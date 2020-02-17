Confidence in our Coaching Staff

I see a lot of posters on here who seem to really be buying what Joe Judge and co. are selling, and count me as one of them. I can't lie, initially I was apart of the Matt Rhule bandwagon. I bought into the hype and was initially very surprised that we hired Joe Judge seemingly out of left field.



But the more I've learned about his background, the more impressed I am. The fact that he worked with Saban and Belichick is obviously a nice thing to see on his resume, he's seen first hand what it takes to build a dominant program on the college and pro levels. But we all know that just working with Belichick doesn't mean you're going to be a stud coach. How many mediocre Belichick disciples have we seen?



But one quote that Belichick made that really stood out to me was his point about Judge being a ST coach, remember that Belichick himself started his coaching career as a Special Teams coach.



"He has been responsible for coaching units comprised of nearly every player on the roster. That requires an ability to handle many moving parts, make constant adjustments and immediate decisions."



After Shurmur and McAdoo, who felt like Offensive Coordinators more than Head Coaches, I like the fact that we have a "CEO Style" head coach who is less focused on a specific aspect such as QB Play. Let's be honest, the main reason that McAdoo and Shurmur were both hired was to help this organization improve it's passing game by either getting Eli back on track or helping to develop a successor. Judge wasn't hired for one "main reason" like that.



But at the same time, you still worry about his "tough guy" demeanor because something like that could be grating to the players. There seems to be an expiration date on coaches who go too far with that routine. But what separates Judge is the fact that he's a guy who is pursuing a PhD in Education and isn't a "my way or the highway" type of hardass. I absolutely loved his quote on teaching.



"To me, coaching has always been teaching. I worked for a guy a while back who told me that teaching is just to inspire learning. To me, learning different methods of teaching is the biggest thing," Judge said. "There is no one way to teach. Everybody learns differently, and you have to really learn who the class is, who the students are, so you can reach everybody. You can't teach to the highest in the classroom, and if you only teach to the lowest in the classroom, you're going to miss others. You have to find ways to teach to the entire spectrum at the same time through different methods and keep everybody engaged."



He just has a different energy. Who knows, maybe Judge turns out to be another Mangini or McDaniels and disappoints us. But after learning more about his background and just listening to him talk, I just feel better about the HC position than I have in a long time.



And to surround this inexperienced "CEO Style" Head Coach with an experienced ex-Head Coach in Jason Garrett just feels great. Garrett is basically a better and more qualified version of McAdoo/Shurmur yet is at a lower position for our team. I'm not ecstatic about Garrett, but I think we're a great spot for him. I love how Garrett/Colombo built such a great young OL in Dallas and now have been given some quality young talent in the draft to develop that unit here. I'm not sure how to feel about Graham, but I'd take the terrible Dolphins defensive stats last year with a grain of salt since they were just so weak in terms of talent. The last time we made the playoffs in 2016, Graham was the DL coach which was the strongest unit on the team.



TLDR: I'm more optimistic than I have been in a while when it comes to our coaching.