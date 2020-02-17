La Canfora: buzz about NYG trading with JAX

Yannick, 9 and Jags 3rd for 4 is a win for all parties from a PR standpoint. Jags unload a malcontent for value and Giants get a pass rusher while “recouping” the Leonard Williams pick. Hopefully the Giants would be digging in there because the social media histrionics and the 22m/yr contract should factor into his value.
Yannick has gotten so toxic. He seems like an asshole but I can’t say I’d be mad if he was included. The 4 for 9 and Yannick straight up? If Jags are moving up for a QB that would be my firm offer. Jags have zero leverage with him.
Great, explain how you are paying this guy at $20 mill/year, retaining about 9 mill for drafted players when they have $17 mill left?
Just take the picks and leave the whiner to the Jags.
You are aware that you can structure the contract so that Yannick isn't making 20 million this year right? It would be easy enough to shuffle things around.
I'm not in favor of taking him on, but come on, if you're going to be snarky let's point out your crappy post.
You’re right but too much cap gymnastics really screws the team long term. We aren’t good enough to be handing out backloaded contracts at this point. We are in rebuild mode.
It really doesn't screw them long term. They didn't really give any long term deals. The biggest deal they gave was Bradberry and they can get out of his deal in 2022 with only 3 million in dead money and a 13.5 million dollar savings.
Martinez would be 2 million in dead cap that year with over 8 million in savings. Golden Tate would be 2 million in dead cap with 6 million in cap savings.
Gettleman seems to have done a very good job in cleaning up the cap mess we were in (Partly his fault)
This is the NFL though where things change very quickly. The Giants have a ton of young talent with a cheap QB. Those guys live up to their draft spot and you can be a playoff team in 1 season and a legit contender in 2. I'm not saying they're going to be a contender in 2 years. Just saying it's possible.
I think Jacksonville wants more draft picks rather than less. But, if true, the Giants would be crazy to take on a high priced free agent even if he wasnt a malcontent. They are highly unlikely to get into the playoffs this year and covid makes it even less likely. You take the pick and you have a cost controlled player for 5 years at a fraction of the cost of the player.
way I am moving down to 9 is if we get 20 also. If Jacksonville wants a QB they will have to pay a premium. Draft OT at 9, and get Murray at 20 if possible. Go for Ruiz or Hennessey at 36 (maybe with a slight trade up back into round 1 like they did with Baker).
Would anyone else rather have jax 9th overall and 1st next year
I agree with your premise but I don't think a pick is there this year at Edge. I'm probably in the minority but I don't even see the value at 36. YGM may be there and I'd be okay with him but there are warts there. Epenesa is probably more of DE/DT tweener, maybe a throwback strongside 4-3 end that is kind of lost in this era. I like Baun but he's probably more of a Jamie Collins type than a true edge. After Young, it's a whole bunch of tweeners, question marks, limited ceilings and boom bust types.
I'd rather just hard fade at the Edge spot this year.
RE: Would anyone else rather have jax 9th overall and 1st next year
I’m with you at Edge. Outside of Young it seems like a weak draft. I would consider guys like Darrell Taylor from Tennessee in the mid rounds, instead of a top 3 round pick. This draft is too good at OL, WR, DB and LB for us to go for an Edge guy who is just gonna be OK.
4 for 9 and 20. Top OT plus best available defender plus OC in Rd. 2. But Jax may only pull the trigger if their guy is there at 4, which depends on who trades up to 3 and who they take. We can dream tho.
I’m with you at Edge. Outside of Young it seems like a weak draft. I would consider guys like Darrell Taylor from Tennessee in the mid rounds, instead of a top 3 round pick. This draft is too good at OL, WR, DB and LB for us to go for an Edge guy who is just gonna be OK.
