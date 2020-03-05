How good was Jason Sehorn pre injury? Sean : 5/3/2020 2:35 pm

I remember him tearing up his knee returning a kickoff in a preseason game against the Jets in 1998. He was never the same after that, but I don’t remember how good he was before that injury.



Was Sehorn a legit shutdown corner? What was his true potential had he not had that injury?



Those mid to late 90’s Giant defenses were very good. They just never had much of an offense.