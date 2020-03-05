for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

How good was Jason Sehorn pre injury?

Sean : 5/3/2020 2:35 pm
I remember him tearing up his knee returning a kickoff in a preseason game against the Jets in 1998. He was never the same after that, but I don’t remember how good he was before that injury.

Was Sehorn a legit shutdown corner? What was his true potential had he not had that injury?

Those mid to late 90’s Giant defenses were very good. They just never had much of an offense.
He was brilliant.......  
No Where Man : 5/3/2020 2:39 pm : link
IMHO a classic shutdown CB.
Legit shutdown CB  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 5/3/2020 2:41 pm : link
would erase Michael Irvin. Best athlete in the league, would win those old athlete obstacle course thingies like it was nothing and wake up one morning and decide to marry Angie Harmon like a total Chad.
One of the best prior to the injury  
montanagiant : 5/3/2020 2:46 pm : link
His weird rehab is what ruined him. He had Todd Marinovich's (RoboQB) Dad rehab him. Marinovich had him put on something like 30 Lbs and doing all these unconventional exercises that he came up with. Slowed Sehorn down quite a bit
fluid, natural born athlete  
larryflower37 : 5/3/2020 2:51 pm : link
smooth, loose hips, and incredible change of direction.
could have been one of the best if he never was injured.
plus he had the size you dream of in a shutdown corner.
Really F'ing good.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/3/2020 2:51 pm : link
97 was his coming out party. He was never the same after he tore his ACL.
I only remember the tail end of his career  
BrianLeonard23 : 5/3/2020 2:53 pm : link
his jersey was all over my high school though. He was a star.
He was pretty damned good  
gidiefor : Mod : 5/3/2020 2:54 pm : link
all the guy did was make big plays
On the cusp of being an All Pro  
sb from NYT Forum : 5/3/2020 2:58 pm : link
... Also, he's another guy that Dan Reeves wouldn't play early in his career when it was clear he was a special athlete. Just like Jessie Armstead.

Whatever Dan Reeve's quality as a game day HC, he was worth fuck-all with personnel.
RE: Legit shutdown CB  
Giantsfan79 : 5/3/2020 2:59 pm : link
In comment 14894717 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
would erase Michael Irvin. Best athlete in the league, would win those old athlete obstacle course thingies like it was nothing and wake up one morning and decide to marry Angie Harmon like a total Chad.


Without checking, I think Irvin's quote was something like "Sehorn can't be white because white people can't run and cover like him"
He had it all - speed, size, strength and excellent cover skills.  
Ira : 5/3/2020 2:59 pm : link
IMO, Deion was the only true shutdown corner, but Sehorn was close - and he was good against the run.
RE: He had it all - speed, size, strength and excellent cover skills.  
sb from NYT Forum : 5/3/2020 3:04 pm : link
In comment 14894736 Ira said:
Quote:
IMO, Deion was the only true shutdown corner, but Sehorn was close - and he was good against the run.


Yeah, agree. Sehorn was more Rod Woodson than Deion.
very good but not a shutdown corner  
bc4life : 5/3/2020 3:06 pm : link
was good when matched up against bigger receivers like Irvin, etc. Strguggled when covering some of the smaller "smurf" type receivers.
He made  
Phil in LA : 5/3/2020 3:18 pm : link
Michael Irvin cry.
As I remember  
Pepe LePugh : 5/3/2020 3:19 pm : link
Could shut down all the big rcvrs that dominated the league at the time. He was not a consistent tackler. Never learned to wrap up. Great ball skills. Led or at least top 3 on team in virtually every defensive stat in his breakout year: Int, FF, recovered fumbles, tackles, sacks.
Pre-injury? He started off injured. He had a few brief moments when  
3putt : 5/3/2020 3:19 pm : link
he tantalized us with skills and built our hope that he was a true shut down corner.
He  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 5/3/2020 3:25 pm : link
Was a great player
RE: Pre-injury? He started off injured. He had a few brief moments when  
ArlingtonMike : 5/3/2020 3:30 pm : link
In comment 14894749 3putt said:
Quote:
he tantalized us with skills and built our hope that he was a true shut down corner.


