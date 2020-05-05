for display only
How was Parcells perceived before 86?

BestFeature : 5/5/2020 12:37 pm
So Gettleman is seen as a buffoon and by some, he's seen as arrogant because of how outspoken he is. Now, he's a GM, not an HC. Plus his outspokenness is more on the quirky side than Parcells who seemed to be more of a wiseass. But did the media criticize Parcells for not being lower key before he won?
RE: When you look back on Parcell's teams vs Coughlin's  
HomerJones45 : 5/5/2020 1:44 pm : link
In comment 14896327 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
team you see one major difference between them. Both won two SB's and though the 2008 team could be looked at as the SB that was missed, a lot of Coughlin's team were up and down.

Under Parcell's you can say injury robbed us of a possible SB 1989 and the Gmen were one bad play (2nd game of the season 1988) from being a team favored to make the SB from the NFC again as they would have been in the playoffs and the eventual SB winner, SF, would not have been in the playoffs.

Parcell's 85, 86, 88, 89 and 90 teams were all solidly in contention for a SB shot.
Different era. No salary cap and no free agency. What would have happened if the price for keeping Taylor meant having to let Marshall and Banks walk? Or Simms got fed up with Parcells' bullshit and walked? Or Taylor's drug use got out in the open.

Parcells is forgiven all his pratfalls- the idiotic decision to sit Simms for Brunner, the totally unprepared team showing up in Chicago, the loss to the Jets the last game of the season to miss the playoffs, the stupid loss to the Rams in the playoffs and the total fucking he gave the team when he left because the EBP was such a shit show, absent Ray Perkins, there was no twitter and Internet and sports tv was in its infancy. I don't know if Parcells would have survived the Twitterverse.
by '84 it was clear he was a terrific young coach  
PerpetualNervousness : 5/5/2020 2:05 pm : link
and was regarded that way. '83 was a mess, but he made the playoffs back to back to in '84 and '85, which the Giants hadn't done in 20 years. he won a playoff game in both years. and a lot of us thought the '85 team could go toe to toe with that 15-1 bears team. the D was clearly a dominant unit, and Joe Morris was the first legit Giants RB in more than a decade. the fans were full force behind him, and while he sparred with the press, he was clearly a winner so they put up with his crochety answers.
I doubt Coughlin's family is as slavishly devoted to him as you are  
Greg from LI : 5/5/2020 2:07 pm : link
Gene
RE: Shaky.  
Ivan15 : 5/5/2020 2:13 pm : link
In comment 14896303 truebluelarry said:
Quote:
He was an unproven comodity until the Giants won the Wild Card game at Los Angeles in 1984. After that people started to beleive.


Agreed. Parcells teams only had 2 weaknesses - WRs and safeties. I don’t think those weaknesses were his fault. More George Young’s.
RE: RE: When you look back on Parcell's teams vs Coughlin's  
jvm52106 : 5/5/2020 2:17 pm : link
In comment 14896379 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 14896327 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


team you see one major difference between them. Both won two SB's and though the 2008 team could be looked at as the SB that was missed, a lot of Coughlin's team were up and down.

Under Parcell's you can say injury robbed us of a possible SB 1989 and the Gmen were one bad play (2nd game of the season 1988) from being a team favored to make the SB from the NFC again as they would have been in the playoffs and the eventual SB winner, SF, would not have been in the playoffs.

Parcell's 85, 86, 88, 89 and 90 teams were all solidly in contention for a SB shot.

Different era. No salary cap and no free agency. What would have happened if the price for keeping Taylor meant having to let Marshall and Banks walk? Or Simms got fed up with Parcells' bullshit and walked? Or Taylor's drug use got out in the open.

Parcells is forgiven all his pratfalls- the idiotic decision to sit Simms for Brunner, the totally unprepared team showing up in Chicago, the loss to the Jets the last game of the season to miss the playoffs, the stupid loss to the Rams in the playoffs and the total fucking he gave the team when he left because the EBP was such a shit show, absent Ray Perkins, there was no twitter and Internet and sports tv was in its infancy. I don't know if Parcells would have survived the Twitterverse.


