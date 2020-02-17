for display only
La Canfora: buzz about NYG trading with JAX

Sean : 4/22/2020 9:36 pm
Hearing lot of recent buzz about NYG dealing down and JAX perhaps dealing up (one would think for QB). Not sure what to make of it but several GMs have brought it up
DG can probably dig in and ask for their 3 too  
AcesUp : 4/22/2020 10:17 pm : link
Yannick, 9 and Jags 3rd for 4 is a win for all parties from a PR standpoint. Jags unload a malcontent for value and Giants get a pass rusher while “recouping” the Leonard Williams pick. Hopefully the Giants would be digging in there because the social media histrionics and the 22m/yr contract should factor into his value.
Yannick is not worth that money  
GiantsFan84 : 4/22/2020 10:18 pm : link
Hard pass on getting him from me. Don’t get me wrong he’s a huge upgrade over what we have but I have no desire to give him the contract he’s looking for
I take the center in rd 3.  
Carl in CT : 4/22/2020 10:19 pm : link
As I don’t believe all will go before #99. Take a safety or WR at #36
RE: RE: RE: RE: The situation with  
Big Rick in FL : 4/22/2020 10:21 pm : link
In comment 14877788 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 14877783 LakeGeorgeGiant said:


Quote:


In comment 14877745 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 14877730 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Yannick has gotten so toxic. He seems like an asshole but I can’t say I’d be mad if he was included. The 4 for 9 and Yannick straight up? If Jags are moving up for a QB that would be my firm offer. Jags have zero leverage with him.



Great, explain how you are paying this guy at $20 mill/year, retaining about 9 mill for drafted players when they have $17 mill left?

Just take the picks and leave the whiner to the Jags.



You are aware that you can structure the contract so that Yannick isn't making 20 million this year right? It would be easy enough to shuffle things around.

I'm not in favor of taking him on, but come on, if you're going to be snarky let's point out your crappy post.



You’re right but too much cap gymnastics really screws the team long term. We aren’t good enough to be handing out backloaded contracts at this point. We are in rebuild mode.


It really doesn't screw them long term. They didn't really give any long term deals. The biggest deal they gave was Bradberry and they can get out of his deal in 2022 with only 3 million in dead money and a 13.5 million dollar savings.

Martinez would be 2 million in dead cap that year with over 8 million in savings. Golden Tate would be 2 million in dead cap with 6 million in cap savings.

Gettleman seems to have done a very good job in cleaning up the cap mess we were in (Partly his fault)

This is the NFL though where things change very quickly. The Giants have a ton of young talent with a cheap QB. Those guys live up to their draft spot and you can be a playoff team in 1 season and a legit contender in 2. I'm not saying they're going to be a contender in 2 years. Just saying it's possible.
I did a mock a bit ago with this trade  
KDavies : 4/22/2020 10:23 pm : link
My favorite realistic scenario:

Round 1 Pick 9 (JAX): Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
Round 1 Pick 20 (JAX): K'Lavon Chaisson, DE/OLB, LSU
Round 2 Pick 4: Lloyd Cushenberry III, C/OG, LSU
Round 3 Pick 35 (COMP): Jeremy Chinn, FS/SS, S. Illinois
Round 4 Pick 4: Damien Lewis, OG, LSU
Round 5 Pick 4: Antonio Gibson, WR, Memphis
Round 6 Pick 4: Leki Fotu, DT, Utah
Round 7 Pick 4: Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin
Round 7 Pick 24: Reggie Robinson II, CB, Tulsa
Round 7 Pick 33 (COMP): Raymond Calais, RB, Louisiana
Round 7 Pick 41 (COMP): Jordan Mack, OLB, Virginia
Probably BS  
Samiam : 4/22/2020 10:24 pm : link
I think Jacksonville wants more draft picks rather than less. But, if true, the Giants would be crazy to take on a high priced free agent even if he wasnt a malcontent. They are highly unlikely to get into the playoffs this year and covid makes it even less likely. You take the pick and you have a cost controlled player for 5 years at a fraction of the cost of the player.
RE: Yannick is not worth that money  
LBH15 : 4/22/2020 10:25 pm : link
In comment 14877812 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
Hard pass on getting him from me. Don’t get me wrong he’s a huge upgrade over what we have but I have no desire to give him the contract he’s looking for


And he is kind of a loose screw. No thanks as well.

