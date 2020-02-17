for display only
Giants placed the seldom-used UFA tender on Marcus Golden

sphinx : 6:16 pm
The Giants have placed the seldom-used UFA tender on DE/OLB Marcus Golden, per source. That means that if Golden remains unsigned past July 22, he can only play for the Giants this season, who would maintain the pass rusher’s exclusive rights.
Per Field Yates

Someone  
bigfrank612 : 6:17 pm : link
Please enlighten me. Why not just sign the guy?
RE: Someone  
robbieballs2003 : 6:18 pm : link
In comment 14889350 bigfrank612 said:
Quote:
Please enlighten me. Why not just sign the guy?


It's a two-way street
I have never heard of this before  
Jay on the Island : 6:19 pm : link
Have the giants ever used this before.
RE: RE: Someone  
bigfrank612 : 6:20 pm : link
In comment 14889353 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 14889350 bigfrank612 said:


Quote:


Please enlighten me. Why not just sign the guy?
I get that, but this seems very odd to do to a player, no?



It's a two-way street
.  
Pete in MD : 6:21 pm : link
Quote:
If an UFA with four or more accrued seasons has not signed a player contract with a new team by July 22 or the first scheduled day of training camp (whichever comes later), the player’s rights may revert back to the player’s original team only if that original team gives a written tender by May 12, or whatever date agreed upon by the NFL, stating they would sign that player.

In this case, the original team will be able to re-sign the player to a one-year contract of at least 110% in salary from his previous season. The player’s original team then has until the Tuesday after the tenth week of the season to re-sign the player. If the player does not sign by then, the player must sit out the rest of the season.

Teams rarely apply the June 1st tender.
I get that,  
bigfrank612 : 6:21 pm : link
But it seems very odd to do to a player, no?
So they  
bigfrank612 : 6:23 pm : link
Can still get a combo pick for him if he signs prior with someone else, or we get him back for $5.2mil for one year
What am I missing?  
Anakim : 6:23 pm : link
How is that fair to the player? And how come teams don't do this more?
This is what it sounds like.  
robbieballs2003 : 6:25 pm : link
The Giants like him. They want him back but at their price. From things thrown around it sounds like Golden wants to be back but at his price. It seems no team is offering him what he wants so his best course of action is to see if an injury happens. Well, with the world we are currently living in I am not sure that will happen by June 22 or whatever the date is. So, now the Giants have an advantage here because he won't have that leverage of waiting for an injury.
Whatever this is or means,  
Big Blue '56 : 6:25 pm : link
I guess DG isn’t asleep at the wheel. BBIers are. 😎
His salary  
Pete in MD : 6:25 pm : link
was only $975K last year. Bonuses brought it up to a little under $5M. What number do they have to offer him?
RE: What am I missing?  
Milton : 6:26 pm : link
In comment 14889366 Anakim said:
Quote:
How is that fair to the player? And how come teams don't do this more?
How often to valued free agents hang around on the free market until training camp?
RE: His salary  
robbieballs2003 : 6:27 pm : link
In comment 14889372 Pete in MD said:
Quote:
was only $975K last year. Bonuses brought it up to a little under $5M. What number do they have to offer him?


I'm sure it would be whatever he was paid last year. So, 110% would be about $5.5 mil.
RE: What am I missing?  
robbieballs2003 : 6:28 pm : link
In comment 14889366 Anakim said:
Quote:
How is that fair to the player? And how come teams don't do this more?


Anakim, this is the NFL. Fair is not a word that should be used. These are the things that getting in for negotiations. It was "fair" when there was give and take for negotiating. It doesn't have to be fair on this particular situation. I mean is the FT fair?
RE: RE: What am I missing?  
Anakim : 6:29 pm : link
In comment 14889377 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 14889366 Anakim said:


Quote:


How is that fair to the player? And how come teams don't do this more?

How often to valued free agents hang around on the free market until training camp?


Not many, but didn't Strahan do that in 2007? Some players just want to skip the rigors and pains of training camp.
seems like a move to pressure the player and agent...  
Torrag : 6:29 pm : link
as it limits his freedom of movement after the proscribed date. In other words shit or get off the pot Markus.
RE: His salary  
Milton : 6:29 pm : link
In comment 14889372 Pete in MD said:
Quote:
was only $975K last year. Bonuses brought it up to a little under $5M. What number do they have to offer him?
I'm guessing it's 110% of his 2019 compensation, not his 2019 salary. But maybe not. Could be a loophole the NFLPA missed when negotiating the CBA.
RE: What am I missing?  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 6:30 pm : link
In comment 14889366 Anakim said:
Quote:
How is that fair to the player? And how come teams don't do this more?

I think it's something fairly commonly used but most under the designation sign? Or used for borderline players? Don't recall it being done so late.
Interesting  
Matt in SGS : 6:30 pm : link
I didn't even know this was a thing. I wonder with all the uncertainty of no OTAs and travel limitations across the country, not to mention the possibility of a supplemental draft that would rival the old USFL dispersal draft, if Golden ends up staying out there and comes back on these terms if nothing works out.

