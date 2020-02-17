Confidence in our Coaching Staff

I see a lot of posters on here who seem to really be buying what Joe Judge and co. are selling, and count me as one of them. I can't lie, initially I was apart of the Matt Rhule bandwagon. I bought into the hype and was initially very surprised that we hired Joe Judge seemingly out of left field.
But the more I've learned about his background, the more impressed I am. The fact that he worked with Saban and Belichick is obviously a nice thing to see on his resume, he's seen first hand what it takes to build a dominant program on the college and pro levels. But we all know that just working with Belichick doesn't mean you're going to be a stud coach. How many mediocre Belichick disciples have we seen?
But one quote that Belichick made that really stood out to me was his point about Judge being a ST coach, remember that Belichick himself started his coaching career as a Special Teams coach.
"He has been responsible for coaching units comprised of nearly every player on the roster. That requires an ability to handle many moving parts, make constant adjustments and immediate decisions."
After Shurmur and McAdoo, who felt like Offensive Coordinators more than Head Coaches, I like the fact that we have a "CEO Style" head coach who is less focused on a specific aspect such as QB Play. Let's be honest, the main reason that McAdoo and Shurmur were both hired was to help this organization improve it's passing game by either getting Eli back on track or helping to develop a successor. Judge wasn't hired for one "main reason" like that.
But at the same time, you still worry about his "tough guy" demeanor because something like that could be grating to the players. There seems to be an expiration date on coaches who go too far with that routine. But what separates Judge is the fact that he's a guy who is pursuing a PhD in Education and isn't a "my way or the highway" type of hardass. I absolutely loved his quote on teaching.
"To me, coaching has always been teaching. I worked for a guy a while back who told me that teaching is just to inspire learning. To me, learning different methods of teaching is the biggest thing," Judge said. "There is no one way to teach. Everybody learns differently, and you have to really learn who the class is, who the students are, so you can reach everybody. You can't teach to the highest in the classroom, and if you only teach to the lowest in the classroom, you're going to miss others. You have to find ways to teach to the entire spectrum at the same time through different methods and keep everybody engaged."
He just has a different energy. Who knows, maybe Judge turns out to be another Mangini or McDaniels and disappoints us. But after learning more about his background and just listening to him talk, I just feel better about the HC position than I have in a long time.
And to surround this inexperienced "CEO Style" Head Coach with an experienced ex-Head Coach in Jason Garrett just feels great. Garrett is basically a better and more qualified version of McAdoo/Shurmur yet is at a lower position for our team. I'm not ecstatic about Garrett, but I think we're a great spot for him. I love how Garrett/Colombo built such a great young OL in Dallas and now have been given some quality young talent in the draft to develop that unit here. I'm not sure how to feel about Graham, but I'd take the terrible Dolphins defensive stats last year with a grain of salt since they were just so weak in terms of talent. The last time we made the playoffs in 2016, Graham was the DL coach which was the strongest unit on the team.
TLDR: I'm more optimistic than I have been in a while when it comes to our coaching.
Does it mean it will translate into win? Not necessarily.. but I feel better about who we have in some of these key coaching positions vs last year. Upgrades in a lot of spots.
I will say in the process of hire to first practice, he has instilled more confidence in his eventual success than the other two or any former Bellichick assistant to date.
When you look at individuals this is 100% true. But to use Judge's quote, he's not looking for a bunch of independent contractors. He's looking for a team. The true test is how all these coaches work together. That's a lot of personalities in the room. With that said, Garrett seems like a good soldier especially after dealing with Jerry Jones all those years.
How MIA let him walk is unnerving. That said, I am giving JJ the benefit of the doubt on all moves until the results prove otherwise. I like what JJ has done with the rest of the staff, and that JJ worked with Graham is comforting. Here's to hoping that his D can scheme pressure and protect against the big play.
Shurmur just seemed to be pulling people out of thin air.
100% nervous.
Being a rookie HC in the NFL, like being a rookie QB, is as difficult as it gets. I liked Jones over the other QB's we had a shot at the last couple years and what he showed in the preseason still exceeded my wildest dreams, forget the Tampa game. And even with what he showed last year I'm guardedly optimistic just bc we've been so snake bit.
