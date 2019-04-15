for display only
Darius Slayton (and the impact of draft outlook/position)

Jim from Katonah : 4/29/2020 1:56 pm
So much of how we view players is derived from how they were originally ranked in the pre-draft process, and then cemented via their draft position. I know we are all feeling pretty positive about Darius Slayton, but I can’t help but think we’d feel WAY more bullish on his future if he was picked, say No. 20 overall, instead of in the 5th round.

I was looking back at his credentials: averaged over 20 ypc in 3 years at Auburn; measured 6’1” 192lbs at the combine, with long arms and 10 inch hands; ran a 4.39 40, with a 40.5 inch vertical (!!), and elite shuttle/cone times; comes into a dysfunctional offense and after missing a lot of training camp and 3 games with a hamstring, ends up with 780 yards and 8 TDs, averaging over 15ypc (higher than Tyreek Hill or Julio Jones).

Elite physical tools, elite rookie numbers (which include a lot of contested catches), great kid ... but I still find myself still discounting him because of his draft position.

Any reason to believe that he won’t be a no. 1 WR? I know the knock was inconsistent hands, but I haven’t seen it.
The coaching staff worked with him on his hands and also route running  
Ira : 4/29/2020 1:59 pm : link
during training camp. He progressed very quickly.
RE: The coaching staff worked with him on his hands and also route running  
Jim from Katonah : 4/29/2020 2:05 pm : link
In comment 14891131 Ira said:
Quote:
during training camp. He progressed very quickly.


Maybe route running is his weakness? Above my pay grade to evaluate that. Maybe someone has something to add on that? Otherwise, I see a 98th % speed guy who can high point the ball.
I am not even sure what a #1 WRs is? And  
George from PA : 4/29/2020 2:05 pm : link
Do we even want one?

I rather have 4 great WRs....

With #1 WRs....i see a Diva. I see someone who needs opportunities. Must be targets.

Do not see multiple.
Jim  
giant power : 4/29/2020 2:08 pm : link
I would get over where he was drafted. He showed enough potential and ability as a rookie. There is no reason why he can not continue to get better, especially with this new coaching staff. As far as him being a number 1 receiver, does it really matter? We just need him to be a good productive and quality player. The draft is loaded with receivers again next year. If we are lacking in that area, there will be a lot of choices available. A stud receiver added to the mix will only make Slayton's job easier.
He is really fast  
allstarjim : 4/29/2020 2:09 pm : link
but a lot of times you don't see his speed being converted to a lot of separation. For that reason he doesn't get a lot of YAC. I think that's because he's just alright as a route runner right now. I think that's something he needs to work on, to really sharpen that area of his game.

Secondly he needs to work on his releases, specifically with defeating press-jams near the line of scrimmage. I think because of these areas, he's not getting quite the respect from defensive backs for his speed. If he can get that respect, he can do a lot more and have more open field to run away from guys.
Its just nice to hit on a 5th round draft pick  
Chip : 4/29/2020 2:11 pm : link
it has been a while let alone two if you count Connelly before the injury. if he comes back and if you get the 2nd year bump in play. That would be awesome. Either way it was 2 great picks in the 5th round last year.
He will improve  
LeonBright45 : 4/29/2020 2:24 pm : link
He has the tools and the work ethic to make great strides. Varying his speeds while running crisper routes will help his game, but the number one thing he needed last we saw him was some weight and muscle on his frame. He will naturally get more physical when he has the muscle to back it up. He got man handled and knocked off his routes at times. As he gets stronger and adjusts to the pro game he will become more and more effective. DJ is in the same boat and he has a real connection with Slayton. I look forward to them hooking up quite a bit as they mature in this league together.
I dont think he realizes how good he is  
Rudy5757 : 4/29/2020 2:31 pm : link
There were times last year where he didnt attack the ball. I think some of that has to do with the lack of touches he had in College. he has started to get that aspect to his game and once he attacks the ball regularly he will be a high quality receiver. When the ball is in the air he has to go after it instead of waiting for it.

his route running should improve with more coaching. As others have pointed out, he missed a lot of valuable time in preseason. you can see his talent jump out at times, he just has to be more consistent and then you will se his game speed improve. remember Sy had him very high last year too.
There are plenty of late round picks  
HMunster : 4/29/2020 2:32 pm : link
that did very well on the Giants (Roosevelt Brown, Ahmad Bradshaw, Diehl, Bavaro, Cruz-UDFA, etc.) and same on every team (hello, Tom Brady). Play trumps draft pick every day.

