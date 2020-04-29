Cruz says Boat Trip pic still haunts him

Let me preface this by saying Victor Cruz was, despite a crushingly short career, one of my all time favorites.
That said, he was the guy involved with the boat trip that most dissapointed me. He was supposed to be the vet in the group. The guy who could give OBJ some guidance. It should have been him telling these guys this wasn't the time for that.
So when I read his comments in this story, I was kind of blown away to see that he still doesn't seem to get it. He's haunted...but apparently...only because they got caught. It's incredible to me that a guy who joined the team just after the Cowboys Cabo incident thinks that this only happened because of social media and only because they lost. Love you Vic, but you remain a knucklehead (at least on this issue). Cruz still Haunted
- ( New Window
)
I think what haunts him is that the pic got blown up and caused a distraction. I think that's understandable. If he had to do it all over again and known the outcome, I bet he wouldn't have gone.
But reading his comments there, ugggghhhh. Still doesn’t get it...
That they did not show up for the game is a different matter.
I think what haunts him is that the pic got blown up and caused a distraction. I think that's understandable. If he had to do it all over again and known the outcome, I bet he wouldn't have gone.
Britt. He technically did nothing wrong. That's true. And maybe I'm off base here....maybe true competitors like Tom Brady or Michael Jordan, or even an Eli Manning, maybe this kind of trip is totally normal for them too. I tend to think not. For real leaders, I think they lock in come playoff time. IMO, it was a really bad look when Romo and Witten were in Cabo and so was this.
He asks in the article when else he could ever do that? Well, except for the "after a win" part, the answer was basically any day in the offseason.
But I'm just saying I understand his feeling on the matter.
Cruz was not only smart enough to know this wasn't a bright idea, but they took poses for a picture and posted it on the internet. That was the whole story all week long. Win or lose it was a horrible idea. The wide receivers definitely let the team down with all of the drops in that game.
It was stupid and immature. They couldn't wait 2-3 weeks for their big party on south beach? Those WRs let Eli, the team and fans down.
What captain ass clown OBJ and company did was much worse. If i recall we had a late game Sunday night. They didn't fly out until after midnight and I believe had practice on Tuesday and a game that Sun.
I'm sure they were well rested and ready to go on Tuesday./s
It wasn't just about it blowing up. It was about the tone he set as the leader of that group. Instead of mentoring a young OBJ and the others on how to be a professional, he joined them on a silly trip during the most important point in their careers. I just would have thought a guy who had seen how low things could get and who had been through a championship run would have been more aware. I certainly would have thought he'd get it by now.
And they topped off their playoff prep with the shirtless in Lambeau warmup stunt.
How often do you get the chance to do something like this, he asks? You’re fucking professional athletes, you could have flown to Miami 2 weeks later and I’m pretty sure they would have let you into whatever club you wanted.
What an embarrassment!
All else is forgiven in my opinion and I wish him well, maybe he'll move to the booth or be a WR coach some day.
Now OBJ...
It is a bad look, but every year in the off week, you have guys going wild.
You want bad? Look at Eugene Robinson getting arrested the eve of the Super Bowl for the Falcons (he's also now a sports reporter/news personality in Charlotte)
This isn't a problem when Gronk was at clubs drunk off his ass the weekend before a Super Bowl. It isn't a problem every year when players take off in the off week and party.
Heck, I've been told by several people that the defense actually stayed in NYC at the same time the boat trip was going on and they had a much more wild time, including stories of clubs, strippers and illegal substance use.
The boat trip is another divide between the fan and the professional athlete in terms of what expectations are.
Jordan was no saint. The stories of him with hookers and him at underground gambling venues, even during the playoffs and the Finals are legendary.
Truth be told, nothing says they catch those balls if they had just sat in all week and prepared. But thanks to the technology of today, they are forever forced to wear that boat trip like a scarlet letter. I’ve heard all the stories, as I’m sure many of you have, about our greatest hero’s showing up to the biggest games with the biggest hangovers and sometimes still high on whatever. These guys just got posterized, and that’s theirs to own for the rest of their lives.
