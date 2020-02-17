What’s your gut feeling for what NYG does Thursday?

Right now, I think the a Giants stay at 4 and draft Jedrick Wills. I think the Saban connection will play a big role & value-need meet pretty well for this pick. In filling the coaching staff, program ties have played a big role and Wills has played for Saban. I just think it makes too much sense.
Fans love trading down & I think DG will explore it, but it takes 2 to make a deal.
Wills at 4 is my guess & I’d be happy with it.
DE Yetur Gross-Matos
OT Austin Jackson
C. Matt Hennessy
S Xavier McKinney
LB Cam Brown
Oops, I made a mistake. I meant Wirfs or Wills
If not he will take the OT graded highest on their board.
I would not be surprised if he then traded up into the end of the first round like he did last year and obtain Ruiz the Center thereby filling in the two biggest holes on the team.
The next picks almost have to be defensive to fill in addional holes at S and LB.
Later on in the draft he will select a wr or two and possibly a TE
Tristan Wirfs if we trade down further.
Isaiah Simmons at 4.
Probably. I do the same thing betting on football, I change my mind and my original thought wins
OT. I think Wills or Wirfs. If so I hope they trade with the Chargers and pick up another 2nd
Detroit trades WITH the Chargers
Detroit trades WITH the Chargers
I will be beyond thrilled if this happened.
If he trades down, he might still take Simmons but could take an OT and use the extra pick to grab Zaun. Either way, he walks away with a LB-OT or an OT-LB in the first and second.
I don't think there will be a good offers on the trade market, so they stay put and get their cornerstone LT
Detroit trades WITH the Chargers
As much as I would prefer trading down, that scenario would be the exception.
Dream is Chase Young drops, but almost certainly not happening.
Giants draft
LT Andrew Thomas at #9
LB Zach Braun at #36
C Matt Hennessy at #42
ER Marlon Greenard at 73
WR Bryan Edwards at #99
Agreed, but I'm tempted to say Brown.
OR TRADE DOWN.
Simmons checks of too many boxes vis-a-vis Judge and Graham's philosophy to select anyone else at 4.
There is a 2nd tier of similar OLs that would make sense if an extra high pick was part of the equation.
It leapt into my gut after what you said RIco. Hope all is well my friend -- keep 'em coming
If DG really wanted to pull a baller move he would draft Herbert and hold auction between Miami, Chargers, Jax and Raiders too get picks and players but that takes a lot of huevos under normal circumstances. Especially if those team could opt to take Tua or Love. So I am guessing the Giants owners will want to fix OL this year in order to protect Jones.
Takes BPA. Hoping it's an OT, but it's probably Simmons. He either takes Simmons, or takes an OT and tells us they had him rated as high as Simmons.
Giants pick Becton, Higgins or Pittman, Hennessey, Ayers
Point Guard mentality . Love what this kid would potentially bring to the team.
Hey go deep!
You hearing anything? I know you got connections.
Giants draft
LT Andrew Thomas at #9
LB Zach Braun at #36
C Matt Hennessy at #42
ER Marlon Greenard at 73
WR Bryan Edwards at #99
Impressive how you hybridized Marlon Davidson and Jonathan Greenard into one guy.
Bold.
Fwiw, Thrill’s sources say Jacksonville is not interested in aggressively moving up. They are likelier to compile picks, and tank for Trevor if their season goes awry. Minshew went 6-6 last year; he objectively had a stronger rookie campaign than Daniel Jones. Even if Marrone is a lame duck, the qb earned a longer look.
or
We stay at 4 and take Simmons, Wirfs, or Thomas.