For whatever reason, Slayton fell in the draft. I'm glad we got him.
...  
christian : 4/29/2020 2:34 pm : link
Darius Slayton had an almost underrated year. If you pro-rate his targets for a full year at what a primary receiver gets, you're looking at an All Pro type year.

What's really amazing about Slayton is not how productive he is, but he's all super reliable. He basically matches the reliability of a slot WR, but playing downfield.

His catch rate, first down rate, were all stride for stride with Golden Tate. And this is with a YBC (average yards the ball was in the air) of 11.5 vs 8. He also lined up outside 95% snaps.

Slayton is the jewel of acquisitions for Gettleman right now.

Slayton

Productivity:
48 Rec/740 YDs/32 FDs/8 TDs
Efficiency:
84 TGTs/8.8 YPT/57.1 C%/15.4 YPC/6% drop rate (6)

Tate

Productivity:
49 Rec/676 YDs/30 FDs/ 6TDs
Efficiency:
85 TGTs/8 YPT/ 57.6 C%/ 13.8 YPC/ 3.5% drop rate (3)
From The Athletic’s 2019 Draft Guide  
Jon C. in MD : 4/29/2020 2:50 pm : link
The annual cost of The Athletic is about the same price as a typical draft guide. And it comes with an excellent draft guide each year.

Here’s what they said last year. His biggest issue was drops. He dropped a bunch in his first practice, and then turned it around.

STRENGTHS: Awesome speed...easy initial acceleration and sustains his pace to win vertically...efficient footwork to make hard stops mid-route...defensive backs must respect his deep speed, opening underneath options...flashes the foot quickness to frequently slip the first tackler, creating YAC...big-bodied target with the length to extend and make athletic plays on the football...body strength to keep his feet against off-balance tackle attempts...tracks deep throws well with 32 catches of 20-plus yards in his career (40.5 percent of his career receptions).

WEAKNESSES: Too many focus drops on his college tape...allows impending contact (real or imagined) to disrupt his concentration...worked in a limited offense and needs to add more branches to his route tree...needs to be more efficient beating press coverage...holds the ball loose from his body, creating ball security concerns...lacks special teams experience...redshirted in 2015 after groin injury (from his senior year in high school running track), which required surgery (May 2015); minor injuries forced him to miss playing time the last two years.

SUMMARY: A three-year starter at Auburn, Slayton was the boundary wideout in the Tigers’ spread scheme and was pigeonholed as the deep threat in the offense (accounted for eight career catches of 50-plus yards). With his track speed, he spent his much of his football life running past coverage and that wasn’t always the case in the SEC, forcing him to develop as a route-runner, which is an ongoing transformation. Slayton has the easy acceleration to push cornerbacks off the top of routes and the elusive feet to make defenders miss in space. He needs to continue his development in two key areas to reach his potential: expanding his route tree and becoming a better finisher when the ball is in the air. Overall, Slayton has inconsistencies to his game, but he is much more than simply a speed demon, showcasing fluid athleticism and length to make catches outside his framework, projecting as a high-upside developmental receiver.

GRADE: 3rd-4th Round (#100 overall)
2019 draft guide - ( New Window )
It's early but where would he go in a redraft?  
BestFeature : 4/29/2020 2:53 pm : link
The top half of the 2nd round? Is that fair?
Was the contact lens story an urban legend?  
George from PA : 4/29/2020 3:01 pm : link
He pretty much caugth everything with the Giants.

One of the great pleasant surprises for the Giants.

I hope Cody Coleman finally breaks through...
RE: I am not even sure what a #1 WRs is? And  
Jim from Katonah : 4/29/2020 3:05 pm : link
In comment 14891141 George from PA said:
Quote:
Do we even want one?

I rather have 4 great WRs....

With #1 WRs....i see a Diva. I see someone who needs opportunities. Must be targets.

Do not see multiple.


Maybe not WR1 is not the term, maybe it’s whoever we describe Amari Cooper when we discuss Dallas. Dangerous weapon? Game-changer? At first blush, most people would say, you’re crazy to equate Slayton with Cooper. But, Amari Cooper has never had a season where he averaged 15.4 YPC like Slayton did last year. And only once has he equaled Slayton’s 8 TDs. Why don’t we thus think of Slayton as a potential star of Cooper’s magnitude? I think it’s his draft position.

