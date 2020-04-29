for display only
Cruz says Boat Trip pic still haunts him

Giantfan in skinland : 4/29/2020 9:45 pm
Let me preface this by saying Victor Cruz was, despite a crushingly short career, one of my all time favorites.

That said, he was the guy involved with the boat trip that most dissapointed me. He was supposed to be the vet in the group. The guy who could give OBJ some guidance. It should have been him telling these guys this wasn't the time for that.

So when I read his comments in this story, I was kind of blown away to see that he still doesn't seem to get it. He's haunted...but apparently...only because they got caught. It's incredible to me that a guy who joined the team just after the Cowboys Cabo incident thinks that this only happened because of social media and only because they lost. Love you Vic, but you remain a knucklehead (at least on this issue).
Cruz still Haunted - ( New Window )
I read that earlier. I understand what he meant.  
Britt in VA : 4/29/2020 9:48 pm : link
Ultimately, he truly did nothing wrong. He left after a game, had a day off the next day, and made it back in time to miss none of his professional responsibilities. If not for that pic, nobody would have ever known.

I think what haunts him is that the pic got blown up and caused a distraction. I think that's understandable. If he had to do it all over again and known the outcome, I bet he wouldn't have gone.
It would haunt me too  
JonC : 4/29/2020 9:48 pm : link
It's difficult enough to win in the NFL just to get in the playoffs. You piss it away and never forget it, but it's too late.
Man  
Shecky : 4/29/2020 9:50 pm : link
It’s sooooo hard to dislike Cruz, he’s the perfect story.
But reading his comments there, ugggghhhh. Still doesn’t get it...
I still don't think it had anything  
section125 : 4/29/2020 9:52 pm : link
to do with anything. Day off, who gives a crap if they went on a boat ride. They did not miss a day nor were they late for practice.

That they did not show up for the game is a different matter.
OB was uncharacteristically bad leading to  
JonC : 4/29/2020 9:55 pm : link
the boat trip causing the microscope used to be that much stronger.
RE: I read that earlier. I understand what he meant.  
Giantfan in skinland : 4/29/2020 9:56 pm : link
In comment 14891699 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
Ultimately, he truly did nothing wrong. He left after a game, had a day off the next day, and made it back in time to miss none of his professional responsibilities. If not for that pic, nobody would have ever known.

I think what haunts him is that the pic got blown up and caused a distraction. I think that's understandable. If he had to do it all over again and known the outcome, I bet he wouldn't have gone.


Britt. He technically did nothing wrong. That's true. And maybe I'm off base here....maybe true competitors like Tom Brady or Michael Jordan, or even an Eli Manning, maybe this kind of trip is totally normal for them too. I tend to think not. For real leaders, I think they lock in come playoff time. IMO, it was a really bad look when Romo and Witten were in Cabo and so was this.

He asks in the article when else he could ever do that? Well, except for the "after a win" part, the answer was basically any day in the offseason.
I agree with you.  
Britt in VA : 4/29/2020 9:57 pm : link
I hated the boat trip when it happened and I still dislike it now.

But I'm just saying I understand his feeling on the matter.
It was the same thing  
TrueBlue56 : 4/29/2020 9:59 pm : link
With Tony Romo and Cabo. It was never the right image especially for a leader. Do you think Romo would have done it differently now?

Cruz was not only smart enough to know this wasn't a bright idea, but they took poses for a picture and posted it on the internet. That was the whole story all week long. Win or lose it was a horrible idea. The wide receivers definitely let the team down with all of the drops in that game.
it wasn't a matter of them just having fun on their day off  
Dr. D : 4/29/2020 10:04 pm : link
with the travel involved, partying and insufficient sleep on a short week, it's very doubtful they were anywhere near their best when it was time to prepare for the game.

It was stupid and immature. They couldn't wait 2-3 weeks for their big party on south beach? Those WRs let Eli, the team and fans down.
If I'm not mistaken  
Dr. D : 4/29/2020 10:12 pm : link
when Romo went to Cabo, they had a bye. He went for a couple days, but came back like 7-10 days before his next playoff game.

What captain ass clown OBJ and company did was much worse. If i recall we had a late game Sunday night. They didn't fly out until after midnight and I believe had practice on Tuesday and a game that Sun.

I'm sure they were well rested and ready to go on Tuesday./s
Yeah I get it  
Giantfan in skinland : 4/29/2020 10:15 pm : link
I just think the thing that's missing from him is a recognition that even if it hadn't blown up, even if they had still won, he made the wrong choice. He should have been the voice saying to them, "Guys, we can do this after the season. This isn't time to celebrate. As soon as the Washington game ended, our focus turned to Green Bay. Go home. Rest. Study film. And we come back tomorrow ready to go."

