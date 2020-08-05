for display only
What side of the Simms v Hostetler QB battle did you fall?

BLUATHRT : 5/8/2020 2:58 pm
I'm watching highlights of '91 (which brings back horrible memories of a coach that shall not be named). It wasn't on the same level as Young v Montana but one of the most intriguing QB battles controversies in the last 30 years in my opinion. Who did you want to be the QB in 91 and why? For me it was Simms. I loved was Hoss did for the team during the SB run, but felt Simms had the team playing at a higher level prior to getting hurt versus the Bills. I thought he deserved to remain the starter and was better designed to lead and be a voice, especially with the moron we had leading the team.
SIMMS  
x meadowlander : 5/8/2020 3:04 pm : link
It was really upsetting. Hoss was great at what he did but he was not Phil-damn-close-to-HOF Simms. He was *better than average*, his mobility and toughness his saving graces, but he was not a top-tier QB, he was our Nick Foles. Good enough to get it done, but not going to get you to the big show on his own.

What was most annoying was that Simms was arguably at his best in 1990. Interception ratio WAY down, he was a fantastic game manager and DEADLY in the 2 minute drill. I wouldn't have traded him for ANYONE back then, even Joe Montana.

Phil proved himself in spades too, leading the Giants back to the playoffs in 93.

I've never been more upset over a NYG personnel management move than the Hoss choice.
I was appreciative  
pjcas18 : 5/8/2020 3:07 pm : link
of Hoss, being available and helping the team win a SB in Simms absense, but was anyone really on Hoss' side of the debate?

I don't remember anyone who felt like Hostetler should be the QB if Simms was healthy.
RE: I was appreciative  
BLUATHRT : 5/8/2020 3:11 pm : link
In comment 14899006 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
of Hoss, being available and helping the team win a SB in Simms absense, but was anyone really on Hoss' side of the debate?

I don't remember anyone who felt like Hostetler should be the QB if Simms was healthy.


I had quite a few friends who believed Hostetler was the wave of the future as our QB with his mobility etc. I didn't believe his mobility to be a game changer like Cunninghams, so I didn't see that added value placing him ahead of Simms.
Hoss  
Big Blue '56 : 5/8/2020 3:12 pm : link
.
The biggest thing Hos  
HoustonGiant : 5/8/2020 3:15 pm : link
gave us was an ability to run which made it difficult for teams initially. Once teams made sure they prepared for his mobility, he wasn't as good as Simms.

Simms was great at reading the defense and making the appropriate adjustments/audibles. Not even close IMO.
RE: I was appreciative  
x meadowlander : 5/8/2020 3:15 pm : link
In comment 14899006 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
of Hoss, being available and helping the team win a SB in Simms absense, but was anyone really on Hoss' side of the debate?

I don't remember anyone who felt like Hostetler should be the QB if Simms was healthy.
Oh, I definitely do.

There was a contingent that never stopped complaining about Simms. A 'whiner', inaccurate, they questioned his toughness. They annoyed the hell out of me.

Giants Stadium was a different world then. Grizzled, pissed off fans who had been through the trauma of a generation of lousy football, had endured the Yale Bowl and for many, long rides from across the river to the Meadowlands, Johnny Unitas himself wouldn't have made those bastards happy.

Similar to those who bitched about Eli while he was playing - to me it was deja vu. Same as Simms, retiring erases most sins with fans.

What a great thread question...  
flycatcher : 5/8/2020 3:16 pm : link
Nothing against Phil, but Hoss for me...he was so damn exciting.
Simms.  
River Mike : 5/8/2020 3:20 pm : link
I watched a replay of that Super Bowl 5 or 6 years ago. My memory is not specific enough to cite details, but I remember coming away with the impression that we won it in spite of Hostetler, not because of him.
Simms  
Phil in LA : 5/8/2020 3:26 pm : link
another one of Life's Little IQ tests.
RE: RE: I was appreciative  
pjcas18 : 5/8/2020 3:26 pm : link
In comment 14899015 x meadowlander said:
Quote:
In comment 14899006 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


of Hoss, being available and helping the team win a SB in Simms absense, but was anyone really on Hoss' side of the debate?

I don't remember anyone who felt like Hostetler should be the QB if Simms was healthy.

Oh, I definitely do.

There was a contingent that never stopped complaining about Simms. A 'whiner', inaccurate, they questioned his toughness. They annoyed the hell out of me.

Giants Stadium was a different world then. Grizzled, pissed off fans who had been through the trauma of a generation of lousy football, had endured the Yale Bowl and for many, long rides from across the river to the Meadowlands, Johnny Unitas himself wouldn't have made those bastards happy.

Similar to those who bitched about Eli while he was playing - to me it was deja vu. Same as Simms, retiring erases most sins with fans.


Yeah, maybe you're right. I remember Simms vs Brunner more than Simms vs Hostetler.

And Simms was far from perfect, but Hoss was not a good passer at all from what I recall. His legs were a differentiator (when compared with Simms), but I kind of viewed him as (in today's terms) the ideal "game manager" or even below ideal because of his passing game deficiencies.
Nothing against Hoss -- AT ALL  
David B. : 5/8/2020 3:26 pm : link
But Simms ALL THE WAY.
RE: Simms.  
BLUATHRT : 5/8/2020 3:27 pm : link
In comment 14899022 River Mike said:
Quote:
I watched a replay of that Super Bowl 5 or 6 years ago. My memory is not specific enough to cite details, but I remember coming away with the impression that we won it in spite of Hostetler, not because of him.


