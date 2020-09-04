for display only
Jeff Okudah has potential to be ‘home-run pick’

GFAN52 : 4/9/2020 8:01 am
Quote:
“We literally sat there for two hours and he asked me questions about every NFL receiver — how he releases [off the line of scrimmage] and why,” Jeff Hafley told The Post. “That showed how much he loves football and how serious he is about how good he wants to be, where most college guys would’ve been hanging out with their buddies.”

Okudah’s likely landing spots are Detroit — as a replacement for traded All-Pro Darius Slay, whether at pick No. 3 or slightly lower after a much-speculated trade — or the Giants at No. 4.

“In the NFL, you are going to get balls thrown on you and touchdowns caught on you, which he hasn’t had a whole lot of,” Hafley said. “He is going to have to mentally challenge himself to line up and do it over and over again at a high level. I believe it’s one of the hardest positions to play as a rookie.”

We’re in better shape in the Secondary than other positions, imv.  
Big Blue '56 : 4/9/2020 8:04 am : link
Take a guy like Simmons
Our DLine  
darktimes : 4/9/2020 8:06 am : link
Is better. Much better.
If that being considered,  
George from PA : 4/9/2020 8:07 am : link
I would prefer CJ HENDERSON. I think he will end up being the better corner

Trade down.
If he is available  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/9/2020 8:11 am : link
it would be a tough one to pass if the Giants grade him as elite. Elite corners can really change a defense.

However, the tackle situation is scary. Solder was not good last year and they have nothing at Right tackle. I can't believe they go into the season with the idea that Flemming/Gates are locks to hold one tackle spot. They did sign a couple tackles last year off practice squads and even if they like some of the potential it is very risky.

As long as one of the OT's are graded as a top ten talent and the floor is good starter I can't see them passing on one. Next year they very well will not be in this spot again (draft) and I don't want them having to spend exorbitant dollars next year in FA on one.

Then the other big element is the teams in our division who all believe in throwing waves of DL and getting pressure. The Giants have to counter this.
Next to Young  
jeff57 : 4/9/2020 8:14 am : link
The best non-QB player in the draft.
RE: We’re in better shape in the Secondary than other positions, imv.  
Vin_Cuccs : 4/9/2020 8:20 am : link
In comment 14863333 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
Take a guy like Simmons


I disagree with this logic. If Okudah is the better player, which he is, you take him.
RE: Next to Young  
Vin_Cuccs : 4/9/2020 8:21 am : link
In comment 14863346 jeff57 said:
Quote:
The best non-QB player in the draft.


Agree. And in some ways, although Young’s ceiling might be higher, I think Okudah is probably the safer pick.
We arent nearly as "set" at CB as some would like to believe  
Capt. Don : 4/9/2020 8:31 am : link
I would have no problem with him being the pick.
CB's are not HR hitters  
averagejoe : 4/9/2020 8:33 am : link
and how effective will Okudah be with Giants zero pass rush ?Giants are weak on the LOS. Until that changes it does not matter who we have at skill positions.
Interesting point that could be related  
Jay in Toronto : 4/9/2020 8:36 am : link
in Lombardo's piece on Graham:

"Graham’s defense brought extra pressure significantly less often, relying on blanket coverage from the secondary. The Dolphins only sent four rushers on 51 percent of snaps, five rushers on 21 percent of snaps, and six or more rushers on six percent of snaps, managing to get extra pressure on the quarterback on 27 percent of plays, the fewest in the NFL. "


My rankings for position players  
Rudy5757 : 4/9/2020 8:37 am : link
is Young then Okudah. I think he is one of the guys you take whether you have a need or not and we have a need. Maybe a another CB would give Lawrence Williams that extra second he needs to finally get to the QB...lol.

I really like Okudah.
My picks are  
JonC : 4/9/2020 8:40 am : link
1) Young and 2) Okudah ... and I'm not remotely an OSU fan.
RE: RE: We’re in better shape in the Secondary than other positions, imv.  
Big Blue '56 : 4/9/2020 8:45 am : link
In comment 14863353 Vin_Cuccs said:
Quote:
In comment 14863333 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


Take a guy like Simmons



I disagree with this logic. If Okudah is the better player, which he is, you take him.


If so, by how much. At worst, from all I’ve read, it’s pretty darn close
If Giants pick him  
LBH15 : 4/9/2020 8:48 am : link
who plays outside corners?
RE: We’re in better shape in the Secondary than other positions, imv.  
Tuckrule : 4/9/2020 8:53 am : link
In comment 14863333 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
Take a guy like Simmons


a surplus of unproven corners doesn't mean we are in good shape.
Great we will have  
ryanmkeane : 4/9/2020 9:00 am : link
3 good corners and nothing else
Bradberry on one boundary  
JonC : 4/9/2020 9:02 am : link
the first rounders compete for the opposite boundary spot and nickel. Beal can play both and will compete, Ballantine can also play both and will compete. That's one proven vet and three promising youngsters. I think Ballantine could convert to FS, he's got range, a nose for the football, and ball skills as well as being a tough, willing tackler.

