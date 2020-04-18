Diehl and O'Hara discuss the 4 tackles

they also said they thought Solder still had his best football in him
man - that coaching staff -- I don't think we will ever really understand just how bad a coaching staff this was
A veteran like Solder doesn't fall apart that much even with bad coaching. He was never an elite player and my guess is the health issue with his child completely distracted him. Unfortunately, he may be in the same boat this year.
I think that's definitely a possibility -- but I also think that Oline has to work together. If Hernandez was not performing well because of misuse, and Solder was on an island because of that; that it would hurt his ability to play well too
Shaun on Wills: "He's got sweet feet and nasty hands." Love that quote!
And Diehl with the framed YA Tittle photo in his office!
I trust these guys' opinions more than anyone else to be honest.
Also a great point about long-armed guys and the 225 reps that isn't mentioned enough: they have to move the weight a lot more and a lot longer than short-armed guys. It's not an apples to apples comparison.
I was very interested in what O'Hara said about Nick Harris. He could
Obviously David Diehl and Shaun O'Hara know their stuff inside and out, especially offensive line.
And they both are recommending we go O-line at #4 for very good reasons.
But I gotta say that Shaun O'Hara made one argument against Simmons at #4 that just made zero sense to me. (IMO, it was the only thing that sounded off out of almost an hour conversation).
His bottom line -- Justin Tuck was able to learn how to pass rush from guys already on the team (like Strahan), but there are no players on the team right now that can mentor Isaiah Simmons, so don't take him at 4.
That's what he said, and it just makes no sense to me. We got jack rushing the passer, and the Giants better start finding players who have a chance of getting to the QB.
That guy is Simmons who can also do numerous other things on defense.
Maybe I am understanding this differently but he didn't bring up the point about Tuck to say not to draft him. What he said was that you cannot assume he us going to be a great pass rusher and it wouldn't be wise to start him off there early in his career. This was in response to where he could play not whether or not he should be the pick at 4.
I'd take what these two say, posted on Giants.com, from someone
It's mind blowing to me some fans and observers gloss over Solder's age and wear and tear.
Solder has completed 9 NFL seasons and is 32 years old.
Both Diehl and O'hara were far beyond their best days going into year 10 in the league. O'hara was becoming a liability and living off his reputation. The Pro Bowl nod he got at the end of his career was a life time achievement nod, he was playing ball rough ball at the end.
Diehl stuck around for a few years at the end where he was banged up and missing a bunch of games.
I think some people forget Solder wasn't in his 5th or 6th year when became a Giant. He was already 8 years into his career.
This is former players defending another player. Solder is a real good character guy. Not surprising at all. So take what they say with a grain of salt. Don't believe he has much left.
I'm not making a big point here when I disagree with Shaun O'Hara, but if you just play the tape for one minute (from 45:30 to 46:30) I think you'll see what I'm talking about.
Shaun O'Hara starts off about Isaiah Simmons by saying, "Where does he get drafted and where does he learn that pass rushing stuff."
He ends by saying, "The problem with Isaiah Simmons is 'Who's that guy?' " Meaning, who's that guy on the roster who can even mentor/help/teach Simmons how to rush the passer.
You are right in saying that Shaun O'Hara was NOT against drafting Isaiah Simmons. But his major excuse for not snagging him at 4 is because there is no current Giants player who knows how to rush the passer, thus there are no mentors on this team to help Simmons develop crucial pass rushing skills.
That's like saying our boat has no bottom, and Shaun O'Hara says don't bother with that first plank of wood because there are no other planks to begin with.
But other than that (very) small issue, I thought the discussion with O'Hara and Diehl was really interesting and informative. Wish they'd let these two guys talk more often!
First of all, they are very complimentary of this year's OT class. Very. But Diehl notes that after about 7 players, the talent dries up. If the Giants don't go OT in the 1st, they may be in an absolute pickle because all the quality OT will be gone.
