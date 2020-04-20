for display only
Giants spending a lot of time researching Herbert?

Strahan91 : 4/20/2020 9:59 am
Per Rapoport and Garafolo:

Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
·
Apr 20
A draft tidbit to file away for Thursday: The #Giants have spent a lot of time researching #Oregon QB Justin Herbert, a process that’s included FaceTime conversations with coach Joe Judge, per me and
@MikeGarafolo
. NYG has been exhaustive in its draft prep at No. 4.
Link - ( New Window )
Probably to get intel on Penei Sewell  
Anakim : 4/20/2020 10:00 am : link
*smirk*


But yeah, if we take Herbert, it'd be absolutely ridiculous. Fireable even.
Only  
Jon in NYC : 4/20/2020 10:01 am : link
feasible explanation is that there's a lot of interest in Daniel Jones?
Could just be smoke  
Mike in NY : 4/20/2020 10:01 am : link
If a team trades up to 3 for Tua then the market dries up at 4 unless a team actually believes the Giants could draft Herbert
Leaked the week of  
section125 : 4/20/2020 10:01 am : link
the draft.....hmmmmm

Trade up enticement?
RE: Could just be smoke  
Dr. D : 4/20/2020 10:02 am : link
In comment 14873470 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
If a team trades up to 3 for Tua then the market dries up at 4 unless a team actually believes the Giants could draft Herbert

This makes most sense.
I think teams will see right through this  
Anakim : 4/20/2020 10:02 am : link
How could they not?
Could always  
Jon in NYC : 4/20/2020 10:04 am : link
pull an 04 Giants and draft Herbert and figure out the trade after.
Maybe  
YAJ2112 : 4/20/2020 10:04 am : link
It's just to build a file on a guy who may be a starting qb against the Giants at some point.
RE: I think teams will see right through this  
Mike in NY : 4/20/2020 10:05 am : link
In comment 14873475 Anakim said:
Quote:
How could they not?


New coach who didn't choose the QB it is not unheard of - see Arizona Cardinals
Have to wonder if...  
Hot Rod in St Cloud : 4/20/2020 10:06 am : link
Giants draft Herbert only to trade him like SD drafted Eli to trade him to the Giants. Sounds crazy, and it would certainly cause many a remote throw if that happens.
Taking a qb guarantees  
aGiantGuy : 4/20/2020 10:06 am : link
Them a trade down. Risky, strong arm move
RE: Could always  
section125 : 4/20/2020 10:08 am : link
In comment 14873478 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
pull an 04 Giants and draft Herbert and figure out the trade after.


No they cannot. Once they have him, they have little leverage unless they do it for expedience with a deal being worked out. They would need a buyer already in place that they could not finish in the 10 minutes.

But to draft Herbert and then hope to trade him, that does not work and by the time somebody would bite, all the good OTs would be gone.
Daniel Jones  
Pete44 : 4/20/2020 10:09 am : link
Daniel Jones is not Joe Judge's guy.

This is probably a whole lot of nothing, but interesting nonetheless and if to get at team to trade up, would be smarter than anything the Giants have done in a long time.
There  
AcidTest : 4/20/2020 10:12 am : link
is zero chance the Giants draft Herbert.
Hey, for all the BPA no matter guys, well here you go  
PatersonPlank : 4/20/2020 10:12 am : link
draft the QB
RE: RE: I think teams will see right through this  
Anakim : 4/20/2020 10:12 am : link
In comment 14873483 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 14873475 Anakim said:


Quote:


How could they not?



New coach who didn't choose the QB it is not unheard of - see Arizona Cardinals


It's not unprecedented but it's very unlikely. DJ had a very good rookie season, whereas Josh Rosen looked like shit. It would be insane to give up on DJ for Herbert after seeing what he did as a rookie. Sure, if this was Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields you can make an argument but for Herbert? IMO it's not like Herbert is some can't miss QB prospect. I don't think he's a better prospect than DJ was at this time last year. In fact, I think Herbert will bust.
Giants trying to drum up trade interest  
ZogZerg : 4/20/2020 10:13 am : link
..
RE: Could always  
Anakim : 4/20/2020 10:13 am : link
In comment 14873478 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
pull an 04 Giants and draft Herbert and figure out the trade after.


And if there's no trade to be had? You're stuck with Herbert.
RE: Only  
stoneman : 4/20/2020 10:13 am : link
In comment 14873469 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
feasible explanation is that there's a lot of interest in Daniel Jones?


They could also just be gauging his value and interest around the league. They do have their own mock drafts to come up with game plans for differnt scenarios.
Figure out who wants him  
Andy in Halifax : 4/20/2020 10:14 am : link
Then manufacture a trade down?
Lol  
Mr. Nickels : 4/20/2020 10:15 am : link
Gettlemen really thinks he's fooling the league
RE: RE: Only  
stoneman : 4/20/2020 10:15 am : link
In comment 14873499 stoneman said:
Quote:
In comment 14873469 Jon in NYC said:


Quote:


feasible explanation is that there's a lot of interest in Daniel Jones?



They could also just be gauging his value and interest around the league. They do have their own mock drafts to come up with game plans for differnt scenarios.


I doubt its a smoke screen to force Miami's hand.
RE: Daniel Jones  
Anakim : 4/20/2020 10:16 am : link
In comment 14873490 Pete44 said:
Quote:
Daniel Jones is not Joe Judge's guy.

This is probably a whole lot of nothing, but interesting nonetheless and if to get at team to trade up, would be smarter than anything the Giants have done in a long time.


You can say that about every team with a new HC. Dwayne Haskins Jr. isn't a Ron Rivera guy. Dak Prescott isn't a Mike McCarthy guy.


I obviously wasn't in the room when it happened, but I can almost guarantee you that every coach the Giants interviewed was asked about DJ and what they thought of him. If ownership and Gettleman didn't like the answer, they wouldn't have moved forward.

If you own property, you have to find out what its worth before  
JohnB : 4/20/2020 10:17 am : link
you can sell it.

If someone is trying to move up to #4 for Herbert, you want to have selling points to get the most for your "property". So when someone calls DG, he can say "Man this kid can do it all...." and do a sell job to get extra picks.

What is wrong with the Giants doing their homework?
Garafalo  
Big Rick in FL : 4/20/2020 10:18 am : link
Says he won't be their pick at 4. He says we, but he obviously means he

Quote:
@MikeGarafolo: @ProFootballTalk In all seriousness, I wonder how much is also in case he’s available in some capacity in a few years and they have a need. They would then have info to draw upon. Have heard this come in handy before. Who knows? We won’t be their pick at 4 obviously.
It would be troubling if our new coaching staff was evaluating  
jlukes : 4/20/2020 10:19 am : link
their current roster and comparing them to players available in the draft.

Daniel Jones should not, and is not, excluded from this exercise
RE: If you own property, you have to find out what its worth before  
Anakim : 4/20/2020 10:20 am : link
In comment 14873509 JohnB said:
Quote:
you can sell it.

If someone is trying to move up to #4 for Herbert, you want to have selling points to get the most for your "property". So when someone calls DG, he can say "Man this kid can do it all...." and do a sell job to get extra picks.

What is wrong with the Giants doing their homework?


I don't think Gettleman has to promote Herbert. If a team is trading up for Herbert, they think he's a franchise QB. They'll have completely vetted him and don their due diligence.
not saying  
jestersdead : 4/20/2020 10:23 am : link
its going to happen or not but there were people in the organization last year high on Herbert until he decided to return to school. He was projected as the top QB last draft, there is nothing wrong with interviewing him and seeing what he offers.
Not to mention  
Big Rick in FL : 4/20/2020 10:24 am : link
This year there are no limits as to how many players they can meet. So why wouldn't you meet with as many as possible?
Not to mention  
Big Rick in FL : 4/20/2020 10:25 am : link
This year there are no limits as to how many players they can meet. So why wouldn't you meet with as many as possible?
Judge is probably just getting tired of talking to his golden  
PatersonPlank : 4/20/2020 10:26 am : link
retriever.
Rumor last year  
Beer Man : 4/20/2020 10:27 am : link
was this is the guy that DG wanted to draft as Eli's successor, but that ended when Herbert decided to stay in school for his Sr. Year.
And it's kind of what annoys me about Judge  
Anakim : 4/20/2020 10:28 am : link
Way too early to make any judgment calls and I do kind of see the logic for it, but he has yet to mention guys like DJ and Saquon by name. Again, I see the logic (that they need to 'earn' it), but it's a bit twisted, as I don't think any good will come of it. Not that DJ and Saquon are those types of characters, but other players in this situation will say, "Hey, this new coach doesn't have my back? Why should I play hard for him?"

Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley are foundational pieces for this team. They're not going anywhere and giving whatever credence that they won't be Giants will only upset them, not motivate them. It may motivate an underachiever, but when you have two guys who have performed well for your team, how else can they take it?
RE: Not to mention  
Anakim : 4/20/2020 10:33 am : link
In comment 14873524 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
This year there are no limits as to how many players they can meet. So why wouldn't you meet with as many as possible?


So when do we get word that we've also met with Tua and Jordan Love?
Draft and trade?  
George from PA : 4/20/2020 10:34 am : link
No....they always do their due deligence every year....he will be playing somewhere
Frankly, I’d bet this is absolute BS ...  
Spider56 : 4/20/2020 10:34 am : link
But if the a Giants trade Jones, I will burn everything Giants that I own and ban the team from ever being mentioned in my home again ... but it ain’t happening anyway.
RE: And it's kind of what annoys me about Judge  
KDavies : 4/20/2020 10:34 am : link
In comment 14873534 Anakim said:
Quote:
Way too early to make any judgment calls and I do kind of see the logic for it, but he has yet to mention guys like DJ and Saquon by name. Again, I see the logic (that they need to 'earn' it), but it's a bit twisted, as I don't think any good will come of it. Not that DJ and Saquon are those types of characters, but other players in this situation will say, "Hey, this new coach doesn't have my back? Why should I play hard for him?"

Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley are foundational pieces for this team. They're not going anywhere and giving whatever credence that they won't be Giants will only upset them, not motivate them. It may motivate an underachiever, but when you have two guys who have performed well for your team, how else can they take it?


Much ado about nothing. It’s called a fresh start. It’s called earning your spot. Jones and Barkley are competitors and huge talents. They aren’t some snowflakes that are going to melt because their coach indicates they need to earn their position. It’s a message sent to the team that individuals can’t rest on their laurels, whatever laurels a losing team has.
RE: Could always  
Jay in Toronto : 4/20/2020 10:34 am : link
In comment 14873478 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
pull an 04 Giants and draft Herbert and figure out the trade after.


My thought exactly.

High stakes chicken!
RE: not saying  
UGADawgs7 : 4/20/2020 10:35 am : link
In comment 14873522 jestersdead said:
Quote:
its going to happen or not but there were people in the organization last year high on Herbert until he decided to return to school. He was projected as the top QB last draft, there is nothing wrong with interviewing him and seeing what he offers.


Exactly. Wasn’t Herbert there guy last year before returning to school? It probably is smoke, but it really wouldn’t be the most shocking thing. Happened with Arizona last year. Most likely is smoke to try and force a trade down and get enough compensation with interest in Herbert being there but who knows. Also, granted an OL makes it fixable DJ does have fumbling issues so maybe Judge just doesn’t like that? At his first interview, Judge did not commit to Jones as QB. 99% smoke, 1% just not fully eliminating Herbert being the pick but it won’t happen.
FWIW  
Jay in Toronto : 4/20/2020 10:36 am : link
was really impressed with him vs the Badgers in the bowl game. He was the difference for Oregon, no doubt.
Maybe now we know why judge hasn’t called DJ by his name.  
The_Boss : 4/20/2020 10:38 am : link
He’s gonna start fresh with his own QB.

😆
RE: FWIW  
Anakim : 4/20/2020 10:39 am : link
In comment 14873549 Jay in Toronto said:
Quote:
was really impressed with him vs the Badgers in the bowl game. He was the difference for Oregon, no doubt.


And when he played Arizona State, he looked like utter crap
RE: Giants trying to drum up trade interest  
The_Boss : 4/20/2020 10:40 am : link
In comment 14873497 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
..


If this is a smokescreen (and it most certainly is), what GM is buying it? Answer: none.

RE: Frankly, I’d bet this is absolute BS ...  
KingBlue : 4/20/2020 10:41 am : link
In comment 14873542 Spider56 said:
Quote:
But if the a Giants trade Jones, I will burn everything Giants that I own and ban the team from ever being mentioned in my home again ... but it ain’t happening anyway.


No you wouldn't. Stop it.
RE: RE: Giants trying to drum up trade interest  
Anakim : 4/20/2020 10:43 am : link
In comment 14873559 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 14873497 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


..



If this is a smokescreen (and it most certainly is), what GM is buying it? Answer: none.


Correct. It's one thing to do your due diligence. It's another thing to waste time.
I would love  
Darth Paul : 4/20/2020 10:44 am : link
to read BBI if they draft a QB with #4.
RE: RE: not saying  
KDavies : 4/20/2020 10:45 am : link
In comment 14873545 UGADawgs7 said:
Quote:
In comment 14873522 jestersdead said:


Quote:


its going to happen or not but there were people in the organization last year high on Herbert until he decided to return to school. He was projected as the top QB last draft, there is nothing wrong with interviewing him and seeing what he offers.



Exactly. Wasn’t Herbert there guy last year before returning to school? It probably is smoke, but it really wouldn’t be the most shocking thing. Happened with Arizona last year. Most likely is smoke to try and force a trade down and get enough compensation with interest in Herbert being there but who knows. Also, granted an OL makes it fixable DJ does have fumbling issues so maybe Judge just doesn’t like that? At his first interview, Judge did not commit to Jones as QB. 99% smoke, 1% just not fully eliminating Herbert being the pick but it won’t happen.


I know you are playing devil’s advocate, but any coaching staff who would see Jones’ rookie season, and look at the one negative aspect rather than the bunch of positives, and think the staff can’t coach it out of him, would give me serious pause. We aren’t talking about the Giants being in a position to draft a generational QB or anything.
RE: RE: FWIW  
Greg from LI : 4/20/2020 10:45 am : link
In comment 14873554 Anakim said:
Quote:
And when he played Arizona State, he looked like utter crap


As a senior, Daniel Jones lost to mighty Wake Forest 59-7
there was only one negative aspect to Jones' season?  
Greg from LI : 4/20/2020 10:46 am : link
hahahaha
Really?  
Britt in VA : 4/20/2020 10:46 am : link
This is nothing more than a smoke signal to Miami and the Chargers "if you want him, come get him".
I'm still not buying this...  
Josh in the City : 4/20/2020 10:46 am : link
...but I did make this comment 3 months ago...


BBI - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: FWIW  
Anakim : 4/20/2020 10:48 am : link
In comment 14873569 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 14873554 Anakim said:


Quote:


And when he played Arizona State, he looked like utter crap



As a senior, Daniel Jones lost to mighty Wake Forest 59-7


Compare Daniel Jones' team and compare Justin Herbert's team. Duke football vs. Oregon football. Oregon is loaded with talent. Duke? Not so much. None at all, really, besides Jones.
Due dilligence  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 4/20/2020 10:49 am : link
They are turning every stone as they should.

You guys sure know how to blow anything out of proportion. They look at a QB, and next thing you know everybody is saying that they are trading Herbert, or Trading Jones, or it's a smokescreen(but you, bring a genius saw through it), or Judge doesn't like Jones, DG is getting fired, "zero chance" of this or that...

Holy shit. It's draft season.
Daniel Jones is the starting QB of the Giants.  
Britt in VA : 4/20/2020 10:49 am : link
The end. This is textbook posturing.
It's smart  
armstead98 : 4/20/2020 10:49 am : link
They should do their due diligence and it would be fireable if they didn't.

1. Herbert has all the tools so best to see if you think he has HoF potential. Let's say you evaluate him and think he's going to have a career like Big Ben, and you think Jones is going to be like Carson Palmer, you take Big Ben every time, right? Not saying these are the comps at all, but if you think he's better than what you have, you should probably take him.

2. Know what he's worth. In order to determine their leverage they need to have as much info as the teams that might want him. Doing homework now will help them.
RE: there was only one negative aspect to Jones' season?  
KDavies : 4/20/2020 10:49 am : link
In comment 14873572 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
hahahaha


Pocket presence/fumbling is his major issue which I consider one in the same. What other major issues do you see with him? He had an outstanding season for a rookie on a crap team
RE: Probably to get intel on Penei Sewell  
UConn4523 : 4/20/2020 10:50 am : link
In comment 14873468 Anakim said:
Quote:
*smirk*


But yeah, if we take Herbert, it'd be absolutely ridiculous. Fireable even.


Why would it be fireable? We are an offseason removed from everyone on BBI slamming Gettelman for not uncovering every rock for trades, picks, etc. Now the team is doing just that and its bad?

I have no idea why they are talking to him, but clearly whatever the reason is suggests Judge and/or DG sees it worth spending their time on.
Pretty clear that this would only be an...  
Crispino : 4/20/2020 10:50 am : link
enticement for someone just behind us that really wants Herbert in a swap of picks.
If the Giants were seriously considering Herbert....  
Britt in VA : 4/20/2020 10:50 am : link
you think they'd actually be floating this knowing that it would encourage somebody to jump in front of them?