Essentially the Giants are saying, you are welcome back here if nothing works out.
RE: RE: What am I missing?  
Anakim : 6:31 pm : link
In comment 14889380 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 14889366 Anakim said:


Quote:


How is that fair to the player? And how come teams don't do this more?



Anakim, this is the NFL. Fair is not a word that should be used. These are the things that getting in for negotiations. It was "fair" when there was give and take for negotiating. It doesn't have to be fair on this particular situation. I mean is the FT fair?


But if you're a veteran not under contract, why should you be hamstrung when choosing a team in the future? Kind of puts undue pressure on Golden to sign somewhere before Training Camp.
...  
sphinx : 6:32 pm : link
In the meantime, per Yates, Golden is still free to pursue a contract with other teams, though it would count toward the 2021 compensatory pick formula.

If not for the tender, as of 4 p.m. on Monday free agents were not going to count toward the formula. So, the Giants found a quirk in the NFL rulebook that will have them either bringing back their best pass rusher from last year or potentially gaining a compensatory draft pick if he departs in 2021.

This is a strange decision from the Giants perspective, though a potentially smart one. It’s unclear exactly how much the UFA tender will cost them or if Golden will have to sign it before he actually plays for the Giants.
nj dot com - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: What am I missing?  
robbieballs2003 : 6:32 pm : link
In comment 14889388 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14889380 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 14889366 Anakim said:


Quote:


How is that fair to the player? And how come teams don't do this more?



Anakim, this is the NFL. Fair is not a word that should be used. These are the things that getting in for negotiations. It was "fair" when there was give and take for negotiating. It doesn't have to be fair on this particular situation. I mean is the FT fair?



But if you're a veteran not under contract, why should you be hamstrung when choosing a team in the future? Kind of puts undue pressure on Golden to sign somewhere before Training Camp.


Again, same as the FT. That's not really fair to the player. Yes, they get a handful of money for one year but players want security and that prevents it. Not my job to figure out the fairness. Both sides agreed to it.
RE: RE: RE: What am I missing?  
Anakim : 6:33 pm : link
In comment 14889388 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14889380 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 14889366 Anakim said:


Quote:


How is that fair to the player? And how come teams don't do this more?



Anakim, this is the NFL. Fair is not a word that should be used. These are the things that getting in for negotiations. It was "fair" when there was give and take for negotiating. It doesn't have to be fair on this particular situation. I mean is the FT fair?



But if you're a veteran not under contract, why should you be hamstrung when choosing a team in the future? Kind of puts undue pressure on Golden to sign somewhere before Training Camp.


Actually, upon reading about it a bit more, I take this post back
I haven't been keeping track of our FA lost/gained.  
robbieballs2003 : 6:36 pm : link
I just assumed going into this offseason that we'd sign more quality FAs than we let go. Would it be possible to get a comp pick this year? I don't think it is but it is cool that is is something that can overrule that signing deadline for the comp pick formula.
...  
sphinx : 6:37 pm : link
Ralph Vacchiano @RVacchianoSNY

The tender, by the way, is worth only 110 percent of Markus Golden's 2019 salary -- or $1,072,500.

Given the post this weekend  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 6:37 pm : link
it seems like there is smoke here. They didn't apply this tag weeks ago. They did it now. They are signaling something in terms of an on-going negotiation.
RE: ...  
robbieballs2003 : 6:37 pm : link
In comment 14889399 sphinx said:
Quote:
Ralph Vacchiano @RVacchianoSNY

The tender, by the way, is worth only 110 percent of Markus Golden's 2019 salary -- or $1,072,500.


That is crazy.
RE: seems like a move to pressure the player and agent...  
Milton : 6:39 pm : link
In comment 14889382 Torrag said:
Quote:
as it limits his freedom of movement after the proscribed date. In other words shit or get off the pot Markus.
Yeah but he has all the way until training camp at the end of July to get off the pot. Plenty of time to get some reading done. Maybe not a Dostoevsky novel, but a whole rack of magazines.
It was pointed out on Twitter that the Pats used this on L. Blount  
FranknWeezer : 6:39 pm : link
a few years back. FYI.

Quote:
Here’s a new one: The New England Patriots gave running back LeGarrette Blount an unrestricted free-agent tender prior to May 9, ProFootballTalk reported Wednesday. The tender is for one year and worth $1.1 million, according to PFT. If Blount signs with another team before July 22, then he still counts in the compensatory pick formula because the Patriots used the tender. Typically, teams do not acquire comp picks for players signed after May 9. The tender also gives the Patriots exclusive negotiating rights with Blount from July 22 through the Tuesday following Week 10, at which time he could sign with another team again, PFT explained. The tender could discourage another team from signing Blount since compensatory picks typically are cherished. The tender also could encourage Blount to take any deal worth more than $1.1 million since he’s essentially bound to the Patriots from July 22 until the middle of November.

