm : link
In comment 14862862 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 14862844 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


but Skins passing on Young would be wild. Especially since they have essentially NOTHING on the DL. Nothing.



They have Payne, Sweat, and Jonathan Allen. I agree they shouldn’t pass on Young, but they do have talent on the DL


Don't forget Kerrigan
RE:  
JB_in_DC : 1:59 pm : link
In comment 14862852 Torrag said:
Quote:
I always thought he was Top 15. So I'm not surprised.


His quickness stood out to me more than any other single trait exhibited by anyone else in my - amateur, beer-laden - college football watching this season. He was on a different level.
RE: Imagine  
Brown Recluse : 1:59 pm : link
In comment 14862885 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
Chase Young is available at 4 and Miami offers to move up to select Tua at 4. We move down a spot, get more assets and still get Young. One can dream


Imagine Chase Young is available at 4, and the Giants draft Derrick Brown. Haha
Kerrigan will be  
ryanmkeane : 1:59 pm : link
32 in August
Matt in SGS : 2:00 pm : link
I still think the Redskins will just go for Young when it's said and done. However, there seems to be more smoke that they might trade out of the spot with Miami. If they want Simmons, and they don't think the Giants will get him, it's possible they move down to 5, get extra picks, have Okudah go to the Lions and Young is there for the Giants.

There have been a few other rumblings that Rivera sees Simmons similar to Kuechly (remember, they drafted Sweat last year).
RE: Anyone can bust  
Doubledeuce22 : 2:00 pm : link
In comment 14862844 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
but Skins passing on Young would be wild. Especially since they have essentially NOTHING on the DL. Nothing.


What world are you living in? The Redskins have a very good DL already. With Young it would be scary. Jonathan Allen, Matt Ioannidis, and Daron Payne inside and Kerrigan/Sweat outside? They really don’t need Chase Young and would be better off trading down or taking Simmons if they think he’s worthy. I personally don’t care for him too much so I hope they take him and we get Young.
If Young somehow fell to us @#4  
GiantsRage2007 : 2:01 pm : link
Our defense, with the other moves in FA, would go from very bad last year right past mediocre into downright decent.

RE: That is quite a limitation  
GoDeep13 : 2:01 pm : link
In comment 14862875 LBH15 said:
Quote:
to "only" being able to play on the ends of an oline.
I take it that guys like the Versatility of a Wirfs more and the upside in a Becton more. The consistent trend with Alabama lineman has always been whether or not Saban has already gotten them to peak. The track record for Alabama o-lineman isn’t great (Jonah Williams not included yet.)
RE: Would love to see the Redskins  
PatersonPlank : 2:02 pm : link
In comment 14862840 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
take Simmons followed by the Lions taking Okudah. I don't think it will happen, but would love for the Giants to be on the clock where the only options are a) draft Chase Young or b) trade back and still possibly get Young (if we move to #5 via the Dolphins) and extra picks.


Boy this would be a wet dream scenario. Trade back with Miami, and still get Young plus another top pick. We could end up with Young, still get an OT, and a Center
I simply don’t believe  
Oscar : 2:03 pm : link
The Lions are that locked in in Okudah. I bet they would take Young given the option and could easily take Simmons.
Not buying WAS taking Simmons over Young  
90.Cal : 2:04 pm : link
If so... we might as well offer the comp 3rd to WAS to secure Young and they could still land Simmons at 4.
ryanmkeane : "Ruggs seems like John Ross to me."  
Torrag : 2:05 pm : link
Two noteable differences coming out. Ruggs is healthy. Ross had two surgeries and still can't stay healthy. But the biggest is hands...literally. Ross has 8+" hands and it shows in his drops. Ruggs has 10+" hands and dropped one..ONE...ball at 'Bama.

I will say this about Ruggs. I wish he had more volume production at receiver. Two 40ish catch seasons isn't ideal. But he adds value on jet sweeps and other innovative ways to get the ball in his hands. He will keep a defense honest on his side of the field.
If WAS doesn't trade out  
90.Cal : 2:05 pm : link
Young will unfortunately be the pick.
RE: RE: RE: Anyone can bust  
Doubledeuce22 : 2:05 pm : link
In comment 14862892 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14862862 KDavies said:


Quote:


In comment 14862844 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


but Skins passing on Young would be wild. Especially since they have essentially NOTHING on the DL. Nothing.



