My Final Pre-Draft Thoughts - and the NYG Mock

Sy'56 : 11:23 am
First of all - Thank you to everyone for the support and thank you to Eric for allowing me to put some work out there for BBI to generate discussion. More than ever, this year we needed to escape what is going on and I am glad the draft stayed on schedule for us to put some focus on. I noticed that, more than in the past, we avoided most of the elementary bantering about differing opinion. A lot of good discussion and I was happy to be a part of it...at the end of the day none us know what is going to happen with any of these kids. It is simply fun to talk about.

Shameless Plug - I will be tweeting during the draft @Ourlads_Sy

With that said - here is a bullet point-type summary of draft thoughts geared toward NYG. No particular order of importance

-I think NYG really wants to trade down. They know their top target can be had a few slots lower. Whether it be just a trade down to #5 or a trade down to #14 - I think they want to move. They can still get their guy and it would help them move up in the 3rd round if the situation presents itself. The issue is, there needs to be a demand for the pick and I just don't know if I can see it. Sure, someone may get nervous and trade up for a QB but I don't see Tua or Herbert being guys that any team is going to absolutely fall in love with and want to make an aggressive move up for. That said, the Chargers are in need of a new face - and they should be desperate for it - as they are moving to LA where nobody cares about them sharing a stadium with the Rams, a very up and coming, popular team.

-I would be shocked to see NYG go anywhere other than OT with their first pick whether they stay put or not. The only way I see it otherwise is if Chase Young somehow fell to them. The question is, who is their true OT1? Based on the profiles of what Dave Gettleman has drafted at OT in the past, I think it comes down to Andrew Thomas and Tristan Wirfs, with a slight lean toward Thomas. His upside is there, he has a lot of experience at LT, and he played in the SEC. Some have rightfully questioned how Georgia coaches up their OL and I have a feeling Joe Judge and company look at Thomas and see a guy they can mold. That said, I wouldn't be at all surprised to see Wirfs as the guy. Becton doesn't fit the intangibles they are pursuing and Wills doesn't have the upside the others have.

-What NYG does with their second pick is going to be fascinating. Obviously much of this depends on who is there and who isn't, but I think that is the spot they are going to want to add a defensive difference maker. They want smart, versatile, physical players on that side of the ball. I think they have gone the "safe" route with how they have built the rest of the defense in free agency. Guys that aren't stars, but guys they know that can get the job done (Martinez, Fackrell, Bradberry, Williams...etc). I think they are going to go for a player that makes plays - maybe something you could even call a "high risk-high reward" player. So the names I am projecting to be there that also present what they are looking for:

Antoine Winfield Jr / S / Minnesota
AJ Epenesa / DE / Iowa
Yetur Gross-Matos / DE / Penn State

Could they end up doubling up on the OL and for one of the OCs? I think so - but it sounds like they are going to go back in to the season with Pulley and a comeback of Halapio.

-When will this team add another offensive playmaker to the equation? I think with their late 3rd or early 4th. There is bound to be WR talent falling in to that tier that was graded higher. NYG had a lot of success with their day three selection of Darius Slayton - and I can see them going after a similar player. One that won't be ready right away, but also won't be depended upon right away. Gettleman has shown an attraction to bigger, more physical receivers in the past and I think it would be a nice compliment to what NYG has right. So the names I am projecting to be there that also present what they are looking for:

Bryan Edwards / WR / South Carolina
Van Jefferson / WR / Florida
Antonio Gandy-Golden / WR / Liberty
Donovan People-Jones / WR / Michigan

So NYG uses #99 or #110 on a WR - what about the other pick? I think this could be the point where you see NYG go after a young OC that they won't plan on using right away in 2020. Like I said, Pulley/Halapio will likely be the starter week 1. The OC is such an important shot caller that needs to know the line calls, have a strong relationship with the QB. With all that is going on, it is going to be extra-hard and unlikely a rookie center is starting right away. The best route may be to use one of these middle round picks on the OC that is there and stash him on the depth chart for most of, if not all of 2020. The risk here, you just don't know when these guys will come off the board. I do think that these guys will be there though, gun to my head.

Tyler Biadasz / OC / Wisconsin
Nick Harris / OC / Washington

Now you enter rounds 5-6-7. These spots are harder to predict because of the countless variables that impact a respective team's draft. I have to think NYG is going to add multiple late round defenders. This is the part of the draft where some of these versatile guys without a true position exist. Undersized defensive ends that need to move to LB. Or tight-hipped corners that need to move to safety. Or safeties that are too slow that need to move to LB. I think, more so than early in the draft, you will see what Joe Judge has discussed in terms of what he wants to develop over the "long term". I also think there will be at least some extra inclination to go after guys that have special teams impact potential.

