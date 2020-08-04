Kiper's favorite prospect in draft: Mekhi Becton

Who is your favorite prospect in this class? (via @BrunelliSports)



OK, I'm told I can only pick one prospect, so I'll take the biggest in the class. Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is a giant, a 6-foot-7, 364-pound people-mover with great feet, long arms and stellar athleticism; he awed scouts at the combine with a 5.1 40. You really don't see these types of athletes come around often. Becton also has a mean streak, and he was phenomenal last season. There's a reason he's my top-ranked tackle.