They have Payne, Sweat, and Jonathan Allen. I agree they shouldn’t pass on Young, but they do have talent on the DL



Don't forget Kerrigan


Or Ioannidis. He had 8.5 sacks last year too. The Redskins are actually in a good spot on Defense. I actually would not be shocked in the least if they ended up taking a QB if they really like one. They have a decent OL already and a solid DL. They should be able to pick up a LB past the 1st round and maybe a replacement for Trent Williams in the 2nd. Haskins is will be what holds that team back. Hopefully Snider doesn’t see that.
RE: Giants need to start leaking that they love Okudah...  
GiantsFan84 : 2:14 pm : link
In comment 14862835 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
Might make Detroit think twice about trading back.


wrong. giants need to start leaking that other teams like okudah and are talking of trading up to get him
RE: Imagine  
Mike in NY : 2:17 pm : link
In comment 14862885 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
Chase Young is available at 4 and Miami offers to move up to select Tua at 4. We move down a spot, get more assets and still get Young. One can dream


Considering that the Dolphins also could use Young I would not gamble unless it was an offer that was too good to pass up. Everybody speculates that Miami was tanking for Tua, but we don't know if their medical team has red flagged him.
RE: RE: That is quite a limitation  
LBH15 : 2:18 pm : link
In comment 14862900 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
In comment 14862875 LBH15 said:


Quote:


to "only" being able to play on the ends of an oline.


I take it that guys like the Versatility of a Wirfs more and the upside in a Becton more. The consistent trend with Alabama lineman has always been whether or not Saban has already gotten them to peak. The track record for Alabama o-lineman isn’t great (Jonah Williams not included yet.)


Ok, those are different comments.

Appreciate the info in the OP.
"The track record for Alabama o-lineman isn’t great"  
Torrag : 2:26 pm : link
I find it interesting that no one mentions all the Iowa flops at OT. Only Bulaga has played well but certainly isn't All Pro level. Reiff is a JAG. Scherff is playing OG. Gallery played OG.

Now they have had tremendous success developing interior OL. Probably the best in history.

At OT? Not so much.
Yeah....  
UGADawgs7 : 2:32 pm : link
If this happens great news. The ONLY thing is very simply put, can NOT trade back. Miami has 5,18 and 26? They could make a few top 10 trades if they really wanted. If DG thinks “I can trade back a spot, gain a 3rd and take Chase” it may not occur. Miami could trade up for Chase, have 18 and 26 I think trade up into top 10 and nab Herbert if that’s who they want if Tua’s medicals don’t pan out the way they want. Too big a risk if this some how happens to think he can move down a spot and nab Young. He’s there at 4, take him and run.
Sometimes I just have to laugh.  
Klaatu : 2:33 pm : link
For the past two years, I've wanted Ol' Dave to draft a premier Edge Rusher in the 1st round. Now that I'd like to see him fortify the O-Line first and foremost, I could see him drafting Young if he were to fall to us somehow, which is something I would definitely not criticize him for doing.
Torrag, Please  
Jay in Toronto : 2:35 pm : link
put me in your will 😉
If  
AcidTest : 2:37 pm : link
the Redskins somehow don't take Young, then Detroit will, regardless of how much they love Okudah. People are simply trying to concoct a scenario in which Young somehow falls to the Giants. That would almost be like winning the Powerball lottery.

The best case for the Giants is to engineer a small trade down, and still get an OT, Simmons, or Brown. I favor Thomas because he has experience at LT, but am fine with Wills or Wirfs. Becton is too raw.

If the draft goes Burrow, Young/Simmons, Simmons/Young, then the Giants should definitely try and trade down. If they can't, then my guess is they take Wirfs.
RE: My feeling about Wills....is similar  
Jay in Toronto : 2:38 pm : link
In comment 14862856 George from PA said:
Quote:
Redskins trading back with Dolphins would make more sense...now...as Simmons is likely to be there....especially if Detroit taking Corner...the Giants will jump on Chase Young.


