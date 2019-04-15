Darius Slayton (and the impact of draft outlook/position) Jim from Katonah : 4/29/2020 1:56 pm

So much of how we view players is derived from how they were originally ranked in the pre-draft process, and then cemented via their draft position. I know we are all feeling pretty positive about Darius Slayton, but I can’t help but think we’d feel WAY more bullish on his future if he was picked, say No. 20 overall, instead of in the 5th round.



I was looking back at his credentials: averaged over 20 ypc in 3 years at Auburn; measured 6’1” 192lbs at the combine, with long arms and 10 inch hands; ran a 4.39 40, with a 40.5 inch vertical (!!), and elite shuttle/cone times; comes into a dysfunctional offense and after missing a lot of training camp and 3 games with a hamstring, ends up with 780 yards and 8 TDs, averaging over 15ypc (higher than Tyreek Hill or Julio Jones).



Elite physical tools, elite rookie numbers (which include a lot of contested catches), great kid ... but I still find myself still discounting him because of his draft position.



Any reason to believe that he won’t be a no. 1 WR? I know the knock was inconsistent hands, but I haven’t seen it.