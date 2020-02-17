for display only
The notion of Nate Solder at RT

NYG22 : 4/28/2020 12:17 pm
What many of us think: Andrew Thomas is a natural LT. To flip him back to RT only to subsequently move him back over to LT is silly. Its even more silly when the current LT did a poor job for the last 2 seasons.

Assuming that is accurate and with the safe assumption that Solder will NOT be cut, that Cam Fleming is merely a 6th/7th OL and Matt Peart isn't ready to start, we can contemplate Solder at RT.

Do you believe this move to RT mitigates some of the troubles he had against the elite athletes that are not exclusively but more commonly found on the "blind side"?

Do you think he can even be an average RT after spending his career on the other side?

Does he have enough power in his run blocking game since that is generally more of a requirement on the right side?
I think Solder  
uther99 : 4/28/2020 12:23 pm : link
played RT in New England.

If Thomas is as good as Solder at LT, then I agree with premise of not moving Thomas to RT then LT next year
I thought Solder volunteered to move to RT this upcoming season  
GiantBlue : 4/28/2020 12:25 pm : link
if asked........

If so, I would go right with Andrew Thomas at LT since he was billed as being most ready to play with little prep.
My guess is that they line Thomas up at RT  
ZogZerg : 4/28/2020 12:26 pm : link
on Day one of camp. They see how Solder does at LT and go from there.

Maybe the question is, is it better for a rookie to start on the right side, get NFL experience, and then transition to left or is it better to dive into the deep end?
I’d put Thomas in there at left tackle  
eric2425ny : 4/28/2020 12:27 pm : link
It’s his natural position and he’s the 4th overall pick. My guess is he makes some mistakes early and looks solid by week 4 or 5. Solder will be fine at RT for this season. At least if he screws up on that side Jones can see the guy coming at him. That being said, RT is pretty important in the run blocking game. Can Solder seal off the edge effectively on that side to give Barkley an opening?
Judge pretty much said  
section125 : 4/28/2020 12:28 pm : link
everyone will be versatile. For $19 mill, you play where you are told to play.
It all depends on camp. If Thomas outplays Solder, Thomas will be LT.
my premise is Thomas at LT Day 1  
NYG22 : 4/28/2020 12:28 pm : link
if in fact that is the case, I'm curious about how you feel about Solder at RT in terms of it being a lesser athletic burden, whether he is powerful enough in the run game etc.
I am more and more on board with letting Thomas play LT  
Victor in CT : 4/28/2020 12:29 pm : link
right away and gain the experience. Let SOlder fight it out with Peart, Gates and Fleming. He's gone after this year anyway.
If Thomas is a more natural LT  
ShockNRoll : 4/28/2020 12:30 pm : link
I would say that's where he should play, given the uncertainty of offseason training, training camp, preseason, etc. It probably makes the most sense to keep him at his natural position, whereas Solder is a veteran who can play either position. That said, the coaching staff is obviously much more in tune with what these players are capable of, so I'm not going to freak out one way or another if Solder is our starting LT in Dallas week 1 (I know, schedule is not out, but come on lol) or if Thomas is.
RE: I think Solder  
Johnny5 : 4/28/2020 12:32 pm : link
In comment 14890087 uther99 said:
Quote:
played RT in New England.

If Thomas is as good as Solder at LT, then I agree with premise of not moving Thomas to RT then LT next year

He did, he started at RT. And he was a decent but not great LT IMO. I feel like he gets unfairly criticized here because of:
A) His son's health issues
B) I don't think people realized how INCREDIBLY AWFUL Hal Hunter was.

That said, I think that Judge is going to move some pieces around to see what's what. I also think he will not be afraid to sit some people down or move them away from their standard positions. I also think Garret and Colombo will be very good for the guys we have.

If I was a betting man, it would not surprise me at all for Thomas to start at LT and Solder to man the right side day one. (Thomas-Hernandez-Pulley-Zeitler-Solder). But I don't think they will be afraid to start Thomas on the right side either.
The sooner we can get Thomas to LT the better....  
No Where Man : 4/28/2020 12:32 pm : link
The strategy is to get Thomas and Peart into the starting lineup together starting in2021 or perhaps the latter part of this year. Barring injury, the core should be:

LT - Thomas
LG - Hernandez
OC - ???
RG - Zeitler
RT - Peart

The sooner this group starts playing together the better. other than Zeitler, we have a good chance here to keep this group in tact for 5-7 years.
Fleming vs Sodler at RT...  
bLiTz 2k : 4/28/2020 12:35 pm : link
may the best man win...the loser is relegated to swing tackle.

Yes he would be a very expensive swing tackle, but when was the last time the Giants had the luxury of 3+ viable tackles on the roster?

2011? Diehl, McKenzie, Beatty???
Seems RT is the spot most likely for Solder  
BillT : 4/28/2020 12:35 pm : link
Absolutely believe Thomas will start at LT. But it's possible, if unlikely, Solder could lose out to Fleming. And Solder could be cut as well. Don't buy that his salary cap situation prevents that. It would be post June 1 and actually save us significant cap room.
With a shortened offseason  
Rudy5757 : 4/28/2020 12:39 pm : link
I think you have to put guys where they fit most naturally especially the younger guys, you wont have a lot of time to get them trained properly.

I think Thomas should be at LT, he is a long term solution so getting him in a spot he is comfortable will be a good thing. He has played right but the last few seasons he has been on the left. Solder should compete on the right & left side and may the best guy win. Versatility from a guy like Solder will be more valuable for the short term.

My hope is that Solder gets beaten out at both tackle spots. It will show that we improved. I am not expecting much from Peart this season, from all reports he needs a season in the strength program but he may be able to make a start here or there.

