Most embarrassing moment for you as a Giants fan?

Let's just say that was a big mistake. By the time that game ended, I'm pretty sure she didn't look at me the same way she did before the game started between the cursing at the refs, the Giants, and the 49ers (especially TO), yeah. It was a mistake on my part to watch a Giants playoff game with my significant other.
but the DeSean Jackson return has to be right up there only because it was so damn stupid, entirely preventable.
John, you could go with any Eagles loss. In the 80s, the Giants blocked an Eagles' FG in overtime and Clyde Simmons picked up the block (I think LT blocked it) and scored a TD on it. I've never seen that happen before or since.
Then there was that stupid game against the Eagles for the division in 1989 and the Eagles scored twice on defense. I think that was the game where Cunningham had a 90 yard punt!
to the Eagles, but the Matt Dodge/Desean Jackson punt disaster ranks up there as the worst for me. Not just for the recent memory, but the many failures on that play and the taunting aspect of Jackson. All Dodge had to do was not kick it to Jackson. Then Jackson mishandles the punt with our guys bearing down on him. A single tackle would have saved Dodge's failure. But watching Jackson weave among our futility and then to taunt our failures as he ran parallel to the goal line before crossing.
Not necessarily #1 but a game that somehow never gets remembered
1. Trey Junkin game. My buddy is a 9ers fan and we places a stupid bet on the game early on. I was talking shit and then we all know what happened after that.
2. I don't remember the specific Eagles game but we were beating them all game long. In the 4th quarter things started to turn but we were still in great shape. I was texting me friend that the game was over. Well, we lost.
After those 2 games I NEVER talk shit about winning a game. I just keep my mouth shut and enjoy the ride.
GIANTS fans once had the reputation of being the most knowledgeable and best behaved fans in the entire league. That all went completely out the window in the last three decades or so, with this incident the poster subject for why. It is one of the biggest reasons that I have lost a lot of interest in the GIANTS and the NFL in general.
If you want on the field moments, several losses to phucking Philly, including THE Fumble, the Simmons TD after the G-men blocked a FG, and the DeSean Jackson TD return of Matt Dodge's piss poor punt lead the list but they certainly aren't all of it by any means.
Another really embarrassing moment was Fassel having to start an unprepared rookie Guard at OLT against a strong DL in a nationally televised game because they had literally no one else due to piss poor team building.
Then there was the 72-41 loss to the Redskins by the Allie Sherman coached GIANTS. The once great GIANTS defensive tradition was not just a memory, but totally and completely destroyed beyond all comprehension. Good-bye Allie.......
And several times when the Cowflops came from behind to take games that the GIANTS should have won.
I don't consider getting screwed by the officials as embarrassing for me as a GIANTS fan, but there have been a whole lot of them starting with the phantom holding call against Kieth Hamilton in the Super Bowl. Others include the no-call in San Fransisco that took the GIANTS out of the playoff picture, the bullshit call against Mark Ingram for dunking the ball over the goal post after a TD when that was not being called against other players on other teams, the holding call against John Tautolo that cost the G-men an opening game win over the Redskins and led to the end of John McVay's coaching tenure here, and no-class-at-all Emmitt Smith getting away with an obvious taunting penalty against the GIANTS in another nationally televised game. I've hated Smith's guts ever since.
Namath running an end around and scoring the game winner
Why this "moment" was the most embarrassing was because of the tide of hope that we were riding after trailing by 3 scores in the 4th qtr to come and tie with 14 seconds left.
More specifically, I've never been more embarrassed as a fan than when Robert Woods scored a touchdown on 3rd-and-33.
Been rooting for the team since 1995, so I've obviously seen plenty of bad and embarrassing losses, but I don't think I've seen so many players give a less-than-stellar effort in one game than I did that day.
the exact year but when the Giants had supposedly closed the gap against the Cowboys only to be shut out by them at home like 35-0. Quite a dose of reality set in.
1995. My first-ever game as a Giants fan. A rude awakening to the team.
I think Giants had ended the season on a 6-game winning streak the season before and were expected to do reasonably well in 1995 with Simms and LT's numbers to be retired at half. I think Sanders had a punt return TD that game.
I had to back to see in my old game reviews... must have stung because I went off... http://www.bigblueinteractive.com/2003/10/22/game-review-philadelphia-eagles-new-york-giants-october-19-2003/ - ( New Window )
Holy hell, the memories are coming back now.
