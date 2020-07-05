2020 New York Giants Schedule

"We can start working on hotels and you start having more conversations that are going to tie into how you're going to plan and prepare throughout the flow of the season. You look at the bye week, you look at how shortly before that is the Thursday night game, which leads into a Monday night game. How can you use some of the breaks in the season to help your players? How can we structure practice accordingly? You're also tying in the new rules with our limited number of padded practices. You just start calculating as you look on down the list of opponents."
Also talks about if he will stick to New England's method for west coast trips vs how the Giants have traditionally done things. Worth a read.
and be in games we are real young
need to see improvements want to be that young team that teams dont want to play
we may see that and still be 5-11
I am down for one more top 5 pick until we ascend to our thrown
As long as young guys arrows are pointing up
3-4 wins is my guess. I’m thinking 2-8 at the bye. After the bye, Cincinnati, Arizona and Cleveland won’t be easy. I joked earlier about being 3-11 entering the Raven game. I think that’s gonna be a reality. And if Dallas needs week 17 for the division, they got it in the bag.
To november 15 we play 5 of the 6 division games. Seriously. With the exception of the tampa game it's a division game every week and we are done until the last week of the season. Our season hinges on those games.
We have 2 short weeks in that span too. We play tampa on a Monday night and play washington on sunday plus the eagles Thursday night game after playing the first redskins game.
From first glance, looks like it could be some real serious talent first 8-10 picks
We hopefully wont need a QB and their may be 3 top ten guys
lawrence, fields and the kid they are hyping from ND state
Sewell, Miami ER, jamar chase, Micah parsons and surtain
We may get one more stud or actually be able to do that vaunted trade down to fill rest of our holes
There are just too many unpredictable aspects to the upcoming season to handicap any of the teams. Teams with new coaching staffs would appear to be at a disadvantage, but it's really gonna come down to the war of attrition. Which is true of every season, but more so this year when you add in virus factor. California Governor Gavin Newsom made some sobering points...
“On the sports question, it’s difficult to imagine a stadium that’s filled until we have immunity, until we have a vaccine, it’s difficult for me and imagine what the league, broadly leagues, do when one or two of their key personnel or players are tested positive. Do they quarantine the rest of the team if an offensive lineman is practicing with a defensive lineman, and they are tested positive? What happens to the rest of the line? What happens for the game coming up next weekend? It’s inconceivable to me that that’s not a likely scenario, so it’s a very challenging question you’re asking.”
“Look, I’ve talked a lot about my own background in baseball and why substantially I’m here because of what sports did for me, and when I say I’m passionate about sports, I really am, and how uniting sports can be at a time when people feel so torn apart and so anxious,” Newsom continued. “And I really think they’re incredibly important in terms of spirit and pride that a community, state and nation can build. So I say this very, very honestly, I hope to be able to answer that question sooner than later. But it’s a very tough question for these leagues to answer, because they must have a safety-first, health-first mindset, and there are conditions that persist in this state and this nation that make re-opening very, very challenging.”
Can the testing technology be such that every player tested before walking into the facility will give a 100% accurate result instantaneously?
By looking at the schedule is even more pointless than draft grades the day after the draft. We have the faintest idea on who will be good.
I’ll say this...if this team has less than 6 wins we have serious problems. The roster is now loaded with 2nd-4th year players that should be improving...including at QB. If we’re picking Top 5 again, these guys aren’t working out and we’re in trouble. That’s a realistic take.
NFC West and AFC North are tough divisions, and add in the fact that the one of the other 3rd place finishers in the NFC added Brady and Gronkowski.
I'll only really look into the first quarter or so of the schedule. Its really hard to predict the NFL and injuries so you never really know what to expect, especially late in the season.
Week 1: At home vs Pittsburgh is a tough opener and the Giants always seem to play a stinker on MNF openers. BUT it's at home and the Steelers aren't the offensive juggernaut they've been in years past. Ben is coming off of an elbow surgery and lost season in 2019, he could be rusty. Very winnable game.
Week 2: At Chicago. Again, another very winnable game. Giants almost beat Chicago last year on the road. I think the Giants improved more than the Bears did this offseason. They still have major question marks on offense.
Week 3: vs SF. Tough game, 49ers have arguably the best roster in the league. 2nd of back to back games at Metlife for the 49ers as they play the Jets in week 2. West Coast teams are historically bad when traveling east for a 10am game. 49ers will likely stay in NY/NJ in between games instead of traveling back and forth.