If we can find a solid upgrade at C we will have the makings of a good OL. Many of the issues we have had for 2 seasons have iniated from the C spot imo.
I'd like to be a contrarian on this. Thomas, while good at both, is  
Ira : 4/28/2020 12:41 pm : link
considered to be a nasty run blocker. Having Thomas, next to Zeitler, with Toilolo could make a very good escort for Barkley running right.
It will be an open competition in camp  
sb from NYT Forum : 4/28/2020 12:43 pm : link
Whoever looks best at LOT in practice and games will play there on opening day.

I would put my money on Thomas.
So I'm just going to keep posting this  
USAF NYG Fan : 4/28/2020 12:43 pm : link
in every thread that brings up this same topic. We need to stop with the, "Start the new guy at LT talk" because it's rare that a player can pull that off no matter how high they are drafted. The jump for any position from college to the pros is a very large one. I'd rank LT as a spot that the leap is even harder. Close to as big a leap as QB. College draftees are not plug and play at the NFL level. Also, no, RT is not as important as LT (unless your QB is a leftie). There's reason it's called the blind side and by the way, Jones has shown he hasn't quite learned to "feel" that pressure yet.

Here's a list of college OTs drafted top 10 and what position they played in the NFL as rookies starting 7 years ago:

Eric Fisher
-Pick 1 of the 2013 draft
-Started rookie season at RT

Luke Joeckel
-Pick 2 of the 2013 draft
-Started rookie season at RT, switched to LT midway

Lane Johnson
-Pick 4 of the 2013 draft
-Started rookie and softmore season at RT

Greg Robinson
-Pick 2 of the 2014 draft
-Started rookie season at LT
-Lost the job, was moved to LG, then RT the next year

Jake Matthews
-Pick 6 of the 2014 draft
-Started rookie season at LT
--Rated the worst OT in football by Pro Football Focus that year

Brandon Scherff
-Pick 5 of the 2015 draft
-Started rookie season at RG where he still is today

Ronnie Stanley
-Pick 6 of the 2016 draft
-Started rookie season at LT and did fairly well

Jack Conklin
-Pick 8 of the 2016 draft
-Started rookie, and the next 3 seasons, at RT
--Team declined his 5th year option

Laremy Tunsil
-Including him because he's the highest paid OT in the league right now
-Pick 13 of the 2016 draft
-Rookie season with Dolphins 13 out of 14 games at LG

No OTs were taken top 10 in 2017

Mike McGlinchey
-Pick 9 of the 2018 draft
-Started rookie and softmore season at RT

No OTs were taken top 10 in 2019.
If Thomas is our LT for the next 10 years, then move Solder to RT  
PatersonPlank : 4/28/2020 12:44 pm : link
why wait? Its not like Solder is an All-Pro. Plus as a vet with limited spring training, he should be able to pick it up quicker.
With a shortened offseason  
Jay on the Island : 4/28/2020 12:46 pm : link
There is less time for Thomas to get comfortable at RT so I think it is easier for his transition to the pro's to keep him on the left side. Solder should move over to RT to allow Thomas and Hernandez to gel as they will likely be playing together for the next 6+ years.
While I do see the point of wanting Thomas to lock down  
LBH15 : 4/28/2020 12:47 pm : link
at Left Tackle where he will play over the long term, I don't think that is more important than just finding out who is the best tandem for the Offense in the 2020 season.

Hopefully when practices begin, a rigorous but sensible competition takes place and the coaches stage the tackle Depth Chart properly. It would sure make sense for players to be multiple like Coach Judge is preaching though.
RE: Seems RT is the spot most likely for Solder  
bLiTz 2k : 4/28/2020 12:48 pm : link
In comment 14890113 BillT said:
Quote:
Absolutely believe Thomas will start at LT. But it's possible, if unlikely, Solder could lose out to Fleming. And Solder could be cut as well. Don't buy that his salary cap situation prevents that. It would be post June 1 and actually save us significant cap room.


Um it's still 16million in dead cap...if it's designated post June 1st then much of that gets rolled over the following year. It's not like his guarantees disappear.

Unless they need to make a signing and need quick few million, it makes more sense to keep him on the roster even as a reserve

Id be shocked if they push dead money for solder next year when you have to pay him this year regardless.
agree it comes down to camp  
mpinmaine : 4/28/2020 12:48 pm : link
I think if solder or any player isn't any good at LT, changing to RT changes little if anything..(see Flowers)

That being said I would rather see Thomas at LT from jumpstreet.
RE: So I'm just going to keep posting this  
NYG22 : 4/28/2020 12:49 pm : link
In comment 14890124 USAF NYG Fan said:
Quote:
in every thread that brings up this same topic. We need to stop with the, "Start the new guy at LT talk" because it's rare that a player can pull that off no matter how high they are drafted. The jump for any position from college to the pros is a very large one. I'd rank LT as a spot that the leap is even harder. Close to as big a leap as QB. College draftees are not plug and play at the NFL level. Also, no, RT is not as important as LT (unless your QB is a leftie). There's reason it's called the blind side and by the way, Jones has shown he hasn't quite learned to "feel" that pressure yet.

Here's a list of college OTs drafted top 10 and what position they played in the NFL as rookies starting 7 years ago:

Eric Fisher
-Pick 1 of the 2013 draft
-Started rookie season at RT

Luke Joeckel
-Pick 2 of the 2013 draft
-Started rookie season at RT, switched to LT midway

Lane Johnson
-Pick 4 of the 2013 draft
-Started rookie and softmore season at RT

Greg Robinson
-Pick 2 of the 2014 draft
-Started rookie season at LT
-Lost the job, was moved to LG, then RT the next year

Jake Matthews
-Pick 6 of the 2014 draft
-Started rookie season at LT
--Rated the worst OT in football by Pro Football Focus that year

Brandon Scherff
-Pick 5 of the 2015 draft
-Started rookie season at RG where he still is today

Ronnie Stanley
-Pick 6 of the 2016 draft
-Started rookie season at LT and did fairly well

Jack Conklin
-Pick 8 of the 2016 draft
-Started rookie, and the next 3 seasons, at RT
--Team declined his 5th year option

Laremy Tunsil
-Including him because he's the highest paid OT in the league right now
-Pick 13 of the 2016 draft
-Rookie season with Dolphins 13 out of 14 games at LG

No OTs were taken top 10 in 2017

Mike McGlinchey
-Pick 9 of the 2018 draft
-Started rookie and softmore season at RT

No OTs were taken top 10 in 2019.


