2020 NFL Draft Preview - Offensive Tackle

OFFENSIVE TACKLE
Format includes a quick position overview, my grading scale and what the number means, the summary and final grade from my final report on my top 15, a quick additional note on the player, and my ranks 16-25 with grades only.
*I AM NOT DOING NFL COMPARISONS
Quick Position Overview
Dave Gettleman got aggressive in 2018, signing Nate Solder from NE to a 4 year $62 million contract. It was a move that put former top 10 pick Ereck Flowers at right tackle. Fast forward two seasons and Flowers is now a guard on the Dolphins after playing the 2019 season with the Redskins and Nate Solder grades out as one of the bottom third left tackles in the game despite having the third highest contract in the league. One has to assume they will move forward in 2020 with Solder on the left side but his $20.5 Million cap hit next year leads me to the notion he will not be playing for NYG beyond this season.
Mike Remmers left for KC in free agency to be a backup, which leaves the right side up to the winner of Nick Gates and the newly signed Cameron Fleming. Fleming has started 6 games over the past 2 seasons for Dallas and in fact has never started more than 7 games in his career. Gates saw three starts in 2019 and played both inside and outside. He showed promise but remember, the bar has been set so low here in regard to the offensive line and Gates would be best suited for a 6th or 7th blocker role. Chad Slade and Eric Smith are training camp bodies that can compete for a roster spot respectively. All in, the lack of quality both short term and long term at this position is incredibly weak.
GRADING SCALE
90+ All Pro Projection
85+: Pro Bowl Projection
81-84: First rounder – should be able to play right away
79-80: 2nd Rounder – Should be able to rotate right away – Year 2 starter
77-78: 3rd rounder – Should be able to rotate by end of rookie year – Year 2/3 starter
74-76: Early Day 3 – Special Teams – Future backup/possible starter
71-73: Mid Day 3 – Special Teams – Future backup / gamble starter
68-70: Late Day 3 - Back end of roster / Practice Squad / Development guy
65-67: Preferred UDFA
60-64: Undrafted FA
TOP 15 GRADES AND ANALYSIS
1. Tristan Wirfs / Iowa / 6’5 – 320
Grade: 86
Summary: Junior entry and three year starter from Mount Vernon, Iowa. After a record setting high school shot put and discuss career, Wirfs stepped in as a starting right and left tackle as a true freshman in 2017. He settled in on the right side as the Hawkeyes have another future NFL prospect manning the left side, Alaric Jackson. Wirfs is a physical freak in the weight room and keeping that in mind with his background as a thrower, it was a sight to see as his football skill set and performance started to catch up with his upside in 2019. The foot-quickness, hand-striking, and easy knee bend gives him the look of a franchise offensive tackle. There are multiple inconsistencies that remain, however. He overextends too often and the speed/power combination of NFL edge rushers can eat that up for breakfast if it isn’t fixed. The just-turned 21 year old has work in front of him to do but if he can correct the very correctable issues, he can be a star.
*Another really interesting pre-draft study here that I spent a ton of time on. Wirfs has shutdown ability. What I mean by that is no matter what kind of pass rusher he is up against, Wirfs has the physical ability to dominate. Against power he can anchor, re-anchor, and keep his hands locked inside. Against pure speed he can beat the defender to the meeting point without losing the width of his feet. Against quickness, he can adjust inside and out while keeping his hands in the right place and maintaining his knee bend. All of these skills and tools are there, but the snap to snap consistency isn’t there when it comes to balance and timing. That is the reason why he doesn’t approach the 90-point mark. With that said, we are talking about correctable issues here, not physical shortcomings. Wirfs is a dominant run blocker right now, he can project to both right and left tackle, and he is a week 1 starter on this team. Because of where the NYG situation resides and because I think we are looking at a Pro Bowl tackle, Wirfs gets my vote for who NYG should take at #4 unless Young somehow falls in to their lap.
2. Jedrick Wills / Alabama / 6’4 – 312
Grade: 85
Summary: Junior entry from Lexington, Kentucky. A two-year starter at right tackle that earned 1st Team All SEC and 2nd Team All American honors in 2019. Wills was the most physical blocker on the Crimson Tide offensive line but also turned heads with his quality, consistent performance as a pass blocker. It can be hard to locate a true dent in his armor outside of the fact he can get out-reached by longer defenders. His footwork and hands are as sure as it gets and he plays with an ever-present competitive streak that every team wants in the trenches. He has the look of a first-year starter that could move inside if the situation he is drafted in to doesn’t initially demand a new face at tackle.
*Wills grew on me more and more as the scouting process got under way. Initially, he doesn’t have the traditional tackle body. He is a little light in the pants, he is a little short, and there isn’t a great reach-game. For those reasons I don’t see Gettleman considering him at #4, as he just doesn’t fit the profile. However, for me, I think Wills is probably the most polished and NFL ready tackle in the group. If these tackles all start in 2020, I bet Wills has the best rookie season. While he isn’t a road grader in the running game, he plays with some good fire and he can translate speed in to power. He will be fine there. My question long term with him is stoutness against the ends that really bull rush under the blocker’s pads. All that in mind, I see a David Bakhtiari type tackle here, who is very good.
3. Andrew Thomas / Georgia / 6’5 – 315
Grade: 83
Summary: Junior entry from Lithonia, Ga. A three year starter with experience at both tackle positions and a two-time 1st Team All SEC and All American. Thomas has the tools and more than enough quality tape over three years to sell himself as an elite left tackle prospect. The issue, however, is the amount of inconsistencies he shows in pass protection when it comes to technique. He doesn’t maximize those tools and has gotten used to playing catch-up football which will be much more difficult to do against NFL edge players. Thomas will be a plus-run blocker right away but whatever team ends up with him will need to be patient in his development as a pass blocker.
*When I look at who Dave Gettleman has drafted in the past at the offensive tackle position, Thomas looks like that guy. Big, thick, long-armed and really physical. He is a really fun player to watch when he’s pissed off. He moves guys in to another zip code as a run blocker, he really gets after guys in space, and he finishes. The issues here are two-fold. His effort isn’t consistent and that is the number one red flag. In the intense moments, big games…etc Thomas gets after it. But too many times throughout the past two seasons I saw a guy that simply tried to get by on talent. The second issue, he looks like a train wreck in pass protection at times. He struggles to reach his point against speed and he shows his numbers to the ground too often. While his power and reach can partially make up for it, he simply needs to get better there or he will get eaten alive by the top end pass rushers. I’ll end with this: Thomas at his absolute best is better than Wirfs and Wills. But do you want to gamble on his work ethic and lack of athletic ability? More power to you if you do, but I only want him if it meant NYG traded down and the two guys above were off the board.