I watched every game he played. He was a true shut down corner. Total stud. Have no idea what you were watching.
He was great.  
truebluelarry : 5/3/2020 3:34 pm : link
Played at a Pro Bowl level in 1996 & 1997. That knee injury in 1998 really sidetracked his career.
One of my favorite plays!  
Daniel in Kentucky : 5/3/2020 3:40 pm : link
.
LINK - ( New Window )
Sehorn  
stretch234 : 5/3/2020 3:43 pm : link
He was about 6-3, well over 200 LBs and was able to run faster than most WR. He also had great hands and made a ton of plays

A complete shame he got wrecked in a pre- season game on a kickoff
Didn't also  
Pete in MD : 5/3/2020 3:46 pm : link
get some bad training advice during the ACL rehab? I remember he put on too much muscle and lost a lot of his speed and agility.
Species  
gtt350 : 5/3/2020 3:51 pm : link
.
STUD  
GiantsFan84 : 5/3/2020 3:52 pm : link
absolute STUD
Never knew that about Todd Marinovics dad and rehab...  
trueblueinpw : 5/3/2020 4:00 pm : link
Good stuff Montana.

I don’t know if he was a shutdown corner or not but he was a terrific playmaker. I remember that interception he caught on his back like it was yesterday. I love the YouTube of that play linked below b/c there’s a voiceover of Dick Lynch who I grew up loving on the radio.
Suck it Iggles, suck it! - ( New Window )
Elite athlete, was twitchy and quick in short areas  
JonC : 5/3/2020 4:03 pm : link
Rare movement skills for a 6'2 man, and was evolving into an elite CB. There was still some raw instincts to be developed, but he was as promising as could be for his draft position. Played at 210-215 at his best.

Marv Marinovich was the mad scientist who packed too muscle on Sehorn's frame during rehab. He wasn't the same twitchy athlete until he dropped some muscle. Initially played at 228 post-Marv.
JonC  
bc4life : 5/3/2020 4:12 pm : link
I remember Sehorn commenting that the coaching staff was unhappy when they saw how much he had bulked up.
Reeves thought he was a Safety at first  
Phil in LA : 5/3/2020 4:13 pm : link
thought Armstead was, too. Sehorn was also a great blitzer.
Remember Reeves commenting  
bc4life : 5/3/2020 4:16 pm : link
that he realized how good Armistead was a little later than he should have. Had him on specials then realized - this friggin guy should be starting on defense.

Armistead's pain (in college) was ou gain. Had he not torn up his knee in college would have been a 1st Rounder - we got him in last round of the draft (if memory serves)
RE: JonC  
JonC : 5/3/2020 4:17 pm : link
In comment 14894773 bc4life said:
Quote:
I remember Sehorn commenting that the coaching staff was unhappy when they saw how much he had bulked up.


Yep,don't mess with a sports car that's operating well on its own engineering.
Reeves  
JonC : 5/3/2020 4:18 pm : link
was literally the worst type of hire to make at that time.
really good guy  
bc4life : 5/3/2020 4:18 pm : link
helped to provide housing for some single mothers.
JonC  
bc4life : 5/3/2020 4:22 pm : link
He had some legitimate criticisms of Giants' front office. Complained that the psych screenings resulted in playters mysteriously being taken off the board. Then he asked sarcastically "if they're screening players so strictly, then how come we drafted a guy who is blind in one eye" (Forget the Oklahoma players name, real good guy but a horrible pick)
No doubt  
JonC : 5/3/2020 4:26 pm : link
but his designs and ideas were also poor, to say the least.
you mean like  
bc4life : 5/3/2020 4:27 pm : link
Charles Way as a feature back?
worst quote of any coach ever  
bc4life : 5/3/2020 4:31 pm : link
Why are you still with the Giants? "Because I need a paycheck."

