Greatest moment for you as Giants fan

and they were, nothing was as thrilling for me as Super Bowl 42. Hands down. Especially since I live in Massachusetts (grew up in NJ). There was NO WAY our guys were gonna win that game. And then... magic.
kicking the field goal to put us into the playoffs for the first time in some 20 years. Watched it in the hospital where my son was born. I let a scream and the nurses came running in thinking I dropped my infant son.
I think that game took years off my life. A nuclear explosion outside the apartment would not have distracted me from watching that winning OT FG kick . Me and my friend were both on our knees in front of the TV like almost literally praying for that kick to go through
We were bad for so long, not only bad but ugly bad, laughingstock bad, "The Fumble" bad, the Jets/Yale Bowl bad, Craig Morton bad, anyone not old enough to remember those wilderness years, Rocky Thompson, Eldridge Small, Big Al Simpson, Tom Kennedy at QB, losing 72-41 to the Redskins, really don't know bad bad can be. And then we were good and then we were great and then we were Super Bowl champions. I only wish my father could have shared it with us.
vs arizona (or back then Phoenix) Cardinals....first ever game I went to, Simms knocked out, losing all game, and then Hoss leads us back to win on a last second drive to keep us undefeated....what a day!
If you want a specific moment it’s the deflection TD Bavaro to McConkey. Why?
I grew up through the 70s and the team was a bad joke. My dad was a diehard, my whole family was. My sisters knew more football than their boyfriends. Fall was Giants on TV, fire in the fireplace. But, I grew up around a few NJ Cowboys fans, they're the worst! Bandwagon bastards obnoxious as hell. And the Giants weren’t even competitive. I watched the Steelers’ dynasty. It was them and the ‘Boys seemingly every year. Meanwhile we do The Fumble, and fly banners behind planes. We’d never come even close in my lifetime or the SB era. It seemed we never would to my teenage self.
And then we get Young, Perkins and there’s a flicker of hope. We’re building a D. We make the playoffs. I am at that game and the winning FG comes right at me. So of course Perkins leaves. For a friggin’ college team. My sister and I joke he’s planning his route out of town on the sidelines. And this new guy Parcells? I want to believe, but not a great start.
But soon the oft injured Simms begins to mature. This kid LT is just unreal. Carson patrols the middle. The D becomes dominant. No one runs on us. The O starts to find an identity: Toughness. The games are exciting with. Madden and Summerall providing the soundtrack. Parcells has guts, and a knack for the trick play at just the right moment. We are now competitive! Wow! But to win it all? The Bears, the punt whiff. Maybe it’s just not meant to be.
Then 86. My senior year of HS, I’m the starting C, all 185 lbs of me. I remember reading NY Magazine with LT as the cover story as I visit colleges with my dad. The Giants are competitive, but ... we’ve seen this movie. Then we play Minnesota. It’s 4th and 11 and we make it, and win? We never rise to the occasion like that. Maybe, juuust maybe, this team has what it takes... My HS team beats our rivals to end our season, my teammates and I gather to watch the Giants. The team makes the playoffs again. And we crush Montana and the 9ers. Parcells is coaching his brains out, playing mind games. We beat the Skins in the wind, Parcells having doors opened and closed to give us an edge. Holy hell, we’re going to the show! But we face the mighty Broncos and Elway, he of the cannon arm. Yes we beat them once already, but it was at home and just by 3. Could we do it again? On the big stage? Can they handle the pressure? Can I? The weeks leading up to it seem to last years.
Game time at last. The Broncos take the early lead by 3. Then we score but they come right back with 7 on a QB draw that parted like the Red Sea. They're moving the ball at will but we hold on. We stop them from 1st and goal at the 1 and they miss the chip shot. Amazingly, we get a safety and go in down 10-9 at half. We’ve been outplayed so far. This is what Elway can do.
Then that third quarter. We score 17, and hold the mighty Elway and co to 2 net yards. We open up a lead. But when I saw the deflection TD I knew we had it. McConkey had been held just shy of a TD on a flea flicker earlier, but now got his score.