No way. Think.
RE: I would love  
Anakim : 4/20/2020 10:53 am : link
In comment 14873567 Darth Paul said:
Quote:
to read BBI if they draft a QB with #4.


I couldn't think of a worst scenario. Last year we take an underwhelming college QB over a bluechip EDGE. Okay, DJ proved he's a gamer last year and looks to be a franchise QB. Seems to have worked out. Then this year we take ANOTHER QB, who I think will bust ala Jake Locker.

Yeah, the only thing worse would be if we traded our #1 next year to Washington to move up to #2 to not take Chase Young, but to take Justin Herbert.
define "outstanding"  
Greg from LI : 4/20/2020 10:53 am : link
.
RE: RE: Probably to get intel on Penei Sewell  
Anakim : 4/20/2020 10:54 am : link
In comment 14873586 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 14873468 Anakim said:


Quote:


*smirk*


But yeah, if we take Herbert, it'd be absolutely ridiculous. Fireable even.



Why would it be fireable? We are an offseason removed from everyone on BBI slamming Gettelman for not uncovering every rock for trades, picks, etc. Now the team is doing just that and its bad?

I have no idea why they are talking to him, but clearly whatever the reason is suggests Judge and/or DG sees it worth spending their time on.



If there is an ulterior motive for interviewing Herbert, fine. But if we take Herbert with the intent to have him as a Giant in 2020, then yes, fireable.
this thread is delivering in true BBI fashion though  
UConn4523 : 4/20/2020 10:56 am : link
so I guess something good did come out of it. Will be making popcorn early today it seems.
RE: Rumor last year  
sb from NYT Forum : 4/20/2020 10:56 am : link
In comment 14873531 Beer Man said:
Quote:
was this is the guy that DG wanted to draft as Eli's successor, but that ended when Herbert decided to stay in school for his Sr. Year.


If that's true then his drafting Jones is even stranger than it seemed on draft night.
RE: Pretty clear that this would only be an...  
Anakim : 4/20/2020 10:57 am : link
In comment 14873588 Crispino said:
Quote:
enticement for someone just behind us that really wants Herbert in a swap of picks.


Probably, but I don't know see how every GM won't call that bluff. They'll see right through it.

And BTW, if the Giants are foolish enough to take Justin Herbert, who's to say those teams wouldn't jump at the opportunity to trade for Daniel Jones? I'd wager many of them have Jones ranked as a better prospect than Herbert.
Bingo. Waste of fucking time.  
Anakim : 4/20/2020 10:58 am : link
Joe Banner
@JoeBanner13

Stories today about the Giants and the Jets studying QB’s who will be picked high in this draft. A weak and obvious attempt to possibly stir up interest in trading up to their spot. Zero chance either of those teams are picking a QB. Not sure why it’s even written about
RE: Bingo. Waste of fucking time.  
Britt in VA : 4/20/2020 11:00 am : link
In comment 14873606 Anakim said:
Quote:
Joe Banner
@JoeBanner13

Stories today about the Giants and the Jets studying QB’s who will be picked high in this draft. A weak and obvious attempt to possibly stir up interest in trading up to their spot. Zero chance either of those teams are picking a QB. Not sure why it’s even written about


A waste of time for who? Teams do this every year. EVERY year.
What a waste of a column.  
Big Blue '56 : 4/20/2020 11:00 am : link
As if the Giants have any interest or that every GM isn’t laughing at this attempt.

Thursday can’t come soon enough
This is laughable waste of time  
micky : 4/20/2020 11:00 am : link
.
RE: RE: Bingo. Waste of fucking time.  
Anakim : 4/20/2020 11:01 am : link
In comment 14873607 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14873606 Anakim said:


Quote:


Joe Banner
@JoeBanner13

Stories today about the Giants and the Jets studying QB’s who will be picked high in this draft. A weak and obvious attempt to possibly stir up interest in trading up to their spot. Zero chance either of those teams are picking a QB. Not sure why it’s even written about



A waste of time for who? Teams do this every year. EVERY year.


For us. For the prospect. How about we spend time on guys who may actually be Giants? Hell, I'd interview Rodrigo Blankenship before interviewing Justin Herbert. At least he has a chance to be a Giant.
People on this site clamor every year to trade down....  
Britt in VA : 4/20/2020 11:02 am : link
trade down, trade down, trade down.... Every year...

So now, the Giants go through the motions of a team that's saying they're open for business for a trade down and now it's a "waste of time".
RE: And it's kind of what annoys me about Judge  
Joey in VA : 4/20/2020 11:02 am : link
In comment 14873534 Anakim said:
Quote:
Way too early to make any judgment calls and I do kind of see the logic for it, but he has yet to mention guys like DJ and Saquon by name. Again, I see the logic (that they need to 'earn' it), but it's a bit twisted, as I don't think any good will come of it. Not that DJ and Saquon are those types of characters, but other players in this situation will say, "Hey, this new coach doesn't have my back? Why should I play hard for him?"

Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley are foundational pieces for this team. They're not going anywhere and giving whatever credence that they won't be Giants will only upset them, not motivate them. It may motivate an underachiever, but when you have two guys who have performed well for your team, how else can they take it?
It makes no sense to talk up any player on this roster and discuss plans with any of them. It's likely they remain and start, it's not guaranteed and if he pulls a Matt Ruehl and something happens he looks as foolish as Ruehl did when he talked up Can Newton. This is a terrible team, why on Earth would you drum up anyone? Dj and Barkley are self motivated they don't need hugs from Judge.
RE: RE: Bingo. Waste of fucking time.  
Big Blue '56 : 4/20/2020 11:02 am : link
In comment 14873607 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14873606 Anakim said:


Quote:


Joe Banner
@JoeBanner13

Stories today about the Giants and the Jets studying QB’s who will be picked high in this draft. A weak and obvious attempt to possibly stir up interest in trading up to their spot. Zero chance either of those teams are picking a QB. Not sure why it’s even written about



A waste of time for who? Teams do this every year. EVERY year.


Researching players? Absolutely. Due diligence is important. Spending “a lot of time” researching Herbert? Absurd.
Damned if you do  
Harvest Blend : 4/20/2020 11:04 am : link
and damned it you don't.

Dumb question I guess, but what's wrong with having as much info on every prospect as possible?
RE: define  
KDavies : 4/20/2020 11:04 am : link
In comment 14873595 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
.


He showed that he has the talent and makeup to be a franchise QB in NY. He needs some help on the OL and with the weapons around him, and personally needs to work on fumbles and pocket awareness. Outside of that issue, I couldn’t be happier with the way he played.
I can't believe what I'm reading here.....  
Britt in VA : 4/20/2020 11:04 am : link
You're taking Ian Rappaport's tweet as if the Giants are truly focusing all their energy on an "exhaustive" research process of Justin Herbert?

Question, is this you all's first NFL Draft?
RE: define  
KDavies : 4/20/2020 11:05 am : link
In comment 14873595 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
.


He showed that he has the talent and makeup to be a franchise QB in NY. He needs some help on the OL and with the weapons around him, and personally needs to work on fumbles and pocket awareness. Outside of that issue, I couldn’t be happier with the way he played.
Welcome to the Patriots Way  
NYG007 : 4/20/2020 11:06 am : link
They study every top QB coming in, so they know what to look for when they play them.
Chase Young  
armstead98 : 4/20/2020 11:07 am : link
Let's say theres a trade in place for Tua at 3. Giants just need one more trade up for Herbert to solidify things. If there's a team that loves him they might just give Washington enough.

And boom, chase Young in blue.
RE: RE: define "outstanding"  
DieHard : 4/20/2020 11:08 am : link
In comment 14873616 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 14873595 Greg from LI said:


Quote:

He showed that he has the talent and makeup to be a franchise QB in NY. He needs some help on the OL and with the weapons around him, and personally needs to work on fumbles and pocket awareness. Outside of that issue, I couldn’t be happier with the way he played.


Don't waste your time, KDavies. Jones went to Duke, which means he has to be a 3-time MVP before Greg will even acknowledge he might be good.
RE: RE: And it's kind of what annoys me about Judge  
Anakim : 4/20/2020 11:08 am : link
In comment 14873613 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14873534 Anakim said:


Quote:


Way too early to make any judgment calls and I do kind of see the logic for it, but he has yet to mention guys like DJ and Saquon by name. Again, I see the logic (that they need to 'earn' it), but it's a bit twisted, as I don't think any good will come of it. Not that DJ and Saquon are those types of characters, but other players in this situation will say, "Hey, this new coach doesn't have my back? Why should I play hard for him?"

Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley are foundational pieces for this team. They're not going anywhere and giving whatever credence that they won't be Giants will only upset them, not motivate them. It may motivate an underachiever, but when you have two guys who have performed well for your team, how else can they take it?

