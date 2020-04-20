Giants spending a lot of time researching Herbert?

Per Rapoport and Garafolo:
Ian Rapoport
Apr 20
A draft tidbit to file away for Thursday: The #Giants have spent a lot of time researching #Oregon QB Justin Herbert, a process that’s included FaceTime conversations with coach Joe Judge, per me and
NYG has been exhaustive in its draft prep at No. 4.
But yeah, if we take Herbert, it'd be absolutely ridiculous. Fireable even.
Trade up enticement?
This makes most sense.
New coach who didn't choose the QB it is not unheard of - see Arizona Cardinals
No they cannot. Once they have him, they have little leverage unless they do it for expedience with a deal being worked out. They would need a buyer already in place that they could not finish in the 10 minutes.
But to draft Herbert and then hope to trade him, that does not work and by the time somebody would bite, all the good OTs would be gone.
This is probably a whole lot of nothing, but interesting nonetheless and if to get at team to trade up, would be smarter than anything the Giants have done in a long time.
Quote:
How could they not?
New coach who didn't choose the QB it is not unheard of - see Arizona Cardinals
It's not unprecedented but it's very unlikely. DJ had a very good rookie season, whereas Josh Rosen looked like shit. It would be insane to give up on DJ for Herbert after seeing what he did as a rookie. Sure, if this was Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields you can make an argument but for Herbert? IMO it's not like Herbert is some can't miss QB prospect. I don't think he's a better prospect than DJ was at this time last year. In fact, I think Herbert will bust.
And if there's no trade to be had? You're stuck with Herbert.
They could also just be gauging his value and interest around the league. They do have their own mock drafts to come up with game plans for differnt scenarios.
Quote:
feasible explanation is that there's a lot of interest in Daniel Jones?
They could also just be gauging his value and interest around the league. They do have their own mock drafts to come up with game plans for differnt scenarios.
I doubt its a smoke screen to force Miami's hand.
This is probably a whole lot of nothing, but interesting nonetheless and if to get at team to trade up, would be smarter than anything the Giants have done in a long time.
You can say that about every team with a new HC. Dwayne Haskins Jr. isn't a Ron Rivera guy. Dak Prescott isn't a Mike McCarthy guy.
I obviously wasn't in the room when it happened, but I can almost guarantee you that every coach the Giants interviewed was asked about DJ and what they thought of him. If ownership and Gettleman didn't like the answer, they wouldn't have moved forward.
If someone is trying to move up to #4 for Herbert, you want to have selling points to get the most for your "property". So when someone calls DG, he can say "Man this kid can do it all...." and do a sell job to get extra picks.
What is wrong with the Giants doing their homework?
Daniel Jones should not, and is not, excluded from this exercise
If someone is trying to move up to #4 for Herbert, you want to have selling points to get the most for your "property". So when someone calls DG, he can say "Man this kid can do it all...." and do a sell job to get extra picks.
What is wrong with the Giants doing their homework?
I don't think Gettleman has to promote Herbert. If a team is trading up for Herbert, they think he's a franchise QB. They'll have completely vetted him and don their due diligence.
Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley are foundational pieces for this team. They're not going anywhere and giving whatever credence that they won't be Giants will only upset them, not motivate them. It may motivate an underachiever, but when you have two guys who have performed well for your team, how else can they take it?
So when do we get word that we've also met with Tua and Jordan Love?
Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley are foundational pieces for this team. They're not going anywhere and giving whatever credence that they won't be Giants will only upset them, not motivate them. It may motivate an underachiever, but when you have two guys who have performed well for your team, how else can they take it?
Much ado about nothing. It’s called a fresh start. It’s called earning your spot. Jones and Barkley are competitors and huge talents. They aren’t some snowflakes that are going to melt because their coach indicates they need to earn their position. It’s a message sent to the team that individuals can’t rest on their laurels, whatever laurels a losing team has.
My thought exactly.
High stakes chicken!
Exactly. Wasn’t Herbert there guy last year before returning to school? It probably is smoke, but it really wouldn’t be the most shocking thing. Happened with Arizona last year. Most likely is smoke to try and force a trade down and get enough compensation with interest in Herbert being there but who knows. Also, granted an OL makes it fixable DJ does have fumbling issues so maybe Judge just doesn’t like that? At his first interview, Judge did not commit to Jones as QB. 99% smoke, 1% just not fully eliminating Herbert being the pick but it won’t happen.
😆
And when he played Arizona State, he looked like utter crap
If this is a smokescreen (and it most certainly is), what GM is buying it? Answer: none.
No you wouldn't. Stop it.
Quote:
..