Or Lions take Young and we take Simmons????
RE: RE: Imagine  
AcidTest : 2:39 pm : link
In comment 14862922 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 14862885 TommyWiseau said:


Quote:


Chase Young is available at 4 and Miami offers to move up to select Tua at 4. We move down a spot, get more assets and still get Young. One can dream



Considering that the Dolphins also could use Young I would not gamble unless it was an offer that was too good to pass up. Everybody speculates that Miami was tanking for Tua, but we don't know if their medical team has red flagged him.


^This. I can't see the Giants trading back if Young is somehow still on the board at #4.
I always believed that our best scenario  
gidiefor : Mod : 2:47 pm : link
for getting Young is trades into the 2 and 3 spot. I never imagined it would go Burrow, Simmons, Okudah

By the way - if Young is available at 4 would you trade down?

I wouldn't
Realistic?  
Chris684 : 2:48 pm : link
Cincy- Burrow
Dolphins(trade up)- Tua
Lions- Okudah
NYG- Young
Redskins- Simmons
RE: I always believed that our best scenario  
KDavies : 2:51 pm : link
In comment 14862948 gidiefor said:
Quote:
for getting Young is trades into the 2 and 3 spot. I never imagined it would go Burrow, Simmons, Okudah

By the way - if Young is available at 4 would you trade down?

I wouldn't


Absolutely not. Not even to the Dolphins thinking they would get a QB. Can’t trust that.
My issue with this scenario  
Jarvis : 2:58 pm : link
Is that Washington would be risking too much to drop to 5 if they love Simmons. There is enough rumor out there that the Giants love Simmons and i find it hard to believe that Washington would be very fully confident that the Lions will pass on Young.

If the Lions end up taking Young in that scenario there is a 50/50 chance that the Giants take Simmons with the next pick. Seems like an awfully big gamble if they have identified SImmons as their player. The trade up value of picks form Miami would have to be huge for them to take such a risk.

It’s totally possible that Detroit is hoping that Washington trades out so Young is now theirs. Best way to do that is to rumor that they are “locked in” on Okudah.
RE: RE: RE: Anyone can bust  
Capt. Don : 2:59 pm : link
In comment 14862892 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14862862 KDavies said:


Quote:


In comment 14862844 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


but Skins passing on Young would be wild. Especially since they have essentially NOTHING on the DL. Nothing.



They have Payne, Sweat, and Jonathan Allen. I agree they shouldn’t pass on Young, but they do have talent on the DL



Don't forget Kerrigan


Kerrigan is on the last year of his deal and will be 32 next year. Kerrigan being on the roster will have no impact on whether they take Young. Youngs availability comes at a perfect time as it relates to Kerrigan.
RE:  
GoDeep13 : 3:05 pm : link
In comment 14862927 Torrag said:
Quote:
I find it interesting that no one mentions all the Iowa flops at OT. Only Bulaga has played well but certainly isn't All Pro level. Reiff is a JAG. Scherff is playing OG. Gallery played OG.

Now they have had tremendous success developing interior OL. Probably the best in history.

At OT? Not so much.
True but if you can salvage a pro-bowl caliber guard out of a failed tackle then you can save face
RE: RE: i did forget about Sweat and Allen  
RGhost : 3:06 pm : link
In comment 14862889 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
In comment 14862877 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


that's a good point. I retract my "nothing" statement.

still have Kerrigan and Ioannidis as well. They have a lot of D-line talent


The Skins have gone D-Line with their 1st Round pick in the last three drafts.

That roster has a ton of holes where they haven't used a premium pick in years.

Probably not passing on Young, but the one place the Skins have already invested a ton of their best draft capitol is DL.
RE: My issue with this scenario  
AcidTest : 3:14 pm : link
In comment 14862960 Jarvis said:
Quote:
Is that Washington would be risking too much to drop to 5 if they love Simmons. There is enough rumor out there that the Giants love Simmons and i find it hard to believe that Washington would be very fully confident that the Lions will pass on Young.

If the Lions end up taking Young in that scenario there is a 50/50 chance that the Giants take Simmons with the next pick. Seems like an awfully big gamble if they have identified SImmons as their player. The trade up value of picks form Miami would have to be huge for them to take such a risk.

It’s totally possible that Detroit is hoping that Washington trades out so Young is now theirs. Best way to do that is to rumor that they are “locked in” on Okudah.


Excellent analysis.