Of these guys, few (maybe only Stanley) had the potential (athletic traits) and college experience to pull off an NFL debut at LT.
RE: RE: Seems RT is the spot most likely for Solder  
BillT : 4/28/2020 12:50 pm : link
In comment 14890131 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
In comment 14890113 BillT said:


Quote:


Absolutely believe Thomas will start at LT. But it's possible, if unlikely, Solder could lose out to Fleming. And Solder could be cut as well. Don't buy that his salary cap situation prevents that. It would be post June 1 and actually save us significant cap room.



Um it's still 16million in dead cap...if it's designated post June 1st then much of that gets rolled over the following year. It's not like his guarantees disappear.

Unless they need to make a signing and need quick few million, it makes more sense to keep him on the roster even as a reserve

Id be shocked if they push dead money for solder next year when you have to pay him this year regardless.

In a post June cut 1 half the dead cap goes to next year which is the same as if he was on the roster.
RE: RE: I think Solder  
Leg of Theismann : 4/28/2020 12:52 pm : link
In comment 14890105 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 14890087 uther99 said:


Quote:


played RT in New England.

If Thomas is as good as Solder at LT, then I agree with premise of not moving Thomas to RT then LT next year


He did, he started at RT. And he was a decent but not great LT IMO. I feel like he gets unfairly criticized here because of:
A) His son's health issues
B) I don't think people realized how INCREDIBLY AWFUL Hal Hunter was.

That said, I think that Judge is going to move some pieces around to see what's what. I also think he will not be afraid to sit some people down or move them away from their standard positions. I also think Garret and Colombo will be very good for the guys we have.

If I was a betting man, it would not surprise me at all for Thomas to start at LT and Solder to man the right side day one. (Thomas-Hernandez-Pulley-Zeitler-Solder). But I don't think they will be afraid to start Thomas on the right side either.


How exactly do people unfairly criticize him regarding his son's health issues?
RE: RE: RE: Seems RT is the spot most likely for Solder  
bLiTz 2k : 4/28/2020 12:53 pm : link
In comment 14890138 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 14890131 bLiTz 2k said:


Quote:


In comment 14890113 BillT said:


Quote:


Absolutely believe Thomas will start at LT. But it's possible, if unlikely, Solder could lose out to Fleming. And Solder could be cut as well. Don't buy that his salary cap situation prevents that. It would be post June 1 and actually save us significant cap room.



Um it's still 16million in dead cap...if it's designated post June 1st then much of that gets rolled over the following year. It's not like his guarantees disappear.

Unless they need to make a signing and need quick few million, it makes more sense to keep him on the roster even as a reserve

Id be shocked if they push dead money for solder next year when you have to pay him this year regardless.


In a post June cut 1 half the dead cap goes to next year which is the same as if he was on the roster.


Exactly, why push his dead cap money down the road when you have to pay him regardless? You lose the player AND are on the hook for a larger cap hit the following year than just paying him now.
Interesting scenario developing here  
SLIM_ : 4/28/2020 12:55 pm : link
It appeared Thomas was the most pre-ready player to start at LT in the draft and some reasoned why he was the choice. I was hoping that they would draft a C or another OT with him and by 2021 we would have 2 new starters with Thomas and the other pick.

We did do that in Peart. It appears Peart to be better suited at LT than RT as he seems to have the feet currently but not the power.

In a vacuum, I start Thomas at LT but not so sure now.

Versatility is nice but sometimes overexaggerated.
RE: So I'm just going to keep posting this  
RGhost : 4/28/2020 12:58 pm : link
In comment 14890124 USAF NYG Fan said:
Quote:
in every thread that brings up this same topic. We need to stop with the, "Start the new guy at LT talk" because it's rare that a player can pull that off no matter how high they are drafted. The jump for any position from college to the pros is a very large one. I'd rank LT as a spot that the leap is even harder. Close to as big a leap as QB. College draftees are not plug and play at the NFL level. Also, no, RT is not as important as LT (unless your QB is a leftie). There's reason it's called the blind side and by the way, Jones has shown he hasn't quite learned to "feel" that pressure yet.

Here's a list of college OTs drafted top 10 and what position they played in the NFL as rookies starting 7 years ago:

Eric Fisher
-Pick 1 of the 2013 draft
-Started rookie season at RT

Luke Joeckel
-Pick 2 of the 2013 draft
-Started rookie season at RT, switched to LT midway

Lane Johnson
-Pick 4 of the 2013 draft
-Started rookie and softmore season at RT

Greg Robinson
-Pick 2 of the 2014 draft
-Started rookie season at LT
-Lost the job, was moved to LG, then RT the next year

Jake Matthews
-Pick 6 of the 2014 draft
-Started rookie season at LT
--Rated the worst OT in football by Pro Football Focus that year

Brandon Scherff
-Pick 5 of the 2015 draft
-Started rookie season at RG where he still is today

Ronnie Stanley
-Pick 6 of the 2016 draft
-Started rookie season at LT and did fairly well

Jack Conklin
-Pick 8 of the 2016 draft
-Started rookie, and the next 3 seasons, at RT
--Team declined his 5th year option

Laremy Tunsil
-Including him because he's the highest paid OT in the league right now
-Pick 13 of the 2016 draft
-Rookie season with Dolphins 13 out of 14 games at LG

No OTs were taken top 10 in 2017

Mike McGlinchey
-Pick 9 of the 2018 draft
-Started rookie and softmore season at RT

No OTs were taken top 10 in 2019.


GREAT POST right here!!

