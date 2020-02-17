for display only
In honor of Joe Judge, what is your favorite NYG ST moment?

Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:53 am
Any era... can be a field goal, kickoff or punt return, blocked punt or field goal, special teams tackle, or even a punt...

SLIM  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:17 am : link
Leon Bright had a death wish.
Tom Flynn....blocked punt and TD score  
EricJ : 11:17 am : link
after being cut by the Packers that year, the Giants picked up Flynn. I think it was his very first game as a Giant we played the Packers. Flynn blocks the kick and scores.

Go to 2:01 of the video below
Tom Flynn - ( New Window )
RiffRaff  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:19 am : link
I always thought Flowers got short-changed in discussions about Thompson. He predated him, but he was an amazing special teams player.
Leon Bright was legitimately nuts  
Greg from LI : 11:20 am : link
Not only did he refuse to call for fair catches, but he did it when there was a lot more leeway given to players to dish out devastating hits.
RE: Tom Flynn....blocked punt and TD score  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:22 am : link
In comment 14901013 EricJ said:
Quote:
after being cut by the Packers that year, the Giants picked up Flynn. I think it was his very first game as a Giant we played the Packers. Flynn blocks the kick and scores.

Go to 2:01 of the video below Tom Flynn - ( New Window )


And Flynn amazingly scored three times on blocked punts... against Packers, Bears, and Redskins...
The Tom Flynn Tribute - ( New Window )
In the Honorable Mention category  
KeoweeFan : 11:23 am : link
The Lambeth Special.

It ALMOST worked.
Gotta go with Tynes' third attempt.......  
BillKo : 11:24 am : link
.....he curved it right in there!!!!!!!

There's that point in time on a long FG where you sorta see it about to be good.....what a feeling that was!

And of course Buffalo's miss.......I always remember the shot of Reyna Thompson pulling back as to not rough the kicker.

Not Jason Sehorn  
mdthedream : 11:25 am : link
in a meaningless preseason game
RE: Gary Reasons  
BillKo : 11:25 am : link
In comment 14900904 Crazed Dogs said:
Quote:
Fake punt run.....was awesome.


Seemed everyone knew it was coming...except the 11 49ers on the field...........
RE: RiffRaff  
Greg from LI : 11:27 am : link
In comment 14901015 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I always thought Flowers got short-changed in discussions about Thompson. He predated him, but he was an amazing special teams player.


I don't really remember Flowers much - I mean, I remember him on the team but was too young to appreciate the ST player he was. It's probably just a function of Thompson playing on more prominent teams. Did the Pro Bowl have coverage specialists when Flowers played?
Scott Norwood "wide right!"  
Jack Stroud : 11:29 am : link
.
Greg from LI  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:31 am : link
Good question. I don't remember.

But I vividly remember Madden and Summerall continually praising Larry Flowers, who always seemed to be the first one down making the tackle.

"Larry Flowers down in a hurry and doing the job." (Imagine Summerall talking here)
Here's a question  
Greg from LI : 11:33 am : link
I can remember the Giants under Parcells using star players like LT on special teams. That's almost unheard of today - was it just as unusual back then?
Here are some recent  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:36 am : link
NYG special teams moments...

Janoris Jenkins Returns Blocked FG for TD! | Saints vs. Giants | NFL

Giants Huge Field Goal Block & Recovery! | Panthers vs. Giants | NFL

Giants With A Blocked Punt For A TD! Giants vs Cardinals

Rashad Jennings Blocks Punt, Giants Get a Safety! | Redskins vs. Giants | NFL

RE: Here's a question  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:36 am : link
In comment 14901033 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
I can remember the Giants under Parcells using star players like LT on special teams. That's almost unheard of today - was it just as unusual back then?


No, it was quite common... at least for the Giants. Hostetler was even on special teams (he blocked a punt against the Eagles).
Wide Right  
JohnB : 11:37 am : link
that was special.
That was a great game.
BB's masterpiece

RE: RiffRaff  
Victor in CT : 11:37 am : link
In comment 14901015 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I always thought Flowers got short-changed in discussions about Thompson. He predated him, but he was an amazing special teams player.