It wasn't just about it blowing up. It was about the tone he set as the leader of that group. Instead of mentoring a young OBJ and the others on how to be a professional, he joined them on a silly trip during the most important point in their careers. I just would have thought a guy who had seen how low things could get and who had been through a championship run would have been more aware. I certainly would have thought he'd get it by now.
Victor Cruz  
dune69 : 4/29/2020 10:23 pm : link
doesn't need to apologize to me for anything. I wish his health would have lasted another 5 years. He gave his all but his career was short like so many in this violent game. The boat trip had little meaning.
RE: it wasn't a matter of them just having fun on their day off  
flycatcher : 4/29/2020 10:25 pm : link
In comment 14891727 Dr. D said:
Quote:
with the travel involved, partying and insufficient sleep on a short week, it's very doubtful they were anywhere near their best when it was time to prepare for the game.

And they topped off their playoff prep with the shirtless in Lambeau warmup stunt.
And this didn’t help  
TommytheElephant : 4/29/2020 10:27 pm : link
Love me some Cruz, but he comes across as tone deaf here  
mfsd : 4/29/2020 10:32 pm : link
haunted bc the picture got so much attention? How about the team getting blasted in the last playoff chance of his career? That’s not what haunts him?

How often do you get the chance to do something like this, he asks? You’re fucking professional athletes, you could have flown to Miami 2 weeks later and I’m pretty sure they would have let you into whatever club you wanted.
This is what bothers me a bout Cruz  
NYGmen58 : 4/29/2020 10:36 pm : link
He's haunted by a photograph when he should be haunted by the horrific performance he and his WR mates (aside from Tavarres King) had that day.

What an embarrassment!
Cruz has a Superbowl ring...  
Rory : 4/29/2020 10:55 pm : link
translation, he helped the Giants win a Superbowl.

All else is forgiven in my opinion and I wish him well, maybe he'll move to the booth or be a WR coach some day.

Now OBJ...
The defense was AWFUL that day.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 4/29/2020 10:59 pm : link
The punter was AWFUL that day. Both of them were major parts of the Giants' success in 2016 and none of them were on the boat.
Way too much..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 4/29/2020 11:05 pm : link
is made of that trip, just like way too much was made of Romo going to Cabo.

It is a bad look, but every year in the off week, you have guys going wild.

You want bad? Look at Eugene Robinson getting arrested the eve of the Super Bowl for the Falcons (he's also now a sports reporter/news personality in Charlotte)

This isn't a problem when Gronk was at clubs drunk off his ass the weekend before a Super Bowl. It isn't a problem every year when players take off in the off week and party.

Heck, I've been told by several people that the defense actually stayed in NYC at the same time the boat trip was going on and they had a much more wild time, including stories of clubs, strippers and illegal substance use.

The boat trip is another divide between the fan and the professional athlete in terms of what expectations are.
When you win..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 4/29/2020 11:07 pm : link
not much is made of antics:

Quote:
Britt. He technically did nothing wrong. That's true. And maybe I'm off base here....maybe true competitors like Tom Brady or Michael Jordan, or even an Eli Manning, maybe this kind of trip is totally normal for them too.


Jordan was no saint. The stories of him with hookers and him at underground gambling venues, even during the playoffs and the Finals are legendary.
I’m Definitely in the camp that they F”d up and I was pissed.  
bradshaw44 : 4/29/2020 11:17 pm : link
I’m a 40 year old who’s grown in to the “get off my lawn” life with ease. But the fact of the matter is, they didn’t do anything during their “required to be at work” time frame. Sure, we wish they had considered the travel and partying would have an affect on them, BUT, they did it within their time off. They all were young men. And I have no doubt they all assumed they would be in that position many more times. It’s the way we think as young, invincible, kids.

Truth be told, nothing says they catch those balls if they had just sat in all week and prepared. But thanks to the technology of today, they are forever forced to wear that boat trip like a scarlet letter. I’ve heard all the stories, as I’m sure many of you have, about our greatest hero’s showing up to the biggest games with the biggest hangovers and sometimes still high on whatever. These guys just got posterized, and that’s theirs to own for the rest of their lives.

Cruz at least can look back and say, not only did I get a ring, but I was probably the overarching reason I got that ring when you take in the 2011 season as a whole. All the amazing things he did for the Giants that season get him a pass for his antics on the boat. For the rest of the guys, good luck shaking that stigma. Get yourself a ring at some point and be part of the reason why you got that ring, or forever be remembered for going and partying on a boat with loose broads in Florida days before the biggest game of your life.
That trip  
MookGiants : 4/29/2020 11:18 pm : link
had nothing to do with the way they performed in green bay.

The optics weren't good, but it made no difference. That Giants team was one of the worst double digit win teams I've ever seen. They just were not that good. Defense had a total fluke of a season and they pulled quite a few games out of their ass and won a bunch of close games.

The team performance before and after that fluke 2016 has been dogshit. I still have no idea how they had a good 2016 record wise. McAdoo rightly so gets a ton of shit from the fan base for how he handled things in 2017, but he deserves a lot of credit for squeezing out a playoff appearance from that 2016 roster.
RE: That trip  
BH28 : 4/29/2020 11:27 pm : link
In comment 14891798 MookGiants said:
Quote:
had nothing to do with the way they performed in green bay.

The optics weren't good, but it made no difference. That Giants team was one of the worst double digit win teams I've ever seen. They just were not that good. Defense had a total fluke of a season and they pulled quite a few games out of their ass and won a bunch of close games.

