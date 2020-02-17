for display only
How would you rate Gettleman's 2020 so far?

cosmicj : 11:27 am
Going into the year, I was afraid we were heading into a big free agent signing situation intended to support Gettleman and other careers in the front office and also the new coach. Instead, what I see is a continuation of 2019: Smart free agent acquisitions. Intelligent drafting. Continued evolution of the scouting staff. And some GM succession planning, like having Pettit and Abrams second DG for certain press events.

Now some of the draft picks and FA signings will bust. That always happens. But right now the picks and the approach seem sensible and smart.

What is your opinion?
RE: Eric  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 12:46 pm : link
In comment 14892257 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
Kmac, pierce, boley and canty were pretty highly sought after free agents at the time.

I love what DG has done and he had a plan. If ownership didn’t force his hand to continue with Eli we would likely be slightly further along. In any event he’s done exceptionally well and systematically revamped each unit. He’s been nothing short of brilliant. Unloading bad contract after bad contract while actually building a foundation. This draft was a homerun starting with the logical pick of the tackle over shiny toys. Jerry Reese I bet would have falling for that trap. Grabbing a safety round 2 he read my mind. I had tackle round 1. Safety round 2. My choice was Winfield but can’t complain about McKinney

If Reese was around, he would have signed Clowney to a big long term contract.
David 2 more minor benefits to adding LW how they did beyond saving $  
Eric on Li : 12:48 pm : link
not having signed him as a UFA.

1. they can let him walk next year (or year after) and recoup a comp pick mitigating trade cost.

2. he may not have made it to FA. There were other solid players who did (like Hargrove) but if LW's ends up outperforming others then there would have been a cost in performance value on the field.

I'm still in wait and see mode. I think the arguments around that trade are a lot like leasing a car vs. buying it. There's sort of an actuarial equivalence so it just depends on situation because both answers could be right or wrong. In the present NYG situation lacking higher end talent in their prime years I understand leveraging a little future value to add a player who may be the best player on the D. And I'd rather be taking the big cap hit now with less $ in the future (when Barkley and others will start getting more expensive).
Rebuild the Offensive Line??  
Samiam : 12:50 pm : link
I dont know how we can think of a rebuilt offensive line when we have a turnstile at center. And, I think its a reach to think that Gates is the answer and probably fantasy to think that Lemieux is the answer at least this year. Pretty sure we are certain that Pulley and Pio are the answer. I don't like the fact that we didn't bring in a veteran. Now, it looks like we may be in the market for a waiver wire and its possible you can get lucky but that's more a hope than anything else. If there's a major weakness in any one position in the OL, it pretty much undermines the OL.

In a second area, I'm assuming DG expects either Carter or the X-Man to be the primary pass rusher. Otherwise, we added Fackrell and lost Goldin unless Goldin ends up here. Otherwise, we're going to have be lucky to get a decent pass rush. With regard to Fackrell, after his big sack year, Green Bay went out and upgraded both edge positions. That should tell us something. Same thinking for Graham as DC. I like what I'm hearing but stil wondering why Miami just let him go for a lateral position. Hard for me to believe that Flores, a student of BB in NE, would do it out of the goodness of his heart.

Otherwise, I like most of the draft but question why we need that many LBs of similar skills when we needed help at other positions. People said this was the best year for WRs and we needed one and ended with UFDAs.
RE: RE: Eric  
Eric on Li : 12:50 pm : link
In comment 14892276 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
In comment 14892257 Tuckrule said:


Quote:


Kmac, pierce, boley and canty were pretty highly sought after free agents at the time.

I love what DG has done and he had a plan. If ownership didn’t force his hand to continue with Eli we would likely be slightly further along. In any event he’s done exceptionally well and systematically revamped each unit. He’s been nothing short of brilliant. Unloading bad contract after bad contract while actually building a foundation. This draft was a homerun starting with the logical pick of the tackle over shiny toys. Jerry Reese I bet would have falling for that trap. Grabbing a safety round 2 he read my mind. I had tackle round 1. Safety round 2. My choice was Winfield but can’t complain about McKinney


If Reese was around, he would have signed Clowney to a big long term contract.


