@RVacchianoSNY

Might mean they'll take a below market price to fall back. The Pats have done it in the past and DG is going to give JJ strong input. Also makes sense as the talent level is very flat from 3 to 30 and again 30 to 60 in this Draft.
Move to #5/6 for a 3rd and 2020 4th? I wouldn't but I get the logic.
possibly if they rank the OT's pretty close and you acquire another pick between
36 and 104...I think DG considers that a success considering how far he is willing to trade back.
I even like the idea of taking the raiders 2 1st rounders.
12 and 19 can get you one of the OT's and possibly Murray which would be a huge steal for this team.
plus maybe an additional day 2 pick. Team has so many wholes and 4 and 36 won't be able to fill them.
Maybe DG and JJ are putting this stuff out there in order to tank the market, trying to drive down the price of a trade to make it easier for a QB hungry team to dislodge Detroit/DC out of their spots so that a player falls to them at 4?
they want all the options laid out BEFORE the draft because of craziness of this draft... so they need to make the rounds today and tomorrow to have the framework laid out. If I remember they said that they want it laid out BEFORE Thursday.
explodes when DG tades down and gets an extra day 2 pick, and takes Derrick Brown in round 1.
I'm only half kidding...
I like Brown a lot, and don't disagree with anyone who says the Giants don't need him...the year. But the DT/DE position is anything but settled after 2020. Also, Brown is the kind of prospect that very easily pits those who put stock in combine performance and athletic traits, over on the field performance and tape review. Very good player. Very polarizing prospect and another example of where NFL teams evaluation will differ from most independent scouts.
That's exactly what I said in my mock draft. I had the Giants trading with Carolina for a third this year, and a fourth next year. And I was buried for doing so.
RE: I hope this is more S&M to hide their true strategy.
Maybe DG and JJ are putting this stuff out there in order to tank the market, trying to drive down the price of a trade to make it easier for a QB hungry team to dislodge Detroit/DC out of their spots so that a player falls to them at 4?
DG and "s&m" should never be used in the same sentence.
As DG should be if he actually settles for that. Part of his job is to manipulate the market to maximize value. Entice multiple offers and get a return commensurate with established prices and precedent.
As DG should be if he actually settles for that. Part of his job is to manipulate the market to maximize value. Entice multiple offers and get a return commensurate with established prices and precedent.
gogiants said the compensation was accurate. In any event, I agree with whoever said that we might have to take less than market value to trade down.
Why would DG attempt to trick teams into thinking he'll take a QB so they will trade with him to get a QB? Wouldn't who Miami might take be of more importance to a trade up partner?
Nobody is buying that the Giants might want Herbert and if they do buy it it will only increase the value of Detroit's pick as the prime target to move up.
If the belief from NFL execs is that neither the Giants nor the Lions will take a QB, the spot you need to get to if you want the #2 QB is the Giant's pick, because Miami is in the market for one. Miami is actually in the best spot to get it. They don't have to offer much for the Giants to take the deal over others because while they might not get much return, they also lose nothing by moving down.
Maybe I am missing something entirely that makes the Lions spot in greater demand than the Giants.
IMV, the Giants are sitting on an asset they can't or don't want to use: The chance to draft one of the top QB prospects, or even Derrick Brown. So if they can trade back a few spots and still get the player they want, whatever they get back is worth it. We may "throw the remote" because they didn't get enough, but you have to consider the alternative.
If there's a bidding war for the pick, they might get a lot. If there's only one trading partner interested, they might not get as much as the value charts say they should get. I don't think that matters in this situation.
of Gettleman talking with Banks, O'Hara, and Diehl, and DG said look we are open for business, but we have to be careful with that as we are at 4 and the more you go down, the lesser level of talent you might get. Just something to keep an eye on.
Ideal trade back spot would not go beyond 7 for me.
RE: If we take an under market deal for the pick it is what it is...
The guy who drafted a RB #2 in a QB heavy draft without even trying to trade back 2 years ago is now very motivated to trade back.
The guy who traded up and used 3 picks on CB last year after using a 3rd pick on a corner the year before and traded this years 3rd pick for a UFA DT who he is going to pay 16 million dollars is now motivated to trade back for the first time ever.