If this is a smokescreen (and it most certainly is), what GM is buying it? Answer: none.
Correct. It's one thing to do your due diligence. It's another thing to waste time.
Quote:
its going to happen or not but there were people in the organization last year high on Herbert until he decided to return to school. He was projected as the top QB last draft, there is nothing wrong with interviewing him and seeing what he offers.
Exactly. Wasn’t Herbert there guy last year before returning to school? It probably is smoke, but it really wouldn’t be the most shocking thing. Happened with Arizona last year. Most likely is smoke to try and force a trade down and get enough compensation with interest in Herbert being there but who knows. Also, granted an OL makes it fixable DJ does have fumbling issues so maybe Judge just doesn’t like that? At his first interview, Judge did not commit to Jones as QB. 99% smoke, 1% just not fully eliminating Herbert being the pick but it won’t happen.
I know you are playing devil’s advocate, but any coaching staff who would see Jones’ rookie season, and look at the one negative aspect rather than the bunch of positives, and think the staff can’t coach it out of him, would give me serious pause. We aren’t talking about the Giants being in a position to draft a generational QB or anything.
As a senior, Daniel Jones lost to mighty Wake Forest 59-7
Quote:
And when he played Arizona State, he looked like utter crap
As a senior, Daniel Jones lost to mighty Wake Forest 59-7
Compare Daniel Jones' team and compare Justin Herbert's team. Duke football vs. Oregon football. Oregon is loaded with talent. Duke? Not so much. None at all, really, besides Jones.
You guys sure know how to blow anything out of proportion. They look at a QB, and next thing you know everybody is saying that they are trading Herbert, or Trading Jones, or it's a smokescreen(but you, bring a genius saw through it), or Judge doesn't like Jones, DG is getting fired, "zero chance" of this or that...
Holy shit. It's draft season.
1. Herbert has all the tools so best to see if you think he has HoF potential. Let's say you evaluate him and think he's going to have a career like Big Ben, and you think Jones is going to be like Carson Palmer, you take Big Ben every time, right? Not saying these are the comps at all, but if you think he's better than what you have, you should probably take him.
2. Know what he's worth. In order to determine their leverage they need to have as much info as the teams that might want him. Doing homework now will help them.
Pocket presence/fumbling is his major issue which I consider one in the same. What other major issues do you see with him? He had an outstanding season for a rookie on a crap team
But yeah, if we take Herbert, it'd be absolutely ridiculous. Fireable even.
Why would it be fireable? We are an offseason removed from everyone on BBI slamming Gettelman for not uncovering every rock for trades, picks, etc. Now the team is doing just that and its bad?
I have no idea why they are talking to him, but clearly whatever the reason is suggests Judge and/or DG sees it worth spending their time on.
No way. Think.
I couldn't think of a worst scenario. Last year we take an underwhelming college QB over a bluechip EDGE. Okay, DJ proved he's a gamer last year and looks to be a franchise QB. Seems to have worked out. Then this year we take ANOTHER QB, who I think will bust ala Jake Locker.
Yeah, the only thing worse would be if we traded our #1 next year to Washington to move up to #2 to not take Chase Young, but to take Justin Herbert.
Quote:
*smirk*
But yeah, if we take Herbert, it'd be absolutely ridiculous. Fireable even.
Why would it be fireable? We are an offseason removed from everyone on BBI slamming Gettelman for not uncovering every rock for trades, picks, etc. Now the team is doing just that and its bad?
I have no idea why they are talking to him, but clearly whatever the reason is suggests Judge and/or DG sees it worth spending their time on.
If there is an ulterior motive for interviewing Herbert, fine. But if we take Herbert with the intent to have him as a Giant in 2020, then yes, fireable.
If that's true then his drafting Jones is even stranger than it seemed on draft night.
Probably, but I don't know see how every GM won't call that bluff. They'll see right through it.
And BTW, if the Giants are foolish enough to take Justin Herbert, who's to say those teams wouldn't jump at the opportunity to trade for Daniel Jones? I'd wager many of them have Jones ranked as a better prospect than Herbert.
Stories today about the Giants and the Jets studying QB’s who will be picked high in this draft. A weak and obvious attempt to possibly stir up interest in trading up to their spot. Zero chance either of those teams are picking a QB. Not sure why it’s even written about
Stories today about the Giants and the Jets studying QB’s who will be picked high in this draft. A weak and obvious attempt to possibly stir up interest in trading up to their spot. Zero chance either of those teams are picking a QB. Not sure why it’s even written about
A waste of time for who? Teams do this every year. EVERY year.
