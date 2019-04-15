Darius Slayton (and the impact of draft outlook/position)

So much of how we view players is derived from how they were originally ranked in the pre-draft process, and then cemented via their draft position. I know we are all feeling pretty positive about Darius Slayton, but I can’t help but think we’d feel WAY more bullish on his future if he was picked, say No. 20 overall, instead of in the 5th round.
I was looking back at his credentials: averaged over 20 ypc in 3 years at Auburn; measured 6’1” 192lbs at the combine, with long arms and 10 inch hands; ran a 4.39 40, with a 40.5 inch vertical (!!), and elite shuttle/cone times; comes into a dysfunctional offense and after missing a lot of training camp and 3 games with a hamstring, ends up with 780 yards and 8 TDs, averaging over 15ypc (higher than Tyreek Hill or Julio Jones).
Elite physical tools, elite rookie numbers (which include a lot of contested catches), great kid ... but I still find myself still discounting him because of his draft position.
Any reason to believe that he won’t be a no. 1 WR? I know the knock was inconsistent hands, but I haven’t seen it.
Maybe route running is his weakness? Above my pay grade to evaluate that. Maybe someone has something to add on that? Otherwise, I see a 98th % speed guy who can high point the ball.
Secondly he needs to work on his releases, specifically with defeating press-jams near the line of scrimmage. I think because of these areas, he's not getting quite the respect from defensive backs for his speed. If he can get that respect, he can do a lot more and have more open field to run away from guys.
his route running should improve with more coaching. As others have pointed out, he missed a lot of valuable time in preseason. you can see his talent jump out at times, he just has to be more consistent and then you will se his game speed improve. remember Sy had him very high last year too.
For whatever reason, Slayton fell in the draft. I'm glad we got him.
What's really amazing about Slayton is not how productive he is, but he's all super reliable. He basically matches the reliability of a slot WR, but playing downfield.
His catch rate, first down rate, were all stride for stride with Golden Tate. And this is with a YBC (average yards the ball was in the air) of 11.5 vs 8. He also lined up outside 95% snaps.
Slayton is the jewel of acquisitions for Gettleman right now.
Slayton
Productivity:
48 Rec/740 YDs/32 FDs/8 TDs
Efficiency:
84 TGTs/8.8 YPT/57.1 C%/15.4 YPC/6% drop rate (6)
Tate
Productivity:
49 Rec/676 YDs/30 FDs/ 6TDs
Efficiency:
85 TGTs/8 YPT/ 57.6 C%/ 13.8 YPC/ 3.5% drop rate (3)
Here’s what they said last year. His biggest issue was drops. He dropped a bunch in his first practice, and then turned it around.
STRENGTHS: Awesome speed...easy initial acceleration and sustains his pace to win vertically...efficient footwork to make hard stops mid-route...defensive backs must respect his deep speed, opening underneath options...flashes the foot quickness to frequently slip the first tackler, creating YAC...big-bodied target with the length to extend and make athletic plays on the football...body strength to keep his feet against off-balance tackle attempts...tracks deep throws well with 32 catches of 20-plus yards in his career (40.5 percent of his career receptions).
WEAKNESSES: Too many focus drops on his college tape...allows impending contact (real or imagined) to disrupt his concentration...worked in a limited offense and needs to add more branches to his route tree...needs to be more efficient beating press coverage...holds the ball loose from his body, creating ball security concerns...lacks special teams experience...redshirted in 2015 after groin injury (from his senior year in high school running track), which required surgery (May 2015); minor injuries forced him to miss playing time the last two years.
SUMMARY: A three-year starter at Auburn, Slayton was the boundary wideout in the Tigers’ spread scheme and was pigeonholed as the deep threat in the offense (accounted for eight career catches of 50-plus yards). With his track speed, he spent his much of his football life running past coverage and that wasn’t always the case in the SEC, forcing him to develop as a route-runner, which is an ongoing transformation. Slayton has the easy acceleration to push cornerbacks off the top of routes and the elusive feet to make defenders miss in space. He needs to continue his development in two key areas to reach his potential: expanding his route tree and becoming a better finisher when the ball is in the air. Overall, Slayton has inconsistencies to his game, but he is much more than simply a speed demon, showcasing fluid athleticism and length to make catches outside his framework, projecting as a high-upside developmental receiver.