DG would take a major hit for taking Brown because of Williams and other investments in the position, Simmons has a lot to offer but at the end of the day he doesn't fit their model in terms of physicality, and 4 overall is too high for the OTs.
Basically restores the picks given up for LW. And I think that would be part of the motivation, TBH.
The Giants should leak reports that they are interested in Okudah
That DG must really like a few OTs and he is risking that Wirfs is the guy for NYG even if it means him being there guy as the 3rd OT off the board. I don’t see NYG going past 9 which is JAX as NYJ, Browns, Bucs all are supposedly looking at OT. Jets probably go WR but is possible OT. Cards prob take OT at 8. Just if Miami takes one at 3(if trade with Lions is for OT) idk if that changes DG approach to not trade further than 6-7 range.
with similar grades. A drop down of a few spots would still net them one, so a trade down makes sense. Even if he only gets back that high 3rd, it still is a win-win. There's still 3 highly thought of QBs. When they are on the clock at least one possibly 2 will be available. Teams will get nervous. I really don't see him screwing this up.
Interesting stuff! Certainly nice to see a little buzz to try and figure out. And certainly the Giants appear to be serious about trading down. Indeed they almost appear to be almost a little desperate to do so. It is possible that they might want to trade down if they had 2-3 players rated about equally at the same position such as OT. Normally, though, teams generally tend to like one guy more than the others even when they are in the same tier. The more likely scenario is that the Giants DO want to take an OT - (and I can imagine a scenario where John Mara went into Gettleman's office and said 'Dave, I don't care what you do at the draft, just fix the damn OL and get all those effing fans who are bitching about it all the time off my back!') but don't have any rated in the same tier as some of the defensive players. If you can't trade and want to stick to your board you will almost have to take the defensive player.
And all that kind of fits with some stuff we have been hearing the past couple of days in that it appears that we may get a run on WRs after the top 6-7 ranked guys go off the board on Thursday. Again nothing is written in stone and it is the season of smoke and mirrors, but everything we are hearing at this time is that there are as many as a half dozen teams, including the Jets, Vegas, Denver and Philadelphia picking in the second ten that are really interested in one of the top WR prospects including Lamb, Jeudy and Ruggs such they may very well have to move up to get their guy. Note we also hearing that there are a couple of more teams in that area thinking of moving up to get rising Florida CB CJ Henderson. At the same time, Cleveland, one of the few teams with top ten picks legitimately thinking of taking an OT, is talking about trading down itself. If all that happens it will almost assuredly push the OTs down the board. In fact, I had someone with connections to an AFC team tell me yesterday that they wouldn't be surprised if no OT was selected before Tampa Bay at #14.
Unless they have Young and Simmons as the 2 highest rated players on the board or one of the OT's is considered to be far superior than the other 3.
If that's the case then pull trigger. If not, drop back to 5-12 and pick up another 2-3 picks. One should be in the 45-60 range, and then a late 3rd or early 4th is the minimum asking price. If your back in the 10-12 range then another 2nd or 3rd next year makes sense.
Time will tell.
No OT before 14?! That's a hoot. Misinformation season big time. 3 are gone before 14 possibly all 4 top OTs. Absolute minumum 2. I could see Henderson and Murray sneak up the ranks though.
You might be right but it can easily break the other way. Especially if teams looking to trade up find partners in teams targeting OL. We've already seen a few reports that indicate huge discrepancies between the media predictions and the teams actual boards. Not a mock but a list of who could go in the top 14 and push OT down the board...
Burrow
Young
Okudah
Simmons
Brown
Lamb
Jeudy
Tua
Herbert
Ruggs
Kinlaw
Henderson
RE: RE: If they had high enough grade on any of the OTs
A team that needs to take a first round QB puts out reports that they won't take a QB coveted by other teams behind them? People who buy this also probably believed Washington, DEN, MIA and CIN when they said that they didn't like Daniel Jones.
Colin - thanks for update although I think the themes
Murray and Chaisson not far off either. Still think minumum 2 displace a couple of those in the list quite possibly 3 by 14.
RE: RE: Just today the report was Miami may have concluded the QB's...
Did I say they won't take a 1st round QB? They have a ton of picks and multiple 1st rounders. They are in a position to take BPA at #5 and move backup into the Top 10 if they choose to do so. #18, #26, #39, #56.
