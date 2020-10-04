for display only
Vacchiano: Consensus is OL at 4

jeff57 : 4/10/2020 2:20 pm
It is by no means a lock this early in the process, but the consensus of sources who spoke to SNY is that the Giants will take a tackle at No. 4, and quite possibly take another offensive lineman -- likely a center -- in Round 2.

"They loaded up on defense last year and in free agency," said one NFL personnel executive. "(Gettleman) knows he has to fix that line now, otherwise he's going to waste Barkley's best years and delay Jones' growth."

The counter to that is if Gettleman really is looking for a "gold jacket" player at 4, "That's Simmons," one scout said. "If you're looking for greatness, he's got it. The linemen don't."
No Shit!  
ZogZerg : 4/10/2020 2:22 pm : link
It's been obviously since initial wave of FA ended.

Water is wet...
"or he's going to waste Barkley's best years and delay Jones' growth"  
Torrag : 4/10/2020 2:24 pm : link
This can't be overstated...and delay could turn into ruin.

The OT's have the grades, Wills and Wirfs will be comparable to the other options, get it done.
RE: No Shit!  
jeff57 : 4/10/2020 2:24 pm : link
In comment 14864784 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
It's been obviously since initial wave of FA ended.

Water is wet...


Not to those of use who think Simmons or Okudah would be better picks than any of the OL.
RE: RE: No Shit!  
ZogZerg : 4/10/2020 2:26 pm : link
In comment 14864788 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 14864784 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


It's been obviously since initial wave of FA ended.

Water is wet...



Not to those of use who think Simmons or Okudah would be better picks than any of the OL.


Obviously. ZERO CHANCE they go with a CB. The only other option would possibly be Simmons, but it most likely won't be.
They will take an OL,  
Big Blue '56 : 4/10/2020 2:27 pm : link
unless they take Simmons
RE: RE: RE: No Shit!  
jeff57 : 4/10/2020 2:29 pm : link
In comment 14864792 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
In comment 14864788 jeff57 said:


Quote:


In comment 14864784 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


It's been obviously since initial wave of FA ended.

Water is wet...



Not to those of use who think Simmons or Okudah would be better picks than any of the OL.



Obviously. ZERO CHANCE they go with a CB. The only other option would possibly be Simmons, but it most likely won't be.


Okudah is likely the best corner to come out since at least Jalen Ramsey. There is still a need at that position. I would take him over Simmons and the OL.
"knows he has to fix that line now"  
Enzo : 4/10/2020 2:30 pm : link
gotta hope the 3rd time's the charm for DG.
RE: RE: RE: RE: No Shit!  
ZogZerg : 4/10/2020 2:30 pm : link
In comment 14864797 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 14864792 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


In comment 14864788 jeff57 said:


Quote:


In comment 14864784 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


It's been obviously since initial wave of FA ended.

Water is wet...



Not to those of use who think Simmons or Okudah would be better picks than any of the OL.



Obviously. ZERO CHANCE they go with a CB. The only other option would possibly be Simmons, but it most likely won't be.



Okudah is likely the best corner to come out since at least Jalen Ramsey. There is still a need at that position. I would take him over Simmons and the OL.


Good for you. Giants certainly won't be.
Trade  
Jon in NYC : 4/10/2020 2:31 pm : link
down. As far as you can while still feeling good about getting one of the top 4 OL. 9 to the Jags or 12 to the Raiders.
Unfortunately I believe it’s going to be Wirfs.  
The_Boss : 4/10/2020 2:32 pm : link
I don’t think any of these OT’s are worthy of #4 overall, but Dave is desperate. The clock is ticking on Barkley’s rookie deal (and his shelf life) and his job is on the line.
RE:  
OC2.0 : 4/10/2020 2:34 pm : link
In comment 14864787 Torrag said:
Quote:
This can't be overstated...and delay could turn into ruin.

The OT's have the grades, Wills and Wirfs will be comparable to the other options, get it done.

Yep. We don’t need DJ taking a beat down anywhere near like David Carr’s horror show in Hou.
RE: No Shit!  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 4/10/2020 2:35 pm : link
In comment 14864784 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
It's been obviously since initial wave of FA ended.

Water is wet...


You're arrogant, clueless and lack self awareness. That's a bad combination.

You dont know anything. Stop speaking in definitives.
I'm not even a Simmons fan, BUT  
Jim in Forest Hills : 4/10/2020 2:36 pm : link
if you think he's a gold jacket guy, you take him and don't look back.
RE: RE: No Shit!  
ZogZerg : 4/10/2020 2:36 pm : link
In comment 14864804 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 14864784 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


It's been obviously since initial wave of FA ended.

