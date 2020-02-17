My Final Pre-Draft Thoughts - and the NYG Mock

First of all - Thank you to everyone for the support and thank you to Eric for allowing me to put some work out there for BBI to generate discussion. More than ever, this year we needed to escape what is going on and I am glad the draft stayed on schedule for us to put some focus on. I noticed that, more than in the past, we avoided most of the elementary bantering about differing opinion. A lot of good discussion and I was happy to be a part of it...at the end of the day none us know what is going to happen with any of these kids. It is simply fun to talk about.
Shameless Plug - I will be tweeting during the draft @Ourlads_Sy
With that said - here is a bullet point-type summary of draft thoughts geared toward NYG. No particular order of importance
-I think NYG really wants to trade down. They know their top target can be had a few slots lower. Whether it be just a trade down to #5 or a trade down to #14 - I think they want to move. They can still get their guy and it would help them move up in the 3rd round if the situation presents itself. The issue is, there needs to be a demand for the pick and I just don't know if I can see it. Sure, someone may get nervous and trade up for a QB but I don't see Tua or Herbert being guys that any team is going to absolutely fall in love with and want to make an aggressive move up for. That said, the Chargers are in need of a new face - and they should be desperate for it - as they are moving to LA where nobody cares about them sharing a stadium with the Rams, a very up and coming, popular team.
-I would be shocked to see NYG go anywhere other than OT with their first pick whether they stay put or not. The only way I see it otherwise is if Chase Young somehow fell to them. The question is, who is their true OT1? Based on the profiles of what Dave Gettleman has drafted at OT in the past, I think it comes down to Andrew Thomas and Tristan Wirfs, with a slight lean toward Thomas. His upside is there, he has a lot of experience at LT, and he played in the SEC. Some have rightfully questioned how Georgia coaches up their OL and I have a feeling Joe Judge and company look at Thomas and see a guy they can mold. That said, I wouldn't be at all surprised to see Wirfs as the guy. Becton doesn't fit the intangibles they are pursuing and Wills doesn't have the upside the others have.
-What NYG does with their second pick is going to be fascinating. Obviously much of this depends on who is there and who isn't, but I think that is the spot they are going to want to add a defensive difference maker. They want smart, versatile, physical players on that side of the ball. I think they have gone the "safe" route with how they have built the rest of the defense in free agency. Guys that aren't stars, but guys they know that can get the job done (Martinez, Fackrell, Bradberry, Williams...etc). I think they are going to go for a player that makes plays - maybe something you could even call a "high risk-high reward" player. So the names I am projecting to be there that also present what they are looking for:
Antoine Winfield Jr / S / Minnesota
AJ Epenesa / DE / Iowa
Yetur Gross-Matos / DE / Penn State
Could they end up doubling up on the OL and for one of the OCs? I think so - but it sounds like they are going to go back in to the season with Pulley and a comeback of Halapio.
-When will this team add another offensive playmaker to the equation? I think with their late 3rd or early 4th. There is bound to be WR talent falling in to that tier that was graded higher. NYG had a lot of success with their day three selection of Darius Slayton - and I can see them going after a similar player. One that won't be ready right away, but also won't be depended upon right away. Gettleman has shown an attraction to bigger, more physical receivers in the past and I think it would be a nice compliment to what NYG has right. So the names I am projecting to be there that also present what they are looking for:
Bryan Edwards / WR / South Carolina
Van Jefferson / WR / Florida
Antonio Gandy-Golden / WR / Liberty
Donovan People-Jones / WR / Michigan
So NYG uses #99 or #110 on a WR - what about the other pick? I think this could be the point where you see NYG go after a young OC that they won't plan on using right away in 2020. Like I said, Pulley/Halapio will likely be the starter week 1. The OC is such an important shot caller that needs to know the line calls, have a strong relationship with the QB. With all that is going on, it is going to be extra-hard and unlikely a rookie center is starting right away. The best route may be to use one of these middle round picks on the OC that is there and stash him on the depth chart for most of, if not all of 2020. The risk here, you just don't know when these guys will come off the board. I do think that these guys will be there though, gun to my head.
