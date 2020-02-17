How would you rate Gettleman's 2020 so far?

Going into the year, I was afraid we were heading into a big free agent signing situation intended to support Gettleman and other careers in the front office and also the new coach. Instead, what I see is a continuation of 2019: Smart free agent acquisitions. Intelligent drafting. Continued evolution of the scouting staff. And some GM succession planning, like having Pettit and Abrams second DG for certain press events.
Now some of the draft picks and FA signings will bust. That always happens. But right now the picks and the approach seem sensible and smart.
What is your opinion?
I love what DG has done and he had a plan. If ownership didn’t force his hand to continue with Eli we would likely be slightly further along. In any event he’s done exceptionally well and systematically revamped each unit. He’s been nothing short of brilliant. Unloading bad contract after bad contract while actually building a foundation. This draft was a homerun starting with the logical pick of the tackle over shiny toys. Jerry Reese I bet would have falling for that trap. Grabbing a safety round 2 he read my mind. I had tackle round 1. Safety round 2. My choice was Winfield but can’t complain about McKinney
If Reese was around, he would have signed Clowney to a big long term contract.
1. they can let him walk next year (or year after) and recoup a comp pick mitigating trade cost.
2. he may not have made it to FA. There were other solid players who did (like Hargrove) but if LW's ends up outperforming others then there would have been a cost in performance value on the field.
I'm still in wait and see mode. I think the arguments around that trade are a lot like leasing a car vs. buying it. There's sort of an actuarial equivalence so it just depends on situation because both answers could be right or wrong. In the present NYG situation lacking higher end talent in their prime years I understand leveraging a little future value to add a player who may be the best player on the D. And I'd rather be taking the big cap hit now with less $ in the future (when Barkley and others will start getting more expensive).
In a second area, I'm assuming DG expects either Carter or the X-Man to be the primary pass rusher. Otherwise, we added Fackrell and lost Goldin unless Goldin ends up here. Otherwise, we're going to have be lucky to get a decent pass rush. With regard to Fackrell, after his big sack year, Green Bay went out and upgraded both edge positions. That should tell us something. Same thinking for Graham as DC. I like what I'm hearing but stil wondering why Miami just let him go for a lateral position. Hard for me to believe that Flores, a student of BB in NE, would do it out of the goodness of his heart.
Otherwise, I like most of the draft but question why we need that many LBs of similar skills when we needed help at other positions. People said this was the best year for WRs and we needed one and ended with UFDAs.
Quote:
Kmac, pierce, boley and canty were pretty highly sought after free agents at the time.
I love what DG has done and he had a plan. If ownership didn’t force his hand to continue with Eli we would likely be slightly further along. In any event he’s done exceptionally well and systematically revamped each unit. He’s been nothing short of brilliant. Unloading bad contract after bad contract while actually building a foundation. This draft was a homerun starting with the logical pick of the tackle over shiny toys. Jerry Reese I bet would have falling for that trap. Grabbing a safety round 2 he read my mind. I had tackle round 1. Safety round 2. My choice was Winfield but can’t complain about McKinney
If Reese was around, he would have signed Clowney to a big long term contract.
Reese moves would have been Jack Conklin and Byron Jones to huge deals. Had he not done the LW trade I could see him using that $ on Clowney or trading for Yannick (or maybe Leonard Floyd).
1. they can let him walk next year (or year after) and recoup a comp pick mitigating trade cost.
2. he may not have made it to FA. There were other solid players who did (like Hargrove) but if LW's ends up outperforming others then there would have been a cost in performance value on the field.
I'm still in wait and see mode. I think the arguments around that trade are a lot like leasing a car vs. buying it. There's sort of an actuarial equivalence so it just depends on situation because both answers could be right or wrong. In the present NYG situation lacking higher end talent in their prime years I understand leveraging a little future value to add a player who may be the best player on the D. And I'd rather be taking the big cap hit now with less $ in the future (when Barkley and others will start getting more expensive).
We essentially traded him for Jerrald Jernnigan!
I was impressed by the Draft focusing on the OL and the back seven on D.
I understand that there is only so much that can be done in one offseason given the salary cap limits.
So pricey gambles on ERs were not part of the plan.
Understood.
I simply do not understand what the thought process is with regard to C.
There were FA Centers out there available for a price well below the asking price for Cb's and ER's.
We could have garnered an experienced C e.g. McGovern or Karras and still obtained the rest of our FA haul without breaking the Salary Cap.
I can't help but feel that management thought they had identified a C in the draft that they thought was gettable and found they thought wrong.
Perhaps they think that the Covid generated season delay will allow Halapio time to fully recover from his achilles injury. But that suggests that they think Pio is a competent C when healthy. Mon Dieu!