Thursday can’t come soon enough
Quote:
Joe Banner
Stories today about the Giants and the Jets studying QB’s who will be picked high in this draft. A weak and obvious attempt to possibly stir up interest in trading up to their spot. Zero chance either of those teams are picking a QB. Not sure why it’s even written about
A waste of time for who? Teams do this every year. EVERY year.
For us. For the prospect. How about we spend time on guys who may actually be Giants? Hell, I'd interview Rodrigo Blankenship before interviewing Justin Herbert. At least he has a chance to be a Giant.
So now, the Giants go through the motions of a team that's saying they're open for business for a trade down and now it's a "waste of time".
Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley are foundational pieces for this team. They're not going anywhere and giving whatever credence that they won't be Giants will only upset them, not motivate them. It may motivate an underachiever, but when you have two guys who have performed well for your team, how else can they take it?
Quote:
Stories today about the Giants and the Jets studying QB’s who will be picked high in this draft. A weak and obvious attempt to possibly stir up interest in trading up to their spot. Zero chance either of those teams are picking a QB. Not sure why it’s even written about
A waste of time for who? Teams do this every year. EVERY year.
Researching players? Absolutely. Due diligence is important. Spending “a lot of time” researching Herbert? Absurd.
Dumb question I guess, but what's wrong with having as much info on every prospect as possible?
He showed that he has the talent and makeup to be a franchise QB in NY. He needs some help on the OL and with the weapons around him, and personally needs to work on fumbles and pocket awareness. Outside of that issue, I couldn’t be happier with the way he played.
Question, is this you all's first NFL Draft?
He showed that he has the talent and makeup to be a franchise QB in NY. He needs some help on the OL and with the weapons around him, and personally needs to work on fumbles and pocket awareness. Outside of that issue, I couldn’t be happier with the way he played.
And boom, chase Young in blue.
Quote:
He showed that he has the talent and makeup to be a franchise QB in NY. He needs some help on the OL and with the weapons around him, and personally needs to work on fumbles and pocket awareness. Outside of that issue, I couldn’t be happier with the way he played.
Don't waste your time, KDavies. Jones went to Duke, which means he has to be a 3-time MVP before Greg will even acknowledge he might be good.
Quote:
Way too early to make any judgment calls and I do kind of see the logic for it, but he has yet to mention guys like DJ and Saquon by name. Again, I see the logic (that they need to 'earn' it), but it's a bit twisted, as I don't think any good will come of it. Not that DJ and Saquon are those types of characters, but other players in this situation will say, "Hey, this new coach doesn't have my back? Why should I play hard for him?"
Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley are foundational pieces for this team. They're not going anywhere and giving whatever credence that they won't be Giants will only upset them, not motivate them. It may motivate an underachiever, but when you have two guys who have performed well for your team, how else can they take it?
It makes no sense to talk up any player on this roster and discuss plans with any of them. It's likely they remain and start, it's not guaranteed and if he pulls a Matt Ruehl and something happens he looks as foolish as Ruehl did when he talked up Can Newton. This is a terrible team, why on Earth would you drum up anyone? Dj and Barkley are self motivated they don't need hugs from Judge.
Of course it would be foolish if Judge was caught in a Ruehl situation when he committed to Cam, but it's apples and oranges. The Cam situation was due to injury. Saquon and DJ are healthy and have no character concerns. They're not going anywhere. Yeah, it's a terrible team, but there are two bright spot, cornerstone players on this team. To not say their names is pointless, at best, and damaging at worse. Like I said, DJ and Saquon are not those types of characters to be offended, but other players who are more sensitive wouldn't take it well.
2017 - Davis Webb
2018 - Kyle Lauletta
2019 - Daniel Jones
2020 - Justin Herbert
The whole point is which GM will believe it? Which GM will actually believe that the Giants will take Justin Herbert at 4? Hell, it may actually be encouraged because it may mean that a superior prospect (Daniel Jones) would be on the market.
Quote:
is if they're open for business and they're NOT floating shit like this.
The whole point is which GM will believe it? Which GM will actually believe that the Giants will take Justin Herbert at 4? Hell, it may actually be encouraged because it may mean that a superior prospect (Daniel Jones) would be on the market.
It doesn't matter. How much time do you think it took to float that rumor? None. This is what you do when you want to trade down or let teams know you are open for business. This is a textbook maneuver.
@art_stapleton
Now that's how you try to create leverage at No. 4.
There would be a contingent on BBI bitching if he wasn't doing this, like the past two years when people bitched that Gettleman saying he "turned off the phones" or told everybody he wasn't trading out for a hot dog and bag of pretzels. People bitched that he wasn't shopping the pick.
Well, here you go. He's shopping the pick. And you're still bitching.
