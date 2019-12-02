New York Giants 4th-Round Pick: CB Darnay Holmes

Oh well the draft/FA capitol we've spent on the secondary the past 3 years is staggering. We have bigger needs but this is more than a 1 year job. The goal is to build a talented roster not fill each position 1 by 1. I guess they saw him as the most talented.
It’s like some of you are trolling. Seriously? You’re conjuring up names like balentine, Haley and Beal as reasons why this pick doesn’t make sense??? Even baker, these guys were chicken fried shit last season. You must be trolling... that’s the only explanation I can think of. Yea let’s pass on a player we like because we have sam fucking Beal, balentine and Haley waiting I the wings. And don’t forget baker!!! He was literally the worst corner in the nfl last season.
UCLA cornerback Darnay Holmes is a true mixed bag when studying his tape. You will find high level reps from a variety of coverage techniques both from the slot and boundary that reveal an all-around skill set. At the same, his lack of anticipation skills lead to a lot of guessing and moments where he is put in a blender and cooked in coverage. If he can develop more route anticipation skills, Holmes has impressive turn and run skills to win in off-man. Holmes’ has some untapped potential but forecasting growth in his area of weakness isn't easy to predict. Holmes has the ceiling of a versatile corner that can win in a variety of coverage techniques but his floor is also quite low. Link - ( New Window )
possible return man and loves to tackle and be physical. With these picks you need to take guys who are gonna make the team and make an impact. He’s a guy like that. He was also one of the top corners in the country coming out of high school.
If PAC-12 football and he is a good CB, but he isn’t big. He plays faster than his 4.48 timed speed. I was expecting that to be 4.38 honestly. For slot CB I really wanted Josiah Scott but this isn’t like the other CBs we have who are bigger outside CBs. For a slot CB you need a quick twitch guy that can cover shifty slot WRs. That is Holmes and not anyone else we have on the roster.
If Judge thinks he's an upgrade after reviewing his cb's we all
this team has so many young corners already and so little depth at other positions. but more importantly this guy is too small to play corner in the pros.
And I’ll bet you know squat about him
how many 5'9 corners play in the pros? teams now put big receivers in the slot to take advantage of matchups. he can't cover those guys
Then you play more 3 safety and matchup Love against them. We didn't have any corner on the roster I felt good manning up against the quick and shifty WRs that are all over the league. Beal and Ballentine were disasters when playing slot last year. They're much better suited on the boundaries with their builds.
Very familiar with this player as he was a five star recruit who USC was extremely upset when he chose UCLA. Holmes is extremely mature and according to Chip Kelly, was the one player that other players gravitate to. Very fast. Ran a verified 4.32 40 in 2016. Very feisty player who won't back down and plays with an edge. His wingspan is only 69+ inches so he has problems with bigger receivers. He projects to a pure lot corner. He's much better the Haley.
I guess Judge isn't crazy about Beal/Haley/Ballantine
STRENGTHS: Excellent speed and ease of movement…plus plant-and-drive quickness, arriving at the ball carrier with a burst…strikes through his target…aggressive ball searcher when he arrives at the catch point, making it a chore on pass catchers to finish…offensive background is obvious when he has a chance to make a play on the football…confident competitor and takes it personally when his man makes the catch…playmaker with the ball in his hands, collecting three returns for touchdowns at UCLA (two interceptions, one kick return)…averaged 23.1 yards on kickoff returns (38/878/1)…lauded by the coaching staff for his passionate work ethic and drive to improve.
WEAKNESSES: Messy footwork and struggles in his transition…late to anticipate or recognize route combinations and he finds himself out of phase…undeveloped play recognition…baits in off coverage, but his trigger needs recalibrating…overly patient from press, giving receivers free access and playing from behind…when he is in correct position, his lack of size/length can hinder his ability to make plays on the ball…too easily pushed around and blocked on the perimeter…ball carriers slip out of his grasp…aggressive nature leads to undisciplined mistakes, grabbing downfield and drawing flags (five penalties in 2019)…thrives on his confidence, but tends to think he is better than he is…missed two games as a junior due to a gimpy ankle (August 2019).