Week 4: at Rams. I think this game is more winnable than it appears on paper. The Rams have lost a lot of talent compared to their 2018 team. Goff is beatable.
it’s a huge successful year as far as I’m concerned. Way too many factors to overcome and that schedule is not easy. Improvement as a team is also critical to see by years end. I’ll be feeling pretty good about this team with marked improvement in performance.
the coaching was worse this year than the previous 2, Daniel Jones regressed, and none of the young players developed.
I’m not expecting 3-13, this team is going to win less games than they did any Shurmur season?
If they are better than 5 wins, they’re going to have to upset a lot of teams whose rosters are better, some significantly better. Other than Washington and Cincinnati, which teams have rosters that aren’t better than the NYG? I think Chicago might be the closest to the NYG. Arizona might be the most improved roster in the league from 2019. And as for the Beckham Browns, they have a tremendous run game and guys who can wreck a game on defense.
I was going to try to swing some tickets to that game. I don't think that's gonna happen. If there's a game, and if there are fans at the game, I don't think I'm going to be willing to take the risk. But y'know, we'll see.
bad. Not 12 wins good either. But with better coaching, they should be, in theory, better. Shurmur & his staff was abysmal. I don't think that can be emphasized enough.
You may be right. But you must understand, until this thing actually begins to turn around, the franchise gets no benefit of the doubt from me. So for me, this is a 4-12 schedule until it isn’t. The roster isn’t strong enough yet in my opinion to be better than that. Hopefully they prove me wrong for the first time in a long time this year. I’m tired of the fucking losing as much as everyone else here.
isn't that bad really. Look at the Eagles, they face the Ravens the Sunday before our Thursday night match up. The game against the 49ers, at home is the second straight game the 49ers will play at Metlife stadium.
We get the Cards and the Boys at home late in the season. If this is sans fans or a much smaller crowd, the game will not have that Cowboy bandwagon contingent and the cold could start to feel a lot colder.
Overall, I like this schedule but, truthfully none of us knows which teams will be good or bad. That is somewhat true most years BUT very true this year.
When the fuck was the last time this fucking team beat Dallas or Philly? What makes, you, think this team is on the same level as those two teams this year? Even as mediocre as Dallas has been, and as banged up as Philly was last year, they still both swept the Giants with ease, LOL. I don't even know if they can beat Washington going into this "season."
Forget those Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Seattle, San Francisco, St. Louis games. I mean LA Rams.
Need I remind you all that I nailed the predictions for the past two years. Well, because I'm smarter than you, I accurately described the Giants would go 1-7 to open 2018. What happened? 1-7.
I was told many times last year as well how we were going to be entertained by this young, up and coming team. I predicted 6-10, then 4-12 once OBJ was traded.
Learn to listen to your elders.
So some left tackle is going to save us? Daniel Jones is going to cut his fumbles down to only 32 this year?
They suck. They got bitched out last year by Arizona last year, at home. LOL. Watch out, their vaunted running game will come up with 5 touchdowns on the ground this year vs that soft ass Giants defense.
I hear you. I'm not one to give the benefit of doubt either. Judge gives me confidence though. It just sucks that with everything going on, he's probably not going to get the time this year to put his stamp on the franchise his first year. Management should & will be patient with him.
1) Our Thursday Night game is a divisional game and it's ON THE ROAD (Home team always blows out the Away team on TNF because travel component is more consequential on a short week-- except when the Giants played the Eagles at home a couple years ago then the reverse happened).
2) We have to play the Seahawks IN SEATTLE. Similar to playing the Saints, they're a tough team, but much MUCH more beatable when you play them away from their home turf. I still wonder if the Seahawks pump crowd noise through the speakers-- I'm 50/50 on that, what do you guys think?
3) Our bye week gives us two whole weeks to prepare for... the worst team in the league in a non-divisional non-conference game. Woop dee doo. I mean, we need all the help we can get to beat ANY team, but I always prefer when we have one of our tougher games after the bye to get more rest and preparation for a tougher game.
Sooooo... yeah. Not great luck this year. But even when we get good luck it doesn't always translate into a winning record. The schedule is what it is, and in terms of the teams we play it's far from the toughest schedule in the league.
