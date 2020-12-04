Pat Leonard: Derrick Brown a possibility at 4

If the Giants straight up trade for Ngakoue with a 3rd or 2nd and rescind the tag on Williams.
That or a agreed trade with Jacksonville that if Brown makes it past the Lions that they would secure Brown for Jacksonville to THEN trade him for #9 and Yannick.
I would be ok with this. Ngakoue is a freak and so is Brown. I am a Simmons at 4 or Wirfs at 6-8 with a trade down. But if we can se her a trade with Jacksonville for a swap of pick 4 for Ngakoue and the 9th pick plus 74, it would be ideal.
Agreed. I also agree with aGiantGuy that if Brown is picked, Tomlinson is likely to be traded. I think JonC was saying that DG tried to trade Tomlinson last year. I think there's a chance he's traded even if we don't pick Brown.
If we pick Brown, it's proof the Giants are committed to BPA.
...if he’s not Aaron Donald, then this would be a terrible pick. Given the investment this team has continuously made in the DT position, they cannot spend a top ten pick on another given all the other pressing needs.
aside from the argument that the draft should be about BPA, Brown is not a luxury pick. Tomlinson is a FA next year, and we may not be able to resign Williams. And that's assuming we don't trade Tomlinson on draft day, which is possible even if we don't trade Brown since we have Slayton, McIntosh, and just signed Johnson. The Giants may have already decided that they can't afford to resign Tomlinson.
I would nonetheless probably pass on Brown at #4, or even after a small trade down, but it certainly wouldn't be ridiculous to pick him at either position.
Every day up until draft day predicting the Giants could draft anyone in the top 15. They certainly could draft Brown but I think this is all noise. You can only write so many articles about Simmons or the OTs.
Derrick Brown would have been a Top 5-7 pick last year
I don't doubt that they do. I think they like Simmons, Okudah and Wirfs.
I question if what he does is demonstrably better than what they have on the team already. Interior DL is one of the strongest, if not the strongest part of the team. He would marginally improve the defense. Whereas, Simmons upgrades a weak part of the team and Wirfs or any OT seriously upgrades the Oline maybe the weakest part of the team.
After hitting on Short and Lotolulie. Anybody that dismisses this isn’t paying attention to history. Butler ended busting and they had to let one of their stud DTs walk in FA because you can’t pay two guys big money at the position. So it was a brain dead pick.
I think it’s a possibility the churn at the interior DL position should be fireable if they take Brown at 4.
I don't doubt that they do. I think they like Simmons, Okudah and Wirfs.
I question if what he does is demonstrably better than what they have on the team already. Interior DL is one of the strongest, if not the strongest part of the team. He would marginally improve the defense. Whereas, Simmons upgrades a weak part of the team and Wirfs or any OT seriously upgrades the Oline maybe the weakest part of the team.
I've heard love Wirfs, like Simmons, nothing on Okudah.
won't get more than a fourth or fifth in return, but I still think they may trade him on draft day.
DG has spoken repeatedly about "not reaching" and taking the BPA. If he adheres to that philosophy, then Brown might be the pick, especially if he first trades down. Positional need might come into play though if Wirfs has a grade very close to Brown.
The post pointed out its not a ridiculous choice...that's all. Not even in favor of it...but its not so without merit as to be laughable
I'd disagree and point to the Madden level trades and work arounds suggested in this thread as proof. Getting Brown would require a overhaul of our DL (our most talented unit) and leave us without a decent OL and holes at LB. Perfect.
and it would show how clueless DG is. so i suppose that makes this pick likely since DG fucking sucks ass at his job.
brown is a fine player. i don't see a special player that you'd be crazy to pass up. i also don't know what position they play him at. you have lawrence (DT), williams (DE), tomlinson (DT), and now you want to go and use another first round pick on a DT when you play a 3-4? makes no sense.
brown is not athletic enough to be a 3-4 end (neither is lawrence). it would be a redundant pick unless they plan on moving to a 4-3 next year.
brown should be the one guy that is not even in consideration.
I don’t care what anyone on this planet says. Brown’s grade wont even close enough more than Simmons or their top rated OT to do that. There’s no guantee he will be better than Williams. They need LB S help. Desperate for OL help a they pick a Dt
If Gettleman wants to be assured of ever lasting hate he does this. It’s got nothing to do w Brown. Fuck take the top WR before a DT.
If they fix Ol the LB unit could be substandard and the DB not 6 deep to withstand injuries and the WR crew unable to stretch the defense enough to get Barkley running room and we will patch together a edge threat?
We aren't coming out of it with all fixed.
Next, I'm assuming them drafting Brown only occurs if there are trades and other moves or injuries we dont know....otherwise, like you it doesnt sound like a net win for the Giants.
I'm also assuming there is a net additional high 2nd or more for doing it. So the intent to get Ol and a several of them seems essential no matter who they pick first
That all said, I'm not seeing the disruption level from Brown that would offset the loss of that slot for other things
That’s how he knows it. He has said things in the past that were accurate. (And I don’t know him). I’ve given you Dusty Ziegler almost 20 years ago to the day. No one here is DG. But plenty here know someone. We have talked Brown for awhile now. There is legit interest. That doesn’t mean he will be 100% a Giant. But he is up there high on their Board.
but I really don't think the Giants front office or coaching staff are stupid. They know they have a bunch of DTs and have glaring needs at other positions. So if they're looking at Brown, they are almost certainly looking at ways to exchange those excess DTs for either players or draft picks.
