What side of the Simms v Hostetler QB battle did you fall?

I'm watching highlights of '91 (which brings back horrible memories of a coach that shall not be named). It wasn't on the same level as Young v Montana but one of the most intriguing QB battles controversies in the last 30 years in my opinion. Who did you want to be the QB in 91 and why? For me it was Simms. I loved was Hoss did for the team during the SB run, but felt Simms had the team playing at a higher level prior to getting hurt versus the Bills. I thought he deserved to remain the starter and was better designed to lead and be a voice, especially with the moron we had leading the team.
What was most annoying was that Simms was arguably at his best in 1990. Interception ratio WAY down, he was a fantastic game manager and DEADLY in the 2 minute drill. I wouldn't have traded him for ANYONE back then, even Joe Montana.
Phil proved himself in spades too, leading the Giants back to the playoffs in 93.
I've never been more upset over a NYG personnel management move than the Hoss choice.
I don't remember anyone who felt like Hostetler should be the QB if Simms was healthy.
I had quite a few friends who believed Hostetler was the wave of the future as our QB with his mobility etc. I didn't believe his mobility to be a game changer like Cunninghams, so I didn't see that added value placing him ahead of Simms.
Simms was great at reading the defense and making the appropriate adjustments/audibles. Not even close IMO.
There was a contingent that never stopped complaining about Simms. A 'whiner', inaccurate, they questioned his toughness. They annoyed the hell out of me.
Giants Stadium was a different world then. Grizzled, pissed off fans who had been through the trauma of a generation of lousy football, had endured the Yale Bowl and for many, long rides from across the river to the Meadowlands, Johnny Unitas himself wouldn't have made those bastards happy.
Similar to those who bitched about Eli while he was playing - to me it was deja vu. Same as Simms, retiring erases most sins with fans.
of Hoss, being available and helping the team win a SB in Simms absense, but was anyone really on Hoss' side of the debate?
Oh, I definitely do.
Yeah, maybe you're right. I remember Simms vs Brunner more than Simms vs Hostetler.
And Simms was far from perfect, but Hoss was not a good passer at all from what I recall. His legs were a differentiator (when compared with Simms), but I kind of viewed him as (in today's terms) the ideal "game manager" or even below ideal because of his passing game deficiencies.
There were a number of plays he made in the SB that were enormous. Just keeping the ball on the Bruce Smith safety was huge. A couple of the third down plays he helped to keep alive (granted Ingram and Baker were more instrumental in that) but he definitely helped win the game.
To be honest, I had no idea how good Hostetler would become. I thought of him as a game manager type, which is unfair given how well he played in Oakland, but I thought Phil was the far superior player.
simms was a statue that year (at least towards end of yr)
mobility helped in playoffs
but going forward simms was a better qb still
Hoss was still a tough competitive SOB
In looking back, this was one of the few times when I was right as a kid. Hoss was good and deserved to start somewhere, but Simms was better.
Funny thing is I had always counted myself a big Phil fan and was always defending him in the 1980's. And yes, he needed defending. He got lots of crap from Giants fans even after 1986. Only in retirement did everyone come to love him.
I did however live through the Simms vs. Scott Brunner ordeal. That was a titan battle between a far more talented, but injury-prone young Phil Simms and an up-coming 'hot hand' in Brunner. I think this battle was a defining moment for Simms and the Giants...
There were a lot of short-memoried people who were on the Hoss bandwagon after the Super Bowl, make no mistake about it. When I stuck up for Simms many people said he was time for him to retire. He was too old and couldn't run like Hoss.
of Hoss, being available and helping the team win a SB in Simms absense, but was anyone really on Hoss' side of the debate?
We were an aging team. I didn’t want Simms to retire, but I felt a mobile Hoss better fit the tools we had left, even if Simms, mechanically, was a better QB
Its a fair point. There were pros and cons to both. One thing we learned the hard way, there was a big drop off after Simms and Hoss both were IR'ed late in 1992 and the tandem of Kent Graham and Dave Brown had to mop up the remainder of the season.
Good gawd yes..
