New York Giants 2nd-Round Pick: S Xavier McKinney

Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2020 7:24 pm
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2020 7:28 pm : link
Aaron Wilson
@AaronWilson_NFL
New York Giants draft Alabama safety Xavier McKinney. Texans liked him a lot
I’d rather have Delpit  
The_Boss : 4/24/2020 7:30 pm : link
Love it  
Br00klyn : 4/24/2020 7:31 pm : link
he's so versatile and this really bolsters our secondary
There's the Alabama connection at work  
GFAN52 : 4/24/2020 7:32 pm : link
Sweet!!!  
Amtoft : 4/24/2020 7:32 pm : link
I predicted Andrew Thomas and he was the player I wanted yesterday and today I predicted Xavier McKinney. I love McKinney. He didn't run well, but he plays way faster than he ran. He plays deep, slot, box, anything. He is so damn good! This is a steal for us.
Can he play FS?  
PatersonPlank : 4/24/2020 7:32 pm : link
Per the reports, he's talented.  
Jerz44 : 4/24/2020 7:32 pm : link
Was a 1st round talent per Mel Kiper (#15 overall).

Seems like the Giants have bigger needs thou than secondary.
I'm sure he's good,  
Dave in Hoboken : 4/24/2020 7:33 pm : link
but I really wanted to go Edge or OC there. Meh.
I'm a big fan  
MookGiants : 4/24/2020 7:33 pm : link
our safety play is brutal. Jabrill Peppers stinks. If he wasn't highly touted coming out of high school as the next great thing and compared to guys like Charless Woodson at michigan no one would ever think it's smart to rely on him to be a good player based on his pro production to this point.
RE: Can he play FS?  
Amtoft : 4/24/2020 7:33 pm : link
In comment 14883022 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
Yes completely. He played deep very well. He played the Slot very well. He played in the box very well. He can do it all.
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2020 7:36 pm : link
David Syvertsen
@Ourlads_Sy
#36 NYG - Xavier McKinney - S/Alabama

Physical and aggressive downhill, run and chase guy. Plays faster than he times for sure. Has a plus skill set and will pair with Peppers to provide a S pair that can interchange.

Dan Shonka
@Ourlads_Shonka
#Giants-#XavierMcKinney-. Aggressive tackling and has made some big hits. Sudden change of direction and chase ability puts him in position to make a lot of plays. Sudden to drive on the ball in the air. Solid ball skills getting his hands to the catch point
RE: Per the reports, he's talented.  
Saquads26 : 4/24/2020 7:37 pm : link
In comment 14883024 Jerz44 said:
Quote:
Was a 1st round talent per Mel Kiper (#15 overall).

Seems like the Giants have bigger needs thou than secondary.


Safety was a huge need though, and this guy is a lot more than just a safety. Matos would have been nice but McKinney was BPA according to most “experts”. The pick makes sense. Now get a C and and an Edge guy and I’ll be happy.
RE: I'm sure he's good,  
Amtoft : 4/24/2020 7:37 pm : link
In comment 14883025 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
but I really wanted to go Edge or OC there. Meh.


The edge guys were rated much lower than McKinney. There isn't anyone there with close to the talent. You don't build a very good team if you draft weaker players AND we needed a damn FS.
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2020 7:49 pm : link
Kimberly Jones
@KimJonesSports
#NYG GM Dave Gettleman on conference call says they had first-round value on Xavier McKinney. "We're very fortunate to take him in the position we did," said Joe Judge.
Sounds like interchangeable safeties with Peppers  
PatersonPlank : 4/24/2020 7:49 pm : link
Both very talented, but I hope it gives us the FS skillset somewhere we will need
RE: RE: I'm sure he's good,  
Mike in NY : 4/24/2020 7:49 pm : link
In comment 14883031 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 14883025 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


but I really wanted to go Edge or OC there. Meh.



The edge guys were rated much lower than McKinney. There isn't anyone there with close to the talent. You don't build a very good team if you draft weaker players AND we needed a damn FS.


Baun was in my top tier. That being said, so was McKinney. Lot of great names still around.
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2020 7:49 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Gettleman says Giants made up their mind if McKinney was there, they were taking him. If he was gone, they had a deal in place to trade down.
Man I love this pick  
ryanmkeane : 4/24/2020 7:50 pm : link
consensus best safety in the draft and top 20 talent by a lot of evaluators. Instinctive and smart. Our secondary is turning into a strength.
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2020 7:50 pm : link
Dan Salomone
@NYGsalomone
Gettleman said they made up their minds: If Xavier was there, they were taking him. "The value was just too good to pass up."
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2020 7:50 pm : link
Dan Salomone
@NYGsalomone
Gettleman: All these kids we've drafted [in the secondary]...we're putting together a talented, young group. We've just got to get them rolling.
Patriots defenses were built with lineman  
jlukes : 4/24/2020 7:50 pm : link
and defensive backs.

We have the guys up front, now we have more play makers in the back.

Pass rush gets schemed around those two strengths
Sorry dudes  
JonC : 4/24/2020 7:50 pm : link
I had the name but was not allowed to post. There's our FS.
RE: Sweet!!!  
5BowlsSoon : 4/24/2020 7:50 pm : link
In comment 14883021 Amtoft said:
Quote:
I predicted Andrew Thomas and he was the player I wanted yesterday and today I predicted Xavier McKinney. I love McKinney. He didn't run well, but he plays way faster than he ran. He plays deep, slot, box, anything. He is so damn good! This is a steal for us.


He said he cramped up when he ran the 4.6 forty.
Every mock draft I’ve seen had him in round one, in the 20s.

But I also like his versatility, playing Safety and LB. sweet

By the way, GOOD CALL ON BOTH BROTHER! Clap clap
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2020 7:50 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Joe Judge crossed paths with Xavier McKinney in spring ball two years ago. Says he's the quarterback on the back end.
No substantive complaints about the first two picks.  
Big Blue Blogger : 4/24/2020 7:51 pm : link
They are top-tier prospects at positions of need. Wish we could have added some assets along the way, or held on to #68. The roster is still both weak and thin.
Definitely BPA pick here (we have a lot of needs including S)  
PatersonPlank : 4/24/2020 7:51 pm : link
Still lots of great players available. Love to find another pick between now and #99
Best Safety in the draft? Sign me up!  
sb from NYT Forum : 4/24/2020 7:51 pm : link
The Giants pass defense was the absolute worst part of the team.

BPA and a position of need.
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2020 7:51 pm : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
The Giants are going to "sit for a while now." Dave Gettleman said they won't dip into next year's draft picks. "A trade up is obviously difficult."

In other words: Sit back and relax, Giants fans. See ya at 99 or, at best, a few picks before late in the third round. #NFLDraft
Love  
Jon in NYC : 4/24/2020 7:52 pm : link
the pick. Fills a huge need and is going to be the quarterback of the defense for a long time.
Versatility  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 4/24/2020 7:52 pm : link
Mike Renner
@PFF_Mike
Xavier McKinney was just as versatile Isaiah Simmons last year without any of the fanfare. He played over 200 snaps in box, slot, and deep.

Alabama connection with Judge. The speed scares me a bit, but his on-field performance was impressive. Hopefully he plays faster than that 40.
Seems like he will be  
ryanmkeane : 4/24/2020 7:52 pm : link
our quarterback at FS. Love it. Now let’s get our C.
What are you gonna do  
ghost718 : 4/24/2020 7:53 pm : link
I never thought this guy was anything special.Could be solid I guess

On to the 3rd round
RE: Sorry dudes  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 4/24/2020 7:53 pm : link
In comment 14883040 JonC said:
Quote:
I had the name but was not allowed to post. There's our FS.


The Giants have gotten better so far.
Not a fan to be honest,  
Angel Eyes : 4/24/2020 7:53 pm : link
would have preferred Gross-Matos or Epenesa. We desperately need edge rushers and this is something we have to get or we're not going to do well.
RE: Sorry dudes  
PatersonPlank : 4/24/2020 7:54 pm : link
In comment 14883040 JonC said:
Quote:
I had the name but was not allowed to post. There's our FS.


So then I take it that our coaches think he's a FS? Didn't he play more like Peppers at Bama?
ESPN's Kiper and McShay on McKinney  
GFAN52 : 4/24/2020 7:54 pm : link
Nice video on him.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: Sorry dudes  
PatersonPlank : 4/24/2020 7:54 pm : link
In comment 14883040 JonC said:
Quote:
I had the name but was not allowed to post. There's our FS.


So then I take it that our coaches think he's a FS? Didn't he play more like Peppers at Bama?
Feels like there were bigger needs elsewhere, but can’t argue  
Ben in Tampa : 4/24/2020 7:55 pm : link
With the value and talent.
Can't really argue this pick  
David B. : 4/24/2020 7:56 pm : link
I probably would have gone for the pass rush with Matos or Espenesa, but the Giants CERTAINLY need playmakers on D and they haven't had an impact player at S in FOREVER.

Big hitter and good blitzer. Just hope he's better in coverage than Landon Collins was. Last time they had a true FS was Kenny Phillips, and they only had him for 10 minutes.
My buddy who writes about college football for Athlon  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/24/2020 7:56 pm : link
Texted me 'That's a steal. McKinney is legit. Great pick.'

I'll take that!
Good pick  
jeff57 : 4/24/2020 7:57 pm : link
Wanted Baun, but maybe it was the diluted drug test.
McKinney's  
Professor Falken : 4/24/2020 7:57 pm : link
40 time is misleading. He cramped up. See video.
McKinney - ( New Window )
RE: Sorry dudes  
section125 : 4/24/2020 7:58 pm : link
In comment 14883040 JonC said:
Quote:
I had the name but was not allowed to post. There's our FS.