The roster isn't even mostly set until the end of training camp, and then other teams' cuts get signed, veterans get signed after Week 1, and there's roster churn throughout the season. The draft isn't the end, UDFA signings aren't the end. It's a process.
but I really don't think the Giants front office or coaching staff are stupid. They know they have a bunch of DTs and have glaring needs at other positions. So if they're looking at Brown, they are almost certainly looking at ways to exchange those excess DTs for either players or draft picks.
The roster isn't even mostly set until the end of training camp, and then other teams' cuts get signed, veterans get signed after Week 1, and there's roster churn throughout the season. The draft isn't the end, UDFA signings aren't the end. It's a process.
In late December I was talking to a guy in a Raleigh sports bar who said his father was an area scout for the Giants. At the time, which was well before the combine and FA, he said Brown was DGs favorite guy and the probable pick ... again, this was point in time and FWIW. Btw, his story about his connection was real.
RE: RE: RE: Giants love Brown, he's a legit option
I don't doubt that they do. I think they like Simmons, Okudah and Wirfs.
I question if what he does is demonstrably better than what they have on the team already. Interior DL is one of the strongest, if not the strongest part of the team. He would marginally improve the defense. Whereas, Simmons upgrades a weak part of the team and Wirfs or any OT seriously upgrades the Oline maybe the weakest part of the team.
I've heard love Wirfs, like Simmons, nothing on Okudah.
I think that makes sense that Wirfs and Brown would be who they love. Big bodies in the trenches.
Simmons maybe too much a wild card - as in not enough settled position despite being a playmaker from many spots.
The have spent a lot on CB.
Brown, I just do not see that he upgrades the DLine with what they have, unless Tomlinson is on the chopping block. I know Sy had said early on that Brown should not be overlooked for the Giants by Giants fans.
I am just having a hard time rationalizing Brown over Wirfs/OT.
His top 5 graded players as of today are:
Young
Simmons
Murray
Okudah
Wirfs
Brown is one or two points behind Wirfs. Now I am going to assume Lamb and Burrow are graded higher than Wirfs and Brown when the previews for WR and QB come out (this week?). How acceptable is it for guys here if Dave potentially takes (according to Sy’s rankings) the 7th or 8th best player at 4?
His top 5 graded players as of today are:
Young
Simmons
Murray
Okudah
Wirfs
Brown is one or two points behind Wirfs. Now I am going to assume Lamb and Burrow are graded higher than Wirfs and Brown when the previews for WR and QB come out (this week?). How acceptable is it for guys here if Dave potentially takes (according to Sy’s rankings) the 7th or 8th best player at 4?
I still think they use tiers. Hard to distinguish between guys with 86 to say 89 ratings.
Brown is a blue chip talent, Wirfs is red, basically. If you go red over blue, you're drafting for need. Team draft boards will vary, but that's the rub.
Agreed. Stick to your board, otherwise what's the point of doing all that work? But positional value or need may nonetheless be considered if the grades for two players are very close. If that's true for Brown and Wirfs, they might pick Wirfs even if Brown is graded slightly higher.
who is a similar player to Simmons . So there should be no doubt he could take Simmons . As far as Brown , yeah , he’s a good player . What is unknown is will he be appreciably better than Leonard Williams? The same things that are being said about Brown were said about Williams his draft season after USC. Leonard Williams has not turned out to be a player worthy of the gushing reviews he received .
The Giants run the risk of being what the baseball Cardinals were in the 80s. A lineup where everybody did basically the same thing . How many of these guys do they need ?
As far as the “rows” issue , if they have 5-6 guys ranked about the same when it’s their time to pick , then they should go OT , as long as an OT is in the row .
I think they’re going to find their OT in Athens Ga , and they’re going to get him after a trade down . My guess.
I would NOT be shocked if Derrick Brown went #3 even to Detroit
and it would show how clueless DG is. so i suppose that makes this pick likely since DG fucking sucks ass at his job.
brown is a fine player. i don't see a special player that you'd be crazy to pass up. i also don't know what position they play him at. you have lawrence (DT), williams (DE), tomlinson (DT), and now you want to go and use another first round pick on a DT when you play a 3-4? makes no sense.
brown is not athletic enough to be a 3-4 end (neither is lawrence). it would be a redundant pick unless they plan on moving to a 4-3 next year.
brown should be the one guy that is not even in consideration.
JFC, not doubting you, but how does it make sense to draft a guy who is basically the same player as Dexter Larwrence, especially when the Giants also used two third rounders on DT in the past two three years? If you include Tomlinson, that's two Firsts, a Second and Two thirds on DT, all since 2017.
Five premium picks on one portion of one part of the defense. Where there are holes everywhere else but QB and RB. This would convince me that Gettleman really has no plan and is just winging it.
JFC, not doubting you, but how does it make sense to draft a guy who is basically the same player as Dexter Larwrence, especially when the Giants also used two third rounders on DT in the past two three years? If you include Tomlinson, that's two Firsts, a Second and Two thirds on DT, all since 2017.