I started reading BBI in 2003, and I think it was around this time because I remember this review distinctly with the recaps of bad Giant moments.
I wanted to find people who could relate with after a bad start to the year. If I recall the giants.com message board was not great. I was pissed as I am sure a lot of you were.
And also, I wanted the latest draft news because I knew we were probably screwed at that point.
I remember reading the review now with the outline of all the awful Giant memories of the past, including the ones I experienced from 95-03.
So yea, the Eagles game in 03 is pretty high on my list. Never felt more demoralized than 17 vs the Rams though.
Despite it being 17 years ago and 2 Super Bowl wins later, I STILL get worked up and angry remembering that game. It's like the pain in my life that will never go away lol
Regular season '01 1 point loss to the Rams where we all but handed them the game. Strahan was a monster that game with 3 sacks or something wild like that. The following week, we lose ANOTHER 1 point game on MNF to the F'ing Eagles on a last minute score.
I was talking so much trash after we demolished the Vikings 41-0.
That was the most embarrassing!
Painful, Eagles loss when self destructed in the 4th.
Angry, Giants loss to 49ers in the playoffs with the no PI call on Shockey.
That one still stings.
last year where Peterson came back with Boston Scott and no WRs is up there.
Bad plays happen, but what drives me nuts are the situations where we've had time to think about things and still screw it up. Disorganization.
How do you not know the DE you just panic drafted can't see out of one of his eyes?
How do you go into the season with an immobile QB along with IAN ALLEN and a bunch of other no-names as a starting offensive linemen?
McAdoo's suit
Some of DG's pressers last year and the year before.
When Carl Banks, who is paid by the Giants and tries to put out positive stories, posts that Grant Haley can't cover the slot one on one and is abused week-in, week-out. And he can't understand the rationale of the coaches of keeping the same strategy.
Herman Edward’s scamper into the end zone after pisarchek’s butt fumble execution of a bonehead call from the sidelines which led to the creation of, and ironically called.......”victory” formations.....it did lead to acquiring Lawrence Taylor. Second, my phone has never lit up more than the playoff three score comeback loss to the niners. Controversy and all, that should have been the end of fassell. Thirdly, all of the schumur games.
I was watching at a house party in LA with a bunch of 49er fans there, got loaded as per usual for me in those days, and spent much of the game running my mouth like an obnoxious asshole.
Hung my head in shame and walked out in silence after we choked.
#2 for me is the 97 Wild Card loss to the Vikings, I was there with friends. Fassel’s first season. We weren’t getting past the Brett Favre prime Packers the following week anyway, not with Danny Kanel at QB, but we had the Vikings all but beaten. Then Randall Cunningham hits Jake Reed deep late, they recover the onside kick after it bounces off of Chris Calloway’s chest, and they kick the game winning FG at the wire.
Good call. The others were heartbreakers. That was pure disgust. I hated every single player on the roster that day.
Maybe it is just me, but I take the losses harder when we are not competitive as opposed to blowing winnable games late.
Despite the score being a lopsided 34-7, the game wasn’t that close. I remember being embarrassed that the Giants looked like they wanted no part of that Ravens team. It was shameful.
Toomer is on record bitterly pointing out they went into that Super Bowl lacking a killer instinct and with the wrong game plan. Plus one of the Ravens, might have been Ray Lewis, saying they all took notice of how visibly nervous Kerry Collins was in pre game warms ups and they knew it was over before it even started
I was at the game and uncharacteristically yelling some angry things (not necessarily profane but borderline profane) the entire game because I hated Vick. We just walked out in silence. Thoroughly embarrassing.
I’ve told this a few times on BBI before but I ended up waking up that night with a kidney stone and spent the night in the hospital. It was still better than that game.
Probably the combo of the Rams beat down in 2017 followed by the dog shit performance against the niners the next week. I've never been so embarrassed watching my team lay down like they did to a winless team.
It was so embarrassing and pathetic that I actually rooted for them to lose every game the rest of the year.
That game against the niners single handedly jaded me against the team and organization to this day that I still don't have any hope until they prove it by winning. Then maybe I can be optimistic about this org again.
and the Falcons kicked the crap out of us. Of course, I was wearing my Eli jersey, so everyone knew who I was pulling for. Nice woman in front of me and one seat to the right was wearing a ton of Falcons gear: she turned around and gave me a sincere, sympathetic pat on the knee. I wanted to crawl under a rock. It would have been far easier to stomach some abuse...
