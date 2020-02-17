Raanan: Derrick Brown could go in top 5

And then a fairly large group in second tier including Derrick Brown.
So yes, there has always been the view he could go in the top 5.
And to ride on top of your post... I wouldn't say I would or would not want Derrick Brown at #4. I'll root for whoever we pick because I know the tiniest fraction of what a scout or NFL executive knows about ranking players. That said, it really is silly the finality with which so many fans denote where a college football prospect should be ranked... lol... or where they "should" be taken in a draft. And actually getting angry about it. I don't watch a ton of college football but I don't see how anyone can watch Derrick Brown and say with any certainty that he should not be taken within the first 5 picks of this draft.
DG would have to be quarantined forever. He may be a dominate college player but taking a very slow DT at 4 and hoping he will somehow provide a pass rush is insane. Don't need ANOTHER fat guy that occupies blockers and never makes a play.
This is the exact kind of defensive tackle talent that Gettleman loves. Huge on all levels, violent and heavy on contact, dominant tendencies, and versatile. But could I really see him adding another DT talent to the team with as many roles they have elsewhere? Yes, I do.
Both Tomlinson and Williams aren’t signed beyond 2020, and the draft is very much about your team moving forward. The defensive line is where he wants to be strong and deep.
Brown is widely considered a top 10 player in this class, some have him in the top 5. All of that are reasons why DG could credibly go after him but I don’t think it will happen, especially if they stay at 4.
At the end of the day though, I think NYG will have players graded higher and he will want to spread resources out after doing what he did along the defensive line over the past 12 months.
let me guess you wanted him fired after picking Daniel Jones?
April 15...comes from a military family, and is just scratching the surface of what he can do. He would be a great pick. As discussed I think he has the least bust potential of any player in the top 10.
Why wasn't he more productive when there was also Marlon Davidson on that DL? I see someone who might have a long, solid NFL career but not Top 5 quality. If you are taking a DT that high you want him to be Aaron Donald and Brown is not that.
If you think Brown is a fat guy who never makes plays, you should watch his highlights again. He is incredibly fast, active, and disruptive.
but if he's the pick given the other prospects under consideration, I won't hate it. He's a monster in the middle when Tomlinson is probably not part of the core plan, and LW is unsigned. Get the Edge next year.
Brown earned a 90.0 PFF grade in 2019. That is extremely hard to do. Read this article on Brown and you might reconsider Why Derrick Brown Would be Worth a Top 5 Pick in *Any* Draft - ( New Window )
He earned it mainly for stopping the run. We already have Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams whose specialty is stopping the run. The problem is they generate insufficient pressure against the passing game forcing us to blitz from LB spot and giving opposing QB's a clean pocket up the middle to step up and throw. When we were good it was because of guys like Chris Canty getting so much pressure up the gut that QB's were forced off of their spot into the arms of our DE's. QB's hate pressure in their face and that straight line is also the fastest way to the QB. Philly and Dallas will have a field day throwing the ball because we will have no pressure yet again.
I don't want Brown either, but I think measuring DT on sacks
is not an accurate metric. They are supposed to take on 2 guys, collapse the middle, keep OL players from getting to LB's, and get pressure up the middle on passes so the QB can't step up. Getting sacks is nice, but not the goal (like an Edge guy). A lot of times this is a scheme thing, and why they look for this body type for a DT.
DT's are the lunch pail, blue collar guys, who make a huge difference but get little credit by the public. A good DT can really make an defense go without getting the flashy sacks
let me guess you wanted him fired after picking Daniel Jones?
Actually no. Was totally OK with that pick. He should be fired for the Barkley pick. Turns out SB is not the all world running between tackles and bouncing it outside 3 down generational RB DG thought he was. Does not block and runs soft. Does not move chains and has us in 3rd and long all the time. He should be fired for that pick.
is not an accurate metric. They are supposed to take on 2 guys, collapse the middle, keep OL players from getting to LB's, and get pressure up the middle on passes so the QB can't step up. Getting sacks is nice, but not the goal (like an Edge guy). A lot of times this is a scheme thing, and why they look for this body type for a DT.
DT's are the lunch pail, blue collar guys, who make a huge difference but get little credit by the public. A good DT can really make an defense go without getting the flashy sacks
Brown is a very good player. And I agree sacks aren't always everything. But the most impactful interior guys still get to the QB consistently in college. Sapp, Donald, Suh...all had more than 10 sacks in there final year in college.
Brown has never had more than 4.5 sacks in a season. He might be disruptive but with the way QB's can move around he still wont have the impact in the passing game. He is crazy disruptive but he still will be playing on 60% of the snaps in the NFL for the most part.
They can't continue to invest in a position that doesn't require multiple 1st round assets in.
How many of these guys can one team take? It’s a recipe to stay bad by replacing roster spots. We can now trade Dalvin Tomlinson, who improved with LW here BTW, for what a mid-round pick next year? Or just let him walk in FA while he gets pushed to the bench. We only used a 2nd on him.
And we have already relegated BJ Hill to the bench and we spent a 3rd on him.
I’m sure Brown is a “monster” but we have a few already and they eat up blockers and stop the run which we already do.
Why would anyone need to run on us when they can pass all the live long day with no hope of ever getting sacked or a turnover happening?
1st down rush for 1-2 yds, 2nd down rush for 1-2 yards and the DTs look great. 3rd down, push the pocket back but no real pressure and it’s a 3rd down completion for a first with a guy wide open. Sound familiar?
At least this year Blake Martinez will be there to make the tackle.
I don’t see how the excuse to not draft Simmons is we have “Peppers” to do that, when with Brown we have Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, Dalvin Tomlinson and BJ Hill.
And no Peppers doesn’t do what Simmons does. Clip - ( New Window )
all of this and more!
also I can understand justifying a offensive tackle because we desperately need one but to pick another interior defensive lineman? That would be career suicide for a GM that is already on thin ice.
no way an interior defensive lineman makes that big of an impact in year 1 and if Daniel Jones is on his a** again all year because we didn't protect him DG will be fired and rightfully so.
The draft isn't just about best available...its also about asset allocation at key positions. You simply cannot keep on investing in the interior when the game today is played with speed.
I don't really think DG is concerned with getting fired as his motivation. I absolutely feel he will take the best player that will help the team and if Brown is viewed head and shoulders over everyone else, that is who will be taken.(Remember he said it is a consensus of the staff. I do not see Judge/Graham/Garrett pounding the table for Brown, Simmons maybe)
If you read his comments last week he said a small difference in rating (2 or 3 pts was the example he was given) means little in evals. So if Brown was at 88 and Wirfs/Wills/Thomas were at 86 he would consider them virtually equal and then he'd take whichever player offers the bigger benefit to the team.
Why wasn't he more productive when there was also Marlon Davidson on that DL? I see someone who might have a long, solid NFL career but not Top 5 quality. If you are taking a DT that high you want him to be Aaron Donald and Brown is not that.
I'm guessing you simply look at box scores to determine productivity. Anyone who watched Auburn knows how productive he is.
My feelings exactly although I would probably bypass Simmons as well. For me it is Young or OL full stop.
arguments for Brown are simple. He could clearly be the BPA, and Williams, Tomlinson, and Johnson are unsigned after this year. We could also focus on the interior of the OL, and draft a developmental OT on day three. Other options include trading down in the second round, or trading players (Engram and Tomlinson) for picks.
Do I think it will happen? No, I don't. I think the Giants will take an OT, either at #4, or after a small trade down. My preference is Thomas, but I'm fine with Wills or Wirfs. Becton is the only one I don't want because he is too raw right now. I'm also OK with Simmons.