Of course, count me among those hoping Young somehow slips to the Giants. If the Redskins are willing to trade out or really want Simmons, and the Lions really want Okudah ... perhaps the Giants finally get lucky.

They need help at OT. But, if it doesn't arrive via the draft we're going to hear how confident they are in Solder and Fleming, whom the Patriots won a SB with, yada, yada.
Young, Simmons or Okudah,  
Heisenberg : 4/9/2020 9:03 am : link
I don't think the Giants can go wrong if they stay put and take whichever of those guys is there at 4
Obv I'm not a scout  
GiantsLaw : 4/9/2020 9:12 am : link
but I've read quite a bit (including Sy) that think Henderson is just as good, if not better in coverage.
Obv I'm not a scout  
GiantsLaw : 4/9/2020 9:13 am : link
but I've read quite a bit (including Sy) that think Henderson is just as good, if not better in coverage.
RE: If Giants pick him  
jeff57 : 4/9/2020 9:17 am : link
In comment 14863382 LBH15 said:
Quote:
who plays outside corners?


Okudah, Bradberry and Baker.
corners can't  
Allen in CNJ : 4/9/2020 9:19 am : link
cover guys for 5 seconds when there's no pass rush
Deandre Baker is not a slot corner...at all.  
LBH15 : 4/9/2020 9:22 am : link
I don't know what Beal, Ballentine and Haley are other than easy targets so this coaching staff needs to turn this thressome into something that helps.

Bradberry goes on outside. I think Baker showed enough by end of year that he can play on outside as well.

It would be really helpful of Okudah can thrive in Slot as much as he does outside. Not ideal value for #4 pick.

Roster building strategies just seem to be odd with this regime. While Simmons, Brown and Okudah are all top notch players, they all come with some overlap to players we just added to the team in Peppers, Williams/Lawrence, and Bradberry.

Right Tackle looks open though :-)
Jon  
ryanmkeane : 4/9/2020 9:25 am : link
the first 3 picks and/or trades should be fascinating. That being said, if it goes chalk (Burrow, Young, Okudah)...I think the pick will be Wirfs.
RE: RE: If Giants pick him  
LBH15 : 4/9/2020 9:25 am : link
In comment 14863420 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 14863382 LBH15 said:


Quote:


who plays outside corners?



Okudah, Bradberry and Baker.


There are only two outsides. Who are you benching?
RE: Young, Simmons or Okudah,  
joeinpa : 4/9/2020 9:27 am : link
In comment 14863401 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
I don't think the Giants can go wrong if they stay put and take whichever of those guys is there at 4


Yep
RE: We arent nearly as  
mfsd : 4/9/2020 9:31 am : link
In comment 14863366 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
I would have no problem with him being the pick.


Me too. Despite having a few solid players, this defense is desperately short on elite talent. Picking at 4, the goal should be a perennial All Pro caliber player, regardless of position.
I'd take him before Simmons  
bc4life : 4/9/2020 9:40 am : link
Simmons is a bit of a tweener, might even be better at safety.
Not sure how he'll do aginst NFL linemen. He's going to be a very good player. Just not sure it's at LB. Okudah is a much safer pick, IMO. And, most think he has top five value.
I like Simmons...  
Vin_Cuccs : 4/9/2020 9:48 am : link
But he is by far the riskiest pick in the top 5, maybe the top 10 of the draft.

I get that this “positionless defender” is all the rage right now, but there are certainly some concerns with that idea. Jack of all trades, master of none kind of deal.

A perfect example is Jabrill Peppers. He’s not really a CB, LB, or S. He kind of falls in between all those position. And he’s a good player, but is he being utilized correctly?
no problem with Okudah  
Dave on the UWS : 4/9/2020 9:51 am : link
"promising" players, even picked last year, should NEVER stop a team from taking a potentially elite player. The Giants had really good linebackers when they took LT. How did that work out?
When need and BPA match, it should be a no brainer. That's why I have a hard time seeing Detroit, if they stay at 3, passing on Okudah, with Slay having been traded. Okudah, Simmons, and Brown will probably be rated about the same on most boards. So need CAN factor into the decision.
For NY, they make up rows. Young likely goes on his own row, Simmons, Okudah, Brown on the next. The question we all would love to know, are any of the OTs on THAT row?
RE: no problem with Okudah  
mfsd : 4/9/2020 9:58 am : link
In comment 14863481 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
"promising" players, even picked last year, should NEVER stop a team from taking a potentially elite player. The Giants had really good linebackers when they took LT. How did that work out?
When need and BPA match, it should be a no brainer. That's why I have a hard time seeing Detroit, if they stay at 3, passing on Okudah, with Slay having been traded. Okudah, Simmons, and Brown will probably be rated about the same on most boards. So need CAN factor into the decision.
For NY, they make up rows. Young likely goes on his own row, Simmons, Okudah, Brown on the next. The question we all would love to know, are any of the OTs on THAT row?


Summed up well, especially re: LT draft.

If one of the tackles is scouted to be a perennial all-pro LT, then by all means pull the trigger, no question.

