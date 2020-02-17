Giants placed the seldom-used UFA tender on Marcus Golden

The Giants have placed the seldom-used UFA tender on DE/OLB Marcus Golden, per source. That means that if Golden remains unsigned past July 22, he can only play for the Giants this season, who would maintain the pass rusher’s exclusive rights.
Per Field Yates
It's a two-way street
Please enlighten me. Why not just sign the guy?
I get that, but this seems very odd to do to a player, no?
It's a two-way street
In this case, the original team will be able to re-sign the player to a one-year contract of at least 110% in salary from his previous season. The player’s original team then has until the Tuesday after the tenth week of the season to re-sign the player. If the player does not sign by then, the player must sit out the rest of the season.
Teams rarely apply the June 1st tender.
I'm sure it would be whatever he was paid last year. So, 110% would be about $5.5 mil.
Anakim, this is the NFL. Fair is not a word that should be used. These are the things that getting in for negotiations. It was "fair" when there was give and take for negotiating. It doesn't have to be fair on this particular situation. I mean is the FT fair?
How is that fair to the player? And how come teams don't do this more?
How often to valued free agents hang around on the free market until training camp?
Not many, but didn't Strahan do that in 2007? Some players just want to skip the rigors and pains of training camp.
I think it's something fairly commonly used but most under the designation sign? Or used for borderline players? Don't recall it being done so late.
Essentially the Giants are saying, you are welcome back here if nothing works out.
How is that fair to the player? And how come teams don't do this more?
But if you're a veteran not under contract, why should you be hamstrung when choosing a team in the future? Kind of puts undue pressure on Golden to sign somewhere before Training Camp.
If not for the tender, as of 4 p.m. on Monday free agents were not going to count toward the formula. So, the Giants found a quirk in the NFL rulebook that will have them either bringing back their best pass rusher from last year or potentially gaining a compensatory draft pick if he departs in 2021.
This is a strange decision from the Giants perspective, though a potentially smart one. It’s unclear exactly how much the UFA tender will cost them or if Golden will have to sign it before he actually plays for the Giants.
nj dot com
In comment 14889366 Anakim said:
How is that fair to the player? And how come teams don't do this more?
But if you're a veteran not under contract, why should you be hamstrung when choosing a team in the future? Kind of puts undue pressure on Golden to sign somewhere before Training Camp.
Again, same as the FT. That's not really fair to the player. Yes, they get a handful of money for one year but players want security and that prevents it. Not my job to figure out the fairness. Both sides agreed to it.
In comment 14889366 Anakim said:
How is that fair to the player? And how come teams don't do this more?
But if you're a veteran not under contract, why should you be hamstrung when choosing a team in the future? Kind of puts undue pressure on Golden to sign somewhere before Training Camp.
Actually, upon reading about it a bit more, I take this post back
The tender, by the way, is worth only 110 percent of Markus Golden's 2019 salary -- or $1,072,500.
That is crazy.
Pats used this on LeGarrette Blount in 2017 - ( New Window )
Interesting that it enters him into the comp formula but probably irrelevant this year as our additions of Bradberry and Martinez far out weigh the signings of the players we are losing(cut players don't count to the formula).
Kind of lights a fire under his butt to find a team and on other teams to make an offer. Heck I'd offer 2 yrs $15 mill, $8 mill guaranteed...
Art Stapleton @art_stapleton
The compensatory formula tweak here is not necessarily to help the Giants gain a pick, but more to make a team think twice about signing Markus Golden because now he counts against their formula, too.
Granted they're different players and different positions, but Golden will not be a happy camper.
It's interesting even if it ultimately doesn't amount to a hill of beans. I like seeing our FO being aggressive exploring all options and trying to push on all fronts both negotiating and rules wise.
Pats did this not long ago I wonder if Judge was involved.
The May 5 tender placed on OLB Markus Golden is more about getting a compensatory pick for him in the 2021 NFL Draft than it is about his return to the Giants.
If he does not sign elsewhere by July 22, he returns to the Giants for about $5.2 million.
Wonder if Judge came up with this idea
Yeah, the guys we signed had better values but it also takes into account the total number of players who left and who signed. I'm not really asking about the contract values as we all know we spent a ton this offseason. I'm asking about the number of players signed/lost.