Up till then, I wasn’t sure I’d live to see the Giants win it all. But now it happened. As Tuna said in the locker room, “for the rest of your lives, men, no one can tell you that ya couldn’t do it, ‘cause ya did it!”
Yeah, beating the Bills was incredible. What a game. And then the best run ever to beat the undefeated Pats. The helmet catch. And to do it again 4 years later with the Manningham play? All incredible. But, for me, nothing is as meaningful as the first time.
I remember calling my dad right after the 1990 game — my dad was old school, tough, steel mill town dude who didn’t wear his emotions on his sleeve — and I started yelling about the game ... and my voice started to crack ... and then I broke into an actual sob lol ... I can just imagine the old man’s face. But he was nice and said, “they sure as hell beat those bastards.” Can remember it like yesterday. Wow.
it was like a huge weight was lifted and it felt that way long before the season was over. maybe it started feeling that way during the 2nd half of the Niners game where Bavaro dragged the Niners defense for 15 yards.
thank you all for the great memories. I remember when Mara remove
Steve Owen as a HC, an icon who had won more than several championships. And the game was changing, just when i was learning the “umbrella defense”.well off we went in a pro set ‘T’ formation. #33 was fullback, #16 hb and my hero #42 was qb. #16/coming round the flank was a threat to run or throw. he had learned a lot at USC and this was a killer to other teams. Rote at flanker Wytecha at center Rosie Brown at one tackle, Krause i think at the other. Daryl Reese shows up sometime there at guard.
What memories that peak at defeating the Bears for the world championship.No TV, only radio, Marty Glickman and Al Deregardis, better than any Tv. Great games. hanging on to the old Philips, praying for a giant win. Screaming at that Bear championship challenge, second sneaker game. How good it felt especially in Brooklyn where my friends were Rams fans, the hollywood franchise with Jane Russell. But the Giants were beautiful and becoming t(e darlings of NY, complete with “sarah”, “wanda” and something in the middle, ?Martha.
ok i’m old, and you got me on the old movie film. Then the competition Charlie gets replaced by YA Title, I was heart broken, #42 the great “HOF” qb Charlie conerly is replaced.by a 49er, i was destroyed and Tittle is great but for what ever reason can’t win a championship. We lose valiantly but hard. We are bleeding and broken, but can’t beat the hatred Packers and their bad overpromoted by press qb Bart Starr, a second rate POS, or to other ex giant, coach Lombardi, in frozen Green Bay. Great man but i learned if you cared enough you could hate a great man.
the team is torn apart.Huff a redskin, with lombardi as coach. no no, i can’t say more i can’t bare more of myself.
and then came descent into hell. no Qb, no stadium, polo grounds gone, yankee stadium short fix, shea one year, with my God the Jets, than 2 years in yale bowl. long rides between long shifts working as intern and resident at Boston City Hospital. things were getting worse. still loving the victory over bears @12 or so years before.
we now were wandering in the realm of the loser looking for some talisman to lead us to success. how we tried. Allie Sherman most unappreciated giant coach in our history. Singing qbs from dallas, Morton could sing but could not play. Great qb from vikings, #10 was magnificent. with no defense won games,we came sooo.close, but no defense can’t win that way.
and then we descended to the depths and we needed to be rescued reincarnated, by a southern coach, ray perkins, and a smalltime college, Bucknell, general manager but large and very bright, Dave “x”. he built the team and when perkins left to go back to Alabama (mistake for Perkins) he was replaced by parcells and belichek (DC),etc and the rest became history because younger guys know it.
yes best moment was first super bowl win over Broncos, although beating bears around radio was probably better.
it’s what i told my soccer teams when i was a coach, winning is more fun than losing, after all why keep score.
and most importantly in all human endeavors, history begins in the middle.
hopefully we are looking at a new middle for our beloved team. And therefor a new ride to the top that i will ive to see,
Well said my man. The Dark Ages were, well, you already said it all. Then that 1st SB was a thing of beauty. Actually thought I’d never see it.
