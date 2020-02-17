New York Giants 2nd-Round Pick: S Xavier McKinney

I predicted Andrew Thomas and he was the player I wanted yesterday and today I predicted Xavier McKinney. I love McKinney. He didn't run well, but he plays way faster than he ran. He plays deep, slot, box, anything. He is so damn good! This is a steal for us.
our safety play is brutal. Jabrill Peppers stinks. If he wasn't highly touted coming out of high school as the next great thing and compared to guys like Charless Woodson at michigan no one would ever think it's smart to rely on him to be a good player based on his pro production to this point.
Physical and aggressive downhill, run and chase guy. Plays faster than he times for sure. Has a plus skill set and will pair with Peppers to provide a S pair that can interchange.
#Giants-#XavierMcKinney-. Aggressive tackling and has made some big hits. Sudden change of direction and chase ability puts him in position to make a lot of plays. Sudden to drive on the ball in the air. Solid ball skills getting his hands to the catch point
Was a 1st round talent per Mel Kiper (#15 overall).
Seems like the Giants have bigger needs thou than secondary.
Safety was a huge need though, and this guy is a lot more than just a safety. Matos would have been nice but McKinney was BPA according to most “experts”. The pick makes sense. Now get a C and and an Edge guy and I’ll be happy.
#NYG GM Dave Gettleman on conference call says they had first-round value on Xavier McKinney. "We're very fortunate to take him in the position we did," said Joe Judge.
He said he cramped up when he ran the 4.6 forty.
Every mock draft I’ve seen had him in round one, in the 20s.
But I also like his versatility, playing Safety and LB. sweet
fine with the pick. First round talent. His forty time is misleading. He cramped up. I'm encouraged by the fact that they had a deal in place to trade down, even though they decided instead to use the pick. But it's now a looooooong drop to #99, just like last year. From DG's comments, I can't see them trading Engram, Tomlinson, or anyone else for another day two pick. This is where the Williams trade really hurts.
I had the name but was not allowed to post. There's our FS.
No need to apologize to anyone here, everyone here should fully understand. But let’s just get this out of the way early - the question you will be bombarded with. If you can, what’s the trade down that was lined up?
They have put a lot into this secondary over the last 2 years
I get fans not liking certain players or having them ranked differently, but I dont get the people complaining about having other needs. How many times do you hear teams dont draft positions, they draft PLAYERS.
when QBs are going to still have 5 seconds to throw every down because, you know, zero pass rush.
Something Gross-Matos could have helped more with.
Gross-Matos is no better than Carter or Xman... He wasn't some amazing pass rusher that this site is for some reason trying to make him out to be. Think of it this way. We have his DL coach and we didn't want him? Wake up
He also allows Julian Love to move to the nickel in sub.
Now I know some don't really think he can play the nickel, but between the corner depth, McKinney, Beal, Love, and sure I'll throw Haley in there...they will have plenty of good options at nickel.
And getting a back end guy that can really play is smart...you saw the Eagles get Jalen Raegor last night and even worse, CeeDee Lamb falling to the Cowboys giving them a nightmare offense for opponents...so McKinney is going to help.
Now, there's a wait here and we'll see what happens with C, but I keep waiting for Denzel Mims, Van Jefferson, and Chase Claypool still on the board. Something to watch.
Now that we’ve got a long break
Just want to thank you for everything you contribute around here. I’m sure you e put yourself out there at times, probably even took some heat behind the scenes, but you keep contributing. So greatly appreciated
That doesn't answer the question on where the fuck our pass rush is coming from.
If we're staying 3-4 then we've still got nothing. If we're going 4-3 who's the 4th guy you're going to put up there? Cause it could've been Matos. This could have put a little pressure on Williams as well to stop being a bitch and sign.
Peppers is an extraordinary athlete and has great speed. Sy thinks he can be an outstanding strong safety.
Too bad he is often running in the wrong direction or taking bad angles.