O'Hara was pretty lukewarm about the Center class. After listening to this segment, I'm not sure the Giants should be drafting any C in the 2nd round. They are probably better advised taking a couple of shots later on.
Wirfs - O'Hara compares him to Andrus Peat but says that Wirf's movement is better, so he likely can stay at Tackle.
Becton - This is a very rah-rah segment overall. But they were very critical of Becton. Diehl and O'Hara both cite numerous shortcomings the guy. They wouldn't be risking saying these things unless they were pretty sure the Giants weren't interested, I think.
Thomas - O'Hara was very high on him. Very. Effusive about his run blocking.
Wills - Didn't know that Jedrick is only 20 years old. Also, note that in passing one of the two states that Wills is more athletic than Wirfs.
Will go down in history as the guy who took Jones at 6. I really hope he gets the correct OT here to protect his investment. I hope Diehl and O’Hara talk to DG.
Eli Manning was here for one year (2004 Season) before the Giants invested big bucks in free agent right tackle Kareem McKenzie. And maybe McKenzie's biggest contribution in Eli's overall development was plowing the way for Tiki Barber in 2005, who had his most carries (357) and most rushing yards (1,860).
Yeah, I agree. He was asked about him being a pass rusher and he has concerns assuming he'll develop there. I agree with his assessment that just because he had success rushing the passer in a limited role in college does not make him a pass rusher. So, now that blends into his evaluations. He is what he is and I say this about all draft picks but you have to evaluate them for what they are today. Yes, it is nice to look at the upside but you shouldn't overdraft a player based on upside because if they never reach that level then it wasn't a good pick. If you pick a player where he currently is at his game and he develops more then those are the best picks. So, I am not saying to throw out the upside part of a player but more often than not a player is who he is. Keeping your fingers crossed and hoping they become something they not gets you in trouble when you over draft those players.
With all of that said, yes, I still think Simmons is worth the 4th pick for what he is now. I just don't want to label him as a great pass rusher either based off a small sample size in college even though his success rate was really good. I think that is what O'Hara meant.
RE: Very good segment. Couple of things stood out to me.
First of all, they are very complimentary of this year's OT class. Very. But Diehl notes that after about 7 players, the talent dries up. If the Giants don't go OT in the 1st, they may be in an absolute pickle because all the quality OT will be gone.
Noted the same thing. Deep OT class doesn't mean deep-ready-to-play.
This is also a good thing though because I think the NYG would be best served to take a developmental tackle later in the draft as well (not 7th round). We are going to need two anyway in the next year.
but I'll just say that I am not impressed with him as a pass rusher. The comp with LT is ludicrous. Simmons compiled a lot of sacks in 2019 but I question their quality. Not a single one was done vs quality NCAA OT blocking.
Athletic is a preference let's say. Wirfs killed the combine. He is a very athletic person. If you are talking about that the Wirfs is much more athletic. But when it comes to playing OT Wills is more athletic. What I mean by that is how smooth he is in his movement. It isn't thought out. It isn't predetermined. It is natural. It is instinct. He is so fluid how his whole body works together from his feet to his core to his hands to his head. Wirfs doesn't have that to his game.
I have said this before and it usually rings true with WR because if is easier to understand. There are players who play WR and there are WR. You can watch players where route running or catching the ball doesn't look natural and then you see someone like Beckham and you said he IS a WR. When I look at Wirfs I see a guy who plays OT. When I see Wills I see an OT. Now, Sy'56 brought up a good point where Wirfs looks like a baby deer that is kind of growing into his body and still trying to get used to it (maybe not exactly words but the essence of what he meant). I can understand that but personally I cannot put Wirfd over Wills until I see that actually happen.
Two guy run to first base with the exact same time
First guy does it with perfect form and the second guy is a bit awkward and sloppy.
Who do you pick?
Mickey Mantle. He has a lot more power.
Yeah man, I agree. If we are basing our 1st round tackle grades based on how pretty they look running to 1st base we probably need more info. I mean, can they bunt? Gold Glove potential or butcher in the field? A lot goes into this, but I’d go Mantle too. His sweet running form to 1st base is just too much to ignore...