4. Mekhi Becton / Louisville / 6’8 – 364
Grade: 82
Summary: Junior entry and three year starter from Highland Springs, Virginia. First team All ACC in 2019 as the team’s starting left tackle. Becton has played on both sides of the line and could project to either in the NFL. His game very much depends on the elite length and upper body explosion that can take over a one on one battle right away. Becton is rare physical force that gets movement at both the point of attack and in space the second he comes in contact with the defender. His issues are partially technique-based which, in theory, can be corrected but there are also movement issues. It can be hard for a player at his height to adjust with balance and precision and even his length can’t hide those issues in pass protection. His sometimes-inaccurate hands aren’t backed up by other physical attributes and techniques which gives him a rather large buyer-beware label. Boom or bust prospect that turns 21 just days prior to the draft.
*I don’t expect a guy this big to move like Tyron Smith from DAL, I get it. Yes, guys with this kind of length and width can get away with movement issues. Yes, I have been wrong a couple of times in recent years about mammoth tackles. All that in mind, I am placing a first round grade on Becton but I don’t think he is a top 10 pick for NYG, certainly not the guy I want at 4. Do I see NYG pursuing him? Sure. He is huge and explosive, he can be a dominant force in the running game, and he isn’t even 21 years old yet. There are a couple medical red flags that need to check out however. If a guy that weights 360-380 pounds comes in to the league with any injury red flag, I would be more worried than usual. Throw in some more red flags centering around his willingness to work and grind, I just don’t want to take the risk but I can see why some wouldn’t mind going for it. This is a rare specimen that has some quality tape.
5. Ezra Cleveland / Boise State / 6’6 – 311
Grade: 79
Summary: Fourth year junior from Spanaway, Washington. A three year starter that earned Honorable Mention All Mountain West honors in 2017, and 1st Team honors in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Cleveland has a wrestling background and it shows on tape. His body control and balance are noteworthy, as he never seems to lose his feet and you rarely find him lunging for a defender or wind up on the ground. His techniques with his hand and feet create the notion that his learning curve in the NFL won’t be as steep as some others. The question for him will center around length and lockout and whether or not that makes him move inside. He could likely be a quality backup at both spots and a starter once he adds more strength and power to his arsenal.
*A huge part of my offensive tackle evaluation is balance and body control. If I had to rank which tackle in this class had the best of both, it is Cleveland. I am not comparing him to Joe Thomas, but that is how he moves. Just smooth and easy, movement across the line never seems to disrupt his approach. The issue? He has short arms, lacks a true power game, and his body may not be ready in year one. I can’t use a first rounder on someone like that and I don’t think he is in play at #36. If NYG ends up with an early third or late second somehow, then we can talk.
6. Josh Jones / Houston / 6’5 – 319
Grade: 79
Summary: Fifth year senior from Richmond, Texas. A four year starter that earned 2nd Team All AAC honors in 2019. Jones put together a really solid season and earned an invite to the Senior Bowl where he performed well all week against the stiffest competition he faced. His length and power game are small red flags but he has the foot speed and techniques that can hide them. He is a really smooth operator that knows and trusts himself. He doesn’t over-set like most tackles do, he doesn’t abandon techniques when he doesn’t win the initial battle like most tackles do, and he still has ton of attainable upside to go before he is a finished product. If he can improve his power game and continue to progress his skill set, he can be a longtime starter in the league. With that said, he should be thrown in to the fire right away.
*I know a scout in the league that has Jones on the same tier as the top tackles in the draft. While I don’t think that is a common opinion, I’m sure he isn’t the only one. Jones is a really fluid and easy athlete on the outside that simply needs a key to the weight room. I do think he can handle snaps right away, but I would prefer to him to wait at least half a season if possible. Power guys are going to beat him up pretty good. If he does enhance how own power game, he is a definite starter.
7. Isaiah Wilson / Georgia / 6’6 – 350
Grade: 78
Summary: Redshirt sophomore entry from Brooklyn, New York. Two year starter that missed 2 games in 2019 with an ankle injury. 2nd Team All SEC in 2019. Wilson is a tools-rich tackle that still has a lot to learn and put in to practice. He needs to take in NFL coaching so that his footwork can become second nature. He has a lot of ugly tape in that department but when he does line things up, his combination of length and power can be dominant. He is a high-upside prospect that shouldn’t be rushed in to action.
*For all the talk Becton gets about his size, I’m surprised Wilson isn’t more talked up. He actually has a wider frame and the 350 pound mark is where I think Becton will come down to. Wilson also has top-shelf length and hand power. He is sloppy though, there is no denying it. Wilson’s hands get really wide and he loses track of the width of his base at times. However when he’s on, there isn’t a huge gap between him and Thomas and I mean that. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him go in the top 40, but I would want to wait until the top of round 3 to take him. I bet he’s gone by that point.
8. Lucas Niang / TCU / 6’6 – 315
Grade: 76
Summary: Senior entry from New Canaan, Connecticut. Three year starter that missed the second half of 2019 with a hip labrum injury that needed surgery. Earned 2nd Team All Big 12 in 2018, the only season he started every game. Niang’s size looks excellent on paper but he has work to do on his body. As he continues to rehab from his surgery, Niang is going to need a sleeping bag in the weight room. He doesn’t play an aggressive game and will too often try to catch defenders rather than impose his will. There is a lot of natural talent to work with however, as he moves very well and produced based on athletic ability and size. If he can combine that with more consistent footwork and effort, he has starter-potential. He simply needs to apply himself in the weight room for a year and clean other areas up.
*This is an interesting prospect. I had a hard time getting information on his hip injury and how much it impacted his play early in 2019. He didn’t look like the same guy as I saw in 2018. I had some really positive notes from his 2018 tape but it just didn’t match up. There is a chance somebody is going to get a starting caliber right tackle here at the end of round 3 or early round 4. You also have to account for the recovery from the hip injury, however. A lot of things to consider in his evaluation but if NYG doesn’t address tackle with their first three picks and he is there at the start of round 4, it would be tough to pass on.
