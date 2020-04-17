Agree or disagree with Stapleton’s opinion on the OL ?

Art Stapleton: A lot of my followers don't want to hear it, but if the Giants wait on a first-round tackle until next season and make center the priority up front this year, that might set them up better long-term.
Something people haven’t mentioned is that starting 2 rookie lineman, especially ina year where minicamps/OTA’s are going to be extremely limited is a recipe for disaster in regards to protecting Jones.
But is he suggesting to draft a center at 4? Is it mutually exclusive? Can't they draft both?
Drafting a top center is a priority.....and they should draft one in 2nd and 3rd Rds.
They also need an OT, Edge, FS, Big WRs, etc
He's suggesting not taking at OT at 4 because there are better players there and instead "upgrade" the OL by going C at 36 since the value there would be much better. By upgrading C we fix a lot, arguably just as much as if we found an LT to eventually replace Solder.
Atleast that's my interpretation.
I don't agree either because of the need for 2 tackles
so we are in a position to release Solder. I do get wanting Simmons and will not get upset if he is our pick. No matter who we pick people are going to be upset on this board. This will be a no win situation for DG on this board.
RE: RE: I hope he is not advocating a C in the first
Simmons - what is his best position and can the defensive coach properly utilize him? he is a run and chase drag down LB, not a physical presence. does he have the hips to play S in the NFL.
Brown - does he has the athletic ability (he tested poorly) and pass rush ability to dominate in the NFL? and is he completely redundant of Dexter Lawrence in terms of skill set and position? also this is probably the giants deepest and best position on the team. for a team with so many holes can and should they really draft another DT?
Okudah - he's probably the most can't miss of these three. but we just drafted Baker and signed Bradbury. is CB a need? and if we did draft him, can any of these 3 play inside because one of them will have to?
JonC is correct in that there may not be a Pace or Ogden in this class at OT. but the OTs are not significantly different in terms of having warts than the other top guys. also lets not forget this team needs 2 OT between this year and next. Solder is cooked (he's been garbage out there 2 years in a row) and they have no RT worth a damn. They should probably take an OT this year AND next year with their 1st rounder. And fixing center is complete unrelated to fixing OT.
But they need to prepare for Life After Solder (which they should have done last year, but chose not to). Putting that off for another year may sound prudent on paper, but somehow I don't think Jones and Barkley would see it that way.
Stapleton's statement makes the assumption that the Giants might
Love Wills, some see Wirfs as RT or future G, like Thomas, think Becton can be a monster idk why this is considered a weak tackle class?
What happens if Simmons sucks balls? When scouts are saying it’s possible 5-7 OTs go round 1, that is far from a weak class.
Let’s go to the Giants: Solder had a rough year. If he has another rough year, it is his final year as a Giant. Cam Fleming has not been a starter. Nick Gates has not been a starter. This is Barkley’s 3rd season. Average NFL RB lifetime is 2.6 years. Daniel Jones had a very big fumbling problem. That needs to be fixed. If he is constantly facing pressure, that’s where the trouble comes from. Fleming is an insurance for Solder if he shits the bed again, as well as here to show the young draft pick Garrett and Colombo’s system.
Obviously a Center would be great. But let’s say DG waits until round 2-3 to go tackle. They don’t pan out? Next year you may need to fix both tackle spots. The “depth” of this OT class is very injury prone.
They did prepare for Life after Solder...they restructured his contract and moved more money out to better match with his long term value proposition.
going to need two tackles next year if they don't take someone now. They need to walk out of this draft with someone there.
This is exactly where I disagree with Stapleton. Their pipeline is kind of baren. You have Hernandez and maybe Gates as a developmental guy that probably tops out as your 5th or 6th best OL - that's about it. Zeitler is a guy that will start to age out of his spot in the next couple of years, so that's another position that will need to be addressed in an offseason or two.
Giants need at least 1 OL that can hang their hat on as a building block and another legitimate developmental prospect. Even if that's a C at 36 (or trade down asset) and a developmental OT at 99 or R4. They need to proactively address the unit in some capacity next week.
isn't "waiting on fixing the OL". Its upgrading a position we've absolutely been terrible at, arguably the worst position on the team the past few years or longer.