I respect Sy but totally disagree with him on Peppers. Peppers doesnt play anywhere near his athletic ability. Maybe he'll surprise this year, but he's been below average most of his career to this point. Hopefully he turns the corner this year but I'm not holding my breath.
There isn't an Edge to draft! You want to reach for a player we already have in Carter and X-Man... If there isn't a good pass rusher are you saying take a bad one instead of the stud Safety? I mean what you are even trying to say here. Just draft an Edge to have an edge? If he can't rush the passer why draft him at a premium pick of 36? Come on man.
for almost an entire decade aside from one good year (2016), I'm surprised so many people are acting like this didn't address a need.
Regardless of who we have on the roster, our pass defense was horrid last year, and the signing of Bradberry by itself is not going to suddenly change that. We get the best safety in the draft, a guy that most experts had pegged as a mid-1st-round grade, and people are upset.
Newsflash: we have a TON of needs. Why? Because our team SUCKS. Worst record in the league over the last 3 years combined. I agree it wasn't the most glaring hole, but we're not going to suddenly become a playoff team overnight by over-drafting to put band-aids on the most glaring holes. We need good players, period.
Our defense is heartless, soulless, balls-less. I wanted either Baun or Mckinney so we could a) get a good football player who can actually make plays, and b) inject some intensity and smarts into that side of the ball.
I wanted edge here but McKinney is too good a value to pass up. He might not be a perennial pro bowler but he will be solid from day one.
peppers is due to get paid within the next 2 years. he may not be a long-term piece as based on last year i'm not giving him big money. wanting someone who just compliments him as a rangy CF type like delpit may be short sighted.
He plays a lot like Love - we're going to see a lot of 3 safety looks
all 3 of our safeties can play in the box, blitz, hit, and have enough speed to cover. Seems right up Patrick Graham's alley, at least by reputation.
I don't understand the hate on Peppers - he was our best man coverage safeties vs. TE's since Rolle/Phillips. A lot better than Collins in that area. Of the 3 none are Ed Reed in CF but none are traffic cones either.
Overall looks like a very solid pick but depending on what was on the table I may have still been tempted to take the trade down, though I'm quite certain Saban had a big influence on this pick and it's hard to argue with his track record putting safeties in the NFL. I don't think McKinney is the ballhawk Eddie Jackson is, but he has a lot of similar qualities to Minkah Fitzpatrick. Hopefully he has 1 key difference when it comes to Patrick Graham.
RE: RE: all 3 safeties on the roster are interchangeable
How far can he play the role many envisioned Simmons playing in Graham's scheme?
New York Giants: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama - A+ Grade
Like the Lions, the Giants are getting the best player at the position in the entire class in the second round. This is an incredible steal. I wrote earlier today in the Day 2 preview that the Cardinals considered McKinney as a trade-option in the mid-teens. That's where McKinney should've gone, but he slipped for no reason I'm aware of. The Giants will gladly benefit from this, as they can finally replace Landon Collins. Xavier - ( New Window )
Louis Riddick just said he always takes proper angles... he listed that as one of this strengths.
Then again I saw a million conflicting scouting reports about Andrew Thomas last night to the point I just gave up on reading them.
My guess is literally no one has any idea what the hell they're talking about and we all just have to wait and see (surprise surprise)
Love isn't playing strong safety. I'm thinking Love moves into playin
Let's put it this way. I sincerely hope I'm wrong and you're right. But I can (and do, below) point out several film analyses (supported by several draft guides) that suggest he is not a classic, ball-hawking FS.
And as I said, I had Alabama fans WHO WATCHED EVERY GAME telling me stuff about Collins's ability to cover that never panned out that way.
I'm NOT saying McKinney is a bad pick. Great value.
I'm NOT saying he's not a play-maker. I'll take that ANYWHERE on the D.
I'm NOT saying he isn't the best Safety in this draft. Certainly one of the top two, but everyone rated Delpit better in coverage.
