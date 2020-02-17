Falcons looking to trade up into top 5 per Mortensen

My guess would be OT, maybe Simmons, or Chase Young if they can move to Detroit's spot and QB's go #1 & #2. If they want to jump into the top 5, they are going to have to give up #16 and a 2021 first plus, so that makes me think they have their eyes set on Young.
do it for a #1, #2, and #3 this year and either a #1 or a #2 and a #3 next year. It's a long drop, and we need to be properly compensated since as others have noted, all four of the top tackles will likely be off the board. But we could always trade up if one unexpectedly falls, all of the top four tackles have "warts," Jackson, Jones, and Wilson would still be available, and the strength of this draft is in the second and third rounds.
RE: Simmons is on a lot of team's mind that know how they would use him.
do it for a #1, #2, and #3 this year and either a #1 or a #2 and a #3 next year. It's a long drop, and we need to be properly compensated since as others have noted, all four of the top tackles will likely be off the board. But we could always trade up if one unexpectedly falls, all of the top four tackles have "warts," Jackson, Jones, and Wilson would still be available, and the strength of this draft is in the second and third rounds.
That would be incredible. But...not sure Atlanta gives away that much for a non-QB
for the #6 pick Atlanta gave up:
#27
#59
#124
plus the next year's #1 & #4
here we are talking about the #4 pick, so let's say both teams first round picks being higher comes close to canceling out. We would get:
#16
#47
#78
plus 2021 #1 & another pick
I'd strongly consider this trade but only if I had other conversations with teams between #8-15 knowing it was possible to move up a few spots to ensure they get 1 of the top 4 OTs at a reasonable price. To move up to #10 last year Pitt gave up #20 + #52 + 2020 3rd. I'd hope we could anticipate moving up the 5-7 spots for a lower price (#99 and a pick next year for example).
I'd also need to be confident there was someone I have a very high grade on who may make it to #16 - like Kenneth Murray or Josh Jones or Zack Baun or Gross-Matos. Or even Ezra Cleveland or Ruiz.
If we got 1,2,3 this year and a 1 next year. Next year’s draft is very good, and the two extra picks this year would be helpful. Grab Murray or Chaisson if no one falls
I think i would too. I'm in this for the long haul, so is Judge. I'm ok with another bad year as long as the arrow points up. Getting an impact LBer and the top C on the board are 2 big needs for the team - WR would also be in play as well.
I think a 1st next year would be great; seems like a few top notch players assuming no injuries and continued good play, I.e. Lawrence, Fields both are better prospects than even Burrows. Problem is Gettleman is on thin ice and would have no interest in next year. He needs a major improvement this year. Plus, after never trading up, I’m guessing trading up with som of the package deferred until next year is a bridge too far.
if you get a nice haul. the meat and value of this draft is in the 2nd - 4th rounds. You might be able to get a 2nd or 3rd round talent in the 4th this year. Top end talent is a little less but there will be good quality at 16 where value meets need. I also think there will be an OT for the taking at 16.
without the QBs rated yet Sy has 9 players with an 85+ grade and 17 rated above 81. thats still a good player and can match with needs. If you get their 2nd and 3rd this year you are probably able to get 3 starters at least (Their 1st, Our 2nd and their 2nd) and maybe a 4th or 5th with our 2 3rd rounders. Right now we are realistically looking at only 2 starters with our current picks.
This team needs great players. I was watching both superbowls recently and there were a lot of very good to great players on those teams. On both sides of the ball.
This team has 1 - the RB - and some young potential. That’s it.
Playing against Minnesota cast a glaring sickening light on this team and its lack of talent at every level both sides of the ball.
Yep, I was at that game and said it on here afterwards. We were literally outclassed on so many levels. That was one of those games where even if we had decent coaching (We didn't), the talent disparity would just wear us down as the game went along. We had no shot.
Its very possible that Andrew Thomas the only real LT may be their at 16.
Interesting that at number 16 Yetur Gross-Matos might be available which would be a great pick. It would also break the Cowboys hearts who are really interested in him at number 17.