The team performance before and after that fluke 2016 has been dogshit. I still have no idea how they had a good 2016 record wise. McAdoo rightly so gets a ton of shit from the fan base for how he handled things in 2017, but he deserves a lot of credit for squeezing out a playoff appearance from that 2016 roster.


McAdoo and Shurmur were polar opposites: one was a guy who could handle success but didn't know how to handle adversity, the other knew how to handle adversity but didn't know how to find success.

Hopefully Judge finds that balance.
If you can find..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 4/29/2020 11:28 pm : link
a way to give credit to McAdoo for having the Giants in the top 5 of both health and turnover ratio, then he deserves credit.

Unfortunately, the following season, they were bottom 5 in both categories.

Way too many people underestimate the impact having good health makes. It literally can make poor teams competitive.
2016 was good defense  
Paulie Walnuts : 4/29/2020 11:30 pm : link
Insane amount of defensive takeaways and a dash of Beckham it was a fluke that was bound to fail I remember my Dad talking Super bowl in 2016 and I was no, this team has too many holes.. sadly I was right . Dads last shot at a final super bowl
RE: If you can find..  
bradshaw44 : 4/29/2020 11:40 pm : link
In comment 14891808 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
a way to give credit to McAdoo for having the Giants in the top 5 of both health and turnover ratio, then he deserves credit.

Unfortunately, the following season, they were bottom 5 in both categories.

Way too many people underestimate the impact having good health makes. It literally can make poor teams competitive.


This is an excellent point. Health adds to the continuity of the team even if they aren’t great, it can help them nudge off the better teams along they way that may not be as healthy. If that snags you a couple wins you can easily end up where we did that season. I remember numerous games that came down to the last play or so. Heck I was at the Baltimore game. Although we actually should have won that game much more handily, thanks to the refs. But all hope looked lost until Eli hit OBJ on the slant to the house with time running out.

Health was probably a major factor in the 11-5 season.
Im with Britt, can see both sides of it.  
j_rud : 4/29/2020 11:59 pm : link
Frustrating to fans and a bad look in general. But coming up the way he did, the unlikely success he experienced and also the low of the injury, I can see someone asking themselves "When would I be able to do this again?" and getting swept up in the moment.

Then again, as not only the veteran but a Super Bowl champion, its not crazy to wonder if he should've been the voice of reason. Its a very human moment. Its also a lot easier to see it that way in relation to Cruz, whereas with Beckham its just a "Oh for chrissake what now?". So does that speak to the difference between Cruz and Beckham, or the difference in the way we perceive them?

RE: Im with Britt, can see both sides of it.  
bradshaw44 : 12:07 am : link
In comment 14891823 j_rud said:
Quote:
Frustrating to fans and a bad look in general. But coming up the way he did, the unlikely success he experienced and also the low of the injury, I can see someone asking themselves "When would I be able to do this again?" and getting swept up in the moment.

Then again, as not only the veteran but a Super Bowl champion, its not crazy to wonder if he should've been the voice of reason. Its a very human moment. Its also a lot easier to see it that way in relation to Cruz, whereas with Beckham its just a "Oh for chrissake what now?". So does that speak to the difference between Cruz and Beckham, or the difference in the way we perceive them?


It’s also entirely possible although Cruz was the Veteran former champion, his voice was somewhat marginalized by the current level of stardom by OBJ, and Cruz was just happy to be along for the ride. And who’s to say he didn’t make a comment here or there to see if that kind of commentary would have been received well.

If he was feeling his own decline, and the lime light slipping away, he very well may have wanted to just make sure he was still included in the festivities as long as he could and not be a has been.
Bottomline is if you're at home with your playbook...  
Torrag : 12:12 am : link
bad things don't happen. Like almost accidentally shooting your dick off, or something as simple as being a distraction. Just ask Plex and Antonio. Cruz knew better. He'd been around the block. He's kidding himself when he says otherwise.
Yeah, Cruz doesn’t get it, but fans do:  
Gregorio : 1:03 am : link
-Plaxico shoots himself in a nightclub, many believe this triggered the demise of the 2008 season

-Boattrip in 2017, followed by a playoff elimination to the Packers

These off field incidents really matter to fans. One can only hope our young draftees are wise enough to learn from past blunders.
Don’t agree with mook too often  
Ned In Atlanta : 3:06 am : link
But he was spot on
I 100% believe OBJ wouldn’t have listened  
Jint Fan in Buc Land : 6:35 am : link
To ANYONE suggest it wasn’t time for a celebration/vacation.

I’ll never in my life be more disappointed in a Giant. Guy had all time talent and was more concerned with clout and attention than football.
I disagree with those who say the boat trip did not matter...  
EricJ : 7:01 am : link
Day off or not, a true professional is back at the facility watching more film on the Packer defense.

Yes it was a day off but this is the playoffs. You need every advantage. For the majority of the WRs, this was the first time they were in the playoffs. You dream of playing in the Superbowl and you are CLOSE right now.