The way that cockiness from an 18-0 team got shoved in their face was the single greatest moment for me
I was surrounded by Patriots fans in my neighborhood. The whole game, the jack-offs would make noise from honking their horn, letting off fireworks, etc. whenever the Pats had a big play or score as they were celebrating the inevitable in their mind. And then Burress Alone Touchdown NY happened, and it was fucking crickets. The solemn silence was the most beautiful sound I never heard.
1981 season finale to beat Dallas 13-10 in OT and finally have a winning season and playoff berth.
Super Bowl XXI - first championship in 30 years, they buried the ghosts.
1990 NFC Championship Game at San Francisco - sweet vindication over a hated rival in their building, and the hardest hitting, best played football game I've ever seen in my life, filled with big plays and clutch performances.
That could have been my 3rd best moment after XLII and XXV. Until XXV, it was my favorite moment. Yes, I cried (even though the Jets had to beat GB the next day, which they did, in order for us to get into the tourney).
Was at the game with my wife, watching the Giants become Champs. Cant really get better than that. Close second is the whole 2007 playoff run. Watched every game with my extended family and each week more people showed up. The fact it was so unexpected too.
The 2000 NFC title game and divisional playoff games were INSANE. It was so loud both games you couldn’t hear yourself it was amazing. They have to rank right up there despite Super Bowl Hot Mess 35.
Super Bowl 42 is the winner though. First one I was old enough to comprehend and so great for all the reasons above. It doesn’t diminish the accomplishment, but the regular seasons for the two most recent title teams were so mediocre. Hopefully we can build a team that can get us to a 11-5 or better playoff seed. I’d imagine that’s why many here ranked 1990 and 86 ahead of the recent ones... they were much better teams.
SB 42 - A great win over a dominant team. The offense and defense
Biggest underdog vs biggest juggernaut. 18-1 was amazing, and got to watch it with all my best friends at the time. The whole 2007 playoff run was just so special, and I don’t think it may ever be something we ever witness again as fans again. For a team to put it all together how they did like that just scrapping it into the playoffs, I still Get goosebumps thinking about it.
The SF game in 2011 was up there to. That was a classic and for future generations to know who Eli Manning was all about that will be the game I show them.
but the one that stands out is the NFC Championship Game vs. the Redskins in January, 1987. A cold windy day at Giant Stadium. The victory stamped our ticket to Super Bowl XXI. I grew up a Giant fan and like many witnessed some pretty bad football over the years. Never did I ever imagine we would make it to the Super Bowl. This is the game that stands out.
Runner ups:
1981 vs. Cowboys, Tony Dorsett fumble in OT and Joe Daniello FG
For me one of the most poignant was right after the 86 team secured the win over GB in the season finale. Sitting in the stands an section 324, I looked at all the cheering celebrators knowing we had the division wrapped up, had home field throughout, and had a real shot at our first SB. My thought was that "this must be how Dallas fans feel at the end of every season."
I have to go with the 90 win in SF to deny the 3 peat.
'There will be no three-peat'
That game was by far the most physical I had ever seen, and I didn't think we had a chance to win there. I had thought we kind of blew our chances in 88/89 with stacked teams (and the debacle of the Jets game in 88 and the Rams playoff game in 89 - I thought we had THE team that year...) and the loss on MNF earlier in the year still leaves me with a bad taste in my mouth - losing to them in 88/89/90 in really tough regular games... I just didn't think we could do it. It seemed like that had our #... I can still see that ball that Craig fumbled that LT caught in the air, and Marshall's hit on Montana holy hell, the fake punt, the Bahr FG... certain games you can just remember every detail... this is one of them.
The defeat of the 49ers 49–3 in the divisional NFC playoffs 1986
It was like 3AM and I had driven several hours from Jerusalem to Northern Israel where I friend had arranged for me to see an Armed Forces feed.
I was in one of those trailers you see outside of stadiums that had a large dish and was a relay station. It was me and another Giants fan that had a car and drove. We were in the trailer with several Israelis who had worked in hi-tech in Silicon Valley and were rooting for the 49ers.