GRADE: 3rd-4th Round (#100 overall)
One of the great pleasant surprises for the Giants.
I hope Cody Coleman finally breaks through...
Maybe not WR1 is not the term, maybe it’s whoever we describe Amari Cooper when we discuss Dallas. Dangerous weapon? Game-changer? At first blush, most people would say, you’re crazy to equate Slayton with Cooper. But, Amari Cooper has never had a season where he averaged 15.4 YPC like Slayton did last year. And only once has he equaled Slayton’s 8 TDs. Why don’t we thus think of Slayton as a potential star of Cooper’s magnitude? I think it’s his draft position.
(I’m also cooped up in the house all day working, maybe I’ve lost my mind).
Maybe he hasn’t drawn the attention of the opposition’s best corner yet, and he still has to prove he can beat the best. But man, he’s a bigger athletic freak than any WR in the 2020 draft — I was comparing his workout #s to the Igg’s first rounder Reagor, for example, and it’s not close.
Slayton is taller and faster than all of those guys can he become bigger and stronger of course but does that guarantee anything from past experience the answer is no. Show him the film but don’t be afraid to show him that every moment counts because the next game could be your last. I wish we had a vet with skills similar to his but we mostly have slot veteran WR’s on this team without speed. I do thing that we have some young guys that could become partners for him but at the expense of the vets which could or could not be bad for the future of the team. What’s going on in the world has big negative for the younger guys but they have to take tall leaps above it if they want to be successful. That does not only apply to the WR position this is a young team many need to take the next big step how many are prepared to do that will greatly affect the final team record this year and in the future.
As far as Slayton being a #1 WR - it just depends on the definition. If it's 1 of the top 32 WR's in football, yes I think he can be that. His size and speed could make him 1 of the best deep threats in football. I do think has a long way to go rounding out the other parts of his game because I recall defenders being able to play through his back to disrupt a few balls that should have been completions for medium length first downs. And if the definition of #1 WR is more on the level of Julio Jones/Michael Thomas, I don't think Slayton will ever have that kind of body control and physicality.
but a lot of times you don't see his speed being converted to a lot of separation. For that reason he doesn't get a lot of YAC. I think that's because he's just alright as a route runner right now. I think that's something he needs to work on, to really sharpen that area of his game.
Secondly he needs to work on his releases, specifically with defeating press-jams near the line of scrimmage. I think because of these areas, he's not getting quite the respect from defensive backs for his speed. If he can get that respect, he can do a lot more and have more open field to run away from guys.
Maybe he hasn’t drawn the attention of the opposition’s best corner yet, and he still has to prove he can beat the best. But man, he’s a bigger athletic freak than any WR in the 2020 draft — I was comparing his workout #s to the Igg’s first rounder Reagor, for example, and it’s not close.
No need for hyperbole! I mean, Henry Ruggs, for one, does exist.
but a lot of times you don't see his speed being converted to a lot of separation. For that reason he doesn't get a lot of YAC. I think that's because he's just alright as a route runner right now. I think that's something he needs to work on, to really sharpen that area of his game.
Secondly he needs to work on his releases, specifically with defeating press-jams near the line of scrimmage. I think because of these areas, he's not getting quite the respect from defensive backs for his speed. If he can get that respect, he can do a lot more and have more open field to run away from guys.
Maybe he hasn’t drawn the attention of the opposition’s best corner yet, and he still has to prove he can beat the best. But man, he’s a bigger athletic freak than any WR in the 2020 draft — I was comparing his workout #s to the Igg’s first rounder Reagor, for example, and it’s not close.
No need for hyperbole! I mean, Henry Ruggs, for one, does exist.
Haha yeah I forgot about Bob Hayes, I mean Ruggs. (That’s why you’re an all star and I’m always on waivers). But Slayton’s measurables compare favorably with everyone else, especially Lamb and Jeudy.
On the other hand, I have a hard time telling how much the troubles some of our young players had last year was a result of abysmal coaching, and how much was the result of their inherent limitations.
I hoped that Slayton could just be a deep threat to keep defenses honest. I had no idea that he was going to be that good so early. I re-watched his season highlights twice this offseason and I am so impressed how good he was in all areas.