A team that competes weekly, is well coached, pays attention to detail & improves each week. I want to see all these young players develop.
These games are generally close, the Giants have been losers in recent years, unable to win close games (just look at the game in Philly last year).
The QB of the future was drafted in 2018. A ton of draft capital was invested in the trenches this year, a lot of investments made to the defensive backfield. A new coaching staff.
Coming off 3-13, 5-11 & 4-12 - it’s time for the team to ascend. A scrappy 7-9 type year. If this team again goes 3-13, nothing is progressing. It would be extremely discouraging. I for one am hopeful to watch Daniel Jones this year and hopefully see this team start to turn it around.
When do you expect this team to enter a strong competitive window?
Assuming Jones ends up being the guy & this young talent develops, 2021 should begin a stretch of competitive football.
If they are as bad as I think they’ll be, they will benefit from another top 5 draft slot. This team still needs impact players. This next draft has them in spades. I’m already thinking about Rousseau (edge, Miami) or Chase (WR1, LSU). 2021 or 2022 is my target year. What concerns me isn’t Philadelphia. They’re being held together by bubble gum. It’s Dallas. They’re young and very talented. The clock is ticking on their OL though.
Also, for what it’s worth, every ESPN beat writer covering teams on the NYG schedule other than the Cincinnati guy has their assigned team beating the NYG. That includes the Washington beat writer factoring in 2 wins in his 6-10 Redskins’ prediction. That’s pretty telling.
Milton - my hospital in the Bay Area can perform Covid tests and get results within a few hours. They don’t have a huge supply but such tests exist. It is reasonable to think the league could order this same test now so they have enough come fall to use on players. Whether the league tries to go that route remains to be seen.
Judge was asked about coming from Philly …..AND NFL Network KEPT their promise to Tom Brady …..They are mentioning his name every chance they get (Judge was asked about having to play Brady this season ).
As long as the arrow is pointing up and Judge and his staff develop the players and show competence to go along with Daniel Jones further establishing himself (particularly focusing on not fumbling the ball away so much), then it can be termed a successful season.
I hope to contend for the playoffs again in 2022. 2023 and 2024 seem to be the target years for serious contention if the correct moves continue to be made. The 2021 season will continue to be a developmental year (mostly because of DJ and the OL and D), but the 2020 season should be the last of the worst--hopefully.
2) We have to play the Seahawks IN SEATTLE. Similar to playing the Saints, they're a tough team, but much MUCH more beatable when you play them away from their home turf. I still wonder if the Seahawks pump crowd noise through the speakers-- I'm 50/50 on that, what do you guys think?
All very valid points, and they do pump in the crowd noise.
2) We have to play the Seahawks IN SEATTLE. Similar to playing the Saints, they're a tough team, but much MUCH more beatable when you play them away from their home turf. I still wonder if the Seahawks pump crowd noise through the speakers-- I'm 50/50 on that, what do you guys think?
All very valid points, and they do pump in the crowd noise.
That's gonna give them an unfair advantage over teams that don't pump in crowd noise if stadiums are empty of fans. That being said, it should also be easier to detect.
Which games are we fooked in where I don't see a road to a win. I don't see us beating the 49ers, Seahawks on the road or Ravens. Every other game is 'a chance for a W'.
That leaves 13 potential wins. Of those I think four are likely wins. Both Redskins games and the Cards and Browns at home. If we go one under an even split in the remaining nine 'chances games' that brings us to an 8-8 season.
I'd sign for that. Hell I'd take a 7 win season as progress.
If I had to guess our record right now, 6-10.
Also talks about if he will stick to New England's method for west coast trips vs how the Giants have traditionally done things. Worth a read.
Because the whole NFC East sucked last year.
but we're not even in the top 4 of SOS, so.
Because the whole NFC East sucked last year.
Hopefully that's the case this year, too.
@Philly is TNF
That’s the opposite of rough. Having back to back home games twice is terrific. Only back to back road games once.
Feels like years since we ve last played a SNF game.
Thursday also.
@Philly is TNF
My bad.
If football just starts on time, I'll be thrilled (and somewhat surprised...).
2020 Giants Schedule Release ‼️ | Game by Game Preview & Analysis - ( New Window )
Steelers, Bears, Rams, Buccaneers, Bengals, Cards, Browns... Wins and losses in that group
Need to win division games
Brutal start, find a way to get to 5-5 at the bye.