Was really hoping for YGM. But WTF, another top of the line player at a position of need.
RE: RE: Sorry dudes  
JonC : 4/24/2020 8:00 pm : link
In comment 14883056 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 14883040 JonC said:


Quote:


I had the name but was not allowed to post. There's our FS.



So then I take it that our coaches think he's a FS? Didn't he play more like Peppers at Bama?


He's multiple, can do it all, slot, in the box, cover, blitz,tackle, including centerfield.
Great pick.....  
Simms11 : 4/24/2020 8:00 pm : link
Hoping he’s finally the guy to be that long term FS we desperately need.
RE: Per the reports, he's talented.  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 4/24/2020 8:01 pm : link
Quote:


Seems like the Giants have bigger needs thou than secondary.


RE: RE: Sorry dudes  
section125 : 4/24/2020 8:01 pm : link
In comment 14883056 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 14883040 JonC said:


Quote:


I had the name but was not allowed to post. There's our FS.



So then I take it that our coaches think he's a FS? Didn't he play more like Peppers at Bama?


Versatility brother, versatility...
as Osi said above we just got a Simmons clone  
gtt350 : 4/24/2020 8:01 pm : link
he actually graded out higher than Simmons and in a stronger league
RE: RE: Sorry dudes  
jlukes : 4/24/2020 8:04 pm : link
In comment 14883056 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 14883040 JonC said:


Quote:


I had the name but was not allowed to post. There's our FS.



So then I take it that our coaches think he's a FS? Didn't he play more like Peppers at Bama?


Primarily free safety but lined up in the slot and as Blitzer as well.

Much more natural in space than Peppers
RE: Feels like there were bigger needs elsewhere, but can’t argue  
solarmike : 4/24/2020 8:04 pm : link
In comment 14883059 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
With the value and talent.


+1
I'm  
AcidTest : 4/24/2020 8:05 pm : link
fine with the pick. First round talent. His forty time is misleading. He cramped up. I'm encouraged by the fact that they had a deal in place to trade down, even though they decided instead to use the pick. But it's now a looooooong drop to #99, just like last year. From DG's comments, I can't see them trading Engram, Tomlinson, or anyone else for another day two pick. This is where the Williams trade really hurts.
RE: Sorry dudes  
Shecky : 4/24/2020 8:05 pm : link
In comment 14883040 JonC said:
Quote:
I had the name but was not allowed to post. There's our FS.


No need to apologize to anyone here, everyone here should fully understand. But let’s just get this out of the way early - the question you will be bombarded with. If you can, what’s the trade down that was lined up?
They have put a lot into this secondary over the last 2 years  
larryflower37 : 4/24/2020 8:06 pm : link
it needs to pay off.
I hope we get Tyler Biadasz in the third.
focus day 3 on WR, edge, and depth
Looks more like Landon Collins II (to me)  
David B. : 4/24/2020 8:06 pm : link
Than a FS. Let's hope he stays effective longer.

Xavier Mckinney (Alabama) All 22 Film || 2020 NFL Draft - ( New Window )
The most interesting thing I took from this was...  
Torrag : 4/24/2020 8:07 pm : link
Jeremiah and Riddick suggested we benefited from Xman cramping and running poorly at the Combine.


I've liked him as a prospect for a long time. He'll strike you and leave his mark. We need more of that.
Clearly BPA  
bLiTz 2k : 4/24/2020 8:08 pm : link
I get fans not liking certain players or having them ranked differently, but I dont get the people complaining about having other needs. How many times do you hear teams dont draft positions, they draft PLAYERS.

Love the pick  
XBRONX : 4/24/2020 8:08 pm : link
Sy's quote."He is a versatile, rangy, aggressive weapon for the defense that reacts and closes as fast as anyone can at the position."
I love the 'Yeah, he's super talented. Probably a steal where we got  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/24/2020 8:09 pm : link
him. Hell, he might even be an All Pro. But we had needs elsewhere...' type posts.

Saban raves about him. I gotta imagine Judge had a chat with Nick about McKinney.
Don't know trade down details  
JonC : 4/24/2020 8:09 pm : link
but suspect they also really liked Delpit and Winfield.
OK, someone kindly explain to me what good this is going to be...  
islander1 : 4/24/2020 8:09 pm : link
when QBs are going to still have 5 seconds to throw every down because, you know, zero pass rush.

Something Gross-Matos could have helped more with.
can't hate it  
GiantsFan84 : 4/24/2020 8:10 pm : link
he's a talented guy and they need a S. seems like a relatively safe pick as well.

have to imagine they know a lot about this guy with the saban connection and the RB coach
RE: The most interesting thing I took from this was...  
Amtoft : 4/24/2020 8:10 pm : link
In comment 14883081 Torrag said:
Quote:
Jeremiah and Riddick suggested we benefited from Xman cramping and running poorly at the Combine.


I've liked him as a prospect for a long time. He'll strike you and leave his mark. We need more of that.


That and because he couldn't run for people again in person. Normally he would of been able to fix that time, but couldnt'... thank you!
Great Pick!!  
ZogZerg : 4/24/2020 8:11 pm : link
We have a promising young secondary.
Giants.com online interviews with these players  
US1 Giants : 4/24/2020 8:11 pm : link
are embarrassingly bad.
Yes we need a pass rusher, and yes we need a LB, and yes we  
PatersonPlank : 4/24/2020 8:12 pm : link
need a big WR, and yes we need a FS.

We got one, and he looks like BPA. On to Rd 3
We wanted Mckinney or Baun  
Rico : 4/24/2020 8:12 pm : link
RE: OK, someone kindly explain to me what good this is going to be...  
Mike in NY : 4/24/2020 8:12 pm : link
In comment 14883086 islander1 said:
Quote:
when QBs are going to still have 5 seconds to throw every down because, you know, zero pass rush.

Something Gross-Matos could have helped more with.


YGM I question if he has the repertoire of pass rush moves. There are plenty of pass rushers still around
Wonder what the trade down  
Jay in Toronto : 4/24/2020 8:12 pm : link
would have been. My only reservation here.

Played it safe Round 1 and rolled the dice a bit in Round 2
RE: OK, someone kindly explain to me what good this is going to be...  
Amtoft : 4/24/2020 8:12 pm : link
In comment 14883086 islander1 said:
Quote:
when QBs are going to still have 5 seconds to throw every down because, you know, zero pass rush.

Something Gross-Matos could have helped more with.


Gross-Matos is no better than Carter or Xman... He wasn't some amazing pass rusher that this site is for some reason trying to make him out to be. Think of it this way. We have his DL coach and we didn't want him? Wake up
We wanted Mckinney or Baun  
Rico : 4/24/2020 8:12 pm : link
RE: OK, someone kindly explain to me what good this is going to be...  
bLiTz 2k : 4/24/2020 8:12 pm : link
In comment 14883086 islander1 said:
Quote:
when QBs are going to still have 5 seconds to throw every down because, you know, zero pass rush.

Something Gross-Matos could have helped more with.


So your an advocate for reaching for need? What if YGM busts? Who knows..nothing to complain about. You will never fill every single hole in 1 draft.
Figuring the desperate need at Safety  
LBH15 : 4/24/2020 8:13 pm : link
wasn’t a hard choice. The rumors were floating on this very early today so no surprise.

Too bad for Oline
Keep an eye  
JonC : 4/24/2020 8:14 pm : link
on Pitt CB Dane Jackson.
Better pick than just getting a great FS  
allstarjim : 4/24/2020 8:14 pm : link
He also allows Julian Love to move to the nickel in sub.

Now I know some don't really think he can play the nickel, but between the corner depth, McKinney, Beal, Love, and sure I'll throw Haley in there...they will have plenty of good options at nickel.

And getting a back end guy that can really play is smart...you saw the Eagles get Jalen Raegor last night and even worse, CeeDee Lamb falling to the Cowboys giving them a nightmare offense for opponents...so McKinney is going to help.

Now, there's a wait here and we'll see what happens with C, but I keep waiting for Denzel Mims, Van Jefferson, and Chase Claypool still on the board. Something to watch.
This  
AcidTest : 4/24/2020 8:14 pm : link
team has a TON of holes. We can't fix them all in one draft. Safety was definitely a huge gaping hole. There were at least a half a dozen players that the Giants could have legitimately picked.

I still say the Giants will cluster draft DEs and WRs on day three.
Thanks Jon  
Shecky : 4/24/2020 8:14 pm : link
Now that we’ve got a long break
Just want to thank you for everything you contribute around here. I’m sure you e put yourself out there at times, probably even took some heat behind the scenes, but you keep contributing. So greatly appreciated
Haven’t seen a lot of him in college  
eric2425ny : 4/24/2020 8:16 pm : link
Based on some highlights I just watched he seems to be damn good at rushing the QB, including the strip sack.
'Rolled the dice in the second round'?  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/24/2020 8:17 pm : link
Every pick is a 'roll of the dice'. This is a guy who was considered a mid 1st round pick before he had a bad 40, which sadly he couldn't rectify with a pro day.

The more I read about this pick, the more I get excited.