9. Austin Jackson / USC / 6’5 – 322
Grade: 75
Summary: Junior entry. Two year starter from Phoenix, Arizona. Grandson of Melvin, a five-year NFL lineman. First team All Pac 12 in 2019. Jackson has the tools and initial movement off the snap with an aggressive playing style and hustle that will get coaches excited about working with him. He can create solid torque and pop off the ball and he has enough athletic ability to play outside. However a deeper look in to his game and there are several warts that absolutely need to be ironed out. He needs a lot of core strength and balance work before he can be asked to handle NFL pass rushers. His toughest opponents in college made him look silly at times, out of his league. This is an upside-based prospect that will need a couple years.
*Jackson is impressive initially. He has a good body and plays with good explosion off the snap. He can really get on top of a guy and gain the initial advantage. But when it comes to the secondary stuff, he was woefully inconsistent. I really didn’t like him against his toughest competition. Jackson has more reachable upside than a typical 4th/5th round grade, I will give him that. However the natural imbalance just sticks to my memory too hard.
10. Matt Peart / Connecticut / 6’7 – 318
Grade: 75
Summary: Fifth year senior from Kingston, Jamaica. A four year starter who never missed a game. 1st Team All AAC honors as a senior. Peart is relatively new to the game, as he didn’t play football until he started high school. He is a physically gifted player that, when his feet are in the right place, showed dominant traits. He has incredibly strong hands with long arms and an athletic base, he simply just needs to hammer away at his lower body mechanics until they become more natural and consistent. If and when that happens, he is a starting caliber player.
*I did a quick recap of who Gettleman selected in his career as GM along the offensive line. One glaring tendency was his desire for length at tackle. Well, here you go. Peart has the longest arms in the class and the widest frame. Throw in the fact that he has a decently athletic lower body, and there is a chance he is going to hear his name called in round 2. NYG is going to like him, I’m sure of it. How much? Not sure. I personally see a guy that won’t be a factor in year one and he is going to need to really hammer away at lower body mechanics and power. I couldn’t get past the 4th/5th round tier but I can see why some are higher on him because of the ceiling.
11. Trey Adams / Washington / 6’8 – 318
Grade: 72
Summary: Fifth year senior entry from Wenatchee, Washington. Four year starter that began his career on a high note. Adams was a 1st Team All Pac 12 and 2nd Team All American as a sophomore in 2016. However a back injury suffered in 2017 forced him to miss the second half of the year and the entire 2018 regular season. Adams was once viewed as a no-doubt first round pick but questions surrounding his back injury and inconsistent play since he’s come back has made the outlook cloudy. Adams is a plus-athlete with good size and aggression that plays smart and aware. He has enough athletic ability to play tackle in the pros, but the medical screening and how it relates to his potential to add strength and power will mean a lot for his final grade. He is going to need a year at least before he can be counted on as a starter.
*Adams was on his way toward being a sure-thing first round pick. But the back injury that kept him out so long is going to knock is grade down a bug chunk, maybe even make him undraftable to some. For me? If you are sitting there in round 5 or 6 and you need a young tackle to try and develop, I pull the trigger on him. He is a really feisty, nasty, aggressive blocker. It will be considered lucky to see him get completely over the injury but one has to take chances late in the draft at times. And to build a quality offensive line, you have to get lucky once or twice.
12. Charlie Heck / North Carolina / 6’8 – 311
Grade: 71
Summary: Fifth year senior from Kansas City, Missouri. A three year starter that finished his career as a 2nd Team All ACC tackle. Heck has plenty of experience on both sides and shows the intelligence and natural ability to play on both sides in the NFL. The son of Kansas City Chiefs offensive line coach, Andy Heck, Charlie has the look of an eventual starter once he can enhance his staying power and core strength. He is outstanding off the ball but simply needs to clean up his hand placement and footwork that usually stems from his inconsistent pad level. Once he cleans that up, there is starter-potential and in the mean time, he is a solid swing tackle for a team needing to add depth.
*I almost went 3 or 4 points higher on Heck. I liked him a lot down the stretch and he was the best blocker at Shrine week. There is a plus-athlete here and you know he understands the ins and outs of the game as well as anybody. Heck’s height, like a couple others in this class, is a bit of an issue. He doesn’t have a powerful base and its just hard for him to play with consistent knee bend and pad level. That is a problem unless you have elite traits elsewhere, which he does not.
13. Colton McKivitz / West Virginia / 6’6 – 306
Grade: 71
Summary: Fifth year senior from Jacobsburg, Ohio. A four year starter that has played both tackle positions. Two time Honorable Mention All Big 12 before being named 2nd Team in 2019. Was also named 3rd Team All American as a senior. McKivitz has average size and power that will need to be developed over the course of a year or two, but the former all state high school basketball player has light and quick feet with plus-balance. Combine that with a strong will to win the one on one battles that doesn’t have an off switch, a case can be made he is one of the top tackles that will be available day three. He won’t be ready right away, as he needs to improve his lower body power and hand strength, but if he can tidy those areas up he is proficient everywhere else. Swing tackle candidate.
*McKivitz is an intriguing athlete that simply didn’t lose much in college. He has plenty of work ahead to get his power presence up to par, but for a team that can stash him away for a year or two, there is a high ceiling.
14. Yasir Durant / Missouri / 6’6 – 331
Grade: 71
Summary: Senior entry from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Three year starter for Missouri that spent a season at Arizona Western Community College where he played guard and tackle. Durant took over the left tackle job four weeks in to 2017 and never looked back. He is going to cause a second look based on his size alone, as he is as wide as he is long. This kind of blocker doesn’t need to be the most twitched up, fastest player on the field. He is a tough guy to get around because of how well he stays within himself, how far his blocking radius extends to, and hoe powerful his punch can be. He may not be a year one guy, as there are some lower body techniques that must be cleaned up, but Durant has a potential starter label on him at either tackle spot.