I don't think so. I don't think there's any way we get a pick out of this. It's more that if another team signs him they may lose an opportunity to get a comp. pick.
But didn’t they spend too much money this offseason to get a comp pick? I’m so confused. lol
Paul Schwartz @NYPost_Schwartz
Doesn't this technically count towards next off season? so those signings wouldn't affect this? I have no idea. its confusing.
so whats even the point of doing this?
So unless Bill O'Brien was drunk and gave Thomas a ridiculous contract, we're not getting a comp. pick. Remember, we signed Bradberry and Martinez to big deals, so even if Golden signed a big deal, it would at best cancel out the Bradberry signing.
Yeah, the guys we signed had better values but it also takes into account the total number of players who left and who signed. I'm not really asking about the contract values as we all know we spent a ton this offseason. I'm asking about the number of players signed/lost.
We lost four guys: Cody Latimer, Antonio Hamilton, Michael Thomas, Mike Remmers.
The comp pick formula is still unknown but places like OTC have done an amazing job being extremely accurate. What we do know is that you are only eligible for a comp pick if you lose more players than you sign by a certain date. Values of contracts are mainly used to determine what round the comp picks will be given among accolades like all pro or snaps played or something like that. So, we would not be getting any valuable picks but if we lost more players to other teams than we signed then we could potentially get a 7th.
Quote: Nah, Schwartz is clueless. We signed way more than we lost in free agency. Remember cut players don't apply to the comp formula.
so whats even the point of doing this?
'team think twice about signing him as he'd count against their comp"
In comment 14889420 Anakim said:
Thanks.
with Blount who ended up leaving.
Wonder if Judge came up with this idea
Good point. Quite possibly. In any event, as Stapleton astutely noted, this isn't about the Giants getting a compensatory pick in 2021. As someone noted, even if Golden signs elsewhere, he would just cancel out on our FA signings. This is about discouraging teams from signing him, since doing so would reduce the chance they would get a compensatory pick, or the number they would otherwise receive. And if Golden does return, he'll get $5.2 million, but that still seems low for a player who had 10 sacks last season.
In comment 14889419 Sean said:
10.5 sacks.
In comment 14889366 Anakim said:
Strahan was not a free agent in 2007 though, was he? He was under contract but was "contemplating retirement" throughout all of camp as I remember it.
I see no way we garner a comp pick out of this.
I see no way we garner a comp pick out of this.
Picks get crossed out one for one. I agree that we will not be getting a pick out of this but I am fairly certain it is not because the the values of the contracts. As I said, I know you can only get a comp pick if you lose more players than you gain. After you pass that then you get into the values. At least that is the assumption I was always under. I am sure there are exceptions.
10 in 3 out. not getting a comp pick. This move only seems to have an impact if Golden cant pass a physical before the start of camp. Or if the team that wants to sign him will end up losing a pic because they are right on the line.
In comment 14889423 sphinx said:
The comp pick formula is still unknown but places like OTC have done an amazing job being extremely accurate. What we do know is that you are only eligible for a comp pick if you lose more players than you sign by a certain date. Values of contracts are mainly used to determine what round the comp picks will be given among accolades like all pro or snaps played or something like that. So, we would not be getting any valuable picks but if we lost more players to other teams than we signed then we could potentially get a 7th.
Would this fuck over Detroit with their comp picks since he seemed to be negotiating with them as well?
PFT has an article that says FA signed after 4PM today don't count towards the comp pick formula. I always thought it was the 2nd Tuesday after the draft.
But with this tender he'll count against the comp pick formula.
Would this fuck over Detroit with their comp picks since he seemed to be negotiating with them as well?
That was the whole point off tagging him, wasn't it, to poison the well?
Yes, but that doesn't mean Detroit is hurt. It means teams that are eligible for a comp pick right now would be hurt. I'm asking if Detroit specifically is in that camp of getting hurt.