Maybe but, you don't compare team vs team, you compare the teams of the coach vs his other teams (so basically same era) and then compare the legacy of the two. You talk about changes etc. but, the reverse is true in that you were saddled with guys longer and without a choice for signing someone else. You relied on the DRAFT to fill your team and rebuild it.
Ray Perkins gave us the first real shot in the arm in a long while...  
Pete in CO : 5/5/2020 2:19 pm : link
...but when he left for Alabama, George Young put Parcells behind the wheel.
There was a drop in team performance after he took over, which made NYG fans nervous that we were sinking back into the '70s. But this, I think, was Parcells having to remold the team into his own. George Young knew what he was doing, and Parcells' success was due to his ability to lead, find great talent in players and coaches and, of course, having LT. That's his legacy.
RE: 1988 always felt like a blown opportunity  
jvm52106 : 5/5/2020 2:22 pm : link
In comment 14896355 JonC said:
Quote:
even moreso than 1989. 2008 is the other one.


I agree completely. Especially when you look at the two main blown games- SF week 2 and the Jets at the end of the season. The Giants were retooling after the 87 season and as the season went on we settled on an OLINE group that would be the force behind our clock eating punishing team of 1990. The 88 team was starting to round into shape and if we had made the playoffs who knows what would have happened.

The 89 team I think was robbed, literally, by Vencie Glenn. His low blow hit, destroying Bavaro's knee, really held us back. Then add in LT's and Simms's leg injuries at the end of the season and you had the ingredients for the loss at home to the Rams.. The one team the 49ers didn't want to meet in the playoffs was the Giants.
I thought he was terrible in 1983  
George : 5/5/2020 3:38 pm : link
In fact, I thought the two steps forward we'd made in 1981 were completely washed away in '83 and that we were in for another 17 years of lousy football. There was a game that year, maybe against Detroit, that brought me as close as I've ever come to dropping the Giants as my team.
The First Time I Saw Parcells,  
OntheRoad : 5/5/2020 4:10 pm : link
he was being introduced by Ray Perkins as the new head coach. Parcells was so deadpan and inarticulate that he looked like looked like he had some sort of learning disability. That demeanor changed over time.
RE: When you look back on Parcell's teams vs Coughlin's  
CMc in 342 : 5/5/2020 4:36 pm : link
In comment 14896327 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
team you see one major difference between them. Both won two SB's and though the 2008 team could be looked at as the SB that was missed, a lot of Coughlin's team were up and down.

Under Parcell's you can say injury robbed us of a possible SB 1989 and the Gmen were one bad play (2nd game of the season 1988) from being a team favored to make the SB from the NFC again as they would have been in the playoffs and the eventual SB winner, SF, would not have been in the playoffs.

Parcell's 85, 86, 88, 89 and 90 teams were all solidly in contention for a SB shot.


That game in '88 still haunts me ! Two words: Kenny Hill...( or "Horrible angle".) Who caught the go ahead with seconds to go before that -- was it John Mistler in the end zone ?
RE: Virtually all of the Coughlin era  
FStubbs : 5/5/2020 4:37 pm : link
In comment 14896373 JonC said:
Quote:
featured inconsistent teams, including 2011.


Which is why the 2008 year is the king of missed opportunities. The first 12 games was the most dominant I had ever seen the Giants outside of '86. They went in and just demolished teams. I remember they beat Pittsburgh (who actually won the Superbowl that year) so bad that the Steelers literally quit in the fourth quarter. Then the shot heard around the night club happened and that was that.

Imagine if that 2008 team had had Osi Umenyiora.
The Steeler game was incredibly close  
LBH15 : 5/5/2020 4:50 pm : link
and the outcome was largely the result of them losing their long snapper in game.
I don't think the press liked the way he spoke to them  
Matt M. : 5/5/2020 5:03 pm : link
The thing that stuck out to me most heading into 1986 was that was the first time I ever really got the sense of a team that lost being so driven by the loss. The 1985 loss to the Bears sat with that team the entire offseason. I think they were looking forward to a re-match that never came. So, they just steamrolled through the playoffs without the Bears.
Parcells popularity grew right along with rise of Giants  
LBH15 : 5/5/2020 5:05 pm : link
In 1984 and 1985. He was really connected with the tough defensive minded side of the team and his mantra as a local blue collar type was a perfect fit. I think media and fans also liked how seemed in control yet pushed people’s buttons on sidelines with an occasional outburst and wise ass remarks in press conferences.