And he's clearly a alpha-dog, and big time locker-room leader (sound like Collins?) And he IS is built more like a safety than Collins was, so he probably has a bit more range, but if you look at the available videos, HIS BEST THING IS NOT FS-style CF coverage.
believe there are actual Giants fans who didn't see safety as a top need on this team.
We have so many holes no matter who we take we aren't addressing another hole that someone wanted addressed. We didn't reach for a Center we messed up. We didn't reach for an Edge we messed up. We didn't draft another OT we messed up.
Really though it won't matter when McKinney is starting for us and making us better.
We have to. The Giants haven’t provided a long-term solution for the pass rush in three years; Golden is a free agent and Carter and Ximines have failed to deliver. Gettleman has said we’re looking for a “Michael Strahan-type player”, yet passed up two DEs who could fill that void.
What part about looking for a pass rush does he not understand?
Peppers has room to improve, but I would say he was easily one of, if not the best player we had on D last year. I know our D sucks, but Peppers is part of the solution in my book.
players remaining who played for teams with coaches on our current staff:
Edge Terrell Lewis
Edge Anfernee Jennings
DT Jordan Elliot
OL Shane Lemieux
LB Troy Dye
TE Albert Okwuegbunam
DT Neville Gallimore
FS JR Reed
LB Cameron Brown
OT Yasir Durant
CB John Reid
OL Calvin Throckmorton
The guy is an athletic stud, a damn good player, and will be a major part of the rebirth of our D
There are still some jackasses around here who think we traded Odell for Peppers. When that trade happened, they were jerking off to Odell making the catch against Dallas...So, they are butt hurt over it.
Was a HUGE need. Know why? We didn't have one. Love didn't even play safety in college. Love was a 4th round pick who they have seen and obviously, don't think he's the answer at free safety. Safety was as big a need as a center. I preferred Winfield Jr. but I'll go with Saban and Judge knowing just a little more then me.
Dave Gettleman says that the Giants are looking for a “Strahan-type player”. The Giants passed up two DEs that could have helped our defense. Historically, the Giants don’t do well without a pass rush.
Dave Gettleman says that the Giants are looking for a “Strahan-type player”. The Giants passed up two DEs that could have helped our defense. Historically, the Giants don’t do well without a pass rush.
Is he trying to make us lose?
And this is a glaring problem we’ve had since he got the job.
We definitely had one, there wasn't anybody on the roster that could handle the deep middle.
There's still a corner need too, we don't have a true slot CB unless you're inexplicably high on Haley or the XFL kid. I'm not sure about the guy JonC dropped, he seems like more of a boundary corner, but Amik Robertson should be on their radar.
Watch an Alabama game and he will jump out. Also don't discount the tie to Saban. If you liked Simmons you should really like this pick. Simmons looks the part, this guy plays the part. He is a leader on D and knows the game. If this is a regular draft with pro days this kid is in the top 15. I think he will have a much better career than Simmons.
seems like both passed each other the baton playing the swiss army knife role for Saban. Similar size. Minhak ran slightly faster but McKinney jumped better. Looking back your scouting report for Minkah reads almost exactly the same as McKinney's.
Quote:
2 – Minkah Fitzpatrick – Alabama – 6’0/204
Grade: 87
Strong Points:
-Versatility is through the roof, can credibly play any role in the secondary
-Pursues the action all over the field with proper angles and explosion
-Elite physical presence, really aggressive
Weak Points:
-More of a reaction player, doesn’t show natural flow in coverage
-Hips get stiff in man coverage
-Will over pursue and be susceptible to cutbacks
Summary:
Junior entry. Has been a three year contributor/starter for the best defense in college football. Fitzpatrick is known as “Nick Saban’s Son” on campus. His intangibles are top notch and they are paired with talent that is NFL ready right now. Some teams may view him as an outside corner while others see a nickel corner and safety. He could play anywhere in the secondary. Sometimes those players can be dangerous, however. His game still looks raw at times because there may not have been enough attention on specific skill sets. I think his best role is a safety that can spend most of his time near the line of scrimmage but will have no issues in coverage. Get this guy on the field and he will improve the defense right away.
