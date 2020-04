Vacchiano: Consensus is OL at 4

It is by no means a lock this early in the process, but the consensus of sources who spoke to SNY is that the Giants will take a tackle at No. 4, and quite possibly take another offensive lineman -- likely a center -- in Round 2."They loaded up on defense last year and in free agency," said one NFL personnel executive. "(Gettleman) knows he has to fix that line now, otherwise he's going to waste Barkley's best years and delay Jones' growth."The counter to that is if Gettleman really is looking for a "gold jacket" player at 4, "That's Simmons," one scout said. "If you're looking for greatness, he's got it. The linemen don't." Link - ( New Window