Cruz at least can look back and say, not only did I get a ring, but I was probably the overarching reason I got that ring when you take in the 2011 season as a whole. All the amazing things he did for the Giants that season get him a pass for his antics on the boat. For the rest of the guys, good luck shaking that stigma. Get yourself a ring at some point and be part of the reason why you got that ring, or forever be remembered for going and partying on a boat with loose broads in Florida days before the biggest game of your life.
The optics weren't good, but it made no difference. That Giants team was one of the worst double digit win teams I've ever seen. They just were not that good. Defense had a total fluke of a season and they pulled quite a few games out of their ass and won a bunch of close games.
The team performance before and after that fluke 2016 has been dogshit. I still have no idea how they had a good 2016 record wise. McAdoo rightly so gets a ton of shit from the fan base for how he handled things in 2017, but he deserves a lot of credit for squeezing out a playoff appearance from that 2016 roster.
The optics weren't good, but it made no difference. That Giants team was one of the worst double digit win teams I've ever seen. They just were not that good. Defense had a total fluke of a season and they pulled quite a few games out of their ass and won a bunch of close games.
The team performance before and after that fluke 2016 has been dogshit. I still have no idea how they had a good 2016 record wise. McAdoo rightly so gets a ton of shit from the fan base for how he handled things in 2017, but he deserves a lot of credit for squeezing out a playoff appearance from that 2016 roster.
McAdoo and Shurmur were polar opposites: one was a guy who could handle success but didn't know how to handle adversity, the other knew how to handle adversity but didn't know how to find success.
Hopefully Judge finds that balance.
Unfortunately, the following season, they were bottom 5 in both categories.
Way too many people underestimate the impact having good health makes. It literally can make poor teams competitive.
Unfortunately, the following season, they were bottom 5 in both categories.
Way too many people underestimate the impact having good health makes. It literally can make poor teams competitive.
This is an excellent point. Health adds to the continuity of the team even if they aren’t great, it can help them nudge off the better teams along they way that may not be as healthy. If that snags you a couple wins you can easily end up where we did that season. I remember numerous games that came down to the last play or so. Heck I was at the Baltimore game. Although we actually should have won that game much more handily, thanks to the refs. But all hope looked lost until Eli hit OBJ on the slant to the house with time running out.
Health was probably a major factor in the 11-5 season.
Then again, as not only the veteran but a Super Bowl champion, its not crazy to wonder if he should've been the voice of reason. Its a very human moment. Its also a lot easier to see it that way in relation to Cruz, whereas with Beckham its just a "Oh for chrissake what now?". So does that speak to the difference between Cruz and Beckham, or the difference in the way we perceive them?
Then again, as not only the veteran but a Super Bowl champion, its not crazy to wonder if he should've been the voice of reason. Its a very human moment. Its also a lot easier to see it that way in relation to Cruz, whereas with Beckham its just a "Oh for chrissake what now?". So does that speak to the difference between Cruz and Beckham, or the difference in the way we perceive them?
It’s also entirely possible although Cruz was the Veteran former champion, his voice was somewhat marginalized by the current level of stardom by OBJ, and Cruz was just happy to be along for the ride. And who’s to say he didn’t make a comment here or there to see if that kind of commentary would have been received well.
If he was feeling his own decline, and the lime light slipping away, he very well may have wanted to just make sure he was still included in the festivities as long as he could and not be a has been.
-Boattrip in 2017, followed by a playoff elimination to the Packers
These off field incidents really matter to fans. One can only hope our young draftees are wise enough to learn from past blunders.
I’ll never in my life be more disappointed in a Giant. Guy had all time talent and was more concerned with clout and attention than football.
Yes it was a day off but this is the playoffs. You need every advantage. For the majority of the WRs, this was the first time they were in the playoffs. You dream of playing in the Superbowl and you are CLOSE right now.
I see Plaxico mentioned in this thread about shooting himself in the leg. That is fine and completely irresponsible, but the guy was a maniac in the film room to get every advantage. His TD catch in the 2007 Superbowl occurred because he studied Hobbs.