- if golden signs elsewhere, it hurts the other team since it lowers their formula for picks
- it won’t help the Giants, who are way underwater with the formula
- there is a slight chance, that Golden signing might affect the 2021 formula. As in, losing him this summer, will add to our formula next free agency, and help get a pick in 2022??? It’s a stretch, but possible
Would this fuck over Detroit with their comp picks since he seemed to be negotiating with them as well?
That was the whole point off tagging him, wasn't it, to poison the well?
In comment 14889473 robbieballs2003 said:
Link - ( New Window )
In comment 14889473 robbieballs2003 said:
Yeah it sounds like kind of dick move when you consider it's not like he would return a comp pick, it only means it might cost a team like Detroit a comp pick.
as they are projected to receive a 7th round comp pick. Doubt this changes much in their end.
that 7th rd pick doesn't even come into the top 32 according to OTC
Good look. I was just looking at each team in that list and saw the blue color. I didn't look at the overall amount of picks. So, this basically changes nothing if he wants to go to Detroit.
So you can get a comp pick even if you only lost 1 valuable player and signed 15 other players to low contracts? I've never heard that before. Interesting.
So if someone wants to do a dollar over the 110% for 1 year the Giants can match and he remains an Giant.
So he can't just take any deal it has to be something the Giants won't match.
No one uses this deal because it burns Bridges with players and agents.
It undercuts a players ability to move and agents can work a deal with another team and it's meaningless.
Torah, I'm not being a dick but you are wrong here.
Link - ( New Window )
@art_stapleton
·
1m
Howie Roseman and the Eagles are among the best at manipulating the compensatory formula for their gain.
Just throwing out a hypothetical, from the Giants' perspective:
They could use some pass rush. Maybe they were eyeing Markus Golden, and now might reconsider.
The NFL has awarded 32 compensatory picks to 15 clubs. Under the rules for compensatory draft selections, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks. Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary,... Feb 25 2019
Number of free agents lost vs signed alone is not grounds to award or deny picks.
Where did you see this?
I'm not going to pretend to know this inside and out. But I have always been under the impression that the whole reason comp picks were introduced was to help out the teams that lose players hence why you have to be eligible by losing more than you gained. Now, if there is a big discrepancy then that sounds like it make sense but how does one signing value get compare to another?
How does playing time and accolades get factored in then?
Well, thank you for explaining this. I'm still confused why they say you have to lose more than you sign to be eligible.
Appendix V of the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement contains the binding bylaws of the compensatory pick system. App. V, §1 explains the basics as follows:
[A] Compensatory Free Agent (“CFA”) shall be defined as an Unrestricted Free Agent (“UFA”) who: (i) signed with a new Club during the prior free agency signing period […] prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, on the Monday following the NFL Draft for that League Year1 […]; and (ii) ranked within the top 35%2 of all League players […]. Clubs that lose to other Clubs a greater number of CFAs than they sign or acquire from other Clubs shall be eligible to receive a Compensatory Draft Selection in the College Draft to be held in the following League Year subject to the provisions set forth below.
In plain English, if a team loses more players that qualify as CFAs than it signs during free agency, that team is eligible to be awarded compensatory picks in the following NFL draft.
OTC - ( New Window )
To add clarity to how the compensatory draft pick formula works, this page will contain a list of all Compensatory Free Agents lost and gained by each team, and illustrate which players are paired together for cancellation. Players that are projected to be eligible to earn their former team a compensatory pick are highlighted in their former team's colors. Please note that this chart does not include potential "net-value" compensatory picks for teams that lose and gain an equal amount of CFAs, nor does it account for compensatory picks that may not be awarded due to falling below the 32-pick limit or exceeding the maximum of four per team.
Fair is a four-letter word!
To add clarity to how the compensatory draft pick formula works, this page will contain a list of all Compensatory Free Agents lost and gained by each team, and illustrate which players are paired together for cancellation. Players that are projected to be eligible to earn their former team a compensatory pick are highlighted in their former team's colors. Please note that this chart does not include potential "net-value" compensatory picks for teams that lose and gain an equal amount of CFAs, nor does it account for compensatory picks that may not be awarded due to falling below the 32-pick limit or exceeding the maximum of four per team.
Chart indicates
Dallas with a 3,4,5 and 6
Eagles with (3) 6s and a 7
Giants and Wash with 0