Five premium picks on one portion of one part of the defense. Where there are holes everywhere else but QB and RB. This would convince me that Gettleman really has no plan and is just winging it.
Exactly, it would make zero sense. Gettleman might as well just quit if he makes that pick
RE: I would NOT be shocked if Derrick Brown went #3 even to Detroit
and they stick to their board and he's the pick, it tells you they're playing the long game with respect to roster building. Given how many four man fronts they ran last year (60%) it would give them two powerful, disruptive DTs who can also play DE in three man fronts. Lots of things they can do with Brown and Dexter.
It's not "ideal" in terms of filling holes for the 2020 season, namely the OL. But, the draft isn't about "see hole, plug hole". Maybe some day those who don't get it will finally figure that aspect out.
and they stick to their board and he's the pick, it tells you they're playing the long game with respect to roster building. Given how many four man fronts they ran last year (60%) it would give them two powerful, disruptive DTs who can also play DE in three man fronts. Lots of things they can do with Brown and Dexter.
It's not "ideal" in terms of filling holes for the 2020 season, namely the OL. But, the draft isn't about "see hole, plug hole". Maybe some day those who don't get it will finally figure that aspect out.
Spot on. We have no one who disrupts on the defensive side. If they see Brown as a guy who OCs need to game plan around, then he absolutely needs to be in the conversation.
RE: I understand the roster construction questions but
and they stick to their board and he's the pick, it tells you they're playing the long game with respect to roster building. Given how many four man fronts they ran last year (60%) it would give them two powerful, disruptive DTs who can also play DE in three man fronts. Lots of things they can do with Brown and Dexter.
It's not "ideal" in terms of filling holes for the 2020 season, namely the OL. But, the draft isn't about "see hole, plug hole". Maybe some day those who don't get it will finally figure that aspect out.
While not a new concept to me, this was well worded on the purpose of the draft.
Maybe it is disinformation coming from the NYG camp, but I'd put the odds at 1,000-1. It would be an acknowledgement from DG that his Williams trade was a disaster, and it would mean giving up a 1st, a 3rd, and a 5th to draft Derrick Brown.
and they stick to their board and he's the pick, it tells you they're playing the long game with respect to roster building. Given how many four man fronts they ran last year (60%) it would give them two powerful, disruptive DTs who can also play DE in three man fronts. Lots of things they can do with Brown and Dexter.
It's not "ideal" in terms of filling holes for the 2020 season, namely the OL. But, the draft isn't about "see hole, plug hole". Maybe some day those who don't get it will finally figure that aspect out.
Spot on. We have no one who disrupts on the defensive side. If they see Brown as a guy who OCs need to game plan around, then he absolutely needs to be in the conversation.
Yep. I wouldn't build the defense that way, as I prefer to use the pick on impact at Edge (talent not there unless Young slips) or on the backend (Okudah).
The big thing here is it's relatively clear none of the OTs is a talent of the caliber of the defensive prospects. There's no elite OT prospect in this draft, while I do like Wirfs a great deal. Does the NYG draft board agree on April 23? Does DG choose to save his job?
Maybe it is disinformation coming from the NYG camp, but I'd put the odds at 1,000-1. It would be an acknowledgement from DG that his Williams trade was a disaster, and it would mean giving up a 1st, a 3rd, and a 5th to draft Derrick Brown.
I would be furious with this pick.
The Giants pick 4th. Burrow is going #1. Young is going #2. Detroit is taking Okudah, Simmons or trading to a team for a QB.
Why do the Giants need dis-information? All but three players in the entire draft will be there for them to take. What the Giants say about #4, is not going to influence what Cincinnati, Washington or Detroit do. Even if DC and Detroit trade back it will be to teams drafting QBs - no bearing at all on what the Giants will do..
it's very likely going to look different by the time this roster is ready to win. Dexter is the one player who should stand the test of time, the rest is up in the air. I can tell you the Giants have a very high grade on Brown and they love him. Heard the same on Wirfs.
The only opinion that matters here is NYG front office
it's very likely going to look different by the time this roster is ready to win. Dexter is the one player who should stand the test of time, the rest is up in the air. I can tell you the Giants have a very high grade on Brown and they love him. Heard the same on Wirfs.
Thanks Jon.
If grades are even close to equal, hard to imagine them A. passing up Wirfs given the massive hole that already exists and will grow next season with Solder likely gone, and B. trading down to acquire more picks and risk losing Wirfs, which is disappointing.
and hasn't changed, so you know two potential targets at #4. I think NYG can get that player if they trade down a little bit as well. Gun to my head right now they pick Wirfs, but don't know more right now. I know there's very little appetite for a DT at #4, and I personally don't feel as strongly about Brown as most draftniks do, but he's up there.
Why do the Giants need dis-information? All but three players in the entire draft will be there for them to take. What the Giants say about #4, is not going to influence what Cincinnati, Washington or Detroit do. Even if DC and Detroit trade back it will be to teams drafting QBs - no bearing at all on what the Giants will do..