This is a perfect storm for a bidding war should Washington and Detroit stay put and not select QB's.
Quote:
In comment 14873629 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
is if they're open for business and they're NOT floating shit like this.
The whole point is which GM will believe it? Which GM will actually believe that the Giants will take Justin Herbert at 4? Hell, it may actually be encouraged because it may mean that a superior prospect (Daniel Jones) would be on the market.
It doesn't matter. How much time do you think it took to float that rumor? None. This is what you do when you want to trade down or let teams know you are open for business. This is a textbook maneuver.
Quote:
Now that's how you try to create leverage at No. 4.
There would be a contingent on BBI bitching if he wasn't doing this, like the past two years when people bitched that Gettleman saying he "turned off the phones" or told everybody he wasn't trading out for a hot dog and bag of pretzels. People bitched that he wasn't shopping the pick.
Well, here you go. He's shopping the pick. And you're still bitching.
Dave Gettleman literally said, "we're open for business" on Friday. It's been reported throughout the media that the Giants would like to trade down. He doesn't need to tell the other GMs he's shopping the pick. All they need to do is pick up a newspaper or do a bit of research.
Gettleman said: “We’re sitting there with the fourth pick in the draft. It’s going to happen soon. I’m going to make calls and anybody that wants to move up, I’m going to say: Listen, we don’t have much time, we can’t fool around and I’d like to get the parameters of a deal in place before we get on the clock. That would be the best thing ... This is going to force everybody to do deals before their pick is up."
More: A trade is “something I will very seriously entertain.”
But when we do it, it's a waste of time. Who cares?
Anybody that's clamored for a trade down every year for the past twenty years on this site should be cheering this. He should be putting shit like this out every day, twice a day, between now and Thursday.
The next rumor floated should be that multiple teams have contacted us, but we like our options at four, including the QB's, and we're ruling nothing out.
What does it hurt?
yeah, rookie QBs playing behind bad OLs usually have no negatives. Just look at... ?
if they actually Draft Hebert as "The guy", cool, but what is the market for Jones? not a 1st rounder maybe a 2 or a 3
I would argue that when it comes to the draft, Gettleman plays it better than others.
Because they want to take him at #4.
Right?
This is a perfect storm for a bidding war should Washington and Detroit stay put and not select QB's.
This is a silly take, the other teams don't need to see our interest, if this is indeed a head fake, to trade with us or outbid the other teams. I have no idea why the Giants are doing this, but no team is going to believe the Giants are going to take him if they can't get a better deal from another team, which is the requisite you need to drive up the bargain, nor if the Giants want Herbert and are ready to move on from Jones are they going to trade that pick. If you have identified your franchise QB, you take him. The only way the Giants get paid off is if two teams behind the Giants want them and at least one of them is convinced another team is bidding against them. The Giants don't need to interview Herbert to gauge his true value. Come on. Nobody knows what the Giants are doing here, but given the last two-three years, I would be surprised but not shocked if we drafted Herbert.
Highly unlikely they are going to draft Herbert and keep Herbert and Jones.
So what is going on here?
DG has broadcast (literally) that he is open to a trade and would be calling around. Tua is damaged goods and we should expect him to drop. Joe Burrow is going #1. The only QB that teams will be arguing over when the Giants pick is probably Herbert.
I would say this is all about getting a read and evaluation on a player so you can get a better read on which teams would covet him and would be willing to move up to take him. This is about knowing both sides of the playing field. The talent and the team that needs the talent.
No way DG picks Herbert (unless he intends to trade him like 2004 style). He would be signing his pink slip.
Stories today about the Giants and the Jets studying QB’s who will be picked high in this draft. A weak and obvious attempt to possibly stir up interest in trading up to their spot. Zero chance either of those teams are picking a QB. Not sure why it’s even written about
Dave can’t even smokescreen right.....
Quote:
this isn't necessarily to entice any one team, it's to pit multiple teams against each other to up the ante for anybody that wants to... Namely the two teams that are sitting right after us.
This is a perfect storm for a bidding war should Washington and Detroit stay put and not select QB's.
This is a silly take, the other teams don't need to see our interest, if this is indeed a head fake, to trade with us or outbid the other teams. I have no idea why the Giants are doing this, but no team is going to believe the Giants are going to take him if they can't get a better deal from another team, which is the requisite you need to drive up the bargain, nor if the Giants want Herbert and are ready to move on from Jones are they going to trade that pick. If you have identified your franchise QB, you take him. The only way the Giants get paid off is if two teams behind the Giants want them and at least one of them is convinced another team is bidding against them. The Giants don't need to interview Herbert to gauge his true value. Come on. Nobody knows what the Giants are doing here, but given the last two-three years, I would be surprised but not shocked if we drafted Herbert.
