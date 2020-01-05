for display only
What exactly are we going to do about the Center position?

Anakim : 5/1/2020 11:43 am
This is one thing where I have no idea what Gettleman is thinking and where there doesn't seem to be a plan. Last week we heard Gettleman say that he was going to fix OL once and for all. Great, we got two promising OTs and a badass on the interior, along with a promising interior guy in Kyle Murphy.

But what about the C position for 2020? We're in a division with:

Dallas: Dontari Poe and Gerald McCoy
Philly: Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave
Washington: Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, and Matt Ioannidis



Pulley has been underwhelming as a pro, Lemieux has absolutely no experience at C (and may legit. need a year to get familiar with the position), and I'm sorry, but mentioning re-signing Halapio down the line is odd. 1) He didn't play well last year, and 2) even if he did play well, there's no guarantee that he'll return to form after tearing his Achilles. Who's to say he'll even be ready for the season?


So I'd really like to know what the plan is, if there is one. Competition is great and the best man should win, but how about actually having a credible option? A guy with no experience, a guy who has underperformed, and a guy who is coming off a serious injury. If the objective is to protect your young franchise QB, why would you recklessly gamble on protecting him like this?

Guys like Alex Mack, Justin Britt, Nick Easton, and Billy Price need to be firmly on the radar because while they may not set the world on fire and are gambles in their own right, at the very least they'll be certain upgrades over what we have right now and what we'll have if we re-sign Jon Halapio.
I’m certain DG et al  
Big Blue '56 : 5/1/2020 11:47 am : link
are doing their due diligence. The more I read, the more it appears that Lemieux will be able to handle the position, line calls and all. Very smart. Great competitor
RE: I’m certain DG et al  
Anakim : 5/1/2020 11:50 am : link
Big Blue '56 said:

are doing their due diligence. The more I read, the more it appears that Lemieux will be able to handle the position, line calls and all. Very smart. Great competitor


That may be, but do we want to thrust the starting C position on a guy who has never played it before in his life?
I'd imagine the veterans mentioned are on the radar  
Eric on Li : 5/1/2020 11:50 am : link
as would be anyone entering the supplemental draft. I'm personally hoping Creed Humphrey is having thoughts about whatever grade he got from the draft advisory committee after seeing the guy who beat him out for the remington fall to round 4 and decides to put his name into the supplemental draft. That could be like adding a discount Cesar Ruiz.

I'm not sure there's any raging FA market out there for any player currently, and most are in a holding pattern until closer to training camps (whenever that is). Centers are likely no different. Though maybe there's a late round pick trade market for someone like Billy Price in the same way Charles Harris just got dealt. It would take a higher pick, but I'd love to pry Mccoy from the Saints since they just drafted Ruiz.

In an absolute worst case scenario I'm sure there would be some kind of reverse Brett Jones type deal possible at the end of camp, though it's obviously more ideal to get someone in earlier (or hope one of the young guys steps up). Pulley (or Pio) is probably already on the Brett Jones level anyway.
I think it's up in the air right now. It could be Pulley, Gates,  
Ira : 5/1/2020 11:51 am : link
Halapio, Lemieux or someone not on the roster. The coaching staff needs to see what to guys on the roster can do and the front office needs to look at anyone that shakes loose. I doubt there will be a trade. Hang on, Anak. This one will take time to resolve.
Anyone not named Pio  
GiantsRage2007 : 5/1/2020 11:52 am : link
Will be an upgrade
BB56  
Samiam : 5/1/2020 11:54 am : link
Heard somebody says this. You can practice all the snaps you want. It’s different when you have to snap with a 325 pound guy ready to take your head off. It’s very hard for me to believe he can play the position this year even with someone else making the blocking calls. Same thinking for Gates except he has a little bit of pro experience.

I’m assuming we look at the waiver wire for a center. I’d prefer we don’t look for castoffs and trade for someone who has value. Gettleman made a mistake not signing a free agent. He was probably expecting to draft someone.
RE: I'd imagine the veterans mentioned are on the radar  
Anakim : 5/1/2020 11:57 am : link
Eric on Li said:

It would take a higher pick, but I'd love to pry Mccoy from the Saints since they just drafted Ruiz.


McCoy's not going anywhere. He's been absolutely fantastic for the Saints. Ruiz will probably play RG for the Saints, with Warford and Easton being shipped out.
Don't sleep on Pio...  
Optimus-NY : 5/1/2020 11:58 am : link
...
Sounds like we could grab one  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 5/1/2020 11:58 am : link
off of waivers that could be shaking loose. They could be better then what we currently have.

The O-line will continue to be garbage if the Center sucks.

We have been so bad at picking up blitzes and stunts between the guard-center the past few years.

It absolutely kills the entire line, as it has a ripple effect through the whole unit. We don't need spectacular play there, we need good descent play though.
oh they have a plan  
Enzo : 5/1/2020 11:59 am : link
but as of now it doesn't look like a good one. Lots of hoping and praying...which typically results in lots of chucking and ducking.

I did everything I could  
LBH15 : 5/1/2020 12:02 pm : link
posting basically every few days that we should draft one.

That's really as far as I can take it.
I think the Giants like Gates at center  
Jay on the Island : 5/1/2020 12:03 pm : link
I just can't believe that they are comfortable with Pulley as the center.
RE: Anyone not named Pio  
Anakim : 5/1/2020 12:03 pm : link
GiantsRage2007 said:

Will be an upgrade


Haha, someone get Max Tuerk and Reese Dismukes on the phone!
David Andrews  
Mike in NY : 5/1/2020 12:04 pm : link
He was a UDFA at C and started Week 1 for the Patriots in 2015.
we will be pleasnatly surprised  
ryanmkeane : 5/1/2020 12:07 pm : link
by Gates and Lemieux
RE: I think the Giants like Gates at center  
Eric on Li : 5/1/2020 12:08 pm : link
Jay on the Island said:

I just can't believe that they are comfortable with Pulley as the center.


I agree completely. Gates was really impressive last year. I'd like to see them get him in the starting lineup at C. Boothe and Seubert both played C for stretches so I'm hopeful Gates can do the same.
Pulley is also not  
ryanmkeane : 5/1/2020 12:09 pm : link
a terrible stop gap. I know that is not what everyone wants to hear. But he's not terrible out there. (not a high bar, I know) but with an overall better OL he might be able to be decent for us. That being said I would expect Gates or Lemieux to beat him out.
RE: David Andrews  
Anakim : 5/1/2020 12:12 pm : link
Mike in NY said:

He was a UDFA at C and started Week 1 for the Patriots in 2015.


