Are you up or down on these four defensive backs?

Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:57 am
Deandre Baker

Sam Beal

Julian Love

Corey Ballentine


Not sure what to make of Baker yet, but I saw enough good things from him to think he can do it.

We all know Sam Beal's major problem is staying on the field, but what did you think when he played?

I'm curious to see where the new coaching staff plays Julian Love... keep him at safety, move him to slot corner?

Corey Ballentine was a 7th rounder, who got good press early but who seemed to really struggle at times.


Big wild card here is the change in the coaching staff. Our new DB coach comes over from the Falcons. Of course Graham replaces Bettcher.
They all need to make the Rookie step  
Chip : 10:59 am : link
that you can get in the 2nd year. Beal needs to prove he can stay healthy. Only time will tell but its worth the nd year look
I'm bullish on Baker  
nygfaninorlando : 11:00 am : link
and saw enough flashes from Love to say he can be productive in nickel or dime packages. Beal and Ballentine I'm not sold on yet but need to see them on the field more. If 1 of them works out it will make for a nice group with Bradberry and Baker.
Key for Baker is maturity  
JonC : 11:03 am : link
I think he took it for granted he'd be successful right out of the gate, and didn't take the preparation required seriously. Combine that with a DC/staff that clearly did not prepare or teach their players their own assignments.

Beal needs to stay healthy and on the football field. When he finally played last season, he looked the part physically and played with confidence. Certainly had some rough moments, but it was his first NFL game experience and there was rust and getting lost by pro receivers.

Love is the kind of kid who finds a way to be successful and stick around the NFL. The problem is he lacks the AA to be a full time CB, possibly even as a nickel, and lacks the size and pop to play safety. I think his best bet is to convert to FS.

Ballantine's got the AA, ball skills, nose for the football, and is multiple.

They all need better coaching. Running around the field completely lost is indicative of poor coaching, teaching, and not be drilled to the point of demonstrating they're prepared to play proper assignment football. We saw it from the LBs and the DBs for two years, minus a handful of games.
FYI...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:03 am : link
Here are Sy's reviews of Sam Beal in the three games he started late in the season:

(Eagles)-Sam Beal was this weeks whipping boy in the secondary. Corey Ballentine a few weeks ago, Grant Haley last week, Beal this week. He wasn’t targeted a lot but when he was, twice on 3rd down, he was flagged. He simply didn’t trust his footwork and recovery speed, thus got way too grabby. I am surprised they didn’t attack him more often when the game clock was dwindling. How Beal responds will be important for his future on this team.

(Dolphins)-Sam Beal had his finest game and moment as a Giant and it was important for him, as he has been either injured or ineffective for nearly 2 seasons, and that can put a guy in danger when it comes to his roster spot. He finished with a team-high 11 tackles, the one big play being a safety. Beal isn’t an overly big guy, but he played really physical on several occasions. I think his footwork and reactions are a little behind the curve still but he was a key contributor to the NYG win.

(Redskins)-Sam Beal finished with 6 tackles and, in my opinion, looked the best in coverage all things considered. One thing I see with him too is the attention to detail on his run-defense assignments. He is almost always where he needs to be and he caused a TFL that stemmed from maintaining his outside leverage. He did go down with a neck injury late in the game but returned.
Jon  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:04 am : link
How damning is it that James Bettcher is still unemployed? Wow.
I watched the Tampa/NYG game  
Jim in Forest Hills : 11:04 am : link
and Baker wasn't horrible, he had some good moments defending Godwin and Perriman. I hated reading he fell asleep in meetings though, hope he pulls it together. - Feel neutral

Beal - does anyone believe he can make it through a season? He is 6' tall and 177lbs. - Down on him

Love - I think he gets better, seems to work hard. Thumb slightly up on him.