So with all that said - I am required to do one 7 round mock draft every year for work and even though I hate doing them - here was what I ended up with NYG based on what I think teams will do, not just my grades.

1(4): Andrew Thomas / OT / Georgia
2(36): Antoine Winfield / S / Minnesota
3(99): Tyler Biadasz / OC / Wisconsin
4(110): Bryan Edwards / WR / South Carolina
5(150): Tanner Muse / LB / Clemson
6(183): DeeJay Dallas / RB / Miami
7(218): Michael Danna / EDGE / Michigan
7(238): Harrison Hand / CB / Temple
7(247): Nick Tiano / QB / Chattanooga
7(255): Broderick Washington / DT / Texas Tech

Happy Draft everyone!
thanks  
mpinmaine : 11:25 am : link
for posting this
Thanks Sy'56!  
Jay in Toronto : 11:26 am : link
you rock.

I agree with much, but not Epensa (see my Badger thread today.
Everyone wants to trade down  
Mike in NY : 11:26 am : link
But I do not see a huge market of those looking to trade UP. Remember, it takes two to tango.
I'd take that draft all day  
Dnew15 : 11:27 am : link
If they end up with him, I really hope the kid from Wisconsin can beat out Pulley and Halapio b/c they suck.
And I even resisted a plug  
Jay in Toronto : 11:27 am : link
for Cephus if he's there Round 5 🤣
Thanks for all your efforts, as always.  
bceagle05 : 11:28 am : link
Pulley/Halapio will be tough to stomach, if that's how it plays out.
that would be a pretty good draft  
gidiefor : Mod : 11:32 am : link
!
thank you Sy - completely agree with your logic behind each phase  
Eric on Li : 11:34 am : link
I do think they will get a trade down, though im 50-50 as to whether it will be meaningful or a slight move just to grab an extra pick.

Unless we get a mini surprise with either Chase Young, Simmons or Okudah.

I don't think they will have Winfield on the board due to the injuries, but I could see them subbing Ashtyn Davis in that spot. The off the field sounds glowing and athletically the upside is there if they coach him up.

Also love the Deejay Dallas pick. I think he's exactly what this team could use in a backup rb.

Last thought - if I was going to guess 1 non top 100 player they end up with it's Anfernee Jennings. Probably in the 4th or 5th.
Thanks Sy for you input  
GiantsLaw : 11:35 am : link
enjoy the draft!
Thanks Sy, really appreciate these.  
Jim in Forest Hills : 11:38 am : link
Will you still be doing your "Who I would have picked for the Giants? realtime?"

I 100% believe the Giants will get a trade down offer, but will it be fair enough for DG to bite.
Sy you are the man  
nyjuggernaut2 : 11:41 am : link
thanks for your hard work! I will definitely be locked into your tweets throughout the draft (especially during and after the Giants selections) to hear your input.

I really hope the Giants can find a trade partner, but I agree with you in that it's easier said than done. Although I wouldn't mind the Andrew Thomas selection, I'd be much happier if it came later in the top 10 as opposed to 4th overall. Love the picks you've projected in rounds 2-5 though, I'd sign up for that in a heartbeat!

Be well!
RE: I'd take that draft all day  
Johnny5 : 11:44 am : link
In comment 14876744 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
If they end up with him, I really hope the kid from Wisconsin can beat out Pulley and Halapio b/c they suck.

Hellz yah!
I would be happy with that draft  
Jay on the Island : 11:50 am : link
I hope they acquire another 2nd or early 3rd round pick to use on Logan Wilson.

I really hope that Spencer Pulley isn't the starting center. If he is healthy I would prefer Halapio as the season opening starter between the two but hopefully a draft pick wins the starting job at some point. I would be thrilled with either Nick Harris or Tyler Biadasz. I think either could start early in the season.
Im more excited about day 2 pick  
Danny Dimes : 11:53 am : link
And seeing who falls from 1st round.
That would be a very nice draft.....  
Simms11 : 11:53 am : link
Thanks again Sy for your contributions. You basically confirmed my thoughts on the OC starter next year. I firmly believe it’ll be either Pulley or Pio starting again. Maybe not all year, but certainly in the beginning of the season. I don’t think the Giants would put a rookie at Center because of all the critical responsibilities there. With that said, I think we’ll see a Center drafted in round 3 and I like the two you prescribe.
If their plan is Pulley/Halapio,  
Silver Spoon : 11:55 am : link
then they failed, again.
Thanks Sy!  
Rudy5757 : 11:55 am : link
I really enjoy your posts on this site and your effort to give us fans incite into these unknown players. I definitely base a lot of my opinions on your write-ups or at least like to compare my opinions on a player to what you write. i only really look into a handful of players.