More of an exception than the rule
...  
christian : 5/1/2020 12:12 pm : link
These are moments where as a fan, I have to accept in Gentleman's hierarchy of importance, center doesn't sit very high.

After three shots -- the options are 1) a journeyman 2) a late round or UDFA rookie.

I tend to believe center is a critical position, but looks he doesn't he agree. With the three drafts and three offseasons, it's just not a matter of the stars not aligning. It's a statement on priorities.
RE: Pulley is also not  
BillT : 5/1/2020 12:13 pm : link
ryanmkeane said:

a terrible stop gap. I know that is not what everyone wants to hear. But he's not terrible out there. (not a high bar, I know) but with an overall better OL he might be able to be decent for us. That being said I would expect Gates or Lemieux to beat him out.

I would disagree. I think it's more likely than not that Pulley, as a starter, is one of the worst centers in the NFL if not maybe the worst. He couldn't beat out Halapio who was one of the worst centers in the league.
my guess  
feelflows : 5/1/2020 12:17 pm : link
by reading the multiple threads is.. beating a dead horse.

Also re: Gates - his 290 snaps last year were not insignificant  
Eric on Li : 5/1/2020 12:23 pm : link
Solder and Hernandez played just over 1000. Zeitler played 991. Remmers played 870. So Gates played roughly 1/3 of the season.

That's a decent amount of tape on him to grade and for some frame of reference PFF had his 75.1 grade basically tied with Zeitler (76.4) as the best OL on the team. They tracked Gates allowing just 1 sack and taking 0 penalties (Zeitler took 2 penalties and allowed 3 sacks).

Also looking back on his combine performance last year he's got a few impressive traits. His 7.61 three cone for example would have been the 2nd best C in this year's draft behind Hennessy and 5th best overall at this past year's combine, .3 of a second behind Andrew Thomas and .4 of a second ahead of Tristan Wirfs. His weigh in, heights, arm lengths, and shuttle time was almost identical with Hennessy's - so he's got some movement skills.
Pulley  
PaulN : 5/1/2020 12:31 pm : link
Has played well for us when forced into action, Giants will be fine there, the competition will get these guys at peak form, the overall improvement of the line will help everyone, plus the coaching improvement will have this line developing into a good line.
I thnk they expect (or hope) that Lemiuex grabs it similar  
Victor in CT : 5/1/2020 12:31 pm : link
to Kevin Belcher in 1983-84. I don't see Gates as a C. Pulley clearly the fall back. Given that ehre will be littlw training camp, dont be surprised if Pulley at least starts the season.
No one here knows  
TrueBlue56 : 5/1/2020 12:34 pm : link
What gettleman, judge, Garrett or Colombo think about the players on the offensive line or their plans for the center position. Hal hunter was not a good offensive line coach and maybe the coaches saw a lot of bad techniques and schemes that are correctable.

We can sit here and say this guy sucks and this guy has no experience and we have no one. I know judge definitely doesn't feel that way. They definitely want to create competition and I really feel that they have a plan to address the center position.

My hope is that nick gates or lemieux can fill that role and we can stop having these discussions, but we will see how it develops
Cross our fingers, arms, legs, toes, etc. and pray.  
Red Dog : 5/1/2020 12:38 pm : link
DG did try to sign somebody in free agency but was not able to sign the guys they tried to get. Then he didn't get one in the draft.

It was the biggest problem on the team at the end of last year and they didn't solve it.
DG has a plan don't worry (at least half of BBI)  
GiantsFan84 : 5/1/2020 12:39 pm : link
there were 2 acceptable plans. to sign a competent player in FA (they were available) or to make sure you get who you want in the draft (they would have had to reach to make sure they got their guy).

they did neither of those. their plan seems to be throwing shit against the wall hoping something sticks. the only two players who have actually played C before are Pio and and Pulley. both suck ass. they now are trying to convert two lineman (gates and lemiuex) to C when neither has ever played C before in a game.

they have no plan and got caught with their pants down. chalk it up to yet another fuck-up by DG.
RE: Pulley  
Jay on the Island : 5/1/2020 12:41 pm : link
PaulN said:

Has played well for us when forced into action, Giants will be fine there, the competition will get these guys at peak form, the overall improvement of the line will help everyone, plus the coaching improvement will have this line developing into a good line.

Pulley did not play well for us. Last season I wanted him to get a chance because Halapio was not playing well and I just wanted a change. Pulley instantly proved that he was a downgrade. He's smart and makes the proper line calls but he is just too weak to play in the NFL. Pulley was a disaster last season which is why the coaching staff quickly went back to Halapio.

Gates was impressive at guard last season which was basically his rookie year because he missed his entire rookie season. I am hoping that he or Lemieux win the center job because if Pulley is the starter he will bring down the rest of the line.
I think the answer is all of the above or below  
Jim in Forest Hills : 5/1/2020 12:47 pm : link
I think they are looking at FAs and team cuts.

They will develop Gates/Lemieux/Murphy

Bring back Pio/Pulley.

I think they will sign someone personally. And it will shake out in camp.
RE: DG has a plan don't worry (at least half of BBI)  
Jay on the Island : 5/1/2020 12:48 pm : link
GiantsFan84 said:

there were 2 acceptable plans. to sign a competent player in FA (they were available) or to make sure you get who you want in the draft (they would have had to reach to make sure they got their guy).

they did neither of those. their plan seems to be throwing shit against the wall hoping something sticks. the only two players who have actually played C before are Pio and and Pulley. both suck ass. they now are trying to convert two lineman (gates and lemiuex) to C when neither has ever played C before in a game.

they have no plan and got caught with their pants down. chalk it up to yet another fuck-up by DG.

They don't have a plan? You just said they are trying to convert two linemen into centers. Isn't that a plan? Thanks for sharing your inside knowledge with us. Since you are aware of what the coaching staff and front office are thinking can you share any other information with us?
RE: DG has a plan don't worry (at least half of BBI)  
KDavies : 5/1/2020 12:59 pm : link
GiantsFan84 said:

there were 2 acceptable plans. to sign a competent player in FA (they were available) or to make sure you get who you want in the draft (they would have had to reach to make sure they got their guy).

they did neither of those. their plan seems to be throwing shit against the wall hoping something sticks. the only two players who have actually played C before are Pio and and Pulley. both suck ass. they now are trying to convert two lineman (gates and lemiuex) to C when neither has ever played C before in a game.

they have no plan and got caught with their pants down. chalk it up to yet another fuck-up by DG.


This is false on so many levels. They had more options that draft and FA. Internal options, cuts, trade are just three. They drafted a player they wanted in the draft in the 5th, drafted two OTs, and signed a priority UDFA in Murphy. Of those, Murphy and Lemieux are options at center. Gates is an option as is Pulley. The season isn’t even remotely close to starting. The same people bitching about Gettleman fucking up because he didn’t reach for a center would be bitching if the Giants reach for a center and they bust out, while they are passing on better talent.