Water is wet...



You're arrogant, clueless and lack self awareness. That's a bad combination.

You dont know anything. Stop speaking in definitives.


I'm sorry. Go FUCK YOURSELF ASSHOLE.
Sorry to throw reality in our you world.
RE: Unfortunately I believe it’s going to be Wirfs.  
jeff57 : 4/10/2020 2:41 pm : link
In comment 14864801 The_Boss said:
Quote:
I don’t think any of these OT’s are worthy of #4 overall, but Dave is desperate. The clock is ticking on Barkley’s rookie deal (and his shelf life) and his job is on the line.


If it’s an OT at 4, Wills is the only one I would take. But I’m sure Gettleman would take Wirfs based on his workout numbers.
It is a tough call  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 4/10/2020 2:48 pm : link
a potentially game-changing defensive player versus an offensive tackle. Millions of gallons of ink spilled on this topic. And no one knows what the Giants will actually do. Or whether they will have the Hobson's choice that seems so obviously difficult right now.

...  
UGADawgs7 : 4/10/2020 2:49 pm : link
Hopefully a trade down scenario doesn’t get ruled out
jeff  
ryanmkeane : 4/10/2020 2:50 pm : link
for what its worth, Sy is extremely high on Wirfs as well, he will be the #1 OT on his rankings
RE:  
Nine-Tails : 4/10/2020 2:52 pm : link
In comment 14864787 Torrag said:
Quote:
This can't be overstated...and delay could turn into ruin.

The OT's have the grades, Wills and Wirfs will be comparable to the other options, get it done.


Agree, as much as I love Simmons, this is the correct approach. I hope they can pull a small trade down though
"I hope they can pull a small trade down though"  
Torrag : 4/10/2020 2:54 pm : link
Same.
if we dont get a line first  
mattlawson : 4/10/2020 2:55 pm : link
we have no shot. should be abundantly clear to all now that OL and DL control the game.
RE: jeff  
The_Boss : 4/10/2020 2:56 pm : link
In comment 14864823 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
for what its worth, Sy is extremely high on Wirfs as well, he will be the #1 OT on his rankings


And in Dawg’s Friday reading thread, another scout doesn’t believe he’d succeed on the left side. I happen to agree with that POV. So then the question with Wirfs is are you OK spending the 4th overall pick on a guy who maybe projects best at RT or, in the view of a lot of others, as a RG? Personally, I’m not, but my job isn’t on the line nor am I viewed as a buffoon nationally in the media.
RE: RE: Unfortunately I believe it’s going to be Wirfs.  
robbieballs2003 : 4/10/2020 2:58 pm : link
In comment 14864801 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 14864801 The_Boss said:


Quote:


I don’t think any of these OT’s are worthy of #4 overall, but Dave is desperate. The clock is ticking on Barkley’s rookie deal (and his shelf life) and his job is on the line.



If it’s an OT at 4, Wills is the only one I would take. But I’m sure Gettleman would take Wirfs based on his workout numbers.


I don't get this quote. That was Reese not Gettleman.
Jeff  
Torrag : 4/10/2020 2:59 pm : link
Put aside last years Draft where aside from Jones we focused on defense with two 1st Rounders and no offensive pick until #171. Even since then we traded for LW(like the value or not he's a good player), signed Bradberry to a $15M deal, signed Martinez to a $10M deal. Think maybe we should allow some development of this group with some more picks again this year? There is investment in young talent there. Aside from Hernandez there is no such investment in the OL.

What do we have? An aging crappy Solder, no starting caliber OC on the roster and no starting caliber RT on the roster. Maybe we have a player in Gates that could supplant Zeitler in time(I thought he was much better at OG than RT in his limited reps).

It's the best OT class in years and maybe the top prospect or two would have a slightly lower grade than but comparable to the defensive options.

OK so what's the domino effect of that? Supports the recent extreme high picks of and investment in Jones and Barkley. Seems like a smart idea.

Now what are the chances we can find real help in the later rounds at OT? Most projections I've seen have 6-9 OL gone in Round 1. The one guy I was coming around on as a legit developmental guy, Ezra Cleveland, is now showing up in many Round 1 mocks. Could one slip through to #36? Yes, but is that a draft strategy? I sincerely haven't seen the next level guys like Wilson and Niang ranked in the Top 50.(GBN's highest is Wanogho at #60, THR has Wilson at #53).

So when and where are we going to finally, actually invest real resources in the position?



...  
ryanmkeane : 4/10/2020 3:01 pm : link
1 (or possibly 2) of these OT probably won't live up to their draft billing, and might not be a "bust" but they won't be great. Let's try to find the very good to great one and get him at 4..or a trade down.