There are all kinds of reasons for disinfo. You could be signaling to teams below you that liking a guy not likely to go in the top 5 would mean they were open to trade talks. It could be smoke just to muddy up who NYG really likes. This isn't new, teams have been doing this for years.
and they stick to their board and he's the pick, it tells you they're playing the long game with respect to roster building. Given how many four man fronts they ran last year (60%) it would give them two powerful, disruptive DTs who can also play DE in three man fronts. Lots of things they can do with Brown and Dexter.
It's not "ideal" in terms of filling holes for the 2020 season, namely the OL. But, the draft isn't about "see hole, plug hole". Maybe some day those who don't get it will finally figure that aspect out.
Spot on. We have no one who disrupts on the defensive side. If they see Brown as a guy who OCs need to game plan around, then he absolutely needs to be in the conversation.
Yep. I wouldn't build the defense that way, as I prefer to use the pick on impact at Edge (talent not there unless Young slips) or on the backend (Okudah).
The big thing here is it's relatively clear none of the OTs is a talent of the caliber of the defensive prospects. There's no elite OT prospect in this draft, while I do like Wirfs a great deal. Does the NYG draft board agree on April 23? Does DG choose to save his job?
I think BPA is used too often as though it is an absolute.
There are probably many factors that go into ranking players on a draft board, and we as fans have no way of knowing what the Giants factors and rankings are. Plus, I would have to guess that player rankings come in clusters and from that the Giants will pick based on additional criteria (e.g., needs, player who gives the team the best chance to win more games, etc.). If the team has a QB or RB ranked at the top of their board, do you believe they will draft either position after taking DJ at #6 last year, and Barkley at #2 the year before?
Why do the Giants need dis-information? All but three players in the entire draft will be there for them to take. What the Giants say about #4, is not going to influence what Cincinnati, Washington or Detroit do. Even if DC and Detroit trade back it will be to teams drafting QBs - no bearing at all on what the Giants will do..
There are all kinds of reasons for disinfo. You could be signaling to teams below you that liking a guy not likely to go in the top 5 would mean they were open to trade talks. It could be smoke just to muddy up who NYG really likes. This isn't new, teams have been doing this for years.
Still has no bearing nor does it help who they pick..
and they stick to their board and he's the pick, it tells you they're playing the long game with respect to roster building. Given how many four man fronts they ran last year (60%) it would give them two powerful, disruptive DTs who can also play DE in three man fronts. Lots of things they can do with Brown and Dexter.
It's not "ideal" in terms of filling holes for the 2020 season, namely the OL. But, the draft isn't about "see hole, plug hole". Maybe some day those who don't get it will finally figure that aspect out.
Spot on. We have no one who disrupts on the defensive side. If they see Brown as a guy who OCs need to game plan around, then he absolutely needs to be in the conversation.
Yep. I wouldn't build the defense that way, as I prefer to use the pick on impact at Edge (talent not there unless Young slips) or on the backend (Okudah).
The big thing here is it's relatively clear none of the OTs is a talent of the caliber of the defensive prospects. There's no elite OT prospect in this draft, while I do like Wirfs a great deal. Does the NYG draft board agree on April 23? Does DG choose to save his job?
I think BPA is used too often as though it is an absolute.
There are probably many factors that go into ranking players on a draft board, and we as fans have no way of knowing what the Giants factors and rankings are. Plus, I would have to guess that player rankings come in clusters and from that the Giants will pick based on additional criteria (e.g., needs, player who gives the team the best chance to win more games, etc.). If the team has a QB or RB ranked at the top of their board, do you believe they will draft either position after taking DJ at #6 last year, and Barkley at #2 the year before?
I assumed it went without saying QB, and RB for that matter, would be exceptions at #4. It's common sense.
0.0% chance. I’m sure the Giants like him but at 4 there will be other great options. Okudah I could see, since there’s still question marks at CB despite the recent heavy investment. I’d put DT in the same category as RB, QB and probably OG. Not going to see day 1 or 2 picks at those spots.
Even DG, as clueless as he is, has to know how bereft of talent we are at so many positions. There will be top talent available at a position that’s not blocked for the next couple of years. Any GM worth his salt should be sble to find a huge roster boost at 4.
and they stick to their board and he's the pick, it tells you they're playing the long game with respect to roster building. Given how many four man fronts they ran last year (60%) it would give them two powerful, disruptive DTs who can also play DE in three man fronts. Lots of things they can do with Brown and Dexter.
It's not "ideal" in terms of filling holes for the 2020 season, namely the OL. But, the draft isn't about "see hole, plug hole". Maybe some day those who don't get it will finally figure that aspect out.
I get it, but if they have Okudah and Brown equally ranked (as many analysts do), I would hope they pick Okudah. Giants pass defense was WAY worse than their run defense. And all evidence points to Baker being better as a role player than a starter.
RE: I understand the roster construction questions but
and they stick to their board and he's the pick, it tells you they're playing the long game with respect to roster building. Given how many four man fronts they ran last year (60%) it would give them two powerful, disruptive DTs who can also play DE in three man fronts. Lots of things they can do with Brown and Dexter.
It's not "ideal" in terms of filling holes for the 2020 season, namely the OL. But, the draft isn't about "see hole, plug hole". Maybe some day those who don't get it will finally figure that aspect out.