Ballantine - Physically looks the most gifted. But started getting destroyed by vet WRs. He needs some hard coaching, should be a special teams help - Thumb slightly up.
Ballentine  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:06 am : link
isn't a slot corner and the coaching staff forced him to play that position.
Seems clear Baker and Love have talent  
BillT : 11:08 am : link
They are keepers and should get plenty of playing time to prove their worth. The others are all potential. They certainly have the athletic skills but that's not always enough.
Ira : 11:08 am : link
Deandre Baker - Up. Had a rough start and middle, but finished the season strong. Corner takes a while to learn, so I'm encouraged by his strong finish.

Sam Beal - Encouraged by the reviews by Sy. He does need to stay healthy.

Julian Love - Up. He played well at both safety positions once he got on the field.

Corey Ballentine - ???
RE: Jon  
JonC : 11:11 am : link
In comment 14872029 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
How damning is it that James Bettcher is still unemployed? Wow.


Very, reminiscent of McAdoo and some of his staff (and players). A lot of poor hires from the braintrust, and a lot of poor drafting, UFA usage, the list is long.
RE: Ballentine  
BillT : 11:11 am : link
In comment 14872032 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
isn't a slot corner and the coaching staff forced him to play that position.

That's a great point and he was thrown to the wolves at the slot. That said, what is his position. Of course, if he could play safety that would be ideal but that's for the new staff to parse.
Despite Beal's fragility  
JonC : 11:13 am : link
his run support was really good in those two games. He read his keys, flowed to the ball, kept outside leverage, and stuck his head in there and used good tackle form. But, a neck and two shoulders doesn't bode well in this league.
BillT  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:13 am : link
I think Sy and I see eye-to-eye on Ballentine's skill set. I don't like lankier corners playing inside... I think they are physically better suited for outside corner. We need Ballentine to be a solid back up out there in case someone gets hurt.
Up on Baker and Love. Both were good late in 2019.  
The_Boss : 11:15 am : link
Down on Beal and Ballantine. They looked lost.

Baker ala Webster  
MeadowlandsMike : 11:18 am : link
May be he type that really blossoms with the right coach. Lets hope that guy is Graham.
Longer term views...  
LBH15 : 11:20 am : link
Baker will be a good corner for Giants. Pretty big wakeup call for a guy who clearly has the best skills of the four. Like many corners, his development will align more with building confidence/ego.

Beal - have no idea, but wasn't impressed at all when he got on the field. Incomplete at its about to be his 3rd year!

Love - just seems like a football player that will get a job done reasonably well. Didn't see the athletic smoothness which is why I wouldn't move him to FS (besides not ever playing it). Let him be a non-starting Corner who comes in on certain packages and when guys get dinged. Nothing wrong with that.

Ballentine - the latest of NYG corners with a bulls-eye painted on back. Likely won't make it.



Maybe someone could explain  
Simms11 : 11:22 am : link
to me why Baker was always playing so far off the receivers? Was he instructed to play that far off to keep all plays in front of him? It was easy pitch and catch for most teams. Wasn’t Baker best when playing man to man press coverage in college?! Then why not use him more that way? Sounds like JJ is the type of guy to utilize players to their strengths. Anyway, new coaching, scheme, and a year of experience under his belt should bode well for Baker. We’ll see if he can grasp the mental part of the game however.

I can see Ballentine taking a step forward this year. He’s got the right make up IMO, however coming from a small school was a major step up in comp for him last year.

Love, in a limited role last year showed me something. I think he can definitely be a contributor this year, but I think he’s suited more to the safety role, either Strong or Free.

Beal showed that he can play the position, when healthy. For him it’s staying on the field and improving his technique. I don’t think he’s anything more then solid depth right now.
Cushion is usually a coaches' call  
JonC : 11:27 am : link
based on matchup, play call, etc.
The whole backfield was a mess last year  
JohnB : 11:34 am : link
No one seemed to know what was going on. Look at the season opener against Dallas. They had guy WIDE OPEN all day long. That isn't poor play, it's bad coaching. Give these guys good coaching and see what happens.

But Beal has the most to prove. He has to stay on the field.
I think they all are keepers to some degree. Beal must stays healthy  
George from PA : 11:36 am : link
Still would like to add a better slot corner and a more gifted centerfield safety....and back field room should be set for a little bit.
Ballentine  
ChicagoMarty : 11:38 am : link
just looked lost out there

One time I noted the camera focused on his side of the D near the goal line and he was just looking all over the place frozen in place not having a clue where to go or what to do.

