What’s your gut feeling for what NYG does Thursday?

Sean : 4:29 pm
Right now, I think the a Giants stay at 4 and draft Jedrick Wills. I think the Saban connection will play a big role & value-need meet pretty well for this pick. In filling the coaching staff, program ties have played a big role and Wills has played for Saban. I just think it makes too much sense.

Fans love trading down & I think DG will explore it, but it takes 2 to make a deal.

Wills at 4 is my guess & I’d be happy with it.
They draft a football player  
section125 : 5:00 pm : link
that half to two thirds of BBI excoriates
It won't be Wills,  
Rico : 5:03 pm : link
especially not at 4.
At least 1 trade down and then a couple of surprises ...  
Spider56 : 5:06 pm : link
5 picks in the first 3 rounds
DE Yetur Gross-Matos
OT Austin Jackson
C. Matt Hennessy
S Xavier McKinney
LB Cam Brown
RE: Wirfs/Thomas  
PatersonPlank : 5:08 pm : link
In comment 14872380 PatersonPlank said:

either at #4 or after a trade down a few spots


Oops, I made a mistake. I meant Wirfs or Wills
No trade down. Dave takes Wirfs.  
The_Boss : 5:09 pm : link
Lions trade down and still get their target, Okudah.
DG will pick an OT with his first round draft choice  
ChicagoMarty : 5:11 pm : link
If he can do so while completing a short trade down that would be ideal

If not he will take the OT graded highest on their board.

I would not be surprised if he then traded up into the end of the first round like he did last year and obtain Ruiz the Center thereby filling in the two biggest holes on the team.

The next picks almost have to be defensive to fill in addional holes at S and LB.

Later on in the draft he will select a wr or two and possibly a TE
Trade down with Wirfs or Wills  
Section331 : 5:16 pm : link
being the 1st pick.
Slight Trade down  
Mark from Jersey : 5:20 pm : link
Best OT with first pick
Patterson  
Rico : 5:22 pm : link
You were right the first time. :-)
Stay at 4  
jeff57 : 5:27 pm : link
Take Wirfs when they should choose Wills.
Thomas  
mpinmaine : 5:30 pm : link
..
Derrick Brown if we stay at #4  
RGhost : 5:31 pm : link
or go trade back slightly with Miami or Chargers.

Tristan Wirfs if we trade down further.

More than gut  
M.S. : 5:32 pm : link

Isaiah Simmons at 4.
Wirfs  
UberAlias : 5:45 pm : link
At 4
RE: Patterson  
PatersonPlank : 5:50 pm : link
In comment 14872428 Rico said:

You were right the first time. :-)


Probably. I do the same thing betting on football, I change my mind and my original thought wins
If they are smaaaat they pick Simmons  
Rjanyg : 5:51 pm : link
But they are gonna draft for need even though the position is “ thick “.

OT. I think Wills or Wirfs. If so I hope they trade with the Chargers and pick up another 2nd
Chase Young  
Koldegaard : 5:59 pm : link
Redskins trade with Miami

Detroit trades WITH the Chargers
OT either at #4 or in a trade down.  
Torrag : 6:07 pm : link
It's pretty obvious at this point imo.
RE: Chase Young  
Matt in SGS : 6:21 pm : link
In comment 14872452 Koldegaard said:

Redskins trade with Miami

Detroit trades WITH the Chargers


I will be beyond thrilled if this happened.
I Think (FWIW!!!)  
mavric : 6:23 pm : link
that DG really wants to trade down a couple of spots. If he doesn't and stays pat, I suspect he will draft Isaiah Simmons because he believes in taking the best player available in the draft and as good as the OTs are in this draft, they are probably not graded higher than Simmons.

If he trades down, he might still take Simmons but could take an OT and use the extra pick to grab Zaun. Either way, he walks away with a LB-OT or an OT-LB in the first and second.
Wirfs, with a small tradeown if Lions are locked on their guy.  
Zeke's Alibi : 6:27 pm : link
. I actually think that's what they should do as well as the best case scenario for our draft outside of Young falling. I actually like Simmons, but there is a lot of risk there for 4.
My gut says  
JPinstripes : 6:30 pm : link
DL Brown is the pick.
I say  
Reb8thVA : 6:44 pm : link
Andrew Thomas at #4.

I don't think there will be a good offers on the trade market, so they stay put and get their cornerstone LT
RE: Chase Young  
Mike in NY : 6:45 pm : link
In comment 14872452 Koldegaard said:

Redskins trade with Miami

Detroit trades WITH the Chargers


As much as I would prefer trading down, that scenario would be the exception.
It’s Simmons, no it’s a tackle.  
Giant John : 6:46 pm : link
Whatever. We find out Thursday. Some will be happy some not.
No gut feeling available. If the Giants stay put, draft Young, Simmons  
Ivan15 : 6:51 pm : link
Or an OT, in that priority. If Young and Simmons are gone, trade down for a bag of peanuts and take the best OT available.
Thomas or Wills  
armstead98 : 6:53 pm : link
Hopefully with a trade down.

Dream is Chase Young drops, but almost certainly not happening.
Giants do a trade with Jacksonville  
gidiefor : Mod : 7:02 pm : link
#4 for #s 9, 42 and 73

Giants draft

LT Andrew Thomas at #9
LB Zach Braun at #36
C Matt Hennessy at #42
ER Marlon Greenard at 73
WR Bryan Edwards at #99




Agree with Sean  
BigBlueNH : 7:07 pm : link
Think (and hope) it is Wills. Also OK if they think Wirfs is the guy. Obviously, Young if he drops. Anyone else, I'm scratching my head and crossing my fingers they are right. Unfortunately, I don't see anyone wanting to trade up with us - Detroit will be the beneficiary of the trade up.
RE: I think we go with Andrew Thomas  
AcidTest : 7:17 pm : link
In comment 14872388 Anakim said:

.