Brown is playing on 60% of snaps? What film are you watching? He's a 3 down player. Incredibly athletic for his size. He's not some 350 pound moose. He'll play around 320. 3 downs. And he'll be in the backfield a ton.
No secret I do not like this player - FOR THE GIANTS
Not that JonC needs people to defend him, but I really think you must be thinking of someone else. JonC's track record is established and unmatched. He's been getting the majority of the picks (especially first round) largely correct for as long as I can remember. I don't know who JonC's sources are, and don't need to know, but he's well informed.
RE: No secret I do not like this player - FOR THE GIANTS
I agree, stop bashing the few real asshats we have. They provide great information, and remember no one is 100% right. Things change in the draft room, its dynamic. JonC is definitely one of these guys for us
Brown is playing on 60% of snaps? What film are you watching? He's a 3 down player. Incredibly athletic for his size. He's not some 350 pound moose. He'll play around 320. 3 downs. And he'll be in the backfield a ton.
he ran slower than Dexter Lawerence...this idea that he is a quick twitch interior guy is wrong. He isn't a moose I agree there. But he also is no where near the pass rushing presence as a Sapp or Donald type.
I firmly believe that playing the same position, in the same defense, Dalvin Tomlinson is a better player in 2020.
After that, who knows? Loads who can't finish are worth something, even a lot, but let's not confuse them for dynamic players.
that is also another factor. So many people sit on BBI and say you don't tank or waste another season of Barkley's prime. Well drafting a player that will have a marginal impact incrase over Dalvin Tomlinson in his 1st year or so?
How does that make sense when we can't run the ball, protect the QB, or rush the passer?
We don't need to quadruple down on a position we already have talent at.
than I have no problem taking him. Won't be a remote throw pick for me. But the question I have is - where does his pass rusher rep come from? 4 sacks last season, 11.5 in 3 years. Hard to believe he's going to turn into a sack monster at the pro level. Not sure we need another "he gets pressure but not sacks" guy.
here's the first rounders I provided to BBI : Ross, Phillips Nicks, Wilson, OB Jr, Flowers, Engram, Barkley, and Dexter Lawrence. I also had a handful of second rounders including scooping the trade up for Landon Collins and shared it before the draft second round even went on air. And, there's been plenty more.
given that 4 of the OTs are top 10 picks. Let’s get the Oline right this year. We don’t need another DLineman right now given the depth that we currently have there. It’s already the strongest position group on the team. I’d personally hate the pick, if it were to be Brown.
i certainly won't hate OT if that's the choice. We certainly need C and another OT of the future. I would just hate to pick OT and have him be an adequate player. It does look like this year's crop is really good. But odds are only 2 of them will live up to the hype. We need to pick the right one. For my money, the best pros out of the group will be Thomas and Wirfs.
only scenario they go with Brown is if they think his talent is too hard to pass up. If they think his talent + a solid value OL in rounds 2 or 3 is much better than taking OL round 1, and getting a lesser defensive prospect in round 2 or 3.
He is a monster. Very underrated. Absolutely worth a top 5, maybe even top 3 pick.
I can't remember the podcast, but someone was saying that he's the sort who'd stand out #1 overall-worthy in most drafts. Just a guy who pops out whenever you see him as this massive presence on the line who is always around where the ball is, making life miserable for whoever has it.
I see the argument for the player and see concerns about the OL which is what I think the pick should be.
I could see this pick if he is BPA and either the Giants like someone on the roster already at tackle or they are confident they can get one in the second round who is not a big downgrade in potential.
The teams in the East are run heavy so building a dominant front is nto the worst idea.
there will be OL available in round 3 and 3 that ultimately are proven to become better pros than a few of the top 4 guys. If we are able to get Brown and then two B+ starters at OT and C in the next rounds...who wouldn't sign up for that?
it happens all the time. I didn't have Jones' name so I sat on it. I've got the track record and honest reputation, I'm more than content with it. Someone even posted a media account speaking of the same sequence of events yesterday or today. You're free to not read me, just keep my name out of your mouth.
Jon til this day there are BBIers who refuse to believe that Jones was likely to be drafted by 2 or maybe 3 teams between 6 and 17. DG himself said he wanted Josh Allen and had to fight with himself to take Jones over Allen. I believe Denver and DC would have taken Jones. So he took Jones because he had to take him at #6.
the media overreacts to need. Last year, everyone laughed at the Jones pick. "How could they do this with Eli? Why would they pass on Allen? Why would they not go defense?"
I guarantee you, if we take Brown, they will do the exact same thing. What they are forgetting is the draft is setting up your roster for long term success. It's almost like they forget there's going to be free agency and the draft again in 2021. We took Jones and look what we were able to do in free agency. Spend wisely, don't overpay. Keep building knowing the draft is coming.
Barkley just turned 23 years old. Jones is turning 23 in May. Gettleman's goal is to build a championship team in hopes we can contend every single year with them in the fold. You can't ignore blue chip talent just for a quick fix right tackle.
I want Simmons, that’s no secret. As I’ve also said
I don’t think so in this case. They may not have Mocked Brown to 4, but all I read is how he’s one of the best players in the country. Not the same with Jones.
"Jones is going to get killed back there!" Eli Manning's first season was way worse in terms of the beating he took. Jones is a mobile guy, he isn't a sitting duck back there. He had a minor ankle injury and sat a few games, it is not like he was taking shots to the head every single week back there.
The OL will be improved, just a matter of whether we go for the value in round 1 or 2.
You will get complaining about Brown because the Giants, in 4 years, would have spent 2 #1's, a #2, 2 #3's, and Odell Beckham for 5 DL all of whom specialize in stopping the run while running a defense that primarily runs a 3 man front. That is an inexplicably poor allocation of resources.
I still have the text QB had moved into the lead, received 945am on draft day. Don't know exactly when they made the decision to pivot, but it was late all agreed. I think RV was all over it. Elway had targeted Jones and traded down when he was gone, plan B was Lock.
I firmly believe that playing the same position, in the same defense, Dalvin Tomlinson is a better player in 2020.
After that, who knows? Loads who can't finish are worth something, even a lot, but let's not confuse them for dynamic players.
Tomlinson has no where near the skill that Brown has. Brown has the ability to be a game changer. The Giants do not have any player on defense that is a game changer. The defense is so bad that people think Peppers can be one. He stinks yet he's the best of a bad bunch. People on BBI dont know what game changers on defense look like anymore.
I still have the text QB had moved into the lead, received 945am on draft day. Don't know exactly when they made the decision to pivot, but it was late all agreed. I think RV was all over it. Elway had targeted Jones and traded down when he was gone, plan B was Lock.
Thanks...
I still hope it is OT. If they can just get Barkley a few holes........
grasping the interest in Brown. How many times has Fletcher Cox absolutely wrecked any chance of us beating the Eagles the past 5 years? Brown is a better prospect than him.
This is a very valid point, but unfortunately, this is also an unfortunate bit of collateral damage from the fallout of the various OL failures under both Reese and Gettleman.
When you give the largest OL contract in league history to a guy who winds up being a liability, and sign another guy who busts out in half a season, on top of your predecessor's top OL picks all being busts due to health or talent, you start to lose flexibility. When you get your roster assessment wrong and invest the franchise's highest draft pick in decades on a RB, and then put your QB transition into action, you ramp up the urgency.
The combination of past failures in trying to address the OL along with the recent draft picks at positions that require a strong OL has left DG in a position where doesn't really have the luxury of trying to patch it together while he addresses the roster elsewhere.
Everything they've done this offseason actually does scream out that DG is well aware of this and is entering the draft with the intention of working on the OL in premium slots. Depending on exactly whose scouting you trust, this isn't wildly inconsistent with where the talent lines up with the Giants' current picks, though trading down even slightly would align even better.
