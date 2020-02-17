Draft Rumors

Hey guys. As I’ve said before I have a good friend/mentor who works for The NFL/NFL Network as a consultant (primarily around draft time as he was a former Area Scout).
Was talking to him earlier today to check in on him and his family (and of course get a little information about the draft since everything has kinda gone dark since Corona.) he gave me some interesting tidbits.
- says as many as 7 DBs(CBs and Safeties) could go in the 1st round as their is a 1st tier, 2nd tier, and a major drop off to the 3rd tier.
- Says Detroit is all in on Okudah. Only a matter of if they take him at 3 or trade back and take him at 5 or 6.
- Redskins REALLY like Isaiah Simmons. Talks are that he’d be more impactful to their defense than Young because they lack anyone in the middle at linebacker or Safety. They were also one of the worst teams against TEs and receiving RBs last year. Also Simmons frees up Landon Collins to play more in the box.
- Henry Ruggs III is skyrocketing up boards. Wouldn’t be surprised if he was a top 12 pick.
- No TEs with a 1st Round grade. 1st RB may not be taken till lat 4 picks of the 1st round.
- Jedrick Wills is sliding a bit because teams wonder if he’s already maxed out. Can’t add much more mass. Is functionally strong but not a bull. Has limitations as only a guy that can play on the ends.
- Neville Gallimore on the rise. Teams looking at him as a Grady Jarrett clone.
- WR Van Jefferson from Florida is getting a lot of Early-Mid Day 2 attention. Great route runner, gave Derek Stingley Jr of LSU a fits 1-on-1.
If DG gets a shot at Young and picks an OT, that is the ultimate remote thrower.
If CBs are so rare, it's possible we take him, or, more probably, sometime not that far behind us might trade with us to grab him.
It's difficult to believe that either Washington or Detroit would pass up Young, let alone both.
If they trade back he won't be there.
But, I doubt they take Simmons anyway.
Not buying the 1st Round run on CB's. While it's a deep class the value is in Round 2. OL and WR will dominate the Round.
I'll be going to my grave on Wills. He's the right pick if the Giants go OT in Round 1...like they should. What does maxed out mean anyway? He handled Derrick Brown in one on ones in the Iron Bowl. What more do you need from a size strength standpoint? That guy is as massive and powerful as anyone in the NFL. Paralysis by over analysis.
Keep the scuttlebutt coming!
They have Payne, Sweat, and Jonathan Allen. I agree they shouldn’t pass on Young, but they do have talent on the DL
Good point. Except that Detroit could go Young and Giants could go Simmons. Reskins need another option at 5. I guess OT.
Redskins trading back with Dolphins would make more sense...now...as Simmons is likely to be there....especially if Detroit taking Corner...the Giants will jump on Chase Young.
Can you clarify what it means about Wills and the ends. I assume it means OT only, correct?
By all accounts they intend to match up and play a lot of press man with different pressures in front. They like their LBs as extra rushers.
BBI implodes and explodes simultaneously when Chase Young is available at 4 and the Giants take an OT.
but Skins passing on Young would be wild. Especially since they have essentially NOTHING on the DL. Nothing.
His quickness stood out to me more than any other single trait exhibited by anyone else in my - amateur, beer-laden - college football watching this season. He was on a different level.
Imagine Chase Young is available at 4, and the Giants draft Derrick Brown. Haha
There have been a few other rumblings that Rivera sees Simmons similar to Kuechly (remember, they drafted Sweat last year).
What world are you living in? The Redskins have a very good DL already. With Young it would be scary. Jonathan Allen, Matt Ioannidis, and Daron Payne inside and Kerrigan/Sweat outside? They really don’t need Chase Young and would be better off trading down or taking Simmons if they think he’s worthy. I personally don’t care for him too much so I hope they take him and we get Young.
Boy this would be a wet dream scenario. Trade back with Miami, and still get Young plus another top pick. We could end up with Young, still get an OT, and a Center
I will say this about Ruggs. I wish he had more volume production at receiver. Two 40ish catch seasons isn't ideal. But he adds value on jet sweeps and other innovative ways to get the ball in his hands. He will keep a defense honest on his side of the field.
In comment 14862844 ryanmkeane said:
but Skins passing on Young would be wild. Especially since they have essentially NOTHING on the DL. Nothing.
wrong. giants need to start leaking that other teams like okudah and are talking of trading up to get him
Considering that the Dolphins also could use Young I would not gamble unless it was an offer that was too good to pass up. Everybody speculates that Miami was tanking for Tua, but we don't know if their medical team has red flagged him.