I'm just not in the "fully build the OL in 2020 or else" camp - there's a lot of good players that we will pass up on in order to achieve this and what happens if one of them is a reach that doesn't pan out?
Take an OL day 1 or 2 and cluster draft them in the later rounds. We need other players too.
i'd be totally fine with that if they did it. it is by far and away the worst unit on the team and it's arguably the second most important unit after QB when it comes to team building
Even if they're potentially leaving better players on the board at other positions of need?
Make absolutely no mistake about this, this roster is in desperate need of playmakers at key spots on defense, at WR, and playmakers are hard to come by. I get the OL urgency, but the tunnel vision at the expense of the other needs doesn't compute. This roster is devoid of impact Edge talent, and still needs an ILB, FS, and arguably a nickel CB.
This team is going to have another rough season in 2020. Get the best talent, and get to work teaching, developing, etc.
Q: With regard to the NFL Draft, because of the offseason and the inability to develop players in a hands-on way, does that impact your evaluation in the draft and maybe the need to draft a guy who is more pro ready or guys who are pro ready versus somebody who requires more hands-on development early?
A: No, I think that when you’re looking at players in the draft, first off, you’re always looking for the best player available and to me that means long-term upside. If you think you’re taking someone who is “pro ready,” what all of these rookies find out the second they step in the building is none of them are pro ready. That’s why they need the spring program, that’s why they need training camp, that’s why they go through growing pains as rookies. To me, it’s about finding the upside of the player, of looking down the long scope of a career and seeing who’s going to be the best player with the most upside for you. There’s really no short-term fix or band aid. You’re not going to pick someone in this draft and say, “Okay, we answered an issue there.” It’s just bringing the best guy available and then working with them every day. No one is a finished product, whether they are a college guy getting drafted or someone who is in the league right now. Everyone has to improve to get to where we need to be.
I would tend to believe that our coach is looking for what a player will be down the road and not just for the coming year.
force OL during this draft.
I can accept going for an impact player at #4 instead of an OK OL. One could argue that an OK OL would be impact. T is definitely a need, but we can probably limp along there. maybe pick OT in a lower round and project him to next year.
But now you get to round 2, which is 'almost like a first rounder' as so many BBIers like to say. What if other positions are again on a higher tier than OL? do we rinse and repeat with the logic that you don't pass up higher talent to force a pick?
Round 3, by the 'almost' logic is so low it's 'almost a 4th rounder'. The tier system is blurred enough that from here on down forcing a need is usually no big deal, but players do slide and there could be some juicy fruit waiting to be picked. Also, from here, the likelihood of starter quality drops.
Round 1 argument can be assumed to have merit. From there, I admittedly set up straw men. first round quality OL could slide to be a steal at #2. Ditto for sliders waiting for us to rush the podium in rounds 3 and lower. But if they don't, at some point you have to be prepared to let higher ranked players go while an OL is picked. The OL needs to be addressed in this draft.
I do agree with Stapleton that if it comes down to T or C this year, the long run may be better served with C.
We finally have a capable OL coach. Looking around the league there aren't a ton of top 5 OL picks, but there are good OL that come from everywhere in the draft (just like every other position, I suppose). I'm curious and hopeful that maybe we have better OL play than we have seen in the last few years with what we have, and additions to that group don't need to be such premium picks... so maybe, maybe, a 2nd rd OT or a 3rd rd C is good enough? It would certainly free up the 1st round to anything, including a trade down, etc... this team desperately needs play-makers everywhere.
Rather have the future OT now. That way when Solder is released, at least you have ONE seasoned tackle already on the roster.
They've already put their future in Daniel Jones. He is the only "long term" that matters. Protect him. This is not rocket science. One of these top Tackles is going to be very good for a long time and the Giants need to pick him.
Some people will never want a Tackle in the 1st round because there will always be some freak skill position athlete that they're drooling over instead.
Linemen are never the most exciting draft picks. But they are absolutely some of the most important pieces in winning as far as positions go.