At the risk of being painfully repetitive, when you decide to make a RB the centerpiece and very first building block of a rebuilt roster, you lose some of your flexibility in subsequent years.
Either draft OL due to need at #4, or continue to waste the only true BPA already on the roster.
The "long game" is a nice idea, but it's been long enough. The OL should have been addressed before the shiny new toys were added to the roster, but it wasn't. Continuing to neglect the OL in favor of the "long game" is just a longer rebuild.
Roster construction matters. Sequence of rebuild matters. Rookie contract length matters.
It's not good enough to just point to BPA as the optimal path when so many other suboptimal choices preceded it.
The idea that there is some appropriate order to building a team is nonsense. It annoys the hell out of me when people spout the whole "build the OL first" drivel. As if it's at all logical to leave talent on the board, "oh yeah that Barkley guy is really good, but I can't take a RB until my OL is 100% set. I will take a substandard tackle instead".
It's pure nonsense.
Take what the board gives you, and fill in with FA.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Do they like him at 4???
Pick up Brown
Let Williams go
Sign Logan Ryan and Anthony Harris ( requires a trade)
Tremendously improved defense overall
Take spend rest of the draft on offense, cluster drafting OL and WR plus a battering ram RB
Im not necessarily in favor of these moves, im just pointing out that its not nuts.
That or a agreed trade with Jacksonville that if Brown makes it past the Lions that they would secure Brown for Jacksonville to THEN trade him for #9 and Yannick.
No Tua is not. There is no reason for Tua and he is coming off a major injury.
That or a agreed trade with Jacksonville that if Brown makes it past the Lions that they would secure Brown for Jacksonville to THEN trade him for #9 and Yannick.
I would be ok with this. Ngakoue is a freak and so is Brown. I am a Simmons at 4 or Wirfs at 6-8 with a trade down. But if we can se her a trade with Jacksonville for a swap of pick 4 for Ngakoue and the 9th pick plus 74, it would be ideal.
Agreed. I also agree with aGiantGuy that if Brown is picked, Tomlinson is likely to be traded. I think JonC was saying that DG tried to trade Tomlinson last year. I think there's a chance he's traded even if we don't pick Brown.
If we pick Brown, it's proof the Giants are committed to BPA.
Quote:
.
No Tua is not. There is no reason for Tua and he is coming off a major injury.
I meant this as sarcasm, of course we won't take Tua.
I would nonetheless probably pass on Brown at #4, or even after a small trade down, but it certainly wouldn't be ridiculous to pick him at either position.
Just like Saquon Barkley vs Sam Darnold
I don't think it's a given that they'd have an equal grade on Simmons. Its entirely possible that Brown is higher on their board than both Simmons and Okudah. We just dont know.
Quote:
If they are ignoring team building as a priority and going BPA and defense then DL isn't where they would draft as they could get as high or higher rated defensive player in Simmons.
I don't think it's a given that they'd have an equal grade on Simmons. Its entirely possible that Brown is higher on their board than both Simmons and Okudah. We just dont know.
I think Brown is higher.
I don't doubt that they do. I think they like Simmons, Okudah and Wirfs.
I question if what he does is demonstrably better than what they have on the team already. Interior DL is one of the strongest, if not the strongest part of the team. He would marginally improve the defense. Whereas, Simmons upgrades a weak part of the team and Wirfs or any OT seriously upgrades the Oline maybe the weakest part of the team.
Brown sure does seem like a guy DG would be drooling over.
In my mind Simmons doesnt feel like a DG guy.
I think it’s a possibility the churn at the interior DL position should be fireable if they take Brown at 4.
Quote:
.
I don't doubt that they do. I think they like Simmons, Okudah and Wirfs.
I question if what he does is demonstrably better than what they have on the team already. Interior DL is one of the strongest, if not the strongest part of the team. He would marginally improve the defense. Whereas, Simmons upgrades a weak part of the team and Wirfs or any OT seriously upgrades the Oline maybe the weakest part of the team.
I've heard love Wirfs, like Simmons, nothing on Okudah.
Selecting him (and his useless for pass rush speed) would be a defining moment in GM stupidity.
Yup. I still think this could happen. We trade down take brown, trade thomlinson and or trade back up at some point in this draft.
DG has spoken repeatedly about "not reaching" and taking the BPA. If he adheres to that philosophy, then Brown might be the pick, especially if he first trades down. Positional need might come into play though if Wirfs has a grade very close to Brown.
Pick up Brown
Let Williams go
Sign Logan Ryan and Anthony Harris ( requires a trade)
Tremendously improved defense overall
Take spend rest of the draft on offense, cluster drafting OL and WR plus a battering ram RB
Got to have a partner to trade with and then you just assume will be able to get those players your talking about.
And ah...yeah...BBGOTFO
I'd disagree and point to the Madden level trades and work arounds suggested in this thread as proof. Getting Brown would require a overhaul of our DL (our most talented unit) and leave us without a decent OL and holes at LB. Perfect.
brown is a fine player. i don't see a special player that you'd be crazy to pass up. i also don't know what position they play him at. you have lawrence (DT), williams (DE), tomlinson (DT), and now you want to go and use another first round pick on a DT when you play a 3-4? makes no sense.
brown is not athletic enough to be a 3-4 end (neither is lawrence). it would be a redundant pick unless they plan on moving to a 4-3 next year.
brown should be the one guy that is not even in consideration.