I remember the moment when it was clear that we would win and advance. I thought "OMG, we might actually be good." After 15+ years of embarrassment and frustration as a dedicated fan, my whole world view changed. Even though the last couple of years have been problematic, not sure if you an relate unless you went through a dozen + years in the desert.
I saw the NFC championship in an auditorium in Jerusalem where a Yeshiva had a dish and someone ran down VHS tapes in segments on about 15 minute delays.
I saw the superbowl with about 500 others in the ballroom of the Jerusalem Hilton, where they had set up a huge screen and live feed.
It was all sweet -- but that revelation in the trailer is what I will never forget.
PS I had a friend who came to Israel a couple of times during the season. He kindly taped that week's game knowing I was a fanatic. He came twice that season. We went 14-2
The two tapes he brought me? The Dallas and Seattle games 🤣
After years of shitty football, finally we have our team and coach to rally around, but none of it meant much until super bowl 21. That game did not start out so great, but after the goal line stand, which the Giants were great at, and the safety, and us being a great second half team, the score should have been 40-13. We missed an extra point and they scored a meaningless td while the team was celebrating on the sideline, we destroyed them in the second half, that 2nd half was like the gift to all the loyal Giant fans, it was like an explosion of emotion. I remember watching Burt and Harry then just screaming YEA!!!!! Nothing like it. If I had to watch one game its the threepeat game, but that all was made possible because of that first one, 1990 was the cherry on top.
Because it's not the greatest moment for me. The greatest moment was Super Bowl XXI.
But the moment I remember most, the moment I knew every thing had changed and the Giants were going to be one of the best teams in the NFL for the rest of the 80's, that the Wellington days were finally over for good, was Simms to Bavaro in the 85 wild card vs SF. Simms To Bavaro 1985 Wild Card Game - ( New Window )
Tiki Barber doing post game interviews immediately following SB42
leading up to the 1986 season, the Giants fans never experienced what it was like to be a champion. Not unless you were a fan when the men were wearing suits in the stands.
There was so much pain and disappointment for the last two decades or more. I personally was going to the games with my father since about 1970.
Now, we are at the NFC Championship game vs the Redskins. Not only do we win, but we dominate.
Here is the moment...
When the game ended, all of the fans (especially the older ones who lived through the miserable years) were rejoicing in the aisles. Up near the concessions too people were hugging complete strangers and looking at each other to say "we finally made it".
To see the happiness in my father's eyes was awesome but also seeing him share it with myself and others was probably the best.
I feel comfortable in speaking for the thousands of others I saw that day at the game who felt the same thing.
Winning the Superbowl two weeks later of course was awesome, but the moment when the Giants fans could celebrate together... the fan who were going to the games every week for decades (not the fans with enough money to afford to go to Anaheim) are the fans who had this moment at the NFC Championship game.
The 1986 NFC Championship Game @ Giants Stadium...
the wind, the cold, the sheer joy in that stadium when the gun sounded...everyone stood and cheered and hugged for 30 minutes...no one moved from their seats...soaking it in with my Dad and my brother...it was unheard of...no one could believe the NY Giants were going to the SB!!!!
That to me was my greatest moment as a Giants fan!
Going to my first game in 1972 at age 15 in old Yankee Stadium.
Just walking in and seeing a football field laid out along the 3rd base line, looking at the differences vs a baseball game ...my heroes coming out of the dugout, Bob Sheppard on the PA,...”at safety, #43, Carl Lockhart, #43” ... “Pass by Snead, incomplete” ... I have no idea if they won or lost, they probably lost ... but to me, this was heaven.
The way that cockiness from an 18-0 team got shoved in their face was the single greatest moment for me
I was surrounded by Patriots fans in my neighborhood. The whole game, the jack-offs would make noise from honking their horn, letting off fireworks, etc. whenever the Pats had a big play or score as they were celebrating the inevitable in their mind. And then Burress Alone Touchdown NY happened, and it was fucking crickets. The solemn silence was the most beautiful sound I never heard.