I see Plaxico mentioned in this thread about shooting himself in the leg. That is fine and completely irresponsible, but the guy was a maniac in the film room to get every advantage. His TD catch in the 2007 Superbowl occurred because he studied Hobbs.

Victor may have called himself the veteran leader, but OBJ was the ring leader in that circus.
Cruz  
mittenedman : 7:12 am : link
not having that self-awareness in the moment to NOT GO, and to also NOT have the leadership skills to get his teammates NOT to go, speaks about who he is.

I am a big fan of his too. Champion.

That said, I will always believe his 2011 season was something of supernatural powers. I absolutely believe an unknown force was guiding him. Never seen a WR play like that for a full season. I've also never seen a DL play like JPP did.

Something really crazy was going on in 2011.

And as good as they've been after that, neither approached that insane level of play again.


To me the entire  
crick n NC : 7:47 am : link
Point about the boat pic and trip is putting extra pressure on yourself when there is plenty of pressure already. Once it got out what those players were doing they and the giants became a target for the media. It's tough enough to get into the playoffs why add another element to go against you?
The question of whether staying out all night  
mfsd : 8:10 am : link
down in Miami before an off day affected the game is debatable. We all know these guys lead different lives. They’re young, elite athletes, and we don’t hear about 98% of the stuff they’re doing in their down time. I have no doubt our guys have won plenty of games getting less rest the Monday prior than with this game.

What I do think affected the game was all the attention that happened. The players and coaches spent a week answering questions about this.

But it’s also fact, as others have posted, that we lost bc OBJ choked and our defense couldn’t hang. DRC playing hurt and not himself was a big one of memory serves.

I don’t blame Cruz for the loss, even though I don’t think his comments here garner any sympathy.

OBJ is another story for another thread - spent so much of his first few years desperately seeking attention, then he complains when he gets too much attention.
The only issue with the boat trip, IMO  
an_idol_mind : 8:16 am : link
is that Beckham wasn't mature enough to handle the media focus on it. He did shit like showing up without his shirt on during warmups and obviously had that in his head, leading to some bad drops and a poor performance overall. Somebody more mature would have ignored the media focus and kept his head in the game.

I think the Giants might have won that game had they not been caught on camera, but that team still didn't have the maturity needed to go far in the playoffs.
RE: I disagree with those who say the boat trip did not matter...  
section125 : 8:19 am : link
In comment 14891872 EricJ said:
Quote:
Day off or not, a true professional is back at the facility watching more film on the Packer defense.

Yes it was a day off but this is the playoffs. You need every advantage. For the majority of the WRs, this was the first time they were in the playoffs. You dream of playing in the Superbowl and you are CLOSE right now.

I see Plaxico mentioned in this thread about shooting himself in the leg. That is fine and completely irresponsible, but the guy was a maniac in the film room to get every advantage. His TD catch in the 2007 Superbowl occurred because he studied Hobbs.

Victor may have called himself the veteran leader, but OBJ was the ring leader in that circus.


The old they should be at work on their day off argument...total non-sense. Day off is the rest body and clear mind.
You can say the boat trip wasn't a big deal,  
Brown Recluse : 8:22 am : link
but I don't think its a coincidence they all looked awful when they came back and played the Packers.

People love to talk about how football is such a mental game and how important it is to be dialed in. Its why players are so superstitious and do (or abstain from) the weirdest things in order to maintain that mentality. Some of these guys will literally go the whole season without having sex just to stay wound up tight ad maintain that edge.

But you want to tell me a relaxing boat trip right before the playoffs is no big deal? Sure.
I think it's naive to assume  
an_idol_mind : 8:24 am : link
that similar trips don't happen every damned week in the NFL, for both winning and losing teams.
RE: You can say the boat trip wasn't a big deal,  
section125 : 8:29 am : link
In comment 14891929 Brown Recluse said:
Quote:
but I don't think its a coincidence they all looked awful when they came back and played the Packers.

People love to talk about how football is such a mental game and how important it is to be dialed in. Its why players are so superstitious and do (or abstain from) the weirdest things in order to maintain that mentality. Some of these guys will literally go the whole season without having sex just to stay wound up tight ad maintain that edge.

But you want to tell me a relaxing boat trip right before the playoffs is no big deal? Sure.


Believe what you want. You want to blame a one day trip to Miami 5 days before the game for a poor showing that is fine. Did affect the DBs too?
I forgot Cruz was even on the  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:42 am : link
'16 team.
RE: RE: I disagree with those who say the boat trip did not matter...  
EricJ : 9:05 am : link
In comment 14891923 section125 said:
Quote:


The old they should be at work on their day off argument...total non-sense. Day off is the rest body and clear mind.


^^ something a champion has never said.

There are people who excel in business (for example) who are working beyond 9-5 and on weekends. Is it required? No...but the dedication is often what separates the winners from the losers.

Your argument that someone needs a day off from film study of an upcoming playoff opponent is ridiculous. Do you know what they got in less than a week? They got rest of the off season to rest their bodies and clear their minds on how they fucked up an opportunity that was right in front of them.