You've got your franchise QB. He's in his second year. Keep his face out of the dirt.
Agreed. I'm not purposely kicking the can down the road, they're just has to be an understanding of value relative to other positions. If they're sold on Wirfs at #4 as a cornerstone talent for this era of NYG football, pick him and let's go to war. I will say I'm not sold on C at #36, because there's a really good chance a playmaker will be there from this very talented, deep second round.
What makes this "work" as opposed to drafting, for the sake of argument, a higher rated player e.g., Simmons--for the sake of argument--is that the team would be simultaneously upgrading Barkley and Jones by fortifying the OL. That should not be undervalued.
You have a LEGIT O-Line coach now, A TEACHER who is PROVEN. He has 3 guys that can play tackle - Solder, Fleming, and Gates, and I truly believe Colombo will get them on track for the rest of their contracts and maybe beyond.
With that being said, I believe they have to go defense @ #4 and the pick SHOULD be Simmons. Reaching for a tackle there makes no sense. YOU CAN'T WIN IF YOU CAN'T STOP ANYONE!
So, I would love to see them draft defense @ 4. Then at 36, or if they have to move up, grab one of the CENTERS -- Cushenberry or Ruiz, then pick a tackle in the 3rd. I love Matt Peart there (hoping he is available!).
If it comes out like this, I'd be thrilled:
1 - Simmons
2 - Cushenberry/Ruiz
3 - Peart
With this, you would get a starting center (Cushenberry or Ruiz) to play next to both Hernandez and Zeitler, and you have two veterans on the outside with 2 younger guys (hopefully a guy like Peart and Gates) to really give that line some life.
You also get an extremely versatile defender who Patrick Graham will build a defense around.
I'd pick the OT over Simmons, and I'm not hellbent on picking Okudah or Brown over the OT either given the sad state of affairs delivered by the UFA crop. It's just the blanket perspective of being solely locked in on OL in this draft is as tired to me as I am to those who support it.
draft is value vs. need since the two are unlikely to match. Of course, the Giants use rows, and may feel comfortable drafting anyone in the same row, even if that player doesn't have the same grade as a higher ranked player. They will also likely say that they took the BPA. But DG has spoken frequently about not reaching, and so I could easily see a defensive player at #4.
You have to maximize on premium top 5 picks. Tying yourself to need doesn't help with that.
We need difference makers, especially on defense, as much as anything. If that's what's available for us at 4, grab it and don't look back. Oline has to be addressed within the draft, but not necessarily at 4.
Am flip flopping daily, we have to understand, the Giants were trying a quick fix, that is evident by the coaching hires of, McAdoo, let him learn from Coughlin and he takes over, then Shurmur, look what he did with a bum at QB. They did not give that up until switched to Jones, then it was, can we build from Shurmur and Jones, and we are trying with Jones. This is now the real start, Gettleman has a guy in Judge who I believe is going to really help and work well with Dave G., they need so much help, how can you really argue with all points made, and it is difficult to say for certain, I will say I think the Giants will pick 3 offensive linemen with a tackle and center included, and will take 2 offensive linemen in their first four selections, and will still be looking to in next years draft and probably early.
1.) I believe there are OTs worthy of selection at #4. I believe that strengthening the OL will deliver the most bang for the buck. Others do not. We will agree to disagree.
2.) I believe you need to maximize and protect your investments in Barkley and Jones.
3.) BBI repeats ad nauseam that there is a dearth of OL talent league wide. You are not going to get your cornerstone 10-15 year LT anyway other than the draft.
4.) Relying on development projects is a hope and not a strategy. The Jonas Seawright syndrome is still strong on this board.
5.) I'm tired of crappy football. I'm sick that we wasted the prime years of our franchise QB because of organizational incompetence. Each year I lose slightly more interest in this team as the crapfest continues. It may be different for some of you younger whipper snappers, but my time horizon is much different than yours.