Minutes.
need to see improvements want to be that young team that teams dont want to play
we may see that and still be 5-11
I am down for one more top 5 pick until we ascend to our thrown
As long as young guys arrows are pointing up
GO BIG BLUE!
That’s rough
That’s the opposite of rough. Having back to back home games twice is terrific. Only back to back road games once.
Looks like we're both wrong here in our own way. Only 1 back to back home game, 2 back to back road
5-5 at the bye would be a major accomplishment.
but a few big games out of DJ AND SAQUON plus D maybe playing middle of the road and who the heck knows
3-4 wins is my guess. I’m thinking 2-8 at the bye. After the bye, Cincinnati, Arizona and Cleveland won’t be easy. I joked earlier about being 3-11 entering the Raven game. I think that’s gonna be a reality. And if Dallas needs week 17 for the division, they got it in the bag.
We have 2 short weeks in that span too. We play tampa on a Monday night and play washington on sunday plus the eagles Thursday night game after playing the first redskins game.
What a screwed up schedule
You have it backwards. 13-3! Fire it up big blue!
Not even kidding.
You have it backwards. 13-3! Fire it up big blue!
Someone is clearly boozing during the quarantine period
I’m not expecting 3-13, this team is going to win less games than they did any Shurmur season?
We hopefully wont need a QB and their may be 3 top ten guys
lawrence, fields and the kid they are hyping from ND state
Sewell, Miami ER, jamar chase, Micah parsons and surtain
We may get one more stud or actually be able to do that vaunted trade down to fill rest of our holes
“On the sports question, it’s difficult to imagine a stadium that’s filled until we have immunity, until we have a vaccine, it’s difficult for me and imagine what the league, broadly leagues, do when one or two of their key personnel or players are tested positive. Do they quarantine the rest of the team if an offensive lineman is practicing with a defensive lineman, and they are tested positive? What happens to the rest of the line? What happens for the game coming up next weekend? It’s inconceivable to me that that’s not a likely scenario, so it’s a very challenging question you’re asking.”
“Look, I’ve talked a lot about my own background in baseball and why substantially I’m here because of what sports did for me, and when I say I’m passionate about sports, I really am, and how uniting sports can be at a time when people feel so torn apart and so anxious,” Newsom continued. “And I really think they’re incredibly important in terms of spirit and pride that a community, state and nation can build. So I say this very, very honestly, I hope to be able to answer that question sooner than later. But it’s a very tough question for these leagues to answer, because they must have a safety-first, health-first mindset, and there are conditions that persist in this state and this nation that make re-opening very, very challenging.”
I’ll say this...if this team has less than 6 wins we have serious problems. The roster is now loaded with 2nd-4th year players that should be improving...including at QB. If we’re picking Top 5 again, these guys aren’t working out and we’re in trouble. That’s a realistic take.
I'll only really look into the first quarter or so of the schedule. Its really hard to predict the NFL and injuries so you never really know what to expect, especially late in the season.
Week 1: At home vs Pittsburgh is a tough opener and the Giants always seem to play a stinker on MNF openers. BUT it's at home and the Steelers aren't the offensive juggernaut they've been in years past. Ben is coming off of an elbow surgery and lost season in 2019, he could be rusty. Very winnable game.
Week 2: At Chicago. Again, another very winnable game. Giants almost beat Chicago last year on the road. I think the Giants improved more than the Bears did this offseason. They still have major question marks on offense.
Week 3: vs SF. Tough game, 49ers have arguably the best roster in the league. 2nd of back to back games at Metlife for the 49ers as they play the Jets in week 2. West Coast teams are historically bad when traveling east for a 10am game. 49ers will likely stay in NY/NJ in between games instead of traveling back and forth.
Week 4: at Rams. I think this game is more winnable than it appears on paper. The Rams have lost a lot of talent compared to their 2018 team. Goff is beatable.
I’m not expecting 3-13, this team is going to win less games than they did any Shurmur season?
If they are better than 5 wins, they’re going to have to upset a lot of teams whose rosters are better, some significantly better. Other than Washington and Cincinnati, which teams have rosters that aren’t better than the NYG? I think Chicago might be the closest to the NYG. Arizona might be the most improved roster in the league from 2019. And as for the Beckham Browns, they have a tremendous run game and guys who can wreck a game on defense.