There were a number of plays he made in the SB that were enormous. Just keeping the ball on the Bruce Smith safety was huge. A couple of the third down plays he helped to keep alive (granted Ingram and Baker were more instrumental in that) but he definitely helped win the game.
No question it was Simms.  
Section331 : 5/8/2020 3:27 pm : link
I was furious when Parcells benched him for Scott Brunner, to me Simms was clearly the better player (although I do think BP was trying to light a fire under his ass).

To be honest, I had no idea how good Hostetler would become. I thought of him as a game manager type, which is unfair given how well he played in Oakland, but I thought Phil was the far superior player.
I was SIMMS  
Payasdaddy : 5/8/2020 3:32 pm : link
I do think that hoss is what we needed to win SB previous yr
simms was a statue that year (at least towards end of yr)
mobility helped in playoffs
but going forward simms was a better qb still
Hoss was still a tough competitive SOB
Also, and again I'm on the Simms side and it wasn't close  
BLUATHRT : 5/8/2020 3:34 pm : link
but in '91 Hoss set the Giants record for completion percentage at that time. So his passing ability is a bit underrated.
I was a kid at the time  
an_idol_mind : 5/8/2020 3:44 pm : link
and Simms was my first favorite player. I was pretty heartbroken when he got benched.

In looking back, this was one of the few times when I was right as a kid. Hoss was good and deserved to start somewhere, but Simms was better.
Simms and it wasn't close. I also didn't like the Hoss and hi agent  
Victor in CT : 5/8/2020 3:45 pm : link
publicly celebrating when Parcells quit as if he was the only reason Simms was the QB. And it was telling that Reeves kept Simms despite him being a Parcells guy and 5 years older than Hostetler.
I was 100% for Simms.  
truebluelarry : 5/8/2020 3:45 pm : link
I had nothing against Hoss, I always liked him too and appreciated the playmaking ability with his legs and his toughness. But, the Giants were Simms team. I admit I am biased, Simms was my first favorite Giant grownig up when I really started following them seriously in 1979, my feelings were partly sentimental.
Simms  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/8/2020 3:47 pm : link
.
Hostetler  
bluepepper : 5/8/2020 3:48 pm : link
Phil was 35 and the truth is his gunslinger days were behind him. He wasn't great in 1989 and in 1990 we got very conservative offensively. We won with great defense, special teams, ball control and no turnovers. Hoss could do that almost as well as Phil plus his legs could extend plays like he did against Chi-SF-Buffalo. He deserved the shot I thought.

Funny thing is I had always counted myself a big Phil fan and was always defending him in the 1980's. And yes, he needed defending. He got lots of crap from Giants fans even after 1986. Only in retirement did everyone come to love him.
I never saw Simms vs. Hoss as a big battle...  
BamaBlue : 5/8/2020 3:49 pm : link
of course I was living in Germany at the time and there was no internet and no US television, so any sports news I got was old and not very detailed.

I did however live through the Simms vs. Scott Brunner ordeal. That was a titan battle between a far more talented, but injury-prone young Phil Simms and an up-coming 'hot hand' in Brunner. I think this battle was a defining moment for Simms and the Giants...
RE: I was appreciative  
truebluelarry : 5/8/2020 3:50 pm : link
In comment 14899006 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
of Hoss, being available and helping the team win a SB in Simms absense, but was anyone really on Hoss' side of the debate?

I don't remember anyone who felt like Hostetler should be the QB if Simms was healthy.


There were a lot of short-memoried people who were on the Hoss bandwagon after the Super Bowl, make no mistake about it. When I stuck up for Simms many people said he was time for him to retire. He was too old and couldn't run like Hoss.
Hoss  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 5/8/2020 3:50 pm : link
he had the Uncle Rico mustache.
RE: RE: I was appreciative  
Big Blue '56 : 5/8/2020 3:52 pm : link
In comment 14899048 truebluelarry said:
Quote:
In comment 14899006 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


of Hoss, being available and helping the team win a SB in Simms absense, but was anyone really on Hoss' side of the debate?

I don't remember anyone who felt like Hostetler should be the QB if Simms was healthy.



There were a lot of short-memoried people who were on the Hoss bandwagon after the Super Bowl, make no mistake about it. When I stuck up for Simms many people said he was time for him to retire. He was too old and couldn't run like Hoss.


We were an aging team. I didn’t want Simms to retire, but I felt a mobile Hoss better fit the tools we had left, even if Simms, mechanically, was a better QB
At the time  
Danny Kanell : 5/8/2020 3:54 pm : link
It was Hoss for me.
RE: RE: RE: I was appreciative  
truebluelarry : 5/8/2020 3:57 pm : link
In comment 14899051 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14899048 truebluelarry said:


Quote:


In comment 14899006 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


of Hoss, being available and helping the team win a SB in Simms absense, but was anyone really on Hoss' side of the debate?

I don't remember anyone who felt like Hostetler should be the QB if Simms was healthy.



There were a lot of short-memoried people who were on the Hoss bandwagon after the Super Bowl, make no mistake about it. When I stuck up for Simms many people said he was time for him to retire. He was too old and couldn't run like Hoss.