Do the deal without any discussion of Yannick.
RE: I did a mock a bit ago with this trade  
PatersonPlank : 4/22/2020 10:26 pm : link
In comment 14877821 KDavies said:
Quote:
My favorite realistic scenario:

Round 1 Pick 9 (JAX): Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
Round 1 Pick 20 (JAX): K'Lavon Chaisson, DE/OLB, LSU
Round 2 Pick 4: Lloyd Cushenberry III, C/OG, LSU
Round 3 Pick 35 (COMP): Jeremy Chinn, FS/SS, S. Illinois
Round 4 Pick 4: Damien Lewis, OG, LSU
Round 5 Pick 4: Antonio Gibson, WR, Memphis
Round 6 Pick 4: Leki Fotu, DT, Utah
Round 7 Pick 4: Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin
Round 7 Pick 24: Reggie Robinson II, CB, Tulsa
Round 7 Pick 33 (COMP): Raymond Calais, RB, Louisiana
Round 7 Pick 41 (COMP): Jordan Mack, OLB, Virginia


Yep, this is basically the winner. You can substitute in another OT, or Matos/Murray for Chaisson, but this would be unbelievable
#9 + #20 + #73 would be a dream  
Eric on Li : 4/22/2020 10:27 pm : link
#9 - best OT (if Simmons/Okudah slide I guess you have to consider)
#20 - best D (Murray, Queen, YGM, Chaisson, etc)

Pure BPA with the remaining picks. 5 more top 110 picks after adding a first rd pick on both sides would be unreal.
Only  
TommyWiseau : 4/22/2020 10:30 pm : link
way I am moving down to 9 is if we get 20 also. If Jacksonville wants a QB they will have to pay a premium. Draft OT at 9, and get Murray at 20 if possible. Go for Ruiz or Hennessey at 36 (maybe with a slight trade up back into round 1 like they did with Baker).
Would anyone else rather have jax 9th overall and 1st next year  
DaddyM89 : 4/22/2020 10:30 pm : link
Good chance they'll be a top 5 pick next year. And with giants still a year away could be primed to have two top 10 picks next year.
9 and 20  
ron mexico : 4/22/2020 10:32 pm : link
Would be a great haul
RE: Probably BS  
AcesUp : 4/22/2020 10:33 pm : link
In comment 14877824 Samiam said:
Quote:
I think Jacksonville wants more draft picks rather than less. But, if true, the Giants would be crazy to take on a high priced free agent even if he wasnt a malcontent. They are highly unlikely to get into the playoffs this year and covid makes it even less likely. You take the pick and you have a cost controlled player for 5 years at a fraction of the cost of the player.


I agree with your premise but I don't think a pick is there this year at Edge. I'm probably in the minority but I don't even see the value at 36. YGM may be there and I'd be okay with him but there are warts there. Epenesa is probably more of DE/DT tweener, maybe a throwback strongside 4-3 end that is kind of lost in this era. I like Baun but he's probably more of a Jamie Collins type than a true edge. After Young, it's a whole bunch of tweeners, question marks, limited ceilings and boom bust types.

I'd rather just hard fade at the Edge spot this year.
RE: Would anyone else rather have jax 9th overall and 1st next year  
KDavies : 4/22/2020 10:33 pm : link
In comment 14877835 DaddyM89 said:
Quote:
Good chance they'll be a top 5 pick next year. And with giants still a year away could be primed to have two top 10 picks next year.


I would. I can’t imagine the Jags doing it though. They have to know how bad they are
Aces  
ryanmkeane : 4/22/2020 10:39 pm : link
I’m with you at Edge. Outside of Young it seems like a weak draft. I would consider guys like Darrell Taylor from Tennessee in the mid rounds, instead of a top 3 round pick. This draft is too good at OL, WR, DB and LB for us to go for an Edge guy who is just gonna be OK.
RE: This  
mphbullet36 : 4/22/2020 10:41 pm : link
In comment 14877802 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
would take a little sting out of missing out on Chase Young.


100%

9 and 20

getting one of Wills/Wirfs/Thomas

then getting a defensive play maker at 20 (hopefully murray)

then a center in the second round.