Ok, those are different comments.
Appreciate the info in the OP.
Now they have had tremendous success developing interior OL. Probably the best in history.
At OT? Not so much.
The best case for the Giants is to engineer a small trade down, and still get an OT, Simmons, or Brown. I favor Thomas because he has experience at LT, but am fine with Wills or Wirfs. Becton is too raw.
If the draft goes Burrow, Young/Simmons, Simmons/Young, then the Giants should definitely try and trade down. If they can't, then my guess is they take Wirfs.
Or Lions take Young and we take Simmons????
Chase Young is available at 4 and Miami offers to move up to select Tua at 4. We move down a spot, get more assets and still get Young. One can dream
By the way - if Young is available at 4 would you trade down?
I wouldn't
Dolphins(trade up)- Tua
Lions- Okudah
NYG- Young
Redskins- Simmons
By the way - if Young is available at 4 would you trade down?
I wouldn't
Absolutely not. Not even to the Dolphins thinking they would get a QB. Can’t trust that.
If the Lions end up taking Young in that scenario there is a 50/50 chance that the Giants take Simmons with the next pick. Seems like an awfully big gamble if they have identified SImmons as their player. The trade up value of picks form Miami would have to be huge for them to take such a risk.
It’s totally possible that Detroit is hoping that Washington trades out so Young is now theirs. Best way to do that is to rumor that they are “locked in” on Okudah.
In comment 14862844 ryanmkeane said:
but Skins passing on Young would be wild. Especially since they have essentially NOTHING on the DL. Nothing.
Now they have had tremendous success developing interior OL. Probably the best in history.
At OT? Not so much.
The Skins have gone D-Line with their 1st Round pick in the last three drafts.
That roster has a ton of holes where they haven't used a premium pick in years.
Probably not passing on Young, but the one place the Skins have already invested a ton of their best draft capitol is DL.
If the Lions end up taking Young in that scenario there is a 50/50 chance that the Giants take Simmons with the next pick. Seems like an awfully big gamble if they have identified SImmons as their player. The trade up value of picks form Miami would have to be huge for them to take such a risk.
It’s totally possible that Detroit is hoping that Washington trades out so Young is now theirs. Best way to do that is to rumor that they are “locked in” on Okudah.
Excellent analysis.
I wouldn't trade out if Young is on the board. It's a Barkley situation. Disconnect the phone, and turn the card in as soon as the five minutes are up.
Washington has Jonathon Allen, Iannides, Payne Kerrigan, Sweat in front seven. A lot more than nothing.
In comment 14862877 ryanmkeane said:
That's great info. Hope they decide to not make it 4 in a row.
He is JAG who had an insane year in 2016 which at this point is clearly an outlier.
The best case for the Giants is to engineer a small trade down, and still get an OT, Simmons, or Brown. I favor Thomas because he has experience at LT, but am fine with Wills or Wirfs. Becton is too raw.
If the draft goes Burrow, Young/Simmons, Simmons/Young, then the Giants should definitely try and trade down. If they can't, then my guess is they take Wirfs.
Even if we are only 30/70 on taking Simmons, as I said earlier, there is a good chance that others also have a major hard on and trade with us for the pick, so the odds on Simmons going at 4 may be more like 70/30.
Is this serious? They have one of the best D-Lines in the NFL even without Chase Young.
DET/NYG take Okudah/Young, WAS gets Simmons.
Yea. That would be my nightmare scenario if both Young AND Simmons are gone. I’d love one of those guys at 4. But I’d get over it as long as we get a good trade down. If we pick a lineman at 4 I’d lose my mind! I’d come around to Okudah or Brown.
I prefer Young and Okudah to Simmons. If Young and Okudah are gone, I can live with Simmons or one of the OL. Derrick Brown would be my "WTF are they doing?" pick.
DET/NYG take Okudah/Young, WAS gets Simmons.
That would be so ballsy of Washington. To let Chase Young, the consensus best player, go to their division rival? That whole fanbase may riot.
That's usually the case..
Outside of that I don't see how there top not isn't on the O-line. Trent Williams won't play for them. Flowers signed with Miami. I could see them trading down in hopes of building their O-line or even making a surprise pick of an OL @ 2 if they think they're getting the guy that we want.
That one sounds like smoke.