Fans really started to trust him immensely after making the playoffs for second year in a row in 1985.
Worst Parcells Move  
Samiam : 5/5/2020 5:11 pm : link
Not sure of the year. The Giants had 3 QBs in camp and he wanted to let their play dictate who would be the starter, Scott Bruner, Phil Simms and Jeff. Rutledge. He decided to give each of the. 1/3 of the snaps in the exhibition games. Brunner had had some success in the previous year but was the very definition of a journeyman. Simms was by far the most talented but was always injured. Rutledge, in my opinion, was a good career backup. In the end, Parcells went with Brunner. This was the most conservative move given that the Giants had a great defense and didn’t the offense taking chances but it was obvious to everybody that Simms was way better.
I wanted him gone after 83  
Beer Man : 5/5/2020 5:52 pm : link
Starting Scott Bummer over Phil Franchise still has me SMH. But I was wrong, and he went on after 83 to be the best Giants HC in my lifetime
Some clearer vision would help a bit here  
jvm52106 : 5/5/2020 6:45 pm : link
as the context of Brunner over Simms is not exactly correctly. Phil was injured late in 1981 and then missed all of 1982 with a Knee injury. The fact that Parcells chose Brunner wasn't as much a shot at Simms but more Parcells wanted a guy who would play all 16 games and who wouldn't turn the ball over.

Brunner failed and Simms was inserted into the game vs the Eagles (early in 83) and looked good until he smashed his thumb on a helmet and was done for the season..

People forget the Giants were interested in Warren Moon in the off season leading up to 1984. The Giants obviously didn't get him and Simms tore it up with a much improved receiving corps- Manuel, Johnson, Williams...
G-d, I remember as a kid  
Matt M. : 5/5/2020 6:48 pm : link
thinking we had some form of triplets with Simms-Carpenter-Gray.
RE: RE: When you look back on Parcell's teams vs Coughlin's  
Matt M. : 5/5/2020 6:50 pm : link
In comment 14896379 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 14896327 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


team you see one major difference between them. Both won two SB's and though the 2008 team could be looked at as the SB that was missed, a lot of Coughlin's team were up and down.

Under Parcell's you can say injury robbed us of a possible SB 1989 and the Gmen were one bad play (2nd game of the season 1988) from being a team favored to make the SB from the NFC again as they would have been in the playoffs and the eventual SB winner, SF, would not have been in the playoffs.

Parcell's 85, 86, 88, 89 and 90 teams were all solidly in contention for a SB shot.

Different era. No salary cap and no free agency. What would have happened if the price for keeping Taylor meant having to let Marshall and Banks walk? Or Simms got fed up with Parcells' bullshit and walked? Or Taylor's drug use got out in the open.

Parcells is forgiven all his pratfalls- the idiotic decision to sit Simms for Brunner, the totally unprepared team showing up in Chicago, the loss to the Jets the last game of the season to miss the playoffs, the stupid loss to the Rams in the playoffs and the total fucking he gave the team when he left because the EBP was such a shit show, absent Ray Perkins, there was no twitter and Internet and sports tv was in its infancy. I don't know if Parcells would have survived the Twitterverse.
Taylor's drug use was out in the open. I think it's everything else that wasn't.
I always liked Parcells  
81_Great_Dane : 5/5/2020 7:03 pm : link
and was glad they didn't fire him after that his bad rookie season as HC. They wanted Howard Schellenberger, and if he'd come to NY, Parcells would have been gone. I wanted Parcells.

I dunno, maybe he reminded me a little bit of my father, physically. Not personality wise.

I remember that an article praising Parcells for not shoveling crap. Most coaches, reporters would ask 'em "What happened?" (more or less) and they'd say "I have to look at the film" or some other thing like that. With Parcells, if a reporter asked him what happened, he'd say "You saw the game." They liked that.

IIRC he was also willing to sit with the beat reporters one-on-one for extended background conversations. Like in a car outside some donut shop in Jersey, around dawn, before his official day started. Having been a reporter on a difficult beat, I can tell you that first, having someone of that stature take time to talk to you makes a huge difference in your reporting, because you have that insider's perspective informing what you write. I once had a C-level guy meet me for lunch. He told me "You writers say this thing nor that thing was a success, but you don't know what the numbers are on our grid, you don't know what number we were trying to hit." And I'd say "True, but we don't know that because you won't tell us." Neither of us was going to budge — but I have never forgotten that conversation. I am much more careful about characterizing success than I was before that exchange.