Pats used this on LeGarrette Blount in 2017 - ( New Window )
Every tender carries a price tag  
Torrag : 6:39 pm : link
This is so rarely employed no one even knows what the level of compensation is.

Interesting that it enters him into the comp formula but probably irrelevant this year as our additions of Bradberry and Martinez far out weigh the signings of the players we are losing(cut players don't count to the formula).
Might just be a way  
bc4life : 6:41 pm : link
to buy some time
Wow  
Saquon'sQuadz : 6:42 pm : link
That would be a slap in the face to someone who had 10.5 sacks. Giants might just be hoping for the comp pick for 2021 draft.
He is still free to sign a contract  
section125 : 6:43 pm : link
with any team until July 22nd which is likely. But if nobody wants to cough up, then he's basically a Giant.

Kind of lights a fire under his butt to find a team and on other teams to make an offer. Heck I'd offer 2 yrs $15 mill, $8 mill guaranteed...
RE: Every tender carries a price tag  
sphinx : 6:44 pm : link
In comment 14889408 Torrag said:
Quote:
This is so rarely employed no one even knows what the level of compensation is.

Interesting that it enters him into the comp formula but probably irrelevant this year as our additions of Bradberry and Martinez far out weigh the signings of the players we are losing(cut players don't count to the formula).


Art Stapleton @art_stapleton

The compensatory formula tweak here is not necessarily to help the Giants gain a pick, but more to make a team think twice about signing Markus Golden because now he counts against their formula, too.

Golden must be pissed. That's pretty paltry for someone with 10+ sacks  
Anakim : 6:45 pm : link
Meanwhile, Leonard Williams is filing a grievance that he's a DE even though he had zero sacks. Regardless, he is set to earn 16M.

Granted they're different players and different positions, but Golden will not be a happy camper.
Patriots were the only other team to do this..  
Sean : 6:47 pm : link
with Blount who ended up leaving.
The only free agent we lost was Michael Thomas  
Anakim : 6:47 pm : link
So unless Bill O'Brien was drunk and gave Thomas a ridiculous contract, we're not getting a comp. pick. Remember, we signed Bradberry and Martinez to big deals, so even if Golden signed a big deal, it would at best cancel out the Bradberry signing.
"all the way until training camp at the end of July to get off the"  
Torrag : 6:47 pm : link
To a degree it removes the long play of waiting for injuries to strike and exploiting it. His rights revert to the Giants for most of the season if he doesn't arrive at a contract with someone. Hell camps might not even be open by then.

It's interesting even if it ultimately doesn't amount to a hill of beans. I like seeing our FO being aggressive exploring all options and trying to push on all fronts both negotiating and rules wise.

Pats did this not long ago I wonder if Judge was involved.
....  
sphinx : 6:47 pm : link
Paul Schwartz @NYPost_Schwartz

The May 5 tender placed on OLB Markus Golden is more about getting a compensatory pick for him in the 2021 NFL Draft than it is about his return to the Giants.
If he does not sign elsewhere by July 22, he returns to the Giants for about $5.2 million.

RE: Patriots were the only other team to do this..  
Anakim : 6:47 pm : link
In comment 14889419 Sean said:
Quote:
with Blount who ended up leaving.


Wonder if Judge came up with this idea
Power moves  
Paulie Walnuts : 6:48 pm : link
I like it
So if he doesn't sign by May 5th  
Saquon'sQuadz : 6:48 pm : link
Giants get a pick
'team think twice about signing him as he'd count against their comp"  
Torrag : 6:50 pm : link
Yep, aggressive and applies pressure in subtle ways. I like it TBH. It's in the rules so use it.
RE: The only free agent we lost was Michael Thomas  
robbieballs2003 : 6:50 pm : link
In comment 14889420 Anakim said:
Quote:
So unless Bill O'Brien was drunk and gave Thomas a ridiculous contract, we're not getting a comp. pick. Remember, we signed Bradberry and Martinez to big deals, so even if Golden signed a big deal, it would at best cancel out the Bradberry signing.


Yeah, the guys we signed had better values but it also takes into account the total number of players who left and who signed. I'm not really asking about the contract values as we all know we spent a ton this offseason. I'm asking about the number of players signed/lost.
Sound like a comp pick justification  
rasbutant : 6:51 pm : link
No way Golden plays for that. He would just sit out. He will sign with someone and count towards comp pick next year. This may hurt him resigning with the Giants if they did not communicate with his team on this.
RE: So if he doesn't sign by May 5th  
Anakim : 6:51 pm : link
In comment 14889426 Saquon'sQuadz said:
Quote:
Giants get a pick


I don't think so. I don't think there's any way we get a pick out of this. It's more that if another team signs him they may lose an opportunity to get a comp. pick.
RE: ....  
illmatic : 6:51 pm : link
In comment 14889423 sphinx said:
Quote:
Paul Schwartz @NYPost_Schwartz

The May 5 tender placed on OLB Markus Golden is more about getting a compensatory pick for him in the 2021 NFL Draft than it is about his return to the Giants.
If he does not sign elsewhere by July 22, he returns to the Giants for about $5.2 million.