There are three teams behind us, in succession, who all feasibly want to take a QB.
5. Miami
6. Chargers
7. Panthers
There will likely only be two left at four, possibly only one. What if they all covet the same guy, Herbert?
Explain to me why it is a silly take to pit two or three teams against each other that want to pick where your team is picking?
But when we do it, it's a waste of time. Who cares?
Anybody that's clamored for a trade down every year for the past twenty years on this site should be cheering this. He should be putting shit like this out every day, twice a day, between now and Thursday.
The next rumor floated should be that multiple teams have contacted us, but we like our options at four, including the QB's, and we're ruling nothing out.
What does it hurt?
"The NFL draft is, was, and always has been about misinformation and misdirection. We literally see this every single year. Every year."
Correct. LOGICAL misinformation and misdirection. Rumors that make sense and are somewhat conceivable. For example, the Giants would seriously consider taking CeeDee Lamb at 4 (because we have no #1 WR). That's something that can be believed and could cause teams to second-guess where they have CeeDee Lamb ranked. But in this case, every single GM is going to call this bluff. So either Gettleman does something downright stupid and takes Herbert at 4, or he looks like a buffoon thinking he can fool his fellow GMs into thinking he would actually take Herbert at 4. The net result is nothing productive comes of it.
The question of what could it hurt is valid and perhaps the answer is it can't. Or perhaps the answer is it could piss DJ and make him disgruntled. Now, that's not his personality to the best of my knowledge, but other guys wouldn't be, shall we say, as forgiving.
Quote:
that some are better at playing the media/misinformation game than others.
I would argue that when it comes to the draft, Gettleman plays it better than others.
he's made 45 picks and never traded down once. Truly a master manipulator!
Quote:
In comment 14873642 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
this isn't necessarily to entice any one team, it's to pit multiple teams against each other to up the ante for anybody that wants to... Namely the two teams that are sitting right after us.
This is a perfect storm for a bidding war should Washington and Detroit stay put and not select QB's.
This is a silly take, the other teams don't need to see our interest, if this is indeed a head fake, to trade with us or outbid the other teams. I have no idea why the Giants are doing this, but no team is going to believe the Giants are going to take him if they can't get a better deal from another team, which is the requisite you need to drive up the bargain, nor if the Giants want Herbert and are ready to move on from Jones are they going to trade that pick. If you have identified your franchise QB, you take him. The only way the Giants get paid off is if two teams behind the Giants want them and at least one of them is convinced another team is bidding against them. The Giants don't need to interview Herbert to gauge his true value. Come on. Nobody knows what the Giants are doing here, but given the last two-three years, I would be surprised but not shocked if we drafted Herbert.
There are three teams behind us, in succession, who all feasibly want to take a QB.
5. Miami
6. Chargers
7. Panthers
There will likely only be two left at four, possibly only one. What if they all covet the same guy, Herbert?
Explain to me why it is a silly take to pit two or three teams against each other that want to pick where your team is picking?
you interviewing the guy isn't doing anything for you. Teams will be pitted against each other if THEY truly want Herbert, not because you are faking that you want him. I mean what's the play we fake them so bad, they trade with either Washington or Detroit to overtake us and then we get either Okudah or Young? YOu think teams are that stupid to do something like that?
1. How do you know whether it was a ten minute facetime with judge or an all day google hang out with the entire front office?
2. Miami/Chargers/Carolina call Herbert: "Hey, heard you talked to the Giants". Herbert answers "no, they never called me" vs. "yeah, it went really well and they seemed really interested....
Quote:
you interviewing the guy isn't doing anything for you.
1. How do you know whether it was a ten minute facetime with judge or an all day google hang out with the entire front office?
2. Miami/Chargers/Carolina call Herbert: "Hey, heard you talked to the Giants". Herbert answers "no, they never called me" vs. "yeah, it went really well and they seemed really interested....
Ok, let's play it out. Those teams call and Herbert says the Giants are really interested in me. What do those teams do?
It's about making teams believe that Herbert is going to go at the 4 spot, and that they have competition for it, and not ruling ourselves out only adds to that competition.
You're essentially saying "this guy is going at 4 to somebody, and don't rule us out either".
This is such a standard, textbook move.
And don't give me the "waste of time" bullshit argument.
And don't give me the "waste of time" bullshit argument.
The hilarious thing is that a lot of these guys scream from the mountaintops every year for a trade down.
Quote:
that some are better at playing the media/misinformation game than others.