Great video and these two former Giant lineman saw so many good things in Wills/Wirfs/Thomas that they would be ecstatic to get any of them. Also liked how to experts at the position openly stated how critical the RIght Tackle spot is as well.
So if DG feels the same then a trade down to a spot to ensure one of them is the primary play.
If cannot do it, then you pick one of them at #4.
After watching that video, I may be leaning toward Thomas now. The fact that both have Wirfs as their #3, is a slight nudge toward Wills and Thomas. Those long arms on Thomas may be the tie breaker.
Very tough to decide. I re-read Sy's evals on the top 3 and it is clear he likes Wirfs.
Between DG, Judge, Garrett and Colombo I think they will get the guy they all feel fits their offensive philosophy. It seems that both Thomas and Wirfs cam blow people up in the running game, while Wills is a touch behind. Thomas seems to have the most flaws in pass protection. Thomas is definitely a LT, while Wills and Wirfs are RTs right now.
One thing that i really liked was them explaining the difference in playing RT and LT and why some guys who played predominantly on one side have trouble switching over. O'Hara's wiping your butt with the opposite hand comparison was pretty funny.
It seems every year in the run up to the draft, you have an initial pecking order, then you have the combine and Draftniks move around their projections to stimulate conversation but in the end more often than not, they revert back to initial projections. At the end of the year Thomas was projected as the highest ranking OT. He’s big, nasty, and has played against top notch competition. He’s played both sides. He’s a mauler in the run game and is pass protection is better than average, to say the least.
Said the Giants should draft a tackle at 4, both like Simmons, but neither would select him for the Giants, and yes he has no mentor to help him, DEIHLE wants Wills, O'Hara wants Thomas, neither is a reach at 4 to them.
Is in a class alone, don't mention Simmons with him, and LT had great on the field speed, mention him with LT and then draft him, and he will be a failure here, no player is going to make his impact, not close. That is like waiting for the next Secretariat, there may be other triple crown winners, none will compare to Secretariat.
No line man at #4 unless we trade down it will be BPA on defense.
Big group here that are pushing for OL that are 4-7 slots further back. Do not see DG going that way. Blue gooses you rarely get a shot at . You have to take them when you can.
I have changed my view. Protecting Jones and making holes so Barkley is not hit behind the LoS is extremely important.
Wirfs is definitely rated high enough to take at #4 and Wills is close behind. Besides, we the general populous haven't a clue as to how the teams see these tackles. We also do not know how Brown, Okudah or Simmons are rated. Basically after Young, there are a bunch of very good football players sitting there. FWIW, I think Wirfs, Wills and Thomas can be reasonably picked at #4 to #6.
Remember how everyone laughed at the Cowboys for taking Frederick in the late 1st round when he had a rnd 3 grade on him(IIRC)?
Both had Wills and Thomas a level above Wirfs and Wirfs a level above Becton. I think this is where the draft rankings for most teams will ultimately settle. The value of immediate impact rises and the infatuation with untapped potential levels down once it’s time to actually make the critical make it or break it decisions. Thomas is a stud who can play left or right tackle right away. Neither was as concerned about the waist bending being a huge issue and the pass pro struggles as the media and fans who are still suffering from FlowersPTSD. Thomas has the prototypical size, the athleticism, and the instincts of a guy who can compete at left tackle right away. Was surprised how much Diehl loved Wills. That’s clearly his guy. Both high on his technique and his tenacity. Diehl loved the natural inside out aspect to Wills’ game and it’s role in making him so good at shutting down inside counters. Wirfs conversely struggles a lot with inside counters. Both viewed Wirfs as a really good right tackle prospect in a run heavy offense but a guy who would have a hard time right now if relied on to do a lot of pass pro. Wirfs is kind of analogous to Hernandez, a powerful athletic bruiser with a massive lower body, who thrives on playing downhill and opening holes in your run game, not pass setting 60 times while you spread it out in a WCO.