But didn’t they spend too much money this offseason to get a comp pick? I’m so confused. lol
RE: RE: ....  
Saquon'sQuadz : 6:52 pm : link
In comment 14889434 illmatic said:
Quote:
In comment 14889423 sphinx said:


Quote:


Paul Schwartz @NYPost_Schwartz

The May 5 tender placed on OLB Markus Golden is more about getting a compensatory pick for him in the 2021 NFL Draft than it is about his return to the Giants.
If he does not sign elsewhere by July 22, he returns to the Giants for about $5.2 million.




But didn’t they spend too much money this offseason to get a comp pick? I’m so confused. lol


Doesn't this technically count towards next off season? so those signings wouldn't affect this? I have no idea. its confusing.
Saquon'sQuadz: So if he doesn't sign by May 5th Giants get a pick"  
Torrag : 6:52 pm : link
Nah, Schwartz is clueless. We signed way more than we lost in free agency. Remember cut players don't apply to the comp formula.


RE: Saquon'sQuadz: So if he doesn't sign by May 5th Giants get a pick  
Saquon'sQuadz : 6:53 pm : link
In comment 14889436 Torrag said:
Quote:
Nah, Schwartz is clueless. We signed way more than we lost in free agency. Remember cut players don't apply to the comp formula.


so whats even the point of doing this?
RE: RE: The only free agent we lost was Michael Thomas  
Anakim : 6:54 pm : link
In comment 14889431 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 14889420 Anakim said:


Quote:


So unless Bill O'Brien was drunk and gave Thomas a ridiculous contract, we're not getting a comp. pick. Remember, we signed Bradberry and Martinez to big deals, so even if Golden signed a big deal, it would at best cancel out the Bradberry signing.



Yeah, the guys we signed had better values but it also takes into account the total number of players who left and who signed. I'm not really asking about the contract values as we all know we spent a ton this offseason. I'm asking about the number of players signed/lost.



We lost four guys: Cody Latimer, Antonio Hamilton, Michael Thomas, Mike Remmers.
Schwartz and the $5.2M  
Torrag : 6:54 pm : link
I don't think he understands the rule. Not that I do yet either.
This means nothing...  
Milton : 6:54 pm : link
I get that he's currently unsigned, but it's not like there was a chance he was going to wait all the way until training camp to sign a deal with a team. It doesn't cost the Giants anything to apply the tender, so why not do it, but the odds of it becoming meaningful are a million to one. Surely Golden will find better options than a one-year deal for roughly $1M.
RE: RE: ....  
robbieballs2003 : 6:55 pm : link
In comment 14889434 illmatic said:
Quote:
In comment 14889423 sphinx said:


Quote:


Paul Schwartz @NYPost_Schwartz

The May 5 tender placed on OLB Markus Golden is more about getting a compensatory pick for him in the 2021 NFL Draft than it is about his return to the Giants.
If he does not sign elsewhere by July 22, he returns to the Giants for about $5.2 million.




But didn’t they spend too much money this offseason to get a comp pick? I’m so confused. lol


The comp pick formula is still unknown but places like OTC have done an amazing job being extremely accurate. What we do know is that you are only eligible for a comp pick if you lose more players than you sign by a certain date. Values of contracts are mainly used to determine what round the comp picks will be given among accolades like all pro or snaps played or something like that. So, we would not be getting any valuable picks but if we lost more players to other teams than we signed then we could potentially get a 7th.
RE: RE: Saquon'sQuadz: So if he doesn't sign by May 5th Giants get a pick  
sphinx : 6:55 pm : link
In comment 14889437 Saquon'sQuadz said:
Quote:
In comment 14889436 Torrag said:
Quote: Nah, Schwartz is clueless. We signed way more than we lost in free agency. Remember cut players don't apply to the comp formula.

so whats even the point of doing this?


'team think twice about signing him as he'd count against their comp"

RE: RE: RE: The only free agent we lost was Michael Thomas  
robbieballs2003 : 6:55 pm : link
In comment 14889438 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14889431 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 14889420 Anakim said:


Quote:


So unless Bill O'Brien was drunk and gave Thomas a ridiculous contract, we're not getting a comp. pick. Remember, we signed Bradberry and Martinez to big deals, so even if Golden signed a big deal, it would at best cancel out the Bradberry signing.



Yeah, the guys we signed had better values but it also takes into account the total number of players who left and who signed. I'm not really asking about the contract values as we all know we spent a ton this offseason. I'm asking about the number of players signed/lost.