I'd strongly consider this trade but only if I had other conversations with teams between #8-15 knowing it was possible to move up a few spots to ensure they get 1 of the top 4 OTs at a reasonable price. To move up to #10 last year Pitt gave up #20 + #52 + 2020 3rd. I'd hope we could anticipate moving up the 5-7 spots for a lower price (#99 and a pick next year for example).
I'd also need to be confident there was someone I have a very high grade on who may make it to #16 - like Kenneth Murray or Josh Jones or Zack Baun or Gross-Matos. Or even Ezra Cleveland or Ruiz.
Right. With this we could get Murray at #16, an OT (Jones, Cleveland, Wilson, Jackson), a C at #47, then we have #78 and #99. In addition we get a 2nd first next year.
So it really comes down to the difference between Will/Wirfs and the OT we get, minus the extra value we get for the #47 pick, minus the tremendous value of next years #1. I'd think hard about this. If the OT we get is even close to Wills/Wirfs its a massive win for us.
Odds are that Murray will be there. I figure the 4 OT, 3 WR, 2 QB, 2 CB, 1 LB, and 3 DL will go in the top 15.
In the Sanu trade. Any trade into the top five by the Falcons would have to include both of their 2nd round picks I would expect. There’s been talk here for two-three months here about them trading up. Many talk radio fans still believe they are one defensive player away from making a run again at the Super Bowl and have very high (Unrealistic in my mind) expectations.
To move to #16 we'd have to have a high opinion of at least 6 OT's
because we could theoretically be looking at drafting the last guy we like at the position. If we don't it's a non-starter.
But it could radically alter the long term fortunes of our franchise. The discussion starts with #16, their 2020 2nd(#47) and 2021 1st. The trade points difference dropping that far is 800pts. Their 2nd is worth 430pts. Next years 1st obviously has a wide range of possibilities so they'd have to provide an insurance pick or two to cover that eventuality.
I'd say the minimum package I would accept would be #16, #47, #119(4th), 2021 1st, 2021 3rd.
I’m on record as saying you take what you can get to move down to 5 or 6. But to move down to 16? You have to get a haul. Dimitroff isn’t afraid of bold moves, so it’s possible, but you’re going to need his entire day 1 and day 2 + a premium pick next year to move down that far. You’re pushing yourself outside the range of a top 4 OT and the elite defenders. Unless you have a Josh Jones rated up there with the rest, Giants are probably looking at Chaisson or a WR from that slot.
their GM pulled a similar move to trade up for Julio Jones
Yeah, I wouldn't dismiss this as a bad potential move by the Falcons just yet. That trade with Cleveland to get Jones was incredibly lopsided in Atlanta's favor -- hard to do when you're basically trading 5 players to get 1.
I was thinking like Giants might be doing and if we trade to 16 I get the second best pass rusher in the draft which I am extremely high on lately after watching some tape.I love K'Lavon Chaisson he might be just as good as Young when all is said and done.That is the right spot for him and I'm happy unless he goes from 12 to 16 then we are screwed,but Jeudy might drop there too,I love Delpit as an elite play making free safety so if K'Lavon goes before that pick I take Depit and be very happy.With all the other picks I droll and get best guy available .
Unless they’re offering a 2021 first (I think ATL is gonna be sub .500 next year) as a starting point to a bonanza of return picks, I’m not interested.
Its possible Atlanta has a very high grade on 1 of the OT's as well.
If its a 1, 2, and 3 this year
and a 1 and 3 next year I would consider it. Just from a value stand point.
Like a poster said above we can easily move back up a few spots to maybe get a tackle we like that falls. While then have big time draft equity for the remaining of the draft and future drafts
Bradley is still their coach? He might know what to do with him.
That would be incredible. But...not sure Atlanta gives away that much for a non-QB
Would have to net a huge haul to pull
The trigger. Thinking 1st,2nd, 3rd this year, 1st and 2nd next year.
Quote:
Miss out on the top 4 if not maybe the top 5 OT and not even get two high picks this year in return. A mid round 1st and mid round 2nd. Awful return for a top 5 pick.
Yes, I get that but it's still a bad deal.
which would even be better for us if we were going to get a a #1 and say a #3 next year could be easily a top 10 pick potentially. ATL could easily be the worst team in the South this year.
chop chop...