It makes no sense to talk up any player on this roster and discuss plans with any of them. It's likely they remain and start, it's not guaranteed and if he pulls a Matt Ruehl and something happens he looks as foolish as Ruehl did when he talked up Can Newton. This is a terrible team, why on Earth would you drum up anyone? Dj and Barkley are self motivated they don't need hugs from Judge.


Of course it would be foolish if Judge was caught in a Ruehl situation when he committed to Cam, but it's apples and oranges. The Cam situation was due to injury. Saquon and DJ are healthy and have no character concerns. They're not going anywhere. Yeah, it's a terrible team, but there are two bright spot, cornerstone players on this team. To not say their names is pointless, at best, and damaging at worse. Like I said, DJ and Saquon are not those types of characters to be offended, but other players who are more sensitive wouldn't take it well.
The only way the Giants are wasting time here.....  
Britt in VA : 4/20/2020 11:10 am : link
is if they're open for business and they're NOT floating shit like this.
Due diligence..  
Sean : 4/20/2020 11:12 am : link
No issues with this.
Well? Duh!  
Emlen'sGremlins : 4/20/2020 11:13 am : link
Senior Bowl MVPs
2017 - Davis Webb
2018 - Kyle Lauletta
2019 - Daniel Jones
2020 - Justin Herbert
RE: The only way the Giants are wasting time here.....  
Anakim : 4/20/2020 11:13 am : link
In comment 14873629 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
is if they're open for business and they're NOT floating shit like this.


The whole point is which GM will believe it? Which GM will actually believe that the Giants will take Justin Herbert at 4? Hell, it may actually be encouraged because it may mean that a superior prospect (Daniel Jones) would be on the market.
RE: RE: The only way the Giants are wasting time here.....  
Britt in VA : 4/20/2020 11:16 am : link
In comment 14873634 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14873629 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


is if they're open for business and they're NOT floating shit like this.



The whole point is which GM will believe it? Which GM will actually believe that the Giants will take Justin Herbert at 4? Hell, it may actually be encouraged because it may mean that a superior prospect (Daniel Jones) would be on the market.


It doesn't matter. How much time do you think it took to float that rumor? None. This is what you do when you want to trade down or let teams know you are open for business. This is a textbook maneuver.

Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Now that's how you try to create leverage at No. 4.


There would be a contingent on BBI bitching if he wasn't doing this, like the past two years when people bitched that Gettleman saying he "turned off the phones" or told everybody he wasn't trading out for a hot dog and bag of pretzels. People bitched that he wasn't shopping the pick.

Well, here you go. He's shopping the pick. And you're still bitching.
And by the way....  
Britt in VA : 4/20/2020 11:20 am : link
this isn't necessarily to entice any one team, it's to pit multiple teams against each other to up the ante for anybody that wants to... Namely the two teams that are sitting right after us.

This is a perfect storm for a bidding war should Washington and Detroit stay put and not select QB's.
RE: RE: RE: The only way the Giants are wasting time here.....  
Anakim : 4/20/2020 11:21 am : link
In comment 14873637 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14873634 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 14873629 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


is if they're open for business and they're NOT floating shit like this.



The whole point is which GM will believe it? Which GM will actually believe that the Giants will take Justin Herbert at 4? Hell, it may actually be encouraged because it may mean that a superior prospect (Daniel Jones) would be on the market.



It doesn't matter. How much time do you think it took to float that rumor? None. This is what you do when you want to trade down or let teams know you are open for business. This is a textbook maneuver.



Quote:


Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Now that's how you try to create leverage at No. 4.



There would be a contingent on BBI bitching if he wasn't doing this, like the past two years when people bitched that Gettleman saying he "turned off the phones" or told everybody he wasn't trading out for a hot dog and bag of pretzels. People bitched that he wasn't shopping the pick.

Well, here you go. He's shopping the pick. And you're still bitching.


Dave Gettleman literally said, "we're open for business" on Friday. It's been reported throughout the media that the Giants would like to trade down. He doesn't need to tell the other GMs he's shopping the pick. All they need to do is pick up a newspaper or do a bit of research.

Gettleman said: “We’re sitting there with the fourth pick in the draft. It’s going to happen soon. I’m going to make calls and anybody that wants to move up, I’m going to say: Listen, we don’t have much time, we can’t fool around and I’d like to get the parameters of a deal in place before we get on the clock. That would be the best thing ... This is going to force everybody to do deals before their pick is up."

More: A trade is “something I will very seriously entertain.”
Okay, and why shouldn't he do this as a supplement to that?  
Britt in VA : 4/20/2020 11:25 am : link
The NFL draft is, was, and always has been about misinformation and misdirection. We literally see this every single year. Every year.

But when we do it, it's a waste of time. Who cares?

Anybody that's clamored for a trade down every year for the past twenty years on this site should be cheering this. He should be putting shit like this out every day, twice a day, between now and Thursday.

The next rumor floated should be that multiple teams have contacted us, but we like our options at four, including the QB's, and we're ruling nothing out.

What does it hurt?
RE: there was only one negative aspect to Jones' season?  
Dr. D : 4/20/2020 11:25 am : link
In comment 14873572 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
hahahaha

yeah, rookie QBs playing behind bad OLs usually have no negatives. Just look at... ?
Gawd  
Paulie Walnuts : 4/20/2020 11:26 am : link
our organization is horrible

if they actually Draft Hebert as "The guy", cool, but what is the market for Jones? not a 1st rounder maybe a 2 or a 3
I like  
PaulN : 4/20/2020 11:27 am : link
Jones a lot, and I actually see them two as very similar, Herbert is a little bigger and a little faster, the big difference is Jones is much more a sure thing. But this is typical of all teams, plus the Giants want to raise interest in the top QB's, can't see what is upsetting, and who gives a shit if he does not call him by name, if he called him shithead, but got the best out of the player, that is what matters, how he goes about it is his business, not ours, unless you feed into the media horseshit.
I think most would agree  
Enzo : 4/20/2020 11:29 am : link
that some are better at playing the media/misinformation game than others.

RE: I think most would agree  
Britt in VA : 4/20/2020 11:29 am : link
In comment 14873663 Enzo said:
Quote:
that some are better at playing the media/misinformation game than others.


I would argue that when it comes to the draft, Gettleman plays it better than others.
Yea, the Giants are studying Herbert real hard  
M.S. : 4/20/2020 11:30 am : link

Because they want to take him at #4.

Right?
RE: And by the way....  
Essex : 4/20/2020 11:30 am : link
In comment 14873642 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
this isn't necessarily to entice any one team, it's to pit multiple teams against each other to up the ante for anybody that wants to... Namely the two teams that are sitting right after us.

This is a perfect storm for a bidding war should Washington and Detroit stay put and not select QB's.


This is a silly take, the other teams don't need to see our interest, if this is indeed a head fake, to trade with us or outbid the other teams. I have no idea why the Giants are doing this, but no team is going to believe the Giants are going to take him if they can't get a better deal from another team, which is the requisite you need to drive up the bargain, nor if the Giants want Herbert and are ready to move on from Jones are they going to trade that pick. If you have identified your franchise QB, you take him. The only way the Giants get paid off is if two teams behind the Giants want them and at least one of them is convinced another team is bidding against them. The Giants don't need to interview Herbert to gauge his true value. Come on. Nobody knows what the Giants are doing here, but given the last two-three years, I would be surprised but not shocked if we drafted Herbert.
Let's think logically  
Emil : 4/20/2020 11:32 am : link
You will never get a first round pick back for Jones. Not in this draft. Too many QB prospects and not that many QB needy teams.

Highly unlikely they are going to draft Herbert and keep Herbert and Jones.

So what is going on here?

DG has broadcast (literally) that he is open to a trade and would be calling around. Tua is damaged goods and we should expect him to drop. Joe Burrow is going #1. The only QB that teams will be arguing over when the Giants pick is probably Herbert.

I would say this is all about getting a read and evaluation on a player so you can get a better read on which teams would covet him and would be willing to move up to take him. This is about knowing both sides of the playing field. The talent and the team that needs the talent.

No way DG picks Herbert (unless he intends to trade him like 2004 style). He would be signing his pink slip.
RE: Bingo. Waste of fucking time.  
The_Boss : 4/20/2020 11:32 am : link
In comment 14873606 Anakim said:
Quote:
Joe Banner
@JoeBanner13

Stories today about the Giants and the Jets studying QB’s who will be picked high in this draft. A weak and obvious attempt to possibly stir up interest in trading up to their spot. Zero chance either of those teams are picking a QB. Not sure why it’s even written about


Dave can’t even smokescreen right.....
RE: RE: And by the way....  
Britt in VA : 4/20/2020 11:33 am : link
In comment 14873670 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 14873642 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


this isn't necessarily to entice any one team, it's to pit multiple teams against each other to up the ante for anybody that wants to... Namely the two teams that are sitting right after us.