I'm just worried we pick a guy who has to be moved to guard in a couple years, while a guy like Okudah is in the Pro Bowl every year for another team.

Admittedly, my opinion is still skewed by that fucking slug Flowers. But I'm no scout, just a fan kicking around opinions.
RE: corners can't  
JonC : 4/9/2020 9:59 am : link
In comment 14863424 Allen in CNJ said:
Quote:
cover guys for 5 seconds when there's no pass rush


If you're smart, you draft into the draft's inherent strengths. There isn't help available at #4, unless Young drops.
RE: Jon  
JonC : 4/9/2020 10:00 am : link
In comment 14863437 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
the first 3 picks and/or trades should be fascinating. That being said, if it goes chalk (Burrow, Young, Okudah)...I think the pick will be Wirfs.


Really like Wirfs upside, but if he can't play blindside it limits his value to me.
If a corner's primary responsibility is to cover  
GiantsLaw : 4/9/2020 10:01 am : link
and Henderson is better in coverage, isn't Henderson a better value pick later in the 1st?
Henderson  
JonC : 4/9/2020 10:02 am : link
is super soft, poor avoiding tackler.
I’d be very happy with Okudah  
twostepgiants : 4/9/2020 10:04 am : link
I think he will be a stud. I like the f at that he can tackle and can be used against the run as well.
NFL rosters and player health change fast  
JonC : 4/9/2020 10:09 am : link
In two years, Baker will be coming up on a contract decision, Bradberry will be close to 30. Things change fast in the NFL, can't have too much talent at CB, Edge, WR, and we're still thin or unproven across those positions.
Season on the line, opponent has the ball  
GiantsLaw : 4/9/2020 10:10 am : link
you want Okudah or Henderson in coverage? Give me the better cover guy. (If that's Okudah so be it)
Got to look beyond 2020  
JonC : 4/9/2020 10:11 am : link
especially with top 5 draft picks.
Baker did not show nearly enough  
Kyle in NY : 4/9/2020 10:16 am : link
to have a lock on a starting spot going into this season. That's not to say I'm giving up on him, life can be pretty tough for a rookie CB. But his presence shouldn't eliminate the possibility of picking Okudah.

Bradberry is on a 3 year deal, none of the young corners have proven anything. Okudah would be the best player on the board if he's available at our pick. I would hope he'd get a long look, despite the investment in corner last draft and in free agency. You need three starting CBs in this league. I think Okudah has the quickness and athleticism to play some in the slot if that's where they wanted to start him off. His sophomore year he played all over when he was part of a three CB rotation with Arnette and Kendall Sheffield.
I also like Okudah considerably more than Baker  
JonC : 4/9/2020 10:22 am : link
all the more reason to invest in him.
RE: RE: RE: If Giants pick him  
jeff57 : 4/9/2020 10:23 am : link
In comment 14863439 LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 14863420 jeff57 said:


Quote:


In comment 14863382 LBH15 said:


Quote:


who plays outside corners?



Okudah, Bradberry and Baker.



There are only two outsides. Who are you benching?


Baker. But he’d be in a lot of passing downs anyway. And DBs seem to get injured as much as any position.
Giants are in same place as several months ago  
LBH15 : 4/9/2020 10:23 am : link
If Chase Young drops into their lap, then he is a fairly easy pick at #4.

If he doesn't, and Gettleman can orchestrate a trade down to grab some draft collateral and still get one of the OTs in his top tier, then pull the trigger on deal.

If trade down is not in the cards, pick highest OT on board at #4.

Simmons, Okudah and Brown are all nice pieces and we wish them well so long as their interests don't conflict with ours.
To that point  
Kyle in NY : 4/9/2020 10:23 am : link
watch the fourth down play at 4:30 in this video from the Rose Bowl two seasons ago. Okudah provides a lot of versatility as a corner given his rare size/quickness combination
RE: Young, Simmons or Okudah,  
TMS : 4/9/2020 10:36 am : link
In comment 14863401 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
I don't think the Giants can go wrong if they stay put and take whichever of those guys is there at 4
. Agree with this premise. One will be BPA if he is there when we pick. All the rest of the OL candidates are 5/6 spots further back. But if we go strictly need for the OL then so be it. Whoever it is better work out, and be a starter, if we burn the 4th pick in the draft.
I don't like the idea of going CB that high...  
EricJ : 4/9/2020 10:51 am : link
unless it is the next D. Sanders or Charles Woodson. My personal preference is to select a player whose position is closer to the line of scrimmage when drafting that high.

This means... QB, RB, OL, 3 down DL, LB
Drafting  
mittenedman : 4/9/2020 10:56 am : link
Okudah would indicate a massive waste of resources on Bradberry & Baker. Can't do it.
RE: NFL rosters and player health change fast  
UberAlias : 4/9/2020 11:05 am : link
In comment 14863515 JonC said:
Quote:
In two years, Baker will be coming up on a contract decision, Bradberry will be close to 30. Things change fast in the NFL, can't have too much talent at CB, Edge, WR, and we're still thin or unproven across those positions.
Wouldn't this apply to DT then too? Plus having a deep strong DT rotation can be a big advantage. This would be the argument for D Brown who also appears as a blue chip defender to some.
the Pats won Super bowls  
BigBlueCane : 4/9/2020 11:06 am : link
with guys they literally signed off the street and coached up, in the secondary.