I don’t care what anyone on this planet says. Brown’s grade wont even close enough more than Simmons or their top rated OT to do that. There’s no guantee he will be better than Williams. They need LB S help. Desperate for OL help a they pick a Dt
If Gettleman wants to be assured of ever lasting hate he does this. It’s got nothing to do w Brown. Fuck take the top WR before a DT.
We aren't coming out of it with all fixed.
Next, I'm assuming them drafting Brown only occurs if there are trades and other moves or injuries we dont know....otherwise, like you it doesnt sound like a net win for the Giants.
I'm also assuming there is a net additional high 2nd or more for doing it. So the intent to get Ol and a several of them seems essential no matter who they pick first
That all said, I'm not seeing the disruption level from Brown that would offset the loss of that slot for other things
How in the world would you know that?
If so then it makes sense. If not, it doesn't
Quote:
.
How in the world would you know that?
Because he's JonC, bitch!
The roster isn't even mostly set until the end of training camp, and then other teams' cuts get signed, veterans get signed after Week 1, and there's roster churn throughout the season. The draft isn't the end, UDFA signings aren't the end. It's a process.
The roster isn't even mostly set until the end of training camp, and then other teams' cuts get signed, veterans get signed after Week 1, and there's roster churn throughout the season. The draft isn't the end, UDFA signings aren't the end. It's a process.
Agreed.
Quote:
In comment 14866318 JonC said:
Quote:
.
I don't doubt that they do. I think they like Simmons, Okudah and Wirfs.
I question if what he does is demonstrably better than what they have on the team already. Interior DL is one of the strongest, if not the strongest part of the team. He would marginally improve the defense. Whereas, Simmons upgrades a weak part of the team and Wirfs or any OT seriously upgrades the Oline maybe the weakest part of the team.
I've heard love Wirfs, like Simmons, nothing on Okudah.
I think that makes sense that Wirfs and Brown would be who they love. Big bodies in the trenches.
Simmons maybe too much a wild card - as in not enough settled position despite being a playmaker from many spots.
The have spent a lot on CB.
Brown, I just do not see that he upgrades the DLine with what they have, unless Tomlinson is on the chopping block. I know Sy had said early on that Brown should not be overlooked for the Giants by Giants fans.
I am just having a hard time rationalizing Brown over Wirfs/OT.
Young
Simmons
Murray
Okudah
Wirfs
Brown is one or two points behind Wirfs. Now I am going to assume Lamb and Burrow are graded higher than Wirfs and Brown when the previews for WR and QB come out (this week?). How acceptable is it for guys here if Dave potentially takes (according to Sy’s rankings) the 7th or 8th best player at 4?
Young
Simmons
Murray
Okudah
Wirfs
Brown is one or two points behind Wirfs. Now I am going to assume Lamb and Burrow are graded higher than Wirfs and Brown when the previews for WR and QB come out (this week?). How acceptable is it for guys here if Dave potentially takes (according to Sy’s rankings) the 7th or 8th best player at 4?
I still think they use tiers. Hard to distinguish between guys with 86 to say 89 ratings.
For all we know they could have:
Tier One
Burrow, Young
Two:
Simmons, Brown, Wirfs, Okudah
Three:
Wills, Thomas, Murray....etc
Agreed. Stick to your board, otherwise what's the point of doing all that work? But positional value or need may nonetheless be considered if the grades for two players are very close. If that's true for Brown and Wirfs, they might pick Wirfs even if Brown is graded slightly higher.
+2.
The Giants run the risk of being what the baseball Cardinals were in the 80s. A lineup where everybody did basically the same thing . How many of these guys do they need ?
As far as the “rows” issue , if they have 5-6 guys ranked about the same when it’s their time to pick , then they should go OT , as long as an OT is in the row .
I think they’re going to find their OT in Athens Ga , and they’re going to get him after a trade down . My guess.
brown is a fine player. i don't see a special player that you'd be crazy to pass up. i also don't know what position they play him at. you have lawrence (DT), williams (DE), tomlinson (DT), and now you want to go and use another first round pick on a DT when you play a 3-4? makes no sense.
brown is not athletic enough to be a 3-4 end (neither is lawrence). it would be a redundant pick unless they plan on moving to a 4-3 next year.
brown should be the one guy that is not even in consideration.
Pssst... the Giants defense is now multiple.
Links to this draftniks saying that? I’ve seen that no where. Half the scouts have Kinlaw rated higher than Brown. This would be a horrible pick and assure Gettleman gets fired next year.
If they grab Brown at 4, then they might just go into season with the OL they have (except at Center). That means, Williams stays with he tag in place - that's risky ($$$) for him.
JFC, not doubting you, but how does it make sense to draft a guy who is basically the same player as Dexter Larwrence, especially when the Giants also used two third rounders on DT in the past two three years? If you include Tomlinson, that's two Firsts, a Second and Two thirds on DT, all since 2017.
Five premium picks on one portion of one part of the defense. Where there are holes everywhere else but QB and RB. This would convince me that Gettleman really has no plan and is just winging it.
Quote:
.
