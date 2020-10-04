Vacchiano: Consensus is OL at 4

It is by no means a lock this early in the process, but the consensus of sources who spoke to SNY is that the Giants will take a tackle at No. 4, and quite possibly take another offensive lineman -- likely a center -- in Round 2.
"They loaded up on defense last year and in free agency," said one NFL personnel executive. "(Gettleman) knows he has to fix that line now, otherwise he's going to waste Barkley's best years and delay Jones' growth."
The counter to that is if Gettleman really is looking for a "gold jacket" player at 4, "That's Simmons," one scout said. "If you're looking for greatness, he's got it. The linemen don't."
Water is wet...
The OT's have the grades, Wills and Wirfs will be comparable to the other options, get it done.
Not to those of use who think Simmons or Okudah would be better picks than any of the OL.
It's been obviously since initial wave of FA ended.
Obviously. ZERO CHANCE they go with a CB. The only other option would possibly be Simmons, but it most likely won't be.
Okudah is likely the best corner to come out since at least Jalen Ramsey. There is still a need at that position. I would take him over Simmons and the OL.
Good for you. Giants certainly won't be.
The OT's have the grades, Wills and Wirfs will be comparable to the other options, get it done.
Yep. We don’t need DJ taking a beat down anywhere near like David Carr’s horror show in Hou.
You're arrogant, clueless and lack self awareness. That's a bad combination.
You dont know anything. Stop speaking in definitives.
If it’s an OT at 4, Wills is the only one I would take. But I’m sure Gettleman would take Wirfs based on his workout numbers.
The OT's have the grades, Wills and Wirfs will be comparable to the other options, get it done.
Agree, as much as I love Simmons, this is the correct approach. I hope they can pull a small trade down though
And in Dawg’s Friday reading thread, another scout doesn’t believe he’d succeed on the left side. I happen to agree with that POV. So then the question with Wirfs is are you OK spending the 4th overall pick on a guy who maybe projects best at RT or, in the view of a lot of others, as a RG? Personally, I’m not, but my job isn’t on the line nor am I viewed as a buffoon nationally in the media.
I don’t think any of these OT’s are worthy of #4 overall, but Dave is desperate. The clock is ticking on Barkley’s rookie deal (and his shelf life) and his job is on the line.
If it’s an OT at 4, Wills is the only one I would take. But I’m sure Gettleman would take Wirfs based on his workout numbers.
I don't get this quote. That was Reese not Gettleman.
What do we have? An aging crappy Solder, no starting caliber OC on the roster and no starting caliber RT on the roster. Maybe we have a player in Gates that could supplant Zeitler in time(I thought he was much better at OG than RT in his limited reps).
It's the best OT class in years and maybe the top prospect or two would have a slightly lower grade than but comparable to the defensive options.
OK so what's the domino effect of that? Supports the recent extreme high picks of and investment in Jones and Barkley. Seems like a smart idea.
Now what are the chances we can find real help in the later rounds at OT? Most projections I've seen have 6-9 OL gone in Round 1. The one guy I was coming around on as a legit developmental guy, Ezra Cleveland, is now showing up in many Round 1 mocks. Could one slip through to #36? Yes, but is that a draft strategy? I sincerely haven't seen the next level guys like Wilson and Niang ranked in the Top 50.(GBN's highest is Wanogho at #60, THR has Wilson at #53).
So when and where are we going to finally, actually invest real resources in the position?
I'm betting on Wirfs and Wills to be really good pros. Becton and Thomas won't be. Just my prediction.
I'm betting on Wirfs and Wills to be really good pros. Becton and Thomas won't be. Just my prediction.
I think Wirfs will become a very good player as well...but after he’s moved to RG.
Often times when you look at the January mocks they are way off and almost laughable by the time Draft unfolds. I feel like we are stuck at the same original mock draft and may be in store for quite a shock come Draft day.
An example from last year linked
So I'm now going Wills-Wirfs in that order and I've increased the separation between them and Becton-Thomas(Flowers flashbacks).
Andrew Thomas
Kenneth Murray
Sy fav Matt Hennessy in the second
How do you know none are in the top 10 and the top defensive players are all pros? I'd love to know.
I think everyone knows its OL or Simmons. it just depends if they think Simmons is the Barkley of defensive players.
Man you have me dreaming. I would be doing backflips from draft day to week 1
Trade down for 12 and 19
Andrew Thomas
Kenneth Murray
Sy fav Matt Hennessy in the second
Man you have me dreaming. I would be doing backflips from draft day to week 1
As awesome as Murray would be I think I'd take Gross Matos over him.
I imagine you are hearing OT...
Just depends how they have them graded. If there are 3-4 tackles they see as fairly equal within a few points of each other it definitely makes sense to trade down and take the best remaining guy. I’m just assuming Thomas would be last after Becton, Wirfs and Wills.
This is a great site, but idiocy like this is its biggest problem.
Agree. You can be more in favor of drafting Simmons for example, but you can not say the OT's are reaches. Every, and I mean every, draft and ranking has 2 going in the top 10 (and sometimes 3 in the top 12). If someone is rated at #9 in some subjective poll (for example), that means he is certainly in play at #4. You can't be too fine with this
I think he is almost definitely a monster at OG? There is a chance for RT but LT is iffy at best.
Becton could be an otherworldly LT.
Wills will be at minumum a very solid RT and likely very good LT.
As for Simmons, there's no doubt in my mind he's going to be an impact player year one. It's not about covering TE's either, although he will help in that area. It's about the whole package. Chasing down mobile QBs, jumping up in passing lanes and getting turnovers or pass deflections, rushing the passer, setting the edge, his blitzing ability and rushing from the edge...he will be all over the place making plays.
I know some will scoff, but I think he has a chance to be a Hall of Fame linebacker the likes we haven't seen since the GOAT. He's the only guy I'd take that would make me feel ok about passing on a tackle in the first round.
But if it's not him, you have to get an OT.
So you personally know that those teams are looking to move up? Because there ain't a trade back without a partner looking to move up...
And a QB (at least thus far) that has shown he lacks a bit of awareness for the peripheral rush (off the tackles). And a Running back that LOVES to get on the edge!!! That screams OT!!!
Normally I’d agree; all the beats and local writers have been detached since Gettleman came on. In fairness Ralph had a surprisingly accurate call on last year’s draft.
He was correct that they were hoping Allen fell to 6th and planned to move up from 17th to get Jones.
Obviously they got spooked late in the process by the competition for Jones, debated Allen-vs.-Jones while they were on the clock, and grabbed the QB. Afterwards, they wanted to trade into the top-10 for Allen but he went with the very next pick.
Maybe Ralph independently connected the dots. This year he has speculated Wirfs then Becton then Wills, which altogether reads like guesswork. We’ll see where he arrives on the eve of the draft.
Ralph V. 2019 Draft - ( New Window )
for what its worth, Sy is extremely high on Wirfs as well, he will be the #1 OT on his rankings
And in Dawg’s Friday reading thread, another scout doesn’t believe he’d succeed on the left side. I happen to agree with that POV. So then the question with Wirfs is are you OK spending the 4th overall pick on a guy who maybe projects best at RT or, in the view of a lot of others, as a RG? Personally, I’m not, but my job isn’t on the line nor am I viewed as a buffoon nationally in the media.
Sy’s recent guest appearance podcast and he stated that the plan is to put Wirfs at the right tackle position in the first year and move him to the left tackle position for next year. Sy stated that he definitely believes Wirfs can play left tackle.
I also listen to Big Blue Kickoff’s guest a few shows ago, who was Bryan Broaddous, an ex-Dallas Cowboys scout. He had Wirfs rated as the #5 best overall player on the draft board and compared his style to Walter Jones.
I have been very neutral in going back-and-forth between Simmons and OT these past few weeks. I am now leaning towards OT for the previous arguments, regarding previous investments. I will not be upset if Simmons is taken by the Giants, but I would be very happy if they did take Wirfs given the information that I have recently learned. I think Sunday, Sy will give more assuring us on this.
What scout are you referring to? I don't see the article you're referencing but maybe I missed it. We know Sy thinks he can play LT. As did an ex-Cowboys scout that was on Big Blue Live earlier in the week.
What scout are you referring to? I don't see the article you're referencing but maybe I missed it. We know Sy thinks he can play LT. As did an ex-Cowboys scout that was on Big Blue Live earlier in the week.
3. Tristan Wirfs, Iowa
Conclusion: Some believe that Wirfs is an automatic switch to guard at the NFL level; I think he has the abilities to stay at right tackle in the pros at a Pro Bowl level as long as he’s able to work a few technical things out and expand on his ability to block in space. I think it would be a mistake to move him to left tackle on a full-time basis, but he looks like a natural right tackle in an NFL where the position has grown in importance, and the required traits are more complex.
NFL Comparison: Isaiah Wynn. In college, Wynn was a plus athlete with great play strength who projected well at tackle or guard. Wirfs has a similar athletic demeanor, though Wynn was a bit more fluid an exact on the move.
Becton is the guy I’d draft, assuming there are no medical red flags (and apparently the back might be according to Sy). I think we’d all be pleased with a potential Bryant McKinnie manning Jones’ blindside for a decade or more.
then the question becomes, what is Becton's back like, because he fits that the style of a Cowboys OL not Wirfs.
Becton is the guy I’d draft, assuming there are no medical red flags (and apparently the back might be according to Sy). I think we’d all be pleased with a potential Bryant McKinnie manning Jones’ blindside for a decade or more.
But Dave won’t because, as I said already, his job is on the line and he doesn’t have enough slack here to do anything risky along the OL, especially.
Aside from his possible medical red flag, the 2nd question is what input do Garrett, Columbo and Judge have in the process?
If DG is getting the highest value out of his decisions then the team should start winning more often, and this board will like that.
Until then save your sorrow.
I doubt any of the Oline or WRs make the first tier.
If they are able to move down, then anything is possible.
If the Giants take an OT because of need rather than a potential gold jacket game changer they will rue that decision.
Would you pass on Young if he was available ?
There are some scouts who believe that Simmons can have impact.
One stat that stands out about Simmons is that he could not be stopped when rushing the passer.25% of the times that he rushed the passer he was able to create pressure.
This is better than Young or any other edge rusher in the draft.
We will have to see what Sy has as his grade for the OT’s. He said Two of the OT’s warrant the #4 pick. Will have to see the marks. I know that he has Simmons and 89 Okudah an 87. If one of the OT‘s are close to that, I think an OT at #4 would be a very logical selection. It would be nice, though, to get a little trade down with either Miami or Los Angeles and get that OT.
Wtf are you on this thread? What’s bs is people like you badmouthing threads that you chose to click on.
Defensive guys can be busts too. Wills or Wirfs wouldn’t be a reach at 4
If the Giants take an OT because of need rather than a potential gold jacket game changer they will rue that decision.
Would you pass on Young if he was available ?
There are some scouts who believe that Simmons can have impact.
One stat that stands out about Simmons is that he could not be stopped when rushing the passer.25% of the times that he rushed the passer he was able to create pressure.
This is better than Young or any other edge rusher in the draft.
Don’t sweat it. If he is as good as you say then he will be picked before #4
Take him at 4 and don't look back.
Agreed.
No matter who they want to pick and what their needs are, they will stay BPA in round 1, especially at #4. We are not the Jets :)
they get a good ol at 4 and hell be on the team for 15+ years
Interesting opinion why do you say that?
I believe early into the season he will be among the top 2 or 3 best right tackles in the NFL.
If he can move to LT when Solder leaves great. But there's no downside to drafting a dominant right tackle.
I'm confident the Eagles have zero regret having done so.
Wirfs is going to be a much better left tackle than a right tackle, his foot work is so much better on the left side. I think he will be an elite left tackle
Interesting opinion why do you say that?
I'm curious as well.
Do you really think DG cares what BBI posters think?
If you were the GM of the Giants, would you?
I studied all the tackles and I wanted no part of Wirfs at right tackle because his foot work was so inconsistent but when I watched him on the left side he just look so much more consistent with his mechanics I wouldn't even put him on the right side this year just put him on the left and move Soldier to the right
Wirfs is going to be a much better left tackle than a right tackle, his foot work is so much better on the left side. I think he will be an elite left tackle
Interesting opinion why do you say that?
Just have to hope that:
- He doesn't pass on clearly superior difference maker we desperately need on the defensive side
- He picks the right OL --there are 4 good ones, but no clear consensus
- The player he drafts is legitimately worthy of a top 4 selection, not just a guy who fills a need
- Whoever the pick is a difference maker in the run game, not just good in pass pro. We're talking top 5 pick here. Obviously he needs to be an A grade pass blocker, but pushing people around/opening holes not just stalemating his man is where Oline become difference makers.
Exactly!!!! The only OTHER player worth the 4th pick is Chase Young.
Gettleman is a scout first , GM second and that's why were still the worst team over the last 3 years.. He falls in "full bloom love" with a player and will stay put or trade up to get him but NEVER trade down to gather picks. The current environment will not allow a team to guess on too many players. They will have to rely on tape and what they see and they know from the scouting they've compiled.
Gettleman has 4 proven players in this draft and they're all on defense. There are 2 WR's that are potential number 1's and its a pressing need but unlikely at #4. Defense 1. Young 1a. Simmons 3. Brown 4. Okudah WR 1. Lamb 2. Jeudy
"They loaded up on defense last year and in free agency," said one NFL personnel executive. "(Gettleman) knows he has to fix that line now, otherwise he's going to waste Barkley's best years and delay Jones' growth." This is a baffling quote.
We've spent picks and resources on the defense but no players are impact players that other teams have to worry about. We have so many holes on both sides of the ball yet we have a top 5 running back and potentially our starting QB for a decade. They BOTH need a number 1 WR , like an OBJ , to keep the defense of loading the box vs the run.
OL is an obvious need but there's not a certain opinion on any of the top tackle prospects. All of them could end up at Guard or RT as their career evolves. You cannot take that chance with the 4th pick.
Gettleman is a good scout at best and one of the 4 defensive players is the pick. They are players you can build around or at the very least will end up at their current position. We have to hope beyond hope Young or Simmons falls to us at #4.
Don't rule out the possibility of a team wanting to trade up to #4 to get Simmons if he's available.
with QB needy teams behind us, he should be fired.
So you personally know that those teams are looking to move up? Because there ain't a trade back without a partner looking to move up...