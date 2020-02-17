for display only
Falcons looking to trade up into top 5 per Mortensen

BeckShepEli : 4/20/2020 12:41 pm
Would be a far way down to 16. But if they offer something like 1st, 2nd, 3rd and next year first might be a good move. 4 Picks in the top 75 and 5 picks in the top 100
Sounds like they want Okudah  
Anakim : 4/20/2020 12:41 pm : link
For okudah? Simmons?  
V.I.G. : 4/20/2020 12:42 pm : link
I don’t get that
Who would you be looking way at down at 16?  
The_Boss : 4/20/2020 12:44 pm : link
Murray, Chaisson, one of the WR’s? I think all 4 OT’s are gone then (maybe one to the Falcons?).

Unless they’re offering a 2021 first (I think ATL is gonna be sub .500 next year) as a starting point to a bonanza of return picks, I’m not interested.
It could be a number of players  
allstarjim : 4/20/2020 12:46 pm : link
My guess would be OT, maybe Simmons, or Chase Young if they can move to Detroit's spot and QB's go #1 & #2. If they want to jump into the top 5, they are going to have to give up #16 and a 2021 first plus, so that makes me think they have their eyes set on Young.
I wouldn't be interested in dropping that far  
UConn4523 : 4/20/2020 12:47 pm : link
but we'd have ammo to pounce on someone to move back up, so i'd alteast listen.

Its possible Atlanta has a very high grade on 1 of the OT's as well.
Don't see that makes sense for us  
BillT : 4/20/2020 12:47 pm : link
Miss out on the top 4 if not maybe the top 5 OT and not even get two high picks this year in return. A mid round 1st and mid round 2nd. Awful return for a top 5 pick.
Was it Mortensen who watched  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 4/20/2020 12:49 pm : link
the tape on Kapernick and saw the next Joe Montana?

Head scratcher who they want, maybe they really love Simmons.
RE: Was it Mortensen who watched  
mphbullet36 : 4/20/2020 12:52 pm : link
In comment 14873830 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
the tape on Kapernick and saw the next Joe Montana?

Head scratcher who they want, maybe they really love Simmons.


If its a 1, 2, and 3 this year

and a 1 and 3 next year I would consider it. Just from a value stand point.

Like a poster said above we can easily move back up a few spots to maybe get a tackle we like that falls. While then have big time draft equity for the remaining of the draft and future drafts
I would do it  
Oscar : 4/20/2020 12:53 pm : link
For the right price. Atlanta could suck in a year or two get some future picks.
Too far to trade down unless we get a Kardashian-size booty in return  
TD : 4/20/2020 12:53 pm : link
RE: Don't see that makes sense for us  
ron mexico : 4/20/2020 12:54 pm : link
In comment 14873828 BillT said:
Quote:
Miss out on the top 4 if not maybe the top 5 OT and not even get two high picks this year in return. A mid round 1st and mid round 2nd. Awful return for a top 5 pick.


throw in next years #1
Simmons is on a lot of team's mind that know how they would use him.  
TMS : 4/20/2020 12:56 pm : link
Possible game changers, you go get if you can. Theres only a few available every year. We have not had one since LT on defense.
interesting  
ECham : 4/20/2020 12:58 pm : link
their GM pulled a similar move to trade up for Julio Jones
I'd  
AcidTest : 4/20/2020 12:59 pm : link
do it for a #1, #2, and #3 this year and either a #1 or a #2 and a #3 next year. It's a long drop, and we need to be properly compensated since as others have noted, all four of the top tackles will likely be off the board. But we could always trade up if one unexpectedly falls, all of the top four tackles have "warts," Jackson, Jones, and Wilson would still be available, and the strength of this draft is in the second and third rounds.
RE: Simmons is on a lot of team's mind that know how they would use him.  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 4/20/2020 1:02 pm : link
In comment 14873846 TMS said:
Quote:
Possible game changers, you go get if you can. Theres only a few available every year. We have not had one since LT on defense.

Bradley is still their coach? He might know what to do with him.
RE: I'd  
ryanmkeane : 4/20/2020 1:02 pm : link
In comment 14873850 AcidTest said:
Quote:
do it for a #1, #2, and #3 this year and either a #1 or a #2 and a #3 next year. It's a long drop, and we need to be properly compensated since as others have noted, all four of the top tackles will likely be off the board. But we could always trade up if one unexpectedly falls, all of the top four tackles have "warts," Jackson, Jones, and Wilson would still be available, and the strength of this draft is in the second and third rounds.

