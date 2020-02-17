Are you up or down on these four defensive backs? Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:57 am : 10:57 am

Deandre Baker



Sam Beal



Julian Love



Corey Ballentine





**********



Not sure what to make of Baker yet, but I saw enough good things from him to think he can do it.



We all know Sam Beal's major problem is staying on the field, but what did you think when he played?



I'm curious to see where the new coaching staff plays Julian Love... keep him at safety, move him to slot corner?



Corey Ballentine was a 7th rounder, who got good press early but who seemed to really struggle at times.





**********



Big wild card here is the change in the coaching staff. Our new DB coach comes over from the Falcons. Of course Graham replaces Bettcher.