Yeh and Taylor is a dart throw upside guy that you're throwing in the Carter/X pile, more likely to be a sub package guy than anything else. I guess my preference is Baun but he's likely to steal more snaps from Connelly than Carter/X.
doesn’t strike me as a dart throw guy. He seems like a 5-6 sack per year kinda guy in the NFL that can stay around awhile because of his size. Not the most athletic or “upside” guy but I just think he’ll be solid.
I would think WR @ 20. Ruggs or Jeferson. This is the path to the luxury playmaker we couldnt afford to take without the trade. Im sure tou could make a case for Mims or Higgins but I would look for Ruggs, Jeferson or Aiuyk at 20.
great post. Jags are just a really really odd team. They were awful. Then they made the AFC champ game with Bortles at QB. Then they were awful again and blew it all up. Just kinda seem like a team in constant disarray. If they traded up that high and gave away draft assets for a non QB, that would be a horrendous move. The Foles signing was even worse than horrendous.
agree that La Canfora is not reliable, but trade of some kind between the Giants and Jaguars makes intuitive sense. That doesn't mean he's right, only that it's at least remotely possible. Many others have also speculated throughout the entire draft process that the Giants and Jaguars could make a trade.
I have no interest in Ngakoue, and I'd be surprised if the Giants do, especially given his feud with the Jaguars. His contract demands are also enormous. I'd rather have a much cheaper cost controlled player.
La Confora is just taking what other GMs(doubt its actual GMs, lets call it sources) are saying which is:
Giants are exploring to trade back
Jags are exploring to trade up
Now, its not wild if those true to say they've talked to eachother, but this isn't a "sources close to the giants and jags say theyre in discussion", hes merely piecing together info into a tweet that alludes the giants could be swapping with the jags.
I'm not even saying hes wrong for tweeting it. but i'd feel better if one of our guys on BBI said , we've called the jags and are talking, over Jason La Confora taking what hes heard from other teams and making it a story (which could come true regardless)
Yannick is 25. He is still in his prime and he is a stud.
If we get yannick AND wills, thomas or wirfs at 9. Id jizz my fucking shorts. Those are clearly our two biggest needs. I saw someone said cap hell?!?! The cowboys jus gave cooper a ton of money....good teams can pay big money to players worth it. Yannick is one of those guys. We will hace a ton of free space next year and we can structure a long term deal wgere the hir is low in yr one. YN will be stoked to be on a new team...i would be stoked to be able to watxh him. He also will help carter and ximenes develop and produce as those guys will see a lot of 1 on 1 matchups.
He would instantly make our front 7 better especially with those big bodies we have up front. Sometimes i think you guys dont want to actually ever get out od this shitstorm
Sign me up all day for
#4
For
#9
Yannick
3rd rder
Id literally scream in excitement
Seriously Giants building around Jones/Barkley with a fixed OL and Yannick who is just 25 on defense puts us in GREAT shape for the 2021 free agency and draft because we wouldn't have to go on "need" then
You're restructuring contracts in this year, bloating their numbers in 2021, while adding Yannick on the books that year at what I'm assuming is escalating number. Compound that with looming extensions in Leonard Williams, Jabril Peppers, Evan Engram, Dalvin Tomlinson and Saquan Barkley means we're probably not going to be players in next year's free agency unless you make multiple concessions and/or go through some more cap gymnastics.
Not even sure engram is a giant going forward.
Peppers isnt going to break the bank.
Williams and tomlinsom cohld resign but they should. That aizable front is going to help us win games once we have a guy who can generate a rush...
Yannick or no, we're making decisions with those guys. Signing him is doable but you're taking a big bite out of next year's cap to do so, because that's where his money will come from through restructures or deferred bonus. He costs whatever the trade comp is and the offset cap impact in 2021+. He'll have a very strong impact on our free agency flexibilities over the next few years, that's the trade really.
In general, guys bitching about acquiring guys like Yannick
I'd expect the following players to be drafted by 9:
Burrow, Tua, Herbert
Young, Simmons, Okudah, Wills, and one of Wirfs, Thomas or Becton.