December 27th, 1981. My favorite moment was when Mark Haynes recovered the muffed kickoff in the end zone to go up 20 to nothing against the Eagles. In that moment, for the first time in my life, I felt that the New York football Giants deserve to be in the NFL.
Going into the playoffs, I said beating Dallas would be my SB, I didn’t think the a Giants had much of a chance. And then the SB v the undefeated Pats? I was happy to be there, and hoped the game would be competitive, but if I’m honest, I would say I feared 2000 redux.
because I was at the game with my dad and uncle. I remember everything about that day. The wind was worse in the parking lot than it was in the stadium and we had a helluva time getting the grill lit. It felt like the Giants were in control from the start and the fourth quarter it was just a big celebration. That was such a great day to be a Giant fan.
OJ Anderson giving Mark Kelso the uppercut in the Super Bowl
nothing will ever equal the 1986 team and run to the title. It's the same in hockey with the Rangers. End a drought with a dominant season culminating in the first championship in my lifetime. It just doesn't get better than that. The emotion and joy are unparalleled.
2007. The greatest game I have ever watched. Watched it alone, on the pho e with my brother throughout, until Tyree makes the catch - then had the wife join me it was so unbelievable.
Couldn’t have said it better. It was so dramatic seeing Plax come into view, wide open, just as Joe Buck’s voice started to rise a bit. Just a surreal moment that will never be topped for me.
41-0 over Minn
yelling FU FU at the set in the 2nd qtr
Great point. I also remember the exact fraction of a second you could see in the bottom left hand of the screen he was wide open to catch that pass
Some others were the 2007 and 2011 NFC Championship games.
The First is always my favorite but winning against the Patriots when they were 18-0 is just as sweet and shut up all those New England fans
Bavaro, dragging 9’er secondary in the seam; Burt’s hit; Reasons blasting Humphries on the one, and Meggett’s run in the snow.
When that happened my son-in-law was so pissed off he went storming out of the house and made his family leave.
Packer fans never got over that loss. They talked about it for a year
Well said my man. The Dark Ages were, well, you already said it all. Then that 1st SB was a thing of beauty. Actually thought I’d never see it.
then it's the moment of seeing Plaxico wide open in the end zone, even before the ball came to rest in his hands, and the instant realization of all that meant.
Couldn’t have said it better. It was so dramatic seeing Plax come into view, wide open, just as Joe Buck’s voice started to rise a bit. Just a surreal moment that will never be topped for me.
The same for me.
Burress Alone Touchdown NY - ( New Window )
That could have been my 3rd best moment after XLII and XXV. Until XXV, it was my favorite moment. Yes, I cried (even though the Jets had to beat GB the next day, which they did, in order for us to get into the tourney).
The Giants finally turned a huge corner.
Second was beating the undefeated Patriots in the 2008 Super Bowl,
And quite frankly that entire season...
But yeah the cherry popper was the best
then it's the moment of seeing Plaxico wide open in the end zone, even before the ball came to rest in his hands, and the instant realization of all that meant.
Great point. I also remember the exact fraction of a second you could see in the bottom left hand of the screen he was wide open to catch that pass
+1. I remember yelling “there he is!” The rest is history. Sharing that with my then seven year old twins was priceless.
Super Bowl 42 is the winner though. First one I was old enough to comprehend and so great for all the reasons above. It doesn’t diminish the accomplishment, but the regular seasons for the two most recent title teams were so mediocre. Hopefully we can build a team that can get us to a 11-5 or better playoff seed. I’d imagine that’s why many here ranked 1990 and 86 ahead of the recent ones... they were much better teams.
The SF game in 2011 was up there to. That was a classic and for future generations to know who Eli Manning was all about that will be the game I show them.
Runner ups:
1981 vs. Cowboys, Tony Dorsett fumble in OT and Joe Daniello FG
Super Bowl XLII upset of Patriots
I have to go with the 90 win in SF to deny the 3 peat.