We were an aging team. I didn’t want Simms to retire, but I felt a mobile Hoss better fit the tools we had left, even if Simms, mechanically, was a better QB


Its a fair point. There were pros and cons to both. One thing we learned the hard way, there was a big drop off after Simms and Hoss both were IR'ed late in 1992 and the tandem of Kent Graham and Dave Brown had to mop up the remainder of the season.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I was appreciative  
Big Blue '56 : 5/8/2020 4:02 pm : link
In comment 14899053 truebluelarry said:
Quote:
In comment 14899051 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 14899048 truebluelarry said:


Quote:


In comment 14899006 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


of Hoss, being available and helping the team win a SB in Simms absense, but was anyone really on Hoss' side of the debate?

I don't remember anyone who felt like Hostetler should be the QB if Simms was healthy.



There were a lot of short-memoried people who were on the Hoss bandwagon after the Super Bowl, make no mistake about it. When I stuck up for Simms many people said he was time for him to retire. He was too old and couldn't run like Hoss.



We were an aging team. I didn’t want Simms to retire, but I felt a mobile Hoss better fit the tools we had left, even if Simms, mechanically, was a better QB



Its a fair point. There were pros and cons to both. One thing we learned the hard way, there was a big drop off after Simms and Hoss both were IR'ed late in 1992 and the tandem of Kent Graham and Dave Brown had to mop up the remainder of the season.


Good gawd yes..
not to change the discussion, but another poster brought it up  
pjcas18 : 5/8/2020 4:11 pm : link
and I agree. and I think the post Simms/Hoss years and suffering through that are what made some fans willing to cling to Eli's corpse as long as they did.

It's more fearful I guess to face the unknown than to stick with a shell of the known.

Probably why I was a "Simms" guy. Maybe more emotional than factual. It took (IMO) so long for Simms to be respected and finally become cemented as a legit (and even elite) NFL QB, I hated to see it end.

Same with Eli is my guess for some people.
100%  
Crazed Dogs : 5/8/2020 4:20 pm : link
Phil.....such a competitor
At their respective peaks, Simms was clearly better  
DieHard : 5/8/2020 4:21 pm : link
But coming off a gimpy 1989 and the injury in 1990, I think a lot of folks were wondering if Simms' best days were behind him. True he had a good 1990 up until the injury, but we played a ball-control style that didn't require him to air it out, and whenever we faced any decent team with a pass rush (Eagles, Niners), his lack of mobility hurt him.

I believe Simms never got enough credit during his career, but at the time, it seemed to me that Hoss's mobility, plus his ability to play within himself and rise to the moment when needed, boded well moving forward. And when we beat the Niners again in the '91 season opener, I thought we were off and running. Then H-----y happened.
Platoon them!  
Rico : 5/8/2020 4:25 pm : link
I know it has never been done and it is an unconventional, radical suggestion, but I would have loved to see them share time as starter.

They were both good QB's, experienced and both SB winners, and their style of play was totally different. That would have been a nightmare for DC's to have to game plan for both each week! It's like mixing Jacobs and Bradshaw, you have to defend them differently. I would have loved to see us try it!
Simms  
Jim in Tampa : 5/8/2020 4:28 pm : link
I was at the game in Tampa in 91 and the stands were full of Giants' fans.

Hoss was the starting QB and when he went down from a big hit and stayed down, Giants' fans started cheering because they knew that it meant Simms was coming into the game.

It's the only time I can ever remember fans cheering when their own QB was injured and the only time I was ever embarrassed to be a Giants' fan.
RE: Platoon them!  
Jim in Tampa : 5/8/2020 4:31 pm : link
In comment 14899071 Rico said:
Quote:
I know it has never been done and it is an unconventional, radical suggestion, but I would have loved to see them share time as starter.

Actually Landry platooned Staubach and Morton for a while.
Simms, not even close  
joeinpa : 5/8/2020 4:31 pm : link
I ve seen a few great Giants quarterbacks since 56; but Simms was the best, IMO
At the time  
Rick5 : 5/8/2020 4:32 pm : link
I wanted Hostetler.
RE: Simms  
Big Blue '56 : 5/8/2020 4:36 pm : link
In comment 14899072 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
I was at the game in Tampa in 91 and the stands were full of Giants' fans.

Hoss was the starting QB and when he went down from a big hit and stayed down, Giants' fans started cheering because they knew that it meant Simms was coming into the game.

It's the only time I can ever remember fans cheering when their own QB was injured and the only time I was ever embarrassed to be a Giants' fan.


I was there as well.
At the time,  
Pete in MD : 5/8/2020 4:38 pm : link
I thought Hoss made more sense for the future. Simms seemed like he was on the back-nine of his career. But I was 12 so what did I really know.
RE: RE: Platoon them!  
Victor in CT : 5/8/2020 4:39 pm : link
In comment 14899074 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 14899071 Rico said:


Quote:


I know it has never been done and it is an unconventional, radical suggestion, but I would have loved to see them share time as starter.


Actually Landry platooned Staubach and Morton for a while.


and it was an epic failure. it nealry destroyed the team until Lilly and other important players went to Landry and told him he had to make a choice. And they all wanted Roger.
RE: Platoon them!  
Victor in CT : 5/8/2020 4:40 pm : link
In comment 14899071 Rico said:
Quote:
I know it has never been done and it is an unconventional, radical suggestion, but I would have loved to see them share time as starter.

