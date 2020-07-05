for display only
Great Giants’ trades in your lifetime

Big Blue '56 : 5/7/2020 10:01 am
I deleted the “Best ever trade” thread because it was too limiting. So lets cite great trades period.

In order:

1-Eli(albeit draft related)

2-Tittle(for obscure DT, Lou Cordelione)

And go

RE: Trading up for...  
Big Blue '56 : 5/7/2020 10:19 am : link
In comment 14897919 EricJ said:
Quote:
Sinorice Moss....

Seriously though, it looks like other than Eli, the best trades we made were before cable TV.

We have to also consider the fact that MAYBE there were fewer big trades after the age of free agency began. Teams were able to get players from other rosters without having to make trades. Is that fair to say?


Absolutely fair
And  
Big Blue '56 : 5/7/2020 10:20 am : link
spot on
Homer Jones for Ron Johnson and Jim Kanicki.  
yatqb : 5/7/2020 10:20 am : link
Tittle, of course.

A coked up Mark Haynes for two #2s (?). It was the year we drafted Mark Collins, Erik Howard, Pepper Johnson and Greg Lasker all in the 2nd.

OJ Anderson.


Didn’t Shay break his leg  
jeff57 : 5/7/2020 10:20 am : link
In that disastrous 31-3 loss to the Rams?
....  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 5/7/2020 10:21 am : link
Tim Carter for Ruben Droughns :)

The trade for Landon Collins was a good one  
Ira : 5/7/2020 10:21 am : link
.
RE: Best and Worst Trades  
US1 Giants : 5/7/2020 10:25 am : link
In comment 14897911 LTIsTheGreatest said:
Quote:
Worst trade: 1st round pick to Cowboys for Craig Morton. (Which turned into Randy WHite)


That was a brutal trade that Giants fans suffered with for a long time.
Both Tarkenton trades were Wellington disasters  
arniefez : 5/7/2020 10:26 am : link
The 1967 one was worse then the 1972 one.

March 7, 1967: Vikings trade quarterback Fran Tarkenton to the New York Giants and receive first- and second-round picks in 1967, a first-round pick in 1968 and a second-round pick in 1969.

The Vikings used the first pick of the 1968 draft #1 overall on Ron Yary who is in the HOF. They used the 2nd pick in 1969 on Ed White who has been a HOF finalist.

Wellington was such a dumb f**k he repeated history giving the Cowboys the pick that was Randy White for Craig Morton.
Mark Haynes and Gary Zimmerman  
Chip : 5/7/2020 10:28 am : link
for Erik Dorsey, Mark Collins, Erik Howard Greg Lasker and Pepper Johnson.

Yes I know they were separate transactions but happened in the same draft. Dorsey was 1st rounder and the others were 2nd rounders.
Shockey and OBJ  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 5/7/2020 10:29 am : link
outright theft.
Rob Carpenter & Ottis Anderson.  
truebluelarry : 5/7/2020 10:31 am : link
Carpenter paid dividents immediatley in 1981. Anderson didn't really begin paying off until 1989, so the genius of that move wasn't apparent for a couple of years.

The only recent trade I can think of is Lawrence Tynes, the only man in history to kick 2 OT FGs in the post season, and both sent the Giants to the SUper bowl no less!
RE: Mark Haynes and Gary Zimmerman  
US1 Giants : 5/7/2020 10:37 am : link
In comment 14897938 Chip said:
Quote:
for Erik Dorsey, Mark Collins, Erik Howard Greg Lasker and Pepper Johnson.

Yes I know they were separate transactions but happened in the same draft. Dorsey was 1st rounder and the others were 2nd rounders.


I think Haynes wanted out but may be wrong. I am sure that Zimmerman refused to play in NYC.
RE: Both Tarkenton trades were Wellington disasters  
Big Blue '56 : 5/7/2020 10:44 am : link
In comment 14897936 arniefez said:
Quote:
The 1967 one was worse then the 1972 one.

March 7, 1967: Vikings trade quarterback Fran Tarkenton to the New York Giants and receive first- and second-round picks in 1967, a first-round pick in 1968 and a second-round pick in 1969.

The Vikings used the first pick of the 1968 draft #1 overall on Ron Yary who is in the HOF. They used the 2nd pick in 1969 on Ed White who has been a HOF finalist.

Wellington was such a dumb f**k he repeated history giving the Cowboys the pick that was Randy White for Craig Morton.