SUMMARY: A three-year starter at UCLA, Holmes was the left cornerback in defensive coordinator Jerry Azzinaro’s 3-4 base scheme, playing mostly man coverage. He packed a lot into three years (earned his degree and started double-digit games each season), but his junior season fell short of the high expectations (top-50 prospect) by NFL scouts entering 2019. While he put together some impressive highlights in college, Holmes lacks ideal height/length and has plenty of ugly reps on tape where he looks lost and out of control. The word “late” (late to react, late to drive, etc.) showed up too often in my notes and he is a better athlete than refined cornerback right now. Overall, Holmes checks several critical boxes with his athleticism, aggressiveness and ball skills, but his NFL ceiling is dependent on whether or not he can develop his play recognition and lower body technique, projecting as a high-upside gamble in the mid rounds.
GRADE: 4th Round
Slot corner that can come in year 1 and compete for a nickel job. Graduated college in under 3 years. Smart and savvy, shows up on the field. Can mirror quick slot receivers, has some size/playing strength issues.
Dave Gettleman's excellent draft continues. Darnay Holmes is a cornerback I mocked in the third round consistently, so this is very good value atop Round 4. The need is obvious; despite the James Bradberry signing, cornerback had to be addressed, and Holmes should definitely help to strengthen the position at nickel.
A- Grade
"over run, stop the run, rush the passer for Super Dave"
He drafted, or has been targeting according to insiders, a lot of guys that show up in the "advanced analytics". As well as throwing a ton of resources at the secondary. Need to cover in 2020, much more improtant than pass rush. BB seems to agree.
We needed a slot corner....supposedily a good slot corner....
But somehow, this people are upset.
CB Baker
CB Beal
CB Holmes
CB Ballentine
CB/S Love
S McKinney
S Peppers
A lot of talent and versatility. Holmes will compete for the slot corner role- likely with Love, Beal, and Ballentine.
One thing to keep in mind- the Patriots have ALWAYS placed a premium on cover guys. Signing Revis, Gilmore. Not including this year, the last 4 2nd round picks they've had have all been DB's.
Judge coming from the build a defense through a smothering secondary school of thought. Graham loves to play man coverage. This pick makes more sense than it appears on the surface.
Still think they should have gone with a Center.
Hey look a fan with a clue! Thank you.
As opposed to a dickless internet tough guy? Loser
This is a starting position in today's game and we were awful there. Last year Haley played there and in 400 snaps he had ZERO pass defenses.
Nice pick.
Haley is gone now with Bradberry, Baker, Beal, Ballantine, Holmes, and Love at CB.
IMO he will challenge hailey in the slot.
Love this draft.
this team has so many young corners already and so little depth at other positions. but more importantly this guy is too small to play corner in the pros.
And I'll bet you know squat about him
how many 5'9 corners play in the pros? teams now put big receivers in the slot to take advantage of matchups. he can't cover those guys
Then you play more 3 safety and matchup Love against them. We didn't have any corner on the roster I felt good manning up against the quick and shifty WRs that are all over the league. Beal and Ballentine were disasters when playing slot last year. They're much better suited on the boundaries with their builds.
We all remember going into games to get into playoffs and having to call up street FA CB's
Slot corner some think is a very good one plus a returner. Plus can play other CB positions if asked
Was the one DB position we needed an upgrade or depth
At the 4th slot?
They could have drafted Matt Dodge and they’d love it.
#110 NYG: Darnay Holmes - CB/UCLA
Slot corner that can come in year 1 and compete for a nickel job. Graduated college in under 3 years. Smart and savvy, shows up on the field. Can mirror quick slot receivers, has some size/playing strength issues.
Beal can't stay healthy and they need someone to compete in the slot.
A- Grade
Agreed. Can't say I blame him there.
One thing to keep in mind- the Patriots have ALWAYS placed a premium on cover guys. Signing Revis, Gilmore. Not including this year, the last 4 2nd round picks they've had have all been DB's.
Judge coming from the build a defense through a smothering secondary school of thought. Graham loves to play man coverage. This pick makes more sense than it appears on the surface.
They better have a stacked secondary because opposing QBs will have a lot of time to throw...
Yes but that's also due to a horrible pass rush (not a great class I get it). Even the greatest secondary cant cover WRs forever
Haley is really the only one of those that plays the same position as Holmes.
Holmes and Love will compete with him for the nickel.
Love is likely in the safety mix as well.
Now Love can be the third Safety ala Deon Grant
?
Hey look a fan with a clue! Thank you.
As opposed to a dickless internet tough guy? Loser
Hey Larry if you dont like the Giants GM and appreciate how well he's drafted the past 3 years then go find another team.
dont make fucking stupid comments and you wont get the wrath