JFC, not doubting you, but how does it make sense to draft a guy who is basically the same player as Dexter Larwrence, especially when the Giants also used two third rounders on DT in the past two three years? If you include Tomlinson, that's two Firsts, a Second and Two thirds on DT, all since 2017.
Five premium picks on one portion of one part of the defense. Where there are holes everywhere else but QB and RB. This would convince me that Gettleman really has no plan and is just winging it.
Exactly, it would make zero sense. Gettleman might as well just quit if he makes that pick
So best player available when we pick is going to be Tua. Enough of this best player available this would make no sense we have 6 DTs on the roster then
It's not "ideal" in terms of filling holes for the 2020 season, namely the OL. But, the draft isn't about "see hole, plug hole". Maybe some day those who don't get it will finally figure that aspect out.
Quote:
Brown is a blue chip talent, Wirfs is red, basically. If you go red over blue, you're drafting for need. Team draft boards will vary, but that's the rub.
Links to this draftniks saying that? I’ve seen that no where. Half the scouts have Kinlaw rated higher than Brown. This would be a horrible pick and assure Gettleman gets fired next year.
It appears you haven't read as much as you think.
Quote:
In comment 14866444 JonC said:
Quote:
Brown is a blue chip talent, Wirfs is red, basically. If you go red over blue, you're drafting for need. Team draft boards will vary, but that's the rub.
Links to this draftniks saying that? I’ve seen that no where. Half the scouts have Kinlaw rated higher than Brown. This would be a horrible pick and assure Gettleman gets fired next year.
It appears you haven't read as much as you think.
Provide links. I’ve ready plenty
It's not "ideal" in terms of filling holes for the 2020 season, namely the OL. But, the draft isn't about "see hole, plug hole". Maybe some day those who don't get it will finally figure that aspect out.
Sy has him slightly below two and slightly above two of the OTs. So for all intents and purposes, about equal.
Yea, so you’re just making stuff up. Brown isn’t head and shoulders better than the top Olineman Simmons or Okudah. Drafting him at 4 is insane.
Quote:
Brown is gonna be a really good nfl player. I'm no scout but he's gotta be rated higher than any of the OT prospects.
Sy has him slightly below two and slightly above two of the OTs. So for all intents and purposes, about equal.
Exactly
It's not "ideal" in terms of filling holes for the 2020 season, namely the OL. But, the draft isn't about "see hole, plug hole". Maybe some day those who don't get it will finally figure that aspect out.
While not a new concept to me, this was well worded on the purpose of the draft.
I would be furious with this pick.
Quote:
and they stick to their board and he's the pick, it tells you they're playing the long game with respect to roster building. Given how many four man fronts they ran last year (60%) it would give them two powerful, disruptive DTs who can also play DE in three man fronts. Lots of things they can do with Brown and Dexter.
It's not "ideal" in terms of filling holes for the 2020 season, namely the OL. But, the draft isn't about "see hole, plug hole". Maybe some day those who don't get it will finally figure that aspect out.
Spot on. We have no one who disrupts on the defensive side. If they see Brown as a guy who OCs need to game plan around, then he absolutely needs to be in the conversation.
Yep. I wouldn't build the defense that way, as I prefer to use the pick on impact at Edge (talent not there unless Young slips) or on the backend (Okudah).
The big thing here is it's relatively clear none of the OTs is a talent of the caliber of the defensive prospects. There's no elite OT prospect in this draft, while I do like Wirfs a great deal. Does the NYG draft board agree on April 23? Does DG choose to save his job?
Quote:
Not doing your work for you.
Yea, so you’re just making stuff up. Brown isn’t head and shoulders better than the top Olineman Simmons or Okudah. Drafting him at 4 is insane.
I didn't say he was rated above Simmons or Okudah, nice try moving the goalposts to make something fit your narrative.
Doubt Leonard is plugged into what the Giants are considering
Quote:
Brown is gonna be a really good nfl player. I'm no scout but he's gotta be rated higher than any of the OT prospects.
Sy has him slightly below two and slightly above two of the OTs. So for all intents and purposes, about equal.
OK, I guess I like him better than most.
I would be furious with this pick.
The Giants pick 4th. Burrow is going #1. Young is going #2. Detroit is taking Okudah, Simmons or trading to a team for a QB.
Why do the Giants need dis-information? All but three players in the entire draft will be there for them to take. What the Giants say about #4, is not going to influence what Cincinnati, Washington or Detroit do. Even if DC and Detroit trade back it will be to teams drafting QBs - no bearing at all on what the Giants will do..
Thanks Jon.
If grades are even close to equal, hard to imagine them A. passing up Wirfs given the massive hole that already exists and will grow next season with Solder likely gone, and B. trading down to acquire more picks and risk losing Wirfs, which is disappointing.
Why do the Giants need dis-information? All but three players in the entire draft will be there for them to take. What the Giants say about #4, is not going to influence what Cincinnati, Washington or Detroit do. Even if DC and Detroit trade back it will be to teams drafting QBs - no bearing at all on what the Giants will do..
There are all kinds of reasons for disinfo. You could be signaling to teams below you that liking a guy not likely to go in the top 5 would mean they were open to trade talks. It could be smoke just to muddy up who NYG really likes. This isn't new, teams have been doing this for years.
