How was Parcells perceived before 86?

So Gettleman is seen as a buffoon and by some, he's seen as arrogant because of how outspoken he is. Now, he's a GM, not an HC. Plus his outspokenness is more on the quirky side than Parcells who seemed to be more of a wiseass. But did the media criticize Parcells for not being lower key before he won?
Under Parcell's you can say injury robbed us of a possible SB 1989 and the Gmen were one bad play (2nd game of the season 1988) from being a team favored to make the SB from the NFC again as they would have been in the playoffs and the eventual SB winner, SF, would not have been in the playoffs.
Parcell's 85, 86, 88, 89 and 90 teams were all solidly in contention for a SB shot.
Parcells is forgiven all his pratfalls- the idiotic decision to sit Simms for Brunner, the totally unprepared team showing up in Chicago, the loss to the Jets the last game of the season to miss the playoffs, the stupid loss to the Rams in the playoffs and the total fucking he gave the team when he left because the EBP was such a shit show, absent Ray Perkins, there was no twitter and Internet and sports tv was in its infancy. I don't know if Parcells would have survived the Twitterverse.
Agreed. Parcells teams only had 2 weaknesses - WRs and safeties. I don’t think those weaknesses were his fault. More George Young’s.
team you see one major difference between them. Both won two SB's and though the 2008 team could be looked at as the SB that was missed, a lot of Coughlin's team were up and down.
Different era. No salary cap and no free agency. What would have happened if the price for keeping Taylor meant having to let Marshall and Banks walk? Or Simms got fed up with Parcells' bullshit and walked? Or Taylor's drug use got out in the open.
Maybe but, you don't compare team vs team, you compare the teams of the coach vs his other teams (so basically same era) and then compare the legacy of the two. You talk about changes etc. but, the reverse is true in that you were saddled with guys longer and without a choice for signing someone else. You relied on the DRAFT to fill your team and rebuild it.
There was a drop in team performance after he took over, which made NYG fans nervous that we were sinking back into the '70s. But this, I think, was Parcells having to remold the team into his own. George Young knew what he was doing, and Parcells' success was due to his ability to lead, find great talent in players and coaches and, of course, having LT. That's his legacy.
I agree completely. Especially when you look at the two main blown games- SF week 2 and the Jets at the end of the season. The Giants were retooling after the 87 season and as the season went on we settled on an OLINE group that would be the force behind our clock eating punishing team of 1990. The 88 team was starting to round into shape and if we had made the playoffs who knows what would have happened.
The 89 team I think was robbed, literally, by Vencie Glenn. His low blow hit, destroying Bavaro's knee, really held us back. Then add in LT's and Simms's leg injuries at the end of the season and you had the ingredients for the loss at home to the Rams.. The one team the 49ers didn't want to meet in the playoffs was the Giants.
That game in '88 still haunts me ! Two words: Kenny Hill...( or "Horrible angle".) Who caught the go ahead with seconds to go before that -- was it John Mistler in the end zone ?
Which is why the 2008 year is the king of missed opportunities. The first 12 games was the most dominant I had ever seen the Giants outside of '86. They went in and just demolished teams. I remember they beat Pittsburgh (who actually won the Superbowl that year) so bad that the Steelers literally quit in the fourth quarter. Then the shot heard around the night club happened and that was that.
Imagine if that 2008 team had had Osi Umenyiora.
Fans really started to trust him immensely after making the playoffs for second year in a row in 1985.
Brunner failed and Simms was inserted into the game vs the Eagles (early in 83) and looked good until he smashed his thumb on a helmet and was done for the season..
People forget the Giants were interested in Warren Moon in the off season leading up to 1984. The Giants obviously didn't get him and Simms tore it up with a much improved receiving corps- Manuel, Johnson, Williams...
team you see one major difference between them. Both won two SB's and though the 2008 team could be looked at as the SB that was missed, a lot of Coughlin's team were up and down.
Different era. No salary cap and no free agency. What would have happened if the price for keeping Taylor meant having to let Marshall and Banks walk? Or Simms got fed up with Parcells' bullshit and walked? Or Taylor's drug use got out in the open.
I dunno, maybe he reminded me a little bit of my father, physically. Not personality wise.
I remember that an article praising Parcells for not shoveling crap. Most coaches, reporters would ask 'em "What happened?" (more or less) and they'd say "I have to look at the film" or some other thing like that. With Parcells, if a reporter asked him what happened, he'd say "You saw the game." They liked that.