This is a perfect storm for a bidding war should Washington and Detroit stay put and not select QB's.



This is a silly take, the other teams don't need to see our interest, if this is indeed a head fake, to trade with us or outbid the other teams. I have no idea why the Giants are doing this, but no team is going to believe the Giants are going to take him if they can't get a better deal from another team, which is the requisite you need to drive up the bargain, nor if the Giants want Herbert and are ready to move on from Jones are they going to trade that pick. If you have identified your franchise QB, you take him. The only way the Giants get paid off is if two teams behind the Giants want them and at least one of them is convinced another team is bidding against them. The Giants don't need to interview Herbert to gauge his true value. Come on. Nobody knows what the Giants are doing here, but given the last two-three years, I would be surprised but not shocked if we drafted Herbert.


There are three teams behind us, in succession, who all feasibly want to take a QB.

5. Miami
6. Chargers
7. Panthers

There will likely only be two left at four, possibly only one. What if they all covet the same guy, Herbert?

Explain to me why it is a silly take to pit two or three teams against each other that want to pick where your team is picking?
RE: Okay, and why shouldn't he do this as a supplement to that?  
Anakim : 4/20/2020 11:34 am : link
In comment 14873653 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
The NFL draft is, was, and always has been about misinformation and misdirection. We literally see this every single year. Every year.

But when we do it, it's a waste of time. Who cares?

Anybody that's clamored for a trade down every year for the past twenty years on this site should be cheering this. He should be putting shit like this out every day, twice a day, between now and Thursday.

The next rumor floated should be that multiple teams have contacted us, but we like our options at four, including the QB's, and we're ruling nothing out.

What does it hurt?



"The NFL draft is, was, and always has been about misinformation and misdirection. We literally see this every single year. Every year."

Correct. LOGICAL misinformation and misdirection. Rumors that make sense and are somewhat conceivable. For example, the Giants would seriously consider taking CeeDee Lamb at 4 (because we have no #1 WR). That's something that can be believed and could cause teams to second-guess where they have CeeDee Lamb ranked. But in this case, every single GM is going to call this bluff. So either Gettleman does something downright stupid and takes Herbert at 4, or he looks like a buffoon thinking he can fool his fellow GMs into thinking he would actually take Herbert at 4. The net result is nothing productive comes of it.

The question of what could it hurt is valid and perhaps the answer is it can't. Or perhaps the answer is it could piss DJ and make him disgruntled. Now, that's not his personality to the best of my knowledge, but other guys wouldn't be, shall we say, as forgiving.

Gotta use this one again  
ghost718 : 4/20/2020 11:35 am : link
RE: RE: I think most would agree  
Enzo : 4/20/2020 11:37 am : link
In comment 14873667 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14873663 Enzo said:


Quote:


that some are better at playing the media/misinformation game than others.




I would argue that when it comes to the draft, Gettleman plays it better than others.

he's made 45 picks and never traded down once. Truly a master manipulator!
RE: RE: RE: And by the way....  
Essex : 4/20/2020 11:37 am : link
In comment 14873677 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14873670 Essex said:


Quote:


In comment 14873642 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


this isn't necessarily to entice any one team, it's to pit multiple teams against each other to up the ante for anybody that wants to... Namely the two teams that are sitting right after us.

This is a perfect storm for a bidding war should Washington and Detroit stay put and not select QB's.



This is a silly take, the other teams don't need to see our interest, if this is indeed a head fake, to trade with us or outbid the other teams. I have no idea why the Giants are doing this, but no team is going to believe the Giants are going to take him if they can't get a better deal from another team, which is the requisite you need to drive up the bargain, nor if the Giants want Herbert and are ready to move on from Jones are they going to trade that pick. If you have identified your franchise QB, you take him. The only way the Giants get paid off is if two teams behind the Giants want them and at least one of them is convinced another team is bidding against them. The Giants don't need to interview Herbert to gauge his true value. Come on. Nobody knows what the Giants are doing here, but given the last two-three years, I would be surprised but not shocked if we drafted Herbert.



There are three teams behind us, in succession, who all feasibly want to take a QB.

5. Miami
6. Chargers
7. Panthers

There will likely only be two left at four, possibly only one. What if they all covet the same guy, Herbert?

Explain to me why it is a silly take to pit two or three teams against each other that want to pick where your team is picking?


you interviewing the guy isn't doing anything for you. Teams will be pitted against each other if THEY truly want Herbert, not because you are faking that you want him. I mean what's the play we fake them so bad, they trade with either Washington or Detroit to overtake us and then we get either Okudah or Young? YOu think teams are that stupid to do something like that?
Simply stated  
Essex : 4/20/2020 11:39 am : link
if the Giants want Herbert at 4 and he is there, they will take him at 4. They are not trading away a franchise QB. The Giants headfake does nothing unless you get a team to deal with Detroit and/or Washington, which seems unlikely and not worth the charade.
Is this amateur hour?  
Britt in VA : 4/20/2020 11:40 am : link
Quote:
you interviewing the guy isn't doing anything for you.


1. How do you know whether it was a ten minute facetime with judge or an all day google hang out with the entire front office?

2. Miami/Chargers/Carolina call Herbert: "Hey, heard you talked to the Giants". Herbert answers "no, they never called me" vs. "yeah, it went really well and they seemed really interested....
Damned if you do, damned if you don't....  
Britt in VA : 4/20/2020 11:42 am : link
sums up this thread perfectly.
RE: Is this amateur hour?  
Essex : 4/20/2020 11:42 am : link
In comment 14873691 Britt in VA said:
Quote:


Quote:


you interviewing the guy isn't doing anything for you.



1. How do you know whether it was a ten minute facetime with judge or an all day google hang out with the entire front office?

2. Miami/Chargers/Carolina call Herbert: "Hey, heard you talked to the Giants". Herbert answers "no, they never called me" vs. "yeah, it went really well and they seemed really interested....

Ok, let's play it out. Those teams call and Herbert says the Giants are really interested in me. What do those teams do?
Please  
PaulN : 4/20/2020 11:43 am : link
This is better then watching the Benny Hill, or the Keystone cops. Let this ride. Maybe Oakland offered their 2 first round picks and one of their 3rd rounders for J ones, we heard last season that Gettleman loved Herbert. That is it, then they take Herbert, and we can get our tackle, edge rusher, center, safety, and wide reciever, I bet that is it, that is why Judge hates Jones, he's a fucking Raider. Lets break it all over.
I will spell this out for you.  
Britt in VA : 4/20/2020 11:45 am : link
It's not about US being interested in Herbert.

It's about making teams believe that Herbert is going to go at the 4 spot, and that they have competition for it, and not ruling ourselves out only adds to that competition.

You're essentially saying "this guy is going at 4 to somebody, and don't rule us out either".

This is such a standard, textbook move.
A lot of bedwetting  
Jon in NYC : 4/20/2020 11:47 am : link
over something with little downside.

And don't give me the "waste of time" bullshit argument.
RE: A lot of bedwetting  
Britt in VA : 4/20/2020 11:48 am : link
In comment 14873701 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
over something with little downside.

And don't give me the "waste of time" bullshit argument.


The hilarious thing is that a lot of these guys scream from the mountaintops every year for a trade down.
RE: RE: I think most would agree  
LBH15 : 4/20/2020 11:48 am : link
In comment 14873667 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14873663 Enzo said:


Quote:


that some are better at playing the media/misinformation game than others.




I would argue that when it comes to the draft, Gettleman plays it better than others.


Agree with you that it doesn't hurt to throw out this type of (mis)info this week.

But how do you come up with the argument that he is better at it than others please?
RE: RE: RE: I think most would agree  
Britt in VA : 4/20/2020 11:50 am : link
In comment 14873704 LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 14873667 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


In comment 14873663 Enzo said:


Quote:


that some are better at playing the media/misinformation game than others.




I would argue that when it comes to the draft, Gettleman plays it better than others.



Agree with you that it doesn't hurt to throw out this type of (mis)info this week.

But how do you come up with the argument that he is better at it than others please?


Because even his biggest detractors on this site have given him credit for no leaks or information on the picks his first two drafts, compared to our previous two GM's, who often telegraphed the picks to the media.
Bunch of geniuses here.  
section125 : 4/20/2020 11:50 am : link
So there is a tweet that the Giants are interviewing Herbert and the anti DG crowd goes off the rails saying it is a waste of time. We all know that tweets are click-baits for the reporter. Nobody wants to read the same tweets everyday when there is nothing else to do, so some reporters tweet something off the wall seeing what will happen.