True, however I would put more emphasize on this argument if the goal were to get to 8-8 in 2020. It's less significant when you consider the goal for building towards a superbowl which isn't in play for 2020. SB teams have difference makers --guys who force the opposition to alter their scheme to account for. We one such player, and none of the defensive side. With a pick that affords us a chance to take one of the top 2-3 non-QBs in the draft, if I can grab a guy like that I'll do so without hesitation and consider a major need addressed.
..re-re-confirms all the buzz about the quality of the class. There's a chance for some "Runs" on WRs and the usual OT-QB appetite that could see the C that the new staff rates highly fall within reach of 36, trade or not.
Have to trust this new organization, especially since, for the first time in awhile, I feel like our OL coach is up to the task.
" I'm not purposely kicking the can down the road, they're just has to be an understanding of value relative to other positions. If they're sold on Wirfs at #4 as a cornerstone talent for this era of NYG football, pick him and let's go to war. I will say I'm not sold on C at #36, because there's a really good chance a playmaker will be there from this very talented, deep second round."
Therein lies the conundrum. You're not the only one to posit that better value could be had non OL at #4. And that C may not be good value at 36.
It's sound logic to take the best value. But it leaves the problem of kicking the OL issue down the road.
What of the likely value of OT at 36? Might there be enough value there to hold your nose and bypass other value positions?
Here are the positions at which we found first-round picks succeeded much more than those in the rest of the rounds: offensive lineman, cornerback and quarterback.
Let’s start with offensive tackles. There have been 96 drafted, 16 in the first round, four in the top 10. Out of those 96, three have made an All-Pro team and all of those were first-round picks; two of those were top-10 picks.
There have been 67 guards drafted, eight in the first round and two in the top 10. Only Quenton Nelson has been All-Pro and he was taken No. 6 overall by the Colts in 2018.
Only one of the 33 centers drafted has made a Pro Bowl, and that was another Colts first-round pick, Ryan Kelly.
(hope all well with both of you and yours!!)
I understand the LT picture and that we...should...not...be...pointing...only at 2020, but beyond. Significant part of my position on this is the health of DJ and SB, not just their arguably greater contributions on the O side of the ball with a better OL.
I could easily be persuaded of your positions (and I know Jon likes Young but that's not likely to happen and neither he nor I am a great fan of Simmons, so, yes, trade down) IF, and this is a big if, DG and JJ were implicitly betting that there will be no 2020 season. Major conditionality. But if that is in their calculation, by all means go pure BPA (but not Okudah or Brown), if that player is head and shoulders above anyone else.
i agree they shouldn't be leaving significantly better players on the board and reach for an OL. but i question that there are significantly better players at other positions when they will be picking.
also, the team can have a strategy restocking the OL in the draft and trading down to then match value with need and accumulate extra picks this year or next in the process.
the giants need to start manipulating the draft board and not be as rigid as they have in the past
I have had Isaiah Wilson and Josh Jones on my short list at #36, along with Wangho and Adams ... but there's been talk of may of the OTs being grabbed in the first round, and #99 might be too low to help us.
Defense at #4, OT at #36 works for me. I wouldn't hate Wirfs at #4, and picking WR or defense at #36. If I hadn't read about attitude issues with Andrew Thomas, I'd cut him slack with his pass pro. I'd prefer OT to picking a DT at #4, but Brown is a monster.
Trading down sounds great, but there's been talk the move this year wouldn't yield much more than a #3 as the base comp. Better than nothing, but you're also likely trading quality for quantity. Damned if you do or don't when the talent available doesn't exactly line up as hoped.
It is won in the trenches. We need help on the offensive line right now. We have guys on D that Graham will line up where he decides to. He might build around Peppers. I'm not saying that we don't need help on D, but we will have a full roster and the coaches will do with what they have, for now. I hope that we get a couple of young guys with potential, next year adding some top talent.
When Judge speaks about the future of the player he is hoping that the future comes sooner rather than later. We need to come out of this draft with four offensive linemen. We need two Tackles, preferably one that can start on the right side and one that can either beat Solder out or be ready to take over as soon as possible. We need a quality Center and we should add a Guard, preferably one who has played some Center.
