The notion of Nate Solder at RT NYG22 : 4/28/2020 12:17 pm

What many of us think: Andrew Thomas is a natural LT. To flip him back to RT only to subsequently move him back over to LT is silly. Its even more silly when the current LT did a poor job for the last 2 seasons.



Assuming that is accurate and with the safe assumption that Solder will NOT be cut, that Cam Fleming is merely a 6th/7th OL and Matt Peart isn't ready to start, we can contemplate Solder at RT.



Do you believe this move to RT mitigates some of the troubles he had against the elite athletes that are not exclusively but more commonly found on the "blind side"?



Do you think he can even be an average RT after spending his career on the other side?



Does he have enough power in his run blocking game since that is generally more of a requirement on the right side?