Tyler Biadasz / OC / Wisconsin
Nick Harris / OC / Washington
Now you enter rounds 5-6-7. These spots are harder to predict because of the countless variables that impact a respective team's draft. I have to think NYG is going to add multiple late round defenders. This is the part of the draft where some of these versatile guys without a true position exist. Undersized defensive ends that need to move to LB. Or tight-hipped corners that need to move to safety. Or safeties that are too slow that need to move to LB. I think, more so than early in the draft, you will see what Joe Judge has discussed in terms of what he wants to develop over the "long term". I also think there will be at least some extra inclination to go after guys that have special teams impact potential.
So with all that said - I am required to do one 7 round mock draft every year for work and even though I hate doing them - here was what I ended up with NYG based on what I think teams will do, not just my grades.
1(4): Andrew Thomas / OT / Georgia
2(36): Antoine Winfield / S / Minnesota
3(99): Tyler Biadasz / OC / Wisconsin
4(110): Bryan Edwards / WR / South Carolina
5(150): Tanner Muse / LB / Clemson
6(183): DeeJay Dallas / RB / Miami
7(218): Michael Danna / EDGE / Michigan
7(238): Harrison Hand / CB / Temple
7(247): Nick Tiano / QB / Chattanooga
7(255): Broderick Washington / DT / Texas Tech
Happy Draft everyone!
I agree with much, but not Epensa (see my Badger thread today.
Unless we get a mini surprise with either Chase Young, Simmons or Okudah.
I don't think they will have Winfield on the board due to the injuries, but I could see them subbing Ashtyn Davis in that spot. The off the field sounds glowing and athletically the upside is there if they coach him up.
Also love the Deejay Dallas pick. I think he's exactly what this team could use in a backup rb.
Last thought - if I was going to guess 1 non top 100 player they end up with it's Anfernee Jennings. Probably in the 4th or 5th.
I 100% believe the Giants will get a trade down offer, but will it be fair enough for DG to bite.
I really hope the Giants can find a trade partner, but I agree with you in that it's easier said than done. Although I wouldn't mind the Andrew Thomas selection, I'd be much happier if it came later in the top 10 as opposed to 4th overall. Love the picks you've projected in rounds 2-5 though, I'd sign up for that in a heartbeat!
Be well!
Hellz yah!
I really hope that Spencer Pulley isn't the starting center. If he is healthy I would prefer Halapio as the season opening starter between the two but hopefully a draft pick wins the starting job at some point. I would be thrilled with either Nick Harris or Tyler Biadasz. I think either could start early in the season.
I think of the players I looked at the only real differences are I dont like Simmons as an impact player and I think Becton will be the best Tackle of the bunch in 3 years.
Thank you again for making this tough time enjoyable! Have a great draft.
Yeah I don't see it. I think Dave knows his ass is in the jackpot and will double dip along the OL at 36. Personally, I'd look for a WR there, but that's me. I think the first 2 picks are:
Thomas/Wirfs
Hennesey (OC Temple)
Love your insights and analysis.
Just one opinion on your mock- I can't imagine the Giants draft not including at last one player from either Alabama, Tennessee, Missouri, or Penn State.
We just have so much access to intel at those major programs.
Really? Whats the alternative? People have a tendency to forget that sometimes there just aren't any viable options.
Thank you.
And count me in with the innumerable groans and likely growing chorus of "Oh, nooooo!!" at the thought of not moving on from the dreadful two OCs for 2020. It's at the core/center of the OL. Have mercy on the souls and bodies of DJ and SB.
Doesn't that risk being a DG firing offense if Giants' O is in constant 3rd and long mode and DJ running for his life, pocket problems? He could improve his pocket sense and ball security 100% and still have the ball knocked around by DL running free.
