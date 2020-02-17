The notion of Nate Solder at RT

What many of us think: Andrew Thomas is a natural LT. To flip him back to RT only to subsequently move him back over to LT is silly. Its even more silly when the current LT did a poor job for the last 2 seasons.
Assuming that is accurate and with the safe assumption that Solder will NOT be cut, that Cam Fleming is merely a 6th/7th OL and Matt Peart isn't ready to start, we can contemplate Solder at RT.
Do you believe this move to RT mitigates some of the troubles he had against the elite athletes that are not exclusively but more commonly found on the "blind side"?
Do you think he can even be an average RT after spending his career on the other side?
Does he have enough power in his run blocking game since that is generally more of a requirement on the right side?
If Thomas is as good as Solder at LT, then I agree with premise of not moving Thomas to RT then LT next year
If so, I would go right with Andrew Thomas at LT since he was billed as being most ready to play with little prep.
Maybe the question is, is it better for a rookie to start on the right side, get NFL experience, and then transition to left or is it better to dive into the deep end?
It all depends on camp. If Thomas outplays Solder, Thomas will be LT.
If Thomas is as good as Solder at LT, then I agree with premise of not moving Thomas to RT then LT next year
He did, he started at RT. And he was a decent but not great LT IMO. I feel like he gets unfairly criticized here because of:
A) His son's health issues
B) I don't think people realized how INCREDIBLY AWFUL Hal Hunter was.
That said, I think that Judge is going to move some pieces around to see what's what. I also think he will not be afraid to sit some people down or move them away from their standard positions. I also think Garret and Colombo will be very good for the guys we have.
If I was a betting man, it would not surprise me at all for Thomas to start at LT and Solder to man the right side day one. (Thomas-Hernandez-Pulley-Zeitler-Solder). But I don't think they will be afraid to start Thomas on the right side either.
LT - Thomas
LG - Hernandez
OC - ???
RG - Zeitler
RT - Peart
The sooner this group starts playing together the better. other than Zeitler, we have a good chance here to keep this group in tact for 5-7 years.
Yes he would be a very expensive swing tackle, but when was the last time the Giants had the luxury of 3+ viable tackles on the roster?
2011? Diehl, McKenzie, Beatty???
I think Thomas should be at LT, he is a long term solution so getting him in a spot he is comfortable will be a good thing. He has played right but the last few seasons he has been on the left. Solder should compete on the right & left side and may the best guy win. Versatility from a guy like Solder will be more valuable for the short term.
My hope is that Solder gets beaten out at both tackle spots. It will show that we improved. I am not expecting much from Peart this season, from all reports he needs a season in the strength program but he may be able to make a start here or there.
If we can find a solid upgrade at C we will have the makings of a good OL. Many of the issues we have had for 2 seasons have iniated from the C spot imo.
I would put my money on Thomas.
Here's a list of college OTs drafted top 10 and what position they played in the NFL as rookies starting 7 years ago:
Eric Fisher
-Pick 1 of the 2013 draft
-Started rookie season at RT
Luke Joeckel
-Pick 2 of the 2013 draft
-Started rookie season at RT, switched to LT midway
Lane Johnson
-Pick 4 of the 2013 draft
-Started rookie and softmore season at RT
Greg Robinson
-Pick 2 of the 2014 draft
-Started rookie season at LT
-Lost the job, was moved to LG, then RT the next year
Jake Matthews
-Pick 6 of the 2014 draft
-Started rookie season at LT
--Rated the worst OT in football by Pro Football Focus that year
Brandon Scherff
-Pick 5 of the 2015 draft
-Started rookie season at RG where he still is today
Ronnie Stanley
-Pick 6 of the 2016 draft
-Started rookie season at LT and did fairly well
Jack Conklin
-Pick 8 of the 2016 draft
-Started rookie, and the next 3 seasons, at RT
--Team declined his 5th year option
Laremy Tunsil
-Including him because he's the highest paid OT in the league right now
-Pick 13 of the 2016 draft
-Rookie season with Dolphins 13 out of 14 games at LG
No OTs were taken top 10 in 2017
Mike McGlinchey
-Pick 9 of the 2018 draft
-Started rookie and softmore season at RT
No OTs were taken top 10 in 2019.