*Durant is really interesting. It is widely known that he is going to struggle athletically, he is just a really heavy mover and the bend doesn’t come natural to him. But you know what? There aren’t many tackles that had higher graded tape, he just didn’t lose much. I noticed how patient he works at Shrine week. He just sits and waits, lets the defender make his move, and then calmly and powerfully reacts. I think there is something to this kid.
15. Robert Hunt / Louisiana-Lafayette / 6’5 – 323
Grade: 71
Summary: Fifth year senior entry from Burkeville, Texas. Four year starter that has started games at left guard, left tackle, and right tackle. Was named 2nd Team All Sun Belt in 2018, 1st Team in 2019 despite missing games with a groin injury. Hunt projects to both tackle and guard at the next level. He was a good high school basketball player and that kind of foot-speed and quickness shows up on the gridiron with his attractive, moldable frame. He may not be ready for NFL action right away, as he has some footwork issues to clean up and lower body strength to pack on. Depending on where he is drafted, however, he has the look of an eventual starter inside or outside. It is hard to find guys with this kind of size, athletic ability, and body control capabilities. His best tape came against his toughest competition, a good sign in relation to his long term projection.
*I originally had a 3rd round grade on Hunt as a tackle, but because of a medical, had to bring him down to round 5/6 region. Good kid though and I am hoping for the best. On the field, Hunt has the feet to play outside but some question his length. Personally, I don’t see the move to guard because he plays too high and he isn’t stout enough. If he clears the medical stage, I like him as a versatile backup that may need to sit for a year and enhance his strength.
16. Tyre Phillips / Mississippi State: 70
17. Aaron McKinney / TCU: 69
18. Terence Steele / Texas Tech: 67
19. Darrin Paulo / Utah: 67
20. Carter O’Donnell /Alberta: 66
21. Matt Womack / Alabama: 66
22. Alex Taylor / South Carolina State: 65
23. Drew Richmond / USC: 64
24. Jake Benzinger / Wake Forest: 63
25. Brandon Bowen / Ohio State: 61
NYG APPROACH
It isn’t the sexy pick. It isn’t the name you are going to see in the box score or the highlight reel. You’re rarely going to walk away from a Giants win and talk about how good the tackles played. All of that said, this team isn’t going anywhere unless this offensive line improves on the outside. It would be one thing if they already had a solid piece on the left or right side. It would be one thing if they already had an up and coming stud that was in the development stages. The Giants have neither nor are they even close.
What is the point of drafting a Saquon Barkley #2 overall if you can’t get anyone up front to keep defenders out of the backfield? Quite literally he is getting contacted by defenders before he takes his third step with the ball as much as any back in the league! Daniel Jones was selected #6 overall and I have always believed the number one task to aid the maturation of a young quarterback is building the group up front. Keep him upright. Keep him confident. Make it easier for him to hold on to the football!
Credible and respectful arguments can be made to take defense, namely Simmons or Okudah, at #4. I disagree that it is the best path. While I am fully aware the NYG defense needs work, I think the offensive line is more important and NYG is absolutely hopeless at tackle right now. Throw in the fact that I have a Pro Bowl projection on Wirfs and Wills, the decision is even easier. Only a godsend like Chase Young being available will change my mind.
I have 3 questions:
1. Do you mind if I put all of these writeups into a spreadsheet to organize everything for all those on BBI? It helps during the draft.
It is done (at least for the positions you have done so far). If you want to see it before I post a link you can email me. My email is my user name @yahoo.com.
2. Would it be possible to get more than 15 writeups from the WR group since we know this is a very special/unique situation with the amount of depth at the position?
3.When putting all of your grades together I noticed one school kept popping up outside of the normal ones like Alabama and that was Utah. Was their whole defense eligible for this draft? Were they that good?
Thanks again.
1) Fine with me...
2) I will see how much time I have - few things going on work wise and personally but I can see if I can get 20-25 write ups done at WR. If not - people can always ask about specific guys and I can post my summary on him.
3) Utah defense was a popular discussion among scouts. They may have more defenders drafted than Bama / LSU / Ohio State respectively. They don't have the top tier guys - but a bunch of day 2 and day 3 picks.
Ideally yes, a trade down 1-2 spots would be nice if you can still get Wirfs. Not sure you are getting a day 2 pick for that unless it turns in to a legit bidding war. Best bet is an extra 4th and then NYG can use that to trade up in 3rd if desired.
Frank Coyle also has Wirfs rated as the number 1 OT in this draft and he also thinks DG will draft Wirfs at number 4.
Well Missouri is in the SEC now...so he did face some solid competition. The thing that makes him a tough eval is the fact that offense got the ball out so fast, so often. All in though, he didn't lose much.
Awesome. Thanks. I titled it with your name to give you credit and linked Ourlads on the Grade Scale page to give credit where credit is due. If you want anything changed just let me know.
Link - ( New Window )
I didn't bother - only because he didn't have any snaps at OG. If it didn't work out at tackle and he moved inside and played to a Pro Bowl level there? Still a successful pick in my eyes.
If Giants don’t go OT at 4. I would be happy with Peart or Wilson or Durant in latter rounds hoping one of them takes over for Solder
I do have a feeling that DG goes to protect Jones and Barkley this year. With Wirfs and Wills ratings(who knows what the Giants have) I also doubt they move past 6 or 7 if there is a trade back. No way they risk losing Wirfs and Wills. Personally, I like Iowa OL. They seem well taught.
Also, there looks like there is hope in the 3rd or 4th rounds for projects, guys close to being ready by mid-season or next year.
Great work as usual Sy. Thanks
And probably did a few times. :-)
If Giants don’t go OT at 4. I would be happy with Peart or Wilson or Durant in latter rounds hoping one of them takes over for Solder
I'll say this about Becton
If he played all year like he did early in the season against Notre Dame and there weren't any medical red flags, he would be up there.
But his techniques regressed as the year went on, something about that I just don't like. Relying on talent. There is absolutely no denying his upside though, there is a lot of "rare" in him
In relation to what I think Gettleman likes - there isa good chance Andrew Thomas or Becton is his guy. At 4.
Trust me - I know they need a difference maker. I'm not gonna be flipping any table or "throwing any remotes" if they opt for defense at 4.
That said, I see a legit difference maker being there at 36. EDGE or safety, maybe even a CB.
In relation to what I think Gettleman likes - there isa good chance Andrew Thomas or Becton is his guy. At 4.