That would be a homerun draft.
For 9 and 20 yes.  
j_rud : 4/22/2020 10:42 pm : link
Not a fan of 9 and Yannick. Didnt want to sign him and would much prefer the 20th pick.
I personally would love it if we could get their first next year  
Judgment Day : 4/22/2020 10:43 pm : link
instead of this year all things being equal.
That would be the absolute dream trade  
BigBlueNH : 4/22/2020 10:44 pm : link
4 for 9 and 20. Top OT plus best available defender plus OC in Rd. 2. But Jax may only pull the trigger if their guy is there at 4, which depends on who trades up to 3 and who they take. We can dream tho.
RE: Aces  
AcesUp : 4/22/2020 10:46 pm : link
In comment 14877850 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
I’m with you at Edge. Outside of Young it seems like a weak draft. I would consider guys like Darrell Taylor from Tennessee in the mid rounds, instead of a top 3 round pick. This draft is too good at OL, WR, DB and LB for us to go for an Edge guy who is just gonna be OK.


Yeh and Taylor is a dart throw upside guy that you're throwing in the Carter/X pile, more likely to be a sub package guy than anything else. I guess my preference is Baun but he's likely to steal more snaps from Connelly than Carter/X.
La Canfora  
JonC : 4/22/2020 10:46 pm : link
absolutely stinks at his job.
I just want the Gmen to be on the delivering end of the butt blasting  
widmerseyebrow : 4/22/2020 10:47 pm : link
with the draft day maneuvers for once.
Taylor  
ryanmkeane : 4/22/2020 10:47 pm : link
doesn’t strike me as a dart throw guy. He seems like a 5-6 sack per year kinda guy in the NFL that can stay around awhile because of his size. Not the most athletic or “upside” guy but I just think he’ll be solid.
RE: La Canfora  
The_Boss : 4/22/2020 10:48 pm : link
In comment 14877863 JonC said:
Quote:
absolutely stinks at his job.


Buzzkill

☹️
La Canfora  
AcesUp : 4/22/2020 10:51 pm : link
Does stink.
Doubt the Giants trade down that far...  
GFAN52 : 4/22/2020 10:52 pm : link
.
RE: Doubt the Giants trade down that far...  
mphbullet36 : 4/22/2020 10:53 pm : link
In comment 14877874 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
.


9 is the perfect spot
RE: La Canfora  
MeadowlandsMike : 4/22/2020 10:55 pm : link
In comment 14877871 AcesUp said:
Quote:
Does stink.


It does happen to coincide with what Rico said. And he says mutliple GMs are saying it.
La Canfora doesn't exactly say the buzz is about a NYG-JAX trade  
shyster : 4/22/2020 10:56 pm : link
He says several GMs have mentioned to him about Giants' trading down and about JAX trading up, or trying to do so.

The most obvious way these other GMs would know about such efforts is if the Giants and JAX talked to these GMs, separately, about the possibilities of a trade down or a trade up.

La C's tweet is at best ambiguous on this point.
RE: Doubt the Giants trade down that far...  
ZGiants98 : 4/22/2020 10:56 pm : link
In comment 14877874 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
.


Im praying they trade down that far. Trading down a couple spots wont bring back the value this will and we still get our tackle either way.
if we got 9 and 20  
Dankbeerman : 4/22/2020 10:57 pm : link
I would think WR @ 20. Ruggs or Jeferson. This is the path to the luxury playmaker we couldnt afford to take without the trade. Im sure tou could make a case for Mims or Higgins but I would look for Ruggs, Jeferson or Aiuyk at 20.
Few things to consider re Jax - mainly Deshaun and Pat Mahomes  
Eric on Li : 4/22/2020 10:58 pm : link
in 2017 they passed on both for Leonard Fournette, now supposedly on trade block.

David Caldwell has been GM there since 2013 - now trying to rebrand the team for the 2nd time, this time getting past the Coughlin reunion. In Caldwell's first 2 drafts he had selected Luke Joekel with the 2nd pick in 2013 and then Bortles with the 3rd pick in 2014.

If they are trading up I don't think it's to replace Jalen Ramsey or take the next Dante Fowler. They have 2 strong OTs, some good players on D and at WR (especially Chark/Jack).

They've got a GM that's probably looking to put his stamp on turning the page of the recent let downs. How can he be coming up for anyone other than Tua? That is the move that would change the entire attitude around the franchise. And to add more picks I'm sure they've had conversations around Ngakoue (prob to Philly).

If they do a deal with us it will be chasing the ghost of what could have been if they'd picked Mahomes or Watson. And perhaps that's what would have happened if Coughlin didn't enter the equation.
RE: RE: Doubt the Giants trade down that far...  
GFAN52 : 4/22/2020 11:00 pm : link
In comment 14877878 ZGiants98 said:
Quote:
In comment 14877874 GFAN52 said:


Quote:


.



Im praying they trade down that far. Trading down a couple spots wont bring back the value this will and we still get our tackle either way.


