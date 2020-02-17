LT Luke Petitgout

How would you summarize his playing career? Looking back on him I remember him as extremely inconsistent. There were times when he would look like a stalwart at LT, completely shutting down the opposing DE and opening up lanes for Tiki. Then there were other times when he would be like a turnstile and commit back-breaking holding penalties and false starts, essentially earning the nickname "Puke LetItGo". Still, he did start many years on the left side for us (albeit on some of the most atrocious O-Lines).
Overall, would you say he was disappointing or average to above average?
The false starts were brutal, no doubt. His career was cut short a bit early by the back
This.
He was pretty good when he was here. I was surprised when he was cut but it felt like “new GM, new attitude” with Reese and he had a spectacular first season (2007).
You might be thinking of Pugh. Same sentiment though I think Petitgout was definitely better than Pugh.
+1
A sports columnist (can't remember which one) who acknowledged that he was a Giants's fan, suggested that the Giants' OL during Petitgout's days was suffering from "restless Luke syndrome".
I had very high hopes for the 03 Giants. His injury in week 1 killed that season.
JFC, some of you guys on this board set the bar at just below LT's level.....
Number 77.
5 Yard penalty..
repeat 2nd down.
Engrained in my brain.
I had very high hopes for the 03 Giants. His injury in week 1 killed that season.
no way
ron stone was always a better lineman than luke.
yes luke was their best OT. but that doesn't mean he anything better than average to slightly above average.
he wasn't a bust but let's not make him out to be something he wasn't
Number 77.
5 Yard penalty..
repeat 2nd down.
Engrained in my brain.
Apologies. Didn't see this message earlier. Clearly there are a few of us who were scarred by the amount of Petitgout false start penalties.
I don't know who to rank him but that sounds about right for Petigout. Average to above average. Never elite but solid. Good enough to win with, for sure, on a good team.
Am I wrong?
That's actually a pretty interesting thought. No one will question Diehl's scrappiness and leadership on those Super Bowl teams but Petitgout was a much better starter at LT before his injuries if we're being honest. Yes the penalties were annoying his last year but as a player he was pretty solid and wound up being better than Aaron Gibson.
That should eliminate any rational discussion coming from those handles ever again.
Fortunately, one of the putzes saying that has already changed handles.....
I had very high hopes for the 03 Giants. His injury in week 1 killed that season.
If a tier is like the size of Mt. Everest then I would agree
...when he was cut prior to 07 I thought that took balls of steel. It was a surprise release, and nobody in the fanbase knew if Diehl could play LT.
In retrospect, it was a great move because Luke broke down and I dont think he lasted 1 more year in the league after he signed with the Bucs.
But...I think his release was an underrated gamble the Giants took that payed off.
Yep. He was kind of like you are a poster.
They were definitely pumping in sound that year
He did have 5 but so did LG David Diehl.
While Petitgout has issues at times with penalties he was arguably the best LT the Giants have had since Jumbo Elliott. Petitgout was very good during the 2002 season with a completely rebuilt OL consisting of all first time starters including UDFA’s Seubert, Bober, and Whittle inside and 5th round pick Mike Rosenthal at RT.
He was an average player but I always considered him to be a reach as a first round pick to begin with so he turned out to be about what I expected. He was definitely one of the worst players I’ve ever seen as far as false start penalties. He did nothing after he went to Tampa and we got two championships after he left.
He was an average player but I always considered him to be a reach as a first round pick to begin with
This. Exactly.
What a disaster that game was.
Quote:
posts that he was below average?
Yep. He was kind of like you are a poster.
Do you really want to go down that road, Googs?
Your football acumen sucks balls if you think he's below average, so I'm flattered you'd call me the same.
Stick to something you are good at - creating dupe handles.
He is/was a grade a douche.
However, he was a pretty good tackle when he was healthy.
Who is/was better a LT as a Giant? Petitgout or Solder
Link - ( New Window )