Quote:
In comment 14866621 JonC said:
Quote:
and they stick to their board and he's the pick, it tells you they're playing the long game with respect to roster building. Given how many four man fronts they ran last year (60%) it would give them two powerful, disruptive DTs who can also play DE in three man fronts. Lots of things they can do with Brown and Dexter.
It's not "ideal" in terms of filling holes for the 2020 season, namely the OL. But, the draft isn't about "see hole, plug hole". Maybe some day those who don't get it will finally figure that aspect out.
Spot on. We have no one who disrupts on the defensive side. If they see Brown as a guy who OCs need to game plan around, then he absolutely needs to be in the conversation.
Yep. I wouldn't build the defense that way, as I prefer to use the pick on impact at Edge (talent not there unless Young slips) or on the backend (Okudah).
The big thing here is it's relatively clear none of the OTs is a talent of the caliber of the defensive prospects. There's no elite OT prospect in this draft, while I do like Wirfs a great deal. Does the NYG draft board agree on April 23? Does DG choose to save his job?
I think BPA is used too often as though it is an absolute.
There are probably many factors that go into ranking players on a draft board, and we as fans have no way of knowing what the Giants factors and rankings are. Plus, I would have to guess that player rankings come in clusters and from that the Giants will pick based on additional criteria (e.g., needs, player who gives the team the best chance to win more games, etc.). If the team has a QB or RB ranked at the top of their board, do you believe they will draft either position after taking DJ at #6 last year, and Barkley at #2 the year before?
Quote:
Why do the Giants need dis-information? All but three players in the entire draft will be there for them to take. What the Giants say about #4, is not going to influence what Cincinnati, Washington or Detroit do. Even if DC and Detroit trade back it will be to teams drafting QBs - no bearing at all on what the Giants will do..
There are all kinds of reasons for disinfo. You could be signaling to teams below you that liking a guy not likely to go in the top 5 would mean they were open to trade talks. It could be smoke just to muddy up who NYG really likes. This isn't new, teams have been doing this for years.
Still has no bearing nor does it help who they pick..
Quote:
In comment 14866656 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 14866621 JonC said:
Quote:
and they stick to their board and he's the pick, it tells you they're playing the long game with respect to roster building. Given how many four man fronts they ran last year (60%) it would give them two powerful, disruptive DTs who can also play DE in three man fronts. Lots of things they can do with Brown and Dexter.
It's not "ideal" in terms of filling holes for the 2020 season, namely the OL. But, the draft isn't about "see hole, plug hole". Maybe some day those who don't get it will finally figure that aspect out.
Spot on. We have no one who disrupts on the defensive side. If they see Brown as a guy who OCs need to game plan around, then he absolutely needs to be in the conversation.
Yep. I wouldn't build the defense that way, as I prefer to use the pick on impact at Edge (talent not there unless Young slips) or on the backend (Okudah).
The big thing here is it's relatively clear none of the OTs is a talent of the caliber of the defensive prospects. There's no elite OT prospect in this draft, while I do like Wirfs a great deal. Does the NYG draft board agree on April 23? Does DG choose to save his job?
I think BPA is used too often as though it is an absolute.
There are probably many factors that go into ranking players on a draft board, and we as fans have no way of knowing what the Giants factors and rankings are. Plus, I would have to guess that player rankings come in clusters and from that the Giants will pick based on additional criteria (e.g., needs, player who gives the team the best chance to win more games, etc.). If the team has a QB or RB ranked at the top of their board, do you believe they will draft either position after taking DJ at #6 last year, and Barkley at #2 the year before?
I assumed it went without saying QB, and RB for that matter, would be exceptions at #4. It's common sense.
Even DG, as clueless as he is, has to know how bereft of talent we are at so many positions. There will be top talent available at a position that’s not blocked for the next couple of years. Any GM worth his salt should be sble to find a huge roster boost at 4.
It's not "ideal" in terms of filling holes for the 2020 season, namely the OL. But, the draft isn't about "see hole, plug hole". Maybe some day those who don't get it will finally figure that aspect out.
I get it, but if they have Okudah and Brown equally ranked (as many analysts do), I would hope they pick Okudah. Giants pass defense was WAY worse than their run defense. And all evidence points to Baker being better as a role player than a starter.
Except that he's not.
Sy, who IS a professional scout, has both Wirfs and Wills above Brown.
It's not "ideal" in terms of filling holes for the 2020 season, namely the OL. But, the draft isn't about "see hole, plug hole". Maybe some day those who don't get it will finally figure that aspect out.
At the risk of being painfully repetitive, when you decide to make a RB the centerpiece and very first building block of a rebuilt roster, you lose some of your flexibility in subsequent years.
Either draft OL due to need at #4, or continue to waste the only true BPA already on the roster.
The "long game" is a nice idea, but it's been long enough. The OL should have been addressed before the shiny new toys were added to the roster, but it wasn't. Continuing to neglect the OL in favor of the "long game" is just a longer rebuild.
Roster construction matters. Sequence of rebuild matters. Rookie contract length matters.
It's not good enough to just point to BPA as the optimal path when so many other suboptimal choices preceded it.
It's pure nonsense.
Take what the board gives you, and fill in with FA.