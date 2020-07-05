Great Giants’ trades in your lifetime

Seriously though, it looks like other than Eli, the best trades we made were before cable TV.
We have to also consider the fact that MAYBE there were fewer big trades after the age of free agency began. Teams were able to get players from other rosters without having to make trades. Is that fair to say?
March 7, 1967: Vikings trade quarterback Fran Tarkenton to the New York Giants and receive first- and second-round picks in 1967, a first-round pick in 1968 and a second-round pick in 1969.
The Vikings used the first pick of the 1968 draft #1 overall on Ron Yary who is in the HOF. They used the 2nd pick in 1969 on Ed White who has been a HOF finalist.
Wellington was such a dumb f**k he repeated history giving the Cowboys the pick that was Randy White for Craig Morton.
We gave up way too much for sure re Tark. Still, he was one of the best QBs in the league and still in his prime at 27. He took us virtually on his back in ‘67 from a 1-12-1 record the year before to an “amazing” 7-7 record. That was an incredible turnaround in that era
Getting Bruce Maher to play S for us was a great get
That’s assuming the Giants would have drafted well. A big assurance,potion. For instance, they would have had a choice of Griese or Spurrier in the ‘67 draft. Who do you think they would have taken. And Tarkenton made the team competitive for 4 years. Normally I would agree with you. But the Giants drafted so poorly in those years.
RE: RE: Both Tarkenton trades were Wellington disasters
That’s assuming the Giants would have drafted well. A big assurance,potion. For instance, they would have had a choice of Griese or Spurrier in the ‘67 draft. Who do you think they would have taken. And Tarkenton made the team competitive for 4 years. Normally I would agree with you. But the Giants drafted so poorly in those years.
You mean like passing on Butkus and Sayers in ‘65 for Tucker Frederickson(a good player even BEFORE his knee injury, but nowhere in that class)?
However he came back to play two more years at Ole Miss. If Washington didn't lose the rights to him automatically, I think I remember something about a small cash deal. There were loads of cash deals in the NFL then. Washington had the great Sammy Baugh and didn't need Charlie, thankfully.
the first Tarkenton trade was a panic move to ave Sheman's ass
the 2nd one was because Tarkenton wanted out. I was never a huge fan of his. Good QB for bad teams, could do wild things but I never felt like he could lead a time down the field with the money on the table. Minny got as far with him as they did with Joe Kapp.
Was supposed to be an insurance policy down the stretch at the end of his career in 1986. Ended up with 1 more ring than Morris and won the SB MVP in 1990 after he took over the reins for the injured rookie Hampton earlier in the year.
Was supposed to be an insurance policy down the stretch at the end of his career in 1986. Ended up with 1 more ring than Morris and won the SB MVP in 1990 after he took over the reins for the injured rookie Hampton earlier in the year.
Agree that Giants way overpaid for Tarkenton. He was an exciting player but, from what I've read over the years, an arrogant SOB who thought he should have been running the team. The old line on Tarkenton, "he wins some games he shouldn't win and loses some games he shouldn't lose seems apt. The trade set back the Giants slow slog toward respectability for years. And then the Giants got fleeced on Craig Morton. At least when they traded for the left-handed wonder Jim Del Gaizo, it was for only a third round pick.
RE: RE: Both Tarkenton trades were Wellington disasters
Agree that Giants way overpaid for Tarkenton. He was an exciting player but, from what I've read over the years, an arrogant SOB who thought he should have been running the team. The old line on Tarkenton, "he wins some games he shouldn't win and loses some games he shouldn't lose seems apt. The trade set back the Giants slow slog toward respectability for years. And then the Giants got fleeced on Craig Morton. At least when they traded for the left-handed wonder Jim Del Gaizo, it was for only a third round pick.
At least when they traded for the left-handed wonder Jim Del Gaizo, it was for only a third round pick.
😂
After Carpenter, George Young was not a big fan of trades.
In the 1980s, I can’t think of a significant trade.
Was Bart Oates A trade?
Maybe a place kicker some year?
There was a trade, I think, in the 1990s for a CB. The secondary was a mess and the Giants traded for a very mediocre CB at the start of or early in the season. Solidified the secondary. Can’t recall his name. Maybe from Browns or Bengals.
Ron Johnson came from Cleveland for Homer Jones. Jones retired
In the 1980s, I can’t think of a significant trade.
Was Bart Oates A trade?
Maybe a place kicker some year?
There was a trade, I think, in the 1990s for a CB. The secondary was a mess and the Giants traded for a very mediocre CB at the start of or early in the season. Solidified the secondary. Can’t recall his name. Maybe from Browns or Bengals.
IIRC They got Oats’ rights when the USFL folder. They had Garry Zimmerman’s rightsbit he refused to report and they traded him for picks. They got good players it can’t recall whom. He was a stud T should have called his bluff
Seriously though, it looks like other than Eli, the best trades we made were before cable TV.