Have some self respect man - Why not just sit outside Giants' stadium with a sign saying "Will coach for food"
Jason Sehorn was on the cusp of being All Pro...  
Torrag : 5/3/2020 4:33 pm : link
then poof it was over. It's a brutal game at times.

How stupid can stupid be  
Chip : 5/3/2020 4:41 pm : link
You take your best player on defense and have him return a kickoff in a pre season game. It should have never happened
RE: Remember Reeves commenting  
sb from NYT Forum : 5/3/2020 4:45 pm : link
In comment 14894781 bc4life said:
Quote:
that he realized how good Armistead was a little later than he should have. Had him on specials then realized - this friggin guy should be starting on defense.

Armistead's pain (in college) was ou gain. Had he not torn up his knee in college would have been a 1st Rounder - we got him in last round of the draft (if memory serves)


Not only that but when the draft was 8 rounds!
Chip  
bc4life : 5/3/2020 4:46 pm : link
You mean like Deion Sanders. BTW - It was Sehorn's idea
when Armistead was at Miami  
bc4life : 5/3/2020 4:48 pm : link
He was like 6'3" 235 ran 4.4 and change... then the injury
Reeves wanted Sehorn to be a safety when he got drafted  
Dave on the UWS : 5/3/2020 4:51 pm : link
Dicked around with him at that position for I think 2 years if I remember, until he put him at CB. Guy took off from there, until the injury. The injury cost him quicks and a good step +, but he was still a pretty damn good corner. Getting beat in the SB didn't help his rep. though.
"You mean like Deion Sanders."  
Torrag : 5/3/2020 4:54 pm : link
Did Deion return kickofss? I remember a few punts in big games which is tricky but in pre season? No way. Imo the kickoff return melee was the more dangerous of the two disciplines.

Stokely's SB catch wasn't his fault  
bc4life : 5/3/2020 4:54 pm : link
Ravens QB looked Shawn Williams off - Sehorn was anticipating deep safety help
75% of the world is covered with water  
Koffman : 5/3/2020 4:55 pm : link
The rest by Jason Sehorn
Torrag  
bc4life : 5/3/2020 4:56 pm : link
as dangerous as it intutively seems - how many guys actually got big time injuries returning?

Torrag  
bc4life : 5/3/2020 4:57 pm : link
Presseason - had to see if he could do it. What's the alternative - try it only during regular season.

Deion was a big time return guy, taking many to the house.

Like Parcells said - you can't coach scared
I looked it up...  
Torrag : 5/3/2020 4:58 pm : link
Sanders did kickoff return duty for the first 4 years or so of his career culminating in 1992. After that he had about 15 KO returns over the last 10 years.
TWO WORDS  
Bleedin Blue : 5/3/2020 4:59 pm : link
THAT GOOD!!
He wasn't a Deion Sanders-level  
David B. : 5/3/2020 4:59 pm : link
generational talent. But he was quite good. Pro-bowl quality.
yeah during those 4 years  
bc4life : 5/3/2020 5:00 pm : link
he was a pro bowl corner
him and Sparks were a good  
bc4life : 5/3/2020 5:00 pm : link
corner tandem
Whether he asked or not I wouldn't have let Sehorn near a KO return  
Torrag : 5/3/2020 5:02 pm : link
And it's not hindsight. I said it at the time all those years ago. I kinda recall thinking that Sanders gave this up for a reason. Too dangerous. The juice isn't worth the squeeze logic.
RE: JonC  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 5/3/2020 5:04 pm : link
In comment 14894788 bc4life said:
Quote:
He had some legitimate criticisms of Giants' front office. Complained that the psych screenings resulted in playters mysteriously being taken off the board. Then he asked sarcastically "if they're screening players so strictly, then how come we drafted a guy who is blind in one eye" (Forget the Oklahoma players name, real good guy but a horrible pick)


I'm not Jon C., but the name you are trying to remember is Cedric Jones.