I think of the players I looked at the only real differences are I dont like Simmons as an impact player and I think Becton will be the best Tackle of the bunch in 3 years.

Thank you again for making this tough time enjoyable! Have a great draft.
Maybe it's just hoping but don't see Pulley/Halapio starting week 1  
BillT : 11:59 am : link
Center is the single least talented position on the team and the talent is so bad it's a possible season wrecker. In comparison our OT positions are stacked. Judge and DG are going to risk blowing up the season on starting Pulley/Halapio. Can't see how that could be possible.
I'm  
AcidTest : 11:59 am : link
fine with that draft, but I really don't think Winfield, Epenesa, or Gross-Matos will be available at #36. I also think the Giants are more likely to take Hennessy or Wilson at that spot.
Thanks Sy,  
barens : 12:00 pm : link
most on here have been doing some sort of mock draft simulators, and most have Tyler Biadasz available with the Giants 3rd round pick. Do you really think he will fall that far down? For a while, he seemed to be the premiere guy at that spot. Just curious as to why that could be the case.
RE: If their plan is Pulley/Halapio,  
The_Boss : 12:03 pm : link
In comment 14876819 Silver Spoon said:
Quote:
then they failed, again.


Yeah I don't see it. I think Dave knows his ass is in the jackpot and will double dip along the OL at 36. Personally, I'd look for a WR there, but that's me. I think the first 2 picks are:
Thomas/Wirfs
Hennesey (OC Temple)
Thanks Sy  
TroutMan : 12:03 pm : link
for the hard work.
Love your insights and analysis.
Would  
Jon in NYC : 12:06 pm : link
love that draft. Have concerns about waiting for a Center, but if we could walk out with Biadasz at 99 that'd be outstanding.
Thanks Sy'56  
YANKEE28 : 12:07 pm : link
for another great year of your draft insight.

Just one opinion on your mock- I can't imagine the Giants draft not including at last one player from either Alabama, Tennessee, Missouri, or Penn State.

We just have so much access to intel at those major programs.
I would  
theking : 12:07 pm : link
Love this draft for the first three picks alone
RE: If their plan is Pulley/Halapio,  
Brown Recluse : 12:08 pm : link
In comment 14876819 Silver Spoon said:
Quote:
then they failed, again.


Really? Whats the alternative? People have a tendency to forget that sometimes there just aren't any viable options.
Great stuff, Sy  
JonC : 12:09 pm : link
and I think you're improving year to year. I agree if they go OT early, they're wise to look playmaker at #36. There will be WR and DB options there, and perhaps even an Edge. Go interior OL or C in the third round and continue from there.
just amazing that you can squeeze your extensive BBI work  
ColHowPepper : 12:13 pm : link
in with FT job at Ourlads. I will have your site open during Draft days, for sure.
Thank you.
And count me in with the innumerable groans and likely growing chorus of "Oh, nooooo!!" at the thought of not moving on from the dreadful two OCs for 2020. It's at the core/center of the OL. Have mercy on the souls and bodies of DJ and SB.

Doesn't that risk being a DG firing offense if Giants' O is in constant 3rd and long mode and DJ running for his life, pocket problems? He could improve his pocket sense and ball security 100% and still have the ball knocked around by DL running free.
I'll take that draft in a New York minute.  
Red Dog : 12:13 pm : link
Love it.
If no trades are made and the Giants are on the clock at 4  
Ivan15 : 12:19 pm : link
Someone will want to trade up. If i could still get my top pick, i would take the deal, even if they only got a 4th round pick.
Love  
PaulN : 12:20 pm : link
This draft is excellent, You get the tackle and you get the wide receiver that will make immediate impact on this offense, I think the safety could make an immediate contribution to this defense, I think the center could develop into a part of a good offensive line. The rest is more a crapshoot, adding tools that can fit into a role.
RE: Thanks Sy,  
Sy'56 : 12:20 pm : link
In comment 14876831 barens said:
Quote:
most on here have been doing some sort of mock draft simulators, and most have Tyler Biadasz available with the Giants 3rd round pick. Do you really think he will fall that far down? For a while, he seemed to be the premiere guy at that spot. Just curious as to why that could be the case.


Well, he was viewed as a premiere guy by the media - and most of those guys just piggy back on to others views. I don't think he was ever viewed as a premier guy in the eyes of NFL scouts.