I think Diehl and O’Hara pretty much summed up the Giants situation right now. Do you play it safe and take Wills or Thomas at 4, do you trade down slightly and go after Wirfs or Becton. If Simmons gets past Lions do the Giants roll the dice there having the confidence that somebody you like from the next tier of guys down(Jones, Jackson, Cleveland, and Wilson) are still around in the second because the drop off is pretty steep after that. I agree 100% with their belief that where the Giants are at now it makes the most sense to just go Thomas or Wills.
So I've changed my mind. Wills/Andrews, either one. Share Eric's concern about Solder, too, which may mean picking the one they think could be the better LT sooner if Solder truly can't get it done this year.
The fact that they said Thomas' shortcomings are coachable is good enough for me. Hopefully the attitude is there.
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants.
His name is Isaiah Wilson...
Thanks for posting
Gettleman was talking about the "attitude" of the o-line, and Wills brings it in spades.
I think Wills is probably the pick but I won't blame them if they go for Thomas.
And Diehl with the framed YA Tittle photo in his office!
I trust these guys' opinions more than anyone else to be honest.
Also a great point about long-armed guys and the 225 reps that isn't mentioned enough: they have to move the weight a lot more and a lot longer than short-armed guys. It's not an apples to apples comparison.
He's the best today. Might not be the best a year from now, or even a month from now. Bama kids come out as finished products.
Maybe I am understanding this differently but he didn't bring up the point about Tuck to say not to draft him. What he said was that you cannot assume he us going to be a great pass rusher and it wouldn't be wise to start him off there early in his career. This was in response to where he could play not whether or not he should be the pick at 4.
You beat me to the punch.
This is former players defending another player. Solder is a real good character guy. Not surprising at all. So take what they say with a grain of salt. Don't believe he has much left.
The draft is not about today. Giants are looking at needing two OT's for 2021. I think it may be prudent to take two OT's and a Center this draft. They need a strong pipeline established now imo.
O'Hara was pretty lukewarm about the Center class. After listening to this segment, I'm not sure the Giants should be drafting any C in the 2nd round. They are probably better advised taking a couple of shots later on.
Wirfs - O'Hara compares him to Andrus Peat but says that Wirf's movement is better, so he likely can stay at Tackle.
Becton - This is a very rah-rah segment overall. But they were very critical of Becton. Diehl and O'Hara both cite numerous shortcomings the guy. They wouldn't be risking saying these things unless they were pretty sure the Giants weren't interested, I think.
Thomas - O'Hara was very high on him. Very. Effusive about his run blocking.
Wills - Didn't know that Jedrick is only 20 years old. Also, note that in passing one of the two states that Wills is more athletic than Wirfs.
High road taken.
Eli Manning was here for one year (2004 Season) before the Giants invested big bucks in free agent right tackle Kareem McKenzie. And maybe McKenzie's biggest contribution in Eli's overall development was plowing the way for Tiki Barber in 2005, who had his most carries (357) and most rushing yards (1,860).
Yeah, I agree. He was asked about him being a pass rusher and he has concerns assuming he'll develop there. I agree with his assessment that just because he had success rushing the passer in a limited role in college does not make him a pass rusher. So, now that blends into his evaluations. He is what he is and I say this about all draft picks but you have to evaluate them for what they are today. Yes, it is nice to look at the upside but you shouldn't overdraft a player based on upside because if they never reach that level then it wasn't a good pick. If you pick a player where he currently is at his game and he develops more then those are the best picks. So, I am not saying to throw out the upside part of a player but more often than not a player is who he is. Keeping your fingers crossed and hoping they become something they not gets you in trouble when you over draft those players.
With all of that said, yes, I still think Simmons is worth the 4th pick for what he is now. I just don't want to label him as a great pass rusher either based off a small sample size in college even though his success rate was really good. I think that is what O'Hara meant.
Noted the same thing. Deep OT class doesn't mean deep-ready-to-play.