USAF - Thanks for putting in the work to bring the knowledge to this discussion, much appreciated.
Keep in mind that Thomas played ORT  
Section331 : 4/28/2020 1:01 pm : link
as a frosh at Georgia, so it's not lke he has no experience there. Give Solder and AT equal snaps in camp/preseason (assuming there are either), and figure it out then. If Thomas is the better LT, I wouldn't hesitate to start him game 1.
USAF  
LBH15 : 4/28/2020 1:01 pm : link
nice post
Judge like most coaches is  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/28/2020 1:21 pm : link
going to play the line up that gives the the team the best chance to win.

The biggest challenge will probably be the lack of work all these rookies are going to get with the virus and as stated it is a huge step up to the NFL especially mentally. Maybe Solder rebounds. Not the worst thing to have a very experienced OT to mentor Thomas.

My feeling is Solder will start and Thomas will move to LT sometime later in the season. Now if Solder looks cooked in preseason they probably just cut him.

I vote for ORT for now  
ChicagoMarty : 4/28/2020 1:26 pm : link
The dude is a powerful run blocking Tackle first and foremost.

I believe a larger percentage of run plays go right

Plug him in at ORT between Zeitler and our new 6'7" TE and watch the run plays develop

Let Peart understudy Solder at OLT.

Peart is a more natual pass protector then run blocker according to the preliminary reports.

Should Peart develop well at OLT then leave him there and Thomas at ORT

Minimum disruption and a maximiaztion of each player's talents result
food for thought  
giants#1 : 4/28/2020 1:30 pm : link
IIRC, Garrett was entering his first (full) season as HC of the Cowboys when they drafted Tyron Smith. Smith started at RT all 16 games his rookie season before switching over to LT in his 2nd season. And the Cowboy's LT in 2011 was Doug Free, so not a pro-bowler or even long term starter at that point.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Seems RT is the spot most likely for Solder  
BillT : 4/28/2020 1:37 pm : link
In comment 14890145 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
In comment 14890138 BillT said:


Quote:


In comment 14890131 bLiTz 2k said:


Quote:


In comment 14890113 BillT said:


Quote:


Absolutely believe Thomas will start at LT. But it's possible, if unlikely, Solder could lose out to Fleming. And Solder could be cut as well. Don't buy that his salary cap situation prevents that. It would be post June 1 and actually save us significant cap room.



Um it's still 16million in dead cap...if it's designated post June 1st then much of that gets rolled over the following year. It's not like his guarantees disappear.

Unless they need to make a signing and need quick few million, it makes more sense to keep him on the roster even as a reserve

Id be shocked if they push dead money for solder next year when you have to pay him this year regardless.


In a post June cut 1 half the dead cap goes to next year which is the same as if he was on the roster.



Exactly, why push his dead cap money down the road when you have to pay him regardless? You lose the player AND are on the hook for a larger cap hit the following year than just paying him now.

No. If you keep him or if you cut him post June 1 the dead cap hit is exactly the same. 1/2 this year and 1/2 next. If you cut him though you save the salary for this and next year.
RE: RE: RE: I think Solder  
Johnny5 : 4/28/2020 1:40 pm : link
In comment 14890141 Leg of Theismann said:
Quote:
In comment 14890105 Johnny5 said:


Quote:


In comment 14890087 uther99 said:


Quote:


played RT in New England.

If Thomas is as good as Solder at LT, then I agree with premise of not moving Thomas to RT then LT next year


He did, he started at RT. And he was a decent but not great LT IMO. I feel like he gets unfairly criticized here because of:
A) His son's health issues
B) I don't think people realized how INCREDIBLY AWFUL Hal Hunter was.

That said, I think that Judge is going to move some pieces around to see what's what. I also think he will not be afraid to sit some people down or move them away from their standard positions. I also think Garret and Colombo will be very good for the guys we have.

If I was a betting man, it would not surprise me at all for Thomas to start at LT and Solder to man the right side day one. (Thomas-Hernandez-Pulley-Zeitler-Solder). But I don't think they will be afraid to start Thomas on the right side either.



How exactly do people unfairly criticize him regarding his son's health issues?

I guess you don't see the posts about him sucking and that he should be cut (LOL) every 5 minutes... He was never a world beater in the NFL but he was good enough with the Patriots to win 2 SBs and be named to the all rookie team in 2011. He also didn't suck in college.


So did he just all of a sudden become worthless?
..  
darktimes : 4/28/2020 1:44 pm : link
With the shortened off season, I'd rather have him start in his most experience position of LT. Move Solder over to right.
Its not unusual  
Beer Man : 4/28/2020 1:45 pm : link
for a team to allow a young OT cut his teeth in the NFL by starting him at OG or RT
RE: RE: So I'm just going to keep posting this  
dschwarz in westchester : 4/28/2020 2:06 pm : link
In comment 14890152 RGhost said:
Quote:
In comment 14890124 USAF NYG Fan said:


Quote:


in every thread that brings up this same topic. We need to stop with the, "Start the new guy at LT talk" because it's rare that a player can pull that off no matter how high they are drafted. The jump for any position from college to the pros is a very large one. I'd rank LT as a spot that the leap is even harder. Close to as big a leap as QB. College draftees are not plug and play at the NFL level. Also, no, RT is not as important as LT (unless your QB is a leftie). There's reason it's called the blind side and by the way, Jones has shown he hasn't quite learned to "feel" that pressure yet.

