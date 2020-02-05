Most embarrassing moment for you as a Giants fan? Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/2/2020 2:15 pm : 5/2/2020 2:15 pm

So many to choose from...



- The Fumble

- Any other miserable, unbelievable loss to the Eagles

- The 1997 playoff game against the Vikings

- The 2002 playoff game against the 49ers

- Super Bowl XXXV