They were both good QB's, experienced and both SB winners, and their style of play was totally different. That would have been a nightmare for DC's to have to game plan for both each week! It's like mixing Jacobs and Bradshaw, you have to defend them differently. I would have loved to see us try it!


Actually Handley the idiot wanted to do it. Simms declined.
I think most everyone at the time considered  
Giant John : 5/8/2020 4:46 pm : link
Simms was the guy. Great having Hoss to step up and that’s what made him great too.
Simms was my guy  
Greg from LI : 5/8/2020 4:47 pm : link
But even just picking Hoss would have been better than waffling like Handley did.
Simms, of course!  
Simms11 : 5/8/2020 4:48 pm : link
Phil was a far better QB. Only thing Hoss had going for him was his mobility, which Simms had virtually none of. Phil Simms was the pure pocket passer. Early on in Simms career he lost out a starting battle to Scott Brunner, but that was probably one of Parcells worst decisions. Phil certainly redeemed himself in the eyes of BP. Simms should of also won two Super Bowls, if he didn’t get hurt with like 4 games left in that second Super Bowl season.
RE: I was appreciative  
Bramton1 : 5/8/2020 4:52 pm : link
In comment 14899006 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
of Hoss, being available and helping the team win a SB in Simms absense, but was anyone really on Hoss' side of the debate?

I don't remember anyone who felt like Hostetler should be the QB if Simms was healthy.


He Who Must Not Be Named felt that way. Sady, he was the only one you counted.
Prefer Hoss, although not as accurate as Simms  
gtt350 : 5/8/2020 4:54 pm : link
added another demension by keeping plays alive. He could run and throw on the run. How many times I screamed at the set PHILLL!!, as Simms folded like a house of cards
RE: Simms and it wasn't close. I also didn't like the Hoss and hi agent  
Bramton1 : 5/8/2020 4:57 pm : link
In comment 14899043 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
publicly celebrating when Parcells quit as if he was the only reason Simms was the QB. And it was telling that Reeves kept Simms despite him being a Parcells guy and 5 years older than Hostetler.


Reeves probably still remembered Simms in SB XXI.
Simms  
Beer Man : 5/8/2020 4:58 pm : link
I looked at Hoss similar to how I look at Nick Foles. Both are perfect backups, and can carry a team for long stretches, and both won SBs on teams loaded with talent.
I was young  
Banks : 5/8/2020 5:02 pm : link
But Simms all the way. Hoss had his opportunity to start for the majority of 2 years and threw a mere 13 TDs in over 20 games. I think that highlights the terrible receiving corps we had. Hoss went on to have some good seasons with the raiders, but he wasnt good for us outside of the close of the 90 season.
What side?  
M.S. : 5/8/2020 5:09 pm : link

We don’t beat Buffalo in Super Bowl without Hostetler.
Had Parcells stayed,  
Big Blue '56 : 5/8/2020 5:13 pm : link
which guy do you think he would have chosen to lead the ‘91 squad?
RE: What side?  
pjcas18 : 5/8/2020 5:17 pm : link
In comment 14899100 M.S. said:
Quote:

We don’t beat Buffalo in Super Bowl without Hostetler.


Pretty sure the OP meant 1991 and 1992 seasons. Simms was injured in 1990 and missed the playoffs, pretty sure no one was on "team Simms" at that point.

RE: Had Parcells stayed,  
DieHard : 5/8/2020 5:56 pm : link
In comment 14899101 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
which guy do you think he would have chosen to lead the ‘91 squad?


I don't think there's much doubt that Parcells would have rolled with Simms, who was one of "his guys". (Simms rightfully earned that spot, of course.)
Hostetler.  
St. Jimmy : 5/8/2020 6:08 pm : link
Spent the late 80s listening to how damn slow Simms was so I was enamoured with Hostetler's ability to scramble.
Simms had more good football in him...  
trueblueinpw : 5/8/2020 6:12 pm : link
He was always the better of the two but I believe the Giants thought Simms best days were behind him. And that wasn’t some sort of outrageous notion. I think it was incorrect but it wasn’t outrageous. It’s easy to say today that Simms should have stayed around, and I think that’s true, but I also wonder if he might be remembered less fondly if he played longer. Pro athletes either go out on top or they don’t. Phil was sort of unique because he was the best QB in the NFL until his injury. But would he have really fared any better than Hoss under that who shall never be named? I don’t think so. People shit on Eli and say he should have retired or been cut 5 years sooner.

Now don’t get me wrong, I was heart broken about Simms and a part of me will never forgive the Giants for the way that all happened. But, in the end, maybe Simms is more beloved and he certainly didn’t need the additional hits.
phil  
mpinmaine : 5/8/2020 6:14 pm : link
simms
I brought my soon to be wife home to  
FanMan : 5/8/2020 6:27 pm : link
meet my family that year. It was like in the movie Diner, she was quizzed by my dad and had to name all the starters on offense and defense. She said "the quarterback is Hoss, but we really want Simms back in there" My dad's reply was "Daughter!"
RE: Hoss  
Big Blue Blogger : 5/8/2020 6:28 pm : link
Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
.