Daniel Jeremiah, who I really like, raved about him.
Baker, Bradberry, Peppers, McKinney w/Ballentine & Beal  
PatersonPlank : 4/24/2020 8:18 pm : link
This is a young, talented defensive backfield
we need a guy like this  
mpinmaine : 4/24/2020 8:18 pm : link
Im in
For those worrying if he can play CF...  
Amtoft : 4/24/2020 8:18 pm : link
"Ascending safety prospect offering a combination of plus athleticism, field awareness and versatility. McKinney split time equally at slot, free safety and in the box and is accomplished in each. His coverage instincts, athleticism and quick-twitch burst are more cornerback than safety, which is why he's likely to be a coveted toy for teams looking to upgrade and diversify their sub-packages. He can sit in center field all day if needed, and he's an adequate open-field tackler but has room for improvement in that area. McKinney represents the new breed of versatile, matchup safety with high upside as an early starter."
Jabrill Peppers  
jacob12 : 4/24/2020 8:18 pm : link
Peppers is an extraordinary athlete and has great speed. Sy thinks he can be an outstanding strong safety.
Would love to know  
Jay in Toronto : 4/24/2020 8:19 pm : link
if the Pats would have taken McKinney rather than Dugger
RE: Keep an eye  
Jon in NYC : 4/24/2020 8:19 pm : link
In comment 14883102 JonC said:
Quote:
on Pitt CB Dane Jackson.


He may be a great player but taking a CB right now would be crazy to me.
Jabrill Peppers  
jacob12 : 4/24/2020 8:19 pm : link
Peppers is an extraordinary athlete and has great speed. Sy thinks he can be an outstanding strong safety.
RE: Baker, Bradberry, Peppers, McKinney w/Ballentine & Beal  
Mike in NY : 4/24/2020 8:20 pm : link
In comment 14883109 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
This is a young, talented defensive backfield


Dont forget about Love if we go big nickel
I would bet  
allstarjim : 4/24/2020 8:20 pm : link
the Jets are going to take a WR here in a couple of minutes. I'd bet Denzel Mims.

Should've also mentioned, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Antonio Gandy-Golden, and Bryan Edwards all still on the board as well at the receiver position.

I know we need a center, but I could see them going WR at 99 or even a bit before in a trade up for value.
RE: Looks more like Landon Collins II (to me)  
ron mexico : 4/24/2020 8:21 pm : link
In comment 14883078 David B. said:
Quote:
Than a FS. Let's hope he stays effective longer. Xavier Mckinney (Alabama) All 22 Film || 2020 NFL Draft - ( New Window )


This guy has me cracking up

Where he puts the nipple in this titty is being a run stopping tackly guy.
RE: Keep an eye  
The_Boss : 4/24/2020 8:21 pm : link
In comment 14883102 JonC said:
Quote:
on Pitt CB Dane Jackson.


For 99, right?
...  
christian : 4/24/2020 8:21 pm : link
Fabulous pick, and should not be unexpected with a Patriot guy and Gettleman in charge of the draft.

The Giants are building a plus secondary in the spirit of the Pats.

Gettleman has:
- Traded Beckham in one large part for a safety in Peppers
- Traded up to draft a CB in RD 1 in Baker
- Drafted a safety in the 2nd with McKinney
- Signed Bradberry to a large deal
- Drafted Beal in the supplemental with a 3rd
- Drated Ballentine and Love in the mid-to-late rounds

Fans also need to do the minimal amount of research and understand the pass rush is nowhere near as bad as the myth that's perpetuated.
RE: RE: OK, someone kindly explain to me what good this is going to be...  
islander1 : 4/24/2020 8:22 pm : link
In comment 14883097 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 14883086 islander1 said:


Quote:


when QBs are going to still have 5 seconds to throw every down because, you know, zero pass rush.

Something Gross-Matos could have helped more with.



Gross-Matos is no better than Carter or Xman... He wasn't some amazing pass rusher that this site is for some reason trying to make him out to be. Think of it this way. We have his DL coach and we didn't want him? Wake up


Hope you're right, because both Sy'56 and Carolina two picks later don't agree with you.
...  
christian : 4/24/2020 8:22 pm : link
Fabulous pick, and should not be unexpected with a Patriot guy and Gettleman in charge of the draft.

The Giants are building a plus secondary in the spirit of the Pats.

Gettleman has:
- Traded Beckham in one large part for a safety in Peppers
- Traded up to draft a CB in RD 1 in Baker
- Drafted a safety in the 2nd with McKinney
- Signed Bradberry to a large deal
- Drafted Beal in the supplemental with a 3rd
- Drated Ballentine and Love in the mid-to-late rounds

Fans also need to do the minimal amount of research and understand the pass rush is nowhere near as bad as the myth that's perpetuated.
BPA matched need without question here  
mfsd : 4/24/2020 8:22 pm : link
yes we all know we need pass rusher too. But capable safety play has been a gaping hole for this defense for several years.

I like Love, but McKinney looks to be a huge upgrade. I think he could be what Kenny Phillips was on his way to becoming before his injury
RE: We wanted Mckinney or Baun  
flycatcher : 4/24/2020 8:22 pm : link
In comment 14883098 Rico said:
Quote:
Excellent - do you think we want a C at 99?
Allstarjim  
SLIM_ : 4/24/2020 8:23 pm : link
I think this allows Peppers to play linebacker in the nickle with Love playing strong safety.
RE: For those worrying if he can play CF...  
UGADawgs7 : 4/24/2020 8:23 pm : link
In comment 14883111 Amtoft said:
Quote:
"Ascending safety prospect offering a combination of plus athleticism, field awareness and versatility. McKinney split time equally at slot, free safety and in the box and is accomplished in each. His coverage instincts, athleticism and quick-twitch burst are more cornerback than safety, which is why he's likely to be a coveted toy for teams looking to upgrade and diversify their sub-packages. He can sit in center field all day if needed, and he's an adequate open-field tackler but has room for improvement in that area. McKinney represents the new breed of versatile, matchup safety with high upside as an early starter."


Just wondering who is this quote by?
RE: Better pick than just getting a great FS  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2020 8:23 pm : link
In comment 14883103 allstarjim said:
Quote:
He also allows Julian Love to move to the nickel in sub.

Now I know some don't really think he can play the nickel, but between the corner depth, McKinney, Beal, Love, and sure I'll throw Haley in there...they will have plenty of good options at nickel.

And getting a back end guy that can really play is smart...you saw the Eagles get Jalen Raegor last night and even worse, CeeDee Lamb falling to the Cowboys giving them a nightmare offense for opponents...so McKinney is going to help.

Now, there's a wait here and we'll see what happens with C, but I keep waiting for Denzel Mims, Van Jefferson, and Chase Claypool still on the board. Something to watch.


Great point about Love.
all 3 safeties on the roster are interchangeable  
nygiants16 : 4/24/2020 8:23 pm : link
you can play all 3 at the same time, each can play the slot or in the box and each can play deep, love and mckinney will mainly play deep, Peppers can if needed..

Mckinney adds what this defense needs versatility, very young secondary that is talented but needs to put it together..

RE: RE: RE: OK, someone kindly explain to me what good this is going to be...  
Amtoft : 4/24/2020 8:23 pm : link
In comment 14883123 islander1 said:
Quote:
In comment 14883097 Amtoft said:


Quote:


In comment 14883086 islander1 said:


Quote:


when QBs are going to still have 5 seconds to throw every down because, you know, zero pass rush.

Something Gross-Matos could have helped more with.



Gross-Matos is no better than Carter or Xman... He wasn't some amazing pass rusher that this site is for some reason trying to make him out to be. Think of it this way. We have his DL coach and we didn't want him? Wake up



Hope you're right, because both Sy'56 and Carolina two picks later don't agree with you.


We literally have one of the guys who knows him best. We have his college coach. If he was some stud you don't think that guy would be fighting to get him in know that the better his unit does the better he looks. That should be all you need to know.
RE: Jabrill Peppers  
ron mexico : 4/24/2020 8:23 pm : link
In comment 14883115 jacob12 said:
Quote:
Peppers is an extraordinary athlete and has great speed. Sy thinks he can be an outstanding strong safety.


Too bad he is often running in the wrong direction or taking bad angles.
RE: We wanted Mckinney or Baun  
LBH15 : 4/24/2020 8:24 pm : link
In comment 14883098 Rico said:
Quote:
Nice. Thx
RE: For those worrying if he can play CF...  
Ira : 4/24/2020 8:25 pm : link
In comment 14883111 Amtoft said:
Quote:
"Ascending safety prospect offering a combination of plus athleticism, field awareness and versatility. McKinney split time equally at slot, free safety and in the box and is accomplished in each. His coverage instincts, athleticism and quick-twitch burst are more cornerback than safety, which is why he's likely to be a coveted toy for teams looking to upgrade and diversify their sub-packages. He can sit in center field all day if needed, and he's an adequate open-field tackler but has room for improvement in that area. McKinney represents the new breed of versatile, matchup safety with high upside as an early starter."


This is the versatility that Judge likes so much.
McKinney doesn't play like Collins  
UConn4523 : 4/24/2020 8:25 pm : link
this guy can actually cover. What are people watching?
RE: Sounds like interchangeable safeties with Peppers  
MookGiants : 4/24/2020 8:25 pm : link
In comment 14883033 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
Both very talented, but I hope it gives us the FS skillset somewhere we will need


Peppers can't cover. McKinney seems like he's very talented all around and can play SS or FS, but Peppers definitely can not play FS. He's basically a linebacker
RE: RE: For those worrying if he can play CF...  
Amtoft : 4/24/2020 8:25 pm : link
In comment 14883132 UGADawgs7 said:
Quote:
In comment 14883111 Amtoft said:


Quote:


"Ascending safety prospect offering a combination of plus athleticism, field awareness and versatility. McKinney split time equally at slot, free safety and in the box and is accomplished in each. His coverage instincts, athleticism and quick-twitch burst are more cornerback than safety, which is why he's likely to be a coveted toy for teams looking to upgrade and diversify their sub-packages. He can sit in center field all day if needed, and he's an adequate open-field tackler but has room for improvement in that area. McKinney represents the new breed of versatile, matchup safety with high upside as an early starter."