Hopefully when practices begin, a rigorous but sensible competition takes place and the coaches stage the tackle Depth Chart properly. It would sure make sense for players to be multiple like Coach Judge is preaching though.
Um it's still 16million in dead cap...if it's designated post June 1st then much of that gets rolled over the following year. It's not like his guarantees disappear.
Unless they need to make a signing and need quick few million, it makes more sense to keep him on the roster even as a reserve
Id be shocked if they push dead money for solder next year when you have to pay him this year regardless.
That being said I would rather see Thomas at LT from jumpstreet.
Of these guys, few (maybe only Stanley) had the potential (athletic traits) and college experience to pull off an NFL debut at LT.
Quote:
Absolutely believe Thomas will start at LT. But it's possible, if unlikely, Solder could lose out to Fleming. And Solder could be cut as well. Don't buy that his salary cap situation prevents that. It would be post June 1 and actually save us significant cap room.
Um it's still 16million in dead cap...if it's designated post June 1st then much of that gets rolled over the following year. It's not like his guarantees disappear.
Unless they need to make a signing and need quick few million, it makes more sense to keep him on the roster even as a reserve
Id be shocked if they push dead money for solder next year when you have to pay him this year regardless.
In a post June cut 1 half the dead cap goes to next year which is the same as if he was on the roster.
Quote:
played RT in New England.
If Thomas is as good as Solder at LT, then I agree with premise of not moving Thomas to RT then LT next year
He did, he started at RT. And he was a decent but not great LT IMO. I feel like he gets unfairly criticized here because of:
A) His son's health issues
B) I don't think people realized how INCREDIBLY AWFUL Hal Hunter was.
That said, I think that Judge is going to move some pieces around to see what's what. I also think he will not be afraid to sit some people down or move them away from their standard positions. I also think Garret and Colombo will be very good for the guys we have.
If I was a betting man, it would not surprise me at all for Thomas to start at LT and Solder to man the right side day one. (Thomas-Hernandez-Pulley-Zeitler-Solder). But I don't think they will be afraid to start Thomas on the right side either.
How exactly do people unfairly criticize him regarding his son's health issues?
Quote:
In comment 14890113 BillT said:
Quote:
Absolutely believe Thomas will start at LT. But it's possible, if unlikely, Solder could lose out to Fleming. And Solder could be cut as well. Don't buy that his salary cap situation prevents that. It would be post June 1 and actually save us significant cap room.
Um it's still 16million in dead cap...if it's designated post June 1st then much of that gets rolled over the following year. It's not like his guarantees disappear.
Unless they need to make a signing and need quick few million, it makes more sense to keep him on the roster even as a reserve
Id be shocked if they push dead money for solder next year when you have to pay him this year regardless.
In a post June cut 1 half the dead cap goes to next year which is the same as if he was on the roster.
Exactly, why push his dead cap money down the road when you have to pay him regardless? You lose the player AND are on the hook for a larger cap hit the following year than just paying him now.
We did do that in Peart. It appears Peart to be better suited at LT than RT as he seems to have the feet currently but not the power.
In a vacuum, I start Thomas at LT but not so sure now.
Versatility is nice but sometimes overexaggerated.
GREAT POST right here!!
USAF - Thanks for putting in the work to bring the knowledge to this discussion, much appreciated.
The biggest challenge will probably be the lack of work all these rookies are going to get with the virus and as stated it is a huge step up to the NFL especially mentally. Maybe Solder rebounds. Not the worst thing to have a very experienced OT to mentor Thomas.
My feeling is Solder will start and Thomas will move to LT sometime later in the season. Now if Solder looks cooked in preseason they probably just cut him.
I believe a larger percentage of run plays go right
Plug him in at ORT between Zeitler and our new 6'7" TE and watch the run plays develop
Let Peart understudy Solder at OLT.
Peart is a more natual pass protector then run blocker according to the preliminary reports.