Et tu, Bruce? 🔪 😢
There was a small but vocal  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 5/8/2020 6:29 pm : link
group of fans that disliked Simms, I suspect they were the same fans that would go on to undervalue Manning.
RE: There was a small but vocal  
Big Blue '56 : 5/8/2020 6:34 pm : link
In comment 14899129 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
group of fans that disliked Simms, I suspect they were the same fans that would go on to undervalue Manning.


Again, to be clear, loved Phil, preferred Hoss lead our aging squad due to his mobility
RE: Simms had more good football in him...  
Big Blue Blogger : 5/8/2020 6:35 pm : link
trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
He was always the better of the two but I believe the Giants thought Simms best days were behind him. And that wasn’t some sort of outrageous notion. I think it was incorrect but it wasn’t outrageous. It’s easy to say today that Simms should have stayed around, and I think that’s true, but I also wonder if he might be remembered less fondly if he played longer. Pro athletes either go out on top or they don’t. Phil was sort of unique because he was the best QB in the NFL until his injury. But would he have really fared any better than Hoss under that who shall never be named? I don’t think so. People shit on Eli and say he should have retired or been cut 5 years sooner.

Now don’t get me wrong, I was heart broken about Simms and a part of me will never forgive the Giants for the way that all happened. But, in the end, maybe Simms is more beloved and he certainly didn’t need the additional hits.

Simms had one of his best seasons two years later, and it’s not as though Dan Reeves was some magical QB whisperer. John Elway ran him out of Denver. Phil’s benching only lasted a few months, because Hoss hurt his back against the Bucs. Phil won the job back in ‘92, but got hurt early in the season.
Simms  
Fritz : 5/8/2020 7:07 pm : link
I always thought Phil was the better of the two. I appreciated Hoss for what he did in the 90 playoffs and Super Bowl but the team was better with Simms running the offense. Phil was playing well and the team was winning when he got injured so I never thought there should even be a debate. I remember that Hoss played fairly well in 91 but he had trouble getting the team into the end zone. I remember hearing a stat during the season that the Giants had scored 20 or more points three times in their first ten games of 91 while the 90 team scored 20 or more in their first ten games. The first games they failed to was their first loss to the Eagles. The Giant defense was still pretty damn good in 1991 and the main reason they weren’t a playoff team was the failure of the offense to score.
Simms and by a fair margin  
LBH15 : 5/8/2020 7:25 pm : link
Hoss will always have a special place in Giants lore but Simms was the team’s best QB.
Simms, hands down.  
Since1965 : 5/8/2020 7:30 pm : link
I have often wondered if Simms played for a pass-happy team like the Bills of that era, would he have had stats good enough for the HOF? He also worked most of his career with average -at best-wide receivers.
I mentioned this on the Doug Reisenberg thread from last week.  
CRinCA : 5/8/2020 7:41 pm : link
I'll praphrase, but after he retired Doug said that while Hoss was a good guy, the OL would have run through a wall for Simms. That tells you something.
Simms  
Daniel in MI : 5/8/2020 7:48 pm : link
Was my favorite Giants QB. I like Hoss, but he looked a bit like a rag doll and seemed on the verge of being out all the time. Like one more hit and he’d break in half. He was tough, he took a beating in the SB run if I recall.
Hoss. At that point in their careers, he was the better QB.  
NYGmen58 : 5/8/2020 7:51 pm : link
His ability to run, bootleg, and rollout was a better fit for the Giants offense at that time.
RE: Hostetler.  
BillKo : 5/8/2020 7:52 pm : link
In comment 14899117 St. Jimmy said:
Quote:
Spent the late 80s listening to how damn slow Simms was so I was enamoured with Hostetler's ability to scramble.


I was the biggest Simms' fan, but when Hoss took over, played well, and gave us that extra dimension w. the ability to run........I thought it was his job to lose.

I still say with Simms at QB we don't beat San Fran.......just a hunch.
RE: Hoss. At that point in their careers, he was the better QB.  
BillKo : 5/8/2020 7:56 pm : link
In comment 14899186 NYGmen58 said:
Quote:
His ability to run, bootleg, and rollout was a better fit for the Giants offense at that time.


The Giants near the end of 1990 had become VERY predictable with their smash mouth game...and it was starting to stall the offense. It wasn't bad, but it wasn't necessarily clicking on all cylinders.

Hoss was the one factor that forced the staff to change a bit and adapt the offense, and make give it a tad of variation that benefited the team in the playoffs.
Simms was #1 period  
Carl in CT : 5/8/2020 8:09 pm : link
Until he was shot.
Battle...  
Brown_Hornet : 5/8/2020 8:13 pm : link
...?

Simms was the starter.

Hoss was the back up.
Gotta admit  
djm : 5/8/2020 8:19 pm : link
I wasn’t exactly screaming from the hilltops but I understood the move to go with Hoss in 91
I wanted Simms  
Milton : 5/8/2020 8:30 pm : link
And I think deep down so did Handley, but there was a lot fan and media momentum for Hostetler following the Super Bowl victory, so instead of declaring Simms the starter, he took the "safe" route and opened it up to a competition. Unfortunately, Hostetler had a statistically superior preseason (by a wide margin) and Handley's hands were tied.
Simms  
JCin332 : 5/8/2020 8:43 pm : link
..appreciated and will always appreciate what Hoss did but Simms was the better overall QB...
Simms  
Matt M. : 5/8/2020 8:54 pm : link
He was still a far superior QB. The mobility Hoss added was nice, but overall he was not nearly as good a QB and we didn't have the kind of offense, in my opinion, for him to have sustained success. The Raiders were a good fit for him when he landed there. And, remember, in 1993 Simms ended up having one of his finest seasons to close out his career.