Just wondering who is this quote by?


I went to look at his combine page and it was his write up.
McKinney Combine page - ( New Window )
RE: all 3 safeties on the roster are interchangeable  
David B. : 4/24/2020 8:26 pm : link
Ha. Yeah, 'cause none of them are a Free Safety.

Not saying they're not good players, but there's no centerfielder in the group.
McKinney  
3rdnlong : 4/24/2020 8:26 pm : link
STUD
This is a great pick  
greek13 : 4/24/2020 8:26 pm : link
You fix one at a time - if we went edge - wed be hearing what about safety
And center - 2 first day starters added - bravo
RE: RE: RE: RE: OK, someone kindly explain to me what good this is going to be...  
islander1 : 4/24/2020 8:26 pm : link
In comment 14883135 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 14883123 islander1 said:


Quote:


In comment 14883097 Amtoft said:


Quote:


In comment 14883086 islander1 said:


Quote:


when QBs are going to still have 5 seconds to throw every down because, you know, zero pass rush.

Something Gross-Matos could have helped more with.



Gross-Matos is no better than Carter or Xman... He wasn't some amazing pass rusher that this site is for some reason trying to make him out to be. Think of it this way. We have his DL coach and we didn't want him? Wake up



Hope you're right, because both Sy'56 and Carolina two picks later don't agree with you.



We literally have one of the guys who knows him best. We have his college coach. If he was some stud you don't think that guy would be fighting to get him in know that the better his unit does the better he looks. That should be all you need to know.


That doesn't answer the question on where the fuck our pass rush is coming from.

If we're staying 3-4 then we've still got nothing. If we're going 4-3 who's the 4th guy you're going to put up there? Cause it could've been Matos. This could have put a little pressure on Williams as well to stop being a bitch and sign.
Yep  
jc in c-ville : 4/24/2020 8:27 pm : link
With our stellar edge, D line and LB, what a reach. Only thing him and the others DBs see behind them is the end zone. Great talent.
I really like this pick  
RAIN : 4/24/2020 8:27 pm : link
We need playmakers on the defense. Bottom line, this guy is a self starter thats not gonna wait for things to happen. Our secondary, is built and young.

He can cover and tackle, and looks fast on tape. He plays very fast and anticipates (which you cannot teach)... and finishes his tackles.

Pretty excited what he will bring to our defense. I wanted Murray if we could somehow get him, with a trade down in the first. To be our defensive identity.

This is that, but its a nice consolation prize.
RE: RE: all 3 safeties on the roster are interchangeable  
Amtoft : 4/24/2020 8:28 pm : link
In comment 14883147 David B. said:
Quote:
Ha. Yeah, 'cause none of them are a Free Safety.

Not saying they're not good players, but there's no centerfielder in the group.


You do know that McKinney playered a ton as a CF and he was great at it right?
RE: RE: Jabrill Peppers  
MookGiants : 4/24/2020 8:28 pm : link
In comment 14883138 ron mexico said:
Quote:
In comment 14883115 jacob12 said:


Quote:


Peppers is an extraordinary athlete and has great speed. Sy thinks he can be an outstanding strong safety.



Too bad he is often running in the wrong direction or taking bad angles.


I respect Sy but totally disagree with him on Peppers. Peppers doesnt play anywhere near his athletic ability. Maybe he'll surprise this year, but he's been below average most of his career to this point. Hopefully he turns the corner this year but I'm not holding my breath.
This is a great pick  
greek13 : 4/24/2020 8:28 pm : link
You fix one at a time - if we went edge - wed be hearing what about safety
And center - 2 first day starters added - bravo
RE: RE: Keep an eye  
JonC : 4/24/2020 8:28 pm : link
In comment 14883121 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 14883102 JonC said:


Quote:


on Pitt CB Dane Jackson.



For 99, right?


Not necessarily.

Jon, we're far from set at CB, I've preached it for months.
biggest pre-draft comment I liked about him  
bc4life : 4/24/2020 8:29 pm : link
was his football IQ, the ability to quarterback the secondary.
Secondary has been in a state of confusion for the past several years. Additionally, they added Martinez to QB the entire defense.

Think they are working hard to make this a much smarter team.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: OK, someone kindly explain to me what good this is going to be...  
Amtoft : 4/24/2020 8:30 pm : link
In comment 14883150 islander1 said:
Quote:
In comment 14883135 Amtoft said:


Quote:


In comment 14883123 islander1 said:


Quote:


In comment 14883097 Amtoft said:


Quote:


In comment 14883086 islander1 said:


Quote:


when QBs are going to still have 5 seconds to throw every down because, you know, zero pass rush.

Something Gross-Matos could have helped more with.



Gross-Matos is no better than Carter or Xman... He wasn't some amazing pass rusher that this site is for some reason trying to make him out to be. Think of it this way. We have his DL coach and we didn't want him? Wake up



Hope you're right, because both Sy'56 and Carolina two picks later don't agree with you.



We literally have one of the guys who knows him best. We have his college coach. If he was some stud you don't think that guy would be fighting to get him in know that the better his unit does the better he looks. That should be all you need to know.



That doesn't answer the question on where the fuck our pass rush is coming from.

If we're staying 3-4 then we've still got nothing. If we're going 4-3 who's the 4th guy you're going to put up there? Cause it could've been Matos. This could have put a little pressure on Williams as well to stop being a bitch and sign.


There isn't an Edge to draft! You want to reach for a player we already have in Carter and X-Man... If there isn't a good pass rusher are you saying take a bad one instead of the stud Safety? I mean what you are even trying to say here. Just draft an Edge to have an edge? If he can't rush the passer why draft him at a premium pick of 36? Come on man.
RE: Keep an eye  
AcidTest : 4/24/2020 8:30 pm : link
In comment 14883102 JonC said:
Quote:
on Pitt CB Dane Jackson.


Are you serious? How many CBs do we need? Are we going to trade someone?
I alot of NE in this pick  
George from PA : 4/24/2020 8:30 pm : link
Smart, leader, works hard...team captain..Saban loves him.

Yes, his 40 times concerns me.....but he does look very sudden. Seems to play faster then him time.

I read concerns about to much duplication ....but it also goes back to Judge and Graham comment " multiple ".

I hope he can cover TE....love that he hits.
With how bad the NYG pass defense has been  
Leg of Theismann : 4/24/2020 8:30 pm : link
for almost an entire decade aside from one good year (2016), I'm surprised so many people are acting like this didn't address a need.

Regardless of who we have on the roster, our pass defense was horrid last year, and the signing of Bradberry by itself is not going to suddenly change that. We get the best safety in the draft, a guy that most experts had pegged as a mid-1st-round grade, and people are upset.

Newsflash: we have a TON of needs. Why? Because our team SUCKS. Worst record in the league over the last 3 years combined. I agree it wasn't the most glaring hole, but we're not going to suddenly become a playoff team overnight by over-drafting to put band-aids on the most glaring holes. We need good players, period.

Our defense is heartless, soulless, balls-less. I wanted either Baun or Mckinney so we could a) get a good football player who can actually make plays, and b) inject some intensity and smarts into that side of the ball.

Love this pick.
RE: I'm a big fan  
Vanzetti : 4/24/2020 8:31 pm : link
In comment 14883026 MookGiants said:
Quote:
our safety play is brutal. Jabrill Peppers stinks. If he wasn't highly touted coming out of high school as the next great thing and compared to guys like Charless Woodson at michigan no one would ever think it's smart to rely on him to be a good player based on his pro production to this point.


Agree. Peppers is not a safety. Gets fooled and caught in the wash way too often.

I wanted edge here but McKinney is too good a value to pass up. He might not be a perennial pro bowler but he will be solid from day one.
So far Bama and Georgia - where Judge knows the coaching staff  
PatersonPlank : 4/24/2020 8:32 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: all 3 safeties on the roster are interchangeable  
UConn4523 : 4/24/2020 8:32 pm : link
In comment 14883154 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 14883147 David B. said:


Quote:


Ha. Yeah, 'cause none of them are a Free Safety.

Not saying they're not good players, but there's no centerfielder in the group.



You do know that McKinney playered a ton as a CF and he was great at it right?


He doesn't.
Okay, I like the pick.  
Dave in Hoboken : 4/24/2020 8:33 pm : link
He seems like he's going to be special. It just sucks when your team still has so many holes. Good pick.
Great pick.  
mittenedman : 4/24/2020 8:33 pm : link
McKinney at FS, Love at SS. Peppers attacking the ball.
Don't get the Peppers hate  
PatersonPlank : 4/24/2020 8:34 pm : link
The guy is an athletic stud, a damn good player, and will be a major part of the rebirth of our D
another thing to keep in mind  
GiantsFan84 : 4/24/2020 8:34 pm : link
peppers is due to get paid within the next 2 years. he may not be a long-term piece as based on last year i'm not giving him big money. wanting someone who just compliments him as a rangy CF type like delpit may be short sighted.
He plays a lot like Love - we're going to see a lot of 3 safety looks  
Eric on Li : 4/24/2020 8:35 pm : link
all 3 of our safeties can play in the box, blitz, hit, and have enough speed to cover. Seems right up Patrick Graham's alley, at least by reputation.

I don't understand the hate on Peppers - he was our best man coverage safeties vs. TE's since Rolle/Phillips. A lot better than Collins in that area. Of the 3 none are Ed Reed in CF but none are traffic cones either.