Everyone would like center improved from last year, but you have no clue how the options they have now will work out, and you have no clue what will happen between now and week 1. Christ, we don’t even know if there will be a season and you are freaking out. A lot of times teams will try their internal options in practice and the preseason and make a move if needed
You've been posting..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 5/1/2020 1:01 pm : link
a variation of this list for the past few weeks. Are you insinuating that we are facing one of the more challenging interior DL's in the NFL?


But what about the C position for 2020? We're in a division with:

Dallas: Dontari Poe and Gerald McCoy
Philly: Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave
Washington: Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, and Matt Ioannidis


Outside of Cox, the rest of the group is just mediocre. McCoy has tailed off. Poe is on his 4th team and the rest are unspectacular.

If you compare the NFC East interior DL's to the rest of the league, you'll likely going to rank them 6th or worse compared to the 8 divisions.
Pulley  
AcidTest : 5/1/2020 1:07 pm : link
and Gates. Nobody says that's ideal, but my guess is that is what happens.
RE: BB56  
BMac : 5/1/2020 1:07 pm : link
Samiam said:

I’m assuming we look at the waiver wire for a center. I’d prefer we don’t look for castoffs and trade for someone who has value. Gettleman made a mistake not signing a free agent. He was probably expecting to draft someone.
\

Or, they already have the Center on the team, whomever that may be.
Lemieux  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 5/1/2020 1:15 pm : link
was drafted for center imv. Now that doesnt mean he will start this year, but I think he will get a lot of work there.

Sometimes you do what you can with what you've got. I'm glad they didnt force a pick.
RE: RE: I’m certain DG et al  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 5/1/2020 1:16 pm : link
Anakim said:

Big Blue '56 said:





are doing their due diligence. The more I read, the more it appears that Lemieux will be able to handle the position, line calls and all. Very smart. Great competitor



That may be, but do we want to thrust the starting C position on a guy who has never played it before in his life?


He won't start.
I think it’s going to be Pulley with Lemieux as his backup.  
The_Boss : 5/1/2020 1:16 pm : link
And, for the third consecutive year, I say center probably becomes a priority in next year’s draft.
RE: DG has a plan don't worry (at least half of BBI)  
Victor in CT : 5/1/2020 1:18 pm : link
GiantsFan84 said:

there were 2 acceptable plans. to sign a competent player in FA (they were available) or to make sure you get who you want in the draft (they would have had to reach to make sure they got their guy).

they did neither of those. their plan seems to be throwing shit against the wall hoping something sticks. the only two players who have actually played C before are Pio and and Pulley. both suck ass. they now are trying to convert two lineman (gates and lemiuex) to C when neither has ever played C before in a game.

they have no plan and got caught with their pants down. chalk it up to yet another fuck-up by DG.


This shit is so tiresome. No plan except to get 2 bedrock tackles, and a G in the 5th round who is a mauler know to be very bright and is already working on moving to C. Some people think Gates can make the move too.
They've answered this a million times  
UberAlias : 5/1/2020 1:19 pm : link
Not sure why there would be confusion.
RE: DG has a plan don't worry (at least half of BBI)  
Victor in CT : 5/1/2020 1:20 pm : link
GiantsFan84 said:

there were 2 acceptable plans. to sign a competent player in FA (they were available) or to make sure you get who you want in the draft (they would have had to reach to make sure they got their guy).

they did neither of those. their plan seems to be throwing shit against the wall hoping something sticks. the only two players who have actually played C before are Pio and and Pulley. both suck ass. they now are trying to convert two lineman (gates and lemiuex) to C when neither has ever played C before in a game.

they have no plan and got caught with their pants down. chalk it up to yet another fuck-up by DG.


This shit is so tiresome. No plan except to get 2 bedrock tackles, and a G in the 5th round who is a mauler know to be very bright and is already working on moving to C.
Another point made on  
KDavies : 5/1/2020 1:21 pm : link
another thread is scheme fit. Some players may not have been good in Shurmur/Hunter’s scheme, but better fitted for the new one. It is beyond the level of anyone here.

Pulley’s contract makes it clear that he’s the default.  
Big Blue Blogger : 5/1/2020 1:22 pm : link
If a better option emerges, that’s great - Pulley becomes a somewhat expensive interior swingman. Until then, he’s a very low-end, stopgap veteran starter, and he’s being paid like one.
RE: RE: RE: I’m certain DG et al  
Anakim : 5/1/2020 1:25 pm : link
Anakim said:

Big Blue '56 said:





Big Blue '56 said:





are doing their due diligence. The more I read, the more it appears that Lemieux will be able to handle the position, line calls and all. Very smart. Great competitor



That may be, but do we want to thrust the starting C position on a guy who has never played it before in his life?



He won't start.


Okay, but then that doesn't address what we're going to do in 2020
Anak  
UConn4523 : 5/1/2020 1:41 pm : link
what answer are you hoping to get today? You have the same info we do. The plan right now is to give reps to the 3 or 4 "candidates" while also likely looking to see if anyone on their radar shakes loose. If we end up trading for someone you'll know when everyone else knows.

The draft is gone (we somewhat addressed C there) and any obvious upgrades in FA are gone as well. You need to wait and see.
RE: DG has a plan don't worry (at least half of BBI)  
UConn4523 : 5/1/2020 1:43 pm : link
GiantsFan84 said:

there were 2 acceptable plans. to sign a competent player in FA (they were available) or to make sure you get who you want in the draft (they would have had to reach to make sure they got their guy).

they did neither of those. their plan seems to be throwing shit against the wall hoping something sticks. the only two players who have actually played C before are Pio and and Pulley. both suck ass. they now are trying to convert two lineman (gates and lemiuex) to C when neither has ever played C before in a game.

they have no plan and got caught with their pants down. chalk it up to yet another fuck-up by DG.


I'll chalk this up to another noncontributory, useless post. All you did was complain, feel better?
RE: Anak  
FatMan in Charlotte : 5/1/2020 1:52 pm : link
UConn4523 said:

what answer are you hoping to get today? You have the same info we do. The plan right now is to give reps to the 3 or 4 "candidates" while also likely looking to see if anyone on their radar shakes loose. If we end up trading for someone you'll know when everyone else knows.

The draft is gone (we somewhat addressed C there) and any obvious upgrades in FA are gone as well. You need to wait and see.


I'm going to assume that there will be a variation of this thread every day until we sign a true C or ride into training camp with no one new, at which time garments will be rendered.

Ironically, had we drafted Biadasz, the situation would be considered solved, even though it would still be very much unsolved.

It apparently also gives the armchair GM another chance to post the list of interior DL in our division - but I'm not sure if it is to strike fear or to show off that he can read a depth chart
It's the same plan they have at TE  
Milton : 5/1/2020 1:57 pm : link
Just because it's not filled with players you love, doesn't mean there is no plan. Pulley is currently penciled in as the starter, when Pio can pass a physical he will be signed to compete with him, and they have developing youngsters Gates and Lemieux bringing up the rear. That's the plan. It's no worse than their plan at TE, but you can't afford a premium plan at every single position when it's a roster that gave you a 4-12 season.
RE: RE: I’m certain DG et al  
Brown_Hornet : 5/1/2020 1:59 pm : link
Anakim said:

Big Blue '56 said:





are doing their due diligence. The more I read, the more it appears that Lemieux will be able to handle the position, line calls and all. Very smart. Great competitor



That may be, but do we want to thrust the starting C position on a guy who has never played it before in his life?

Sure!

STOP CALLING HALAPIO  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 5/1/2020 2:21 pm : link
PIO!

It drives me crazy and he has never earned a fucking nickname.
Suggesting...  
Brown_Hornet : 5/1/2020 2:24 pm : link
...that prayer is required for a top collegiate OG to convert to C is silly.
I expect the Giants C to be fine.
RE: RE: I’m certain DG et al  
allstarjim : 5/1/2020 2:29 pm : link
Anakim said:

Big Blue '56 said:





are doing their due diligence. The more I read, the more it appears that Lemieux will be able to handle the position, line calls and all. Very smart. Great competitor



That may be, but do we want to thrust the starting C position on a guy who has never played it before in his life?


That will always be the case until he actually plays it. DG said Gates has practiced at the position as well, so there will be the inexperienced candidates and Pulley for what we know now.

I can guarantee if none of those guys are panning out at the position, a move will be made. I'm not concerned. I'd rather be optimistic about Nick Gates being the starter there and having just nasty from the Center to LT.
Kyle Murphy  
Jay in Toronto : 5/1/2020 2:33 pm : link
Well he's being called the 'Abdul-Jabbar'of football.

If that ain't a recommendation fro center, I do't know what is????


Kareem of Football - ( New Window )
RE: Kyle Murphy  
Milton : 5/1/2020 2:46 pm : link
Jay in Toronto said:

Well he's being called the 'Abdul-Jabbar'of football.

If that ain't a recommendation fro center, I do't know what is????
Kareem of Football - ( New Window )
They're talking about Matt Peart, not Kyle Murphy. And right now he's more like the Lew Alcindor of football than Kareem Abdul Jabbar.
Gee  
Gman11 : 5/1/2020 3:30 pm : link
some fan is in a tizzy because he wasn't included in the Zoom session on what they're planning to do at center. Chill out.
Britt is probably a better option  
Bob in Newburgh : 5/1/2020 3:31 pm : link
Needs to pass a physical before contract.

Needs a specific knee exam by a sports orthopedist before a contract.

How these things co-exist with Covid remains to be seen.
Seemed judge and DG thought the draft targets were not that great  
TMS : 5/1/2020 3:35 pm : link
or out of our reach when we picked. They think one can be coached up out of what we have or what shakes loose in a trade. Agree on the importance of the position in building an OL. So do they. We have picked up a lot of talented OL coaching this past year. Lets give them a chance to [prove it.
Regarding the plan and “if there is one comments”  
UConn4523 : 5/1/2020 3:43 pm : link
do you actually think there isn’t one? For everything Judge has been talking about do you think he doesn’t have a plan for how to attack every position on the roster? And Gettelman values C play, he just didn’t bite and overdraft one at 36 and instead got a playmaker on defense. Pretty sure we also brought in a new OC who definitely knows the Center position, as does his positional coach.

There’s a plan in place, no question in my mind.
RE: Anak  
yatqb : 5/1/2020 3:43 pm : link
UConn4523 said:

what answer are you hoping to get today? You have the same info we do. The plan right now is to give reps to the 3 or 4 "candidates" while also likely looking to see if anyone on their radar shakes loose. If we end up trading for someone you'll know when everyone else knows.

The draft is gone (we somewhat addressed C there) and any obvious upgrades in FA are gone as well. You need to wait and see.


Great post. I suspect that Ruiz was a guy they hoped would fall to 36. When NO took him much earlier they went in another direction, filling another gaping hole with McKinney.

The world isn’t perfect and building a team takes time, especially considering that the talent was so poor to start with when DG took over.

Sounds like both Gates and Lemieux will be  
TMS : 5/1/2020 3:48 pm : link
getting the full course to play Center in this league from JJs new teaching coaches. Keep your fingers crossed and keep the faith.
RE: Kyle Murphy  
Anakim : 5/1/2020 4:16 pm : link
Jay in Toronto said:

Well he's being called the 'Abdul-Jabbar'of football.

If that ain't a recommendation fro center, I do't know what is????
Kareem of Football - ( New Window )


Let’s hope that most Giants fan don’t see this comparison. We’re so close to hearing the end of the “JPP of TEs” comments.
RE: RE: Anak  
Milton : 5/1/2020 4:18 pm : link
yatqb said:

I suspect that Ruiz was a guy they hoped would fall to 36.
Or maybe they had a 4th round grade on Ruiz, no way to know.
RE: RE: RE: I’m certain DG et al  
Anakim : 5/1/2020 4:26 pm : link
Brown_Hornet said:

Anakim said:





Big Blue '56 said:





are doing their due diligence. The more I read, the more it appears that Lemieux will be able to handle the position, line calls and all. Very smart. Great competitor



That may be, but do we want to thrust the starting C position on a guy who has never played it before in his life?


Sure!


Don’t you think that’s a bit reckless?
RE: Sounds like both Gates and Lemieux will be  
GiantsFan84 : 5/1/2020 4:30 pm : link
TMS said:

getting the full course to play Center in this league from JJs new teaching coaches. Keep your fingers crossed and keep the faith.


keep the faith? the GM should have been fired after last season. he has not proven he deserves the benefit of the doubt at all. in fact he's proven the opposite.

it's not like you just snap your fingers and a G can play C. it's not madden. and if the plan was to do Gates or a Lemieux as the long-term answer a competent stop gap should have been signed in free agency to allow them time to learn the position. you have a second year QB. giving him a C who has never played C before is not a good idea.

i'm sorry but i'm not buying what the giants are selling on this. DG fucked this up. i hope i'm wrong but this has disaster written all over it. C is a very important position.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I’m certain DG et al  
Brown_Hornet : 5/1/2020 4:39 pm : link
Brown_Hornet said:

Anakim said:





Anakim said:





Big Blue '56 said:





are doing their due diligence. The more I read, the more it appears that Lemieux will be able to handle the position, line calls and all. Very smart. Great competitor



That may be, but do we want to thrust the starting C position on a guy who has never played it before in his life?


Sure!




Don’t you think that’s a bit reckless?

I don't.
Lemieux is a very good football player. Gates is a very good football player. Pulley has experience. The off-season is not yet over.

G to C is not a huge jump for a smart player.
They'll build one  
Phil in LA : 5/1/2020 4:41 pm : link
the Pats do shit like this all the time.
outside of drafting a Center in Round 1 and  
UConn4523 : 5/1/2020 4:45 pm : link
maybe at the top of Round 2, how exactly were you expecting this to be solved heading into training camp?

Pulley has experience, a decent amount actually. Not ideal but if he has to start so be it. There will be competition and plenty can still happen with cuts/trades.

What's reckless is going against your board to fill a need on a guy you have no business drafting that high, losing out on a much better player at a different position. After Ruiz at 24 the next Center to go was Hennessey 54 picks later. After we took Peart at 99 the next Center taken was Biadsz 47 picks later.

What exactly did you want last week and how would it put us in a better position then we are in right now?
RE: RE: I’m certain DG et al  
Big Blue '56 : 5/1/2020 4:51 pm : link
Anakim said:

Big Blue '56 said:





are doing their due diligence. The more I read, the more it appears that Lemieux will be able to handle the position, line calls and all. Very smart. Great competitor



That may be, but do we want to thrust the starting C position on a guy who has never played it before in his life?


Not sure how long it takes for a heady OL such as Lemieux to get the grasp of it, but I see him as the heir-apparent in 2021. Hopefully, we sign a vet. Not high on Pulley
RE: outside of drafting a Center in Round 1 and  
Milton : 5/1/2020 4:52 pm : link
UConn4523 said:


What exactly did you want last week and how would it put us in a better position then we are in right now?
He would've liked to see the Giants demand that the NFL supply the team with a plus player at center as compensation for the blown call in the playoff game vs San Francisco in 2002 (technically 2003).
He..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 5/1/2020 4:53 pm : link
heard of Biadasz, so he must have been a good option.....
RE: RE: RE: I’m certain DG et al  
Anakim : 5/1/2020 4:54 pm : link
Big Blue '56 said:

Anakim said:





Big Blue '56 said:





are doing their due diligence. The more I read, the more it appears that Lemieux will be able to handle the position, line calls and all. Very smart. Great competitor



That may be, but do we want to thrust the starting C position on a guy who has never played it before in his life?



Not sure how long it takes for a heady OL such as Lemieux to get the grasp of it, but I see him as the heir-apparent in 2021. Hopefully, we sign a vet. Not high on Pulley


Agreed. At least a stopgap. Lemieux may be the answer for 2021 or beyond, but to expect him to come in Year One and be the answer at a position he never played before is playing with fire.
Not exactly sure what you mean by  
joeinpa : 5/1/2020 4:54 pm : link
Not having a plan. Maybe his plan just didn’t include drafting a center whose grade wasn’t high enough to warrant passing on guys they took instead.

Maybe they are convinced what they have in the mix right now was/is their best alternative.

The narrative about DG it having a plan wasn’t true 3 years ago and it s not true now.
RE: Not exactly sure what you mean by  
Anakim : 5/1/2020 4:58 pm : link
joeinpa said:

Not having a plan. Maybe his plan just didn’t include drafting a center whose grade wasn’t high enough to warrant passing on guys they took instead.

Maybe they are convinced what they have in the mix right now was/is their best alternative.

The narrative about DG it having a plan wasn’t true 3 years ago and it s not true now.


Maybe. They certainly shouldn't have reached for a C or drafted one unless they really liked him. ALWAYS draft the best player available with an eye towards positional value. But realistically, REALISTICALLY, do any of the options (and I'll include Gates in the mix) inspire any sort of confidence? I'm sorry, but I can't agree with you that what we have right now is the best alternative and as I mentioned, the whole talking up Halapio is just really odd.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I’m certain DG et al  
Milton : 5/1/2020 5:01 pm : link
Milton said:


Not sure how long it takes for a heady OL such as Lemieux to get the grasp of it, but I see him as the heir-apparent in 2021.


Agreed. At least a stopgap. Lemieux may be the answer for 2021 or beyond, but to expect him to come in Year One and be the answer at a position he never played before is playing with fire.
Nobody is expecting him to be the answer in 2020. The stopgap is Pulley or Pio. If you would rather they sign some other team's discarded version of Pulley or Pio just pretend that they already did. Pretend that they got Pulley from some AFC team where he was a starter for them but they have decided to move on. Or were you hoping for a Pro Bowl quality stopgap?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I’m certain DG et al  
Anakim : 5/1/2020 5:08 pm : link
Milton said:

Anakim said:






Not sure how long it takes for a heady OL such as Lemieux to get the grasp of it, but I see him as the heir-apparent in 2021.


Agreed. At least a stopgap. Lemieux may be the answer for 2021 or beyond, but to expect him to come in Year One and be the answer at a position he never played before is playing with fire.

Nobody is expecting him to be the answer in 2020. The stopgap is Pulley or Pio. If you would rather they sign some other team's discarded version of Pulley or Pio just pretend that they already did. Pretend that they got Pulley from some AFC team where he was a starter for them but they have decided to move on. Or were you hoping for a Pro Bowl quality stopgap?


How about an average, run of the mill C like Nick Easton? A guy who won't consistently be pushed back into DJ's face? I'm not looking for a longterm solution, but I'm not willing to accept a liability either, which is what Halapio is for sure and what Pulley seems to be.
Btw Anakim  
Milton : 5/1/2020 5:09 pm : link
I apologize for my continued sarcasm, but I think you're being unrealistic and I think it's unfair to accuse the Giants of "not having a plan" at the center position. The fact is they have a multi-layered plan at the position, which is the right strategy when your options don't include an ideal solution. That's when you take "there is strength in numbers" approach. In this case the numbers include Pulley, Halapio, Gate, Lemieux, and Murphy. And I'm sure they are in the lookout for anyone veteran releases.
my confidence is in the upgraded coaching staff  
UConn4523 : 5/1/2020 5:10 pm : link
to actually develop some players this time around. We focused on drafting guys that seem eager to learn and will be taught by guys hired to teach.