In a year that we are finally going to see GM-George Young enshrined in Canton we should ponder some of his wisdom. Football is still football. It is a violent game. George takes it on the chin for not adapting to free agency, but the man knew talent and he knew how to build a strong football team.
Most here remember his "Planet Theory" in that there are only just so many truly big men on the planet. They are harder to find. If you have two guys rated closely in the draft and you are torn between the two you always take the bigger guy. They are harder to find.
You need the big men to make a safer environment for the smaller guys; the skill position players who cannot continually operate in total chaos. You need protection. You need blocking lanes; holes to run through. When the QB passes the ball it only goes where they want it to go when they are able to fully step into their throw. We need to find some big guys up front. Even if we have to overdraft them or trade up for them from a lower pick. We need them.
Trading down sounds great, but there's been talk the move this year wouldn't yield much more than a #3 as the base comp. Better than nothing, but you're also likely trading quality for quantity. Damned if you do or don't when the talent available doesn't exactly line up as hoped.
it's not just from 4 though. they can trade down from the top of round 2 if ruiz is gone and its too early for hennessey. or trade down from 4, pick up the extra 3 and then package both 3's to move up into round 2 and use both 2's on a C and WR. like i said they need to start manipulating the draft board to match value and need.
i don't think any of these defenders people are talking about at 4 are can't miss or are at a position of need.
Once in season all crying about ol and need to address and all in off season. Once off season comes, draft comes, everyone changes tune "well? Maybe go defense the ol can wait" kicking the can further down the road. Lmao, can't wait for season and ol is getting its ass kicked AGAIN and hear all the whiners lol
I agree about C being more important. If the QB can step up, the
This for a while now: grab Simmons at 4 and the best OL at 36, get your OLT next year because there’s Atleast 3 very good ones and one certified perennial all pro in Penei Sewell. 2021 is the better class to grab an OT.
versus an OT. So who is this difference maker, and how much more of a difference maker than the favored OTs that some of you all think are just "good"?
I follow a fair amount of football and interested how anyone on this thread is calculating this concept, without a high level of subjectivity, that one of more of the OTs are actually not difference makers themselves.
Give me the short list of (non-OT) difference makers at #4 that clearly make the road to the SuperBowl an easier path.
Here is my list of difference makers in this Draft
The reality is your plan contains a lot of IFs, and it's all contingent on finding willing partners.
I'd be fine picking Young, Okudah, and I even like Brown more than the OTs despite needing an OT more than a DT.
the first thing about any of these guys as prospects. If the best available player at #4 is a defender, then go for it. This team simply needs better talent all over. But the offensive line needs to be fixed and fixed soon. If not, you risk long term damage to Jones and squandering Barkley's best years.
That's a very interesting point, and may have some validity.
Of course, the incumbents on the OL could also get Jones killed, so it may not matter. Just get better talent on the OL no matter how it happens. Otherwise, we could be drafting a QB at the top of the 2021 draft to replace Jones's corpse, and kicking the OT selection to 2022.
fine with Brown at #4. Take the BPA. DL is also a need. Williams and Tomlinson may not be here next year. There are also other ways to get more day two picks. We could trade down from #36, or perhaps trade Engram and Tomlinson as a package for a day two pick.
Can’t keep kicking OT down the line I know that. The draft board lines up nicely this year. Who knows how it will be next year.
If the value is better for going defense at 4 and OL at 36, then that's what I want.
I doubt he meany at #4
tackle
center (second 2nd rd pick)
This is what I'm hoping for. I forgot who had it but Simmons then Jackson would be sweet, add a center after that with another 2nd rd pick and man we're in business.
I assume he means defense at 1 and C at 2.
Then the question isn’t C or OT. You can do both. The question is OT or defense
Mine as well
That's not to say that RT isn't a huge need also though.
I'm not sure that I have ever heard a head coach or GM discuss one of their top draft choices as a long term investment.
And this assumes no injuries and that Will Hernandez gets over his sophomore slump.
Yes, there is always free agency but assume that is always there if Giants want to overpay somebody else's found talent.
What happens if Simmons sucks balls? When scouts are saying it’s possible 5-7 OTs go round 1, that is far from a weak class.