I was a bit disappointed we took a FS. I really wanted an edge rusher. But I knew he was a top pick expected to go much earlier and though I don't watch a lot of college, I do watch Bama a lot and knew he's special. Kinda like Collins, but with better range.
And then I remembered how many f%$king long 3rd downs we gave up last year, over and over, with no one even close to the receiver. My first reaction was often to blame the lack of pass rush, but there were plenty of times where the ball got out pretty quickly.
And now I am absolutely thrilled with this pick. Our 3rd down D and especially pass D has been unforgivable for several years now. And at least we have some young talent in the pass rush department and have a reasonably good run defense already.
Doing a lot of reading and thinking......this is a TREMENDOUS pick for us.
Admittedly Julian Love was giving me hope, but based on what I’m read8mg, this kid is the real deal. Poor Love who never played safety was being asked to learn it and he actually was decent. But now, he can hopefully move to slot corner where we really need someone to step up. Someone will have to cover Dallas’ new toy....LAMB!
Doing a lot of reading and thinking......this is a TREMENDOUS pick for us.
Admittedly Julian Love was giving me hope, but based on what I’m read8mg, this kid is the real deal. Poor Love who never played safety was being asked to learn it and he actually was decent. But now, he can hopefully move to slot corner where we really need someone to step up. Someone will have to cover Dallas’ new toy....LAMB!
I think the 3rd safety will see a ton of snaps in this defense. Love is probably in the "starter" territory by snaps even if he's behind Peppers and McKinney on the depth chart.
New York Giants draft Alabama safety Xavier McKinney. Texans liked him a lot
#36 NYG - Xavier McKinney - S/Alabama
The edge guys were rated much lower than McKinney. There isn't anyone there with close to the talent. You don't build a very good team if you draft weaker players AND we needed a damn FS.
Quote:
but I really wanted to go Edge or OC there. Meh.
The edge guys were rated much lower than McKinney. There isn't anyone there with close to the talent. You don't build a very good team if you draft weaker players AND we needed a damn FS.
Baun was in my top tier. That being said, so was McKinney. Lot of great names still around.
Gettleman says Giants made up their mind if McKinney was there, they were taking him. If he was gone, they had a deal in place to trade down.
Gettleman said they made up their minds: If Xavier was there, they were taking him. "The value was just too good to pass up."
Gettleman: All these kids we've drafted [in the secondary]...we're putting together a talented, young group. We've just got to get them rolling.
We have the guys up front, now we have more play makers in the back.
Pass rush gets schemed around those two strengths
By the way, GOOD CALL ON BOTH BROTHER! Clap clap
Joe Judge crossed paths with Xavier McKinney in spring ball two years ago. Says he's the quarterback on the back end.
BPA and a position of need.
The Giants are going to "sit for a while now." Dave Gettleman said they won't dip into next year's draft picks. "A trade up is obviously difficult."
In other words: Sit back and relax, Giants fans. See ya at 99 or, at best, a few picks before late in the third round. #NFLDraft
Alabama connection with Judge. The speed scares me a bit, but his on-field performance was impressive. Hopefully he plays faster than that 40.
On to the 3rd round
The Giants have gotten better so far.
So then I take it that our coaches think he's a FS? Didn't he play more like Peppers at Bama?
Link - ( New Window )
So then I take it that our coaches think he's a FS? Didn't he play more like Peppers at Bama?
Big hitter and good blitzer. Just hope he's better in coverage than Landon Collins was. Last time they had a true FS was Kenny Phillips, and they only had him for 10 minutes.
I'll take that!
McKinney - ( New Window )
Was really hoping for YGM. But WTF, another top of the line player at a position of need.
Quote:
I had the name but was not allowed to post. There's our FS.
So then I take it that our coaches think he's a FS? Didn't he play more like Peppers at Bama?
He's multiple, can do it all, slot, in the box, cover, blitz,tackle, including centerfield.