He is the kind of guy you want to root for but he did miss the entire pre-season and lord knows what kind of coaching he received last year.

But this is a kid from a small program trying to make a major leap with basically no coaching.

Most teams he would be on the Practice Squad for a year

I don't know if he would still qualify but that is where he should go imo

The other guys all have some talent with the exception of Haley who is really limited imo

We need a year of professioinal coaching to see if they can play

Last year was basically a waste of a year
down on Baker, up on the other 3 (relative to where they were picked)  
Eric on Li : 11:39 am : link
Baker's apparent lack of preparation for the combine/poor performance turned out to be a harbinger of his rookie year. He has talent but not enough that he can afford to not take the game seriously. Either he makes it his job or he will not start very many games here. That's a disappointing place to be for a player we targeted as the top CB in the draft 1 year ago.

Love flashed some attacking instincts and athleticism, albeit without a clear traditional role (not quite a CB/not quite a FS). Not enough to say "how did this guy fall to round 4" but enough to think that he can find a good role with a DC who knows how to use him - which is still a win for a 4th rd pick.

I was never all that high on Beal and after the injuries I pretty much wrote him off, so if there's a guy i'm up on it's probably him because his athleticism was a lot better than I expected once he got on the field.

And relative to where he was picked, Ballentine's athleticism also stands out. And his ball skills from the preseason left an impression.

Overall 4 interesting prospects but none of them can be penciled in as full time starters yet, so needless to say the jury is very much out if any will be plus starters. With essentially 3 starting spots next to Bradberry/Peppers up for grabs I wouldn't be shocked at all if we end up drafting a DB on day 1 or 2.
Clearly this thread...  
Milton : 11:53 am : link
Baker is the most intriguing  
Mike in NY : 11:58 am : link
When Bettcher actually was jamming WR’s it looked like Baker was finally getting it. One game with a lousy officiating crew and it seemed to scare them off. Graham is a much greater proponent of physical defense which seems to mesh a lot better with Baker. Still would like to see us upgrade at S because it will allow Baker more freedom.
I am very bullish on the defensive backfield  
PatersonPlank : 11:58 am : link
I think Baker showed a lot of promise. Remember cb is one of the hardest positions for a rookie. Beal came on with the more games he got, and Ballantine looked plausible. I am not sure Ballantine is starter material, but he can certainly be a solid backup and swingman. That leaves Love who the jury is still out on. However he has the pedigree to do well, and he physically looks like he can be a good safety. Time will tell.
I may be a homer, but I’m bullish on all of them.  
Section331 : 12:02 pm : link
Baker definitely struggled, but Bettcherr ran one of the more complex coverage schemes in the league. I think Bettcher gets an unfair share of blame for defensive lapses (as if he could coach around shitty personnel), but the one criticism I think is valid is that he didn’t simplify those schemes when so many rookies were playing.

I don’t know that Love has the length you w@nt at FS, but he could be a FS/slot CB hybrid in dime packages. And we all knew Ballantine was a work in progress, it is no surprise he struggled. I would say the one I’m least bullish on is Beal, mainly due to his injury history.
RE: FYI...  
shyster : 12:02 pm : link
In comment 14872025 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
He did go down with a neck injury late in the game but returned.


The official injury report for Week 17, when Beal was ruled out, was "Beal (Shoulder)".

Shurmur did say "neck" in his post-Week 16 PC but not hard to see why he would be shy of saying the S-word.

When Beal went down against the Skins, he crumpled and cradled the way everyone does with a shoulder injury.

If it looks like a shoulder, quacks like a shoulder, and the official injury report says it's a shoulder, it was a shoulder. Again.
With a little Love  
KeoweeFan : 12:11 pm : link
the Baby B's should be fine.

Better coaching wouldn't hurt either!
Here's my take  
gidiefor : Mod : 12:14 pm : link
Bakerup
Baker will be fine - he just needs some seasoning. He's got the skill set of a CB. He's good the right attitude. Will he work hard at his craft is the big question. He showed improvement over the course of year one though -- solid improvement.