I would argue that when it comes to the draft, Gettleman plays it better than others.
Agree with you that it doesn't hurt to throw out this type of (mis)info this week.
But how do you come up with the argument that he is better at it than others please?
Quote:
In comment 14873663 Enzo said:
Quote:
that some are better at playing the media/misinformation game than others.
I would argue that when it comes to the draft, Gettleman plays it better than others.
Agree with you that it doesn't hurt to throw out this type of (mis)info this week.
But how do you come up with the argument that he is better at it than others please?
Because even his biggest detractors on this site have given him credit for no leaks or information on the picks his first two drafts, compared to our previous two GM's, who often telegraphed the picks to the media.
Is this for leverage? How can it be? Everyone knows the Giants like Jones and they are NOT taking Herbert.
Could it be that they are doing due diligence in case Jones gets injured in the next couple years and they want to see what Herbert is about?
More likely.
Could it be that they are interviewing as many players as possible since there is nothing else to do and why not build a portfolio on 300-400 players.
Could it also be that "spending a lot of time researching" is a half hour and "a lot of time" is someone's speculation.
You would think, but there are people eating this up.
Quote:
In comment 14873663 Enzo said:
Quote:
that some are better at playing the media/misinformation game than others.
I would argue that when it comes to the draft, Gettleman plays it better than others.
Agree with you that it doesn't hurt to throw out this type of (mis)info this week.
But how do you come up with the argument that he is better at it than others please?
because the fanboys around here just blindly believe in whatever the folks in charge do...year after year.
It's about making teams believe that Herbert is going to go at the 4 spot, and that they have competition for it, and not ruling ourselves out only adds to that competition.
You're essentially saying "this guy is going at 4 to somebody, and don't rule us out either".
This is such a standard, textbook move.
Maybe for idiots it is, but not anyone seeking leverage. If anything, you are gaining leverage for the Redskins or Lions if you sucessfully convince anyone you are interested in him. the only way this makes sense is if you are trying to get Young or Okudah at 4; this move does not signal we are open for business. It just doesn't.
Not really, "others" could mean previous GM's (as I just stated), it could mean other GM's (whom he may have fooled over the Jones pick last year), and it could mean media, who has also been in the dark for two years.
Gettleman has been very good at disguising his intentions. There was a thread just yesterday discussing this.
I have no idea how long they've researched Herbert and if its serious or not. What I do know is that Judge doesn't seem like a guy who wastes time and likely has a plan and purpose behind everything he does. Which is why anyone flaming at that tweet is funny to me.
if they actually Draft Hebert as "The guy", cool, but what is the market for Jones? not a 1st rounder maybe a 2 or a 3
Don't agree with that. I think a team like the Saints or Patriots would trade their first rounder for DJ.
Quote:
Stories today about the Giants and the Jets studying QB’s who will be picked high in this draft. A weak and obvious attempt to possibly stir up interest in trading up to their spot. Zero chance either of those teams are picking a QB. Not sure why it’s even written about
O if Joe Banner says so!
Dave can’t even smokescreen right.....
Quote:
It's not about US being interested in Herbert.
It's about making teams believe that Herbert is going to go at the 4 spot, and that they have competition for it, and not ruling ourselves out only adds to that competition.
You're essentially saying "this guy is going at 4 to somebody, and don't rule us out either".
This is such a standard, textbook move.
Maybe for idiots it is, but not anyone seeking leverage. If anything, you are gaining leverage for the Redskins or Lions if you sucessfully convince anyone you are interested in him. the only way this makes sense is if you are trying to get Young or Okudah at 4; this move does not signal we are open for business. It just doesn't.
Yet another positive strategic reason to do this. Get a team to jump over you eliminating one of the teams that might take a player you covet causing somebody to fall.
Much ado~
I think there's the potential for more harm than good floating this, but agree to disagree
At least it's disinformation szn.
Teams that trade up during the draft are doing so for a specific player. The team potentially trading down will be in much better position to put a proper value on the player by studying him closely, and in turn to engage in a more effective negotiation.
Quote:
The far more likely explanation is that the Giants are hoping to know as much as they can about Herbert in order to engage in a meaningful negotiation, if a team drafting after No. 4 wants to move up and take him.
Teams that trade up during the draft are doing so for a specific player. The team potentially trading down will be in much better position to put a proper value on the player by studying him closely, and in turn to engage in a more effective negotiation.
Only idiots would waste their time like that!
It's possible Judge is also incorporating this strategy. Nothing wrong with due diligence.
Quote:
a bit different than the comment. But okay.
Not really, "others" could mean previous GM's (as I just stated), it could mean other GM's (whom he may have fooled over the Jones pick last year), and it could mean media, who has also been in the dark for two years.