Here's a list of college OTs drafted top 10 and what position they played in the NFL as rookies starting 7 years ago:

Eric Fisher
-Pick 1 of the 2013 draft
-Started rookie season at RT

Luke Joeckel
-Pick 2 of the 2013 draft
-Started rookie season at RT, switched to LT midway

Lane Johnson
-Pick 4 of the 2013 draft
-Started rookie and softmore season at RT

Greg Robinson
-Pick 2 of the 2014 draft
-Started rookie season at LT
-Lost the job, was moved to LG, then RT the next year

Jake Matthews
-Pick 6 of the 2014 draft
-Started rookie season at LT
--Rated the worst OT in football by Pro Football Focus that year

Brandon Scherff
-Pick 5 of the 2015 draft
-Started rookie season at RG where he still is today

Ronnie Stanley
-Pick 6 of the 2016 draft
-Started rookie season at LT and did fairly well

Jack Conklin
-Pick 8 of the 2016 draft
-Started rookie, and the next 3 seasons, at RT
--Team declined his 5th year option

Laremy Tunsil
-Including him because he's the highest paid OT in the league right now
-Pick 13 of the 2016 draft
-Rookie season with Dolphins 13 out of 14 games at LG

No OTs were taken top 10 in 2017

Mike McGlinchey
-Pick 9 of the 2018 draft
-Started rookie and softmore season at RT

No OTs were taken top 10 in 2019.



GREAT POST right here!!

USAF - Thanks for putting in the work to bring the knowledge to this discussion, much appreciated.


Agreed, excellent post.

We are all excited about a new, highly drafted, player. And while it's entirely possible the Giants start Thomas at OLT, the priority should be on protecting his development (as well as the development of Jones).

The reality is that it's not at all a foregone conclusion that he should play on the left-side as a rookie, and the likelihood is that wherever he plays he's going to struggle (like just about all rookies). People need to be a little realistic...
For what its worth  
Pascal4554 : 4/28/2020 2:17 pm : link
I think Soldier starts at left tackle with Thomas at right tackle unless Thomas is playing really well out of the gate. I think they are going to want to build some confidence in the rookie and not have him protect the blindside right away.
If the Giants Wait Until Closer to the Season Opening,  
OntheRoad : 4/28/2020 2:28 pm : link
they may be able to trade Solder for a 5th-rounder. If they wait until mid-season, there is always a desperate team that might offer a 4th.
RE: If the Giants Wait Until Closer to the Season Opening,  
dschwarz in westchester : 4/28/2020 2:35 pm : link
In comment 14890277 OntheRoad said:
Quote:
they may be able to trade Solder for a 5th-rounder. If they wait until mid-season, there is always a desperate team that might offer a 4th.


The Giants should not be in any hurry to get rid of Solder. He's the only proven starting OT on the roster.

Even if you assume that Thomas and Peart show up as absolute historic rookie-studs, there is no reason not to keep Solder as a swing tackle/reserve in the event of injury and cut him next offseason when the cap hit is far less extreme.

And it goes without saying that it's very, very unlikely that Thomas and Peart are both ready this year. (Fleming is a career back up, and I think even less likely to inexplicably become a plus starter at this point in his career.)
one other thing to add to the equation here:  
Victor in CT : 4/28/2020 2:46 pm : link
they now have 2 legit blocking TEs in Smith and especially Toilolo. It won't be difficult to give either OT help by lining up a TE next to him. I doubt Garrett leaves anyone exposed if he can help it. THat should help both Solder and the young OTs tremendously. I expect to see alot of 2 TE formations. with Toilolo and Engram (if healthy)/Smith rotating depending on the situation.
Judge said they're going to compete for both positions  
JonC : 4/28/2020 2:54 pm : link
We're going to have to wait and see who wins, but suspect it will be Solder at LT and Thomas at RT, at least to start the season.
RE: If the Giants Wait Until Closer to the Season Opening,  
UConn4523 : 4/28/2020 3:06 pm : link
In comment 14890277 OntheRoad said:
Quote:
they may be able to trade Solder for a 5th-rounder. If they wait until mid-season, there is always a desperate team that might offer a 4th.


And what happens if Flemming stinks or gets hurt?

IMO they will go with Solder + Thomas starting with Flemming and Peart as backups. You remove Solder you erase any and all depth.

Gates will likely get reps at Center along with Pulley and Lemieux.

You cannot cut or trade Solder right now, just makes no football sense whatsoever. 2021 is a different story but we aren't there yet.
makes no sense to cut Solder this year. You still need a veteran  
Victor in CT : 4/28/2020 3:17 pm : link
presence and if they coach up the young guys and scheme properly they can help all of the OL
Thomas at LT  
V.I.G. : 4/28/2020 3:18 pm : link
-If Thomas gets hurt, Solder can move back to LT w/ experience
-If Solder gets hurt (again), now Thomas is at LT with less NFL game experience

Also, Thomas is the future LT, Peart hopefully the future RT, keep Thomas where he will be going forward.

Solder was one of the worst LTs in the league last year. Actually, one of the worst OTs. He almost had DJ killed a number of times and caused many of the blindside fumbles. I can't imagine Thomas being any worse. If I got better than 2-1 odds that Solder isn't on the team after the trade deadline, I would take that in size.
...  
christian : 4/28/2020 3:23 pm : link
If the Giants opt to cut Solder, it will be because they feel they can attain a better, more reliable player at or near the 6.5M in cap savings realized.

One completely viable option is Kelvin Beachum. He returned competently from an early season injury. He's not a long term solution by any means, but he was a better player than Nate Solder last year, is younger, and might fit the budget.
I’d rather put Thomas at OLT and leave him there.  
Big Blue '56 : 4/28/2020 3:27 pm : link
I will however, trust Mini-Beli on this...:)
RE: RE: If the Giants Wait Until Closer to the Season Opening,  
V.I.G. : 4/28/2020 3:30 pm : link
In comment 14890284 dschwarz in westchester said:
Quote:
The Giants should not be in any hurry to get rid of Solder. He's the only proven starting OT on the roster.
He's a proven disaster

Quote:
Even if you assume that Thomas and Peart show up as absolute historic rookie-studs, there is no reason not to keep Solder as a swing tackle/reserve in the event of injury and cut him next offseason when the cap hit is far less extreme.

Gates in his snaps rated much higher than Solder. If Gates is the C, than you keep Solder and Fleming is a fine swing tackle. If Gates is the RT, cut Solder with the post June cut designation since Fleming is a fine swing tackle.
RE: I’d rather put Thomas at OLT and leave him there.  
christian : 4/28/2020 3:36 pm : link
In comment 14890339 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
I will however, trust Mini-Beli on this...:)


My guess is Thomas and Fleming are the clear cut best tackles in camp.