This is also a good thing though because I think the NYG would be best served to take a developmental tackle later in the draft as well (not 7th round). We are going to need two anyway in the next year.
Athletic is a preference let's say. Wirfs killed the combine. He is a very athletic person. If you are talking about that the Wirfs is much more athletic. But when it comes to playing OT Wills is more athletic. What I mean by that is how smooth he is in his movement. It isn't thought out. It isn't predetermined. It is natural. It is instinct. He is so fluid how his whole body works together from his feet to his core to his hands to his head. Wirfs doesn't have that to his game.
I have said this before and it usually rings true with WR because if is easier to understand. There are players who play WR and there are WR. You can watch players where route running or catching the ball doesn't look natural and then you see someone like Beckham and you said he IS a WR. When I look at Wirfs I see a guy who plays OT. When I see Wills I see an OT. Now, Sy'56 brought up a good point where Wirfs looks like a baby deer that is kind of growing into his body and still trying to get used to it (maybe not exactly words but the essence of what he meant). I can understand that but personally I cannot put Wirfd over Wills until I see that actually happen.
Mickey Mantle. He has a lot more power.
First guy does it with perfect form and the second guy is a bit awkward and sloppy.
Who do you pick?
Mickey Mantle. He has a lot more power.
Yeah man, I agree. If we are basing our 1st round tackle grades based on how pretty they look running to 1st base we probably need more info. I mean, can they bunt? Gold Glove potential or butcher in the field? A lot goes into this, but I’d go Mantle too. His sweet running form to 1st base is just too much to ignore...
My conclusion from O'Hara and Diehl?- you can't go wrong with any of Wills, Thomas, or Wirf.
So if DG feels the same then a trade down to a spot to ensure one of them is the primary play.
If cannot do it, then you pick one of them at #4.
After watching that video, I may be leaning toward Thomas now. The fact that both have Wirfs as their #3, is a slight nudge toward Wills and Thomas. Those long arms on Thomas may be the tie breaker.
Very tough to decide. I re-read Sy's evals on the top 3 and it is clear he likes Wirfs.
Between DG, Judge, Garrett and Colombo I think they will get the guy they all feel fits their offensive philosophy. It seems that both Thomas and Wirfs cam blow people up in the running game, while Wills is a touch behind. Thomas seems to have the most flaws in pass protection. Thomas is definitely a LT, while Wills and Wirfs are RTs right now.
One thing that i really liked was them explaining the difference in playing RT and LT and why some guys who played predominantly on one side have trouble switching over. O'Hara's wiping your butt with the opposite hand comparison was pretty funny.
I have changed my view. Protecting Jones and making holes so Barkley is not hit behind the LoS is extremely important.
Wirfs is definitely rated high enough to take at #4 and Wills is close behind. Besides, we the general populous haven't a clue as to how the teams see these tackles. We also do not know how Brown, Okudah or Simmons are rated. Basically after Young, there are a bunch of very good football players sitting there. FWIW, I think Wirfs, Wills and Thomas can be reasonably picked at #4 to #6.
Remember how everyone laughed at the Cowboys for taking Frederick in the late 1st round when he had a rnd 3 grade on him(IIRC)?
I think Diehl and O’Hara pretty much summed up the Giants situation right now. Do you play it safe and take Wills or Thomas at 4, do you trade down slightly and go after Wirfs or Becton. If Simmons gets past Lions do the Giants roll the dice there having the confidence that somebody you like from the next tier of guys down(Jones, Jackson, Cleveland, and Wilson) are still around in the second because the drop off is pretty steep after that. I agree 100% with their belief that where the Giants are at now it makes the most sense to just go Thomas or Wills.
I’d be happy with either Wills or Thomas at 4. If we could trade down a few alots, draft Wills or Thomas, and pick up an extra 2, that would be ideal.
I have to echo the call for drafting an OT (don't care if he's "just a RT") at #4.
Oh ok. So no good at #4, but yeah man, jump on one at #5 or #6. That one or two spots make all the difference...get a grip