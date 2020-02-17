Are you up or down on these four defensive backs?

Deandre Baker
Sam Beal
Julian Love
Corey Ballentine
**********
Not sure what to make of Baker yet, but I saw enough good things from him to think he can do it.
We all know Sam Beal's major problem is staying on the field, but what did you think when he played?
I'm curious to see where the new coaching staff plays Julian Love... keep him at safety, move him to slot corner?
Corey Ballentine was a 7th rounder, who got good press early but who seemed to really struggle at times.
**********
Big wild card here is the change in the coaching staff. Our new DB coach comes over from the Falcons. Of course Graham replaces Bettcher.
Beal needs to stay healthy and on the football field. When he finally played last season, he looked the part physically and played with confidence. Certainly had some rough moments, but it was his first NFL game experience and there was rust and getting lost by pro receivers.
Love is the kind of kid who finds a way to be successful and stick around the NFL. The problem is he lacks the AA to be a full time CB, possibly even as a nickel, and lacks the size and pop to play safety. I think his best bet is to convert to FS.
Ballantine's got the AA, ball skills, nose for the football, and is multiple.
They all need better coaching. Running around the field completely lost is indicative of poor coaching, teaching, and not be drilled to the point of demonstrating they're prepared to play proper assignment football. We saw it from the LBs and the DBs for two years, minus a handful of games.
(Eagles)-Sam Beal was this weeks whipping boy in the secondary. Corey Ballentine a few weeks ago, Grant Haley last week, Beal this week. He wasn’t targeted a lot but when he was, twice on 3rd down, he was flagged. He simply didn’t trust his footwork and recovery speed, thus got way too grabby. I am surprised they didn’t attack him more often when the game clock was dwindling. How Beal responds will be important for his future on this team.
(Dolphins)-Sam Beal had his finest game and moment as a Giant and it was important for him, as he has been either injured or ineffective for nearly 2 seasons, and that can put a guy in danger when it comes to his roster spot. He finished with a team-high 11 tackles, the one big play being a safety. Beal isn’t an overly big guy, but he played really physical on several occasions. I think his footwork and reactions are a little behind the curve still but he was a key contributor to the NYG win.
(Redskins)-Sam Beal finished with 6 tackles and, in my opinion, looked the best in coverage all things considered. One thing I see with him too is the attention to detail on his run-defense assignments. He is almost always where he needs to be and he caused a TFL that stemmed from maintaining his outside leverage. He did go down with a neck injury late in the game but returned.
Beal - does anyone believe he can make it through a season? He is 6' tall and 177lbs. - Down on him
Love - I think he gets better, seems to work hard. Thumb slightly up on him.
Ballantine - Physically looks the most gifted. But started getting destroyed by vet WRs. He needs some hard coaching, should be a special teams help - Thumb slightly up.
Sam Beal - Encouraged by the reviews by Sy. He does need to stay healthy.
Julian Love - Up. He played well at both safety positions once he got on the field.
Corey Ballentine - ???
Very, reminiscent of McAdoo and some of his staff (and players). A lot of poor hires from the braintrust, and a lot of poor drafting, UFA usage, the list is long.
That's a great point and he was thrown to the wolves at the slot. That said, what is his position. Of course, if he could play safety that would be ideal but that's for the new staff to parse.
Beal - have no idea, but wasn't impressed at all when he got on the field. Incomplete at its about to be his 3rd year!
Love - just seems like a football player that will get a job done reasonably well. Didn't see the athletic smoothness which is why I wouldn't move him to FS (besides not ever playing it). Let him be a non-starting Corner who comes in on certain packages and when guys get dinged. Nothing wrong with that.
Ballentine - the latest of NYG corners with a bulls-eye painted on back. Likely won't make it.
I can see Ballentine taking a step forward this year. He’s got the right make up IMO, however coming from a small school was a major step up in comp for him last year.
Love, in a limited role last year showed me something. I think he can definitely be a contributor this year, but I think he’s suited more to the safety role, either Strong or Free.
Beal showed that he can play the position, when healthy. For him it’s staying on the field and improving his technique. I don’t think he’s anything more then solid depth right now.
But Beal has the most to prove. He has to stay on the field.
One time I noted the camera focused on his side of the D near the goal line and he was just looking all over the place frozen in place not having a clue where to go or what to do.
He is the kind of guy you want to root for but he did miss the entire pre-season and lord knows what kind of coaching he received last year.
But this is a kid from a small program trying to make a major leap with basically no coaching.
Most teams he would be on the Practice Squad for a year
I don't know if he would still qualify but that is where he should go imo
The other guys all have some talent with the exception of Haley who is really limited imo
We need a year of professioinal coaching to see if they can play
Last year was basically a waste of a year
Love flashed some attacking instincts and athleticism, albeit without a clear traditional role (not quite a CB/not quite a FS). Not enough to say "how did this guy fall to round 4" but enough to think that he can find a good role with a DC who knows how to use him - which is still a win for a 4th rd pick.
I was never all that high on Beal and after the injuries I pretty much wrote him off, so if there's a guy i'm up on it's probably him because his athleticism was a lot better than I expected once he got on the field.
And relative to where he was picked, Ballentine's athleticism also stands out. And his ball skills from the preseason left an impression.
Overall 4 interesting prospects but none of them can be penciled in as full time starters yet, so needless to say the jury is very much out if any will be plus starters. With essentially 3 starting spots next to Bradberry/Peppers up for grabs I wouldn't be shocked at all if we end up drafting a DB on day 1 or 2.