I think there is a more than 50% chance he is there at 99 - but all it takes is one team to like him enough. There are also some medical red flags on him - that could cause a slight drop.
Sign me up  
averagejoe : 12:21 pm : link
this draft makes perfect sense for Giants. I would be very happy with this. I don't see anyone trading up for Herbert and think the Giants will be picking at 4. The Okaduh/Simmons/Brown talk has made me nervous so I'm very happy that Sy is thinking this way too. Best OT in rd 1 is a must for this team.
Sy'56  
M.S. : 12:22 pm : link

Great read, informative and entertaining! Much appreciate all your thoughts.

One name really sticks out for me: Bryan Edwards / WR / South Carolina!

I have two lower draft grade guys who I think will be NFL stars: one is Antonio Gibson; the other is Bryan Edwards, who reminds me of Hakeem Nicks!
Thanks Sy!  
ZogZerg : 12:22 pm : link
I 100% agree with this statement and have been Convinced of this since the first week of Free Agency.:

Quote:

I would be shocked to see NYG go anywhere other than OT with their first pick whether they stay put or not. The only way I see it otherwise is if Chase Young somehow fell to them.
Thanks Sy!!  
OBJRoyal : 12:23 pm : link
Great write up and mock!!
thanks Sy  
English Alaister : 12:24 pm : link
You have done, as always, an amazing job. Thank you so much for sharing your thoughts!
I think Garrett would enjoy the irony of us drafting a RB named Dallas  
GiantBlue : 12:24 pm : link
LOL

LOve the Winfield, JR pick!!!!
Great stuff Sy  
ryanmkeane : 12:24 pm : link
love your work and thanks as always for putting out your rankings and your mock as to what you think NYG will do. I have to say aside from Thomas, I would be a little disappointed with this draft. I don't really love Winfield and Biadasz. Guys that have extensive injury history in college.

If we went Thomas at 4, I'd double up and go Hennessy at 36, then find an edge guy in round 3.

Basically I think we can get better Center in this draft than Biadasz, and the value of Winfield at 36 I don't think is that great. He seems like a fine player to me, but the extensive injury history and the way he plays, just seems like a guy who will always be hurt. I'd rather Dugger if we are going safety there.

I worry that with your 2nd and 3rd round picks, we didn't find long term starters.
Grat work Sy - but boy would I have a tough time passing up Matos  
PatersonPlank : 12:25 pm : link
and Epenesa for Winfield (my personal opinion).
Going into the season  
ryanmkeane : 12:27 pm : link
with Pulley or Pio at Center is even more disastrous than going into the season with Gates or Fleming at RT. Take Hennessy at 36 and don't look back.
Great Work!  
Percy : 12:35 pm : link
Thanks for your enormous efforts here. Have to join those, however, who want an OC in Round 2: the number one job this draft is fix the OL. Don't leave it half done!
RE: Grat work Sy - but boy would I have a tough time passing up Matos  
KDavies : 12:45 pm : link
In comment 14876886 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
and Epenesa for Winfield (my personal opinion).


Agreed. They can get a decent safety later (or with extra pick from trade down)

Thanks for the great work, Sy!
Sy  
allstarjim : 12:45 pm : link
Thanks again for your great contributions, you not only make draft season more fun, you help add more color to us draft junkies with your extra insight, an extra guide through the draft wilderness. Well done once again.
RE: RE: If their plan is Pulley/Halapio,  
Jay on the Island : 12:46 pm : link
In comment 14876849 Brown Recluse said:
Quote:
In comment 14876819 Silver Spoon said:


Quote:


then they failed, again.



Really? Whats the alternative? People have a tendency to forget that sometimes there just aren't any viable options.

They should explore a trade because Pulley is awful. Here are some potential targets for center.
Bengals - Billy Price
Rams - Austin Blythe
Lions - Beau Benzschawel or Russell Bodine
Saints - Nick Easton
Chargers - Forrest Lamp
Cardinals - Lamont Gaillard
Seahawks - Justin Britt
RE: Sy'56  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 12:46 pm : link
In comment 14876876 M.S. said:
Quote:

Great read, informative and entertaining! Much appreciate all your thoughts.

One name really sticks out for me: Bryan Edwards / WR / South Carolina!

I have two lower draft grade guys who I think will be NFL stars: one is Antonio Gibson; the other is Bryan Edwards, who reminds me of Hakeem Nicks!


