Cruz says Boat Trip pic still haunts him

Let me preface this by saying Victor Cruz was, despite a crushingly short career, one of my all time favorites.That said, he was the guy involved with the boat trip that most dissapointed me. He was supposed to be the vet in the group. The guy who could give OBJ some guidance. It should have been him telling these guys this wasn't the time for that.So when I read his comments in this story, I was kind of blown away to see that he still doesn't seem to get it. He's haunted...but apparently...only because they got caught. It's incredible to me that a guy who joined the team just after the Cowboys Cabo incident thinks that this only happened because of social media and only because they lost. Love you Vic, but you remain a knucklehead (at least on this issue). Cruz still Haunted - ( New Window