Yes Flowers was really good on ST. Dumb as a post on D, but supernatural on ST.
We're going to the f_cking Super Bowl!!!  
Pete from Woodstock : 11:44 am : link
The Ron Dixon return against the Eagles is literally the reason  
BestFeature : 11:53 am : link
I'm a Giants fan. I turned the game on and figured "what the hell am I watching this for? Football is boring". Then Dixon returned that kick and my mind was changed. I didn't finish watching that game but tuned into the game against the Vikings and then the SB. Then I got into it fully the following season.
Phil McConkey  
Svengali : 12:18 pm : link
1987 I believe, Took a brutal hit and got up running around and pumping his fist.... Set the tone for a shut out and a Superbowl against the Broncos.
Just to be clear  
Svengali : 12:20 pm : link
The shutout was against the Redskins
One that didn't get mentioned yet  
BigRoss71 : 12:21 pm : link
but i was at the game for was the 2005 home game against the eagles - David Tyree blocked a punt in the endzone for a TD. The thud of ball being blocked and thunderous crowd eruption aftewards was awesome.

hixon's KR TD against the Patriots in the 07 regular season finale was among the loudest times i've ever heard the stadium.
I've been to a lot of Giants games  
Leg of Theismann : 12:30 pm : link
and sporting events /concerts in general... Ron Dixon returning the opening kick for a TD against the Eagles was THE loudest I have ever heard any stadium full of people get. I could literally feel the concrete shaking beneath my feet and thought Giants stadium was going to implode lol.

Anyone else who was there: do you agree? Or can you think of a moment in your lifetime when a stadium of people got louder than that?

Man that was awesome.
RE: Dixon opening KO return vs. the Eagles in '00 Div playoff  
HoustonGiant : 12:31 pm : link
In comment 14900910 Stu11 said:
Quote:
It was the only playoff game I ever got to go to in person. Great tailgait, was so jazzed and pumped to get in the stadium and then Dixon takes it to the house right away. The place was bedlam. Looking back at old clips Pat Summeral had a great call too.



That was great! I was deep in Eagle country (South Jersey) at my GF's apartment complex. I was the only person you could hear!!! I was screaming!!! I'm sure some of those dirtbag fans were trying to figure out where it was coming from, lol.
So kicking memories  
SLIM_ : 12:36 pm : link
Have to mention both Bahr's made field goal and Norwood's miss. I can't seem to find the video but for one of those, a picture of Maurice Carthon with huge eyes and teeth with his hands in the air. Pretty cool.

- Bahr dedicating his to the troops was awesome. Speaking of Bahr and awesome... I think it was that year when he would make what seemed like a ton of tackles down field on kickoffs.

On the other side - Shockey celebrating the field goal prematurely in San Francisco during the collapse.

Ugghhhh - how about the non-pass interference "Bummer" to end the same game.
Coach Judge this is number one, please watch  
gtt350 : 1:02 pm : link
.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQfECOLL2Zo - ( New Window )
Matt Dodge's punt to DeSean Jackson?  
BlueLou'sBack : 1:15 pm : link
Never saw TC go THAT BALLISTIC BEFORE OR AFTERWARDS.


1981 Giants Eagles Playoff Game  
Aaron Thomas : 1:24 pm : link
Mark Haynes special teams fumble recovery in end zone off an Eagles Kickoff
RE: 1981 Giants Eagles Playoff Game  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:27 pm : link
In comment 14901096 Aaron Thomas said:
Quote:
Mark Haynes special teams fumble recovery in end zone off an Eagles Kickoff


That play still makes me laugh my ass off.
See 26:45 mark - ( New Window )
RE: Can't argue with any of the  
solarmike : 1:31 pm : link
+1
Tynes FG, in Green Bay sub zero temps....  
Simms11 : 1:41 pm : link
to get us to a Super Bowl!
RE: Tynes FG, in Green Bay sub zero temps....  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:01 pm : link
In comment 14901113 Simms11 said:
Quote:
to get us to a Super Bowl!


I'm biased, but I would rank that kick was one of the greatest field goals in NFL history. The magnitude of the kick, the distance, the temperature, and I believe Tynes was sick as a dog when he kicked it.
also  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:02 pm : link
if Tynes misses that kick, Brett Favre gets great field position on the ensuing drive.
RE: fake punt  
NINEster : 2:23 pm : link
In comment 14900994 drac56 said:
Quote:
Gary Reasons fake punt 1990 NFC Championship game


This was as critical as any play in Giants history for a SB championship.

Without it, I see the Giants winning percentage for that game dip quite a bit.

I think SF had only 10 on the field for that play.
RE: RE: Tynes FG, in Green Bay sub zero temps....  
Simms11 : 2:35 pm : link
In comment 14901130 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 14901113 Simms11 said:


Quote:


to get us to a Super Bowl!



I'm biased, but I would rank that kick was one of the greatest field goals in NFL history. The magnitude of the kick, the distance, the temperature, and I believe Tynes was sick as a dog when he kicked it.


