New York Giants 3rd-Round Pick: OT Matt Peart

fits the Gettleman profile. Here's a scouting report from Bob McGinn's rankings (which had him as a 2nd or 3rd rounder).
Quote:
8. MATT PEART, Connecticut (6-6 ½, 318, 5.10, 2-3): He should be a starter in his second season, according to one scout. “He really surprised me,” said one scout. “I haven’t watched them (Connecticut) in years. They may be the worst program in the country. But he has great feet. He’s a natural left tackle. No punch as a run blocker. Better tenacity than strength. Heck of a pass blocker.” Born in Jamaica, Peart emigrated to the U.S. in 2002. “There’s good and bad with him,” a second scout said. “Probably the longest guy (36 5/8 arms) in the draft. He’s got a big basketball player’s build. But he doesn’t have any strength. He’s not a throwaway. If somebody gets him in a good strength program … He’s got interests outside of football, which isn’t typical for an offensive lineman. He’s not a bad kid; you just want to make sure he’s committed. He has developmental starter ability.” He started at RT in 2016-’17 and at LT in 2018-’19. “Name me an offensive lineman for UConn in the last 25 years,” said a third scout. “Just name one.” Peart posted a Wonderlic of 20.
You’re a great poster — on both nfl and nft topics — super informative and thoughtful posts, much appreciated.
RE: If UConn’s right tackle is being taken in the 3rd round of the nfl
Peart wasn't on my radar, but I really felt like they needed to add two OT's. They can still find an OC on Day 3. OC is a position that's developmental and it's quite often that you see guys come out of nowhere to be excellent centers in the NFL. Our own Shaun O'Hara is just one example.
The one thing that surprises me about Peart: he redshirted his freshman year, then spent two years at left tackle, before spending his final two years at right tackle. Why the switch from left to right? This is Connecticut, not Alabama or Iowa we're talking about.
Also, for all the talk about him being developmental, he will be 23 when training camp opens and he had five years of college coaching at Connecticut. It's not like he just fell off the turnip truck.
Will be coming home.
He's a Bronx Jamaican.
Very common Jamaican name in the Bronx.
Smart enough to get a scholarship to one of the oldest and most prestigous boarding school in the country, Governor's Academy where he started playing football.
Jamaicans are extremely close families and I've seen lots of families where the kids go to the best colleges and are extremely hardworking and driven students.
I expect him to work as hard at his craft as he apparently has in school, etc.
Being close to home and family will be motivational.
The rice and peas, jerk chicken, curried goat and cow cod soup won't hurt either.
Why was Peart playing RT at UConn if the book on him is he's a great pass blocker with amazing length but not a dominant run blocker? Sounds like the prototype LT. If he pans out, aren't we better with him there while Thomas dominates and mauls at RT?
It's nice to have first world problems, isn't it.
The staff will use them where they see fit as they develop,
it's a non issue.
Suggests to me that they're throwing in the towel on Solder.
Yes and no. It means this is his last year with the team. In 2021, if all goes as planned, the starters are Thomas and Peart with Flemming as the swing tackle. Assuming Thomas and Peart live up to expectations, that's a pretty good situation.
The biggest knock I see on him is lack of meanness to his game. He needs to get stronger, but that is fixable.
DTP's Guide: "Peart is a raw prospect that is still learning the position but his upside is through the roof. No one has his combination of feet, athleticism, upper-body strength and length. A team is going to have to be patient but he's the kind of guy you root for. All his coaches and temmates love him and he was a team captain. I love this kid and think he has a real shot. 2nd round player."
Ximines is also Jamaican and although he grew up down south he too has family amongst Bronx and Queens Jamaicans.
I wouldn't be surprised if they know one another.
Peart and Ximines will have some nice battles going up against each other in practice.
with Kevin Boothe at center? I would love to draft a center, but it might not have been in the cards this year based on how the draft fell. If we don’t take one, Gates/Pulley can battle it out. We can draft or sign one next year. Can’t fix every position in a single offseason and you absolutely do NOT want to reach for one when there’s way better talent available (such as McKinney). But, we could still very well get Biadasz, Harris, or Ismael.
with Kevin Boothe at center? I would love to draft a center, but it might not have been in the cards this year based on how the draft fell. If we don’t take one, Gates/Pulley can battle it out. We can draft or sign one next year. Can’t fix every position in a single offseason and you absolutely do NOT want to reach for one when there’s way better talent available (such as McKinney). But, we could still very well get Biadasz, Harris, or Ismael.
kevin boothe was a quality player. way better than pulley and pio
give this guy a year in the weight and strength program
that when Diehl and O'Hara discussed the OTs in this draft, they mentioned Peart kind of off handedly as "that Manure Bol looking guy" to paraphrase them.
Clearly they both thing he needs to fill out some at the NFL level, but before you go too apeshit about the comparison remember please that Bol has a reputation, despite his spindly, overly lengthy frame, to be a ferociously strong dude.
This kid's from Jamaica, so we're lucky the league has relaxed the Mary Jane rules.😉
But I watched a lot of what I could find on Peart tonight and he just looks the part at OT. I saw fluid feet, outstanding lower body placement (i.e., he knows how to wall off and move players out of a spot), great grip strength as Sy mentioned, a lot of awareness and the ability to pull. He pulled as an OT quite a bit and did an outstanding job of it, he's good at locating targets and locking on. He's fundamentally very sound already save for some more initial punch to create distance from the defender and playing a tiny bit lower, but those are coach able and he has the athletic ability to do just about anything out there. He's 315 and wiry at over 6'6", he'll end up at about 325-330 in a year or two in an NFL program. I honestly don't see a lot of holes technique wise, he just needs to thicken which most dudes do in their early to mid 20s. He's a player to be very excited about.
