LT Luke Petitgout

Anakim : 11:37 am
How would you summarize his playing career? Looking back on him I remember him as extremely inconsistent. There were times when he would look like a stalwart at LT, completely shutting down the opposing DE and opening up lanes for Tiki. Then there were other times when he would be like a turnstile and commit back-breaking holding penalties and false starts, essentially earning the nickname "Puke LetItGo". Still, he did start many years on the left side for us (albeit on some of the most atrocious O-Lines).


Overall, would you say he was disappointing or average to above average?
Well  
jnoble : 11:40 am : link
There is a reason we referred to him as Luke Penalty-gout ...
False start.  
Shepherdsam : 11:41 am : link
.
......  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 11:42 am : link
Finding a starting LT at pick #19, I'd say thats pretty good value for what they got out of him. The pick was blasted for being a reach.

The false starts were brutal, no doubt. His career was cut short a bit early by the back

average at best  
GiantsFan84 : 11:43 am : link
but that whole first round looking back was pretty shitty
Somewhere just short of average  
LBH15 : 11:44 am : link
.
When he was healthy  
allstarjim : 11:44 am : link
He was really really good. He started having back issues IIRC, and I believe that it became a nagging thing that he played with, and that is when he became more inconsistent, and getting penalties called because trying to compensate and getting an early start and some of the other things.
RE: When he was healthy  
Ira : 11:49 am : link
In comment 14899861 allstarjim said:
Quote:
He was really really good. He started having back issues IIRC, and I believe that it became a nagging thing that he played with, and that is when he became more inconsistent, and getting penalties called because trying to compensate and getting an early start and some of the other things.


This.
He wasn’t below average  
djm : 11:52 am : link
Luke P was a pretty good tackle.
If he was on our team over the past few years...  
EricJ : 11:55 am : link
he would have been our best OL
Pretty Good Tackle  
Samiam : 12:02 pm : link
Especially when healthy. Too many false starts but I’m guessing he was jumping the count because of his back pain. If he was on the team now, Isiah Simmons would have been the draft pick.
He was better than Flowers  
Chip : 12:07 pm : link
when he played. Back issues and not a large center was probably better at pass protection than the run game. Was never a fan and was glad to see him go. He was not worth what the Cards paid him.
I just looked at the draft class  
Chip : 12:16 pm : link
It was a shitty class. Champ Baily Edgerin James and Donavan McNabb and nothing after that other than some Jags.
Didn’t he end up on Tampa Bay?  
mattnyg05 : 12:16 pm : link
I think he was jettisoned by Reese for some reason regarding off the field? I thought he was seen as kind of a chatty Kathy for lack of a better term. I could be completely wrong about that.

He was pretty good when he was here. I was surprised when he was cut but it felt like “new GM, new attitude” with Reese and he had a spectacular first season (2007).
RE: He was better than Flowers  
mattnyg05 : 12:18 pm : link
In comment 14899879 Chip said:
Quote:
when he played. Back issues and not a large center was probably better at pass protection than the run game. Was never a fan and was glad to see him go. He was not worth what the Cards paid him.


You might be thinking of Pugh. Same sentiment though I think Petitgout was definitely better than Pugh.
RE: False start.  
Jim in Tampa : 12:33 pm : link
In comment 14899856 Shepherdsam said:
Quote:
.

+1
A sports columnist (can't remember which one) who acknowledged that he was a Giants's fan, suggested that the Giants' OL during Petitgout's days was suffering from "restless Luke syndrome".
A good LT  
Crazed Dogs : 12:37 pm : link
just hurt a lot.
I'll remember him  
BigRoss71 : 12:40 pm : link
getting more than his fair share of penalties, more false starts than holds, but when healthy was a pretty good player. Never really "dominant" but also wasn't a total liability against good DEs and could run block well for a LT.
He had progressed  
mittenedman : 12:42 pm : link
into one of the better LT's in the NFL by 2002. A tier below Jones & Ogden.

I had very high hopes for the 03 Giants. His injury in week 1 killed that season.
RE: Somewhere just short of average  
MBavaro : 12:51 pm : link
In comment 14899860 LBH15 said:
Quote:
.


JFC, some of you guys on this board set the bar at just below LT's level.....
..False start  
bLiTz 2k : 12:52 pm : link
Offense..

Number 77.

5 Yard penalty..

repeat 2nd down.