No guarantee you will get the OT they want though.
RE: I would probably still  
AcidTest : 4/22/2020 11:01 pm : link
In comment 14877776 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Take Jacksonville’s 2nd and 3rd if they insisted on that instead of 20.


I would as well. Giving them an alternate option increases the chance they accept the trade.
RE: RE: La Canfora  
AcesUp : 4/22/2020 11:04 pm : link
In comment 14877876 MeadowlandsMike said:
Quote:
In comment 14877871 AcesUp said:


Quote:


Does stink.



It does happen to coincide with what Rico said. And he says mutliple GMs are saying it.


Not dismissing it or saying he's wrong, these discussions are fun regardless. But he does stink.
Eric  
ryanmkeane : 4/22/2020 11:04 pm : link
great post. Jags are just a really really odd team. They were awful. Then they made the AFC champ game with Bortles at QB. Then they were awful again and blew it all up. Just kinda seem like a team in constant disarray. If they traded up that high and gave away draft assets for a non QB, that would be a horrendous move. The Foles signing was even worse than horrendous.
I  
AcidTest : 4/22/2020 11:06 pm : link
agree that La Canfora is not reliable, but trade of some kind between the Giants and Jaguars makes intuitive sense. That doesn't mean he's right, only that it's at least remotely possible. Many others have also speculated throughout the entire draft process that the Giants and Jaguars could make a trade.

I have no interest in Ngakoue, and I'd be surprised if the Giants do, especially given his feud with the Jaguars. His contract demands are also enormous. I'd rather have a much cheaper cost controlled player.
RE: Few things to consider re Jax - mainly Deshaun and Pat Mahomes  
AcidTest : 4/22/2020 11:08 pm : link
In comment 14877882 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
in 2017 they passed on both for Leonard Fournette, now supposedly on trade block.

David Caldwell has been GM there since 2013 - now trying to rebrand the team for the 2nd time, this time getting past the Coughlin reunion. In Caldwell's first 2 drafts he had selected Luke Joekel with the 2nd pick in 2013 and then Bortles with the 3rd pick in 2014.

If they are trading up I don't think it's to replace Jalen Ramsey or take the next Dante Fowler. They have 2 strong OTs, some good players on D and at WR (especially Chark/Jack).

They've got a GM that's probably looking to put his stamp on turning the page of the recent let downs. How can he be coming up for anyone other than Tua? That is the move that would change the entire attitude around the franchise. And to add more picks I'm sure they've had conversations around Ngakoue (prob to Philly).

If they do a deal with us it will be chasing the ghost of what could have been if they'd picked Mahomes or Watson. And perhaps that's what would have happened if Coughlin didn't enter the equation.


Excellent analysis.
Problem with this  
The Dude : 4/22/2020 11:16 pm : link
And maybe asshats know better but...

La Confora is just taking what other GMs(doubt its actual GMs, lets call it sources) are saying which is:
Giants are exploring to trade back
Jags are exploring to trade up

Now, its not wild if those true to say they've talked to eachother, but this isn't a "sources close to the giants and jags say theyre in discussion", hes merely piecing together info into a tweet that alludes the giants could be swapping with the jags.

I'm not even saying hes wrong for tweeting it. but i'd feel better if one of our guys on BBI said , we've called the jags and are talking, over Jason La Confora taking what hes heard from other teams and making it a story (which could come true regardless)
RE: You guys  
Saquon'sQuadz : 4/22/2020 11:24 pm : link
In comment 14877809 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
are insane. You dont want to pay anyone LOL

Yannick is 25. He is still in his prime and he is a stud.

If we get yannick AND wills, thomas or wirfs at 9. Id jizz my fucking shorts. Those are clearly our two biggest needs. I saw someone said cap hell?!?! The cowboys jus gave cooper a ton of money....good teams can pay big money to players worth it. Yannick is one of those guys. We will hace a ton of free space next year and we can structure a long term deal wgere the hir is low in yr one. YN will be stoked to be on a new team...i would be stoked to be able to watxh him. He also will help carter and ximenes develop and produce as those guys will see a lot of 1 on 1 matchups.