It would be great to have a Fletcher Cox on the roster, but are you confident that we don't already in Dex? And shouldn't we be hoping that LW has some of that upside remaining (otherwise isn't the trade/tag a little less defensible)?
More than that, though, when the Eagles took Cox, they already had a pretty good OL (including an in-his-prime Jason Peters who had just been named first-team all-pro at OLT). The effect of being really bad at identifying/drafting/signing/developing OL talent over the course of nearly a decade is more than just watching your team slide all the way to the bottom of the league. It means that you have eat your vegetables (fix the OL) before you can have dessert (go strictly BPA).
There's a chance that any single OL prospect might never actually be the clear-cut BPA at any of our draft slots, and that might continue to be the case in several drafts consecutively. But the OL as a unit might be the most important position group on the roster. It might be frustrating to those who believe that some of these OL belong more in the 8-10 range than the 4-6 range, but that's not a huge gap, IMO. But more significantly, it's less about whether the OL are worth #4 vs. slightly lower in the top 10, and more about what kind of OL prospects will be there at #36, and again at #99.
History says that the chances of an OL being a quality starter diminish very rapidly outside of the first round. But it's a deep class this year, so I can understand the appeal for wanting to roll the dice and see if an OT prospect is there at #36 with a first round grade. But what if there isn't? What if a run starts in the low 20's and the only way to even get any reasonable OT prospect at all would be to trade up from #36? Do we have the ammo to make that happen? It would require emptying the cupboard further, without our own 3rd round pick already. Isn't that even more of a reach than taking a top 10 OT at #4? And short of Young, are any of the defensive prospects worth that risk?
Each season is not played in a vacuum. Next season, without an NFL caliber OL, will waste another year of Barkley's prime, rack up additional wear and tear on his body, and further increase the likelihood that our next competitive window won't even include Barkley.
Next season, without an NFL caliber OL, Jones will spend too much time on the ground, will see his development stunted, will pick up more bad habits that all QBs tend to get when they get their ass kicked repeatedly (like David Carr with Houston, or Eli at the end of his career).
Next season, without an NFL caliber OL, we will continue to go 3-and-out frequently and often lose the TOP battle. And our defense will play exhausted every 4th quarter, even with Okudah, Brown, or Simmons. And they'll still suck, because tired defenses suck.
It would be nice to be in a position where we have the luxury to add a Fletcher Cox to this roster. But we're not. Fortunately, we have Williams, Lawrence, Tomlinson, Hill on the DL already, so we're not bereft of talent there. We may have our Fletcher Cox on the roster already.
It's time to fix the OL so that we can afford to have some flexibility for BPA luxuries going forward. We painted ourselves into a corner here, and we're going to just need to accept that we're going to need to paint over our footsteps in order to get out.
I firmly believe that playing the same position, in the same defense, Dalvin Tomlinson is a better player in 2020.
After that, who knows? Loads who can't finish are worth something, even a lot, but let's not confuse them for dynamic players.
Tomlinson has no where near the skill that Brown has. Brown has the ability to be a game changer. The Giants do not have any player on defense that is a game changer. The defense is so bad that people think Peppers can be one. He stinks yet he's the best of a bad bunch. People on BBI dont know what game changers on defense look like anymore.
This is exactly right. And lack of playmakers in the defensive side is as big a need as we have.
grasping the interest in Brown. How many times has Fletcher Cox absolutely wrecked any chance of us beating the Eagles the past 5 years? Brown is a better prospect than him.
Brown is more of a polished product but he's nowhere near the athlete Cox was coming out. As a result, Cox had a higher ceiling IMO. He happened to reach that ceiling, not everyone does which is why he wasn't a top 5 pick.
So I guess Tomlinson was just a wet noodle when we drafted him
I've known Jon a long time. He NEVER posts crap. NEVER. The info he posts is always credible and most often accurate. Anyone who doubts that, go look up the archived draft discussions from years past. You'll see what I mean. Some people here just like to run their mouth. Jon doesn't.
I think Williams factors into it. If DG feels he can't sign him to a long term deal, then Brown makes a lot of sense both from a BPA and need standpoint. If LW is here long term, then the allocation of resources should go in another direction.
If you're going to ignore positional need entirely,
Jon C inputs are most welcomed by everyone on this site.
are tied of seeing their QB hit 2 seconds after the snap and Barkley buried in the backfield as well.
The Chiefs just won a SB with a defense that was good enough and an offense that smoked 2 very good defenses en route to that ring.
Perhaps then they should have beat the drum for a free agent OL who has proven himself and could step right in and start reliably like say Conklin at RT? They were several Rts and Cs available in free agency that could have stepped in and started here rather than a rookie OL
Since when did Brown become this "Can't miss", next coming
But name 1 team that has two guards and a center that would be able to handle Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawerence and Derrick Brown... good luck running at that and as long at the edges are set and contained and the back end holds up just decently... QB are going to have a hard time stepping up and throwing downfield.
are tied of seeing their QB hit 2 seconds after the snap and Barkley buried in the backfield as well.
The Chiefs just won a SB with a defense that was good enough and an offense that smoked 2 very good defenses en route to that ring.
Perhaps then they should have beat the drum for a free agent OL who has proven himself and could step right in and start reliably like say Conklin at RT? They were several Rts and Cs available in free agency that could have stepped in and started here rather than a rookie OL
But would they have been better and at what cost? The dollars are not inexhaustible. There is a CAP.
that was a good post. I will say though, remember Barkley running wild in his rookie year? That OL was a downright bad OL. And if we can improve it solidly at C and RT....with Hernandez improving and Zeitler a much better RG option than that we had, it would be even better obviously.
My point is, Barkley is a special, special talent. A very solid to B+ OL is what he needs. He doesn't need the best OL in the NFL. That being said, we all want our OL to be the best in the league, I get it..i really do. And perhaps they've had enough and want to just hammer the OL in the draft. I certainly wouldn't be against it.
I just think that we really can't continue to ignore blue chip defensive talent. We did it in 2018 and 2019, by taking Barkley and Jones, we passed on Chubb and Allen, which look to be great picks obviously. I don't think any Giants fans would want to replace Barkley, and perhaps Jones either (although there has been some negative Jones posters, but that is another story).
I just trust DG's ability to find good OL in rounds 2 and on. And I want to basically pick a bullet proof difference maker at 4...and to me, the only bullet proof picks in the top of the draft are Young, Brown, Okudah. Young will be gone, and I'd go Brown over Okudah just as a hunch, I think Brown's impact will be higher in the NFL.
are tied of seeing their QB hit 2 seconds after the snap and Barkley buried in the backfield as well.
The Chiefs just won a SB with a defense that was good enough and an offense that smoked 2 very good defenses en route to that ring.
Perhaps then they should have beat the drum for a free agent OL who has proven himself and could step right in and start reliably like say Conklin at RT? They were several Rts and Cs available in free agency that could have stepped in and started here rather than a rookie OL
But would they have been better and at what cost? The dollars are not inexhaustible. There is a CAP.
The way to build the team is through the draft.
You give Conklin what we would be paying Williams (which is greater than what Cleveland offered) the cap works. The problem is Brown is a luxury the Giants can't afford due to the allocation of resources already done on our DL.
he was bigger and stronger than college players. he won't be compared to nfl players. look at his combine results and they were not good.
for those who are reminiscing about keith hamilton. i loved him. i'm not picking him 5th
furthermore. the giants run a 3-4 hybrid. brown is not a 3-4 DE and neither is Lawrence. these guys play the same position.
now if you're telling me the giants are moving back to a 4-3 and want two dominate DTs in the middle of that defense like ravens had with Ray Lewis running around behind them. ok maybe i can get on board with this.
brown should not be picked by the giants. and he shouldn't be picked by any team in the top 10
OT at 4 and he becomes awesome, great. I hope that happens. But we'll continue to be awful on defense if we ignore blue chip talent in that department.