Based on complexity, I’d have to agree. It wasn’t a gimme kick either. Tynes once said kicking that ball was like kicking a brick in those conditions.
Simple  
SCGiantsFan : 2:40 pm : link
Wide right!!!
RE: RE: 1981 Giants Eagles Playoff Game  
BillKo : 2:43 pm : link
In comment 14901101 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 14901096 Aaron Thomas said:


Quote:


Mark Haynes special teams fumble recovery in end zone off an Eagles Kickoff



That play still makes me laugh my ass off. See 26:45 mark - ( New Window )


The on-field NFL Films camera guy was right on the pylon filming from kickoff to recovery...just a great sequence.
The funny thing about Tynes  
Greg from LI : 2:46 pm : link
He shanked a much closer kick, I think around a 35 yarder, earlier. I remember feeling no confidence that he'd hit the one that won the game,.
San Francisco Strip  
John In CO : 3:13 pm : link
is #1 for me easily. Almost felt a little bad for Kyle Williams, but just a little.

The reason I cant put "wide right" in the top spot is because the Giants didnt really "do" anything on that play. I mean, yes, they were there:). And if they had blocked the kick to win the game, thats one thing. But it was really just a failure of the Bills kicker to make the kick.
RE: RE: JPP's blocked FG vs Dallas  
mikeypgiants giants : 3:54 pm : link
In comment 14900992 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 14900897 montanagiant said:


Quote:
of course it is.... like having a greatest movie conversation ..godfather then all the rest

Parcells calling the fake punt run to Gary Reasons

Norwood missing wide right


I'm not sure how Wide Right isn't the unanimous choice here for the entire thread.

Everything else is a debate for 2nd place, IMO.
Missed it by that much  
Keyser : 4:01 pm : link
I was at the 2000 Eagles-Giants playoff game, only I missed the most exciting play of the game. I think I was on the escalator trying to get to my seat when the kickoff return happen. I could hear the stadium erupt and I had a feeling this had happened.

I had only been to a few Giants game before this one so I didn't prepare properly for getting there early enough.

I was in medical school and snuck out of classes to go to the Ticketmaster outlet inside the Newark NJ transit station to get tickets. It was only a small group of people waiting on line and they had a small lottery to determine the order of the first twenty people in line. Bought four tickets and sold 2 of them to defray the costs on Ebay (I think I made enough to pay for about half my ticket).

For the championship, i couldn't sneak out but the guy I went to the game with was available. I begged him to go to the train station to buy them (who goes to a Newark train station to get ticketmaster tickets?) but he insisted on going to a Nobody beats the Wiz store instead that had a ticketmaster machine. Of course, he said that there were hundreds of people waiting and wasn't even close to getting tickets. I was not happy.
Joe Danelo '81 to beat the Cowboys in OT  
PerpetualNervousness : 4:48 pm : link
in the last game of the season to position us for possibly our first playoff game in my lifetime. it felt like everything was changing
Jeff Rutledge's sneak  
an_idol_mind : 4:49 pm : link
In XXI?
"wide right" is not a popular choice for one good reason:  
Victor in CT : 5:00 pm : link
it wasn't a play made by the Giants. not blocked, not tipped, no rush. Just missed by a guy who was out of his range on grass.
Eric did not ask what Giants play it was he asked which ST Moment  
jsuds : 5:45 pm : link
Wide Right qualifies as such. The missed field goal that we won the SB on was definitely an ST moment and it was supreme!

In comment 14901214 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
it wasn't a play made by the Giants. not blocked, not tipped, no rush. Just missed by a guy who was out of his range on grass.


Jacquian Williams  
bc4life : 6:30 pm : link
punching ball out from Kyle Williams - 2012 NFC Championshp game against the 49ers
tie betwen than one  
bc4life : 6:31 pm : link
and Ronald Dixon taking it to the house against Ravens in Super Bowl.
RE: Joe Danelo '81 to beat the Cowboys in OT  
xtian : 6:52 pm : link
In comment 14901210 PerpetualNervousness said:
Quote:
in the last game of the season to position us for possibly our first playoff game in my lifetime. it felt like everything was changing

definitely got us into the playoffs vs philly which also had a game impacting special teams play. mark haynes recovered a fumble in the end zone for a TD to make it 20-0 in the first quarter. we won the game 27-21.
RE: tie betwen than one  
LBH15 : 7:17 pm : link
In comment 14901244 bc4life said:
Quote:
and Ronald Dixon taking it to the house against Ravens in Super Bowl.


Yeah, what a great night that was.
Tynes FG in OT to send us to Super Bowl  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:22 pm : link
XLII.