.... started to feel a bit uneasy with the emotional outbursts, and the peeing like a dog celebration, the needing to get IVs at halftime because he expended all his energy in pre-game histrionics ... and the passive aggressive comments about Eli ... one of the most explosive athletes I ever saw ... but like a hot but crazy girlfriend ... the allure finally wore off ... and I was happy to say goodbye.
RE: RE: Not a moment but Giants Eagles over the last
The Fumble Game was probably the worst moment, but for me I think the most embarassing moment was during the 1980 game against the Raiders at the Meadowlands. It was late in the season, I was there and it was freezing cold.The Raiders were attempting an onside kick. The Giants kept going offside, so with the penalties, the kickoff line kept moving closer and closer to the Giant's endzone. On the final onside kick, the Raiders recovered the kick in the endzone for a touchdown. After the play,the Raider players were actually rolling around on the turf, laughing, in the endzone. Yeah...that would be my choice.
This loss was worse for me than all of the gut wrenching playoff embarrassments mentioned above. This one was demoralizing and actually had me questioning my fanhood afterward and completely jaded the entire football season that followed.
I'd fallen for the hype during the offseason that the Giants had closed the gap with Dallas and were ready to compete with them. It wasn't just media hype either, this was coming from the Giants players, they talked about the season opener on Monday night against Dallas all through training camp and preseason, and I ate it up. I was so sick of the Cowboys, The Triplets, Deion Sanders, Jerry Jones, they made me sick to my stomach. The thought of dethroning them was too delicious to resist.
But I was suckered. The Giants proved they didn't belong on the same field with the Cowboys in less than five minutes. They received the kickoff and went three-and-out. When Dallas received the ball, Emmitt Smith ran 60 yards for a TD on their third play while waving goodbye to the Giants defenders in hopeless pursuit. It was 21-0 at halftime and they lost 35-0, but it felt more like 100-0.
Twisting the knife in the back, this was also the infamous night that Jerry Jones was acting like a gloating ass on the sideline while the Giants retired Phil Simms (my all time favorite Giant) jersey during halftime.
This game was a punch in the gut that the Giants never recovered from. They stumbled their way through a miserable 5-11 season while Dallas went on to their third Super Bowl win in four years.
It took me until 2007 to get over this loss, and that Divisional Playoff win in Texas Stadium is my most cherished moment from that season.
game was a turning point for me, but in a different way. I was so mad, jumping around, yelling, punching pillows or whatever. Then I realize my 1 1/2 year old son has walked into the room and is jumping around with a huge smile on his face like we were playing a game. It has changed my mindset forever. I immediately stopped and thought what the heck am I doing? I still get mad, but never to that level. I still love the Giants as much as I did before, but I realized I needed to chill out a little and set a better example.
RE: The funny thing for me is that the DeSean Jackson
When the Giants are going to lose a game when they have the lead, you can just feel it before it happens. In that Eagle game where we had a nice leads, I told my cousin (who was sitting next to me at the stadium) that the Giants were going to lose. Nothing about what happened at the end of the game surprised me.
By the way, when Coughlin essentially blamed the punter for that loss was also a very low moment for the him and the franchise. That team did everything else they needed to do to lose that game even before the punter walked onto the field... and followed it up with NOT covering the punt.
E. Smith waving at the Giants defense as he ran for a 50 yard TD...taking his helmet off to run it in.
I was at the game...lowest of lows.
Yes this was my worst as well, half in the bag I reached out and punched a hot dog stand window, sure the window broke and I cut a tendon on my thumb. Didn't know it till I got back to the tailgate... ER was next. Salt in the wound...
Watching the game in a friend's basement with a bunch of Jets fans, 16 years old, drinking beer, Giants gave up 72 points to the Redskins on the way to a 1-12-1 season.
After 2-10-2 1964 season, we Giants fans from birth felt like the 7-7 1965 season meant that the natural order of things would be returning in 1966. Every game in 1966 was brutal - but after watching that Washington game, and taking all the shit from HS buddies that went with it, it began to dawn that we were entering a Dark Age that, as it turned out, would last until I was 30, married, and with a baby in a Giants onesie.
That was my personal worst. I was actually driving across the Delaware Memorial Bridge and heard The Fumble on the car radio - but by then, disaster was a normal, expected part of being a Giants fan, so it wasn't as brutal as the awful season of 1966.