Quote:
And are looking to secure Herbert as their QB of the future?
Panthers will probably be worse.
This team has 1 - the RB - and some young potential. That’s it.
2) The haul would have to be substantial because, warts and all, the dropoff at OT is substantial IMHO between the top tier of OT (except for Bechton) and Wilson/Cleveland/Jones/Jackson; and
3) I don't think Atlanta has the draft capital to make it work
Quote:
In comment 14873862 The_Boss said:
Quote:
And are looking to secure Herbert as their QB of the future?
which would even be better for us if we were going to get a a #1 and say a #3 next year could be easily a top 10 pick potentially. ATL could easily be the worst team in the South this year.
Panthers will probably be worse.
I wouldn't be so sure as they will have Teddy Bridgewater at QB versus Kyle Allen, Will Grier, etc.
LT????? Stop it
I think i would too. I'm in this for the long haul, so is Judge. I'm ok with another bad year as long as the arrow points up. Getting an impact LBer and the top C on the board are 2 big needs for the team - WR would also be in play as well.
This team has 1 - the RB - and some young potential. That’s it.
Playing against Minnesota cast a glaring sickening light on this team and its lack of talent at every level both sides of the ball.
He's likely to want to leave a legacy of setting the ship in the right direction with a big haul of picks.
There is a lot of talk of ATL moving up because they have done so several times in Rd 1 before, and Dimitroff made some comments a few weeks of the same creating the recent buzz.
without the QBs rated yet Sy has 9 players with an 85+ grade and 17 rated above 81. thats still a good player and can match with needs. If you get their 2nd and 3rd this year you are probably able to get 3 starters at least (Their 1st, Our 2nd and their 2nd) and maybe a 4th or 5th with our 2 3rd rounders. Right now we are realistically looking at only 2 starters with our current picks.
Quote:
This team needs great players. I was watching both superbowls recently and there were a lot of very good to great players on those teams. On both sides of the ball.
This team has 1 - the RB - and some young potential. That’s it.
Playing against Minnesota cast a glaring sickening light on this team and its lack of talent at every level both sides of the ball.
Yep, I was at that game and said it on here afterwards. We were literally outclassed on so many levels. That was one of those games where even if we had decent coaching (We didn't), the talent disparity would just wear us down as the game went along. We had no shot.
Trade up with someone like Arizona and then make another trade with us. I dont think DG is willing to move down that far.
This would be unprecedented for the Giants, but then so was the OBJ trade, and DG would be setting the team up with a lot of picks next year as he goes into retirement.
Trade up with someone like Arizona and then make another trade with us. I dont think DG is willing to move down that far.
How about SF at 13? SF get to trade back and get some extra picks. Then we could do 13, 1s and 2nd next year and in 2022 for pick 4? Believe it and it will happen!
Odds are that Murray will be there. I figure the 4 OT, 3 WR, 2 QB, 2 CB, 1 LB, and 3 DL will go in the top 15.
That could absolutely happen.
This seems to ambitious for the Giants. My understanding is that they want to trade down, but stay in the top 10.
Hell I wouldn't trade down lower than Jacksonville, no way with both the Browns and Jets, at 10 and 11, rumored to be late coming for OTs.
Trying to line things up for Sewell next year won't be that easy. Not at all.
Agree
But it could radically alter the long term fortunes of our franchise. The discussion starts with #16, their 2020 2nd(#47) and 2021 1st. The trade points difference dropping that far is 800pts. Their 2nd is worth 430pts. Next years 1st obviously has a wide range of possibilities so they'd have to provide an insurance pick or two to cover that eventuality.
I'd say the minimum package I would accept would be #16, #47, #119(4th), 2021 1st, 2021 3rd.
Yeah, I wouldn't dismiss this as a bad potential move by the Falcons just yet. That trade with Cleveland to get Jones was incredibly lopsided in Atlanta's favor -- hard to do when you're basically trading 5 players to get 1.
#1 trade with Miami
#2 then trade with ATL
This really get us a bunch of picks!
Okay, I just woke up from my dream!