Reese moves would have been Jack Conklin and Byron Jones to huge deals. Had he not done the LW trade I could see him using that $ on Clowney or trading for Yannick (or maybe Leonard Floyd).
RE: David 2 more minor benefits to adding LW how they did beyond saving $  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 12:51 pm : link
In comment 14892278 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
not having signed him as a UFA.

1. they can let him walk next year (or year after) and recoup a comp pick mitigating trade cost.

2. he may not have made it to FA. There were other solid players who did (like Hargrove) but if LW's ends up outperforming others then there would have been a cost in performance value on the field.

I'm still in wait and see mode. I think the arguments around that trade are a lot like leasing a car vs. buying it. There's sort of an actuarial equivalence so it just depends on situation because both answers could be right or wrong. In the present NYG situation lacking higher end talent in their prime years I understand leveraging a little future value to add a player who may be the best player on the D. And I'd rather be taking the big cap hit now with less $ in the future (when Barkley and others will start getting more expensive).

We essentially traded him for Jerrald Jernnigan!
On the whole, really, really good.  
Red Dog : 12:53 pm : link
Above noted shortcoming of not better addressing Center, and also of not doing a whole lot to improve the pass rush, and I could nit pick some of the 3rd day draft choices, but overall I think he has had a super solid performance so far for the 2020 season.
I like the entire off season approach for the most part  
ChicagoMarty : 1:03 pm : link
I thought the FA signings were well considered

I was impressed by the Draft focusing on the OL and the back seven on D.

I understand that there is only so much that can be done in one offseason given the salary cap limits.

So pricey gambles on ERs were not part of the plan.

Understood.

I simply do not understand what the thought process is with regard to C.

There were FA Centers out there available for a price well below the asking price for Cb's and ER's.

We could have garnered an experienced C e.g. McGovern or Karras and still obtained the rest of our FA haul without breaking the Salary Cap.

I can't help but feel that management thought they had identified a C in the draft that they thought was gettable and found they thought wrong.

Perhaps they think that the Covid generated season delay will allow Halapio time to fully recover from his achilles injury. But that suggests that they think Pio is a competent C when healthy. Mon Dieu!

They can't seriously think Pulley is the answer!?!

After the draft the Jints can pat themselves on the back at believing they have 4/5 of at some point an above average OL.

But an OL is only as good as its weakest link.

C is supposed to be the second most important position on the OL

Yet DG made no FA moves to procure a C and no moves in the draft to select a rookie C with viable college experience at C to develop.

Does management know something about another team's roster that we don't with regard to an experienced C shaking out sometime in the near future.

Or was C just a cluster-fuck in otherwise productive offseason activity?
Teams consistently win...  
JB_in_DC : 1:12 pm : link
when they consistently make decisions for the long haul. A lot of our suffering as fans recently can be chalked up to short term decision making driven by a) a GM on the hotseat in Reese, and b) the desire from ownership to prop up Eli.

DG at his age, and assumed job security - I think should be commended for his 2020 decision making which seems to be more longterm focused than in previous years. The cap is not at risk - which would've been the biggest worry with Free Agency. This team hasn't invested mid round picks in OL depth in a long time, fans have been begging for them to build that pipeline, hopefully this will be maintained in future years.

No one knows if we'll hit on these picks, but I can't fault the process.
Need more time to tell  
UberAlias : 1:24 pm : link
Really after year 1 didn't go as expected, he traded away pretty much all the talent that had gotten them to the last playoff appearance, leaving essentially an expansion roster with a bounty of draft resources. Some good signs but really too early to say on what he's drafted. There were some good early signs on some of JRs draft failures too, if you're being honest. Judge feels like a good hire, the prior was sub par. I feel it could be his best move to date, but like all else, too early to tell beyond a guyt feel, obviously.

This year's draft seems sensible to me, though there is a side of me wondering if we didn't pass on some obvious talent we might regret chasing down needs (I maintain my position that building roster talent itself is a major need).
I sorta feel bad for PS  
Beer Man : 1:24 pm : link
He was expected to take forward and win with a very bad team, while at the same time DG was having to tear down significant parts to remove the dead weight and cancer. I believe the team is finally at a point where they should start moving forward in a positive direction. Hopefully, the growing pains that come with learning a new system don't hold the team back for too long. Unlike the last few seasons, I would like to get well beyond game six and still have more than the draft to look forward to.
It has been consistently that for DG  
Tim in VA : 1:28 pm : link
At the time, the moves all seem to have sound reasoning. He gets killed on here for Solder but at the time it really was an optimal move in attempt to shore up the OLT position.