We gave up way too much for sure re Tark. Still, he was one of the best QBs in the league and still in his prime at 27. He took us virtually on his back in ‘67 from a 1-12-1 record the year before to an “amazing” 7-7 record. That was an incredible turnaround in that era
Getting Bruce Maher to play S for us was a great get  
Big Blue '56 : 5/7/2020 10:45 am : link
for a few years, imo
RE: RE: Best and Worst Trades  
OC2.0 : 5/7/2020 10:52 am : link
In comment 14897915 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14897911 LTIsTheGreatest said:


Quote:


Best trade: Fran Tarkenton from Minnesota in 67

Worst trade: 1st round pick to Cowboys for Craig Morton. (Which turned into Randy WHite)



Morton was a terrible trade


Lol, Morton was horrible
RE: Both Tarkenton trades were Wellington disasters  
jeff57 : 5/7/2020 10:56 am : link
In comment 14897936 arniefez said:
Quote:
The 1967 one was worse then the 1972 one.

March 7, 1967: Vikings trade quarterback Fran Tarkenton to the New York Giants and receive first- and second-round picks in 1967, a first-round pick in 1968 and a second-round pick in 1969.

The Vikings used the first pick of the 1968 draft #1 overall on Ron Yary who is in the HOF. They used the 2nd pick in 1969 on Ed White who has been a HOF finalist.

Wellington was such a dumb f**k he repeated history giving the Cowboys the pick that was Randy White for Craig Morton.


That’s assuming the Giants would have drafted well. A big assurance,potion. For instance, they would have had a choice of Griese or Spurrier in the ‘67 draft. Who do you think they would have taken. And Tarkenton made the team competitive for 4 years. Normally I would agree with you. But the Giants drafted so poorly in those years.
RE: RE: Both Tarkenton trades were Wellington disasters  
Big Blue '56 : 5/7/2020 11:03 am : link
In comment 14897971 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 14897936 arniefez said:


Quote:


The 1967 one was worse then the 1972 one.

March 7, 1967: Vikings trade quarterback Fran Tarkenton to the New York Giants and receive first- and second-round picks in 1967, a first-round pick in 1968 and a second-round pick in 1969.

The Vikings used the first pick of the 1968 draft #1 overall on Ron Yary who is in the HOF. They used the 2nd pick in 1969 on Ed White who has been a HOF finalist.

Wellington was such a dumb f**k he repeated history giving the Cowboys the pick that was Randy White for Craig Morton.



That’s assuming the Giants would have drafted well. A big assurance,potion. For instance, they would have had a choice of Griese or Spurrier in the ‘67 draft. Who do you think they would have taken. And Tarkenton made the team competitive for 4 years. Normally I would agree with you. But the Giants drafted so poorly in those years.


You mean like passing on Butkus and Sayers in ‘65 for Tucker Frederickson(a good player even BEFORE his knee injury, but nowhere in that class)?
RE: Rob Carpenter  
Paulie Walnuts : 5/7/2020 11:11 am : link
In comment 14897886 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
.
YES
Homer Jones for Wayne Meylan  
Lurts : 5/7/2020 11:13 am : link
and a couple of other guys
Rob Carpenter is the winner  
LBH15 : 5/7/2020 11:14 am : link
LT was a great addition of course in 1981, but Carpenter created in instant shot in the arm for the Offense in midseason spearheading a run to playoffs for first time in a long, long time.
Ron Johnson, Rob Carpenter, Jack Gregory  
Victor in CT : 5/7/2020 11:14 am : link
come to mind.
Conerly left college for the service. Washington drafted him in 1945,  
carpoon : 5/7/2020 11:15 am : link
However he came back to play two more years at Ole Miss. If Washington didn't lose the rights to him automatically, I think I remember something about a small cash deal. There were loads of cash deals in the NFL then. Washington had the great Sammy Baugh and didn't need Charlie, thankfully.
the first Tarkenton trade was a panic move to ave Sheman's ass  
Victor in CT : 5/7/2020 11:25 am : link
the 2nd one was because Tarkenton wanted out. I was never a huge fan of his. Good QB for bad teams, could do wild things but I never felt like he could lead a time down the field with the money on the table. Minny got as far with him as they did with Joe Kapp.
save Sherman's ass  
Victor in CT : 5/7/2020 11:26 am : link
lead a team down the field.

