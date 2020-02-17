My Final Pre-Draft Thoughts - and the NYG Mock Sy'56 : 11:23 am

First of all - Thank you to everyone for the support and thank you to Eric for allowing me to put some work out there for BBI to generate discussion. More than ever, this year we needed to escape what is going on and I am glad the draft stayed on schedule for us to put some focus on. I noticed that, more than in the past, we avoided most of the elementary bantering about differing opinion. A lot of good discussion and I was happy to be a part of it...at the end of the day none us know what is going to happen with any of these kids. It is simply fun to talk about.



With that said - here is a bullet point-type summary of draft thoughts geared toward NYG. No particular order of importance



-I think NYG really wants to trade down. They know their top target can be had a few slots lower. Whether it be just a trade down to #5 or a trade down to #14 - I think they want to move. They can still get their guy and it would help them move up in the 3rd round if the situation presents itself. The issue is, there needs to be a demand for the pick and I just don't know if I can see it. Sure, someone may get nervous and trade up for a QB but I don't see Tua or Herbert being guys that any team is going to absolutely fall in love with and want to make an aggressive move up for. That said, the Chargers are in need of a new face - and they should be desperate for it - as they are moving to LA where nobody cares about them sharing a stadium with the Rams, a very up and coming, popular team.



-I would be shocked to see NYG go anywhere other than OT with their first pick whether they stay put or not. The only way I see it otherwise is if Chase Young somehow fell to them. The question is, who is their true OT1? Based on the profiles of what Dave Gettleman has drafted at OT in the past, I think it comes down to Andrew Thomas and Tristan Wirfs, with a slight lean toward Thomas. His upside is there, he has a lot of experience at LT, and he played in the SEC. Some have rightfully questioned how Georgia coaches up their OL and I have a feeling Joe Judge and company look at Thomas and see a guy they can mold. That said, I wouldn't be at all surprised to see Wirfs as the guy. Becton doesn't fit the intangibles they are pursuing and Wills doesn't have the upside the others have.



-What NYG does with their second pick is going to be fascinating. Obviously much of this depends on who is there and who isn't, but I think that is the spot they are going to want to add a defensive difference maker. They want smart, versatile, physical players on that side of the ball. I think they have gone the "safe" route with how they have built the rest of the defense in free agency. Guys that aren't stars, but guys they know that can get the job done (Martinez, Fackrell, Bradberry, Williams...etc). I think they are going to go for a player that makes plays - maybe something you could even call a "high risk-high reward" player. So the names I am projecting to be there that also present what they are looking for:



Antoine Winfield Jr / S / Minnesota

AJ Epenesa / DE / Iowa

Yetur Gross-Matos / DE / Penn State



Could they end up doubling up on the OL and for one of the OCs? I think so - but it sounds like they are going to go back in to the season with Pulley and a comeback of Halapio.



-When will this team add another offensive playmaker to the equation? I think with their late 3rd or early 4th. There is bound to be WR talent falling in to that tier that was graded higher. NYG had a lot of success with their day three selection of Darius Slayton - and I can see them going after a similar player. One that won't be ready right away, but also won't be depended upon right away. Gettleman has shown an attraction to bigger, more physical receivers in the past and I think it would be a nice compliment to what NYG has right. So the names I am projecting to be there that also present what they are looking for:



Bryan Edwards / WR / South Carolina

Van Jefferson / WR / Florida

Antonio Gandy-Golden / WR / Liberty

Donovan People-Jones / WR / Michigan



So NYG uses #99 or #110 on a WR - what about the other pick? I think this could be the point where you see NYG go after a young OC that they won't plan on using right away in 2020. Like I said, Pulley/Halapio will likely be the starter week 1. The OC is such an important shot caller that needs to know the line calls, have a strong relationship with the QB. With all that is going on, it is going to be extra-hard and unlikely a rookie center is starting right away. The best route may be to use one of these middle round picks on the OC that is there and stash him on the depth chart for most of, if not all of 2020. The risk here, you just don't know when these guys will come off the board. I do think that these guys will be there though, gun to my head.



Tyler Biadasz / OC / Wisconsin

Nick Harris / OC / Washington



Now you enter rounds 5-6-7. These spots are harder to predict because of the countless variables that impact a respective team's draft. I have to think NYG is going to add multiple late round defenders. This is the part of the draft where some of these versatile guys without a true position exist. Undersized defensive ends that need to move to LB. Or tight-hipped corners that need to move to safety. Or safeties that are too slow that need to move to LB. I think, more so than early in the draft, you will see what Joe Judge has discussed in terms of what he wants to develop over the "long term". I also think there will be at least some extra inclination to go after guys that have special teams impact potential.



So with all that said - I am required to do one 7 round mock draft every year for work and even though I hate doing them - here was what I ended up with NYG based on what I think teams will do, not just my grades.



1(4): Andrew Thomas / OT / Georgia

2(36): Antoine Winfield / S / Minnesota

3(99): Tyler Biadasz / OC / Wisconsin

4(110): Bryan Edwards / WR / South Carolina

5(150): Tanner Muse / LB / Clemson

6(183): DeeJay Dallas / RB / Miami

7(218): Michael Danna / EDGE / Michigan

7(238): Harrison Hand / CB / Temple

7(247): Nick Tiano / QB / Chattanooga

7(255): Broderick Washington / DT / Texas Tech



Happy Draft everyone!