I, too, am intrigued by Antonio Gibson. Would love both Edwards and Gibson.
I’d be cool with this  
WillVAB : 12:47 pm : link
Not a Thomas fan but he can probably be at least a decent RT so it isn’t terrible. The rest of the draft is solid.
Stay Safe  
steviej : 12:47 pm : link
And thank you for all the writeups over the years .
Would be amazing if Giants  
CromartiesKid21 : 12:48 pm : link
Can land Winfield with #36. That kid is going to be a ballhawking stud
RE: Grat work Sy - but boy would I have a tough time passing up Matos  
Sy'56 : 12:50 pm : link
In comment 14876886 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
and Epenesa for Winfield (my personal opinion).


I am leaning toward both being off the board by the time #36 comes around.
Kudos to Sy '56  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 12:50 pm : link
Thank-you, Sy, for your willingness to share your information at this time of year. Your write-ups and other contributions keep me sane. Great work!!
RE: RE: RE: If their plan is Pulley/Halapio,  
Mike in NY : 12:55 pm : link
In comment 14876928 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 14876849 Brown Recluse said:


Quote:


In comment 14876819 Silver Spoon said:


Quote:


then they failed, again.



Really? Whats the alternative? People have a tendency to forget that sometimes there just aren't any viable options.


They should explore a trade because Pulley is awful. Here are some potential targets for center.
Bengals - Billy Price
Rams - Austin Blythe
Lions - Beau Benzschawel or Russell Bodine
Saints - Nick Easton
Chargers - Forrest Lamp
Cardinals - Lamont Gaillard
Seahawks - Justin Britt


Or see if Jacksonville would like some cap room by offering a late pick for Brandon Linder
Would be very happy with that draft  
ZGiants98 : 12:57 pm : link
Only thing that would make it better would be a trade down and an extra 2nd/3rd round pick. I'd grab yet another OT there to groom behind Solder this year.

And I'd still try to bring back Golden.
Thank you  
UGADawgs7 : 12:59 pm : link
SY. Granted we have different opinion on some things, appreciate you responding to some of my threads and giving your opinions and insight.
In that note, truly am hopeful Halapio really is not going to be in serious play as C and it’s due to his Achilles injury which is scary for a C to have to come back from on a bad foot.
RE: Would be very happy with that draft  
Jay on the Island : 1:00 pm : link
In comment 14876947 ZGiants98 said:
Quote:
Only thing that would make it better would be a trade down and an extra 2nd/3rd round pick. I'd grab yet another OT there to groom behind Solder this year.

And I'd still try to bring back Golden.

Agreed, a trade down with the Chargers where the Giants acquire a 2nd and 4th plus a day two pick next year would be perfect. The Giants could use the additional 2nd on an edge rusher like Terrell Lewis or Zack Baun and then use the 4th on a developmental OT who can also shift inside if needed such as Saahdiq Charles, Ben Bartch, Prince Tega Wanogho(if he falls), Matt Peart, etc.
RE: RE: Would be very happy with that draft  
Mike in NY : 1:01 pm : link
In comment 14876953 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 14876947 ZGiants98 said:


Quote:


Only thing that would make it better would be a trade down and an extra 2nd/3rd round pick. I'd grab yet another OT there to groom behind Solder this year.

And I'd still try to bring back Golden.


Agreed, a trade down with the Chargers where the Giants acquire a 2nd and 4th plus a day two pick next year would be perfect. The Giants could use the additional 2nd on an edge rusher like Terrell Lewis or Zack Baun and then use the 4th on a developmental OT who can also shift inside if needed such as Saahdiq Charles, Ben Bartch, Prince Tega Wanogho(if he falls), Matt Peart, etc.


Lewis has failed physical for about half the teams
Thanks for your efforts Sy  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1:03 pm : link
I like your positions picked though I think it will be Wills.

I also think C/G is going to be a big priority as Getts already said they have to strengthen the interior early this offseason so they will take the BPA of those positions imv.
RE: RE: Would be very happy with that draft  
ZGiants98 : 1:06 pm : link
In comment 14876953 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 14876947 ZGiants98 said:


Quote:


Only thing that would make it better would be a trade down and an extra 2nd/3rd round pick. I'd grab yet another OT there to groom behind Solder this year.

And I'd still try to bring back Golden.


Agreed, a trade down with the Chargers where the Giants acquire a 2nd and 4th plus a day two pick next year would be perfect. The Giants could use the additional 2nd on an edge rusher like Terrell Lewis or Zack Baun and then use the 4th on a developmental OT who can also shift inside if needed such as Saahdiq Charles, Ben Bartch, Prince Tega Wanogho(if he falls), Matt Peart, etc.