Quote:
I had the name but was not allowed to post. There's our FS.
So then I take it that our coaches think he's a FS? Didn't he play more like Peppers at Bama?
Versatility brother, versatility...
Quote:
I had the name but was not allowed to post. There's our FS.
So then I take it that our coaches think he's a FS? Didn't he play more like Peppers at Bama?
Primarily free safety but lined up in the slot and as Blitzer as well.
Much more natural in space than Peppers
+1
No need to apologize to anyone here, everyone here should fully understand. But let’s just get this out of the way early - the question you will be bombarded with. If you can, what’s the trade down that was lined up?
I hope we get Tyler Biadasz in the third.
focus day 3 on WR, edge, and depth
Xavier Mckinney (Alabama) All 22 Film || 2020 NFL Draft - ( New Window )
I've liked him as a prospect for a long time. He'll strike you and leave his mark. We need more of that.
Saban raves about him. I gotta imagine Judge had a chat with Nick about McKinney.
have to imagine they know a lot about this guy with the saban connection and the RB coach
I've liked him as a prospect for a long time. He'll strike you and leave his mark. We need more of that.
That and because he couldn't run for people again in person. Normally he would of been able to fix that time, but couldnt'... thank you!
We got one, and he looks like BPA. On to Rd 3
YGM I question if he has the repertoire of pass rush moves. There are plenty of pass rushers still around
Played it safe Round 1 and rolled the dice a bit in Round 2
Too bad for Oline
Now I know some don't really think he can play the nickel, but between the corner depth, McKinney, Beal, Love, and sure I'll throw Haley in there...they will have plenty of good options at nickel.
And getting a back end guy that can really play is smart...you saw the Eagles get Jalen Raegor last night and even worse, CeeDee Lamb falling to the Cowboys giving them a nightmare offense for opponents...so McKinney is going to help.
Now, there's a wait here and we'll see what happens with C, but I keep waiting for Denzel Mims, Van Jefferson, and Chase Claypool still on the board. Something to watch.
I still say the Giants will cluster draft DEs and WRs on day three.
Just want to thank you for everything you contribute around here. I’m sure you e put yourself out there at times, probably even took some heat behind the scenes, but you keep contributing. So greatly appreciated
The more I read about this pick, the more I get excited.
Daniel Jeremiah, who I really like, raved about him.
He may be a great player but taking a CB right now would be crazy to me.
Dont forget about Love if we go big nickel
Should've also mentioned, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Antonio Gandy-Golden, and Bryan Edwards all still on the board as well at the receiver position.
I know we need a center, but I could see them going WR at 99 or even a bit before in a trade up for value.
This guy has me cracking up
Where he puts the nipple in this titty is being a run stopping tackly guy.
For 99, right?
I like Love, but McKinney looks to be a huge upgrade. I think he could be what Kenny Phillips was on his way to becoming before his injury
Excellent - do you think we want a C at 99?
Just wondering who is this quote by?
Now I know some don't really think he can play the nickel, but between the corner depth, McKinney, Beal, Love, and sure I'll throw Haley in there...they will have plenty of good options at nickel.
And getting a back end guy that can really play is smart...you saw the Eagles get Jalen Raegor last night and even worse, CeeDee Lamb falling to the Cowboys giving them a nightmare offense for opponents...so McKinney is going to help.
Now, there's a wait here and we'll see what happens with C, but I keep waiting for Denzel Mims, Van Jefferson, and Chase Claypool still on the board. Something to watch.
Great point about Love.
Mckinney adds what this defense needs versatility, very young secondary that is talented but needs to put it together..
Too bad he is often running in the wrong direction or taking bad angles.
Nice. Thx
This is the versatility that Judge likes so much.
Peppers can't cover. McKinney seems like he's very talented all around and can play SS or FS, but Peppers definitely can not play FS. He's basically a linebacker
Not saying they're not good players, but there's no centerfielder in the group.