(I’m also cooped up in the house all day working, maybe I’ve lost my mind).
How the coaches coached up Slayton is  
darktimes : 4/29/2020 3:08 pm : link
probably why Tolbert was retained by Judge.
RE: He is really fast  
Jim from Katonah : 4/29/2020 3:16 pm : link
In comment 14891148 allstarjim said:
Quote:
but a lot of times you don't see his speed being converted to a lot of separation. For that reason he doesn't get a lot of YAC. I think that's because he's just alright as a route runner right now. I think that's something he needs to work on, to really sharpen that area of his game.

Secondly he needs to work on his releases, specifically with defeating press-jams near the line of scrimmage. I think because of these areas, he's not getting quite the respect from defensive backs for his speed. If he can get that respect, he can do a lot more and have more open field to run away from guys.


Maybe he hasn’t drawn the attention of the opposition’s best corner yet, and he still has to prove he can beat the best. But man, he’s a bigger athletic freak than any WR in the 2020 draft — I was comparing his workout #s to the Igg’s first rounder Reagor, for example, and it’s not close.
how about if Jones gets more time back there  
gtt350 : 4/29/2020 3:19 pm : link
Slayton will have time to separate and Jones could actually lead him on a route, what a concept
Everything  
Dragon : 4/29/2020 3:26 pm : link
About Slayton was a big surprise even the speed because it’s good but not great. He is a young puppy just learning how to control and master the NFL WR position now comes the real question how bad does he want to be special or is 600 to 800 yards a year good enough for him. We have been spoiled at the WR position Nicks, Smith, Cruz & OBJ but none of them could beat the injury bug. The strange part is that all of them had the leg injury nothing can be done about that but it took away from each of their tools. Not one of the list came with more speed but all but one had much higher draft value.

Slayton is taller and faster than all of those guys can he become bigger and stronger of course but does that guarantee anything from past experience the answer is no. Show him the film but don’t be afraid to show him that every moment counts because the next game could be your last. I wish we had a vet with skills similar to his but we mostly have slot veteran WR’s on this team without speed. I do thing that we have some young guys that could become partners for him but at the expense of the vets which could or could not be bad for the future of the team. What’s going on in the world has big negative for the younger guys but they have to take tall leaps above it if they want to be successful. That does not only apply to the WR position this is a young team many need to take the next big step how many are prepared to do that will greatly affect the final team record this year and in the future.

Jim - imo any 2nd year player deserves some healthy skepticism  
Eric on Li : 4/29/2020 3:27 pm : link
even Barkley had some adversity this year. Every skill guy in the NFL is a rolled ankle away from a down year. Crossing over sports as a Met fan I'm not betting on Alonso hitting 50 homers again in year 2 even if he's totally healthy. A down year can happen to anyone, but especially young players who exceeded expectations in year 1 to start with.

As far as Slayton being a #1 WR - it just depends on the definition. If it's 1 of the top 32 WR's in football, yes I think he can be that. His size and speed could make him 1 of the best deep threats in football. I do think has a long way to go rounding out the other parts of his game because I recall defenders being able to play through his back to disrupt a few balls that should have been completions for medium length first downs. And if the definition of #1 WR is more on the level of Julio Jones/Michael Thomas, I don't think Slayton will ever have that kind of body control and physicality.
RE: RE: He is really fast  
allstarjim : 4/29/2020 3:36 pm : link
In comment 14891199 Jim from Katonah said:
Quote:
In comment 14891148 allstarjim said:


Quote:


but a lot of times you don't see his speed being converted to a lot of separation. For that reason he doesn't get a lot of YAC. I think that's because he's just alright as a route runner right now. I think that's something he needs to work on, to really sharpen that area of his game.

Secondly he needs to work on his releases, specifically with defeating press-jams near the line of scrimmage. I think because of these areas, he's not getting quite the respect from defensive backs for his speed. If he can get that respect, he can do a lot more and have more open field to run away from guys.



Maybe he hasn’t drawn the attention of the opposition’s best corner yet, and he still has to prove he can beat the best. But man, he’s a bigger athletic freak than any WR in the 2020 draft — I was comparing his workout #s to the Igg’s first rounder Reagor, for example, and it’s not close.


