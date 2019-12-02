for display only
New York Giants 4th-Round Pick: CB Darnay Holmes

Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:20 pm
Very athletic.....4.48, 40 time  
Simms11 : 12:29 pm : link
I keep hearing from all that this was a pretty good pick.
Going by Sy and Athletics Rankings  
Jay in Toronto : 12:30 pm : link
not a value pick, but I guess there is something that they like better than the higher ranked guys (including CBs)
slot corner is on the field for over 50% of snaps  
mfsd : 12:30 pm : link
in today’s NFL. I don’t know if Holmes is a good pick or not, but the need for an upgrade in the role is beyond question
It seems like  
BlueManCrew : 12:30 pm : link
There were better prospects who happened to be at positions of need. I don’t get this one but whatever it’s the fourth round.
Giddie, this reaction is why I think its funny...  
George from PA : 12:30 pm : link
That people here actually are upset.


We needed a slot corner....supposedily a good slot corner....

But somehow, this people are upset.


Return guy too  
Stu11 : 12:30 pm : link
Oh well the draft/FA capitol we've spent on the secondary the past 3 years is staggering. We have bigger needs but this is more than a 1 year job. The goal is to build a talented roster not fill each position 1 by 1. I guess they saw him as the most talented.
Giants are building a heck of a secondary  
Breeze_94 : 12:30 pm : link
CB Bradberry
CB Baker
CB Beal
CB Holmes
CB Ballentine
CB/S Love
S McKinney
S Peppers

A lot of talent and versatility. Holmes will compete for the slot corner role- likely with Love, Beal, and Ballentine.

One thing to keep in mind- the Patriots have ALWAYS placed a premium on cover guys. Signing Revis, Gilmore. Not including this year, the last 4 2nd round picks they've had have all been DB's.

Judge coming from the build a defense through a smothering secondary school of thought. Graham loves to play man coverage. This pick makes more sense than it appears on the surface.
So how many can you keep?  
PatersonPlank : 12:30 pm : link
McKinney
Peppers
Baker
Bradberry
Beal
Love
Ballantine
Haley
PS guys
I guess the new regime doesn’t think much of Ballentine  
sb from NYT Forum : 12:30 pm : link
Can’t say I’m surprised.

Still think they should have gone with a Center.
RE: RE: Slot & Possible Punt Returner  
LauderdaleMatty : 12:30 pm : link
In comment 14885129 Saquads26 said:
Quote:
In comment 14885112 Bernie said:


Quote:


?



Hey look a fan with a clue! Thank you. Bunch of idiot cry baby clowns I’m here need to stfu


As opposed to a dickless internet tough guy? Loser
Top nickel corner?  
Seventh Spiel : 12:31 pm : link
.
Link - ( New Window )
Bucky Brooks has him as his #1 slot CB...  
Torrag : 12:31 pm : link
a definite hole in our roster. We have the long boundary guys but we lack that quick twitch inside presence.

This is a starting position in today's game and we were awful there. Last year Haley played there and in 400 snaps he had ZERO pass defenses.

Nice pick.
JFC  
djm : 12:31 pm : link
It’s like some of you are trolling. Seriously? You’re conjuring up names like balentine, Haley and Beal as reasons why this pick doesn’t make sense??? Even baker, these guys were chicken fried shit last season. You must be trolling... that’s the only explanation I can think of. Yea let’s pass on a player we like because we have sam fucking Beal, balentine and Haley waiting I the wings. And don’t forget baker!!! He was literally the worst corner in the nfl last season.

Rated number 105 by Frank Coyle  
Rick in Dallas : 12:31 pm : link
Can’t complain a very good nickle corner.
Corners  
Oscar : 12:31 pm : link
Are the new pass rushers. You cannot have too many. Hope he’s a good player.
RE: Haley  
Jay on the Island : 12:31 pm : link
In comment 14885123 XBRONX said:
Quote:
fans, he blows.

Haley is gone now with Bradberry, Baker, Beal, Ballantine, Holmes, and Love at CB.
Draft Network  
jeff57 : 12:31 pm : link
UCLA cornerback Darnay Holmes is a true mixed bag when studying his tape. You will find high level reps from a variety of coverage techniques both from the slot and boundary that reveal an all-around skill set. At the same, his lack of anticipation skills lead to a lot of guessing and moments where he is put in a blender and cooked in coverage. If he can develop more route anticipation skills, Holmes has impressive turn and run skills to win in off-man. Holmes’ has some untapped potential but forecasting growth in his area of weakness isn't easy to predict. Holmes has the ceiling of a versatile corner that can win in a variety of coverage techniques but his floor is also quite low.
Link - ( New Window )
I agree corners always get hurt  
Chip : 12:32 pm : link
See Beal. Let alone this is the 4th round and if you haven't studied the giants 3rd picks for the last decade. Take the time to do so. It is Jags after the 3rd round.
This assumes Love is moving full times to safety?  
mofti : 12:32 pm : link
Don't think beal is in trouble at all. He will be the primary backup to baker and bradberry. Ballentine will be the backup too