Second, it's only human nature that you are slower to attack a guy who's helped you out that way. Parcells, it turned out, didn't have to worry a lot about unprovoked attacks from the NY media. But he was smart to do it.
For all this talk of consistency  
djm : 5/5/2020 7:15 pm : link
The giants won loss record from 83-90 was virtually identical to 04-2011. And both stretches yielded the same count of 2 Super Bowls titles and pretty much the same number of gut wrenching unforgivable losses. They might have taken different paths but in the end both eras were nearly identical. And one guy didn’t have the salary cap to deal with while possessing the greatest player in nfl history.

Even parcells himself would tell you that coughlin was every bit the coach he was. Where coughlin loses luster is the run from 12-15. Parcells didn’t stick around long enough here to lose. Remember he didn’t exactly set the world on fire with the jets and Dallas...

I’d take parcells if i had to choose between the two but the wanderlust factor is huge with me. Parcells was the very antithesis of loyal.
And I don’t know how someone  
djm : 5/5/2020 7:18 pm : link
Can call 1988 a season that illustrated nyg contention but omit 2010 from that same category. In my eyes the 2010 Giants were more a threat than the 88 team was, and by a wide margin. The 2010 team didn’t lose at home to a cupcake when the season was on the line, either. They choked but the fucking 4-12 jets? Cmon.
Giants didn't just make the playoffs the two season before '86,  
Mad Mike : 5/5/2020 7:19 pm : link
they won a playoff game each time, and lost to the eventual SB champ in that champ's closest game of the playoffs (not that they almost won those games, but they put up as good a fight as anyone did). I don't really see how Parcells coming into 1986 is at all comparable to Gettleman now.
RE: Giants didn't just make the playoffs the two season before '86,  
81_Great_Dane : 5/5/2020 8:32 pm : link
In comment 14896685 Mad Mike said:
Quote:
they won a playoff game each time, and lost to the eventual SB champ in that champ's closest game of the playoffs (not that they almost won those games, but they put up as good a fight as anyone did). I don't really see how Parcells coming into 1986 is at all comparable to Gettleman now.
At the time, I thought the '85 team was even better than '86. (In retrospect, no it wasn't.) But by '86, yes, Parcells was popular. His Giants teams were doing things no one had seen in at least 20 years, maybe 30.

I remember some MNF telecast where someone said that Parcells' Giants were always hearing about Frank Gifford and the '56 team. Gifford said "We used hear about Tuffy Lehmans." By '86 it was clear, though, that Parcells had them headed toward championship-level football and sustained success. No other Giants coach since has done that, not even Coughlin.
? for all...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/5/2020 8:37 pm : link
Why did Parcells, after Super Bowl XXI, want to leave for Atlanta?
2008 was the best Giants team of my knowing lifetime.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/5/2020 8:39 pm : link
I still think if Plax doesn't shoot himself, they go to Tampa & face a Steelers team they beat in Pittsburgh. Could have been back to back titles.
RE: ? for all...  
JonC : 5/5/2020 10:54 pm : link
In comment 14896740 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Why did Parcells, after Super Bowl XXI, want to leave for Atlanta?


Control, money, etc.
1988 Giants  
JonC : 5/5/2020 11:05 pm : link
were often their own worst enemy, the talent was there. 2010 Giants lacked finishers needed to win it all, imo. That's why JPP and Cruz were so vital and gifts from heaven the next season.
Also, GB and Rodgers  
JonC : 5/5/2020 11:08 pm : link
were unconscious in 2010, it was their year.
RE: For all this talk of consistency  
Greg from LI : 5/5/2020 11:10 pm : link
In comment 14896681 djm said:
Quote:
The giants won loss record from 83-90 was virtually identical to 04-2011. And both stretches yielded the same count of 2 Super Bowls titles and pretty much the same number of gut wrenching unforgivable losses. They might have taken different paths but in the end both eras were nearly identical. And one guy didn’t have the salary cap to deal with while possessing the greatest player in nfl history.

Even parcells himself would tell you that coughlin was every bit the coach he was. Where coughlin loses luster is the run from 12-15. Parcells didn’t stick around long enough here to lose. Remember he didn’t exactly set the world on fire with the jets and Dallas...

I’d take parcells if i had to choose between the two but the wanderlust factor is huge with me. Parcells was the very antithesis of loyal.