We did take two defenders in the 1st last year. Plus BJ Hill and Lorenzo Carter early in the 3rd round the year before... it ain't for a lack of trying... hopefully Baker and Love can up their play... Connelly and Peppers too... I mean I think there is hope still if we dont go defense at 4. But if we dont go OT at 4 or 36 or grab a center... there is no hope for this starting OL and little hope for Saquon and DJ to succeed either.
Barkley looked like the best NFL player of all time in 2018 with a piss poor OL. Jones broke rookie records at QB in 2019 with a piss poor OL.
Our OL doesn't need to be amazing for them to succeed.
Correct. And part of the reason it wasn't great is because they played from behind so damn much (partly their fault but a lot of that is on the Defense).
You can really look at it many different ways but it all comes down to needing better players on both sides of the ball. We cannot be so locked in on Jones/Barkley that we neglect other areas (and I feel like DG and Judge have a good grasp of this).
Cox was 30 pounds lighter than Brown coming out, and Brown moves just as well in my opinion.
Not saying the combine is the end-all, but Cox ran the 40 nearly four tenths of a second faster (-7.7%), ran the 3-cone more than a full second faster (-16.3%), ran the short shuttle a quarter of a second faster (-5.7%), and still had two more reps (+7.1%) on the bench than Brown. Brown did have the superior vertical by one inch (+3.8%) and broad jump by five inches (+4.9%).
People are willing to ding Wills for being an inch short at OT, but we can call a pretty clearly inferior athletic profile for Brown vs. Cox a "moves just as well" comparison?
There's nothing about Brown that makes him a surer thing or even a higher upside than the top OT prospects in this draft. He has a different upside at a different position and has flaws in his game just like they do.
I don't doubt that he fits a very prototypical player that tends to appeal to DG. I have zero doubt that Brown is high on the Giants' board.
But he's not good enough as of right now to be a BPA need-buster. Young is. Simmons might be (though doesn't appear to be in the Giants' eyes). That doesn't mean that Brown won't turn out to be a better player than the top OT guys, but he's not a cleaner prospect. Any of the OT prospects could end up being better than Brown. I'd bet at least one of them absolutely will, based solely on the quantity of top prospects at that position.
I maintain that BPA is a myth anyway, but even if you believe in the value of a BPA draft, you're just cherry-picking draftnik projections to claim that Brown is a clear BPA over the top OT prospects. More than a few have Brown graded right in the exact same tier as the top OTs.
it's about building a roster not collecting talent.
this team has the NT already in Lawrence (he's not a 3-4 DE, don't let anyone tell you otherwise).
you can have too many good players at one position. anyone remember kiwanuka? he was so good we couldn't pass him up (debatable since d'brick owned his ass all week of the senior bowl, but whatever we picked him). and what did we do with kiwi? we had to play him at fucking outside linebacker where he was as mediocre as can be because it was the only way to get him on the field.
it's about team building, and the last thing this team needs is another run stuffing DT
good comparison. I just think Brown has way less flaws and is less risky than the OL guys. But, could argue either way. One thing is for sure is that Brown has the NFL body and motor right now to dominate, and he's only 22.
was still really good value. Who would have projected that Strahan, Osi, Tuck, and then JPP would have all been A. better players and B. 2-3 of them almost always healthy and creating that logjam? Tuck also didn't break out until after the Kiwi pick so it was really just Strahan/Osi.
Point being we don't know who will even be on the roster in 2021, and we should be building for the future not 2020. If its OL at #4 so be it, but i'm open to other options.
Kiwi was the 32nd overall pick, that's a huge difference. Not a bust in the slightest, just not an awesome player. He helped us win 2 Super Bowls on those defenses, including decent Sack and TFL numbers during those two runs.
Look at the entire 2nd and 3rd round after him. He was better than the majority of those players taken, except MDJ, Hester, and Whitworth.
good comparison. I just think Brown has way less flaws and is less risky than the OL guys. But, could argue either way. One thing is for sure is that Brown has the NFL body and motor right now to dominate, and he's only 22.
He may or may not have less flaws, but his position has less responsibilities than OT so therefore he needs less skill to play his position. He may be excellent at what he does, but what he does takes a whole lot less talent then an OT.
And if Jones and/or Barkley suffers a career ending injury because the OL could not block to save their lives we would be stuck with nobody does that mean we should take a RB and a QB high? I am not against a DT per se. My issue is that I don't think Brown improves this team like other players would. If we are looking at DT's we need a Warren Sapp not a Sam Adams. If there is anything we need on the DL it is a true NT who can occupy double teams so that Lawrence, Williams, Hill, Tomlinson and McIntosh don't have to occupy blockers and can work more on getting after the QB. Maybe some of that was Bettcher's scheme, but sending 4 guys who cost us premium picks so they can occupy blockers is insanity and Brown is just doubling down on that. With how the draft is you can land a good NT on Day 3.
If we are looking at DT high in the draft. I do think it needs to be addressed at some point, but I believe the need is more to get a big NT on Day 3 so you open up space for our other DT's to attack a QB. Williams, Lawrence, Hill, Tomlinson, and McIntosh are all ill suited to play NT either because they lack the power to do so or it artificially limits what they can contribute.
my point was not that kiwi sucked or was some bum. but my point is that you can have too many players that are the same player. it's like having 5 slot guys at WR. it doesn't work. you need guys that do different things.
I think that artificially limits what he can do. He can be Haloti Ngata if allowed to be aggressive at the 5 Technique rather than limited to occupying blockers in the middle.
Barkley looked like the best NFL player of all time in 2018 with a piss poor OL. Jones broke rookie records at QB in 2019 with a piss poor OL.
Our OL doesn't need to be amazing for them to succeed.
True... But my definition of success is team wins... and there certainly wasnt success in that regard. Success shouldn't mean a few meaningless stats here and there. I saw Jones play well his rookie season but I'm not sure what records Jones broke... Giants rookie records, probably, but not many rookie QB's have played as many significant snaps as he did. That 5 passing TD maybe a rookie record or probably tied. I don't remember a rookie throwing 6 TDs. Watson may have thrown 5 TDs in like two of the six total games he played in as a rookie... anyways
I agree to disagree... we have a better shot at success (winning) by hitting a homerun at OT with the 4th pick than we would if we hit a homer on a DT with the 4th pick... IMO.
And if Jones and/or Barkley suffers a career ending injury because the OL could not block to save their lives we would be stuck with nobody does that mean we should take a RB and a QB high? I am not against a DT per se. My issue is that I don't think Brown improves this team like other players would. If we are looking at DT's we need a Warren Sapp not a Sam Adams. If there is anything we need on the DL it is a true NT who can occupy double teams so that Lawrence, Williams, Hill, Tomlinson and McIntosh don't have to occupy blockers and can work more on getting after the QB. Maybe some of that was Bettcher's scheme, but sending 4 guys who cost us premium picks so they can occupy blockers is insanity and Brown is just doubling down on that. With how the draft is you can land a good NT on Day 3.
How many career ending injuries can you pin on an OL? Not sure why people post like Daniel Jones gets hit the second the ball is snapped on every single play.
We need a better OL, no question, but posts like yours are painting a wildly inaccurate picture.
have been a combination of Eli on his absolute decline, and Jones in his very first year as QB, all while having a sub par OL. It's not a great recipe for success. Doesn't necessarily mean that you HAVE to go OL though. Not if there is still really good value in rounds 2 and 3.