No need for hyperbole! I mean, Henry Ruggs, for one, does exist.
RE: RE: RE: He is really fast  
Jim from Katonah : 4/29/2020 3:51 pm : link
In comment 14891214 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 14891199 Jim from Katonah said:


Quote:


In comment 14891148 allstarjim said:


Quote:


but a lot of times you don't see his speed being converted to a lot of separation. For that reason he doesn't get a lot of YAC. I think that's because he's just alright as a route runner right now. I think that's something he needs to work on, to really sharpen that area of his game.

Secondly he needs to work on his releases, specifically with defeating press-jams near the line of scrimmage. I think because of these areas, he's not getting quite the respect from defensive backs for his speed. If he can get that respect, he can do a lot more and have more open field to run away from guys.



Maybe he hasn’t drawn the attention of the opposition’s best corner yet, and he still has to prove he can beat the best. But man, he’s a bigger athletic freak than any WR in the 2020 draft — I was comparing his workout #s to the Igg’s first rounder Reagor, for example, and it’s not close.



No need for hyperbole! I mean, Henry Ruggs, for one, does exist.


Haha yeah I forgot about Bob Hayes, I mean Ruggs. (That’s why you’re an all star and I’m always on waivers). But Slayton’s measurables compare favorably with everyone else, especially Lamb and Jeudy.
RE: Jim  
Red Right Hand : 4/29/2020 4:04 pm : link
In comment 14891147 giant power said:
Quote:
I would get over where he was drafted. He showed enough potential and ability as a rookie. There is no reason why he can not continue to get better, especially with this new coaching staff. As far as him being a number 1 receiver, does it really matter? We just need him to be a good productive and quality player. The draft is loaded with receivers again next year. If we are lacking in that area, there will be a lot of choices available. A stud receiver added to the mix will only make Slayton's job easier.
Now that sounds like a man who knows what time it is, and what the new New York Football Giants are about nowadays.
He also  
Mike in Boston : 4/29/2020 4:12 pm : link
did get great separation. It was below average last season.

On the other hand, I have a hard time telling how much the troubles some of our young players had last year was a result of abysmal coaching, and how much was the result of their inherent limitations.
It's rare when the Giants take a player in the draft  
Jay on the Island : 4/29/2020 4:40 pm : link
that I really wanted after the first round but Slayton was someone I wanted in the 4th round and then again in round 5 due to his speed.

I hoped that Slayton could just be a deep threat to keep defenses honest. I had no idea that he was going to be that good so early. I re-watched his season highlights twice this offseason and I am so impressed how good he was in all areas.

Slayton's hands and route running were far better than advertised. He is a great blocker as well. I am confident that Slayton will be the team's number one receiver beginning this season.

I didn't think WR was a big need in this years draft but it will certainly be in next years as I believe that Tate will be gone after this season and Shepard can't be trusted to stay healthy. Hopefully Corey Coleman or one of the UDFA WR's will contribute at some point.
Slayton also made difficult catches  
Jay on the Island : 4/29/2020 4:41 pm : link
in traffic. Once he adds some more muscle to his frame he should be Slayton's go to guy for the next 5+ years.
Slayton only slipped because teams had no idea if he could run routes  
Zeke's Alibi : 4/29/2020 4:50 pm : link
and low production because of the offense Auburn ran.
RE: Slayton also made difficult catches  
Zeke's Alibi : 4/29/2020 4:51 pm : link
In comment 14891268 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
in traffic. Once he adds some more muscle to his frame he should be Slayton's go to guy for the next 5+ years.


DJ had an Rodgers like ability for ball placement which helps.
RE: Slayton also made difficult catches  
Jim from Katonah : 4/29/2020 5:01 pm : link
In comment 14891268 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
in traffic. Once he adds some more muscle to his frame he should be Slayton's go to guy for the next 5+ years.


Am I crazy or are the Giants starting to finally accumulate some good young relatively inexpensive talent? DJ, Saquon, Andrew Thomas, Slayton, Big Dex, hopefully X McKinney ... I don’t want to jinx it, but it feels like something real is being built.
RE: Slayton also made difficult catches  
CT Charlie : 4/29/2020 5:05 pm : link
In comment 14891268 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
in traffic. Once he adds some more muscle to his frame he should be Slayton's go to guy for the next 5+ years.