The hiring of Shurmer at the time also seemed good. Had great success with young quarterbacks and led a really nice overachieving offense with Minnesota.

Sometimes shit doesn't work out. The important things for our GM are:
Effort in the right areas: from coaches to fa targets to draft picks, I can tell DG is putting the effort and resources into the right places. Something JR was extremely bad with (i.e. OL, LB).
Talent evaluation: I've loved the drafts so far, and as pointed out above at the time he made seemingly correct choices.
Budget saavy: I'm not expert enough on this subject but it sure seems we're able to be pretty active each offseason, no major contractual issues.
I think Gettleman  
Gman11 : 1:29 pm : link
had a change in his thinking after his first season. After that, I think he realized that the team needed to be rebuilt from the ground up.

Notice they did not sign any 30+ FAs. All the FAs are still in their 20s.

The only problem that I see is the familiarity signing. Pierre, Mauro, Golden, Buchannon, Bethea, etc were all signed because they knew Betcher's system. The fact that the majority of them stunk didn't seem to matter. Martinez, Fackrell, Hartage, seems to be the same type of signings.
...  
christian : 1:29 pm : link
This is a huge offseason for Gettleman. It's literally a 2nd take. New coach, new staff, plenty of cap, picking near the top of the draft.

It's quite similar to 2018 in those (not all) respects. I don't believe he did anything unequivocally good in 2018 offseason aside from his 1st and 2nd picks. Coach tanked, staff tanked, QB tanked. Of the ~30 vets acquired the only notable one left on the team just two years later is Solder, and he's been an unrequited financial and football disaster.

This offseason is all about Judge. Can he build a foundation of success, or will he go in the pile of the 3 coaches fired in 5 years before him. I like the guy, I hope he's as good on the field as he is on the mic.

I loved the draft. I think Wirfs will prove to be the better pro, but Thomas will be a good player at a more valuable position.

I loved the focus on the secondary in UFA and the draft. Pass first league, and all of the data supports going after it in pass pro.

I loved not getting wrapped around a pole on edge rushers. I like the pattern of year deals for the part time gig of edge rusher.

I think Martinez will be unspectacular. I'm nervous about the linebackers. Connelly is young, recovering from surgery and in a new system. Carter has shown to be a replacement level guy. Ximines I am hopeful.
RE: On paper, looks great so far....  
Brown_Hornet : 1:29 pm : link
In comment 14892197 George from PA said:
Quote:
Very impressed with staff that has been put together.....which is biggest addition.

FA was productive. Did not exposed them too badly cap wise in the future.

Draft was targeted and seems to hit mark.

Nothing is a given...until you see it on the field.


2 short coming:

Game wreaking Edge is still missing but enough pieces to create presser by commitee?

Center position is developmental.
Agree but I don't believe that EDGE is a DG shortcoming. Like the C position, it takes time to fill as many holes as this team needed to address.

change the "2020"  
Enzo : 1:37 pm : link
in the title to 2018 and it's likely many of the same posters would be throwing out similar compliments...

Significant resources have allocated to both lines, yet center is still a huge question mark and it's up for debate whether or not the defensive line can effectively rush the passer. I'd like to see both units become strengths rather than liabilities before I start celebrating DG's 2020.
section125, I am not saying that the short coming were doable  
George from PA : 1:38 pm : link
Chase Young was only one that could have resolved that....

In reference, to Gross-Matos...Spencer, his coach at Penn St who is now on the Giants would have drafted him...if they wanted him.....the fact that they passed on him.....tells you everything you need to know
Honestly....  
GMen72 : 2:04 pm : link
I'm a little surprised he didn't get a pass rusher and OC to make this team more competitive next year. Not a fan of the FA signings (Martinez is average but still an upgrade). The draft was the draft...still find it impossible to believe an opportunity to move back didn't present itself. Im just not a DG fan...so impossible for me to be very optimistic since his past moves have been such duds.
RE: change the  
christian : 2:15 pm : link
In comment 14892327 Enzo said:
Quote:
in the title to 2018 and it's likely many of the same posters would be throwing out similar compliments...