Overall looks like a very solid pick but depending on what was on the table I may have still been tempted to take the trade down, though I'm quite certain Saban had a big influence on this pick and it's hard to argue with his track record putting safeties in the NFL. I don't think McKinney is the ballhawk Eddie Jackson is, but he has a lot of similar qualities to Minkah Fitzpatrick. Hopefully he has 1 key difference when it comes to Patrick Graham.
RE: RE: all 3 safeties on the roster are interchangeable  
BigBlueShock : 4/24/2020 8:36 pm : link
In comment 14883147 David B. said:
Quote:
Ha. Yeah, 'cause none of them are a Free Safety.

Not saying they're not good players, but there's no centerfielder in the group.

Im not saying Im surprised, because Im not, but this take is the exact opposite of what all the draftnkicks are saying...

He can absolutely play CF. It just so happens he can do other things as well.
RE: Don't get the Peppers hate  
Amtoft : 4/24/2020 8:36 pm : link
In comment 14883177 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
The guy is an athletic stud, a damn good player, and will be a major part of the rebirth of our D


Because there is times where he flashes tremendous ability and then there are times where you forget he is on the field.
Acid  
JonC : 4/24/2020 8:37 pm : link
Young group, one proven vet, one premium pick.
What was the 40 time?  
barens : 4/24/2020 8:39 pm : link
RE: This  
Angel Eyes : 4/24/2020 8:39 pm : link
In comment 14883104 AcidTest said:
Quote:
team has a TON of holes. We can't fix them all in one draft. Safety was definitely a huge gaping hole. There were at least a half a dozen players that the Giants could have legitimately picked.

I still say the Giants will cluster draft DEs and WRs on day three.

How much time do we need? If the reports on Gettleman are true that he's on the hot seat, we can't afford to waste picks, and he's wasted so many opportunities to fix the pass rush.
RE:  
David B. : 4/24/2020 8:40 pm : link
Quote:
Amtoft : 8:28 pm : link : reply
In comment 14883147 David B. said:
Quote:
Ha. Yeah, 'cause none of them are a Free Safety.

Not saying they're not good players, but there's no centerfielder in the group.


You do know that McKinney playered a ton as a CF and he was great at it right?


You are reading draft guides and watching youtube footage, right? And you're aware that Alabama is WAY better than most of the teams they play at the college level. Just because he plays some CF at the Alabama doesn't mean he's gonna be Polamalu or Earl Thomas -- especially at the next level. If he were, he'd have gone in the top 10.

The DAY the Giants drafted Collins, my friends who are die-hard Alabama fans ASSURED me Collins could play Free Safety at the NFL level. D'oh!

If McKinney can have multiple seasons like the ONE GREAT season Collins had, that will be wonderful. But the film does NOT show a ball-hawking Free Safety. It shows a big-hitting, great-blitzer who MAY be able to stay with TE's (not named Witten or Ertz).
RE: Acid  
mphbullet36 : 4/24/2020 8:40 pm : link
In comment 14883191 JonC said:
Quote:
Young group, one proven vet, one premium pick.


Huge FA money - Bradberry
Huge trade piece in OBJ trade - Peppers
1st round pick - Baker
Early 2nd round pick - Mckinney

they better be uber productive with the amount of $ and assets we poured into that position.
Peppers is meh to me.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/24/2020 8:41 pm : link
He's not nearly as bad as his detractors make him out to be. He's alright.

Gettleman said they had him at 15  
RetroJint : 4/24/2020 8:41 pm : link
so take him . He is reminiscent of Antrel Rolle . He takes questionable angles. While breaking down he can be faked out of his jock because he closes high and long . Hes a better athlete than Winfield but I think Winfield is the better player . But with a 15 grade ? Slam dunk
mph  
JonC : 4/24/2020 8:42 pm : link
I was clearly talking about CB.
islander  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2020 8:42 pm : link
Leonard Williams did sign his tender. He's trying to get a couple of million more but he's under contract.
RE: RE:  
Amtoft : 4/24/2020 8:44 pm : link
In comment 14883204 David B. said:
Quote:


Quote:


Amtoft : 8:28 pm : link : reply
In comment 14883147 David B. said:
Quote:
Ha. Yeah, 'cause none of them are a Free Safety.

Not saying they're not good players, but there's no centerfielder in the group.


You do know that McKinney playered a ton as a CF and he was great at it right?



You are reading draft guides and watching youtube footage, right? And you're aware that Alabama is WAY better than most of the teams they play at the college level. Just because he plays some CF at the Alabama doesn't mean he's gonna be Polamalu or Earl Thomas -- especially at the next level. If he were, he'd have gone in the top 10.

The DAY the Giants drafted Collins, my friends who are die-hard Alabama fans ASSURED me Collins could play Free Safety at the NFL level. D'oh!

If McKinney can have multiple seasons like the ONE GREAT season Collins had, that will be wonderful. But the film does NOT show a ball-hawking Free Safety. It shows a big-hitting, great-blitzer who MAY be able to stay with TE's (not named Witten or Ertz).


Watch an actual game. He played on Freaking Alabama so if you didn't see him play just say it. You are wrong. He has played a lot of CF and he is very good. You are looking at his 40 time and acting like you know he can't play CF because of his time. Do you know he was cramping up and couldn't rerun thanks to the corona? I mean you seem to know more than everyone who watches games because you saw a 40 time. Come on man.
RE: RE:  
BigBlueShock : 4/24/2020 8:44 pm : link
In comment 14883204 David B. said:
Quote:


Quote:


Amtoft : 8:28 pm : link : reply
In comment 14883147 David B. said:
Quote:
Ha. Yeah, 'cause none of them are a Free Safety.

Not saying they're not good players, but there's no centerfielder in the group.


You do know that McKinney playered a ton as a CF and he was great at it right?



You are reading draft guides and watching youtube footage, right? And you're aware that Alabama is WAY better than most of the teams they play at the college level. Just because he plays some CF at the Alabama doesn't mean he's gonna be Polamalu or Earl Thomas -- especially at the next level. If he were, he'd have gone in the top 10.

The DAY the Giants drafted Collins, my friends who are die-hard Alabama fans ASSURED me Collins could play Free Safety at the NFL level. D'oh!

If McKinney can have multiple seasons like the ONE GREAT season Collins had, that will be wonderful. But the film does NOT show a ball-hawking Free Safety. It shows a big-hitting, great-blitzer who MAY be able to stay with TE's (not named Witten or Ertz).

Who the flying fuck ever thought Landon Collins was a free safety? You and your friend need your damn heads examined. Youre both idiots.
Peppers is at S at all. Hes as all LB.  
LauderdaleMatty : 4/24/2020 8:44 pm : link
He cant cover. Why he was moved to LB in college. There was a big need at S. This kid fits a ton of needs
RE: Acid  
AcidTest : 4/24/2020 8:45 pm : link
In comment 14883191 JonC said:
Quote:
Young group, one proven vet, one premium pick.


Here's what we've invested since 2018 in DBs:

Beal: Third round pick.
Baker: First, fourth, and fifth round picks.
Love: Fourth round pick.
Ballentine: Sixth round pick.

That's a first, third, two fourths, and a sixth. We also signed Bradberry in FA.

Pouring so many draft picks and FA money into one position minimizes what can be used elsewhere. What's even worse is that you intimated we might trade up for Jackson.

I like Jackson, but we need to use our remaining resources elsewhere.
RE: Sweet!!!  
KeoweeFan : 4/24/2020 8:45 pm : link
In comment 14883021 Amtoft said:
Quote:
I predicted Andrew Thomas and he was the player I wanted yesterday and today I predicted Xavier McKinney. I love McKinney. He didn't run well, but he plays way faster than he ran. He plays deep, slot, box, anything. He is so damn good! This is a steal for us.

How far can he play the role many envisioned Simmons playing in Graham's scheme?
Acid  
JonC : 4/24/2020 8:47 pm : link
All I said was watch the player. And my prior post remains, the CB unit is unfinished
Another garbage pick  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 4/24/2020 8:47 pm : link
When we got holes at ER and OL that King Leonidas kicked the Persian embassador into.
RE: Peppers is at S at all. Hes as all LB.  
US1 Giants : 4/24/2020 8:48 pm : link
In comment 14883226 LauderdaleMatty said:
Quote:
He cant cover. Why he was moved to LB in college. There was a big need at S. This kid fits a ton of needs


This thread is more about hating Peppers than it is about McKinney.
RE: We wanted Mckinney or Baun  
Anakim : 4/24/2020 8:48 pm : link
In comment 14883094 Rico said:
Quote:
-



Good thing we chose McKinney because Baun is still sitting there all these picks later. Perhaps we could trade up for him...
RE: RE: Sweet!!!  
Amtoft : 4/24/2020 8:49 pm : link
In comment 14883232 KeoweeFan said:
Quote:
In comment 14883021 Amtoft said:


Quote:


I predicted Andrew Thomas and he was the player I wanted yesterday and today I predicted Xavier McKinney. I love McKinney. He didn't run well, but he plays way faster than he ran. He plays deep, slot, box, anything. He is so damn good! This is a steal for us.


How far can he play the role many envisioned Simmons playing in Graham's scheme?


He is not Simmons. He is not a OLB. He is a Safety however while Simmons could play LB, edge, safety and such I think McKinney could play in the box, slot, nickel Safety, CF, he can do it all in the secondary except CB.
RE: Another garbage pick  
Mike in NY : 4/24/2020 8:49 pm : link
In comment 14883242 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
When we got holes at ER and OL that King Leonidas kicked the Persian embassador into.


We also didnt have a FS on the roster. Outside of QB and RB we had needs everywhere
From Walter Football  
Lowell : 4/24/2020 8:51 pm : link
New York Giants: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama - A+ Grade

Like the Lions, the Giants are getting the best player at the position in the entire class in the second round. This is an incredible steal. I wrote earlier today in the Day 2 preview that the Cardinals considered McKinney as a trade-option in the mid-teens. That's where McKinney should've gone, but he slipped for no reason I'm aware of. The Giants will gladly benefit from this, as they can finally replace Landon Collins.
Xavier - ( New Window )
RE: Another garbage pick  
Toth029 : 4/24/2020 8:52 pm : link
In comment 14883242 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
When we got holes at ER and OL that King Leonidas kicked the Persian embassador into.