IMO he will challenge hailey in the slot.
It’s great to add position depth at CB  
Ed A’s Son : 12:32 pm : link
But not when you are missing a starting C, WR and literally no edge rushers. Would’ve even rather seen them take a TE instead of this. Sorry, this makes no sense.
Looks like the last 2 picks  
Jay in Toronto : 12:32 pm : link
are guys the coaches want to teach and develop
Guy seems like a gunner on specials  
ryanmkeane : 12:32 pm : link
possible return man and loves to tackle and be physical. With these picks you need to take guys who are gonna make the team and make an impact. He’s a guy like that. He was also one of the top corners in the country coming out of high school.
Y’all...  
Brown_Hornet : 12:32 pm : link
...funny.

Love this draft.
Slot corner and Joe Judge ST’s guy  
Big Blue '56 : 12:32 pm : link
.
Meh. I don't know. Whatever.  
Dave in Hoboken : 12:32 pm : link
.
It's the Nickleback  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 12:32 pm : link
of nickleback draft picks.
I watch a ton  
Amtoft : 12:32 pm : link
If PAC-12 football and he is a good CB, but he isn’t big. He plays faster than his 4.48 timed speed. I was expecting that to be 4.38 honestly. For slot CB I really wanted Josiah Scott but this isn’t like the other CBs we have who are bigger outside CBs. For a slot CB you need a quick twitch guy that can cover shifty slot WRs. That is Holmes and not anyone else we have on the roster.
If Judge thinks he's an upgrade after reviewing his cb's we all  
gtt350 : 12:33 pm : link
should be down with this
RE: RE: RE: hate it  
AcesUp : 12:33 pm : link
In comment 14885105 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
In comment 14885089 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 14885074 GiantsFan84 said:


Quote:


this team has so many young corners already and so little depth at other positions. but more importantly this guy is too small to play corner in the pros.



And I’ll bet you know squat about him



how many 5'9 corners play in the pros? teams now put big receivers in the slot to take advantage of matchups. he can't cover those guys


Then you play more 3 safety and matchup Love against them. We didn't have any corner on the roster I felt good manning up against the quick and shifty WRs that are all over the league. Beal and Ballentine were disasters when playing slot last year. They're much better suited on the boundaries with their builds.
.  
Bill2 : 12:33 pm : link
Huge number of DB injuries in a year.

We all remember going into games to get into playoffs and having to call up street FA CB's

Slot corner some think is a very good one plus a returner. Plus can play other CB positions if asked

Was the one DB position we needed an upgrade or depth

At the 4th slot?



RE: Slot corner.......  
The_Boss : 12:33 pm : link
In comment 14885057 Simms11 said:
Quote:
They love the pick on Giants.com


They could have drafted Matt Dodge and they’d love it.
Holmes  
Marty866b : 12:33 pm : link
Very familiar with this player as he was a five star recruit who USC was extremely upset when he chose UCLA. Holmes is extremely mature and according to Chip Kelly, was the one player that other players gravitate to. Very fast. Ran a verified 4.32 40 in 2016. Very feisty player who won't back down and plays with an edge. His wingspan is only 69+ inches so he has problems with bigger receivers. He projects to a pure lot corner. He's much better the Haley.
I guess Judge isn't crazy about Beal/Haley/Ballantine  
PatersonPlank : 12:34 pm : link
which I guess is understandable
From the Athletic  
Stan in LA : 12:34 pm : link
Quote:
STRENGTHS: Excellent speed and ease of movement…plus plant-and-drive quickness, arriving at the ball carrier with a burst…strikes through his target…aggressive ball searcher when he arrives at the catch point, making it a chore on pass catchers to finish…offensive background is obvious when he has a chance to make a play on the football…confident competitor and takes it personally when his man makes the catch…playmaker with the ball in his hands, collecting three returns for touchdowns at UCLA (two interceptions, one kick return)…averaged 23.1 yards on kickoff returns (38/878/1)…lauded by the coaching staff for his passionate work ethic and drive to improve.

WEAKNESSES: Messy footwork and struggles in his transition…late to anticipate or recognize route combinations and he finds himself out of phase…undeveloped play recognition…baits in off coverage, but his trigger needs recalibrating…overly patient from press, giving receivers free access and playing from behind…when he is in correct position, his lack of size/length can hinder his ability to make plays on the ball…too easily pushed around and blocked on the perimeter…ball carriers slip out of his grasp…aggressive nature leads to undisciplined mistakes, grabbing downfield and drawing flags (five penalties in 2019)…thrives on his confidence, but tends to think he is better than he is…missed two games as a junior due to a gimpy ankle (August 2019).