Is this kinda like what Gisele Bundchen meant when she said, "Well, if only Tom could catch his own passes..."
RE: RE: Slayton also made difficult catches  
Jay on the Island : 4/29/2020 5:14 pm : link
In comment 14891295 Jim from Katonah said:
Quote:
In comment 14891268 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


in traffic. Once he adds some more muscle to his frame he should be Slayton's go to guy for the next 5+ years.



Am I crazy or are the Giants starting to finally accumulate some good young relatively inexpensive talent? DJ, Saquon, Andrew Thomas, Slayton, Big Dex, hopefully X McKinney ... I don’t want to jinx it, but it feels like something real is being built.

No you're not crazy. The Giants have some accumulated quite a bit of talent but they still have work to do. I think they will be a playoff contender in 2021 after one more offseason where they add a pass rusher and a WR or two.
Barden and Cruz  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 4/29/2020 5:18 pm : link
So Slayton was a 5th round pick, so what.

One year they drafted Rameses Barden in the 3rd round and signed Cruz as an undrafted free agent basically to be a camp body. They kept Barden and somehow got away with stashing Cruz on injured reserve.

Now we all know which one had the much better career. Draft position mattered in their decision to keep Barden on the roster over Cruz, but it was a mistake.
I didn't like the Slayton pick at the time  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 4/29/2020 5:55 pm : link
a WR who drops passes is a like a RB who stumbles and trips on his own shoelaces.
RE: I didn't like the Slayton pick at the time  
BestFeature : 4/29/2020 5:59 pm : link
In comment 14891340 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
a WR who drops passes is a like a RB who stumbles and trips on his own shoelaces.


Victor Cruz dropped a lot of passes and OBJ started to later in his career with us. It's extremely frustrating but even the most prolific guys who drop passes drop what 1 per game? If they catch 100 passes or 6 a game, I think that more than makes up for it. Especially for a 5th rounder.
Slayton is a good player  
WillVAB : 4/29/2020 6:54 pm : link
He’ll be even more productive this year if we see improvement in the OL and Jones stays healthy.
It's really his releases off of press man  
allstarjim : 4/29/2020 7:08 pm : link
If you watch Juju Smith-Schuster (who I think Slayton could become just like), he has great footwork where he really sells jab steps to the inside or outside and gets the corner off-balance. I've seen Slayton use this jab step just as effectively, but too often he's lazy with it and doesn't really sell it, and the corner just sticks in his pocket. He's good enough to where he still wins some of the time even when that happens, but if he would be more consistent with the execution, he'd have a lot more separation and subsequently, YAC.

He also needs to do a little better defeating corners with his hands.

If he really works on those little subtleties to his game, he really could be a #1 kind of receiver, a true x-factor. But until he really commits to perfecting those aspects, he'll just be a good receiver on a team with a couple of other good receivers. I think he can do it.
I don't see the Juju comp  
Eric on Li : 4/29/2020 7:20 pm : link
Juju is much better with the ball in his hands and intermediate. Just a more polished and well rounded player. Slayton definitely better deep though.

Slayton imo is more reminiscent to me of Mike Wallace or Torrey Smith. I'm hoping he can become a little more multi-dimensional but at minimum he should be a deep threat like both of those guys who threatens 1k yards and 10 tds in his best years with a high YPC. The 3 had near identical rookie seasons.
RE: It's really his releases off of press man  
Jim from Katonah : 4/29/2020 7:36 pm : link
In comment 14891491 allstarjim said:
Quote:
If you watch Juju Smith-Schuster (who I think Slayton could become just like), he has great footwork where he really sells jab steps to the inside or outside and gets the corner off-balance. I've seen Slayton use this jab step just as effectively, but too often he's lazy with it and doesn't really sell it, and the corner just sticks in his pocket. He's good enough to where he still wins some of the time even when that happens, but if he would be more consistent with the execution, he'd have a lot more separation and subsequently, YAC.

He also needs to do a little better defeating corners with his hands.

If he really works on those little subtleties to his game, he really could be a #1 kind of receiver, a true x-factor. But until he really commits to perfecting those aspects, he'll just be a good receiver on a team with a couple of other good receivers. I think he can do it.


Pretty amazing Slayton had 8 TDs, starting out way behind with a training camp hammy and missing games — Julio Jones has only had more than 8 once in his career. It’s a franchise changing moment when a 5th rounder becomes a star — that’s how the Seahawks were built, Sherman and Chancellor and others. Fingers crossed.
It's hard to tell because the sample set is still just one year  
Milton : 4/29/2020 11:21 pm : link
Also defenses were loading the box and I imagine he was getting a lot of single coverage. Which can be an ideal situation for a speed receiver.