Fair observation. The 2018 offseason brought us notions of Shurmur as an adult, Solder stabilizing the line Barkley touched by the hand of God, Manning still having it, no such thing as a rebuild etc.

The Giants still need to prove all of things they did going into 2018.

- Is the staff up to the job?
- Can the team establish the run game as a strength?
- Can the QB be a big factor on a winning team?
- Can the defense defend the pass?
- Can the young players accelerate their contribution when asked to fill critical roles?
The biggest difference this offseason, which is a huge plus  
mfsd : 2:15 pm : link
is the Giants are (finally) all in with a true rebuild. Draft picks were made with an eye toward the future, not desperately plugging holes now.

Free agency has changed, its hard to find a lot of solid starters without overpaying, so we signed several stop gaps without blowing up the cap.

The roster is still short on elite talent, it’s really Saquon and everyone else. But hopefully with the new coaching staff some of these guys with potential turn into studs.

DG’s grade is incomplete, but at least there seems to be a sensible plan in place now.
Glad to see DG getting a lot of love now  
5BowlsSoon : 2:15 pm : link
I’d give him a solid A. Here are 5 reasons, possibly 6, to support this:

1. The free agents picked up look solid and he didn’t overspend. He filled in some necessary gaps.
2. The guys let go needed to be let go, like Ogletree, Bethea, Remmers
3. He appears to have completely killed the draft...
4. And I like what he did in signing the UDFAs....getting 4 interesting and diverse WRs really intrigued me. Which one(s) will rise up? Kyle Murphy looks to be a keeper too.
5. BUT THE BIGGEST A+ he gets is in being a part in hiring this coaching staff. Everything I have seen in Judge just impresses me. And the coaches he has assembled gives me hope. Admittedly, I’m most concerned about the DC, because we got burned with our last DC when everyone, including me, thought he was a great hire. Fooled us!
6. If this works out, resigning GOLDEN may be the 6th reason justifying an A. Who even knew about this ploy? Not me....
IMHO, Gettleman has been doing well and...  
LeonBright45 : 2:46 pm : link
He has been doing well since he got here. Every GM has hits and misses. Every GM has Free Agent singings that don't work out for the best. Gettleman has done well here. I am not one to question and pick apart every single transaction and every single thing a man says. I believe a person deserves the right to do the job they were hired to do the way they want to do it until they prove to be ineffective. Reese had proven to be ineffective. He was responsible for Ross. Together they were responsible for wasting a lot of draft picks and ruining the final years of several coaches and players who otherwise had well respected careers. He finally got axed years too late.

I think that what hurt Gettleman was getting sold on Shurmur & Bettcher. I think what is going to save Gettleman is Joe Judge and the wonder staff. We have gone from an air of lost uncertainty to an air of confidence and direction. Nobody saw any future in staying the course with Pat. After two years of McAdoo we were happy for change and after two years of Shurmur we were happy to scrap it all again. Nobody expected what happened next.

Joe Judge blew everybody away and the staff he put together is unparalleled in this league. Every time the guy speaks he shows purpose directed towards our goal. He is the reason we suddenly have a plan that matches what our GM wants to build, which is a tough team that is strong in the trenches . Gettleman has been doing fine.
RE: section125, I am not saying that the short coming were doable  
section125 : 2:47 pm : link
In comment 14892329 George from PA said:
Quote:
Chase Young was only one that could have resolved that....

In reference, to Gross-Matos...Spencer, his coach at Penn St who is now on the Giants would have drafted him...if they wanted him.....the fact that they passed on him.....tells you everything you need to know


It was either very telling on what Spencer knew/said or they had a definite plan and were sticking to it. The fact that one of our asshats said if McKinney was taken before #36 DG would have traded (plan in place apparently) and that the Giants would have targeted the CB Fulton says a lot...
marty hit the nail on the head with regards to C  
GiantsFan84 : 2:49 pm : link
i don't understand the plan either. the plan had to be either draft one (risky unless you reach a little to make sure you get who you want which they clearly didn't do) or to sign one. the plan cannot and should not have been let's go with what we got and to draft a guard who has never played center and we will cross train him.

