What side of the Simms v Hostetler QB battle did you fall? BLUATHRT : 5/8/2020 2:58 pm

I'm watching highlights of '91 (which brings back horrible memories of a coach that shall not be named). It wasn't on the same level as Young v Montana but one of the most intriguing QB battles controversies in the last 30 years in my opinion. Who did you want to be the QB in 91 and why? For me it was Simms. I loved was Hoss did for the team during the SB run, but felt Simms had the team playing at a higher level prior to getting hurt versus the Bills. I thought he deserved to remain the starter and was better designed to lead and be a voice, especially with the moron we had leading the team.