Let’s go to the Giants: Solder had a rough year. If he has another rough year, it is his final year as a Giant. Cam Fleming has not been a starter. Nick Gates has not been a starter. This is Barkley’s 3rd season. Average NFL RB lifetime is 2.6 years. Daniel Jones had a very big fumbling problem. That needs to be fixed. If he is constantly facing pressure, that’s where the trouble comes from. Fleming is an insurance for Solder if he shits the bed again, as well as here to show the young draft pick Garrett and Colombo’s system.
Obviously a Center would be great. But let’s say DG waits until round 2-3 to go tackle. They don’t pan out? Next year you may need to fix both tackle spots. The “depth” of this OT class is very injury prone.
So sure, why not.
They did prepare for Life after Solder...they restructured his contract and moved more money out to better match with his long term value proposition.
This is exactly where I disagree with Stapleton. Their pipeline is kind of baren. You have Hernandez and maybe Gates as a developmental guy that probably tops out as your 5th or 6th best OL - that's about it. Zeitler is a guy that will start to age out of his spot in the next couple of years, so that's another position that will need to be addressed in an offseason or two.
Giants need at least 1 OL that can hang their hat on as a building block and another legitimate developmental prospect. Even if that's a C at 36 (or trade down asset) and a developmental OT at 99 or R4. They need to proactively address the unit in some capacity next week.
I'm just not in the "fully build the OL in 2020 or else" camp - there's a lot of good players that we will pass up on in order to achieve this and what happens if one of them is a reach that doesn't pan out?
Take an OL day 1 or 2 and cluster draft them in the later rounds. We need other players too.
Finally seeing the light. Well done.
i'd be totally fine with that if they did it. it is by far and away the worst unit on the team and it's arguably the second most important unit after QB when it comes to team building
Not everybody drafted is going to start right away and not everybody is going to be successful. But waiting further ensures no progress.
First three picks!
i'd be totally fine with that if they did it. it is by far and away the worst unit on the team and it's arguably the second most important unit after QB when it comes to team building
Even if they're potentially leaving better players on the board at other positions of need?
Make absolutely no mistake about this, this roster is in desperate need of playmakers at key spots on defense, at WR, and playmakers are hard to come by. I get the OL urgency, but the tunnel vision at the expense of the other needs doesn't compute. This roster is devoid of impact Edge talent, and still needs an ILB, FS, and arguably a nickel CB.
This team is going to have another rough season in 2020. Get the best talent, and get to work teaching, developing, etc.
A: No, I think that when you’re looking at players in the draft, first off, you’re always looking for the best player available and to me that means long-term upside. If you think you’re taking someone who is “pro ready,” what all of these rookies find out the second they step in the building is none of them are pro ready. That’s why they need the spring program, that’s why they need training camp, that’s why they go through growing pains as rookies. To me, it’s about finding the upside of the player, of looking down the long scope of a career and seeing who’s going to be the best player with the most upside for you. There’s really no short-term fix or band aid. You’re not going to pick someone in this draft and say, “Okay, we answered an issue there.” It’s just bringing the best guy available and then working with them every day. No one is a finished product, whether they are a college guy getting drafted or someone who is in the league right now. Everyone has to improve to get to where we need to be.
I would tend to believe that our coach is looking for what a player will be down the road and not just for the coming year.
I can accept going for an impact player at #4 instead of an OK OL. One could argue that an OK OL would be impact. T is definitely a need, but we can probably limp along there. maybe pick OT in a lower round and project him to next year.
But now you get to round 2, which is 'almost like a first rounder' as so many BBIers like to say. What if other positions are again on a higher tier than OL? do we rinse and repeat with the logic that you don't pass up higher talent to force a pick?
Round 3, by the 'almost' logic is so low it's 'almost a 4th rounder'. The tier system is blurred enough that from here on down forcing a need is usually no big deal, but players do slide and there could be some juicy fruit waiting to be picked. Also, from here, the likelihood of starter quality drops.