1)Parcells took the Jets from 1-15 to 9-7 and then 12-4 and the AFC title game in two years. That's "didn't exactly set the world on fire"?

2)The records really aren't that close. Particularly when you consider the strike season of 1987 put three losses on there that the actual players had nothing to do with
RE: 1988 always felt like a blown opportunity  
Milton : 5/5/2020 11:12 pm : link
In comment 14896355 JonC said:
Quote:
even moreso than 1989. 2008 is the other one.
So was 2002. Tampa won the Super Bowl that year. It was up for grabs and Shockey was dominating.
Milton  
JonC : 5/5/2020 11:20 pm : link
I didn't like our chances in Tampa, their defense was a white hot buzz saw. 2000 and 2002 Giants had too much Fassel.
RE: Milton  
Milton : 5/5/2020 11:28 pm : link
In comment 14896838 JonC said:
Quote:
I didn't like our chances in Tampa, their defense was a white hot buzz saw. 2000 and 2002 Giants had too much Fassel.
The problem with 2002 was Johnny Lynn, not Jim Fassel.
Back to Parcells - his first year was a gimmy like any new coach  
PatersonPlank : 5/5/2020 11:52 pm : link
After 1984 he was the man
RE: Back to Parcells - his first year was a gimmy like any new coach  
PatersonPlank : 5/5/2020 11:54 pm : link
In comment 14896853 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
After 1984 he was the man


and let me add the players knew it. They knew he was the real deal, and they knew he had backing. So you had none of this political crap, it was either Parcells way or the highway.
The '88 loss to the Jets was both unforgettable and unforgiveable  
GeofromNJ : 12:27 am : link
The Giants led the league in sacks and the Jets led the league in sacks allowed and that day the Giants couldn't get near Ken O'Brien. It was unbelievable. As good as Parcells was at motivation, I hold him responsible for that loss.
I’m really not sure if Parcells survives his 1983 season  
mfsd : 1:09 am : link
in this day and age. But if memory serves, part of the story was the Giants locker room had a lot of coke heads, and Parcells was given the chance to dump them in the 83 and 84 offseason.

Except one, of course. His ability to get through to LT and keep him motivated represents his greatest coaching achievement, IMO
by late '84 the press conferecnes wer lovefests. The old beat writers  
Victor in CT : 8:17 am : link
were so happy to be watching a winning team that they just loved him.
RE: I’m really not sure if Parcells survives his 1983 season  
x meadowlander : 8:22 am : link
In comment 14896872 mfsd said:
Quote:
in this day and age. But if memory serves, part of the story was the Giants locker room had a lot of coke heads, and Parcells was given the chance to dump them in the 83 and 84 offseason.

Except one, of course. His ability to get through to LT and keep him motivated represents his greatest coaching achievement, IMO
Many, myself included wanted him GONE after 83'. Not only did he *destroy* the playoff team Perkins handed the keys to, the team was unstable, lots of locker room and press griping and worst of all, he fucking TRADED BRAD VAN PELT. Yeah, I know it was George Young, but if Parcells fought for Brad, he'd have stayed.

At that point in time though, having tasted success for the first time in a generation - Giant fans were thirsty for more and when the 84' team got on a roll, Parcells was pretty quickly forgiven.
I had just started watching  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:28 am : link
the Giants as a fan. I remember when they showed him on the sidelines as they continued to lose he always seemed emotionless.

Of the many shows I have seen of him, he did say 83 he was not himself and that if he had a chance to come back from that season he was going to do it his way....which he did.

Perkins got him off to a good start with having selected a good part of his staff and Parcells was the master at developing coaching talent. Belichick, Coughlin, Payton, Zimmer as Head Coaches. He really had a lot of people very loyal that traveled with him.

TC and BP were very similar in results if you look at it. To the poster who said he had average results with the Jets and Dallas. Jets were in the AFC champ game his third year and the next they were Super Bowl favorites till Testaverde blew his achilles game 1. Dallas he was behind a year. He stayed in the 4-3 and it was not till his second he switched to the 3-4. He left after four years. Wade came in 2007 but that was Parcells team. I am glad Parcells lost interest in continuing as the Giants would have had to contend with that team and Parcells.
RE: RE: I’m really not sure if Parcells survives his 1983 season  
Victor in CT : 8:34 am : link
In comment 14896954 x meadowlander said:
Quote:
In comment 14896872 mfsd said:


Quote:


in this day and age. But if memory serves, part of the story was the Giants locker room had a lot of coke heads, and Parcells was given the chance to dump them in the 83 and 84 offseason.