Is this for leverage? How can it be? Everyone knows the Giants like Jones and they are NOT taking Herbert.

Could it be that they are doing due diligence in case Jones gets injured in the next couple years and they want to see what Herbert is about?
More likely.

Could it be that they are interviewing as many players as possible since there is nothing else to do and why not build a portfolio on 300-400 players.

Could it also be that "spending a lot of time researching" is a half hour and "a lot of time" is someone's speculation.
on 2nd bag of popcorn  
UConn4523 : 4/20/2020 11:51 am : link
can't tell if half these posts are serious not - is it the quarantine talking?
RE: Bunch of geniuses here.  
Britt in VA : 4/20/2020 11:52 am : link
In comment 14873709 section125 said:
Quote:
Is this for leverage? How can it be? Everyone knows the Giants like Jones and they are NOT taking Herbert.


You would think, but there are people eating this up.
RE: RE: RE: I think most would agree  
Enzo : 4/20/2020 11:52 am : link
In comment 14873704 LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 14873667 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


In comment 14873663 Enzo said:


Quote:


that some are better at playing the media/misinformation game than others.




I would argue that when it comes to the draft, Gettleman plays it better than others.



Agree with you that it doesn't hurt to throw out this type of (mis)info this week.

But how do you come up with the argument that he is better at it than others please?

because the fanboys around here just blindly believe in whatever the folks in charge do...year after year.
RE: I will spell this out for you.  
Essex : 4/20/2020 11:53 am : link
In comment 14873700 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
It's not about US being interested in Herbert.

It's about making teams believe that Herbert is going to go at the 4 spot, and that they have competition for it, and not ruling ourselves out only adds to that competition.

You're essentially saying "this guy is going at 4 to somebody, and don't rule us out either".

This is such a standard, textbook move.


Maybe for idiots it is, but not anyone seeking leverage. If anything, you are gaining leverage for the Redskins or Lions if you sucessfully convince anyone you are interested in him. the only way this makes sense is if you are trying to get Young or Okudah at 4; this move does not signal we are open for business. It just doesn't.
Got it. But that's  
LBH15 : 4/20/2020 11:53 am : link
a bit different than the comment. But okay.
perfect scenario  
ryanmkeane : 4/20/2020 11:54 am : link
for the DG haters. Make fun of this story all day and have something to bitch about.
Never  
PaulN : 4/20/2020 11:55 am : link
Mentions his name, he hates Jones and they are trading him. Herbert is our new QB and to secure him stupid Gettleman who only knows how to trade up is trading up to get him.
RE: Got it. But that's  
Britt in VA : 4/20/2020 11:55 am : link
In comment 14873717 LBH15 said:
Quote:
a bit different than the comment. But okay.


Not really, "others" could mean previous GM's (as I just stated), it could mean other GM's (whom he may have fooled over the Jones pick last year), and it could mean media, who has also been in the dark for two years.

Gettleman has been very good at disguising his intentions. There was a thread just yesterday discussing this.
Enzo  
UConn4523 : 4/20/2020 11:55 am : link
I support Gettelman and I actually don't believe or taking anything said at face value. I think press conferences for GM's are generally a waste of time and I don't bother trying to tie a direct quote to an action taken - its pointless.

I have no idea how long they've researched Herbert and if its serious or not. What I do know is that Judge doesn't seem like a guy who wastes time and likely has a plan and purpose behind everything he does. Which is why anyone flaming at that tweet is funny to me.
RE: Gawd  
Anakim : 4/20/2020 11:56 am : link
In comment 14873656 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
our organization is horrible

if they actually Draft Hebert as "The guy", cool, but what is the market for Jones? not a 1st rounder maybe a 2 or a 3


Don't agree with that. I think a team like the Saints or Patriots would trade their first rounder for DJ.
RE: RE: Bingo. Waste of fucking time.  
cokeduplt : 4/20/2020 11:59 am : link
In comment 14873674 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 14873606 Anakim said:


Quote:


Joe Banner
@JoeBanner13

Stories today about the Giants and the Jets studying QB’s who will be picked high in this draft. A weak and obvious attempt to possibly stir up interest in trading up to their spot. Zero chance either of those teams are picking a QB. Not sure why it’s even written about


O if Joe Banner says so!


Dave can’t even smokescreen right.....
RE: RE: I will spell this out for you.  
Britt in VA : 4/20/2020 11:59 am : link
In comment 14873715 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 14873700 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


It's not about US being interested in Herbert.

It's about making teams believe that Herbert is going to go at the 4 spot, and that they have competition for it, and not ruling ourselves out only adds to that competition.

You're essentially saying "this guy is going at 4 to somebody, and don't rule us out either".

This is such a standard, textbook move.



Maybe for idiots it is, but not anyone seeking leverage. If anything, you are gaining leverage for the Redskins or Lions if you sucessfully convince anyone you are interested in him. the only way this makes sense is if you are trying to get Young or Okudah at 4; this move does not signal we are open for business. It just doesn't.


Yet another positive strategic reason to do this. Get a team to jump over you eliminating one of the teams that might take a player you covet causing somebody to fall.
Maybe...  
Brown_Hornet : 4/20/2020 11:59 am : link
...hoping that Herbert slips and tells the team who is really interested in him?

Much ado~
There is ZERO harm in floating that rumor.  
Britt in VA : 4/20/2020 12:00 pm : link
NONE.
Shit  
PaulN : 4/20/2020 12:02 pm : link
Jones is ready to lite it up and we are starting over again. If not look how dumb they are, making it better for everyone else, how clueless is this strategy, that GM who said Dave is smart is only saying it to outfox him on Thursday night.
RE: There is ZERO harm in floating that rumor.  
Anakim : 4/20/2020 12:02 pm : link
In comment 14873730 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
NONE.


I think there's the potential for more harm than good floating this, but agree to disagree
I think Herbert will be a bust  
Heisenberg : 4/20/2020 12:03 pm : link
Rather have Jones by a lot.

At least it's disinformation szn.
This  
PaulN : 4/20/2020 12:06 pm : link
Is harming us very badly, even worse then Stinky on Abbott and Costello.
PFT has a reasonable explanation  
gogiants : 4/20/2020 12:13 pm : link
Quote:
The far more likely explanation is that the Giants are hoping to know as much as they can about Herbert in order to engage in a meaningful negotiation, if a team drafting after No. 4 wants to move up and take him.

Teams that trade up during the draft are doing so for a specific player. The team potentially trading down will be in much better position to put a proper value on the player by studying him closely, and in turn to engage in a more effective negotiation.

PFT article - ( New Window )
RE: PFT has a reasonable explanation  
Britt in VA : 4/20/2020 12:15 pm : link
In comment 14873749 gogiants said:
Quote:


Quote:


The far more likely explanation is that the Giants are hoping to know as much as they can about Herbert in order to engage in a meaningful negotiation, if a team drafting after No. 4 wants to move up and take him.

Teams that trade up during the draft are doing so for a specific player. The team potentially trading down will be in much better position to put a proper value on the player by studying him closely, and in turn to engage in a more effective negotiation.

PFT article - ( New Window )


Only idiots would waste their time like that!
Didn't read the whole thread  
Kyle in NY : 4/20/2020 12:16 pm : link
But I saw the point made elsewhere that Belichick and the Pats routinely went in depth with the top QBs in the draft, even though they had little chance to draft them, because it gave them some possible insight into the QB for when they end up playing them.

It's possible Judge is also incorporating this strategy. Nothing wrong with due diligence.
RE: RE: Got it. But that's  
LBH15 : 4/20/2020 12:16 pm : link
In comment 14873723 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14873717 LBH15 said:


Quote:


a bit different than the comment. But okay.



Not really, "others" could mean previous GM's (as I just stated), it could mean other GM's (whom he may have fooled over the Jones pick last year), and it could mean media, who has also been in the dark for two years.

Gettleman has been very good at disguising his intentions. There was a thread just yesterday discussing this.


If your comment was about previous NYG GMs then fine. But would suggest them being kind of bad at it shouldn't be kudos to Gettleman.

I also don't think DG has been really disguising his intentions, or that good at it if he has really meant to. I just think the media/fans think they know better and assume he will do differently with his first pick than what he has done to date.
There are two main things to take away from this  
Britt in VA : 4/20/2020 12:19 pm : link
1. It only helps you to do your due diligence with this for the many reasons outlined here.

2. There is no harm/downside to doing this.

So what's the problem again?
RE: RE: Gawd  
KDavies : 4/20/2020 12:27 pm : link
In comment 14873725 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14873656 Paulie Walnuts said:


Quote:


our organization is horrible

if they actually Draft Hebert as "The guy", cool, but what is the market for Jones? not a 1st rounder maybe a 2 or a 3



Don't agree with that. I think a team like the Saints or Patriots would trade their first rounder for DJ.