Round 1 argument can be assumed to have merit. From there, I admittedly set up straw men. first round quality OL could slide to be a steal at #2. Ditto for sliders waiting for us to rush the podium in rounds 3 and lower. But if they don't, at some point you have to be prepared to let higher ranked players go while an OL is picked. The OL needs to be addressed in this draft.
I do agree with Stapleton that if it comes down to T or C this year, the long run may be better served with C.
DG has to show he is getting this team on the right track, and working well with the coaching staff (who do NOT have to win now) to do so.
That could mean that we have to settle for decent development OL in 2nd and lower rounds while passing on the sexy 1st round OT.
They've already put their future in Daniel Jones. He is the only "long term" that matters. Protect him. This is not rocket science. One of these top Tackles is going to be very good for a long time and the Giants need to pick him.
Some people will never want a Tackle in the 1st round because there will always be some freak skill position athlete that they're drooling over instead.
Linemen are never the most exciting draft picks. But they are absolutely some of the most important pieces in winning as far as positions go.
You've got your franchise QB. He's in his second year. Keep his face out of the dirt.
DG has to show he is getting this team on the right track, and working well with the coaching staff (who do NOT have to win now) to do so.
That could mean that we have to settle for decent development OL in 2nd and lower rounds while passing on the sexy 1st round OT.
Agree fkap. The developmental approach could work too. Would need to be more fortunate as to draft success rates of course, and hope for the best on marginal players at OT and C now.
You have a LEGIT O-Line coach now, A TEACHER who is PROVEN. He has 3 guys that can play tackle - Solder, Fleming, and Gates, and I truly believe Colombo will get them on track for the rest of their contracts and maybe beyond.
With that being said, I believe they have to go defense @ #4 and the pick SHOULD be Simmons. Reaching for a tackle there makes no sense. YOU CAN'T WIN IF YOU CAN'T STOP ANYONE!
So, I would love to see them draft defense @ 4. Then at 36, or if they have to move up, grab one of the CENTERS -- Cushenberry or Ruiz, then pick a tackle in the 3rd. I love Matt Peart there (hoping he is available!).
If it comes out like this, I'd be thrilled:
1 - Simmons
2 - Cushenberry/Ruiz
3 - Peart
With this, you would get a starting center (Cushenberry or Ruiz) to play next to both Hernandez and Zeitler, and you have two veterans on the outside with 2 younger guys (hopefully a guy like Peart and Gates) to really give that line some life.
You also get an extremely versatile defender who Patrick Graham will build a defense around.
It's that simple.
I'd pick the OT over Simmons, and I'm not hellbent on picking Okudah or Brown over the OT either given the sad state of affairs delivered by the UFA crop. It's just the blanket perspective of being solely locked in on OL in this draft is as tired to me as I am to those who support it.
We need difference makers, especially on defense, as much as anything. If that's what's available for us at 4, grab it and don't look back. Oline has to be addressed within the draft, but not necessarily at 4.
2.) I believe you need to maximize and protect your investments in Barkley and Jones.
3.) BBI repeats ad nauseam that there is a dearth of OL talent league wide. You are not going to get your cornerstone 10-15 year LT anyway other than the draft.
4.) Relying on development projects is a hope and not a strategy. The Jonas Seawright syndrome is still strong on this board.
5.) I'm tired of crappy football. I'm sick that we wasted the prime years of our franchise QB because of organizational incompetence. Each year I lose slightly more interest in this team as the crapfest continues. It may be different for some of you younger whipper snappers, but my time horizon is much different than yours.
The shift to the spread changed the way CFB is played and the NFL and its evaluation process still haven't adjusted to that.
That increasingly the WR's have higher grades then the OL do, should be a red flag/warning signal about that.
Have to trust this new organization, especially since, for the first time in awhile, I feel like our OL coach is up to the task.
And that's fair. I do and others do as well. Others do not.
Who's playing LT next year? Certainly not Solder.
Who is to say there will be top tackles in the draft next year worth taking wherever the Giants pick?
Let’s start with offensive tackles. There have been 96 drafted, 16 in the first round, four in the top 10. Out of those 96, three have made an All-Pro team and all of those were first-round picks; two of those were top-10 picks.