I want Solder to have a renaissance, both because of the financial investment and I personally really love the guy.

There's just nothing in his last 2 years of play that makes me optimistic. At year 10 in the league, at age 32, at the position, he might be done. As a comp, Dave Diehl was shot at roughly the same mileage.
RE: RE: I’d rather put Thomas at OLT and leave him there.  
Big Blue '56 : 4/28/2020 3:40 pm : link
In comment 14890350 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 14890339 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


I will however, trust Mini-Beli on this...:)



My guess is Thomas and Fleming are the clear cut best tackles in camp.

I want Solder to have a renaissance, both because of the financial investment and I personally really love the guy.

There's just nothing in his last 2 years of play that makes me optimistic. At year 10 in the league, at age 32, at the position, he might be done. As a comp, Dave Diehl was shot at roughly the same mileage.


This doesn’t come up all too often OF LATE, but I still believe much of Solder’s slippage was due to his son’s health. Had to affect him a great deal. It certainly would affect me. Sure, he may have genuinely slipped, but TO ME, his son was a big factor. We’ll see.
...  
christian : 4/28/2020 3:46 pm : link
I have deep empathy for the situation with his son. But he was awful in 2018 as well.

I think the bigger factors are wear and tear, age, being banged up, and slowing down.

He was never the plus player his contract might have represented. He looks like most end-of-career guys who were once competent players, and then the step down is incompetent.

Again, if he's retained I hope he's a come back player of the year candidate. His floor is very low right now -- climbing to competent would be a steep climb.
RE: ...  
Johnny5 : 4/28/2020 3:48 pm : link
In comment 14890361 christian said:
Quote:
I have deep empathy for the situation with his son. But he was awful in 2018 as well.

I think the bigger factors are wear and tear, age, being banged up, and slowing down.

He was never the plus player his contract might have represented. He looks like most end-of-career guys who were once competent players, and then the step down is incompetent.

Again, if he's retained I hope he's a come back player of the year candidate. His floor is very low right now -- climbing to competent would be a steep climb.

What about Hal Hunter? Why does everyone discount the coaching? I have a feeling we will see improvement just through better coaching and scheme. I fully 100% believe that.
RE: ...  
Big Blue '56 : 4/28/2020 3:52 pm : link
In comment 14890361 christian said:
Quote:
I have deep empathy for the situation with his son. But he was awful in 2018 as well.

I think the bigger factors are wear and tear, age, being banged up, and slowing down.

He was never the plus player his contract might have represented. He looks like most end-of-career guys who were once competent players, and then the step down is incompetent.

Again, if he's retained I hope he's a come back player of the year candidate. His floor is very low right now -- climbing to competent would be a steep climb.


You could be spot on. However, iirc, after the first 4-5 games in 2018 when he was playing through injury, his play picked up considerably down the stretch. I thought he was much better in ‘18 than he was in ‘19, imv
I'll give Solder  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 4/28/2020 3:59 pm : link
a chance with a real coaching staff before I completely write him off. He was solid, if unspectacular in NE.

I think Solder moves to the right.
RE: I'll give Solder  
V.I.G. : 4/28/2020 4:34 pm : link
In comment 14890374 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
a chance with a real coaching staff before I completely write him off. He was solid, if unspectacular in NE.

I think Solder moves to the right.

listen, I am no Hal Hunter fan. I can't recall a NYG position coach as bad.

But Solder is a veteran. When Solder is getting beat one on one on bull rushes, inside moves, and outside moves - that's not on the OL coach - that's on Solder. When all of these pass rushers have their individual best games of the year against Solder, that's on Solder.

When they can't pick up stunts or don't know their responsibilities, that's on the OL coach.
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 4/28/2020 4:35 pm : link
In comment 14890364 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 14890361 christian said:


Quote:


I have deep empathy for the situation with his son. But he was awful in 2018 as well.

I think the bigger factors are wear and tear, age, being banged up, and slowing down.

He was never the plus player his contract might have represented. He looks like most end-of-career guys who were once competent players, and then the step down is incompetent.

Again, if he's retained I hope he's a come back player of the year candidate. His floor is very low right now -- climbing to competent would be a steep climb.


What about Hal Hunter? Why does everyone discount the coaching? I have a feeling we will see improvement just through better coaching and scheme. I fully 100% believe that.


I believe Hal Hunter was a bad coach, I don’t discount he had an impact on the individual and collective performance.

I’m surprised Solder, as the most experienced player in the line, who spent a number of years under arguably the best line coach in the NFL, was so error prone. If you watch his least greatest hits, he’s physically bested regularly.

Why was Kevin Zeitler able to walk into a Hal Hunter line and perform well when we was healthy? His individual play didn’t deteriorate.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Johnny5 : 4/28/2020 4:44 pm : link
In comment 14890410 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 14890364 Johnny5 said:


Quote:


In comment 14890361 christian said:


Quote:


I have deep empathy for the situation with his son. But he was awful in 2018 as well.

I think the bigger factors are wear and tear, age, being banged up, and slowing down.

He was never the plus player his contract might have represented. He looks like most end-of-career guys who were once competent players, and then the step down is incompetent.

Again, if he's retained I hope he's a come back player of the year candidate. His floor is very low right now -- climbing to competent would be a steep climb.


What about Hal Hunter? Why does everyone discount the coaching? I have a feeling we will see improvement just through better coaching and scheme. I fully 100% believe that.



I believe Hal Hunter was a bad coach, I don’t discount he had an impact on the individual and collective performance.

I’m surprised Solder, as the most experienced player in the line, who spent a number of years under arguably the best line coach in the NFL, was so error prone. If you watch his least greatest hits, he’s physically bested regularly.

Why was Kevin Zeitler able to walk into a Hal Hunter line and perform well when we was healthy? His individual play didn’t deteriorate.