Victor may have called himself the veteran leader, but OBJ was the ring leader in that circus.
I am a big fan of his too. Champion.
That said, I will always believe his 2011 season was something of supernatural powers. I absolutely believe an unknown force was guiding him. Never seen a WR play like that for a full season. I've also never seen a DL play like JPP did.
Something really crazy was going on in 2011.
And as good as they've been after that, neither approached that insane level of play again.
What I do think affected the game was all the attention that happened. The players and coaches spent a week answering questions about this.
But it’s also fact, as others have posted, that we lost bc OBJ choked and our defense couldn’t hang. DRC playing hurt and not himself was a big one of memory serves.
I don’t blame Cruz for the loss, even though I don’t think his comments here garner any sympathy.
OBJ is another story for another thread - spent so much of his first few years desperately seeking attention, then he complains when he gets too much attention.
I think the Giants might have won that game had they not been caught on camera, but that team still didn't have the maturity needed to go far in the playoffs.
Yes it was a day off but this is the playoffs. You need every advantage. For the majority of the WRs, this was the first time they were in the playoffs. You dream of playing in the Superbowl and you are CLOSE right now.
I see Plaxico mentioned in this thread about shooting himself in the leg. That is fine and completely irresponsible, but the guy was a maniac in the film room to get every advantage. His TD catch in the 2007 Superbowl occurred because he studied Hobbs.
Victor may have called himself the veteran leader, but OBJ was the ring leader in that circus.
The old they should be at work on their day off argument...total non-sense. Day off is the rest body and clear mind.
People love to talk about how football is such a mental game and how important it is to be dialed in. Its why players are so superstitious and do (or abstain from) the weirdest things in order to maintain that mentality. Some of these guys will literally go the whole season without having sex just to stay wound up tight ad maintain that edge.
But you want to tell me a relaxing boat trip right before the playoffs is no big deal? Sure.
People love to talk about how football is such a mental game and how important it is to be dialed in. Its why players are so superstitious and do (or abstain from) the weirdest things in order to maintain that mentality. Some of these guys will literally go the whole season without having sex just to stay wound up tight ad maintain that edge.
But you want to tell me a relaxing boat trip right before the playoffs is no big deal? Sure.
Believe what you want. You want to blame a one day trip to Miami 5 days before the game for a poor showing that is fine. Did affect the DBs too?
The old they should be at work on their day off argument...total non-sense. Day off is the rest body and clear mind.
^^ something a champion has never said.
There are people who excel in business (for example) who are working beyond 9-5 and on weekends. Is it required? No...but the dedication is often what separates the winners from the losers.
Your argument that someone needs a day off from film study of an upcoming playoff opponent is ridiculous. Do you know what they got in less than a week? They got rest of the off season to rest their bodies and clear their minds on how they fucked up an opportunity that was right in front of them.
Playing football your whole life leading up to this moment and NOW this is the time I need a break from what has been driving you to be a Superbowl winner? .....fucking ridiculous. It is an argument made by someone who does not know what it takes to win.
That Giant team had plenty of flaws, mostly around a pretty bad Offense. In fact, the offense sputtered thru most games seemingly waiting for the occasional eye-popping OBJ catch or 10-yard slant which he would take to the house to "save" the day.
The Defense was damn good at stopping the run led by Snacks Harrison, and keeping points off the board which was actually the best thing they did as a team. And it was important as they won a lot of close games.
They did have good health in 2016 but turnover ratio had nothing to do with success. Several games ended in a game winning turnover stop but their ratio was below NFL avg.
Quote:
The old they should be at work on their day off argument...total non-sense. Day off is the rest body and clear mind.
^^ something a champion has never said.
There are people who excel in business (for example) who are working beyond 9-5 and on weekends. Is it required? No...but the dedication is often what separates the winners from the losers.
Your argument that someone needs a day off from film study of an upcoming playoff opponent is ridiculous. Do you know what they got in less than a week? They got rest of the off season to rest their bodies and clear their minds on how they fucked up an opportunity that was right in front of them.