SUMMARY: A three-year starter at UCLA, Holmes was the left cornerback in defensive coordinator Jerry Azzinaro’s 3-4 base scheme, playing mostly man coverage. He packed a lot into three years (earned his degree and started double-digit games each season), but his junior season fell short of the high expectations (top-50 prospect) by NFL scouts entering 2019. While he put together some impressive highlights in college, Holmes lacks ideal height/length and has plenty of ugly reps on tape where he looks lost and out of control. The word “late” (late to react, late to drive, etc.) showed up too often in my notes and he is a better athlete than refined cornerback right now. Overall, Holmes checks several critical boxes with his athleticism, aggressiveness and ball skills, but his NFL ceiling is dependent on whether or not he can develop his play recognition and lower body technique, projecting as a high-upside gamble in the mid rounds.
GRADE: 4th Round

Link - ( New Window )
Sy  
US1 Giants : 12:34 pm : link
David Syvertsen
@Ourlads_Sy
·
10m
#110 NYG: Darnay Holmes - CB/UCLA

Slot corner that can come in year 1 and compete for a nickel job. Graduated college in under 3 years. Smart and savvy, shows up on the field. Can mirror quick slot receivers, has some size/playing strength issues.
This is a  
RAIN : 12:34 pm : link
value/need pick

Beal can't stay healthy and they need someone to compete in the slot.
Not a huge fan...  
ZGiants98 : 12:34 pm : link
Especially since Love was specifically mentioned as somebody that would get a ton of slot/nickel reps as recently as yesterday.
Back-to-back guys I know nothing about.  
Anakim : 12:34 pm : link
Haha
This secondary is going to be good, really good. Add to that a  
Zeke's Alibi : 12:34 pm : link
defensive line who can shut down the run. This defense may actually be average this year.
Walter Football likes it  
jeff57 : 12:34 pm : link
Dave Gettleman's excellent draft continues. Darnay Holmes is a cornerback I mocked in the third round consistently, so this is very good value atop Round 4. The need is obvious; despite the James Bradberry signing, cornerback had to be addressed, and Holmes should definitely help to strengthen the position at nickel.

A- Grade
"over run, stop the run, rush the passer for Super Dave"  
Torrag : 12:35 pm : link
Shallow analysis. It's an awful EDGE group and we knew it going in. You can't force a position.


RE: I guess Judge isn't crazy about Beal/Haley/Ballantine  
Dave in Hoboken : 12:35 pm : link
In comment 14885177 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
which I guess is understandable


Agreed. Can't say I blame him there.
Some of you just don’t understand  
Chris684 : 12:35 pm : link
that the team doesn’t use your own personal draft board.

None of you guys have ever heard of this kid before  
Dave in PA : 12:35 pm : link
Let alone scouted him. How about a little faith in the judgement of the new coaching staff?
RE: Giants are building a heck of a secondary  
Anakim : 12:35 pm : link
In comment 14885145 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
CB Bradberry
CB Baker
CB Beal
CB Holmes
CB Ballentine
CB/S Love
S McKinney
S Peppers

A lot of talent and versatility. Holmes will compete for the slot corner role- likely with Love, Beal, and Ballentine.

One thing to keep in mind- the Patriots have ALWAYS placed a premium on cover guys. Signing Revis, Gilmore. Not including this year, the last 4 2nd round picks they've had have all been DB's.

Judge coming from the build a defense through a smothering secondary school of thought. Graham loves to play man coverage. This pick makes more sense than it appears on the surface.


They better have a stacked secondary because opposing QBs will have a lot of time to throw...
RE: Anyone else tired  
Saquon'sQuadz : 12:35 pm : link
In comment 14885132 darren in pdx said:
Quote:
of WRs being wide open constantly against this defense? I am. Kid is super fast in the video they played.


Yes but that's also due to a horrible pass rush (not a great class I get it). Even the greatest secondary cant cover WRs forever
RE: I guess Judge isn't crazy about Beal/Haley/Ballantine  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 12:36 pm : link
In comment 14885177 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
which I guess is understandable


Haley is really the only one of those that plays the same position as Holmes.

Holmes and Love will compete with him for the nickel.

Love is likely in the safety mix as well.
And for the crowd that thinks DG doesn't pay attention to analytics  
Zeke's Alibi : 12:37 pm : link
He drafted, or has been targeting according to insiders, a lot of guys that show up in the "advanced analytics". As well as throwing a ton of resources at the secondary. Need to cover in 2020, much more improtant than pass rush. BB seems to agree.
RE: Not a huge fan...  
Anakim : 12:37 pm : link
In comment 14885182 ZGiants98 said:
Quote:
Especially since Love was specifically mentioned as somebody that would get a ton of slot/nickel reps as recently as yesterday.


Now Love can be the third Safety ala Deon Grant
RE: RE: RE: Slot & Possible Punt Returner  
Rory : 12:37 pm : link
In comment 14885148 LauderdaleMatty said:
Quote:
In comment 14885129 Saquads26 said:


Quote:


In comment 14885112 Bernie said:


Quote:


?



Hey look a fan with a clue! Thank you. Bunch of idiot cry baby clowns I’m here need to stfu



As opposed to a dickless internet tough guy? Loser


Hey Larry if you dont like the Giants GM and appreciate how well he's drafted the past 3 years then go find another team.

dont make fucking stupid comments and you wont get the wrath