I'm betting on Wirfs and Wills to be really good pros. Becton and Thomas won't be. Just my prediction.
Boss  
ryanmkeane : 4/10/2020 3:03 pm : link
if Wirfs can be a very good to possibly elite RT, yes, it's a great pick.
RE: ...  
The_Boss : 4/10/2020 3:03 pm : link
In comment 14864837 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
1 (or possibly 2) of these OT probably won't live up to their draft billing, and might not be a "bust" but they won't be great. Let's try to find the very good to great one and get him at 4..or a trade down.

I'm betting on Wirfs and Wills to be really good pros. Becton and Thomas won't be. Just my prediction.


I think Wirfs will become a very good player as well...but after he’s moved to RG.
I am interested to see If  
twostepgiants : 4/10/2020 3:05 pm : link
These reporters are getting the same kind of info and leaks that they normally do. Info is usually passed face to face and behind the scenes in gatherings and meet ups and perhaps over things like drinks

Often times when you look at the January mocks they are way off and almost laughable by the time Draft unfolds. I feel like we are stuck at the same original mock draft and may be in store for quite a shock come Draft day.

An example from last year linked

Jan 19 mock - ( New Window )
Boss that's fine  
ryanmkeane : 4/10/2020 3:06 pm : link
certainly a good amount of people think his absolute best position would be OG. I think that Wirfs' feet, bend, and athleticism project pretty well to OT, I think he will be just fine.
Ryan everytime I think I have the order on the four OT's figured out..  
Torrag : 4/10/2020 3:07 pm : link
something new comes out. I was moving Becton up close to Wirfs but there was reference to a possible Combine red flag about his back(not confirmed), and Sy wasn't high on Thomas character(work ethic) in his recent podcast.

So I'm now going Wills-Wirfs in that order and I've increased the separation between them and Becton-Thomas(Flowers flashbacks).
Wirfs  
aGiantGuy : 4/10/2020 3:09 pm : link
Doesn’t need to move to Guard, he’s a stud
It will be BPA  
TMS : 4/10/2020 3:11 pm : link
not any OL at #4. The OL fanatics are loud and post often but you do not reach for need, with 4th pick in the draft. When none of them are top ten talent. They all may be busts and the top defensive guys are potential all pros. We will see. Hope it works out either way.
Let’s go  
BlueManCrew : 4/10/2020 3:15 pm : link
Trade down for 12 and 19
Andrew Thomas
Kenneth Murray
Sy fav Matt Hennessy in the second
RE: It will be BPA  
robbieballs2003 : 4/10/2020 3:15 pm : link
In comment 14864849 TMS said:
Quote:
not any OL at #4. The OL fanatics are loud and post often but you do not reach for need, with 4th pick in the draft. When none of them are top ten talent. They all may be busts and the top defensive guys are potential all pros. We will see. Hope it works out either way.


How do you know none are in the top 10 and the top defensive players are all pros? I'd love to know.
"unless they want a gold jacket player"  
Saquon'sQuadz : 4/10/2020 3:15 pm : link
"which is Simmons"

I think everyone knows its OL or Simmons. it just depends if they think Simmons is the Barkley of defensive players.
---  
Peppers : 4/10/2020 3:15 pm : link
No league personnel is speaking with Ralph Vacchiano.. It's more likely he's finally coming around to an OT being the pick. Which he should.
IMO if DG stays at 4 and drafts OL  
GiantsLaw : 4/10/2020 3:21 pm : link
with QB needy teams behind us, he should be fired.
RE: Let’s go  
Tuckrule : 4/10/2020 3:21 pm : link
In comment 14864854 BlueManCrew said:
Quote:
Trade down for 12 and 19
Andrew Thomas
Kenneth Murray
Sy fav Matt Hennessy in the second


Man you have me dreaming. I would be doing backflips from draft day to week 1
A trade down for Thomas...  
ryanmkeane : 4/10/2020 3:22 pm : link
i wouldn't like that. trading down and getting a lesser player isn't always good. Usually it's bad.
RE: RE: Let’s go  
robbieballs2003 : 4/10/2020 3:22 pm : link
In comment 14864865 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
In comment 14864854 BlueManCrew said:


Quote:


Trade down for 12 and 19
Andrew Thomas
Kenneth Murray
Sy fav Matt Hennessy in the second



Man you have me dreaming. I would be doing backflips from draft day to week 1


As awesome as Murray would be I think I'd take Gross Matos over him.
RE: ---  
ryanmkeane : 4/10/2020 3:22 pm : link
In comment 14864857 Peppers said:
Quote:
No league personnel is speaking with Ralph Vacchiano.. It's more likely he's finally coming around to an OT being the pick. Which he should.