RE: RE: NFL rosters and player health change fast  
JonC : 4/9/2020 11:14 am : link
In comment 14863589 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 14863515 JonC said:


Quote:


In two years, Baker will be coming up on a contract decision, Bradberry will be close to 30. Things change fast in the NFL, can't have too much talent at CB, Edge, WR, and we're still thin or unproven across those positions.

Wouldn't this apply to DT then too? Plus having a deep strong DT rotation can be a big advantage. This would be the argument for D Brown who also appears as a blue chip defender to some.


Unless he's destined for greatness, I'm not a huge fan of DT in the top 5. Especially if we're going to design scheme around Edge talent eventually. CB talent has more value than DT talent, imv. Some will disagree and prefer DL, but I value CB and Edge over DT.
The contract decision that matters relative to this Draft  
LBH15 : 4/9/2020 11:22 am : link
is actually Nate Solder's at OT.

Solder is set to be paid $20.5M in 2021 but has a dead cap hit of $6.5M (it would have only been $4M but the brain trust that ran out of money last year restructured his deal a bit. With that said, Solder should be a likely cut freeing up a good deal of money.

However, plug and play LTs don't grow on trees and as we can see in a lot of these mock drafts don't last long past rd 1 or 2. Therefore, the NYG can actually try and solve for their current and future OT issues now by picking a couple in this draft. And if it works out, they can solve for an open position at RT now, potentially season someone for replacing Solder in 2021 and save a boat load of money to play with in next years free agency if maybe a Pass Rusher can be had.
RE: Drafting  
ryanmkeane : 4/9/2020 11:24 am : link
In comment 14863583 mittenedman said:
Quote:
Okudah would indicate a massive waste of resources on Bradberry & Baker. Can't do it.

+1, especially 1st round draft resources. To take Baker and Okudah back to back years, is essentially saying we are somewhat fine elsewhere. Because we took DJ, you can argue our two most important "future" positions are LT and RT. Right now, we don't have a long term solution for either, unless Solder somehow has a come to jesus moment and turns into a plus player in his last 2 years with us
RE: We arent nearly as  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 4/9/2020 11:27 am : link
In comment 14863366 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
I would have no problem with him being the pick.


I agree with this.

I don't think we are "set" at corner. We have a lot of question marks.

I don't expect the Giants to take Okudah, but I'd be fine with it if they did.
RE: RE: Drafting  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 4/9/2020 11:29 am : link
In comment 14863608 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 14863583 mittenedman said:


Quote:


Okudah would indicate a massive waste of resources on Bradberry & Baker. Can't do it.


+1, especially 1st round draft resources. To take Baker and Okudah back to back years, is essentially saying we are somewhat fine elsewhere. Because we took DJ, you can argue our two most important "future" positions are LT and RT. Right now, we don't have a long term solution for either, unless Solder somehow has a come to jesus moment and turns into a plus player in his last 2 years with us


Again, you're going back to the flawed notion that the draft is gir filling holes. Taking Okudah doesnt say we are "fine" at other positions, it simply says he is the best player on the board.
Jon  
ryanmkeane : 4/9/2020 11:29 am : link
i love Okudah, but if one of the factors we are considering in drafting him, would be Baker wanting a contract 2 years from now, than we have bigger problems. NFL is a year to year league, and the Giants need to win and get back to winning football, and it needs to happen now. Gettleman spent 1.5 years shedding the bad roster, spent another year getting a lot of his players in, and basically now aside from a few nice players from the Reese era, the roster is his. We aren't planning 2 years from now. I'm not saying we are winning the SB next year, but we can't keep saying "2-3 years from now" every single year. That has been happening since 2018.
Or they can pick a guy like Okaduh  
LBH15 : 4/9/2020 11:31 am : link
bench and/or give alternative roles to guys like Baker and Beal. Corners that have had basically one year under their belts, and played with probably the worst set of LBs & Safeties in the league for support, not to say anything of the esteemed coaching staff.
LakeGeorge  
ryanmkeane : 4/9/2020 11:33 am : link
"BPA" doesn't exist in a vacuum, if it did, teams would just take "BPA" year over year no matter what their roster makeup was. Teams would have 5 great corners and no offensive line. 4 great edge rushers and and no secondary, etc.

"BPA" is great, it should be the case. But it should absolutely not be the case if you've spent premium draft capital, and premium FA dollars, on that same position. It just isn't smart.

And honestly, Okudah could be awesome. It won't mean shit if every opposing QB has 5 or 6 seconds to throw the ball on every down.
ryan  
JonC : 4/9/2020 11:34 am : link
Here's where we disagree 1) we are planning for now and beyond 2020, otherwise you're foolishly short-sighted 2) you seem OK with the OT options at #4, while I am not. 3) I want the best talent available, not just "see hole, plug hole" because the 2020 relies on it, that's what bad football teams do.