Except one, of course. His ability to get through to LT and keep him motivated represents his greatest coaching achievement, IMO

Many, myself included wanted him GONE after 83'. Not only did he *destroy* the playoff team Perkins handed the keys to, the team was unstable, lots of locker room and press griping and worst of all, he fucking TRADED BRAD VAN PELT. Yeah, I know it was George Young, but if Parcells fought for Brad, he'd have stayed.

At that point in time though, having tasted success for the first time in a generation - Giant fans were thirsty for more and when the 84' team got on a roll, Parcells was pretty quickly forgiven.


Sentiment gets you nowhere. BVP was more done than a steak cooked for 30 minute on an open flame. Banks for BVP was a monumental improvement.
RE: RE: Milton  
JonC : 8:41 am : link
In comment 14896841 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 14896838 JonC said:


Quote:


I didn't like our chances in Tampa, their defense was a white hot buzz saw. 2000 and 2002 Giants had too much Fassel.

The problem with 2002 was Johnny Lynn, not Jim Fassel.


Even if they had beaten SF, as they should have, almost no shot against the Tampa defense, which was playing at a very high level. 2002 NYG were soft mentally.
Salary Cap  
PaulN : 8:42 am : link
Is a bunch of bullshit, every team has the salary cap to deal with, so where is your disadvantage, Belechick is really struggling with the salary cap. Parcells didn't throw the pick 6 in the Flipper Anderson game that turned the game we rushed for 250 yards in, Simms did. Don't Era's, both were great, still assholes bitter at Parcells, guy had a heart attack in 1991, he had to leave, circumstances were also a huge part of everything, George Young shoving it up Bavaro's ass for ruining his career to help us get that second superbowl didn't help either, Mara had to step in for Mark finally. Same assholes still hate Tiki Barber, just haters hating.
Parcells  
PaulN : 8:52 am : link
Didn't whiff on a punt or miss a 20 yard fieldgoal in Chicago, and I don't think he was covering Willie Gault on the td pass, wonder why they drafted Marc Collins in 86. Parcells was great, what the fuck system do you think Belichick runs, came from Bill.
83 team was  
PaulN : 9:06 am : link
Decimated by injury that, Parcells should not have been fired and wasn't, rumors, threats, panic, it all came out but we lost 24 players to the DL, including Simms again, cooler heads prevailed and the rest is history.
Also, I don't think losing to the '85 Bears in Soldier Field in Jan  
Greg from LI : 9:14 am : link
is quite a game that classifies as a "bad loss"
Nope  
JonC : 9:23 am : link
Very often a team needs a loss like that in order to learn there's another level they must reach. And, no one was beating the Bears in '85. A year later, mission accomplished for NYG.
One thing that  
NikkiMac : 10:29 am : link
Always stands out as a difference between Coughlin and Parcells was Parcells teams were rarely blown out the Giants were in most games right up to the end ...Coughlin’s teams were blown out much more
Giants  
PaulN : 10:38 am : link
Outplayed the Bears in the 1st half, there was only about 3 minutes left in the half, 0-0, Landetta punting, standing at about the 5 yard line, and missed the punt, TD Bears. Then the put together the best drive of the game, drove it down to the Bears 2 yard line, first and goal, maybe 25-30 seconds left, we not only get stopped but miss the certain 20 yard field goal, that was the game. Anyone with a half a brain would have praised Parcells, they could have beat an almost unbeatable team that day to his fucking credit, he didn't get outcoached, they were the better team, one of and maybe the greatest defensive teams of all time. Giants were a little weak at cornerback, and some age was setting in, next draft we added, Dorsey, Collins, Eric Howard, and Pepper, also Lasker and John Washington, really beefed up a good defense, experts now would have killed that draft, but we added 3 good defensive linemen to help keep our linebackers clean, and Harry's replacement, eventual replacement, and one of the best corners in franchise history.
I don't think John Washington played much in 1986 though  
Greg from LI : 10:49 am : link
He was a big part of the DL in 1990, but 1986 was Burt, Howard, and Jerome Sally inside and Marshall, Martin, and Dorsey outside. Pretty sure Curtis McGriff was on IR that year.