Most of the embarrassing moments have been mentioned,
but one more stands out for me. I think it was in the "bummer" playoff loss to the 9ers. The Giants were kicking a field goal, which they missed. The broadcast showed Shockey on the sidelines, mugging it up for the camera and celebrating the FG; and when he realized that they missed it he did this cartoonish double-take, like he couldn't believe it. I got this bad feeling in my stomach about the game when I saw that, and Shockey looked like an ass.
Giants still had a shot to win the pathetic NFC East at 6-7. Came back from down 35-7 against the Panthers to tie the game only to lose 38-35 on a last second FG. OBJ’s behavior during that game and feud with Josh Norman was very embarrassing. He was suspended for the next game against the Vikings.
I was at the Vikings game and they played outdoors at TCF Bank stadium. Game was on SNF and it was single digits and felt like below zero with wind chill. I was miserable watching the Giants getting blown out 49-17
but in terms of total embarrassment. i think it was odell. he brought so much shame to this organization. the dog peeing celebration. the net. the carolina game. he embarrassed the franchise again and again and i am just so glad i don't have to root for the POS ever again
to choose from. I would have to say the 2002 loss to the 49ers, just a soul sucking loss. Go from dominating the game to not being able to get a stop. And the ending, with a botched snap and officials completely blowing a clear PI call, was just icing on the cake.
I will say that a couple of losses in 2017 rank with any most embarrassing. The loss to the Rams was referenced earlier, but I would go with another loss to a then winless 49er team. An absolute thrubbing, including one of the worst performances I have ever seen on a football field by Janoris Jenkins. He was singularly horrible. But a special designation goes to the clueless HC Ben McAdoo.
2002 playoff loss to the 49'ers. Although,the playoff loss may be #1 because as they started to lose the lead,I started drinking more & more & by the time the game was over,I was in my backyard in the freezing cold,in just a tee shirt & short screaming for what my ex told me was more than an hour about how this was the final straw! lol
A couple that came to mind that I don't think have been mentioned:
-last game in Giants Stadium, a 41-9 blowout loss to a mediocre Panther team, already eliminated with nothing to play for, with Matt Moore starting at QB. The place was packed with Giants legends, the team was 8-6 and still had a shot at the playoffs, and just pulled a total no show. Humiliating.
-the 1988 loss to the Jets that caused them to miss the playoffs. 3 sacks for the immortal Ken Rose. Led to the Simms "they laid down like dogs" comments when the Niners lost to the Rams.
-the 2003 OT loss to Dallas. The beginning of the end for Fassel. They lost a game that was practically unloseable in an impossible to believe manner.
Candlestick '93 (3-44): Walked out at end of 3Q. Even though I wasn't wearing colors, everyone could sense I had to be a Giants fan, and I got the serenade all the way up a very long exit aisle.
1997: Had a running buddy who was a Vikings fan and he came by my house to go for a run five minutes after the game ended.
2002: At a Tahoe ski resort watching the playoff game with a room full of Niners fans.
So I pretty much got it covered. But paying the dues is what made SB XLII so great.
Why this "moment" was the most embarrassing was because of the tide of hope that we were riding after trailing by 3 scores in the 4th qtr to come and tie with 14 seconds left.
That was highlighted in 'No Medals for Trying'
Parcells always said that the wind in the medowlands was an advantage. He didn't mention that it could work against US!
A 90 yard punt! Eeesh!
Westbrook punt return. We were up 7-3 late in the 4th. Just horrific.
Yes, box score below.
Funny enough, I was watching a replay of the 2003 ALCS the other night, and near the end FOX had an ad for an upcoming Eagles at Giants game.
For a minute I tried to remember what the hell happened, and then I said, "Oh, that was the Brian Westbrook game."
Literally couldn't tell you anything else that happened without looking at a box, but that play never left my memory.
Yeah, a Westbrook punt return in 2003 at Giants Stadium. Here's a link:
1995. My first-ever game as a Giants fan. A rude awakening to the team.
I think Giants had ended the season on a 6-game winning streak the season before and were expected to do reasonably well in 1995 with Simms and LT's numbers to be retired at half. I think Sanders had a punt return TD that game.
Had the Giants won it all in 08 and 10 they would’ve had 4 titles in 5 years. That’s a legitimate dynasty and there’s zero debate about Eli’s legacy.
Holy hell, the memories are coming back now.
I started reading BBI in 2003, and I think it was around this time because I remember this review distinctly with the recaps of bad Giant moments.
I wanted to find people who could relate with after a bad start to the year. If I recall the giants.com message board was not great. I was pissed as I am sure a lot of you were.