I don’t know that Love has the length you w@nt at FS, but he could be a FS/slot CB hybrid in dime packages. And we all knew Ballantine was a work in progress, it is no surprise he struggled. I would say the one I’m least bullish on is Beal, mainly due to his injury history.
The official injury report for Week 17, when Beal was ruled out, was "Beal (Shoulder)".
Shurmur did say "neck" in his post-Week 16 PC but not hard to see why he would be shy of saying the S-word.
When Beal went down against the Skins, he crumpled and cradled the way everyone does with a shoulder injury.
If it looks like a shoulder, quacks like a shoulder, and the official injury report says it's a shoulder, it was a shoulder. Again.
Better coaching wouldn't hurt either!
Baker will be fine - he just needs some seasoning. He's got the skill set of a CB. He's good the right attitude. Will he work hard at his craft is the big question. He showed improvement over the course of year one though -- solid improvement.
Bealup
Beal also will be fine if he stays healthy. He also needs seasoning. Hasn't been on the field a whole lost, but has made the most of the time he's been out there. Improved rapidly with playing time - even with poor coaching. Has great instincts and the skill set of a CB.
Ballentineup
For my money Ballentine has the best CB instincts of the bunch. He was getting it early and then hit a wall -- maybe because he was misused? By the way - did anyone trust that coaching staff? It was the least inspiring staff of any I've ever seen on the Giants. Give him time and good coaching and he will be a player, and he'll be great on special teams too.
Loveup
I was really down on him in camp - he looked the most lost of all of them during camp. I agree with those that say he is not a CB. But he has nice heft to him and he is very active out there. He really did come on in the safety role later in the season. Will be really good as a special teams player imo. I saw much more out of him than I expected to - and again this with terrible coaching.
Beal is thin and has shown an issue staying healthy. If that resurfaces this year - maybe time to cut bait.
Love should be okay.
Ballantine - great physical tools but came from a lesser program. He looked lost - the whole secondary looked lost for the past several years. As long as he's coachable he'll be fine
Beal - I liked the choice by DG in the supplemental draft and was worth a flyer. But damn, his constant injuries have me frustrated. I gotta believe he's on a short leash. I like his upside, but again, coaching is another one of his problems. But he has to stay healthy, otherwise, the new regime won't let him stick around to prove his true value.
Love - I think he's the future FS. Peppers can be the rover, x-factor role, but I kind of feel they could use another vet at S. Thin position.
Ballentine - I agree with Eric and feel he's better outside. A bit green but you can see his ability. I like his upside.
Another player who sticks out to me is Grant Haley. Does anyone think he's a better S? He's a great tackler and can blitz, but his coverage is shaky. Just a thought.
Love is either a slot corner or FS either way we need to draft one to start and the other for depth in those roles.
Absent injury, Beal will be fine. This is 3rd season. Make or break, and it is relative durability which will determine.
Balentine has physical ability to be an almost ceilingless CB. Statistically, I would have expected him to need 2 years to possibly be a full-time starter.
My own preference is to start Love as the deep, CF type true S. I think his tremendous awareness and ball skills will give us some turnovers we haven't seen in years. Question will be whether he handles the safety part of the job, the last line of defense tackler. Does not need to strike fear of injury in opposition, but does need to be reliable.
16/21, 76% completion, 171 Yards, 1 TD, 115 Rating Against, 10.7 YPC.
He's going into year 3 with fewer practice and offseason reps than your typical rookie. I hope that's the issue.
He's a good tackler, but that shoulder is a liability. If the Giants pick a corner I won't be surprised if he's the 5th corner coming out of camp.
Like his upside. I actually think this is a very talented group that just needed to take it's lumps as a youth movement. Could very well become a team strength.
As bad as the defense was last year as a whole, I don't think its far off.
The addition of Bradberry as an on-field leader should help, too. Jenkins was not the best guy in the world to fill that roll, and I'm glad he's out of here for that reason alone.
Odds are that at least one will turn into a solid starter, and that one or two more will turn into serviceable back-ups, with one gone by opening day 2021.
Unfortunately, it doesn't look like any of this quartet of young corners can be an effective slot corner, Haley really isn't either, and they didn't sign anyone else to fill that role, so they had damn well better find one in the draft.
However, Love and Baker showed the best at the end of the year. Beal showed better once he shook the rust off and Ballantine played like a 6real th round pick who had been shot.
1. Baker: Showed considerable improvement in the back half of last season. In some games he graded out as one of the highest CBs per Pro Football Focus. The trajectory is very encouraging. Moreover, Baker came out of a system that relied more on man coverage, so he struggled when our old regime put him in zone quite often. Hopefully the next scheme and coaches will help and he continues to improve.
2. Beal: He was essentially a rookie starting in the pros in the middle of last year, and showed some good and some bad in his few games. Graded modestly (in the mid-50s) by PFF, so not great, but not terrible. Hopefully he can make a 2nd year leap. Certainly too early to give up on him.
3. Ballentine: Had a good pre-season against inferior competition, and contributed nicely on special teams. When put in as our slot corner, however, he performed badly. I think he's proven that he is not suited for the slot, but hopefully he can develop into a useful piece on the outside - even if only as the top backup. Again, after one year it's too early to be definitive. I also like that his name is synonymous with beer that originated in New Jersey!
4. Love: Performed very well after Peppers went down, so we know he can play strong safety. I think we have him slotted in as our free safety, but his pro record at that position, as well as a slot corner, remains unknown. Whether or not the Giants take a safety on day 2 or early in day 3 will say allot about how comfortable the current coaches are with the thought of Love starting at free safety.