Well, he was viewed as a premiere guy by the media - and most of those guys just piggy back on to others views. I don't think he was ever viewed as a premier guy in the eyes of NFL scouts.
I think there is a more than 50% chance he is there at 99 - but all it takes is one team to like him enough. There are also some medical red flags on him - that could cause a slight drop.
Great read, informative and entertaining! Much appreciate all your thoughts.
One name really sticks out for me: Bryan Edwards / WR / South Carolina!
I have two lower draft grade guys who I think will be NFL stars: one is Antonio Gibson; the other is Bryan Edwards, who reminds me of Hakeem Nicks!
I would be shocked to see NYG go anywhere other than OT with their first pick whether they stay put or not. The only way I see it otherwise is if Chase Young somehow fell to them.
LOve the Winfield, JR pick!!!!
If we went Thomas at 4, I'd double up and go Hennessy at 36, then find an edge guy in round 3.
Basically I think we can get better Center in this draft than Biadasz, and the value of Winfield at 36 I don't think is that great. He seems like a fine player to me, but the extensive injury history and the way he plays, just seems like a guy who will always be hurt. I'd rather Dugger if we are going safety there.
I worry that with your 2nd and 3rd round picks, we didn't find long term starters.
Agreed. They can get a decent safety later (or with extra pick from trade down)
Thanks for the great work, Sy!
Quote:
then they failed, again.
Really? Whats the alternative? People have a tendency to forget that sometimes there just aren't any viable options.
They should explore a trade because Pulley is awful. Here are some potential targets for center.
Bengals - Billy Price
Rams - Austin Blythe
Lions - Beau Benzschawel or Russell Bodine
Saints - Nick Easton
Chargers - Forrest Lamp
Cardinals - Lamont Gaillard
Seahawks - Justin Britt
Great read, informative and entertaining! Much appreciate all your thoughts.
One name really sticks out for me: Bryan Edwards / WR / South Carolina!
I have two lower draft grade guys who I think will be NFL stars: one is Antonio Gibson; the other is Bryan Edwards, who reminds me of Hakeem Nicks!
I, too, am intrigued by Antonio Gibson. Would love both Edwards and Gibson.
I am leaning toward both being off the board by the time #36 comes around.
Quote:
In comment 14876819 Silver Spoon said:
Quote:
then they failed, again.
Really? Whats the alternative? People have a tendency to forget that sometimes there just aren't any viable options.
They should explore a trade because Pulley is awful. Here are some potential targets for center.
Bengals - Billy Price
Rams - Austin Blythe
Lions - Beau Benzschawel or Russell Bodine
Saints - Nick Easton
Chargers - Forrest Lamp
Cardinals - Lamont Gaillard
Seahawks - Justin Britt
Or see if Jacksonville would like some cap room by offering a late pick for Brandon Linder
And I'd still try to bring back Golden.
In that note, truly am hopeful Halapio really is not going to be in serious play as C and it’s due to his Achilles injury which is scary for a C to have to come back from on a bad foot.
And I'd still try to bring back Golden.
Agreed, a trade down with the Chargers where the Giants acquire a 2nd and 4th plus a day two pick next year would be perfect. The Giants could use the additional 2nd on an edge rusher like Terrell Lewis or Zack Baun and then use the 4th on a developmental OT who can also shift inside if needed such as Saahdiq Charles, Ben Bartch, Prince Tega Wanogho(if he falls), Matt Peart, etc.
Quote:
Only thing that would make it better would be a trade down and an extra 2nd/3rd round pick. I'd grab yet another OT there to groom behind Solder this year.
And I'd still try to bring back Golden.
Agreed, a trade down with the Chargers where the Giants acquire a 2nd and 4th plus a day two pick next year would be perfect. The Giants could use the additional 2nd on an edge rusher like Terrell Lewis or Zack Baun and then use the 4th on a developmental OT who can also shift inside if needed such as Saahdiq Charles, Ben Bartch, Prince Tega Wanogho(if he falls), Matt Peart, etc.
