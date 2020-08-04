for display only
Kiper's favorite prospect in draft: Mekhi Becton

Stan in LA : 4/8/2020 2:05 pm
Quote:
Who is your favorite prospect in this class? (via @BrunelliSports)

OK, I'm told I can only pick one prospect, so I'll take the biggest in the class. Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is a giant, a 6-foot-7, 364-pound people-mover with great feet, long arms and stellar athleticism; he awed scouts at the combine with a 5.1 40. You really don't see these types of athletes come around often. Becton also has a mean streak, and he was phenomenal last season. There's a reason he's my top-ranked tackle.

I agree.  
Brown Recluse : 4/8/2020 2:07 pm : link
Quenton Nelson was my favorite prospect in 2018. I would have picked him at 2.

Not saying Becton is as good a Tackle as Nelson is a Guard. yet. But he could be. He's my favorite prospect this year as well.
Nice!  
Grey Pilgrim : 4/8/2020 2:10 pm : link
Thanks for posting!
I'm still waitinmg for Sy's OL review...  
Torrag : 4/8/2020 2:12 pm : link
he made a short reference in a post the other day to a possible back concern that I want more info on.

As far as becton being 'phenomenal' last season the issue is projecting his skillset/technique to the NFL. He has a lot to learn and some things to 'unlearn'. That can come with growing pains.

No doubt if you hit on him as a prospect the ceiling is ridiculous.

I still think he has more risk than I'd be comfortable drafting in our shoes.
I should add ^^^..  
Torrag : 4/8/2020 2:14 pm : link
especially in a position group with more polished and prepared options.
I’ve been on the Becton  
Earl the goat : 4/8/2020 2:16 pm : link
Bandwagon since November
And I’ll bet SY has him ranked number one in OTs
"And I’ll bet SY has him ranked number one in OTs"  
Torrag : 4/8/2020 2:18 pm : link
Not if he's unearthed some Combine medical flag on his back he won't.
becton needs a lot of technique work  
GiantsFan84 : 4/8/2020 2:23 pm : link
but he has the biggest upside of the bunch as his strength is so evident on tape. this guy does not get pushed back in pass pro and is a road grader in the run game.

wirfs has significantly better technique right now but i don't see the same play strength when it comes to pass pro as i see with becton as wirfs can get pushed back (see michigan game)
that being said i prefer wirfs over becton  
GiantsFan84 : 4/8/2020 2:25 pm : link
i think there is significantly less risk to wirfs
I have no opinion on the players ... but Kiper is an  
Spider56 : 4/8/2020 2:34 pm : link
arrogant ass ...last year he had Haskins rated as the #1 QB and 7th best overall ... in 2018, Josh Allen (the QB) was in his #7 slot. If he likes Bechton, I’d say look somewhere else.
RE: I have no opinion on the players ... but Kiper is an  
Nine-Tails : 4/8/2020 2:38 pm : link
Quote:
arrogant ass ...last year he had Haskins rated as the #1 QB and 7th best overall ... in 2018, Josh Allen (the QB) was in his #7 slot. If he likes Bechton, I’d say look somewhere else.


Well Kiper was one of the very select few who liked the Jones pick
Of the 4 OTs, he intrigue me the most  
George from PA : 4/8/2020 2:43 pm : link
The fact he is light on his feet and 36 arms.....is very.impressive
My favorites (all candidates for #4 IMV)  
90.Cal : 4/8/2020 2:55 pm : link
Chase Young
Mekhi Becton
Tristan Wirfs
& Isaiah Simmons

All of them are 'athletic freaks'
RE: RE: I have no opinion on the players ... but Kiper is an  
Spider56 : 4/8/2020 2:55 pm : link
Well Kiper was one of the very select few who liked the Jones pick


