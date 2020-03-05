How good was Jason Sehorn pre injury?

I remember him tearing up his knee returning a kickoff in a preseason game against the Jets in 1998. He was never the same after that, but I don’t remember how good he was before that injury.
Was Sehorn a legit shutdown corner? What was his true potential had he not had that injury?
Those mid to late 90’s Giant defenses were very good. They just never had much of an offense.
could have been one of the best if he never was injured.
plus he had the size you dream of in a shutdown corner.
Whatever Dan Reeve's quality as a game day HC, he was worth fuck-all with personnel.
Without checking, I think Irvin's quote was something like "Sehorn can't be white because white people can't run and cover like him"
Yeah, agree. Sehorn was more Rod Woodson than Deion.
I watched every game he played. He was a true shut down corner. Total stud. Have no idea what you were watching.
LINK - ( New Window )
A complete shame he got wrecked in a pre- season game on a kickoff
I don’t know if he was a shutdown corner or not but he was a terrific playmaker. I remember that interception he caught on his back like it was yesterday. I love the YouTube of that play linked below b/c there’s a voiceover of Dick Lynch who I grew up loving on the radio.
Suck it Iggles, suck it! - ( New Window )
Marv Marinovich was the mad scientist who packed too muscle on Sehorn's frame during rehab. He wasn't the same twitchy athlete until he dropped some muscle. Initially played at 228 post-Marv.
Armistead's pain (in college) was ou gain. Had he not torn up his knee in college would have been a 1st Rounder - we got him in last round of the draft (if memory serves)
Yep,don't mess with a sports car that's operating well on its own engineering.
Have some self respect man - Why not just sit outside Giants' stadium with a sign saying "Will coach for food"
Armistead's pain (in college) was ou gain. Had he not torn up his knee in college would have been a 1st Rounder - we got him in last round of the draft (if memory serves)
Not only that but when the draft was 8 rounds!
Deion was a big time return guy, taking many to the house.
Like Parcells said - you can't coach scared
I'm not Jon C., but the name you are trying to remember is Cedric Jones.
And if they were doing psych screenings, how did they ever draft Joe Don Looney is the first round?
He got brutally exposed in that SF playoff game. But I blame Fassell for not giving him some help
Yup. League was changing. Young was starting to get old and they hired him after the Ray H cluster fuck. Gotta give Reeves credit for bringing every single shit draft choice he could have from Denver despite their previous lack luster play. Ah Tommy Maddox. Mike Horan instead of Landetta. Dumped McCaffrey. Just a fucking disaster once his guys took over after 1 year of false hope
Actually Sehorn is the perfect example of racism in reverse. Sehorn was drafted and the Giants insisted in playing him at safety because of his size, and I am sure because there are no "white guys" who can play corner in the NFL. Sehorn flunked as a Safety and was quickly beiong considered a bust until he almost pleaded with the giants to play him at left corner. The rest is history until Fassel agreed to let Sehorn beg his way onto to the kick return game. Disaster and out. Heart breaking.
2) His rehab was flawed and cost him a lot in his return.
3) He was absolutely a great CB before the ACL tear. He shutdown everyone. I don't recall if he played S at UCLA, but I do recall the Gisnts drafted him to play S, which was a waste and cost us time.
4) As good as he was, I think he was often overlooked as a top flight player b/c there was always the tag "for a white CBc attached. Fuck that. He was a great CB and that type of thinking is simpleminded and racist.
The ACL or the broken collarbone. I do remember that he was the team's leading tackler before the collarbone (and after that he just wasn't as physical).
After the ACL, he just couldn't run. I was heart-breaking to see him struggle. I remember that preseason game. When he ran out to receive the kick-off, I remember standing up and yelling "no, no, what are you doing out there ?!"
I remember Fassel putting Sehorn in at WR over Amani Toomer in some games.
Actually Sehorn is the perfect example of racism in reverse. Sehorn was drafted and the Giants insisted in playing him at safety because of his size, and I am sure because there are no "white guys" who can play corner in the NFL. Sehorn flunked as a Safety and was quickly beiong considered a bust until he almost pleaded with the giants to play him at left corner. The rest is history until Fassel agreed to let Sehorn beg his way onto to the kick return game. Disaster and out. Heart breaking.
So funny you mention that. I vividly recall walking with my wife and daughter in the Stuyvesant Shopping Plaza and strolling right past Jason Sehorn and Angie Harmon eating lunch at an outdoor table. One part of me wanted to ask for his autograph for my daughter; the other part of me felt we should respect their privacy. We just kept walking and never stopped.
