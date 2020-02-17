for display only
Giants who you thought would be great after one season

Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:35 am
but who faded away...

Blast from the past... George Adams.
Shockey  
90.Cal : 11:59 am : link
.
David Wilson  
Jint Fan in Buc Land : 12:03 pm : link
OBJ like Game breaker without the attention whoring but with spinal stenosis sad
RE: Shockey  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 12:03 pm : link
In comment 14893707 90.Cal said:




Good one!

Also I expected Mitch Petrus would become a player, but then he all of a sudden was gone.
Wilson the 1st Round RB  
Reale01 : 12:04 pm : link
Spacing out on first name. He looked awesome. Got in TC doghouse (fumble) then injury.
The 2007 draft as a whole  
Pepe LePugh : 12:16 pm : link
After contributions to Super Bowl run.
RE: David Wilson  
Wiggy : 12:16 pm : link
In comment 14893708 Jint Fan in Buc Land said:

OBJ like Game breaker without the attention whoring but with spinal stenosis sad

I still think that the back flip he did when he scored that td caused his injury to flare up.... what an idiot
I thought Landon Collins  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12:27 pm : link
would be a great player and Giant for life.
2 from the '80's:  
Tom in NY : 12:30 pm : link
Kevin Belcher...injured in a car accident and was never able to play again.

Byron William...big play threat that never seemed to put it all together.
RE: Does Gibril Wilson count?  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 12:36 pm : link
In comment 14893677 Anakim said:

.

Seems to be a thing with our S, Will Hill and Kenny Phillips.
RE: RE: David Wilson  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 12:41 pm : link
In comment 14893722 Wiggy said:







OBJ like Game breaker without the attention whoring but with spinal stenosis sad


I still think that the back flip he did when he scored that td caused his injury to flare up.... what an idiot

For my next celebration, off the top turnbuckle leaping table smash!
RE: 2 from the '80's:  
BlueLou'sBack : 12:46 pm : link
In comment 14893739 Tom in NY said:

Kevin Belcher...injured in a car accident and was never able to play again.

Byron William...big play threat that never seemed to put it all together.


Belcher was the first guy who came to mind. Also Ron Johnson (but maybe doesn't fit the question cause he WAS great, if all too briefly) of course Archer and Mark Collins. I thought Collins would make numerous pro bowls after his rookie year, and he never quite got there despite an excellent overall career.
.  
DG_89 : 12:59 pm : link
Hakeem Nicks

His 2011 post season had me thinking we had a top 5 WR. Injuries robbed us of what could have been
Leonard Williams  
LBH15 : 1:01 pm : link
.
Embarrassed to Say This  
Samiam : 1:02 pm : link
I thought Dave Brown was going to be good. What do I know?

I thought Eli would be great from the start and was convinced, as recently as last year, that with a good OL he would be good. Never got the OL but the fact that no other team even showed an interest tells me he lost it.
Archer  
Payasdaddy : 1:10 pm : link
Would’ve been in prime when LT came. D would be even nastier
Think he was touted as future all pro
Did he play just 1 season?
Obviously obj. Skill level was obscene
Wilson more as a 3rd back. Super explosive
RE: Does Gibril Wilson count?  
BestFeature : 1:11 pm : link
In comment 14893677 Anakim said:

.


Off topic, but does anyone else think of Gibril Wilson when that here Jabrill Peppers?
RE: I thought Landon Collins  
BestFeature : 1:15 pm : link
In comment 14893734 Jim in Forest Hills said:

would be a great player and Giant for life.


I thought we had the next great safety. He had probably one of the best seasons of all time from the safety position in 2016.
.  
Danny Kanell : 1:19 pm : link
Weston Richburg
Andre Williams  
uncledave : 1:27 pm : link
They hype around that kid being the next bruising back after the Jacobs/Bradshaw era was electrifying.
RE: .  
JCin332 : 1:28 pm : link
In comment 14893803 Danny Kanell said:

Weston Richburg


Yes this is a good one
John Hicks  
US1 Giants : 1:32 pm : link
High draft choice and rookie of the year.
Jaquan Williams...  
kinard : 1:38 pm : link
... I thought we hit pay dirt with him. He made strip tackle that sent us to the Super Bowl. One of the most significant plays in franchise history.
Agree about David Wilson ....  
Manny in CA : 1:38 pm : link

Absolutely great player at Virginia Tech; put an Eagles unoform on him and you'd swear he was Shady McCoy.

The Giants just did their due diligence and drafted him despite Wilson's severe neck injury in college
Kenny  
mfsd : 1:44 pm : link
Phillips
RE: I thought Landon Collins  
AcidTest : 1:52 pm : link
In comment 14893734 Jim in Forest Hills said:

would be a great player and Giant for life.