That would be incredible. But...not sure Atlanta gives away that much for a non-QB
My bad  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 4/20/2020 1:03 pm : link
meant Quinn. Same difference.
Would Murray the Lb  
beatrixkiddo : 4/20/2020 1:03 pm : link
They are interested in be available around then?

Would have to net a huge haul to pull
The trigger. Thinking 1st,2nd, 3rd this year, 1st and 2nd next year.
RE: RE: Don't see that makes sense for us  
BillT : 4/20/2020 1:04 pm : link
In comment 14873843 ron mexico said:
Quote:
In comment 14873828 BillT said:


Quote:


Miss out on the top 4 if not maybe the top 5 OT and not even get two high picks this year in return. A mid round 1st and mid round 2nd. Awful return for a top 5 pick.



throw in next years #1

Yes, I get that but it's still a bad deal.
Perhaps they think the end is near for Matty Ice  
The_Boss : 4/20/2020 1:06 pm : link
And are looking to secure Herbert as their QB of the future?
RE: Perhaps they think the end is near for Matty Ice  
mphbullet36 : 4/20/2020 1:07 pm : link
In comment 14873862 The_Boss said:
Quote:
And are looking to secure Herbert as their QB of the future?


which would even be better for us if we were going to get a a #1 and say a #3 next year could be easily a top 10 pick potentially. ATL could easily be the worst team in the South this year.
I think BBI should run through some mock drafts  
ZogZerg : 4/20/2020 1:07 pm : link
going 3 rounds, using Atlanta's 1, 2,3 and Giants 2 and 3.

chop chop...
RE: RE: Perhaps they think the end is near for Matty Ice  
The_Boss : 4/20/2020 1:09 pm : link
In comment 14873866 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
In comment 14873862 The_Boss said:


Quote:


And are looking to secure Herbert as their QB of the future?



which would even be better for us if we were going to get a a #1 and say a #3 next year could be easily a top 10 pick potentially. ATL could easily be the worst team in the South this year.


Panthers will probably be worse.
Ok.....could make Detroit to think twice....  
George from PA : 4/20/2020 1:09 pm : link
16 would knock them out of the blue chip OTs....seems too far but who knows....
Too far  
Danny Kanell : 4/20/2020 1:10 pm : link
This team needs great players. I was watching both superbowls recently and there were a lot of very good to great players on those teams. On both sides of the ball.

This team has 1 - the RB - and some young potential. That’s it.
Some thoughts  
Mike in NY : 4/20/2020 1:12 pm : link
1) Even if they have a Top 5 pick this year, the rest of their division should be improved next year so I expect Atlanta's 1st Rounder next year to be a Top 15 and possibly a Top 10 pick;

2) The haul would have to be substantial because, warts and all, the dropoff at OT is substantial IMHO between the top tier of OT (except for Bechton) and Wilson/Cleveland/Jones/Jackson; and

3) I don't think Atlanta has the draft capital to make it work
RE: RE: RE: Perhaps they think the end is near for Matty Ice  
Mike in NY : 4/20/2020 1:13 pm : link
In comment 14873872 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 14873866 mphbullet36 said:


Quote:


In comment 14873862 The_Boss said:


Quote:


And are looking to secure Herbert as their QB of the future?



which would even be better for us if we were going to get a a #1 and say a #3 next year could be easily a top 10 pick potentially. ATL could easily be the worst team in the South this year.



Panthers will probably be worse.


I wouldn't be so sure as they will have Teddy Bridgewater at QB versus Kyle Allen, Will Grier, etc.
I'm team trade  
Jon in NYC : 4/20/2020 1:17 pm : link
down for sure. If we can't stay in the top 12 or so I'd have to give it serious consideration.
Kenneth Murray  
CromartiesKid21 : 4/20/2020 1:18 pm : link
Is perfect for our system...if he's there at #16 this haul would be so worth it
RE: Simmons is on a lot of team's mind that know how they would use him.  
cokeduplt : 4/20/2020 1:20 pm : link
In comment 14873846 TMS said:
Quote:
Possible game changers, you go get if you can. Theres only a few available every year. We have not had one since LT on defense.