You don't have to go OT rnd #1. There is some depth, but the vast majority ends at about the 7th or 8th OT.
The top 3 and maybe 4 OTs this year likely start opening day. OTs 5-10, not likely.
That said I would not mind Isaiah Wilson from UGA if he lasts into the 3rd round.
Barkley looked like the best NFL player of all time in 2018 with a piss poor OL. Jones broke rookie records at QB in 2019 with a piss poor OL.
Our OL doesn't need to be amazing for them to succeed.
Whoa nellie! Too much not correct in the above.
NYG running backs are way at the top of the list for being contacted by a defender the earliest. And just because Saquon creates a lot of yards himself, don't let the poor play of his OL take that credit.
And Daniel Jones was exactly by himself when all those fumbles came out. NYG QBs were hit the 3rd most in the NFL in 2019.
And nobody is looking for amazing OL. But the starting 5 is not exactly in youth development mode and still has 2 open positions as of right now, and possibly 3 if Solder gets any worse.
my point is that we can improve the OL without going "all in" on the draft, which is never a good idea. We can improve the OL greatly by taking good value in the draft. When you take someone #4, it better be a home run. As discussed, I am for improving the OL and improving it now. But that doesn't necessarily mean we HAVE to take a guy at 4. We have the 36th pick as well, that's a high pick in a really good OL draft.
He is unlikely to be there at 36 let alone make it to Round 3
He is rated 59th by CBS sports which is late 2nd...after early 2nd, things get iffy on the boards..
CBS Sports is good for casual fans, but is crap when it comes to actually predicting who goes where. If you look at the Top 100 actually going in the Top 100 the top person usually only guesses 85-90 correct and that does not take into account a team taking your #96 player at #26. Teams late in the 1st Round are going to be overdrafting OL because rookies likely are not going to play huge roles this year so they are gambling on people like Ezra Cleveland and Austin Jackson who probably need to "redshirt" this year but have upside. You will also see WR's going earlier than expected because it is an easy position to at least translate as a rookie.
my point is that we can improve the OL without going "all in" on the draft, which is never a good idea. We can improve the OL greatly by taking good value in the draft. When you take someone #4, it better be a home run. As discussed, I am for improving the OL and improving it now. But that doesn't necessarily mean we HAVE to take a guy at 4. We have the 36th pick as well, that's a high pick in a really good OL draft.
Not picking on you ryan, but that kind of talk is like window dressing.
We all want good value, but unfortunately history would tell you the later a player is drafted is not aligned to having a better chance at a successful NFL career.
The NYG would be well served to go early and often on the best offensive lineman they can find in this draft. Of course don't be reckless about it, but absolutely have to come out after Round 7 is final with some excellent options.
If that mean going "all-in"...then I want them to go all-in.
In
"DT Derrick Brown has a real chance to get into the Top 5"
Relax. The Giants don’t have the luxury of picking a DT in case a couple of guys walk NEXT YEAR. This team is loaded with holes. DT is not one of them. I don’t care how good he is.
How good he is matters. I agree with Gettleman that you don't pass on a 98 for an 88, but 98 for a 96 is a different question. I don't agree with selecting Brown at #4 for the reasons I have stated on this thread, but in the right location with the right other people available you could be looking at 98 verus 88.
oh alright. So let's play that game. Let's say he turns out to be Suh without the headache. Let me guess you're still passing on him?
Change Suh to Sam Adams does that change your opinion? I think the big debate about centers around (1) what is his ultimate upside and (2) where does your answer to the first question place him in terms of capital allocation. It seems like the lower people see the first question are not likely to think highly of the second part while those who think highly on the first question are mixed as to part two.
my main argument is, if the option is, Derrick Brown and he becomes an all pro/pro bowl every year consideration type talent, VS. just an adequate right tackle, then yes it is an absolute no brainer.
If the question is, Brown or OT and they are both equally good players, then yes, I would take OT in that case.
Agreed
Yup. Detroit or the Giants could take him. People who think otherwise are wrong.
He is a monster. Very underrated. Absolutely worth a top 5, maybe even top 3 pick.
So yes, there has always been the view he could go in the top 5.
Call your bookies.
He is a monster. Very underrated. Absolutely worth a top 5, maybe even top 3 pick.
Eh not really. 4.5 sacks I believe
We aren't going to get an ER at 4 so this could be the next best option.
and i hope they do because i want Simmons
So yes, there has always been the view he could go in the top 5.
And to ride on top of your post... I wouldn't say I would or would not want Derrick Brown at #4. I'll root for whoever we pick because I know the tiniest fraction of what a scout or NFL executive knows about ranking players. That said, it really is silly the finality with which so many fans denote where a college football prospect should be ranked... lol... or where they "should" be taken in a draft. And actually getting angry about it. I don't watch a ton of college football but I don't see how anyone can watch Derrick Brown and say with any certainty that he should not be taken within the first 5 picks of this draft.
The Redskins will pick Young. As has been frequently noted, the draft starts with Detroit at #3.
We aren't going to get an ER at 4 so this could be the next best option.
As DG said, if a player (i.e. Brown) is clearly their best player (aside from Young?), he’d be the pick. If the ratings are rather close, then area of need would be the choice imo
This is the exact kind of defensive tackle talent that Gettleman loves. Huge on all levels, violent and heavy on contact, dominant tendencies, and versatile. But could I really see him adding another DT talent to the team with as many roles they have elsewhere? Yes, I do.
Both Tomlinson and Williams aren’t signed beyond 2020, and the draft is very much about your team moving forward. The defensive line is where he wants to be strong and deep.
Brown is widely considered a top 10 player in this class, some have him in the top 5. All of that are reasons why DG could credibly go after him but I don’t think it will happen, especially if they stay at 4.
At the end of the day though, I think NYG will have players graded higher and he will want to spread resources out after doing what he did along the defensive line over the past 12 months.
let me guess you wanted him fired after picking Daniel Jones?
You wore me down but I'm getting there
A very slow DT??? WTF am I reading?
Why Derrick Brown Would be Worth a Top 5 Pick in *Any* Draft - ( New Window )
If you think Brown is a fat guy who never makes plays, you should watch his highlights again. He is incredibly fast, active, and disruptive.
He earned it mainly for stopping the run. We already have Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams whose specialty is stopping the run. The problem is they generate insufficient pressure against the passing game forcing us to blitz from LB spot and giving opposing QB's a clean pocket up the middle to step up and throw. When we were good it was because of guys like Chris Canty getting so much pressure up the gut that QB's were forced off of their spot into the arms of our DE's. QB's hate pressure in their face and that straight line is also the fastest way to the QB. Philly and Dallas will have a field day throwing the ball because we will have no pressure yet again.
DT's are the lunch pail, blue collar guys, who make a huge difference but get little credit by the public. A good DT can really make an defense go without getting the flashy sacks
Patting yourself on the back... nice. What's your batting avg. again? You really think that just barely hitting .300 makes you a all-star like baseball or something?
It seems every year you wrongly predict the Giants draft pick...
No offense, just saying.
The draft isn't just about best available...its also about asset allocation at key positions. You simply cannot keep on investing in the interior when the game today is played with speed.
DT's are the lunch pail, blue collar guys, who make a huge difference but get little credit by the public. A good DT can really make an defense go without getting the flashy sacks
Brown is a very good player. And I agree sacks aren't always everything. But the most impactful interior guys still get to the QB consistently in college. Sapp, Donald, Suh...all had more than 10 sacks in there final year in college.