And center - 2 first day starters added - bravo
He can cover and tackle, and looks fast on tape. He plays very fast and anticipates (which you cannot teach)... and finishes his tackles.
Pretty excited what he will bring to our defense. I wanted Murray if we could somehow get him, with a trade down in the first. To be our defensive identity.
This is that, but its a nice consolation prize.
Not saying they're not good players, but there's no centerfielder in the group.
You do know that McKinney playered a ton as a CF and he was great at it right?
And center - 2 first day starters added - bravo
Not necessarily.
Jon, we're far from set at CB, I've preached it for months.
Secondary has been in a state of confusion for the past several years. Additionally, they added Martinez to QB the entire defense.
Think they are working hard to make this a much smarter team.
Are you serious? How many CBs do we need? Are we going to trade someone?
Yes, his 40 times concerns me.....but he does look very sudden. Seems to play faster then him time.
I read concerns about to much duplication ....but it also goes back to Judge and Graham comment " multiple ".
I hope he can cover TE....love that he hits.
Regardless of who we have on the roster, our pass defense was horrid last year, and the signing of Bradberry by itself is not going to suddenly change that. We get the best safety in the draft, a guy that most experts had pegged as a mid-1st-round grade, and people are upset.
Newsflash: we have a TON of needs. Why? Because our team SUCKS. Worst record in the league over the last 3 years combined. I agree it wasn't the most glaring hole, but we're not going to suddenly become a playoff team overnight by over-drafting to put band-aids on the most glaring holes. We need good players, period.
Our defense is heartless, soulless, balls-less. I wanted either Baun or Mckinney so we could a) get a good football player who can actually make plays, and b) inject some intensity and smarts into that side of the ball.
Love this pick.
Agree. Peppers is not a safety. Gets fooled and caught in the wash way too often.
I wanted edge here but McKinney is too good a value to pass up. He might not be a perennial pro bowler but he will be solid from day one.
He doesn't.
I don't understand the hate on Peppers - he was our best man coverage safeties vs. TE's since Rolle/Phillips. A lot better than Collins in that area. Of the 3 none are Ed Reed in CF but none are traffic cones either.
Overall looks like a very solid pick but depending on what was on the table I may have still been tempted to take the trade down, though I'm quite certain Saban had a big influence on this pick and it's hard to argue with his track record putting safeties in the NFL. I don't think McKinney is the ballhawk Eddie Jackson is, but he has a lot of similar qualities to Minkah Fitzpatrick. Hopefully he has 1 key difference when it comes to Patrick Graham.
Not saying they're not good players, but there's no centerfielder in the group.
Im not saying Im surprised, because Im not, but this take is the exact opposite of what all the draftnkicks are saying...
He can absolutely play CF. It just so happens he can do other things as well.
Because there is times where he flashes tremendous ability and then there are times where you forget he is on the field.
I still say the Giants will cluster draft DEs and WRs on day three.
How much time do we need? If the reports on Gettleman are true that he's on the hot seat, we can't afford to waste picks, and he's wasted so many opportunities to fix the pass rush.
Huge FA money - Bradberry
Huge trade piece in OBJ trade - Peppers
1st round pick - Baker
Early 2nd round pick - Mckinney
they better be uber productive with the amount of $ and assets we poured into that position.
Here's what we've invested since 2018 in DBs:
Beal: Third round pick.
Baker: First, fourth, and fifth round picks.
Love: Fourth round pick.
Ballentine: Sixth round pick.
That's a first, third, two fourths, and a sixth. We also signed Bradberry in FA.
Pouring so many draft picks and FA money into one position minimizes what can be used elsewhere. What's even worse is that you intimated we might trade up for Jackson.
I like Jackson, but we need to use our remaining resources elsewhere.
How far can he play the role many envisioned Simmons playing in Graham's scheme?
This thread is more about hating Peppers than it is about McKinney.
Good thing we chose McKinney because Baun is still sitting there all these picks later. Perhaps we could trade up for him...