And if they were doing psych screenings, how did they ever draft Joe Don Looney is the first round?
he was one of those athletes that was good at every sport  
markky : 5/3/2020 5:05 pm : link
watching him in those tv special skills competitions, he was even good at golf.
RE: Reeves wanted Sehorn to be a safety when he got drafted  
montanagiant : 5/3/2020 5:10 pm : link
In comment 14894817 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
Dicked around with him at that position for I think 2 years if I remember, until he put him at CB. Guy took off from there, until the injury. The injury cost him quicks and a good step +, but he was still a pretty damn good corner. Getting beat in the SB didn't help his rep. though.

He got brutally exposed in that SF playoff game. But I blame Fassell for not giving him some help
RE: Reeves  
LauderdaleMatty : 5/3/2020 5:16 pm : link
In comment 14894783 JonC said:
Quote:
was literally the worst type of hire to make at that time.


Yup. League was changing. Young was starting to get old and they hired him after the Ray H cluster fuck. Gotta give Reeves credit for bringing every single shit draft choice he could have from Denver despite their previous lack luster play. Ah Tommy Maddox. Mike Horan instead of Landetta. Dumped McCaffrey. Just a fucking disaster once his guys took over after 1 year of false hope
Seahorn had All Pro  
LauderdaleMatty : 5/3/2020 5:17 pm : link
Written all over him.
Sehorn was great, his wife in camp was even better. Looked forward to  
plato : 5/3/2020 5:35 pm : link
Albany every year then if not for the guys there, but for her. Then football.

Actually Sehorn is the perfect example of racism in reverse. Sehorn was drafted and the Giants insisted in playing him at safety because of his size, and I am sure because there are no "white guys" who can play corner in the NFL. Sehorn flunked as a Safety and was quickly beiong considered a bust until he almost pleaded with the giants to play him at left corner. The rest is history until Fassel agreed to let Sehorn beg his way onto to the kick return game. Disaster and out. Heart breaking.
A few thoughts  
Matt M. : 5/3/2020 5:42 pm : link
1) I remember reading at the time that KR was statistically the least likely position to sustain an 8njury. It was a freak play.

2) His rehab was flawed and cost him a lot in his return.

3) He was absolutely a great CB before the ACL tear. He shutdown everyone. I don't recall if he played S at UCLA, but I do recall the Gisnts drafted him to play S, which was a waste and cost us time.

4) As good as he was, I think he was often overlooked as a top flight player b/c there was always the tag "for a white CBc attached. Fuck that. He was a great CB and that type of thinking is simpleminded and racist.
I don't recall which injury occurred first ...  
Manny in CA : 5/3/2020 5:47 pm : link

The ACL or the broken collarbone. I do remember that he was the team's leading tackler before the collarbone (and after that he just wasn't as physical).

After the ACL, he just couldn't run. I was heart-breaking to see him struggle. I remember that preseason game. When he ran out to receive the kick-off, I remember standing up and yelling "no, no, what are you doing out there ?!"
He rehabbed  
Phil in LA : 5/3/2020 5:49 pm : link
with Marv Marinovich, who had already destroyed his own kid...

I remember Fassel putting Sehorn in at WR over Amani Toomer in some games.
RE: Sehorn was great, his wife in camp was even better. Looked forward to  
M.S. : 5/3/2020 5:53 pm : link
In comment 14894874 plato said:
Quote:
Albany every year then if not for the guys there, but for her. Then football.

Actually Sehorn is the perfect example of racism in reverse. Sehorn was drafted and the Giants insisted in playing him at safety because of his size, and I am sure because there are no "white guys" who can play corner in the NFL. Sehorn flunked as a Safety and was quickly beiong considered a bust until he almost pleaded with the giants to play him at left corner. The rest is history until Fassel agreed to let Sehorn beg his way onto to the kick return game. Disaster and out. Heart breaking.