I wouldn't trade out if Young is on the board. It's a Barkley situation. Disconnect the phone, and turn the card in as soon as the five minutes are up.
If Willis is indeed slipping  
The_Boss : 3:16 pm : link
My guess is Dave has a hard on for Wirfs.
☹️
RE: Anyone can bust  
clatterbuck : 3:20 pm : link
In comment 14862844 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
but Skins passing on Young would be wild. Especially since they have essentially NOTHING on the DL. Nothing.


Washington has Jonathon Allen, Iannides, Payne Kerrigan, Sweat in front seven. A lot more than nothing.
RE: RE: RE: i did forget about Sweat and Allen  
Dr. D : 3:26 pm : link
In comment 14862970 RGhost said:
Quote:
In comment 14862889 GoDeep13 said:


Quote:


In comment 14862877 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


that's a good point. I retract my "nothing" statement.

still have Kerrigan and Ioannidis as well. They have a lot of D-line talent



The Skins have gone D-Line with their 1st Round pick in the last three drafts.

That roster has a ton of holes where they haven't used a premium pick in years.

Probably not passing on Young, but the one place the Skins have already invested a ton of their best draft capitol is DL.


That's great info. Hope they decide to not make it 4 in a row.
The Skins  
mittenedman : 4:00 pm : link
just threw 85M at Landon Collins and feel like they have nothing in the middle of the field. Think about that.

He is JAG who had an insane year in 2016 which at this point is clearly an outlier.
RE: If  
GoDeep13 : 4:02 pm : link
In comment 14862936 AcidTest said:
Quote:
the Redskins somehow don't take Young, then Detroit will, regardless of how much they love Okudah. People are simply trying to concoct a scenario in which Young somehow falls to the Giants. That would almost be like winning the Powerball lottery.

The best case for the Giants is to engineer a small trade down, and still get an OT, Simmons, or Brown. I favor Thomas because he has experience at LT, but am fine with Wills or Wirfs. Becton is too raw.

If the draft goes Burrow, Young/Simmons, Simmons/Young, then the Giants should definitely try and trade down. If they can't, then my guess is they take Wirfs.
Yea. That would be my nightmare scenario if both Young AND Simmons are gone. I’d love one of those guys at 4. But I’d get over it as long as we get a good trade down. If we pick a lineman at 4 I’d lose my mind! I’d come around to Okudah or Brown.
RE: RE: My issue with this scenario  
GoDeep13 : 4:06 pm : link
In comment 14862979 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 14862960 Jarvis said:


Quote:


Is that Washington would be risking too much to drop to 5 if they love Simmons. There is enough rumor out there that the Giants love Simmons and i find it hard to believe that Washington would be very fully confident that the Lions will pass on Young.

If the Lions end up taking Young in that scenario there is a 50/50 chance that the Giants take Simmons with the next pick. Seems like an awfully big gamble if they have identified SImmons as their player. The trade up value of picks form Miami would have to be huge for them to take such a risk.

It’s totally possible that Detroit is hoping that Washington trades out so Young is now theirs. Best way to do that is to rumor that they are “locked in” on Okudah.



Excellent analysis.

I wouldn't trade out if Young is on the board. It's a Barkley situation. Disconnect the phone, and turn the card in as soon as the five minutes are up.
Idk. One would think the Skins could still greatly use Okudah. Especially since they traded Norman and Dunbar. It’d still guarantee them a blue chip at a needed position. Shoot. If the Lions take Okudah and the Giants still take Simmons, the Skins STILL get Young AND picks (🤮)
RE: RE: My issue with this scenario  
Jay in Toronto : 4:16 pm : link
In comment 14862979 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 14862960 Jarvis said:


Quote:


Is that Washington would be risking too much to drop to 5 if they love Simmons. There is enough rumor out there that the Giants love Simmons and i find it hard to believe that Washington would be very fully confident that the Lions will pass on Young.

If the Lions end up taking Young in that scenario there is a 50/50 chance that the Giants take Simmons with the next pick. Seems like an awfully big gamble if they have identified SImmons as their player. The trade up value of picks form Miami would have to be huge for them to take such a risk.

It’s totally possible that Detroit is hoping that Washington trades out so Young is now theirs. Best way to do that is to rumor that they are “locked in” on Okudah.



Excellent analysis.