We also didnt have a FS on the roster. Outside of QB and RB we had needs everywhere
Like the Lions, the Giants are getting the best player at the position in the entire class in the second round. This is an incredible steal. I wrote earlier today in the Day 2 preview that the Cardinals considered McKinney as a trade-option in the mid-teens. That's where McKinney should've gone, but he slipped for no reason I'm aware of. The Giants will gladly benefit from this, as they can finally replace Landon Collins.
Xavier - ( New Window )
What were the value of those players?
What is at S besides Peppers? They were limited at several spots.
Louis Riddick just said he always takes proper angles... he listed that as one of this strengths.
Then again I saw a million conflicting scouting reports about Andrew Thomas last night to the point I just gave up on reading them.
My guess is literally no one has any idea what the hell they're talking about and we all just have to wait and see (surprise surprise)
I understand. I'm not mad at you. You're just the messenger. Like almost everyone else, I appreciate your information. But I will be upset if we use a premium pick on a CB.
ER, I'm assuming is edge rusher. King Leonidas is who? Persian 'embassador'?
How many are you deep?
Love was one of PFF most highly rated rookie fwiw and he passed the eteball test. Not quite the bbi hate train for him as Baker or Ballentine.
He's a cut-rate Landon collins who isnt as much of a playmaker when he goes down in the box as Collins was.
Does that mean we get the future next best tackle in the league in the 7th round?
He will be a BBI favorite in no time. I love this kid. This is my favorite Giants draft so far that I can remember. Of course this draft is super deep.
Secondary has been in a state of confusion for the past several years. Additionally, they added Martinez to QB the entire defense.
Think they are working hard to make this a much smarter team.
Excellent point.
Seems like the Giants have bigger needs thou than secondary.
We must have watched different games last year
Quote:
So far.
Does that mean we get the future next best tackle in the league in the 7th round?
Haha.
Hopefully who we got pan out but it’s a bit concerning.
Pass Rush:
- 14th Pressure Rate
- 12th Pressures
- 22nd Sacks
- 6th QB Knockdowns
- 4th QB knockdown Rate
- 17th Hurry Rate
- 18th Hurries
Pass Coverage:
- 27th Pass Yards
- 24th Pass TDs
- 28th Net Yards Per Attempt
- 24th Passing First Downs
- 25th Interceptions
- 24th Air Yards
Dex, Tomlinson, Williams, X, Carter, Baker, Bradberry, Peppers, McKinney, Martinez, Connely. Plus Beal, Ballantine, Love, Hill.
I mean how can anyone not say this has real potential.
Pass Rush:
- 14th Pressure Rate
- 12th Pressures
- 22nd Sacks
- 6th QB Knockdowns
- 4th QB knockdown Rate
- 17th Hurry Rate
- 18th Hurries
Pass Coverage:
- 27th Pass Yards
- 24th Pass TDs
- 28th Net Yards Per Attempt
- 24th Passing First Downs
- 25th Interceptions
- 24th Air Yards
He can play slot too.
He makes a ton of plays on the football in the air.
He's a cover safety.
I am not sure they are actually Giants fans. Not everything the Giants do is 100% suppportable, but some of this is absurd.
We have so many holes no matter who we take we aren't addressing another hole that someone wanted addressed. We didn't reach for a Center we messed up. We didn't reach for an Edge we messed up. We didn't draft another OT we messed up.
Really though it won't matter when McKinney is starting for us and making us better.
Or a big WR or an ILB...
I can't believe there are actual Giants fans who rooted for the Eagles in the Pats-Eagles February 2018 Super Bowl.
Well, I like Love. But with Love, Peppers and McKinney, we're in excellent shape. Also one of Love or McKinney can play the slot or help in nickel/dime packages.
Need? Sure. “Top need?” Hell no.
We have to. The Giants haven’t provided a long-term solution for the pass rush in three years; Golden is a free agent and Carter and Ximines have failed to deliver. Gettleman has said we’re looking for a “Michael Strahan-type player”, yet passed up two DEs who could fill that void.