Lewis has failed physical for about half the teams
I also think C/G is going to be a big priority as Getts already said they have to strengthen the interior early this offseason so they will take the BPA of those positions imv.
Quote:
Only thing that would make it better would be a trade down and an extra 2nd/3rd round pick. I'd grab yet another OT there to groom behind Solder this year.
And I'd still try to bring back Golden.
Agreed, a trade down with the Chargers where the Giants acquire a 2nd and 4th plus a day two pick next year would be perfect. The Giants could use the additional 2nd on an edge rusher like Terrell Lewis or Zack Baun and then use the 4th on a developmental OT who can also shift inside if needed such as Saahdiq Charles, Ben Bartch, Prince Tega Wanogho(if he falls), Matt Peart, etc.
Man. That would be exciting and virtually perfect.
Thank you for your commitment and hard work. BBI is lucky to have you.
Quote:
In comment 14876819 Silver Spoon said:
Quote:
then they failed, again.
Really? Whats the alternative? People have a tendency to forget that sometimes there just aren't any viable options.
They should explore a trade because Pulley is awful. Here are some potential targets for center.
Bengals - Billy Price
Rams - Austin Blythe
Lions - Beau Benzschawel or Russell Bodine
Saints - Nick Easton
Chargers - Forrest Lamp
Cardinals - Lamont Gaillard
Seahawks - Justin Britt
I can only assume they've explored options outside of the draft and free agency. Just because we haven't heard about it from the media, doesn't mean it didn't happen.
It would be logical to assume if we go into the season with Pulley and Halapio again, its because they couldn't get anyone else without giving up too much in return.
You picking in real time eliminates the variables. Is that something you will do again?
thanks again!
Thanks for all you do.
Thanks!
I wish the Giants were following your end of the year analysis
As much as this league has turned offensive, you have to get guys that make plays on defense. Even guys like Khalil Mack, Von Miller, Aaron Donald (none of which are in the playoffs) won’t turn a team around but every good team has guys on defense who make plays or strike fear into opposing offenses. The Giants don’t have any. Literally. None. While the offensive line needs to be addressed first and foremost, NYG needs to be aggressive with their abundance of cash in getting at least 2 play-makers. CB / EDGE / S / LB…any of those spots. Spend big, twice.
And I hope they get reminded of it in this draft. We have no playmakers on defense and we definately need to find one. Maybe Bradberry is one and Martinez is a solid player but not a playmaker.
And I don't think we need a S.
You picking in real time eliminates the variables. Is that something you will do again?
thanks again!
Yes sir - my pick will be made in real time when NYG goes on the clock
Quote:
then they failed, again.
Really? Whats the alternative? People have a tendency to forget that sometimes there just aren't any viable options.
Get the OC at #36, where you have a much better chance of getting a kid who can start from day one. If you wait until #99 or #110, you risk getting shut out. When all you have are Pio and Pulley, getting a top-tier OC prospect should be a high priority.
Just one more reason to lament not having the 68th pick in the draft.
Thanks!
I think NYG should go OT at 4. Simmons isn't a bad fallback - but they need to get this OL together. No more putting it off.
I think Hennessey and Ruiz are going to be taken round 2 / early 3
Any qualms about the Giants taking a guy at 4 whom you have graded as 15 when likely better players are on the board, even at the same position?
Any qualms about the Giants taking a guy at 4 whom you have graded as 15 when likely better players are on the board, even at the same position?
Over the years I have gotten less and less interested in having "qualms" with teams and their decisions on picks. I have my opinions on players - they have theirs. But I don't like the "I am right / you are wrong" approach.
It is an opinion - and to be real, they have more information that I do when it comes to background checks and medical records.
So to answer your question, no I wouldn't have an issue if they went Thomas. I like Thomas. I graded over 500 players and scouted nearly 1,000 players - Thomas finished 15th overall. I would say that is a pretty damn good player at a position of need. And I am on record saying if this kid reaches his upside - he is OT1.