I'm sure you find my perspective frustrating, but I'm not changing mine. A bridge too far. The good news for you is I'm not the GM.
I would be very happy with Okudah at 4  
Jay on the Island : 4/9/2020 11:48 am : link
This is coming from someone who really wants an OT in round 1. Nothing would make me happier than Chase Young miraculously falling to the Giants at 4 but Okudah would also be a great get for the Giants.

As JonC said that would allow the Giants to move Ballentine to FS where he could be a player.
Remember, ryan  
JonC : 4/9/2020 11:48 am : link
picking a OT at #4 doesn't ensure the problem is solved. If your conviction on a particular OT and his correlating value on your draft board says he's the guy, by all means make him the pick. You roll the dice in that case. But, don't pick OT because you need one desperately and the 2020 season is sunk otherwise, in your mind.
An example of this is  
ryanmkeane : 4/9/2020 11:49 am : link
Washington, who has used 1st round draft picks on DL in 2019, 2018, and 2017. And they are an absolutely terrible football team.

RE: Remember, ryan  
ryanmkeane : 4/9/2020 11:55 am : link
In comment 14863651 JonC said:
Quote:
picking a OT at #4 doesn't ensure the problem is solved. If your conviction on a particular OT and his correlating value on your draft board says he's the guy, by all means make him the pick.

That is true, but can't that be said for any position, any player? I get it, you gotta make sure you don't whiff. But who's to say Okudah won't be a bust? We don't know.
because  
JonC : 4/9/2020 11:56 am : link
they're not drafting or building well, and Gruden et al were poor-average hires. And, Snyder can't stay out of it.
Why are we rolling  
ryanmkeane : 4/9/2020 11:57 am : link
the dice with Wirfs, but we are not rolling the dice with Okudah? That doesn't make much sense to me. Especially considering they are both top 10 talents. Sure, Okudah may be ranked a tad higher, maybe, but their opportunity to bust is the same.
RE: RE: Remember, ryan  
JonC : 4/9/2020 11:57 am : link
In comment 14863677 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 14863651 JonC said:


Quote:


picking a OT at #4 doesn't ensure the problem is solved. If your conviction on a particular OT and his correlating value on your draft board says he's the guy, by all means make him the pick.


That is true, but can't that be said for any position, any player? I get it, you gotta make sure you don't whiff. But who's to say Okudah won't be a bust? We don't know.


The point about conviction and sticking to your board still applies to CB, for me.
Picking corner doesn’t mean the defense is solved.  
LBH15 : 4/9/2020 11:57 am : link
Picking OT is actually moreso a longer term play as Solder will go another year. Not just about 2020.

And maybe the Redskins shouldnt be picking for the same unit every year and spread value elsewhere. Kind of like Giants with corners.
Could be there at 4  
jeff57 : 4/9/2020 11:57 am : link
.
It means I've picked another building block I believe in  
JonC : 4/9/2020 11:58 am : link
just like youse and OT.

Who's right will be known in time.
my 11:48  
JonC : 4/9/2020 11:59 am : link
you could plug in CB in place of OT, I've been clear about that. I just believe in Okudah over the OT options.
Nah. We are both right.  
LBH15 : 4/9/2020 12:00 pm : link
Lots of ways to try and improve.
I'm totally  
ryanmkeane : 4/9/2020 12:00 pm : link
on board with the "team building" aspect of the drafts. It would seem that Gettleman cluster drafted the secondary in 2019 because of the strength there. Perhaps now is the time for OL. Last I will say on this topic is that unless Okudah is Champ Bailey or Revis 2.0, I think this would be a massive error to avoid taking OT in a strong OT top 15.
Jon  
ryanmkeane : 4/9/2020 12:01 pm : link
that is fair...let's hope for the sake of this team that whoever they go with, turns out to be the right damn call. We need a hint of optimism throughout the majority of 2020.
RE: An example of this is  
fireitup77 : 4/9/2020 12:07 pm : link
In comment 14863655 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Washington, who has used 1st round draft picks on DL in 2019, 2018, and 2017. And they are an absolutely terrible football team.


And they are going to take another one this year.
ryan  
JonC : 4/9/2020 12:12 pm : link
I'm optimistic they'll be better this year. If the coaches and schemes are on point, and young prospects improve, and they draft well ... maybe you've got a team that find a way to win 7-8 games.

Big questions from a year ago remain, OL and pass rush. But, I expect the defense to improve because it couldn't be worse. And, their overall best talent is really young and will hopefully make leaps forward.
Jon  
ryanmkeane : 4/9/2020 12:16 pm : link
to me i think a huge difference is Shurmur. Suffice to say, the guy was a horrible head coach. Just plain bad. Now the jury is WAY out on Judge. But I just can't see him being a worse game manager than Shurmur. If our talent improves, Jones improves, and we have just slightly better coaching, you're right, 8 wins is definitely possible. Now if Judge is awesome and our talent takes a huge leap, we can compete for the playoffs. Keep in mind, the extra 2 playoff teams.
I agree  
JonC : 4/9/2020 12:32 pm : link
and 8 wins is a good sign the arrow could be pointing up, at last. And, if they go OT at #4 I'll back the pick and hope he's a fucking animal for NYG.
RE: I agree  
ryanmkeane : 4/9/2020 12:38 pm : link
In comment 14863721 JonC said:
Quote:
and 8 wins is a good sign the arrow could be pointing up, at last. And, if they go OT at #4 I'll back the pick and hope he's a fucking animal for NYG.