I imagine you are hearing OT...
I just want the Giants to add TALENT  
Saquon'sQuadz : 4/10/2020 3:29 pm : link
whatever side of the ball it is.. Jones/Barkley is great to build the offense around, the OL needs to be fixed for them for sure. On the flip side the Giants have absolutely zero big time talent on the defensive side, so even if they fix the OL this year they'll be picking top 10 again next year and probably the year after.
"You don't reach for an OT at 4 where none of them are Top 10 talents"  
BigBlueNH : 4/10/2020 3:32 pm : link
I would agree with that, except who says that none are top 10 talent? Literally EVERY mock draft has multiple OTs going in the top 10. The BBI mock draft had 5 OTs going in the top 12. I fully expect Sy to have 1 or more OTs as top 10 talent, and at least 1 in top 5-6. Torrag clearly and succinctly spells out all the reasons why it makes to go OL early and often. (1) we've invested recently in young talent on D in draft and FA; (2) there is a consensus that there are talented OTs who will be taken in the first 10 picks; and (3) our talented young RB and promising young QB scream out for an upgrade to the OL.
RE: A trade down for Thomas...  
BlueManCrew : 4/10/2020 3:34 pm : link
In comment 14864867 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
i wouldn't like that. trading down and getting a lesser player isn't always good. Usually it's bad.


Just depends how they have them graded. If there are 3-4 tackles they see as fairly equal within a few points of each other it definitely makes sense to trade down and take the best remaining guy. I’m just assuming Thomas would be last after Becton, Wirfs and Wills.
RE: RE: RE: No Shit!  
Mike from Ohio : 4/10/2020 3:35 pm : link
In comment 14864808 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
In comment 14864804 LakeGeorgeGiant said:


Quote:


In comment 14864784 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


It's been obviously since initial wave of FA ended.

Water is wet...



You're arrogant, clueless and lack self awareness. That's a bad combination.

You dont know anything. Stop speaking in definitives.



I'm sorry. Go FUCK YOURSELF ASSHOLE.
Sorry to throw reality in our you world.


This is a great site, but idiocy like this is its biggest problem.
RE:  
PatersonPlank : 4/10/2020 3:37 pm : link
In comment 14864875 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
I would agree with that, except who says that none are top 10 talent? Literally EVERY mock draft has multiple OTs going in the top 10. The BBI mock draft had 5 OTs going in the top 12. I fully expect Sy to have 1 or more OTs as top 10 talent, and at least 1 in top 5-6. Torrag clearly and succinctly spells out all the reasons why it makes to go OL early and often. (1) we've invested recently in young talent on D in draft and FA; (2) there is a consensus that there are talented OTs who will be taken in the first 10 picks; and (3) our talented young RB and promising young QB scream out for an upgrade to the OL.


Agree. You can be more in favor of drafting Simmons for example, but you can not say the OT's are reaches. Every, and I mean every, draft and ranking has 2 going in the top 10 (and sometimes 3 in the top 12). If someone is rated at #9 in some subjective poll (for example), that means he is certainly in play at #4. You can't be too fine with this
Wirfs very likely studs out  
MeadowlandsMike : 4/10/2020 3:41 pm : link
The question is where. Is it LT? Is it RT? Is it OG?

I think he is almost definitely a monster at OG? There is a chance for RT but LT is iffy at best.

Becton could be an otherworldly LT.

Wills will be at minumum a very solid RT and likely very good LT.
You just can't take Okudah  
allstarjim : 4/10/2020 3:43 pm : link
You've signed Bradberry, and you drafted Baker, Love, and Ballentine last year. You also have Sam Beal drafted in 2018. So that's a tremendous amount of resources to CB already, you have to let these guys play. I understand Okudah would play over everyone else except for Bradberry, but you have to stick with your eval at this point, you just can't continue to burn your premium picks AND big free agent dollars on CB every season.

As for Simmons, there's no doubt in my mind he's going to be an impact player year one. It's not about covering TE's either, although he will help in that area. It's about the whole package. Chasing down mobile QBs, jumping up in passing lanes and getting turnovers or pass deflections, rushing the passer, setting the edge, his blitzing ability and rushing from the edge...he will be all over the place making plays.

I know some will scoff, but I think he has a chance to be a Hall of Fame linebacker the likes we haven't seen since the GOAT. He's the only guy I'd take that would make me feel ok about passing on a tackle in the first round.

But if it's not him, you have to get an OT.
RE: IMO if DG stays at 4 and drafts OL  
section125 : 4/10/2020 3:43 pm : link
In comment 14864864 GiantsLaw said:
Quote:
with QB needy teams behind us, he should be fired.