We lost four guys: Cody Latimer, Antonio Hamilton, Michael Thomas, Mike Remmers.


Thanks.
RE: RE: Patriots were the only other team to do this..  
AcidTest : 6:56 pm : link
In comment 14889424 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14889419 Sean said:


Quote:


with Blount who ended up leaving.



Wonder if Judge came up with this idea


Good point. Quite possibly. In any event, as Stapleton astutely noted, this isn't about the Giants getting a compensatory pick in 2021. As someone noted, even if Golden signs elsewhere, he would just cancel out on our FA signings. This is about discouraging teams from signing him, since doing so would reduce the chance they would get a compensatory pick, or the number they would otherwise receive. And if Golden does return, he'll get $5.2 million, but that still seems low for a player who had 10 sacks last season.
RE: RE: RE: Patriots were the only other team to do this..  
AcidTest : 6:57 pm : link
In comment 14889445 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 14889424 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 14889419 Sean said:


Quote:


with Blount who ended up leaving.



Wonder if Judge came up with this idea



Good point. Quite possibly. In any event, as Stapleton astutely noted, this isn't about the Giants getting a compensatory pick in 2021. As someone noted, even if Golden signs elsewhere, he would just cancel out on our FA signings. This is about discouraging teams from signing him, since doing so would reduce the chance they would get a compensatory pick, or the number they would otherwise receive. And if Golden does return, he'll get $5.2 million, but that still seems low for a player who had 10 sacks last season.


10.5 sacks.
Wouldn't he  
Pete in MD : 6:57 pm : link
count towards the comp formula if another team signs him either way?
RE: RE: RE: What am I missing?  
pjcas18 : 6:58 pm : link
In comment 14889381 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14889377 Milton said:


Quote:


In comment 14889366 Anakim said:


Quote:


How is that fair to the player? And how come teams don't do this more?

How often to valued free agents hang around on the free market until training camp?



Not many, but didn't Strahan do that in 2007? Some players just want to skip the rigors and pains of training camp.


Strahan was not a free agent in 2007 though, was he? He was under contract but was "contemplating retirement" throughout all of camp as I remember it.
or maybe the agent  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 6:58 pm : link
has said they will wait until guys get injured
It’s a new day here folks  
GiantsRage2007 : 6:59 pm : link
The Giants making smart personnel moves. Lol. The worm has turned.
"I'm asking about the number of players signed/lost."  
Torrag : 7:00 pm : link
The number of players lost is superceded by the amounts involved. Only a certain number of picks are awarded and they are assigned based on contract values. Even if Golden signs a decent contract it likely won't exceed Martinez or Bradberry. So it gets nullified in the formula and the rest of our guys won't qualify.

I see no way we garner a comp pick out of this.
RE: I haven't been keeping track of our FA lost/gained.  
Des51 : 7:01 pm : link
In comment 14889398 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
I just assumed going into this offseason that we'd sign more quality FAs than we let go. Would it be possible to get a comp pick this year? I don't think it is but it is cool that is is something that can overrule that signing deadline for the comp pick formula.
PFT has an article that states FA signed after 4PM today don't count toward the comp picks. I alway thought it was the 2nd Tuesday after the draft.
RE:  
robbieballs2003 : 7:10 pm : link
In comment 14889454 Torrag said:
Quote:
The number of players lost is superceded by the amounts involved. Only a certain number of picks are awarded and they are assigned based on contract values. Even if Golden signs a decent contract it likely won't exceed Martinez or Bradberry. So it gets nullified in the formula and the rest of our guys won't qualify.

I see no way we garner a comp pick out of this.


Picks get crossed out one for one. I agree that we will not be getting a pick out of this but I am fairly certain it is not because the the values of the contracts. As I said, I know you can only get a comp pick if you lose more players than you gain. After you pass that then you get into the values. At least that is the assumption I was always under. I am sure there are exceptions.
RE: I haven't been keeping track of our FA lost/gained.  
Dankbeerman : 7:10 pm : link
In comment 14889398 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
I just assumed going into this offseason that we'd sign more quality FAs than we let go. Would it be possible to get a comp pick this year? I don't think it is but it is cool that is is something that can overrule that signing deadline for the comp pick formula.


10 in 3 out. not getting a comp pick. This move only seems to have an impact if Golden cant pass a physical before the start of camp. Or if the team that wants to sign him will end up losing a pic because they are right on the line.
RE: RE: RE: ....  
Red Right Hand : 7:11 pm : link
In comment 14889441 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 14889434 illmatic said:


Quote:


In comment 14889423 sphinx said:


Quote:


Paul Schwartz @NYPost_Schwartz

The May 5 tender placed on OLB Markus Golden is more about getting a compensatory pick for him in the 2021 NFL Draft than it is about his return to the Giants.
If he does not sign elsewhere by July 22, he returns to the Giants for about $5.2 million.