And also, I wanted the latest draft news because I knew we were probably screwed at that point.
I remember reading the review now with the outline of all the awful Giant memories of the past, including the ones I experienced from 95-03.
So yea, the Eagles game in 03 is pretty high on my list. Never felt more demoralized than 17 vs the Rams though.
Despite it being 17 years ago and 2 Super Bowl wins later, I STILL get worked up and angry remembering that game. It's like the pain in my life that will never go away lol
Worse, because I was dancing around like a lunatic when we went up 22-0.
I remember watching that one too. Just got home for Christmas break from college at my parents house. It was a Fassel-like collapse a year before Fassel was the coach
That was the most embarrassing!
Painful, Eagles loss when self destructed in the 4th.
Angry, Giants loss to 49ers in the playoffs with the no PI call on Shockey.
That one still stings.
One of my buddies texted me mid-3rd quarter and said "holy shit, the Giants look great"
I said WTF is wrong with you, you know you jinxed it.
Next play was the Manningham fumble.
And even though the Giants scored again to restore the 21 point lead up 31 - 10 with the Boss (?) TD, I had a sense of doom from that point forward, but I was not prepared for how it unfolded.
Everyone crowded around the TV's - all looked over at me every Eagles score. I had to leave.
And they were all Patriots fans.
Despite the score being a lopsided 34-7, the game wasn’t that close. I remember being embarrassed that the Giants looked like they wanted no part of that Ravens team. It was shameful.
Bad plays happen, but what drives me nuts are the situations where we've had time to think about things and still screw it up. Disorganization.
How do you not know the DE you just panic drafted can't see out of one of his eyes?
How do you go into the season with an immobile QB along with IAN ALLEN and a bunch of other no-names as a starting offensive linemen?
McAdoo's suit
Some of DG's pressers last year and the year before.
When Carl Banks, who is paid by the Giants and tries to put out positive stories, posts that Grant Haley can't cover the slot one on one and is abused week-in, week-out. And he can't understand the rationale of the coaches of keeping the same strategy.
And Mara defending Josh Brown for as long as he did.
Dallas 35 - NYG 0
E. Smith waving at the Giants defense as he ran for a 50 yard TD...taking his helmet off to run it in.
I was at the game...lowest of lows.
I actually saw that snowball hit the coach in the head. It was not far from me..
07 v. Washington, the great Todd Collins outdueled Eli who threw 52 passes on an extremely cold night at the old stadium.
Hung my head in shame and walked out in silence after we choked.
#2 for me is the 97 Wild Card loss to the Vikings, I was there with friends. Fassel’s first season. We weren’t getting past the Brett Favre prime Packers the following week anyway, not with Danny Kanel at QB, but we had the Vikings all but beaten. Then Randall Cunningham hits Jake Reed deep late, they recover the onside kick after it bounces off of Chris Calloway’s chest, and they kick the game winning FG at the wire.
WC vs 9ers most painful, flipper #2
Good call. The others were heartbreakers. That was pure disgust. I hated every single player on the roster that day.
Despite the score being a lopsided 34-7, the game wasn’t that close. I remember being embarrassed that the Giants looked like they wanted no part of that Ravens team. It was shameful.
Toomer is on record bitterly pointing out they went into that Super Bowl lacking a killer instinct and with the wrong game plan. Plus one of the Ravens, might have been Ray Lewis, saying they all took notice of how visibly nervous Kerry Collins was in pre game warms ups and they knew it was over before it even started
I’ve told this a few times on BBI before but I ended up waking up that night with a kidney stone and spent the night in the hospital. It was still better than that game.
It was so embarrassing and pathetic that I actually rooted for them to lose every game the rest of the year.
That game against the niners single handedly jaded me against the team and organization to this day that I still don't have any hope until they prove it by winning. Then maybe I can be optimistic about this org again.
It's comical @ this point. I just know we're going to lose when facing them.
But when I read this thread title, I immediately thought of the name DeSean Jackson. No hesitation. That one still stings.
Honorable mention to the Seahawks loss when Shockey prematurely celebrated. That gif will live in infamy.
twelve years. The Giants are the Washington Generals to the Eagles. Fucking embarrassing.
It's comical @ this point. I just know we're going to lose when facing them.
I'd fallen for the hype during the offseason that the Giants had closed the gap with Dallas and were ready to compete with them. It wasn't just media hype either, this was coming from the Giants players, they talked about the season opener on Monday night against Dallas all through training camp and preseason, and I ate it up. I was so sick of the Cowboys, The Triplets, Deion Sanders, Jerry Jones, they made me sick to my stomach. The thought of dethroning them was too delicious to resist.