So you personally know that those teams are looking to move up? Because there ain't a trade back without a partner looking to move up...
RE:  
MeadowlandsMike : 4/10/2020 3:49 pm : link
In comment 14864875 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
I would agree with that, except who says that none are top 10 talent? Literally EVERY mock draft has multiple OTs going in the top 10. The BBI mock draft had 5 OTs going in the top 12. I fully expect Sy to have 1 or more OTs as top 10 talent, and at least 1 in top 5-6. Torrag clearly and succinctly spells out all the reasons why it makes to go OL early and often. (1) we've invested recently in young talent on D in draft and FA; (2) there is a consensus that there are talented OTs who will be taken in the first 10 picks; and (3) our talented young RB and promising young QB scream out for an upgrade to the OL.


And a QB (at least thus far) that has shown he lacks a bit of awareness for the peripheral rush (off the tackles). And a Running back that LOVES to get on the edge!!! That screams OT!!!
RE: ---  
One Man Thrill Ride : 4/10/2020 3:50 pm : link
In comment 14864857 Peppers said:
Quote:
No league personnel is speaking with Ralph Vacchiano.. It's more likely he's finally coming around to an OT being the pick. Which he should.


Normally I’d agree; all the beats and local writers have been detached since Gettleman came on. In fairness Ralph had a surprisingly accurate call on last year’s draft.

He was correct that they were hoping Allen fell to 6th and planned to move up from 17th to get Jones.

Obviously they got spooked late in the process by the competition for Jones, debated Allen-vs.-Jones while they were on the clock, and grabbed the QB. Afterwards, they wanted to trade into the top-10 for Allen but he went with the very next pick.

Maybe Ralph independently connected the dots. This year he has speculated Wirfs then Becton then Wills, which altogether reads like guesswork. We’ll see where he arrives on the eve of the draft.
Ralph V. 2019 Draft - ( New Window )
OL with the early picks just makes a whole lot of sense at this stage.  
LBH15 : 4/10/2020 3:52 pm : link
Simmons, Okudah and a few others are nice pieces but less logical.
RE: RE: jeff  
DonnieD89 : 4/10/2020 3:52 pm : link
In comment 14864834 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 14864823 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


for what its worth, Sy is extremely high on Wirfs as well, he will be the #1 OT on his rankings



And in Dawg’s Friday reading thread, another scout doesn’t believe he’d succeed on the left side. I happen to agree with that POV. So then the question with Wirfs is are you OK spending the 4th overall pick on a guy who maybe projects best at RT or, in the view of a lot of others, as a RG? Personally, I’m not, but my job isn’t on the line nor am I viewed as a buffoon nationally in the media.


Sy’s recent guest appearance podcast and he stated that the plan is to put Wirfs at the right tackle position in the first year and move him to the left tackle position for next year. Sy stated that he definitely believes Wirfs can play left tackle.

I also listen to Big Blue Kickoff’s guest a few shows ago, who was Bryan Broaddous, an ex-Dallas Cowboys scout. He had Wirfs rated as the #5 best overall player on the draft board and compared his style to Walter Jones.

I have been very neutral in going back-and-forth between Simmons and OT these past few weeks. I am now leaning towards OT for the previous arguments, regarding previous investments. I will not be upset if Simmons is taken by the Giants, but I would be very happy if they did take Wirfs given the information that I have recently learned. I think Sunday, Sy will give more assuring us on this.
RE: RE: jeff  
Strahan91 : 4/10/2020 3:55 pm : link
In comment 14864834 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 14864823 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


for what its worth, Sy is extremely high on Wirfs as well, he will be the #1 OT on his rankings



And in Dawg’s Friday reading thread, another scout doesn’t believe he’d succeed on the left side. I happen to agree with that POV. So then the question with Wirfs is are you OK spending the 4th overall pick on a guy who maybe projects best at RT or, in the view of a lot of others, as a RG? Personally, I’m not, but my job isn’t on the line nor am I viewed as a buffoon nationally in the media.

What scout are you referring to? I don't see the article you're referencing but maybe I missed it. We know Sy thinks he can play LT. As did an ex-Cowboys scout that was on Big Blue Live earlier in the week.
RE: RE: RE: jeff  
The_Boss : 4/10/2020 3:59 pm : link
In comment 14864904 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 14864834 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 14864823 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


for what its worth, Sy is extremely high on Wirfs as well, he will be the #1 OT on his rankings



And in Dawg’s Friday reading thread, another scout doesn’t believe he’d succeed on the left side. I happen to agree with that POV. So then the question with Wirfs is are you OK spending the 4th overall pick on a guy who maybe projects best at RT or, in the view of a lot of others, as a RG? Personally, I’m not, but my job isn’t on the line nor am I viewed as a buffoon nationally in the media.