Just curious...IF they do go OT...who is your preferred choice?
I'll argue the teams biggest need is adding difference makers  
UberAlias : 4/9/2020 12:58 pm : link
Particularly on the defense. We have one player that concerns coordinators and that's Barkely. You need players whose talent challenges your opponents schematically and we just don't have it right now.

Oline needs to be improved but the thing about Oline is you are only as good as your weakest link, not as good as your strongest, and this is particularly true in pass protection. If it's me, I'm grabbing a playmaker of defense at 4 and continue looking for opportunities to improve Oline in remaining draft.

But if they do decide to go OT at 4, I sure hope they get a guy who can be a difference maker in the running game.
If the Giants pick him they will have a ballin' secondary  
sb from NYT Forum : 4/9/2020 1:12 pm : link
...for years. And their pass defense was by far the worst part of the team last year. Baker could be the nickel guy.

I am really warming up to this pick.
He's going to be terrific, but is not "home run" ...  
Manny in CA : 4/9/2020 1:29 pm : link

With a 4.48 forty (TE Evan Engram at 240 is 4.4). Okudah is not shut-down material.
RE: RE: I agree  
JonC : 4/9/2020 1:31 pm : link
In comment 14863726 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 14863721 JonC said:


Quote:


and 8 wins is a good sign the arrow could be pointing up, at last. And, if they go OT at #4 I'll back the pick and hope he's a fucking animal for NYG.


Just curious...IF they do go OT...who is your preferred choice?


I really like Wirfs, my only concern with him is positional ceiling. Is he best suited to RT? OG? I want a potential replacement for Solder at #4.
Uber  
JonC : 4/9/2020 1:32 pm : link
agree 100%, especially in the top 10.
RE: He's going to be terrific, but is not  
GFAN52 : 4/9/2020 1:33 pm : link
In comment 14863764 Manny in CA said:
Quote:

With a 4.48 forty (TE Evan Engram at 240 is 4.4). Okudah is not shut-down material.


Who do you consider a shut-down corner?
Jon  
ryanmkeane : 4/9/2020 1:59 pm : link
i'm sure he's biased, but Ferentz didn't hesitate and said "left tackle" when asked where Wirfs should play in the NFL in the future. Perhaps that was him propping off his draft stock, who knows. But something to consider.
I'm in the minority but I don't see a Top 5 talent  
Torrag : 4/9/2020 2:02 pm : link
Within the group of players the Giants will be considering I'd go in another direction. I hope our FO sees it the same way.
RE: I'm in the minority but I don't see a Top 5 talent  
ryanmkeane : 4/9/2020 2:03 pm : link
In comment 14863811 Torrag said:
Quote:
Within the group of players the Giants will be considering I'd go in another direction. I hope our FO sees it the same way.

Can you clarify? You mean you'd hope they would trade down?
clarify  
Torrag : 4/9/2020 2:21 pm : link
I think we'd all like a short trade down but making it happen has a lot of moving parts that need to align.

IF we had to make the pick at #4 I'd go Young if available and take Wills/Simmons before I'd pick Okudah. I have them in the same tier.
I don’t know if  
RetroJint : 4/9/2020 2:23 pm : link
the Giants would draft Okudah . I do know , however , that the Giants are not set at corner and Jeff is an excellent player .

The Giants worst units are offensive line and secondary . Everybody centers on the line but the secondary is a mess. Coaching will help-no question . But who is really reliable back there ?

I still think they will trade down to get an extra pick . Those picks will be an offensive lineman and a center . But with all these scenarios that are developing , the only one I don’t like is getting Simmons at 4 . Even with thought of him being purely a S .

Judge isn’t going to do this in a year . The talent level of the roster is not high enough for that . But the plan is in place instead of pipe dreams and disastrous sentimentality .
Retro  
JonC : 4/9/2020 2:47 pm : link
+1, as usual.
Retro  
Torrag : 4/9/2020 2:57 pm : link
With the Bradberry signing the Giants worst position groups are O-Line and LB.

Wills/Wirfs or Simmons make the most sense.
Need to look more at what the secondary could be  
LBH15 : 4/9/2020 2:58 pm : link
versus what it was. Young guys, no safety worth a damn and clueless linebackers. Added Bradberry and will ultimately have somebody quicker than a Bethea was back there too.

Give it another year and let’s reevaluate if DG missed on all his corner decisions.