Last year, Kiper had the Giants taking Jones at 17 ... btw, I mistyped earlier ... in 2018, Kiper had Josh Rosen at #7 .and projected him to the Giants . I’m sorry ... but I just don’t like the guy.
Becton has been my favorite  
WillVAB : 4/8/2020 2:56 pm : link
He doesn’t have the warts the other OTs have.
I have never thought that  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 4/8/2020 3:02 pm : link
Kiper had any particularly valuable insights. He was early to the TV/online draft analyst game, but he seems to have stronger opinions than quality opinions.
RE: Becton has been my favorite  
Jay on the Island : 4/8/2020 3:12 pm : link
A 360+ pound OT who already has back problems before the age of 21 scares the shit out of me.
Kiper also called  
ryanmkeane : 4/8/2020 3:12 pm : link
Robert Gallery the most can’t miss player he’s ever scouted. Kiper is pretty much a television personality at this point. His rankings should have zero bearing on anything
Jeremiah and Cosell  
MeadowlandsMike : 4/8/2020 3:12 pm : link
Alluded to the fact with his absolute gargantuan size and wingspan combined with his quickness he doesn't have to be perfect every time to still engulf rushers. If you get his technique just up to 'pretty good' he will be a monster in the NFL.
Becton  
ryanmkeane : 4/8/2020 3:13 pm : link
doesn’t seem like a Gettleman pick to me. He has gone away from risk/reward picks especially in round 1.
RE: Becton  
Spider56 : 4/8/2020 3:14 pm : link
Well said.
Kiper  
AcidTest : 4/8/2020 3:16 pm : link
is a good analyst. Every prognosticator gets players wrong. It happens. He's a bit of a showman, but that's television. I like him. But I wouldn't take Becton, and don't think DG will either.
Well is the Hog Molliest  
MeadowlandsMike : 4/8/2020 3:19 pm : link
Of the Molly's

Wirfs probably the next one.
RE: I'm still waitinmg for Sy's OL review...  
barens : 4/8/2020 3:27 pm : link
I think OT's are always so harshly judged because their position is so difficult, especially with the way college and the NFL has evolved into a passing league. You just rarely, if ever, find that pre-draft prospect that has it all. These guys should be graded on a sliding scale, because the solid ones don't grow on trees.
Here's the problem  
Bob in Newburgh : 4/8/2020 3:44 pm : link
Ultimate success will be determined by:

avoiding injury both by disposition and luck

football smarts to defeat individual opponent strategies

work ethic on field, in training program, in film room

Based on scouting reports, any of the big 4 OTs may be the become the best pro. All, and even some others, appear to possess the minimum physical characteristics necessary.
I’d say  
GoDeep13 : 4/8/2020 4:10 pm : link
Derrick Brown
Mekhi Becton
Isaiah Simmons

Are three guys in this draft that, if they get it right in the NFL, can be absolute Game Changers is this league.
Becton is absolutely  
BigBlueCane : 4/8/2020 4:19 pm : link
a DG pick in that he's the biggest and strongest of the OL. He's also the closest thing to a Cowboys OL in the draft.

It's a shame his back is what it is or he would be the in conversation for the #4 pick along with Simmons.
I still see him bend from the waist  
section125 : 4/8/2020 4:27 pm : link
too much and shove people while losing balance.

But WTF do I know.
^This  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 4/8/2020 4:36 pm : link
To my untrained eye that bend bothers me.

His strength and size are intriguing, but damn, picking him that high wou li d make me very nervous.

The very definition of "boom or bust"
WillVAB: "Becton...he doesn’t have the warts the other OTs have."  
Torrag : 4/8/2020 4:38 pm : link
True. He has more. What he does have is ridiculous size/strength/athleticism ratio. Rare physical gifts but he's technically very raw especially in his pass sets.

Still, I get it. Just to run around him may take rushers longer than it takes the QB to get the ball out. The whole phony he's a cleaner prospect than X,Y,Z is bogus though and everyone knows it. All three of the other OT's are better prepared for the NFL.
He's also more coachable  
BigBlueCane : 4/8/2020 4:46 pm : link
and moldable then the other 3 OT's considering Louisville completely changed offensive schemes in his last two years there.