Slayton's hands and route running were far better than advertised. He is a great blocker as well. I am confident that Slayton will be the team's number one receiver beginning this season.
I didn't think WR was a big need in this years draft but it will certainly be in next years as I believe that Tate will be gone after this season and Shepard can't be trusted to stay healthy. Hopefully Corey Coleman or one of the UDFA WR's will contribute at some point.
DJ had an Rodgers like ability for ball placement which helps.
Am I crazy or are the Giants starting to finally accumulate some good young relatively inexpensive talent? DJ, Saquon, Andrew Thomas, Slayton, Big Dex, hopefully X McKinney ... I don’t want to jinx it, but it feels like something real is being built.
Is this kinda like what Gisele Bundchen meant when she said, "Well, if only Tom could catch his own passes..."
in traffic. Once he adds some more muscle to his frame he should be Slayton's go to guy for the next 5+ years.
Am I crazy or are the Giants starting to finally accumulate some good young relatively inexpensive talent? DJ, Saquon, Andrew Thomas, Slayton, Big Dex, hopefully X McKinney ... I don’t want to jinx it, but it feels like something real is being built.
No you're not crazy. The Giants have some accumulated quite a bit of talent but they still have work to do. I think they will be a playoff contender in 2021 after one more offseason where they add a pass rusher and a WR or two.
One year they drafted Rameses Barden in the 3rd round and signed Cruz as an undrafted free agent basically to be a camp body. They kept Barden and somehow got away with stashing Cruz on injured reserve.
Now we all know which one had the much better career. Draft position mattered in their decision to keep Barden on the roster over Cruz, but it was a mistake.
Victor Cruz dropped a lot of passes and OBJ started to later in his career with us. It's extremely frustrating but even the most prolific guys who drop passes drop what 1 per game? If they catch 100 passes or 6 a game, I think that more than makes up for it. Especially for a 5th rounder.
Slayton imo is more reminiscent to me of Mike Wallace or Torrey Smith. I'm hoping he can become a little more multi-dimensional but at minimum he should be a deep threat like both of those guys who threatens 1k yards and 10 tds in his best years with a high YPC. The 3 had near identical rookie seasons.
Pretty amazing Slayton had 8 TDs, starting out way behind with a training camp hammy and missing games — Julio Jones has only had more than 8 once in his career. It’s a franchise changing moment when a 5th rounder becomes a star — that’s how the Seahawks were built, Sherman and Chancellor and others. Fingers crossed.
So it's too early to say he has proven himself. I think most of us think he's at least a #3, but let's give it another year before we believe we have our #1 or even #2.
Would I feel differently if he had been a first round pick? Of course, because that would mean he'd proven himself twice. It would mean that the scouts and coaches were already confident he could be a #1 receiver or they wouldn't've drafted him in the first round. And--in that scenario--he followed it up with a very promising rookie year.
But as a 5th round pick, he's only proven himself once. Ergo the uncertainty. It's not as if we can seriously scout from our TV sets.
Compared to the WRs picked in the first round last year.
Marquise Brown 25th pick first round
46 receptions 584 yards 7 TDS
64% of his targets caught 2 drops in 14 games
N’Keal Harry 32nd pick first round
12 receptions 105 yards 2 TDS
50% of his targets caught 2 drops in 7 games
Not a bad pick I would say.
Elite WR's tend to be in the 60-80% range. Michael Thomas being in a class of his own posting 85% in 2018 and 80% last year. The guy is just as automatic as it gets.
This is an area where players can improve - Courtland Sutton and Chris Godwin are good examples of players whose games took a big leap forward last year as their catch% increased by about 10%. It's not inconceivable Slayton does that too, though that would be just as amazing of an outcome as it was that we got him in the 5th round in the first place.
I'd guess it's more likely he stays closer to the level he's at now and has a Torrey Smith-ish career (which is still a good player and a great outcome - he just never made the leap forward to the elite tier).
Then he'll look like Juju.
good post
Don't recall if that improved as year went on.
Please post some video links to back up this claim, cause I rarely saw it. I have reviewed several of his games, and only occasionally saw him "body catching." And then, mostly when ball placement made anything else more difficult.
But a few people have claimed this, so I actively searched for it. Everyone occasionally catches balls like that and Slayton less than most, IMO.