But didn’t they spend too much money this offseason to get a comp pick? I’m so confused. lol



The comp pick formula is still unknown but places like OTC have done an amazing job being extremely accurate. What we do know is that you are only eligible for a comp pick if you lose more players than you sign by a certain date. Values of contracts are mainly used to determine what round the comp picks will be given among accolades like all pro or snaps played or something like that. So, we would not be getting any valuable picks but if we lost more players to other teams than we signed then we could potentially get a 7th.
Nice. Thanks.
RE: This is what it sounds like.  
ColHowPepper : 7:12 pm : link
In comment 14889369 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
The Giants like him. They want him back but at their price. From things thrown around it sounds like Golden wants to be back but at his price. It seems no team is offering him what he wants so his best course of action is to see if an injury happens. Well, with the world we are currently living in I am not sure that will happen by June 22 or whatever the date is. So, now the Giants have an advantage here because he won't have that leverage of waiting for an injury.
This might have been addressed on p2 of the thread, which I've not yet read, but reading this language from Yates:
Quote:
has not signed a player contract with a new team by July 22 or the first scheduled day of training camp (whichever comes later)...
With the covid mess, the first "scheduled day of training camp" might yet be a long way off if the NFL had to adjust its season schedule dates. This is wide open
Now, I have to ask.  
robbieballs2003 : 7:13 pm : link
Would this fuck over Detroit with their comp picks since he seemed to be negotiating with them as well?
RE: Now, I have to ask.  
Des51 : 7:17 pm : link
In comment 14889473 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
Would this fuck over Detroit with their comp picks since he seemed to be negotiating with them as well?
PFT has an article that says FA signed after 4PM today don't count towards the comp pick formula. I always thought it was the 2nd Tuesday after the draft.
RE: RE: Now, I have to ask.  
robbieballs2003 : 7:21 pm : link
In comment 14889475 Des51 said:
Quote:
In comment 14889473 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


Would this fuck over Detroit with their comp picks since he seemed to be negotiating with them as well?

PFT has an article that says FA signed after 4PM today don't count towards the comp pick formula. I always thought it was the 2nd Tuesday after the draft.


But with this tender he'll count against the comp pick formula.
RE: Now, I have to ask.  
Red Right Hand : 7:23 pm : link
In comment 14889473 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
Would this fuck over Detroit with their comp picks since he seemed to be negotiating with them as well?
That was the whole point off tagging him, wasn't it, to poison the well?
RE: RE: Now, I have to ask.  
robbieballs2003 : 7:25 pm : link
In comment 14889480 Red Right Hand said:
Quote:
In comment 14889473 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


Would this fuck over Detroit with their comp picks since he seemed to be negotiating with them as well?

That was the whole point off tagging him, wasn't it, to poison the well?


Yes, but that doesn't mean Detroit is hurt. It means teams that are eligible for a comp pick right now would be hurt. I'm asking if Detroit specifically is in that camp of getting hurt.
I could easily be misreading this  
Shecky : 7:27 pm : link
But I think
- if golden signs elsewhere, it hurts the other team since it lowers their formula for picks
- it won’t help the Giants, who are way underwater with the formula
- there is a slight chance, that Golden signing might affect the 2021 formula. As in, losing him this summer, will add to our formula next free agency, and help get a pick in 2022??? It’s a stretch, but possible
RE: RE: Now, I have to ask.  
Milton : 7:28 pm : link
In comment 14889480 Red Right Hand said:
Quote:
In comment 14889473 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


Would this fuck over Detroit with their comp picks since he seemed to be negotiating with them as well?

That was the whole point off tagging him, wasn't it, to poison the well?
Yeah it sounds like kind of dick move when you consider it's not like he would return a comp pick, it only means it might cost a team like Detroit a comp pick.
Bottom line, seems like no one was offering what he wanted  
Red Right Hand : 7:28 pm : link
So he waits till injuries force teams hands, this thwarts that and potentially impacts prospective suitors comp considerations. Amirite?
RE: RE: RE: Now, I have to ask.  
Des51 : 7:30 pm : link
In comment 14889478 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 14889475 Des51 said:


Quote:


In comment 14889473 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


Would this fuck over Detroit with their comp picks since he seemed to be negotiating with them as well?

PFT has an article that says FA signed after 4PM today don't count towards the comp pick formula. I always thought it was the 2nd Tuesday after the draft.



But with this tender he'll count against the comp pick formula.
You're right, and even though we lost Hamilton and Remmers to KC, Latimer to Washington and Thomas to Houston, I don't see us getting comp pick next year.
You guys have explained the mechanics very well ...  
Spider56 : 7:30 pm : link
What this tells me is that the Giants realize they do need another ER and they want Golden ... they’re telling him as much and to shit or get off the pot because if he’s not coming back they want to know before camp opens at the latest.
This would slightly hurt Detroit  
robbieballs2003 : 7:31 pm : link
as they are projected to receive a 7th round comp pick. Doubt this changes much in their end.
Link - ( New Window )
Another thing this does is set the floor  
Larry in Pencilvania : 7:32 pm : link
For compensation. You now have a starting point for negotiations. If he's signed by another team it affects their comp formula as well. Smart move
RE: RE: RE: Now, I have to ask.  
Red Right Hand : 7:33 pm : link
In comment 14889486 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 14889480 Red Right Hand said:


Quote:


In comment 14889473 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


Would this fuck over Detroit with their comp picks since he seemed to be negotiating with them as well?