Either of them at 4 would be an absolute remote thrower for me. I’m growing very tired of the fans having a better pulse on drafts than the Giants front office hence why we have been so poor lately. I’m quite confident that Sy would have built a better team in the draft at least over the past 7 years. Let’s hope Wirfs is the pick and that we can pick up some assets by moving down a few spots to get him.
I've watched several youtube,etc. reviews of the tackles and Wills impressed me the most with his technique. Wirfs, for all his gifts ,scares me with his narrow unbalanced pass sets, and lack of awareness of stunting D linemen.
The question: how do you assess which deficiencies are fixable when it comes to recurrent bad O-lineman behavior, and which arew not? I fear some behaviors are ingrained, and shouldn't be expected to change(see Erick Flowers) , but struggle with which are more easily fixable.
Thanks. BTW, any small school guys/ sleepers you wish to throw in the mix late in draft?
It starts here at number 4- OT Triston Wirfs.
In relation to what I think Gettleman likes - there isa good chance Andrew Thomas or Becton is his guy. At 4.
This is where I see Judge "stepping in" and arguing fo a start right now OT. I am by no means a talent evaluator, but it was clear to me Becton relied a little too much on his size and power and seemed to bend a little too much at waist. He will not get away with that in the NFL. Yes absolutely that power and size are enticing. I think they go for a more blemish free tackle. Most likely to not fail even if upside is slightly less - because at that level there isn't that much difference. I think Becton is out unless they get some mega deal to move back past 7th. And if Thomas has a tendency to get lazy I think that will be a red flag for Judge.
IMHO
Cleveland
Wilson
Jones
Jackson
Peart(although you mentioned hopefully this is a project 4/5 round guy)
Robbie; thanks for putting the spreadsheet together from Sy's ratings. This will be a great draft day tool (again).
Always a pleasure to read your write-ups!
Question: Are there any OTs you've reviewed that kinda, sorta, maybe remind you a little of Ereck Flowers and thus may wash out at tackle?
Thanks again for all your thoughts and insights!
Defense can have the other 7 picks to cluster draft edge rushers, linebackers and a rangy safety.
Nostradamus is dead.
Always a pleasure to read your write-ups!
Question: Are there any OTs you've reviewed that kinda, sorta, maybe remind you a little of Ereck Flowers and thus may wash out at tackle?
Thanks again for all your thoughts and insights!
Based on his write up I would say Thomas. Inconsistent effort, and struggled to reach his point against speed rushers sounds a lot like Erik Flowers weaknesses.
and still get one of the top tackles?
Nostradamus is dead.
there are 4 top tackles so down to 7 at a minimum and probably more I would guess. Would definitely like a trade down if taking a tackle with so many top guys available there.
😆
Depends how closely the Giants have the top tackles ranked on their draft board.
In relation to what I think Gettleman likes - there isa good chance Andrew Thomas or Becton is his guy. At 4.
I’ve been feeling for about a week now, not sure why, that Thomas is Dave’s guy in the end.
But very interested with the tier two guys....as I expect more then one OT drafted....and DG has a reputation of finding mid round gems....
If you believe the posters that demand an OT, probably around #9. If you follow the folks that can't live without Simmons or Okudah, probably around #36.
There's your BBI range.
I’ve always thought “mid rounds” to be rounds 4-5.
Gettleman took former all-pro OL G Trai Turner in round 3 and RT Daryl Williams in round 4. He also signed Andrew Norwell as an UDFA and Mike Remmers off the Rams practice squad.
Irony: those in the Simmons camp--and there are many reasons to be so--like to cite how many 1st Round picks were used on O, citing specifically the past two years, ergo, it's time to go D
Logic: those in the OL camp (include myself) urge that the draft capital at key O positions will crash and burn if there are not enabling pieces in front of them. The OL has beggared this team for eight years. Your assessment of the T pieces is inarguable and frightening, can't hide from it.
"Mid rounds"... different from "mid round"... would technically mean rounds 3-5 and not just round 4 and 5...
Your welcome
LT - Wirfs - LG - Hernandez - OC Ruiz/Hennessy - RG - Zeitler - RT Solder
LT - Wirfs - LG - Hernandez - OC Ruiz/Hennessy - RG - Zeitler - RT Solder
I really don't see that as an option. With Solder still here it doesn't make sense to move him to RT. Moving from one side of the line to the other is harder than going from OT to G. If Wirfs plays LT I would assume that would be in his second year and we have moved on from Solder.
Also, if you had a rookie OT would you want him next to Hernandez or Zeitler?
Unfortunately if you have back problems at 20, they're unlikely to get better as you age. Part of the reason I'd steer clear. Just too large and probably subject to a ton of injury woes.
LT - Wirfs - LG - Hernandez - OC Ruiz/Hennessy - RG - Zeitler - RT Solder
Would suggest that if OT is the pick, they go to right side to begin with unless Solder is a natural at switching over (which is tough to believe).
It seems like Sy wouldn’t be surprised if Giants picked Thomas at #4 either, bas3d on DGs preferences.
And if DG likes Thomas (as I do) please trade down a bit if the opportunity arises!
Again, I wonder if they're talking to Oben about him or not.
I'd be happy with Wirfs or Becton (or Simmons).
you flat out nailed it.
I'll take either guy to the bank at #4 or in a short trade down if that is in the cards this year.
On the team building philosophy "defense needs work, I think the offensive line is more important".
Finally..."Only a godsend like Chase Young being available will change my mind."...
Ditto.
Let’s see which way Giants decide to play this. Interesting...
Either way we improve the team.
My biggest concern was about whether the OTs were potentially great, or just “good enough.” Sounds like Wirfs and Wills may be great, and Thomas and Becton are more low floor / high ceiling guys. If Garrett and Colombo like one of these tackles at #4, I hope that is the pick.
Based on some of the lower rated guys, a developmental prospect in round 3-5 of Niang or Peart would be ideal. Take someone with a strong work ethic and good frame who just needs to add some muscle and get them ready to compete for a starting spot in 2021.
I've watched several youtube,etc. reviews of the tackles and Wills impressed me the most with his technique. Wirfs, for all his gifts ,scares me with his narrow unbalanced pass sets, and lack of awareness of stunting D linemen.