Torrag et al: Anything is possible, although I don't put a whole lot of stock in anything coming out of Miami. They are in a kaboukie dance with the Lions and Chargers and if there are any three teams blowing smoke its them. And I can only go on what I am hearing and reading and we are hearing and reading about multiple teams really really interested in moving up to get a WR and several others a CB. Nobody is talking about moving up to get an OT. Fact is nobody is saying much about the OTs at all.
Which brings us back to the original question. Why do the Giants appear to be almost desperate to move down? I am just trying to look for an answer that makes sense for an NFL team. I've been at this for over 23 years and I don't recall ever hearing a team (especially one with the 4th pick) that wanted to move down going out and making the calls. I mean you do that and someone is sure to respond that hell yes we'll take that pick off your hands and in return we'll send you a fine bag of used footballs. And to show our good faith we'll even make sure they are properly inflated.
Just to add a point about the 14th pick etc., that was one guy (who did have legit NFL connections) saying he wouldn't be totally surprised if ... (and thanks for posting that list jrud; I was going to post the exact same list myself).
What all this suggests is that the OTs just may not be as highly rated (or highly valued) as we have kind of come to think the past couple of months and if you want to go there and stuck to your board you will have to move down. How far.. we'll find out Thursday!
"Fact is nobody is saying much about the OTs at all."
Because everyone expects them to go fairly early in a predictable fashion. Which is the most likely outcome.
It's gotten harder and harder to acquire quality OT talent. Teams generally lock them down when they have them. Not many good ones become available on the open market so they get drafted high early and often. This has been the trend for several years now.
Nothing is certain with the Draft but Miami passing on Tua because of injury concerns to select an OT in one of the best classes at the position in many years doesn't seem 'far fetched' in any way to me.
- Giants finished their board and see several OTs ranked very close to another
- Gettleman has OT class behind several defensive guys so prudently matching value with pick
- Gettleman under gun to quickly improve OL after his missteps. Needs extra picks to cover multiple positions
- Giants see a lot of value in Day 2 players on both sides of ball
- Gettleman trying to reclaim picks he gave away for bad Leonard Williams deal
- Giants still see too many open positions on starting roster
- Quality over quantity draft approach not working for DG
- Because he read that’s what he should do on BBI
-Giants want to fill the void in picks between #36 and #99 created by the LW deal.
I didn’t mis that blunder. :-)
Not picking on thread, just the tweet/article from Ralph.
possibly if they rank the OT's pretty close and you acquire another pick between
36 and 104...I think DG considers that a success considering how far he is willing to trade back.
I even like the idea of taking the raiders 2 1st rounders.
12 and 19 can get you one of the OT's and possibly Murray which would be a huge steal for this team.
plus maybe an additional day 2 pick. Team has so many wholes and 4 and 36 won't be able to fill them.
hate being at 15 but Still have 3 of the top 45 picks
and thinking falcons could be a top ten pick next yr
I'm only half kidding...
I like Brown a lot, and don't disagree with anyone who says the Giants don't need him...the year. But the DT/DE position is anything but settled after 2020. Also, Brown is the kind of prospect that very easily pits those who put stock in combine performance and athletic traits, over on the field performance and tape review. Very good player. Very polarizing prospect and another example of where NFL teams evaluation will differ from most independent scouts.
That's exactly what I said in my mock draft. I had the Giants trading with Carolina for a third this year, and a fourth next year. And I was buried for doing so.
DG and "s&m" should never be used in the same sentence.
I heard you're in the mahket to move up for a quattaback. Feel free to reach me back at davegettleman@aol.com.
Regards,
Dave
gogiants said the compensation was accurate. In any event, I agree with whoever said that we might have to take less than market value to trade down.
Nobody is buying that the Giants might want Herbert and if they do buy it it will only increase the value of Detroit's pick as the prime target to move up.
If the belief from NFL execs is that neither the Giants nor the Lions will take a QB, the spot you need to get to if you want the #2 QB is the Giant's pick, because Miami is in the market for one. Miami is actually in the best spot to get it. They don't have to offer much for the Giants to take the deal over others because while they might not get much return, they also lose nothing by moving down.
Maybe I am missing something entirely that makes the Lions spot in greater demand than the Giants.
If there's a bidding war for the pick, they might get a lot. If there's only one trading partner interested, they might not get as much as the value charts say they should get. I don't think that matters in this situation.