Agreed 100%. Belichick apparently loved Jones. If true, they could get more than a 1 from the Pats
LOL  
ZogZerg : 4/20/2020 12:29 pm : link
Remember, just a few short weeks ago - at the combine, when the Giants were interested in Tom Brady?

People uptight about this are funny.
RE: There is ZERO harm in floating that rumor.  
Enzo : 4/20/2020 12:32 pm : link
In comment 14873730 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
NONE.

if you're trying to mount an effective misinformation campaign, it's probably a good idea to float believable rumors.
RE: RE: There is ZERO harm in floating that rumor.  
Britt in VA : 4/20/2020 12:34 pm : link
In comment 14873788 Enzo said:
Quote:
In comment 14873730 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


NONE.


if you're trying to mount an effective misinformation campaign, it's probably a good idea to float believable rumors.


And have they not? Or is the only rumor circulating about who the Giants are going to take?

Because at any given moment over the past month, I've heard it could be Simmons, Okudah, Wirfs, Thomas, etc...
Teams literally do this every year....  
Britt in VA : 4/20/2020 12:35 pm : link
.
You never know when you're gonna draft a QB  
David B. : 4/20/2020 12:43 pm : link
and trade him away minutes later. It would take some pretty big balls.

Nothing wrong with muddying the waters here.  
TMS : 4/20/2020 12:44 pm : link
We are in a good spot either way. Plenty of options if we have done our homework well enough.Think JJ is doingg that with a vengeance. Actually like our team of talent evaluators regarding picks after the first ten. Filling 2/3 needs in this draft and FA period puts us in competition again this season. That what we all want. Still a BPA man at #4 though. Three potential game changers in that group if one team takes a QB which is guaranteed. Save the rest for later rounds.
RE: RE: There is ZERO harm in floating that rumor.  
UConn4523 : 4/20/2020 12:49 pm : link
In comment 14873735 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14873730 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


NONE.



I think there's the potential for more harm than good floating this, but agree to disagree


You are jumping the shark now dude. What's your expert hot take on how anything right now that's leaking can possibly "hurt" us?

You are eating right out of the media's hands, you know that right?
another possibility  
Hot Rod in St Cloud : 4/20/2020 12:51 pm : link
What if they are considering whether they would make the trade for Ngouke and exchanging Jones for Herbert should the jags offer Ngouke and their #7 for our #4. We get Ngouke and the Jags pick Herbert at #4, then the Jags trade Herbert to the Giants straight up for Jones, and we pick an OL at #7.

Net trade:
Giants get Ngouke, Herbert, and #7
Jags get Jones who they like better than Herbert. And the Giants have to throw in some more draft picks.

In Jones the Jags get their franchise QB with one year of experience. The Jags are going to lose Ngouke anyway, so this is no big loss as they aren't likely to find another team willing to trade for him.

The Giants get the Edge guy on defense, get their OT, and lose one year of development on a rookie QB who may or may not be better than Jones, plus whatever draft picks they have to offer to do the deal. I seriously doubt this happens, but the bottom line is the Giants need to do what's best for the team in the long run. I wouldn't do this, but you have to wonder if the Giants are doing their due diligence in case such an offer was made.
Watching that Hakeem Nicks highlight tape  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 4/20/2020 12:52 pm : link
made me remember the cannon young Eli had, the ball would explode out. But we all knew DJ8 was at least a notch below Eli arm strength.
...  
christian : 4/20/2020 12:55 pm : link
Hypothetical -- if Josh Rosen netted the the 62nd pick after a very 'rookie' 2018 campaign, what is Jones worth?

If there is a path forward that nets the Giants Herbert, another top 10 pick in 2020, and another top 40 pick in 2020 -- that is worth contemplating.
RE: ...  
Sean : 4/20/2020 1:02 pm : link
In comment 14873844 christian said:
Quote:
Hypothetical -- if Josh Rosen netted the the 62nd pick after a very 'rookie' 2018 campaign, what is Jones worth?

If there is a path forward that nets the Giants Herbert, another top 10 pick in 2020, and another top 40 pick in 2020 -- that is worth contemplating.


I think a back end 1st round pick is possible (Patriots?), but is Herbert plus a last 1st rounder more appealing than Jones + Simmons/OT?
Herbert  
stretch234 : 4/20/2020 1:06 pm : link
This has nothing to do with the Giants being interested in Herbert for their team. This has everything to do with other teams.

This is not like AZ and Rosen where the HC knew the player and wanted him and they picked 1st

The Giants showing interest allows them to hear about trade up scenarios or have a draft & trade scenario

I don't think there is 1 GM in the league who honestly thinks the Giants would draft Herbert and keep him after seeing Jones as a R.

However, there are GM's of QB needy teams who are bunched together behind the Giants whose hand may be forced. There is really no lock that Detroit would pass on a QB

The idea is to get as many teams interested as you can to maximize what you may be able to extract in a trade
The Giants should be conducting diligence  
lax counsel : 4/20/2020 1:06 pm : link
To upgrade every position, including the most impot position in the sport. That being said, no way the Giants make this move, it would immediately admit that DG panicked by selecting DJ when he finally realized Eli was done.

DJ showed more than enough last year to earn another year as the qb. Now, if he shows no improvement this year or completely falls on his face, now you talk about moving heaven and earth to go get Lawerence.
RE: RE: RE: There is ZERO harm in floating that rumor.  
LBH15 : 4/20/2020 1:07 pm : link
In comment 14873791 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14873788 Enzo said:


Quote:


In comment 14873730 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


NONE.


if you're trying to mount an effective misinformation campaign, it's probably a good idea to float believable rumors.



And have they not? Or is the only rumor circulating about who the Giants are going to take?

Because at any given moment over the past month, I've heard it could be Simmons, Okudah, Wirfs, Thomas, etc...


The only one starting rumors of Simmons, Okudah and Brown to the Giants is BBI and the media pundits.

Gettleman's comments to date, and much in the last week, are fairly aligned to picking an OT in round 1 whether he trades down or not. IF he does not, then I would suggest he has been good at the disinformation game.
if this happens  
ron mexico : 4/20/2020 1:08 pm : link
I will buy into all the talk about how Judge is now running the football operations....but I dont think that is gonna happen
RE: RE: FWIW  
Jay in Toronto : 4/20/2020 1:08 pm : link
In comment 14873554 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14873549 Jay in Toronto said:


Quote:


was really impressed with him vs the Badgers in the bowl game. He was the difference for Oregon, no doubt.



And when he played Arizona State, he looked like utter crap


And how many good years did Joe 'Second Coming' Burrow put on film???
RE: RE: RE: RE: There is ZERO harm in floating that rumor.  
Britt in VA : 4/20/2020 1:09 pm : link
In comment 14873868 LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 14873791 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


In comment 14873788 Enzo said:


Quote:


In comment 14873730 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


NONE.


if you're trying to mount an effective misinformation campaign, it's probably a good idea to float believable rumors.



And have they not? Or is the only rumor circulating about who the Giants are going to take?

Because at any given moment over the past month, I've heard it could be Simmons, Okudah, Wirfs, Thomas, etc...



The only one starting rumors of Simmons, Okudah and Brown to the Giants is BBI and the media pundits.

Gettleman's comments to date, and much in the last week, are fairly aligned to picking an OT in round 1 whether he trades down or not. IF he does not, then I would suggest he has been good at the disinformation game.


As far as I can tell, the only one mentioning this Herbert stuff is the media as well, unless I missed where Gettleman commented publicly on Herbert?
DG hasn't.  
LBH15 : 4/20/2020 1:14 pm : link
In fact, the only QB he has mentioned as of late is DJ, and how he would like him upright to throw his passes.

RE: RE: Rumor last year  
Beer Man : 4/20/2020 1:25 pm : link
In comment 14873603 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 14873531 Beer Man said:


Quote:


was this is the guy that DG wanted to draft as Eli's successor, but that ended when Herbert decided to stay in school for his Sr. Year.



If that's true then his drafting Jones is even stranger than it seemed on draft night.
How so? They wanted a QB, their first choice (if true) decided to stay in college, they went on to Plan B. I do remember DG being present for 1 or 2 of Herbert's starts last year.
The overreaction  
Allen in CNJ : 4/20/2020 1:26 pm : link
here is epic. This is the Giants doing DUE DILIGENCE. Why not interview him?
RE: RE: FWIW  
Stan in LA : 4/20/2020 1:28 pm : link
In comment 14873554 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14873549 Jay in Toronto said:


Quote:


was really impressed with him vs the Badgers in the bowl game. He was the difference for Oregon, no doubt.