they literally seem to throwing shit against the wall hoping something sticks at C. problem is we know that pulley and pio are turds that won't stick.

this position is too important to ignore the way they have.

they could have signed a legitimate center on a 2-3 year deal as a stop-gap if the plan wasn't to draft one. i hope i'm wrong and gatesy plays C well. i actually like him as a player, i just have no idea if he has the intelligence or ability to play C in the NFL.
RE: RE: Gettleman gets a ton of shit  
Greg from LI : 3:01 pm : link
In comment 14892207 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
I still think that Gettleman told ownership that this season would be his last


Crossing my fingers!
RE: IMHO, Gettleman has been doing well and...  
Greg from LI : 3:02 pm : link
In comment 14892369 LeonBright45 said:
Quote:
the staff he put together is unparalleled in this league.


That's a flat-out ludicrous statement.
RE: RE: IMHO, Gettleman has been doing well and...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3:08 pm : link
In comment 14892383 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 14892369 LeonBright45 said:


Quote:


the staff he put together is unparalleled in this league.



That's a flat-out ludicrous statement.


I'm assuming that 'unparalleled in this league' was sarcasm or someone is hitting the sauce early on this Thursday afteroon.
Gettleman's 2020 has been good so far  
LBH15 : 3:09 pm : link
albeit compared to a disastrous 2018 and just an okay 2019.

Thank the lord he wasn't dumb enough to over-leverage the team in free agency and was smart enough to follow a 2020 draft strategy that better supports the short/long term future of his two key pieces (Saquon and DJ).

Again, everything about Gettleman is really pinned to the success or failure of Daniel Jones.

Need to start seeing some wins.
What is a this Guy Smoking?  
Samiam : 3:10 pm : link
Judge has not coached a single game plus it’s highly unlikely there will be a preseason; if there is, it’ll be short. Do:we have to wait until Judge retires to get him into the hall of fame?
RE: RE: IMHO, Gettleman has been doing well and...  
LeonBright45 : 3:14 pm : link
In comment 14892383 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 14892369 LeonBright45 said:


Quote:


the staff he put together is unparalleled in this league.



That's a flat-out ludicrous statement.


Go take your meds, Greg, unless it's just that time of the month.

RE: RE: RE: IMHO, Gettleman has been doing well and...  
LeonBright45 : 3:18 pm : link
In comment 14892388 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 14892383 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


In comment 14892369 LeonBright45 said:






Quote:


the staff he put together is unparalleled in this league.



That's a flat-out ludicrous statement.



I'm assuming that 'unparalleled in this league' was sarcasm or someone is hitting the sauce early on this Thursday afteroon.


Show me another coaching staff that can boast two coordinators who both went to ivy league colleges. Show me another staff that was put together with such thought and care. Judge took his time and put together a great staff. I am very optimistic about our future.

The only sauce here is dripping off of your chin, douchebag.
RE: I like the entire off season approach for the most part  
OntheRoad : 3:33 pm : link
In comment 14892290 ChicagoMarty said:
Quote:
I can't help but feel that management thought they had identified a C in the draft that they thought was gettable


If the center they identified was Lemieux, the Giants may have done something like that.
If Andrew Thomas works out, then A+++  
barens : 3:33 pm : link
+
...  
christian : 3:39 pm : link
Show me another defensive coordinator who led the league's worst defensive last year. Show me another offensive coordinator who was fired by an owner who said he loved him like a son. Show me another head coach who's never coordinated the offensive or defensive unit of a team at any level ever.

See how when you just use exaggerated words it totally works both ways?
LeonBright45  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3:49 pm : link
You sound like a reasonable individual who takes criticism well. Best of luck in all future endeavors.
I like DG overall  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3:56 pm : link
It is really hard to win in the NFL. Many teams are still looking for that 1st championship.

I would not know how the draft picks are going to work out but happy they addressed the OL early. I felt that was mandatory.

There is a good foundation in place. Mara always says things are a group discussion when coming to decisions so is it really just him?

I think his legacy here as GM will depend on if the Giants return to a championship team.

Ultimately if the right HC, QB and OL are in place they have a fighting chance. They need a few more players but I am optimistic. The days of the division teams pushing the Giants around are very soon to end and in short order they will control the trenches. At least I will enjoy watching them again.
The W column is empty,  
Default : 4:17 pm : link
and he threw stupid money at an overrated DT.