Brown has never had more than 4.5 sacks in a season. He might be disruptive but with the way QB's can move around he still wont have the impact in the passing game. He is crazy disruptive but he still will be playing on 60% of the snaps in the NFL for the most part.
They can't continue to invest in a position that doesn't require multiple 1st round assets in.
And we have already relegated BJ Hill to the bench and we spent a 3rd on him.
I’m sure Brown is a “monster” but we have a few already and they eat up blockers and stop the run which we already do.
Why would anyone need to run on us when they can pass all the live long day with no hope of ever getting sacked or a turnover happening?
1st down rush for 1-2 yds, 2nd down rush for 1-2 yards and the DTs look great. 3rd down, push the pocket back but no real pressure and it’s a 3rd down completion for a first with a guy wide open. Sound familiar?
At least this year Blake Martinez will be there to make the tackle.
I don’t see how the excuse to not draft Simmons is we have “Peppers” to do that, when with Brown we have Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, Dalvin Tomlinson and BJ Hill.
And no Peppers doesn’t do what Simmons does.
Clip
Brilliant.
And we have already relegated BJ Hill to the bench and we spent a 3rd on him.
I’m sure Brown is a “monster” but we have a few already and they eat up blockers and stop the run which we already do.
Why would anyone need to run on us when they can pass all the live long day with no hope of ever getting sacked or a turnover happening?
1st down rush for 1-2 yds, 2nd down rush for 1-2 yards and the DTs look great. 3rd down, push the pocket back but no real pressure and it’s a 3rd down completion for a first with a guy wide open. Sound familiar?
At least this year Blake Martinez will be there to make the tackle.
I don’t see how the excuse to not draft Simmons is we have “Peppers” to do that, when with Brown we have Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, Dalvin Tomlinson and BJ Hill.
Clip
all of this and more!
also I can understand justifying a offensive tackle because we desperately need one but to pick another interior defensive lineman? That would be career suicide for a GM that is already on thin ice.
Guess you didn't see 12 carries for 1yd vs Jets. His big runs look pretty and inflate his yards per carry but without them he is 18 carries for 22 yds and we are punting all day.
The draft isn't just about best available...its also about asset allocation at key positions. You simply cannot keep on investing in the interior when the game today is played with speed.
I don't really think DG is concerned with getting fired as his motivation. I absolutely feel he will take the best player that will help the team and if Brown is viewed head and shoulders over everyone else, that is who will be taken.(Remember he said it is a consensus of the staff. I do not see Judge/Graham/Garrett pounding the table for Brown, Simmons maybe)
If you read his comments last week he said a small difference in rating (2 or 3 pts was the example he was given) means little in evals. So if Brown was at 88 and Wirfs/Wills/Thomas were at 86 he would consider them virtually equal and then he'd take whichever player offers the bigger benefit to the team.
Any insight into why they are out on Simmons, or does your source not get that specific with the info?
I'm guessing you simply look at box scores to determine productivity. Anyone who watched Auburn knows how productive he is.
And we have already relegated BJ Hill to the bench and we spent a 3rd on him.
I’m sure Brown is a “monster” but we have a few already and they eat up blockers and stop the run which we already do.
Why would anyone need to run on us when they can pass all the live long day with no hope of ever getting sacked or a turnover happening?
1st down rush for 1-2 yds, 2nd down rush for 1-2 yards and the DTs look great. 3rd down, push the pocket back but no real pressure and it’s a 3rd down completion for a first with a guy wide open. Sound familiar?
At least this year Blake Martinez will be there to make the tackle.
I don’t see how the excuse to not draft Simmons is we have “Peppers” to do that, when with Brown we have Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, Dalvin Tomlinson and BJ Hill.
Clip
My feelings exactly although I would probably bypass Simmons as well. For me it is Young or OL full stop.
Do I think it will happen? No, I don't. I think the Giants will take an OT, either at #4, or after a small trade down. My preference is Thomas, but I'm fine with Wills or Wirfs. Becton is the only one I don't want because he is too raw right now. I'm also OK with Simmons.
Translation:
NEED! NEED! DRAFT FOR NEED! IT'S ALL ABOUT THIS YEAR! NEED NEED!
After that, who knows? Loads who can't finish are worth something, even a lot, but let's not confuse them for dynamic players.
he ran slower than Dexter Lawerence...this idea that he is a quick twitch interior guy is wrong. He isn't a moose I agree there. But he also is no where near the pass rushing presence as a Sapp or Donald type.
After that, who knows? Loads who can't finish are worth something, even a lot, but let's not confuse them for dynamic players.
that is also another factor. So many people sit on BBI and say you don't tank or waste another season of Barkley's prime. Well drafting a player that will have a marginal impact incrase over Dalvin Tomlinson in his 1st year or so?
How does that make sense when we can't run the ball, protect the QB, or rush the passer?
We don't need to quadruple down on a position we already have talent at.
True.
All the more reason we need to make sure Jones and Barkley stay alive long enough for us to be able to win one again anytime soon.
Not too shabby, I'd say. You're welcome.
tomlinson had a very productive year last year. I'm talking in year one. What do you think Brown is all of a sudden going to double his impact from college?
You don't. That's fine ... you just don't need to make a big deal of it. You don't like his posts ? Skip them.
The rest of us welcome JonC's input.
but you do admit they are still more than likely to go after an offensive lineman 1st. With wirfs and thomas being there preference.
So in what scenario would they actually pass up on wirfs and thomas for Brown because wirfs and thomas aren't going in the top 5 outside of us picking them.
Ignore the OL and watch the bad habits take root for Jones, and watch the injuries pile up for Barkley. A bad OL is how teams that end up with a revolving door at QB get there.
You don't buy a Maybach and then decide the garage can wait another year.
for the people who are in the always draft BPA available regardless of position.
Becton is the wildcard, but I don't see them taking him. Too much of a risk in round 1, especially 4 overall. This guy needs to be a fixture pro bowl player, with the least amount of risk.
Not too shabby, I'd say. You're welcome.
He is a monster. Very underrated. Absolutely worth a top 5, maybe even top 3 pick.
I can't remember the podcast, but someone was saying that he's the sort who'd stand out #1 overall-worthy in most drafts. Just a guy who pops out whenever you see him as this massive presence on the line who is always around where the ball is, making life miserable for whoever has it.
Dude okay I get it, you are right....
I could see this pick if he is BPA and either the Giants like someone on the roster already at tackle or they are confident they can get one in the second round who is not a big downgrade in potential.
The teams in the East are run heavy so building a dominant front is nto the worst idea.
He is a monster. Very underrated. Absolutely worth a top 5, maybe even top 3 pick.
Jon til this day there are BBIers who refuse to believe that Jones was likely to be drafted by 2 or maybe 3 teams between 6 and 17. DG himself said he wanted Josh Allen and had to fight with himself to take Jones over Allen. I believe Denver and DC would have taken Jones. So he took Jones because he had to take him at #6.
I guarantee you, if we take Brown, they will do the exact same thing. What they are forgetting is the draft is setting up your roster for long term success. It's almost like they forget there's going to be free agency and the draft again in 2021. We took Jones and look what we were able to do in free agency. Spend wisely, don't overpay. Keep building knowing the draft is coming.
Barkley just turned 23 years old. Jones is turning 23 in May. Gettleman's goal is to build a championship team in hopes we can contend every single year with them in the fold. You can't ignore blue chip talent just for a quick fix right tackle.
I guarantee you, if we take Brown, they will do the exact same thing. What they are forgetting is the draft is setting up your roster for long term success. It's almost like they forget there's going to be free agency and the draft again in 2021. We took Jones and look what we were able to do in free agency. Spend wisely, don't overpay. Keep building knowing the draft is coming.