Gettleman has been very good at disguising his intentions. There was a thread just yesterday discussing this.
If your comment was about previous NYG GMs then fine. But would suggest them being kind of bad at it shouldn't be kudos to Gettleman.
I also don't think DG has been really disguising his intentions, or that good at it if he has really meant to. I just think the media/fans think they know better and assume he will do differently with his first pick than what he has done to date.
2. There is no harm/downside to doing this.
So what's the problem again?
Quote:
our organization is horrible
if they actually Draft Hebert as "The guy", cool, but what is the market for Jones? not a 1st rounder maybe a 2 or a 3
Don't agree with that. I think a team like the Saints or Patriots would trade their first rounder for DJ.
Agreed 100%. Belichick apparently loved Jones. If true, they could get more than a 1 from the Pats
People uptight about this are funny.
if you're trying to mount an effective misinformation campaign, it's probably a good idea to float believable rumors.
Quote:
NONE.
if you're trying to mount an effective misinformation campaign, it's probably a good idea to float believable rumors.
And have they not? Or is the only rumor circulating about who the Giants are going to take?
Because at any given moment over the past month, I've heard it could be Simmons, Okudah, Wirfs, Thomas, etc...
Quote:
NONE.
I think there's the potential for more harm than good floating this, but agree to disagree
You are jumping the shark now dude. What's your expert hot take on how anything right now that's leaking can possibly "hurt" us?
You are eating right out of the media's hands, you know that right?
Net trade:
Giants get Ngouke, Herbert, and #7
Jags get Jones who they like better than Herbert. And the Giants have to throw in some more draft picks.
In Jones the Jags get their franchise QB with one year of experience. The Jags are going to lose Ngouke anyway, so this is no big loss as they aren't likely to find another team willing to trade for him.
The Giants get the Edge guy on defense, get their OT, and lose one year of development on a rookie QB who may or may not be better than Jones, plus whatever draft picks they have to offer to do the deal. I seriously doubt this happens, but the bottom line is the Giants need to do what's best for the team in the long run. I wouldn't do this, but you have to wonder if the Giants are doing their due diligence in case such an offer was made.
If there is a path forward that nets the Giants Herbert, another top 10 pick in 2020, and another top 40 pick in 2020 -- that is worth contemplating.
If there is a path forward that nets the Giants Herbert, another top 10 pick in 2020, and another top 40 pick in 2020 -- that is worth contemplating.
I think a back end 1st round pick is possible (Patriots?), but is Herbert plus a last 1st rounder more appealing than Jones + Simmons/OT?
This is not like AZ and Rosen where the HC knew the player and wanted him and they picked 1st
The Giants showing interest allows them to hear about trade up scenarios or have a draft & trade scenario
I don't think there is 1 GM in the league who honestly thinks the Giants would draft Herbert and keep him after seeing Jones as a R.
However, there are GM's of QB needy teams who are bunched together behind the Giants whose hand may be forced. There is really no lock that Detroit would pass on a QB
The idea is to get as many teams interested as you can to maximize what you may be able to extract in a trade
DJ showed more than enough last year to earn another year as the qb. Now, if he shows no improvement this year or completely falls on his face, now you talk about moving heaven and earth to go get Lawerence.
Quote:
In comment 14873730 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
NONE.
if you're trying to mount an effective misinformation campaign, it's probably a good idea to float believable rumors.
And have they not? Or is the only rumor circulating about who the Giants are going to take?
Because at any given moment over the past month, I've heard it could be Simmons, Okudah, Wirfs, Thomas, etc...
The only one starting rumors of Simmons, Okudah and Brown to the Giants is BBI and the media pundits.
Gettleman's comments to date, and much in the last week, are fairly aligned to picking an OT in round 1 whether he trades down or not. IF he does not, then I would suggest he has been good at the disinformation game.
Quote:
was really impressed with him vs the Badgers in the bowl game. He was the difference for Oregon, no doubt.
And when he played Arizona State, he looked like utter crap
And how many good years did Joe 'Second Coming' Burrow put on film???
Quote:
In comment 14873788 Enzo said:
Quote:
In comment 14873730 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
NONE.
if you're trying to mount an effective misinformation campaign, it's probably a good idea to float believable rumors.
And have they not? Or is the only rumor circulating about who the Giants are going to take?
Because at any given moment over the past month, I've heard it could be Simmons, Okudah, Wirfs, Thomas, etc...
The only one starting rumors of Simmons, Okudah and Brown to the Giants is BBI and the media pundits.