There have been 67 guards drafted, eight in the first round and two in the top 10. Only Quenton Nelson has been All-Pro and he was taken No. 6 overall by the Colts in 2018.
Only one of the 33 centers drafted has made a Pro Bowl, and that was another Colts first-round pick, Ryan Kelly.
At cornerback, of the 147 players drafted, eight have made a Pro Bowl. The Dolphins’ Xavien Howard, a second-round pick, is the only one from outside the first round.
What can we learn from recent trends? - ( New Window )
I understand the LT picture and that we...should...not...be...pointing...only at 2020, but beyond. Significant part of my position on this is the health of DJ and SB, not just their arguably greater contributions on the O side of the ball with a better OL.
I could easily be persuaded of your positions (and I know Jon likes Young but that's not likely to happen and neither he nor I am a great fan of Simmons, so, yes, trade down) IF, and this is a big if, DG and JJ were implicitly betting that there will be no 2020 season. Major conditionality. But if that is in their calculation, by all means go pure BPA (but not Okudah or Brown), if that player is head and shoulders above anyone else.
Problem is - this is exactly what DG will do. And Giants will continue to get pushed around.
i agree they shouldn't be leaving significantly better players on the board and reach for an OL. but i question that there are significantly better players at other positions when they will be picking.
also, the team can have a strategy restocking the OL in the draft and trading down to then match value with need and accumulate extra picks this year or next in the process.
the giants need to start manipulating the draft board and not be as rigid as they have in the past
Defense at #4, OT at #36 works for me. I wouldn't hate Wirfs at #4, and picking WR or defense at #36. If I hadn't read about attitude issues with Andrew Thomas, I'd cut him slack with his pass pro. I'd prefer OT to picking a DT at #4, but Brown is a monster.
When Judge speaks about the future of the player he is hoping that the future comes sooner rather than later. We need to come out of this draft with four offensive linemen. We need two Tackles, preferably one that can start on the right side and one that can either beat Solder out or be ready to take over as soon as possible. We need a quality Center and we should add a Guard, preferably one who has played some Center.
In a year that we are finally going to see GM-George Young enshrined in Canton we should ponder some of his wisdom. Football is still football. It is a violent game. George takes it on the chin for not adapting to free agency, but the man knew talent and he knew how to build a strong football team.
Most here remember his "Planet Theory" in that there are only just so many truly big men on the planet. They are harder to find. If you have two guys rated closely in the draft and you are torn between the two you always take the bigger guy. They are harder to find.
You need the big men to make a safer environment for the smaller guys; the skill position players who cannot continually operate in total chaos. You need protection. You need blocking lanes; holes to run through. When the QB passes the ball it only goes where they want it to go when they are able to fully step into their throw. We need to find some big guys up front. Even if we have to overdraft them or trade up for them from a lower pick. We need them.
it's not just from 4 though. they can trade down from the top of round 2 if ruiz is gone and its too early for hennessey. or trade down from 4, pick up the extra 3 and then package both 3's to move up into round 2 and use both 2's on a C and WR. like i said they need to start manipulating the draft board to match value and need.
i don't think any of these defenders people are talking about at 4 are can't miss or are at a position of need.
I follow a fair amount of football and interested how anyone on this thread is calculating this concept, without a high level of subjectivity, that one of more of the OTs are actually not difference makers themselves.
Give me the short list of (non-OT) difference makers at #4 that clearly make the road to the SuperBowl an easier path.
Chase Young
Going for a run and look forward to seeing other folks' list of names when I get back.
The reality is your plan contains a lot of IFs, and it's all contingent on finding willing partners.
I'd be fine picking Young, Okudah, and I even like Brown more than the OTs despite needing an OT more than a DT.
That's a very interesting point, and may have some validity.
Of course, the incumbents on the OL could also get Jones killed, so it may not matter. Just get better talent on the OL no matter how it happens. Otherwise, we could be drafting a QB at the top of the 2021 draft to replace Jones's corpse, and kicking the OT selection to 2022.