The question: how do you assess which deficiencies are fixable when it comes to recurrent bad O-lineman behavior, and which arew not? I fear some behaviors are ingrained, and shouldn't be expected to change(see Erick Flowers) , but struggle with which are more easily fixable.
Thanks. BTW, any small school guys/ sleepers you wish to throw in the mix late in draft?
If there are movement issues - I have to take a look at their athletic ability. That is where the workouts can come in to play.
If there are technique issues - you have to discuss with his coaches. There are different ways to coach OL. May not be that player's fault.
If there are balance issues - you have to look at background.
Wirfs was a top shelf wrestler in high School from a state that breeds top shelf wrestlers. He was also an accomplished thrower. He also has set records within the Iowa strength program.
I think his issues step from a lack of confidence as he grows in to his body. A few OL coaches I get to speak with agree.
Let’s see which way Giants decide to play this. Interesting...
Either way we improve the team.
Sy has 4 players graded higher than Wirfs’s 86
Young
Simmons
Murray
Okudah
My guess is Lamb and Burrow are probably going to grade better, making Wirfs the 7th best player per Sy? And if so, when you factor in the need, I guess you can stomach taking Wirfs at 4.
If Wirfs is your guy you may not be happy with Thomas or Becton.
Cleveland
Wilson
Jones
Jackson
Peart(although you mentioned hopefully this is a project 4/5 round guy)
Ah yes, the dreamer's guide to the draft.
If NYG somehow got Young at 4 - The 2nd round list for OT would likely be (in DGs eyes)
Wilson or an OC
End of round 3:
Peart or an OC
I would say it is above average - but they lack an elite guy and it gets pretty thin after the first 3 rounds.
I’d agree with you if he didn’t have an injury history. A clean Tua is probably at worst the 3rd best player in this draft.
Always a pleasure to read your write-ups!
Question: Are there any OTs you've reviewed that kinda, sorta, maybe remind you a little of Ereck Flowers and thus may wash out at tackle?
Thanks again for all your thoughts and insights!
I don't think so - remember I had Flowers as a round 2/3 talent. Grade wise have been 7th or 8th on this list.
But to answer your question - there are tendencies in Thomas' game that made Flowers struggle. Lack of true bend in his knees - wild hands - differing effort and urgency levels.
Peart has more experience against better competition. He has more thickness throughout his frame. He looks more natural. He has a ton more power.
Taylor is super long and a decent straight line athlete. But he looks like a baby deer at times, super awkward and off balance. Doesn't bend well, he got eaten alive at Sr Bowl week
If they like Wirfs then so be it but I'll take this, the 85 grade, and never look back.
Yes plenty teams allow them to give input - especially based on what fits best with the scheme.
LT - Wirfs - LG - Hernandez - OC Ruiz/Hennessy - RG - Zeitler - RT Solder
Jonah was cleaner - he was basically flawless when it came to technique. Wills has a little more size to work with. Williams was graded slightly higher than both Wills and Wirfs on my board
Group 1 -
Wirfs or Wills
Patrick Queen or Zack Baun
Group 2 -
Simmons or Okudah
Hennessy or Cleveland or Josh Jones
Interestingly for the NYG I probably lean more towards drafting Simmons or Okudah in round 1, but when I take a step back the combo in group 1 is probably stronger because the fall off with the 2nd player in group 2 seems a little bigger.
No question he's really green and a developmental type. But he is really athletic for someone 6'8" and it would not surprise me if he has the longest wingspan of anyone in this draft.
He was only at a major college program for two years, but still became their starting left tackle.
Type of player I would love to lock up late in the 7th and give him some great NFL OL coaching. There's a lot to work with.
Group 1 -
Wirfs or Wills
Patrick Queen or Zack Baun
Group 2 -
Simmons or Okudah
Hennessy or Cleveland or Josh Jones
Interestingly for the NYG I probably lean more towards drafting Simmons or Okudah in round 1, but when I take a step back the combo in group 1 is probably stronger because the fall off with the 2nd player in group 2 seems a little bigger.
Similar value between those pairs
I prefer group 1.
No question he's really green and a developmental type. But he is really athletic for someone 6'8" and it would not surprise me if he has the longest wingspan of anyone in this draft.
He was only at a major college program for two years, but still became their starting left tackle.
Type of player I would love to lock up late in the 7th and give him some great NFL OL coaching. There's a lot to work with.
I have been talking him up for months - not getting a ton of feedback from my peers but I am looking forward to seeing who scoops him up .
Grades for me are a guide, not a rule. That is why I give range-projections and what to expect out of them. I keep this simple - I see a Pro Bowler in Wirfs, I see a Pro Bowler in Simmons.
But NYG isn't going anywhere without the OL getting much better. I do think they can piece together the defense without Simmons. There may even be better schematic fits in round 2 based on what NYG wants to do.
Stanley has probably ended up the best OT in the last 5 drafts or so, you graded both players exactly the same, and it seems like they may have some similarities in where they were inconsistent at the CFB level (perceived lack of intensity).
While they are different players they both have prototypical size + length, and had several years of starting experience against good competition.
(also I completely agree with you that the make up question is huge, so this question is a little more about how you compare their abilities on the field, since the nyg had guys on the UGA staff with thomas I'm somewhat confident they won't pick him if there are any doubts re: makeup)
thank you again.
One question, can you be more specific about Becton's red flag medical issues?
Stanley has probably ended up the best OT in the last 5 drafts or so, you graded both players exactly the same, and it seems like they may have some similarities in where they were inconsistent at the CFB level (perceived lack of intensity).
While they are different players they both have prototypical size + length, and had several years of starting experience against good competition.
(also I completely agree with you that the make up question is huge, so this question is a little more about how you compare their abilities on the field, since the nyg had guys on the UGA staff with thomas I'm somewhat confident they won't pick him if there are any doubts re: makeup)
thank you again.
They are fairly comparable as prospects. Stanley may have been a little smoother in his kick slide to reach the point, little more natural bend. Thomas was more physical.
Also of note - Stanley had some work ethic concerns coming out of Notre Dame and he turned out just fine. BAL coaches have done a good job with him too.
One question, can you be more specific about Becton's red flag medical issues?
I cannot, sorry.
Kevin Sherrer was the OLB coach on UGA from 2014 through 2017. He was hired away by UT in December of 2017.