We aren't adding these players to the old staff, something missing from the OP and pretty much every subsequent post. You aren't going to find and answer you are satisfied with by asking everyone about player X being good at Center or not. But the name on the jersey isn't the only way to get better at a position.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I’m certain DG et al  
Milton : 5/1/2020 5:14 pm : link
Anakim said:


How about an average, run of the mill C like Nick Easton?
I don't know a lot about Nick Easton, but from what I just googled, he is under contract with another team and has been since March of last year.
RE: Btw Anakim  
Anakim : 5/1/2020 5:20 pm : link
Milton said:

I apologize for my continued sarcasm, but I think you're being unrealistic and I think it's unfair to accuse the Giants of "not having a plan" at the center position. The fact is they have a multi-layered plan at the position, which is the right strategy when your options don't include an ideal solution. That's when you take "there is strength in numbers" approach. In this case the numbers include Pulley, Halapio, Gate, Lemieux, and Murphy. And I'm sure they are in the lookout for anyone veteran releases.


No worries. All good banter. I believe in a well-rounded team. Each position doesn't have to be a strength, but it doesn't have to be a weakness either. Relying on an perennial underachiever in Pulley, a novice to the position in Lemieux, an unproven guy like Nick Gates, and a guy who is coming off an Achilles tear who wasn't good to begin with in Halapio doesn't exactly inspire confidence about the position.

So yeah, perhaps a decent C will shake loose. I mentioned a few in my opening post. And one will probably shake loose, but that's not exactly a plan. A plan should be something concrete. Now, what can be done until then? Not a whole lot. You can talk to teams about trades and gather intel about possible cuts. But you're really betting on the unknown. "MAYBE this guy will shake loose."


Ideally, we would've signed a guy like Ted Karras or Evan Boehm in free agency; guys who are stopgaps and signed as such, but who are better than what we have now...at least IMO. But it would've shown that the C position is not an afterthought and that at the very least we can put someone there who is at worst, serviceable.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I’m certain DG et al  
Anakim : 5/1/2020 5:21 pm : link
Milton said:

Anakim said:






How about an average, run of the mill C like Nick Easton?

I don't know a lot about Nick Easton, but from what I just googled, he is under contract with another team and has been since March of last year.


Yep. I made a thread about him a few days ago. The Saints will probably trade him or cut him in the coming weeks, but again, nothing concrete.
I'm cool with the conversion projects we picked up and all  
widmerseyebrow : 5/1/2020 5:32 pm : link
but their goal should be to sign a veteran who is expected to start this year. Doesn't need to be a young world beater. Average will do.
RE: RE: Sounds like both Gates and Lemieux will be  
section125 : 5/1/2020 6:01 pm : link
GiantsFan84 said:

TMS said:





getting the full course to play Center in this league from JJs new teaching coaches. Keep your fingers crossed and keep the faith.



keep the faith? the GM should have been fired after last season. he has not proven he deserves the benefit of the doubt at all. in fact he's proven the opposite.

it's not like you just snap your fingers and a G can play C. it's not madden. and if the plan was to do Gates or a Lemieux as the long-term answer a competent stop gap should have been signed in free agency to allow them time to learn the position. you have a second year QB. giving him a C who has never played C before is not a good idea.

i'm sorry but i'm not buying what the giants are selling on this. DG fucked this up. i hope i'm wrong but this has disaster written all over it. C is a very important position.


Congrats, you have taken over as the biggest negative on BBI. Takes a lot of negativity to accomplish that. I cannot recall one post you have made that doesn't berate someone associated with the Giants, belittle some player or complain about somebody.

If things are so bad you should find either another team to root for (or shit on) or website that continuously bashes everything.

Sweet Lord, you are like an old woman bitching about everything. Do you actually think an entire team can be rebuilt in one FA period and draft?
DG  
MtDizzle : 5/1/2020 6:04 pm : link
has mentioned Pios name every chance he can get. If he can pass a physical this summer it’s gonna be his job to lose. God help us.
Geez, Anak, what miracle are you looking for to solve all of this  
yatqb : 5/1/2020 6:23 pm : link
team’s needs this offseason? The team was lucky to win 4 games last year. We were closer to a 2 win team, one of the worst in the league, but somehow you think that,“How could they not solve the C position, WTF is the matter with them to have no clear plan to fix that...and why don’t they trade for another team’s C, what are they waiting for”.

Doesn’t it seem a bit early to worry about this? You know that the roster isn’t set as yet, AND that there’s nothing to be done yet to make this better. So why not be patient and hope for the best?
"where there doesn't seem to be a plan"  
Torrag : 5/1/2020 6:41 pm : link
No Battle Plan Survives First Contact With The Enemy is the famous quote and it's as true in life as it is in war.

Why does this stupid phrase keep getting repeated over and over?

Shit happens. There are times when things on your roster don't have a simple solution. The free agents you approach sign elsewhere. The Draft value doesn't align with where you are picking. An injury occurs. This doesn't mean there is no plan...

DG has spoken since the Draft specifically about the OC position:

-First like it or not Spencer Pulley can line up and play tomorrow. He's a known commodity. So we have an experienced NFL Center on the roster.

-He's brought Gates up every time he's asked about it.

-He's spoken of cross training 5th Round pick Lemieux.

-we're months away from camp and other options may become available via trade or cuts

Now I get you may not be happy with the situation but how about coming at it in a reasonable manner and lose the nauseating narrative.


It’s a huge hole  
WillVAB : 5/1/2020 6:48 pm : link
And the Giants did nothing to address it in FA or the draft. It’s been a huge hole ever since DG let Richburg walk and he wasn’t even that great here.

It’s definitely a concern, we’ll just have to hope one of the shitty backups can be serviceable.
I don’t think that Richburg was anything special, especially if we  
yatqb : 5/1/2020 6:54 pm : link
want a pocket a QB can step up in.
Richburg didn't deserve to be re-signed  
Torrag : 5/1/2020 6:57 pm : link
He had one decent season here. The rest of his time here was a mess of injuries and mediocrity.

RE: It’s a huge hole  
UConn4523 : 5/1/2020 6:59 pm : link
WillVAB said:

And the Giants did nothing to address it in FA or the draft. It’s been a huge hole ever since DG let Richburg walk and he wasn’t even that great here.

It’s definitely a concern, we’ll just have to hope one of the shitty backups can be serviceable.