LT????? Stop it
Either way this is great news for us  
beatrixkiddo : 4/20/2020 1:23 pm : link
As it will drive up the return we could get if they get into a bidding war with other teams jockeying to move up as well. Thursday can’t get here soon enough.
this woud intrigue me  
UConn4523 : 4/20/2020 1:29 pm : link
as I am not in the OT or bust camp. The tough pill to swallow is waiting until next year to use most of the picks.
I would do it  
KDavies : 4/20/2020 1:32 pm : link
If we got 1,2,3 this year and a 1 next year. Next year’s draft is very good, and the two extra picks this year would be helpful. Grab Murray or Chaisson if no one falls
let's use Julio Jones trade as a guide  
Eric on Li : 4/20/2020 1:33 pm : link
for the #6 pick Atlanta gave up:
#27
#59
#124
plus the next year's #1 & #4

here we are talking about the #4 pick, so let's say both teams first round picks being higher comes close to canceling out. We would get:
#16
#47
#78
plus 2021 #1 & another pick

I'd strongly consider this trade but only if I had other conversations with teams between #8-15 knowing it was possible to move up a few spots to ensure they get 1 of the top 4 OTs at a reasonable price. To move up to #10 last year Pitt gave up #20 + #52 + 2020 3rd. I'd hope we could anticipate moving up the 5-7 spots for a lower price (#99 and a pick next year for example).

I'd also need to be confident there was someone I have a very high grade on who may make it to #16 - like Kenneth Murray or Josh Jones or Zack Baun or Gross-Matos. Or even Ezra Cleveland or Ruiz.
Whoever would accept  
tyrik13 : 4/20/2020 1:33 pm : link
That trade is just dumb as hell. No way in hell would DG go for something like this, he’s be fired on the spot and deservedly so.
RE: I would do it  
UConn4523 : 4/20/2020 1:34 pm : link
In comment 14873905 KDavies said:
Quote:
If we got 1,2,3 this year and a 1 next year. Next year’s draft is very good, and the two extra picks this year would be helpful. Grab Murray or Chaisson if no one falls


I think i would too. I'm in this for the long haul, so is Judge. I'm ok with another bad year as long as the arrow points up. Getting an impact LBer and the top C on the board are 2 big needs for the team - WR would also be in play as well.
RE: Too far  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 4/20/2020 1:36 pm : link
In comment 14873877 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
This team needs great players. I was watching both superbowls recently and there were a lot of very good to great players on those teams. On both sides of the ball.

This team has 1 - the RB - and some young potential. That’s it.

Playing against Minnesota cast a glaring sickening light on this team and its lack of talent at every level both sides of the ball.
Gettleman Wouldn’t Do It  
Samiam : 4/20/2020 1:37 pm : link
I think a 1st next year would be great; seems like a few top notch players assuming no injuries and continued good play, I.e. Lawrence, Fields both are better prospects than even Burrows. Problem is Gettleman is on thin ice and would have no interest in next year. He needs a major improvement this year. Plus, after never trading up, I’m guessing trading up with som of the package deferred until next year is a bridge too far.
RE: Whoever would accept  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 4/20/2020 1:38 pm : link
In comment 14873907 tyrik13 said:
Quote:
That trade is just dumb as hell. No way in hell would DG go for something like this, he’s be fired on the spot and deservedly so.

He's likely to want to leave a legacy of setting the ship in the right direction with a big haul of picks.
Spoke to a friend of mine who is linked in a bit  
LBH15 : 4/20/2020 1:40 pm : link
with Falcons. He confirmed they are trying but he had said was more like in 6-10 slot where they think they can possibly grab an impact Defensive guy that falls a bit like Okudah or Brown.

There is a lot of talk of ATL moving up because they have done so several times in Rd 1 before, and Dimitroff made some comments a few weeks of the same creating the recent buzz.

I wouldnt mind trading back to 16  
Rudy5757 : 4/20/2020 1:43 pm : link
if you get a nice haul. the meat and value of this draft is in the 2nd - 4th rounds. You might be able to get a 2nd or 3rd round talent in the 4th this year. Top end talent is a little less but there will be good quality at 16 where value meets need. I also think there will be an OT for the taking at 16.

without the QBs rated yet Sy has 9 players with an 85+ grade and 17 rated above 81. thats still a good player and can match with needs. If you get their 2nd and 3rd this year you are probably able to get 3 starters at least (Their 1st, Our 2nd and their 2nd) and maybe a 4th or 5th with our 2 3rd rounders. Right now we are realistically looking at only 2 starters with our current picks.
RE: RE: Too far  
Danny Kanell : 4/20/2020 1:43 pm : link
In comment 14873913 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
In comment 14873877 Danny Kanell said:


Quote:


This team needs great players. I was watching both superbowls recently and there were a lot of very good to great players on those teams. On both sides of the ball.