That said, another way to look at it, is going with Hoss would have prevented Brown/Graham/Kannell, but who know where we would have ended up a few years later in the late 90s. And that could have tricked down into other drafts and no Eli.
Simms was better  
upnyg : 5/8/2020 9:31 pm : link
Hostetler was the right guy at the right time to fill in. He was mobile and against the 49ers defense he was better suited than Simms was a bigger statue than Eli.

But I always felt that when Simms had the ball we had a chance. The 4th down in the Vikings game was an example. He never had great WRs.

Even coming back and starting for Reeves he had a great year. Hi problem was that he was beat up early and became brittle.
RE: Simms was better  
Matt M. : 5/8/2020 9:39 pm : link
In comment 14899239 upnyg said:
Quote:
Hostetler was the right guy at the right time to fill in. He was mobile and against the 49ers defense he was better suited than Simms was a bigger statue than Eli.

But I always felt that when Simms had the ball we had a chance. The 4th down in the Vikings game was an example. He never had great WRs.

Even coming back and starting for Reeves he had a great year. Hi problem was that he was beat up early and became brittle.
Brittle is not a word I would use for Simms. Early on he had some freak injuries and was labeled brittle by many. But, by 1984 through 1990 he only missed something like 4 games. He took absolute beatings, standing in and taking brutal hits even on passes he completed. He was a tough son of a bitch.
Oh, Simms  
jeff57 : 5/8/2020 9:52 pm : link
Not even close.

And I remember those who preferred Brunner to Simms.
just looking at some stats  
bluepepper : 5/8/2020 9:55 pm : link
from 1991 and 1992 and Giants were 12-9 when Hostetler started and 2-6 when Simms started. These things can be misleading but at first blush it doesn't look like it was some horrendous mistake to go with Hoss.
RE: Oh, Simms  
kinard : 5/8/2020 10:17 pm : link
In comment 14899249 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Not even close.

And I remember those who preferred Brunner to Simms.


Hindsight is 20/20 - Simms hadn't done shit when Scott Brunner stepped in. Brunner took the team to the playoffs (and won a playoff game) for first time in 18 years.

Funny how Bill Parcels at the time was also one of "those who preferred Brunner"
Funny how many people are saying  
ZGiants98 : 5/8/2020 11:33 pm : link
Simms and it wasn't close. I was on the Simms side although I was an adolescent at the time but if anything in retrospect Hoss was CLEARLY the better option. He went on to become a very good QB and Simms was retired in another year.

The right decision was 100% Hoss.
RE: Funny how many people are saying  
Matt M. : 5/9/2020 12:54 am : link
In comment 14899280 ZGiants98 said:
Quote:
Simms and it wasn't close. I was on the Simms side although I was an adolescent at the time but if anything in retrospect Hoss was CLEARLY the better option. He went on to become a very good QB and Simms was retired in another year.

The right decision was 100% Hoss.
Simms wasn't retired because he sucked. He was retired because he had a shoulder that likely required surgery, which led to them severing ties. The Giants were hoping he would retire. But, he had offers from the Browns and I want to say the Cards. He decided to hang it up. But, he didn't have to.
Simms 100%  
sb from NYT Forum : 5/9/2020 1:31 am : link
10-1 record in 1990 before going down. Total bullshit that he lost his starting job in 1991.
Giants don't win the SB in 90 with Simms  
Optimus-NY : 5/9/2020 6:58 am : link
Hoss won the the game in SF that Simms couldn't have. Matt Millen said that Hoss was the X factor. Phil would have been too much of a sitting duck against that ferocious Niners pass rush (Haley, Holt, & Fagan). He was good for a fumble in situations like that and wouldn't have been able to create on the run like Hoss could. The Giants had Jeff run bootlegs and waggles, and he made big plays with his legs. The passes to Baker and Bavaro at the end of the game were the difference. Simms wouldn't have made those plays. He would have been crushed in the pocket.

As far as 91 is concerned, boy it was tough. I remember Madden saying if you have 2 QBs then you have none. After that SB win against the Bills, the Giants had 2 QBs. Hoss had every right to start. The man went on to a Pro Bowl with the Raiders, so he wasn't some scrub. Phil could still play too. He had arguably his best year in his last season, making the Pro Bowl in 93. The guy was fantastic that year.

Either one would have been fine, but I would have traded the other one at that point and avoided the controversy before it escalated. The controversy really started shortly after they won the SB, since bother players would be back next year. I would have traded Phil to Belichick and the Browns (Little Bill with the Browns and Buddy Ryan with the Cardinals both wanted Simms in 94 after Phil "retired").

I would have taken whatever Belichick was willing to give up and start Hoss while looking for a QB of the future immediately from then on. Who would have been better off that year to start (1991)? I'd say Hoss with a gun to my head, but with the knowledge that Phil was the better overall player.

Anyway you slice it, I don't think things would have ever been the same with the team with them both on it. Hoss deserved to take the reins after that SB win. Phil excelled in 93 once Hoss left as a FA after the 92 season. Hoss did the same with the Raiders. The team was at an impasse. It was a difficult situation and the team paid a price for that victory. Parcells left at the perfect time (albeit after the draft in May, which is another story).
RE: Had Parcells stayed,  
truebluelarry : 5/9/2020 7:22 am : link
In comment 14899101 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
which guy do you think he would have chosen to lead the ‘91 squad?


