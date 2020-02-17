Giants who you thought would be great after one season

Kevin Belcher...injured in a car accident and was never able to play again.
Byron William...big play threat that never seemed to put it all together.
Belcher was the first guy who came to mind. Also Ron Johnson (but maybe doesn't fit the question cause he WAS great, if all too briefly) of course Archer and Mark Collins. I thought Collins would make numerous pro bowls after his rookie year, and he never quite got there despite an excellent overall career.
I thought Dave Brown was going to be good. What do I know?
I thought Eli would be great from the start and was convinced, as recently as last year, that with a good OL he would be good. Never got the OL but the fact that no other team even showed an interest tells me he lost it.
Would’ve been in prime when LT came. D would be even nastier
Think he was touted as future all pro
Did he play just 1 season?
Obviously obj. Skill level was obscene
Wilson more as a 3rd back. Super explosive
Off topic, but does anyone else think of Gibril Wilson when that here Jabrill Peppers?
Not me. Gibril hit like a truck as a rookie. He was a tone setter in the secondary like the Giants haven't seen in a long time, but hurt his neck and was never the same (from a physicality standpoint).
I think of Peppers as better athlete who can return punts, etc. as well as play safety, but I don't think of him as a hitter and that's how I always thought of Gibril.
Good one!
Also I expected Mitch Petrus would become a player, but then he all of a sudden was gone.
I still think that the back flip he did when he scored that td caused his injury to flare up.... what an idiot
Seems to be a thing with our S, Will Hill and Kenny Phillips.
OBJ like Game breaker without the attention whoring but with spinal stenosis sad
I still think that the back flip he did when he scored that td caused his injury to flare up.... what an idiot
For my next celebration, off the top turnbuckle leaping table smash!
His 2011 post season had me thinking we had a top 5 WR. Injuries robbed us of what could have been
I thought we had the next great safety. He had probably one of the best seasons of all time from the safety position in 2016.
Yes this is a good one
Absolutely great player at Virginia Tech; put an Eagles unoform on him and you'd swear he was Shady McCoy.
The Giants just did their due diligence and drafted him despite Wilson's severe neck injury in college
My vote as well.
I remember crying like a baby when he died. He was my favorite at the time.
Troy Archer.
I remember crying like a baby when he died. He was my favorite at the time.
yeah.. I remember him too. He is featured in this game below. Giants vs Bears 1977
Old Giants Game - ( New Window )
No Giant fan who was an adult at the time thought that Keith Elias would be great after one season.
Elias was an undrafted, 5' 9" RB who had 2 carries for 4 yards his rookie year.
If you saw greatness in Elias in 1995 you were probably 10 years old.
Great college career. Really good rookie season. Fell off a cliff after that. IIRC there were drug rumors but it's a long time ago.
I agree 100%!
totally forgot about him. Really wanted him to be good too.
Sinorice Moss? His older brother he was not
Hopefully Connelly, Jones, Lawrence and Barkley don't make future lists.
Also, Larry Donnell.