They can't seriously think Pulley is the answer!?!
After the draft the Jints can pat themselves on the back at believing they have 4/5 of at some point an above average OL.
But an OL is only as good as its weakest link.
C is supposed to be the second most important position on the OL
Yet DG made no FA moves to procure a C and no moves in the draft to select a rookie C with viable college experience at C to develop.
Does management know something about another team's roster that we don't with regard to an experienced C shaking out sometime in the near future.
Or was C just a cluster-fuck in otherwise productive offseason activity?
DG at his age, and assumed job security - I think should be commended for his 2020 decision making which seems to be more longterm focused than in previous years. The cap is not at risk - which would've been the biggest worry with Free Agency. This team hasn't invested mid round picks in OL depth in a long time, fans have been begging for them to build that pipeline, hopefully this will be maintained in future years.
No one knows if we'll hit on these picks, but I can't fault the process.
This year's draft seems sensible to me, though there is a side of me wondering if we didn't pass on some obvious talent we might regret chasing down needs (I maintain my position that building roster talent itself is a major need).
The hiring of Shurmer at the time also seemed good. Had great success with young quarterbacks and led a really nice overachieving offense with Minnesota.
Sometimes shit doesn't work out. The important things for our GM are:
Effort in the right areas: from coaches to fa targets to draft picks, I can tell DG is putting the effort and resources into the right places. Something JR was extremely bad with (i.e. OL, LB).
Talent evaluation: I've loved the drafts so far, and as pointed out above at the time he made seemingly correct choices.
Budget saavy: I'm not expert enough on this subject but it sure seems we're able to be pretty active each offseason, no major contractual issues.
Notice they did not sign any 30+ FAs. All the FAs are still in their 20s.
The only problem that I see is the familiarity signing. Pierre, Mauro, Golden, Buchannon, Bethea, etc were all signed because they knew Betcher's system. The fact that the majority of them stunk didn't seem to matter. Martinez, Fackrell, Hartage, seems to be the same type of signings.
It's quite similar to 2018 in those (not all) respects. I don't believe he did anything unequivocally good in 2018 offseason aside from his 1st and 2nd picks. Coach tanked, staff tanked, QB tanked. Of the ~30 vets acquired the only notable one left on the team just two years later is Solder, and he's been an unrequited financial and football disaster.
This offseason is all about Judge. Can he build a foundation of success, or will he go in the pile of the 3 coaches fired in 5 years before him. I like the guy, I hope he's as good on the field as he is on the mic.
I loved the draft. I think Wirfs will prove to be the better pro, but Thomas will be a good player at a more valuable position.
I loved the focus on the secondary in UFA and the draft. Pass first league, and all of the data supports going after it in pass pro.
I loved not getting wrapped around a pole on edge rushers. I like the pattern of year deals for the part time gig of edge rusher.
I think Martinez will be unspectacular. I'm nervous about the linebackers. Connelly is young, recovering from surgery and in a new system. Carter has shown to be a replacement level guy. Ximines I am hopeful.
FA was productive. Did not exposed them too badly cap wise in the future.
Draft was targeted and seems to hit mark.
Nothing is a given...until you see it on the field.
2 short coming:
Game wreaking Edge is still missing but enough pieces to create presser by commitee?
Center position is developmental.
Significant resources have allocated to both lines, yet center is still a huge question mark and it's up for debate whether or not the defensive line can effectively rush the passer. I'd like to see both units become strengths rather than liabilities before I start celebrating DG's 2020.
In reference, to Gross-Matos...Spencer, his coach at Penn St who is now on the Giants would have drafted him...if they wanted him.....the fact that they passed on him.....tells you everything you need to know
Fair observation. The 2018 offseason brought us notions of Shurmur as an adult, Solder stabilizing the line Barkley touched by the hand of God, Manning still having it, no such thing as a rebuild etc.
The Giants still need to prove all of things they did going into 2018.
- Is the staff up to the job?
- Can the team establish the run game as a strength?
- Can the QB be a big factor on a winning team?
- Can the defense defend the pass?
- Can the young players accelerate their contribution when asked to fill critical roles?
Free agency has changed, its hard to find a lot of solid starters without overpaying, so we signed several stop gaps without blowing up the cap.
The roster is still short on elite talent, it’s really Saquon and everyone else. But hopefully with the new coaching staff some of these guys with potential turn into studs.
DG’s grade is incomplete, but at least there seems to be a sensible plan in place now.