We have to also consider the fact that MAYBE there were fewer big trades after the age of free agency began. Teams were able to get players from other rosters without having to make trades. Is that fair to say?
Absolutely fair
A coked up Mark Haynes for two #2s (?). It was the year we drafted Mark Collins, Erik Howard, Pepper Johnson and Greg Lasker all in the 2nd.
OJ Anderson.
That was a brutal trade that Giants fans suffered with for a long time.
Yes I know they were separate transactions but happened in the same draft. Dorsey was 1st rounder and the others were 2nd rounders.
The only recent trade I can think of is Lawrence Tynes, the only man in history to kick 2 OT FGs in the post season, and both sent the Giants to the SUper bowl no less!
Yes I know they were separate transactions but happened in the same draft. Dorsey was 1st rounder and the others were 2nd rounders.
I think Haynes wanted out but may be wrong. I am sure that Zimmerman refused to play in NYC.
We gave up way too much for sure re Tark. Still, he was one of the best QBs in the league and still in his prime at 27. He took us virtually on his back in ‘67 from a 1-12-1 record the year before to an “amazing” 7-7 record. That was an incredible turnaround in that era
Best trade: Fran Tarkenton from Minnesota in 67
Worst trade: 1st round pick to Cowboys for Craig Morton. (Which turned into Randy WHite)
Morton was a terrible trade
Lol, Morton was horrible
That’s assuming the Giants would have drafted well. A big assurance,potion. For instance, they would have had a choice of Griese or Spurrier in the ‘67 draft. Who do you think they would have taken. And Tarkenton made the team competitive for 4 years. Normally I would agree with you. But the Giants drafted so poorly in those years.
The 1967 one was worse then the 1972 one.
That’s assuming the Giants would have drafted well. A big assurance,potion. For instance, they would have had a choice of Griese or Spurrier in the ‘67 draft. Who do you think they would have taken. And Tarkenton made the team competitive for 4 years. Normally I would agree with you. But the Giants drafted so poorly in those years.
You mean like passing on Butkus and Sayers in ‘65 for Tucker Frederickson(a good player even BEFORE his knee injury, but nowhere in that class)?
Sorry for my awful typing
good point
Yeah, how did it take as long as it did for the OBJ trade to be mentioned. Hiway robbery.
It does? Looks like a wash to me. Zeitler was kinda lousy last year.
prior to Tarkenton coming here
Did any qb have a more strange career than Earl Morral?
Man, so true. Dumped by the GIants, takes the Colts to the SB and loses, goes to Miami and goes undefeated for half a season and a playoff game, gets benched for the AFC title and SB.
Vernon for Zeitler looks pretty good
It does? Looks like a wash to me. Zeitler was kinda lousy last year.
Was he as lousy as watching Vernon not getting to the QB?
Yes the hated Jerry Reese made this move.
Tynes had so many critical kicks that led to both Superbowl wins in 07 and 11.
Best trade based on impact alone
In comment 14898084 floridafan said:
Vernon for Zeitler looks pretty good
It does? Looks like a wash to me. Zeitler was kinda lousy last year.
Was he as lousy as watching Vernon not getting to the QB?
Good one!
He should be in the HOF
Plax was a FA
If I remember correctly, Burress was a free agent.
Agree that Giants way overpaid for Tarkenton. He was an exciting player but, from what I've read over the years, an arrogant SOB who thought he should have been running the team. The old line on Tarkenton, "he wins some games he shouldn't win and loses some games he shouldn't lose seems apt. The trade set back the Giants slow slog toward respectability for years. And then the Giants got fleeced on Craig Morton. At least when they traded for the left-handed wonder Jim Del Gaizo, it was for only a third round pick.
The 1967 one was worse then the 1972 one.
Agree that Giants way overpaid for Tarkenton. He was an exciting player but, from what I've read over the years, an arrogant SOB who thought he should have been running the team. The old line on Tarkenton, "he wins some games he shouldn't win and loses some games he shouldn't lose seems apt. The trade set back the Giants slow slog toward respectability for years. And then the Giants got fleeced on Craig Morton. At least when they traded for the left-handed wonder Jim Del Gaizo, it was for only a third round pick.
At least when they traded for the left-handed wonder Jim Del Gaizo, it was for only a third round pick.
😂
Was Bart Oates A trade?
Maybe a place kicker some year?
There was a trade, I think, in the 1990s for a CB. The secondary was a mess and the Giants traded for a very mediocre CB at the start of or early in the season. Solidified the secondary. Can’t recall his name. Maybe from Browns or Bengals.
Was Bart Oates A trade?
Maybe a place kicker some year?
There was a trade, I think, in the 1990s for a CB. The secondary was a mess and the Giants traded for a very mediocre CB at the start of or early in the season. Solidified the secondary. Can’t recall his name. Maybe from Browns or Bengals.
IIRC They got Oats’ rights when the USFL folder. They had Garry Zimmerman’s rightsbit he refused to report and they traded him for picks. They got good players it can’t recall whom. He was a stud T should have called his bluff
First one I thought of.