IIRC he was also willing to sit with the beat reporters one-on-one for extended background conversations. Like in a car outside some donut shop in Jersey, around dawn, before his official day started. Having been a reporter on a difficult beat, I can tell you that first, having someone of that stature take time to talk to you makes a huge difference in your reporting, because you have that insider's perspective informing what you write. I once had a C-level guy meet me for lunch. He told me "You writers say this thing nor that thing was a success, but you don't know what the numbers are on our grid, you don't know what number we were trying to hit." And I'd say "True, but we don't know that because you won't tell us." Neither of us was going to budge — but I have never forgotten that conversation. I am much more careful about characterizing success than I was before that exchange.
Second, it's only human nature that you are slower to attack a guy who's helped you out that way. Parcells, it turned out, didn't have to worry a lot about unprovoked attacks from the NY media. But he was smart to do it.
Even parcells himself would tell you that coughlin was every bit the coach he was. Where coughlin loses luster is the run from 12-15. Parcells didn’t stick around long enough here to lose. Remember he didn’t exactly set the world on fire with the jets and Dallas...
I’d take parcells if i had to choose between the two but the wanderlust factor is huge with me. Parcells was the very antithesis of loyal.
I remember some MNF telecast where someone said that Parcells' Giants were always hearing about Frank Gifford and the '56 team. Gifford said "We used hear about Tuffy Lehmans." By '86 it was clear, though, that Parcells had them headed toward championship-level football and sustained success. No other Giants coach since has done that, not even Coughlin.
Control, money, etc.
Even parcells himself would tell you that coughlin was every bit the coach he was. Where coughlin loses luster is the run from 12-15. Parcells didn’t stick around long enough here to lose. Remember he didn’t exactly set the world on fire with the jets and Dallas...
I’d take parcells if i had to choose between the two but the wanderlust factor is huge with me. Parcells was the very antithesis of loyal.
1)Parcells took the Jets from 1-15 to 9-7 and then 12-4 and the AFC title game in two years. That's "didn't exactly set the world on fire"?
2)The records really aren't that close. Particularly when you consider the strike season of 1987 put three losses on there that the actual players had nothing to do with
and let me add the players knew it. They knew he was the real deal, and they knew he had backing. So you had none of this political crap, it was either Parcells way or the highway.
Except one, of course. His ability to get through to LT and keep him motivated represents his greatest coaching achievement, IMO
At that point in time though, having tasted success for the first time in a generation - Giant fans were thirsty for more and when the 84' team got on a roll, Parcells was pretty quickly forgiven.
Of the many shows I have seen of him, he did say 83 he was not himself and that if he had a chance to come back from that season he was going to do it his way....which he did.
Perkins got him off to a good start with having selected a good part of his staff and Parcells was the master at developing coaching talent. Belichick, Coughlin, Payton, Zimmer as Head Coaches. He really had a lot of people very loyal that traveled with him.
TC and BP were very similar in results if you look at it. To the poster who said he had average results with the Jets and Dallas. Jets were in the AFC champ game his third year and the next they were Super Bowl favorites till Testaverde blew his achilles game 1. Dallas he was behind a year. He stayed in the 4-3 and it was not till his second he switched to the 3-4. He left after four years. Wade came in 2007 but that was Parcells team. I am glad Parcells lost interest in continuing as the Giants would have had to contend with that team and Parcells.
in this day and age. But if memory serves, part of the story was the Giants locker room had a lot of coke heads, and Parcells was given the chance to dump them in the 83 and 84 offseason.
Except one, of course. His ability to get through to LT and keep him motivated represents his greatest coaching achievement, IMO
Many, myself included wanted him GONE after 83'. Not only did he *destroy* the playoff team Perkins handed the keys to, the team was unstable, lots of locker room and press griping and worst of all, he fucking TRADED BRAD VAN PELT. Yeah, I know it was George Young, but if Parcells fought for Brad, he'd have stayed.
At that point in time though, having tasted success for the first time in a generation - Giant fans were thirsty for more and when the 84' team got on a roll, Parcells was pretty quickly forgiven.
Sentiment gets you nowhere. BVP was more done than a steak cooked for 30 minute on an open flame. Banks for BVP was a monumental improvement.
I didn't like our chances in Tampa, their defense was a white hot buzz saw. 2000 and 2002 Giants had too much Fassel.
The problem with 2002 was Johnny Lynn, not Jim Fassel.
Even if they had beaten SF, as they should have, almost no shot against the Tampa defense, which was playing at a very high level. 2002 NYG were soft mentally.