1. The free agents picked up look solid and he didn’t overspend. He filled in some necessary gaps.
2. The guys let go needed to be let go, like Ogletree, Bethea, Remmers
3. He appears to have completely killed the draft...
4. And I like what he did in signing the UDFAs....getting 4 interesting and diverse WRs really intrigued me. Which one(s) will rise up? Kyle Murphy looks to be a keeper too.
5. BUT THE BIGGEST A+ he gets is in being a part in hiring this coaching staff. Everything I have seen in Judge just impresses me. And the coaches he has assembled gives me hope. Admittedly, I’m most concerned about the DC, because we got burned with our last DC when everyone, including me, thought he was a great hire. Fooled us!
6. If this works out, resigning GOLDEN may be the 6th reason justifying an A. Who even knew about this ploy? Not me....
I think that what hurt Gettleman was getting sold on Shurmur & Bettcher. I think what is going to save Gettleman is Joe Judge and the wonder staff. We have gone from an air of lost uncertainty to an air of confidence and direction. Nobody saw any future in staying the course with Pat. After two years of McAdoo we were happy for change and after two years of Shurmur we were happy to scrap it all again. Nobody expected what happened next.
Joe Judge blew everybody away and the staff he put together is unparalleled in this league. Every time the guy speaks he shows purpose directed towards our goal. He is the reason we suddenly have a plan that matches what our GM wants to build, which is a tough team that is strong in the trenches . Gettleman has been doing fine.
In reference, to Gross-Matos...Spencer, his coach at Penn St who is now on the Giants would have drafted him...if they wanted him.....the fact that they passed on him.....tells you everything you need to know
It was either very telling on what Spencer knew/said or they had a definite plan and were sticking to it. The fact that one of our asshats said if McKinney was taken before #36 DG would have traded (plan in place apparently) and that the Giants would have targeted the CB Fulton says a lot...
they literally seem to throwing shit against the wall hoping something sticks at C. problem is we know that pulley and pio are turds that won't stick.
this position is too important to ignore the way they have.
they could have signed a legitimate center on a 2-3 year deal as a stop-gap if the plan wasn't to draft one. i hope i'm wrong and gatesy plays C well. i actually like him as a player, i just have no idea if he has the intelligence or ability to play C in the NFL.
Crossing my fingers!
That's a flat-out ludicrous statement.
Quote:
the staff he put together is unparalleled in this league.
That's a flat-out ludicrous statement.
I'm assuming that 'unparalleled in this league' was sarcasm or someone is hitting the sauce early on this Thursday afteroon.
Thank the lord he wasn't dumb enough to over-leverage the team in free agency and was smart enough to follow a 2020 draft strategy that better supports the short/long term future of his two key pieces (Saquon and DJ).
Again, everything about Gettleman is really pinned to the success or failure of Daniel Jones.
Need to start seeing some wins.
Quote:
the staff he put together is unparalleled in this league.
That's a flat-out ludicrous statement.
Go take your meds, Greg, unless it's just that time of the month.
Quote:
In comment 14892369 LeonBright45 said:
Quote:
the staff he put together is unparalleled in this league.
That's a flat-out ludicrous statement.
I'm assuming that 'unparalleled in this league' was sarcasm or someone is hitting the sauce early on this Thursday afteroon.
Show me another coaching staff that can boast two coordinators who both went to ivy league colleges. Show me another staff that was put together with such thought and care. Judge took his time and put together a great staff. I am very optimistic about our future.
The only sauce here is dripping off of your chin, douchebag.
If the center they identified was Lemieux, the Giants may have done something like that.
See how when you just use exaggerated words it totally works both ways?
I would not know how the draft picks are going to work out but happy they addressed the OL early. I felt that was mandatory.
There is a good foundation in place. Mara always says things are a group discussion when coming to decisions so is it really just him?
I think his legacy here as GM will depend on if the Giants return to a championship team.
Ultimately if the right HC, QB and OL are in place they have a fighting chance. They need a few more players but I am optimistic. The days of the division teams pushing the Giants around are very soon to end and in short order they will control the trenches. At least I will enjoy watching them again.
Incomplete
You sound like a little bitch. Who are you to dish out "criticism"?? I am entitled to my opinion and it doesn't not affect others unless they choose to let it. Don't start if you can't take it like you dish it out. Maybe you should stick to the subject matter next time and just give your own opinion.
Quote:
In comment 14892383 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 14892369 LeonBright45 said:
Quote:
the staff he put together is unparalleled in this league.
That's a flat-out ludicrous statement.
I'm assuming that 'unparalleled in this league' was sarcasm or someone is hitting the sauce early on this Thursday afteroon.
Show me another coaching staff that can boast two coordinators who both went to ivy league colleges. Show me another staff that was put together with such thought and care. Judge took his time and put together a great staff. I am very optimistic about our future.