Bealup
Beal also will be fine if he stays healthy. He also needs seasoning. Hasn't been on the field a whole lost, but has made the most of the time he's been out there. Improved rapidly with playing time - even with poor coaching. Has great instincts and the skill set of a CB.

Ballentineup
For my money Ballentine has the best CB instincts of the bunch. He was getting it early and then hit a wall -- maybe because he was misused? By the way - did anyone trust that coaching staff? It was the least inspiring staff of any I've ever seen on the Giants. Give him time and good coaching and he will be a player, and he'll be great on special teams too.

Loveup
I was really down on him in camp - he looked the most lost of all of them during camp. I agree with those that say he is not a CB. But he has nice heft to him and he is very active out there. He really did come on in the safety role later in the season. Will be really good as a special teams player imo. I saw much more out of him than I expected to - and again this with terrible coaching.
Baker started learning  
bc4life : 12:29 pm : link
what it takes to a be a pro. he'll be fine. He even admitted that aspects of teh pro grame took him by surprise

Beal is thin and has shown an issue staying healthy. If that resurfaces this year - maybe time to cut bait.

Love should be okay.

Ballantine - great physical tools but came from a lesser program. He looked lost - the whole secondary looked lost for the past several years. As long as he's coachable he'll be fine
My opinion  
Toth029 : 12:37 pm : link
Baker - starts off rather rough, but I liked his overall game. Obviously, I think coaching and Jenkins being around stunted his growth. It was a mistake by Gettleman to place Jenkins as the leader of the corners. He was always brash and arrogant, and while that's all good, he isn't the leadership type imv. He's more play by example. They could have used a guy like Sam Madison or Deon Grant in that secondary.

Beal - I liked the choice by DG in the supplemental draft and was worth a flyer. But damn, his constant injuries have me frustrated. I gotta believe he's on a short leash. I like his upside, but again, coaching is another one of his problems. But he has to stay healthy, otherwise, the new regime won't let him stick around to prove his true value.

Love - I think he's the future FS. Peppers can be the rover, x-factor role, but I kind of feel they could use another vet at S. Thin position.

Ballentine - I agree with Eric and feel he's better outside. A bit green but you can see his ability. I like his upside.

Another player who sticks out to me is Grant Haley. Does anyone think he's a better S? He's a great tackler and can blitz, but his coverage is shaky. Just a thought.
Hard to be down on them  
GoDeep13 : 12:40 pm : link
All very young guys. Beal has been here the longest and has the least amount of game experience. The jury is still out but they are all each talented enough to be good defenders.
I like all 4  
JoeFootball : 12:50 pm : link
If Baker plays well with Bradberry then Beal and Ballentine are reserves/rotational outside corners which helps Beal stay healthy and Ballentine focuses on special teams.
Love is either a slot corner or FS either way we need to draft one to start and the other for depth in those roles.
I don't know how to judge any of them. Our entire secondary sucked  
Blue21 : 12:50 pm : link
so bad for over two years. I have to blame coaching and schemes. Always seemed lost or a ton of cushion giving up easy completions.Even out Vets were seriously toasted too often including Rabbit.
Now that the worst DC in the history of the world is gone  
Bob in Newburgh : 12:58 pm : link
Baker will be fine in an aggressive, press defense. Intend soft zone as the your base, you might as well trade him for whatever you can get.

Absent injury, Beal will be fine. This is 3rd season. Make or break, and it is relative durability which will determine.

Balentine has physical ability to be an almost ceilingless CB. Statistically, I would have expected him to need 2 years to possibly be a full-time starter.

My own preference is to start Love as the deep, CF type true S. I think his tremendous awareness and ball skills will give us some turnovers we haven't seen in years. Question will be whether he handles the safety part of the job, the last line of defense tackler. Does not need to strike fear of injury in opposition, but does need to be reliable.
christian : 1:01 pm : link
I don't disagree with JonC that Beal looked the part, but the productivity was abysmal. His coverage stats are very bad.