What scout are you referring to? I don't see the article you're referencing but maybe I missed it. We know Sy thinks he can play LT. As did an ex-Cowboys scout that was on Big Blue Live earlier in the week.



3. Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

Conclusion: Some believe that Wirfs is an automatic switch to guard at the NFL level; I think he has the abilities to stay at right tackle in the pros at a Pro Bowl level as long as he’s able to work a few technical things out and expand on his ability to block in space. I think it would be a mistake to move him to left tackle on a full-time basis, but he looks like a natural right tackle in an NFL where the position has grown in importance, and the required traits are more complex.
NFL Comparison: Isaiah Wynn. In college, Wynn was a plus athlete with great play strength who projected well at tackle or guard. Wirfs has a similar athletic demeanor, though Wynn was a bit more fluid an exact on the move.
That's just Doug Farrar.  
Strahan91 : 4/10/2020 4:02 pm : link
He's not a scout
if the consensus is OL at 4  
BigBlueCane : 4/10/2020 4:08 pm : link
then the question becomes, what is Becton's back like, because he fits that the style of a Cowboys OL not Wirfs.
RE: if the consensus is OL at 4  
The_Boss : 4/10/2020 4:14 pm : link
In comment 14864918 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
then the question becomes, what is Becton's back like, because he fits that the style of a Cowboys OL not Wirfs.


Becton is the guy I’d draft, assuming there are no medical red flags (and apparently the back might be according to Sy). I think we’d all be pleased with a potential Bryant McKinnie manning Jones’ blindside for a decade or more.
RE: RE: if the consensus is OL at 4  
The_Boss : 4/10/2020 4:16 pm : link
In comment 14864923 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 14864918 BigBlueCane said:


Quote:


then the question becomes, what is Becton's back like, because he fits that the style of a Cowboys OL not Wirfs.



Becton is the guy I’d draft, assuming there are no medical red flags (and apparently the back might be according to Sy). I think we’d all be pleased with a potential Bryant McKinnie manning Jones’ blindside for a decade or more.


But Dave won’t because, as I said already, his job is on the line and he doesn’t have enough slack here to do anything risky along the OL, especially.
If he doesn’t want to do anything risky  
jeff57 : 4/10/2020 4:31 pm : link
On the OL, then Wills should be the pick.
I feel sorry for DG  
Chip : 4/10/2020 4:34 pm : link
No matter what he does this board will hate it. I think the only chance he has is if Chase young drops to us which is a long shot. Maybe he gets a great trade offer but even then people will say he should get more.
dave might b/c  
BigBlueCane : 4/10/2020 4:38 pm : link
Becton was the first of the OL to draw HOF'er comparisons from his former head coach Bobby Petrino and b/c he's the biggest and strongest of them.

Aside from his possible medical red flag, the 2nd question is what input do Garrett, Columbo and Judge have in the process?
Unless you trade down  
JoeyBigBlue : 4/10/2020 4:45 pm : link
You take Simmons and don’t look back.
RE: I feel sorry for DG  
LBH15 : 4/10/2020 4:49 pm : link
In comment 14864935 Chip said:
Quote:
No matter what he does this board will hate it. I think the only chance he has is if Chase young drops to us which is a long shot. Maybe he gets a great trade offer but even then people will say he should get more.


If DG is getting the highest value out of his decisions then the team should start winning more often, and this board will like that.

Until then save your sorrow.
This thinking is BS and just clickbait - it pretty clean now this late  
stoneman : 4/10/2020 4:50 pm : link
If they stay at 4, it will be Young/Simmons/Okudah. I dont think anybody else is in the equation, but who knows what the Gs board says as far as Brown goes.

I doubt any of the Oline or WRs make the first tier.

If they are able to move down, then anything is possible.
I vote  
joeinpa : 4/10/2020 5:00 pm : link
Greatness
Simmons  
Archer : 4/10/2020 5:03 pm : link
If Simmons is a transitional player you cannot pass on him.
If the Giants take an OT because of need rather than a potential gold jacket game changer they will rue that decision.

Would you pass on Young if he was available ?
There are some scouts who believe that Simmons can have impact.

One stat that stands out about Simmons is that he could not be stopped when rushing the passer.25% of the times that he rushed the passer he was able to create pressure.