Barkley just turned 23 years old. Jones is turning 23 in May. Gettleman's goal is to build a championship team in hopes we can contend every single year with them in the fold. You can't ignore blue chip talent just for a quick fix right tackle.
I don’t think so in this case. They may not have Mocked Brown to 4, but all I read is how he’s one of the best players in the country. Not the same with Jones.
The OL will be improved, just a matter of whether we go for the value in round 1 or 2.
I guarantee you, if we take Brown, they will do the exact same thing. What they are forgetting is the draft is setting up your roster for long term success. It's almost like they forget there's going to be free agency and the draft again in 2021. We took Jones and look what we were able to do in free agency. Spend wisely, don't overpay. Keep building knowing the draft is coming.
Barkley just turned 23 years old. Jones is turning 23 in May. Gettleman's goal is to build a championship team in hopes we can contend every single year with them in the fold. You can't ignore blue chip talent just for a quick fix right tackle.
You will get complaining about Brown because the Giants, in 4 years, would have spent 2 #1's, a #2, 2 #3's, and Odell Beckham for 5 DL all of whom specialize in stopping the run while running a defense that primarily runs a 3 man front. That is an inexplicably poor allocation of resources.
After that, who knows? Loads who can't finish are worth something, even a lot, but let's not confuse them for dynamic players.
Tomlinson has no where near the skill that Brown has. Brown has the ability to be a game changer. The Giants do not have any player on defense that is a game changer. The defense is so bad that people think Peppers can be one. He stinks yet he's the best of a bad bunch. People on BBI dont know what game changers on defense look like anymore.
The Chiefs just won a SB with a defense that was good enough and an offense that smoked 2 very good defenses en route to that ring.
Chiefs D was good enough because they could get pressure from anywhere and everywhere. People are talking about adding more run stuffers, not pass rushers.
This is a very valid point, but unfortunately, this is also an unfortunate bit of collateral damage from the fallout of the various OL failures under both Reese and Gettleman.
When you give the largest OL contract in league history to a guy who winds up being a liability, and sign another guy who busts out in half a season, on top of your predecessor's top OL picks all being busts due to health or talent, you start to lose flexibility. When you get your roster assessment wrong and invest the franchise's highest draft pick in decades on a RB, and then put your QB transition into action, you ramp up the urgency.
The combination of past failures in trying to address the OL along with the recent draft picks at positions that require a strong OL has left DG in a position where doesn't really have the luxury of trying to patch it together while he addresses the roster elsewhere.
Everything they've done this offseason actually does scream out that DG is well aware of this and is entering the draft with the intention of working on the OL in premium slots. Depending on exactly whose scouting you trust, this isn't wildly inconsistent with where the talent lines up with the Giants' current picks, though trading down even slightly would align even better.
It would be great to have a Fletcher Cox on the roster, but are you confident that we don't already in Dex? And shouldn't we be hoping that LW has some of that upside remaining (otherwise isn't the trade/tag a little less defensible)?
More than that, though, when the Eagles took Cox, they already had a pretty good OL (including an in-his-prime Jason Peters who had just been named first-team all-pro at OLT). The effect of being really bad at identifying/drafting/signing/developing OL talent over the course of nearly a decade is more than just watching your team slide all the way to the bottom of the league. It means that you have eat your vegetables (fix the OL) before you can have dessert (go strictly BPA).
There's a chance that any single OL prospect might never actually be the clear-cut BPA at any of our draft slots, and that might continue to be the case in several drafts consecutively. But the OL as a unit might be the most important position group on the roster. It might be frustrating to those who believe that some of these OL belong more in the 8-10 range than the 4-6 range, but that's not a huge gap, IMO. But more significantly, it's less about whether the OL are worth #4 vs. slightly lower in the top 10, and more about what kind of OL prospects will be there at #36, and again at #99.
History says that the chances of an OL being a quality starter diminish very rapidly outside of the first round. But it's a deep class this year, so I can understand the appeal for wanting to roll the dice and see if an OT prospect is there at #36 with a first round grade. But what if there isn't? What if a run starts in the low 20's and the only way to even get any reasonable OT prospect at all would be to trade up from #36? Do we have the ammo to make that happen? It would require emptying the cupboard further, without our own 3rd round pick already. Isn't that even more of a reach than taking a top 10 OT at #4? And short of Young, are any of the defensive prospects worth that risk?
Each season is not played in a vacuum. Next season, without an NFL caliber OL, will waste another year of Barkley's prime, rack up additional wear and tear on his body, and further increase the likelihood that our next competitive window won't even include Barkley.
Next season, without an NFL caliber OL, Jones will spend too much time on the ground, will see his development stunted, will pick up more bad habits that all QBs tend to get when they get their ass kicked repeatedly (like David Carr with Houston, or Eli at the end of his career).
Next season, without an NFL caliber OL, we will continue to go 3-and-out frequently and often lose the TOP battle. And our defense will play exhausted every 4th quarter, even with Okudah, Brown, or Simmons. And they'll still suck, because tired defenses suck.
It would be nice to be in a position where we have the luxury to add a Fletcher Cox to this roster. But we're not. Fortunately, we have Williams, Lawrence, Tomlinson, Hill on the DL already, so we're not bereft of talent there. We may have our Fletcher Cox on the roster already.
It's time to fix the OL so that we can afford to have some flexibility for BPA luxuries going forward. We painted ourselves into a corner here, and we're going to just need to accept that we're going to need to paint over our footsteps in order to get out.
The Chiefs just won a SB with a defense that was good enough and an offense that smoked 2 very good defenses en route to that ring.
Perhaps then they should have beat the drum for a free agent OL who has proven himself and could step right in and start reliably like say Conklin at RT? They were several Rts and Cs available in free agency that could have stepped in and started here rather than a rookie OL
I'm sure he is a fine prospect, but stop acting like if the Giants pass on him, they didn't go "best player".
Maybe some of you need to check out SY's rankings.
He has TWO OTs ranked higher than Brown, along with 8 other players.
I'm sure he is a fine prospect, but stop acting like if the Giants pass on him, they didn't go "best player".
Maybe some of you need to check out SY's rankings.
He has TWO OTs ranked higher than Brown, along with 8 other players.
He'd have to be put as a 4-3 end to be the second coming of Reggie White, since White played as a left end in at 4-3 for all but a season or two in his career.
My point is, Barkley is a special, special talent. A very solid to B+ OL is what he needs. He doesn't need the best OL in the NFL. That being said, we all want our OL to be the best in the league, I get it..i really do. And perhaps they've had enough and want to just hammer the OL in the draft. I certainly wouldn't be against it.
I just think that we really can't continue to ignore blue chip defensive talent. We did it in 2018 and 2019, by taking Barkley and Jones, we passed on Chubb and Allen, which look to be great picks obviously. I don't think any Giants fans would want to replace Barkley, and perhaps Jones either (although there has been some negative Jones posters, but that is another story).
I just trust DG's ability to find good OL in rounds 2 and on. And I want to basically pick a bullet proof difference maker at 4...and to me, the only bullet proof picks in the top of the draft are Young, Brown, Okudah. Young will be gone, and I'd go Brown over Okudah just as a hunch, I think Brown's impact will be higher in the NFL.
But, great post and i see all those points.
for those who are reminiscing about keith hamilton. i loved him. i'm not picking him 5th
furthermore. the giants run a 3-4 hybrid. brown is not a 3-4 DE and neither is Lawrence. these guys play the same position.
now if you're telling me the giants are moving back to a 4-3 and want two dominate DTs in the middle of that defense like ravens had with Ray Lewis running around behind them. ok maybe i can get on board with this.
brown should not be picked by the giants. and he shouldn't be picked by any team in the top 10
We did take two defenders in the 1st last year. Plus BJ Hill and Lorenzo Carter early in the 3rd round the year before... it ain't for a lack of trying... hopefully Baker and Love can up their play... Connelly and Peppers too... I mean I think there is hope still if we dont go defense at 4. But if we dont go OT at 4 or 36 or grab a center... there is no hope for this starting OL and little hope for Saquon and DJ to succeed either.