So it's too early to say he has proven himself. I think most of us think he's at least a #3, but let's give it another year before we believe we have our #1 or even #2.

Would I feel differently if he had been a first round pick? Of course, because that would mean he'd proven himself twice. It would mean that the scouts and coaches were already confident he could be a #1 receiver or they wouldn't've drafted him in the first round. And--in that scenario--he followed it up with a very promising rookie year.

But as a 5th round pick, he's only proven himself once. Ergo the uncertainty. It's not as if we can seriously scout from our TV sets.
He caught 48 receptions 740 yards 8 TDS...  
Daniel in Kentucky : 4/30/2020 2:25 pm : link
...caught 57% of his targets and had 4 drops as a rookie in 14 games.

Compared to the WRs picked in the first round last year.

Marquise Brown 25th pick first round
46 receptions 584 yards 7 TDS
64% of his targets caught 2 drops in 14 games


N’Keal Harry 32nd pick first round
12 receptions 105 yards 2 TDS
50% of his targets caught 2 drops in 7 games

Not a bad pick I would say.
the catch% is what may limit Slayton relative to elite wideouts  
Eric on Li : 4/30/2020 2:38 pm : link
obviously the better you are at getting open the higher your % is going to be, but also the better you fight for the ball, use body position to keep defenders off you, the more tough catches you make, the better your catch radius, etc.

Elite WR's tend to be in the 60-80% range. Michael Thomas being in a class of his own posting 85% in 2018 and 80% last year. The guy is just as automatic as it gets.

This is an area where players can improve - Courtland Sutton and Chris Godwin are good examples of players whose games took a big leap forward last year as their catch% increased by about 10%. It's not inconceivable Slayton does that too, though that would be just as amazing of an outcome as it was that we got him in the 5th round in the first place.

I'd guess it's more likely he stays closer to the level he's at now and has a Torrey Smith-ish career (which is still a good player and a great outcome - he just never made the leap forward to the elite tier).
Eric in Li  
Daniel in Kentucky : 4/30/2020 2:48 pm : link
Great post thanks.
Btw  
allstarjim : 4/30/2020 4:11 pm : link
Eric, I don't think Juju is a good comp, either, until Slayton works on those things that Juju does really well. Juju is terrific at defeating press man and setting up the corner on his releases. If I was Slayton's position coach, I'd have Slayton watching a lot of film of Juju, because I believe he could become a similar player to him if he improves in those areas. He'll get more separation, get more open, get more targets and catches, and more YAC.

Then he'll look like Juju.
RE: It's really his releases off of press man  
LBH15 : 4/30/2020 4:24 pm : link
In comment 14891491 allstarjim said:
Quote:
If you watch Juju Smith-Schuster (who I think Slayton could become just like), he has great footwork where he really sells jab steps to the inside or outside and gets the corner off-balance. I've seen Slayton use this jab step just as effectively, but too often he's lazy with it and doesn't really sell it, and the corner just sticks in his pocket. He's good enough to where he still wins some of the time even when that happens, but if he would be more consistent with the execution, he'd have a lot more separation and subsequently, YAC.

He also needs to do a little better defeating corners with his hands.

If he really works on those little subtleties to his game, he really could be a #1 kind of receiver, a true x-factor. But until he really commits to perfecting those aspects, he'll just be a good receiver on a team with a couple of other good receivers. I think he can do it.


good post
In first half of year, Slayton was letting the ball  
LBH15 : 4/30/2020 4:27 pm : link
get into his body too much. Needed to snare it more out of the air with hands.

Don't recall if that improved as year went on.
RE: In first half of year, Slayton was letting the ball  
BlueLou'sBack : 4/30/2020 9:22 pm : link
In comment 14892453 LBH15 said:
Quote:
get into his body too much. Needed to snare it more out of the air with hands.

Don't recall if that improved as year went on.


Please post some video links to back up this claim, cause I rarely saw it. I have reviewed several of his games, and only occasionally saw him "body catching." And then, mostly when ball placement made anything else more difficult.

But a few people have claimed this, so I actively searched for it. Everyone occasionally catches balls like that and Slayton less than most, IMO.