Playing football your whole life leading up to this moment and NOW this is the time I need a break from what has been driving you to be a Superbowl winner? .....fucking ridiculous. It is an argument made by someone who does not know what it takes to win.
Bullshit. Total bullshit. Studying film is going to help you catch the football? The WRs were open. They dropped passes. What part of studying film helps you catch the ball?
So what is your explanation for the DBs sucking? Did not see any DBs on a boat.
The wideouts absolutely left some plays out there, and Green Bay withstood a bunch of punches in first half. But then Rodgers picked the team up and did his thing and they rolled over the Giants. Eli & offense couldn't match up in second half as they weren't a reliable scoring team.
Look at the players who are perrennial champions, many have had losses in their career in big moments but you dont hear it was because they were out partying. Derek Jeter, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Eli Manning have all had spots where they lost big games and you dont hear about how they were out partying. these guys retire at a very young age, there is plenty of time to party after a season or after a career. Doing it before a big game is a bad look.
Cruz was a vet who had been through winning and should ahve been the voice of reason instead he let a guy like OBJ run the show. OBJ has all of the talent in the world but 6 years in to his career you kind of get the sense he is just a stats guy and not a winner. His teams records as a pro are 37-59. Not all his fault but the Browns were a better more cohesive team the year before he got there.
In any event Cruz was / is loved by NY and football fans but at a time when he should have been preparing for a big game he chose poorly and doesnt see it that way.
After the microscope was on them from the boat trip, they had to warm up in Greenbay with their shirts off . . . for what purpose? Were they trying to psyche themselves up for a playoff game? Such bizarre behavior and a disappointing showing.
Bullshit. Total bullshit. Studying film is going to help you catch the football? The WRs were open. They dropped passes. What part of studying film helps you catch the ball?
So what is your explanation for the DBs sucking? Did not see any DBs on a boat.
I am not talking about a boat trip. I am talking about not taking a playoff game seriously. The DBs also should have been in the film room. Maybe they were.
It is not bullshit to believe that if you are serious about doing everything it takes to win, then you would be actually doing that in the days leading up to a playoff game. This includes getting rest, sleep, etc.
You are exactly the type of person who I would NOT want on my team. This sounds like someone who has worked a union job for too long who insists on taking the scheduled work breaks every time too.
Your mindset is that of a loser (not saying you are one BTW).
They went on a one day excursion on Monday. They didn't party for a few days. They were at the stadium on Tuesday. Totally irrelevant to game day.
Once again, explain how the trip had bearing on the poor play on defense/DBs.
I have worked a union job for a long time. I was ridiculed when I worked through my breaks constantly. I don't want to hear it.. and if that was the most insulting thing you have ever heard, then you must have just taken your mouth away from your mother's tit yesterday.
Done with you now. You're a PoS.
the trip created a distraction for the entire team, photo or no photo, imo
I certainly get that the optics were terrible, and it became a flash point all week, becoming a distraction at a time when they needed it least. They should have done it after the season. That said, the boat trip and its impact on the WC game, are wildly overblown. We couldn't stop GB in the 2nd half, and our offense was never going to be strong enough to keep up.
Done with you now. You're a PoS.
I really don't know how I am going to get through the rest of my day without you.
Agree... the boat trip is NOT why we lost. Others mentioned we simply were not a good team and/or we did not execute.
The idea of not doing everything you can to win is where I have a problem.....even if it still ends in a loss
I certainly get that the optics were terrible, and it became a flash point all week, becoming a distraction at a time when they needed it least. They should have done it after the season. That said, the boat trip and its impact on the WC game, are wildly overblown. We couldn't stop GB in the 2nd half, and our offense was never going to be strong enough to keep up.
do you think they performed as well the next day (at practice, meetings, working out, whatever they had to do) as they would have if they had not spent the previous day traveling to/from and partying 1,000 mileas away? no hangovers? no jet lag? no missed opportunity cost from being away?
Quote:
Bullshit. Total bullshit. Studying film is going to help you catch the football? The WRs were open. They dropped passes. What part of studying film helps you catch the ball?