This is better than Young or any other edge rusher in the draft.
RE: This thinking is BS and just clickbait - it pretty clean now this late  
DonnieD89 : 4/10/2020 5:03 pm : link
In comment 14864952 stoneman said:
Quote:
If they stay at 4, it will be Young/Simmons/Okudah. I dont think anybody else is in the equation, but who knows what the Gs board says as far as Brown goes.

I doubt any of the Oline or WRs make the first tier.

If they are able to move down, then anything is possible.


We will have to see what Sy has as his grade for the OT’s. He said Two of the OT’s warrant the #4 pick. Will have to see the marks. I know that he has Simmons and 89 Okudah an 87. If one of the OT‘s are close to that, I think an OT at #4 would be a very logical selection. It would be nice, though, to get a little trade down with either Miami or Los Angeles and get that OT.
RE: This thinking is BS and just clickbait - it pretty clean now this late  
OC2.0 : 4/10/2020 5:06 pm : link
In comment 14864952 stoneman said:
Quote:
If they stay at 4, it will be Young/Simmons/Okudah. I dont think anybody else is in the equation, but who knows what the Gs board says as far as Brown goes.

I doubt any of the Oline or WRs make the first tier.

If they are able to move down, then anything is possible.

Wtf are you on this thread? What’s bs is people like you badmouthing threads that you chose to click on.
RE: It will be BPA  
cokeduplt : 4/10/2020 5:07 pm : link
In comment 14864849 TMS said:
Quote:
not any OL at #4. The OL fanatics are loud and post often but you do not reach for need, with 4th pick in the draft. When none of them are top ten talent. They all may be busts and the top defensive guys are potential all pros. We will see. Hope it works out either way.



Defensive guys can be busts too. Wills or Wirfs wouldn’t be a reach at 4
RE: Simmons  
LBH15 : 4/10/2020 5:15 pm : link
In comment 14864964 Archer said:
Quote:
If Simmons is a transitional player you cannot pass on him.
If the Giants take an OT because of need rather than a potential gold jacket game changer they will rue that decision.

Would you pass on Young if he was available ?
There are some scouts who believe that Simmons can have impact.

One stat that stands out about Simmons is that he could not be stopped when rushing the passer.25% of the times that he rushed the passer he was able to create pressure.

This is better than Young or any other edge rusher in the draft.


Don’t sweat it. If he is as good as you say then he will be picked before #4

Wirfs  
JPinstripes : 4/10/2020 5:25 pm : link
is my favorite player in the draft.

Take him at 4 and don't look back.
rd 2  
GiantsFan84 : 4/10/2020 5:33 pm : link
i 100% agree with ralph that they are going to look to go center in rd 2. i just worry that it is sooooo telegraphed that a team is going to jump in front of them and screw them over.
RE: They will take an OL,  
AcidTest : 4/10/2020 5:42 pm : link
In comment 14864794 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
unless they take Simmons


Agreed.
Torrag  
ColHowPepper : 4/10/2020 5:54 pm : link
Your 2:59 PM (to Jeff), good summary, good post
In my opinion  
DRich1980 : 4/10/2020 6:04 pm : link
Wirfs is going to be a much better left tackle than a right tackle, his foot work is so much better on the left side. I think he will be an elite left tackle
RE: Torrag  
stoneman : 4/10/2020 6:04 pm : link
In comment 14864991 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
Your 2:59 PM (to Jeff), good summary, good post


No matter who they want to pick and what their needs are, they will stay BPA in round 1, especially at #4. We are not the Jets :)
i was all about simmons until today  
Jerz44 : 4/10/2020 6:06 pm : link
changed my mind bc thought about how good OL basically never hit FA. its easier to pick up a franchise qb than ol.

they get a good ol at 4 and hell be on the team for 15+ years
Simmons might not last until four  
gtt350 : 4/10/2020 6:16 pm : link
.
The plan is to take a top 10 talent in the 4 slot  
UberAlias : 4/10/2020 7:18 pm : link
I’m not surprised.
RE: In my opinion  
MeadowlandsMike : 4/10/2020 7:28 pm : link
In comment 14864992 DRich1980 said:
Quote:
Wirfs is going to be a much better left tackle than a right tackle, his foot work is so much better on the left side. I think he will be an elite left tackle


Interesting opinion why do you say that?
I can get behind almost any of the top 4 OTs in the first round  
ZGiants98 : 4/10/2020 7:41 pm : link
But considering there are 4 tackles that are pretty close in talent and upside we should be doing everything humanly possible to trade down a few spots. We'll still get our guy and fill our biggest need.
...  
christian : 4/10/2020 7:44 pm : link
I believe Wirfs will be the best player available at 4, and will be a plug and play right tackle.