'There will be no three-peat'
That game was by far the most physical I had ever seen, and I didn't think we had a chance to win there. I had thought we kind of blew our chances in 88/89 with stacked teams (and the debacle of the Jets game in 88 and the Rams playoff game in 89 - I thought we had THE team that year...) and the loss on MNF earlier in the year still leaves me with a bad taste in my mouth - losing to them in 88/89/90 in really tough regular games... I just didn't think we could do it. It seemed like that had our #... I can still see that ball that Craig fumbled that LT caught in the air, and Marshall's hit on Montana holy hell, the fake punt, the Bahr FG... certain games you can just remember every detail... this is one of them.
I was in one of those trailers you see outside of stadiums that had a large dish and was a relay station. It was me and another Giants fan that had a car and drove. We were in the trailer with several Israelis who had worked in hi-tech in Silicon Valley and were rooting for the 49ers.
I remember the moment when it was clear that we would win and advance. I thought "OMG, we might actually be good." After 15+ years of embarrassment and frustration as a dedicated fan, my whole world view changed. Even though the last couple of years have been problematic, not sure if you an relate unless you went through a dozen + years in the desert.
I saw the NFC championship in an auditorium in Jerusalem where a Yeshiva had a dish and someone ran down VHS tapes in segments on about 15 minute delays.
I saw the superbowl with about 500 others in the ballroom of the Jerusalem Hilton, where they had set up a huge screen and live feed.
It was all sweet -- but that revelation in the trailer is what I will never forget.
😂
PS I had a friend who came to Israel a couple of times during the season. He kindly taped that week's game knowing I was a fanatic. He came twice that season. We went 14-2
The two tapes he brought me? The Dallas and Seattle games 🤣
I’d say XXV is 2nd. I was a little too young for 86.
But the moment I remember most, the moment I knew every thing had changed and the Giants were going to be one of the best teams in the NFL for the rest of the 80's, that the Wellington days were finally over for good, was Simms to Bavaro in the 85 wild card vs SF.
Simms To Bavaro 1985 Wild Card Game - ( New Window )
There was so much pain and disappointment for the last two decades or more. I personally was going to the games with my father since about 1970.
Now, we are at the NFC Championship game vs the Redskins. Not only do we win, but we dominate.
Here is the moment...
When the game ended, all of the fans (especially the older ones who lived through the miserable years) were rejoicing in the aisles. Up near the concessions too people were hugging complete strangers and looking at each other to say "we finally made it".
To see the happiness in my father's eyes was awesome but also seeing him share it with myself and others was probably the best.
I feel comfortable in speaking for the thousands of others I saw that day at the game who felt the same thing.
Winning the Superbowl two weeks later of course was awesome, but the moment when the Giants fans could celebrate together... the fan who were going to the games every week for decades (not the fans with enough money to afford to go to Anaheim) are the fans who had this moment at the NFC Championship game.
That to me was my greatest moment as a Giants fan!
The way that cockiness from an 18-0 team got shoved in their face was the single greatest moment for me
I was surrounded by Patriots fans in my neighborhood. The whole game, the jack-offs would make noise from honking their horn, letting off fireworks, etc. whenever the Pats had a big play or score as they were celebrating the inevitable in their mind. And then Burress Alone Touchdown NY happened, and it was fucking crickets. The solemn silence was the most beautiful sound I never heard.
LMAO...That is great
Barr's
With the Burress TD a close second, and the helmet catch right up there too!
Matt Barry's fifth field goal! I ran out in the street screaming!
Barr's
In comment 14894235 shyster said:
then it's the moment of seeing Plaxico wide open in the end zone, even before the ball came to rest in his hands, and the instant realization of all that meant.
Great point. I also remember the exact fraction of a second you could see in the bottom left hand of the screen he was wide open to catch that pass
+1. I remember yelling “there he is!” The rest is history. Sharing that with my then seven year old twins was priceless.
Haha my twins were 6! So vivid ... but lots of water under the bridge since then, almost another life. My last year in my 30s!
The Giants first playoff game in forever and to beat the Eagles in the playoff while I worked in Philly was wonderful.