I wouldn't trade out if Young is on the board. It's a Barkley situation. Disconnect the phone, and turn the card in as soon as the five minutes are up.


Even if we are only 30/70 on taking Simmons, as I said earlier, there is a good chance that others also have a major hard on and trade with us for the pick, so the odds on Simmons going at 4 may be more like 70/30.
RE: Anyone can bust  
Anakim : 4:19 pm : link
In comment 14862844 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
but Skins passing on Young would be wild. Especially since they have essentially NOTHING on the DL. Nothing.


Is this serious? They have one of the best D-Lines in the NFL even without Chase Young.
I think Redskins talk of Simmons would be out of a trade out imo  
Jim in Forest Hills : 4:19 pm : link
Trade with MIA so they can get assets.

DET/NYG take Okudah/Young, WAS gets Simmons.
RE: RE: If  
aimrocky : 4:20 pm : link
In comment 14863006 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
In comment 14862936 AcidTest said:


Quote:


the Redskins somehow don't take Young, then Detroit will, regardless of how much they love Okudah. People are simply trying to concoct a scenario in which Young somehow falls to the Giants. That would almost be like winning the Powerball lottery.

The best case for the Giants is to engineer a small trade down, and still get an OT, Simmons, or Brown. I favor Thomas because he has experience at LT, but am fine with Wills or Wirfs. Becton is too raw.

If the draft goes Burrow, Young/Simmons, Simmons/Young, then the Giants should definitely try and trade down. If they can't, then my guess is they take Wirfs.

Yea. That would be my nightmare scenario if both Young AND Simmons are gone. I’d love one of those guys at 4. But I’d get over it as long as we get a good trade down. If we pick a lineman at 4 I’d lose my mind! I’d come around to Okudah or Brown.


I prefer Young and Okudah to Simmons. If Young and Okudah are gone, I can live with Simmons or one of the OL. Derrick Brown would be my "WTF are they doing?" pick.
Most surprising thing to me is that Washington isn't in on Okudah  
Anakim : 4:23 pm : link
They only have slot guys and an injury-prone, crappy Ronald Darby
RE: I think Redskins talk of Simmons would be out of a trade out imo  
Anakim : 4:24 pm : link
In comment 14863023 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
Trade with MIA so they can get assets.

DET/NYG take Okudah/Young, WAS gets Simmons.


That would be so ballsy of Washington. To let Chase Young, the consensus best player, go to their division rival? That whole fanbase may riot.
The human male brain  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 4:29 pm : link
is a funny thing, when new information is presented "this doesnt align with the narrative I've already constructed in my head so I CALL BS!!"
Another note to add to the equation  
stoneman : 4:46 pm : link
we are 2 weeks away from pick #1 and Cinn and Burrow have not come to terms.
RE: Another note to add to the equation  
Anakim : 4:50 pm : link
In comment 14863058 stoneman said:
Quote:
we are 2 weeks away from pick #1 and Cinn and Burrow have not come to terms.


That's usually the case..
Ghost of George Rodgers past...  
Racer : 4:55 pm : link
...please deliver us from zero pass rush.
RE: That is quite a limitation  
ColHowPepper : 5:32 pm : link
In comment 14862875 LBH15 said:
Quote:
to "only" being able to play on the ends of an oline.
maybe the context is that he's able to play the opposing DEnds? Dunno
Washington Redskins  
LeonBright45 : 6:39 pm : link
If the Redskins want to get a better QB prospect while they have the chance who could blame them.

Outside of that I don't see how there top not isn't on the O-line. Trent Williams won't play for them. Flowers signed with Miami. I could see them trading down in hopes of building their O-line or even making a surprise pick of an OL @ 2 if they think they're getting the guy that we want.
Young is going to Washington  
Rjanyg : 6:59 pm : link
Unless Miami gives Washington 2 1st rounders and 2nd rounder IMO. If you are giving up the best player in the draft you need to get a haul.
Wills  
PaulN : 7:26 pm : link
Would be a horrible pick at 4, never be a pro bowl player, never! Horrendous pick.
I buy all of those rumors as plausible except Wills  
TD : 7:34 pm : link
I’ve never heard someone lament that an OL is “limited” in that he’s strictly an OT. That would be an awesome limitation, assuming he’s a good OT.

That one sounds like smoke.