Playing football your whole life leading up to this moment and NOW this is the time I need a break from what has been driving you to be a Superbowl winner? .....fucking ridiculous. It is an argument made by someone who does not know what it takes to win.
2016 Team had a good record but not a lot of quality wins other  
LBH15 : 9:07 am : link
than beating powerful Dallas twice which was a nice feat.

That Giant team had plenty of flaws, mostly around a pretty bad Offense. In fact, the offense sputtered thru most games seemingly waiting for the occasional eye-popping OBJ catch or 10-yard slant which he would take to the house to "save" the day.

The Defense was damn good at stopping the run led by Snacks Harrison, and keeping points off the board which was actually the best thing they did as a team. And it was important as they won a lot of close games.

They did have good health in 2016 but turnover ratio had nothing to do with success. Several games ended in a game winning turnover stop but their ratio was below NFL avg.
RE: RE: RE: I disagree with those who say the boat trip did not matter...  
section125 : 9:12 am : link
In comment 14891975 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 14891923 section125 said:


Quote:




The old they should be at work on their day off argument...total non-sense. Day off is the rest body and clear mind.



^^ something a champion has never said.

There are people who excel in business (for example) who are working beyond 9-5 and on weekends. Is it required? No...but the dedication is often what separates the winners from the losers.

Your argument that someone needs a day off from film study of an upcoming playoff opponent is ridiculous. Do you know what they got in less than a week? They got rest of the off season to rest their bodies and clear their minds on how they fucked up an opportunity that was right in front of them.

Playing football your whole life leading up to this moment and NOW this is the time I need a break from what has been driving you to be a Superbowl winner? .....fucking ridiculous. It is an argument made by someone who does not know what it takes to win.


Bullshit. Total bullshit. Studying film is going to help you catch the football? The WRs were open. They dropped passes. What part of studying film helps you catch the ball?

So what is your explanation for the DBs sucking? Did not see any DBs on a boat.

Relative to the Boat trip...  
LBH15 : 9:12 am : link
A bad look but no relationship to bad performance in Green Bay.

The wideouts absolutely left some plays out there, and Green Bay withstood a bunch of punches in first half. But then Rodgers picked the team up and did his thing and they rolled over the Giants. Eli & offense couldn't match up in second half as they weren't a reliable scoring team.
When you do things right and dont win  
Rudy5757 : 10:22 am : link
thats one thing. When you are out partying and then dont perform its another. You have a week to prepare for a playoff game its a bad look to go out partying for a few days and then shit the bed. Is it the reason they lost, maybe, maybe not. But it gives the media the opportunity to put you out in a negative light.

Look at the players who are perrennial champions, many have had losses in their career in big moments but you dont hear it was because they were out partying. Derek Jeter, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Eli Manning have all had spots where they lost big games and you dont hear about how they were out partying. these guys retire at a very young age, there is plenty of time to party after a season or after a career. Doing it before a big game is a bad look.

Cruz was a vet who had been through winning and should ahve been the voice of reason instead he let a guy like OBJ run the show. OBJ has all of the talent in the world but 6 years in to his career you kind of get the sense he is just a stats guy and not a winner. His teams records as a pro are 37-59. Not all his fault but the Browns were a better more cohesive team the year before he got there.

In any event Cruz was / is loved by NY and football fans but at a time when he should have been preparing for a big game he chose poorly and doesnt see it that way.



I was just re-reading  
Andrew in Austin : 10:35 am : link
Eric's review of the game. The WRs were a train wreck. At least 6 drops - 2 of them touchdowns. Honestly I just thought the WR group was mentally weak and unfocused for that game.

After the microscope was on them from the boat trip, they had to warm up in Greenbay with their shirts off . . . for what purpose? Were they trying to psyche themselves up for a playoff game? Such bizarre behavior and a disappointing showing.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I disagree with those who say the boat trip did not matter...  
EricJ : 10:39 am : link
In comment 14891983 section125 said:
Quote:

Bullshit. Total bullshit. Studying film is going to help you catch the football? The WRs were open. They dropped passes. What part of studying film helps you catch the ball?

So what is your explanation for the DBs sucking? Did not see any DBs on a boat.


I am not talking about a boat trip. I am talking about not taking a playoff game seriously. The DBs also should have been in the film room. Maybe they were.

It is not bullshit to believe that if you are serious about doing everything it takes to win, then you would be actually doing that in the days leading up to a playoff game. This includes getting rest, sleep, etc.

You are exactly the type of person who I would NOT want on my team. This sounds like someone who has worked a union job for too long who insists on taking the scheduled work breaks every time too.

Your mindset is that of a loser (not saying you are one BTW).
Ericj  
Torrag : 10:44 am : link
I'm not personally in a union job. That said you're remark concerning the 'people that worked union jobs too long' is in the running for the stupidest most insulting thing ever spewed on BBI. Total garbage. Shame on you.
RE: When you do things right and dont win  
section125 : 10:49 am : link
In comment 14892060 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
thats one thing. When you are out partying and then dont perform its another. You have a week to prepare for a playoff game its a bad look to go out partying for a few days and then shit the bed. Is it the reason they lost, maybe, maybe not. But it gives the media the opportunity to put you out in a negative light.