Simms all the way. There's a quote in the Daily News from Hostetler's agent the day after Parcells resigned that they popped a bottle of champaign when they got the news.
Simms  
Allen in CNJ : 5/9/2020 8:04 am : link
and he should've gotten the job back. Handley handled it horribly in 91. Hoss was a good player but Phil Simms was the starting quarterback. He got the job back in 92 and got hurt, and of course in 93 when they were on the brink but lost in candlestick in Simms/Lt's last game.
RE: RE: Oh, Simms  
Victor in CT : 5/9/2020 8:04 am : link
In comment 14899259 kinard said:
Quote:
In comment 14899249 jeff57 said:


Quote:


Not even close.

And I remember those who preferred Brunner to Simms.



Hindsight is 20/20 - Simms hadn't done shit when Scott Brunner stepped in. Brunner took the team to the playoffs (and won a playoff game) for first time in 18 years.

Funny how Bill Parcels at the time was also one of "those who preferred Brunner"


not quite. SImms was having a good second year in 1980 we he got hit one too many times behind their awful OL and separated his shoulder. In '81 he was playing well (WITHOUT Rob Carpenter who had yet to arrive) and again got creamed and separated his shoulder.
RE: Giants don't win the SB in 90 with Simms  
Victor in CT : 5/9/2020 8:06 am : link
In comment 14899332 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
Hoss won the the game in SF that Simms couldn't have. Matt Millen said that Hoss was the X factor. Phil would have been too much of a sitting duck against that ferocious Niners pass rush (Haley, Holt, & Fagan). He was good for a fumble in situations like that and wouldn't have been able to create on the run like Hoss could. The Giants had Jeff run bootlegs and waggles, and he made big plays with his legs. The passes to Baker and Bavaro at the end of the game were the difference. Simms wouldn't have made those plays. He would have been crushed in the pocket.

As far as 91 is concerned, boy it was tough. I remember Madden saying if you have 2 QBs then you have none. After that SB win against the Bills, the Giants had 2 QBs. Hoss had every right to start. The man went on to a Pro Bowl with the Raiders, so he wasn't some scrub. Phil could still play too. He had arguably his best year in his last season, making the Pro Bowl in 93. The guy was fantastic that year.

Either one would have been fine, but I would have traded the other one at that point and avoided the controversy before it escalated. The controversy really started shortly after they won the SB, since bother players would be back next year. I would have traded Phil to Belichick and the Browns (Little Bill with the Browns and Buddy Ryan with the Cardinals both wanted Simms in 94 after Phil "retired").

I would have taken whatever Belichick was willing to give up and start Hoss while looking for a QB of the future immediately from then on. Who would have been better off that year to start (1991)? I'd say Hoss with a gun to my head, but with the knowledge that Phil was the better overall player.

Anyway you slice it, I don't think things would have ever been the same with the team with them both on it. Hoss deserved to take the reins after that SB win. Phil excelled in 93 once Hoss left as a FA after the 92 season. Hoss did the same with the Raiders. The team was at an impasse. It was a difficult situation and the team paid a price for that victory. Parcells left at the perfect time (albeit after the draft in May, which is another story).


I disagree. I think they lost alot in the passing game when Simms went down. Hoss was nowhere near the passer that Simms was.
RE: RE: Had Parcells stayed,  
Victor in CT : 5/9/2020 8:12 am : link
In comment 14899338 truebluelarry said:
Quote:
In comment 14899101 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


which guy do you think he would have chosen to lead the ‘91 squad?



Simms all the way. There's a quote in the Daily News from Hostetler's agent the day after Parcells resigned that they popped a bottle of champaign when they got the news.


Yes. I posted that here yesterday. Hostetler had it in his mind that Parcells hated him, not that Simms was better. Same as he did at Penn State when he couldn't beat out Todd Blackledge and blamed Paterno so he tranferred to WVU. Give him credit for coming in cold and answering the bell, but he was a whiner and not a leader, and he wasn't as good as Simms, period.

Ask yourself this: why would a new coach (Dan Reeves) come in looking to put his own stamp on a team (shipping out many Parcells loyalists from the D) keep the biggest of the "Parcells guys" as his QB when he had a 5 years younger option with a SB ring who had no loyalty to the old regime?
Hostetler  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 5/9/2020 10:32 am : link
Simms 100%  
Toastt34 : 5/9/2020 11:24 am : link
And was irritated that there was even a competition and even more irritated when Hoss got the job. I appreciated what Hoss did the year before but the Giants in my eyes were a better team with Phil. That whole indecisiveness with the QB was an early sign that Handley was in over his head.
RE: RE: Giants don't win the SB in 90 with Simms  
Optimus-NY : 5/9/2020 12:47 pm : link
In comment 14899349 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
In comment 14899332 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


Hoss won the the game in SF that Simms couldn't have. Matt Millen said that Hoss was the X factor. Phil would have been too much of a sitting duck against that ferocious Niners pass rush (Haley, Holt, & Fagan). He was good for a fumble in situations like that and wouldn't have been able to create on the run like Hoss could. The Giants had Jeff run bootlegs and waggles, and he made big plays with his legs. The passes to Baker and Bavaro at the end of the game were the difference. Simms wouldn't have made those plays. He would have been crushed in the pocket.