So what is your explanation for the DBs sucking? Did not see any DBs on a boat.
I am not talking about a boat trip. I am talking about not taking a playoff game seriously. The DBs also should have been in the film room. Maybe they were.
It is not bullshit to believe that if you are serious about doing everything it takes to win, then you would be actually doing that in the days leading up to a playoff game. This includes getting rest, sleep, etc.
You are exactly the type of person who I would NOT want on my team. This sounds like someone who has worked a union job for too long who insists on taking the scheduled work breaks every time too.
Your mindset is that of a loser (not saying you are one BTW).
You don't know me and yes I was and still am union and I have worked through coffee, breakfast, lunch, supper, the night, into the day and into the following night.
And if you believe that football players need to watch film everyday, what is to stop you from thinking they need to watch 12 hours per day.
It is still a bullshit excuse. Those six guys taking a day off had absolutely nothing to do with them dropping balls. They were open, so obviously their film study was spot on. What about the rest of the team?
As Torrag said, they came out strong until Rodgers settled down and picked the defense apart. whose fault was the Hail Mary - OBJ right?
Remember the 2011 Divisional game when the GB receivers dropped 8 or more passes or Kuntz fumbling when he had not all year? Jermichael Finley was a sieve. Bad shit happens in football games without explanation.
Reaching for an excuse is really loser mentality.
That was an extremely flawed team that was carried to the playoffs by a defense (which was exposed @GB) and Odell Beckham.
Quote:
but I don't think its a coincidence they all looked awful when they came back and played the Packers.
People love to talk about how football is such a mental game and how important it is to be dialed in. Its why players are so superstitious and do (or abstain from) the weirdest things in order to maintain that mentality. Some of these guys will literally go the whole season without having sex just to stay wound up tight ad maintain that edge.
But you want to tell me a relaxing boat trip right before the playoffs is no big deal? Sure.
Believe what you want. You want to blame a one day trip to Miami 5 days before the game for a poor showing that is fine. Did affect the DBs too?
No, the DB's started getting injured...thats what affected them. The defense was always one secondary injury away from being atrocious.
Lets revisit, since your memory seems foggy (as usual)
The score was 6-7 before the hail mary pass to end the half. OBJ and Shepard BOTH dropped touchdown passes in the first quarter.
DRC got injured and his replacements were Coty Sensabaugh and Trevin Wade. Remember "Trippin Trevin Wade?" Who was constantly falling on his ass trying to cover wide outs from the slot? He was even worse than Grant Haley was last season. At least Haley can tackle.
Thats what happened to the DB's.
I think what haunts him is that the pic got blown up and caused a distraction. I think that's understandable. If he had to do it all over again and known the outcome, I bet he wouldn't have gone.
spot on
The score was 6-7 before the hail mary pass to end the half. OBJ and Shepard BOTH dropped touchdown passes in the first quarter.
DRC got injured and his replacements were Coty Sensabaugh and Trevin Wade. Remember "Trippin Trevin Wade?" Who was constantly falling on his ass trying to cover wide outs from the slot? He was even worse than Grant Haley was last season. At least Haley can tackle.
Thats what happened to the DB's.
I don't have a foggy memory and rarely do. And yes, you are right, the team sucked. It happens. Eli was about the only Giant that played well and for that I felt bad. But a one day trip to Miami had no outcome on the game. Which is why this thread exists.
Quote:
The score was 6-7 before the hail mary pass to end the half. OBJ and Shepard BOTH dropped touchdown passes in the first quarter.
DRC got injured and his replacements were Coty Sensabaugh and Trevin Wade. Remember "Trippin Trevin Wade?" Who was constantly falling on his ass trying to cover wide outs from the slot? He was even worse than Grant Haley was last season. At least Haley can tackle.
Thats what happened to the DB's.
I don't have a foggy memory and rarely do. And yes, you are right, the team sucked. It happens. Eli was about the only Giant that played well and for that I felt bad. But a one day trip to Miami had no outcome on the game. Which is why this thread exists.