They went on a one day excursion on Monday. They didn't party for a few days. They were at the stadium on Tuesday. Totally irrelevant to game day.
Once again, explain how the trip had bearing on the poor play on defense/DBs.
RE: Ericj  
EricJ : 10:50 am : link
In comment 14892104 Torrag said:
Quote:
I'm not personally in a union job. That said you're remark concerning the 'people that worked union jobs too long' is in the running for the stupidest most insulting thing ever spewed on BBI. Total garbage. Shame on you.


I have worked a union job for a long time. I was ridiculed when I worked through my breaks constantly. I don't want to hear it.. and if that was the most insulting thing you have ever heard, then you must have just taken your mouth away from your mother's tit yesterday.
"if that was the most insulting thing you have ever heard"  
Torrag : 10:52 am : link
Doubling down on stupid. Which is what I expected given how ignorant you're original comment was.

Done with you now. You're a PoS.
VC shoulda been the adult in the room  
Dave : 10:54 am : link
to say 'no guys, lets just stay here, rest up, and prepare for the playoffs. we can charter a plane to miami another time'

the trip created a distraction for the entire team, photo or no photo, imo
What I don't get is the idea that  
Section331 : 10:55 am : link
they weren't rested because of a trip they took 6 days prior. These are guys in their late 20's, in peak physical shape, I'm pretty sure their recovery time is less than 6 days.

I certainly get that the optics were terrible, and it became a flash point all week, becoming a distraction at a time when they needed it least. They should have done it after the season. That said, the boat trip and its impact on the WC game, are wildly overblown. We couldn't stop GB in the 2nd half, and our offense was never going to be strong enough to keep up.
RE:  
EricJ : 10:55 am : link
In comment 14892117 Torrag said:
Quote:

Done with you now. You're a PoS.


I really don't know how I am going to get through the rest of my day without you.
RE: What I don't get is the idea that  
EricJ : 10:57 am : link
In comment 14892124 Section331 said:
Quote:
That said, the boat trip and its impact on the WC game, are wildly overblown. We couldn't stop GB in the 2nd half, and our offense was never going to be strong enough to keep up.


Agree... the boat trip is NOT why we lost. Others mentioned we simply were not a good team and/or we did not execute.

The idea of not doing everything you can to win is where I have a problem.....even if it still ends in a loss
RE: What I don't get is the idea that  
Dave : 11:00 am : link
In comment 14892124 Section331 said:
Quote:
they weren't rested because of a trip they took 6 days prior. These are guys in their late 20's, in peak physical shape, I'm pretty sure their recovery time is less than 6 days.

I certainly get that the optics were terrible, and it became a flash point all week, becoming a distraction at a time when they needed it least. They should have done it after the season. That said, the boat trip and its impact on the WC game, are wildly overblown. We couldn't stop GB in the 2nd half, and our offense was never going to be strong enough to keep up.


do you think they performed as well the next day (at practice, meetings, working out, whatever they had to do) as they would have if they had not spent the previous day traveling to/from and partying 1,000 mileas away? no hangovers? no jet lag? no missed opportunity cost from being away?
and, wouldn't it obviously affect teammates perceptions?  
Dave : 11:03 am : link
teammates who mighta wondered if you really were all in for the team days before the playoffs??
Do not think OBJ was controllable when he wanted to party  
TMS : 11:06 am : link
by Cruz or anyone else. He was a free spirit who did what he wanted to do. The notoriety he got here, in NYC while well deserved spoiled him. It was all down hill for him after that. Shame his first year here he was the best in the league.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I disagree with those who say the boat trip did not matter...  
section125 : 11:06 am : link
In comment 14892094 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 14891983 section125 said:


Quote:



Bullshit. Total bullshit. Studying film is going to help you catch the football? The WRs were open. They dropped passes. What part of studying film helps you catch the ball?

So what is your explanation for the DBs sucking? Did not see any DBs on a boat.




I am not talking about a boat trip. I am talking about not taking a playoff game seriously. The DBs also should have been in the film room. Maybe they were.

It is not bullshit to believe that if you are serious about doing everything it takes to win, then you would be actually doing that in the days leading up to a playoff game. This includes getting rest, sleep, etc.

You are exactly the type of person who I would NOT want on my team. This sounds like someone who has worked a union job for too long who insists on taking the scheduled work breaks every time too.

Your mindset is that of a loser (not saying you are one BTW).


You don't know me and yes I was and still am union and I have worked through coffee, breakfast, lunch, supper, the night, into the day and into the following night.

And if you believe that football players need to watch film everyday, what is to stop you from thinking they need to watch 12 hours per day.

It is still a bullshit excuse. Those six guys taking a day off had absolutely nothing to do with them dropping balls. They were open, so obviously their film study was spot on. What about the rest of the team?
As Torrag said, they came out strong until Rodgers settled down and picked the defense apart. whose fault was the Hail Mary - OBJ right?

Remember the 2011 Divisional game when the GB receivers dropped 8 or more passes or Kuntz fumbling when he had not all year? Jermichael Finley was a sieve. Bad shit happens in football games without explanation.