So funny you mention that. I vividly recall walking with my wife and daughter in the Stuyvesant Shopping Plaza and strolling right past Jason Sehorn and Angie Harmon eating lunch at an outdoor table. One part of me wanted to ask for his autograph for my daughter; the other part of me felt we should respect their privacy. We just kept walking and never stopped.
RE: him and Sparks were a good  
Brick72 : 5/3/2020 5:59 pm : link
In comment 14894839 bc4life said:
Quote:
corner tandem

I still believe he and Phillippi Sparks would have been the best Giants corner duo ever. They were that good. Throw against either one of them at your peril. But injuries, what can you say? We'll never know, but the screen doesn't lie.
Went to 99’ camp  
jc in c-ville : 5/3/2020 6:51 pm : link
And actually had a nice conversation with him about his leg. Dude put on major muscle - he was ripped. I want to say he was no less then 225/230 when he was at camp.
Didn't Sparks milk an injury late one season?  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/3/2020 7:34 pm : link
That didn't sit well with me at the time.

Sehorn couldn't hold a candle to the legendary Dave Thomas though...:-)
RE: Sehorn was great, his wife in camp was even better. Looked forward to  
KeoweeFan : 5/3/2020 8:04 pm : link
In comment 14894874 plato said:
Quote:
Albany every year then if not for the guys there, but for her. Then football.

Actually Sehorn is the perfect example of racism in reverse. Sehorn was drafted and the Giants insisted in playing him at safety because of his size, and I am sure because there are no "white guys" who can play corner in the NFL. Sehorn flunked as a Safety and was quickly beiong considered a bust until he almost pleaded with the giants to play him at left corner. The rest is history until Fassel agreed to let Sehorn beg his way onto to the kick return game. Disaster and out. Heart breaking.

YES!! To all of the above.
IMO Jason would have been among the Giant "greatest" without that injury.
But I don't second guess his plea to receive KOs; I'm comfortable with the thought it was a fluke (but open to the argument that he should have been coached up for a while before going in cold.) Can't fault anyone for trying to go the extra mile for the team.
He was good.  
Giant John : 5/3/2020 8:16 pm : link
I’d would say great but very solid. Somebody mentioned Deion Sanders above. The thing about Dion is he wanted no part of tackling. Hated physical part of the game.
Very  
Percy : 5/3/2020 9:37 pm : link
Hard to forget -- along with the injury that ended it.
I remember the end of 97  
TommytheElephant : 5/3/2020 9:45 pm : link
He faced 4 weeks of Irvin, Fryer, Cris carter
And shut them all down

That fucking kick return
i remeber reading that his surgery was pushed a month out  
Rory : 5/3/2020 10:00 pm : link
cause they wanted to let a part of his PCL heal naturally, but suddenly idea was scrapped and was pulled in to a date he wasn't even expecting or prepared for and after his rehab started way too early.

sounds like it was botched in different ways

part of me wonders that if that injury occurred in today's NFL how if he would have recovered to be the same player again.
RE: One of my favorite plays!  
cjac : 5/3/2020 10:18 pm : link
In comment 14894758 Daniel in Kentucky said:
Quote:
. LINK - ( New Window )


That was after the injury
Rod Woodson returned kicks for the first eight years of his career  
Greg from LI : 5/3/2020 11:53 pm : link
Including 5 of his 6 All Pro seasons.
I was at the game Sehorn got injured in.  
Dave in Hoboken : 5/4/2020 12:00 am : link
Now, I was sitting in the lower part of the upper tier and on the opposite side of the field that Sehorn got injured, so I didn't really see it up close despite being there.