I don't disagree. My point was he has had multiple things against him. Bad coaching, scheme, and a son with a terrible illness. I believe all of these factors played a pretty big role in his cliff drop. As far as Zeitler, I wouldn't say he played well on our OL either. He was the best of a bad group but I believe every single one of these guys was brought down by the scheme and Hal Hunter. I really have a feeling after a few games into the season you are going to see these guys looking more confident and gelled. That gel and confidence never sprouted in the last two years.
I agree with Chicago Marty. Start Thomas on the right if he can beat  
Ivan15 : 4/28/2020 5:13 pm : link
Out Fleming/Gates. If he can’t beat out Fleming/Gates, move him to backup LT.

As a mauler, Thomas may be able to do wonders for the run game to the right. If Thomas clicks at RT and the run game thrives, leave him there.

We really don’t know what they think of Fleming. No disgrace that he couldn’t be a starter at Dallas. The one-year deal may have been his idea.

Let Peart develop as the future swing tackle.
If Thomas can't beat out Gates or Cam Fleming  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4/28/2020 5:26 pm : link
the season is off to a bad start.
RE: I agree with Chicago Marty. Start Thomas on the right if he can beat  
LBH15 : 4/28/2020 6:23 pm : link
In comment 14890432 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
Out Fleming/Gates. If he can’t beat out Fleming/Gates, move him to backup LT.



Bad News - Andrew Thomas is going to get beat sometimes as a rookie.

Good News - Andrew Thomas will remind NY Giants what a tackle is supposed to look like.

RE: RE: RE: RE: I think Solder  
Leg of Theismann : 4/28/2020 7:32 pm : link
In comment 14890216 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 14890141 Leg of Theismann said:


Quote:


In comment 14890105 Johnny5 said:


Quote:


In comment 14890087 uther99 said:


Quote:


played RT in New England.

If Thomas is as good as Solder at LT, then I agree with premise of not moving Thomas to RT then LT next year


He did, he started at RT. And he was a decent but not great LT IMO. I feel like he gets unfairly criticized here because of:
A) His son's health issues
B) I don't think people realized how INCREDIBLY AWFUL Hal Hunter was.

That said, I think that Judge is going to move some pieces around to see what's what. I also think he will not be afraid to sit some people down or move them away from their standard positions. I also think Garret and Colombo will be very good for the guys we have.

If I was a betting man, it would not surprise me at all for Thomas to start at LT and Solder to man the right side day one. (Thomas-Hernandez-Pulley-Zeitler-Solder). But I don't think they will be afraid to start Thomas on the right side either.



How exactly do people unfairly criticize him regarding his son's health issues?


I guess you don't see the posts about him sucking and that he should be cut (LOL) every 5 minutes... He was never a world beater in the NFL but he was good enough with the Patriots to win 2 SBs and be named to the all rookie team in 2011. He also didn't suck in college.


So did he just all of a sudden become worthless?


Well, yes-- I've seen people post that he sucks and should but cut, but I haven't seen anyone tie it to his son's health issues nor criticize him in any way regarding his son. That's what I was specifically asking about (and I was legitimately asking: what is the criticism? I wasn't trying to call you out).

You're saying you think people are biased against him because they think his son is a distraction? Or are you saying he actually hasn't been as good since he came here because of his son's health issues being a distraction (and you're saying that we should give him slack for that)?

I don't think his son is a factor in his play whatsoever... if other people have said otherwise I haven't seen/heard, which is why I was asking. I personally think Shurmur and his offensive staff was to blame mostly. Same thing happened with Zeitler: came to NYG and suddenly sucked. Shurmur and his scheme were the common denominator.
I say put the best LT at LT and the best RT at RT  
George from PA : 4/28/2020 7:51 pm : link
The best center at center. Hell, let Gates compete for all 5 spots....its not like Hernandez and Zeitler are so perfect.

Judge has said....no scholarships...let them all try out!

I’m tired of Solder and all the talk  
Earl the goat : 4/28/2020 8:10 pm : link
Cut him. Save the 6 million. Eat the 13 million and let him finish off his career with another team

Why out Thomas at RT. Day 1 starter

LT Thomas
LG Hernandez
C. Hopefully Lemieux
RG Zeitler
RT Peart

Gates. Pulley. Fleming as backup.

Let this line gel asap They aren’t making playoffs this year so the sooner the line plays the quicker they become a unit

If Thomas or Peart needs help you put your 280 LB TE on that side
...  
christian : 4/28/2020 8:16 pm : link
Zeitler and Solder weren't in the same zip code of play.

The cumulative Nate Solder opponent produced at the same sack and pressure rate as Joey Bosa. Really think about that -- over the season he gave up All Pro level pass rush production to the guy across from him.

This isn't about a guy who underperformed his contract a little or even a lot. This is a guy who's the 25th biggest cap hit in the league this coming year, the biggest cap hit on the team. And he's performing like a vet minimum type player.



RE: ...  
Johnny5 : 4/28/2020 8:28 pm : link
In comment 14890582 christian said:
Quote:
Zeitler and Solder weren't in the same zip code of play.

The cumulative Nate Solder opponent produced at the same sack and pressure rate as Joey Bosa. Really think about that -- over the season he gave up All Pro level pass rush production to the guy across from him.

This isn't about a guy who underperformed his contract a little or even a lot. This is a guy who's the 25th biggest cap hit in the league this coming year, the biggest cap hit on the team. And he's performing like a vet minimum type player.

I can't argue that, he was mostly terrible. I just have a feeling the reasons I mentioned are the reason why and I have a feeling this staff will be much better for him. I can't see the Giants cutting him yet, but if the deem it the best solution? C'est la vie. lol
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I think Solder  
Johnny5 : 4/28/2020 8:30 pm : link
In comment 14890543 Leg of Theismann said:
Quote:
In comment 14890216 Johnny5 said:


Quote:


In comment 14890141 Leg of Theismann said:


Quote:


In comment 14890105 Johnny5 said:


Quote:


In comment 14890087 uther99 said:


Quote:


played RT in New England.