As for the LT issue some dope brought up, go watch a UConn game, the LT is pure dogshit and nearly falls over at the snap. How he started at that spot is beyond me, he got his QB mauled repeatedly.
RE: In a light hearted vein, the best thing about Peart might be
with Kevin Boothe at center? I would love to draft a center, but it might not have been in the cards this year based on how the draft fell. If we don’t take one, Gates/Pulley can battle it out. We can draft or sign one next year. Can’t fix every position in a single offseason and you absolutely do NOT want to reach for one when there’s way better talent available (such as McKinney). But, we could still very well get Biadasz, Harris, or Ismael.
It was David Baas - Boothe got the phantom holding call at left guard that nearly doomed us killing scoring drive early on, if I recall correctly.
Though, I'm with you -- want Biadasz at #110 and have been rooting hard since #36
Quote:
He started as a right tackle, then moved to left tackle. Then again you would know that if you read before posting.
Enough to help make room for Clowney?
Grew up a Giants fan (music to our ears lol). Happy for him.
As for the "developmental" debate, at this point in the draft it's all projects people.
This was as good a roll as any. If he reaches his potential we have both tackle spots locked down.
Enough to help make room for Clowney?
Back the train up. Peart isnt starting this year, and cutting Solder saves us nothing right now.
The one thing that surprises me about Peart: he redshirted his freshman year, then spent two years at left tackle, before spending his final two years at right tackle. Why the switch from left to right? This is Connecticut, not Alabama or Iowa we're talking about.
Also, for all the talk about him being developmental, he will be 23 when training camp opens and he had five years of college coaching at Connecticut. It's not like he just fell off the turnip truck.
What's not to like?
Quote:
To take on a project in the 3rd round makes no sense, especially with the holes we have.
This is really a high 4th round pick. And yes, you do take developmental guys in the 3rd and 4th round. He will likely start next year.
Watching him play it looks like he just started playing football a few months ago.
And we took him in the 3rd round.
This is a very Reese type draft.
Well we know he doesn 't work for the Giants. Dumass.
What's not to like?
Thomas is going to start, obviously. We have no idea if Peart will.
Quote:
He’s been killing it the last few days.
He needs a good strength coach and technique improvement.
Drafted where Coyle projected... not a reach at all.
Quote:
It is very tough to imagine Nate Solder being retained with Thomas, Flemming, and Peart.
Fleming is a swing guy and Peart seems like a project.
But it does put Solder on notice and it does seem like this will be his last year as a Giant
I predict Flemming and Thomas outplay Solder in camp, and he's the swing guy or cut.
If not for the investment, Solder would not be a Giant.
Quote:
Cheers to that!
The Giants needed tackle help. More than 1. They were awful on the outside. This is one of those drafts where need met value perfectly and they did what they had to do.
I'm good, :)
He's a Bronx Jamaican.
Very common Jamaican name in the Bronx.
Smart enough to get a scholarship to one of the oldest and most prestigous boarding school in the country, Governor's Academy where he started playing football.
Jamaicans are extremely close families and I've seen lots of families where the kids go to the best colleges and are extremely hardworking and driven students.
I expect him to work as hard at his craft as he apparently has in school, etc.
Being close to home and family will be motivational.
The rice and peas, jerk chicken, curried goat and cow cod soup won't hurt either.
The staff will use them where they see fit as they develop,
it's a non issue.
good shape getting Barkley some "Room To Move" like
the great John Mayall
The biggest knock I see on him is lack of meanness to his game. He needs to get stronger, but that is fixable.
DTP's Guide: "Peart is a raw prospect that is still learning the position but his upside is through the roof. No one has his combination of feet, athleticism, upper-body strength and length. A team is going to have to be patient but he's the kind of guy you root for. All his coaches and temmates love him and he was a team captain. I love this kid and think he has a real shot. 2nd round player."
kevin boothe was a quality player. way better than pulley and pio
Initially, Sy writes, "Throw in the fact that he has a decently athletic lower body, and there is a chance he is going to hear his name called in round 2."
But then he adds, "I couldn’t get past the 4th/5th round tier, but I can see why some are higher on him because of the ceiling."
So, in Sy's opinion, is Peart a 2nd-3rd rounder, or is he a 4th-5th rounder?
It's pretty simple, round 2 is where he thought Peart would be drafted, round 4/5 is the grade Sy gave him.
Don’t put me down as arrogant, but I can’t help my feeling if I like the way they’re made. It’s a new world man. They’re the weapons. Win our subdivision.
If we don’t have a play called YYZ by training camp then we aren’t even trying and don’t deserve a SB win.
Seriously? Looking only 1 year ahead to 2021, these two are quite possibly starters and we'll be drafting an OT again in 2021 to be the primary swing backup.
You need to apply a little Windex to your crystal ball maybe?
McGinn had him as OT8 with 5 of the guys ahead of him going in the first round. Ezra Cleveland and Josh Jones were the other 2 who many weren't even sure would get to #36.
Peart is a real nice value where they got him and he's being drafted into a near perfect situation where he can develop without a rush. He's likely the 5th OT on the depth chart right now.
It was David Baas - Boothe got the phantom holding call at left guard that nearly doomed us killing scoring drive early on, if I recall correctly.
Though, I'm with you -- want Biadasz at #110 and have been rooting hard since #36