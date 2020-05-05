How was Parcells perceived before 86? BestFeature : 5/5/2020 12:37 pm

So Gettleman is seen as a buffoon and by some, he's seen as arrogant because of how outspoken he is. Now, he's a GM, not an HC. Plus his outspokenness is more on the quirky side than Parcells who seemed to be more of a wiseass. But did the media criticize Parcells for not being lower key before he won?