Being even as a 15 year old at that game and sitting in the upper tier and far away from the injury; after it, despite it being a Jets home game, there were plenty of Giants fans in attendance, but you can literally feel the wind get knocked out of the Giants fans in attendance. Nearly 50% of the crowd was dead for the rest of the game. It was so bad that even a Jets fan who was sitting next to me and my dad said they felt bad about the injury. It was awful. And Sehorn was my favorite player on the team in that time period. So, it was even worse for me as a young fan.
RE: Stokely's SB catch wasn't his fault  
santacruzom : 5/4/2020 3:02 am : link
In comment 14894822 bc4life said:
Quote:
Ravens QB looked Shawn Williams off - Sehorn was anticipating deep safety help


Ugh, Shawn Williams. That guy was so disappointing.
RE: Didn't Sparks milk an injury late one season?  
Bramton1 : 5/4/2020 3:13 am : link
In comment 14894932 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
That didn't sit well with me at the time.


Sparks is also likely the player referred to in Accorsi's biography. According to Accorsi, when Collins joined the game and was assigned a locker, an unidentified player whose locker was next to Collins packed up his stuff and changed lockers. The belief is that this player was Sparks. If I recall, Charles Way proceeded to take Sparks' old locker. When Sparks decided to retire, he asked the Giants to allow him to retire as a Giant. Accorsi said no. Meanwhile, Way spent 14 years working for the Giants after his playing career ended.
Sehorns career in a nutshell:  
jonnyess : 5/4/2020 9:05 am : link
PRE INJURY: The Island of Sehorn

POST INJURY: The Isthmus of Sehron
All Pro good  
arniefez : 5/4/2020 9:21 am : link
Hall of Fame good.
Michael Irvin still gets shit from others...  
EricJ : 5/4/2020 9:43 am : link
about the fact that Sehorn was able to shut him down. Watch the video... poor quality but you get the point.
Irvin taking shit about Sehorn - ( New Window )
Sehorn and Sparks  
cactus : 5/4/2020 10:41 am : link
were the best CB tandem this team has ever had.
RE: RE: Stokely's SB catch wasn't his fault  
sb from NYT Forum : 5/4/2020 12:23 pm : link
In comment 14895138 santacruzom said:
Quote:
In comment 14894822 bc4life said:


Quote:


Ravens QB looked Shawn Williams off - Sehorn was anticipating deep safety help



Ugh, Shawn Williams. That guy was so disappointing.


Regarding that play, on Inside the NFL the week before the SB, Dawson, Buoniconti and Collinsworth went on astroturf in the studio and demonstrated that exact play right down to drawing the safety off so the third receiver would be open.

The whole world knew it was coming yet Williams still got completely fooled.
RE: Michael Irvin still gets shit from others...  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 5/4/2020 12:40 pm : link
In comment 14895292 EricJ said:
Quote:
about the fact that Sehorn was able to shut him down. Watch the video... poor quality but you get the point. Irvin taking shit about Sehorn - ( New Window )

Man Sehorn and Armstead in the same shot.

Compare to our D now, ugh.
For those of us old enough to remember...  
Eliyah : 5/4/2020 1:02 pm : link
let's once again enjoy his pick 6 against the Eagles in a divisional playoff game in 2000
Seehorn's pick 6 - ( New Window )
RE: RE: Pre-injury? He started off injured. He had a few brief moments when  
NYG007 : 5/4/2020 4:14 pm : link
In comment 14894754 ArlingtonMike said:
Quote:
In comment 14894749 3putt said:


Quote:


he tantalized us with skills and built our hope that he was a true shut down corner.



I watched every game he played. He was a true shut down corner. Total stud. Have no idea what you were watching.


Could not agree more. I watched everyone of his snaps before that arshat KR (that he asked for) day.
RE: Never knew that about Todd Marinovics dad and rehab...  
Fishmanjim57 : 5/4/2020 6:21 pm : link
In comment 14894766 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
Good stuff Montana.

