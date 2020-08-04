Kiper's favorite prospect in draft: Mekhi Becton

|Who is your favorite prospect in this class? (via @BrunelliSports)
OK, I'm told I can only pick one prospect, so I'll take the biggest in the class. Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is a giant, a 6-foot-7, 364-pound people-mover with great feet, long arms and stellar athleticism; he awed scouts at the combine with a 5.1 40. You really don't see these types of athletes come around often. Becton also has a mean streak, and he was phenomenal last season. There's a reason he's my top-ranked tackle.
Not saying Becton is as good a Tackle as Nelson is a Guard. yet. But he could be. He's my favorite prospect this year as well.
As far as becton being 'phenomenal' last season the issue is projecting his skillset/technique to the NFL. He has a lot to learn and some things to 'unlearn'. That can come with growing pains.
No doubt if you hit on him as a prospect the ceiling is ridiculous.
I still think he has more risk than I'd be comfortable drafting in our shoes.
And I’ll bet SY has him ranked number one in OTs
wirfs has significantly better technique right now but i don't see the same play strength when it comes to pass pro as i see with becton as wirfs can get pushed back (see michigan game)
Well Kiper was one of the very select few who liked the Jones pick
Mekhi Becton
Tristan Wirfs
& Isaiah Simmons
All of them are 'athletic freaks'
arrogant ass ...last year he had Haskins rated as the #1 QB and 7th best overall ... in 2018, Josh Allen (the QB) was in his #7 slot. If he likes Bechton, I’d say look somewhere else.
Well Kiper was one of the very select few who liked the Jones pick
Last year, Kiper had the Giants taking Jones at 17 ... btw, I mistyped earlier ... in 2018, Kiper had Josh Rosen at #7 .and projected him to the Giants . I’m sorry ... but I just don’t like the guy.
A 360+ pound OT who already has back problems before the age of 21 scares the shit out of me.
Well said.
Wirfs probably the next one.
I think OT's are always so harshly judged because their position is so difficult, especially with the way college and the NFL has evolved into a passing league. You just rarely, if ever, find that pre-draft prospect that has it all. These guys should be graded on a sliding scale, because the solid ones don't grow on trees.
avoiding injury both by disposition and luck
football smarts to defeat individual opponent strategies
work ethic on field, in training program, in film room
Based on scouting reports, any of the big 4 OTs may be the become the best pro. All, and even some others, appear to possess the minimum physical characteristics necessary.
Mekhi Becton
Isaiah Simmons
Are three guys in this draft that, if they get it right in the NFL, can be absolute Game Changers is this league.
It's a shame his back is what it is or he would be the in conversation for the #4 pick along with Simmons.
But WTF do I know.
His strength and size are intriguing, but damn, picking him that high wou li d make me very nervous.
The very definition of "boom or bust"
Still, I get it. Just to run around him may take rushers longer than it takes the QB to get the ball out. The whole phony he's a cleaner prospect than X,Y,Z is bogus though and everyone knows it. All three of the other OT's are better prepared for the NFL.
When will people stop with this lazy comp?
Wirfs played Left Tackle for 3 games this past year. I think the other guy was injured.
Still, I get it. Just to run around him may take rushers longer than it takes the QB to get the ball out. The whole phony he's a cleaner prospect than X,Y,Z is bogus though and everyone knows it. All three of the other OT's are better prepared for the NFL.
Wills and Wirfs have no LT experience. Both look to have average RT ceiling in the pros. Thomas’s technique looks like shit and he could wind up another Flowers. Don’t see LT in his future, maybe RT. Said as much in season.
Becton has the least warts imv. He needs polish but he’s the only guy of the four with elite OT potential.
True. He has more. What he does have is ridiculous size/strength/athleticism ratio. Rare physical gifts but he's technically very raw especially in his pass sets.
Still, I get it. Just to run around him may take rushers longer than it takes the QB to get the ball out. The whole phony he's a cleaner prospect than X,Y,Z is bogus though and everyone knows it. All three of the other OT's are better prepared for the NFL.
Wills and Wirfs have no LT experience. Both look to have average RT ceiling in the pros. Thomas’s technique looks like shit and he could wind up another Flowers. Don’t see LT in his future, maybe RT. Said as much in season.
Becton has the least warts imv. He needs polish but he’s the only guy of the four with elite OT potential.
You realize that Wills was protecting he blind side?
If he does he will be special. If he doesn't you're fucked. The risk/reward with him carries the widest margin of the four.
In comment 14863050 Torrag said:
True. He has more. What he does have is ridiculous size/strength/athleticism ratio. Rare physical gifts but he's technically very raw especially in his pass sets.
Still, I get it. Just to run around him may take rushers longer than it takes the QB to get the ball out. The whole phony he's a cleaner prospect than X,Y,Z is bogus though and everyone knows it. All three of the other OT's are better prepared for the NFL.
Wills and Wirfs have no LT experience. Both look to have average RT ceiling in the pros. Thomas’s technique looks like shit and he could wind up another Flowers. Don’t see LT in his future, maybe RT. Said as much in season.
Becton has the least warts imv. He needs polish but he’s the only guy of the four with elite OT potential.
You realize that Wills was protecting he blind side?
You realize he didn’t switch to LT when Tua got hurt? You realize Wills has never played LT?
If he does he will be special. If he doesn't you're fucked. The risk/reward with him carries the widest margin of the four.
I’d gamble on greatness before blowing a top 5 pick on an OT capped at an average pro.
Kiper is okay at best in terms of being a draftnik. There are better guys. The things with Kiper were that:
1 - Ernie Accorsi himself was the one who gave Kiper his big break
2 - Kiper was the first draftnik. You could argue the NFL draft being the event it is has a great deal to do with Kiper.
You want to assert that Becton has the greatest upside based on his freakish physique that's fair. But then you have to own his lower floor too. You may hit a home run but your chances of striking out increase too.
You want to assert that Becton has the greatest upside based on his freakish physique that's fair. But then you have to own his lower floor too. You may hit a home run but your chances of striking out increase too.
“Blatant misrepresentation” — no I just think for myself. You should try it sometime
Completely agree with this. Becton is tempting because the potential payback is astounding, but too much risk at #4. Maybe with a traded down, he becomes a more realistic pick.
Just an odd statement, no idea how anyone can have that opinion.
he made a short reference in a post the other day to a possible back concern that I want more info on.
Completely agree with this. Becton is tempting because the potential payback is astounding, but too much risk at #4. Maybe with a traded down, he becomes a more realistic pick.
If you get his technique even to average with his absolute freakish size and measurables he would be a damn good LT.
There you go, I would pass on Becton.
He just has beast or bust written all over him.