I believe early into the season he will be among the top 2 or 3 best right tackles in the NFL.

If he can move to LT when Solder leaves great. But there's no downside to drafting a dominant right tackle.

I'm confident the Eagles have zero regret having done so.
RE: RE: In my opinion  
GFAN52 : 4/10/2020 7:44 pm : link
In comment 14865030 MeadowlandsMike said:
Quote:
In comment 14864992 DRich1980 said:


Quote:


Wirfs is going to be a much better left tackle than a right tackle, his foot work is so much better on the left side. I think he will be an elite left tackle



Interesting opinion why do you say that?


I'm curious as well.
RE: I feel sorry for DG  
Jim in Tampa : 4/10/2020 7:54 pm : link
In comment 14864935 Chip said:
Quote:
No matter what he does this board will hate it.

Do you really think DG cares what BBI posters think?

If you were the GM of the Giants, would you?
RE: RE: In my opinion  
DRich1980 : 4/10/2020 9:57 pm : link
In comment 14865030 MeadowlandsMike said:
Quote:
In comment 14864992 DRich1980 said:


Quote:
I studied all the tackles and I wanted no part of Wirfs at right tackle because his foot work was so inconsistent but when I watched him on the left side he just look so much more consistent with his mechanics I wouldn't even put him on the right side this year just put him on the left and move Soldier to the right

Wirfs is going to be a much better left tackle than a right tackle, his foot work is so much better on the left side. I think he will be an elite left tackle



Interesting opinion why do you say that?
Let's just hope he gets this right  
UberAlias : 7:55 am : link
A blue chip LT could be a huge get for us.

Just have to hope that:
- He doesn't pass on clearly superior difference maker we desperately need on the defensive side
- He picks the right OL --there are 4 good ones, but no clear consensus
- The player he drafts is legitimately worthy of a top 4 selection, not just a guy who fills a need
- Whoever the pick is a difference maker in the run game, not just good in pass pro. We're talking top 5 pick here. Obviously he needs to be an A grade pass blocker, but pushing people around/opening holes not just stalemating his man is where Oline become difference makers.
RE: Unless you trade down  
OdellLovesOBJ : 8:34 am : link
In comment 14864944 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
You take Simmons and don’t look back.


Exactly!!!! The only OTHER player worth the 4th pick is Chase Young.

Gettleman is a scout first , GM second and that's why were still the worst team over the last 3 years.. He falls in "full bloom love" with a player and will stay put or trade up to get him but NEVER trade down to gather picks. The current environment will not allow a team to guess on too many players. They will have to rely on tape and what they see and they know from the scouting they've compiled.

Gettleman has 4 proven players in this draft and they're all on defense. There are 2 WR's that are potential number 1's and its a pressing need but unlikely at #4. Defense 1. Young 1a. Simmons 3. Brown 4. Okudah WR 1. Lamb 2. Jeudy

"They loaded up on defense last year and in free agency," said one NFL personnel executive. "(Gettleman) knows he has to fix that line now, otherwise he's going to waste Barkley's best years and delay Jones' growth." This is a baffling quote.

We've spent picks and resources on the defense but no players are impact players that other teams have to worry about. We have so many holes on both sides of the ball yet we have a top 5 running back and potentially our starting QB for a decade. They BOTH need a number 1 WR , like an OBJ , to keep the defense of loading the box vs the run.

OL is an obvious need but there's not a certain opinion on any of the top tackle prospects. All of them could end up at Guard or RT as their career evolves. You cannot take that chance with the 4th pick.

Gettleman is a good scout at best and one of the 4 defensive players is the pick. They are players you can build around or at the very least will end up at their current position. We have to hope beyond hope Young or Simmons falls to us at #4.
Agree  
mdthedream : 10:42 am : link
at 4 you have to take the BPA except QB. So I think a trade has to be in play. Can't overpay for a OT when we have so many needs.
This is one of those scenarios where it pays to take what you can get  
Zeke's Alibi : 10:53 am : link
a trade down, unless they have one of the OTs graded way higher than the rest. Everything we are reading this seems to not be the case. This isn't QB, don't fall in love with "your" guy. Perfect time to add some draft picks and I'm rarely on team trade down, but with the needs of this team, and the available talent makes the most sense unless young is there in a miracle.
RE: RE: IMO if DG stays at 4 and drafts OL  
Billystrow : 11:35 am : link
In comment 14864893 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 14864864 GiantsLaw said:


Quote:
Don't rule out the possibility of a team wanting to trade up to #4 to get Simmons if he's available.


with QB needy teams behind us, he should be fired.



So you personally know that those teams are looking to move up? Because there ain't a trade back without a partner looking to move up...