It's more fearful I guess to face the unknown than to stick with a shell of the known.
Probably why I was a "Simms" guy. Maybe more emotional than factual. It took (IMO) so long for Simms to be respected and finally become cemented as a legit (and even elite) NFL QB, I hated to see it end.
Same with Eli is my guess for some people.
I believe Simms never got enough credit during his career, but at the time, it seemed to me that Hoss's mobility, plus his ability to play within himself and rise to the moment when needed, boded well moving forward. And when we beat the Niners again in the '91 season opener, I thought we were off and running. Then H-----y happened.
They were both good QB's, experienced and both SB winners, and their style of play was totally different. That would have been a nightmare for DC's to have to game plan for both each week! It's like mixing Jacobs and Bradshaw, you have to defend them differently. I would have loved to see us try it!
Hoss was the starting QB and when he went down from a big hit and stayed down, Giants' fans started cheering because they knew that it meant Simms was coming into the game.
It's the only time I can ever remember fans cheering when their own QB was injured and the only time I was ever embarrassed to be a Giants' fan.
I was there as well.
I know it has never been done and it is an unconventional, radical suggestion, but I would have loved to see them share time as starter.
and it was an epic failure. it nealry destroyed the team until Lilly and other important players went to Landry and told him he had to make a choice. And they all wanted Roger.
They were both good QB's, experienced and both SB winners, and their style of play was totally different. That would have been a nightmare for DC's to have to game plan for both each week! It's like mixing Jacobs and Bradshaw, you have to defend them differently. I would have loved to see us try it!
Actually Handley the idiot wanted to do it. Simms declined.
He Who Must Not Be Named felt that way. Sady, he was the only one you counted.
Reeves probably still remembered Simms in SB XXI.
We don’t beat Buffalo in Super Bowl without Hostetler.
Pretty sure the OP meant 1991 and 1992 seasons. Simms was injured in 1990 and missed the playoffs, pretty sure no one was on "team Simms" at that point.
I don't think there's much doubt that Parcells would have rolled with Simms, who was one of "his guys". (Simms rightfully earned that spot, of course.)
Now don’t get me wrong, I was heart broken about Simms and a part of me will never forgive the Giants for the way that all happened. But, in the end, maybe Simms is more beloved and he certainly didn’t need the additional hits.
Et tu, Bruce? 🔪 😢
Again, to be clear, loved Phil, preferred Hoss lead our aging squad due to his mobility
Now don’t get me wrong, I was heart broken about Simms and a part of me will never forgive the Giants for the way that all happened. But, in the end, maybe Simms is more beloved and he certainly didn’t need the additional hits.
Simms had one of his best seasons two years later, and it’s not as though Dan Reeves was some magical QB whisperer. John Elway ran him out of Denver. Phil’s benching only lasted a few months, because Hoss hurt his back against the Bucs. Phil won the job back in ‘92, but got hurt early in the season.
I was the biggest Simms' fan, but when Hoss took over, played well, and gave us that extra dimension w. the ability to run........I thought it was his job to lose.
I still say with Simms at QB we don't beat San Fran.......just a hunch.
The Giants near the end of 1990 had become VERY predictable with their smash mouth game...and it was starting to stall the offense. It wasn't bad, but it wasn't necessarily clicking on all cylinders.
Hoss was the one factor that forced the staff to change a bit and adapt the offense, and make give it a tad of variation that benefited the team in the playoffs.
Simms was the starter.
Hoss was the back up.
That said, another way to look at it, is going with Hoss would have prevented Brown/Graham/Kannell, but who know where we would have ended up a few years later in the late 90s. And that could have tricked down into other drafts and no Eli.
But I always felt that when Simms had the ball we had a chance. The 4th down in the Vikings game was an example. He never had great WRs.
Even coming back and starting for Reeves he had a great year. Hi problem was that he was beat up early and became brittle.
But I always felt that when Simms had the ball we had a chance. The 4th down in the Vikings game was an example. He never had great WRs.
Even coming back and starting for Reeves he had a great year. Hi problem was that he was beat up early and became brittle.
