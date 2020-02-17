LT Luke Petitgout Anakim : 11:37 am

How would you summarize his playing career? Looking back on him I remember him as extremely inconsistent. There were times when he would look like a stalwart at LT, completely shutting down the opposing DE and opening up lanes for Tiki. Then there were other times when he would be like a turnstile and commit back-breaking holding penalties and false starts, essentially earning the nickname "Puke LetItGo". Still, he did start many years on the left side for us (albeit on some of the most atrocious O-Lines).





Overall, would you say he was disappointing or average to above average?