I still believe he and Phillippi Sparks would have been the best Giants corner duo ever. They were that good. Throw against either one of them at your peril. But injuries, what can you say? We'll never know, but the screen doesn't lie.
Sehorn couldn't hold a candle to the legendary Dave Thomas though...:-)
Actually Sehorn is the perfect example of racism in reverse. Sehorn was drafted and the Giants insisted in playing him at safety because of his size, and I am sure because there are no "white guys" who can play corner in the NFL. Sehorn flunked as a Safety and was quickly beiong considered a bust until he almost pleaded with the giants to play him at left corner. The rest is history until Fassel agreed to let Sehorn beg his way onto to the kick return game. Disaster and out. Heart breaking.
YES!! To all of the above.
IMO Jason would have been among the Giant "greatest" without that injury.
But I don't second guess his plea to receive KOs; I'm comfortable with the thought it was a fluke (but open to the argument that he should have been coached up for a while before going in cold.) Can't fault anyone for trying to go the extra mile for the team.
And shut them all down
That fucking kick return
sounds like it was botched in different ways
part of me wonders that if that injury occurred in today's NFL how if he would have recovered to be the same player again.
That was after the injury
Being even as a 15 year old at that game and sitting in the upper tier and far away from the injury; after it, despite it being a Jets home game, there were plenty of Giants fans in attendance, but you can literally feel the wind get knocked out of the Giants fans in attendance. Nearly 50% of the crowd was dead for the rest of the game. It was so bad that even a Jets fan who was sitting next to me and my dad said they felt bad about the injury. It was awful. And Sehorn was my favorite player on the team in that time period. So, it was even worse for me as a young fan.
Ugh, Shawn Williams. That guy was so disappointing.
Sparks is also likely the player referred to in Accorsi's biography. According to Accorsi, when Collins joined the game and was assigned a locker, an unidentified player whose locker was next to Collins packed up his stuff and changed lockers. The belief is that this player was Sparks. If I recall, Charles Way proceeded to take Sparks' old locker. When Sparks decided to retire, he asked the Giants to allow him to retire as a Giant. Accorsi said no. Meanwhile, Way spent 14 years working for the Giants after his playing career ended.
POST INJURY: The Isthmus of Sehron
Irvin taking shit about Sehorn - ( New Window )
Quote:
Ravens QB looked Shawn Williams off - Sehorn was anticipating deep safety help
Ugh, Shawn Williams. That guy was so disappointing.
Regarding that play, on Inside the NFL the week before the SB, Dawson, Buoniconti and Collinsworth went on astroturf in the studio and demonstrated that exact play right down to drawing the safety off so the third receiver would be open.
The whole world knew it was coming yet Williams still got completely fooled.
Man Sehorn and Armstead in the same shot.
Compare to our D now, ugh.
Seehorn's pick 6 - ( New Window )
Quote:
he tantalized us with skills and built our hope that he was a true shut down corner.
I watched every game he played. He was a true shut down corner. Total stud. Have no idea what you were watching.
Could not agree more. I watched everyone of his snaps before that arshat KR (that he asked for) day.
I don’t know if he was a shutdown corner or not but he was a terrific playmaker. I remember that interception he caught on his back like it was yesterday. I love the YouTube of that play linked below b/c there’s a voiceover of Dick Lynch who I grew up loving on the radio. Suck it Iggles, suck it! - ( New Window )
Thank you so much for posting that great cartwheel interception against the stinking Eagles. I hate the Eagles so much, and Sehorn loved killing them. We need another Sehorn type player on out current team.
Quote:
he tantalized us with skills and built our hope that he was a true shut down corner.
I watched every game he played. He was a true shut down corner. Total stud. Have no idea what you were watching.
He along with a few others here were Sehorn 1998 on and must have missed Sehorn in 1996 and 1997. He was as good as any those two seasons then fell off. He was still a solid player after the injuries but nowhere near as dominant. More a big play guy post 98 than the all around beast prior to that.
And judging by who still is complaining, the test is pretty accurate.
I was only 8-9 years old when he got hurt, but I remember watching that game and when he got hit, his knee turned another way. One of the few contact injuries I’ve seen where a knee was blown out, the other was McGahee in the championship game.
Unfortunately Sehorn got hurt when a blown out knee was basically a death sentence in professional football, the science, technology and the whole rehab centers are totally different now. ACL injuries are no longer career enders.
He was on the cusp of being a true shutdown corner. This is all from my kid memory. I was heartbroken when the Giants released him after he refused a move to safety leaving us with Omar Stoutmire at FS
And judging by who still is complaining, the test is pretty accurate.
Yup