What part about looking for a pass rush does he not understand?
He has to be falling because of the diluted sample.
then of course add no context or reasoning, sick analysis.
Seriously go find another team...
The evidence unequivocally supports this. The Giants had a terrible secondary for the 3rd straight year.
Safety and offensive tackle were the Giants biggest needs.
It was garbage.
We didn't have a free safety on the roster.
Edge Terrell Lewis
Edge Anfernee Jennings
DT Jordan Elliot
OL Shane Lemieux
LB Troy Dye
TE Albert Okwuegbunam
DT Neville Gallimore
FS JR Reed
LB Cameron Brown
OT Yasir Durant
CB John Reid
OL Calvin Throckmorton
plus a bunch of others rated lower from UGA/Bama.
There are still some jackasses around here who think we traded Odell for Peppers. When that trade happened, they were jerking off to Odell making the catch against Dallas...So, they are butt hurt over it.
It was garbage.
We didn't have a free safety on the roster.
That doesn’t mean it was the “top need” and there’s questions whether this player can even fill the role you’re claiming needs to be filled.
The top needs heading into this draft were OL (2 maybe 3 spots) and ER.
I know people like to justify picks after the fact but you’re being dishonest with yourself claiming safety as a top need.
Some of you will complain about anything.
Is he trying to make us lose?
Is he trying to make us lose?
And this is a glaring problem we’ve had since he got the job.
This exactly. Couldn't have said it better.
Is he trying to make us lose?
Yes. He's trying to make us lose.
I can't believe ANY Giants fan who has seen our deep middle coverage in recent years can't recognize that.
You'd swear the guy is a liability from the comments and that he sucks in coverage.
link - ( New Window )
link - ( New Window )
Peppers is not a good player. What games have you been watching?
Then again I’m always surprised when anyone brings Conyers up. You’ll blink and drive right by us lol.
Link - ( New Window )
I honestly feel we got two starters so far at two key holes. Lets just hope they learn fast cause I think camp will be light.
That's the opposite of how we had been operating over the past GM's tenure.
Guys who slip between the end of the college season and the draft usually turn out to be excellent value.
No kidding. I guess they think we were good with a 2019 4th rounder that converted from CB?
No kidding. I guess they think we are good with a 2019 4th rounder that converted from CB?
There's still a corner need too, we don't have a true slot CB unless you're inexplicably high on Haley or the XFL kid. I'm not sure about the guy JonC dropped, he seems like more of a boundary corner, but Amik Robertson should be on their radar.
p.s.--And he had Thomas ranked ahead of Wirfs, Wills, and Becton.
I mean, McKinney was being compared to Ha Ha Clinton Dix earlier as if that's a bad thing.
Would you take a player starting all 16 games his first 6 seasons?
I would.
And then I remembered how many f%$king long 3rd downs we gave up last year, over and over, with no one even close to the receiver. My first reaction was often to blame the lack of pass rush, but there were plenty of times where the ball got out pretty quickly.
And now I am absolutely thrilled with this pick. Our 3rd down D and especially pass D has been unforgivable for several years now. And at least we have some young talent in the pass rush department and have a reasonably good run defense already.
This is a great need and BPA pick for us.
Admittedly Julian Love was giving me hope, but based on what I’m read8mg, this kid is the real deal. Poor Love who never played safety was being asked to learn it and he actually was decent. But now, he can hopefully move to slot corner where we really need someone to step up. Someone will have to cover Dallas’ new toy....LAMB!
Admittedly Julian Love was giving me hope, but based on what I’m read8mg, this kid is the real deal. Poor Love who never played safety was being asked to learn it and he actually was decent. But now, he can hopefully move to slot corner where we really need someone to step up. Someone will have to cover Dallas’ new toy....LAMB!
I think the 3rd safety will see a ton of snaps in this defense. Love is probably in the "starter" territory by snaps even if he's behind Peppers and McKinney on the depth chart.