Should Peart develop well at OLT then leave him there and Thomas at ORT
Minimum disruption and a maximiaztion of each player's talents result
Quote:
In comment 14890131 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
In comment 14890113 BillT said:
Quote:
Absolutely believe Thomas will start at LT. But it's possible, if unlikely, Solder could lose out to Fleming. And Solder could be cut as well. Don't buy that his salary cap situation prevents that. It would be post June 1 and actually save us significant cap room.
Um it's still 16million in dead cap...if it's designated post June 1st then much of that gets rolled over the following year. It's not like his guarantees disappear.
Unless they need to make a signing and need quick few million, it makes more sense to keep him on the roster even as a reserve
Id be shocked if they push dead money for solder next year when you have to pay him this year regardless.
In a post June cut 1 half the dead cap goes to next year which is the same as if he was on the roster.
Exactly, why push his dead cap money down the road when you have to pay him regardless? You lose the player AND are on the hook for a larger cap hit the following year than just paying him now.
No. If you keep him or if you cut him post June 1 the dead cap hit is exactly the same. 1/2 this year and 1/2 next. If you cut him though you save the salary for this and next year.
Quote:
In comment 14890087 uther99 said:
Quote:
played RT in New England.
If Thomas is as good as Solder at LT, then I agree with premise of not moving Thomas to RT then LT next year
He did, he started at RT. And he was a decent but not great LT IMO. I feel like he gets unfairly criticized here because of:
A) His son's health issues
B) I don't think people realized how INCREDIBLY AWFUL Hal Hunter was.
That said, I think that Judge is going to move some pieces around to see what's what. I also think he will not be afraid to sit some people down or move them away from their standard positions. I also think Garret and Colombo will be very good for the guys we have.
If I was a betting man, it would not surprise me at all for Thomas to start at LT and Solder to man the right side day one. (Thomas-Hernandez-Pulley-Zeitler-Solder). But I don't think they will be afraid to start Thomas on the right side either.
How exactly do people unfairly criticize him regarding his son's health issues?
I guess you don't see the posts about him sucking and that he should be cut (LOL) every 5 minutes... He was never a world beater in the NFL but he was good enough with the Patriots to win 2 SBs and be named to the all rookie team in 2011. He also didn't suck in college.
So did he just all of a sudden become worthless?
Quote:
in every thread that brings up this same topic. We need to stop with the, "Start the new guy at LT talk" because it's rare that a player can pull that off no matter how high they are drafted. The jump for any position from college to the pros is a very large one. I'd rank LT as a spot that the leap is even harder. Close to as big a leap as QB. College draftees are not plug and play at the NFL level. Also, no, RT is not as important as LT (unless your QB is a leftie). There's reason it's called the blind side and by the way, Jones has shown he hasn't quite learned to "feel" that pressure yet.
GREAT POST right here!!
USAF - Thanks for putting in the work to bring the knowledge to this discussion, much appreciated.
Agreed, excellent post.
We are all excited about a new, highly drafted, player. And while it's entirely possible the Giants start Thomas at OLT, the priority should be on protecting his development (as well as the development of Jones).
The reality is that it's not at all a foregone conclusion that he should play on the left-side as a rookie, and the likelihood is that wherever he plays he's going to struggle (like just about all rookies). People need to be a little realistic...
The Giants should not be in any hurry to get rid of Solder. He's the only proven starting OT on the roster.
Even if you assume that Thomas and Peart show up as absolute historic rookie-studs, there is no reason not to keep Solder as a swing tackle/reserve in the event of injury and cut him next offseason when the cap hit is far less extreme.
And it goes without saying that it's very, very unlikely that Thomas and Peart are both ready this year. (Fleming is a career back up, and I think even less likely to inexplicably become a plus starter at this point in his career.)
And what happens if Flemming stinks or gets hurt?
IMO they will go with Solder + Thomas starting with Flemming and Peart as backups. You remove Solder you erase any and all depth.
Gates will likely get reps at Center along with Pulley and Lemieux.
You cannot cut or trade Solder right now, just makes no football sense whatsoever. 2021 is a different story but we aren't there yet.
-If Solder gets hurt (again), now Thomas is at LT with less NFL game experience
Also, Thomas is the future LT, Peart hopefully the future RT, keep Thomas where he will be going forward.