I'm looking at the 2020 draft to maximize talent anywhere we can.
I also feel there we have a shot at Chase, you never know...
Our OL doesn't need to be amazing for them to succeed.
Our OL doesn't need to be amazing for them to succeed.
He looked like the what in 2018?
Our OL doesn't need to be amazing for them to succeed.
Correct. And part of the reason it wasn't great is because they played from behind so damn much (partly their fault but a lot of that is on the Defense).
You can really look at it many different ways but it all comes down to needing better players on both sides of the ball. We cannot be so locked in on Jones/Barkley that we neglect other areas (and I feel like DG and Judge have a good grasp of this).
Not saying the combine is the end-all, but Cox ran the 40 nearly four tenths of a second faster (-7.7%), ran the 3-cone more than a full second faster (-16.3%), ran the short shuttle a quarter of a second faster (-5.7%), and still had two more reps (+7.1%) on the bench than Brown. Brown did have the superior vertical by one inch (+3.8%) and broad jump by five inches (+4.9%).
People are willing to ding Wills for being an inch short at OT, but we can call a pretty clearly inferior athletic profile for Brown vs. Cox a "moves just as well" comparison?
There's nothing about Brown that makes him a surer thing or even a higher upside than the top OT prospects in this draft. He has a different upside at a different position and has flaws in his game just like they do.
I don't doubt that he fits a very prototypical player that tends to appeal to DG. I have zero doubt that Brown is high on the Giants' board.
But he's not good enough as of right now to be a BPA need-buster. Young is. Simmons might be (though doesn't appear to be in the Giants' eyes). That doesn't mean that Brown won't turn out to be a better player than the top OT guys, but he's not a cleaner prospect. Any of the OT prospects could end up being better than Brown. I'd bet at least one of them absolutely will, based solely on the quantity of top prospects at that position.
I maintain that BPA is a myth anyway, but even if you believe in the value of a BPA draft, you're just cherry-picking draftnik projections to claim that Brown is a clear BPA over the top OT prospects. More than a few have Brown graded right in the exact same tier as the top OTs.
this team has the NT already in Lawrence (he's not a 3-4 DE, don't let anyone tell you otherwise).
you can have too many good players at one position. anyone remember kiwanuka? he was so good we couldn't pass him up (debatable since d'brick owned his ass all week of the senior bowl, but whatever we picked him). and what did we do with kiwi? we had to play him at fucking outside linebacker where he was as mediocre as can be because it was the only way to get him on the field.
it's about team building, and the last thing this team needs is another run stuffing DT
Point being we don't know who will even be on the roster in 2021, and we should be building for the future not 2020. If its OL at #4 so be it, but i'm open to other options.
Look at the entire 2nd and 3rd round after him. He was better than the majority of those players taken, except MDJ, Hester, and Whitworth.
He may or may not have less flaws, but his position has less responsibilities than OT so therefore he needs less skill to play his position. He may be excellent at what he does, but what he does takes a whole lot less talent then an OT.
And I want to keep LW.
Ah Pete's corner. Now there's some memories. BBI could not function today under the Pete's Corner rules, when political threads were frequent. I learned to avoid those over time, as I got wiser :) Anyone else think it's pretty amazing BBI is still growing strong since those days in the 1990s.
And if Jones and/or Barkley suffers a career ending injury because the OL could not block to save their lives we would be stuck with nobody does that mean we should take a RB and a QB high? I am not against a DT per se. My issue is that I don't think Brown improves this team like other players would. If we are looking at DT's we need a Warren Sapp not a Sam Adams. If there is anything we need on the DL it is a true NT who can occupy double teams so that Lawrence, Williams, Hill, Tomlinson and McIntosh don't have to occupy blockers and can work more on getting after the QB. Maybe some of that was Bettcher's scheme, but sending 4 guys who cost us premium picks so they can occupy blockers is insanity and Brown is just doubling down on that. With how the draft is you can land a good NT on Day 3.
Look at the entire 2nd and 3rd round after him. He was better than the majority of those players taken, except MDJ, Hester, and Whitworth.
my point was not that kiwi sucked or was some bum. but my point is that you can have too many players that are the same player. it's like having 5 slot guys at WR. it doesn't work. you need guys that do different things.
we drafted a guy in kiwi for a position that was already stacked and we were forced to play him out of position where he was not nearly as effective.
you mean to tell me brown is going to come in and be a good 3-4 DE? because i don't see it. another poster showed his combine results compared to fletcher cox. he does the same things that lawrence does well. and having 2 of those guys in your 3-4 DL is not what you're looking for.
and i don't know how many times i have to say this too. in a 3-4 the LBs are most important, NOT the DL. so you want this team to spend a top 5 pick, a 1 last year, and pay LW 16M + the draft capital it took to get him to get a d-line that is going to get how many sacks? 8 - 12 sacks combined? that's how you want to spend the resources this team has?
you think brown is going to come in and make this defense much better?
LAWRENCE IS THE BIG FAT NT. HE'S 6'4 342
you think brown is going to come in and make this defense much better?
Our OL doesn't need to be amazing for them to succeed.
True... But my definition of success is team wins... and there certainly wasnt success in that regard. Success shouldn't mean a few meaningless stats here and there. I saw Jones play well his rookie season but I'm not sure what records Jones broke... Giants rookie records, probably, but not many rookie QB's have played as many significant snaps as he did. That 5 passing TD maybe a rookie record or probably tied. I don't remember a rookie throwing 6 TDs. Watson may have thrown 5 TDs in like two of the six total games he played in as a rookie... anyways
I agree to disagree... we have a better shot at success (winning) by hitting a homerun at OT with the 4th pick than we would if we hit a homer on a DT with the 4th pick... IMO.
You don't have to go OT rnd #1. There is some depth, but the vast majority ends at about the 7th or 8th OT.
The top 3 and maybe 4 OTs this year likely start opening day. OTs 5-10, not likely.
That said I would not mind Isaiah Wilson from UGA if he lasts into the 3rd round.
Beast
Our OL doesn't need to be amazing for them to succeed.
Whoa nellie! Too much not correct in the above.
NYG running backs are way at the top of the list for being contacted by a defender the earliest. And just because Saquon creates a lot of yards himself, don't let the poor play of his OL take that credit.
And Daniel Jones was exactly by himself when all those fumbles came out. NYG QBs were hit the 3rd most in the NFL in 2019.
And nobody is looking for amazing OL. But the starting 5 is not exactly in youth development mode and still has 2 open positions as of right now, and possibly 3 if Solder gets any worse.
Big Blue Home Page featuring Pete's Corner.
"Don't care how good he is"
That sums up the stupid side of fandom.
How good he is matters. I agree with Gettleman that you don't pass on a 98 for an 88, but 98 for a 96 is a different question. I don't agree with selecting Brown at #4 for the reasons I have stated on this thread, but in the right location with the right other people available you could be looking at 98 verus 88.
Change Suh to Sam Adams does that change your opinion? I think the big debate about centers around (1) what is his ultimate upside and (2) where does your answer to the first question place him in terms of capital allocation. It seems like the lower people see the first question are not likely to think highly of the second part while those who think highly on the first question are mixed as to part two.
If the question is, Brown or OT and they are both equally good players, then yes, I would take OT in that case.