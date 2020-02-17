In honor of Joe Judge, what is your favorite NYG ST moment?

I always thought Flowers got short-changed in discussions about Thompson. He predated him, but he was an amazing special teams player.
I don't really remember Flowers much - I mean, I remember him on the team but was too young to appreciate the ST player he was. It's probably just a function of Thompson playing on more prominent teams. Did the Pro Bowl have coverage specialists when Flowers played?
I'm a Giants fan. I turned the game on and figured "what the hell am I watching this for? Football is boring". Then Dixon returned that kick and my mind was changed. I didn't finish watching that game but tuned into the game against the Vikings and then the SB. Then I got into it fully the following season.
but i was at the game for was the 2005 home game against the eagles - David Tyree blocked a punt in the endzone for a TD. The thud of ball being blocked and thunderous crowd eruption aftewards was awesome.
hixon's KR TD against the Patriots in the 07 regular season finale was among the loudest times i've ever heard the stadium.
and sporting events /concerts in general... Ron Dixon returning the opening kick for a TD against the Eagles was THE loudest I have ever heard any stadium full of people get. I could literally feel the concrete shaking beneath my feet and thought Giants stadium was going to implode lol.
Anyone else who was there: do you agree? Or can you think of a moment in your lifetime when a stadium of people got louder than that?
Man that was awesome.
RE: Dixon opening KO return vs. the Eagles in '00 Div playoff
It was the only playoff game I ever got to go to in person. Great tailgait, was so jazzed and pumped to get in the stadium and then Dixon takes it to the house right away. The place was bedlam. Looking back at old clips Pat Summeral had a great call too.
That was great! I was deep in Eagle country (South Jersey) at my GF's apartment complex. I was the only person you could hear!!! I was screaming!!! I'm sure some of those dirtbag fans were trying to figure out where it was coming from, lol.
Have to mention both Bahr's made field goal and Norwood's miss. I can't seem to find the video but for one of those, a picture of Maurice Carthon with huge eyes and teeth with his hands in the air. Pretty cool.
- Bahr dedicating his to the troops was awesome. Speaking of Bahr and awesome... I think it was that year when he would make what seemed like a ton of tackles down field on kickoffs.
On the other side - Shockey celebrating the field goal prematurely in San Francisco during the collapse.
Ugghhhh - how about the non-pass interference "Bummer" to end the same game.
I'm biased, but I would rank that kick was one of the greatest field goals in NFL history. The magnitude of the kick, the distance, the temperature, and I believe Tynes was sick as a dog when he kicked it.
Based on complexity, I’d have to agree. It wasn’t a gimme kick either. Tynes once said kicking that ball was like kicking a brick in those conditions.
is #1 for me easily. Almost felt a little bad for Kyle Williams, but just a little.
The reason I cant put "wide right" in the top spot is because the Giants didnt really "do" anything on that play. I mean, yes, they were there:). And if they had blocked the kick to win the game, thats one thing. But it was really just a failure of the Bills kicker to make the kick.
I was at the 2000 Eagles-Giants playoff game, only I missed the most exciting play of the game. I think I was on the escalator trying to get to my seat when the kickoff return happen. I could hear the stadium erupt and I had a feeling this had happened.
I had only been to a few Giants game before this one so I didn't prepare properly for getting there early enough.
I was in medical school and snuck out of classes to go to the Ticketmaster outlet inside the Newark NJ transit station to get tickets. It was only a small group of people waiting on line and they had a small lottery to determine the order of the first twenty people in line. Bought four tickets and sold 2 of them to defray the costs on Ebay (I think I made enough to pay for about half my ticket).
For the championship, i couldn't sneak out but the guy I went to the game with was available. I begged him to go to the train station to buy them (who goes to a Newark train station to get ticketmaster tickets?) but he insisted on going to a Nobody beats the Wiz store instead that had a ticketmaster machine. Of course, he said that there were hundreds of people waiting and wasn't even close to getting tickets. I was not happy.
in the last game of the season to position us for possibly our first playoff game in my lifetime. it felt like everything was changing
definitely got us into the playoffs vs philly which also had a game impacting special teams play. mark haynes recovered a fumble in the end zone for a TD to make it 20-0 in the first quarter. we won the game 27-21.
Go to 2:01 of the video below
Tom Flynn - ( New Window )
And Flynn amazingly scored three times on blocked punts... against Packers, Bears, and Redskins...
The Tom Flynn Tribute - ( New Window )
It ALMOST worked.
There's that point in time on a long FG where you sorta see it about to be good.....what a feeling that was!
And of course Buffalo's miss.......I always remember the shot of Reyna Thompson pulling back as to not rough the kicker.
Seemed everyone knew it was coming...except the 11 49ers on the field...........
But I vividly remember Madden and Summerall continually praising Larry Flowers, who always seemed to be the first one down making the tackle.
"Larry Flowers down in a hurry and doing the job." (Imagine Summerall talking here)
No, it was quite common... at least for the Giants. Hostetler was even on special teams (he blocked a punt against the Eagles).
That was a great game.
BB's masterpiece
Yes Flowers was really good on ST. Dumb as a post on D, but supernatural on ST.
That play still makes me laugh my ass off.
I'm biased, but I would rank that kick was one of the greatest field goals in NFL history. The magnitude of the kick, the distance, the temperature, and I believe Tynes was sick as a dog when he kicked it.
This was as critical as any play in Giants history for a SB championship.
Without it, I see the Giants winning percentage for that game dip quite a bit.
I think SF had only 10 on the field for that play.
to get us to a Super Bowl!
Mark Haynes special teams fumble recovery in end zone off an Eagles Kickoff
The on-field NFL Films camera guy was right on the pylon filming from kickoff to recovery...just a great sequence.
of course it is.... like having a greatest movie conversation ..godfather then all the rest
Parcells calling the fake punt run to Gary Reasons
Norwood missing wide right
I'm not sure how Wide Right isn't the unanimous choice here for the entire thread.
Everything else is a debate for 2nd place, IMO.
I had only been to a few Giants game before this one so I didn't prepare properly for getting there early enough.
I was in medical school and snuck out of classes to go to the Ticketmaster outlet inside the Newark NJ transit station to get tickets. It was only a small group of people waiting on line and they had a small lottery to determine the order of the first twenty people in line. Bought four tickets and sold 2 of them to defray the costs on Ebay (I think I made enough to pay for about half my ticket).
For the championship, i couldn't sneak out but the guy I went to the game with was available. I begged him to go to the train station to buy them (who goes to a Newark train station to get ticketmaster tickets?) but he insisted on going to a Nobody beats the Wiz store instead that had a ticketmaster machine. Of course, he said that there were hundreds of people waiting and wasn't even close to getting tickets. I was not happy.
definitely got us into the playoffs vs philly which also had a game impacting special teams play. mark haynes recovered a fumble in the end zone for a TD to make it 20-0 in the first quarter. we won the game 27-21.
Yeah, what a great night that was.