As far as 91 is concerned, boy it was tough. I remember Madden saying if you have 2 QBs then you have none. After that SB win against the Bills, the Giants had 2 QBs. Hoss had every right to start. The man went on to a Pro Bowl with the Raiders, so he wasn't some scrub. Phil could still play too. He had arguably his best year in his last season, making the Pro Bowl in 93. The guy was fantastic that year.

Either one would have been fine, but I would have traded the other one at that point and avoided the controversy before it escalated. The controversy really started shortly after they won the SB, since bother players would be back next year. I would have traded Phil to Belichick and the Browns (Little Bill with the Browns and Buddy Ryan with the Cardinals both wanted Simms in 94 after Phil "retired").

I would have taken whatever Belichick was willing to give up and start Hoss while looking for a QB of the future immediately from then on. Who would have been better off that year to start (1991)? I'd say Hoss with a gun to my head, but with the knowledge that Phil was the better overall player.

Anyway you slice it, I don't think things would have ever been the same with the team with them both on it. Hoss deserved to take the reins after that SB win. Phil excelled in 93 once Hoss left as a FA after the 92 season. Hoss did the same with the Raiders. The team was at an impasse. It was a difficult situation and the team paid a price for that victory. Parcells left at the perfect time (albeit after the draft in May, which is another story).



I disagree. I think they lost alot in the passing game when Simms went down. Hoss was nowhere near the passer that Simms was.


That's obvious. Phil always was the better passer from a general standpoint. There's no question whatsoever. What exactly are you referring to though? something specific or just a general statement?
Phil was, is and always will be a better QB and football player  
Torrag : 5/9/2020 7:19 pm : link
It's not debatable in any meaningful statistical way. It isn't close.




Simm  
Simms : 5/9/2020 8:13 pm : link
Simms , but admit think he would have had his hands full vs the niners in the championship game.

If the Giants did not lose Simms and Hampton think they would have pushed the Bills around in the Super Bowl.
I was watching the Giants '91 NFL films video...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/9/2020 8:21 pm : link
What a frustrating season. We lost a lot games we should have won. The Skins loss @ home up 13 0 at half comes to mind. Lose 17 13.
RE: RE: RE: Had Parcells stayed,  
Milton : 7:59 pm : link
In comment 14899350 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
I posted that here yesterday. Hostetler had it in his mind that Parcells hated him, not that Simms was better.
Parcells once said of Hostetler, "I don't want to be known as a guy who coaches broken plays" or words to that effect. Hostetler was good at improvising when a play broke down, but not as good when the play went as planned.
RE: RE: Giants don't win the SB in 90 with Simms  
AFC11 : 8:01 pm : link
In comment 14899349 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
In comment 14899332 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


Hoss won the the game in SF that Simms couldn't have. Matt Millen said that Hoss was the X factor. Phil would have been too much of a sitting duck against that ferocious Niners pass rush (Haley, Holt, & Fagan). He was good for a fumble in situations like that and wouldn't have been able to create on the run like Hoss could. The Giants had Jeff run bootlegs and waggles, and he made big plays with his legs. The passes to Baker and Bavaro at the end of the game were the difference. Simms wouldn't have made those plays. He would have been crushed in the pocket.

As far as 91 is concerned, boy it was tough. I remember Madden saying if you have 2 QBs then you have none. After that SB win against the Bills, the Giants had 2 QBs. Hoss had every right to start. The man went on to a Pro Bowl with the Raiders, so he wasn't some scrub. Phil could still play too. He had arguably his best year in his last season, making the Pro Bowl in 93. The guy was fantastic that year.

Either one would have been fine, but I would have traded the other one at that point and avoided the controversy before it escalated. The controversy really started shortly after they won the SB, since bother players would be back next year. I would have traded Phil to Belichick and the Browns (Little Bill with the Browns and Buddy Ryan with the Cardinals both wanted Simms in 94 after Phil "retired").

I would have taken whatever Belichick was willing to give up and start Hoss while looking for a QB of the future immediately from then on. Who would have been better off that year to start (1991)? I'd say Hoss with a gun to my head, but with the knowledge that Phil was the better overall player.

Anyway you slice it, I don't think things would have ever been the same with the team with them both on it. Hoss deserved to take the reins after that SB win. Phil excelled in 93 once Hoss left as a FA after the 92 season. Hoss did the same with the Raiders. The team was at an impasse. It was a difficult situation and the team paid a price for that victory. Parcells left at the perfect time (albeit after the draft in May, which is another story).



I disagree. I think they lost alot in the passing game when Simms went down. Hoss was nowhere near the passer that Simms was.


The Giants lost 7-3 in the regular season to the 49ers, and that's because Jumbo Eliot was out and Eric Moore was moved to left tackle. The Eliot injury was huge in the regular season. Shortly after he returned, the offense began to head back to original form (look up the rushing numbers).

Matt Millen makes an understandable comment, but it lacks context. Hoss without Eliot in the 1990 NFC Championship game would have had the same problems Phil had. Hoss didn't throw a touchdown in that game and he had Eliot. Simms was always the better QB, and if Jumbo was healthy all year the Giants would have had home field advantage throughout the playoffs.