Engrained in my brain.
RE: He had progressed  
GiantsFan84 : 1:15 pm : link
In comment 14899894 mittenedman said:
Quote:
into one of the better LT's in the NFL by 2002. A tier below Jones & Ogden.

I had very high hopes for the 03 Giants. His injury in week 1 killed that season.


no way
When he played right tackle  
Phil in LA : 1:23 pm : link
the Giants could only run right, when he played left tackle, the Giants could only run left. He was the Giants best OL for 4 or 5 years, then the injuries piled up and he became more penalty prone.
"False Start. Offense. Number 77. Five-yard penalty."  
UBBulls10 : 1:31 pm : link
... will be engrained in my head forever.
RE: When he played right tackle  
GiantsFan84 : 1:31 pm : link
In comment 14899922 Phil in LA said:
Quote:
the Giants could only run right, when he played left tackle, the Giants could only run left. He was the Giants best OL for 4 or 5 years, then the injuries piled up and he became more penalty prone.


ron stone was always a better lineman than luke.

yes luke was their best OT. but that doesn't mean he anything better than average to slightly above average.

he wasn't a bust but let's not make him out to be something he wasn't
RE: ..False start  
UBBulls10 : 1:34 pm : link
In comment 14899901 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
Offense..

Number 77.

5 Yard penalty..

repeat 2nd down.

Engrained in my brain.


Apologies. Didn't see this message earlier. Clearly there are a few of us who were scarred by the amount of Petitgout false start penalties.
I thought Luke was a pretty decent player.  
Shepherdsam : 1:34 pm : link
Still, whenever I see that name I think False Start.
Horrible  
DG_89 : 1:50 pm : link
guard. Good tackle. His first year at LT when he just surrendered 2 sacks had me believing we had a good one. Then came opening day '03. His back basically explodes and not only was he lost for the season, he was never the same
Luke  
hopthered : 1:54 pm : link
OWUA
Y'know, "average" doesn't mean "crummy."  
81_Great_Dane : 1:56 pm : link
An average starting LT is around the 16th-best LT in the league. That's a good, valuable player. "Above average" is probably around 8th-best.

I don't know who to rank him but that sounds about right for Petigout. Average to above average. Never elite but solid. Good enough to win with, for sure, on a good team.

Am I wrong?
IIRC, he looked good in 2006  
an_idol_mind : 2:06 pm : link
before he broke his leg. It was pretty shocking when Reese came in and cut him immediately in favor of Diehl.
I would go as as far to say  
kes722 : 2:11 pm : link
We haven't had a better OLT since he left.

Luke  
PaulN : 2:19 pm : link
Was pretty good before injuries caught him, I agree with that sentiment previously shared, when healthy Luke was not average or slighly below, he was slightly below pro bowl level, if you take into account his entire career, including injuries and how long he played, the entire package, then I would rate him as average.
It was a draft pick most of us hated  
ArtVandelay : 2:21 pm : link
The back page headline in one of the papers the next day was "Luke Who?". I remember his first game at LG, Wappen Sapp destroyed him. He turned out to be pretty average at LT but had some back issues.
RE: I would go as as far to say  
widmerseyebrow : 2:28 pm : link
In comment 14899943 kes722 said:
Quote:
We haven't had a better OLT since he left.


That's actually a pretty interesting thought. No one will question Diehl's scrappiness and leadership on those Super Bowl teams but Petitgout was a much better starter at LT before his injuries if we're being honest. Yes the penalties were annoying his last year but as a player he was pretty solid and wound up being better than Aaron Gibson.
Are there really..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2:34 pm : link
posts that he was below average?

That should eliminate any rational discussion coming from those handles ever again.

Fortunately, one of the putzes saying that has already changed handles.....
He was not below average.  
Giant John : 2:40 pm : link
What garbage. Yes the penalties were bad but he could more than hold his own.
RE: He had progressed  
LBH15 : 3:11 pm : link
In comment 14899894 mittenedman said:
Quote:
into one of the better LT's in the NFL by 2002. A tier below Jones & Ogden.

I had very high hopes for the 03 Giants. His injury in week 1 killed that season.


If a tier is like the size of Mt. Everest then I would agree

Pettitgout was a very good player...  
bLiTz 2k : 3:32 pm : link
On another note...

...when he was cut prior to 07 I thought that took balls of steel. It was a surprise release, and nobody in the fanbase knew if Diehl could play LT.