Solder was one of the worst LTs in the league last year. Actually, one of the worst OTs. He almost had DJ killed a number of times and caused many of the blindside fumbles. I can't imagine Thomas being any worse. If I got better than 2-1 odds that Solder isn't on the team after the trade deadline, I would take that in size.
One completely viable option is Kelvin Beachum. He returned competently from an early season injury. He's not a long term solution by any means, but he was a better player than Nate Solder last year, is younger, and might fit the budget.
Gates in his snaps rated much higher than Solder. If Gates is the C, than you keep Solder and Fleming is a fine swing tackle. If Gates is the RT, cut Solder with the post June cut designation since Fleming is a fine swing tackle.
My guess is Thomas and Fleming are the clear cut best tackles in camp.
I want Solder to have a renaissance, both because of the financial investment and I personally really love the guy.
There's just nothing in his last 2 years of play that makes me optimistic. At year 10 in the league, at age 32, at the position, he might be done. As a comp, Dave Diehl was shot at roughly the same mileage.
Quote:
I will however, trust Mini-Beli on this...:)
My guess is Thomas and Fleming are the clear cut best tackles in camp.
I want Solder to have a renaissance, both because of the financial investment and I personally really love the guy.
There's just nothing in his last 2 years of play that makes me optimistic. At year 10 in the league, at age 32, at the position, he might be done. As a comp, Dave Diehl was shot at roughly the same mileage.
This doesn’t come up all too often OF LATE, but I still believe much of Solder’s slippage was due to his son’s health. Had to affect him a great deal. It certainly would affect me. Sure, he may have genuinely slipped, but TO ME, his son was a big factor. We’ll see.
I think the bigger factors are wear and tear, age, being banged up, and slowing down.
He was never the plus player his contract might have represented. He looks like most end-of-career guys who were once competent players, and then the step down is incompetent.
Again, if he's retained I hope he's a come back player of the year candidate. His floor is very low right now -- climbing to competent would be a steep climb.
I think the bigger factors are wear and tear, age, being banged up, and slowing down.
He was never the plus player his contract might have represented. He looks like most end-of-career guys who were once competent players, and then the step down is incompetent.
Again, if he's retained I hope he's a come back player of the year candidate. His floor is very low right now -- climbing to competent would be a steep climb.
What about Hal Hunter? Why does everyone discount the coaching? I have a feeling we will see improvement just through better coaching and scheme. I fully 100% believe that.
I think the bigger factors are wear and tear, age, being banged up, and slowing down.
He was never the plus player his contract might have represented. He looks like most end-of-career guys who were once competent players, and then the step down is incompetent.
Again, if he's retained I hope he's a come back player of the year candidate. His floor is very low right now -- climbing to competent would be a steep climb.
You could be spot on. However, iirc, after the first 4-5 games in 2018 when he was playing through injury, his play picked up considerably down the stretch. I thought he was much better in ‘18 than he was in ‘19, imv
I think Solder moves to the right.
I think Solder moves to the right.
listen, I am no Hal Hunter fan. I can't recall a NYG position coach as bad.
But Solder is a veteran. When Solder is getting beat one on one on bull rushes, inside moves, and outside moves - that's not on the OL coach - that's on Solder. When all of these pass rushers have their individual best games of the year against Solder, that's on Solder.
When they can't pick up stunts or don't know their responsibilities, that's on the OL coach.
Quote:
I have deep empathy for the situation with his son. But he was awful in 2018 as well.
I think the bigger factors are wear and tear, age, being banged up, and slowing down.
He was never the plus player his contract might have represented. He looks like most end-of-career guys who were once competent players, and then the step down is incompetent.
Again, if he's retained I hope he's a come back player of the year candidate. His floor is very low right now -- climbing to competent would be a steep climb.
What about Hal Hunter? Why does everyone discount the coaching? I have a feeling we will see improvement just through better coaching and scheme. I fully 100% believe that.
I believe Hal Hunter was a bad coach, I don’t discount he had an impact on the individual and collective performance.
I’m surprised Solder, as the most experienced player in the line, who spent a number of years under arguably the best line coach in the NFL, was so error prone. If you watch his least greatest hits, he’s physically bested regularly.