Some do it every year and are pretty accurate come season’s end.
The bar is that low..
Just like we are doing, there are 13 fanbases penciling in “W’s” next to NYG on their schedules. That’s how low it’s gotten here.
Yeah because we aren't living in a world of speculation during these modern times.
You want these kids to die without hope? (Or whatever that quote was about blowing up in Dark Knight Rises)
You may be right. But you must understand, until this thing actually begins to turn around, the franchise gets no benefit of the doubt from me. So for me, this is a 4-12 schedule until it isn’t. The roster isn’t strong enough yet in my opinion to be better than that. Hopefully they prove me wrong for the first time in a long time this year. I’m tired of the fucking losing as much as everyone else here.
We get the Cards and the Boys at home late in the season. If this is sans fans or a much smaller crowd, the game will not have that Cowboy bandwagon contingent and the cold could start to feel a lot colder.
Overall, I like this schedule but, truthfully none of us knows which teams will be good or bad. That is somewhat true most years BUT very true this year.
Forget those Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Seattle, San Francisco, St. Louis games. I mean LA Rams.
Need I remind you all that I nailed the predictions for the past two years. Well, because I'm smarter than you, I accurately described the Giants would go 1-7 to open 2018. What happened? 1-7.
I was told many times last year as well how we were going to be entertained by this young, up and coming team. I predicted 6-10, then 4-12 once OBJ was traded.
Learn to listen to your elders.
So some left tackle is going to save us? Daniel Jones is going to cut his fumbles down to only 32 this year?
They suck. They got bitched out last year by Arizona last year, at home. LOL. Watch out, their vaunted running game will come up with 5 touchdowns on the ground this year vs that soft ass Giants defense.
Brutal start, find a way to get to 5-5 at the bye.
2nd year in a row Giants are left off the SNF schedule. Told you guys this would happen. Shows how bad they have been last couple of years
Great schedule!
The Giants will be playoff tested an ready for a postseason run!
2) We have to play the Seahawks IN SEATTLE. Similar to playing the Saints, they're a tough team, but much MUCH more beatable when you play them away from their home turf. I still wonder if the Seahawks pump crowd noise through the speakers-- I'm 50/50 on that, what do you guys think?
3) Our bye week gives us two whole weeks to prepare for... the worst team in the league in a non-divisional non-conference game. Woop dee doo. I mean, we need all the help we can get to beat ANY team, but I always prefer when we have one of our tougher games after the bye to get more rest and preparation for a tougher game.
Sooooo... yeah. Not great luck this year. But even when we get good luck it doesn't always translate into a winning record. The schedule is what it is, and in terms of the teams we play it's far from the toughest schedule in the league.
These games are generally close, the Giants have been losers in recent years, unable to win close games (just look at the game in Philly last year).
The QB of the future was drafted in 2018. A ton of draft capital was invested in the trenches this year, a lot of investments made to the defensive backfield. A new coaching staff.
Coming off 3-13, 5-11 & 4-12 - it’s time for the team to ascend. A scrappy 7-9 type year. If this team again goes 3-13, nothing is progressing. It would be extremely discouraging. I for one am hopeful to watch Daniel Jones this year and hopefully see this team start to turn it around.
Did you see the second game vs Philly? The Giants didn't even belong on the same field as a bunch of guys who were working at Burger King the week earlier.
So yeah, Dallas kicked their asses, twice. Philly did week 17 as well. 75% ass whooping from your most heated rivals who I am so fucking TIRED of losing to.
like 75% Chase Edmonds 2019 touchdown total came against the Giants.
I wonder exactly when the NYG got the schedule...Papa and Carl shot that in broad daylight. Maybe at lunchtime today.
Tied with 2 teams for 3rd worst record in the league at first glance. So would be picking from 3-5 in the draft.
Assuming Jones ends up being the guy & this young talent develops, 2021 should begin a stretch of competitive football.
Assuming Jones ends up being the guy & this young talent develops, 2021 should begin a stretch of competitive football.
If they are as bad as I think they’ll be, they will benefit from another top 5 draft slot. This team still needs impact players. This next draft has them in spades. I’m already thinking about Rousseau (edge, Miami) or Chase (WR1, LSU). 2021 or 2022 is my target year. What concerns me isn’t Philadelphia. They’re being held together by bubble gum. It’s Dallas. They’re young and very talented. The clock is ticking on their OL though.