In retrospect, it was a great move because Luke broke down and I dont think he lasted 1 more year in the league after he signed with the Bucs.

But...I think his release was an underrated gamble the Giants took that payed off.
Some of you are a bit harsh  
Matt M. : 4:20 pm : link
He was not average or a shade below. Petitgout was a pretty good LT. Later in his career he became a little inconsistent with the penalties. But, as mentioned above, that was likely to try to compensate for his nagging back. Even still, he remained a pretty good LT. I'd take him now over Solder or any other LT we've had in the last decade.
The game in Seattle  
SirLoinOfBeef : 4:21 pm : link
in 2005 I believe was brutal. Luke was penalized 5 times for false starts.
RE: Are there really..  
LBH15 : 4:24 pm : link
In comment 14899952 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
posts that he was below average?


Yep. He was kind of like you are a poster.
RE: The game in Seattle  
kes722 : 4:38 pm : link
In comment 14899974 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
in 2005 I believe was brutal. Luke was penalized 5 times for false starts.


They were definitely pumping in sound that year
Before the back issue he was an above  
JCin332 : 5:02 pm : link
average starting LT...a healthy version of him on the team the last 5 years would have been nice...
He was better than Aaron Gibson and LJ Shelton...  
Milton : 5:20 pm : link
The two OL that I wanted in the draft.
RE: The game in Seattle  
Jay on the Island : 5:30 pm : link
In comment 14899974 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
in 2005 I believe was brutal. Luke was penalized 5 times for false starts.

He did have 5 but so did LG David Diehl.
RE: Before the back issue he was an above  
Jay on the Island : 5:34 pm : link
In comment 14899986 JCin332 said:
Quote:
average starting LT...a healthy version of him on the team the last 5 years would have been nice...

While Petitgout has issues at times with penalties he was arguably the best LT the Giants have had since Jumbo Elliott. Petitgout was very good during the 2002 season with a completely rebuilt OL consisting of all first time starters including UDFA’s Seubert, Bober, and Whittle inside and 5th round pick Mike Rosenthal at RT.
RE: average at best  
Fritz : 5:51 pm : link
In comment 14899859 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
but that whole first round looking back was pretty shitty


He was an average player but I always considered him to be a reach as a first round pick to begin with so he turned out to be about what I expected. He was definitely one of the worst players I’ve ever seen as far as false start penalties. He did nothing after he went to Tampa and we got two championships after he left.
RE: RE: average at best  
Milton : 6:16 pm : link
In comment 14899996 Fritz said:
Quote:

He was an average player but I always considered him to be a reach as a first round pick to begin with
And yet nobody would've considered Aaron Gibson or LJ Shelton to be a reach at that spot.
It's easy to remember  
Gman11 : 6:44 pm : link
the false start penalties, but how many average fans can effectively evaluate offensive linemen. Sure, you know when their terrible, like Flowers, but other than the false start penalties tell me why he was below average - sacks given up, run blocking, missed assignments, etc.
RE: When he played right tackle  
RGhost : 6:45 pm : link
In comment 14899922 Phil in LA said:
Quote:
the Giants could only run right, when he played left tackle, the Giants could only run left. He was the Giants best OL for 4 or 5 years, then the injuries piled up and he became more penalty prone.


This. Exactly.
David Diehl vs Seattle in 2005,  
Shepherdsam : 7:03 pm : link
3 False starts and a hold.

What a disaster that game was.
RE: RE: Are there really..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 7:20 pm : link
In comment 14899975 LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 14899952 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


posts that he was below average?




Yep. He was kind of like you are a poster.


Do you really want to go down that road, Googs?

Your football acumen sucks balls if you think he's below average, so I'm flattered you'd call me the same.

Stick to something you are good at - creating dupe handles.
I'm a Delaware guy  
Dnew15 : 8:13 pm : link
and used to run into him at the bars in Dewey all the time.
He is/was a grade a douche.

However, he was a pretty good tackle when he was healthy.

Who is/was better a LT as a Giant? Petitgout or Solder
Luke also known as Lurch  
xman : 8:25 pm : link
Did.t he try to stick it to the Giants? Attitude issues?
luke was not a great human  
GiantsFan84 : 8:40 pm : link
.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: Luke also known as Lurch  
Matt M. : 8:43 pm : link
In comment 14900079 xman said:
Quote:
Did.t he try to stick it to the Giants? Attitude issues?
I don't remember who, but it was a different OL nicknamed Lurch.