Man. That would be exciting and virtually perfect.
Sy  
dune69 : 1:07 pm : link
not the sexiest draft but it fills a lot of holes with some good football players. Just what we need. Kind of reminds me of a Patriots draft and they have had a little success.

Thank you for your commitment and hard work. BBI is lucky to have you.
RE: RE: RE: If their plan is Pulley/Halapio,  
Brown Recluse : 1:12 pm : link
In comment 14876928 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 14876849 Brown Recluse said:


Quote:


In comment 14876819 Silver Spoon said:


Quote:


then they failed, again.



Really? Whats the alternative? People have a tendency to forget that sometimes there just aren't any viable options.


They should explore a trade because Pulley is awful. Here are some potential targets for center.
Bengals - Billy Price
Rams - Austin Blythe
Lions - Beau Benzschawel or Russell Bodine
Saints - Nick Easton
Chargers - Forrest Lamp
Cardinals - Lamont Gaillard
Seahawks - Justin Britt


I can only assume they've explored options outside of the draft and free agency. Just because we haven't heard about it from the media, doesn't mean it didn't happen.

It would be logical to assume if we go into the season with Pulley and Halapio again, its because they couldn't get anyone else without giving up too much in return.
Thanks Sy!  
Capt. Don : 1:14 pm : link
One of the things that I have enjoyed the most is when you make picks in real time, based on what is available. As you have noted, these mocks are somewhat pointless because of all the variables.

You picking in real time eliminates the variables. Is that something you will do again?

thanks again!
Sy there isn't much I can that hasn't already been said.  
dd in Mass : 1:17 pm : link
We are all extremely lucky to get your thoughts and insights. Your such a valuable resource here on BBI.

Thanks for all you do.
Great stuff  
UberAlias : 1:18 pm : link
Nice work!
Thanks Sy'  
Marty866b : 1:23 pm : link
You gave all of us here something to look forward to during the most dismal of times.
Thanks Sy, always appreciate your content. You do an awesome job  
Mike in NJ : 1:25 pm : link
So I know you are projecting a tackle in the first, but do you agree with that decision if that is where they end up going? You have Simmons graded a few points higher than Wirfs and Thomas, but does the need on the OLine offset that enough that you would go tackle as well if you were the GM of the Giants?

Thanks!
Thanks SY!  
Pascal4554 : 1:29 pm : link
Love the draft info. Much appreciated. I am hoping we draft a starting center, but with all that is going on, going with a veteran is probably what will happen.
Sy...I'll be sure to check your twitter ...... I am @edavisiii  
edavisiii : 1:43 pm : link
thanks for taking the time to contribute to BBI!
Thanks SY  
twostepgiants : 1:46 pm : link
I appreciate your work and it is incredibly helpful and you are definately an expert.

I wish the Giants were following your end of the year analysis

As much as this league has turned offensive, you have to get guys that make plays on defense. Even guys like Khalil Mack, Von Miller, Aaron Donald (none of which are in the playoffs) won’t turn a team around but every good team has guys on defense who make plays or strike fear into opposing offenses. The Giants don’t have any. Literally. None. While the offensive line needs to be addressed first and foremost, NYG needs to be aggressive with their abundance of cash in getting at least 2 play-makers. CB / EDGE / S / LB…any of those spots. Spend big, twice.


And I hope they get reminded of it in this draft. We have no playmakers on defense and we definately need to find one. Maybe Bradberry is one and Martinez is a solid player but not a playmaker.
Don't like Thomas  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 1:53 pm : link
nothing jumps off the screen. Would prefer Becton's potential to be a Larry Allen hopefully.

And I don't think we need a S.
RE: Thanks Sy!  
Sy'56 : 2:02 pm : link
In comment 14876970 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
One of the things that I have enjoyed the most is when you make picks in real time, based on what is available. As you have noted, these mocks are somewhat pointless because of all the variables.

You picking in real time eliminates the variables. Is that something you will do again?

thanks again!


Yes sir - my pick will be made in real time when NYG goes on the clock
RE: RE: If their plan is Pulley/Halapio,  
Klaatu : 2:02 pm : link
In comment 14876849 Brown Recluse said:
Quote:
In comment 14876819 Silver Spoon said:


Quote:


then they failed, again.



Really? Whats the alternative? People have a tendency to forget that sometimes there just aren't any viable options.


Get the OC at #36, where you have a much better chance of getting a kid who can start from day one. If you wait until #99 or #110, you risk getting shut out. When all you have are Pio and Pulley, getting a top-tier OC prospect should be a high priority.