This team has 1 - the RB - and some young potential. That’s it.


Playing against Minnesota cast a glaring sickening light on this team and its lack of talent at every level both sides of the ball.


Yep, I was at that game and said it on here afterwards. We were literally outclassed on so many levels. That was one of those games where even if we had decent coaching (We didn't), the talent disparity would just wear us down as the game went along. We had no shot.
If Atlanta is targeting our pick...  
Capt. Don : 4/20/2020 1:47 pm : link
I think they will need to make two trades.

Trade up with someone like Arizona and then make another trade with us. I dont think DG is willing to move down that far.
I dont think Murray will be available at number 16  
Rick in Dallas : 4/20/2020 1:49 pm : link
Its very possible that Andrew Thomas the only real LT may be their at 16.
Interesting that at number 16 Yetur Gross-Matos might be available which would be a great pick. It would also break the Cowboys hearts who are really interested in him at number 17.
I've  
AcidTest : 4/20/2020 1:54 pm : link
read that Atlanta wants to move up to around 10 to select C.J. Henderson. The move into the top five is new, but as others have said, they made a similar move for Jones.

This would be unprecedented for the Giants, but then so was the OBJ trade, and DG would be setting the team up with a lot of picks next year as he goes into retirement.
RE: If Atlanta is targeting our pick...  
beatrixkiddo : 4/20/2020 1:57 pm : link
In comment 14873939 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
I think they will need to make two trades.

Trade up with someone like Arizona and then make another trade with us. I dont think DG is willing to move down that far.


How about SF at 13? SF get to trade back and get some extra picks. Then we could do 13, 1s and 2nd next year and in 2022 for pick 4? Believe it and it will happen!
RE: let's use Julio Jones trade as a guide  
PatersonPlank : 4/20/2020 2:02 pm : link
In comment 14873906 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
for the #6 pick Atlanta gave up:
#27
#59
#124
plus the next year's #1 & #4

here we are talking about the #4 pick, so let's say both teams first round picks being higher comes close to canceling out. We would get:
#16
#47
#78
plus 2021 #1 & another pick

I'd strongly consider this trade but only if I had other conversations with teams between #8-15 knowing it was possible to move up a few spots to ensure they get 1 of the top 4 OTs at a reasonable price. To move up to #10 last year Pitt gave up #20 + #52 + 2020 3rd. I'd hope we could anticipate moving up the 5-7 spots for a lower price (#99 and a pick next year for example).

I'd also need to be confident there was someone I have a very high grade on who may make it to #16 - like Kenneth Murray or Josh Jones or Zack Baun or Gross-Matos. Or even Ezra Cleveland or Ruiz.


Right. With this we could get Murray at #16, an OT (Jones, Cleveland, Wilson, Jackson), a C at #47, then we have #78 and #99. In addition we get a 2nd first next year.

So it really comes down to the difference between Will/Wirfs and the OT we get, minus the extra value we get for the #47 pick, minus the tremendous value of next years #1. I'd think hard about this. If the OT we get is even close to Wills/Wirfs its a massive win for us.
1st, 2nd, 3rd  
Saquon'sQuadz : 4/20/2020 2:07 pm : link
And next years 1 and I do it


I think Becton will be there at 16  
rasbutant : 4/20/2020 2:11 pm : link
in fact one of my draft surprise predictions is that Cleveland is drafted before Becton and Jones.
RE: I dont think Murray will be available at number 16  
jeff57 : 4/20/2020 2:12 pm : link
In comment 14873945 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
Its very possible that Andrew Thomas the only real LT may be their at 16.
Interesting that at number 16 Yetur Gross-Matos might be available which would be a great pick. It would also break the Cowboys hearts who are really interested in him at number 17.


Odds are that Murray will be there. I figure the 4 OT, 3 WR, 2 QB, 2 CB, 1 LB, and 3 DL will go in the top 15.
RE: I think Becton will be there at 16  
AcidTest : 4/20/2020 2:14 pm : link
In comment 14873984 rasbutant said:
Quote:
in fact one of my draft surprise predictions is that Cleveland is drafted before Becton and Jones.