Reaching for an excuse is really loser mentality.
Cruz is a super bowl champion  
Metnut : 11:08 am : link
and owes us nothing. If you think that boat trip had anything to do with the playoff loss at GB then I have some magic beans to sell you. It's not like it even coincided with practice.

That was an extremely flawed team that was carried to the playoffs by a defense (which was exposed @GB) and Odell Beckham.
RE: RE: You can say the boat trip wasn't a big deal,  
Brown Recluse : 11:14 am : link
In comment 14891939 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 14891929 Brown Recluse said:


Quote:


but I don't think its a coincidence they all looked awful when they came back and played the Packers.

People love to talk about how football is such a mental game and how important it is to be dialed in. Its why players are so superstitious and do (or abstain from) the weirdest things in order to maintain that mentality. Some of these guys will literally go the whole season without having sex just to stay wound up tight ad maintain that edge.

But you want to tell me a relaxing boat trip right before the playoffs is no big deal? Sure.



Believe what you want. You want to blame a one day trip to Miami 5 days before the game for a poor showing that is fine. Did affect the DBs too?


No, the DB's started getting injured...thats what affected them. The defense was always one secondary injury away from being atrocious.

Lets revisit, since your memory seems foggy (as usual)

The score was 6-7 before the hail mary pass to end the half. OBJ and Shepard BOTH dropped touchdown passes in the first quarter.

DRC got injured and his replacements were Coty Sensabaugh and Trevin Wade. Remember "Trippin Trevin Wade?" Who was constantly falling on his ass trying to cover wide outs from the slot? He was even worse than Grant Haley was last season. At least Haley can tackle.

Thats what happened to the DB's.
RE: I read that earlier. I understand what he meant.  
hitdog42 : 11:17 am : link
In comment 14891699 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
Ultimately, he truly did nothing wrong. He left after a game, had a day off the next day, and made it back in time to miss none of his professional responsibilities. If not for that pic, nobody would have ever known.

I think what haunts him is that the pic got blown up and caused a distraction. I think that's understandable. If he had to do it all over again and known the outcome, I bet he wouldn't have gone.


spot on
I don't think  
Marty866b : 11:19 am : link
Beckham played like shit because he was on a boat a few days before.
RE: RE: RE: You can say the boat trip wasn't a big deal,  
section125 : 11:26 am : link
In comment 14892156 Brown Recluse said:
Quote:


The score was 6-7 before the hail mary pass to end the half. OBJ and Shepard BOTH dropped touchdown passes in the first quarter.

DRC got injured and his replacements were Coty Sensabaugh and Trevin Wade. Remember "Trippin Trevin Wade?" Who was constantly falling on his ass trying to cover wide outs from the slot? He was even worse than Grant Haley was last season. At least Haley can tackle.

Thats what happened to the DB's.


I don't have a foggy memory and rarely do. And yes, you are right, the team sucked. It happens. Eli was about the only Giant that played well and for that I felt bad. But a one day trip to Miami had no outcome on the game. Which is why this thread exists.
RE: RE: RE: RE: You can say the boat trip wasn't a big deal,  
Brown Recluse : 11:35 am : link
In comment 14892179 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 14892156 Brown Recluse said:


Quote:




The score was 6-7 before the hail mary pass to end the half. OBJ and Shepard BOTH dropped touchdown passes in the first quarter.

DRC got injured and his replacements were Coty Sensabaugh and Trevin Wade. Remember "Trippin Trevin Wade?" Who was constantly falling on his ass trying to cover wide outs from the slot? He was even worse than Grant Haley was last season. At least Haley can tackle.

Thats what happened to the DB's.



I don't have a foggy memory and rarely do. And yes, you are right, the team sucked. It happens. Eli was about the only Giant that played well and for that I felt bad. But a one day trip to Miami had no outcome on the game. Which is why this thread exists.


Well you brought up the DB's, not me. It absolutely had an impact on the game in my opinion. People love to downplay things like this when its their own players. Fans are still making excuses for all the shenanigans OBJ pulled when he was here. Fan loyalty in sports is as bad as political tribalism.

Like I said before, some of these guys go to extreme lengths to maintain their edge and stay tightly wound until the season is over. When you're about to go into the playoffs where the intensity is turned up several notches, the last thing you should do is take a day to relax at the beach.



Off day or not?  
Thegratefulhead : 11:44 am : link
Would I have done it? Nope. Do I think it was a good idea, nope. IT HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH THE LOSS. The dropped balls when it mattered were the reason. That group was simply not good enough to get job done under the pressure of playoffs. OBJ made a highlight reel catch and lost a game that didn't matter. The Giants were correct to leave him off their list. Want respect? Catch the fucking ball when it matters choker.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: You can say the boat trip wasn't a big deal,  
section125 : 11:53 am : link
In comment 14892195 Brown Recluse said:
Quote:



Well you brought up the DB's, not me. It absolutely had an impact on the game in my opinion. People love to downplay things like this when its their own players. Fans are still making excuses for all the shenanigans OBJ pulled when he was here. Fan loyalty in sports is as bad as political tribalism.

