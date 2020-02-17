How would you rate Gettleman's 2020 so far? cosmicj : 11:27 am

Going into the year, I was afraid we were heading into a big free agent signing situation intended to support Gettleman and other careers in the front office and also the new coach. Instead, what I see is a continuation of 2019: Smart free agent acquisitions. Intelligent drafting. Continued evolution of the scouting staff. And some GM succession planning, like having Pettit and Abrams second DG for certain press events.



Now some of the draft picks and FA signings will bust. That always happens. But right now the picks and the approach seem sensible and smart.



What is your opinion?