That was the whole point off tagging him, wasn't it, to poison the well?

Yeah it sounds like kind of dick move when you consider it's not like he would return a comp pick, it only means it might cost a team like Detroit a comp pick.
mebbe, mebbe they figured him making the play to wait till injuries drove his value up was a dick move, so they give it 'em back. Just speculation...
RE: This would slightly hurt Detroit  
Des51 : 7:35 pm : link
In comment 14889493 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
as they are projected to receive a 7th round comp pick. Doubt this changes much in their end. Link - ( New Window )
that 7th rd pick doesn't even come into the top 32 according to OTC
RE: This would slightly hurt Detroit  
Red Right Hand : 7:35 pm : link
In comment 14889493 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
as they are projected to receive a 7th round comp pick. Doubt this changes much in their end. Link - ( New Window )
Thank you again.
RE: RE: This would slightly hurt Detroit  
robbieballs2003 : 7:36 pm : link
In comment 14889502 Des51 said:
Quote:
In comment 14889493 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


as they are projected to receive a 7th round comp pick. Doubt this changes much in their end. Link - ( New Window )

that 7th rd pick doesn't even come into the top 32 according to OTC


Good look. I was just looking at each team in that list and saw the blue color. I didn't look at the overall amount of picks. So, this basically changes nothing if he wants to go to Detroit.
RE: Another thing this does is set the floor  
Red Right Hand : 7:37 pm : link
In comment 14889494 Larry in Pencilvania said:
Quote:
For compensation. You now have a starting point for negotiations. If he's signed by another team it affects their comp formula as well. Smart move
Nice point.
"it is not because the the values of the contracts"  
Torrag : 7:37 pm : link
It is. The top 32 differential contracts qualify for comp picks. Same thing every year.
RE:  
robbieballs2003 : 7:39 pm : link
In comment 14889508 Torrag said:
Quote:
It is. The top 32 differential contracts qualify for comp picks. Same thing every year.


So you can get a comp pick even if you only lost 1 valuable player and signed 15 other players to low contracts? I've never heard that before. Interesting.
Gettleman.....  
BillKo : 7:40 pm : link
.........one step ahead of everyone :)
what was not mentioned is the Giants can match any offer  
larryflower37 : 7:41 pm : link
and he remains with the Giants
So if someone wants to do a dollar over the 110% for 1 year the Giants can match and he remains an Giant.
So he can't just take any deal it has to be something the Giants won't match.
No one uses this deal because it burns Bridges with players and agents.
It undercuts a players ability to move and agents can work a deal with another team and it's meaningless.
This seems, at first glance, like a smart move on our  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:44 pm : link
part.
RE:  
robbieballs2003 : 7:47 pm : link
In comment 14889508 Torrag said:
Quote:
It is. The top 32 differential contracts qualify for comp picks. Same thing every year.


Torah, I'm not being a dick but you are wrong here.

Quote:
To qualify for compensatory picks, teams must end up with more compensatory free agents lost than gained in a particular year.

Link - ( New Window )
I am I wrong in guessing this is Belichick trick  
Ben in Tampa : 7:52 pm : link
that Judge suggested?
I’m curios  
UGADawgs7 : 8:06 pm : link
Does this count at all as an RFA type of deal where NYG are given first chance to re-sign based off what another team offers or it’s a comp pick?
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:15 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
1m
Howie Roseman and the Eagles are among the best at manipulating the compensatory formula for their gain.

Just throwing out a hypothetical, from the Giants' perspective:

They could use some pass rush. Maybe they were eyeing Markus Golden, and now might reconsider.
robbie this is directly from the current rules on comp picks  
Torrag : 8:15 pm : link
NFL compensatory pick rule
The NFL has awarded 32 compensatory picks to 15 clubs. Under the rules for compensatory draft selections, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks. Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary,... Feb 25 2019

Number of free agents lost vs signed alone is not grounds to award or deny picks.
RE: what was not mentioned is the Giants can match any offer  
robbieballs2003 : 8:18 pm : link
In comment 14889516 larryflower37 said:
Quote:
and he remains with the Giants
So if someone wants to do a dollar over the 110% for 1 year the Giants can match and he remains an Giant.
So he can't just take any deal it has to be something the Giants won't match.
No one uses this deal because it burns Bridges with players and agents.
It undercuts a players ability to move and agents can work a deal with another team and it's meaningless.