That’s simply not true, Joe Judge spoke on this yesterday and why he likes Lemieux. It may not have been addressed to your satisfaction but there was in fact a reason he was drafted.
All I know is  
jeff57 : 5/1/2020 7:02 pm : link
Don’t sleep on ‘Pio.
RE: RE: DG has a plan don't worry (at least half of BBI)  
OC2.0 : 5/1/2020 7:05 pm : link
Victor in CT said:

GiantsFan84 said:





there were 2 acceptable plans. to sign a competent player in FA (they were available) or to make sure you get who you want in the draft (they would have had to reach to make sure they got their guy).

they did neither of those. their plan seems to be throwing shit against the wall hoping something sticks. the only two players who have actually played C before are Pio and and Pulley. both suck ass. they now are trying to convert two lineman (gates and lemiuex) to C when neither has ever played C before in a game.

they have no plan and got caught with their pants down. chalk it up to yet another fuck-up by DG.



This shit is so tiresome. No plan except to get 2 bedrock tackles, and a G in the 5th round who is a mauler know to be very bright and is already working on moving to C.


Thank you.
RE: RE: It’s a huge hole  
WillVAB : 5/1/2020 7:06 pm : link
UConn4523 said:

WillVAB said:





And the Giants did nothing to address it in FA or the draft. It’s been a huge hole ever since DG let Richburg walk and he wasn’t even that great here.

It’s definitely a concern, we’ll just have to hope one of the shitty backups can be serviceable.



That’s simply not true, Joe Judge spoke on this yesterday and why he likes Lemieux. It may not have been addressed to your satisfaction but there was in fact a reason he was drafted.


Sorry I don’t share your enthusiasm for a rookie conversion project.

No one knows the reason why he was drafted. Maybe they think he can play Center. Maybe they want to hedge against Zeitler. Maybe they just wanted some quality depth along the interior.

What we do know is the options the Giants currently have at Center are uninspiring. We’ll see what happens.
RE: Richburg didn't deserve to be re-signed  
WillVAB : 5/1/2020 7:09 pm : link
Torrag said:

He had one decent season here. The rest of his time here was a mess of injuries and mediocrity.


Agree. Point being the position is a problem and it just didn’t pop up last year. It’s been an issue prior to and throughout DG’s tenure.
There was a plan. Actually more than one plan.  
Red Dog : 5/1/2020 7:28 pm : link
Plan A went out the window when they were unable to sign a veteran in free agency. They tried. At least two vet Centers, one from the Patriots and one from the Cowflops, turned them down. There may have been others that we never heard about.

Plan B had to be to draft a Center. That went out the window when they did not trade down in either the first or the second round, taking Thomas and then McKinney as priorities over Center. If they had traded down, options like Ruiz and/or Hennessey would have been considerably more likely. But with no picks between #36 and #99, they lost the chance to get either of them without trading up, which they apparently weren't ready to do or willing to pay the price to do.

And then the Cowflops traded up on Day 3 to get Biadasz, probably the only other Center in this year's draft worth taking, and that's only if they were satisfied with his current medical situation which we really don't know.

So now it's Plan C, stick with Pulley until somebody is converted to take over. It's not very good, but it's what there is unless they get lucky and pick up a worthwhile veteran who gets cut between now and mid-August. And remember, not every veteran who gets cut is worth signing. After all, that's exactly how they got both Halapio and Pulley.

Personally, I concur with the idea that Richburg should not have been allowed to walk away. He had one really good year (borderline Pro Bowl) here, and has played pretty well in SF. That suggests that coaching and the players around him had something to do with his down years here. As far as I am concerned, it's one of the biggest mistakes that DG has made since becoming GM. But I do think DG has done as good a job as anybody could overall.
Center  
Jay on the Island : 5/1/2020 7:36 pm : link
I’m not saying that it’s likely to happen but perhaps the Giants emergency plan is to move Zeitler to center and then put Gates or Lemieux in at RG. Seubert spent all of his career at guard until his final season when he moved to center for a few games and played very well.
Will  
UConn4523 : 5/1/2020 7:53 pm : link
I said I’m enthusiastic about our coaching. I would have loved an upgrade at Center but it wasn’t in the cards, better players available at other positions when we were on the clock.

But this thread was made to ask a question that we all have the answer to and whether you like it or not that’s the situation. I’m of the opinion that better coaching gets more out of players, add in more competition and only good things can happen.

The bitching about it is tiresome.
interesting hypothesis, jay  
fame56 : 5/1/2020 8:12 pm : link
I wonder if Zeitler could be an effective center..

we sure could use some guys like Seubert now..

maybe some of these new young guys step up
RE: Will  
WillVAB : 5/1/2020 8:37 pm : link
In comment 14893350 UConn4523 said:
Quote:


But this thread was made to ask a question that we all have the answer to and whether you like it or not that’s the situation. I’m of the opinion that better coaching gets more out of players, add in more competition and only good things can happen.

The bitching about it is tiresome.


We don’t have the answer. Maybe they work a trade. Maybe they dip into what’s left in the FA market. Maybe they’re punting the position in ‘20 and prioritizing in ‘21 if the long shots don’t pan out.

It’s difficult to coach your way out of 2 shitty players and two unproven conversion projects.
We don’t agree there  
UConn4523 : 5/1/2020 9:00 pm : link
many successful teams have lesser talented players coached into being effective time players.

If that wasn’t the case why did we hire Judge? Why did we get a highly experienced coaching staff in here, to babysit? If they aren’t making lesser players better then we have a whole lot more to worry about than our Center.
RE: Richburg didn't deserve to be re-signed  
Anakim : 5/1/2020 9:02 pm : link
Torrag said:

He had one decent season here. The rest of his time here was a mess of injuries and mediocrity.


Agreed, and it's not like he's done much better in San Francisco
Let's just Trump the fuck out of this problem...  
Amazinz : 5/1/2020 9:44 pm : link
1. Pretend the problem doesn't exist
2. Fist pump
3. Blame China
4. Just win
RE: We don’t agree there  
WillVAB : 5/1/2020 11:35 pm : link
UConn4523 said:

many successful teams have lesser talented players coached into being effective time players.

If that wasn’t the case why did we hire Judge? Why did we get a highly experienced coaching staff in here, to babysit? If they aren’t making lesser players better then we have a whole lot more to worry about than our Center.


Look at this as if you weren’t a Giants fan. If the Cowboys had two shitty incumbents at C, a UDFA and a 5th rounder they were trying to convert to C, would you feel good about that matchup?

The position is a huge question mark and it’s unfair to expect Judge to waive a magic wand and solve the problem with what he has on the roster. If he does that’s great. But odds are it will be a problem in ‘20 considering what he’s inherited.