Andrew Thomas committed to UGA in July 2016 and enrolled in May 2017 - and then went on to make freshman AA team starting every game at RT in 2017.
So Sherrer wasn't his direct coach but was likely in meetings and evaluations of Thomas for 2 or 3 years.
how would you compare Andrew Thomas and Ronnie Stanley as prospects?
They are fairly comparable as prospects. Stanley may have been a little smoother in his kick slide to reach the point, little more natural bend. Thomas was more physical.
Also of note - Stanley had some work ethic concerns coming out of Notre Dame and he turned out just fine. BAL coaches have done a good job with him too.
yeah I think the work ethic thing is difficult to pick up on tape because almost every player i've ever watched looks like they are loafing at some point in college. Very few top talents also play with the "hair on fire", and I think sometimes especially with the top talents it can be a bit of a red herring in CFB because they just get bored. Especially in the games that aren't as juiced up. And they are young. So it's sort of natural to take things more seriously when they get to the pros because it's just more serious all around. If Thomas' makeup impresses I think he ends up higher than expected, but that's certainly an open question.
Thank you again Sy.
If Thomas is that guy, then great. It’s really not something you can “know” but just have a conviction on. For my money, just the way Wirfs carries himself and the way he speaks and presents himself in person, the way he talks to people...I just think he’s gonna work at being great.
That is why, myself included, we need to keep that in mind when we evaluate prospects and the evaluate who teams take.
That is why, myself included, we need to keep that in mind when we evaluate prospects and the evaluate who teams take.
+1000
Kevin Sherrer was the OLB coach on UGA from 2014 through 2017. He was hired away by UT in December of 2017.
Andrew Thomas committed to UGA in July 2016 and enrolled in May 2017 - and then went on to make freshman AA team starting every game at RT in 2017.
So Sherrer wasn't his direct coach but was likely in meetings and evaluations of Thomas for 2 or 3 years.
Possibly more important, Judge, Burns, and Wright were all on the Alabama staff with Kirby Smart. There are also a bunch of ties to Garrett from his time in Miami (most notably Smart and Coley) so their info should be quite good.
How up-to-the task is the Giants' OL Coaching crew? In comparison to past years? In comparison to other teams??
TIA
I doubt he would have excelled at multiple disparate sports like like shot putting, wrestling, and football without that mastering-the-details mindset.
As long as you're ok with wasting the value of 2018's #2 overall pick and last year's #6 overall pick, then sure - let's go with max value at #4 this year.
I doubt he would have excelled at multiple disparate sports like like shot putting, wrestling, and football without that mastering-the-details mindset.
There was a good quote from Defenderdawg's thread the other day where he looks back at all the sacrifices that his mom made for him and doesn't want it to be a waste for her that she paid for all of his equipment and time to do what was in his best interest.
On top of that, OL have been very difficult to evaluate coming from college because too many college teams are running spread offenses. They are difficult to evaluate because they are very limited on what they are asked to do. So, when an opportunity comes along where you get to draft an OL from a school like Iowa or another school that has their OL block in many different ways then you cannot be concerned about a couple of points here or there.
Look at the Cowboys with Zack Martin. Most say don't draft an OL that higher if he is only a G. Same with Indy and Nelson. Do you think either of them are regretting their picks?
Do you want an OL that is going to be a strength that allows you to open up your whole offense or do you want an OL you are trying to hide and scheme around? The answer is very clear for me. And I am with Sy here in my mentality. The only player that makes me change my mind is Young.
On top of that, OL have been very difficult to evaluate coming from college because too many college teams are running spread offenses. They are difficult to evaluate because they are very limited on what they are asked to do. So, when an opportunity comes along where you get to draft an OL from a school like Iowa or another school that has their OL block in many different ways then you cannot be concerned about a couple of points here or there.
Look at the Cowboys with Zack Martin. Most say don't draft an OL that higher if he is only a G. Same with Indy and Nelson. Do you think either of them are regretting their picks?
Do you want an OL that is going to be a strength that allows you to open up your whole offense or do you want an OL you are trying to hide and scheme around? The answer is very clear for me. And I am with Sy here in my mentality. The only player that makes me change my mind is Young.
Great points robbie
Tough to say - I don't have all the information on them in that regard to have a credible opinion. Yes, I hear things here and there but still, there are a lot of pages in that book I never get to look at.
Look around the league. What is the one area that EVERY team is lacking? The answer is OL. These guys don't grow on trees. Some teams have great LBs. Some teams have a great rotation of DL. Some have great weapons. Not one team loves their OL from top to bottom. Finding 5 guys is hard enough let alone have depth. These guys rarely hit FA and when they do there is a reason outside of a team not having the money.
On top of that, OL have been very difficult to evaluate coming from college because too many college teams are running spread offenses. They are difficult to evaluate because they are very limited on what they are asked to do. So, when an opportunity comes along where you get to draft an OL from a school like Iowa or another school that has their OL block in many different ways then you cannot be concerned about a couple of points here or there.
Look at the Cowboys with Zack Martin. Most say don't draft an OL that higher if he is only a G. Same with Indy and Nelson. Do you think either of them are regretting their picks?
Do you want an OL that is going to be a strength that allows you to open up your whole offense or do you want an OL you are trying to hide and scheme around? The answer is very clear for me. And I am with Sy here in my mentality. The only player that makes me change my mind is Young.
Great points robbie
+2.
All Pro? As in one of the best 3 or 4 tackles in the game?
Possible? Yes.
Would I gamble on it? No.
Wills may have maxed out his frame, yes. Maxed out potential? Not sure I understand that, all these kids will get at least a little better when in the league. Sounds like a cheap draft parrot-analyst line.
And for the Cowboys, would they take Zack Martin or LVE/Jaylon Smith?
I don't think there's a wrong answer to either of those questions. All pros are all pros, and the degree to which 1 position is worth more than the other is tough to say. All of those guys are important (including Barkley too - who can almost single handedly win games like the Redskin game last year).
What you don't want to do though is pass on an all pro and take a non-all pro just to force a different position. So i'd say just pick the highest graded guy (whether it's an OT or defensive player). Get a true difference maker and I don't care what position he plays.