If Thomas is as good as Solder at LT, then I agree with premise of not moving Thomas to RT then LT next year


He did, he started at RT. And he was a decent but not great LT IMO. I feel like he gets unfairly criticized here because of:
A) His son's health issues
B) I don't think people realized how INCREDIBLY AWFUL Hal Hunter was.

That said, I think that Judge is going to move some pieces around to see what's what. I also think he will not be afraid to sit some people down or move them away from their standard positions. I also think Garret and Colombo will be very good for the guys we have.

If I was a betting man, it would not surprise me at all for Thomas to start at LT and Solder to man the right side day one. (Thomas-Hernandez-Pulley-Zeitler-Solder). But I don't think they will be afraid to start Thomas on the right side either.



How exactly do people unfairly criticize him regarding his son's health issues?


I guess you don't see the posts about him sucking and that he should be cut (LOL) every 5 minutes... He was never a world beater in the NFL but he was good enough with the Patriots to win 2 SBs and be named to the all rookie team in 2011. He also didn't suck in college.


So did he just all of a sudden become worthless?



Well, yes-- I've seen people post that he sucks and should but cut, but I haven't seen anyone tie it to his son's health issues nor criticize him in any way regarding his son. That's what I was specifically asking about (and I was legitimately asking: what is the criticism? I wasn't trying to call you out).

You're saying you think people are biased against him because they think his son is a distraction? Or are you saying he actually hasn't been as good since he came here because of his son's health issues being a distraction (and you're saying that we should give him slack for that)?

I don't think his son is a factor in his play whatsoever... if other people have said otherwise I haven't seen/heard, which is why I was asking. I personally think Shurmur and his offensive staff was to blame mostly. Same thing happened with Zeitler: came to NYG and suddenly sucked. Shurmur and his scheme were the common denominator.

Yeah I was saying his son's health deteriorated his play. And that was compounded by a terrible coaching staff, and he got worse instead of better. lol I have a feeling he will do better with this staff, but we'll see.
I want to see how Solder does under a legit OL coach  
Jay on the Island : 4/28/2020 8:52 pm : link
If he continues to struggle in the preseason and training camp while Gates and/or Peart are outplaying him then they can consider cutting him.

Gates is the wild card. It would be great if Lemieux wins the center job and Gates makes Solder expendable by winning the RT spot. The chances of both happening especially with an abbreviated offseason are extremely slim.

I look forward to seeing how the offensive line plays out and how many offensive linemen they keep. I think they go with 9. Thomas, Hernandez, Pulley, Zeitler, Solder, Peart, Lemieux, Gates, and Fleming. They could keep 10 with Kyle Murphy making it as the developmental G/C.
Stop  
PaulN : 9:36 am : link
With the predictions and have faith in the coaches, just put the best team on the field.
If Judge  
MotownGIANTS : 10:46 am : link
is TRUE to his word nothing is handed to ANYONE regardless of status ... then have them BOTH battle for RT and LT same as they are doing the C spot ... and make the best OL possible.
RE: So I'm just going to keep posting this  
Eric on Li : 10:50 am : link
In comment 14890124 USAF NYG Fan said:
Quote:
in every thread that brings up this same topic. We need to stop with the, "Start the new guy at LT talk" because it's rare that a player can pull that off no matter how high they are drafted. The jump for any position from college to the pros is a very large one. I'd rank LT as a spot that the leap is even harder. Close to as big a leap as QB. College draftees are not plug and play at the NFL level. Also, no, RT is not as important as LT (unless your QB is a leftie). There's reason it's called the blind side and by the way, Jones has shown he hasn't quite learned to "feel" that pressure yet.

Here's a list of college OTs drafted top 10 and what position they played in the NFL as rookies starting 7 years ago:

Eric Fisher
-Pick 1 of the 2013 draft
-Started rookie season at RT

Luke Joeckel
-Pick 2 of the 2013 draft
-Started rookie season at RT, switched to LT midway

Lane Johnson
-Pick 4 of the 2013 draft
-Started rookie and softmore season at RT

Greg Robinson
-Pick 2 of the 2014 draft
-Started rookie season at LT
-Lost the job, was moved to LG, then RT the next year

Jake Matthews
-Pick 6 of the 2014 draft
-Started rookie season at LT
--Rated the worst OT in football by Pro Football Focus that year

Brandon Scherff
-Pick 5 of the 2015 draft
-Started rookie season at RG where he still is today

Ronnie Stanley
-Pick 6 of the 2016 draft
-Started rookie season at LT and did fairly well

Jack Conklin
-Pick 8 of the 2016 draft
-Started rookie, and the next 3 seasons, at RT
--Team declined his 5th year option

Laremy Tunsil
-Including him because he's the highest paid OT in the league right now
-Pick 13 of the 2016 draft
-Rookie season with Dolphins 13 out of 14 games at LG

No OTs were taken top 10 in 2017

Mike McGlinchey
-Pick 9 of the 2018 draft
-Started rookie and softmore season at RT

No OTs were taken top 10 in 2019.


Great post and probably worthy of it's own thread. I'll add 1 other name to the list too:

2011 - Tyron Smith - started 16 games at RT before moving over to LT every year since. Doug Free started 16 games at LT for Dallas that year. Jason Garrett's first year as full time head coach.
also imo Judge's approach is perfect - let them compete, best guy wins  
Eric on Li : 10:55 am : link
Thomas may be the best option or it may be close enough that it's worth him getting the experience now. Or maybe Peart is already the next Terron Armstead and he's ready to be a beast from day 1. Or maybe in a new system Nate Solder will have a bounce back year and play several more years at LT like Joe Staley. Or the opposite could happen for all 3.

There is no way to predict and no reason to. All of them have played both tackle spots and it's a positive if all 3 can get reps in case of injuries.