And when he played Arizona State, he looked like utter crap


Watch the last quarter of that game.
LOL, suck for the Duck is back?  
NYDCBlue : 4/20/2020 1:35 pm : link
That was the mantra someone around here came up with last year before Herbert declared back to Oregon.

Then we ended up drafting Jones and you would think that would be the end of the Herbert infatuation.....

Oh Justin.... Why can't I quit you?
I'll leave this here  
OdellBeckhamJr : 4/20/2020 1:38 pm : link
RE: Gawd  
Stan in LA : 4/20/2020 1:38 pm : link
In comment 14873656 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
our organization is horrible

if they actually Draft Hebert as "The guy", cool, but what is the market for Jones? not a 1st rounder maybe a 2 or a 3

If that's the market for him, then god damn, he ain't a franchise QB.
If we do the ballsy move...  
Kev in Cali : 4/20/2020 1:41 pm : link
and draft Herbert, wouldn't it help force a trade back with some team????? And if not, well...we hold two very good cards for future use.

It would be nuts getting stuck like that, but having two top QB prospects is never a bad thing especially if there is a large gap between him at #4 and the next guy.

Highly unlikely though.....happy 4/20!
RE: I'll leave this here  
UConn4523 : 4/20/2020 1:41 pm : link
In comment 14873918 OdellBeckhamJr said:
Quote:


Hahaha, some STILL won't buy it.

And a facetime interview is so quick/easy that I don't understand what the fuck the fuss is about.
RE: Judge is probably just getting tired of talking to his golden  
NYDCBlue : 4/20/2020 1:46 pm : link
In comment 14873527 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
retriever.


Brittan or Tate?
Woops. I thought you said Golden receiver....
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 4/20/2020 1:49 pm : link
In comment 14873855 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 14873844 christian said:


Quote:


Hypothetical -- if Josh Rosen netted the the 62nd pick after a very 'rookie' 2018 campaign, what is Jones worth?

If there is a path forward that nets the Giants Herbert, another top 10 pick in 2020, and another top 40 pick in 2020 -- that is worth contemplating.



I think a back end 1st round pick is possible (Patriots?), but is Herbert plus a last 1st rounder more appealing than Jones + Simmons/OT?


The only way I'd make the move is if Jones would fetch a top 10 pick + this year.

I'd love to pull off something with Carolina. This is complete fantasy -- but something like Jones/Tomlinson for their 2020 1st, 2nd and 2020 2nd and 3rd.
BBI is BBI'ing!  
Mike from Ohio : 4/20/2020 1:58 pm : link
Why wouldn't a team with the #4 pick look at all of the top prospects, including QBs? What if they compare Herbert and Jones and they believe Herbert is a HoF time player and Jones isn't? Why wouldn't you do that research? The only reason is you have tunnel vision and cling to your past decisions without looking forward.

Are the Giants going to take Herbert at #4? Almost certainly not. But to think this is a smokescreen is ridiculous. What NFL GM is going to change his draft strategy based on a tweet? None.

And leaks don't always come from the source you would expect. It's just as likely this leak came from Herbert's people or another team as it did from the Giants.
Maybe there’s another angle ...  
Spider56 : 4/20/2020 2:04 pm : link
Maybe the Giants want someone to jump them and trade with either Washington or Detroit to get Herbert ... this puts another guy on the board for the Giants (Young or Okudah) and it increases the value of the #4 pick for someone that really wants Tua ... In any case there’s no downside to talking to Herbert ... the downside comes if they actually pick him.
Some..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 4/20/2020 2:14 pm : link
of you have become so jaded that any move is portrayed as a negative.

Even when it seems really fucking hard to spin it that way.
Eh  
OC2.0 : 4/20/2020 2:38 pm : link
More chatter in mix. Lo
an NFL talent evaluator:  
Big Blue '56 : 4/20/2020 2:39 pm : link
Quote:


“It’s a smokescreen that isn’t working,” a current NFL talent evaluator tells NJ Advance Media. “They desperately want someone to trade up, but the interest just isn’t there.”
What is an NFL Talent Evaluator?  
Britt in VA : 4/20/2020 2:42 pm : link
?
Additionally....  
Britt in VA : 4/20/2020 2:43 pm : link
"desperately"? When have the Giants, or Gettleman, EVER been "desperate" to trade down?
I mean, it must suck to be forced into taking Simmons, Okudah,  
Britt in VA : 4/20/2020 2:43 pm : link
or their top choice of OT's.

Desperate.
Word choice may be a bit off. But DG was adamant about  
LBH15 : 4/20/2020 2:48 pm : link
wanting to trade down, even describing to media how he would want parameters of the deal in place pre-draft.
...  
christian : 4/20/2020 2:52 pm : link
Being thorough includes contemplating the conventional and unconventional wisdom.

And isn't the book on Judge he's ultra prepared and leaves no stone unturned?

If given the opportunity to evaluate if there is a better alternative to Jones, and instead he says 'fuck it' some other dudes before me decided Jones was the answer -- does that sound like Judge?

However small a likelihood, I like that Judge is willing to invest the time to research his options. And if he opts for what he thinks is a better option, based on what we've heard about him, I won't be surprised at all.
RE: There  
1giantblue : 4/20/2020 3:47 pm : link
In comment 14873494 AcidTest said:
Quote:
is zero chance the Giants draft Herbert.

^
This
You guys are missing an obvious point  
Vanzetti : 4/20/2020 3:50 pm : link
Judge could be installing the very first 2 QB offense

Defenses won’t know who to sack
RE: Herbert  
FStubbs : 4/20/2020 3:52 pm : link
In comment 14873861 stretch234 said:
Quote:
This has nothing to do with the Giants being interested in Herbert for their team. This has everything to do with other teams.

This is not like AZ and Rosen where the HC knew the player and wanted him and they picked 1st

The Giants showing interest allows them to hear about trade up scenarios or have a draft & trade scenario

I don't think there is 1 GM in the league who honestly thinks the Giants would draft Herbert and keep him after seeing Jones as a R.

However, there are GM's of QB needy teams who are bunched together behind the Giants whose hand may be forced. There is really no lock that Detroit would pass on a QB

The idea is to get as many teams interested as you can to maximize what you may be able to extract in a trade


I think plenty of teams are talking - to Detroit. Giants won't get a lot of serious conversations unless Detroit exercises their pick.
Very smart to seriously evaluate Herbert on two fronts  
Torrag : 4/20/2020 3:57 pm : link
First you always do your due diligence. God forbid DJ got in a car accident or sick or who knows what we'd be prepared and confident in moving forward.

Second, to cast some Draft smoke into the air regarding our plans at QB doesn't injure our negotiating position whatsoever. Redskins have done the same with the #2 pick.
RE: RE: Bingo. Waste of fucking time.  
micky : 4/20/2020 4:49 pm : link
In comment 14873674 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 14873606 Anakim said:


Quote:


Joe Banner
@JoeBanner13

Stories today about the Giants and the Jets studying QB’s who will be picked high in this draft. A weak and obvious attempt to possibly stir up interest in trading up to their spot. Zero chance either of those teams are picking a QB. Not sure why it’s even written about



Dave can’t even smokescreen right.....



Right? If he even knows the concept of a "smoke screen" lmao
If we draft Hebert and don't trade down, well, I would not be angry  
SGMen : 4/20/2020 5:53 pm : link
or think this a bad move. Jones would be the starter due to his experience but if they feel Hebert is potentially better (the arm strength clearly is better)he can easily sit and learn most of this year unless Jones (like Eli) struggles, though Jones will play for a lot longer.

I mean, crazier things have happened? What if he is a 90+ grade for them? We just don't know.

But if you moved down to say #5 and got that pick plus next year's #1 and a player we can use (a major haul) well you may need to do that if you do believe in Jones just not as much (a hair's differce kinda thing...).

Lets hope when the Giants pick both QB's are on board and at least one team wants one of them.
I not sure about this.  
Q v2.0 : 4/20/2020 7:03 pm : link
But, if I had a college scouting department that cost milllions per year, I’d at least want a report on every draftable player from my scouting vendors, the area and regional scouts, that I can pass to my pro-personnel department after the draft so they can begin their work on those players.
And why would Herbert be there at 4?  
M.S. : 4/20/2020 8:39 pm : link

Because there's always a chance?

Yea, right.
Judge has ZERO loyalty ...  
Manny in CA : 4/20/2020 11:21 pm : link

To Jones (or anybody else on this team). If he feels Herbert can take the team to the top quicker, he'll go for him.

He knows Jones played well on a lousy team (and so does the rest of the NFL); I don't think he'd keep him around, he will shop him hard on draft day.
How is this thread so active?  
AcesUp : 4/20/2020 11:28 pm : link
It’s the most obvious smokescreen on the planet.