9 is a great spot because you can still probably get one of the big 3 tackles (no thanks on Becton). There's also a chance that CeeDee Lamb goes before 9 and perhaps a surprise player like Kenneth Murray, Derrick Brown, or Kinlaw goes in the top 8 players.
I have to believe at least one, if not two OTs would be off the board by 9, but you are still very likely to get one of the top 3 guys.
Then at 20, I love A.J. Epenesa. I definitely believe he is the goods. Wouldn't be disappointed with Gross-Matos or Kenneth Murray there if the latter is at 20 which I don't suspect he will be. But that could also be a good spot for Justin Jefferson.
I think we trade with Jags for 9 and 20 and take Andrew Thomas (the prototypical LT) and AJ Epensa and I would love that.
RE: Looks like Yannick is close to being traded to Raiders,
9 is a great spot because you can still probably get one of the big 3 tackles (no thanks on Becton).
Don't be so quick to say "no thanks" on Becton. If the Giants were to select him with the 9th pick it means he answered all their character questions. Could you picture the Giants coming away with both Becton and Isaiah Wilson!? 360 lbs on one side, 350 lbs on the other, that's over 700 lbs of bookends Barkley is running behind! Defenses will want to run for the hills! Add Pittman, Claypool, or Higgins at WR and the Giants will have an offense that is true to their name. If you want to establish an identity as a physical offense, that's one way to do it.
And he is kind of a loose screw. No thanks as well.
Do the deal without any discussion of Yannick.
Yep, this is basically the winner. You can substitute in another OT, or Matos/Murray for Chaisson, but this would be unbelievable
#20 - best D (Murray, Queen, YGM, Chaisson, etc)
Pure BPA with the remaining picks. 5 more top 110 picks after adding a first rd pick on both sides would be unreal.
I agree with your premise but I don't think a pick is there this year at Edge. I'm probably in the minority but I don't even see the value at 36. YGM may be there and I'd be okay with him but there are warts there. Epenesa is probably more of DE/DT tweener, maybe a throwback strongside 4-3 end that is kind of lost in this era. I like Baun but he's probably more of a Jamie Collins type than a true edge. After Young, it's a whole bunch of tweeners, question marks, limited ceilings and boom bust types.
I'd rather just hard fade at the Edge spot this year.
I would. I can’t imagine the Jags doing it though. They have to know how bad they are
100%
9 and 20
getting one of Wills/Wirfs/Thomas
then getting a defensive play maker at 20 (hopefully murray)
then a center in the second round.
That would be a homerun draft.
Yeh and Taylor is a dart throw upside guy that you're throwing in the Carter/X pile, more likely to be a sub package guy than anything else. I guess my preference is Baun but he's likely to steal more snaps from Connelly than Carter/X.
Buzzkill
☹️
9 is the perfect spot
It does happen to coincide with what Rico said. And he says mutliple GMs are saying it.
The most obvious way these other GMs would know about such efforts is if the Giants and JAX talked to these GMs, separately, about the possibilities of a trade down or a trade up.
La C's tweet is at best ambiguous on this point.
Im praying they trade down that far. Trading down a couple spots wont bring back the value this will and we still get our tackle either way.
David Caldwell has been GM there since 2013 - now trying to rebrand the team for the 2nd time, this time getting past the Coughlin reunion. In Caldwell's first 2 drafts he had selected Luke Joekel with the 2nd pick in 2013 and then Bortles with the 3rd pick in 2014.
If they are trading up I don't think it's to replace Jalen Ramsey or take the next Dante Fowler. They have 2 strong OTs, some good players on D and at WR (especially Chark/Jack).
They've got a GM that's probably looking to put his stamp on turning the page of the recent let downs. How can he be coming up for anyone other than Tua? That is the move that would change the entire attitude around the franchise. And to add more picks I'm sure they've had conversations around Ngakoue (prob to Philly).
