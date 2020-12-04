Rumors re: Giants - Jaguars (just rumors) bc4life : 4/12/2020 9:38 am

But, seem to be more of them. Giants would slide back to #9, get Ngakoue & the 73rd pick. Which means they would pull the franchise tag off Williams.



Thoughts on the trade. And, if they did this deal - who's the pick @ # 9.



I like this trade down because you're getting a player at a desperate need position. You're still within reach of some quality players and you get 2 picks in Round 3.