Why was Kevin Zeitler able to walk into a Hal Hunter line and perform well when we was healthy? His individual play didn’t deteriorate.
Quote:
In comment 14890361 christian said:
Quote:
I have deep empathy for the situation with his son. But he was awful in 2018 as well.
I think the bigger factors are wear and tear, age, being banged up, and slowing down.
He was never the plus player his contract might have represented. He looks like most end-of-career guys who were once competent players, and then the step down is incompetent.
Again, if he's retained I hope he's a come back player of the year candidate. His floor is very low right now -- climbing to competent would be a steep climb.
What about Hal Hunter? Why does everyone discount the coaching? I have a feeling we will see improvement just through better coaching and scheme. I fully 100% believe that.
I believe Hal Hunter was a bad coach, I don’t discount he had an impact on the individual and collective performance.
I’m surprised Solder, as the most experienced player in the line, who spent a number of years under arguably the best line coach in the NFL, was so error prone. If you watch his least greatest hits, he’s physically bested regularly.
Why was Kevin Zeitler able to walk into a Hal Hunter line and perform well when we was healthy? His individual play didn’t deteriorate.
I don't disagree. My point was he has had multiple things against him. Bad coaching, scheme, and a son with a terrible illness. I believe all of these factors played a pretty big role in his cliff drop. As far as Zeitler, I wouldn't say he played well on our OL either. He was the best of a bad group but I believe every single one of these guys was brought down by the scheme and Hal Hunter. I really have a feeling after a few games into the season you are going to see these guys looking more confident and gelled. That gel and confidence never sprouted in the last two years.
As a mauler, Thomas may be able to do wonders for the run game to the right. If Thomas clicks at RT and the run game thrives, leave him there.
We really don’t know what they think of Fleming. No disgrace that he couldn’t be a starter at Dallas. The one-year deal may have been his idea.
Let Peart develop as the future swing tackle.
Bad News - Andrew Thomas is going to get beat sometimes as a rookie.
Good News - Andrew Thomas will remind NY Giants what a tackle is supposed to look like.
Quote:
In comment 14890105 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 14890087 uther99 said:
Quote:
played RT in New England.
If Thomas is as good as Solder at LT, then I agree with premise of not moving Thomas to RT then LT next year
He did, he started at RT. And he was a decent but not great LT IMO. I feel like he gets unfairly criticized here because of:
A) His son's health issues
B) I don't think people realized how INCREDIBLY AWFUL Hal Hunter was.
That said, I think that Judge is going to move some pieces around to see what's what. I also think he will not be afraid to sit some people down or move them away from their standard positions. I also think Garret and Colombo will be very good for the guys we have.
If I was a betting man, it would not surprise me at all for Thomas to start at LT and Solder to man the right side day one. (Thomas-Hernandez-Pulley-Zeitler-Solder). But I don't think they will be afraid to start Thomas on the right side either.
How exactly do people unfairly criticize him regarding his son's health issues?
I guess you don't see the posts about him sucking and that he should be cut (LOL) every 5 minutes... He was never a world beater in the NFL but he was good enough with the Patriots to win 2 SBs and be named to the all rookie team in 2011. He also didn't suck in college.

So did he just all of a sudden become worthless?
So did he just all of a sudden become worthless?
Well, yes-- I've seen people post that he sucks and should but cut, but I haven't seen anyone tie it to his son's health issues nor criticize him in any way regarding his son. That's what I was specifically asking about (and I was legitimately asking: what is the criticism? I wasn't trying to call you out).
You're saying you think people are biased against him because they think his son is a distraction? Or are you saying he actually hasn't been as good since he came here because of his son's health issues being a distraction (and you're saying that we should give him slack for that)?
I don't think his son is a factor in his play whatsoever... if other people have said otherwise I haven't seen/heard, which is why I was asking. I personally think Shurmur and his offensive staff was to blame mostly. Same thing happened with Zeitler: came to NYG and suddenly sucked. Shurmur and his scheme were the common denominator.
Judge has said....no scholarships...let them all try out!
Why out Thomas at RT. Day 1 starter
LT Thomas
LG Hernandez
C. Hopefully Lemieux
RG Zeitler
RT Peart
Gates. Pulley. Fleming as backup.