ryan, your 3:12  
ColHowPepper : 4/8/2020 6:02 pm : link
the Gallery love still sends shivers up my spine, but Kiper wasn't alone
When picking top 4  
Stan in LA : 4/8/2020 6:09 pm : link
You have to gamble on greatness(within reason). A simply solid player is not the way to go at that point.
Don't forget he's the only other top OT (Thomas) that has played at LT  
GFAN52 : 4/8/2020 6:43 pm : link
among the top group of OTs in the draft.
I tried googling for Becton's agent, but couldn't find it  
Milton : 4/8/2020 7:03 pm : link
Kiper can't be trusted when it comes to CAA prospects. None of the talking heads who are represented by agents can be trusted when it comes to giving their opinions on prospects rep'd by the same agency or for rival prospects rep'd by rival agencies for that matter. So basically guys like Kiper and McShay and a bunch of others have compromised opinions. That's why I trust Sy and the bloggers who do it for advertising and/or subscription dollars moreso than the TV draftniks who are on payroll.
Milton you're jaded  
Torrag : 4/8/2020 7:06 pm : link
Because professionals share an agent doesn't mean they compromise their opinions.
Becton is a perfect fit for Kiper  
BillT : 4/8/2020 7:08 pm : link
Over hyped, combine fast riser with terrible technique that Kiper can crow about everyone else not seeing what he sees. He's a project on a Flowers level.
Who the hell is Mel Kiper  
Blue Dream : 4/8/2020 7:11 pm : link
?
RE: Becton is a perfect fit for Kiper  
Stan in LA : 4/8/2020 7:38 pm : link
When will people stop with this lazy comp?
RE: Don't forget he's the only other top OT (Thomas) that has played at LT  
LBH15 : 4/8/2020 7:48 pm : link
Wirfs played Left Tackle for 3 games this past year. I think the other guy was injured.
RE: WillVAB:  
WillVAB : 4/8/2020 8:04 pm : link
Wills and Wirfs have no LT experience. Both look to have average RT ceiling in the pros. Thomas’s technique looks like shit and he could wind up another Flowers. Don’t see LT in his future, maybe RT. Said as much in season.

Becton has the least warts imv. He needs polish but he’s the only guy of the four with elite OT potential.

RE: RE: WillVAB:  
uther99 : 4/8/2020 8:08 pm : link
You realize that Wills was protecting he blind side?
RE: Milton you're jaded  
Milton : 4/8/2020 8:08 pm : link
It puts them on tilt.
"the only guy of the four with elite OT potential"  
Torrag : 4/8/2020 8:21 pm : link
The only sure thing about Becton's 'potential' is that he has by far the furthest to go to reach it.

If he does he will be special. If he doesn't you're fucked. The risk/reward with him carries the widest margin of the four.
RE: RE: RE: WillVAB:  
WillVAB : 4/8/2020 8:28 pm : link
You realize he didn’t switch to LT when Tua got hurt? You realize Wills has never played LT?
RE:  
WillVAB : 4/8/2020 8:31 pm : link
I’d gamble on greatness before blowing a top 5 pick on an OT capped at an average pro.
Workout warriors don’t impress me.  
jeff57 : 4/8/2020 9:15 pm : link
He’s raw and not a lot of experience with pro passing sets. Too much of a risk to take at 4.
RE: I have never thought that  
FStubbs : 4/8/2020 10:11 pm : link
Kiper is okay at best in terms of being a draftnik. There are better guys. The things with Kiper were that:

1 - Ernie Accorsi himself was the one who gave Kiper his big break
2 - Kiper was the first draftnik. You could argue the NFL draft being the event it is has a great deal to do with Kiper.
"blowing a top 5 pick on an OT capped at an average pro"  
Torrag : 4/8/2020 10:28 pm : link
That's a blatant misrepresentation of the profile of the rest of the OT group. Something you do in a lot of your posts. The group as a whole has a high ceiling player to player. No one is characterizing any of them as 'average pros'.

You want to assert that Becton has the greatest upside based on his freakish physique that's fair. But then you have to own his lower floor too. You may hit a home run but your chances of striking out increase too.
RE:  
WillVAB : 7:14 am : link
“Blatant misrepresentation” — no I just think for myself. You should try it sometime
RE: I'm still waitinmg for Sy's OL review...  
Section331 : 10:47 am : link
Completely agree with this. Becton is tempting because the potential payback is astounding, but too much risk at #4. Maybe with a traded down, he becomes a more realistic pick.
generally speaking  
UConn4523 : 10:54 am : link
no one takes a player in the top 5 or even 10 that they expect to be an "average pro". But I'd still rather an average pro that a fucking bust. Can you image in Ereck Flowers was an average LT? Boy would that have changed the course of many decisions thereafter.

Just an odd statement, no idea how anyone can have that opinion.
RE: RE: I'm still waitinmg for Sy's OL review...  
MeadowlandsMike : 11:26 am : link
If you get his technique even to average with his absolute freakish size and measurables he would be a damn good LT.
I could see DG as he says "falling in love"  
Jim in Forest Hills : 11:30 am : link
I read he crushed his interviews. If his back checks out, I can see DG pulling the trigger.
RE: Who the hell is Mel Kiper  
Carson53 : 1:56 pm : link
.

There you go, I would pass on Becton.
He just has beast or bust written all over him.