I'd pay big money for Sy's draft, but I'd be very surprised if Biadasz, Edwards or Danna will be available where he projects them. (Edwards, perhaps, because of uncertainty over his foot -- but I think he'll be HUGE when healthy. Love to get him.)
Quote:
You are projecting the Giants to take Thomas, your 15th overall, who you have graded an 83 and passing on Simmons, your 2nd overall, and Whirfs, your 6th overall, who you have in another tier.
Any qualms about the Giants taking a guy at 4 whom you have graded as 15 when likely better players are on the board, even at the same position?
Over the years I have gotten less and less interested in having "qualms" with teams and their decisions on picks. I have my opinions on players - they have theirs. But I don't like the "I am right / you are wrong" approach.
It is an opinion - and to be real, they have more information that I do when it comes to background checks and medical records.
So to answer your question, no I wouldn't have an issue if they went Thomas. I like Thomas. I graded over 500 players and scouted nearly 1,000 players - Thomas finished 15th overall. I would say that is a pretty damn good player at a position of need. And I am on record saying if this kid reaches his upside - he is OT1.
That's a very reasonable take. I also agree with you about not seeing anyone in a hurry to trade up for that #4 pick.
After seeing what happened last year I would be very happy with a RB late in the draft. The Giants are set this year but having a cheap solid backup to give Barkley a break is a good allocation of a late round pick.
If the draft pick is a good receiver out of the backfield that could give Garrett more options on offense. I wanted to see Barkley split out side last season especially when the WR corps was decimated with Tate, Shepard, Slayton, and Engram being out. We could see two back sets where Barkley motions out wide where he could be covered by a LB which is a huge mismatch.
Quote:
You are projecting the Giants to take Thomas, your 15th overall, who you have graded an 83 and passing on Simmons, your 2nd overall, and Whirfs, your 6th overall, who you have in another tier.
Any qualms about the Giants taking a guy at 4 whom you have graded as 15 when likely better players are on the board, even at the same position?
Over the years I have gotten less and less interested in having "qualms" with teams and their decisions on picks. I have my opinions on players - they have theirs. But I don't like the "I am right / you are wrong" approach.
It is an opinion - and to be real, they have more information that I do when it comes to background checks and medical records.
So to answer your question, no I wouldn't have an issue if they went Thomas. I like Thomas. I graded over 500 players and scouted nearly 1,000 players - Thomas finished 15th overall. I would say that is a pretty damn good player at a position of need. And I am on record saying if this kid reaches his upside - he is OT1.
Thanks SY!
Stay safe
Quote:
I personally would not waste a 6th rd pick on a running back. We have our starter for many years to come. A RB at #6 is just a backup and those can be found every year via free agency. Would prefer to use that pick for someone who actually has a shot at starting at some other position.
After seeing what happened last year I would be very happy with a RB late in the draft. The Giants are set this year but having a cheap solid backup to give Barkley a break is a good allocation of a late round pick.
I understand, but I feel like we already have our backups and you can pick these guys up easily every year. That's all
We are not finding Barkley's replacement in the 6th round but we could fund a solid starter for a different position if we scouted correctly.
I also would like to focus on drafting starters... not backup players. We have too many other holes to fill
Quote:
In comment 14877177 EricJ said:
Quote:
I personally would not waste a 6th rd pick on a running back. We have our starter for many years to come. A RB at #6 is just a backup and those can be found every year via free agency. Would prefer to use that pick for someone who actually has a shot at starting at some other position.
After seeing what happened last year I would be very happy with a RB late in the draft. The Giants are set this year but having a cheap solid backup to give Barkley a break is a good allocation of a late round pick.
I understand, but I feel like we already have our backups and you can pick these guys up easily every year. That's all
We are not finding Barkley's replacement in the 6th round but we could fund a solid starter for a different position if we scouted correctly.
I also would like to focus on drafting starters... not backup players. We have too many other holes to fill
6th round picks usually are backups. Very few turnout to be Tom Brady