But I was suckered. The Giants proved they didn't belong on the same field with the Cowboys in less than five minutes. They received the kickoff and went three-and-out. When Dallas received the ball, Emmitt Smith ran 60 yards for a TD on their third play while waving goodbye to the Giants defenders in hopeless pursuit. It was 21-0 at halftime and they lost 35-0, but it felt more like 100-0.
Twisting the knife in the back, this was also the infamous night that Jerry Jones was acting like a gloating ass on the sideline while the Giants retired Phil Simms (my all time favorite Giant) jersey during halftime.
This game was a punch in the gut that the Giants never recovered from. They stumbled their way through a miserable 5-11 season while Dallas went on to their third Super Bowl win in four years.
It took me until 2007 to get over this loss, and that Divisional Playoff win in Texas Stadium is my most cherished moment from that season.
When the Giants are going to lose a game when they have the lead, you can just feel it before it happens. In that Eagle game where we had a nice leads, I told my cousin (who was sitting next to me at the stadium) that the Giants were going to lose. Nothing about what happened at the end of the game surprised me.
By the way, when Coughlin essentially blamed the punter for that loss was also a very low moment for the him and the franchise. That team did everything else they needed to do to lose that game even before the punter walked onto the field... and followed it up with NOT covering the punt.
Dallas 35 - NYG 0
E. Smith waving at the Giants defense as he ran for a 50 yard TD...taking his helmet off to run it in.
I was at the game...lowest of lows.
Yes this was my worst as well, half in the bag I reached out and punched a hot dog stand window, sure the window broke and I cut a tendon on my thumb. Didn't know it till I got back to the tailgate... ER was next. Salt in the wound...
Wasn’t that Titans game the one where Kiwi had McNair in his grasp for an easy sack and inexplicably let him go because he was afraid of getting a roughing the passer call?
was a similar game to the miracle at the meadowlands part 2 in 2010. Giants-Titans, I think in 2006, they blew a 21 point lead in the 4th quarter in like 5 minutes, maybe a little longer.
Wasn’t that Titans game the one where Kiwi had McNair in his grasp for an easy sack and inexplicably let him go because he was afraid of getting a roughing the passer call?
I think it was Vince Young, not McNair.
Kind of a weird question? I don't get embarrassed when they lose...why would I? I'm not on the field coaching or playing so what did I have to do with it?
After 2-10-2 1964 season, we Giants fans from birth felt like the 7-7 1965 season meant that the natural order of things would be returning in 1966. Every game in 1966 was brutal - but after watching that Washington game, and taking all the shit from HS buddies that went with it, it began to dawn that we were entering a Dark Age that, as it turned out, would last until I was 30, married, and with a baby in a Giants onesie.
That was my personal worst. I was actually driving across the Delaware Memorial Bridge and heard The Fumble on the car radio - but by then, disaster was a normal, expected part of being a Giants fan, so it wasn't as brutal as the awful season of 1966.
I was at the Vikings game and they played outdoors at TCF Bank stadium. Game was on SNF and it was single digits and felt like below zero with wind chill. I was miserable watching the Giants getting blown out 49-17
but in terms of total embarrassment. i think it was odell. he brought so much shame to this organization. the dog peeing celebration. the net. the carolina game. he embarrassed the franchise again and again and i am just so glad i don't have to root for the POS ever again
I will say that a couple of losses in 2017 rank with any most embarrassing. The loss to the Rams was referenced earlier, but I would go with another loss to a then winless 49er team. An absolute thrubbing, including one of the worst performances I have ever seen on a football field by Janoris Jenkins. He was singularly horrible. But a special designation goes to the clueless HC Ben McAdoo.
A couple that came to mind that I don't think have been mentioned:
-last game in Giants Stadium, a 41-9 blowout loss to a mediocre Panther team, already eliminated with nothing to play for, with Matt Moore starting at QB. The place was packed with Giants legends, the team was 8-6 and still had a shot at the playoffs, and just pulled a total no show. Humiliating.
-the 1988 loss to the Jets that caused them to miss the playoffs. 3 sacks for the immortal Ken Rose. Led to the Simms "they laid down like dogs" comments when the Niners lost to the Rams.
-the 2003 OT loss to Dallas. The beginning of the end for Fassel. They lost a game that was practically unloseable in an impossible to believe manner.