My vote as well.
RE: Didn't live long enough  
FanMan : 2:05 pm : link
In comment 14893674 Marty866b said:

Troy Archer.


I remember crying like a baby when he died. He was my favorite at the time.
Tucker Frederickson.  
Del Shofner : 2:11 pm : link
After all, we took him ahead of Dick Butkus and Gale Sayers...
If you don't count Victor Cruz's 2010 season...  
sb from NYT Forum : 2:16 pm : link
...when he was activated for only 3 games and had 0 targets, I would say Cruz after 2011, no question.
Myron Guyton  
ArlingtonMike : 2:17 pm : link
Huge hitter who had a good carrier that coulda been great. Watching him destroy the Rams receivers was a thing of beauty
RE: RE: Didn't live long enough  
EricJ : 2:19 pm : link
In comment 14893851 FanMan said:







Troy Archer.



I remember crying like a baby when he died. He was my favorite at the time.


yeah.. I remember him too. He is featured in this game below. Giants vs Bears 1977
Old Giants Game - ( New Window )
Steve Smith and Aaron Ross.  
larryflower37 : 2:40 pm : link
Kenny Philips, Hakeem Nicks, and Ike Hillard
Tim Carter  
weaverpsu : 2:47 pm : link
He seemed to have so much talent but it just never happened.
RE: I'll see your Sean Bennett  
Jim in Tampa : 5:30 pm : link
In comment 14893700 Gman11 said:

and raise you a Keith Elias.

No Giant fan who was an adult at the time thought that Keith Elias would be great after one season.

Elias was an undrafted, 5' 9" RB who had 2 carries for 4 yards his rookie year.

If you saw greatness in Elias in 1995 you were probably 10 years old.
A tough one from the 1970s:  
81_Great_Dane : 7:21 pm : link
John Hicks.

Great college career. Really good rookie season. Fell off a cliff after that. IIRC there were drug rumors but it's a long time ago.
Ereck Flowers  
adamg : 7:29 pm : link
.
gibril wilson surprised me the most  
GiantsFan84 : 7:46 pm : link
he was fantastic as a rookie
ObJ  
TheEvilLurker : 7:50 pm : link
.
Richburg is a good  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:51 pm : link
example.
Even though their stats weren’t great their rookie seasons....  
Vin_Cuccs : 8:15 pm : link
I thought both Sinorice Moss and David Wilson would be pro-bowl caliber players.
I’m a little surprised  
Vin_Cuccs : 8:18 pm : link
We haven’t gotten a Jonas Seawright, or “JPP of tight ends” Adrien Robinson.
RE: RE: Does Gibril Wilson count?  
pjcas18 : 8:59 pm : link
In comment 14893790 BestFeature said:







.



Off topic, but does anyone else think of Gibril Wilson when that here Jabrill Peppers?


Not me. Gibril hit like a truck as a rookie. He was a tone setter in the secondary like the Giants haven't seen in a long time, but hurt his neck and was never the same (from a physicality standpoint).

I think of Peppers as better athlete who can return punts, etc. as well as play safety, but I don't think of him as a hitter and that's how I always thought of Gibril.
Corey Miller  
Vanzetti : 9:02 pm : link
Looked like the next great Giants LBer.
RE: Shockey  
Fishmanjim57 : 9:19 pm : link
In comment 14893707 90.Cal said:

.

I agree 100%!
No this first season, but Jason Pierre Paul's second  
St. Jimmy : 9:35 pm : link
season. The defense looked like JPP and a bunch of bums for the majority of the regular season. He never reached that level again.
RE: Tim Carter  
pierce58 : 9:53 pm : link
In comment 14893896 weaverpsu said:

He seemed to have so much talent but it just never happened.


totally forgot about him. Really wanted him to be good too.

Sinorice Moss? His older brother he was not
We have  
santacruzom : 10:14 pm : link
a lot of recent examples to choose from: Collins, Richburg, Hankins, that receiver we took in the 2nd round whose name I can't even remember, Engram, BJ Hill, Beckham, Shephard, Goodson.

Hopefully Connelly, Jones, Lawrence and Barkley don't make future lists.
Wait, not Goodson  
santacruzom : 10:19 pm : link
who was that MLB who had a really promising season and then disappeared? I can't even remember.

Also, Larry Donnell.
This fire’s starting to get pretty good...here’s another log...  
Pete in CO : 10:57 pm : link
Butch Woolfork.
RE: I’m a little surprised  
81_Great_Dane : 11:05 pm : link
In comment 14894137 Vin_Cuccs said:

We haven’t gotten a Jonas Seawright, or “JPP of tight ends” Adrien Robinson.
Nobody really thought those guys would be great.
Gary Jeter,  
clatterbuck : 11:43 pm : link
DE from USC. But how about players who faded away after one game -- WRs Mike Friede and Floyd Eddings.