100%
7-9 or 8-8. With some luck they might win 9.
I would gladly take 7-9. After the crap of the last few seasons.
Isnt it sad that its come to hoping for a 7-9 season lol. That being said I would be happy with that. Just want competitive football amd to see Jones continue to progress.
Also, for what it’s worth, every ESPN beat writer covering teams on the NYG schedule other than the Cincinnati guy has their assigned team beating the NYG. That includes the Washington beat writer factoring in 2 wins in his 6-10 Redskins’ prediction. That’s pretty telling.
Talent wise...the Giants have made up ground....and I do not see a major disadvantage....every team has issues....
Now, with youth....they can go either way....if the Giants young guns develop and gel....they can do some damage
I say, let's wait and see what we have...before we predict doom or playoffs
“On the sports question, it’s difficult to imagine a stadium that’s filled until we have immunity, until we have a vaccine, it’s difficult for me and imagine what the league, broadly leagues, do when one or two of their key personnel or players are tested positive. Do they quarantine the rest of the team if an offensive lineman is practicing with a defensive lineman, and they are tested positive? What happens to the rest of the line? What happens for the game coming up next weekend? It’s inconceivable to me that that’s not a likely scenario, so it’s a very challenging question you’re asking.”
“Look, I’ve talked a lot about my own background in baseball and why substantially I’m here because of what sports did for me, and when I say I’m passionate about sports, I really am, and how uniting sports can be at a time when people feel so torn apart and so anxious,” Newsom continued. “And I really think they’re incredibly important in terms of spirit and pride that a community, state and nation can build. So I say this very, very honestly, I hope to be able to answer that question sooner than later. But it’s a very tough question for these leagues to answer, because they must have a safety-first, health-first mindset, and there are conditions that persist in this state and this nation that make re-opening very, very challenging.”
Can the testing technology be such that every player tested before walking into the facility will give a 100% accurate result instantaneously?
Milton - my hospital in the Bay Area can perform Covid tests and get results within a few hours. They don’t have a huge supply but such tests exist. It is reasonable to think the league could order this same test now so they have enough come fall to use on players. Whether the league tries to go that route remains to be seen.
It’s a challenging schedule. We embrace the challenge and will take it day by day.
I just hope the teams plays competitively.
The bar is that low..
Well when you put it that way..my guess: Anywhere from 7-9 to 9-7!
Talent wise...the Giants have made up ground....and I do not see a major disadvantage....every team has issues....
Now, with youth....they can go either way....if the Giants young guns develop and gel....they can do some damage
I say, let's wait and see what we have...before we predict doom or playoffs
Because we're fans of the team.
As I mentioned above, I was accurate in my guesses in the last two years. Just fun little way of telling my fellow BBIers that I'm in control.
Also what else is there to discuss about on here? The Overton Window? who is the BBI android?
It's not as if during these trying times we have the opportunity to be choosy with no baseball, hockey or basketball presently on our television networks.
I hope to contend for the playoffs again in 2022. 2023 and 2024 seem to be the target years for serious contention if the correct moves continue to be made. The 2021 season will continue to be a developmental year (mostly because of DJ and the OL and D), but the 2020 season should be the last of the worst--hopefully.
2) We have to play the Seahawks IN SEATTLE. Similar to playing the Saints, they're a tough team, but much MUCH more beatable when you play them away from their home turf. I still wonder if the Seahawks pump crowd noise through the speakers-- I'm 50/50 on that, what do you guys think?
All very valid points, and they do pump in the crowd noise.
Cowboys 2.5 point road favorites at Rams.
Dallas was favored in all but one game last year (@NWE). And went 8-8.
mgm - ( New Window )
2) We have to play the Seahawks IN SEATTLE. Similar to playing the Saints, they're a tough team, but much MUCH more beatable when you play them away from their home turf. I still wonder if the Seahawks pump crowd noise through the speakers-- I'm 50/50 on that, what do you guys think?
All very valid points, and they do pump in the crowd noise.
That leaves 13 potential wins. Of those I think four are likely wins. Both Redskins games and the Cards and Browns at home. If we go one under an even split in the remaining nine 'chances games' that brings us to an 8-8 season.
I'd sign for that. Hell I'd take a 7 win season as progress.