Let this line gel asap They aren’t making playoffs this year so the sooner the line plays the quicker they become a unit
If Thomas or Peart needs help you put your 280 LB TE on that side
The cumulative Nate Solder opponent produced at the same sack and pressure rate as Joey Bosa. Really think about that -- over the season he gave up All Pro level pass rush production to the guy across from him.
This isn't about a guy who underperformed his contract a little or even a lot. This is a guy who's the 25th biggest cap hit in the league this coming year, the biggest cap hit on the team. And he's performing like a vet minimum type player.
The cumulative Nate Solder opponent produced at the same sack and pressure rate as Joey Bosa. Really think about that -- over the season he gave up All Pro level pass rush production to the guy across from him.
This isn't about a guy who underperformed his contract a little or even a lot. This is a guy who's the 25th biggest cap hit in the league this coming year, the biggest cap hit on the team. And he's performing like a vet minimum type player.
I can't argue that, he was mostly terrible. I just have a feeling the reasons I mentioned are the reason why and I have a feeling this staff will be much better for him. I can't see the Giants cutting him yet, but if the deem it the best solution? C'est la vie. lol
Quote:
In comment 14890141 Leg of Theismann said:
Quote:
In comment 14890105 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 14890087 uther99 said:
Quote:
played RT in New England.
If Thomas is as good as Solder at LT, then I agree with premise of not moving Thomas to RT then LT next year
He did, he started at RT. And he was a decent but not great LT IMO. I feel like he gets unfairly criticized here because of:
A) His son's health issues
B) I don't think people realized how INCREDIBLY AWFUL Hal Hunter was.
That said, I think that Judge is going to move some pieces around to see what's what. I also think he will not be afraid to sit some people down or move them away from their standard positions. I also think Garret and Colombo will be very good for the guys we have.
If I was a betting man, it would not surprise me at all for Thomas to start at LT and Solder to man the right side day one. (Thomas-Hernandez-Pulley-Zeitler-Solder). But I don't think they will be afraid to start Thomas on the right side either.
How exactly do people unfairly criticize him regarding his son's health issues?
I guess you don't see the posts about him sucking and that he should be cut (LOL) every 5 minutes... He was never a world beater in the NFL but he was good enough with the Patriots to win 2 SBs and be named to the all rookie team in 2011. He also didn't suck in college.

So did he just all of a sudden become worthless?
So did he just all of a sudden become worthless?
Well, yes-- I've seen people post that he sucks and should but cut, but I haven't seen anyone tie it to his son's health issues nor criticize him in any way regarding his son. That's what I was specifically asking about (and I was legitimately asking: what is the criticism? I wasn't trying to call you out).
You're saying you think people are biased against him because they think his son is a distraction? Or are you saying he actually hasn't been as good since he came here because of his son's health issues being a distraction (and you're saying that we should give him slack for that)?
I don't think his son is a factor in his play whatsoever... if other people have said otherwise I haven't seen/heard, which is why I was asking. I personally think Shurmur and his offensive staff was to blame mostly. Same thing happened with Zeitler: came to NYG and suddenly sucked. Shurmur and his scheme were the common denominator.
Yeah I was saying his son's health deteriorated his play. And that was compounded by a terrible coaching staff, and he got worse instead of better. lol I have a feeling he will do better with this staff, but we'll see.
Gates is the wild card. It would be great if Lemieux wins the center job and Gates makes Solder expendable by winning the RT spot. The chances of both happening especially with an abbreviated offseason are extremely slim.
I look forward to seeing how the offensive line plays out and how many offensive linemen they keep. I think they go with 9. Thomas, Hernandez, Pulley, Zeitler, Solder, Peart, Lemieux, Gates, and Fleming. They could keep 10 with Kyle Murphy making it as the developmental G/C.
Great post and probably worthy of it's own thread. I'll add 1 other name to the list too:
2011 - Tyron Smith - started 16 games at RT before moving over to LT every year since. Doug Free started 16 games at LT for Dallas that year. Jason Garrett's first year as full time head coach.
There is no way to predict and no reason to. All of them have played both tackle spots and it's a positive if all 3 can get reps in case of injuries.