The dynamic is a bit disconcerting considering the GM claimed to fix the OL once and for all.
I already said it’s a weakness  
UConn4523 : 5/1/2020 11:50 pm : link
my faith is in the coaching and letting the process play out. Don’t know what else to say.
You are not going to have an all pro at every position  
Vanzetti : 2:49 am : link
I think they will look to sign a vet, with Pulley and Pio as a fallback
I can't believe that Joe Judge, Jason Garrett, and Marc Colombo...  
Klaatu : 6:54 am : link
Are comfortable with Spencer Pulley starting at OC. If Pulley is Plan A, I hope to God they come up with a damned good Plan B ASAP.
I think it's very probable that the Center pick  
LBH15 : 7:53 am : link
in the draft went by the wayside when they could not orchestrate a decent enough trade-down.

Nevertheless most, if not all, teams are going to have weaknesses and holes in their rosters. Hopefully for the Giants the coaching can overcome true holes at Center and Edge and make them only weaknesses.
As I said, I’m not a Pulley fan, but maybe, just maybe,  
Big Blue '56 : 8:00 am : link
working with Colombo could improve Pulley’s performance, at least and until we insert his replacement
RE: RE: Not exactly sure what you mean by  
joeinpa : 8:53 am : link
Anakim said:

joeinpa said:





Not having a plan. Maybe his plan just didn’t include drafting a center whose grade wasn’t high enough to warrant passing on guys they took instead.

Maybe they are convinced what they have in the mix right now was/is their best alternative.

The narrative about DG it having a plan wasn’t true 3 years ago and it s not true now.



Maybe. They certainly shouldn't have reached for a C or drafted one unless they really liked him. ALWAYS draft the best player available with an eye towards positional value. But realistically, REALISTICALLY, do any of the options (and I'll include Gates in the mix) inspire any sort of confidence? I'm sorry, but I can't agree with you that what we have right now is the best alternative and as I mentioned, the whole talking up Halapio is just really odd.


I have no idea what the best option is, I was just making the point That Gettleman has a plan, I wasn’t saying it was good or bad.

I guess I was defending him not taking a center if he liked other players better
Gettleman’s continual mention  
RetroJint : 9:44 am : link
of Gates being a possible solution at C cannot be dismissed . My guess is they give Gates the best shot at the position . Pulley is the fail safe if it doesn’t work out . They could still bring in a veteran C who has been released , or will be released , before the start of the season if the in-house options prove to be inadequate .
Why is there a group  
Chris L. : 10:00 am : link
that actually believes it is possible to solve all of our many needs with one draft? The damage done to this team by Reese's many piss poor drafts will take years to fix. As far as restoring talent to the roster we are a little over half way through that fix.
RE: Why is there a group  
Jay on the Island : 10:37 am : link
Chris L. said:

that actually believes it is possible to solve all of our many needs with one draft? The damage done to this team by Reese's many piss poor drafts will take years to fix. As far as restoring talent to the roster we are a little over half way through that fix.

Chris I have no idea. There was a large group that thought that Gettleman should be fired after his first season as if one offseason was enough time to rebuild an entire roster.
RE: Why is there a group  
Enzo : 10:43 am : link
Chris L. said:

that actually believes it is possible to solve all of our many needs with one draft? The damage done to this team by Reese's many piss poor drafts will take years to fix. As far as restoring talent to the roster we are a little over half way through that fix.

it's been three drafts and three rounds of free agency....but who's counting? By your count, DG only needs 3 more years. Are you sure that's enough?
I would keep an eye on Seattle’s center situation  
Jay on the Island : 10:45 am : link
There is debate on who the starter is. They signed BJ Finney in free agency and he will compete with former 2nd round pick Ethan Pocic. Pocic would be an attractive solution if he is made available.
RE: Why is there a group  
WillVAB : 10:52 am : link
Chris L. said:

that actually believes it is possible to solve all of our many needs with one draft? The damage done to this team by Reese's many piss poor drafts will take years to fix. As far as restoring talent to the roster we are a little over half way through that fix.


People have been screaming for DG to fix the OL since the day he took over. He’s had 3 off-seasons to fix it and there’s still a lot of question marks.

If the OL play isn’t considerably better this year DG will get killed and deservedly so. He’s made some odd decisions in FA/draft during his tenure for a guy who touts hogmollies.
RE: I think the Giants like Gates at center  
ColHowPepper : 11:38 am : link
Jay on the Island said:

I just can't believe that they are comfortable with Pulley as the center.
That has been the default around here on C (and RT, LT, Gs etc.) for too many years: "I think the Giants like..." He's never played the position, in the pros or elsewhere, or if he has, de minimus. Let's throw xyz there, that'll work out.

No, it hasn't. It's the equivalent of Don't sleep on Pio. (No offense to you, Jay, but I'm so done with this approach. I hope it changes once and for all with JJ in charge.)
RE: Also re: Gates - his 290 snaps last year were not insignificant  
ColHowPepper : 11:41 am : link
Eric on Li said:

Solder and Hernandez played just over 1000. Zeitler played 991. Remmers played 870. So Gates played roughly 1/3 of the season.

That's a decent amount of tape on him to grade and for some frame of reference PFF had his 75.1 grade basically tied with Zeitler (76.4) as the best OL on the team. ...

Also looking back on his combine performance last year he's got a few impressive traits. His 7.61 three cone for example would have been the 2nd best C in this year's draft behind Hennessy and 5th best overall at this past year's combine, .3 of a second behind Andrew Thomas and .4 of a second ahead of Tristan Wirfs. His weigh in, heights, arm lengths, and shuttle time was almost identical with Hennessy's - so he's got some movement skills.
Eric, doesn't he strike you as too long, too tall for the C position, where you need anchor low on PP, sharp, sudden drive in run game, and low center of gravity?
RE: RE: I think the Giants like Gates at center  
Jay on the Island : 11:56 am : link
ColHowPepper said:

Jay on the Island said:





I just can't believe that they are comfortable with Pulley as the center.

That has been the default around here on C (and RT, LT, Gs etc.) for too many years: "I think the Giants like..." He's never played the position, in the pros or elsewhere, or if he has, de minimus. Let's throw xyz there, that'll work out.

No, it hasn't. It's the equivalent of Don't sleep on Pio. (No offense to you, Jay, but I'm so done with this approach. I hope it changes once and for all with JJ in charge.)

No offense taken, I’m sick of it too but I am a fan of Gates and Lemieux. Gettleman tried to sign Joe Looney but he chose to remain in Dallas because he knew that Frederick was retiring.

The offseason isn’t over yet. After the draft I mentioned several center options that could be trade targets while Britt is now a FA. If Alex Mack is cut he too would be a nice stop gap to give Gates and Lemieux more time to get comfortable at center.
The way some people talk about this team its almost like they are  
Zeke's Alibi : 12:28 pm : link
expecting some sort of playoff run this year. They have some conversion projects, if they don't work out or progress, expect C to be a pretty high priority next year.