All i ask is those who are clamoring for Okudah  
ryanmkeane : 4/9/2020 3:37 pm : link
don't bitch and moan when Jones is still getting destroyed game after game
Retro  
ryanmkeane : 4/9/2020 3:40 pm : link
I’m not ready to call Baker “reliable” but he really showed a lot in the last 4-5 games. CB is arguably the hardest position to transition to once you’re in the NFL. He took a ton of lumps but really flashed. Him and Bradberry are going to make a nice duo. We have some guys that can battle it out for the nickel.
You can be a good CB with 4.5 speed  
Vanzetti : 4/9/2020 4:04 pm : link
But can you be a great one?

Deion, Champ Bailey, D Green—they were all guys who ran
Under 4.3

Ronnie Lott did not have elite speed, but he also switched to
Safety. I think Lott is the best comparison if you think Okudah can
Be great. But isn’t it long odds looking for the next Ronnie Lott?
Thank you Vanzetti ...  
Manny in CA : 4/9/2020 5:11 pm : link

That's your answer GFAN52.

If you have elite speed, that helps you make up for your mistakes; no substitute for it.
RE: Interesting point that could be related  
Festina Lente : 4/9/2020 6:15 pm : link
In comment 14863373 Jay in Toronto said:
Quote:
in Lombardo's piece on Graham:

"Graham’s defense brought extra pressure significantly less often, relying on blanket coverage from the secondary. The Dolphins only sent four rushers on 51 percent of snaps, five rushers on 21 percent of snaps, and six or more rushers on six percent of snaps, managing to get extra pressure on the quarterback on 27 percent of plays, the fewest in the NFL. "
Graham's tendencies - ( New Window )


yeah, and they were the worst defense I saw all year. Honestly, I hope this hire pans out for us.
RE: All i ask is those who are clamoring for Okudah  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 4/9/2020 6:18 pm : link
In comment 14863915 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
don't bitch and moan when Jones is still getting destroyed game after game


As opposed to trotting Jones out there behind rookies?

You have way too much faith in rookies. You guys seem to thi k a rookie tackle and rookie center are going to hit the ground running and keep Jones clean all year.
RE: RE: All i ask is those who are clamoring for Okudah  
LBH15 : 4/9/2020 6:21 pm : link
In comment 14864029 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 14863915 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


don't bitch and moan when Jones is still getting destroyed game after game



As opposed to trotting Jones out there behind rookies?

You have way too much faith in rookies. You guys seem to thi k a rookie tackle and rookie center are going to hit the ground running and keep Jones clean all year.


Nobody thinks that, as depending upon who and when they pick they can work guys in as they go thru season or next year, subject to injuries of course.

But if you don’t start...you will never finish.
Would you rather they develop  
LBH15 : 4/9/2020 6:24 pm : link
on another team and have the Oline Fairy magically find us lineman by waving her wand?
RE: RE: All i ask is those who are clamoring for Okudah  
Percy : 4/9/2020 7:41 pm : link
In comment 14864029 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 14863915 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


don't bitch and moan when Jones is still getting destroyed game after game



As opposed to trotting Jones out there behind rookies?

You have way too much faith in rookies. You guys seem to thi k a rookie tackle and rookie center are going to hit the ground running and keep Jones clean all year.

This whole conversation escapes me. We have no OL. We might luck out and start curing that by selecting an OT in this draft. They all tell us the OTs available in it are swell. Pick what the best one is and be done with it, win or lose. How worrying about other positions can compete with this need makes me (and many others) crazy. Pick the OT!
the conversation is easy  
BigBlueCane : 4/9/2020 7:52 pm : link
CB play hasn't changed much in the past decade or so, so people are more confident in evaluating those players.

Where as OL has changed b/c of the spread, and the players coming out of College now, aren't the same as ones of years past.

So you have a bunch of cranky greybeards downgrading them b/c they're looking for unicorns.
RE: You can be a good CB with 4.5 speed  
Strahan91 : 4/9/2020 8:31 pm : link
In comment 14863943 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
But can you be a great one?

Deion, Champ Bailey, D Green—they were all guys who ran
Under 4.3

Ronnie Lott did not have elite speed, but he also switched to
Safety. I think Lott is the best comparison if you think Okudah can
Be great. But isn’t it long odds looking for the next Ronnie Lott?

Richard Sherman, Ronde Barber and Aeneas Williams were all slower than Okudah at the combine.
RE: You can be a good CB with 4.5 speed  
AcesUp : 4/9/2020 8:55 pm : link
In comment 14863943 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
But can you be a great one?

Deion, Champ Bailey, D Green—they were all guys who ran
Under 4.3

Ronnie Lott did not have elite speed, but he also switched to
Safety. I think Lott is the best comparison if you think Okudah can
Be great. But isn’t it long odds looking for the next Ronnie Lott?


Strictly looking at his athletic profile from his gymnastic numbers, he’s in the 95th percentile range according to things like RAS and Sparq score. His 40 was kind of average but his size and explosive numbers are off the charts. That’s not really a question.