He would instantly make our front 7 better especially with those big bodies we have up front. Sometimes i think you guys dont want to actually ever get out od this shitstorm

Sign me up all day for

#4

For

#9
Yannick
3rd rder

Id literally scream in excitement


Seriously Giants building around Jones/Barkley with a fixed OL and Yannick who is just 25 on defense puts us in GREAT shape for the 2021 free agency and draft because we wouldn't have to go on "need" then
Except  
AcesUp : 4/22/2020 11:29 pm : link
You're restructuring contracts in this year, bloating their numbers in 2021, while adding Yannick on the books that year at what I'm assuming is escalating number. Compound that with looming extensions in Leonard Williams, Jabril Peppers, Evan Engram, Dalvin Tomlinson and Saquan Barkley means we're probably not going to be players in next year's free agency unless you make multiple concessions and/or go through some more cap gymnastics.
RE: Except  
BleedBlue : 4/22/2020 11:32 pm : link
In comment 14877909 AcesUp said:
Quote:
You're restructuring contracts in this year, bloating their numbers in 2021, while adding Yannick on the books that year at what I'm assuming is escalating number. Compound that with looming extensions in Leonard Williams, Jabril Peppers, Evan Engram, Dalvin Tomlinson and Saquan Barkley means we're probably not going to be players in next year's free agency unless you make multiple concessions and/or go through some more cap gymnastics.


Not even sure engram is a giant going forward.
Peppers isnt going to break the bank.
Williams and tomlinsom cohld resign but they should. That aizable front is going to help us win games once we have a guy who can generate a rush...

I think this would be a fantastix move.
I agree in some ways  
AcesUp : 4/22/2020 11:40 pm : link
Yannick or no, we're making decisions with those guys. Signing him is doable but you're taking a big bite out of next year's cap to do so, because that's where his money will come from through restructures or deferred bonus. He costs whatever the trade comp is and the offset cap impact in 2021+. He'll have a very strong impact on our free agency flexibilities over the next few years, that's the trade really.
In general, guys bitching about acquiring guys like Yannick  
BlueLou'sBack : 4/22/2020 11:56 pm : link
because of their salary demands, who want draft picks only instead, miss out on a huge point or two...

1) If you hit on those draft picks, you have to pay those guys in 4/5 years too, just like FAs...

2) About half of even 1st round picks don't cut the mustard, ie All Draft Picks carry a significant risk factor that proven players don't.
Looks like Yannick is close to being traded to Raiders,  
Dave in Hoboken : 4/22/2020 11:58 pm : link
so this is pretty much moot.
RE: 9 & 20  
Mr. Nickels : 12:31 am : link
In comment 14877778 allstarjim said:
Quote:
I'd expect the following players to be drafted by 9:

Burrow, Tua, Herbert
Young, Simmons, Okudah, Wills, and one of Wirfs, Thomas or Becton.

9 is a great spot because you can still probably get one of the big 3 tackles (no thanks on Becton). There's also a chance that CeeDee Lamb goes before 9 and perhaps a surprise player like Kenneth Murray, Derrick Brown, or Kinlaw goes in the top 8 players.

I have to believe at least one, if not two OTs would be off the board by 9, but you are still very likely to get one of the top 3 guys.

Then at 20, I love A.J. Epenesa. I definitely believe he is the goods. Wouldn't be disappointed with Gross-Matos or Kenneth Murray there if the latter is at 20 which I don't suspect he will be. But that could also be a good spot for Justin Jefferson.


I think we trade with Jags for 9 and 20 and take Andrew Thomas (the prototypical LT) and AJ Epensa and I would love that.
RE: Looks like Yannick is close to being traded to Raiders,  
Big Rick in FL : 12:48 am : link
In comment 14877930 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
so this is pretty much moot.


Considering the source I'd be surprised if this happens. Walterfootball.com and their writers aren't exactly known for breaking news.
Let's hope they don't take AJ Epenesa  
Big Rick in FL : 12:49 am : link
At 20.

I'd probably lean more towards Chaisson, Queen or Murray.
RE: This  
micky : 12:52 am : link
In comment 14877802 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
would take a little sting out of missing out on Chase Young.



Ummm.no it won't
RE: 9 & 20  
Milton : 2:54 am : link
In comment 14877778 allstarjim said:
Quote:


9 is a great spot because you can still probably get one of the big 3 tackles (no thanks on Becton).
Don't be so quick to say "no thanks" on Becton. If the Giants were to select him with the 9th pick it means he answered all their character questions. Could you picture the Giants coming away with both Becton and Isaiah Wilson!? 360 lbs on one side, 350 lbs on the other, that's over 700 lbs of bookends Barkley is running behind! Defenses will want to run for the hills! Add Pittman, Claypool, or Higgins at WR and the Giants will have an offense that is true to their name. If you want to establish an identity as a physical offense, that's one way to do it.