The only sauce here is dripping off of your chin, douchebag.
I share your optimism about the staff. I, too, get to about half-mast upon hearing Joe Judge in press conferences and interviews. I also admire the aggressiveness and vulgarity with which you retort.
But they also haven’t won anything yet, as currently constituted with the Giants. To borrow from the immortal Winston Wolf...let’s not start sucking each other’s dicks just yet...
I'm not doing that, he's overrated as run stopper, and barely gets any push up the middle.
Not worth the draft picks he was traded for, nor half of the franchise tag salary..
It's not as though this team desperately needed another DT.
What I'm miffed about is that Gettleman has shown very little in the way of improving the pass rush over three years, appears to have lied about trying to get a "Strahan-type player", and is content to let Patrick Graham scheme up a defense via pass rush by committee. We already took that approach the last couple years and we were still one of the worst defenses in the league. And I'm not confident in Graham's ability as a DC after heading one of the NFL's worst defenses last year.
I was impressed by the Draft focusing on the OL and the back seven on D.
I understand that there is only so much that can be done in one offseason given the salary cap limits.
So pricey gambles on ERs were not part of the plan.
Understood.
I simply do not understand what the thought process is with regard to C.
There were FA Centers out there available for a price well below the asking price for Cb's and ER's.
We could have garnered an experienced C e.g. McGovern or Karras and still obtained the rest of our FA haul without breaking the Salary Cap.
I can't help but feel that management thought they had identified a C in the draft that they thought was gettable and found they thought wrong.
Perhaps they think that the Covid generated season delay will allow Halapio time to fully recover from his achilles injury. But that suggests that they think Pio is a competent C when healthy. Mon Dieu!
They can't seriously think Pulley is the answer!?!
After the draft the Jints can pat themselves on the back at believing they have 4/5 of at some point an above average OL.
But an OL is only as good as its weakest link.
C is supposed to be the second most important position on the OL
Yet DG made no FA moves to procure a C and no moves in the draft to select a rookie C with viable college experience at C to develop.
Does management know something about another team's roster that we don't with regard to an experienced C shaking out sometime in the near future.
Or was C just a cluster-fuck in otherwise productive offseason activity?
The pass rush group wasn't a tragedy last year. It was very middle of the pack across most of the important metrics.
In FA, the Giants made a change to shorter term, no more than 3 yr deals on guys and front loading the cap hits rather than spreading them out. This puts the Giants on much firmer long term ground for cap stability moving forward, This may have ruled out a Byron Jones or aJake Conklin who got 5 year deals.
This kind of strategic change has immediate consequences. Both Jones & Conklin could have seriously upgraded this team at CB and RT and it would have seriously impacted the draft as well, perhaps moving on defense at 4, etc. it would have led to a better outlook for the upcoming season. However, it would have come at the cost of years 3-5 down the road,
The Giants instead moved on Bradberry and Martinez and gave them much more team friendly 3 year reasonable deals that both fill needs and provide long term flexibility and both are very good football players.
In the draft, the Giants moved on players who were long term starters at their positions, who have played their positions for several seasons and for solid football programs. There were no injury issues players who we got for “value” because they dropped. No “project” players that have little production or need to be taught how to play a new position. These players all produced in college. Many of them also come from previous experience with someone connected to Giants staff so we have direct knowledge of character and work ethic. None of these workout warrior, Hugh riser types because of a great combine or fast 40 or because they can jump out of pool and land on their feet, No Adrien Robinsons or Owa Obdighizuwa in this lot.
This team also cluster drafted OL and LB, two positions that have been largely ignored in the past and the Giants haven’t really cluster drafted positions before.
So, I think you can definately get a read into the thinking and make an assessment on the long term thinking, we don’t know yet if any individual will play out but the bigger picture is there.
I see a team on a more long term stability of contracts, drafting football players and value in production and will foster competition through bringing in multiples in skill and clusters.
I like what this portends for the future.
Technically he's a DE, he thinks he's a DE by trying to get paid like one. Doesn't have the ability to get after the QB though.
The pass rush group wasn't a tragedy last year. It was very middle of the pack across most of the important metrics.
It works better when there's a guy or two that's very good at it. And the Giants have had guys who were good, even great at it, and pretty poor when we don't. Every team that's done well had a guy or two on their team that was a threat to rush the quarterback (except for the Patriots).
Middling's not enough and I haven't seen anything from the guys we have that assures me that they can pick up the slack.
The last time the Giants had a good defense, it was largely predicated on their secondary. It’s positive to see Gettleman focus there. The Giants inability to stop the pass was an outsized factor in the awful defense they played the last two years.
The pin your ears back edge rusher is a liability. It’s a bad investment.