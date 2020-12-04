Rumors re: Giants - Jaguars (just rumors)

But, seem to be more of them. Giants would slide back to #9, get Ngakoue & the 73rd pick. Which means they would pull the franchise tag off Williams.
Thoughts on the trade. And, if they did this deal - who's the pick @ # 9.
I like this trade down because you're getting a player at a desperate need position. You're still within reach of some quality players and you get 2 picks in Round 3.
Best case you're getting:
1) Nagokue - Edge Rusher - fills a need
2) Wirfs/Thomas/Wills - OT - fills a need
3) #73 - crapshoot
+ you're losing Williams and possibly Simmons...
If you sit @ #4, you probably get Simmons, and then @#36 you get an O-Linemen or another edge guy. There are enough OT's, as per Sy's review, that can make an impact, especially with that second round pick. Couple that with the price tag on Ngakoue!
Not sure, again, if this is a good deal.
We rescind the tag on LW.
Take a tackle at 9.
At 36 we have options - center, FS, ILB, WR, 3-4 DE.
Yeah, it is possible they could take Brown at 9 to replace Williams if they decide to rescind the tag. I think the chances are very slim. DT is not a need, they have DTs. OT is an absolute need. A play making defensive player is an absolute need, Young, Simmons, Okudah. They would not be significantly improved with Brown over what they currently have.
I do not see Brown as a likely scenario.
I doubt any team is going to trade for Williams
They wouldn't.
Nevermind. In that seem tweet reply section, the guy says he read it from Adam Schefter
2. We probably have to pull the tag from Leonard just to cover the tag for Yannick (but hopefully a extension for both can be done).
3. Gives us that early 3rd round pick we are missing (that kind of pick could potentially net us a starting center in this draft).
Risky move, it CAN work, but idk if it will. Wouldn't want to give up assets just to have to give up on Leonard Williams also... if we can keep both, still get a good tackle at 9, and get that xtra 3rd rounder... I'm starting to get tempted. DG would still have to nail the picks period.
No. It isn't because Dallas was in on Williams and they weren't the only ones.
Ngakoue is an elite pass rusher and he is only 25 years old.
He isnt Vernon. He isnt a projection.
The events at the end of the Reese era were bad, a lot of desperate overspending.
The thing is, it's turned some of you guys annoyingly frugal. Suddenly everything is too much money.
Every free agent is too much money. Oh, and also we're supposed to trade back to stockpile picks because lots and lots of jags is totally better than elite talents right?
Not to mention the fact that most are stuck in 2007 in terms of free agent market value.
You trade him and get something in return.
I doubt any team is going to trade for Williams
You mean any other team.
Sadly, this is funny.
No. It isn't because Dallas was in on Williams and they weren't the only ones.
Yeah...then they looked at the price, said 'no thanks,' and traded a conditional 7th round pick for Michael Bennett.
Luckily for the Jets, Ol' Dave was right there, pen in hand.
Not unfair at all. Still unsure I would do this if I'm NYG. Surely, NYG would wait until they are on the clock for this in case Young slides to 4th.
Lol not unfair? You’re living in a fantasy land. The giants wouldn’t be giving up anything in this trade.
Not. Happening. And this is coming from someone who thinks trading a lot of pieces and having to sign this guy long term is too costly for a good but not great player. This trade is laughably unrealistic. Jags fans would revolt and they should, if this trade was made.
And yes - that includes paying him a market-rate contract.
My one contention? I wouldn't pull the tag from Leonard Williams. You throw LW, Ngakoue, Dexter Williams on the field together all the sudden you've got something.
Seems like Giants are getting better of it. But, if you're going after your franchise QB, you do what you have to to get him. And, Jags have 2 1st round picks and only Dolphins have more overll picks.
Again, this is simply some rumors floting around - I stated that at the outset. If you don't want to read a "another" Yannick thread, just stay away. Pretty easy fix.
Money can always be found, moved around with little threat of cap hell, imv
RE: waiting until draft day. Jags may find another suitor by then. What would probably be best for both teams is make the deal but keep it quiet until draft day.
And again - these are just rumors. Might be something to it, might be thinking out loud or trying to generate hype. One thing you have to admit - both teams have a legitimate rationale for a trade like this.
What happens if Wash trades out or somehow takes a QB at 2? Miami wants a QB, LAC wants a QB.
What happens IF this happens but Miami trades up to 2, LAC trade to 3.
Is Yannick worth $18M+ for 5 years?
Yeah it says he may be cheaper than LW? If $14-$15M for 5 years great.
Yannick is good but is he amazing? He still is young so can improve.
Still would try and get a 3 or 4 for LW though and if DG does this but takes anybody besides an OT at 9, would lose my mind.
Perhaps but there’s no way they trade YN’s rights for five draft slots. And give up a pick along with it? Cmon now.
What happens if Wash trades out or somehow takes a QB at 2? Miami wants a QB, LAC wants a QB.
What happens IF this happens but Miami trades up to 2, LAC trade to 3.
We take Chase Young and don't look back.
Agreed.
? There is no dead money. Yannick was a FA that was tagged. They can pull the tag or trade him. Still no dead money.