Just one more reason to lament not having the 68th pick in the draft.
RE: Thanks Sy, always appreciate your content. You do an awesome job  
Sy'56 : 2:03 pm : link
In comment 14876987 Mike in NJ said:
Quote:
So I know you are projecting a tackle in the first, but do you agree with that decision if that is where they end up going? You have Simmons graded a few points higher than Wirfs and Thomas, but does the need on the OLine offset that enough that you would go tackle as well if you were the GM of the Giants?

Thanks!


I think NYG should go OT at 4. Simmons isn't a bad fallback - but they need to get this OL together. No more putting it off.
I don't want OL at 4, but if we go that route  
RDJR : 2:07 pm : link
I love your draft.
Like the first three picks  
jeff57 : 2:08 pm : link
..
Bryan Edwards in the 4th is pretty good value  
Heisenberg : 2:19 pm : link
He's gonna be good.
Thank you Sy  
Chris in San Diego : 2:28 pm : link
It's been a real pleasure reading your posts!
Thanks Sy!  
JFIB : 2:31 pm : link
Curious why you went with Biadasz in the 3rd as opposed to Hennessey? Are you expecting him to be gone by #99? I loved your write up on him and I haven't really seen him appear in any other 3 round mocks. If not Hennessey than hopefully Harris is there.
RE: Thanks Sy!  
Sy'56 : 2:33 pm : link
In comment 14877129 JFIB said:
Quote:
Curious why you went with Biadasz in the 3rd as opposed to Hennessey? Are you expecting him to be gone by #99? I loved your write up on him and I haven't really seen him appear in any other 3 round mocks. If not Hennessey than hopefully Harris is there.


I think Hennessey and Ruiz are going to be taken round 2 / early 3
Sy  
twostepgiants : 2:38 pm : link
You are projecting the Giants to take Thomas, your 15th overall, who you have graded an 83 and passing on Simmons, your 2nd overall, and Whirfs, your 6th overall, who you have in another tier.

Any qualms about the Giants taking a guy at 4 whom you have graded as 15 when likely better players are on the board, even at the same position?
very good selections throughout...  
Amtoft : 2:48 pm : link
nice draft.
Sy: "It is simply fun to talk about."  
Torrag : 2:49 pm : link
Yes, it is. Thank You Sy. This has been as you said a time where distraction was needed and is much appreciated. A few more days to go and then to paraphrase Frost: you're miles have gone, and now you sleep. Enjoy your break.
Thanks Sy...  
EricJ : 2:59 pm : link
I personally would not waste a 6th rd pick on a running back. We have our starter for many years to come. A RB at #6 is just a backup and those can be found every year via free agency. Would prefer to use that pick for someone who actually has a shot at starting at some other position.
thanks again Sy56. I like it, especially 2 OL  
Victor in CT : 3:30 pm : link
I repeat, they HAVE to get a real C. I like an OL nicknamed Badass :-) Halpio/Pulley = another year of running plays busted in the backfield and Jones not able to step up.
RE: Sy  
Sy'56 : 3:32 pm : link
In comment 14877137 twostepgiants said:
Quote:
You are projecting the Giants to take Thomas, your 15th overall, who you have graded an 83 and passing on Simmons, your 2nd overall, and Whirfs, your 6th overall, who you have in another tier.

Any qualms about the Giants taking a guy at 4 whom you have graded as 15 when likely better players are on the board, even at the same position?


Over the years I have gotten less and less interested in having "qualms" with teams and their decisions on picks. I have my opinions on players - they have theirs. But I don't like the "I am right / you are wrong" approach.

It is an opinion - and to be real, they have more information that I do when it comes to background checks and medical records.

So to answer your question, no I wouldn't have an issue if they went Thomas. I like Thomas. I graded over 500 players and scouted nearly 1,000 players - Thomas finished 15th overall. I would say that is a pretty damn good player at a position of need. And I am on record saying if this kid reaches his upside - he is OT1.
It would be overstating it to say I live for Sy's opinions,  
CT Charlie : 3:36 pm : link
but, hey, what's a little hyperbole in the Days of C-19...

I'd pay big money for Sy's draft, but I'd be very surprised if Biadasz, Edwards or Danna will be available where he projects them. (Edwards, perhaps, because of uncertainty over his foot -- but I think he'll be HUGE when healthy. Love to get him.)
RE: RE: Sy  
Victor in CT : 3:37 pm : link
In comment 14877236 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14877137 twostepgiants said:


Quote:


You are projecting the Giants to take Thomas, your 15th overall, who you have graded an 83 and passing on Simmons, your 2nd overall, and Whirfs, your 6th overall, who you have in another tier.