Agreed, but I'm tempted to say Brown.
Stick at 4 & take  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:21 pm : link
Wirfs or Wills.
Gidie  
Rico : 7:22 pm : link
Where did you ever get that idea? :-)
Wills or Thomas  
GFAN52 : 7:24 pm : link
Probably Wills.
RE: Simmons at 4  
KeoweeFan : 7:42 pm : link
In comment 14872371 Ira said:

.

OR TRADE DOWN.

Simmons checks of too many boxes vis-a-vis Judge and Graham's philosophy to select anyone else at 4.

There is a 2nd tier of similar OLs that would make sense if an extra high pick was part of the equation.
RE: Gidie  
gidiefor : Mod : 7:46 pm : link
In comment 14872512 Rico said:

Where did you ever get that idea? :-)


It leapt into my gut after what you said RIco. Hope all is well my friend -- keep 'em coming
Andrew Thomas  
Marty866b : 7:58 pm : link
I'd be surprised if it wasn't him.
Trade down w/  
GoDeep13 : 8:13 pm : link
Jacksonville. Go Andrew Thomas with #9
Stay put and Draft Wills  
kdog77 : 8:55 pm : link
As much as I want to see DG trade down I don’t think Giants have enough leverage against Detroit at #3 to make either Miami or Chargers budge Until they are on the clock. DG will simply wait too long and then pick the safest OT with experience and upside, who is Wills.

If DG really wanted to pull a baller move he would draft Herbert and hold auction between Miami, Chargers, Jax and Raiders too get picks and players but that takes a lot of huevos under normal circumstances. Especially if those team could opt to take Tua or Love. So I am guessing the Giants owners will want to fix OL this year in order to protect Jones.
DG tries to trade down  
David B. : 9:04 pm : link
and fails.

Takes BPA. Hoping it's an OT, but it's probably Simmons. He either takes Simmons, or takes an OT and tells us they had him rated as high as Simmons.
Okudah  
trueblueinpw : 9:28 pm : link
And not trading back to take him.
I just love what Jedrick brings and he is fresh at 20  
New Yorker : 9:31 pm : link
He has alot of football in him.He is the real deal and nasty,he is exactly what we need to get offensive line mindset right.I picture him as our leader on the line,I follow that up by getting a center in round two Hennesy or Harris love both.
---  
Peppers : 9:32 pm : link
Same as it was weeks ago.. Nothing has changed.
it's looking like there will be a trade down  
dd in Mass : 9:32 pm : link
I don't think that DG wants to go lower than 1-2 spots. He's trying to grab a 2nd but probably settles for a 3rd.

Giants pick Becton, Higgins or Pittman, Hennessey, Ayers
RE: I just love what Jedrick brings and he is fresh at 20  
MeadowlandsMike : 9:41 pm : link
In comment 14872577 New Yorker said:

He has alot of football in him.He is the real deal and nasty,he is exactly what we need to get offensive line mindset right.I picture him as our leader on the line,I follow that up by getting a center in round two Hennesy or Harris love both.


Point Guard mentality . Love what this kid would potentially bring to the team.
i think they trade down, add an extra day 2 pick, and take an OL  
Eric on Li : 9:43 pm : link
I could see them take Simmons too, and I'm kind of hoping for that because I think we need speed on D even more than we need OL, but I just think the odds are that they really like 1 or 2 of these top 4 OL and I believe they want more picks.
What Do They Do?  
Percy : 9:52 pm : link
I think they are going to pick an OT. Which of the OTs worth pick 4? Maybe none. But it depends on how much farther down the OT they want might go (if they get an attractive offer to trade down). Who cares which one of the top OTs is going to go highest? The Giants can only trade down if they can be certain none of the teams that will be picking before them (as a result of the trade down) will pick any OT. Otherwise that OT might be the one OT the Giants want most. How far down is that? Haven't done the research, but, while they'd like to trade down, I think, it can only be done if they can assure themselves that they'll still get their favorite at OT. Otherwise just pick that one at 4.
Wills at #4  
CromartiesKid21 : 10:24 pm : link
Ezra Cleveland at #36 followed by Cushenberry/Hennessy/Bidasz/Nick Harris at #99.
RE: Trade down w/  
Rjanyg : 10:41 pm : link
In comment 14872535 GoDeep13 said:

Jacksonville. Go Andrew Thomas with #9


Hey go deep!

You hearing anything? I know you got connections.
RE: Giants do a trade with Jacksonville  
One Man Thrill Ride : 10:51 pm : link
In comment 14872502 gidiefor said:

#4 for #s 9, 42 and 73

Giants draft

LT Andrew Thomas at #9
LB Zach Braun at #36
C Matt Hennessy at #42
ER Marlon Greenard at 73
WR Bryan Edwards at #99


Impressive how you hybridized Marlon Davidson and Jonathan Greenard into one guy.

Bold.

Fwiw, Thrill’s sources say Jacksonville is not interested in aggressively moving up. They are likelier to compile picks, and tank for Trevor if their season goes awry. Minshew went 6-6 last year; he objectively had a stronger rookie campaign than Daniel Jones. Even if Marrone is a lame duck, the qb earned a longer look.
As of today  
Rico : 10:57 pm : link
I'll say we trade with Jax and take Wirfs or Thomas.

or

We stay at 4 and take Simmons, Wirfs, or Thomas.