Sorry for my awful typing
Tim Carter for Reuben Droughns.  
Klaatu : 5/7/2020 11:35 am : link
Hardly the greatest trade, but Droughns did score six TD's for us as a short-yardage back in 2007, and was a decent special-teamer for a while.
OBJ  
JohnB : 5/7/2020 11:43 am : link
I'm sure the Browns want that one back
RE: OBJ  
Victor in CT : 5/7/2020 11:44 am : link
In comment 14898016 JohnB said:
Quote:
I'm sure the Browns want that one back


good point
RE: OBJ  
BillT : 5/7/2020 12:10 pm : link
In comment 14898016 JohnB said:
Quote:
I'm sure the Browns want that one back

Yeah, how did it take as long as it did for the OBJ trade to be mentioned. Hiway robbery.
trade  
floridafan : 5/7/2020 12:43 pm : link
Vernon for Zeitler looks pretty good
RE: trade  
Greg from LI : 5/7/2020 1:03 pm : link
In comment 14898084 floridafan said:
Quote:
Vernon for Zeitler looks pretty good


It does? Looks like a wash to me. Zeitler was kinda lousy last year.
RE: Earl Morrall (1965?)was a steal from the Lions  
HomerJones45 : 5/7/2020 1:21 pm : link
In comment 14897921 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
prior to Tarkenton coming here
Did any qb have a more strange career than Earl Morral?
Steve DeOssie...  
Milton : 5/7/2020 1:29 pm : link
...for a 6th round pick,.
OJ Anderson  
Scott in Montreal : 5/7/2020 1:32 pm : link
to the Cardinals for two draft picks.
RE: RE: Earl Morrall (1965?)was a steal from the Lions  
Victor in CT : 5/7/2020 2:14 pm : link
In comment 14898124 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 14897921 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


prior to Tarkenton coming here

Did any qb have a more strange career than Earl Morral?


Man, so true. Dumped by the GIants, takes the Colts to the SB and loses, goes to Miami and goes undefeated for half a season and a playoff game, gets benched for the AFC title and SB.
RE: RE: trade  
Dinger : 5/7/2020 3:08 pm : link
In comment 14898102 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 14898084 floridafan said:


Quote:


Vernon for Zeitler looks pretty good



It does? Looks like a wash to me. Zeitler was kinda lousy last year.

Was he as lousy as watching Vernon not getting to the QB?
Lawrence Tynes : Hands down and so forgotten and underrated was  
Rory : 5/7/2020 3:49 pm : link
when the Giants traded a conditional draft pick to the Chiefs for Tynes in May of 07.

Yes the hated Jerry Reese made this move.

Tynes had so many critical kicks that led to both Superbowl wins in 07 and 11.

Best trade based on impact alone
OJ Anderson  
Matt M. : 5/7/2020 3:55 pm : link
Was supposed to be an insurance policy down the stretch at the end of his career in 1986. Ended up with 1 more ring than Morris and won the SB MVP in 1990 after he took over the reins for the injured rookie Hampton earlier in the year.
RE: RE: RE: trade  
Victor in CT : 5/7/2020 4:03 pm : link
In comment 14898202 Dinger said:
Quote:
In comment 14898102 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


In comment 14898084 floridafan said:


Quote:


Vernon for Zeitler looks pretty good



It does? Looks like a wash to me. Zeitler was kinda lousy last year.


Was he as lousy as watching Vernon not getting to the QB?


Good one!
RE: OJ Anderson  
Big Blue '56 : 5/7/2020 4:29 pm : link
In comment 14898233 Matt M. said:
Quote:
Was supposed to be an insurance policy down the stretch at the end of his career in 1986. Ended up with 1 more ring than Morris and won the SB MVP in 1990 after he took over the reins for the injured rookie Hampton earlier in the year.


He should be in the HOF
In my lifetime and opinion..  
morrison40 : 5/7/2020 4:45 pm : link
No particular order, YA TITLE, Del Shofner, HOF..Fran Tarkington ( ownership failed to build a team around him), Plaxico Burress (was he even a trade) ?
RE: In my lifetime and opinion..  
Big Blue '56 : 5/7/2020 4:58 pm : link
In comment 14898286 morrison40 said:
Quote:
No particular order, YA TITLE, Del Shofner, HOF..Fran Tarkington ( ownership failed to build a team around him), Plaxico Burress (was he even a trade) ?


