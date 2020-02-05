A an evaluation of the state of the rebuild (Long) twostepgiants : 5/2/2020 10:17 pm

I wanted to take a look at how far we have come by starting with a comp of the rosters when a .new GM and HC were hired to now.



End of 2017 Assumed 2020

QB- Eli Manning. Daniel Jones

RB- Paul Perkins. Saquon Barkley

WR- Odell Beckham. Golden Tate

WR- Sterling Shepard “

WR- Roger Lewis. Darius Slayton

TE- Evan Engram. “



OL- Ereck Flowers. Nate Solder

Justin Pugh. Will Hernandez

Weston Richburg. Nick Gates

Bobby Hart. Zeitler

Brett Jones. Anthony Thomas



DL- JPP. Leonard Williams

Dalvin Tomlinson. “

Olivier Vernon. Dexter Lawrence

Damon Harrison



LB- Devon Kennard. Blake Martinez

Johnathan Casillas. Ryan Connelly

BJ Goodson. Lorenzo Carter

Ryan Fackrell



S- Landon Collins. Jabril Peppers

Darrian Thompson. Xavier McKinney





CB- DRC. James Bradberry

Janoris Jenkins. DeAndre Baker



The state of the 2017 roster when a new GM and HC were hired was such that it built upon aging, underperforming and malcontented Ill-fitting pieces with no cohesive plan or scheme.



The offense was centered around its WRs with no hope of a running game. The idea was out talent everyone with OBJ, Shepherd and Engram. Eli was best at a deep throwing attack but had a WCO. The OL was a mix of run, pass and guys who could move around on the OL and did nothing very well.



The defense had guys who could do one thing well (pass rush - Vernon) or run stop (Snacks) or make plays (Jenkins) But as a whole they also couldn’t stop the run, or stop the pass or rush the passer because it relied on just 1-2 guys for each thing.



The money was tied in 5 guys. Eli, JPP, Snacks, Vernon and Jenkins for the next 2-3 years, Eli had 2 yrs left with 16-17 mil cap hits, Vernon had 3 yrs left with 13-15 mil cap hits each, Jenkins had 2 yrs left with 10-11 cap hits, Snacks had 3 yrs left on a 5 yr 46 mil deal, and JPP had 3 yrs left on a 4 yr 62 mil deal.

Three players are scheduled to account for 38.62 percent of the Giants 2018 salary-cap space. Those three are, in order, quarterback Eli Manning ($22.2 million, 15.12 percent), and defensive ends Jason Pierre-Paul ($17.5 million, 11.92 percent) and Olivier Vernon ($17 million, 11.58 percent).”



Add to that fact, the teams two best players, OBJ and Collins were approaching the last years if their contracts and would need to get paid.



This team was locked in on its core Eli, JPP, Vernon, Snacks and Jenkins for 2-3 yrs plus potentially OBJ and Collins.



The gIants were hitting 2018 in FA with just 30 mil in cap space but with only 41 roster spots filled and they had Pugh and Richburg leaving 2 spots on the OL to sign plus the vacancy by a cut Hart due to bad attitude.



That was 3 spots needed on OL with the best FA OL list being Norwell, Solder and the teams very own Justin Pugh coming in 3rd according to ESPN best available list.



Don’t forget the culture mess of Eli Apple, Bobby Hart, OBJ, Flowers, Jenkins and probably Collins as we found out.



They had a whole or more than 1 at virtually every spot on the roster and little avenue to fill said spot other than the draft.



I had little hope that any youngster on roster would rise up and pan out like Flowers or Apple due to work ethic or attitude.



The situation was not very good. that’s what Dave Gettleman inherited when he took over.



IMO a roster in need of a complete salvage, not even a rebuild.



What is this team now?



It’s core of Jones and Barkley and Thomas. They are all on rookie deals for 3 to 5 more seasons.



The team now has viable rushing (Barkley) and passing threats (Barkley, Tate, Shephard, Engram, Slayton & Lewis) and the OL will be geared around the idea of “hog mollies” big guys playing the 1 spot in the OL. There are now 3 players drafted on the OL in the top 3 rounds. Plus your QB has some mobility.



This team will now be able to absorb a cap hit if necessary on a Solder next year and the ability to move on from a Shephard or Engram by being able to target a WR in FA or the Draft next year.



On defense, the DL has a consistent theme of run stoppers. The secondary now has pieces in Bradberry. peppers and McKinney plus high investment players in Baker, Beal and Holmes that might make a powerful secondary vs the pass.



This isn’t a 1 guy for every role with a lead dog that can one thing but whole units.



The defense has Lawrence, McKinney, Baker, Peppers, Holmes, Beal all on rookie deals from 2-5 years.



The money is Williams, Martinez and Bradberry who are on 1-3 yr deals just signed with the money hits happening year 1 so they can maintain flexibility.



The problem on the D is the LB unit and pass rush and they now have the ability to target that next year in FA or the Draft.



This team still has holes (LB, C for example) and is still rebuilding. But it is very young and has cap flexibility moving forward, it is years away from having to make a key decision like on Barkley and they have a 5th year option on him (plus even if they make him the league highest paid RB that’s say 15-16 mil compared to 22 mil for a WR and they can take the bigger hit in yr 1 while you still have Jones, Thomas, Lawrence, McKinney on rookie deals.



This team is no longer Eli, Vernon, OBJ, Snacks, JPP, Jenkins, and Collins



but it is Jones, Barkley, Thomas, Lawrence, McKinney. Bradberry, Martinez and Williams.



This team can now target its holes and weaknesses with FA money and the draft, you can almost predict a 2021 offseason focus on WR and LB (edge)



The Giants also have a slew of youngsters that we hope can continue to emerge like Lawrence, Peppers, Gates, Connelly and Slayton or make the big step like Baker, Beal, Hernandez or hopefully some of this years picks hit,



I see a team that has rebuilt from the ashes and has some hope moving forward.



I see some very good things upcoming for this franchise for the first time in a long time. There is light at the end of this tunnel.









