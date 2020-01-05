What exactly are we going to do about the Center position? Anakim : 5/1/2020 11:43 am

This is one thing where I have no idea what Gettleman is thinking and where there doesn't seem to be a plan. Last week we heard Gettleman say that he was going to fix OL once and for all. Great, we got two promising OTs and a badass on the interior, along with a promising interior guy in Kyle Murphy.



But what about the C position for 2020? We're in a division with:



Dallas: Dontari Poe and Gerald McCoy

Philly: Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave

Washington: Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, and Matt Ioannidis







Pulley has been underwhelming as a pro, Lemieux has absolutely no experience at C (and may legit. need a year to get familiar with the position), and I'm sorry, but mentioning re-signing Halapio down the line is odd. 1) He didn't play well last year, and 2) even if he did play well, there's no guarantee that he'll return to form after tearing his Achilles. Who's to say he'll even be ready for the season?





So I'd really like to know what the plan is, if there is one. Competition is great and the best man should win, but how about actually having a credible option? A guy with no experience, a guy who has underperformed, and a guy who is coming off a serious injury. If the objective is to protect your young franchise QB, why would you recklessly gamble on protecting him like this?



Guys like Alex Mack, Justin Britt, Nick Easton, and Billy Price need to be firmly on the radar because while they may not set the world on fire and are gambles in their own right, at the very least they'll be certain upgrades over what we have right now and what we'll have if we re-sign Jon Halapio.