If they do a deal with us it will be chasing the ghost of what could have been if they'd picked Mahomes or Watson. And perhaps that's what would have happened if Coughlin didn't enter the equation.
Im praying they trade down that far. Trading down a couple spots wont bring back the value this will and we still get our tackle either way.
No guarantee you will get the OT they want though.
I would as well. Giving them an alternate option increases the chance they accept the trade.
It does happen to coincide with what Rico said. And he says mutliple GMs are saying it.
Not dismissing it or saying he's wrong, these discussions are fun regardless. But he does stink.
I have no interest in Ngakoue, and I'd be surprised if the Giants do, especially given his feud with the Jaguars. His contract demands are also enormous. I'd rather have a much cheaper cost controlled player.
Excellent analysis.
La Confora is just taking what other GMs(doubt its actual GMs, lets call it sources) are saying which is:
Giants are exploring to trade back
Jags are exploring to trade up
Now, its not wild if those true to say they've talked to eachother, but this isn't a "sources close to the giants and jags say theyre in discussion", hes merely piecing together info into a tweet that alludes the giants could be swapping with the jags.
I'm not even saying hes wrong for tweeting it. but i'd feel better if one of our guys on BBI said , we've called the jags and are talking, over Jason La Confora taking what hes heard from other teams and making it a story (which could come true regardless)
Yannick is 25. He is still in his prime and he is a stud.
If we get yannick AND wills, thomas or wirfs at 9. Id jizz my fucking shorts. Those are clearly our two biggest needs. I saw someone said cap hell?!?! The cowboys jus gave cooper a ton of money....good teams can pay big money to players worth it. Yannick is one of those guys. We will hace a ton of free space next year and we can structure a long term deal wgere the hir is low in yr one. YN will be stoked to be on a new team...i would be stoked to be able to watxh him. He also will help carter and ximenes develop and produce as those guys will see a lot of 1 on 1 matchups.
He would instantly make our front 7 better especially with those big bodies we have up front. Sometimes i think you guys dont want to actually ever get out od this shitstorm
Sign me up all day for
#4
For
#9
Yannick
3rd rder
Id literally scream in excitement
Seriously Giants building around Jones/Barkley with a fixed OL and Yannick who is just 25 on defense puts us in GREAT shape for the 2021 free agency and draft because we wouldn't have to go on "need" then
Not even sure engram is a giant going forward.
Peppers isnt going to break the bank.
Williams and tomlinsom cohld resign but they should. That aizable front is going to help us win games once we have a guy who can generate a rush...
I think this would be a fantastix move.
1) If you hit on those draft picks, you have to pay those guys in 4/5 years too, just like FAs...
2) About half of even 1st round picks don't cut the mustard, ie All Draft Picks carry a significant risk factor that proven players don't.
Burrow, Tua, Herbert
Young, Simmons, Okudah, Wills, and one of Wirfs, Thomas or Becton.
9 is a great spot because you can still probably get one of the big 3 tackles (no thanks on Becton). There's also a chance that CeeDee Lamb goes before 9 and perhaps a surprise player like Kenneth Murray, Derrick Brown, or Kinlaw goes in the top 8 players.
I have to believe at least one, if not two OTs would be off the board by 9, but you are still very likely to get one of the top 3 guys.
Then at 20, I love A.J. Epenesa. I definitely believe he is the goods. Wouldn't be disappointed with Gross-Matos or Kenneth Murray there if the latter is at 20 which I don't suspect he will be. But that could also be a good spot for Justin Jefferson.
I think we trade with Jags for 9 and 20 and take Andrew Thomas (the prototypical LT) and AJ Epensa and I would love that.
Considering the source I'd be surprised if this happens. Walterfootball.com and their writers aren't exactly known for breaking news.
I'd probably lean more towards Chaisson, Queen or Murray.
Ummm.no it won't
9 is a great spot because you can still probably get one of the big 3 tackles (no thanks on Becton).