What’s your gut feeling for what NYG does Thursday? Sean : 4:29 pm

Right now, I think the a Giants stay at 4 and draft Jedrick Wills. I think the Saban connection will play a big role & value-need meet pretty well for this pick. In filling the coaching staff, program ties have played a big role and Wills has played for Saban. I just think it makes too much sense.



Fans love trading down & I think DG will explore it, but it takes 2 to make a deal.



Wills at 4 is my guess & I’d be happy with it.