I’m perfectly fine with Okudah at 4, he’ll probably be BPA when taking into account position value. I don’t see a problem overloading at CB either, it’s a position with a high bust rate and Okudah is as close as you can get to can’t miss at the position. It’s also a position where the 3-5th guy on your depth chart are seeing as many snaps as some of your starters at seasons end. The addition of Bradberry and need at OL should absolutely matter...it’s enough for me to lean OT or Simmons over him but he would not be a bad pick by any stretch.
Wow  
13ODB : 4/9/2020 9:05 pm : link
You people on here are obsessed with this guy. Every week since the combine all is see Okudah. We can’t rush the passer or block to saves our lives we won Super Bowls because of pass rush and good blocking 2007 and 2011 but let’s take another Ohio state CB. Can’t wait to be 4-12 agains next year
RE: Wow  
AcesUp : 4/9/2020 9:13 pm : link
In comment 14864134 13ODB said:
Quote:
You people on here are obsessed with this guy. Every week since the combine all is see Okudah. We can’t rush the passer or block to saves our lives we won Super Bowls because of pass rush and good blocking 2007 and 2011 but let’s take another Ohio state CB. Can’t wait to be 4-12 agains next year


This continues to be one of the most mind numbing takes I keep seeing. Were some of you even watching the games last year? That was the worst Giants secondary I’ve ever seen as a fan. And that was before we cut our best player there.

I agree with the concerns about Okudah potentially suffocating our other young guys on the depth chart but acting like this wasn’t one of our worst units last year (by far THE worst unit imo) is just confusing.
RE: All i ask is those who are clamoring for Okudah  
13ODB : 4/9/2020 9:20 pm : link
In comment 14863915 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
don't bitch and moan when Jones is still getting destroyed game after game


This board (not all but most) have been for 2 months. It will be same problems with this team next year no pass rush and a bad offensive line. I can’t believe how many people want to take a corner back this high when the oline is still bad
RE: RE: Wow  
13ODB : 4/9/2020 9:26 pm : link
In comment 14864139 AcesUp said:
Quote:
In comment 14864134 13ODB said:


Quote:


You people on here are obsessed with this guy. Every week since the combine all is see Okudah. We can’t rush the passer or block to saves our lives we won Super Bowls because of pass rush and good blocking 2007 and 2011 but let’s take another Ohio state CB. Can’t wait to be 4-12 agains next year



This continues to be one of the most mind numbing takes I keep seeing. Were some of you even watching the games last year? That was the worst Giants secondary I’ve ever seen as a fan. And that was before we cut our best player there.

I agree with the concerns about Okudah potentially suffocating our other young guys on the depth chart but acting like this wasn’t one of our worst units last year (by far THE worst unit imo) is just confusing.


I watch the games and I continue to see One of the worst offensive lines in the game and it’s been this way for years. Even Hernandez looked bad last year... it is a big problem. We need a center and a tackle
We’re picking 4th  
AcesUp : 4/9/2020 9:41 pm : link
There were a lot of issues. OL was bad last year but the extent is a little overblown. I do think it’s our biggest need but a lot of that has to do with there being three positions needing to be replaced within the next two years and Zeitler needing replacement not long after that. However, speaking strictly on last year, my eyes were telling me that our secondary was worse and just about every statistical measure there is supports that. It was a huge need heading into the offseason, overblown optimism on our picks last year and it being a little bit newer of a team killer, compared to the old standbys like OL and pass rush, might be why some are overlooking just how shitty they were.
"OL was bad last year but the extent is a little overblown."  
Torrag : 4/9/2020 10:51 pm : link
It isn't. It may be worse. 3rd in QB hits and pressures allowed. Can't run block to save our asses. Hernandez the only young talent in the pipeline. No starting caliber OC even on the roster. As bad as he's played in back to back years Solder is the only starting OT presence and he's a likely cut after 2020.

I frankly don't know how it could get much worse.
RE: We’re picking 4th  
LBH15 : 7:45 am : link
In comment 14864155 AcesUp said:
Quote:
There were a lot of issues. OL was bad last year but the extent is a little overblown. I do think it’s our biggest need but a lot of that has to do with there being three positions needing to be replaced within the next two years and Zeitler needing replacement not long after that. However, speaking strictly on last year, my eyes were telling me that our secondary was worse and just about every statistical measure there is supports that. It was a huge need heading into the offseason, overblown optimism on our picks last year and it being a little bit newer of a team killer, compared to the old standbys like OL and pass rush, might be why some are overlooking just how shitty they were.


But the Defense should be getting better with experience. And the OL absolutely will be getting worse.

Lets look prospectively at the state of the team since its the Draft.
RE: Henderson  
CromartiesKid21 : 7:56 am : link
In comment 14863502 JonC said:
Quote:
is super soft, poor avoiding tackler.


You pay the other 10 guys to tackle. The absolute last attribute to consider for elite cover corners is tackling
RE: RE: Henderson  
GiantsLaw : 8:56 am : link
In comment 14864273 CromartiesKid21 said:
Quote:
You pay the other 10 guys to tackle. The absolute last attribute to consider for elite cover corners is tackling
Finally someone who thinks along the same lines. To me if Henderson is a better cover corner, he'd be a much better value pick. Honestly I don't see how that even makes Okudah BPA @ #4.
