NYG - Possible WR Targets in this draft NYG22 : 4/9/2020 9:36 am

State of affairs:



-Shepherd - savvy and polished in every way. Somewhat undersized, but not for a slot WR. The key concern is the concussions so there is a heightened risk of an early retirement.



-Tate - tough vet who plays way bigger than his height



-Slayton - seems to be a great find; high end speed, decent hands, good chemistry with DJ (random/unimportant: despite having undoubtedly elite speed, he doesn't have a running style that jumps off the screen to make you think he's as fast as he truly is)



Others:



-let's keep Engram in the TE bucket for now although that may not be entirely true

-Core probably remains a STer and a good one.

-Sills may be a hidden gem but he needs to get more physical to achieve success at this level

-Coleman was resigned but I'm not a believer



Draft hope: I'd like to see them draft 2 WRs on Day 3. I'd like to see them target a slot guy and a bigger guy, perhaps round 5 and one of the 7s.



Slot target:



James Proche - he's very much like Shepherd



Van Jefferson/KJ Hill - both elite route runners albeit not physically impressive



Size:



Tyler Johnson - extremely competitive, almost like Anquon Bolden in many ways



Joe Reed - somewhat similar to Laviska Shenault who will go several round earlier; 6'2" 220 and highly athletic



Quintez Cephus - another highly competitive player; blocks his ass off, dangerous and physical after the catch; not going to get behind a lot of people but has a lot of other assets



WRs I don't care for:



Big guys that aren't physical enough: Tee Higgins, Isiah Hodgins, Collin Johnson, Ben Victor



Bad hands: Juwan Johnson, Quartney Davis, Quez Watkins, John Hightower