Like I said before, some of these guys go to extreme lengths to maintain their edge and stay tightly wound until the season is over. When you're about to go into the playoffs where the intensity is turned up several notches, the last thing you should do is take a day to relax at the beach.




Ok, difference of opinion. I see nothing wrong nor do I think a day to relax on a Monday before a Saturday/Sunday game hurts.

Yes, I brought up the DBs and they sucked.

You don't really believe that these guys go a whole season without getting laid do you? Too much "Rocky" there (women weaken legs!). But that does make me crack up...
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: You can say the boat trip wasn't a big deal,  
EricJ : 11:55 am : link
In comment 14892195 Brown Recluse said:
Quote:

Like I said before, some of these guys go to extreme lengths to maintain their edge and stay tightly wound until the season is over. When you're about to go into the playoffs where the intensity is turned up several notches, the last thing you should do is take a day to relax at the beach.



exactly...
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: You can say the boat trip wasn't a big deal,  
Brown Recluse : 12:14 pm : link
In comment 14892227 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 14892195 Brown Recluse said:


Quote:





Well you brought up the DB's, not me. It absolutely had an impact on the game in my opinion. People love to downplay things like this when its their own players. Fans are still making excuses for all the shenanigans OBJ pulled when he was here. Fan loyalty in sports is as bad as political tribalism.

Like I said before, some of these guys go to extreme lengths to maintain their edge and stay tightly wound until the season is over. When you're about to go into the playoffs where the intensity is turned up several notches, the last thing you should do is take a day to relax at the beach.






Ok, difference of opinion. I see nothing wrong nor do I think a day to relax on a Monday before a Saturday/Sunday game hurts.

Yes, I brought up the DBs and they sucked.

You don't really believe that these guys go a whole season without getting laid do you? Too much "Rocky" there (women weaken legs!). But that does make me crack up...


Look it up for yourself. You have google. There are definitely players who abstain throughout the season. The sexual frustration keeps them more on edge and dialed in. And other players only do it on certain days or abstain in gamedays so they don't get too relaxed. I'm not saying they all do it. My point is that mindset and mentality are more important than fans like to admit. It makes a huge difference.

The fact that you think all this is funny explains why you think a boat trip is no big deal though.
That ish was wrong on MULTIPLE levels  
Optimus-NY : 12:18 pm : link
Do any of you folks from the Parcells days think that shit would have been tolerated (except for LT, because he was...well...LT)?
They're all idiots  
Dave in Hoboken : 12:20 pm : link
and got embarrassed on the national stage accordingly. Zero sympathy.
There are multiple reasons  
Gman11 : 1:21 pm : link
why it was wrong.

They were in the playoffs. That is what you work all year toward. Even if they advance to the Super Bowl, there was less than a month left to play. They could have partied on a boat for all of February and March and nobody would have cared.

These guys are paid millions of dollars per year to play. For that compensation, shouldn't a team expect a little extra dedication when your team is in the playoffs?

The fact that they played badly after the boat party is bad PR. It gives the fans the impression that the players didn't give it the effort that was needed. Whether it actually affected their play is immaterial.

The worst of it, they didn't invite me.
RE: They're all idiots  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 1:29 pm : link
In comment 14892253 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
and got embarrassed on the national stage accordingly. Zero sympathy.


The defense got embarrassed. The offense wasn't the problem that day.
RE: RE: They're all idiots  
mfsd : 1:41 pm : link
In comment 14892316 BigBlueDownTheShore said:
Quote:
In comment 14892253 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


and got embarrassed on the national stage accordingly. Zero sympathy.



The defense got embarrassed. The offense wasn't the problem that day.


Due respect, but the WRs were a huge part of the problem that day. OBJ had perhaps his worst game as a Giant

But hey, they got a great pic for social media at least
RE: RE: They're all idiots  
Dave in Hoboken : 1:45 pm : link
In comment 14892316 BigBlueDownTheShore said:
Quote:
In comment 14892253 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


and got embarrassed on the national stage accordingly. Zero sympathy.



The defense got embarrassed. The offense wasn't the problem that day.


So did the WRs.
Not going to lie  
pjcas18 : 1:48 pm : link
I actually forgot Victor Cruz was even on that team let alone the boat trip.

He got hurt in 2014, missed all of 2015 and I kind of view that as the Beckham years. Forgot he was on the 2016 team at all.

RE: That ish was wrong on MULTIPLE levels  
Dave : 2:43 pm : link
In comment 14892252 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
Do any of you folks from the Parcells days think that shit would have been tolerated (except for LT, because he was...well...LT)?

+1
RE: RE: That ish was wrong on MULTIPLE levels  
FatMan in Charlotte : 3:16 pm : link
In comment 14892368 Dave said:
Quote:
In comment 14892252 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


Do any of you folks from the Parcells days think that shit would have been tolerated (except for LT, because he was...well...LT)?


+1


LOL. Some of you guys should look at history. Those late 80's Giants teams had guys doing similar things, even at playoff time. If it wasn't tolerated, it sure was going on.

But they won.

That's the difference here. Bottom line.