If DG does it he's settling for a desperation deal because he failed to do his job correctly. I don't want to hear any 'that's what the market would bear' in 2020 excuses crap.
Ideal trade back spot would not go beyond 7 for me.
It just means that there is not great QB interest this year. Cannot blame DG’s fastball! Unless you were trying to be funny?
This should go well.
I knew he had it in him to be a decent GM...just took a few years.
Whine some more
Who knew?
And by consensus I mean The Atlantic analyzes important experts draft boards and puts together a list and the top OL is 7 (Wills) with the lowest of the 4 being 15 (Becton)
And our very own SY has his top OL (Whirfs) is 6 and his last of the 4 is 20. (Becton)
So there is no consensus on who is betst and clearly virtually no one has the OL guys as a top 4 player in this draft so we must trade down and this has an adverse affect on its value.
Basically restores the picks given up for LW. And I think that would be part of the motivation, TBH.
The inability of the Draft world to come to a consensus while grading four of them highly indicates this may be the situation.
I do to, but some of it is certainly warranted.
Or they have very high (or high enough) grades on 3 of them.
Cleveland was going to take him at #4. They offered two seconds IIRC to move up to #2. DG correctly said no.
This should go well.
QB-heavy draft? Darnold Rosen and Allen? Daniel Jones, who I'm very skeptical about, had a better rookie year than any of these guys. Shit, one of them can't even find a team.
You can fault DG for a number of things but passing on Darnold/Rosen/Allen at #2 in 2018 is not one of them.
Agreed. And I'm not expecting a big trade down if one occurs.
If that's the case then pull trigger. If not, drop back to 5-12 and pick up another 2-3 picks. One should be in the 45-60 range, and then a late 3rd or early 4th is the minimum asking price. If your back in the 10-12 range then another 2nd or 3rd next year makes sense.
Quote:
Quote:
They wouldn't risk trading down.
Or they have very high (or high enough) grades on 3 of them.
Absolutely.
In addition, you may risk the trade down if the return is greater in terms of the picks someone could offer. Don’t we want Gettleman to know all of his options to arrive at the greatest value?
Sit here all day long and bang the drum on quality but the NYG could sure as hell also use some good quantity.
A team that needs to take a first round QB puts out reports that they won't take a QB coveted by other teams behind them? People who buy this also probably believed Washington, DEN, MIA and CIN when they said that they didn't like Daniel Jones.
But I must say as a NYG fan, I hope that is the case and Giants react by grabbing not one but two quality OTs before they are gone.
It does reek of misinformation.
You need to have a wider view of things.
Which brings us back to the original question. Why do the Giants appear to be almost desperate to move down? I am just trying to look for an answer that makes sense for an NFL team. I've been at this for over 23 years and I don't recall ever hearing a team (especially one with the 4th pick) that wanted to move down going out and making the calls. I mean you do that and someone is sure to respond that hell yes we'll take that pick off your hands and in return we'll send you a fine bag of used footballs. And to show our good faith we'll even make sure they are properly inflated.
What all this suggests is that the OTs just may not be as highly rated (or highly valued) as we have kind of come to think the past couple of months and if you want to go there and stuck to your board you will have to move down. How far.. we'll find out Thursday!
It's gotten harder and harder to acquire quality OT talent. Teams generally lock them down when they have them. Not many good ones become available on the open market so they get drafted high early and often. This has been the trend for several years now.
Nothing is certain with the Draft but Miami passing on Tua because of injury concerns to select an OT in one of the best classes at the position in many years doesn't seem 'far fetched' in any way to me.
- Giants finished their board and see several OTs ranked very close to another
- Gettleman has OT class behind several defensive guys so prudently matching value with pick
- Gettleman under gun to quickly improve OL after his missteps. Needs extra picks to cover multiple positions
- Giants see a lot of value in Day 2 players on both sides of ball
- Gettleman trying to reclaim picks he gave away for bad Leonard Williams deal
- Giants still see too many open positions on starting roster
- Quality over quantity draft approach not working for DG
- Because he read that’s what he should do on BBI
- Giants see a lot of value in Day 2 players on both sides of ball
- Giants still see too many open positions on starting roster
- Because he read that’s what he should do on BBI.
Obviously. /grin
I didn’t mis that blunder. :-)