Where did you see this?
RE: robbie this is directly from the current rules on comp picks  
robbieballs2003 : 8:21 pm : link
In comment 14889564 Torrag said:
Quote:
NFL compensatory pick rule
The NFL has awarded 32 compensatory picks to 15 clubs. Under the rules for compensatory draft selections, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks. Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary,... Feb 25 2019

Number of free agents lost vs signed alone is not grounds to award or deny picks.


I'm not going to pretend to know this inside and out. But I have always been under the impression that the whole reason comp picks were introduced was to help out the teams that lose players hence why you have to be eligible by losing more than you gained. Now, if there is a big discrepancy then that sounds like it make sense but how does one signing value get compare to another?
"how does one signing value get compare to another?"  
Torrag : 8:26 pm : link
It goes by comparing contract values gained and lost. If a player I signed earns $10M and a player I lost earns $10M it's a wash and I get nothing. In the end the 32 picks awarded represent the 32 greatest contract differentials lost. I'm sure there are intricate mathematical permutations on how they arrive at them but that's the basis.
RE:  
robbieballs2003 : 8:28 pm : link
In comment 14889579 Torrag said:
Quote:
It goes by comparing contract values gained and lost. If a player I signed earns $10M and a player I lost earns $10M it's a wash and I get nothing. In the end the 32 picks awarded represent the 32 greatest contract differentials lost. I'm sure there are intricate mathematical permutations on how they arrive at them but that's the basis.


How does playing time and accolades get factored in then?
I have never heard accolades have any factor...  
Torrag : 8:31 pm : link
such as pro bowl or All Pro. And I'd propose that playing time is part of the mathematics they use to determine total value earned with the contracts as the baseline number.
RE: I have never heard accolades have any factor...  
robbieballs2003 : 8:33 pm : link
In comment 14889586 Torrag said:
Quote:
such as pro bowl or All Pro. And I'd propose that playing time is part of the mathematics they use to determine total value earned with the contracts as the baseline number.


Well, thank you for explaining this. I'm still confused why they say you have to lose more than you sign to be eligible.
Over The Cap  
sphinx : 8:40 pm : link
Quote:
The Basics
Appendix V of the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement contains the binding bylaws of the compensatory pick system. App. V, §1 explains the basics as follows:

[A] Compensatory Free Agent (“CFA”) shall be defined as an Unrestricted Free Agent (“UFA”) who: (i) signed with a new Club during the prior free agency signing period […] prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, on the Monday following the NFL Draft for that League Year1 […]; and (ii) ranked within the top 35%2 of all League players […]. Clubs that lose to other Clubs a greater number of CFAs than they sign or acquire from other Clubs shall be eligible to receive a Compensatory Draft Selection in the College Draft to be held in the following League Year subject to the provisions set forth below.

In plain English, if a team loses more players that qualify as CFAs than it signs during free agency, that team is eligible to be awarded compensatory picks in the following NFL draft.


OTC - ( New Window )
Over The Cap  
sphinx : 8:52 pm : link
Quote:
Compensatory Draft Picks Cancellation Chart

To add clarity to how the compensatory draft pick formula works, this page will contain a list of all Compensatory Free Agents lost and gained by each team, and illustrate which players are paired together for cancellation. Players that are projected to be eligible to earn their former team a compensatory pick are highlighted in their former team's colors. Please note that this chart does not include potential "net-value" compensatory picks for teams that lose and gain an equal amount of CFAs, nor does it account for compensatory picks that may not be awarded due to falling below the 32-pick limit or exceeding the maximum of four per team.


OTC - ( New Window )
RE: What am I missing?  
BMac : 8:52 pm : link
In comment 14889366 Anakim said:
Quote:
How is that fair to the player? And how come teams don't do this more?


Fair is a four-letter word!
Looking back, using this in Blount blew up in the  
St. Jimmy : 9:00 pm : link
Patriots face in 2017. The guy was in the running for the Eagles early season allowing them to coast to home field advantage in the NFC. Then he puts up 90 yards on 14 carries in the Superbowl. Eagles could run him and end up in second and five pretty much all game.
RE: Over The Cap  
sphinx : 10:01 pm : link
In comment 14889610 sphinx said:
Quote:
Quote: Compensatory Draft Picks Cancellation Chart

To add clarity to how the compensatory draft pick formula works, this page will contain a list of all Compensatory Free Agents lost and gained by each team, and illustrate which players are paired together for cancellation. Players that are projected to be eligible to earn their former team a compensatory pick are highlighted in their former team's colors. Please note that this chart does not include potential "net-value" compensatory picks for teams that lose and gain an equal amount of CFAs, nor does it account for compensatory picks that may not be awarded due to falling below the 32-pick limit or exceeding the maximum of four per team.

Chart indicates
Dallas with a 3,4,5 and 6
Eagles with (3) 6s and a 7
Giants and Wash with 0