Judge falls into the same category. I like everything I see and hear but we just won't know for sure until we see it on the field.
I am very excited for the Garrett hire but for his ability and someone for Judge to lean on who knows the division inside out and will get the run game going and be great for Jones. Shurmur I thought struggled wearing dual hats. I am less excited on Graham but that is because of limited experience as DC.
I see some Parcells in Judge and I think he is going to be a little feisty and some players may hate him but they will come to respect him. I think he will do well with the media like he did.
What I really like is the staff he built. He seems insanely well connected, in both the way he built his staff and the college coaches he was able to connect with prior to the draft.
It also helps that Judge appears to have a QB he can win with, and the franchise feels fresh again after the Coughlin/Eli era.
I'd agree that I felt optimistic about McAdoo too. But I think it was more about wanting change more than McAdoo himself. As much as I respected Coughlin, I was excited to see a young coach with a more modern approach take control. But McAdoo, as a person, just never really stood out when he interacted with the media.
Shurmur was just such a bland move. He had more personality than McAdoo, but again it just didn't stand out.
Judge just seems to have a different presence. And then you back Judge up with Garrett/Colombo who built a great OL in Dallas when OL has been a weakness for us for a decade, it just feels better.
Maybe I've been fooled, we'll see.
the history of belichick assistants is not good. people like to point to vrabel but he never coached on the pats, he only played there. who are the most successful coaches from his tree? o'brien? mangini?
one of the issues some of these guys have is they come in as if they have the belichick resume and that turns a lot of players off as the OP mentioned. that initial press conference where he wouldn't say anyone's name honestly was a red flag to me not a positive for this very reason.
that being said, judge so far has handled himself well. he has mostly said all the right things. he wants to build a team, he wants to be multiple, etc. this is normal coach speak. i've heard this all before. it's one thing to say these things, it's another to do it. and joe judge has never called plays, so i don't know how much help he will be in that regard. that's not a knock, but it's a total unkown.
i have faith in garrett on the offensive side. they have an excellent staff there. i think prescott sucks and garrett did a hell of a job making him look good. the one thing i worry about from an offensive coaching standpoint is i hope he has a plan for barkley in the passing game because elliott was routinely underutilized there during his tenure.
patrick graham on the other hand was an uninspiring hire for me. i've seen nothing on his resume that got me excited and i'm taking a wait and see approach. i can't imagine miami would have let him go if they loved what he did down there. they very easily could have promoted him to assistant head coach to keep him and they chose to let him leave. i think it's very fair to be worried about coaching on that side of the ball.
You would expect a coach that worked for Belichick would check all the boxes for work ethic and attention to detail.
But they said all the same things for Rocket Scientist Matt Patricia, so we will see.
Negative, not a huge resume.
Not sure about Graham, but hopefully he is Saban to Belichik in Cleveland, a no fuss 1st hire.
Selling it while it's hot
I’ll take a wait and see with the rest of the crew but I like what Judge is saying so far.
Judge resonates with middle aged guys in the cheap seats (myself included) hopefully he is just as effective with 20something millionaires.
If all we could talk about is things that already happened might as well close BBI up. This is what this place is for.
What I like about Judge is that he talks about toughness which resonates with the above demographic but also teaching and empathy which resonates with the younger folks.
As far as Judge goes we'll see. I like the intensity and focus on teaching players. Every year the roster turns over and to be consistently successful you better be able to train people. I have said before rushing to build a staff for fear of losing guys was a mistake. There are always multiple people right for any job. Being thoughtful and thorough is the key. He took his time and I think he got it right. We'll know a lot more when he gets his team on the field.
I wanted a program builder, and it looks like the Giants have one.
I remember after his introductory press conference he talked to Shaun o'hara and David diehl on the side and he was talking to them like football players. I think there will be a bit of a different persona in how he talks to the players from what we see.
Coughlin was all about rules and very strict and he just didn't open himself up to the players until 2007. I don't see that with judge. I think the players will love playing for him, but he won't be a pushover.