I don’t know if he was a shutdown corner or not but he was a terrific playmaker. I remember that interception he caught on his back like it was yesterday. I love the YouTube of that play linked below b/c there’s a voiceover of Dick Lynch who I grew up loving on the radio. Suck it Iggles, suck it! - ( New Window )


Thank you so much for posting that great cartwheel interception against the stinking Eagles. I hate the Eagles so much, and Sehorn loved killing them. We need another Sehorn type player on out current team.
RE: RE: Pre-injury? He started off injured. He had a few brief moments when  
djm : 5/4/2020 7:42 pm : link
In comment 14894754 ArlingtonMike said:
Quote:
In comment 14894749 3putt said:


Quote:


he tantalized us with skills and built our hope that he was a true shut down corner.



I watched every game he played. He was a true shut down corner. Total stud. Have no idea what you were watching.


He along with a few others here were Sehorn 1998 on and must have missed Sehorn in 1996 and 1997. He was as good as any those two seasons then fell off. He was still a solid player after the injuries but nowhere near as dominant. More a big play guy post 98 than the all around beast prior to that.
People..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 5/4/2020 7:47 pm : link
who went on incessently about Sehorn being used as a kick returner as incompetence and malpractice failed one of football's IQ tests.

And judging by who still is complaining, the test is pretty accurate.
I remember  
McNally's_Nuts : 5/4/2020 7:52 pm : link
him being an all pro guy in 1996 and 1997. I remember my dad and uncle wondering how he wasn’t selected to the pro bowl in 1997. Deion Sanders made it, but mostly on reputation. He was no longer a shutdown corner those years.

I was only 8-9 years old when he got hurt, but I remember watching that game and when he got hit, his knee turned another way. One of the few contact injuries I’ve seen where a knee was blown out, the other was McGahee in the championship game.

Unfortunately Sehorn got hurt when a blown out knee was basically a death sentence in professional football, the science, technology and the whole rehab centers are totally different now. ACL injuries are no longer career enders.

He was on the cusp of being a true shutdown corner. This is all from my kid memory. I was heartbroken when the Giants released him after he refused a move to safety leaving us with Omar Stoutmire at FS
Arizona Game 1997  
blue1986 : 5/4/2020 8:04 pm : link
He is one of the few if not the only cornerback in the league to have a 10 tackle,2 interceptions and 1 sack game. I watched him do this against the Cardinals. He was also the fastest player on the team at the time that's why he was returning kickoffs. BIG!! mistake by Fassel who was under pressure to let him.
RE: People..  
Greg from LI : 5/4/2020 8:52 pm : link
In comment 14895916 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
who went on incessently about Sehorn being used as a kick returner as incompetence and malpractice failed one of football's IQ tests.

And judging by who still is complaining, the test is pretty accurate.


Yup
People forget how good that 1997 defense was  
Greg from LI : 5/4/2020 8:58 pm : link
They'd give up some yards in the air, but you know what they were the best in the league at? Prevent passing TDs and picking off passes. Tops in the NFL in both categories (10 TDs/27 INTs), and they smothered the running game just as much as '86 or '90 (3.4 YPC allowed).
Sehorn  
Flash : 5/4/2020 11:07 pm : link
Unbelievable all around athlete probably the best the Giants best ever. Even robbed of his ultimate speed he was an a-1 corner. There was a TV show that had athletes from different sports compete in various athletic tasks, sprinting to some field events. Also hitting a golf ball to swimming. He ran away with it for several years. My favorite Giant along with LT. His former wife is my favorite gal.
Sehorn  
Flash : 5/4/2020 11:09 pm : link
Unbelievable all around athlete probably the best the Giants best ever. Even robbed of his ultimate speed he was an a-1 corner. There was a TV show that had athletes from different sports compete in various athletic tasks, sprinting to some field events. Also hitting a golf ball to swimming. He ran away with it for several years. My favorite Giant along with LT. His former wife is my favorite gal.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions