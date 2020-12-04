for display only
Rumors re: Giants - Jaguars (just rumors)

bc4life : 4/12/2020 9:38 am
But, seem to be more of them. Giants would slide back to #9, get Ngakoue & the 73rd pick. Which means they would pull the franchise tag off Williams.

Thoughts on the trade. And, if they did this deal - who's the pick @ # 9.

I like this trade down because you're getting a player at a desperate need position. You're still within reach of some quality players and you get 2 picks in Round 3.
Bluemancrew  
bc4life : 4/12/2020 10:07 am : link
I'm a Golden fan too but Yannick is 25
If you remove the tag, perhaps Brown becomes the pick at 9?  
The_Boss : 4/12/2020 10:08 am : link
I don't know about this  
Allen in CNJ : 4/12/2020 10:08 am : link
basically they're giving up the #4 pick for Ngakoue, the #9 pick (most likely one of the tackles), and #73.

Best case you're getting:
1) Nagokue - Edge Rusher - fills a need
2) Wirfs/Thomas/Wills - OT - fills a need
3) #73 - crapshoot

+ you're losing Williams and possibly Simmons...

If you sit @ #4, you probably get Simmons, and then @#36 you get an O-Linemen or another edge guy. There are enough OT's, as per Sy's review, that can make an impact, especially with that second round pick. Couple that with the price tag on Ngakoue!

Not sure, again, if this is a good deal.
The Boss  
bc4life : 4/12/2020 10:09 am : link
According to some of the credible people on bbi who have an ear to the door - Giants love Brown, so, that may well happen.
with the trade  
mdthedream : 4/12/2020 10:22 am : link
at 36 they take the center so you get a tackle at 9 and a center at 36 plus the extra pick. The Giants have very good young tackles.
Tackles  
mdthedream : 4/12/2020 10:24 am : link
=DT
Swapping 1sts, Getting a 3rd and our Edge?  
Capt. Don : 4/12/2020 10:25 am : link
We would be fleecing them.

We rescind the tag on LW.
Take a tackle at 9.
At 36 we have options - center, FS, ILB, WR, 3-4 DE.
Rescinding the tag on Williams makes NO SENSE.  
robbieballs2003 : 4/12/2020 10:30 am : link
You trade him and get something in return.
RE: The Boss  
section125 : 4/12/2020 10:36 am : link
In comment 14865930 bc4life said:
Quote:
According to some of the credible people on bbi who have an ear to the door - Giants love Brown, so, that may well happen.


Yeah, it is possible they could take Brown at 9 to replace Williams if they decide to rescind the tag. I think the chances are very slim. DT is not a need, they have DTs. OT is an absolute need. A play making defensive player is an absolute need, Young, Simmons, Okudah. They would not be significantly improved with Brown over what they currently have.
I do not see Brown as a likely scenario.
RE: Rescinding the tag on Williams makes NO SENSE.  
ron mexico : 4/12/2020 10:37 am : link
In comment 14865950 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
You trade him and get something in return.


I doubt any team is going to trade for Williams

FYI, I believe the rumors originated with this guy  
kelsto811 : 4/12/2020 10:37 am : link
Michael Stewart of NYGGiantsrush.com (linked tweet)...seems like a Madden trade to me
Twitter - ( New Window )
RE: Seems  
GFAN52 : 4/12/2020 10:40 am : link
In comment 14865901 David B. said:
Quote:
very far fetched that the Jags would give up their first pick in this deal.


They wouldn't.
RE: FYI, I believe the rumors originated with this guy  
kelsto811 : 4/12/2020 10:40 am : link
In comment 14865957 kelsto811 said:
Quote:
Michael Stewart of NYGGiantsrush.com (linked tweet)...seems like a Madden trade to me Twitter - ( New Window )


Nevermind. In that seem tweet reply section, the guy says he read it from Adam Schefter
RE: RE: Rescinding the tag on Williams makes NO SENSE.  
Klaatu : 4/12/2020 10:42 am : link
In comment 14865956 ron mexico said:
Quote:
In comment 14865950 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


You trade him and get something in return.



I doubt any team is going to trade for Williams


You mean any other team.
Jags get 4th overall  
90.Cal : 4/12/2020 10:50 am : link
Giants get 9th overall, 73rd overall and Yannick Ngakoue.

Not unfair at all. Still unsure I would do this if I'm NYG. Surely, NYG would wait until they are on the clock for this in case Young slides to 4th.
They better have a deal in place before they do any trade  
Chip : 4/12/2020 10:52 am : link
I hope DG learned his lesson. The going rate will be at least 20 mil per season for Yannick. They could also just extend Williams as well and still be able to swing it. Remember there will be a different cap number for the 9th pick and the 4th pick.
not sure this makes sense  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 4/12/2020 10:54 am : link
if it means getting rid of Williams
RE: RE: RE: Rescinding the tag on Williams makes NO SENSE.  
LBH15 : 4/12/2020 10:55 am : link
In comment 14865964 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 14865956 ron mexico said:


Quote:


In comment 14865950 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


You trade him and get something in return.



I doubt any team is going to trade for Williams




You mean any other team.


Sadly, this is funny.
If we do this  
90.Cal : 4/12/2020 10:58 am : link
1. We probably miss out on Wirfs and have to settle for one of Becton, Thomas or Wills. (But who is to say one of them doesnt end up better than Wirfs..)

2. We probably have to pull the tag from Leonard just to cover the tag for Yannick (but hopefully a extension for both can be done).

3. Gives us that early 3rd round pick we are missing (that kind of pick could potentially net us a starting center in this draft).

Risky move, it CAN work, but idk if it will. Wouldn't want to give up assets just to have to give up on Leonard Williams also... if we can keep both, still get a good tackle at 9, and get that xtra 3rd rounder... I'm starting to get tempted. DG would still have to nail the picks period.
RE: RE: Rescinding the tag on Williams makes NO SENSE.  
robbieballs2003 : 4/12/2020 10:59 am : link
In comment 14865956 ron mexico said:
Quote:
In comment 14865950 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


You trade him and get something in return.



I doubt any team is going to trade for Williams


A lot of teams were interested in Williams. There is a 100% chance a team would trade for Williams. The compensation is what would be arguable.
I  
AcidTest : 4/12/2020 10:59 am : link
can't see Jacksonville doing that deal. That's a lot to give up just to move up five spots. But I wouldn't want the Giants to make that deal either. Ngakoue is just going to cost too much.
One year of anybody isn't worth  
stoneman : 4/12/2020 11:08 am : link
devaluing the 4/36/99 draft setup. If anything, you add to the draft capital in a strong draft.

Unless you had the sign and trade set up before hand, which isn't happening, he would be 1 year, transition tag, then gone. We have the same issue with Williams now.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Rescinding the tag on Williams makes NO SENSE.  
section125 : 4/12/2020 11:10 am : link
In comment 14865986 LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 14865964 Klaatu said:


Quote:


In comment 14865956 ron mexico said:


Quote:


In comment 14865950 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


You trade him and get something in return.



I doubt any team is going to trade for Williams




You mean any other team.



Sadly, this is funny.


No. It isn't because Dallas was in on Williams and they weren't the only ones.
RE: I  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 4/12/2020 11:13 am : link
In comment 14865991 AcidTest said:
Quote:
can't see Jacksonville doing that deal. That's a lot to give up just to move up five spots. But I wouldn't want the Giants to make that deal either. Ngakoue is just going to cost too much.


Ngakoue is an elite pass rusher and he is only 25 years old.

He isnt Vernon. He isnt a projection.

The events at the end of the Reese era were bad, a lot of desperate overspending.

The thing is, it's turned some of you guys annoyingly frugal. Suddenly everything is too much money.

Every free agent is too much money. Oh, and also we're supposed to trade back to stockpile picks because lots and lots of jags is totally better than elite talents right?

Not to mention the fact that most are stuck in 2007 in terms of free agent market value.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Rescinding the tag on Williams makes NO SENSE.  
LBH15 : 4/12/2020 11:22 am : link
In comment 14866011 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 14865986 LBH15 said:


Quote:


In comment 14865964 Klaatu said:


Quote:


In comment 14865956 ron mexico said:


Quote:


In comment 14865950 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


You trade him and get something in return.



I doubt any team is going to trade for Williams




You mean any other team.



Sadly, this is funny.



No. It isn't because Dallas was in on Williams and they weren't the only ones.


I never saw a list. Post it here if you know.
No way in hell the jags make that trade  
djm : 4/12/2020 11:23 am : link
We aren’t getting YN and a pick for a trade down of five slots. No way.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Rescinding the tag on Williams makes NO SENSE.  
Klaatu : 4/12/2020 11:26 am : link
In comment 14866011 section125 said:
Quote:


You trade him and get something in return.



I doubt any team is going to trade for Williams




You mean any other team.



Sadly, this is funny.



No. It isn't because Dallas was in on Williams and they weren't the only ones.


Yeah...then they looked at the price, said 'no thanks,' and traded a conditional 7th round pick for Michael Bennett.

Luckily for the Jets, Ol' Dave was right there, pen in hand.
Stop with these Ngakoue threads  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 4/12/2020 11:27 am : link
There's little value in trading for a good player about to enter FA, outside of unicorns like Tunsil.
DJM  
mdthedream : 4/12/2020 11:28 am : link
If they want Tua they will do it. Just like if the Giants sat at 9 and wanted Tua they would pay a lot to move to 4. I know its hard to believe when we are not that team. I know when we didn't have a QB we would do it in a heart beat.
RE: Jags get 4th overall  
djm : 4/12/2020 11:29 am : link
In comment 14865978 90.Cal said:
Quote:
Giants get 9th overall, 73rd overall and Yannick Ngakoue.

Not unfair at all. Still unsure I would do this if I'm NYG. Surely, NYG would wait until they are on the clock for this in case Young slides to 4th.


Lol not unfair? You’re living in a fantasy land. The giants wouldn’t be giving up anything in this trade.

Not. Happening. And this is coming from someone who thinks trading a lot of pieces and having to sign this guy long term is too costly for a good but not great player. This trade is laughably unrealistic. Jags fans would revolt and they should, if this trade was made.
I don’t have much interest  
ryanmkeane : 4/12/2020 11:37 am : link
in trading down to 9 to be honest. We need the best OT in this class or defensive playmaker. Not sure 9 gets us either.
DJM  
mdthedream : 4/12/2020 12:10 pm : link
The Jags want Tua its going to cost them. That is what its all about. The DE will not play for the Jags so they move onto someone else say Golden.
Is there a link which states  
Carl in CT : 4/12/2020 12:20 pm : link
The DE, #9 I. I haven’t seen anywhere. I’d also keep Williams. (Yes the way our contracts are structured we could). That would really improve our D maybe into top 3. A couple of OL and a center with a WR we are in business. What ever happened to speed receiver (not Hill) from KC? Kid could be a player.
This would be too good to be true.  
mittenedman : 4/12/2020 12:26 pm : link
Ngakoue is going to be the best pass rusher in the NFL. He is Osi-like. If the Giants can land him at 25 years old they have to do it.

And yes - that includes paying him a market-rate contract.

My one contention? I wouldn't pull the tag from Leonard Williams. You throw LW, Ngakoue, Dexter Williams on the field together all the sudden you've got something.
It may seem like they are simply  
bc4life : 4/12/2020 12:39 pm : link
repeating the Williams trade -in that the need to re-sign him. But, a couple differences. Yannick has talked about wanting to play for the Giants. Jags could have probably signed him had they handled things differently. Most important, both sides probably have a clear idea of the framework of a deal.

Seems like Giants are getting better of it. But, if you're going after your franchise QB, you do what you have to to get him. And, Jags have 2 1st round picks and only Dolphins have more overll picks.

Again, this is simply some rumors floting around - I stated that at the outset. If you don't want to read a "another" Yannick thread, just stay away. Pretty easy fix.
I think this is a made up rumor that started on BBI!  
ZogZerg : 4/12/2020 12:40 pm : link
I forget who threw this out there first. Well, maybe it was a thought from one of the beats. But, it came out a long time ago. I think everyone is just parroting what what thrown out a while back.
I have supported signing LW from the beginning.  
Big Blue '56 : 4/12/2020 12:41 pm : link
That said, if we have to rescind the tag and use the money for YN, that would be fine with me. LW would then be a FA and could be signed by us long term after he saw there was no market for him, at least for his reported demands.

Money can always be found, moved around with little threat of cap hell, imv
My main concern would be  
bc4life : 4/12/2020 12:47 pm : link
are they missing out on an OT. On draft day - After a few QBs, Young, maybe Simmons & Okudah. Giants would still have to wait a few picks to get a tackle.

RE: waiting until draft day. Jags may find another suitor by then. What would probably be best for both teams is make the deal but keep it quiet until draft day.

And again - these are just rumors. Might be something to it, might be thinking out loud or trying to generate hype. One thing you have to admit - both teams have a legitimate rationale for a trade like this.
We won’t know until draft day  
aGiantGuy : 4/12/2020 12:53 pm : link
If they make a trade now, Miami will pull a trade with the Lions, there’s probably a contingent trade already in place depending on the way the board falls.
I would be all for it if they could get a good deal  
UberAlias : 4/12/2020 2:01 pm : link
They don't have an elite OT in the class, so IMO 4 is too high, but dealing back to 9 we could still get a good one and come out addressing both our biggest needs. Sign me up.
A few things  
UGADawgs7 : 4/12/2020 2:02 pm : link
How does Jax view their QB targets? Are Tua and Herbert rated similarly? Is Love rated similarly?
What happens if Wash trades out or somehow takes a QB at 2? Miami wants a QB, LAC wants a QB.
What happens IF this happens but Miami trades up to 2, LAC trade to 3.
Is Yannick worth $18M+ for 5 years?
Yeah it says he may be cheaper than LW? If $14-$15M for 5 years great.
Yannick is good but is he amazing? He still is young so can improve.
Still would try and get a 3 or 4 for LW though and if DG does this but takes anybody besides an OT at 9, would lose my mind.
RE: DJM  
djm : 4/12/2020 2:14 pm : link
In comment 14866082 mdthedream said:
Quote:
The Jags want Tua its going to cost them. That is what its all about. The DE will not play for the Jags so they move onto someone else say Golden.


Perhaps but there’s no way they trade YN’s rights for five draft slots. And give up a pick along with it? Cmon now.
Why is there an assumption Jax is in the QB market in round 1?  
Strahan91 : 4/12/2020 2:25 pm : link
I think it's more likely they are going to use this year to see what they have in Minshew and maybe take a day 2 or 3 guy but it appears they like Minshew (who played well for a rookie last year) enough to give him a shot.
Ngakoue in a trade is the best scenario  
Rjanyg : 4/12/2020 3:29 pm : link
Otherwise I like Simmons and Cleveland in rounds 1 & 2.
RE: A few things  
TroutMan : 4/12/2020 3:45 pm : link
In comment 14866212 UGADawgs7 said:
Quote:
How does Jax view their QB targets? Are Tua and Herbert rated similarly? Is Love rated similarly?
What happens if Wash trades out or somehow takes a QB at 2? Miami wants a QB, LAC wants a QB.
What happens IF this happens but Miami trades up to 2, LAC trade to 3.

We take Chase Young and don't look back.
RE: Why is there an assumption Jax is in the QB market in round 1?  
AcidTest : 4/12/2020 3:49 pm : link
In comment 14866227 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
I think it's more likely they are going to use this year to see what they have in Minshew and maybe take a day 2 or 3 guy but it appears they like Minshew (who played well for a rookie last year) enough to give him a shot.


Agreed.
This trade isn't about which team gets value......  
No Where Man : 4/12/2020 4:26 pm : link
It's purely a salary dump for Jax. By virtue of a trade they would not eat any dead money and still acquire the # 4 pick.
RE: This trade isn't about which team gets value......  
Diver_Down : 4/12/2020 4:39 pm : link
In comment 14866319 No Where Man said:
Quote:
It's purely a salary dump for Jax. By virtue of a trade they would not eat any dead money and still acquire the # 4 pick.


? There is no dead money. Yannick was a FA that was tagged. They can pull the tag or trade him. Still no dead money.

OK, I stand corrected. But the player won't be there long term...  
No Where Man : 4/12/2020 4:54 pm : link
So Jax, either loses him for a Comp pick, (3rd rounder), or the 4th pick in the draft. What would you do?