And I remember those who preferred Brunner to Simms.
The right decision was 100% Hoss.
As far as 91 is concerned, boy it was tough. I remember Madden saying if you have 2 QBs then you have none. After that SB win against the Bills, the Giants had 2 QBs. Hoss had every right to start. The man went on to a Pro Bowl with the Raiders, so he wasn't some scrub. Phil could still play too. He had arguably his best year in his last season, making the Pro Bowl in 93. The guy was fantastic that year.
Either one would have been fine, but I would have traded the other one at that point and avoided the controversy before it escalated. The controversy really started shortly after they won the SB, since bother players would be back next year. I would have traded Phil to Belichick and the Browns (Little Bill with the Browns and Buddy Ryan with the Cardinals both wanted Simms in 94 after Phil "retired").
I would have taken whatever Belichick was willing to give up and start Hoss while looking for a QB of the future immediately from then on. Who would have been better off that year to start (1991)? I'd say Hoss with a gun to my head, but with the knowledge that Phil was the better overall player.
Anyway you slice it, I don't think things would have ever been the same with the team with them both on it. Hoss deserved to take the reins after that SB win. Phil excelled in 93 once Hoss left as a FA after the 92 season. Hoss did the same with the Raiders. The team was at an impasse. It was a difficult situation and the team paid a price for that victory. Parcells left at the perfect time (albeit after the draft in May, which is another story).
Simms all the way. There's a quote in the Daily News from Hostetler's agent the day after Parcells resigned that they popped a bottle of champaign when they got the news.
not quite. SImms was having a good second year in 1980 we he got hit one too many times behind their awful OL and separated his shoulder. In '81 he was playing well (WITHOUT Rob Carpenter who had yet to arrive) and again got creamed and separated his shoulder.
I disagree. I think they lost alot in the passing game when Simms went down. Hoss was nowhere near the passer that Simms was.
which guy do you think he would have chosen to lead the ‘91 squad?
Simms all the way. There's a quote in the Daily News from Hostetler's agent the day after Parcells resigned that they popped a bottle of champaign when they got the news.
Yes. I posted that here yesterday. Hostetler had it in his mind that Parcells hated him, not that Simms was better. Same as he did at Penn State when he couldn't beat out Todd Blackledge and blamed Paterno so he tranferred to WVU. Give him credit for coming in cold and answering the bell, but he was a whiner and not a leader, and he wasn't as good as Simms, period.
Ask yourself this: why would a new coach (Dan Reeves) come in looking to put his own stamp on a team (shipping out many Parcells loyalists from the D) keep the biggest of the "Parcells guys" as his QB when he had a 5 years younger option with a SB ring who had no loyalty to the old regime?
Hoss won the the game in SF that Simms couldn't have. Matt Millen said that Hoss was the X factor. Phil would have been too much of a sitting duck against that ferocious Niners pass rush (Haley, Holt, & Fagan). He was good for a fumble in situations like that and wouldn't have been able to create on the run like Hoss could. The Giants had Jeff run bootlegs and waggles, and he made big plays with his legs. The passes to Baker and Bavaro at the end of the game were the difference. Simms wouldn't have made those plays. He would have been crushed in the pocket.
I disagree. I think they lost alot in the passing game when Simms went down. Hoss was nowhere near the passer that Simms was.
That's obvious. Phil always was the better passer from a general standpoint. There's no question whatsoever. What exactly are you referring to though? something specific or just a general statement?
If the Giants did not lose Simms and Hampton think they would have pushed the Bills around in the Super Bowl.
The Giants lost 7-3 in the regular season to the 49ers, and that's because Jumbo Eliot was out and Eric Moore was moved to left tackle. The Eliot injury was huge in the regular season. Shortly after he returned, the offense began to head back to original form (look up the rushing numbers).
Matt Millen makes an understandable comment, but it lacks context. Hoss without Eliot in the 1990 NFC Championship game would have had the same problems Phil had. Hoss didn't throw a touchdown in that game and he had Eliot. Simms was always the better QB, and if Jumbo was healthy all year the Giants would have had home field advantage throughout the playoffs.