Incomplete
I don't think Williams is over rated  
Gman11 : 4:35 pm : link
I think Gettleman knows exactly what he is - a good run stuffer that gets some push in the middle. Too many people point to the number of sacks, but except for guys like Donald a DT's job isn't to get sacks. It's to collapse the pocket.
RE: LeonBright45  
LeonBright45 : 4:38 pm : link
In comment 14892430 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
You sound like a reasonable individual who takes criticism well. Best of luck in all future endeavors.


You sound like a little bitch. Who are you to dish out "criticism"?? I am entitled to my opinion and it doesn't not affect others unless they choose to let it. Don't start if you can't take it like you dish it out. Maybe you should stick to the subject matter next time and just give your own opinion.
RE: RE: RE: RE: IMHO, Gettleman has been doing well and...  
mfsd : 4:42 pm : link
In comment 14892394 LeonBright45 said:
Quote:
In comment 14892388 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


In comment 14892383 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


In comment 14892369 LeonBright45 said:






Quote:


the staff he put together is unparalleled in this league.



That's a flat-out ludicrous statement.



I'm assuming that 'unparalleled in this league' was sarcasm or someone is hitting the sauce early on this Thursday afteroon.



Show me another coaching staff that can boast two coordinators who both went to ivy league colleges. Show me another staff that was put together with such thought and care. Judge took his time and put together a great staff. I am very optimistic about our future.

The only sauce here is dripping off of your chin, douchebag.


I share your optimism about the staff. I, too, get to about half-mast upon hearing Joe Judge in press conferences and interviews. I also admire the aggressiveness and vulgarity with which you retort.

But they also haven’t won anything yet, as currently constituted with the Giants. To borrow from the immortal Winston Wolf...let’s not start sucking each other’s dicks just yet...
I always like Gettlemans drafts but,  
Jersey55 : 4:44 pm : link
he makes some bone headed free gent signings from time to time that leave people scratching their heads, but he is always trying and I give him an A for effort...
RE: I don't think Williams is over rated  
Default : 5:10 pm : link
In comment 14892458 Gman11 said:
Quote:
I think Gettleman knows exactly what he is - a good run stuffer that gets some push in the middle. Too many people point to the number of sacks, but except for guys like Donald a DT's job isn't to get sacks. It's to collapse the pocket.


I'm not doing that, he's overrated as run stopper, and barely gets any push up the middle.
Not worth the draft picks he was traded for, nor half of the franchise tag salary..
It's not as though this team desperately needed another DT.
How would you rate Gettlemen's 2020 so far?  
Spider43 : 5:39 pm : link
C.
B-.  
Angel Eyes : 5:59 pm : link
I like that we drafted an OT or two in the draft to replace Solder.

What I'm miffed about is that Gettleman has shown very little in the way of improving the pass rush over three years, appears to have lied about trying to get a "Strahan-type player", and is content to let Patrick Graham scheme up a defense via pass rush by committee. We already took that approach the last couple years and we were still one of the worst defenses in the league. And I'm not confident in Graham's ability as a DC after heading one of the NFL's worst defenses last year.
RE: I like the entire off season approach for the most part  
Red Right Hand : 6:02 pm : link
In comment 14892290 ChicagoMarty said:
Quote:
I thought the FA signings were well considered

I was impressed by the Draft focusing on the OL and the back seven on D.

I understand that there is only so much that can be done in one offseason given the salary cap limits.

So pricey gambles on ERs were not part of the plan.

Understood.

I simply do not understand what the thought process is with regard to C.

There were FA Centers out there available for a price well below the asking price for Cb's and ER's.

We could have garnered an experienced C e.g. McGovern or Karras and still obtained the rest of our FA haul without breaking the Salary Cap.

I can't help but feel that management thought they had identified a C in the draft that they thought was gettable and found they thought wrong.

Perhaps they think that the Covid generated season delay will allow Halapio time to fully recover from his achilles injury. But that suggests that they think Pio is a competent C when healthy. Mon Dieu!

They can't seriously think Pulley is the answer!?!

After the draft the Jints can pat themselves on the back at believing they have 4/5 of at some point an above average OL.