That could absolutely happen.

This seems to ambitious for the Giants. My understanding is that they want to trade down, but stay in the top 10.
I think it would be for Simmons or Derek Brown  
jeff57 : 4/20/2020 2:15 pm : link
Don’t think they’d trade up that far for Okudah.
The drop off at OT after the top 3 is pretty large  
BlueLou'sBack : 4/20/2020 2:22 pm : link
according to both O'Hara and Diehl.

Hell I wouldn't trade down lower than Jacksonville, no way with both the Browns and Jets, at 10 and 11, rumored to be late coming for OTs.

Trying to line things up for Sewell next year won't be that easy. Not at all.
Late coming  
BlueLou'sBack : 4/20/2020 2:23 pm : link
means "looking"
RE: 1st, 2nd, 3rd  
jeff57 : 4/20/2020 2:25 pm : link
In comment 14873977 Saquon'sQuadz said:
Quote:
And next years 1 and I do it


Agree
agree with others, unless it includes both this year's #1  
Victor in CT : 4/20/2020 2:45 pm : link
AND next year's #1 as a starting point, hangup.
Don't sweat it we are taking one of the top rated players as BPA at #4  
TMS : 4/20/2020 3:13 pm : link
It will not Be OL It will Be a defense game changer not another project like Flowers and Pugh.
The Falcons have the Patriots 2nd round pick  
Mark in ATL : 4/20/2020 3:28 pm : link
In the Sanu trade. Any trade into the top five by the Falcons would have to include both of their 2nd round picks I would expect. There’s been talk here for two-three months here about them trading up. Many talk radio fans still believe they are one defensive player away from making a run again at the Super Bowl and have very high (Unrealistic in my mind) expectations.
To move to #16 we'd have to have a high opinion of at least 6 OT's  
Torrag : 4/20/2020 3:49 pm : link
because we could theoretically be looking at drafting the last guy we like at the position. If we don't it's a non-starter.

But it could radically alter the long term fortunes of our franchise. The discussion starts with #16, their 2020 2nd(#47) and 2021 1st. The trade points difference dropping that far is 800pts. Their 2nd is worth 430pts. Next years 1st obviously has a wide range of possibilities so they'd have to provide an insurance pick or two to cover that eventuality.

I'd say the minimum package I would accept would be #16, #47, #119(4th), 2021 1st, 2021 3rd.
Ryan was never as good as all his  
LauderdaleMatty : 4/20/2020 4:48 pm : link
HOF Matty Ice pub. Very good QB but he’s done. They need a QB.
I’m a trade down guy  
AcesUp : 4/20/2020 7:18 pm : link
I’m on record as saying you take what you can get to move down to 5 or 6. But to move down to 16? You have to get a haul. Dimitroff isn’t afraid of bold moves, so it’s possible, but you’re going to need his entire day 1 and day 2 + a premium pick next year to move down that far. You’re pushing yourself outside the range of a top 4 OT and the elite defenders. Unless you have a Josh Jones rated up there with the rest, Giants are probably looking at Chaisson or a WR from that slot.
RE: interesting  
santacruzom : 4/20/2020 7:58 pm : link
In comment 14873849 ECham said:
Quote:
their GM pulled a similar move to trade up for Julio Jones


Yeah, I wouldn't dismiss this as a bad potential move by the Falcons just yet. That trade with Cleveland to get Jones was incredibly lopsided in Atlanta's favor -- hard to do when you're basically trading 5 players to get 1.
How about two  
Bleedin Blue : 4/20/2020 10:02 pm : link
Trades?
#1 trade with Miami
#2 then trade with ATL
This really get us a bunch of picks!

Okay, I just woke up from my dream!
Atlanta Deal  
New Yorker : 4/20/2020 11:14 pm : link
I was thinking like Giants might be doing and if we trade to 16 I get the second best pass rusher in the draft which I am extremely high on lately after watching some tape.I love K'Lavon Chaisson he might be just as good as Young when all is said and done.That is the right spot for him and I'm happy unless he goes from 12 to 16 then we are screwed,but Jeudy might drop there too,I love Delpit as an elite play making free safety so if K'Lavon goes before that pick I take Depit and be very happy.With all the other picks I droll and get best guy available .