16/21, 76% completion, 171 Yards, 1 TD, 115 Rating Against, 10.7 YPC.

He's going into year 3 with fewer practice and offseason reps than your typical rookie. I hope that's the issue.

He's a good tackler, but that shoulder is a liability. If the Giants pick a corner I won't be surprised if he's the 5th corner coming out of camp.
Baker scares me a little.  
Sneakers O'toole : 1:13 pm : link
Not sure he has his head on straight. Hopefully he does going into year two. Year one wasn't a great start in that respect.

Like his upside. I actually think this is a very talented group that just needed to take it's lumps as a youth movement. Could very well become a team strength.

As bad as the defense was last year as a whole, I don't think its far off.

RE: James Bettcher  
bc4life : 1:17 pm : link
That is indeed a mystery. He had a solid resume as a DC. What happened?
It’s the main reason  
ryanmkeane : 1:20 pm : link
why I would be pretty disappointed if we took Okudah. I think there’s a lot of talent amongst these guys, and to think they are all just going into their second year of playing football in the NFL. I think with more discipline and coaching, Baker can be a very good NFL corner. I agree with Jon’s take on Beal, he just looks the part and has confidence out there and isn’t afraid to mix it up. I’m looking forward to seeing Love in year 2, he seems like a smart player, even if he’s not the most athletic guy.
In a word, up.  
Red Dog : 1:57 pm : link
All four need the clean slate they are getting with what should be a competent coaching staff, something this team has lacked for four consecutive years.

The addition of Bradberry as an on-field leader should help, too. Jenkins was not the best guy in the world to fill that roll, and I'm glad he's out of here for that reason alone.

Odds are that at least one will turn into a solid starter, and that one or two more will turn into serviceable back-ups, with one gone by opening day 2021.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like any of this quartet of young corners can be an effective slot corner, Haley really isn't either, and they didn't sign anyone else to fill that role, so they had damn well better find one in the draft.
Jury is out on all 4 players. They were all rookies, since Beal got no  
Ivan15 : 2:20 pm : link
Playing time in his first year. Also, in my opinion, neither Love nor Ballantine got much playing time at the positions they were drafted for.

However, Love and Baker showed the best at the end of the year. Beal showed better once he shook the rust off and Ballantine played like a 6real th round pick who had been shot.
Up  
AcidTest : 3:31 pm : link
on all of them. They all had the kind of growing pains you'd expect from players playing their first NFL games. They also showed flashes of ability. I agree Ballentine is not a slot corner. Love should convert to FS.
Mostly Up, but Time Will Tell  
Big Blue Beerguy : 3:33 pm : link
As a general observation, cornerback looks like one of the positions that players find most difficult to leap from college to the pros. So I think we need patience with these rookies (I think of Beal that way due to his lost 1st season).

1. Baker: Showed considerable improvement in the back half of last season. In some games he graded out as one of the highest CBs per Pro Football Focus. The trajectory is very encouraging. Moreover, Baker came out of a system that relied more on man coverage, so he struggled when our old regime put him in zone quite often. Hopefully the next scheme and coaches will help and he continues to improve.

2. Beal: He was essentially a rookie starting in the pros in the middle of last year, and showed some good and some bad in his few games. Graded modestly (in the mid-50s) by PFF, so not great, but not terrible. Hopefully he can make a 2nd year leap. Certainly too early to give up on him.

3. Ballentine: Had a good pre-season against inferior competition, and contributed nicely on special teams. When put in as our slot corner, however, he performed badly. I think he's proven that he is not suited for the slot, but hopefully he can develop into a useful piece on the outside - even if only as the top backup. Again, after one year it's too early to be definitive. I also like that his name is synonymous with beer that originated in New Jersey!

4. Love: Performed very well after Peppers went down, so we know he can play strong safety. I think we have him slotted in as our free safety, but his pro record at that position, as well as a slot corner, remains unknown. Whether or not the Giants take a safety on day 2 or early in day 3 will say allot about how comfortable the current coaches are with the thought of Love starting at free safety.