Any qualms about the Giants taking a guy at 4 whom you have graded as 15 when likely better players are on the board, even at the same position?



Over the years I have gotten less and less interested in having "qualms" with teams and their decisions on picks. I have my opinions on players - they have theirs. But I don't like the "I am right / you are wrong" approach.

It is an opinion - and to be real, they have more information that I do when it comes to background checks and medical records.

So to answer your question, no I wouldn't have an issue if they went Thomas. I like Thomas. I graded over 500 players and scouted nearly 1,000 players - Thomas finished 15th overall. I would say that is a pretty damn good player at a position of need. And I am on record saying if this kid reaches his upside - he is OT1.


That's a very reasonable take. I also agree with you about not seeing anyone in a hurry to trade up for that #4 pick.
RE: Thanks Sy...  
Jay on the Island : 3:37 pm : link
In comment 14877177 EricJ said:
Quote:
I personally would not waste a 6th rd pick on a running back. We have our starter for many years to come. A RB at #6 is just a backup and those can be found every year via free agency. Would prefer to use that pick for someone who actually has a shot at starting at some other position.

After seeing what happened last year I would be very happy with a RB late in the draft. The Giants are set this year but having a cheap solid backup to give Barkley a break is a good allocation of a late round pick.

If the draft pick is a good receiver out of the backfield that could give Garrett more options on offense. I wanted to see Barkley split out side last season especially when the WR corps was decimated with Tate, Shepard, Slayton, and Engram being out. We could see two back sets where Barkley motions out wide where he could be covered by a LB which is a huge mismatch.
Thank you sir ...  
Spider56 : 3:38 pm : link
Stay well.
RE: RE: Sy  
twostepgiants : 3:43 pm : link
In comment 14877236 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14877137 twostepgiants said:


Quote:


You are projecting the Giants to take Thomas, your 15th overall, who you have graded an 83 and passing on Simmons, your 2nd overall, and Whirfs, your 6th overall, who you have in another tier.

Any qualms about the Giants taking a guy at 4 whom you have graded as 15 when likely better players are on the board, even at the same position?



Over the years I have gotten less and less interested in having "qualms" with teams and their decisions on picks. I have my opinions on players - they have theirs. But I don't like the "I am right / you are wrong" approach.

It is an opinion - and to be real, they have more information that I do when it comes to background checks and medical records.

So to answer your question, no I wouldn't have an issue if they went Thomas. I like Thomas. I graded over 500 players and scouted nearly 1,000 players - Thomas finished 15th overall. I would say that is a pretty damn good player at a position of need. And I am on record saying if this kid reaches his upside - he is OT1.


Thanks SY!
Sy you are the best  
Rick in Dallas : 4:23 pm : link
BBI has the best draft evaluator of the bunch. Thanks for adding valuable draft prospects analysis for us fanatical Giant fans.
Stay safe
RE: RE: Thanks Sy...  
EricJ : 4:42 pm : link
In comment 14877247 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 14877177 EricJ said:


Quote:


I personally would not waste a 6th rd pick on a running back. We have our starter for many years to come. A RB at #6 is just a backup and those can be found every year via free agency. Would prefer to use that pick for someone who actually has a shot at starting at some other position.


After seeing what happened last year I would be very happy with a RB late in the draft. The Giants are set this year but having a cheap solid backup to give Barkley a break is a good allocation of a late round pick.


I understand, but I feel like we already have our backups and you can pick these guys up easily every year. That's all

We are not finding Barkley's replacement in the 6th round but we could fund a solid starter for a different position if we scouted correctly.

I also would like to focus on drafting starters... not backup players. We have too many other holes to fill
RE: RE: RE: Thanks Sy...  
Victor in CT : 4:48 pm : link
In comment 14877331 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 14877247 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


In comment 14877177 EricJ said:


Quote:


I personally would not waste a 6th rd pick on a running back. We have our starter for many years to come. A RB at #6 is just a backup and those can be found every year via free agency. Would prefer to use that pick for someone who actually has a shot at starting at some other position.


After seeing what happened last year I would be very happy with a RB late in the draft. The Giants are set this year but having a cheap solid backup to give Barkley a break is a good allocation of a late round pick.




I understand, but I feel like we already have our backups and you can pick these guys up easily every year. That's all

We are not finding Barkley's replacement in the 6th round but we could fund a solid starter for a different position if we scouted correctly.

I also would like to focus on drafting starters... not backup players. We have too many other holes to fill


6th round picks usually are backups. Very few turnout to be Tom Brady