What were the value of those players?

What is at S besides Peppers? They were limited at several spots.
Seems like another need  
mrvax : 4/24/2020 8:52 pm : link
and good value pick. Hopefully he works out better than Collins.
I love the pick  
nicky43 : 4/24/2020 8:52 pm : link
I hope we pick up a great Center next.

RE: Gettleman said they had him at 15  
Leg of Theismann : 4/24/2020 8:52 pm : link
In comment 14883208 RetroJint said:
Quote:
so take him . He is reminiscent of Antrel Rolle . He takes questionable angles. While breaking down he can be faked out of his jock because he closes high and long . Hes a better athlete than Winfield but I think Winfield is the better player . But with a 15 grade ? Slam dunk


Louis Riddick just said he always takes proper angles... he listed that as one of this strengths.

Then again I saw a million conflicting scouting reports about Andrew Thomas last night to the point I just gave up on reading them.

My guess is literally no one has any idea what the hell they're talking about and we all just have to wait and see (surprise surprise)
Love isn't playing strong safety. I'm thinking Love moves into playin  
Zeke's Alibi : 4/24/2020 8:53 pm : link
Nickel corner. We really don't have anyone to play there and he could Excel in that role. We actually may have a good defensive backfield now.
RE: Acid  
AcidTest : 4/24/2020 8:53 pm : link
In comment 14883241 JonC said:
Quote:
All I said was watch the player. And my prior post remains, the CB unit is unfinished


I understand. I'm not mad at you. You're just the messenger. Like almost everyone else, I appreciate your information. But I will be upset if we use a premium pick on a CB.
RE: RE: Another garbage pick  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 4/24/2020 8:54 pm : link
In comment 14883250 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 14883242 Coach Red Beaulieu said:


Quote:


When we got holes at ER and OL that King Leonidas kicked the Persian embassador into.



We also didnt have a FS on the roster. Outside of QB and RB we had needs everywhere

We got Love.

Ffs pick your poison Chris Mara or Tony Khan as VP.
RE: Another garbage pick  
clatterbuck : 4/24/2020 8:54 pm : link
In comment 14883242 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
When we got holes at ER and OL that King Leonidas kicked the Persian embassador into.


Garbage pick? Garbage? Unbelievable.
A real free safety!?!?  
Dave in PA : 4/24/2020 8:55 pm : link
Thank goodness, its certainly been long enough playing with 10 guys on defense
RE: RE: RE: Another garbage pick  
Mike in NY : 4/24/2020 8:57 pm : link
In comment 14883270 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
In comment 14883250 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 14883242 Coach Red Beaulieu said:


Quote:


When we got holes at ER and OL that King Leonidas kicked the Persian embassador into.



We also didnt have a FS on the roster. Outside of QB and RB we had needs everywhere


We got Love.

Ffs pick your poison Chris Mara or Tony Khan as VP.


Love struggled and is no guarantee to be an NFL level starter
RE: Another garbage pick  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/24/2020 8:59 pm : link
In comment 14883242 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
When we got holes at ER and OL that King Leonidas kicked the Persian embassador into.


ER, I'm assuming is edge rusher. King Leonidas is who? Persian 'embassador'?

How many are you deep?
Jamal Adams  
rasbutant : 4/24/2020 9:01 pm : link
Thats his comp. love it.
Eerily Similar to the 15 Draft  
WillVAB : 4/24/2020 9:02 pm : link
So far.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Another garbage pick  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 4/24/2020 9:05 pm : link
In comment 14883279 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 14883270 Coach Red Beaulieu said:


Quote:


In comment 14883250 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 14883242 Coach Red Beaulieu said:


Quote:


When we got holes at ER and OL that King Leonidas kicked the Persian embassador into.



We also didnt have a FS on the roster. Outside of QB and RB we had needs everywhere


We got Love.

Ffs pick your poison Chris Mara or Tony Khan as VP.



Love struggled and is no guarantee to be an NFL level starter

Love was one of PFF most highly rated rookie fwiw and he passed the eteball test. Not quite the bbi hate train for him as Baker or Ballentine.
McKinney is good  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4/24/2020 9:06 pm : link
But enough with Jabrill Peppers being some key piece. He hasn't done anything.

He's a cut-rate Landon collins who isnt as much of a playmaker when he goes down in the box as Collins was.
I also like that he was the leader of the defense...  
EricJ : 4/24/2020 9:06 pm : link
in Alabama. We really need more leaders on this team
BTW  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2020 9:08 pm : link
He's giving a really good interview with the reporters right now.
RE: Eerily Similar to the 15 Draft  
Spider56 : 4/24/2020 9:08 pm : link
In comment 14883295 WillVAB said:
Quote:
So far.


Does that mean we get the future next best tackle in the league in the 7th round?
RE: BTW  
Amtoft : 4/24/2020 9:10 pm : link
In comment 14883308 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
He's giving a really good interview with the reporters right now.


He will be a BBI favorite in no time. I love this kid. This is my favorite Giants draft so far that I can remember. Of course this draft is super deep.
RE: biggest pre-draft comment I liked about him  
Ira : 4/24/2020 9:12 pm : link
In comment 14883162 bc4life said:
Quote:
was his football IQ, the ability to quarterback the secondary.
Secondary has been in a state of confusion for the past several years. Additionally, they added Martinez to QB the entire defense.

Think they are working hard to make this a much smarter team.


Excellent point.
RE: Per the reports, he's talented.  
Darth Paul : 4/24/2020 9:12 pm : link
In comment 14883024 Jerz44 said:
Quote:
Was a 1st round talent per Mel Kiper (#15 overall).

Seems like the Giants have bigger needs thou than secondary.


We must have watched different games last year
RE: RE: Eerily Similar to the �15 Draft  
WillVAB : 4/24/2020 9:13 pm : link
In comment 14883309 Spider56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14883295 WillVAB said:


Quote:


So far.



Does that mean we get the future next best tackle in the league in the 7th round?


Haha.

Hopefully who we got pan out but it’s a bit concerning.
...  
christian : 4/24/2020 9:15 pm : link
As a reminder your 2019 Pass Defensive Giants: Or a reminder of why Gettleman keeps investing in the secondary.

Pass Rush:
- 14th Pressure Rate
- 12th Pressures
- 22nd Sacks
- 6th QB Knockdowns
- 4th QB knockdown Rate
- 17th Hurry Rate
- 18th Hurries

Pass Coverage:
- 27th Pass Yards
- 24th Pass TDs
- 28th Net Yards Per Attempt
- 24th Passing First Downs
- 25th Interceptions
- 24th Air Yards
Think about all the young talent we have on defense now  
PatersonPlank : 4/24/2020 9:15 pm : link
Of course we are struggling, there isn't a real vet out there. However the potential is there an great:

Dex, Tomlinson, Williams, X, Carter, Baker, Bradberry, Peppers, McKinney, Martinez, Connely. Plus Beal, Ballantine, Love, Hill.

I mean how can anyone not say this has real potential.
...  
christian : 4/24/2020 9:15 pm : link
As a reminder your 2019 Pass Defensive Giants: Or a reminder of why Gettleman keeps investing in the secondary.

Pass Rush:
- 14th Pressure Rate
- 12th Pressures
- 22nd Sacks
- 6th QB Knockdowns
- 4th QB knockdown Rate
- 17th Hurry Rate
- 18th Hurries

Pass Coverage:
- 27th Pass Yards
- 24th Pass TDs
- 28th Net Yards Per Attempt
- 24th Passing First Downs
- 25th Interceptions
- 24th Air Yards
Amtoft  
David B. : 4/24/2020 9:19 pm : link
I wasn't aware of, and don't give a crap about his 40 time.

Let's put it this way. I sincerely hope I'm wrong and you're right. But I can (and do, below) point out several film analyses (supported by several draft guides) that suggest he is not a classic, ball-hawking FS.

And as I said, I had Alabama fans WHO WATCHED EVERY GAME telling me stuff about Collins's ability to cover that never panned out that way.

I'm NOT saying McKinney is a bad pick. Great value.
I'm NOT saying he's not a play-maker. I'll take that ANYWHERE on the D.
I'm NOT saying he isn't the best Safety in this draft. Certainly one of the top two, but everyone rated Delpit better in coverage.

And he's clearly a alpha-dog, and big time locker-room leader (sound like Collins?) And he IS is built more like a safety than Collins was, so he probably has a bit more range, but if you look at the available videos, HIS BEST THING IS NOT FS-style CF coverage.

https://youtu.be/2Q430Ir5rSk
https://youtu.be/dvkwsrPs1j4
https://youtu.be/oLpYSjV4Q0Y

Show me ONE draft guide that suggests being a CF in coverage is among his best strengths.

To me he looks like a defensive playmaker with some versatility - ala Simmons, but as a S rather than an LB, who makes more plays with hitting and blitzing than ball-hawking.

Let's hope he can do it all.
Hopefully, we got OC or EDGE next.  
Dave in Hoboken : 4/24/2020 9:19 pm : link
I can't  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2020 9:19 pm : link
believe there are actual Giants fans who didn't see safety as a top need on this team.
Xavier went to high school 2 miles from my home in...  
Crispino : 4/24/2020 9:19 pm : link
Georgia. State of Georgia been good to the Giants so far in this draft.
David  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2020 9:20 pm : link
Half his snaps were deep safety in Saban's defense.

He can play slot too.

He makes a ton of plays on the football in the air.

He's a cover safety.
Looks much faster than any 40 time  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 4/24/2020 9:21 pm : link
Gives great credence to the cramping explanation.
RE: I can't  
Mike in NY : 4/24/2020 9:21 pm : link
In comment 14883363 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
believe there are actual Giants fans who didn't see safety as a top need on this team.


I am not sure they are actually Giants fans. Not everything the Giants do is 100% suppportable, but some of this is absurd.
RE: I can't  
Amtoft : 4/24/2020 9:21 pm : link
In comment 14883363 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
believe there are actual Giants fans who didn't see safety as a top need on this team.


We have so many holes no matter who we take we aren't addressing another hole that someone wanted addressed. We didn't reach for a Center we messed up. We didn't reach for an Edge we messed up. We didn't draft another OT we messed up.

Really though it won't matter when McKinney is starting for us and making us better.
RE: Hopefully, we got OC or EDGE next.  
Anakim : 4/24/2020 9:21 pm : link
In comment 14883360 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Or a big WR or an ILB...
RE: I can't  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/24/2020 9:22 pm : link
In comment 14883363 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
believe there are actual Giants fans who didn't see safety as a top need on this team.


I can't believe there are actual Giants fans who rooted for the Eagles in the Pats-Eagles February 2018 Super Bowl.
RE: I can't  
Ira : 4/24/2020 9:23 pm : link
In comment 14883363 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
believe there are actual Giants fans who didn't see safety as a top need on this team.


Well, I like Love. But with Love, Peppers and McKinney, we're in excellent shape. Also one of Love or McKinney can play the slot or help in nickel/dime packages.
RE: I can't  
WillVAB : 4/24/2020 9:23 pm : link
In comment 14883363 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
believe there are actual Giants fans who didn't see safety as a top need on this team.


Need? Sure. “Top need?” Hell no.
We have two picks coming up close together  
PatersonPlank : 4/24/2020 9:24 pm : link
Would love to see a big WR and our C
RE: Hopefully, we got OC or EDGE next.  
Angel Eyes : 4/24/2020 9:24 pm : link
In comment 14883360 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
.

We have to. The Giants haven’t provided a long-term solution for the pass rush in three years; Golden is a free agent and Carter and Ximines have failed to deliver. Gettleman has said we’re looking for a “Michael Strahan-type player”, yet passed up two DEs who could fill that void.

What part about looking for a pass rush does he not understand?
RE: Amtoft  
Amtoft : 4/24/2020 9:25 pm : link
In comment 14883359 David B. said:
Quote:
I wasn't aware of, and don't give a crap about his 40 time.

Let's put it this way. I sincerely hope I'm wrong and you're right. But I can (and do, below) point out several film analyses (supported by several draft guides) that suggest he is not a classic, ball-hawking FS.

And as I said, I had Alabama fans WHO WATCHED EVERY GAME telling me stuff about Collins's ability to cover that never panned out that way.

I'm NOT saying McKinney is a bad pick. Great value.
I'm NOT saying he's not a play-maker. I'll take that ANYWHERE on the D.
I'm NOT saying he isn't the best Safety in this draft. Certainly one of the top two, but everyone rated Delpit better in coverage.

And he's clearly a alpha-dog, and big time locker-room leader (sound like Collins?) And he IS is built more like a safety than Collins was, so he probably has a bit more range, but if you look at the available videos, HIS BEST THING IS NOT FS-style CF coverage.

https://youtu.be/2Q430Ir5rSk
https://youtu.be/dvkwsrPs1j4
https://youtu.be/oLpYSjV4Q0Y

Show me ONE draft guide that suggests being a CF in coverage is among his best strengths.

To me he looks like a defensive playmaker with some versatility - ala Simmons, but as a S rather than an LB, who makes more plays with hitting and blitzing than ball-hawking.

Let's hope he can do it all.


I have literally posted multiple stuff saying he played CF and was great at. He is pretty much everyone's top safety and they are all saying the same thing. Hell his damn combine page write-up talks about how he can play CF all day and his coverage is good. I don't know where you get your information, but I will say it is wrong.
RE: RE: RE: Jabrill Peppers  
Scuzzlebutt : 4/24/2020 9:26 pm : link
In comment 14883157 MookGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 14883138 ron mexico said:


Quote:


In comment 14883115 jacob12 said:


Quote:


Peppers is an extraordinary athlete and has great speed. Sy thinks he can be an outstanding strong safety.



Too bad he is often running in the wrong direction or taking bad angles.



I respect Sy but totally disagree with him on Peppers. Peppers doesnt play anywhere near his athletic ability. Maybe he'll surprise this year, but he's been below average most of his career to this point. Hopefully he turns the corner this year but I'm not holding my breath.


Peppers has room to improve, but I would say he was easily one of, if not the best player we had on D last year. I know our D sucks, but Peppers is part of the solution in my book.
I wonder if Baun dips into the late 70s or 80s  
Chris684 : 4/24/2020 9:27 pm : link
if we would consider a move up.

He has to be falling because of the diluted sample.
did I just see a poster  
Rory : 4/24/2020 9:27 pm : link
say "another garbage pick"

then of course add no context or reasoning, sick analysis.

Seriously go find another team...
RE: I can't  
christian : 4/24/2020 9:27 pm : link
In comment 14883363 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
believe there are actual Giants fans who didn't see safety as a top need on this team.


The evidence unequivocally supports this. The Giants had a terrible secondary for the 3rd straight year.

Safety and offensive tackle were the Giants biggest needs.
WillVAB  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2020 9:29 pm : link
Did you see our safety play last year?

It was garbage.

We didn't have a free safety on the roster.
RE: RE: I can't  
bLiTz 2k : 4/24/2020 9:30 pm : link
In comment 14883376 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 14883363 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


believe there are actual Giants fans who didn't see safety as a top need on this team.



I can't believe there are actual Giants fans who rooted for the Eagles in the Pats-Eagles February 2018 Super Bowl.


You and me both. I remember never being as annoyed with this fan base than during that super bowl.

So far 2 for 2 picking players from teams we had coaches on staff  
Eric on Li : 4/24/2020 9:32 pm : link
players remaining who played for teams with coaches on our current staff:

Edge Terrell Lewis
Edge Anfernee Jennings
DT Jordan Elliot
OL Shane Lemieux
LB Troy Dye
TE Albert Okwuegbunam
DT Neville Gallimore
FS JR Reed
LB Cameron Brown
OT Yasir Durant
CB John Reid
OL Calvin Throckmorton

plus a bunch of others rated lower from UGA/Bama.
RE: Don't get the Peppers hate  
EricJ : 4/24/2020 9:38 pm : link
In comment 14883177 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
The guy is an athletic stud, a damn good player, and will be a major part of the rebirth of our D


There are still some jackasses around here who think we traded Odell for Peppers. When that trade happened, they were jerking off to Odell making the catch against Dallas...So, they are butt hurt over it.
Safety  
Marty866b : 4/24/2020 9:39 pm : link
Was a HUGE need. Know why? We didn't have one. Love didn't even play safety in college. Love was a 4th round pick who they have seen and obviously, don't think he's the answer at free safety. Safety was as big a need as a center. I preferred Winfield Jr. but I'll go with Saban and Judge knowing just a little more then me.
RE: WillVAB  
WillVAB : 4/24/2020 9:41 pm : link
In comment 14883408 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Did you see our safety play last year?

It was garbage.

We didn't have a free safety on the roster.


That doesn’t mean it was the “top need” and there’s questions whether this player can even fill the role you’re claiming needs to be filled.

The top needs heading into this draft were OL (2 maybe 3 spots) and ER.

I know people like to justify picks after the fact but you’re being dishonest with yourself claiming safety as a top need.
RE: ...  
GeofromNJ : 4/24/2020 9:43 pm : link
In comment 14883032 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Kimberly Jones
@KimJonesSports
·
1m
#NYG GM Dave Gettleman on conference call says they had first-round value on Xavier McKinney. "We're very fortunate to take him in the position we did," said Joe Judge.

Not to say this is not the case, but -- seems like every GM and coach says this about players taken on the 2nd and 3rd round.
ohh no Safety wasn't THE TOP NEED  
UConn4523 : 4/24/2020 9:45 pm : link
ok cool, so now what, season over?

Some of you will complain about anything.
I’m getting increasingly frustrated.  
Angel Eyes : 4/24/2020 9:45 pm : link
Dave Gettleman says that the Giants are looking for a “Strahan-type player”. The Giants passed up two DEs that could have helped our defense. Historically, the Giants don’t do well without a pass rush.

Is he trying to make us lose?
RE: I’m getting increasingly frustrated.  
Angel Eyes : 4/24/2020 9:46 pm : link
In comment 14883460 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
Dave Gettleman says that the Giants are looking for a “Strahan-type player”. The Giants passed up two DEs that could have helped our defense. Historically, the Giants don’t do well without a pass rush.

Is he trying to make us lose?

And this is a glaring problem we’ve had since he got the job.
RE: RE: Acid  
JonC : 4/24/2020 9:48 pm : link
In comment 14883265 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 14883241 JonC said:


Quote:


All I said was watch the player. And my prior post remains, the CB unit is unfinished



I understand. I'm not mad at you. You're just the messenger. Like almost everyone else, I appreciate your information. But I will be upset if we use a premium pick on a CB.


First two rounds are the premium rounds. Have no fear.
RE: RE: RE: RE: OK, someone kindly explain to me what good this is going to be...  
Nine-Tails : 4/24/2020 9:49 pm : link
In comment 14883135 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 14883123 islander1 said:


Quote:


In comment 14883097 Amtoft said:


Quote:


In comment 14883086 islander1 said:


Quote:


when QBs are going to still have 5 seconds to throw every down because, you know, zero pass rush.