My biggest concern was about whether the OTs were potentially great, or just “good enough.” Sounds like Wirfs and Wills may be great, and Thomas and Becton are more low floor / high ceiling guys. If Garrett and Colombo like one of these tackles at #4, I hope that is the pick.
Based on some of the lower rated guys, a developmental prospect in round 3-5 of Niang or Peart would be ideal. Take someone with a strong work ethic and good frame who just needs to add some muscle and get them ready to compete for a starting spot in 2021.
Strength seems easier to "teach" than footwork and nimbleness for an OT.
That Gettleman has confidence in his ability to find good offensive linemen after Round One.
Translation: Isaiah Simmons is the pick at 4.
And for the Cowboys, would they take Zack Martin or LVE/Jaylon Smith?
I don't think there's a wrong answer to either of those questions. All pros are all pros, and the degree to which 1 position is worth more than the other is tough to say. All of those guys are important (including Barkley too - who can almost single handedly win games like the Redskin game last year).
What you don't want to do though is pass on an all pro and take a non-all pro just to force a different position. So i'd say just pick the highest graded guy (whether it's an OT or defensive player). Get a true difference maker and I don't care what position he plays.
I agree. When we talk about BPA there has to be a ballpark. Comparing one position to another isn't fair. It might be easier to reach a higher grade at kne position than another because they have different categories they get evaluated on. So, my point is sticking to one number on different grading criteria means there will be room for error. And that is when you have to be a little flexible and start to really put grades with positions. With the scarcity of OL they hold a higher value to me than every other position except maybe QB nowadays. That has changed from the past when pass rushers, corners, and offensive playmakers were higher. The old way of looking at positions and players has changed.
To me there needs to be a clear cut advantage for a player like Young for me to put them over Wills and now Wirfs after reading Sy's writeup.
Simmons is the consensus LB1 and I personally like him more any of the LB's we were considering the past few years (the Devins, Myles Jack, etc). The elite athleticism and coverage abilities are evident and I think he might also be a 10+ sack player if a team turns him loose rushing the passer. In his minimal pass rushing reps he produced and showed he can bend around the corner. Had he been given the Vic Beasley role I think his sack production would have been 2x what it was.
Okudah is the consensus CB1 and similarly I think he compares favorably with some of the other recent CB1's including both Lattimore and Ward. It's not hard to see a day 1 starter and impact player at a premium position.
Re: the OT's, credible people say Wirfs may be a better guard like Scherff. Wills moves the best but is a little undersized and has only played RT. Was he just Bama's version of Justin Pugh? Becton's size/power is evident but he is a unicorn - who knows how he translates. Thomas checks the most boxes on paper to me but have definitely seen some bad reps too.
I don't doubt that the OT1 could be on the level grade wise of the top D players, I just find that personally to be a really hard thing to evaluate without watching like every snap - and I actually have a very healthy confidence that the NYG have the right leadership in place to get this decision right. Gettleman has drafted well and shown that he will take skill players when it's warranted like Barkley, or a hog mollie like Lawrence/Hernandez. And Judge has assembled a staff with direct experience to CFB which adds some real familiarity to the discussion (especially the SEC and big10).
Well that quote came from his description of Wirfs -- so that's the talent part.
& what is your thoughts on this OL figuration if Wirfs is the pick.
LT - Wirfs - LG - Hernandez - OC Ruiz/Hennessy - RG - Zeitler - RT Solder
I really don't see that as an option. With Solder still here it doesn't make sense to move him to RT. Moving from one side of the line to the other is harder than going from OT to G. If Wirfs plays LT I would assume that would be in his second year and we have moved on from Solder.
Also, if you had a rookie OT would you want him next to Hernandez or Zeitler?
I hear you but Solder has been sooooo bad at LT its hard to imagine that Wirfs wouldn't be better A. AND B. its even harder to imagine Solder being worse at RT than he is at LT therefore I thought/think it to be the best configuration if we do bring in Wirfs.
With a possible shorter training camp and given Wirfs experience has mostly been at RT, I doubt they switch Solder to RT this season.
Obviously everyone wants a trade down but even if you can't take the OT you like best. I happen to think Becton will be the best of the bunch but hearing the medical and not being able to have our people look at him is a concern. I would lean towards Wills, I think he is the most can't miss and the one Judge can get the most info on.
Yes DG has been able to get some good ones later but we can still do that. We do need 2 OTs. Maybe the 2nd one can come in later in the season. There is no question that we need a starter on the OL from this draft and possibly 2. This is not a reach its where value meets needs. With a limited off-season we need plug and play.
That Gettleman has confidence in his ability to find good offensive linemen after Round One.
Translation: Isaiah Simmons is the pick at 4.
i've yet to see that ability as GM of the Giants
Me too, but honestly? I'd probably be equally pumped if we used our first two picks on offensive tackles.
We are going to need two.
Saying that, in today’s game with quality DE on both sides, you need 2 good tackles. If you draft him play him at RT and have a dominant R side
You can live helping out 1 side.
Now regarding C .....
Matt Peart is a guy I can see them eyeing at that point
"Solder has been so good on the left, let's not screw it up"
With a possible shorter training camp and given Wirfs experience has mostly been at RT, I doubt they switch Solder to RT this season.
Sy came up with an interesting point when he was guest speaker in the podcast, Pro Football Talk. He stated that he believed the reasoning for bringing in the blocking tight end was to protect a starting rookie right tackle.
Saying that, in today’s game with quality DE on both sides, you need 2 good tackles. If you draft him play him at RT and have a dominant R side
You can live helping out 1 side.
Now regarding C .....
Small sample size but he apparently played 3 games at LT and the tape is pretty strong considering the in season switch
My issue with him is that guys that don’t play LT in college do not suddenly come to the NFL able to switch to the left. The list is long going the other way, but who has done it the other way
Saying that, in today’s game with quality DE on both sides, you need 2 good tackles. If you draft him play him at RT and have a dominant R side
You can live helping out 1 side.
Now regarding C .....
Small sample size but he apparently played 3 games at LT and the tape is pretty strong considering the in season switch
If they saw Scherff as a tackle (which they were wrong about) they most likely would see this kid as one too.
Same.
That Gettleman has confidence in his ability to find good offensive linemen after Round One.
Translation: Isaiah Simmons is the pick at 4.
Same