Gettleman's comments to date, and much in the last week, are fairly aligned to picking an OT in round 1 whether he trades down or not. IF he does not, then I would suggest he has been good at the disinformation game.
As far as I can tell, the only one mentioning this Herbert stuff is the media as well, unless I missed where Gettleman commented publicly on Herbert?
Quote:
was this is the guy that DG wanted to draft as Eli's successor, but that ended when Herbert decided to stay in school for his Sr. Year.
If that's true then his drafting Jones is even stranger than it seemed on draft night.
Quote:
was really impressed with him vs the Badgers in the bowl game. He was the difference for Oregon, no doubt.
And when he played Arizona State, he looked like utter crap
Watch the last quarter of that game.
Then we ended up drafting Jones and you would think that would be the end of the Herbert infatuation.....
Oh Justin.... Why can't I quit you?
if they actually Draft Hebert as "The guy", cool, but what is the market for Jones? not a 1st rounder maybe a 2 or a 3
If that's the market for him, then god damn, he ain't a franchise QB.
It would be nuts getting stuck like that, but having two top QB prospects is never a bad thing especially if there is a large gap between him at #4 and the next guy.
Highly unlikely though.....happy 4/20!
Hahaha, some STILL won't buy it.
And a facetime interview is so quick/easy that I don't understand what the fuck the fuss is about.
Quote:
Hypothetical -- if Josh Rosen netted the the 62nd pick after a very 'rookie' 2018 campaign, what is Jones worth?
If there is a path forward that nets the Giants Herbert, another top 10 pick in 2020, and another top 40 pick in 2020 -- that is worth contemplating.
I think a back end 1st round pick is possible (Patriots?), but is Herbert plus a last 1st rounder more appealing than Jones + Simmons/OT?
The only way I'd make the move is if Jones would fetch a top 10 pick + this year.
I'd love to pull off something with Carolina. This is complete fantasy -- but something like Jones/Tomlinson for their 2020 1st, 2nd and 2020 2nd and 3rd.
Are the Giants going to take Herbert at #4? Almost certainly not. But to think this is a smokescreen is ridiculous. What NFL GM is going to change his draft strategy based on a tweet? None.
And leaks don't always come from the source you would expect. It's just as likely this leak came from Herbert's people or another team as it did from the Giants.
Even when it seems really fucking hard to spin it that way.
“It’s a smokescreen that isn’t working,” a current NFL talent evaluator tells NJ Advance Media. “They desperately want someone to trade up, but the interest just isn’t there.”
Desperate.
And isn't the book on Judge he's ultra prepared and leaves no stone unturned?
If given the opportunity to evaluate if there is a better alternative to Jones, and instead he says 'fuck it' some other dudes before me decided Jones was the answer -- does that sound like Judge?
However small a likelihood, I like that Judge is willing to invest the time to research his options. And if he opts for what he thinks is a better option, based on what we've heard about him, I won't be surprised at all.
^
This
Defenses won’t know who to sack
This is not like AZ and Rosen where the HC knew the player and wanted him and they picked 1st
The Giants showing interest allows them to hear about trade up scenarios or have a draft & trade scenario
I don't think there is 1 GM in the league who honestly thinks the Giants would draft Herbert and keep him after seeing Jones as a R.
However, there are GM's of QB needy teams who are bunched together behind the Giants whose hand may be forced. There is really no lock that Detroit would pass on a QB
The idea is to get as many teams interested as you can to maximize what you may be able to extract in a trade
I think plenty of teams are talking - to Detroit. Giants won't get a lot of serious conversations unless Detroit exercises their pick.
Second, to cast some Draft smoke into the air regarding our plans at QB doesn't injure our negotiating position whatsoever. Redskins have done the same with the #2 pick.
Quote:
Stories today about the Giants and the Jets studying QB’s who will be picked high in this draft. A weak and obvious attempt to possibly stir up interest in trading up to their spot. Zero chance either of those teams are picking a QB. Not sure why it’s even written about
Dave can’t even smokescreen right.....
Right? If he even knows the concept of a "smoke screen" lmao
I mean, crazier things have happened? What if he is a 90+ grade for them? We just don't know.
But if you moved down to say #5 and got that pick plus next year's #1 and a player we can use (a major haul) well you may need to do that if you do believe in Jones just not as much (a hair's differce kinda thing...).
Lets hope when the Giants pick both QB's are on board and at least one team wants one of them.
Because there's always a chance?
Yea, right.
To Jones (or anybody else on this team). If he feels Herbert can take the team to the top quicker, he'll go for him.
He knows Jones played well on a lousy team (and so does the rest of the NFL); I don't think he'd keep him around, he will shop him hard on draft day.