Something Gross-Matos could have helped more with.



Gross-Matos is no better than Carter or Xman... He wasn't some amazing pass rusher that this site is for some reason trying to make him out to be. Think of it this way. We have his DL coach and we didn't want him? Wake up



Hope you're right, because both Sy'56 and Carolina two picks later don't agree with you.



We literally have one of the guys who knows him best. We have his college coach. If he was some stud you don't think that guy would be fighting to get him in know that the better his unit does the better he looks. That should be all you need to know.


This exactly. Couldn't have said it better.
RE: I’m getting increasingly frustrated.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2020 9:50 pm : link
In comment 14883460 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
Dave Gettleman says that the Giants are looking for a “Strahan-type player”. The Giants passed up two DEs that could have helped our defense. Historically, the Giants don’t do well without a pass rush.

Is he trying to make us lose?


Yes. He's trying to make us lose.
WillVAB  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2020 9:52 pm : link
When you don't even have a starter to fill a position, it's top need.

I can't believe ANY Giants fan who has seen our deep middle coverage in recent years can't recognize that.
The amount..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 4/24/2020 9:55 pm : link
of crap Peppers takes here is pretty mind-numbing.

You'd swear the guy is a liability from the comments and that he sucks in coverage.
Giants  
bc4life : 4/24/2020 9:56 pm : link
gave up 5th most passing yards in the league last year. They needed a safety
link - ( New Window )
Giants were  
bc4life : 4/24/2020 9:59 pm : link
fifth worst team giving up passing yards last year. They needed a safety. There was mass confusion back there the last few years
link - ( New Window )
wish they kept a record of blown coverages  
bc4life : 4/24/2020 10:01 pm : link
I'd be shocked if Giants were not at the top of that list
RE: Don't get the Peppers hate  
Optimus-NY : 4/24/2020 10:02 pm : link
In comment 14883177 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
The guy is an athletic stud, a damn good player, and will be a major part of the rebirth of our D


Peppers is not a good player. What games have you been watching?
RE: Eerily Similar to the ‘15 Draft  
Big Blue Blogger : 4/24/2020 10:02 pm : link
WillVAB said:
Quote:
So far.
Not a great precedent. But Flowers and Collins are still NFL starters. Collins makes serious coin. There have certainly been worse drafts. Thing is, when your top picks don’t get second contracts, you’re likely to have the same holes every 4-5 years.
If Love is the goods  
AcesUp : 4/24/2020 10:07 pm : link
We're built pretty well for a 3-3-5 base.
Just get us good players  
UberAlias : 4/24/2020 10:07 pm : link
We need influx of talent.
RE: Xavier went to high school 2 miles from my home in...  
GoDeep13 : 4/24/2020 10:10 pm : link
In comment 14883364 Crispino said:
Quote:
Georgia. State of Georgia been good to the Giants so far in this draft.
I was surprised to see McKinney in my home town of Conyers, Ga.

Then again I’m always surprised when anyone brings Conyers up. You’ll blink and drive right by us lol.
Gettleman and Judge comment. I didn't see it posted  
Ira : 4/24/2020 10:13 pm : link
Link - ( New Window )
We got lucky: he will start game 1 and easily replace Bethea  
SGMen : 4/24/2020 10:19 pm : link
Love is our backup FS, dime back, nickel corner type now.

I honestly feel we got two starters so far at two key holes. Lets just hope they learn fast cause I think camp will be light.
Wasn't there a run at the position immediately following the pick?  
Britt in VA : 4/24/2020 10:19 pm : link
New England took a S one pick later. What if we got their guy?
Both..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 4/24/2020 10:23 pm : link
McKinney and Thomas have something in common. They were both higher rated at the end of the season than they were when the pads came off at the Combine.

That's the opposite of how we had been operating over the past GM's tenure.

Guys who slip between the end of the college season and the draft usually turn out to be excellent value.
FS was a huge need, it’s a passing league.  
Jim in Forest Hills : 4/24/2020 10:26 pm : link
Glad we got the top guy.!
OL seems to be getting picked a lot lately  
HOF19 : 4/24/2020 10:29 pm : link

Ralph Vacchiano

@RVacchianoSNY


The Atlanta Falcons took Temple C Matt Hennessy at 78.

Jets and Giants both had their eyes on him.
RE: I can't  
sb from NYT Forum : 4/24/2020 10:32 pm : link
In comment 14883363 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
believe there are actual Giants fans who didn't see safety as a top need on this team.


No kidding. I guess they think we were good with a 2019 4th rounder that converted from CB?
RE: I can't  
sb from NYT Forum : 4/24/2020 10:33 pm : link
In comment 14883363 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
believe there are actual Giants fans who didn't see safety as a top need on this team.


No kidding. I guess they think we are good with a 2019 4th rounder that converted from CB?
re: Safety need  
AcesUp : 4/24/2020 10:39 pm : link
We definitely had one, there wasn't anybody on the roster that could handle the deep middle.

There's still a corner need too, we don't have a true slot CB unless you're inexplicably high on Haley or the XFL kid. I'm not sure about the guy JonC dropped, he seems like more of a boundary corner, but Amik Robertson should be on their radar.
I know not a lot of love for Boylhart....  
Milton : 4/24/2020 10:44 pm : link
But McKinney was his 6th highest graded prospect overall.
p.s.--And he had Thomas ranked ahead of Wirfs, Wills, and Becton.
Hopefully he makes that entire unit better.  
BigBlue in Keys : 4/24/2020 10:47 pm : link
Our defensive backfield was a big liability last year. Hoping he fills the leadership void as well.
This is a great pick  
Rudy5757 : 4/24/2020 10:56 pm : link
Watch an Alabama game and he will jump out. Also don't discount the tie to Saban. If you liked Simmons you should really like this pick. Simmons looks the part, this guy plays the part. He is a leader on D and knows the game. If this is a regular draft with pro days this kid is in the top 15. I think he will have a much better career than Simmons.
This time.  
FatMan in Charlotte : 4/24/2020 10:59 pm : link
of year is filled with irrational and even moronic takes. Often by armchair GM's.

I mean, McKinney was being compared to Ha Ha Clinton Dix earlier as if that's a bad thing.

Would you take a player starting all 16 games his first 6 seasons?

I would.
If Sy is out there somewhere - how would you compare XM and Minkah?  
Eric on Li : 4/24/2020 11:16 pm : link
seems like both passed each other the baton playing the swiss army knife role for Saban. Similar size. Minhak ran slightly faster but McKinney jumped better. Looking back your scouting report for Minkah reads almost exactly the same as McKinney's.

Quote:
2 – Minkah Fitzpatrick – Alabama – 6’0/204

Grade: 87

Strong Points:

-Versatility is through the roof, can credibly play any role in the secondary
-Pursues the action all over the field with proper angles and explosion
-Elite physical presence, really aggressive

Weak Points:

-More of a reaction player, doesn’t show natural flow in coverage
-Hips get stiff in man coverage
-Will over pursue and be susceptible to cutbacks

Summary:

Junior entry. Has been a three year contributor/starter for the best defense in college football. Fitzpatrick is known as “Nick Saban’s Son” on campus. His intangibles are top notch and they are paired with talent that is NFL ready right now. Some teams may view him as an outside corner while others see a nickel corner and safety. He could play anywhere in the secondary. Sometimes those players can be dangerous, however. His game still looks raw at times because there may not have been enough attention on specific skill sets. I think his best role is a safety that can spend most of his time near the line of scrimmage but will have no issues in coverage. Get this guy on the field and he will improve the defense right away.
I admit  
Mike in Marin : 4/24/2020 11:37 pm : link
I was a bit disappointed we took a FS. I really wanted an edge rusher. But I knew he was a top pick expected to go much earlier and though I don't watch a lot of college, I do watch Bama a lot and knew he's special. Kinda like Collins, but with better range.

And then I remembered how many f%$king long 3rd downs we gave up last year, over and over, with no one even close to the receiver. My first reaction was often to blame the lack of pass rush, but there were plenty of times where the ball got out pretty quickly.

And now I am absolutely thrilled with this pick. Our 3rd down D and especially pass D has been unforgivable for several years now. And at least we have some young talent in the pass rush department and have a reasonably good run defense already.

This is a great need and BPA pick for us.
Great pick  
Paulie Walnuts : 4/24/2020 11:43 pm : link
Love it
After reviewing this pick  
5BowlsSoon : 12:09 am : link
Doing a lot of reading and thinking......this is a TREMENDOUS pick for us.

Admittedly Julian Love was giving me hope, but based on what I’m read8mg, this kid is the real deal. Poor Love who never played safety was being asked to learn it and he actually was decent. But now, he can hopefully move to slot corner where we really need someone to step up. Someone will have to cover Dallas’ new toy....LAMB!
Anyone read his interview?  
BestFeature : 1:51 am : link
I thought he was great. Sounds incredibly intelligent.
RE: After reviewing this pick  
AcesUp : 1:58 am : link
In comment 14884189 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Doing a lot of reading and thinking......this is a TREMENDOUS pick for us.

Admittedly Julian Love was giving me hope, but based on what I’m read8mg, this kid is the real deal. Poor Love who never played safety was being asked to learn it and he actually was decent. But now, he can hopefully move to slot corner where we really need someone to step up. Someone will have to cover Dallas’ new toy....LAMB!


I think the 3rd safety will see a ton of snaps in this defense. Love is probably in the "starter" territory by snaps even if he's behind Peppers and McKinney on the depth chart.