Plax was a FA
RE: In my lifetime and opinion..  
Ira : 5/7/2020 5:00 pm : link
In comment 14898286 morrison40 said:
Quote:
No particular order, YA TITLE, Del Shofner, HOF..Fran Tarkington ( ownership failed to build a team around him), Plaxico Burress (was he even a trade) ?


If I remember correctly, Burress was a free agent.
The Shockey trade  
eric2425ny : 5/7/2020 5:12 pm : link
we still have that second round pick coming from the Saints next year right?
RE: Both Tarkenton trades were Wellington disasters  
clatterbuck : 5/7/2020 5:23 pm : link
In comment 14897936 arniefez said:
Quote:
The 1967 one was worse then the 1972 one.

March 7, 1967: Vikings trade quarterback Fran Tarkenton to the New York Giants and receive first- and second-round picks in 1967, a first-round pick in 1968 and a second-round pick in 1969.

The Vikings used the first pick of the 1968 draft #1 overall on Ron Yary who is in the HOF. They used the 2nd pick in 1969 on Ed White who has been a HOF finalist.

Wellington was such a dumb f**k he repeated history giving the Cowboys the pick that was Randy White for Craig Morton.


Agree that Giants way overpaid for Tarkenton. He was an exciting player but, from what I've read over the years, an arrogant SOB who thought he should have been running the team. The old line on Tarkenton, "he wins some games he shouldn't win and loses some games he shouldn't lose seems apt. The trade set back the Giants slow slog toward respectability for years. And then the Giants got fleeced on Craig Morton. At least when they traded for the left-handed wonder Jim Del Gaizo, it was for only a third round pick.
RE: RE: Both Tarkenton trades were Wellington disasters  
Big Blue '56 : 5/7/2020 5:25 pm : link
In comment 14898316 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
In comment 14897936 arniefez said:


Quote:


The 1967 one was worse then the 1972 one.

March 7, 1967: Vikings trade quarterback Fran Tarkenton to the New York Giants and receive first- and second-round picks in 1967, a first-round pick in 1968 and a second-round pick in 1969.

The Vikings used the first pick of the 1968 draft #1 overall on Ron Yary who is in the HOF. They used the 2nd pick in 1969 on Ed White who has been a HOF finalist.

Wellington was such a dumb f**k he repeated history giving the Cowboys the pick that was Randy White for Craig Morton.



Agree that Giants way overpaid for Tarkenton. He was an exciting player but, from what I've read over the years, an arrogant SOB who thought he should have been running the team. The old line on Tarkenton, "he wins some games he shouldn't win and loses some games he shouldn't lose seems apt. The trade set back the Giants slow slog toward respectability for years. And then the Giants got fleeced on Craig Morton. At least when they traded for the left-handed wonder Jim Del Gaizo, it was for only a third round pick.


Quote:


At least when they traded for the left-handed wonder Jim Del Gaizo, it was for only a third round pick.


😂
After Carpenter, George Young was not a big fan of trades.  
Ivan15 : 5/7/2020 6:49 pm : link
In the 1980s, I can’t think of a significant trade.
Was Bart Oates A trade?

Maybe a place kicker some year?

There was a trade, I think, in the 1990s for a CB. The secondary was a mess and the Giants traded for a very mediocre CB at the start of or early in the season. Solidified the secondary. Can’t recall his name. Maybe from Browns or Bengals.

Ron Johnson came from Cleveland for Homer Jones. Jones retired  
Ira : 5/7/2020 6:55 pm : link
soon after.
Not best by any means,  
an_idol_mind : 5/7/2020 6:58 pm : link
but I think Tim Carter for Reuben Droughns is underrated. We ditched a guy who was dead weight for a role-player who helped the team make the playoffs and thus win the Super Bowl.
RE: After Carpenter, George Young was not a big fan of trades.  
LauderdaleMatty : 5/7/2020 7:01 pm : link
In comment 14898381 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
In the 1980s, I can’t think of a significant trade.
Was Bart Oates A trade?

Maybe a place kicker some year?

There was a trade, I think, in the 1990s for a CB. The secondary was a mess and the Giants traded for a very mediocre CB at the start of or early in the season. Solidified the secondary. Can’t recall his name. Maybe from Browns or Bengals.


IIRC They got Oats’ rights when the USFL folder. They had Garry Zimmerman’s rightsbit he refused to report and they traded him for picks. They got good players it can’t recall whom. He was a stud T should have called his bluff
RE: Rob Carpenter  
Pete in CO : 5/7/2020 7:42 pm : link
In comment 14897886 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
.

First one I thought of.