But an OL is only as good as its weakest link.

C is supposed to be the second most important position on the OL

Yet DG made no FA moves to procure a C and no moves in the draft to select a rookie C with viable college experience at C to develop.

Does management know something about another team's roster that we don't with regard to an experienced C shaking out sometime in the near future.

Or was C just a cluster-fuck in otherwise productive offseason activity?
We pick pretty high on the waiver wire, and I don't think the 3 teams in front of us need a center. I'm not sure the starting center is on the roster right now
...  
christian : 6:05 pm : link
Is a pass rush from an individual superior than from a group?

The pass rush group wasn't a tragedy last year. It was very middle of the pack across most of the important metrics.
Strategy can always be graded  
twostepgiants : 6:07 pm : link
The results can’t but just because doesn’t work out doesn’t mean the thinking behind it can’t be great

In FA, the Giants made a change to shorter term, no more than 3 yr deals on guys and front loading the cap hits rather than spreading them out. This puts the Giants on much firmer long term ground for cap stability moving forward, This may have ruled out a Byron Jones or aJake Conklin who got 5 year deals.

This kind of strategic change has immediate consequences. Both Jones & Conklin could have seriously upgraded this team at CB and RT and it would have seriously impacted the draft as well, perhaps moving on defense at 4, etc. it would have led to a better outlook for the upcoming season. However, it would have come at the cost of years 3-5 down the road,

The Giants instead moved on Bradberry and Martinez and gave them much more team friendly 3 year reasonable deals that both fill needs and provide long term flexibility and both are very good football players.

In the draft, the Giants moved on players who were long term starters at their positions, who have played their positions for several seasons and for solid football programs. There were no injury issues players who we got for “value” because they dropped. No “project” players that have little production or need to be taught how to play a new position. These players all produced in college. Many of them also come from previous experience with someone connected to Giants staff so we have direct knowledge of character and work ethic. None of these workout warrior, Hugh riser types because of a great combine or fast 40 or because they can jump out of pool and land on their feet, No Adrien Robinsons or Owa Obdighizuwa in this lot.

This team also cluster drafted OL and LB, two positions that have been largely ignored in the past and the Giants haven’t really cluster drafted positions before.

So, I think you can definately get a read into the thinking and make an assessment on the long term thinking, we don’t know yet if any individual will play out but the bigger picture is there.

I see a team on a more long term stability of contracts, drafting football players and value in production and will foster competition through bringing in multiples in skill and clusters.

I like what this portends for the future.
RE: I don't think Williams is over rated  
Angel Eyes : 6:16 pm : link
In comment 14892458 Gman11 said:
Quote:
I think Gettleman knows exactly what he is - a good run stuffer that gets some push in the middle. Too many people point to the number of sacks, but except for guys like Donald a DT's job isn't to get sacks. It's to collapse the pocket.

Technically he's a DE, he thinks he's a DE by trying to get paid like one. Doesn't have the ability to get after the QB though.
16 million and 2 draft picks for a run stuffer  
arniefez : 6:23 pm : link
#2 pick on a RB. And those are probably his "good" moves. The guy has been a complete disaster so far. But he's still the GM. Hopefully the Mara Bros picked the right coach this time and their GM picked a lot of good players this time. Time will tell.
RE: ...  
Angel Eyes : 6:29 pm : link
In comment 14892518 christian said:
Quote:
Is a pass rush from an individual superior than from a group?

The pass rush group wasn't a tragedy last year. It was very middle of the pack across most of the important metrics.

It works better when there's a guy or two that's very good at it. And the Giants have had guys who were good, even great at it, and pretty poor when we don't. Every team that's done well had a guy or two on their team that was a threat to rush the quarterback (except for the Patriots).

Middling's not enough and I haven't seen anything from the guys we have that assures me that they can pick up the slack.
...  
christian : 6:54 pm : link
The Giants signed Frackrell, and made the move to secure Golden if desired. They’ve invested heavily in the front three. Ximines and Carter are adequate depth.

The last time the Giants had a good defense, it was largely predicated on their secondary. It’s positive to see Gettleman focus there. The Giants inability to stop the pass was an outsized factor in the awful defense they played the last two years.

The pin your ears back edge rusher is a liability. It’s a bad investment.