Well you brought up the DB's, not me. It absolutely had an impact on the game in my opinion. People love to downplay things like this when its their own players. Fans are still making excuses for all the shenanigans OBJ pulled when he was here. Fan loyalty in sports is as bad as political tribalism.
Like I said before, some of these guys go to extreme lengths to maintain their edge and stay tightly wound until the season is over. When you're about to go into the playoffs where the intensity is turned up several notches, the last thing you should do is take a day to relax at the beach.
Well you brought up the DB's, not me. It absolutely had an impact on the game in my opinion. People love to downplay things like this when its their own players. Fans are still making excuses for all the shenanigans OBJ pulled when he was here. Fan loyalty in sports is as bad as political tribalism.
Like I said before, some of these guys go to extreme lengths to maintain their edge and stay tightly wound until the season is over. When you're about to go into the playoffs where the intensity is turned up several notches, the last thing you should do is take a day to relax at the beach.
Ok, difference of opinion. I see nothing wrong nor do I think a day to relax on a Monday before a Saturday/Sunday game hurts.
Yes, I brought up the DBs and they sucked.
You don't really believe that these guys go a whole season without getting laid do you? Too much "Rocky" there (women weaken legs!). But that does make me crack up...
Like I said before, some of these guys go to extreme lengths to maintain their edge and stay tightly wound until the season is over. When you're about to go into the playoffs where the intensity is turned up several notches, the last thing you should do is take a day to relax at the beach.
exactly...
Quote:
Well you brought up the DB's, not me. It absolutely had an impact on the game in my opinion. People love to downplay things like this when its their own players. Fans are still making excuses for all the shenanigans OBJ pulled when he was here. Fan loyalty in sports is as bad as political tribalism.
Like I said before, some of these guys go to extreme lengths to maintain their edge and stay tightly wound until the season is over. When you're about to go into the playoffs where the intensity is turned up several notches, the last thing you should do is take a day to relax at the beach.
Ok, difference of opinion. I see nothing wrong nor do I think a day to relax on a Monday before a Saturday/Sunday game hurts.
Yes, I brought up the DBs and they sucked.
You don't really believe that these guys go a whole season without getting laid do you? Too much "Rocky" there (women weaken legs!). But that does make me crack up...
Look it up for yourself. You have google. There are definitely players who abstain throughout the season. The sexual frustration keeps them more on edge and dialed in. And other players only do it on certain days or abstain in gamedays so they don't get too relaxed. I'm not saying they all do it. My point is that mindset and mentality are more important than fans like to admit. It makes a huge difference.
The fact that you think all this is funny explains why you think a boat trip is no big deal though.
They were in the playoffs. That is what you work all year toward. Even if they advance to the Super Bowl, there was less than a month left to play. They could have partied on a boat for all of February and March and nobody would have cared.
These guys are paid millions of dollars per year to play. For that compensation, shouldn't a team expect a little extra dedication when your team is in the playoffs?
The fact that they played badly after the boat party is bad PR. It gives the fans the impression that the players didn't give it the effort that was needed. Whether it actually affected their play is immaterial.
The worst of it, they didn't invite me.
The defense got embarrassed. The offense wasn't the problem that day.
Quote:
and got embarrassed on the national stage accordingly. Zero sympathy.
The defense got embarrassed. The offense wasn't the problem that day.
Due respect, but the WRs were a huge part of the problem that day. OBJ had perhaps his worst game as a Giant
But hey, they got a great pic for social media at least
Quote:
and got embarrassed on the national stage accordingly. Zero sympathy.
The defense got embarrassed. The offense wasn't the problem that day.
So did the WRs.
He got hurt in 2014, missed all of 2015 and I kind of view that as the Beckham years. Forgot he was on the 2016 team at all.
+1
Quote:
Do any of you folks from the Parcells days think that shit would have been tolerated (except for LT, because he was...well...LT)?
+1
LOL. Some of you guys should look at history. Those late 80's Giants teams had guys doing similar things, even at playoff time. If it wasn't tolerated, it sure was going on.
But they won.
That's the difference here. Bottom line.